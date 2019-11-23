Drive Chart
Brown, Hubbard lead No. 22 Oklahoma State over WVU 20-13

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Dru Brown threw two touchdown passes in his first start, Chuba Hubbard surpassed 100 yards rushing for the ninth consecutive game and No. 22 Oklahoma State beat West Virginia 20-13 on Saturday.

Brown and national rushing leader Hubbard generated just enough offense for the Cowboys (8-3, 5-3 Big 12, No. 21 CFP), who won their fourth straight.

''Good win for us,'' Gundy said. ''I was really proud of Dru, the way he took care of the ball and didn't turn it over. In the second half, we just started riding Chuba.''

Hubbard ran 26 times for 106 yards, far below his 173-yard average, but he ran for 47 yards on two key second-half drives that helped Oklahoma State take control and showed off his receiving skills the entire game.

He took a screen pass and ran 46 yards to set up Oklahoma State's first touchdown. Hubbard finished with seven catches for 88 yards, both career highs. Hubbard entered the game with 82 receiving yards all season and Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy had emphasized earlier in the week he didn't throw to Hubbard that often out of fear of injury.

Brown marched Oklahoma State the length of the field early in the fourth quarter, hitting Dillon Stoner with a 2-yard scoring pass for a 17-13 lead.

West Virginia (4-7, 2-6) didn't have as much luck inside the red zone.

The Mountaineers couldn't convert on three plays from the 1-yard line in the second quarter and they twice had to settle for short field goals.

Leddie Brown converted a fourth-and-1 from the Oklahoma State 18 with 2:37 left in the game. But Jarret Doege threw three incompletions, the Mountaineers turned the ball over on downs and Oklahoma State ran out the clock.

''Just too many missed opportunities. That sums it up,'' said West Virginia coach Neal Brown. ''Credit them. They made enough plays at the end of the game.''

Doege finished 28 of 38 for 307 yards in his second start since taking over for Austin Kendall, including a 34-yard scoring toss in the second quarter to his roommate, George Campbell. Seven of Campbell's 19 receptions this season have gone for touchdowns.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys were outgained 333-285 but managed to make the most of it. Brown, a graduate transfer from Hawaii, completed 22 of 29 passes for 196 yards in place of the injured Spencer Sanders.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers lost for the sixth time in seven games and their bowl hopes are over. A defense that looked impressive against Hubbard in the first half gave him just enough room to break free after halftime and the offense was limited to 128 yards and three points after halftime.

FAMILY FIRST

Gundy stayed behind in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Friday night to watch his son, Gunnar, win a state semifinal playoff game. Gunnar Gundy is a quarterback at Stillwater High School. Mike Gundy flew to West Virginia afterward to join his players and coaches.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Cowboys could move up a spot or two in The Associated Press poll that comes out on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State plays No. 8 Oklahoma in the Bedlam game next Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

West Virginia finishes its season at TCU on Friday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy to WVU 32 for 7 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - WVU 32
(14:33 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 31 for -1 yard (3-T.Sterling).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - WVU 31
(13:57 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy to WVU 33 for 2 yards (94-T.Ford).
Punt
4 & 2 - WVU 33
(13:20 - 1st) 96-J.Growden punts 41 yards from WVU 33 to OKS 26 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.

OKLAST Cowboys
- TD (11 plays, 74 yards, 5:31 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 26
(13:12 - 1st) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 26
(13:04 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 31 for 5 yards (15-K.Martin).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - OKLAST 31
(12:45 - 1st) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 37 for 6 yards (24-H.Bailey).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37
(12:10 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 38 for 1 yard (91-R.Jones15-K.Martin).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 38
(11:33 - 1st) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 46 for 8 yards (24-H.Bailey).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 46
(10:54 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 48 for 2 yards (46-R.Donahue).
+46 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48
(10:25 - 1st) 6-D.Brown complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 6 for 46 yards (15-K.Martin).
+3 YD
1 & 6 - OKLAST 6
(9:46 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 3 for 3 yards (29-S.Mahone28-K.Washington).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 3
(9:12 - 1st) 6-D.Brown scrambles to WVU 1 for 2 yards (35-J.Chandler).
No Gain
3 & 1 - OKLAST 1
(8:31 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 1 for no gain (13-J.Pooler24-H.Bailey).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - OKLAST 1
(7:46 - 1st) 6-D.Brown complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:41 - 1st) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.

