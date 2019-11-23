|
|
|TROY
|LALAF
Ragas with 2 TDs as Louisiana rolls past Troy 53-3
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) Trey Ragas ran for two touchdowns as Louisiana rolled to a 53-3 win over Troy on Saturday night.
Ragas had 79 yards rushing and was one of four running backs to score touchdowns for the Ragin' Cajuns (9-2, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference). Chris Smith led with 87 yards and Raymond Calais and Elijah Mitchell each contributed to a total of 254 rushing yards. Levi Lewis threw for 273 yards and a score.
Louisiana outgained Troy 598-359 and forced three turnovers.
Lewis capped the first drive of the game with a 12-yard touchdown throw to Ja'Marcus Bradley. Troy got on the board with a field goal late in the first quarter but would not score again.
The Ragin' Cajuns scored three consecutive touchdowns after that, on Calais' 27-yard run, on a 1-yard run by Ragas and on an 11-yard run by Michell for a 28-3 lead with 8:18 to go in the first half. Stevie Artigue's 49-yard field goal made it 31-3 at halftime.
Kaleb Barker threw for 178 yards for the Trojans (5-6, 3-4) and was intercepted twice.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (11 plays, 69 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 54 yards from TRY 35. 2-J.Bradley pushed ob at ULL 31 for 20 yards (35-C.Willis).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 31(14:55 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley pushed ob at ULL 42 for 11 yards (10-W.Sunderland).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 42(14:36 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 42(14:31 - 1st) Penalty on ULL 58-O.Torrence False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 42. No Play.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 15 - LALAF 37(14:31 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson pushed ob at TRY 43 for 20 yards (19-D.Pettus).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 43(14:15 - 1st) 4-R.Calais to TRY 41 for 2 yards (31-A.Smiley2-C.Martial).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 41(13:46 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 41(13:40 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to TRY 29 for 12 yards (8-T.Harris16-J.Dunmore).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 29(13:22 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 19-J.Bell. 19-J.Bell to TRY 16 for 13 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 16(13:09 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to TRY 14 for 2 yards (8-T.Harris5-W.Choloh).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 14(12:33 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to TRY 12 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial31-A.Smiley).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - LALAF 12(11:50 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:41 - 1st) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:41 - 1st) 45-K.Almendares kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to TRY 25 fair catch by 2-R.Todd.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(11:41 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to TRY 39 for 14 yards (16-P.Butler).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 39(11:21 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 47 for 8 yards (59-J.Boudreaux19-E.Garror).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TROY 47(11:08 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 50 for 3 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 50(10:36 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TROY 50(10:31 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TROY 50(10:27 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TROY 50(10:21 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter punts 50 yards from TRY 50 to ULL End Zone. touchback.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 20(10:10 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 20(10:05 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 21 for 1 yard (8-T.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LALAF 21(9:27 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - LALAF 21(9:13 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 53 yards from ULL 21 Downed at the TRY 26.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 26(8:59 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 38 for 12 yards (59-J.Boudreaux).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 38(8:48 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TROY 38(8:40 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Letton.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TROY 38(8:34 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TROY 38(8:28 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter punts 44 yards from TRY 38 out of bounds at the ULL 18. Penalty on ULL 23-S.Archie Running into kicker declined.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 18(8:17 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Bradley.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 18(8:08 - 1st) 4-R.Calais to ULL 20 for 2 yards (8-T.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 20(7:49 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Jackson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - LALAF 20(7:20 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 38 yards from ULL 20 to TRY 42 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.
TROY
Trojans
- FG (9 plays, 45 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 42(7:10 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 33-T.Woolfolk. 33-T.Woolfolk pushed ob at ULL 47 for 11 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 47(6:52 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger pushed ob at ULL 46 for 1 yard (33-T.Guidry).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - TROY 46(6:29 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to ULL 38 for 8 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - TROY 38(6:10 - 1st) Penalty on TRY 79-A.Stidham False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 38. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - TROY 43(5:46 - 1st) 7-K.Barker scrambles to ULL 40 for 3 yards (11-M.Jacquet).
