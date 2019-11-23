|
|
|GAS
|ARKST
Arkansas State tops Georgia Southern 38-33
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) Layne Hatcher threw for 354 yards and four touchdowns, Kirk Merritt returned a kickoff 94 yards for a score and Arkansas State used a big defensive stand to hold off Georgia Southern 38-33 on Saturday.
Trailing 38-33 with 1:29 left after a missed Arkansas State field goal, the Eagles drove to the Red Wolves' 34, but were stopped on downs.
Hatcher threw TD passes of 32 and 63 yards to Jonathan Adams Jr. in consecutive drives in the first quarter. Tukua Ahoia's fumble recovery set up Hatcher's 32-yard TD pass to Omar Bayless on the next possession. Later in the second quarter after Merritt's kickoff return, Hatcher hit Merritt on a 27-yard TD pass for a 35-19 halftime lead for the Red Wolves (7-4, 5-2 Sun Belt).
Hatcher completed 19 of 24 passes. Adams had seven catches for 158 yards and Bayless, the conference's leading receiver, had seven grabs for 113 yards.
Shai Werts threw three touchdown passes for the Eagles (6-5, 4-3) and rushed for 158 yards on 18 carries, including a 10-yard scoring run. He was 14 of 24 for 175 yards passing and was also sacked for a safety.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|21
|Rushing
|9
|7
|Passing
|10
|13
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|464
|418
|Total Plays
|76
|56
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|299
|91
|Rush Attempts
|50
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|165
|327
|Comp. - Att.
|15-26
|19-24
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|13.6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-67
|7-80
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.3
|2-45.5
|Return Yards
|76
|148
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-76
|3-148
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|165
|PASS YDS
|327
|
|
|299
|RUSH YDS
|91
|
|
|464
|TOTAL YDS
|418
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|14/24
|175
|3
|0
|
T. Bass 16 K
|T. Bass
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|
K. Hood 4 WR
|K. Hood
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|18
|158
|1
|64
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|19
|74
|0
|56
|
G. Green 7 RB
|G. Green
|9
|55
|0
|19
|
M. LaRoche 5 RB
|M. LaRoche
|4
|12
|0
|14
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Michaud 23 WR
|M. Michaud
|6
|96
|2
|32
|
N. Thompson 26 WR
|N. Thompson
|2
|43
|0
|24
|
A. Cunningham 25 RB
|A. Cunningham
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|4
|22
|1
|11
|
D. Anderson 9 WR
|D. Anderson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Beck II 98 P
|A. Beck II
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Ransom 6 WR
|C. Ransom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Hood 4 WR
|K. Hood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Ellis 36 LB
|R. Ellis
|9-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
|K. Duncan Jr.
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
|R. Wade Jr.
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Vildor 20 CB
|K. Vildor
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bowdry 5 LB
|J. Bowdry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rutledge Jr. 24 S
|D. Rutledge Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brinson 4 CB
|M. Brinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Springer 98 DE
|D. Springer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Byrd 45 LB
|R. Byrd
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Ward Jr. 42 LB
|A. Ward Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 94 NT
|C. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watkins 93 DE
|A. Watkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson III 92 DE
|R. Johnson III
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Vliem 49 DE
|T. Vliem
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Devine 90 NT
|P. Devine
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 16 K
|T. Bass
|1/1
|26
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 98 P
|A. Beck II
|4
|39.3
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|2
|21.0
|22
|0
|
J. Liptrot 15 CB
|J. Liptrot
|2
|14.0
|15
|0
|
D. Carter Jr. 28 WR
|D. Carter Jr.
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|19/24
|354
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ja. Jones 21 RB
|Ja. Jones
|10
|74
|0
|17
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|13
|37
|0
|15
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|8
|-18
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
|J. Adams Jr.
|7
|158
|2
|63
|
O. Bayless 7 WR
|O. Bayless
|7
|113
|1
|32
|
K. Merritt 13 WR
|K. Merritt
|2
|41
|1
|27
|
B. Bowling 82 WR
|B. Bowling
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
R. Tyler 87 TE
|R. Tyler
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
Ja. Jones 21 RB
|Ja. Jones
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Clayton 5 WR
|D. Clayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jackson 34 DB
|D. Jackson
|10-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Switzer 31 DB
|A. Switzer
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 24 CB
|J. Smith
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Edmonds 3 DB
|B. Edmonds
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reimonenq 6 CB
|J. Reimonenq
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thurmon 15 DL
|K. Thurmon
|5-1
|2.0
|0
|
C. Bonner 22 LB
|C. Bonner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chambers 32 LB
|T. Chambers
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Wescott 37 DB
|L. Wescott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carbonell 95 DL
|J. Carbonell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fletcher 14 DB
|A. Fletcher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 98 DE
|J. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bradley-King 7 DE
|W. Bradley-King
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|
Ka. Davis 2 DE
|Ka. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Iwuchukwu 36 DE
|N. Iwuchukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Kh. Davis 96 DE
|Kh. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Luebke 60 OL
|W. Luebke
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 25 K
|B. Grupe
|1/3
|19
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Grace 41 P
|C. Grace
|2
|45.5
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Merritt 13 WR
|K. Merritt
|2
|61.5
|94
|0
|
B. Bowling 82 WR
|B. Bowling
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
