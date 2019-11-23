|
|
|ILL
|IOWA
No. 19 Iowa shuts down Illinois 19-10 behind Stanley, Duncan
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Nate Stanley threw for 308 yards and Keith Duncan kicked four field goals to set a new Big Ten single-season mark as No. 19 Iowa shut down Illinois, 19-10, on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes also forced three turnovers against the team that came into the game leading the nation in turnover margin. But quarterback Brandon Peters was intercepted twice and lost a fourth-quarter fumble as the Fighting Illini (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.
Iowa (8-3, 5-3) held Illinois to its lowest point total of the season, a week after doing the same thing to Minnesota. Illinois had 198 rushing yards and held the Hawkeyes to just 79 rushing yards on 32 carries. The Illini, who had outscored opponents 79-22 in the second half in their streak coming, got into Iowa territory on three consecutive possessions in the second half, but only got a field goal.
Iowa opened the game with a touchdown for the second consecutive week when Tyler Goodson scored on a 2-yard run for a 7-0 lead. Illinois tied the game when Peters threw a 31-yard pass to Donny Navarro later in the first quarter.
From that point, it was all field goals. Duncan had field goals of 23, 45, 24 and 29 yards to make it 27 this season for the conference record. Illinois' James McCourt kicked a 28-yarder in the fourth quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa has won six consecutive games in this rivalry, but this was a competitive game. The Hawkeyes had won the last three games by a combined score of 137-16.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Iowa could move up a spot or two with the win. Illinois had received a vote in last week's poll. Both teams were already bowl eligible.
KICKING GAME
Duncan had his third game of the season with four field goals. He also missed two field goals in the game. Duncan is 27 of 32 in field goals this season.
UP NEXT
Iowa plays at Nebraska on Friday.
Illinois plays at home against Northwestern next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 21 for -4 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - IOWA 21(14:26 - 1st) 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 25 for 4 yards (7-S.Green).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 25(13:51 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to IOW 43 for 18 yards (6-T.Adams).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 43(13:20 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to ILL 35 for 22 yards (31-D.Witherspoon45-K.Tolson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(12:43 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 27 for 8 yards (9-D.Harding7-S.Green).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWA 27(12:18 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 29 for -2 yards (9-D.Harding).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - IOWA 29(11:44 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 31 for -2 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|
+29 YD
|
4 & 6 - IOWA 31(10:59 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to ILL 2 for 29 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - IOWA 2(10:21 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:16 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Interception (3 plays, 32 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:16 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(10:16 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 30 for 5 yards (11-M.Ojemudia).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ILL 30(9:56 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 31 for 1 yard (94-A.Epenesa).
|
Int
|
3 & 4 - ILL 31(9:17 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe INTERCEPTED by 11-M.Ojemudia at ILL 44. 11-M.Ojemudia to ILL 43 for 1 yard (9-J.Imatorbhebhe).
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Missed FG (5 plays, 18 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 43(9:10 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 39-N.Wieting. 39-N.Wieting to ILL 20 for 23 yards (7-S.Green).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(8:33 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 39-N.Wieting.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 20(8:26 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 20(8:21 - 1st) Penalty on IOW 64-K.Schott False start 5 yards enforced at ILL 20. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - IOWA 25(8:21 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Sargent.
|
No Good
|
4 & 15 - IOWA 25(8:15 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(8:10 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 36 for 11 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 36(7:53 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 36(7:48 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 47 for 11 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 47(7:31 - 1st) 18-B.Peters to IOW 46 for 7 yards (34-K.Welch).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILL 46(7:04 - 1st) 18-B.Peters to IOW 31 for 15 yards (9-G.Stone).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 31(6:33 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:26 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:26 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(6:26 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 25 for no gain (31-D.Witherspoon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 25(5:52 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 25(5:46 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - IOWA 25(5:41 - 1st) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 54 yards from IOW 25 Downed at the ILL 21.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 21(5:27 - 1st) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 20 for -1 yard (94-A.Epenesa34-K.Welch).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - ILL 20(4:53 - 1st) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 23 for 3 yards (34-K.Welch).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ILL 23(4:21 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Corbin.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ILL 23(4:14 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 49 yards from ILL 23. 19-M.Cooper pushed ob at IOW 44 for 16 yards (81-G.Palmer).
