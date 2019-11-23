Drive Chart
Nebraska rips Maryland 54-7 to remain in bowl pursuit

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) It had been seven weeks since Nebraska had a victory to savor, so the Cornhuskers unapologetically celebrated each touchdown with exuberance and happily romped off the field in the rain after the final whistle.

Better yet, the Cornhuskers' first win since Oct. 5 kept alive their hope of salvaging a disappointing season by becoming bowl eligible.

Utilizing the skills of multi-faceted quarterback Adrian Martinez and an opportunistic defense, Nebraska pummeled Maryland 54-7 Saturday to end a four-game skid.

The Cornhuskers' long wait for their fifth victory included a pair of bye weeks and wore heavily on the patience of second-year coach Scott Frost. Against Maryland, however, the ball bounced Nebraska's way in the form of four fumble recoveries.

''We're overdue to get some breaks,'' Frost said. ''I know we got some tipped balls and some turnovers. Those things can happen when you're on a roll.''

The result was a feel-good victory that could have a lasting impact. If Nebraska beats Iowa at home on Friday, the Cornhuskers will become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.

''We're going to do everything we can to try to get ready for a really good team,'' Frost said. ''A win today gives us a chance.''

Playing for the first time in Maryland, the Cornhuskers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) bolted to a 17-0 lead and coasted to the finish. Along the way, they high-fived and hugged each other and danced in the end zone.

''I was really happy with the team just having the enthusiasm they had, playing for each other,'' Frost said. ''This team could have shut it down, turned it off, stopped caring, stopped playing hard. They're not doing that.''

Martinez ran for 94 yards and a score and went 16 for 25 for 194 yards and two touchdowns, both to JD Spielman. He was taken out in the third quarter with the score 44-0.

The defense deserves some credit, too. Maryland (3-8, 1-7) could muster only 206 yards and nine first downs in its sixth straight defeat.

It took a 58-yard touchdown run by Javon Leake with 3:13 remaining to ruin Nebraska's bid for its first shutout since a 33-0 rout of Arizona in the 2009 Holiday Bowl.

That took nothing away from an uplifting, overdue victory for the Cornhuskers.

''It gave me hope,'' defensive tackle Darrion Daniels said. ''It put us in a position where we have an opportunity to extend our season.''

Maryland has absorbed many a lopsided loss during coach Mike Locksley's first season, but this one might be the most embarrassing given that the Cornhuskers had previously won only once on the road.

The Terrapins lost two quarterbacks to injuries along the way, Tyrrell Pigrome (lower body) and Lance LeGendre, who separated a shoulder.

Three fumbles by Leake and some untimely penalties ruined Senior Day for the Terps.

''The thing that continues to sit in my craw is the fact that it's us hurting us,'' Locksley said. ''We had four turnovers, a bunch of penalties on special teams that kind of broke the back of our team early in the game. You don't win games when you beat yourselves.''

It started early when Leake lost a fumble on Maryland's first offensive play to set up a 6-yard run by Dedrick Mills.

Martinez scored on a 1-yard run for a 14-0 lead after the Terrapins were called for a personal foul on a Nebraska punt.

It was 17-0 when Spielman caught a 25-yard touchdown pass after two Terps tipped it in the end zone. A 16-yard toss from Martinez to Spielman helped the Cornhuskers go up 34-0 at the break, tying their largest halftime lead ever in a Big Ten game.

Spielman finished with seven catches for 104 yards, becoming the first Nebraska player to have three seasons of 800 yards receiving. He started the day receiving an IV for the flu, Frost said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers finally played to their potential for the first time since September, and if they keep it up against Iowa they will be going bowling in December.

Maryland: This might be the nadir of a brutal season under Locksley. Losing to Ohio State 73-14 and Penn State 59-0 is one thing, but a 44-point loss to Nebraska at home on Senior Day is just humiliating.

''Definitely,'' Locksley said. ''We had 16 seniors who have been through a lot during their time here, and for us to not play to our ability (hurts).''

