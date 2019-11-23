Drive Chart
AMES, Iowa (AP) Brock Purdy threw for 372 yards and four TDs and Iowa State rallied to beat Kansas 41-31 on Saturday and clinch its third straight winning season.

La'Michael Pettway had 96 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the Cyclones (7-4, 5-3 Big 12), who've now complied three consecutive winning years just twice in the modern era.

Iowa State, under coach Earle Bruce, won eight games each in 1976, 1977 and 1978 before Bruce bolted for Ohio State.

But the Cyclones nearly blew it against the league's last-place team as a 24-point favorite.

Kansas (3-8, 1-7) scored two touchdowns in just 77 seconds late in the third quarter, the second coming after Purdy threw an interception, to jump ahead 24-21.

Purdy responded with a 24-yard TD pass to Hall and a five-yard touchdown run with 5:10 left to put Iowa State back on top 34-31.

After stopping Kansas on fourth down at the Iowa State 37, Purdy found Sean Shaw on 4th and goal from the four to seal the win with 1:09 to go.

Carter Stanley threw for 328 yards and three TDs for Kansas, and Pooka Williams ran for 154 yards.

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones' defense, which has been really good for most of the season, had one of its worst games in years. Iowa State allowed 493 yards and nine third-down conversions.

Kansas: The Jayhawks went for the ultimate gamble, going for it on 4th-down-and-5 with 4:18 left down 34-31. It didn't work, as Stanley threw a ball over the middle and behind the sticks that Anthony Johnson swatted away.

UP NEXT

Iowa State plays at Kansas State on Nov. 30.

Kansas hosts Baylor next Saturday.

IOWAST Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-L.Jones kicks 40 yards from KAN 35 to ISU 25 fair catch by 3-K.Nwangwu.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 33 for 8 yards (13-H.Defense98-C.Sampson).
No Gain
2 & 2 - IOWAST 33
(14:23 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - IOWAST 33
(14:19 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 34 for 1 yard (8-K.Mayberry).
Punt
4 & 1 - IOWAST 34
(13:35 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 32 yards from ISU 34 out of bounds at the KAN 34.

KANSAS Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34
(13:29 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 39 for 5 yards (26-A.Johnson).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - KANSAS 39
(13:00 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 43 for 4 yards (5-E.Uwazurike42-M.Spears).
No Gain
3 & 1 - KANSAS 43
(12:30 - 1st) 29-B.Miles to KAN 43 for no gain (23-M.Rose).
Punt
4 & 1 - KANSAS 43
(11:52 - 1st) 80-K.Thompson punts 40 yards from KAN 43 to ISU 17 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.

IOWAST Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 17
(11:45 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 22 for 5 yards (99-M.Lee5-A.Kamara).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 22
(11:45 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 26 for 4 yards (43-J.Dineen).
No Gain
3 & 1 - IOWAST 26
(11:45 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 26 for no gain (19-G.Potter).
Punt
4 & 1 - IOWAST 26
(11:45 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 40 yards from ISU 26. 23-K.Logan to KAN 42 for 8 yards (39-S.Wirtel).

KANSAS Jayhawks
- FG (11 plays, -30 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42
(9:44 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 44 for 2 yards (11-L.White44-B.McMillen).
Penalty
2 & 8 - KANSAS 44
(9:44 - 1st) 18-V.Gardner to KAN 50 for 6 yards. Penalty on KAN 67-K.Feder Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KAN 44. No Play.
+31 YD
2 & 23 - KANSAS 29
(9:44 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot to ISU 40 for 31 yards (26-A.Johnson).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40
(9:44 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to ISU 30 for 10 yards (33-B.Lewis).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 30
(9:44 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to ISU 21 for 9 yards (55-Z.Petersen).
No Gain
2 & 1 - KANSAS 21
(7:45 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - KANSAS 21
(7:33 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to ISU 19 for 2 yards (44-B.McMillen23-M.Rose).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 19
(7:20 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley to ISU 18 for 1 yard (58-R.Lima).
No Gain
2 & 9 - KANSAS 18
(6:48 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
+6 YD
3 & 9 - KANSAS 18
(6:31 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley to ISU 12 FUMBLES. 23-M.Rose to ISU 12 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 9 - KANSAS 18
(6:25 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley incomplete.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - KANSAS 18
(6:29 - 1st) 46-L.Jones 36 yards Field Goal is Good.