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 44(4:01 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent pushed ob at ILL 50 for 6 yards (30-S.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 50(3:28 - 1st) 3-T.Tracy to IOW 50 for no gain (8-N.Hobbs).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - IOWA 50(2:48 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - IOWA 50(2:41 - 1st) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 39 yards from IOW 50 to ILL 11 fair catch by 86-D.Navarro.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (8 plays, 24 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 11(2:34 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 11(2:30 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro pushed ob at ILL 19 for 8 yards (4-D.Belton8-M.Hankins).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - ILL 19(2:00 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 10-J.Williams. 10-J.Williams to ILL 25 for 6 yards (11-M.Ojemudia).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(1:35 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs ob at ILL 39 for 14 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 39(1:13 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to ILL 41 for 2 yards (4-D.Belton).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - ILL 41(0:42 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker pushed ob at ILL 49 for 8 yards (32-D.Colbert). Penalty on ILL 86-D.Navarro Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ILL 41. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 23 - ILL 26(0:18 - 1st) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 32 for 6 yards (32-D.Colbert).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 17 - ILL 32(15:00 - 2nd) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 35 for 3 yards (54-D.Nixon34-K.Welch).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - ILL 35(14:27 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 40 yards from ILL 35 to IOW 25 fair catch by 19-M.Cooper.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- FG (9 plays, 70 yards, 4:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(14:17 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 28 for 3 yards (9-D.Harding).
|
+40 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 28(13:41 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 42-S.Beyer. 42-S.Beyer to ILL 32 for 40 yards (30-S.Brown).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 32(13:10 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 22 for 10 yards (9-D.Harding7-S.Green).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(12:32 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 39-N.Wieting. 39-N.Wieting to ILL 20 for 2 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 20(11:53 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 14 for 6 yards (30-S.Brown).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 14(11:11 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley to ILL 10 for 4 yards (55-J.Milan).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 10(10:35 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 8 for 2 yards (31-D.Witherspoon93-C.Avery).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 8(9:57 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 8(9:51 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson pushed ob at ILL 5 for 3 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - IOWA 5(9:38 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (7 plays, 7 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:34 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(9:34 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 33 for 8 yards (34-K.Welch).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ILL 33(9:05 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 34 for 1 yard (95-C.Lattimore91-B.Reiff).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILL 34(8:43 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 37 for 3 yards (95-C.Lattimore).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(8:15 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 37 for no gain (91-B.Reiff92-J.Waggoner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ILL 37(7:42 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ILL 37(7:35 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro. Penalty on ILL 53-K.Green Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 10 - ILL 37(7:23 - 2nd) Penalty on ILL 48-B.Barnes False start 5 yards enforced at ILL 37. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - ILL 32(7:23 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 30 yards from ILL 32 out of bounds at the IOW 38.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Interception (6 plays, -19 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 38(7:14 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy pushed ob at IOW 48 for 10 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 48(6:43 - 2nd) 6-I.Smith-Marsette pushed ob at ILL 50 for 2 yards (45-K.Tolson9-D.Harding).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 50(6:00 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 50(5:53 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to ILL 36 for 14 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(5:19 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 34 for 2 yards (9-D.Harding).
|
Int
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 34(4:50 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 39-N.Wieting INTERCEPTED by 30-S.Brown at ILL 11. 30-S.Brown pushed ob at ILL 19 for 8 yards (6-I.Smith-Marsette).
