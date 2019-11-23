|
|
|TEMPLE
|CINCY
No. 17 Cincinnati beats Temple 15-13 for AAC title berth
CINCINNATI (AP) A blocked extra-point attempt turned into Cincinnati’s decisive points. In a season full of close escapes, this one was the most unusual.
And the most meaningful, too. The Bearcats’ year of living dangerously has culminated in the American Athletic title game.
Michael Warren II ran 13 yards for a touchdown on a cold, raw Saturday night, Coby Bryant went 98 yards with a blocked extra-point attempt and No. 17 Cincinnati held on for a 15-13 victory over Temple that clinched a spot in the league’s championship game.
The Bearcats (10-1, 7-0) secured the AAC East title and remained the only unbeaten team in league play. They would host the title game if they win next week at No. 18 Memphis (10-1, 6-1), which shares the AAC West lead.
Of course, it didn’t come easy. With these ‘Cats, it never does.
“Well, I don’t know where to start,” coach Luke Fickell said. “Another one that some way, somehow, we found a way. We showed the resiliency to get it done and found a new way tonight.”
Temple (7-4, 4-3) had won four straight against Cincinnati with its dominant defense, but couldn’t get enough out of its offense until too late on a windy, rainy night with temperatures in the 30s and snow falling in the closing minutes. Receivers from both teams had trouble catching the ball, leaving it to the running games and special teams to decide matters.
Cincinnati got the better of it both ways.
In addition to Warren’s touchdown, the Bearcats blocked the extra-point try after Re’Mahn Davis’ touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Bryant gathered the ball at the right sideline, ran across the field and went untouched for two points and a 15-6 lead.
“It was amazing!” linebacker Perry Young said. “You just love to see that.”
Anthony Russo’s 16-yard touchdown pass cut it to 15-13 with 6:33 left, but his interception with 1:19 left closed it out. Russo finished 24 of 43 for 228 yarbds.
Warren finished with 106 yards rushing. Desmond Ridder played despite a sore passing shoulder that kept him out of practice early in the week and was only 9 of 25 for 62 yards.
“Des was banged up and wasn’t able to go most of the week,” Fickell said. “As the week progressed, Des showed us something. He said he could do it, he said he could go.”
The Bearcats led 6-0 at halftime on Sam Crosa’s field goals of 36 and 37 yards, the latter set up by another weird special teams play. Temple punter Adam Barry put his right knee on the ground while fielding a low snap, turning the ball over at the 6. Ridder was sacked on first down, and the Bearcats settled for a field goal.
It was the second straight game that Cincinnati failed to get into the end zone in the opening half. They trailed 10-0 at South Florida before rallying for a 20-17 win on Crosa’s field goal on the last play.
Temple missed a field goal attempt and was stopped on fourth-and-1 from the Cincinnati 18-yard line in the second half as the Owls were eliminated from the division race.
“We’ve still got a lot left to play for this season,” coach Rod Carey said. “Eight wins is a big deal, and we’ve got a bowl yet. When you look at it holistically, we’re growing this program. That’s what I told them.”
BIG PICTURE
Temple: The Owls came in second-to-last in the AAC in rushing and lost five yards on the ground in the first half. Jager Gardner failed to get a first down on fourth-and-1 from the Cincinnati 18 in the second half.
Cincinnati: The Bearcats have struggled offensively in their last two games, a major concern heading into the final week of the regular season. The passing game failing to get into a rhythm for the second straight game. In the last two games, Ridder is 18 of 43 for 140 yards.
SEEING BLUE
Temple’s Jadan Blue set the Temple single-season record with 80 catches, topping Zamir Cobb’s mark of 74 in 2003. Blue has 923 yards receiving. He finished with 13 catches for 120 yards, his third straight game with at least 10 catches and 100 yards.
FLAGS GALORE
Cincinnati was penalized nine times for 74 yards, including personal fouls for roughing the passer and a horse-collar tackle. The Bearcats lead the FBS in penalties.
UP NEXT
Temple: Hosts UConn.