|
+24 YD
|
4 & 3 - TROY 40(5:11 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 84-A.Lewis. 84-A.Lewis pushed ob at ULL 16 for 24 yards (11-M.Jacquet).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 16(4:30 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Letton.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 16(4:24 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to ULL 13 for 3 yards (82-A.Landry).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TROY 13(3:49 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TROY 13(3:43 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (6 plays, 61 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:37 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 34 yards from TRY 35. 33-T.Guidry to ULL 39 for 8 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 39(3:35 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 39 for no gain (48-M.Webb5-W.Choloh).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 39(2:59 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to TRY 49 for 12 yards (31-A.Smiley).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 49(2:39 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to TRY 35 for 14 yards (8-T.Harris).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 35(2:21 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to TRY 31 for 4 yards (2-C.Martial7-K.Robertson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 31(1:45 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to TRY 27 for 4 yards (2-C.Martial8-T.Harris).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 27(1:02 - 1st) 4-R.Calais runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:55 - 1st) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:55 - 1st) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(0:55 - 1st) 7-K.Barker scrambles to TRY 26 for 1 yard (25-D.Wallace).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - TROY 26(0:21 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to TRY 33 for 7 yards (25-D.Wallace6-K.Moncrief).
|
Sack
|
3 & 2 - TROY 33(15:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker sacked at TRY 29 for -4 yards (29-B.Johnson17-C.Manac).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TROY 29(14:23 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 43 yards from TRY 29 to the ULL 28 downed by 14-M.Murphy.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (6 plays, 72 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 28(14:08 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 19-J.Bell. 19-J.Bell to ULL 35 for 7 yards (16-J.Dunmore).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 35(13:47 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bell.
|
+45 YD
|
3 & 3 - LALAF 35(13:39 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to TRY 20 for 45 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 20(13:12 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson runs ob at TRY 4 for 16 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - LALAF 4(12:59 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to TRY 1 for 3 yards (19-D.Pettus2-C.Martial).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 1(12:04 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:44 - 2nd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:44 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(11:44 - 2nd) 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 29 for 4 yards (50-A.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TROY 29(11:27 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TROY 29(11:22 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TROY 29(11:15 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 38 yards from TRY 29 to ULL 33 fair catch by 19-E.Garror.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (6 plays, 67 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 33(11:06 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson to ULL 46 for 13 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 46(10:45 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis to ULL 47 for 1 yard (22-K.Nixon).
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 47(10:09 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley pushed ob at TRY 19 for 34 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 19(9:27 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 4-R.Calais. 4-R.Calais pushed ob at TRY 13 for 6 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 13(9:01 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson to TRY 11 for 2 yards (22-K.Nixon9-J.McDowell).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 11(8:26 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:18 - 2nd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Interception (9 plays, -14 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:18 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 21 for 21 yards (30-B.Bishop).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 21(8:09 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 27 for 6 yards (59-J.Boudreaux50-A.Jones).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - TROY 27(7:54 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 37 for 10 yards (59-J.Boudreaux2-L.McCaskill).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 37(7:28 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley pushed ob at TRY 43 for 6 yards (59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - TROY 43(7:10 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to ULL 47 for 10 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 47(6:48 - 2nd) Penalty on ULL 59-J.Boudreaux Offside 5 yards enforced at ULL 47. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 5 - TROY 42(6:40 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger. Penalty on ULL 16-P.Butler Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ULL 42. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 27(6:30 - 2nd) 33-T.Woolfolk to ULL 20 for 7 yards (59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - TROY 20(6:11 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain pushed ob at ULL 12 for 8 yards (29-B.Johnson). Penalty on TRY 17-S.Letton Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at ULL 12.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - TROY 27(5:55 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain INTERCEPTED by 19-E.Garror at ULL 7. 19-E.Garror to ULL 7 for no gain (6-K.McClain).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 7(5:46 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 24-P.Migl. 24-P.Migl runs ob at ULL 22 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 22(5:28 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 22(5:20 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 32 for 10 yards (19-D.Pettus).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 32(5:00 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to ULL 41 for 9 yards (9-J.McDowell2-C.Martial).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 41(4:37 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bell.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 41(4:32 - 2nd) Penalty on ULL 64-S.Vallot False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 41. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - LALAF 36(4:15 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 39 for 3 yards (7-K.Robertson94-T.Sailo).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - LALAF 39(3:27 - 2nd) Team penalty on ULL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ULL 39. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - LALAF 34(3:27 - 2nd) 47-R.Byrns punts 48 yards from ULL 34 to TRY 18 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 18(3:19 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 48 for 30 yards. Penalty on TRY 1-K.Geiger Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at TRY 48.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 33(3:03 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 36 for 3 yards (59-J.Boudreaux2-L.McCaskill).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - TROY 36(2:45 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker sacked at TRY 31 for -5 yards (3-J.Dillon).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TROY 31(2:35 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Billingsley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - TROY 31(2:27 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 47 yards from TRY 31. 19-E.Garror to ULL 20 for -2 yards (9-J.McDowell).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- FG (11 plays, 48 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 20(2:16 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 24 for 4 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 24(1:52 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 37 for 13 yards (22-K.Nixon).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 37(1:31 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 40 for 3 yards (31-A.Smiley2-C.Martial).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 40(1:20 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley runs ob at ULL 49 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 49(1:14 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bell.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 49(1:09 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 19-J.Bell. 19-J.Bell to TRY 45 for 6 yards (9-J.McDowell).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - LALAF 45(0:51 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles runs ob at TRY 39 for 6 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 39(0:41 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson runs ob at TRY 35 for 4 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 35(0:35 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to TRY 37 for -2 yards (94-T.Sailo).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 37(0:28 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Penalty on TRY 49-A.Showers Offside 5 yards enforced at TRY 37. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LALAF 32(0:27 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 15-E.Mitchell.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - LALAF 32(0:24 - 2nd) 36-S.Artigue 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
TROY
Trojans
- Halftime (3 plays, 61 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:17 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 50 yards from ULL 35. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 26 for 11 yards (23-S.Archie).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 26(0:13 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 42 for 16 yards (36-K.Pedescleaux24-B.Trahan).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 42(0:07 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley pushed ob at ULL 44 for 14 yards (20-M.Garner).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 44(0:01 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to ULL 13 for 31 yards (24-B.Trahan20-M.Garner).