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 19(4:38 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 21 for 2 yards (74-A.Schulte).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ILL 21(4:15 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Brown.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ILL 21(4:11 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Reams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ILL 21(4:06 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 35 yards from ILL 21 to IOW 44 fair catch by 9-G.Stone.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Missed FG (4 plays, 27 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 44(3:58 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette pushed ob at ILL 27 for 29 yards (30-S.Brown).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 27(3:19 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 29 for -2 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - IOWA 29(2:41 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 42-S.Beyer.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - IOWA 29(2:37 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|
No Good
|
4 & 12 - IOWA 29(2:31 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Downs (10 plays, 22 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 29(2:26 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 13-C.Reams. 13-C.Reams to ILL 34 for 5 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - ILL 34(2:02 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 40 for 6 yards (11-M.Ojemudia).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 40(1:30 - 2nd) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 45 for 5 yards (11-M.Ojemudia).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - ILL 45(1:07 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 21-R.Bonner. 21-R.Bonner to IOW 49 for 6 yards (34-K.Welch).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 49(0:42 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to IOW 45 for 4 yards (32-D.Colbert8-M.Hankins).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - ILL 45(0:34 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Williams. Penalty on IOW 34-K.Welch Pass interference 4 yards enforced at IOW 45. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 41(0:30 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 41(0:25 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 10-J.Williams. 10-J.Williams pushed ob at IOW 37 for 4 yards (32-D.Colbert).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ILL 37(0:21 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|
Sack
|
4 & 6 - ILL 37(0:16 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 49 for -14 yards (9-G.Stone).
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Interception (5 plays, -8 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 61 yards from IOW 35. 25-D.Brown pushed ob at ILL 28 for 24 yards (18-J.Milani).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 28(14:55 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 34 for 6 yards (34-K.Welch).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - ILL 34(14:31 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 40 for 6 yards (28-J.Koerner32-D.Colbert).
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 40(14:03 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters scrambles to IOW 23 for 37 yards (32-D.Colbert).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 23(13:37 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to IOW 21 for 2 yards (34-K.Welch).
|
Int
|
2 & 8 - ILL 21(13:11 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe INTERCEPTED by 8-M.Hankins at IOW End Zone. 8-M.Hankins touchback.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(13:01 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 20(12:57 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 20 for no gain (92-I.Gay).
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 20(12:18 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 43 for 23 yards (30-S.Brown).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 43(11:43 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 40 for -3 yards (9-D.Harding96-T.Oliver).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - IOWA 40(11:02 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - IOWA 40(10:56 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 42-S.Beyer.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - IOWA 40(10:50 - 3rd) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 47 yards from IOW 40 to ILL 13 fair catch by 86-D.Navarro.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Missed FG (13 plays, 54 yards, 6:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 13(10:42 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 14 for 1 yard (4-D.Belton). Penalty on ILL 73-J.Cerny Holding 6 yards enforced at ILL 13. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 16 - ILL 7(10:22 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to ILL 17 for 10 yards (11-M.Ojemudia).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILL 17(9:48 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 21 for 4 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - ILL 21(9:24 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to ILL 27 for 6 yards (9-G.Stone).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 27(8:44 - 3rd) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 29 for 2 yards (32-D.Colbert95-C.Lattimore).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 29(8:12 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 10-J.Williams. 10-J.Williams to ILL 39 for 10 yards (11-M.Ojemudia).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 39(7:47 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington. Penalty on IOW 8-M.Hankins Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ILL 39. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 46(7:40 - 3rd) 21-R.Bonner to IOW 42 for 4 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILL 42(7:09 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to IOW 41 for 1 yard (32-D.Colbert).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - ILL 41(6:34 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters scrambles to IOW 29 for 12 yards (34-K.Welch).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 29(6:04 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to IOW 32 for -3 yards (9-G.Stone).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 13 - ILL 32(5:24 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to IOW 36 for -4 yards (94-A.Epenesa).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 17 - ILL 36(4:41 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters scrambles to IOW 33 for 3 yards (57-C.Golston).