WVU Mountaineers
- Missed FG (8 plays, 52 yards, 3:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:41 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 18 for 18 yards (3-T.Sterling).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 18
(7:35 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 83-B.Wheaton. 83-B.Wheaton to WVU 38 for 20 yards (4-A.Green).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 38
(7:16 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy to WVU 47 for 9 yards (3-T.Sterling).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - WVU 47
(6:45 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to OKS 46 for 7 yards (94-T.Ford).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 46
(6:20 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to OKS 28 for 18 yards (3-T.Sterling).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 28
(5:55 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to OKS 22 for 6 yards (94-T.Ford).
-7 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 22
(5:35 - 1st) 2-J.Doege to OKS 29 for -7 yards (92-C.Murray).
Penalty
3 & 11 - WVU 29
(4:57 - 1st) Penalty on WVU 53-C.McKivitz False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 29. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 16 - WVU 34
(4:46 - 1st) 2-J.Doege scrambles to OKS 30 for 4 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
No Good
4 & 12 - WVU 30
(4:08 - 1st) 30-E.Staley 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.

OKLAST Cowboys
- Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30
(4:03 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 38 for 8 yards (29-S.Mahone).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - OKLAST 38
(3:26 - 1st) 6-D.Brown complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 39 for 1 yard (15-K.Martin).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 39
(2:49 - 1st) 6-D.Brown to OKS 41 for 2 yards (50-J.Bartlett).
No Gain
3 & 1 - OKLAST 39
(2:49 - 1st) 6-D.Brown to OKS 39 for no gain (50-J.Bartlett).
Punt
4 & 1 - OKLAST 39
(2:11 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 27 yards from OKS 39 out of bounds at the WVU 34.

WVU Mountaineers
- FG (14 plays, 60 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 34
(2:04 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-G.Campbell. 15-G.Campbell to WVU 43 for 9 yards (8-R.Williams3-T.Sterling).
No Gain
2 & 1 - WVU 43
(1:30 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 43 for no gain (92-C.Murray).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - WVU 43
(0:47 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 46 for 3 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel4-A.Green).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 46
(0:15 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 18-S.Ryan. 18-S.Ryan to OKS 37 for 17 yards (8-R.Williams).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 37
(15:00 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 23 for 14 yards (16-D.Harper).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 23
(14:41 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 15 for 8 yards (33-K.Henry).
No Gain
2 & 2 - WVU 15
(14:04 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Campbell.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 15
(13:58 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 12 for 3 yards (4-A.Green40-B.Martin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 12
(13:24 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 12 for no gain (31-K.Harvell-Peel40-B.Martin).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 12
(12:44 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to OKS 1 for 11 yards (8-R.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 1 - WVU 1
(12:26 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege to OKS 1 for no gain (11-A.Ogbongbemiga92-C.Murray).
No Gain
2 & 1 - WVU 1
(11:52 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege to OKS 1 for no gain (11-A.Ogbongbemiga92-C.Murray).
Penalty
3 & 1 - WVU 1
(11:06 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 57-M.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 1. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 6 - WVU 6
(10:41 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 88-I.Esdale.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - WVU 6
(10:36 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

OKLAST Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:33 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg kicks 40 yards from WVU 35 to OKS 25 fair catch by 8-B.Johnson.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(10:33 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 29 for 4 yards (24-H.Bailey).
-2 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 29
(9:57 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 27 for -2 yards (29-S.Mahone).
+6 YD
3 & 8 - OKLAST 27
(9:22 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 33 for 6 yards (24-H.Bailey).
Punt
4 & 2 - OKLAST 33
(8:55 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 37 yards from OKS 33 out of bounds at the WVU 30.