TROY
Trojans
- Fumble (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 28 for 3 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TROY 28(14:44 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 34 for 6 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 34(14:30 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 39 for 5 yards (97-J.Nelson59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 39(14:05 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 43 for 4 yards (97-J.Nelson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 43(13:43 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 49 FUMBLES (59-J.Boudreaux). 6-K.Moncrief to TRY 46 for no gain.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- FG (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 46(13:32 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to TRY 16 for 30 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 16(13:04 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to TRY 19 for -3 yards (8-T.Harris).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - LALAF 19(12:26 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc pushed ob at TRY 11 for 8 yards (16-J.Dunmore).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 11(11:48 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis sacked at TRY 28 for -17 yards. Penalty on ULL 1-L.Lewis Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at TRY 28. (31-A.Smiley35-C.Willis).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 22 - LALAF 28(11:42 - 3rd) 36-S.Artigue 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
TROY
Trojans
- Safety (1 plays, 12 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:34 - 3rd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 64 yards from ULL 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 16 for 15 yards (3-J.Dillon39-J.Wilson). Penalty on TRY 85-T.Ross Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at TRY 16.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TROY 8(11:25 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker sacked at TRY End Zone for -8 yards to TRY End Zone for no gain safety (43-J.Quibodeaux).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (7 plays, 59 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:16 - 3rd) 98-T.Sumpter kicks 49 yards from TRY 20. 19-E.Garror to ULL 41 for 10 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 41(11:10 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 4-R.Calais. 4-R.Calais pushed ob at ULL 48 for 7 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 48(10:59 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to TRY 48 for 4 yards (8-T.Harris2-C.Martial).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 48(10:31 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to TRY 20 for 28 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 20(9:57 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to TRY 19 for 1 yard (2-C.Martial19-D.Pettus).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 19(9:15 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - LALAF 19(9:07 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to TRY 8 for 11 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - LALAF 8(8:34 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:26 - 3rd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:26 - 3rd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(8:26 - 3rd) 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 30 for 5 yards (6-K.Moncrief2-L.McCaskill).
