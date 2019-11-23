|
|
|NEB
|MD
Nebraska rips Maryland 54-7 to remain in bowl pursuit
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) It had been seven weeks since Nebraska had a victory to savor, so the Cornhuskers unapologetically celebrated each touchdown with exuberance and happily romped off the field in the rain after the final whistle.
Better yet, the Cornhuskers' first win since Oct. 5 kept alive their hope of salvaging a disappointing season by becoming bowl eligible.
Utilizing the skills of multi-faceted quarterback Adrian Martinez and an opportunistic defense, Nebraska pummeled Maryland 54-7 Saturday to end a four-game skid.
The Cornhuskers' long wait for their fifth victory included a pair of bye weeks and wore heavily on the patience of second-year coach Scott Frost. Against Maryland, however, the ball bounced Nebraska's way in the form of four fumble recoveries.
''We're overdue to get some breaks,'' Frost said. ''I know we got some tipped balls and some turnovers. Those things can happen when you're on a roll.''
The result was a feel-good victory that could have a lasting impact. If Nebraska beats Iowa at home on Friday, the Cornhuskers will become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.
''We're going to do everything we can to try to get ready for a really good team,'' Frost said. ''A win today gives us a chance.''
Playing for the first time in Maryland, the Cornhuskers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) bolted to a 17-0 lead and coasted to the finish. Along the way, they high-fived and hugged each other and danced in the end zone.
''I was really happy with the team just having the enthusiasm they had, playing for each other,'' Frost said. ''This team could have shut it down, turned it off, stopped caring, stopped playing hard. They're not doing that.''
Martinez ran for 94 yards and a score and went 16 for 25 for 194 yards and two touchdowns, both to JD Spielman. He was taken out in the third quarter with the score 44-0.
The defense deserves some credit, too. Maryland (3-8, 1-7) could muster only 206 yards and nine first downs in its sixth straight defeat.
It took a 58-yard touchdown run by Javon Leake with 3:13 remaining to ruin Nebraska's bid for its first shutout since a 33-0 rout of Arizona in the 2009 Holiday Bowl.
That took nothing away from an uplifting, overdue victory for the Cornhuskers.
''It gave me hope,'' defensive tackle Darrion Daniels said. ''It put us in a position where we have an opportunity to extend our season.''
Maryland has absorbed many a lopsided loss during coach Mike Locksley's first season, but this one might be the most embarrassing given that the Cornhuskers had previously won only once on the road.
The Terrapins lost two quarterbacks to injuries along the way, Tyrrell Pigrome (lower body) and Lance LeGendre, who separated a shoulder.
Three fumbles by Leake and some untimely penalties ruined Senior Day for the Terps.
''The thing that continues to sit in my craw is the fact that it's us hurting us,'' Locksley said. ''We had four turnovers, a bunch of penalties on special teams that kind of broke the back of our team early in the game. You don't win games when you beat yourselves.''
It started early when Leake lost a fumble on Maryland's first offensive play to set up a 6-yard run by Dedrick Mills.
Martinez scored on a 1-yard run for a 14-0 lead after the Terrapins were called for a personal foul on a Nebraska punt.
It was 17-0 when Spielman caught a 25-yard touchdown pass after two Terps tipped it in the end zone. A 16-yard toss from Martinez to Spielman helped the Cornhuskers go up 34-0 at the break, tying their largest halftime lead ever in a Big Ten game.
Spielman finished with seven catches for 104 yards, becoming the first Nebraska player to have three seasons of 800 yards receiving. He started the day receiving an IV for the flu, Frost said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Nebraska: The Cornhuskers finally played to their potential for the first time since September, and if they keep it up against Iowa they will be going bowling in December.
Maryland: This might be the nadir of a brutal season under Locksley. Losing to Ohio State 73-14 and Penn State 59-0 is one thing, but a 44-point loss to Nebraska at home on Senior Day is just humiliating.
''Definitely,'' Locksley said. ''We had 16 seniors who have been through a lot during their time here, and for us to not play to our ability (hurts).''
GETTING HIS KICKS
With kicker Barret Pickering out with a health issue, walk-on Matt Waldoch made his debut at Nebraska and handled the job perfectly. He made all three of his field goal tries - each from 29 yards - and went 4 for 4 on PATs.
UP NEXT
Nebraska: Playing on Black Friday for the 30th consecutive year, the Cornhuskers will seek to snap a four-game losing streak against Iowa.
