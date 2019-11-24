Drive Chart
TCU
OKLA

No Text

No. 8 Oklahoma holds on, beats TCU 28-24

  • AP
  • Nov 24, 2019

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) It wasn’t pretty, but Jalen Hurts did what he usually does late in the season - win.

The senior passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, and No. 8 Oklahoma held off TCU 28-24 on Saturday night to clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

It was a rough game by Hurts’ standards. He connected on just 11 of 21 passes, threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown and lost a fumble in the red zone. But Hurts, who now has a combined 36-3 record as a starter at Alabama and Oklahoma, was fine after the game.

“Regardless of the fumble or the pick six or whatever mess-up I may have had today, we found a way,” he said.

Hurts ran for 173 yards on 28 carries. He passed for 145 yards - a total that could have been much higher.

“One of the first games where he just missed a few throws down the field that could have really busted the thing open,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. “And they were all just long by just a tad bit. So he was just a little bit off on some of the deep balls.”

Kennedy Brooks added 149 yards rushing for the Sooners (10-1, 7-1, No. 9 CFP), who kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Oklahoma won its 20th consecutive November game dating to 2014. The Sooners outgained the Horned Frogs 511 yards to 204, but turned the ball over three times.

“The one kind of negative point of an otherwise pretty dominant performance,” Riley said. “Some mistakes that we’ve got to continue to clean up.”

Max Duggan rushed for 92 and a touchdown for the Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5), who missed a chance to become bowl eligible after a furious comeback to make things interesting late.

Oklahoma ran out to a 21-0 lead and led 21-10 at halftime. Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score before the break.

“Before the ballgame, they didn’t know they could play with Oklahoma,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said. “After a quarter, they figured out they could. That’s what TCU is. It’s a group that can play with anybody.”

The Sooners led 28-17 and looked ready to put the Horned Frogs away, but Vernon Scott intercepted Hurts and ran it back 98 yards for a touchdown, and TCU cut Oklahoma’s lead to 28-24 with 12:43 to play.

The Sooners drove again, and Hurts broke a long run before Nook Bradford ripped the ball out of his arm and gained possession in one fluid motion inside the TCU 10.

TCU drove inside Oklahoma territory, but Brendan Radley-Hiles intercepted Duggan’s pass with 1:41 to play.

Oklahoma needed a first down to put the game out of reach. On third-and-short, Hurts ran up the middle and was awarded the first down after a review.

The Horned Frogs thought they had the stop.

“I think we did,” TCU linebacker Garret Wallow said. “But the game should never have come down to it.”

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU: It was the Horned Frogs’ fifth loss by seven points or fewer this season. The passing offense was nearly non-existent, with Duggan completing just 7 of 21 passes for 65 yards. But TCU had a chance to go ahead late.

Oklahoma: The Sooners, coming off a big win over Baylor, hung on again. Oklahoma’s last three wins have been by one, three and four points. Oklahoma’s defense played lights out and never let TCU get comfortable as it wrapped up a trip to the league title game, which will be a rematch against Baylor.

RUNNING WILD

Hurts became the third Oklahoma quarterback to rush for at least 1,000 yards in a season. Jack Mildren set the single-season record with 1,289 yards in 1971 and Kyler Murray ran for 1,001 yards last season. Hurts now has 1,156 yards on the season and 3,132 in his career.

CLOSE CALLS

In its past four games, Oklahoma has outscored its opponents just 145-144, yet has a 3-1 record. The Sooners lost to Kansas State 48-41 before beating Iowa State 42-41, Baylor 34-31 and TCU 28-24.

LAMB SCORES AGAIN

Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb caught his 32nd career touchdown pass to move into sole possession of second place on the school’s career list. He broke a tie with Mark Clayton and now trails only Ryan Broyles.

LOTS OF WINS

Saturday’ win was the 400th for Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Oklahoma could move up with No. 6 Oregon’s loss to Arizona State.

UP NEXT

TCU hosts West Virginia.

Oklahoma visits in-state rival Oklahoma State.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

TCU Horned Frogs
- Punt (5 plays, -10 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 40 yards from OKL 35 to TCU 25 fair catch by 33-S.Olonilua.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 25
(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 51-Q.White False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 25. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - TCU 20
(15:00 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 20 for no gain (32-D.Turner-Yell9-K.Murray).
Penalty
2 & 15 - TCU 20
(14:22 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 68-A.McKinney False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 20. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 20 - TCU 15
(14:05 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
No Gain
3 & 20 - TCU 15
(14:00 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
Punt
4 & 20 - TCU 15
(13:55 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 50 yards from TCU 15. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 48 for 13 yards (87-T.Hights30-G.Wallow).

