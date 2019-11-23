|
|
|PURDUE
|WISC
Taylor runs for 222 in No. 14 Badgers’ 45-24 win over Purdue
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Jonathan Taylor rushed for at least 200 yards for the 12th time in his career and No. 14 Wisconsin defeated Purdue 45-24 on Saturday in the Badgers’ final home game of the season.
Taylor finished with 222 yards and one touchdown on 28 carries for Wisconsin (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten, No. 12 CFP), which extended its winning streak over the Boilermakers to 14 games. The junior has a career average of 254 yards rushing in three games against Purdue.
Jack Coan completed 15 of 19 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns against one interception for the Badgers.
With the loss, the Boilermakers (4-7, 3-5) dropped their seventh straight at Camp Randall Stadium and failed to qualify for a bowl game.
Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell finished with a career-high 289 yards passing with two scores.
It took the Badgers just over three minutes to get on the scoreboard. Aaron Cruickshank took a direct snap out of the wildcat formation and capped an eight-play, 75-yard opening drive with a 27-yard rushing touchdown.
After a 28-yard field goal by Purdue’s J.D. Dellinger, Taylor scored from 51 yards out for his FBS-leading 22nd TD of the season.
Purdue shredded the Wisconsin defense on the ensuing drive for a 27-yard run by Zander Horvath and a 38-yard completion to Milton Wright. The two set up a 7-yard touchdown from O’Connell to Brycen Hopkins that cut it to 14-10 with 14:53 left in the second quarter.
After a fumble by Wisconsin’s A.J. Taylor on the next drive, Hopkins put Purdue ahead 17-14 on a 37-yard completion from receiver Milton Wright on a double-pass play. Hopkins had eight catches for 127 yards.
The scoring affair continued when Coan hit Jack Dunn for an 18-yard score to put the Badgers back on top for good, 21-17, with 4:18 remaining in the half. Coan later connected with Quintez Cephus for a 29-yard score.
After the Coan-Dunn TD, Jonathan Taylor coughed it up on the following drive, and Derrick Barnes recovered the ball for the Boilermakers, setting up first-and-10 at the Purdue 29. But the Boilermakers failed to capitalize and went three-and-out. Taylor lost another fumble on the day, bringing his season total to four and his career total to 14.
Zach Hintze booted a school-record 62-yard field goal to give the Badgers a 24-17 lead at halftime. Hintze missed the only other field goal attempt of his career, a 62-yarder against Northwestern last season.
Wisconsin’s Collin Wilder was ejected for targeting in the third quarter. The junior safety will miss the first half next week. Safety Reggie Pearson (arm) and cornerback Faion Hicks (head) left the game with injuries for the Badgers.
THE TAKEAWAY
Purdue: The Boilermakers’ streak of bowl game appearances will come to an end. Coach Jeff Brohm led Purdue to bowl games in each of his first two seasons at the school.
Wisconsin: The Badgers did what they needed to do. Now, Wisconsin will hit the road next weekend to face No. 11 Minnesota (10-1, 7-1, No. 10 CFP) for the Big Ten West crown and a berth in the Big Ten championship game against No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0, No. 2 CFP).
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Wisconsin could gain a little ground in both the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff rankings despite entering as a 24½-point favorite against the Boilermakers.
UP NEXT
Purdue hosts Indiana on Nov. 30.
Wisconsin plays at No. 11 Minnesota on Nov. 30.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(15:00 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 30 for 5 yards (1-D.Mackey38-B.Thieneman).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 30(14:30 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 40 for 10 yards (23-C.Trice).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 40(13:53 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 34-M.Stokke. 34-M.Stokke pushed ob at PUR 47 for 13 yards (27-N.Mosley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 47(13:22 - 1st) 17-J.Coan incomplete.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 47(13:16 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to PUR 41 for 6 yards (6-J.Graham).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - WISC 41(12:38 - 1st) 4-A.Taylor pushed ob at PUR 36 for 5 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 36(12:10 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to PUR 27 for 9 yards (27-N.Mosley).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 1 - WISC 27(11:38 - 1st) 1-A.Cruickshank runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:29 - 1st) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- FG (14 plays, 66 yards, 6:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:29 - 1st) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 40 yards from WIS 35 to PUR 25 fair catch by 40-Z.Horvath.