Maryland: The Terrapins close the season at Michigan State, which blanked Rutgers on Saturday and can become bowl eligible by defeating Maryland.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (7 plays, 28 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 65 yards from MAR 35. 38-B.Belt to NEB 16 for 16 yards (3-N.Cross).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 16(14:57 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman to NEB 12 for -4 yards (4-K.Jones).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - NEB 12(14:29 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to NEB 20 for 8 yards (16-A.Eley22-I.Davis).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - NEB 20(14:07 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 26 for 6 yards (59-K.Howard).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 26(13:43 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to NEB 37 for 11 yards (33-D.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 37(13:23 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Stoll.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEB 37(13:20 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 26-D.Mills.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEB 37(13:15 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NEB 44 for 7 yards (59-K.Howard).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - NEB 44(12:40 - 1st) 98-I.Armstrong punts 46 yards from NEB 44 out of bounds at the MAR 10.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- TD (2 plays, 13 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 13(12:21 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to MAR 6 for 7 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEB 6(11:55 - 1st) 26-D.Mills runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:50 - 1st) 35-M.Waldoch extra point is good.
MD
Terrapins
- Fumble (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:50 - 1st) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 40 yards from NEB 35 to MAR 25 fair catch by 16-A.Eley.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(11:50 - 1st) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 28 for 3 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - MD 28(11:17 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MAR 40 for 12 yards (19-M.Dismuke).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 40(10:49 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Mabry.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 40(10:44 - 1st) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 42 for 2 yards (22-A.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MD 42(10:10 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McFarland.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MD 42(10:04 - 1st) 99-C.Spangler punts 45 yards from MAR 42. 10-J.Spielman to NEB 13 FUMBLES. 10-J.Spielman to NEB 23 for 10 yards (4-K.Jones81-T.Mabry).
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 23(9:50 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 14-R.Johnson. 14-R.Johnson pushed ob at NEB 35 for 12 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 35(9:38 - 1st) 14-R.Johnson to NEB 38 for 3 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEB 38(9:06 - 1st) 14-R.Johnson to NEB 40 for 2 yards (52-O.Oluwatimi).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NEB 40(8:38 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Spielman.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - NEB 40(8:33 - 1st) 98-I.Armstrong punts 32 yards from NEB 40 out of bounds at the MAR 28. Penalty on MAR 82-I.Hazel Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEB 40. No Play.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- TD (7 plays, 45 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 45(8:24 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman to MAR 45 for no gain (4-K.Jones).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 45(7:51 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen pushed ob at MAR 15 for 30 yards (16-A.Eley25-A.Brooks).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 15(7:28 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to MAR 6 for 9 yards (33-D.Banks).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 6(6:56 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to MAR 2 for 4 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - NEB 2(6:41 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to MAR 1 for 1 yard (3-N.Cross16-A.Eley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NEB 1(6:14 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to MAR 1 for no gain (25-A.Brooks).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEB 1(5:44 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:39 - 1st) 35-M.Waldoch extra point is good.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:39 - 1st) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 46 yards from NEB 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 22 FUMBLES. 31-C.Miller to MAR 22 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 22(5:35 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez pushed ob at MAR 21 for 1 yard (33-D.Banks).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - MD 21(5:16 - 1st) 14-R.Johnson to MAR 13 for 8 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MD 13(4:45 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to MAR 11 for 2 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 11(4:19 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to MAR 12 for -1 yard (96-B.Kulka).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MD 12(3:41 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 26-D.Mills.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MD 12(3:37 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Johnson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - MD 12(3:33 - 1st) 35-M.Waldoch 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- TD (7 plays, 73 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:28 - 1st) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 43 yards from NEB 35. 37-L.Gater to MAR 21 for -1 yard (30-E.Sullivan).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 21(3:24 - 1st) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 34 for 13 yards (31-C.Miller97-D.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 34(2:57 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Carriere.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NEB 34(2:49 - 1st) Penalty on MAR 55-A.Fontaine False start 5 yards enforced at MAR 34. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - NEB 29(2:49 - 1st) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 34 for 5 yards (13-J.Domann).
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - NEB 34(2:15 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson sacked at MAR 34 for no gain (94-K.Davis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - NEB 34(1:41 - 1st) 99-C.Spangler punts 39 yards from MAR 34 Downed at the NEB 27.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 27(1:30 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 31 for 4 yards (98-B.Gaddy).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - MD 31(1:05 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll to NEB 38 for 7 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 38(0:47 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman to MAR 40 for 22 yards (8-M.Lewis).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 40(0:22 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to MAR 24 for 16 yards (3-N.Cross).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 24(15:00 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Stoll.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - MD 24(14:56 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez sacked at MAR 25 for -1 yard (52-O.Oluwatimi59-K.Howard).
