Patterson leads No. 12 Michigan past Indiana 39-14
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Shea Patterson needed almost two full seasons to find his groove at Michigan.
Now, he's hard to beat.
Patterson threw for 366 yards and five touchdowns, leading the 12th-ranked Wolverines to their fourth straight victory - 39-14 over Indiana on Saturday.
''We're riding him,'' Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. ''His play has just been outstanding and he's really seeing the field well. He's taking care of the football at all times and really playing good, disciplined football.''
Over the past two weeks, Patterson has thrown nine touchdowns passes. Over the last three games, he has 12 touchdown passes and one interception.
And the resurgent Wolverines (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) are making it look easy, too. They've won seven of eight, the last four by margins of 25 or more, and extended their winning streak over the Hoosiers to 24 games.
But as well as Patterson has played recently, he couldn't do it without some help from his receivers.
Nico Collins turned three of his six receptions into scores, a career high, and had a career-best 165 yards. Donovan Peoples-Jones had five catches for 73 yards and scored on a spectacular, spinning 11-yard TD catch in the first half. Giles Jackson's only catch went for 50 yards and Ronnie Bell caught a 6-yard TD catch, the first of his career.
It was that kind of day for the Wolverines.
''They've got size and a lot of speed to go along with that,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said. ''But we've got to win some of those one-on-one match-ups. They were just better than us today.''
Michigan's defense was just as impressive.
After giving up 1-yard touchdown runs in the first half to Steve Scott III and Peyton Ramsey, the Wolverines didn't allow another score.
The Hoosiers (7-4, 4-4) weren't the same after Ramsey appeared to take a hard shot to the midsection. He stayed down on the field for several minutes before walking off, returned on the next series and led the Hoosiers to their second score but never got Indiana close again. The Hoosiers have lost two straight since clinching their first winning season in 12 years.
''He got hit pretty hard, but he's a tough old kid now, so I don't think it affected him,'' Allen said. ''If it didn't he never said anything. He's going to be fine.''
After Scott opened the game with his 1-yard scoring run, Patterson hooked up with Ronnie Bell for a 6-yard TD pass to tie the score. Donovan Peoples-Jones tied it at 14 with a spectacular, spinning 11-yard TD catch.
Then Patterson gave Michigan its first lead with a perfect 24-yard scoring strike to Nico Collins with 5:33 left in the first half, Quinn Nordin's 24-yard field goal made it 24-14 and the Wolverines sealed the victory with a 76-yard TD pass from Patterson to Collins and Dylan McCaffrey's conversion run midway through the third.
Collins tacked on the final score on a 19-yard catch with 1:39 left in the third to make it 39-14. He had six receptions for a career high 165 yards.
Ramsey was 17 of 29 with 217 yards and one interception while Scott ran 13 times for 54 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Michigan: The Wolverines couldn't feel any better heading into next weekend's showdown with No. 2 Ohio State. They're playing their best ball of the season and have steadily built momentum.
Indiana: This wasn't just another loss to Michigan. It was humbling and costly. In addition to Ramsey's injury, left tackle Matthew Bedford and Scott were injured on the same play with 40 seconds left in the third quarter. Bedford was carted off the field while Scott limped off.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Michigan: Penn State's loss may give the surging Wolverines a chance to crack the top 10, just in time for their biggest game of the season.
Indiana: Saturday's rout ends any hope of the Hoosiers returning to the Top 25.
HE SAID IT
''We were all in the locker room (talking about Ohio State). We weren't even talking about this game,'' Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said.
UP NEXT
Michigan: Will be at home trying to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Big Ten East champion Buckeyes next Saturday.
Indiana: Makes the short trip to rival Purdue with visions of winning back the Old Oaken Bucket for the first time in three years.