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(11:29 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins pushed ob at WIS 48 for 27 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(11:02 - 1st) 5-D.Hewitt to WIS 48 for no gain (97-I.Loudermilk2-R.Pearson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 48(10:36 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to WIS 45 for 3 yards (57-J.Sanborn54-C.Orr).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - PURDUE 45(10:04 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson to WIS 37 for 8 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(9:34 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs ob at WIS 29 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - PURDUE 29(9:05 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Wright.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - PURDUE 29(8:58 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell to WIS 28 for 1 yard (54-C.Orr).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - PURDUE 28(8:20 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell to WIS 26 for 2 yards (41-N.Burks).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(7:58 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to WIS 19 for 7 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - PURDUE 19(7:16 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to WIS 18 for 1 yard (57-J.Sanborn).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - PURDUE 18(6:38 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to WIS 13 for 5 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 13(6:15 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Hopkins.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 13(6:09 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to WIS 9 for 4 yards (54-C.Orr).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PURDUE 9(5:32 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - PURDUE 9(5:29 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:24 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(5:24 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 29 for 4 yards (18-C.Allen).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 29(4:46 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 33 for 4 yards (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - WISC 33(4:10 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 36 for 3 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - WISC 36(3:38 - 1st) 17-J.Coan sacked at WIS 28 for -8 yards FUMBLES (55-D.Barnes). 78-J.Erdmann to WIS 28 for no gain.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 18 - WISC 28(2:54 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor pushed ob at WIS 44 for 16 yards (23-C.Trice).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - WISC 44(2:07 - 1st) 17-J.Coan to WIS 49 for 5 yards (29-S.Smiley).
|
+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 49(1:40 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:30 - 1st) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:30 - 1st) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(1:30 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 17-M.Wright. 17-M.Wright to WIS 37 for 38 yards (21-C.Williams).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(1:05 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to WIS 10 for 27 yards (21-C.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 10(0:29 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to WIS 7 for 3 yards (54-C.Orr).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - PURDUE 7(15:00 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:53 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
WISC
Badgers
- Fumble (8 plays, 38 yards, 4:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(14:53 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 27 for 2 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - WISC 27(14:13 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 33 for 6 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - WISC 33(13:33 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 36 for 3 yards (99-J.Sullivan).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 36(12:55 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson pushed ob at PUR 36 for 28 yards (38-B.Thieneman1-D.Mackey).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 36(12:21 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to PUR 37 for -1 yard (8-A.Watts).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - WISC 37(11:46 - 2nd) Penalty on WIS 65-T.Beach False start 5 yards enforced at PUR 37. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 16 - WISC 42(11:32 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to PUR 31 for 11 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|
-6 YD
|
3 & 5 - WISC 31(10:46 - 2nd) 4-A.Taylor to PUR 37 FUMBLES (5-G.Karlaftis). 27-N.Mosley to PUR 37 for no gain.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (5 plays, 63 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(10:39 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue pushed ob at PUR 45 for 8 yards (2-R.Pearson21-C.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - PURDUE 45(10:13 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 46 for 1 yard (56-Z.Baun).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 46(9:40 - 2nd) 17-M.Wright to PUR 44 for -2 yards (57-J.Sanborn56-Z.Baun). Penalty on WIS 54-C.Orr Offside 5 yards enforced at PUR 46. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 49(9:13 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to WIS 37 for 12 yards (21-C.Williams).
