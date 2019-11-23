|
|
|SMU
|NAVY
Perry leads Navy past No. 21 SMU 35-28
ANNAPOLS, Md. (AP) At one point in a tight game against No. 21 SMUNavy quarterback Malcolm Perry approached coach Ken Niumatalolo about giving someone else the ball.
Not a chance.
Perry found a seam and scampered 70 yards with just over six minutes remaining to break a tie and Navy beat the Mustangs 35-28 on Saturday. It was the culmination of a banner day for Perry, who generated 357 yards of total offense. He finished with 195 yards rushing on 38 carries with two touchdowns and completed 9 of 15 passes for 162 yards and another score.
''He actually told me at one time, `Coach, you have to give me a break, man. Give somebody else the ball,' '' Niumatalolo said. ''I was like, `Suck it up, we need you.' I didn't realize he carried the ball 38 times. . All I could see was (Perry) in my head. He was going to carry us.''
The Midshipmen still have a shot at winning the West Division crown of the American Athletic Conference outright should No. 18 Memphis falter in the regular-season finale against No. 17 Cincinnati. The Tigers own the tiebreaker by virtue of their 35-23 victory over Navy on Sept. 26.
CJ Sanders had a 100-yard kickoff return for SMU (9-2, 5-2), tied for the longest in the 60-year history of Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
After trailing 21-10 at the half, the Midshipmen (8-2, 6-1) cut into the margin on a 1-yard plunge by Perry and a 25-yard field goal by Bijan Nichols on their first two possessions of the third quarter.
Navy forced a pair of three-and-outs to help shift the momentum and its deliberate running attack began to wear down SMU's defenders.
As the Mustangs stacked the box, Perry hit Ryan Mitchell with a 13-yard scoring pass, Mitchell's first career touchdown reception. Navy added a two-point conversion to regain the lead at 28-21 with 14:19 left.
''I was getting the ball a lot. I never complain about that,'' Perry said. ''Just seeing what the defense was doing, I thought it would be a good idea to spread it out a little bit. But when it came down to it, the coach called me number and I enjoy it.''
SMU tied it at 28-all on a 61-yard touchdown pass from Shane Buechele to Rashee Rice.
After Perry's long run broke the deadlock, the Midshipmen came up with a huge stop on a fourth-and-4 from their own 12 with 2:36 remaining.
Navy entered the game leading the nation with 349.3 yards rushing per game and finished with another 378 yards on the ground.
Buechele, a transfer from Texas, was 16 of 28 for 251 yards and two touchdowns.
The Midshipmen outgained the Mustangs 540 to 344 and dominated time of possession 39:40 to 20:20.
Last season, SMU edged Navy 31-30 for its first win over the Midshipmen in 20 years. Navy still has a 13-8 edge in the all-time series, which began in 1930.
''You have to give Navy credit,'' SMU coach Sonny Dykes said. ''I thought they did a really good job of making adjustments in the second half and we did a really poor job of making adjustments. (Navy) made some plays down the stretch. Malcolm Perry converted on a couple of big third downs in critical situations where he just made plays and we didn't.''
HOME SWEET HOME
The Midshipmen went undefeated at home (4-0) in the regular season for the first time since 2016, and they still could host the AAC championship game or perhaps play in the Military Bowl that is held in Annapolis.
THE TAKEAWAY
SMU: The Mustangs are likely out of the running for a conference title, but they have already won four more games than last season.
Navy: The Midshipmen still have a shot at the AAC championship and can win the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy with a victory over Army on Dec. 14.
UP NEXT
SMU closes out the regular season Saturday against visiting Tulane.
Navy travels to Houston on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
SMU
Mustangs
- Fumble (9 plays, 50 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-J.Proche pushed ob at SMU 27 for 2 yards (10-K.Brennan).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - SMU 27(14:39 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 29 for 2 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - SMU 29(14:13 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche. Penalty on NAV 96-J.Perkins Offside 5 yards enforced at SMU 29. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - SMU 34(14:08 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to SMU 38 for 4 yards (10-K.Brennan94-J.Warren).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 38(13:47 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to SMU 35 for -3 yards (1-J.Springer96-J.Perkins).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - SMU 35(13:15 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to SMU 39 for 4 yards (51-P.Carothers54-D.Fagot).