IOWAST Cyclones
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:29 - 1st) 46-L.Jones kicks 40 yards from KAN 35 to ISU 25 fair catch by 3-K.Nwangwu.
+30 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25
(6:19 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to KAN 45 for 30 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45
(6:06 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to KAN 45 for no gain (99-M.Lee).
Penalty
2 & 10 - IOWAST 45
(5:35 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to KAN 29 for 16 yards (8-K.Mayberry). Team penalty on ISU Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at KAN 45. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 15 - IOWAST 50
(4:55 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to KAN 44 for 6 yards (1-B.Torneden).
+19 YD
3 & 9 - IOWAST 44
(4:35 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to KAN 25 for 19 yards (1-B.Torneden).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25
(4:05 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:51 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.

KANSAS Jayhawks
- FG (8 plays, 49 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:51 - 1st) 38-P.Paddock kicks 63 yards from ISU 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 31 for 29 yards (44-B.McMillen).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31
(3:33 - 1st) 18-V.Gardner to KAN 34 for 3 yards (23-M.Rose).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 34
(3:00 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 45 for 11 yards (35-J.Hummel).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45
(2:55 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot to ISU 34 for 21 yards (26-A.Johnson).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34
(2:28 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to ISU 19 for 15 yards (10-T.Kyle).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 19
(2:08 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to ISU 21 for -2 yards (11-L.White).
+6 YD
2 & 12 - KANSAS 21
(1:55 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to ISU 15 for 6 yards (26-A.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 6 - KANSAS 15
(1:03 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson.
Penalty
4 & 6 - KANSAS 15
(0:55 - 1st) Penalty on KAN 67-K.Feder False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 15. No Play.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - KANSAS 20
(0:55 - 1st) 46-L.Jones 37 yards Field Goal is Good.

IOWAST Cyclones
- Punt (6 plays, 2 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:49 - 1st) 46-L.Jones kicks 59 yards from KAN 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 29 for 23 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29
(0:40 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to ISU 40 for 11 yards (9-N.Stevens-McKenzie). Penalty on ISU 2-S.Shaw Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 40.
Penalty
1 & 9 - IOWAST 30
(0:29 - 1st) 8-D.Jones to ISU 32 for 2 yards. Penalty on ISU 52-T.Downing Chop block 15 yards enforced at ISU 30. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 24 - IOWAST 15
(15:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to ISU 21 for 6 yards (27-D.Ford).
Penalty
2 & 18 - IOWAST 21
(14:47 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to ISU 33 for 12 yards (19-G.Potter11-M.Lee). Penalty on ISU 28-B.Hall Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 21. No Play.
+20 YD
2 & 28 - IOWAST 11
(14:25 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 31 for 20 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
No Gain
3 & 8 - IOWAST 31
(13:48 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
Punt
4 & 8 - IOWAST 31
(13:33 - 2nd) 7-J.Rivera punts 50 yards from ISU 31 to KAN 19 fair catch by 23-K.Logan.

KANSAS Jayhawks
- Missed FG (9 plays, 63 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 19
(13:28 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 19 for no gain.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 19
(13:00 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to KAN 26 for 7 yards.
+48 YD
3 & 3 - KANSAS 26
(12:20 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to ISU 26 for 48 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 26
(12:00 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
No Gain
2 & 10 - KANSAS 26
(11:31 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
+13 YD
3 & 10 - KANSAS 26
(11:18 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to ISU 13 for 13 yards (11-L.White).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 13
(11:00 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to ISU 14 for -1 yard (34-O.Vance).
-4 YD
2 & 11 - KANSAS 14
(10:30 - 2nd) 18-V.Gardner to ISU 18 for -4 yards (26-A.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 15 - KANSAS 18
(10:00 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
No Good
4 & 15 - KANSAS 18
(9:40 - 2nd) 46-L.Jones 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.