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(8:39 - 2nd) 17-M.Wright complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:30 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (8 plays, 72 yards, 4:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:30 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 52 yards from PUR 35. 44-J.Chenal to WIS 28 for 15 yards (13-T.Hamilton).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 28(8:23 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 39 for 11 yards (18-C.Allen).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 39(7:50 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 39 for no gain (44-B.Holt).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 39(7:14 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to PUR 45 for 16 yards (23-C.Trice).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 45(6:40 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to PUR 32 for 13 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 32(6:18 - 2nd) 1-A.Cruickshank to PUR 29 for 3 yards (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 29(5:37 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to PUR 27 for 2 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - WISC 27(4:57 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor pushed ob at PUR 18 for 9 yards (23-C.Trice).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 18(4:25 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:18 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:18 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(4:18 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to PUR 40 for 15 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 40(3:51 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 40(3:46 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 46 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 40(3:46 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PURDUE 40(3:43 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - PURDUE 40(3:36 - 2nd) 28-Z.Collins punts 26 yards from PUR 40 Downed at the WIS 34.
WISC
Badgers
- Fumble (7 plays, 37 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 34(3:26 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 49 for 15 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 49(2:50 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to PUR 48 for 3 yards (6-J.Graham).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WISC 48(2:14 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Taylor.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - WISC 48(2:08 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to PUR 43 for 5 yards (44-B.Holt8-A.Watts).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - WISC 43(1:21 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan to PUR 40 for 3 yards (5-G.Karlaftis).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 40(1:16 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to PUR 31 for 9 yards (2-K.Major).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - WISC 31(1:11 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to PUR 29 FUMBLES (38-B.Thieneman). 55-D.Barnes to PUR 29 for no gain.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 29(0:57 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to PUR 36 for 7 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - PURDUE 36(0:40 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Anderson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PURDUE 36(0:35 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - PURDUE 36(0:31 - 2nd) 28-Z.Collins punts 37 yards from PUR 36 to WIS 27 fair catch by 16-J.Dunn.
WISC
Badgers
- Halftime (3 plays, 29 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 27(0:22 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 36 for 9 yards (5-G.Karlaftis).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 1 - WISC 36(0:16 - 2nd) 1-A.Cruickshank to PUR 47 for 17 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 47(0:06 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus runs ob at PUR 44 for 3 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
2 & 7 - WISC 44(0:02 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze 62 yards Field Goal is Good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Interception (8 plays, -20 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 28 for 3 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - PURDUE 28(14:34 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 17-M.Wright. 17-M.Wright to PUR 43 for 15 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(14:05 - 3rd) 5-D.Hewitt to PUR 43 for no gain (57-J.Sanborn).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 43(13:30 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to WIS 46 for 11 yards (21-C.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(13:01 - 3rd) 22-K.Doerue to WIS 43 for 3 yards (97-I.Loudermilk).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - PURDUE 43(12:31 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs ob at WIS 35 for 8 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(11:59 - 3rd) 22-K.Doerue to WIS 32 for 3 yards (54-C.Orr).
|
Int
|
2 & 7 - PURDUE 32(11:28 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell INTERCEPTED by 25-E.Burrell at WIS 4. 25-E.Burrell to WIS 5 for 1 yard (3-D.Bell).
WISC
Badgers
- TD (9 plays, 95 yards, 5:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 5(11:21 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 11 for 6 yards (44-B.Holt).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WISC 11(10:34 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 14 for 3 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 14(9:57 - 3rd) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 19 for 5 yards (97-S.Fakasiieiki27-N.Mosley).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 19(9:17 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 33 for 14 yards (1-D.Mackey).