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 9 - SMU 39(12:37 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to NAV 30 for 31 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 30(12:20 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to NAV 29 for 1 yard (54-D.Fagot).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - SMU 29(11:50 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to NAV 25 FUMBLES (98-M.Flowers). 99-J.Pittman to NAV 25 for no gain.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Missed FG (11 plays, 66 yards, 4:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(11:38 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 27 for 2 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 27(11:02 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 30 for 3 yards (96-Z.Abercrumbia2-P.Nelson).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - NAVY 30(10:34 - 1st) 10-M.Perry complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to NAV 40 for 10 yards (26-B.Stephens).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 40(10:10 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 45 for 5 yards (96-Z.Abercrumbia50-R.McBryde).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 45(9:43 - 1st) 25-T.Maloy to NAV 49 for 4 yards (35-D.Scott).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 49(9:15 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 49 for no gain (35-D.Scott).
|
+22 YD
|
4 & 1 - NAVY 49(8:49 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to SMU 29 for 22 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 29(8:17 - 1st) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 28-K.Makekau. Penalty on SMU 26-B.Stephens Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SMU 29. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 29(8:10 - 1st) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 28-K.Makekau.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 29(8:10 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to SMU 27 for 2 yards (97-T.Coxe).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - NAVY 27(7:42 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to SMU 24 for 3 yards (51-P.Davis).
|
No Good
|
4 & 5 - NAVY 24(7:07 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 24(7:01 - 1st) 4-T.Page incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 24(6:54 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 30 for 6 yards (1-J.Springer).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SMU 30(6:20 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - SMU 30(6:11 - 1st) 16-T.Denbow punts 35 yards from SMU 30 out of bounds at the NAV 35.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(6:11 - 1st) 25-T.Maloy to NAV 42 for 7 yards (23-R.Clemons17-C.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NAVY 42(5:38 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 44 for 2 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 44(5:01 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to SMU 35 for 21 yards (2-P.Nelson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(4:29 - 1st) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Warren.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 35(4:23 - 1st) 28-K.Makekau to SMU 26 for 9 yards (17-C.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 26(3:55 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to SMU 25 for 1 yard (51-P.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(3:21 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to SMU 22 for 3 yards (22-T.Neals).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 22(2:45 - 1st) 13-C.Warren runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:36 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 5:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:36 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols kicks 65 yards from NAV 35. 1-C.Sanders runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:21 - 1st) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(2:21 - 1st) 44-C.Cannon kicks 40 yards from SMU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(2:21 - 1st) Penalty on NAV 22-T.Brannan Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at NAV 25. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 13(2:21 - 1st) 25-T.Maloy to NAV 22 for 9 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SMU 22(1:46 - 1st) 25-T.Maloy to NAV 22 for no gain (5-A.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SMU 22(1:04 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 22 for no gain (3-D.Robinson).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - SMU 22(0:35 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 23 for 1 yard (97-T.Coxe).