IOWAST Cyclones
- TD (16 plays, 65 yards, 6:03 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20
(9:48 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Souhner.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 20
(9:28 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 24 for 4 yards (43-J.Dineen).
+11 YD
3 & 6 - IOWAST 24
(8:54 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to ISU 35 for 11 yards (11-M.Lee).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35
(8:48 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 44 for 9 yards. Team penalty on KAN 12 men in the huddle declined.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - IOWAST 44
(8:25 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 49 for 5 yards (99-M.Lee).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49
(8:00 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 48 for 3 yards (1-B.Torneden).
No Gain
2 & 7 - IOWAST 48
(7:25 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Souhner.
+10 YD
3 & 7 - IOWAST 48
(7:07 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to KAN 38 for 10 yards (24-R.Thomas).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 38
(6:58 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 35 for 3 yards (90-J.Brown).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 35
(6:29 - 2nd) 4-J.Lang to KAN 31 for 4 yards (11-M.Lee97-D.Moragne).
+8 YD
3 & 3 - IOWAST 31
(5:40 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 23 for 8 yards (24-R.Thomas).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23
(5:15 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to KAN 7 for 16 yards (43-J.Dineen).
+2 YD
1 & 7 - IOWAST 7
(4:50 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 5 for 2 yards (19-G.Potter5-A.Kamara).
Penalty
2 & 5 - IOWAST 5
(4:12 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to KAN 1 for 4 yards (8-K.Mayberry). Penalty on ISU 2-S.Shaw Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KAN 5. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 5
(4:12 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to KAN 1 for 4 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - IOWAST 1
(3:50 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:45 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.

KANSAS Jayhawks
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:45 - 2nd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 55 yards from ISU 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 32 for 22 yards (82-L.Akers).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 32
(3:39 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 35 for 3 yards (33-B.Lewis).
No Gain
2 & 7 - KANSAS 35
(3:22 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete.
Penalty
3 & 7 - KANSAS 35
(3:16 - 2nd) Penalty on KAN 8-K.Lassiter False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 35. No Play.
Sack
3 & 12 - KANSAS 30
(3:09 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley sacked at KAN 25 for -5 yards. Penalty on KAN 78-H.Adeniji Holding declined. (9-W.McDonald).
Punt
4 & 17 - KANSAS 25
(2:54 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 52 yards from KAN 25. 1-T.Milton to ISU 47 for 24 yards (11-M.Lee).

IOWAST Cyclones
- Punt (7 plays, 12 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47
(2:40 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 47
(2:24 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
+17 YD
3 & 10 - IOWAST 47
(2:12 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to KAN 36 for 17 yards (19-G.Potter3-E.Hempstead).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36
(2:03 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 28-B.Hall.
No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 36
(1:49 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw.
No Gain
3 & 10 - IOWAST 36
(1:40 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Akers.
Penalty
4 & 10 - IOWAST 36
(1:37 - 2nd) Team penalty on ISU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at KAN 36. No Play.
Punt
4 & 15 - IOWAST 41
(1:37 - 2nd) 7-J.Rivera punts 39 yards from KAN 41 to the KAN 2 downed by 17-D.Wilson.

KANSAS Jayhawks
- FG (9 plays, 85 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
+33 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 2
(1:36 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 35 for 33 yards (33-B.Lewis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35
(1:22 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 35
(1:15 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 49 for 14 yards (10-T.Kyle).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49
(1:06 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to ISU 34 for 17 yards (11-L.White).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34
(0:55 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley to ISU 30 for 4 yards (42-M.Spears).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 30
(0:45 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to ISU 21 for 9 yards (33-B.Lewis).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21
(0:32 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to ISU 13 for 8 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
No Gain
2 & 2 - KANSAS 13
(0:24 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot.
No Gain
3 & 2 - KANSAS 13
(0:17 - 2nd) 18-V.Gardner to ISU 13 for no gain (58-R.Lima).
Field Goal
4 & 2 - KANSAS 13
(0:14 - 2nd) 46-L.Jones 30 yards Field Goal is Good.

IOWAST Cyclones
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:09 - 2nd) 46-L.Jones kicks 41 yards from KAN 35. 89-D.Souhner to ISU 24 for no gain.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24
(0:09 - 2nd) kneels at ISU 23 for -1 yard.