GETTING HIS KICKS

With kicker Barret Pickering out with a health issue, walk-on Matt Waldoch made his debut at Nebraska and handled the job perfectly. He made all three of his field goal tries - each from 29 yards - and went 4 for 4 on PATs.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Playing on Black Friday for the 30th consecutive year, the Cornhuskers will seek to snap a four-game losing streak against Iowa.

Maryland: The Terrapins close the season at Michigan State, which blanked Rutgers on Saturday and can become bowl eligible by defeating Maryland.

---

NEB Cornhuskers
- Punt (7 plays, 28 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 65 yards from MAR 35. 38-B.Belt to NEB 16 for 16 yards (3-N.Cross).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 16
(14:57 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman to NEB 12 for -4 yards (4-K.Jones).
+8 YD
2 & 14 - NEB 12
(14:29 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to NEB 20 for 8 yards (16-A.Eley22-I.Davis).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - NEB 20
(14:07 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 26 for 6 yards (59-K.Howard).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 26
(13:43 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to NEB 37 for 11 yards (33-D.Banks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 37
(13:23 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Stoll.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NEB 37
(13:20 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 26-D.Mills.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - NEB 37
(13:15 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NEB 44 for 7 yards (59-K.Howard).
Punt
4 & 3 - NEB 44
(12:40 - 1st) 98-I.Armstrong punts 46 yards from NEB 44 out of bounds at the MAR 10.

MD Terrapins
- Fumble (1 plays, 14 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MD 10
(12:31 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MAR 24 FUMBLES (96-C.Davis). 19-M.Dismuke runs ob at MAR 13 for 11 yards.

NEB Cornhuskers
- TD (2 plays, 13 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 13
(12:21 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to MAR 6 for 7 yards (22-I.Davis).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - NEB 6
(11:55 - 1st) 26-D.Mills runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:50 - 1st) 35-M.Waldoch extra point is good.

MD Terrapins
- Fumble (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:50 - 1st) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 40 yards from NEB 35 to MAR 25 fair catch by 16-A.Eley.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25
(11:50 - 1st) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 28 for 3 yards (28-L.Reimer).
+12 YD
2 & 7 - MD 28
(11:17 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MAR 40 for 12 yards (19-M.Dismuke).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 40
(10:49 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Mabry.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MD 40
(10:44 - 1st) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 42 for 2 yards (22-A.Davis).
No Gain
3 & 8 - MD 42
(10:10 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McFarland.
Punt
4 & 8 - MD 42
(10:04 - 1st) 99-C.Spangler punts 45 yards from MAR 42. 10-J.Spielman to NEB 13 FUMBLES. 10-J.Spielman to NEB 23 for 10 yards (4-K.Jones81-T.Mabry).

NEB Cornhuskers
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 23
(9:50 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 14-R.Johnson. 14-R.Johnson pushed ob at NEB 35 for 12 yards (25-A.Brooks).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 35
(9:38 - 1st) 14-R.Johnson to NEB 38 for 3 yards (44-C.Campbell).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - NEB 38
(9:06 - 1st) 14-R.Johnson to NEB 40 for 2 yards (52-O.Oluwatimi).
No Gain
3 & 5 - NEB 40
(8:38 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Spielman.
Punt
4 & 5 - NEB 40
(8:33 - 1st) 98-I.Armstrong punts 32 yards from NEB 40 out of bounds at the MAR 28. Penalty on MAR 82-I.Hazel Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEB 40. No Play.

NEB Cornhuskers
- TD (7 plays, 45 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 45
(8:24 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman to MAR 45 for no gain (4-K.Jones).
+30 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 45
(7:51 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen pushed ob at MAR 15 for 30 yards (16-A.Eley25-A.Brooks).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 15
(7:28 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to MAR 6 for 9 yards (33-D.Banks).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - NEB 6
(6:56 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to MAR 2 for 4 yards (16-A.Eley).
+1 YD
1 & 2 - NEB 2
(6:41 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to MAR 1 for 1 yard (3-N.Cross16-A.Eley).
No Gain
2 & 1 - NEB 1
(6:14 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to MAR 1 for no gain (25-A.Brooks).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - NEB 1
(5:44 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:39 - 1st) 35-M.Waldoch extra point is good.