|
+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 33(8:35 - 3rd) 3-K.Pryor pushed ob at PUR 18 for 49 yards (27-N.Mosley).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 18(7:59 - 3rd) 3-K.Pryor to PUR 11 for 7 yards (1-D.Mackey).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - WISC 11(7:24 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to PUR 7 for 4 yards (44-B.Holt).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - WISC 7(6:45 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to PUR 6 for 1 yard (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 6(6:05 - 3rd) 37-G.Groshek runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:59 - 3rd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:59 - 3rd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(5:59 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 23 for -2 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|
Sack
|
2 & 12 - PURDUE 23(5:37 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 18 for -5 yards. Penalty on PUR 16-A.O'Connell Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at PUR 18. (54-C.Orr).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - PURDUE 18(5:35 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 40-Z.Horvath.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - PURDUE 18(5:30 - 3rd) 28-Z.Collins punts 33 yards from PUR 18 to WIS 49 fair catch by 16-J.Dunn.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Downs (7 plays, 15 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(4:47 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell pushed ob at PUR 41 for 4 yards (5-R.Wildgoose).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 41(4:28 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Hopkins.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 41(4:22 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Hopkins. Penalty on WIS 18-C.Wilder Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PUR 41.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44(4:22 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 44(4:16 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell to WIS 42 for 2 yards (92-M.Henningsen).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PURDUE 42(3:32 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Hopkins.
|
Sack
|
4 & 8 - PURDUE 42(3:28 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 48 for -10 yards (49-C.Bell).
WISC
Badgers
- TD (3 plays, 48 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 48(3:22 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to PUR 40 for 8 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - WISC 40(2:38 - 3rd) 4-A.Taylor to PUR 29 for 11 yards (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 29(2:05 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:00 - 3rd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:00 - 3rd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(2:00 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath pushed ob at PUR 30 for 5 yards (54-C.Orr).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 30(1:32 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 17-M.Wright. 17-M.Wright to WIS 49 for 21 yards (21-C.Williams).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 49(1:03 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to WIS 37 for 12 yards (31-M.Cone).
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(0:37 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to WIS 8 for 29 yards (17-D.Burton).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - PURDUE 8(0:18 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:13 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
WISC
Badgers
- Interception (7 plays, -5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:13 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(0:13 - 3rd) Penalty on PUR 90-L.Johnson Offside 5 yards enforced at WIS 25. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - WISC 30(0:13 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 35 for 5 yards (44-B.Holt).
|
-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 35(15:00 - 4th) 17-J.Coan to WIS 26 FUMBLES. 6-D.Davis to WIS 26 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 19 - WISC 26(14:19 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 19 - WISC 26(14:13 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 48 for 22 yards (23-C.Trice).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 48(13:35 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to PUR 43 for 9 yards (27-N.Mosley).
|
Int
|
2 & 1 - WISC 43(12:54 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus INTERCEPTED by 1-D.Mackey at PUR 10. 1-D.Mackey to PUR 20 for 10 yards (84-J.Ferguson).
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (7 plays, 26 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(12:42 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 22 for 2 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 22(12:15 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - PURDUE 22(12:10 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to PUR 36 for 14 yards (19-J.Torchio).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36(11:49 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs ob at PUR 47 for 11 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47(11:29 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 46 for -1 yard (56-Z.Baun).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - PURDUE 46(10:59 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Hopkins.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - PURDUE 46(10:53 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Anthrop.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - PURDUE 46(10:46 - 4th) 19-B.Cormier punts 37 yards from PUR 46. 6-D.Davis pushed ob at WIS 24 for 7 yards (6-J.Graham).
WISC
Badgers
- TD (10 plays, 76 yards, 5:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 24(10:35 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 35 for 11 yards (29-S.Smiley).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 35(10:02 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 38 for 3 yards (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 38(9:27 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to PUR 47 for 15 yards (1-D.Mackey).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 47(8:53 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to PUR 48 for -1 yard (8-A.Watts).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 11 - WISC 48(8:14 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus pushed ob at PUR 32 for 16 yards (1-D.Mackey).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 32(7:38 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to PUR 29 for 3 yards (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 29(6:54 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor pushed ob at PUR 5 for 24 yards (6-J.Graham).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - WISC 5(6:12 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to PUR 4 for 1 yard (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WISC 4(5:27 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to PUR 1 for 3 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 1(4:45 - 4th) 34-M.Stokke runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:40 - 4th) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Downs (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:40 - 4th) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(4:40 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson to PUR 26 for 1 yard (45-L.Chenal25-E.Burrell).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 26(4:30 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 39 for 13 yards (5-R.Wildgoose).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 39(3:50 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 39(3:45 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 40 for 1 yard (54-C.Orr).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - PURDUE 40(3:03 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to PUR 48 for 8 yards (54-C.Orr).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - PURDUE 48(2:24 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 47 for -1 yard (56-Z.Baun).