OKLA Sooners
- TD (10 plays, 52 yards, 4:25 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 48
(13:45 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 50 for 2 yards (90-R.Blacklock32-O.Mathis).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 50
(13:15 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 45 for 5 yards (25-W.Harris).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - OKLA 45
(12:39 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris to TCU 38 for 7 yards (26-V.Scott7-T.Moehrig).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 38
(12:05 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLA 38
(12:03 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - OKLA 38
(11:57 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to TCU 30 for 8 yards (30-G.Wallow90-R.Blacklock).
+5 YD
4 & 2 - OKLA 30
(11:12 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 25 for 5 yards (7-T.Moehrig27-A.Washington).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25
(10:39 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks pushed ob at TCU 11 for 14 yards (27-A.Washington).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 11
(10:03 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 7 for 4 yards (27-A.Washington).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 7
(9:27 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:20 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

TCU Horned Frogs
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:20 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - TCU 25
(9:20 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 20 for -5 yards (9-K.Murray96-L.Stokes).
No Gain
2 & 15 - TCU 20
(8:40 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 20 for no gain (11-P.Motley).
Sack
3 & 15 - TCU 20
(7:57 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 15 for -5 yards (31-J.Redmond).
Punt
4 & 20 - TCU 15
(7:21 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 50 yards from TCU 15 to the OKL 35 downed by 49-A.Ortiz.

OKLA Sooners
- TD (5 plays, 65 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 35
(7:08 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 46 for 11 yards (27-A.Washington).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 46
(6:37 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to TCU 48 for 6 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
+11 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 48
(5:56 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 37 for 11 yards (18-B.Wilson).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 37
(5:21 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 20 for 17 yards (27-A.Washington).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 20
(4:43 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 81-B.Willis. 81-B.Willis runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:35 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

TCU Horned Frogs
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:35 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25
(4:35 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 30 for 5 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell). Penalty on TCU 51-Q.White Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at TCU 30.
No Gain
1 & 15 - TCU 20
(4:05 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
-3 YD
2 & 15 - TCU 20
(4:05 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 33-S.Olonilua. 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 17 for -3 yards (9-K.Murray).
+11 YD
3 & 18 - TCU 17
(3:15 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 9-T.Hunt. 9-T.Hunt pushed ob at TCU 28 for 11 yards (9-K.Murray).
Punt
4 & 7 - TCU 28
(2:38 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 53 yards from TCU 28 to OKL 19 fair catch by 2-C.Lamb.

OKLA Sooners
- TD (10 plays, 81 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 19
(2:30 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 23 for 4 yards (30-G.Wallow).
+12 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 23
(1:57 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 35 for 12 yards (26-V.Scott25-W.Harris).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 35
(1:21 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 49 for 14 yards (2-K.Stewart).
+36 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 49
(0:48 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo pushed ob at TCU 15 for 36 yards (26-V.Scott). Penalty on OKL 2-C.Lamb Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TCU 15.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 30
(0:10 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 24 for 6 yards (27-A.Washington).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 24
(15:00 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 17 for 7 yards (30-G.Wallow28-N.Bradford).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 17
(14:27 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 11 for 6 yards (2-K.Stewart).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 11
(13:34 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to TCU 5 for 6 yards (28-N.Bradford24-J.Lewis).
No Gain
1 & 5 - OKLA 5
(13:05 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - OKLA 5
(13:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:56 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

TCU Horned Frogs
- Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:56 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25
(12:56 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber pushed ob at TCU 35 for 10 yards (10-P.Fields).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 35
(12:28 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 37 for 2 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles23-D.White).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TCU 37
(11:49 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete.
+2 YD
3 & 8 - TCU 37
(11:46 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 39 for 2 yards (6-T.Brown).
Punt
4 & 6 - TCU 39
(11:10 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 31 yards from TCU 39 out of bounds at the OKL 30.

OKLA Sooners
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 30
(11:03 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 31 for 1 yard (32-O.Mathis).
No Gain
2 & 9 - OKLA 31
(10:26 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 84-L.Morris.
No Gain
3 & 9 - OKLA 31
(10:21 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete.
Punt
4 & 9 - OKLA 31
(10:13 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 37 yards from OKL 31 to TCU 32 fair catch by 1-J.Reagor.