Cincinnati: At Memphis. The Tigers beat South Florida 49-10 on Saturday to maintain a share of the AAC West lead and stay in contention for a third straight appearance in the AAC title game.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Downs (10 plays, 44 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-R.Jones kicks 51 yards from CIN 35. 2-I.Wright to TEM 26 for 12 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 26(14:50 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to TEM 32 for 6 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 32(14:40 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 20-R.Davis. 20-R.Davis to TEM 37 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 37(14:20 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TEM 41 for 4 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 41(14:00 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 20-R.Davis. 20-R.Davis to TEM 40 for -1 yard.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 40(13:30 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TEM 50 for 10 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 50(13:00 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 80-J.Barbon. 80-J.Barbon to CIN 30 for 20 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(12:07 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(12:02 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Barbon.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(11:58 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 2-I.Wright.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(11:55 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (6 plays, -6 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(11:51 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 30(11:45 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 51-L.Metz False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 30. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - CINCY 25(11:45 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Deguara.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 15 - CINCY 25(11:41 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj to CIN 34 FUMBLES (5-S.Bradley). 83-J.Deguara to CIN 34 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - CINCY 34(10:56 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 82-W.Huber False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 34. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 11 - CINCY 29(10:42 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 12-A.Pierce False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 29. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - CINCY 24(10:42 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 43 yards from CIN 24 to TEM 33 fair catch by 2-I.Wright.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 33(10:36 - 1st) 21-J.Gardner to TEM 32 for -1 yard.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 32(10:36 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue pushed ob at TEM 37 for 5 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 37(9:26 - 1st) Penalty on TEM 1-B.Mack False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 37. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TEMPLE 32(9:12 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - TEMPLE 32(9:07 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 43 yards from TEM 32 Downed at the CIN 25.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(8:57 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 26 for 1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 26(8:30 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 21-T.Tucker. 21-T.Tucker to CIN 29 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - CINCY 29(7:50 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to CIN 34 for 5 yards.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - CINCY 34(7:19 - 1st) Team penalty on CIN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CIN 34. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - CINCY 29(7:10 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 41 yards from CIN 29 to TEM 30 fair catch by 2-I.Wright.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(7:04 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 80-J.Barbon. 80-J.Barbon to TEM 38 for 8 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 38(6:50 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to TEM 39 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 39(6:10 - 1st) 15-A.Russo to TEM 39 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 39(5:33 - 1st) Penalty on TEM 30-A.Isaacs False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 39. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 34(5:20 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 38 yards from TEM 34 Downed at the CIN 28.
CINCY
Bearcats
- FG (16 plays, 53 yards, 4:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 28(5:11 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 37 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CINCY 37(4:38 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - CINCY 37(4:35 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 42 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 42(4:05 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 43 for 1 yard.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 43(3:30 - 1st) 21-T.Tucker to TEM 42 for 15 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 42(2:55 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to TEM 39 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 39(2:20 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Deguara.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - CINCY 39(2:13 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to TEM 30 for 9 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(1:45 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj to TEM 23 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 23(1:20 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to TEM 22 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CINCY 22(0:40 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris.
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - CINCY 22(0:32 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to TEM 18 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 18(15:00 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to TEM 17 for 1 yard. Penalty on CIN 51-L.Metz Holding 10 yards enforced at TEM 18. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 20 - CINCY 28(14:40 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to TEM 29 for -1 yard.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 21 - CINCY 29(14:10 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to TEM 19 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - CINCY 19(13:30 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Deguara.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - CINCY 19(13:18 - 2nd) 31-S.Crosa 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:14 - 2nd) 97-R.Jones kicks 62 yards from CIN 35. 2-I.Wright to TEM 24 for 21 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24(13:08 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio to TEM 23 for -1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 23(12:40 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TEM 27 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 27(12:10 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 2-I.Wright.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - TEMPLE 27(11:54 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 43 yards from TEM 27 to CIN 30 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(11:47 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 30(11:42 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 36 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CINCY 36(11:10 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - CINCY 36(11:04 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 51 yards from CIN 36 to TEM 13 fair catch by 2-I.Wright.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (7 plays, 17 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 13(10:56 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 2-I.Wright. 2-I.Wright to TEM 19 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 19(10:30 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 2-I.Wright. 2-I.Wright to TEM 21 for 2 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 21(10:05 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TEM 26 for 5 yards. Team penalty on CIN Offside declined.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 26(9:41 - 2nd) Penalty on TEM 63-I.Moore False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 26. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TEMPLE 21(9:35 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - TEMPLE 21(9:27 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Barbon.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 15 - TEMPLE 21(9:24 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TEM 30 for 9 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 30(8:55 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 29 yards from TEM 30 Downed at the CIN 41.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 48(8:05 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 48(8:00 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 48(7:56 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to CIN 36 for 12 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 36(7:30 - 2nd) 21-J.Gardner to CIN 30 for 6 yards.