WVU Mountaineers
- TD (7 plays, 70 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 30
(8:48 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to OKS 27 for 43 yards (3-T.Sterling). Penalty on WVU 84-J.Haskins Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 30. No Play.
+30 YD
1 & 20 - WVU 20
(8:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to WVU 50 for 30 yards (4-A.Green).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 50
(7:35 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to OKS 41 for 9 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
No Gain
2 & 1 - WVU 41
(7:18 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 41 for no gain (35-S.Tuihalamaka20-M.Rodriguez).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - WVU 41
(6:37 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 37 for 4 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 37
(6:06 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 34 for 3 yards (42-J.Jernigan).
+34 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 34
(5:31 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-G.Campbell. 15-G.Campbell runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:23 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.

OKLAST Cowboys
- Punt (11 plays, 31 yards, 4:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:23 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg kicks 62 yards from WVU 35. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 19 for 16 yards (30-N.Muhammad).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19
(5:18 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard pushed ob at OKS 32 for 13 yards (34-S.Campbell).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32
(4:46 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to OKS 48 for 16 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48
(4:27 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 48 for no gain (35-J.Chandler49-J.Thrift).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 48
(3:46 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 46 for 6 yards (23-T.Smith).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - OKLAST 46
(3:05 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods to WVU 42 for 4 yards (50-J.Bartlett).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - OKLAST 46
(3:05 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods to WVU 43 for 3 yards (50-J.Bartlett).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - OKLAST 43
(2:55 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 40 for 3 yards (13-J.Pooler).
Sack
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40
(2:34 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown sacked at WVU 48 for -8 yards (34-S.Campbell).
+4 YD
2 & 18 - OKLAST 48
(1:50 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to WVU 44 for 4 yards.
Penalty
3 & 14 - OKLAST 44
(1:42 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to WVU 20 for 24 yards (19-N.Guzman). Penalty on OKS 75-M.Keyes Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 44. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 24 - OKLAST 46
(1:33 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown incomplete.
Punt
4 & 24 - OKLAST 46
(1:22 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 33 yards from OKS 46 to the WVU 21 downed by 2-T.McCalister.

WVU Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 21
(1:13 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy to WVU 18 for -3 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
No Gain
2 & 13 - WVU 18
(0:42 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
-2 YD
3 & 13 - WVU 18
(0:36 - 2nd) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 16 for -2 yards (92-C.Murray).
Punt
4 & 15 - WVU 16
(0:32 - 2nd) 96-J.Growden punts 45 yards from WVU 16 to OKS 39 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.

OKLAST Cowboys
- Halftime (2 plays, -9 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39
(0:26 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 38 for -1 yard (56-D.Stills).
Sack
2 & 11 - OKLAST 38
(0:19 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown sacked at OKS 30 for -8 yards (55-D.Stills).

OKLAST Cowboys
- FG (10 plays, 45 yards, 4:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg kicks 56 yards from WVU 35. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 28 for 19 yards (23-T.Smith).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 28
(14:55 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson. Penalty on WVU 13-J.Pooler Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OKS 28. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43
(14:43 - 3rd) Penalty on WVU 46-R.Donahue Offside 5 yards enforced at OKS 43. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - OKLAST 48
(14:43 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown incomplete.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 48
(14:35 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 48 for 4 yards (29-S.Mahone).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 48
(13:53 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 46 for 2 yards (23-T.Smith13-J.Pooler).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46
(13:32 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 38 for 8 yards (35-J.Chandler).
+15 YD
2 & 2 - OKLAST 38
(13:03 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 23 for 15 yards (23-T.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 23
(12:30 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown incomplete.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 23
(12:23 - 3rd) 7-L.Brown to WVU 19 for 4 yards (34-S.Campbell15-K.Martin).
Sack
3 & 6 - OKLAST 19
(11:42 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown sacked at WVU 27 for -8 yards (13-J.Pooler).
Field Goal
4 & 14 - OKLAST 27
(10:58 - 3rd) 49-M.Ammendola 44 yards Field Goal is Good.