KANSAS Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 60 yards from ISU 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 23 for 18 yards (19-B.Coberley).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 23
(14:55 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 20 for -3 yards (5-E.Uwazurike).
No Gain
2 & 13 - KANSAS 20
(14:20 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot.
No Gain
3 & 13 - KANSAS 20
(14:15 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
Punt
4 & 13 - KANSAS 20
(14:05 - 3rd) 80-K.Thompson punts 39 yards from KAN 20 to ISU 41 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.

IOWAST Cyclones
- TD (9 plays, 59 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 41
(13:58 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 41
(13:49 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 46 for 13 yards (43-J.Dineen11-M.Lee).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46
(13:35 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 42 for 4 yards (43-J.Dineen).
No Gain
2 & 6 - IOWAST 42
(13:03 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
Penalty
3 & 6 - IOWAST 42
(12:57 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw. Penalty on KAN 98-C.Sampson Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at KAN 42. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 27
(12:51 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to KAN 11 for 16 yards (11-M.Lee).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 11
(12:38 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 14 for -3 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
+10 YD
2 & 13 - IOWAST 14
(12:01 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to KAN 4 for 10 yards (13-H.Defense11-M.Lee).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - IOWAST 4
(11:25 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:12 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.

KANSAS Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:12 - 3rd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 60 yards from ISU 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 31 for 26 yards (38-P.Paddock).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31
(11:06 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 27 for -4 yards (35-J.Hummel).
+10 YD
2 & 14 - KANSAS 27
(10:35 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to KAN 37 for 10 yards (33-B.Lewis).
No Gain
3 & 4 - KANSAS 37
(10:05 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
Punt
4 & 4 - KANSAS 37
(10:01 - 3rd) 80-K.Thompson punts 50 yards from KAN 37 to ISU 13 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.

IOWAST Cyclones
- Downs (11 plays, 49 yards, 4:57 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 13
(9:53 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to ISU 21 for 8 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - IOWAST 21
(9:31 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 25 for 4 yards (43-J.Dineen).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25
(8:52 - 3rd) 25-S.Croney to ISU 30 for 5 yards (93-S.Burt).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 30
(8:08 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 4-J.Lang. 4-J.Lang to ISU 37 for 7 yards (94-C.Cole).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37
(7:55 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 40 for 3 yards (5-A.Kamara).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 40
(7:17 - 3rd) 4-J.Lang to ISU 43 for 3 yards (99-M.Lee).
+10 YD
3 & 4 - IOWAST 43
(6:38 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to KAN 47 for 10 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47
(6:10 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 45 for 2 yards (15-K.Johnson19-G.Potter).
No Gain
2 & 8 - IOWAST 45
(5:32 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Jones.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - IOWAST 45
(5:25 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to KAN 38 for 7 yards (11-M.Lee9-N.Stevens-McKenzie).
No Gain
4 & 1 - IOWAST 38
(4:56 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 38 for no gain (7-D.Ferguson19-G.Potter).

KANSAS Jayhawks
- TD (10 plays, 62 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38
(4:29 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 38
(4:24 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 45 for 7 yards (10-T.Kyle).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - KANSAS 45
(4:02 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to ISU 49 for 6 yards (44-B.McMillen).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49
(3:40 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley to ISU 40 for 9 yards (12-G.Eisworth44-B.McMillen).
No Gain
2 & 1 - KANSAS 40
(3:10 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 29-B.Miles.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - KANSAS 40
(3:04 - 3rd) 18-V.Gardner to ISU 38 for 2 yards (33-B.Lewis11-L.White).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38
(2:48 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to ISU 35 for 3 yards (26-A.Johnson).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 35
(2:20 - 3rd) 12-T.Locklin to ISU 33 for 2 yards (89-M.Leo).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - KANSAS 33
(2:03 - 3rd) 5-S.Robinson to ISU 27 for 6 yards (33-B.Lewis).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 27
(1:35 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 1-P.Williams. 1-P.Williams runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:30 - 3rd) 46-L.Jones extra point is good.

IOWAST Cyclones
- Interception (1 plays, 37 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:30 - 3rd) 46-L.Jones kicks 40 yards from KAN 35 to ISU 25 fair catch by 3-K.Nwangwu.
Int
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25
(1:30 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-M.Lee at ISU 35. 11-M.Lee to ISU 38 for -3 yards (28-B.Hall).