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 11 - MD 25(14:17 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:10 - 2nd) 35-M.Waldoch extra point is good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Interception (4 plays, -25 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:10 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 44 yards from NEB 35. 13-R.Lewis pushed ob at MAR 29 for 8 yards (36-R.Karel).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 29(14:04 - 2nd) 4-L.LeGendre pushed ob at MAR 30 for 1 yard (21-L.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NEB 30(13:48 - 2nd) 4-L.LeGendre incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - NEB 30(13:42 - 2nd) 4-L.LeGendre sacked at MAR 21 for -9 yards (13-J.Domann).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - NEB 21(13:00 - 2nd) 99-C.Spangler punts 49 yards from MAR 21 Downed at the NEB 30. Penalty on MAR 70-S.Christie Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEB 30.
MD
Terrapins
- Fumble (5 plays, 65 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 45(12:46 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to MAR 42 for 13 yards (9-C.Okonkwo). Team penalty on NEB Holding 10 yards enforced at MAR 42.
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 7 - MD 48(12:32 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman to MAR 24 for 28 yards (4-K.Jones).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 24(12:02 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez pushed ob at MAR 4 for 20 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
Int
|
1 & 4 - MD 4(11:13 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Stoll INTERCEPTED by 3-N.Cross at MAR End Zone. 3-N.Cross touchback.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 20(11:31 - 2nd) 4-L.LeGendre pushed ob at MAR 46 for 26 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 46(11:07 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to NEB 49 for 5 yards (3-W.Honas).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 49(10:44 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to NEB 48 for 1 yard (3-W.Honas7-M.Barry).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEB 48(10:12 - 2nd) 4-L.LeGendre to NEB 32 for 16 yards (21-L.Jackson).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEB 48(10:04 - 2nd) 4-L.LeGendre to NEB 31 FUMBLES (21-L.Jackson). 7-M.Barry to NEB 31 for no gain.
MD
Terrapins
- Downs (12 plays, 63 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 31(10:04 - 2nd) 14-R.Johnson to NEB 31 for no gain (52-O.Oluwatimi).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 31(9:31 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 81-K.Warner. 81-K.Warner pushed ob at NEB 33 for 2 yards (33-D.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MD 33(8:58 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MD 33(8:52 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstrong punts 60 yards from NEB 33 Downed at the MAR 7.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- TD (4 plays, 36 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 7(8:39 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Okonkwo.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 7(8:35 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 5-A.McFarland. 5-A.McFarland pushed ob at MAR 10 for 3 yards (23-D.Bootle).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - NEB 10(8:12 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 21-D.Jones. 21-D.Jones to MAR 20 for 10 yards (3-W.Honas).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 20(7:47 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 30 for 10 yards (31-C.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 30(7:24 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEB 30(7:19 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEB 30(7:11 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 9-C.Okonkwo. 9-C.Okonkwo pushed ob at MAR 41 for 11 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - NEB 41(6:44 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs INTERCEPTED by 31-C.Miller at NEB 47. 31-C.Miller to NEB 47 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 41(6:44 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEB 41(6:39 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEB 41(6:33 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome scrambles to MAR 46 for 5 yards (22-A.Davis).
|
Sack
|
4 & 5 - NEB 46(5:47 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome sacked at MAR 36 for -10 yards (94-K.Davis95-B.Stille).
MD
Terrapins
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 36(5:42 - 2nd) 14-R.Johnson to MAR 36 for no gain (98-B.Gaddy).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 36(5:10 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez pushed ob at MAR 20 for 16 yards (3-N.Cross).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 20(4:38 - 2nd) 14-R.Johnson to MAR 16 for 4 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - MD 16(4:02 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:54 - 2nd) 35-M.Waldoch extra point is good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Halftime (4 plays, 28 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:54 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 42 yards from NEB 35. 13-R.Lewis to MAR 31 for 8 yards (34-S.Otte).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 31(3:49 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson complete to 81-T.Mabry. 81-T.Mabry to MAR 37 for 6 yards (31-C.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NEB 37(3:21 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 37 for no gain (94-K.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEB 37(2:45 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson scrambles to MAR 40 for 3 yards (22-A.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - NEB 40(2:09 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 40 for no gain (95-B.Stille).