MD Terrapins
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:39 - 1st) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 46 yards from NEB 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 22 FUMBLES. 31-C.Miller to MAR 22 for no gain.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 22
(5:35 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez pushed ob at MAR 21 for 1 yard (33-D.Banks).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - MD 21
(5:16 - 1st) 14-R.Johnson to MAR 13 for 8 yards (22-I.Davis).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - MD 13
(4:45 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to MAR 11 for 2 yards (22-I.Davis).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 11
(4:19 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to MAR 12 for -1 yard (96-B.Kulka).
No Gain
2 & 11 - MD 12
(3:41 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 26-D.Mills.
No Gain
3 & 11 - MD 12
(3:37 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Johnson.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - MD 12
(3:33 - 1st) 35-M.Waldoch 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

NEB Cornhuskers
- TD (7 plays, 73 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:28 - 1st) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 43 yards from NEB 35. 37-L.Gater to MAR 21 for -1 yard (30-E.Sullivan).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 21
(3:24 - 1st) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 34 for 13 yards (31-C.Miller97-D.Thomas).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 34
(2:57 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Carriere.
Penalty
2 & 10 - NEB 34
(2:49 - 1st) Penalty on MAR 55-A.Fontaine False start 5 yards enforced at MAR 34. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 15 - NEB 29
(2:49 - 1st) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 34 for 5 yards (13-J.Domann).
Sack
3 & 10 - NEB 34
(2:15 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson sacked at MAR 34 for no gain (94-K.Davis).
Punt
4 & 10 - NEB 34
(1:41 - 1st) 99-C.Spangler punts 39 yards from MAR 34 Downed at the NEB 27.

MD Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 27
(1:30 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 31 for 4 yards (98-B.Gaddy).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - MD 31
(1:05 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll to NEB 38 for 7 yards (44-C.Campbell).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - MD 38
(0:47 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman to MAR 40 for 22 yards (8-M.Lewis).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MD 40
(0:22 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to MAR 24 for 16 yards (3-N.Cross).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 24
(15:00 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Stoll.
Sack
2 & 10 - MD 24
(14:56 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez sacked at MAR 25 for -1 yard (52-O.Oluwatimi59-K.Howard).
+25 YD
3 & 11 - MD 25
(14:17 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:10 - 2nd) 35-M.Waldoch extra point is good.

NEB Cornhuskers
- Interception (4 plays, -25 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:10 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 44 yards from NEB 35. 13-R.Lewis pushed ob at MAR 29 for 8 yards (36-R.Karel).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 29
(14:04 - 2nd) 4-L.LeGendre pushed ob at MAR 30 for 1 yard (21-L.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NEB 30
(13:48 - 2nd) 4-L.LeGendre incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs.
Sack
3 & 9 - NEB 30
(13:42 - 2nd) 4-L.LeGendre sacked at MAR 21 for -9 yards (13-J.Domann).
Punt
4 & 18 - NEB 21
(13:00 - 2nd) 99-C.Spangler punts 49 yards from MAR 21 Downed at the NEB 30. Penalty on MAR 70-S.Christie Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEB 30.

MD Terrapins
- Fumble (5 plays, 65 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MD 45
(12:46 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to MAR 42 for 13 yards (9-C.Okonkwo). Team penalty on NEB Holding 10 yards enforced at MAR 42.
+28 YD
1 & 7 - MD 48
(12:32 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman to MAR 24 for 28 yards (4-K.Jones).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - MD 24
(12:02 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez pushed ob at MAR 4 for 20 yards (25-A.Brooks).
Int
1 & 4 - MD 4
(11:13 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Stoll INTERCEPTED by 3-N.Cross at MAR End Zone. 3-N.Cross touchback.

