No. 8 Oklahoma holds on, beats TCU 28-24
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) It wasn’t pretty, but Jalen Hurts did what he usually does late in the season - win.
The senior passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, and No. 8 Oklahoma held off TCU 28-24 on Saturday night to clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game.
It was a rough game by Hurts’ standards. He connected on just 11 of 21 passes, threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown and lost a fumble in the red zone. But Hurts, who now has a combined 36-3 record as a starter at Alabama and Oklahoma, was fine after the game.
“Regardless of the fumble or the pick six or whatever mess-up I may have had today, we found a way,” he said.
Hurts ran for 173 yards on 28 carries. He passed for 145 yards - a total that could have been much higher.
“One of the first games where he just missed a few throws down the field that could have really busted the thing open,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. “And they were all just long by just a tad bit. So he was just a little bit off on some of the deep balls.”
Kennedy Brooks added 149 yards rushing for the Sooners (10-1, 7-1, No. 9 CFP), who kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Oklahoma won its 20th consecutive November game dating to 2014. The Sooners outgained the Horned Frogs 511 yards to 204, but turned the ball over three times.
“The one kind of negative point of an otherwise pretty dominant performance,” Riley said. “Some mistakes that we’ve got to continue to clean up.”
Max Duggan rushed for 92 and a touchdown for the Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5), who missed a chance to become bowl eligible after a furious comeback to make things interesting late.
Oklahoma ran out to a 21-0 lead and led 21-10 at halftime. Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score before the break.
“Before the ballgame, they didn’t know they could play with Oklahoma,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said. “After a quarter, they figured out they could. That’s what TCU is. It’s a group that can play with anybody.”
The Sooners led 28-17 and looked ready to put the Horned Frogs away, but Vernon Scott intercepted Hurts and ran it back 98 yards for a touchdown, and TCU cut Oklahoma’s lead to 28-24 with 12:43 to play.
The Sooners drove again, and Hurts broke a long run before Nook Bradford ripped the ball out of his arm and gained possession in one fluid motion inside the TCU 10.
TCU drove inside Oklahoma territory, but Brendan Radley-Hiles intercepted Duggan’s pass with 1:41 to play.
Oklahoma needed a first down to put the game out of reach. On third-and-short, Hurts ran up the middle and was awarded the first down after a review.
The Horned Frogs thought they had the stop.
“I think we did,” TCU linebacker Garret Wallow said. “But the game should never have come down to it.”
THE TAKEAWAY
TCU: It was the Horned Frogs’ fifth loss by seven points or fewer this season. The passing offense was nearly non-existent, with Duggan completing just 7 of 21 passes for 65 yards. But TCU had a chance to go ahead late.
Oklahoma: The Sooners, coming off a big win over Baylor, hung on again. Oklahoma’s last three wins have been by one, three and four points. Oklahoma’s defense played lights out and never let TCU get comfortable as it wrapped up a trip to the league title game, which will be a rematch against Baylor.
RUNNING WILD
Hurts became the third Oklahoma quarterback to rush for at least 1,000 yards in a season. Jack Mildren set the single-season record with 1,289 yards in 1971 and Kyler Murray ran for 1,001 yards last season. Hurts now has 1,156 yards on the season and 3,132 in his career.
CLOSE CALLS
In its past four games, Oklahoma has outscored its opponents just 145-144, yet has a 3-1 record. The Sooners lost to Kansas State 48-41 before beating Iowa State 42-41, Baylor 34-31 and TCU 28-24.
LAMB SCORES AGAIN
Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb caught his 32nd career touchdown pass to move into sole possession of second place on the school’s career list. He broke a tie with Mark Clayton and now trails only Ryan Broyles.
LOTS OF WINS
Saturday’ win was the 400th for Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Oklahoma could move up with No. 6 Oregon’s loss to Arizona State.
UP NEXT
TCU hosts West Virginia.
Oklahoma visits in-state rival Oklahoma State.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (5 plays, -10 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 40 yards from OKL 35 to TCU 25 fair catch by 33-S.Olonilua.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 51-Q.White False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TCU 20(15:00 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 20 for no gain (32-D.Turner-Yell9-K.Murray).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 15 - TCU 20(14:22 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 68-A.McKinney False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 20. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - TCU 15(14:05 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 20 - TCU 15(14:00 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - TCU 15(13:55 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 50 yards from TCU 15. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 48 for 13 yards (87-T.Hights30-G.Wallow).