|
-7 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 30(7:00 - 2nd) 21-J.Gardner to CIN 35 FUMBLES (8-J.White). 21-J.Gardner to CIN 37 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - TEMPLE 37(6:50 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo sacked at CIN 40 for -3 yards (43-M.Pitts).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - TEMPLE 40(5:50 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 31 yards from CIN 40 Downed at the CIN 9.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 9(5:32 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 9 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 9(5:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 13 for 4 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - CINCY 13(4:20 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris to CIN 23 for 10 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 23(3:55 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 29 for 6 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 29(3:25 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 35 for 6 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(3:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 36 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 36(2:30 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Mbodj.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CINCY 36(2:13 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris. Penalty on CIN 51-L.Metz Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - CINCY 36(2:09 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 49 yards from CIN 36 to TEM 15 fair catch by 2-I.Wright.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Downs (4 plays, -9 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 15(2:02 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 15(1:57 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 2-I.Wright. 2-I.Wright to TEM 19 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 19(1:20 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 2-I.Wright.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 19(1:15 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 26 yards from TEM 19 out of bounds at the TEM 45.
|
-13 YD
|
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 19(1:15 - 2nd) to TEM 6 for -13 yards.
CINCY
Bearcats
- FG (3 plays, -14 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 6 - CINCY 6(1:09 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder sacked at TEM 20 for -14 yards (4-S.Franklin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - CINCY 20(0:50 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Mbodj.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 20 - CINCY 20(0:38 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Mbodj.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 20 - CINCY 20(0:34 - 2nd) 31-S.Crosa 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 4:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-J.LaFree kicks 30 yards from TEM 35 out of bounds at the CIN 35.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(15:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 21-T.Tucker. 21-T.Tucker to CIN 38 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 38(14:30 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 44 for 6 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 1 - CINCY 44(14:00 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to TEM 38 for 18 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(13:15 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 38(13:11 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to TEM 24 for 14 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 24(12:40 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to TEM 20 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 20(12:00 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to TEM 16 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CINCY 16(11:35 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to TEM 13 for 3 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 13(11:00 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:47 - 3rd) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Missed FG (11 plays, 55 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:47 - 3rd) 97-R.Jones kicks 61 yards from CIN 35. 2-I.Wright to TEM 30 for 26 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(10:38 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 35 for 5 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 35(10:12 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TEM 43 for 8 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(9:50 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack. Penalty on CIN 11-B.Wright Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TEM 43. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 42(9:44 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to CIN 34 for 8 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 34(9:20 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to CIN 31 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 31(9:00 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 31(8:51 - 3rd) 21-J.Gardner to CIN 27 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 27(8:20 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack. Penalty on CIN 12-A.Gardner Pass interference 9 yards enforced at CIN 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 18(8:06 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 18(8:01 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to CIN 15 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 15(7:30 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
|
No Good
|
4 & 7 - TEMPLE 15(7:11 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(7:07 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 23 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 23(6:40 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles runs ob at CIN 25 for 2 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - CINCY 25(6:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 20 for -5 yards (88-I.Maijeh9-Q.Roche).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - CINCY 20(5:25 - 3rd) 37-J.Smith punts 50 yards from CIN 20 to TEM 30 fair catch by 2-I.Wright.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Downs (9 plays, 88 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(5:13 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 32 for 2 yards.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 32(4:45 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to CIN 44 for 24 yards. Penalty on CIN 5-D.Forrest Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CIN 44.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 32(4:45 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to CIN 44 for 24 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 44(4:35 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to CIN 40 for 4 yards. Penalty on CIN 92-C.Brooks Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 44. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 5 - TEMPLE 39(4:15 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 82-D.Martin-Robinson. 82-D.Martin-Robinson to CIN 27 for 12 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(3:55 - 3rd) 21-J.Gardner to CIN 26 for 1 yard.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 26(3:30 - 3rd) 21-J.Gardner to CIN 18 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the CIN 18.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 18(3:00 - 3rd) 21-J.Gardner to CIN 18 for no gain.
|
-3 YD
|
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 18(2:20 - 3rd) 21-J.Gardner to CIN 21 for -3 yards.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 21(2:17 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 21 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 21(1:50 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 26 for 5 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - CINCY 26(1:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson. Penalty on TEM 4-S.Franklin Pass interference 6 yards enforced at CIN 26. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(0:54 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 30 for -2 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - CINCY 30(0:20 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 35 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CINCY 35(15:00 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 23-G.Doaks.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - CINCY 35(14:56 - 4th) 37-J.Smith punts 38 yards from CIN 35 to TEM 27 fair catch by 2-I.Wright.