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 23(0:17 - 1st) 10-M.Perry complete to 28-K.Makekau. 28-K.Makekau to SMU 45 for 32 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 45(14:20 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to SMU 40 for 5 yards (51-P.Davis).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - SMU 40(13:50 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to SMU 26 for 14 yards (51-P.Davis55-G.Wiley).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 26(13:17 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to SMU 23 for 3 yards (50-R.McBryde3-D.Robinson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - SMU 23(12:44 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to SMU 22 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson2-P.Nelson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - SMU 22(12:02 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to SMU 19 for 3 yards (3-D.Robinson51-P.Davis).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - SMU 19(11:50 - 2nd) Penalty on NAV 68-D.Forney False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 19. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - SMU 24(11:50 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, -15 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:44 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to SMU 25 fair catch by 4-T.Page.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(11:16 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to SMU 29 for 4 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 6 - NAVY 29(11:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson pushed ob at NAV 41 for 30 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 41(10:49 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to NAV 30 for 11 yards (10-K.Brennan). Penalty on SMU 14-R.Becker Holding 10 yards enforced at NAV 41. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 20 - NAVY 49(10:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to NAV 37 for 14 yards (56-N.Cromartie).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NAVY 37(10:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 37(9:43 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 14-R.Becker. 14-R.Becker to NAV 34 for 3 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - NAVY 34(9:38 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson. Penalty on NAV 1-J.Springer Pass interference 4 yards enforced at NAV 34. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 30(9:19 - 2nd) 2-K.Freeman to NAV 27 for 3 yards (10-K.Brennan11-E.Fochtman).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 27(8:50 - 2nd) 2-K.Freeman to NAV 22 for 5 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NAVY 22(8:50 - 2nd) 2-K.Freeman to NAV 22 for no gain (51-P.Carothers99-J.Pittman).
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 2 - NAVY 22(8:11 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to NAV 11 for 11 yards (8-E.Nash).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 11(7:55 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to NAV 9 for 2 yards (51-P.Carothers10-K.Brennan).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 9(7:10 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to NAV 8 for 1 yard (51-P.Carothers54-D.Fagot).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - NAVY 8(6:31 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:22 - 2nd) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (2 plays, 42 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:22 - 2nd) 44-C.Cannon kicks 59 yards from SMU 35. 26-G.Winn to NAV 18 for 12 yards (17-C.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 18(6:22 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 19 for 1 yard (96-Z.Abercrumbia50-R.McBryde).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - SMU 19(5:55 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry sacked at NAV 12 for -7 yards (96-Z.Abercrumbia2-P.Nelson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 16 - SMU 12(5:13 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry sacked at NAV 3 for -9 yards (22-T.Neals).
|
Punt
|
4 & 25 - SMU 3(4:31 - 2nd) 4-O.White punts 39 yards from NAV 3 out of bounds at the NAV 42.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Downs (7 plays, 37 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 42(4:23 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 1-C.Sanders. 1-C.Sanders to NAV 9 for 33 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - NAVY 9(4:06 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:01 - 2nd) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:01 - 2nd) 44-C.Cannon kicks 40 yards from SMU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(4:01 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 25 for no gain (97-T.Coxe2-P.Nelson).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 25(3:39 - 2nd) 28-K.Makekau to NAV 38 for 13 yards (23-R.Clemons).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 38(3:19 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to SMU 39 for 23 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 39(2:46 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to SMU 34 for 5 yards (97-T.Coxe).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - SMU 34(2:21 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to SMU 32 for 2 yards (51-P.Davis96-Z.Abercrumbia).
|
-6 YD
|
3 & 3 - SMU 32(1:55 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams to SMU 38 for -6 yards (35-D.Scott).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 9 - SMU 38(1:41 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Warren.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Halftime (1 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 38(1:34 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SMU 46 for 8 yards (10-K.Brennan).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - NAVY 46(1:15 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele to SMU 49 for 3 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 49(0:55 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 49(0:50 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 1-C.Sanders. 1-C.Sanders to NAV 48 for 3 yards (52-D.Polk).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NAVY 48(0:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - NAVY 48(0:20 - 2nd) 16-T.Denbow punts 48 yards from NAV 48 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 6:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 20(0:08 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 24 for 4 yards (97-T.Coxe).
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 44-C.Cannon kicks 40 yards from SMU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 20-C.Williams to NAV 33 for 8 yards (26-B.Stephens16-T.Denbow).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - SMU 33(14:37 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 37 for 4 yards (26-B.Stephens).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 37(14:19 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 36 for -1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - SMU 36(13:51 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to NAV 44 for 8 yards (7-R.Hayes23-R.Clemons).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - SMU 44(13:16 - 3rd) 20-C.Williams to NAV 47 for 3 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 47(12:46 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to SMU 45 for 8 yards (26-B.Stephens).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - SMU 45(12:15 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to SMU 41 for 4 yards (10-D.Gary).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 41(11:53 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry pushed ob at SMU 40 for 1 yard (50-R.McBryde).