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (10 plays, 52 yards, 4:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(13:45 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 50 for 2 yards (90-R.Blacklock32-O.Mathis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 50(13:15 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 45 for 5 yards (25-W.Harris).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLA 45(12:39 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris to TCU 38 for 7 yards (26-V.Scott7-T.Moehrig).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(12:05 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 38(12:03 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLA 38(11:57 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to TCU 30 for 8 yards (30-G.Wallow90-R.Blacklock).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - OKLA 30(11:12 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 25 for 5 yards (7-T.Moehrig27-A.Washington).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(10:39 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks pushed ob at TCU 11 for 14 yards (27-A.Washington).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 11(10:03 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 7 for 4 yards (27-A.Washington).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 7(9:27 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:20 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:20 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(9:20 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 20 for -5 yards (9-K.Murray96-L.Stokes).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - TCU 20(8:40 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 20 for no gain (11-P.Motley).
|
Sack
|
3 & 15 - TCU 20(7:57 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 15 for -5 yards (31-J.Redmond).
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - TCU 15(7:21 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 50 yards from TCU 15 to the OKL 35 downed by 49-A.Ortiz.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (5 plays, 65 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(7:08 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 46 for 11 yards (27-A.Washington).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(6:37 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to TCU 48 for 6 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 48(5:56 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 37 for 11 yards (18-B.Wilson).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(5:21 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 20 for 17 yards (27-A.Washington).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(4:43 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 81-B.Willis. 81-B.Willis runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:35 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:35 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(4:35 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 30 for 5 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell). Penalty on TCU 51-Q.White Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at TCU 30.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TCU 20(4:05 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 15 - TCU 20(4:05 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 33-S.Olonilua. 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 17 for -3 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 18 - TCU 17(3:15 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 9-T.Hunt. 9-T.Hunt pushed ob at TCU 28 for 11 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - TCU 28(2:38 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 53 yards from TCU 28 to OKL 19 fair catch by 2-C.Lamb.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (10 plays, 81 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 19(2:30 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 23 for 4 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 23(1:57 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 35 for 12 yards (26-V.Scott25-W.Harris).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(1:21 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 49 for 14 yards (2-K.Stewart).
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(0:48 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo pushed ob at TCU 15 for 36 yards (26-V.Scott). Penalty on OKL 2-C.Lamb Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TCU 15.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 30(0:10 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 24 for 6 yards (27-A.Washington).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 24(15:00 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 17 for 7 yards (30-G.Wallow28-N.Bradford).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 17(14:27 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 11 for 6 yards (2-K.Stewart).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 11(13:34 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to TCU 5 for 6 yards (28-N.Bradford24-J.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - OKLA 5(13:05 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 5(13:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:56 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:56 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(12:56 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber pushed ob at TCU 35 for 10 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 35(12:28 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 37 for 2 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles23-D.White).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TCU 37(11:49 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - TCU 37(11:46 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 39 for 2 yards (6-T.Brown).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TCU 39(11:10 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 31 yards from TCU 39 out of bounds at the OKL 30.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 30(11:03 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 31 for 1 yard (32-O.Mathis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 31(10:26 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 84-L.Morris.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 31(10:21 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - OKLA 31(10:13 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 37 yards from OKL 31 to TCU 32 fair catch by 1-J.Reagor.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (3 plays, 68 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+62 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 32(10:05 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to OKL 6 for 62 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - TCU 6(9:11 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to OKL 1 for 5 yards (6-T.Brown19-C.Kelly).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 1(8:35 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on OKL 44-B.Radley-Hiles Offside declined.
|
PAT Good
|(8:31 - 2nd) 46-J.Song extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Fumble (5 plays, 32 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:31 - 2nd) 46-J.Song kicks 56 yards from TCU 35. 6-T.Brown to OKL 23 for 14 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 23(8:23 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 34 for 11 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(7:50 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 33 for -1 yard (94-C.Bethley).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 33(7:30 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles pushed ob at OKL 46 for 13 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(6:55 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to TCU 47 for 7 yards (30-G.Wallow32-O.Mathis).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 47(6:22 - 2nd) 11-J.Haselwood to TCU 43 FUMBLES (7-T.Moehrig). 26-V.Scott to TCU 45 for no gain.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- FG (8 plays, 48 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 45(6:15 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor. Penalty on OKL 11-P.Motley Holding 10 yards enforced at TCU 45. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 45(6:09 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to OKL 36 for 9 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 36(5:46 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 9-T.Hunt. 9-T.Hunt to OKL 18 for 18 yards (23-D.White).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 18(5:05 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to OKL 13 for 5 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TCU 13(4:20 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to OKL 8 for 5 yards (10-P.Fields11-P.Motley).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - TCU 8(3:41 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to OKL 7 for 1 yard (11-P.Motley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TCU 7(2:57 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Lynn.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TCU 7(2:53 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TCU 7(2:45 - 2nd) 46-J.Song 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (6 plays, 4 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:41 - 2nd) 46-J.Song kicks 36 yards from TCU 35. 81-B.Willis to OKL 34 for 5 yards (12-D.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(2:37 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 35 for 1 yard (40-P.Workman).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 35(2:10 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 39 for 4 yards (13-D.Winters).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLA 39(1:35 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 46 for 7 yards (2-K.Stewart).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(1:13 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 43 for -3 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - OKLA 43(1:06 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 84-L.Morris.