WVU Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:52 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 63 yards from OKS 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 22 for 20 yards (12-K.Williams).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 22
(10:47 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to WVU 28 for 6 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga8-R.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 4 - WVU 28
(10:15 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Campbell.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - WVU 28
(10:11 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy to WVU 31 for 3 yards.
Punt
4 & 1 - WVU 31
(9:38 - 3rd) 96-J.Growden punts 47 yards from WVU 31. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 26 for 4 yards (39-D.Bonamico).

OKLAST Cowboys
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 26
(9:27 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 26 for no gain (29-S.Mahone).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 26
(8:52 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 37 for 11 yards (46-R.Donahue).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37
(8:25 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 37
(8:21 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 46 for 9 yards (35-J.Chandler).
No Gain
3 & 1 - OKLAST 46
(7:34 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 46 for no gain (35-J.Chandler).
Punt
4 & 1 - OKLAST 46
(6:52 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 39 yards from OKS 46 to the WVU 15 downed by 25-J.Taylor.

WVU Mountaineers
- FG (10 plays, 73 yards, 5:45 poss)

Result Play
+39 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 15
(6:43 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-G.Campbell. 15-G.Campbell to OKS 46 for 39 yards (24-J.Bernard).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 46
(6:15 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 47 for -1 yard (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
No Gain
2 & 11 - WVU 47
(5:33 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
+13 YD
3 & 11 - WVU 47
(5:26 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to OKS 34 for 13 yards (2-T.McCalister).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 34
(4:58 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-G.Campbell. 15-G.Campbell to OKS 25 for 9 yards (24-J.Bernard8-R.Williams).
Sack
2 & 1 - WVU 25
(4:16 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege sacked at OKS 32 for -7 yards (16-D.Harper).
+21 YD
3 & 8 - WVU 32
(3:32 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to OKS 11 for 21 yards (33-K.Henry).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 11
(2:53 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 15 for -4 yards (20-M.Rodriguez89-T.Lacy).
Sack
2 & 14 - WVU 15
(2:18 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege sacked at OKS 21 for -6 yards (35-S.Tuihalamaka).
+9 YD
3 & 20 - WVU 21
(1:32 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 88-I.Esdale. 88-I.Esdale to OKS 12 for 9 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
Field Goal
4 & 11 - WVU 12
(0:58 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

OKLAST Cowboys
- TD (13 plays, 78 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:54 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg kicks 65 yards from WVU 35. 13-T.Harper to OKS 22 for 22 yards (30-N.Muhammad).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22
(0:47 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 22 for no gain (35-J.Chandler).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 22
(0:12 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 28 for 6 yards (29-S.Mahone).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - OKLAST 28
(15:00 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 34 for 6 yards (28-K.Washington).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34
(14:36 - 4th) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 34
(14:31 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 46 for 12 yards (28-K.Washington).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46
(14:14 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to WVU 45 for 9 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - OKLAST 45
(13:48 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 42 for 3 yards (15-K.Martin35-J.Chandler).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42
(13:28 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to WVU 33 for 9 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 1 - OKLAST 33
(13:16 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to WVU 26 for 7 yards (28-K.Washington).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 26
(12:53 - 4th) 6-D.Brown to WVU 20 for 6 yards (34-S.Campbell).
+13 YD
2 & 4 - OKLAST 20
(12:28 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 7 for 13 yards (15-K.Martin).
+5 YD
1 & 7 - OKLAST 7
(12:05 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 2 for 5 yards (29-S.Mahone23-T.Smith).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - OKLAST 2
(11:28 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:23 - 4th) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.

WVU Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:23 - 4th) 39-J.McClure kicks 62 yards from OKS 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 11 for 8 yards (16-D.Harper).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 11
(11:18 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Campbell.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 11
(11:13 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 16 for 5 yards (3-T.Sterling).
No Gain
3 & 5 - WVU 16
(10:34 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Campbell.
Punt
4 & 5 - WVU 16
(10:25 - 4th) 96-J.Growden punts 45 yards from WVU 16. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 46 for 7 yards (83-B.Wheaton).