TCU Horned Frogs
- TD (3 plays, 68 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
+62 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 32
(10:05 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to OKL 6 for 62 yards (10-P.Fields).
+5 YD
1 & 6 - TCU 6
(9:11 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to OKL 1 for 5 yards (6-T.Brown19-C.Kelly).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - TCU 1
(8:35 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on OKL 44-B.Radley-Hiles Offside declined.
PAT Good
(8:31 - 2nd) 46-J.Song extra point is good.

OKLA Sooners
- Fumble (5 plays, 32 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:31 - 2nd) 46-J.Song kicks 56 yards from TCU 35. 6-T.Brown to OKL 23 for 14 yards (28-N.Bradford).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 23
(8:23 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 34 for 11 yards (30-G.Wallow).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 34
(7:50 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 33 for -1 yard (94-C.Bethley).
+13 YD
2 & 11 - OKLA 33
(7:30 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles pushed ob at OKL 46 for 13 yards (32-O.Mathis).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 46
(6:55 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to TCU 47 for 7 yards (30-G.Wallow32-O.Mathis).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - OKLA 47
(6:22 - 2nd) 11-J.Haselwood to TCU 43 FUMBLES (7-T.Moehrig). 26-V.Scott to TCU 45 for no gain.

TCU Horned Frogs
- FG (8 plays, 48 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 45
(6:15 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor. Penalty on OKL 11-P.Motley Holding 10 yards enforced at TCU 45. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 45
(6:09 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to OKL 36 for 9 yards (9-K.Murray).
+18 YD
2 & 1 - TCU 36
(5:46 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 9-T.Hunt. 9-T.Hunt to OKL 18 for 18 yards (23-D.White).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 18
(5:05 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to OKL 13 for 5 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - TCU 13
(4:20 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to OKL 8 for 5 yards (10-P.Fields11-P.Motley).
+1 YD
1 & 8 - TCU 8
(3:41 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to OKL 7 for 1 yard (11-P.Motley).
No Gain
2 & 7 - TCU 7
(2:57 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Lynn.
No Gain
3 & 7 - TCU 7
(2:53 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - TCU 7
(2:45 - 2nd) 46-J.Song 24 yards Field Goal is Good.

OKLA Sooners
- Punt (6 plays, 4 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:41 - 2nd) 46-J.Song kicks 36 yards from TCU 35. 81-B.Willis to OKL 34 for 5 yards (12-D.Davis).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 34
(2:37 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 35 for 1 yard (40-P.Workman).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - OKLA 35
(2:10 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 39 for 4 yards (13-D.Winters).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - OKLA 39
(1:35 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 46 for 7 yards (2-K.Stewart).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 46
(1:13 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 43 for -3 yards (28-N.Bradford).
No Gain
2 & 13 - OKLA 43
(1:06 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 84-L.Morris.
-5 YD
3 & 13 - OKLA 43
(0:59 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to OKL 38 for -5 yards (30-G.Wallow).
Punt
4 & 18 - OKLA 38
(0:45 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 47 yards from OKL 38 to TCU 15 fair catch by 1-J.Reagor.

TCU Horned Frogs
- Halftime (1 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 15
(0:35 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 23 for 8 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).

OKLA Sooners
- Downs (7 plays, 11 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 46-J.Song kicks 51 yards from TCU 35. 22-T.Pledger to OKL 40 for 26 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 40
(14:54 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 40 for no gain (27-A.Washington).
No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLA 40
(14:21 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Brooks.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - OKLA 40
(14:13 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to TCU 49 for 11 yards (28-N.Bradford).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 49
(13:37 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 49 for no gain (13-D.Winters26-V.Scott).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 49
(13:05 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 42 for 7 yards (13-D.Winters).
No Gain
3 & 3 - OKLA 42
(12:32 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
Sack
4 & 3 - OKLA 42
(12:26 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts sacked at OKL 49 for -9 yards (30-G.Wallow).

TCU Horned Frogs
- TD (6 plays, 49 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 49
(12:21 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 49
(12:16 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson pushed ob at OKL 34 for 15 yards (23-D.White).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 34
(11:52 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 34
(11:44 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to OKL 27 for 7 yards (9-K.Murray).
+16 YD
3 & 3 - TCU 27
(10:59 - 3rd) 1-J.Reagor runs ob at OKL 11 for 16 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 11
(10:24 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:15 - 3rd) 46-J.Song extra point is good.