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 13 - OKLA 43(0:59 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to OKL 38 for -5 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - OKLA 38(0:45 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 47 yards from OKL 38 to TCU 15 fair catch by 1-J.Reagor.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Halftime (1 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 15(0:35 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 23 for 8 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
OKLA
Sooners
- Downs (7 plays, 11 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-J.Song kicks 51 yards from TCU 35. 22-T.Pledger to OKL 40 for 26 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(14:54 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 40 for no gain (27-A.Washington).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 40(14:21 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Brooks.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLA 40(14:13 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to TCU 49 for 11 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(13:37 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 49 for no gain (13-D.Winters26-V.Scott).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 49(13:05 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 42 for 7 yards (13-D.Winters).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - OKLA 42(12:32 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
|
Sack
|
4 & 3 - OKLA 42(12:26 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts sacked at OKL 49 for -9 yards (30-G.Wallow).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (6 plays, 49 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 49(12:21 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 49(12:16 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson pushed ob at OKL 34 for 15 yards (23-D.White).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 34(11:52 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 34(11:44 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to OKL 27 for 7 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - TCU 27(10:59 - 3rd) 1-J.Reagor runs ob at OKL 11 for 16 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 11(10:24 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:15 - 3rd) 46-J.Song extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (6 plays, 66 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:15 - 3rd) 46-J.Song kicks 60 yards from TCU 35. 22-T.Pledger to OKL 34 for 29 yards (25-W.Harris).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(10:09 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks pushed ob at TCU 35 for 31 yards (2-K.Stewart7-T.Moehrig).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(9:27 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 36 for -1 yard (27-A.Washington32-O.Mathis).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 36(9:07 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 17 for 19 yards (13-D.Winters26-V.Scott).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 17(8:28 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 12 for 5 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 12(8:02 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 8 for 4 yards (27-A.Washington).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 8(7:17 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:11 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (9 plays, 21 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:11 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 37 for 37 yards (84-L.Morris8-T.Bridges).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 37(7:02 - 3rd) 4-T.Barber to TCU 42 for 5 yards (23-D.White35-N.Bonitto).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TCU 42(6:24 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - TCU 42(6:19 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Hunt. Penalty on OKL 6-T.Brown Offside 6 yards enforced at TCU 42. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 48(6:11 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to OKL 43 for 9 yards (6-T.Brown).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 43(5:56 - 3rd) 33-S.Olonilua to OKL 40 for 3 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 40(5:40 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TCU 40(5:32 - 3rd) Penalty on TCU 62-D.Bolisomi False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 40. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - TCU 45(5:32 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan scrambles pushed ob at OKL 42 for 3 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TCU 42(4:56 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Hunt.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - TCU 42(4:55 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 34 yards from OKL 42 to OKL 8 fair catch by 2-C.Lamb.
OKLA
Sooners
- Interception (14 plays, 90 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 8(4:48 - 3rd) 2-C.Lamb to OKL 29 for 21 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(4:20 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 32 for 3 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 32(3:58 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 41 for 9 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 41(3:08 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 40 for -1 yard (28-N.Bradford).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 40(2:27 - 3rd) Penalty on OKL 14-C.Rambo False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 40. No Play.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 16 - OKLA 35(2:08 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris to TCU 40 for 25 yards (26-V.Scott).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(1:37 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to TCU 40 for no gain (13-D.Winters30-G.Wallow).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 40(1:03 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 31 for 9 yards (40-P.Workman).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 31(0:25 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 24 for 7 yards (13-D.Winters27-A.Washington).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 24(15:00 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 15 for 9 yards (12-J.Gladney).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 15(14:20 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 12 for 3 yards (95-T.Cooper30-G.Wallow).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 12(13:53 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Basquine.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 12(13:48 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 7 for 5 yards (95-T.Cooper30-G.Wallow).
|
Int
|
3 & 5 - OKLA 7(13:00 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb INTERCEPTED by 26-V.Scott at TCU 2. 26-V.Scott runs 98 yards for a touchdown.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(12:43 - 4th) 46-J.Song extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(12:43 - 4th) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(12:43 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 25 for no gain (94-C.Bethley).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 25(12:04 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 35 for 10 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 35(11:36 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 39 for 4 yards (27-A.Washington).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 39(10:58 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 46 for 7 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 46(10:26 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 50 for 4 yards (7-T.Moehrig28-N.Bradford).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 50(9:42 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 45 for 5 yards (27-A.Washington).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - TCU 45(9:04 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 41 for 4 yards (25-W.Harris27-A.Washington).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 41(8:32 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 39 for 2 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 39(7:59 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 7 FUMBLES (28-N.Bradford). 28-N.Bradford to TCU 7 for no gain.