NEB Cornhuskers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
+26 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 20
(11:31 - 2nd) 4-L.LeGendre pushed ob at MAR 46 for 26 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 46
(11:07 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to NEB 49 for 5 yards (3-W.Honas).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - NEB 49
(10:44 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to NEB 48 for 1 yard (3-W.Honas7-M.Barry).
+16 YD
3 & 4 - NEB 48
(10:12 - 2nd) 4-L.LeGendre to NEB 32 for 16 yards (21-L.Jackson).
+17 YD
3 & 4 - NEB 48
(10:04 - 2nd) 4-L.LeGendre to NEB 31 FUMBLES (21-L.Jackson). 7-M.Barry to NEB 31 for no gain.

MD Terrapins
- Downs (12 plays, 63 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 31
(10:04 - 2nd) 14-R.Johnson to NEB 31 for no gain (52-O.Oluwatimi).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MD 31
(9:31 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 81-K.Warner. 81-K.Warner pushed ob at NEB 33 for 2 yards (33-D.Banks).
No Gain
3 & 8 - MD 33
(8:58 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 8 - MD 33
(8:52 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstrong punts 60 yards from NEB 33 Downed at the MAR 7.

NEB Cornhuskers
- TD (4 plays, 36 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 7
(8:39 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Okonkwo.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 7
(8:35 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 5-A.McFarland. 5-A.McFarland pushed ob at MAR 10 for 3 yards (23-D.Bootle).
+10 YD
3 & 7 - NEB 10
(8:12 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 21-D.Jones. 21-D.Jones to MAR 20 for 10 yards (3-W.Honas).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 20
(7:47 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 30 for 10 yards (31-C.Miller).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 30
(7:24 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NEB 30
(7:19 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - NEB 30
(7:11 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 9-C.Okonkwo. 9-C.Okonkwo pushed ob at MAR 41 for 11 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
Int
1 & 10 - NEB 41
(6:44 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs INTERCEPTED by 31-C.Miller at NEB 47. 31-C.Miller to NEB 47 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 41
(6:44 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NEB 41
(6:39 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - NEB 41
(6:33 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome scrambles to MAR 46 for 5 yards (22-A.Davis).
Sack
4 & 5 - NEB 46
(5:47 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome sacked at MAR 36 for -10 yards (94-K.Davis95-B.Stille).

MD Terrapins
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 36
(5:42 - 2nd) 14-R.Johnson to MAR 36 for no gain (98-B.Gaddy).
+16 YD
2 & 10 - MD 36
(5:10 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez pushed ob at MAR 20 for 16 yards (3-N.Cross).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 20
(4:38 - 2nd) 14-R.Johnson to MAR 16 for 4 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu).
+16 YD
2 & 6 - MD 16
(4:02 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:54 - 2nd) 35-M.Waldoch extra point is good.

NEB Cornhuskers
- Halftime (4 plays, 28 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:54 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 42 yards from NEB 35. 13-R.Lewis to MAR 31 for 8 yards (34-S.Otte).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 31
(3:49 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson complete to 81-T.Mabry. 81-T.Mabry to MAR 37 for 6 yards (31-C.Miller).
No Gain
2 & 4 - NEB 37
(3:21 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 37 for no gain (94-K.Davis).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - NEB 37
(2:45 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson scrambles to MAR 40 for 3 yards (22-A.Davis).
No Gain
4 & 1 - NEB 40
(2:09 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 40 for no gain (95-B.Stille).

MD Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+24 YD
1 & 10 - MD 40
(2:03 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 19-M.Williams. 19-M.Williams to MAR 16 for 24 yards (3-N.Cross).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 16
(1:33 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to MAR 11 for 5 yards (16-A.Eley).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - MD 11
(1:04 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to MAR 12 for -1 yard (52-O.Oluwatimi).
No Gain
3 & 6 - MD 12
(0:32 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 87-C.Hickman. 87-C.Hickman to MAR 12 for no gain (8-M.Lewis).
Field Goal
4 & 6 - MD 12
(0:02 - 2nd) 35-M.Waldoch 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

NEB Cornhuskers
- FG (7 plays, 66 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 49 yards from NEB 35. 13-R.Lewis pushed ob at MAR 43 for 27 yards (98-I.Armstrong).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 43
(14:52 - 3rd) 20-J.Leake to MAR 44 for 1 yard (22-A.Davis).
Sack
2 & 9 - NEB 44
(14:17 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson sacked at MAR 39 for -5 yards (31-C.Miller).
No Gain
3 & 14 - NEB 39
(13:36 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Carriere.
Punt
4 & 14 - NEB 39
(13:30 - 3rd) 99-C.Spangler punts 38 yards from MAR 39 to NEB 23 fair catch by 10-J.Spielman.