TEMPLE
Owls
- TD (11 plays, 73 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(14:49 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to TEM 29 for 2 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 29(14:15 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to TEM 43 for 14 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(13:50 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to CIN 38 for 19 yards. Team penalty on CIN 12 players declined.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 38(13:35 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack. Penalty on TEM 70-J.Fair Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 38. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - TEMPLE 48(13:30 - 4th) 15-A.Russo to CIN 42 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - TEMPLE 42(12:50 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 2-I.Wright.
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 14 - TEMPLE 42(12:46 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 20-R.Davis. 20-R.Davis to CIN 19 for 23 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 19(12:25 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 19(12:18 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to CIN 20 for -1 yard.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - TEMPLE 20(11:45 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to CIN 7 for 13 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - TEMPLE 7(11:23 - 4th) 20-R.Davis runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(11:23 - 4th) 91-W.Mobley extra point is no good. blocked by. 7-C.Bryant to TEM End Zone for 95 yards. Conversion is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:19 - 4th) 91-W.Mobley kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(11:19 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to CIN 30 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 30(10:30 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to CIN 32 for 2 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 32(10:05 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 25 for -7 yards (9-Q.Roche).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - CINCY 25(9:20 - 4th) 37-J.Smith punts 40 yards from CIN 25 to TEM 35 fair catch by 2-I.Wright.
TEMPLE
Owls
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(9:14 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(9:09 - 4th) 21-J.Gardner to TEM 44 for 9 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 44(8:55 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to CIN 45 for 11 yards. Penalty on CIN 11-B.Wright Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at CIN 45.
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(8:40 - 4th) 15-A.Russo to CIN 36 FUMBLES. to CIN 36 for no gain.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 16 - TEMPLE 36(8:00 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to CIN 23 for 13 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 23(7:35 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to CIN 16 for 7 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 16(7:05 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:59 - 4th) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Missed FG (9 plays, 42 yards, 4:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:59 - 4th) 91-W.Mobley kicks 30 yards from TEM 35 out of bounds at the CIN 35.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(6:59 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 38 for 3 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 38(6:20 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 46 for 8 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 46(5:50 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to TEM 49 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 49(5:05 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to TEM 47 for 2 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 47(4:20 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris to TEM 38 for 9 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(3:40 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to TEM 21 for 17 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 21(3:00 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to TEM 21 for no gain.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 21(2:57 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to TEM 23 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - CINCY 23(2:51 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris.
|
No Good
|
4 & 12 - CINCY 23(2:45 - 4th) 31-S.Crosa 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Interception (5 plays, 9 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(2:41 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to TEM 25 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 25(2:15 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Barbon.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 25(2:10 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TEM 32 for 7 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 32(1:40 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TEM 37 for 5 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 37(1:30 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-D.Forrest at CIN 35. 5-D.Forrest to CIN 32 for -3 yards.
CINCY
Bearcats
- End of Game (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(1:19 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder kneels at CIN 30 for -2 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 12 - CINCY 30(1:16 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder kneels at CIN 27 for -3 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 15 - CINCY 27(0:38 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder kneels at CIN 25 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|14
|Rushing
|4
|11
|Passing
|13
|2
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|6-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|307
|187
|Total Plays
|74
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|2.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|78
|148
|Rush Attempts
|29
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|229
|39
|Comp. - Att.