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 9 - SMU 40(11:23 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry complete to 20-C.Williams. 20-C.Williams pushed ob at SMU 7 for 33 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - SMU 7(10:45 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to SMU 2 for 5 yards (50-R.McBryde26-B.Stephens).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - SMU 2(10:11 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to SMU 2 for no gain (3-D.Robinson).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - SMU 2(9:37 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to SMU 1 for 1 yard (51-P.Davis91-T.Newman).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - SMU 1(9:01 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:58 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- FG (8 plays, 73 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:58 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols kicks 46 yards from NAV 35. 4-T.Page to NAV 37 for 44 yards (43-B.Nichols).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 37(8:49 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Sanders.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 37(8:43 - 3rd) Penalty on SMU 57-C.Bryant False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 37. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - NAVY 42(8:43 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - NAVY 42(8:38 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - NAVY 42(8:34 - 3rd) 16-T.Denbow punts 42 yards from NAV 42 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 20(8:26 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry complete to 87-R.Mitchell. 87-R.Mitchell to NAV 40 for 20 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 40(7:55 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to SMU 48 for 12 yards (23-R.Clemons).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 48(7:29 - 3rd) 28-K.Makekau pushed ob at SMU 38 for 10 yards (17-C.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 38(7:07 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to SMU 36 for 2 yards (3-D.Robinson22-T.Neals).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 8 - SMU 36(6:35 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry pushed ob at SMU 12 for 24 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 12(6:05 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to SMU 9 for 3 yards (50-R.McBryde16-T.Denbow).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - SMU 9(5:23 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to SMU 6 for 3 yards (35-D.Scott).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - SMU 6(4:52 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to SMU 7 for -1 yard (3-D.Robinson35-D.Scott).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - SMU 7(4:08 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (11 plays, 76 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:04 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols kicks 60 yards from NAV 35. 4-T.Page to SMU 34 for 29 yards (35-W.Little).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 34(3:55 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele to SMU 38 for 4 yards (51-P.Carothers99-J.Pittman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NAVY 38(3:32 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 38(3:26 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Calloway.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NAVY 38(3:18 - 3rd) 16-T.Denbow punts 39 yards from SMU 38. 26-G.Winn to NAV 24 for 1 yard (17-C.Jones).
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (6 plays, 85 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 24(3:07 - 3rd) 20-C.Williams to NAV 31 for 7 yards (97-T.Coxe).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - SMU 31(2:30 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 34 for 3 yards (9-S.Hailey).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - SMU 34(2:00 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry sacked at NAV 31 for -3 yards (97-T.Coxe).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 13 - SMU 31(1:29 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry complete to 87-R.Mitchell. 87-R.Mitchell to NAV 46 for 15 yards (26-B.Stephens).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 46(1:03 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to SMU 39 for 15 yards (3-D.Robinson96-Z.Abercrumbia).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 39(0:45 - 3rd) 28-K.Makekau to SMU 30 for 9 yards (16-T.Denbow23-R.Clemons).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 1 - SMU 30(0:15 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry scrambles to SMU 13 for 17 yards (26-B.Stephens).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SMU 13(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on NAV 72-F.Higgins False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 13. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - SMU 18(15:00 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to SMU 13 for 5 yards (23-R.Clemons).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SMU 13(14:32 - 4th) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 43-N.Smith.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - SMU 13(14:25 - 4th) 10-M.Perry complete to 87-R.Mitchell. 87-R.Mitchell runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(14:19 - 4th) 10-M.Perry complete to 20-C.Williams. 20-C.Williams to SMU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Downs (8 plays, 15 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:19 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols kicks 65 yards from NAV 35. 4-T.Page to SMU 15 for 15 yards (83-M.Gleaton).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 15(14:11 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 28 for 13 yards (11-E.Fochtman5-M.McMorris).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 28(13:55 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to SMU 35 for 7 yards (94-J.Warren3-C.Kinley).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NAVY 35(13:37 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to SMU 37 for 2 yards (51-P.Carothers).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 37(13:12 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to SMU 40 for 3 yards (54-D.Fagot97-D.Tolentino).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 40(12:57 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele to SMU 39 for -1 yard (54-D.Fagot).