MD Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 23
(13:22 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to NEB 27 for 4 yards (4-K.Jones).
+17 YD
2 & 6 - MD 27
(12:45 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman to NEB 44 for 17 yards (22-I.Davis3-N.Cross).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - MD 44
(12:13 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to MAR 26 for 30 yards (3-N.Cross).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MD 26
(11:43 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 81-K.Warner. 81-K.Warner to MAR 14 for 12 yards (37-L.Gater). Penalty on MAR 37-L.Gater Pass interference declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 14
(11:29 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Spielman.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MD 14
(11:22 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to MAR 11 for 3 yards (4-K.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 7 - MD 11
(10:57 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to MAR 11 for no gain (22-I.Davis).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - MD 11
(10:19 - 3rd) 35-M.Waldoch 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

NEB Cornhuskers
- TD (11 plays, 60 yards, 6:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:14 - 3rd) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 44 yards from NEB 35. 81-T.Mabry to MAR 31 for 10 yards (31-C.Miller).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 31
(10:09 - 3rd) 13-T.Desue incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Jones.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 31
(10:04 - 3rd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 27 for -4 yards.
Sack
3 & 14 - NEB 27
(9:23 - 3rd) 13-T.Desue sacked at MAR 22 for -5 yards (94-K.Davis).
Punt
4 & 19 - NEB 22
(8:46 - 3rd) 99-C.Spangler punts 38 yards from MAR 22 Downed at the NEB 40.

MD Terrapins
- Downs (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 40
(8:31 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to NEB 39 for -1 yard (96-B.Kulka4-K.Jones).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - MD 39
(7:48 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to NEB 43 for 4 yards (33-D.Banks).
+12 YD
3 & 7 - MD 43
(7:10 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 7-L.McCaffrey. 7-L.McCaffrey to MAR 45 for 12 yards (8-M.Lewis).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MD 45
(6:36 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez pushed ob at MAR 31 for 14 yards (16-A.Eley).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 31
(6:01 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to MAR 27 for 4 yards (33-D.Banks).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - MD 27
(5:19 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to MAR 26 for 1 yard (98-B.Gaddy).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - MD 26
(4:31 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to MAR 22 for 4 yards (5-S.Smith97-S.Okuayinonu).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - MD 22
(3:53 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to MAR 19 for 3 yards (4-K.Jones97-S.Okuayinonu).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 19
(3:13 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to MAR 21 for -2 yards (25-A.Brooks). Team penalty on MAR Offside 5 yards enforced at MAR 19. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 5 - MD 14
(2:52 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson pushed ob at MAR 1 for 13 yards (18-J.Mosley).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - MD 1
(2:26 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:21 - 3rd) 35-M.Waldoch extra point is good.

NEB Cornhuskers
- FG (7 plays, 44 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:21 - 3rd) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 44 yards from NEB 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 43 for 22 yards (24-J.Stovall28-L.Reimer).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 43
(2:15 - 3rd) 20-J.Leake to MAR 48 for 5 yards (31-C.Miller).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - NEB 48
(1:45 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson scrambles to MAR 49 for 1 yard (3-W.Honas).
No Gain
3 & 4 - NEB 49
(1:08 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
Sack
4 & 4 - NEB 49
(1:02 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson sacked at MAR 45 for -4 yards (96-C.Davis).