---
More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 41 for 16 yards (30-D.Hill).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(14:39 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 6-D.Hale. 6-D.Hale pushed ob at IU 47 for 6 yards (7-K.Hudson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - IND 47(14:19 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 15-N.Westbrook. Team penalty on MICH Offside declined. Penalty on MICH 24-L.Hill Pass interference 15 yards enforced at IU 47. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(14:13 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to MICH 26 for 12 yards (30-D.Hill).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 26(13:45 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to MICH 20 for 6 yards (30-D.Hill).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 20(13:10 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to MICH 15 for 5 yards (30-D.Hill).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 15(12:46 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to MICH 11 for 4 yards (4-M.Danna).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 11(12:05 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to MICH 4 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - IND 4(11:36 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to MICH 2 for 2 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 2(10:55 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to MICH 1 for 1 yard (97-A.Hutchinson).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 1(10:11 - 1st) 8-S.Scott runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:07 - 1st) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (8 plays, 80 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:07 - 1st) 99-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from IU 35. 15-G.Jackson to MICH 20 for 20 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 20(10:01 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 84-S.McKeon. 84-S.McKeon to MICH 18 for -2 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - MICH 18(9:28 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins to MICH 27 for 9 yards (23-J.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICH 27(8:50 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 25-H.Haskins. 25-H.Haskins to MICH 30 for 3 yards (23-J.Williams).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 30(8:19 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MICH 48 for 18 yards (29-K.Bryant).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 48(7:51 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MICH 43 for -5 yards (17-R.Layne).
|
+50 YD
|
2 & 15 - MICH 43(7:12 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 15-G.Jackson. 15-G.Jackson to IU 7 for 50 yards (29-K.Bryant).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - MICH 7(6:27 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to IU 6 for 1 yard (9-M.Ball).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICH 6(5:51 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:45 - 1st) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
IND
Hoosiers
- Interception (6 plays, 6 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:45 - 1st) 2-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to IU 25 fair catch by 10-D.Ellis.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(5:45 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 36 for 11 yards (30-D.Hill).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 36(5:20 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 41 for 5 yards (6-J.Uche).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - IND 41(4:36 - 1st) Penalty on IU 76-M.Bedford False start 5 yards enforced at IU 41. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - IND 36(4:25 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 15-N.Westbrook. Penalty on MICH 24-L.Hill Holding 9 yards enforced at IU 36. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 45(4:22 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to MICH 49 for 6 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(3:50 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 30-D.Hill at MICH 31. 30-D.Hill to MICH 31 for no gain.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (6 plays, -10 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 31(3:42 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins pushed ob at MICH 38 for 7 yards (17-R.Layne).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICH 38(3:22 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 43 for 5 yards (87-M.Ziemba29-K.Bryant).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 43(2:53 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MICH 43(2:47 - 1st) Team penalty on MICH False start 5 yards enforced at MICH 43. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 15 - MICH 38(2:46 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson sacked at MICH 33 for -5 yards (9-M.Ball).
|
Sack
|
3 & 20 - MICH 33(2:11 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson sacked at MICH 21 for -12 yards. Penalty on MICH 2-S.Patterson Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at MICH 21. (98-J.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 32 - MICH 21(2:05 - 1st) 17-W.Hart punts 31 yards from MICH 21 Downed at the IU 48.
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (8 plays, 54 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 48(1:53 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to MICH 46 for 6 yards (7-K.Hudson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - IND 46(1:13 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 4 - IND 46(1:09 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis pushed ob at MICH 23 for 23 yards (1-A.Thomas).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 23(0:35 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to MICH 21 for 2 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 21(15:00 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to MICH 4 for 17 yards (7-K.Hudson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - IND 4(14:29 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - IND 4(14:29 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to MICH 1 for 3 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 1(14:13 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:09 - 2nd) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (8 plays, 62 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:09 - 2nd) 99-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from IU 35. 15-G.Jackson runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
|
Kickoff
|(14:09 - 2nd) 99-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from IU 35. 15-G.Jackson to MICH 38 for 38 yards (3-T.Mullen29-K.Bryant).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 38(14:02 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 42 for 4 yards (92-A.Bryant).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICH 42(13:28 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 49 for 7 yards (23-J.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 49(12:59 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 49(12:52 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 7-T.Black. 7-T.Black to IU 34 for 17 yards (23-J.Williams).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 34(12:27 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to IU 12 for 22 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 12(11:51 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 12(11:46 - 2nd) 15-G.Jackson to IU 11 for 1 yard (47-M.McFadden).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - MICH 11(11:07 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:01 - 2nd) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:01 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(11:01 - 2nd) Penalty on MICH 83-E.All Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at IU 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(11:01 - 2nd) 23-R.Walker to IU 40 for no gain (2-C.Kemp).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 40(10:15 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - IND 40(10:11 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at IU 39 for -1 yard (97-A.Hutchinson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - IND 39(9:37 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 36 yards from IU 39. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MICH 32 for 7 yards (87-M.Ziemba).