OKLA Sooners
- TD (6 plays, 66 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:15 - 3rd) 46-J.Song kicks 60 yards from TCU 35. 22-T.Pledger to OKL 34 for 29 yards (25-W.Harris).
+31 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 34
(10:09 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks pushed ob at TCU 35 for 31 yards (2-K.Stewart7-T.Moehrig).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 35
(9:27 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 36 for -1 yard (27-A.Washington32-O.Mathis).
+19 YD
2 & 11 - OKLA 36
(9:07 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 17 for 19 yards (13-D.Winters26-V.Scott).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 17
(8:28 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 12 for 5 yards (28-N.Bradford).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - OKLA 12
(8:02 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 8 for 4 yards (27-A.Washington).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - OKLA 8
(7:17 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:11 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

TCU Horned Frogs
- Punt (9 plays, 21 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:11 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 37 for 37 yards (84-L.Morris8-T.Bridges).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 37
(7:02 - 3rd) 4-T.Barber to TCU 42 for 5 yards (23-D.White35-N.Bonitto).
No Gain
2 & 5 - TCU 42
(6:24 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
Penalty
3 & 5 - TCU 42
(6:19 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Hunt. Penalty on OKL 6-T.Brown Offside 6 yards enforced at TCU 42. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 48
(6:11 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to OKL 43 for 9 yards (6-T.Brown).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - TCU 43
(5:56 - 3rd) 33-S.Olonilua to OKL 40 for 3 yards (9-K.Murray).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 40
(5:40 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
Penalty
2 & 10 - TCU 40
(5:32 - 3rd) Penalty on TCU 62-D.Bolisomi False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 40. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 15 - TCU 45
(5:32 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan scrambles pushed ob at OKL 42 for 3 yards (9-K.Murray).
No Gain
3 & 12 - TCU 42
(4:56 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Hunt.
Punt
4 & 12 - TCU 42
(4:55 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 34 yards from OKL 42 to OKL 8 fair catch by 2-C.Lamb.

OKLA Sooners
- Interception (14 plays, 90 yards, 4:23 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 8
(4:48 - 3rd) 2-C.Lamb to OKL 29 for 21 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 29
(4:20 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 32 for 3 yards (28-N.Bradford).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 32
(3:58 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 41 for 9 yards (28-N.Bradford).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 41
(3:08 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 40 for -1 yard (28-N.Bradford).
Penalty
2 & 11 - OKLA 40
(2:27 - 3rd) Penalty on OKL 14-C.Rambo False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 40. No Play.
+25 YD
2 & 16 - OKLA 35
(2:08 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris to TCU 40 for 25 yards (26-V.Scott).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 40
(1:37 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to TCU 40 for no gain (13-D.Winters30-G.Wallow).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 40
(1:03 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 31 for 9 yards (40-P.Workman).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - OKLA 31
(0:25 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 24 for 7 yards (13-D.Winters27-A.Washington).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 24
(15:00 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 15 for 9 yards (12-J.Gladney).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - OKLA 15
(14:20 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 12 for 3 yards (95-T.Cooper30-G.Wallow).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 12
(13:53 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Basquine.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 12
(13:48 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 7 for 5 yards (95-T.Cooper30-G.Wallow).
Int
3 & 5 - OKLA 7
(13:00 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb INTERCEPTED by 26-V.Scott at TCU 2. 26-V.Scott runs 98 yards for a touchdown.

TCU Horned Frogs
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:43 - 4th) 46-J.Song extra point is good.
Kickoff
(12:43 - 4th) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 25
(12:43 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 25 for no gain (94-C.Bethley).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 25
(12:04 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 35 for 10 yards (28-N.Bradford).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 35
(11:36 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 39 for 4 yards (27-A.Washington).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - TCU 39
(10:58 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 46 for 7 yards (28-N.Bradford).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 46
(10:26 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 50 for 4 yards (7-T.Moehrig28-N.Bradford).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - TCU 50
(9:42 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 45 for 5 yards (27-A.Washington).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - TCU 45
(9:04 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 41 for 4 yards (25-W.Harris27-A.Washington).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 41
(8:32 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 39 for 2 yards (30-G.Wallow).
+32 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 39
(7:59 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 7 FUMBLES (28-N.Bradford). 28-N.Bradford to TCU 7 for no gain.