MD Terrapins
- Fumble (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 45
(0:56 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to MAR 43 for 2 yards (44-C.Campbell).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - MD 43
(0:19 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey to MAR 32 for 11 yards (18-J.Mosley).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MD 32
(15:00 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to MAR 21 for 11 yards (18-J.Mosley).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MD 21
(14:19 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to MAR 6 for 15 yards (18-J.Mosley25-A.Brooks).
No Gain
1 & 6 - MD 6
(13:42 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Hickman.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - MD 6
(13:38 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to MAR 2 for 4 yards (39-D.Holt).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - MD 2
(12:57 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to MAR 1 for 1 yard (22-I.Davis).
Field Goal
4 & 1 - MD 1
(12:16 - 4th) 88-H.Martin 18 yards Field Goal is Good.

NEB Cornhuskers
- TD (10 plays, 50 yards, 5:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:10 - 4th) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 33 yards from NEB 35 to MAR 32 fair catch by 81-T.Mabry.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 32
(12:10 - 4th) 20-J.Leake to MAR 32 for no gain (28-L.Reimer).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 32
(11:42 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson complete to 80-N.Barnes. 80-N.Barnes to MAR 35 for 3 yards (17-B.Clark).
+12 YD
3 & 7 - NEB 35
(11:05 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MAR 47 for 12 yards (28-L.Reimer).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 47
(10:45 - 4th) 20-J.Leake to MAR 50 FUMBLES (53-J.Johnson). 17-B.Clark to MAR 50 for no gain.

MD Terrapins
- TD (6 plays, 71 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MD 50
(10:38 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 8-J.Woodyard. 8-J.Woodyard to MAR 43 for 7 yards (18-J.Mosley).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - MD 43
(9:52 - 4th) 37-W.Mazour to MAR 39 for 4 yards (25-A.Brooks).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MD 39
(9:22 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to MAR 25 for 14 yards (18-J.Mosley).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25
(8:43 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to MAR 17 for 8 yards (24-K.Bennett18-J.Mosley).
-3 YD
2 & 2 - MD 17
(8:06 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 8-J.Woodyard. 8-J.Woodyard to MAR 20 for -3 yards (25-A.Brooks).
No Gain
3 & 5 - MD 20
(7:21 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Hickman.
+13 YD
4 & 5 - MD 20
(7:14 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey pushed ob at MAR 7 for 13 yards (25-A.Brooks).
+3 YD
1 & 7 - MD 7
(6:34 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to MAR 4 for 3 yards (4-K.Jones).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - MD 4
(5:52 - 4th) 37-W.Mazour to MAR 3 for 1 yard (4-K.Jones).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - MD 3
(5:14 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:10 - 4th) 35-M.Waldoch extra point is good.

NEB Cornhuskers

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:10 - 4th) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 36 yards from NEB 35 to MAR 29 fair catch by 20-J.Leake.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 29
(5:10 - 4th) 20-J.Leake to MAR 25 for -4 yards (28-L.Reimer).
No Gain
2 & 14 - NEB 25
(4:37 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
+14 YD
3 & 14 - NEB 25
(4:30 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson scrambles to MAR 39 for 14 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 39
(4:01 - 4th) 20-J.Leake to MAR 42 for 3 yards (34-S.Otte).
No Gain
2 & 7 - NEB 42
(3:31 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus. Team penalty on MAR Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
+58 YD
3 & 7 - NEB 42
(3:25 - 4th) 20-J.Leake runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:13 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.