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 32(9:27 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 35 for 3 yards (94-D.Elliott).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICH 35(8:53 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 38 for 3 yards (98-J.Johnson29-K.Bryant).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MICH 38(8:10 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MICH 38(8:03 - 2nd) 17-W.Hart punts 24 yards from MICH 38 Downed at the IU 38.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(7:53 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 38(7:48 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 44 for 6 yards (30-D.Hill).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - IND 44(7:16 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 15-N.Westbrook.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - IND 44(7:11 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 56 yards from IU 44 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (4 plays, 65 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 20(7:03 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins to MICH 28 for 8 yards (17-R.Layne).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - MICH 28(6:29 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 32 for 4 yards (92-A.Bryant).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICH 32(6:12 - 2nd) Penalty on IU 87-M.Ziemba Facemasking 15 yards enforced at MICH 32.
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 47(6:12 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins to IU 24 for 29 yards (8-J.Miller).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 24(5:44 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:37 - 2nd) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:37 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to IU 25 fair catch by 10-D.Ellis.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(5:37 - 2nd) 24-S.James to IU 26 for 1 yard (44-C.McGrone).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 26(4:56 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 34 for 8 yards (14-J.Metellus).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 34(4:14 - 2nd) 6-D.Hale to IU 30 for -4 yards (6-J.Uche).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - IND 30(3:40 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 53 yards from IU 30 Downed at the MICH 17.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (7 plays, 40 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 17(3:26 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MICH 25 for 8 yards (29-K.Bryant).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - MICH 25(2:55 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 32 for 7 yards (6-J.Head).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 32(2:26 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 34 for 2 yards (4-C.Jones99-A.Stallings).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - MICH 34(1:48 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins. Penalty on IU 23-J.Williams Pass interference 16 yards enforced at MICH 34. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 50(1:41 - 2nd) 15-G.Jackson to IU 44 for 6 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MICH 44(1:07 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Black.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICH 44(1:02 - 2nd) 13-T.Wilson to IU 43 for 1 yard (47-M.McFadden).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MICH 43(0:51 - 2nd) 17-W.Hart punts 39 yards from IU 43 Downed at the IU 4.
MICH
Wolverines
- FG (10 plays, 63 yards, 4:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 60 yards from IU 35. 15-G.Jackson pushed ob at MICH 28 for 23 yards (9-M.Ball).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 28(14:55 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks to MICH 34 for 6 yards (29-K.Bryant).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MICH 34(14:19 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 34 for no gain (7-R.Jones).
|
+41 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICH 34(13:39 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to IU 25 for 41 yards (27-D.Matthews).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(13:00 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Black.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 25(12:54 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to IU 23 for 2 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - MICH 23(12:11 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 7-T.Black. 7-T.Black to IU 16 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - MICH 16(11:30 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to IU 14 for 2 yards (50-S.Nofoagatoto'a).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 14(11:03 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to IU 9 for 5 yards (29-K.Bryant).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MICH 9(10:18 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 84-S.McKeon. Team penalty on MICH Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MICH 9(10:12 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 24-Z.Charbonnet.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MICH 9(10:08 - 3rd) 3-Q.Nordin 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (10 plays, 33 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:04 - 3rd) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(10:04 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to IU 29 for 4 yards (44-C.McGrone). Penalty on IU 72-S.Stepaniak Holding 10 yards enforced at IU 25. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 20 - IND 15(9:45 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at IU 6 for -9 yards (19-K.Paye).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 29 - IND 6(9:08 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to IU 15 for 9 yards (14-J.Metellus).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 20 - IND 15(8:36 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to IU 35 for 20 yards (1-A.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 35(8:09 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Hale.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 35(8:01 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to MICH 41 for 24 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(7:45 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot pushed ob at MICH 34 for 7 yards (6-J.Uche).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - IND 34(7:15 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to MICH 32 for 2 yards (4-M.Danna).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - IND 32(6:42 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - IND 32(6:37 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to MICH 29 for 3 yards (4-M.Danna44-C.McGrone). Penalty on IU 76-M.Bedford Holding 10 yards enforced at MICH 32. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - IND 42(6:11 - 3rd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 42 yards from MICH 42 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (2 plays, 80 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 20(6:03 - 3rd) 13-T.Wilson to MICH 24 for 4 yards (7-R.Jones).