|25-45
|9-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|1.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-39
|9-74
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.8
|7-44.6
|Return Yards
|80
|-3
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-72
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-8
|1--3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|229
|PASS YDS
|39
|
|
|78
|RUSH YDS
|148
|
|
|307
|TOTAL YDS
|187
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Russo 15 QB
|A. Russo
|24/43
|228
|1
|1
|
T. Centeio 16 QB
|T. Centeio
|1/2
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis 20 RB
|R. Davis
|13
|71
|1
|14
|
J. Gardner 21 RB
|J. Gardner
|10
|24
|0
|9
|
T. Centeio 16 QB
|T. Centeio
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
A. Russo 15 QB
|A. Russo
|4
|-3
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Blue 18 WR
|J. Blue
|13
|120
|0
|24
|
J. Barbon 80 WR
|J. Barbon
|2
|28
|0
|20
|
R. Davis 20 RB
|R. Davis
|3
|27
|0
|23
|
B. Mack 1 WR
|B. Mack
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
K. Yeboah 84 TE
|K. Yeboah
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
I. Wright 2 WR
|I. Wright
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
|D. Martin-Robinson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Bruton 20 S
|K. Bruton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Bradley 5 LB
|S. Bradley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Franklin 4 LB
|S. Franklin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Roche 9 DE
|Q. Roche
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
B. Walls 32 S
|B. Walls
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
I. Maijeh 88 DT
|I. Maijeh
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Mobley 91 K
|W. Mobley
|0/1
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Wright 2 WR
|I. Wright
|4
|18.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|9/25
|62
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|24
|106
|1
|18
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|7
|37
|0
|14
|
T. Tucker 21 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|9
|-3
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Medaris 17 WR
|R. Medaris
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
M. Mbodj 8 WR
|M. Mbodj
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
A. Pierce 12 WR
|A. Pierce
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
T. Tucker 21 WR
|T. Tucker
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Deguara 83 TE
|J. Deguara
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 2 WR
|J. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pitts 43 DE
|M. Pitts
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Crosa 31 K
|S. Crosa
|2/3
|37
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|7
|44.6
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NEVADA
FRESNO
28
28
4th 14:54 ESP2
-
20BOISE
UTAHST
56
7
3rd 0:42 CBSS
-
SDGST
HAWAII
3
14
4th 15:00 FCBK
-
OHIO
BGREEN
66
24
Final ESPNU
-
EMICH
NILL
45
17
Final ESPN2
-
AKRON
MIAOH
17
20
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
30
49
Final ESPN2
-
NCST
GATECH
26
28
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
WYO
7
17
Final ESPN2
-
KANSAS
22IOWAST
31
41
Final FSN
-
ILL
17IOWA
10
19
Final BTN
-
WCAR
5BAMA
3
66
Final ESPN
-
SAMF
15AUBURN
0
52
Final SECN
-
UCF
TULANE
34
31
Final CBSSN
-
10MINN
NWEST
38
22
Final ABC
-
BYU
MA
56
24
Final FloSports
-
21OKLAST
WVU
20
13
Final ESPN2
-
ECU
UCONN
31
24
Final ESP3
-
BALLST
KENTST
38
41
Final ESPN+
-
8PSU
2OHIOST
17
28
Final FOX
-
LIB
UVA
27
55
Final FSN
-
MICHST
RUT
27
0
Final FS1
-
AF
NMEX
44
22
Final ESP3
-
SALA
GAST
15
28
Final ESPN+
-
TXSTSM
24APLST
13
35
Final ESPN+
-
BC
16ND
7
40
Final NBC
-
GAS
ARKST
33
38
Final ESPN+
-
NTEXAS
RICE
14
20
Final NFLN
-
TEXAS
14BAYLOR
10
24
Final FS1
-
WKY
USM
28
10
Final ESPN+
-
ETNST
VANDY
0
38
Final SECN+
-
PITT
VATECH
0
28
Final ESPN2
-
LATECH
UAB
14
20
Final ESPN+
-
UCLA
23USC
35
52
Final ABC
-
MERCER
UNC
7
56
Final FSN
-
TXAM
4UGA
13
19
Final CBS
-
MRSHL
CHARLO
13
24
Final
-
NEB
MD
54
7
Final BTN
-
25SMU
NAVY
28
35
Final CBSSN
-
13MICH
IND
39
14
Final ESPN
-
TNMART
UK
7
50
Final SECN
-
SJST
UNLV
35
38
Final ATSN
-
CAL
STNFRD
24
20
Final PACN
-
UTEP
NMEXST
35
44
Final FloSports
-
PURDUE
12WISC
24
45
Final FOX
-
CUSE
LVILLE
34
56
Final ACCN
-
18MEMP
SFLA
49
10
Final ESPNU
-
ODU
MTSU
17
38
Final ESP3
-
TROY
LALAF
3
53
Final ESPN+
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
42
45
Final ESP3
-
FAU
TXSA
40
26
Final ESPN+
-
TEMPLE
19CINCY
13
15
Final ESPN2
-
KSTATE
TXTECH
30
27
Final FS1
-
MIAMI
FIU
24
30
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
1LSU
20
56
Final ESPN
-
6OREG
ARIZST
28
31
Final ABC
-
HOU
TULSA
24
14
Final ESPNU
-
TENN
MIZZOU
24
20
Final SECN
-
ABIL
MISSST
7
45
Final SECN+
-
DUKE
WAKE
27
39
Final ACCN
-
TCU
9OKLA
24
28
Final FOX
-
OREGST
WASHST
53
54
Final PACN
-
WASH
COLO
14
20
Final ESPN
-
7UTAH
ARIZ
35
7
Final FS1