|
Sack
|
2 & 5 - TROY 30(7:59 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker sacked at TRY 29 for -1 yard (50-A.Jones).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - TROY 29(7:20 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker scrambles to TRY 38 for 9 yards (36-K.Pedescleaux).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 38(6:55 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 38(6:48 - 3rd) 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 39 for 1 yard (15-B.Higgins59-J.Boudreaux).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TROY 39(6:13 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TROY 39(6:05 - 3rd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 41 yards from TRY 39 to ULL 20 fair catch by 19-E.Garror.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (1 plays, 80 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+80 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 20(5:52 - 3rd) 21-C.Smith runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:36 - 3rd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Interception (8 plays, -15 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:36 - 3rd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 64 yards from ULL 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 15 for 14 yards (23-S.Archie).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 15(5:28 - 3rd) 35-J.Woods to TRY 19 for 4 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux97-J.Nelson).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 19(4:53 - 3rd) 35-J.Woods to TRY 29 for 10 yards (36-K.Pedescleaux).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 29(4:19 - 3rd) 35-J.Woods to TRY 33 for 4 yards (97-J.Nelson33-T.Guidry).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TROY 33(3:44 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TROY 33(3:36 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger. Penalty on ULL 97-J.Nelson Offside 5 yards enforced at TRY 33. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TROY 38(3:30 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|
+19 YD
|
4 & 1 - TROY 38(3:22 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker to ULL 43 for 19 yards (36-K.Pedescleaux).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - TROY 43(2:40 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain INTERCEPTED by 39-J.Wilson at ULL 6. 39-J.Wilson to ULL 6 for no gain. Team penalty on ULL Personal Foul 3 yards enforced at ULL 6.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- FG (13 plays, 83 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 3(2:29 - 3rd) 3-A.Johnson to ULL 4 for 1 yard (19-D.Pettus49-A.Showers).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 4(1:51 - 3rd) 3-A.Johnson to ULL 3 for -1 yard (49-A.Showers).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 3(1:13 - 3rd) Penalty on TRY 58-T.Mathis Offside 5 yards enforced at ULL 3. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 8(0:51 - 3rd) 8-J.Magalei complete to 7-B.Smith. 7-B.Smith pushed ob at ULL 16 for 8 yards (18-R.Steward).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 16(0:15 - 3rd) 21-C.Smith to ULL 17 for 1 yard (49-A.Showers58-T.Mathis).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 17(15:00 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei complete to 6-C.Allen. 6-C.Allen to ULL 31 for 14 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 31(14:25 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei complete to 13-B.Legendre. 13-B.Legendre runs ob at ULL 44 for 13 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 44(13:47 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei complete to 13-B.Legendre. 13-B.Legendre pushed ob at TRY 47 for 9 yards (2-C.Martial).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 47(13:12 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to TRY 44 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 44(12:37 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei complete to 6-C.Allen. 6-C.Allen to TRY 20 for 24 yards (18-R.Steward).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 20(12:00 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to TRY 17 for 3 yards (18-R.Steward).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 17(11:15 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to TRY 16 for 1 yard (2-C.Martial).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - LALAF 16(10:37 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to TRY 14 for 2 yards (48-M.Webb31-A.Smiley).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - LALAF 14(9:58 - 4th) 36-S.Artigue 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
TROY
Trojans
- Downs (17 plays, 65 yards, 6:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:50 - 4th) 45-K.Almendares kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to TRY 25 fair catch by.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(9:50 - 4th) 35-J.Woods to TRY 29 for 4 yards (98-S.Hayes43-J.Quibodeaux).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 29(9:16 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 84-A.Lewis. 84-A.Lewis to TRY 37 for 8 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 37(8:46 - 4th) 35-J.Woods to TRY 43 for 6 yards (2-L.McCaskill43-J.Quibodeaux).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TROY 43(8:11 - 4th) 35-J.Woods to TRY 46 for 3 yards (8-K.Wilkerson2-L.McCaskill).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 46(7:29 - 4th) 35-J.Woods to TRY 48 for 2 yards (33-T.Guidry43-J.Quibodeaux).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 48(6:54 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 27-D.Adkinson. 27-D.Adkinson to ULL 40 for 12 yards (29-B.Johnson27-C.Solomon).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 40(6:35 - 4th) 35-J.Woods to ULL 36 for 4 yards (59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 36(6:04 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 27-D.Adkinson. 27-D.Adkinson to ULL 31 for 5 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 31(5:47 - 4th) 35-J.Woods to ULL 26 for 5 yards (97-J.Nelson96-M.Rollins).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 26(5:14 - 4th) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 26(5:08 - 4th) 35-J.Woods to ULL 23 for 3 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TROY 23(4:32 - 4th) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 84-A.Lewis.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 7 - TROY 23(4:25 - 4th) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore. Penalty on ULL 20-M.Garner Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ULL 23. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - TROY 8(4:18 - 4th) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Gibson.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 8(4:12 - 4th) 35-J.Woods to ULL 10 for -2 yards (33-T.Guidry).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TROY 10(3:40 - 4th) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 10 - TROY 10(3:33 - 4th) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 84-A.Lewis.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 10(3:28 - 4th) 31-M.Orphey to ULL 11 for 1 yard (18-R.Steward49-A.Showers).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 11(2:49 - 4th) 31-M.Orphey to ULL 16 for 5 yards (97-A.Pierce4-C.Slocum).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LALAF 16(2:09 - 4th) 16-C.Fields complete to 81-A.Allen. 81-A.Allen to ULL 16 for no gain (4-C.Slocum).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - LALAF 16(1:27 - 4th) 47-R.Byrns punts 55 yards from ULL 16 Downed at the TRY 29.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|28
|Rushing
|10
|11
|Passing
|10
|17
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|343
|598
|Total Plays
|75
|77
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|156
|254
|Rush Attempts
|35
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|6.9
|Net Yards Passing
|187
|344
|Comp. - Att.