MD Terrapins

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:13 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25
(3:13 - 4th) 33-J.Bradley to NEB 29 for 4 yards (39-D.Holt).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - MD 29
(2:35 - 4th) 33-J.Bradley to NEB 33 for 4 yards (23-F.Gotay).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - MD 33
(1:48 - 4th) 38-B.Belt to NEB 36 for 3 yards (23-F.Gotay).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 36
(1:09 - 4th) 17-A.Bunch kneels at NEB 31 for -5 yards.
-3 YD
2 & 15 - MD 31
(0:26 - 4th) 17-A.Bunch kneels at NEB 28 for -3 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:13
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
54
7
Touchdown 3:25
20-J.Leake runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
71
yds
01:57
pos
54
6
Point After TD 5:10
35-M.Waldoch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
54
0
Touchdown 5:14
7-L.McCaffrey runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
50
yds
05:28
pos
53
0
Field Goal 12:16
88-H.Martin 18 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
44
yds
00:37
pos
47
0
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:21
35-M.Waldoch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
44
0
Touchdown 2:26
14-R.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
55
yds
06:10
pos
43
0
Field Goal 10:19
35-M.Waldoch 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
66
yds
03:03
pos
37
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:02
35-M.Waldoch 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
28
yds
02:01
pos
34
0
Point After TD 3:54
35-M.Waldoch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
0
Touchdown 4:02
2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
36
yds
01:48
pos
30
0
Point After TD 14:10
35-M.Waldoch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
0
Touchdown 14:17
2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
73
yds
01:08
pos
23
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:33
35-M.Waldoch 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
10
yds
02:02
pos
17
0
Point After TD 5:39
35-M.Waldoch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 5:44
2-A.Martinez runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
45
yds
02:45
pos
13
0
Point After TD 11:50
35-M.Waldoch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:55
26-D.Mills runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
13
yds
00:31
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 31 9
Rushing 18 5
Passing 12 4
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 7-16 5-14
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-3
Total Net Yards 530 178
Total Plays 87 52
Avg Gain 6.1 3.4
Net Yards Rushing 305 149
Rush Attempts 57 31
Avg Rush Yards 5.4 4.8
Net Yards Passing 225 29
Comp. - Att. 19-30 7-21
Yards Per Pass 7.5 1.4
Penalties - Yards 1-10 4-40
Touchdowns 6 1
Rushing TDs 4 1
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 4
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 4-4
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-53.0 5-41.8
Return Yards 26 77
Punts - Returns 1-10 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-16 7-77
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Nebraska 5-6 1717101054
Maryland 3-8 00077
Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium College Park, Maryland
 225 PASS YDS 29
305 RUSH YDS 149
530 TOTAL YDS 178
Nebraska
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 194 2 1 147.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 194 2 1 147.6
A. Martinez 16/25 194 2 1
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 32 0 0 113.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 32 0 0 113.8
L. McCaffrey 3/5 32 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 94 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 94 1
A. Martinez 10 94 1 30
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 83 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 83 1
L. McCaffrey 10 83 1 15
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 65 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 65 1
D. Mills 12 65 1 16
R. Johnson 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 55 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 55 1
R. Johnson 18 55 1 13
J. Bradley 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Bradley 2 8 0 4
W. Mazour 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
W. Mazour 2 5 0 4
B. Belt 38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Belt 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 104 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 104 2
J. Spielman 7 104 2 28
A. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
A. Allen 1 30 0 30
M. Williams 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
M. Williams 1 24 0 24
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
D. Mills 2 19 0 11
K. Warner 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
K. Warner 2 14 0 12
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
L. McCaffrey 1 12 0 12
R. Johnson 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
R. Johnson 1 12 0 12
J. Stoll 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Stoll 1 7 0 7
J. Woodyard 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
J. Woodyard 2 4 0 7
C. Hickman 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Hickman 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Miller 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
C. Miller 5-0 1.0 0
A. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Davis 4-0 0.0 0
L. Reimer 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Reimer 4-0 0.0 0
W. Honas 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
W. Honas 4-0 0.0 0
K. Davis 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.5
K. Davis 3-1 2.5 0
D. Bootle 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Bootle 2-0 0.0 0
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Taylor-Britt 2-0 0.0 0
L. Jackson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Domann 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Domann 2-0 1.0 0
C. Davis 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Davis 1-0 1.0 0