|
+76 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICH 24(5:22 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(5:10 - 3rd) 10-D.McCaffrey to IU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:10 - 3rd) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(5:10 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 26 for 1 yard (50-M.Dwumfour2-C.Kemp).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IND 26(4:35 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 15-N.Westbrook.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - IND 26(4:29 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 6-D.Hale. 6-D.Hale runs ob at IU 42 for 16 yards. Penalty on IU 6-D.Hale Pass touched by receiver who went OOB 0 yards enforced at IU 26. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - IND 26(4:10 - 3rd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 48 yards from IU 26 Downed at the MICH 26. Penalty on MICH 14-J.Metellus Offside declined.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICH 26(3:59 - 3rd) Penalty on MICH 74-B.Bredeson False start 5 yards enforced at MICH 26. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MICH 21(3:59 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 21 for no gain (87-M.Ziemba). Penalty on IU 9-M.Ball Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MICH 21.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 36(3:39 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 36(3:31 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 43 for 7 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICH 43(2:51 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 40 for -3 yards (87-M.Ziemba).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MICH 40(2:09 - 3rd) 17-W.Hart punts 31 yards from MICH 40 to IU 29 fair catch by 2-R.Taylor.
IND
Hoosiers
- Fumble (3 plays, 52 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 29(2:03 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Hale.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 29(1:58 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 15-N.Westbrook.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - IND 29(1:53 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at IU 21 for -8 yards FUMBLES (6-J.Uche). 6-J.Uche to IU 19 for no gain.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (1 plays, 19 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 19(1:46 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:39 - 3rd) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
IND
Hoosiers
- Downs (9 plays, 71 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:39 - 3rd) 2-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to IU 25 fair catch by 10-D.Ellis.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(1:39 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 26 for 1 yard (67-J.Speight).
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 26(1:16 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook pushed ob at MICH 45 for 29 yards (1-A.Thomas). Team penalty on MICH Offside declined.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(0:52 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott to MICH 45 for no gain (1-A.Thomas).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 45(0:31 - 3rd) 24-S.James to MICH 43 for 2 yards (6-J.Uche).
|
+32 YD
|
3 & 8 - IND 43(15:00 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall pushed ob at MICH 11 for 32 yards (24-L.Hill). Team penalty on MICH Offside declined. Team penalty on MICH Pass interference declined.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 11(14:31 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 11(14:26 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to MICH 4 for 7 yards (30-D.Hill).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - IND 4(14:12 - 4th) 24-S.James to MICH 4 for no gain (97-A.Hutchinson50-M.Dwumfour).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - IND 4(13:26 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Ellis.
MICH
Wolverines
- Interception (11 plays, 13 yards, 5:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 4(13:20 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 9 for 5 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICH 9(12:36 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 13 for 4 yards (6-J.Head).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICH 13(11:51 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 16 for 3 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 16(11:11 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson scrambles pushed ob at MICH 18 for 2 yards (29-K.Bryant).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - MICH 18(10:31 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Black. Penalty on IU 3-T.Mullen Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MICH 18. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 33(10:24 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 7-T.Black. 7-T.Black to MICH 39 for 6 yards (29-K.Bryant).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MICH 39(9:42 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 82-N.Eubanks.
|
+35 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICH 39(9:37 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil pushed ob at IU 26 for 35 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 26(8:58 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 26(8:54 - 4th) 13-T.Wilson to IU 26 for no gain (2-R.Taylor).
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - MICH 26(8:17 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Jackson INTERCEPTED by 47-M.McFadden at IU 6. 47-M.McFadden to IU 17 for 11 yards (19-M.Sainristil).