|
+61 YD
|
2 & 11 - NAVY 39(12:26 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:14 - 4th) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:14 - 4th) 44-C.Cannon kicks 9 yards from SMU 35. 22-T.Brannan to SMU 44 for no gain.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 44(12:13 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to SMU 49 for -5 yards (2-P.Nelson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - SMU 49(11:38 - 4th) 10-M.Perry runs ob at SMU 40 for 9 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - SMU 40(11:13 - 4th) 28-K.Makekau to SMU 38 for 2 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 4 - SMU 38(10:44 - 4th) 10-M.Perry complete to 13-C.Warren. 13-C.Warren to SMU 30 for 8 yards (26-B.Stephens).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 30(10:20 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to SMU 28 for 2 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SMU 28(9:50 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to SMU 28 for no gain (3-D.Robinson97-T.Coxe).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - SMU 28(9:17 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to SMU 29 for -1 yard (3-D.Robinson97-T.Coxe).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 9 - SMU 29(8:33 - 4th) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Williams.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (3 plays, 70 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 29(8:28 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to SMU 26 for -3 yards (51-P.Carothers56-N.Cromartie).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - NAVY 26(7:56 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SMU 33 for 7 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 33(7:15 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NAVY 33(7:09 - 4th) 16-T.Denbow punts 37 yards from SMU 33 to NAV 30 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
SMU
Mustangs
- Downs (11 plays, 63 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 30(7:01 - 4th) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 34-J.Carothers.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SMU 30(6:56 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to NAV 30 for no gain (26-B.Stephens).
|
+70 YD
|
3 & 10 - SMU 30(6:22 - 4th) 10-M.Perry runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:11 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good. Penalty on SMU 50-R.McBryde Offside declined.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- End of Game (9 plays, 36 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:11 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(6:11 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to SMU 26 for 1 yard (54-D.Fagot10-K.Brennan).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 26(5:43 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 38 for 12 yards (1-J.Springer).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 38(5:27 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche pushed ob at SMU 43 for 5 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 43(4:57 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to SMU 47 for 4 yards (96-J.Perkins94-J.Warren).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 47(4:35 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to NAV 48 for 5 yards (10-K.Brennan56-N.Cromartie).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 48(4:12 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele to NAV 33 for 15 yards (3-C.Kinley10-K.Brennan).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 33(4:01 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 1-C.Sanders. 1-C.Sanders to NAV 18 for 15 yards (51-P.Carothers).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 18(3:48 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to NAV 15 for 3 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 15(3:17 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to NAV 12 for 3 yards (51-P.Carothers10-K.Brennan).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NAVY 12(2:45 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - NAVY 12(2:40 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
NAVY
Midshipmen
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 12(2:36 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to NAV 20 for 8 yards (96-Z.Abercrumbia).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - NAVY 20(1:53 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to NAV 23 for 3 yards (23-R.Clemons).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 23(1:13 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to NAV 21 for -2 yards (35-D.Scott7-R.Hayes).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - NAVY 21(1:14 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to NAV 31 for 10 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NAVY 31(1:09 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to NAV 31 for no gain (16-T.Denbow23-R.Clemons).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - NAVY 31(1:05 - 4th) Penalty on SMU 23-R.Clemons Offside 5 yards enforced at NAV 31. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(1:05 - 4th) Team penalty on SMU Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NAV 36. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 49(1:05 - 4th) 10-M.Perry kneels at NAV 49 for -2 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - NAVY 49(0:30 - 4th) 10-M.Perry kneels at NAV 48 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|28
|Rushing
|6
|18
|Passing
|8
|8
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|4-6
|Total Net Yards
|344
|525
|Total Plays
|56
|88
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|93
|378
|Rush Attempts
|27
|73
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|251
|147
|Comp. - Att.