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 40(2:03 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 19-M.Williams. 19-M.Williams to MAR 16 for 24 yards (3-N.Cross).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 16(1:33 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to MAR 11 for 5 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MD 11(1:04 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to MAR 12 for -1 yard (52-O.Oluwatimi).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MD 12(0:32 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 87-C.Hickman. 87-C.Hickman to MAR 12 for no gain (8-M.Lewis).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MD 12(0:02 - 2nd) 35-M.Waldoch 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- FG (7 plays, 66 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 49 yards from NEB 35. 13-R.Lewis pushed ob at MAR 43 for 27 yards (98-I.Armstrong).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 43(14:52 - 3rd) 20-J.Leake to MAR 44 for 1 yard (22-A.Davis).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - NEB 44(14:17 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson sacked at MAR 39 for -5 yards (31-C.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - NEB 39(13:36 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Carriere.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - NEB 39(13:30 - 3rd) 99-C.Spangler punts 38 yards from MAR 39 to NEB 23 fair catch by 10-J.Spielman.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 23(13:22 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to NEB 27 for 4 yards (4-K.Jones).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - MD 27(12:45 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman to NEB 44 for 17 yards (22-I.Davis3-N.Cross).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 44(12:13 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to MAR 26 for 30 yards (3-N.Cross).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 26(11:43 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 81-K.Warner. 81-K.Warner to MAR 14 for 12 yards (37-L.Gater). Penalty on MAR 37-L.Gater Pass interference declined.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 14(11:29 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Spielman.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 14(11:22 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to MAR 11 for 3 yards (4-K.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MD 11(10:57 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to MAR 11 for no gain (22-I.Davis).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MD 11(10:19 - 3rd) 35-M.Waldoch 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- TD (11 plays, 60 yards, 6:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:14 - 3rd) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 44 yards from NEB 35. 81-T.Mabry to MAR 31 for 10 yards (31-C.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 31(10:09 - 3rd) 13-T.Desue incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Jones.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 31(10:04 - 3rd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 27 for -4 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 14 - NEB 27(9:23 - 3rd) 13-T.Desue sacked at MAR 22 for -5 yards (94-K.Davis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - NEB 22(8:46 - 3rd) 99-C.Spangler punts 38 yards from MAR 22 Downed at the NEB 40.
MD
Terrapins
- Downs (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 40(8:31 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to NEB 39 for -1 yard (96-B.Kulka4-K.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - MD 39(7:48 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to NEB 43 for 4 yards (33-D.Banks).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - MD 43(7:10 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 7-L.McCaffrey. 7-L.McCaffrey to MAR 45 for 12 yards (8-M.Lewis).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 45(6:36 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez pushed ob at MAR 31 for 14 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 31(6:01 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to MAR 27 for 4 yards (33-D.Banks).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MD 27(5:19 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to MAR 26 for 1 yard (98-B.Gaddy).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - MD 26(4:31 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to MAR 22 for 4 yards (5-S.Smith97-S.Okuayinonu).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - MD 22(3:53 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to MAR 19 for 3 yards (4-K.Jones97-S.Okuayinonu).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MD 19(3:13 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to MAR 21 for -2 yards (25-A.Brooks). Team penalty on MAR Offside 5 yards enforced at MAR 19. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 5 - MD 14(2:52 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson pushed ob at MAR 1 for 13 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MD 1(2:26 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:21 - 3rd) 35-M.Waldoch extra point is good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- FG (7 plays, 44 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:21 - 3rd) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 44 yards from NEB 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 43 for 22 yards (24-J.Stovall28-L.Reimer).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 43(2:15 - 3rd) 20-J.Leake to MAR 48 for 5 yards (31-C.Miller).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 48(1:45 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson scrambles to MAR 49 for 1 yard (3-W.Honas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NEB 49(1:08 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|
Sack
|
4 & 4 - NEB 49(1:02 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson sacked at MAR 45 for -4 yards (96-C.Davis).