|
No Good
|
4 & 14 - ILL 33(4:03 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt 51 yards Field Goal is No Good.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- FG (8 plays, 61 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(3:57 - 3rd) 28-T.Young to IOW 38 for 5 yards (9-D.Harding96-T.Oliver).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 38(3:15 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to IOW 44 for 6 yards (8-N.Hobbs9-D.Harding).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 44(2:39 - 3rd) 28-T.Young to IOW 45 for 1 yard (45-K.Tolson55-J.Milan).
|
+40 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWA 45(1:58 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to ILL 15 for 40 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 15(1:14 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to ILL 12 for 3 yards (99-O.Carney). Team penalty on IOW Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ILL 15. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - IOWA 20(0:40 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - IOWA 20(0:35 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to ILL 10 for 10 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - IOWA 10(15:00 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley scrambles to ILL 6 for 4 yards (7-S.Green).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - IOWA 6(14:12 - 4th) 3-K.Duncan 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- FG (8 plays, 65 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:08 - 4th) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(14:08 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 25(14:02 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to ILL 39 for 14 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 39(13:43 - 4th) 18-B.Peters to ILL 46 for 7 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILL 46(13:19 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to IOW 35 for 19 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 35(12:38 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin to IOW 16 for 19 yards (28-J.Koerner8-M.Hankins).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 16(12:03 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin to IOW 14 for 2 yards (94-A.Epenesa).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 14(11:31 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 10-J.Williams. 10-J.Williams to IOW 10 for 4 yards (11-M.Ojemudia).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ILL 10(11:05 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Williams.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - ILL 10(10:56 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:52 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette pushed ob at IOW 16 for 16 yards (44-T.Barnes).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 16(10:47 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to IOW 21 for 5 yards (20-N.Walker).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 21(10:16 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 22 for 1 yard (9-D.Harding).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - IOWA 22(9:34 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to IOW 25 for 3 yards (9-D.Harding45-K.Tolson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - IOWA 25(8:57 - 4th) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 40 yards from IOW 25. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 37 for 2 yards (16-T.Roberts18-J.Milani).
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Fumble (3 plays, 10 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(8:48 - 4th) 18-B.Peters to ILL 43 for 6 yards (74-A.Schulte).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ILL 43(8:27 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 81-G.Palmer. 81-G.Palmer to ILL 45 for 2 yards (11-M.Ojemudia).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - ILL 45(7:52 - 4th) 18-B.Peters to ILL 47 FUMBLES (34-K.Welch). 28-J.Koerner to ILL 47 for no gain.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- FG (8 plays, 36 yards, 4:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(7:46 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini runs ob at ILL 38 for 9 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 38(7:15 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley to ILL 30 for 8 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(6:35 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 23 for 7 yards (7-S.Green).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWA 23(5:51 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 22 for 1 yard (5-M.Eifler).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 22(5:11 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley to ILL 16 for 6 yards (7-S.Green52-A.Shogbonyo).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 16(4:22 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 14 for 2 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 14(3:40 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 11 for 3 yards (7-S.Green).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IOWA 11(2:53 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - IOWA 11(2:48 - 4th) 3-K.Duncan 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Downs (4 plays, 1 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:44 - 4th) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(2:44 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 25(2:41 - 4th) 18-B.Peters to ILL 26 FUMBLES (94-A.Epenesa). 18-B.Peters to ILL 26 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ILL 26(2:13 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Reams.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 9 - ILL 26(2:06 - 4th) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Downs (4 plays, 5 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 26(1:58 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 21 for 5 yards (96-T.Oliver).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 21(1:51 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 22 for -1 yard (30-S.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - IOWA 22(1:47 - 4th) 28-T.Young to ILL 21 for 1 yard (45-K.Tolson9-D.Harding).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - IOWA 21(1:42 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 39-N.Wieting.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- End of Game (6 plays, 7 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ILL 21(1:36 - 4th) 12-M.Robinson sacked at ILL 16 for -5 yards (13-J.Evans).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 15 - ILL 16(1:13 - 4th) 12-M.Robinson complete to 13-C.Reams. 13-C.Reams to ILL 30 for 14 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILL 30(0:58 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to ILL 34 for 4 yards (34-K.Welch).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 34(0:35 - 4th) Penalty on ILL 63-A.Palczewski False start 5 yards enforced at ILL 34. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - ILL 29(0:22 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to ILL 34 for 5 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - ILL 34(0:14 - 4th) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 28 for -6 yards (34-K.Welch).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|16
|Rushing
|10
|4
|Passing
|8
|12
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|311
|387
|Total Plays
|73
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|192
|79
|Rush Attempts
|39
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|119
|308
|Comp. - Att.