OKLA Sooners
- Downs (6 plays, 22 yards, 3:14 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 7
(7:51 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson pushed ob at TCU 6 for -1 yard (9-K.Murray).
+1 YD
2 & 11 - OKLA 6
(7:45 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 7 for 1 yard (7-R.Perkins).
No Gain
3 & 10 - OKLA 7
(6:50 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 33-S.Olonilua.
Punt
4 & 10 - OKLA 7
(6:43 - 4th) 31-J.Sandy punts 55 yards from TCU 7. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 37 for -1 yard (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).

TCU Horned Frogs
- Interception (5 plays, -9 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 37
(6:34 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 46 for 9 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - TCU 46
(5:58 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 50 for 4 yards (3-E.Demercado26-V.Scott).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 50
(5:30 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to TCU 49 for 1 yard (40-P.Workman).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - TCU 49
(4:54 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 45 for 4 yards (25-W.Harris30-G.Wallow).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - TCU 45
(4:08 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to TCU 41 for 4 yards (30-G.Wallow12-J.Gladney).
No Gain
4 & 1 - TCU 41
(3:20 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to TCU 41 for no gain (25-W.Harris).

OKLA Sooners
- End of Game (5 plays, 6 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 41
(3:16 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor. Penalty on OKL 11-P.Motley Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TCU 41. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 44
(3:10 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to OKL 45 for -1 yard (90-N.Gallimore).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - OKLA 45
(2:30 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 9-T.Hunt. 9-T.Hunt to OKL 40 for 5 yards (4-J.Davis).
No Gain
3 & 6 - OKLA 40
(1:54 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
Int
4 & 6 - OKLA 40
(1:47 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells INTERCEPTED by 44-B.Radley-Hiles at OKL 32. 44-B.Radley-Hiles to OKL 32 for no gain.