WISC
Badgers
- End of Game (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 47(2:19 - 4th) 7-B.Shaw to PUR 43 for 4 yards (1-D.Mackey).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 43(1:35 - 4th) 7-B.Shaw to PUR 38 for 5 yards (58-B.Deen).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 38(0:51 - 4th) 7-B.Shaw to PUR 31 for 7 yards (36-J.Alexander23-C.Trice).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 31(0:22 - 4th) 17-J.Coan kneels at PUR 32 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|31
|Rushing
|2
|22
|Passing
|16
|9
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|9-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|366
|598
|Total Plays
|64
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|50
|403
|Rush Attempts
|20
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|7.3
|Net Yards Passing
|316
|195
|Comp. - Att.
|27-44
|15-19
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|10.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-5
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|5-3
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-33.3
|3-2.3
|Return Yards
|10
|23
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-15
|Int. - Returns
|1-10
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|316
|PASS YDS
|195
|
|
|50
|RUSH YDS
|403
|
|
|366
|TOTAL YDS
|598
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|26/43
|289
|2
|1
|
M. Wright 17 WR
|M. Wright
|1/1
|37
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|4
|34
|0
|27
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|9
|26
|0
|8
|
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Hewitt 5 RB
|D. Hewitt
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|5
|-10
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hopkins 89 TE
|B. Hopkins
|8
|127
|2
|37
|
D. Bell 3 WR
|D. Bell
|12
|108
|1
|29
|
M. Wright 17 WR
|M. Wright
|3
|74
|0
|38
|
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Fakasiieiki 97 DE
|S. Fakasiieiki
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mackey 1 CB
|D. Mackey
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Barnes 55 DE
|D. Barnes
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Trice 23 S
|C. Trice
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thieneman 38 S
|B. Thieneman
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Holt 44 LB
|B. Holt
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 36 LB
|J. Alexander
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mosley 27 S
|N. Mosley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graham 6 S
|J. Graham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 5 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 8 DT
|A. Watts
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smiley 29 CB
|S. Smiley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 18 CB
|C. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sullivan 99 DL
|J. Sullivan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Major 2 CB
|K. Major
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Deen 58 DL
|B. Deen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dellinger 85 K
|J. Dellinger
|1/1
|28
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Collins 28 P
|Z. Collins
|3
|32.0
|0
|37
|
B. Cormier 19 P
|B. Cormier
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Coan 17 QB
|J. Coan
|15/19
|203
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|28
|222
|1
|51
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|2
|56
|0
|49
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|9
|55
|1
|22
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|3
|47
|1
|27
|
B. Shaw 7 RB
|B. Shaw
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
A. Taylor 4 WR
|A. Taylor
|3
|10
|0
|11
|
N. Watson 14 RB
|N. Watson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
J. Coan 17 QB
|J. Coan
|4
|-9
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
|Q. Cephus
|5
|79
|1
|29
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|4
|47
|0
|16