OKLAST Cowboys
- FG (9 plays, 49 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46
(10:14 - 4th) 6-D.Brown to OKS 47 for 1 yard (91-R.Jones).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 47
(9:52 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 49 for 2 yards (15-K.Martin13-J.Pooler).
+7 YD
3 & 7 - OKLAST 49
(9:17 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 44 for 7 yards (50-J.Bartlett).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44
(8:55 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 40 for 4 yards (23-T.Smith).
+15 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 40
(8:26 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to WVU 25 for 15 yards (15-K.Martin).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(8:04 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 14 for 11 yards (35-J.Chandler).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 14
(7:39 - 4th) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 14
(7:35 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 6 for 8 yards (35-J.Chandler).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 6
(7:09 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 5 for 1 yard (29-S.Mahone13-J.Pooler).
Field Goal
4 & 1 - OKLAST 5
(6:23 - 4th) 49-M.Ammendola 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

WVU Mountaineers
- Downs (13 plays, 56 yards, 4:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:18 - 4th) 39-J.McClure kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to WVU 25 fair catch by 16-W.Wright.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(6:18 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 38 for 13 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 38
(6:00 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 37 for -1 yard (11-A.Ogbongbemiga3-T.Sterling).
+20 YD
2 & 11 - WVU 37
(5:23 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to OKS 43 for 20 yards (4-A.Green).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 43
(5:02 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-G.Campbell. 15-G.Campbell to OKS 42 for 1 yard (3-T.Sterling).
Penalty
2 & 9 - WVU 42
(4:29 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Ryan. Penalty on OKS 8-R.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKS 42. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 27
(4:22 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to OKS 27 for no gain (89-T.Lacy).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 27
(3:47 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to OKS 18 for 9 yards (8-R.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 1 - WVU 18
(3:23 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to OKS 18 for no gain (95-I.Antwine).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - WVU 18
(2:42 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to OKS 17 for 1 yard (3-T.Sterling11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 17
(2:31 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 17
(2:27 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy to OKS 19 for -2 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
No Gain
3 & 12 - WVU 19
(1:48 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
No Gain
4 & 12 - WVU 19
(1:43 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.