IND
Hoosiers
- End of Game (13 plays, 48 yards, 7:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 17(8:07 - 4th) 24-S.James to IU 21 for 4 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 21(7:30 - 4th) 24-S.James to IU 25 for 4 yards (4-M.Danna).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 25(6:44 - 4th) 24-S.James to IU 27 for 2 yards (4-M.Danna44-C.McGrone).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 27(6:05 - 4th) 24-S.James to IU 29 for 2 yards (67-J.Speight).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 29(5:24 - 4th) 24-S.James to IU 41 for 12 yards (30-D.Hill).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(4:59 - 4th) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to IU 48 for 7 yards (7-K.Hudson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - IND 48(4:15 - 4th) 14-J.Tuttle to IU 49 for 1 yard (18-L.Vilain).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 49(3:44 - 4th) 24-S.James to IU 50 for 1 yard (8-D.Gil).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - IND 50(3:18 - 4th) 14-J.Tuttle to MICH 48 for 2 yards (18-L.Vilain).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 48(2:43 - 4th) 37-A.Lloyd to MICH 41 for 7 yards (1-A.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - IND 41(2:03 - 4th) 37-A.Lloyd to MICH 37 for 4 yards (44-C.McGrone67-J.Speight).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 37(1:25 - 4th) 37-A.Lloyd to MICH 36 for 1 yard (8-D.Gil67-J.Speight).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 36(0:45 - 4th) 38-C.Thomas to MICH 35 for 1 yard (67-J.Speight).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|19
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|11
|9
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|448
|302
|Total Plays
|61
|67
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|87
|97
|Rush Attempts
|29
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|2.6
|Net Yards Passing
|361
|205
|Comp. - Att.
|20-32
|18-30
|Yards Per Pass
|11.3
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-49
|8-86
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|5
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-31.3
|5-47.0
|Return Yards
|88
|11
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-81
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|361
|PASS YDS
|205
|
|
|87
|RUSH YDS
|97
|
|
|448
|TOTAL YDS
|302
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|20/32
|366
|5
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|8
|46
|0
|22
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|13
|44
|0
|7
|
G. Jackson 15 WR
|G. Jackson
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
T. Wilson 13 RB
|T. Wilson
|3
|5
|0
|4
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|3
|-15
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Collins 4 WR
|N. Collins
|6
|165
|3
|76
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|5
|73
|1
|41
|
G. Jackson 15 WR
|G. Jackson
|1
|50
|0
|50
|
M. Sainristil 19 WR
|M. Sainristil
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
T. Black 7 WR
|T. Black
|3
|30
|0
|17
|
N. Eubanks 82 TE
|N. Eubanks
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. McKeon 84 TE
|S. McKeon
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hill 30 DB
|D. Hill
|8-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
|A. Hutchinson
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 1 DB
|A. Thomas
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Uche 6 LB
|J. Uche
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Hudson 7 LB
|K. Hudson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Danna 4 DL
|M. Danna
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Speight 67 DL
|J. Speight
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Metellus 14 DB
|J. Metellus
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McGrone 44 LB
|C. McGrone
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gil 8 LB
|D. Gil
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Vilain 18 DL
|L. Vilain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hill 24 DB
|L. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kemp 2 DL
|C. Kemp
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 50 DL
|M. Dwumfour
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Paye 19 DL
|K. Paye
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Glasgow 29 LB
|J. Glasgow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Nordin 3 K
|Q. Nordin
|1/1
|27
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Hart 17 P
|W. Hart
|4
|31.3
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 15 WR
|G. Jackson
|3
|27.0
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|13
|54
|1
|17
|
S. James 24 RB
|S. James
|9
|28
|0
|12
|
A. Lloyd 37 RB
|A. Lloyd
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|7
|3
|1
|9
|
J. Tuttle 14 QB
|J. Tuttle
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
C. Thomas 38 RB
|C. Thomas
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Hale 6 WR
|D. Hale
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|6
|62
|0
|24
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
|N. Westbrook
|2
|49
|0
|29
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|4
|39
|0
|16
|
D. Ellis 10 WR
|D. Ellis
|3
|36
|0
|23
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
D. Hale 6 WR
|D. Hale
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Bryant 29 DB
|K. Bryant
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. McFadden 47 LB
|M. McFadden
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Layne 17 DB
|R. Layne
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ziemba 87 DL
|M. Ziemba
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ball 9 DB
|M. Ball
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 DL
|A. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jones 7 LB
|R. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Taylor 2 DB
|R. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Johnson 98 DL
|Je. Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ca. Jones 4 LB
|Ca. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burgess 5 DB
|J. Burgess
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 22 DB
|Ja. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 27 DB
|D. Matthews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Norris 49 DL
|M. Norris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 8 LB
|J. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Stallings IV 99 DL
|A. Stallings IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Justus 82 K
|L. Justus
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|5
|47.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