|18-40
|28-40
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-53
|9-58
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.8
|4-48.5
|Return Yards
|61
|36
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-61
|3-38
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|187
|PASS YDS
|344
|
|
|156
|RUSH YDS
|254
|
|
|343
|TOTAL YDS
|598
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|10
|68
|0
|16
|
J. Woods 35 RB
|J. Woods
|13
|57
|0
|10
|
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
|T. Woolfolk
|4
|17
|0
|7
|
K. Barker 7 QB
|K. Barker
|8
|14
|0
|19
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|6
|44
|0
|12
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|2
|37
|0
|31
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|2
|33
|0
|30
|
A. Lewis 84 TE
|A. Lewis
|2
|32
|0
|24
|
L. Whittemore 83 WR
|L. Whittemore
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
D. Adkison 27 WR
|D. Adkison
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
|T. Woolfolk
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. McClain 6 WR
|K. McClain
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Letton 17 TE
|S. Letton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Gibson 24 WR
|T. Gibson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
TJ. Harris 8 S
|TJ. Harris
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pettus 19 CB
|D. Pettus
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 18 CB
|R. Steward
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smiley 31 LB
|A. Smiley
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
Ky. Nixon 22 S
|Ky. Nixon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Showers 49 DE
|A. Showers
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDowell 9 CB
|J. McDowell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 48 DT
|M. Webb
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Slocum 4 CB
|C. Slocum
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dunmore 16 S
|J. Dunmore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sailo 94 DT
|T. Sailo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ke. Nixon 21 LB
|Ke. Nixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Sunderland 10 CB
|W. Sunderland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierce 97 DT
|A. Pierce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Choloh Jr. 5 DT
|W. Choloh Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mathis 58 DT
|T. Mathis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Willis 35 S
|C. Willis
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Sumpter 98 K
|T. Sumpter
|1/1
|30
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Sumpter 98 K
|T. Sumpter
|6
|43.8
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|21/33
|273
|1
|0
|
J. Magalei 8 QB
|J. Magalei
|6/6
|71
|0
|0
|
C. Fields 16 QB
|C. Fields
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|5
|87
|1
|80
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|11
|79
|2
|45
|
R. Calais 4 RB
|R. Calais
|7
|61
|1
|27
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|7
|31
|1
|12
|
M. Orphey Jr. 31 RB
|M. Orphey Jr.
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
A. Johnson 3 RB
|A. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|3
|-10
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bradley 2 WR
|J. Bradley
|5
|96
|1
|34
|
J. Jackson 17 WR
|J. Jackson
|4
|51
|0
|20
|
C. Allen 6 WR
|C. Allen
|2
|38
|0
|24
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|2
|37
|0
|28
|
J. Bell 19 WR
|J. Bell
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
B. Legendre 13 WR
|B. Legendre
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
P. Leblanc 29 WR
|P. Leblanc
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
N. Johnson 87 TE
|N. Johnson
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
P. Migl 24 TE
|P. Migl
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
R. Calais 4 RB
|R. Calais
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
B. Smith Jr. 7 WR
|B. Smith Jr.
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Gossett 11 WR
|C. Gossett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Allen 81 TE
|A. Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Boudreaux 59 LB
|J. Boudreaux
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Nelson 97 DL
|J. Nelson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 36 DB
|K. Pedescleaux
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Guidry 33 LB
|T. Guidry
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 2 LB
|L. McCaskill
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wallace 25 DB
|D. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 50 LB
|A. Jones
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Solomon 27 DB
|C. Solomon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 DB
|B. Trahan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 29 S
|B. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jacquet III 11 DB
|M. Jacquet III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dillon 3 LB
|J. Dillon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Jones 56 LB
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Higgins 15 DE
|B. Higgins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Landry 82 DL
|A. Landry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilkerson 8 DL
|K. Wilkerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Butler 16 DB
|P. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Garner 20 DB
|M. Garner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hayes 98 DL
|S. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rollins 96 DE
|M. Rollins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Manac 17 LB
|C. Manac
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Washington 10 DB
|A. Washington
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Johnson 28 DB
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Garror 19 DB
|E. Garror
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 39 DB
|J. Wilson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Artigue 36 K
|S. Artigue
|3/3
|49
|6/6
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|4
|48.5
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bradley 2 WR
|J. Bradley
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
E. Garror 19 DB
|E. Garror
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
T. Guidry 33 LB
|T. Guidry
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 19 DB
|E. Garror
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0