OKLAST Cowboys

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19
(1:38 - 4th) 6-D.Brown kneels at OKS 17 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - OKLAST 17
(0:56 - 4th) 6-D.Brown kneels at OKS 15 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
3 & 14 - OKLAST 15
(0:16 - 4th) 6-D.Brown kneels at OKS 13 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:23
49-M.Ammendola 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
49
yds
03:51
pos
20
13
Point After TD 11:23
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
13
Touchdown 11:28
6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
78
yds
00:42
pos
16
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:58
30-E.Staley 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
73
yds
05:45
pos
10
13
Field Goal 10:58
49-M.Ammendola 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
25
yds
04:02
pos
10
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:23
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 5:31
2-J.Doege complete to 15-G.Campbell. 15-G.Campbell runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
03:25
pos
7
9
Field Goal 10:36
30-E.Staley 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
65
yds
01:49
pos
7
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:41
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:46
6-D.Brown complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
74
yds
05:31
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 18
Rushing 7 6
Passing 10 11
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 5-14 5-14
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 261 320
Total Plays 66 60
Avg Gain 4.0 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 89 26
Rush Attempts 37 22
Avg Rush Yards 2.4 1.2
Net Yards Passing 172 294
Comp. - Att. 22-29 28-38
Yards Per Pass 5.9 7.7
Penalties - Yards 2-25 5-40
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-34.0 4-44.5
Return Yards 68 46
Punts - Returns 2-11 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-57 3-46
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
21 Oklahoma State 8-3 7031020
West Virginia 4-7 0103013
Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium Morgantown, West Virginia
 172 PASS YDS 294
89 RUSH YDS 26
261 TOTAL YDS 320
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Brown 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.9% 196 2 0 155.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.9% 196 2 0 155.4
D. Brown 22/29 196 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 106 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 106 0
C. Hubbard 26 106 0 13
G. Simpson 30 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
G. Simpson 1 5 0 5
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
L. Brown 1 4 0 4
D. Brown 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -15 0
D. Brown 7 -15 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 88 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 88 0
C. Hubbard 7 88 0 46
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 62 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 62 1
D. Stoner 8 62 1 15
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
B. Johnson 3 22 0 9
L. Wolf 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
L. Wolf 2 20 0 16
J. Woods 89 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 1
J. Woods 2 4 1 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
A. Ogbongbemiga 10-1 0.0 0
T. Sterling 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
T. Sterling 6-2 0.0 0
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Harvell-Peel 4-0 0.0 0
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Green 4-1 0.0 0
R. Williams 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
R. Williams 4-2 0.0 0
T. Ford 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Ford 3-0 0.0 0
M. Rodriguez 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Rodriguez 2-1 0.0 0
D. Harper 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Harper 2-0 1.0 0
J. Bernard 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Bernard 2-0 0.0 0
K. Henry 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Henry 2-0 0.0 0
S. Tuihalamaka 35 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
S. Tuihalamaka 2-0 1.0 0
T. McCalister 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. McCalister 1-0 0.0 0
T. Lacy 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Lacy 1-1 0.0 0
I. Antwine 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Antwine 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jernigan 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jernigan 1-0 0.0 0
B. Martin 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Martin 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
M. Ammendola 2/2 44 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Hutton 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 34.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 34.0 1
T. Hutton 4 34.0 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 19 0
B. Johnson 2 17.5 19 0
T. Harper 13 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
T. Harper 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 7 0
D. Stoner 2 5.5 7 0
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Doege 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.7% 307 1 0 150.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.7% 307 1 0 150.2
J. Doege 28/38 307 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 31 0
L. Brown 13 31 0 14
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
K. McKoy 3 11 0 7
J. Doege 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -16 0
J. Doege 6 -16 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Campbell 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 92 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 92 1
G. Campbell 5 92 1 39
A. Jennings 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 50 0
A. Jennings 2 50 0 30
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
T. Simmons 3 37 0 18
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 36 0
S. James 7 36 0 13
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
L. Brown 2 30 0 21
B. Wheaton 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
B. Wheaton 1 20 0 20
S. Ryan 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
S. Ryan 1 17 0 17
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 16 0
K. McKoy 6 16 0 9
I. Esdale 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
I. Esdale 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Chandler 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
J. Chandler 8-1 0.0 0
S. Mahone 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
S. Mahone 8-0 0.0 0
K. Martin Jr. 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
K. Martin Jr. 7-2 0.0 0
H. Bailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
H. Bailey 4-1 0.0 0
S. Campbell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
S. Campbell 4-0 1.0 0
T. Smith 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Smith 4-1 0.0 0
J. Bartlett 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Bartlett 3-0 0.0 0
J. Pooler Jr. 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
J. Pooler Jr. 3-3 1.0 0
K. Washington Jr. 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Washington Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
R. Jones 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
R. Donahue 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Donahue 2-0 0.0 0
Da. Stills 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Da. Stills 1-0 0.0 0
Da. Stills 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Da. Stills 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/3 1/1
E. Staley 2/3 29 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Growden 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 44.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 44.5 0
J. Growden 4 44.5 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Wright 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.3 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 15.3 20 0
W. Wright 3 15.3 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 OKLAST 26 5:31 11 74 TD
4:03 OKLAST 30 1:52 4 11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:33 OKLAST 25 1:38 3 8 Punt
5:23 OKLAST 19 4:01 11 31 Punt
0:26 OKLAST 39 0:07 2 -9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLAST 28 4:02 10 45 FG
9:27 OKLAST 26 2:35 5 20 Punt
0:54 OKLAST 22 0:42 13 78 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:14 OKLAST 46 3:51 9 49 FG
1:38 OKLAST 19 1:22 3 -6
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WVU 25 1:40 3 8 Punt
7:41 WVU 18 3:33 8 52 FG Miss
2:04 WVU 34 1:49 14 60 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:48 WVU 30 3:25 7 70 TD
1:13 WVU 21 0:41 3 -5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:52 WVU 22 1:14 3 9 Punt
6:43 WVU 15 5:45 10 73 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:23 WVU 11 0:58 3 5 Punt
6:18 WVU 25 4:35 13 56 Downs