|18-34
|18-35
|Yards Per Pass
|3.5
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-31
|4-29
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.5
|4-45.0
|Return Yards
|34
|33
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-24
|1-16
|Int. - Returns
|1-8
|2-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|119
|PASS YDS
|308
|
|
|192
|RUSH YDS
|79
|
|
|311
|TOTAL YDS
|387
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|16/31
|125
|1
|2
|
M. Robinson 12 QB
|M. Robinson
|2/3
|19
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|10
|76
|0
|37
|
D. Brown 25 RB
|D. Brown
|14
|67
|0
|19
|
R. Corbin 2 RB
|R. Corbin
|6
|38
|0
|19
|
R. Bonner 21 RB
|R. Bonner
|7
|22
|0
|6
|
M. Robinson 12 QB
|M. Robinson
|2
|-11
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
|J. Imatorbhebhe
|4
|36
|0
|14
|
D. Navarro 86 WR
|D. Navarro
|3
|36
|1
|31
|
J. Williams 10 TE
|J. Williams
|4
|24
|0
|10
|
C. Washington 8 WR
|C. Washington
|3
|21
|0
|10
|
C. Reams 13 WR
|C. Reams
|2
|19
|0
|14
|
R. Bonner 21 RB
|R. Bonner
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Palmer 81 TE
|G. Palmer
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Corbin 2 RB
|R. Corbin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Barker 87 TE
|D. Barker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 25 RB
|D. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Harding 9 LB
|D. Harding
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Green 7 DB
|S. Green
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Tolson 45 LB
|K. Tolson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Eifler 5 LB
|M. Eifler
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hobbs 8 DB
|N. Hobbs
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Oliver 96 DL
|T. Oliver
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gay 92 DL
|I. Gay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Milan 55 DL
|J. Milan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Adams 6 DB
|T. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Walker 20 DB
|N. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shogbonyo 52 DL
|A. Shogbonyo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McCourt 17 K
|J. McCourt
|1/2
|28
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|4
|38.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Brown 25 RB
|D. Brown
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Navarro 86 WR
|D. Navarro
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|18/35
|308
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|21
|38
|1
|10
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|4
|22
|0
|8
|
T. Young 28 RB
|T. Young
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
|T. Tracy Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|4
|121
|0
|40
|
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
|T. Tracy Jr.
|6
|56
|0
|22
|
S. Beyer 42 TE
|S. Beyer
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|2
|36
|0
|22
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|2
|27
|0
|18
|
N. Wieting 39 TE
|N. Wieting
|2
|25
|0
|23
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Welch 34 LB
|K. Welch
|10-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
|M. Ojemudia
|8-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Koerner 28 DB
|J. Koerner
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Colbert 32 LB
|D. Colbert
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 94 DE
|A. Epenesa
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stone 9 DB
|G. Stone
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Hankins 8 DB
|M. Hankins
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Belton 4 DB
|D. Belton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lattimore 95 DL
|C. Lattimore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Schulte 74 DL
|A. Schulte
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Golston 57 DL
|C. Golston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Reiff 91 DL
|B. Reiff
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waggoner 92 DL
|J. Waggoner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Duncan 3 K
|K. Duncan
|4/6
|45
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Sleep-Dalton 22 P
|M. Sleep-Dalton
|4
|45.0
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Cooper 19 WR
|M. Cooper
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