M. Dismuke 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Dismuke 1-0 0.0 0
B. Stille 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
B. Stille 1-1 0.5 0
J. Johnson 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
S. Otte 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Otte 1-0 0.0 0
B. Clark 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0
M. Barry 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Barry 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Waldoch  K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 6/6
SEASON FG XP
3/3 6/6
M. Waldoch 3/3 29 6/6 15
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Armstrong 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 53.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 53.0 2
I. Armstrong 2 53.0 2 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Belt 38 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
B. Belt 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
J. Spielman 1 10.0 10 0
Maryland
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 33 0 0 56.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 33 0 0 56.4
J. Jackson 4/12 33 0 0
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 24 0 0 71.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 24 0 0 71.7
T. Pigrome 3/7 24 0 0
T. DeSue 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. DeSue 0/1 0 0 0
L. Legendre 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
L. Legendre 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 80 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 80 1
J. Leake 8 80 1 58
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 35 0
A. McFarland Jr. 10 35 0 13
L. Legendre 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 35 0
L. Legendre 4 35 0 26
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
J. Jackson 6 9 0 14
T. DeSue 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
T. DeSue 1 -5 0 -5
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
T. Pigrome 2 -5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Demus Jr. 1 12 0 12
B. Cobbs 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
B. Cobbs 1 12 0 12
C. Okonkwo 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Okonkwo 1 11 0 11
Da. Jones 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
Da. Jones 1 10 0 10
T. Mabry 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Mabry 1 6 0 6
N. Barnes 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
N. Barnes 1 3 0 3
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. McFarland Jr. 1 3 0 3
C. Carriere 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Carriere 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Jones 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
K. Jones 8-1 0.0 0
A. Brooks Jr. 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
A. Brooks Jr. 7-1 0.0 0
I. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
I. Davis 6-1 0.0 0
J. Mosley 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Mosley 6-1 0.0 0
D. Banks 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Banks 6-0 0.0 0
A. Eley 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. Eley 5-1 0.0 0
N. Cross 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
N. Cross 5-1 0.0 1
M. Lewis 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Lewis 3-0 0.0 0
C. Campbell 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Campbell 3-0 0.0 0
O. Oluwatimi 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
O. Oluwatimi 3-1 0.5 0
Br. Gaddy 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Br. Gaddy 3-0 0.0 0
B. Kulka 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Kulka 2-0 0.0 0
F. Gotay 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
F. Gotay 2-0 0.0 0
D. Holt 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Holt 2-0 0.0 0
K. Howard 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
K. Howard 2-1 0.5 0
S. Smith 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
C. Okonkwo 9 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Okonkwo 1-0 0.0 0
L. Gater 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Gater 1-0 0.0 0
K. Bennett 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Bennett 1-0 0.0 0
S. Okuayinonu 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
S. Okuayinonu 1-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Petrino 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
J. Petrino 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Spangler 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 41.8 1
C. Spangler 5 41.8 1 49
A. Pecorella 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 0
A. Pecorella 1 45.0 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Lewis 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 14.3 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 14.3 27 0
R. Lewis 3 14.3 27 0
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 22 0
J. Leake 2 12.5 22 0
T. Mabry 81 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
T. Mabry 1 10.0 10 0
L. Gater 37 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
L. Gater 1 -1.0 -1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEB 16 2:20 7 28 Punt
12:21 MD 13 0:31 2 13 TD
9:50 NEB 23 1:17 4 17 Punt
8:24 MD 45 2:45 7 45 TD
5:35 MD 22 2:02 6 10 FG
1:30 NEB 27 1:08 7 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:46 NEB 45 1:33 4 -25 INT
10:04 NEB 31 1:12 3 2 Punt
5:42 MD 36 1:48 4 36 TD
2:03 MD 40 2:01 4 28 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 NEB 23 3:03 7 66 FG
8:31 NEB 40 6:10 11 60 TD
0:56 MD 45 0:37 7 44 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:38 MD 50 5:28 10 50 TD
3:13 NEB 25 2:47 5 3
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:31 MD 10 0:00 1 14 Fumble
11:50 MD 25 1:46 5 17 Fumble
3:28 MD 21 1:47 5 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 MD 29 1:10 3 -8 Punt
11:31 MD 20 1:27 5 65 Fumble
8:39 MD 7 2:52 12 63 Downs
3:54 MD 31 1:45 4 9 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MD 43 1:30 3 -4 Punt
10:14 MD 31 1:28 3 -9 Punt
2:21 MD 43 1:19 4 12 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 MD 32 1:25 4 18 Fumble
5:10 MD 29 1:57 6 71 TD
