Arkansas State tops Georgia Southern 38-33

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) Layne Hatcher threw for 354 yards and four touchdowns, Kirk Merritt returned a kickoff 94 yards for a score and Arkansas State used a big defensive stand to hold off Georgia Southern 38-33 on Saturday.

Trailing 38-33 with 1:29 left after a missed Arkansas State field goal, the Eagles drove to the Red Wolves' 34, but were stopped on downs.

Hatcher threw TD passes of 32 and 63 yards to Jonathan Adams Jr. in consecutive drives in the first quarter. Tukua Ahoia's fumble recovery set up Hatcher's 32-yard TD pass to Omar Bayless on the next possession. Later in the second quarter after Merritt's kickoff return, Hatcher hit Merritt on a 27-yard TD pass for a 35-19 halftime lead for the Red Wolves (7-4, 5-2 Sun Belt).

Hatcher completed 19 of 24 passes. Adams had seven catches for 158 yards and Bayless, the conference's leading receiver, had seven grabs for 113 yards.

Shai Werts threw three touchdown passes for the Eagles (6-5, 4-3) and rushed for 158 yards on 18 carries, including a 10-yard scoring run. He was 14 of 24 for 175 yards passing and was also sacked for a safety.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:50
1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Michaud.
plays
yds
pos
33
38
Touchdown 5:01
1-S.Werts complete to 23-M.Michaud. 23-M.Michaud runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
28
yds
04:10
pos
33
38
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 6:51
1-S.Werts complete to 23-M.Michaud. 23-M.Michaud to ARKS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
38
Touchdown 6:59
1-S.Werts complete to 23-M.Michaud. 23-M.Michaud runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
71
yds
02:52
pos
25
38
Field Goal 9:48
25-B.Grupe 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
65
yds
03:59
pos
19
38
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:52
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
19
35
Touchdown 0:58
1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
58
yds
01:42
pos
18
35
Safety 2:38
3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS End Zone for -3 yards to ARKS End Zone for no gain safety (92-R.Johnson).
plays
yds
pos
12
35
Point After TD 6:07
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
35
Touchdown 6:14
3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
27
yds
00:07
pos
10
34
Point After TD 7:57
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 8:11
16-T.Bass kicks 59 yards from GSO 35. 13-K.Merritt runs 94 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:14
pos
10
27
Point After TD 8:11
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 8:20
1-S.Werts runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
73
yds
06:26
pos
9
21
Point After TD 14:37
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 14:43
3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
32
yds
00:06
pos
3
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 0:02
3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
78
yds
00:44
pos
3
13
Point After TD 6:54
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 7:04
3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
74
yds
02:25
pos
3
6
Field Goal 9:23
16-T.Bass 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
62
yds
02:41
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 21
Rushing 9 7
Passing 10 13
Penalty 4 1
3rd Down Conv 5-14 4-9
4th Down Conv 1-4 0-1
Total Net Yards 464 418
Total Plays 76 56
Avg Gain 6.1 7.5
Net Yards Rushing 299 91
Rush Attempts 50 32
Avg Rush Yards 6.0 2.8
Net Yards Passing 165 327
Comp. - Att. 15-26 19-24
Yards Per Pass 6.3 13.6
Penalties - Yards 7-67 7-80
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 3 4
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-39.3 2-45.5
Return Yards 76 148
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 5-76 3-148
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 1 0
1234T
Ga. Southern 6-5 3168633
Arkansas St. 7-4 14213038
Centennial Bank Stadium Jonesboro, Arkansas
 165 PASS YDS 327
299 RUSH YDS 91
464 TOTAL YDS 418
Ga. Southern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 175 3 0 160.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 175 3 0 160.8
S. Werts 14/24 175 3 0
T. Bass 16 K
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 0 0 158.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 0 0 158.8
T. Bass 1/1 7 0 0
K. Hood 4 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
K. Hood 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 158 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 158 1
S. Werts 18 158 1 64
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 74 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 74 0
W. Kennedy III 19 74 0 56
G. Green 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 55 0
G. Green 9 55 0 19
M. LaRoche 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
M. LaRoche 4 12 0 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Michaud 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 96 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 96 2
M. Michaud 6 96 2 32
N. Thompson 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 0
N. Thompson 2 43 0 24
A. Cunningham 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
A. Cunningham 1 24 0 24
M. Murray 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 1
M. Murray 4 22 1 11
D. Anderson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Anderson 1 12 0 12
A. Beck II 98 P
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
A. Beck II 1 7 0 7
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
W. Kennedy III 1 2 0 2
C. Ransom 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Ransom 0 0 0 0
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Werts 0 0 0 0
K. Hood 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Hood 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Ellis 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
R. Ellis 9-0 1.0 0
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