OKLA
Sooners
- Downs (6 plays, 22 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 7(7:51 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson pushed ob at TCU 6 for -1 yard (9-K.Murray).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 6(7:45 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 7 for 1 yard (7-R.Perkins).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OKLA 7(6:50 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 33-S.Olonilua.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - OKLA 7(6:43 - 4th) 31-J.Sandy punts 55 yards from TCU 7. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 37 for -1 yard (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Interception (5 plays, -9 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 37(6:34 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 46 for 9 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 46(5:58 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 50 for 4 yards (3-E.Demercado26-V.Scott).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 50(5:30 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 49 for 1 yard (40-P.Workman).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TCU 49(4:54 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 45 for 4 yards (25-W.Harris30-G.Wallow).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - TCU 45(4:08 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 41 for 4 yards (30-G.Wallow12-J.Gladney).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TCU 41(3:20 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to TCU 41 for no gain (25-W.Harris).
OKLA
Sooners
- End of Game (5 plays, 6 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 41(3:16 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor. Penalty on OKL 11-P.Motley Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TCU 41. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 44(3:10 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to OKL 45 for -1 yard (90-N.Gallimore).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 45(2:30 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 9-T.Hunt. 9-T.Hunt to OKL 40 for 5 yards (4-J.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 40(1:54 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
Int
|
4 & 6 - OKLA 40(1:47 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells INTERCEPTED by 44-B.Radley-Hiles at OKL 32. 44-B.Radley-Hiles to OKL 32 for no gain.
OKLA
Sooners
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 32(1:41 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 36 for 4 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 36(1:37 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 41 for 5 yards (27-A.Washington25-W.Harris).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 41(1:33 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 42 for 1 yard (90-R.Blacklock30-G.Wallow).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(1:18 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts kneels at OKL 40 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - OKLA 40(0:32 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts kneels at OKL 38 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|30
|Rushing
|5
|21
|Passing
|3
|9
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-9
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|196
|504
|Total Plays
|45
|85
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|139
|366
|Rush Attempts
|24
|64
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|5.7
|Net Yards Passing
|57
|138
|Comp. - Att.
|7-21
|11-21
|Yards Per Pass
|2.7
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|5-51
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.5
|2-42.0
|Return Yards
|135
|86
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-37
|4-74
|Int. - Returns
|1-98
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|57
|PASS YDS
|138
|
|
|139
|RUSH YDS
|366
|
|
|196
|TOTAL YDS
|504
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|7/21
|65
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|12
|92
|1
|62
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|5
|19
|1
|8
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|5
|7
|0
|5
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hunt 9 WR
|T. Hunt
|3
|34
|0
|18
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Lynn 88 TE
|A. Lynn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Wells 81 TE
|P. Wells
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Washington 27 S
|A. Washington
|11-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bradford 28 S
|N. Bradford
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wallow 30 LB
|G. Wallow
|9-5
|1.0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 7 S
|T. Moehrig
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stewart 2 CB
|K. Stewart
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Scott 26 S
|V. Scott
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|
Wy. Harris 25 DE
|Wy. Harris
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 DE
|O. Mathis
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Workman 40 DE
|P. Workman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Blacklock 90 DT
|R. Blacklock
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bethley 94 DT
|C. Bethley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DT
|T. Cooper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wilson 18 LB
|B. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gladney 12 CB
|J. Gladney
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 24 CB
|J. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Song 46 K
|J. Song
|1/1
|24
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|6
|45.5
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
|J. Hurts
|11/21
|145
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
|J. Hurts
|28
|173
|2
|32
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|25
|149
|0
|31
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|7
|25
|0
|11
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Haselwood 11 WR
|J. Haselwood
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|6
|77
|0
|36
|
L. Morris 84 WR
|L. Morris
|2
|32
|0
|25
|
B. Willis 81 FB
|B. Willis
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|2
|16
|1
|11
|
J. Haselwood 11 WR
|J. Haselwood
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Basquine 83 WR
|N. Basquine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Murray 9 LB
|K. Murray
|7-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
|D. Turner-Yell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 10 S
|P. Fields
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Motley 11 CB
|P. Motley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 4 CB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 90 DL
|N. Gallimore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sermon 4 RB
|T. Sermon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 7 DL
|R. Perkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
|B. Radley-Hiles
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Redmond 31 DL
|J. Redmond
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 35 LB
|N. Bonitto
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stokes 96 DL
|L. Stokes
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Kelly 19 LB
|C. Kelly
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Brkic 47 K
|G. Brkic
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|2
|42.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pledger 22 RB
|T. Pledger
|2
|27.5
|29
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
B. Willis 81 FB
|B. Willis
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|2
|6.0
|13
|0