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|2
|30
|0
|28
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. Taylor 4 WR
|A. Taylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Orr 54 LB
|C. Orr
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Williams 21 CB
|C. Williams
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Pearson 2 S
|R. Pearson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
F. Hicks 1 CB
|F. Hicks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Baun 56 LB
|Z. Baun
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
|R. Wildgoose
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
|I. Loudermilk
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burton 17 CB
|D. Burton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burks 41 LB
|N. Burks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Torchio 19 S
|J. Torchio
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chenal 44 FB
|J. Chenal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Henningsen 92 DE
|M. Henningsen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bell 49 LB
|C. Bell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Cone 31 S
|M. Cone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Chenal 45 LB
|L. Chenal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Chenal 44 FB
|J. Chenal
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis III 6 WR
|D. Davis III
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
-
FAU
TXSA
40
18
4th 4:31 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
19CINCY
0
13
3rd 7:11 ESP2
-
KSTATE
TXTECH
13
10
3rd 7:06 FS1
-
MIAMI
FIU
0
13
3rd 13:07 CBSS
-
ARK
1LSU
6
28
3rd 11:31 ESPN
-
TENN
MIZZOU
14
10
2nd 0:25 SECN
-
ABIL
MISSST
7
21
2nd 1:10 SECN
-
TCU
9OKLA
0
21
2nd 10:05 FOX
-
6OREG
ARIZST
7
10
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
HOU
TULSA
14
7
2nd 0:00 ESPU
-
DUKE
WAKE
10
13
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
OHIO
BGREEN
66
24
Final ESPNU
-
EMICH
NILL
45
17
Final ESPN2
-
AKRON
MIAOH
17
20
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
30
49
Final ESPN2
-
NCST
GATECH
26
28
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
WYO
7
17
Final ESPN2
-
10MINN
NWEST
38
22
Final ABC
-
KANSAS
22IOWAST
31
41
Final FSN
-
UCF
TULANE
34
31
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
17IOWA
10
19
Final BTN
-
8PSU
2OHIOST
17
28
Final FOX
-
BYU
MA
56
24
Final FloSports
-
BALLST
KENTST
38
41
Final ESPN+
-
LIB
UVA
27
55
Final FSN
-
MICHST
RUT
27
0
Final FS1
-
SAMF
15AUBURN
0
52
Final SECN
-
ECU
UCONN
31
24
Final ESP3
-
WCAR
5BAMA
3
66
Final ESPN
-
21OKLAST
WVU
20
13
Final ESPN2
-
AF
NMEX
44
22
Final ESP3
-
SALA
GAST
15
28
Final ESPN+
-
BC
16ND
7
40
Final NBC
-
TXSTSM
24APLST
13
35
Final ESPN+
-
GAS
ARKST
33
38
Final ESPN+
-
ETNST
VANDY
0
38
Final SECN+
-
UCLA
23USC
35
52
Final ABC
-
LATECH
UAB
14
20
Final ESPN+
-
MERCER
UNC
7
56
Final FSN
-
TXAM
4UGA
13
19
Final CBS
-
13MICH
IND
39
14
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
CHARLO
13
24
Final
-
WKY
USM
28
10
Final ESPN+
-
TNMART
UK
7
50
Final SECN
-
TEXAS
14BAYLOR
10
24
Final FS1
-
NTEXAS
RICE
14
20
Final NFLN
-
PITT
VATECH
0
28
Final ESPN2
-
25SMU
NAVY
28
35
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
MD
54
7
Final BTN
-
PURDUE
12WISC
24
45
Final FOX
-
CAL
STNFRD
24
20
Final PACN
-
UTEP
NMEXST
35
44
Final FloSports
-
18MEMP
SFLA
49
10
Final ESPNU
-
CUSE
LVILLE
34
56
Final ACCN
-
SJST
UNLV
35
38
Final ATSN
-
ODU
MTSU
17
38
Final ESP3
-
TROY
LALAF
3
53
Final ESPN+
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
42
45
Final ESP3
-
OREGST
WASHST
0
077.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
WASH
COLO
0
053 O/U
+14
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
7UTAH
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
+23.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
FRESNO
0
051.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
20BOISE
UTAHST
0
052.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSS
-
SDGST
HAWAII
0
047 O/U
-1.5
Sat 11:00pm FCBK