MD
Terrapins
- Fumble (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 45(0:56 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to MAR 43 for 2 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - MD 43(0:19 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey to MAR 32 for 11 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 32(15:00 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to MAR 21 for 11 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 21(14:19 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to MAR 6 for 15 yards (18-J.Mosley25-A.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 6 - MD 6(13:42 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Hickman.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MD 6(13:38 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to MAR 2 for 4 yards (39-D.Holt).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MD 2(12:57 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to MAR 1 for 1 yard (22-I.Davis).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - MD 1(12:16 - 4th) 88-H.Martin 18 yards Field Goal is Good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- TD (10 plays, 50 yards, 5:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:10 - 4th) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 33 yards from NEB 35 to MAR 32 fair catch by 81-T.Mabry.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 32(12:10 - 4th) 20-J.Leake to MAR 32 for no gain (28-L.Reimer).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 32(11:42 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson complete to 80-N.Barnes. 80-N.Barnes to MAR 35 for 3 yards (17-B.Clark).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - NEB 35(11:05 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MAR 47 for 12 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 47(10:45 - 4th) 20-J.Leake to MAR 50 FUMBLES (53-J.Johnson). 17-B.Clark to MAR 50 for no gain.
MD
Terrapins
- TD (6 plays, 71 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 50(10:38 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 8-J.Woodyard. 8-J.Woodyard to MAR 43 for 7 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MD 43(9:52 - 4th) 37-W.Mazour to MAR 39 for 4 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 39(9:22 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to MAR 25 for 14 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(8:43 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to MAR 17 for 8 yards (24-K.Bennett18-J.Mosley).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MD 17(8:06 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 8-J.Woodyard. 8-J.Woodyard to MAR 20 for -3 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MD 20(7:21 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Hickman.
|
+13 YD
|
4 & 5 - MD 20(7:14 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey pushed ob at MAR 7 for 13 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - MD 7(6:34 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to MAR 4 for 3 yards (4-K.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MD 4(5:52 - 4th) 37-W.Mazour to MAR 3 for 1 yard (4-K.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MD 3(5:14 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:10 - 4th) 35-M.Waldoch extra point is good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:10 - 4th) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 36 yards from NEB 35 to MAR 29 fair catch by 20-J.Leake.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 29(5:10 - 4th) 20-J.Leake to MAR 25 for -4 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - NEB 25(4:37 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 14 - NEB 25(4:30 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson scrambles to MAR 39 for 14 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 39(4:01 - 4th) 20-J.Leake to MAR 42 for 3 yards (34-S.Otte).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NEB 42(3:31 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus. Team penalty on MAR Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|
+58 YD
|
3 & 7 - NEB 42(3:25 - 4th) 20-J.Leake runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:13 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
MD
Terrapins
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:13 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(3:13 - 4th) 33-J.Bradley to NEB 29 for 4 yards (39-D.Holt).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MD 29(2:35 - 4th) 33-J.Bradley to NEB 33 for 4 yards (23-F.Gotay).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MD 33(1:48 - 4th) 38-B.Belt to NEB 36 for 3 yards (23-F.Gotay).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 36(1:09 - 4th) 17-A.Bunch kneels at NEB 31 for -5 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 15 - MD 31(0:26 - 4th) 17-A.Bunch kneels at NEB 28 for -3 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|9
|Rushing
|18
|5
|Passing
|12
|4
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|530
|178
|Total Plays
|87
|52
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|305
|149
|Rush Attempts
|57
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|225
|29
|Comp. - Att.
|19-30
|7-21
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|1.4
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|6
|1
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|4-4
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-53.0
|5-41.8
|Return Yards
|26
|77
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-16
|7-77
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|225
|PASS YDS
|29
|
|
|305
|RUSH YDS
|149
|
|
|530
|TOTAL YDS
|178
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|16/25
|194
|2
|1
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|3/5
|32
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|10
|94
|1
|30
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|10
|83
|1
|15
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|12
|65
|1
|16
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|18
|55
|1
|13
|
J. Bradley 33 RB
|J. Bradley
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
W. Mazour 37 RB
|W. Mazour
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
B. Belt 38 RB
|B. Belt
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|7
|104
|2
|28
|
A. Allen 11 TE
|A. Allen
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
M. Williams 19 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
K. Warner 81 WR
|K. Warner
|2
|14
|0
|12
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Stoll 86 TE
|J. Stoll
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Woodyard 8 WR
|J. Woodyard
|2
|4
|0
|7
|
C. Hickman 87 TE
|C. Hickman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Miller 31 LB
|C. Miller
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Davis 22 LB
|A. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Reimer 28 LB
|L. Reimer
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Honas 3 LB
|W. Honas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 94 DL
|K. Davis
|3-1
|2.5
|0
|
D. Bootle 23 CB
|D. Bootle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jackson 21 CB
|L. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domann 13 LB
|J. Domann
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Davis 96 DL
|C. Davis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Dismuke 19 S
|M. Dismuke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stille 95 DL
|B. Stille
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Johnson 53 LB
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Otte 34 LB
|S. Otte
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Clark 17 CB
|B. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 97 DL
|D. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barry 7 LB
|M. Barry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Waldoch K
|M. Waldoch
|3/3
|29
|6/6
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Armstrong 98 P
|I. Armstrong
|2
|53.0
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Belt 38 RB
|B. Belt
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Jackson 17 QB
|J. Jackson
|4/12
|33
|0
|0
|
T. Pigrome 3 QB
|T. Pigrome
|3/7
|24
|0
|0
|
T. DeSue 13 QB
|T. DeSue
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Legendre 4 QB
|L. Legendre
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Leake 20 RB
|J. Leake
|8
|80
|1
|58
|
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
|A. McFarland Jr.