K. Duncan Jr. 8-0 0.0 0
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
R. Wade Jr. 5-0 1.0 0
K. Vildor 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Vildor 5-0 0.0 0
J. Bowdry 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Bowdry 4-0 0.0 0
D. Rutledge Jr. 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Rutledge Jr. 3-2 0.0 0
M. Brinson 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Brinson 3-0 0.0 0
D. Springer 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Springer 2-0 0.0 0
R. Byrd 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Byrd 1-0 1.0 0
A. Ward Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Ward Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
C. Wright 94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
A. Watkins 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Watkins 1-0 0.0 0
R. Johnson III 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Johnson III 1-0 1.0 0
T. Vliem 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Vliem 0-1 0.0 0
P. Devine 90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Devine 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Bass 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
T. Bass 1/1 26 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Beck II 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 39.3 0
A. Beck II 4 39.3 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 22 0
W. Kennedy III 2 21.0 22 0
J. Liptrot 15 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 15 0
J. Liptrot 2 14.0 15 0
D. Carter Jr. 28 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
D. Carter Jr. 1 6.0 6 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arkansas St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.2% 354 4 0 258.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.2% 354 4 0 258.1
L. Hatcher 19/24 354 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Ja. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 74 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 74 0
Ja. Jones 10 74 0 17
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 37 0
M. Murray 13 37 0 15
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -18 0
L. Hatcher 8 -18 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 158 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 158 2
J. Adams Jr. 7 158 2 63
O. Bayless 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 113 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 113 1
O. Bayless 7 113 1 32
K. Merritt 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 41 1
K. Merritt 2 41 1 27
B. Bowling 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
B. Bowling 1 21 0 21
R. Tyler 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
R. Tyler 1 16 0 16
Ja. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
Ja. Jones 1 5 0 5
D. Clayton 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Clayton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Jackson 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.5
D. Jackson 10-1 0.5 0
A. Switzer 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Switzer 6-0 0.0 0
J. Smith 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Smith 6-0 0.0 0
B. Edmonds 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
B. Edmonds 6-1 0.0 0
J. Reimonenq 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Reimonenq 5-1 0.0 0
K. Thurmon 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.0
K. Thurmon 5-1 2.0 0
C. Bonner 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Bonner 4-0 0.0 0
T. Chambers 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Chambers 3-0 1.0 0
L. Wescott 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Wescott 3-0 0.0 0
J. Carbonell 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Carbonell 2-1 0.0 0
A. Fletcher 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Fletcher 2-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
W. Bradley-King 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.5
W. Bradley-King 1-2 1.5 0
Ka. Davis 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Ka. Davis 1-1 0.0 0
N. Iwuchukwu 36 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Iwuchukwu 1-0 0.0 0
Kh. Davis 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Kh. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
W. Luebke 60 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
W. Luebke 0-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Grupe 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/3 5/5
B. Grupe 1/3 19 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Grace 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 45.5 1
C. Grace 2 45.5 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Merritt 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 61.5 94 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 61.5 94 0
K. Merritt 2 61.5 94 0
B. Bowling 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
B. Bowling 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:04 GAS 29 2:41 5 62 FG
6:54 GAS 25 6:04 11 53 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAS 31 0:11 2 1 Fumble
14:37 GAS 37 6:26 11 63 TD
7:57 GAS 13 1:35 3 -7 Punt
6:07 GAS 35 2:33 7 62 Downs
2:34 GAS 42 1:42 8 58 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAS 23 1:05 3 0 Punt
9:43 GAS 29 2:52 5 71 TD
4:46 GAS 30 2:07 5 25 Punt
0:18 GAS 19 0:00 8 12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:00 GAS 27 4:10 11 73 TD
1:29 GAS 30 0:38 6 46 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARKST 25 2:50 8 46 Downs
9:19 ARKST 36 2:25 8 64 TD
0:44 ARKST 22 0:44 3 78 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:43 GAS 32 0:06 1 32 TD
6:14 GAS 27 0:07 1 27 TD
3:18 ARKST 3 0:40 3 22 Safety
0:52 ARKST 25 0:43 6 14 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:47 ARKST 33 3:59 10 65 FG
6:51 ARKST 29 1:59 5 41 FG Miss
2:30 ARKST 24 2:05 3 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:06 ARKST 28 1:53 4 2 Punt
4:50 ARKST 25 3:15 7 45 FG Miss
0:42 ARKST 24 0:00 1 -2 Game