OKLA Sooners

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 32
(1:41 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 36 for 4 yards (32-O.Mathis).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 36
(1:37 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 41 for 5 yards (27-A.Washington25-W.Harris).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - OKLA 41
(1:33 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 42 for 1 yard (90-R.Blacklock30-G.Wallow).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 42
(1:18 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts kneels at OKL 40 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - OKLA 40
(0:32 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts kneels at OKL 38 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:43
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
28
Touchdown 13:00
1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb INTERCEPTED by 26-V.Scott at TCU 2. 26-V.Scott runs 98 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
23
28
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:11
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
28
Touchdown 7:17
1-J.Hurts runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
66
yds
03:04
pos
17
27
Point After TD 10:15
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 10:24
15-M.Duggan runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
49
yds
02:06
pos
16
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:45
46-J.Song 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
38
yds
03:30
pos
10
21
Point After TD 8:31
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 8:35
33-S.Olonilua runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on OKL 44-B.Radley-Hiles Offside declined.
3
plays
68
yds
01:34
pos
6
21
Point After TD 12:56
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 13:00
1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
96
yds
02:20
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:35
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 4:43
1-J.Hurts complete to 81-B.Willis. 81-B.Willis runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
02:33
pos
0
13
Point After TD 9:20
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:27
1-J.Hurts runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
52
yds
04:25
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 30
Rushing 5 21
Passing 3 9
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 1-9 7-13
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-3
Total Net Yards 196 504
Total Plays 45 85
Avg Gain 4.4 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 139 366
Rush Attempts 24 64
Avg Rush Yards 5.8 5.7
Net Yards Passing 57 138
Comp. - Att. 7-21 11-21
Yards Per Pass 2.7 6.6
Penalties - Yards 4-25 5-51
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-45.5 2-42.0
Return Yards 135 86
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-12
Kickoffs - Returns 1-37 4-74
Int. - Returns 1-98 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
TCU 5-6 0107724
9 Oklahoma 10-1 1477028
Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Norman, Oklahoma
 57 PASS YDS 138
139 RUSH YDS 366
196 TOTAL YDS 504
TCU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 65 0 1 49.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 65 0 1 49.8
M. Duggan 7/21 65 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 92 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 92 1
M. Duggan 12 92 1 62
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 1
S. Olonilua 5 19 1 8
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
J. Reagor 1 16 0 16
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
D. Anderson 5 7 0 5
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Barber 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hunt 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
T. Hunt 3 34 0 18
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Anderson 1 15 0 15
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
T. Barber 1 10 0 10
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Reagor 1 9 0 9
A. Lynn 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Lynn 0 0 0 0
P. Wells 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. Wells 0 0 0 0
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
S. Olonilua 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Washington 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
A. Washington 11-3 0.0 0
N. Bradford 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
N. Bradford 10-2 0.0 0
G. Wallow 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-5 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-5 0 1.0
G. Wallow 9-5 1.0 0
T. Moehrig 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Moehrig 6-1 0.0 0
D. Winters 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Winters 6-0 0.0 0
K. Stewart 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Stewart 4-0 0.0 0
V. Scott 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
V. Scott 4-3 0.0 1
Wy. Harris 25 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
Wy. Harris 4-2 0.0 0
O. Mathis 32 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
O. Mathis 3-3 0.0 0
P. Workman 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Workman 3-0 0.0 0
R. Blacklock 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Blacklock 2-1 0.0 0
C. Bethley 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Bethley 2-0 0.0 0
T. Cooper 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Cooper 2-0 0.0 0
B. Wilson 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Gladney 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Gladney 1-1 0.0 0
E. Demercado 3 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Demercado 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lewis 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Lewis 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Song 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
J. Song 1/1 24 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sandy 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 45.5 2
J. Sandy 6 45.5 2 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
S. Olonilua 1 37.0 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 145 2 1 132.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 145 2 1 132.3
J. Hurts 11/21 145 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
28 173 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 173 2
J. Hurts 28 173 2 32
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 149 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 149 0
K. Brooks 25 149 0 31
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
R. Stevenson 7 25 0 11
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 21 0
C. Lamb 1 21 0 21
J. Haselwood 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Haselwood 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 77 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 77 0
C. Rambo 6 77 0 36
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
L. Morris 2 32 0 25
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 1
B. Willis 1 20 1 20
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 1
C. Lamb 2 16 1 11
J. Haselwood 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Haselwood 1 3 0 3
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Brooks 0 0 0 0
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Basquine 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Murray 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.5
K. Murray 7-2 0.5 0
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Turner-Yell 4-0 0.0 0
P. Fields 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Fields 3-0 0.0 0
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
D. White 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. White 3-1 0.0 0
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
P. Motley 2-1 0.0 0
J. Davis 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
N. Gallimore 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Gallimore 1-0 0.0 0
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Sermon 1-0 0.0 0
R. Perkins 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Perkins 1-0 0.0 0
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
B. Radley-Hiles 1-0 0.0 1
J. Redmond 31 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Redmond 1-0 1.0 0
N. Bonitto 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Bonitto 0-1 0.0 0
L. Stokes 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
L. Stokes 0-1 0.5 0
C. Kelly 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Kelly 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Brkic 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
G. Brkic 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Mundschau 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 42.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 42.0 1
R. Mundschau 2 42.0 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 27.5 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 27.5 29 0
T. Pledger 2 27.5 29 0
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
T. Brown 1 14.0 14 0
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
B. Willis 1 5.0 5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 6.0 13 0
C. Lamb 2 6.0 13 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TCU 25 1:05 5 -10 Punt
9:20 TCU 25 1:59 3 -10 Punt
4:35 TCU 25 1:57 4 -2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 TCU 25 1:46 4 14 Punt
10:05 TCU 32 1:34 3 68 TD
6:15 TCU 45 3:30 8 48 FG
0:35 TCU 15 0:00 1 8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:21 OKLA 49 2:06 6 49 TD
7:11 TCU 37 2:16 9 21 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:51 TCU 7 1:08 3 0 Punt
3:16 TCU 41 1:29 5 -9 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 OKLA 48 4:25 10 52 TD
7:08 OKLA 35 2:33 5 65 TD
2:30 OKLA 19 2:20 10 81 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:03 OKLA 30 0:50 3 1 Punt
8:31 OKLA 23 2:09 5 32 Fumble
2:41 OKLA 34 1:56 6 4 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLA 40 2:34 7 11 Downs
10:15 OKLA 34 3:04 6 66 TD
4:48 OKLA 8 4:23 14 90 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:43 OKLA 25 4:44 9 68 Fumble
6:34 OKLA 37 3:14 6 22 Downs
1:41 OKLA 32 1:09 5 6 Game
NCAA FB Scores