|10
|35
|0
|13
|
L. Legendre 4 QB
|L. Legendre
|4
|35
|0
|26
|
J. Jackson 17 QB
|J. Jackson
|6
|9
|0
|14
|
T. DeSue 13 QB
|T. DeSue
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
T. Pigrome 3 QB
|T. Pigrome
|2
|-5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Cobbs 15 WR
|B. Cobbs
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Okonkwo 9 TE
|C. Okonkwo
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
Da. Jones 21 WR
|Da. Jones
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Mabry 81 TE
|T. Mabry
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Barnes 80 TE
|N. Barnes
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
|A. McFarland Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Carriere 83 WR
|C. Carriere
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Jones 4 LB
|K. Jones
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brooks Jr. 25 DB
|A. Brooks Jr.
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Davis 22 LB
|I. Davis
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mosley 18 DB
|J. Mosley
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 33 DB
|D. Banks
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Eley 16 LB
|A. Eley
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cross 3 DB
|N. Cross
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Lewis 8 DB
|M. Lewis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Campbell 44 LB
|C. Campbell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oluwatimi 52 DL
|O. Oluwatimi
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
Br. Gaddy 98 DL
|Br. Gaddy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kulka 96 DL
|B. Kulka
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gotay 23 LB
|F. Gotay
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holt 39 LB
|D. Holt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Howard 59 DL
|K. Howard
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Smith 5 LB
|S. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Okonkwo 9 TE
|C. Okonkwo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Gater 37 DB
|L. Gater
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 24 DB
|K. Bennett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Okuayinonu 97 DL
|S. Okuayinonu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Petrino 27 K
|J. Petrino
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|5
|41.8
|1
|49
|
A. Pecorella 98 P
|A. Pecorella
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lewis 13 WR
|R. Lewis
|3
|14.3
|27
|0
|
J. Leake 20 RB
|J. Leake
|2
|12.5
|22
|0
|
T. Mabry 81 TE
|T. Mabry
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
L. Gater 37 DB
|L. Gater
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FAU
TXSA
40
18
4th 4:31 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
19CINCY
0
13
3rd 7:07 ESP2
-
KSTATE
TXTECH
13
10
3rd 7:06 FS1
-
MIAMI
FIU
0
13
3rd 13:07 CBSS
-
ARK
1LSU
6
28
3rd 11:31 ESPN
-
TENN
MIZZOU
14
10
2nd 0:25 SECN
-
ABIL
MISSST
7
21
2nd 1:10 SECN
-
TCU
9OKLA
0
21
2nd 10:05 FOX
-
6OREG
ARIZST
7
10
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
HOU
TULSA
14
7
2nd 0:00 ESPU
-
DUKE
WAKE
10
13
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
OHIO
BGREEN
66
24
Final ESPNU
-
EMICH
NILL
45
17
Final ESPN2
-
AKRON
MIAOH
17
20
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
30
49
Final ESPN2
-
NCST
GATECH
26
28
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
WYO
7
17
Final ESPN2
-
10MINN
NWEST
38
22
Final ABC
-
KANSAS
22IOWAST
31
41
Final FSN
-
UCF
TULANE
34
31
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
17IOWA
10
19
Final BTN
-
8PSU
2OHIOST
17
28
Final FOX
-
BYU
MA
56
24
Final FloSports
-
BALLST
KENTST
38
41
Final ESPN+
-
LIB
UVA
27
55
Final FSN
-
MICHST
RUT
27
0
Final FS1
-
SAMF
15AUBURN
0
52
Final SECN
-
ECU
UCONN
31
24
Final ESP3
-
WCAR
5BAMA
3
66
Final ESPN
-
21OKLAST
WVU
20
13
Final ESPN2
-
AF
NMEX
44
22
Final ESP3