|16-29
|9-15
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|9.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|5-31
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.2
|1-39.0
|Return Yards
|188
|13
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-188
|1-12
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|251
|PASS YDS
|147
|
|
|93
|RUSH YDS
|378
|
|
|344
|TOTAL YDS
|525
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|16/28
|251
|2
|0
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Jones 5 RB
|X. Jones
|18
|61
|1
|11
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|5
|22
|0
|15
|
K. Freeman 2 RB
|K. Freeman
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|3
|76
|1
|61
|
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|7
|60
|1
|14
|
C. Sanders 1 WR
|C. Sanders
|3
|51
|0
|33
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
K. Granson 83 TE
|K. Granson
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
R. Becker 14 TE
|R. Becker
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Calloway 11 CB
|C. Calloway
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Robinson 3 LB
|D. Robinson
|13-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stephens 26 DB
|B. Stephens
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Denbow 16 S
|T. Denbow
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. McBryde 50 LB
|R. McBryde
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coxe 97 DE
|T. Coxe
|6-3
|0.5
|0
|
P. Davis 51 DT
|P. Davis
|6-2
|0.5
|0
|
R. Clemons 23 S
|R. Clemons
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 35 DE
|D. Scott
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Abercrumbia 96 DT
|Z. Abercrumbia
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|
A. Johnson 5 CB
|A. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Nelson 2 S
|P. Nelson
|2-4
|0.5
|0
|
T. Neals 22 DE
|T. Neals
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Jones 17 DB
|C. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gary 10 DT
|D. Gary
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hayes Jr. 7 CB
|R. Hayes Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hailey 9 LB
|S. Hailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Newman 91 DT
|T. Newman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wiley 55 DE
|G. Wiley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Robledo 89 K
|K. Robledo
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Denbow 16 S
|T. Denbow
|5
|40.2
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|3
|29.3
|44
|0
|
C. Sanders 1 WR
|C. Sanders
|1
|100.0
|100
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Perry 10 QB
|M. Perry
|9/15
|162
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Perry 10 QB
|M. Perry
|38
|195
|2
|70
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|11
|53
|0
|22
|
K. Makekau 28 RB
|K. Makekau
|5
|43
|0
|13
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|8
|31
|0
|21
|
C. Warren 13 WR
|C. Warren
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
T. Maloy 25 RB
|T. Maloy
|4
|20
|0
|9
|
N. Smith 43 FB
|N. Smith
|4
|17
|0
|15
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Mitchell 87 WR
|R. Mitchell
|3
|48
|1
|20
|
M. Cooper 3 WR
|M. Cooper
|3
|41
|0
|23
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
K. Makekau 28 RB
|K. Makekau
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
C. Warren 13 WR
|C. Warren
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Smith 43 FB
|N. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Carothers 51 LB
|P. Carothers
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fagot 54 LB
|D. Fagot
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brennan 10 S
|K. Brennan
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fochtman 11 S
|E. Fochtman
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kinley 3 CB
|C. Kinley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Springer 1 S
|J. Springer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McMorris 5 CB
|M. McMorris
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Flowers 98 NT
|M. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Polk 52 DE
|D. Polk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cromartie 56 LB
|N. Cromartie
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Nash 8 S
|E. Nash
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 96 DE
|J. Perkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Warren 94 DT
|J. Warren
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tolentino 97 NT
|D. Tolentino
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pittman 99 NT
|J. Pittman
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Nichols 43 P
|B. Nichols
|2/3
|41
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. White 4 P
|O. White
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Brannan 22 RB
|T. Brannan
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Winn 26 RB
|G. Winn
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Winn 26 RB
|G. Winn
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