KANSAS Jayhawks
- TD (4 plays, 38 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
+31 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38
(1:23 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to ISU 7 for 31 yards (33-B.Lewis).
No Gain
1 & 7 - KANSAS 7
(0:54 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 7
(0:49 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to ISU 2 for 5 yards (33-B.Lewis).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - KANSAS 2
(0:18 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 33-S.Roe. 33-S.Roe runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(0:13 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to ISU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

IOWAST Cyclones
- TD (4 plays, 57 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:13 - 3rd) 46-L.Jones kicks 57 yards from KAN 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 43 for 35 yards (22-D.Franklin).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43
(0:03 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to KAN 43 for 14 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43
(15:00 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to KAN 30 for 13 yards (11-M.Lee).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30
(14:29 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to KAN 24 for 6 yards (9-N.Stevens-McKenzie).
+24 YD
2 & 4 - IOWAST 24
(13:53 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(13:42 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is no good.

KANSAS Jayhawks
- TD (7 plays, 73 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:42 - 4th) 38-P.Paddock kicks 57 yards from ISU 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 27 for 19 yards (19-B.Coberley29-R.Walling).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 27
(13:36 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to KAN 34 for 7 yards (33-B.Lewis).
No Gain
2 & 3 - KANSAS 34
(13:08 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Luavasa.
+8 YD
3 & 3 - KANSAS 34
(13:02 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to KAN 42 for 8 yards (42-M.Spears).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42
(12:30 - 4th) 18-V.Gardner to KAN 45 for 3 yards (5-E.Uwazurike55-Z.Petersen).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 45
(11:55 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to ISU 49 for 6 yards (42-M.Spears23-M.Rose).
+9 YD
3 & 1 - KANSAS 49
(11:18 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to ISU 40 for 9 yards (42-M.Spears23-M.Rose).
+40 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40
(10:49 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:49 - 4th) 46-L.Jones extra point is good.

IOWAST Cyclones
- TD (11 plays, 71 yards, 5:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:42 - 4th) 83-J.Borcila kicks 60 yards from KAN 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 29 for 24 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29
(10:37 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to ISU 43 for 14 yards (13-H.Defense).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43
(10:20 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to KAN 43 for 14 yards (11-M.Lee).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43
(9:47 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to KAN 41 for 2 yards (11-M.Lee43-J.Dineen).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 41
(9:06 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to KAN 31 for 10 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31
(8:40 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to KAN 27 for 4 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 27
(8:03 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to KAN 25 for 2 yards (97-D.Moragne).
+21 YD
3 & 4 - IOWAST 25
(7:22 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to KAN 4 for 21 yards (1-B.Torneden).
Penalty
1 & 4 - IOWAST 4
(6:42 - 4th) Team penalty on ISU False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 4. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 9 - IOWAST 9
(6:16 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to KAN 10 for -1 yard (97-D.Moragne).
Penalty
2 & 10 - IOWAST 10
(5:36 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy sacked at KAN 14 for -4 yards. Penalty on KAN 5-A.Kamara Holding 5 yards enforced at KAN 10. No Play. (19-G.Potter).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - IOWAST 5
(5:16 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:10 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.

KANSAS Jayhawks
- Downs (4 plays, 5 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:10 - 4th) 38-P.Paddock kicks 58 yards from ISU 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 32 for 25 yards (21-J.Grant35-J.Hummel).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 32
(5:03 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to KAN 37 for 5 yards (12-G.Eisworth34-O.Vance).
No Gain
2 & 5 - KANSAS 37
(4:28 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 5 - KANSAS 37
(4:24 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot.
No Gain
4 & 5 - KANSAS 37
(4:18 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot.

IOWAST Cyclones
- TD (7 plays, 37 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37
(4:14 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to KAN 33 for 4 yards (43-J.Dineen90-J.Brown).
-2 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 33
(3:25 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to KAN 35 for -2 yards (9-N.Stevens-McKenzie).
+25 YD
3 & 8 - IOWAST 35
(2:51 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to KAN 10 for 25 yards (11-M.Lee).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 10
(2:03 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to KAN 7 for 3 yards (43-J.Dineen7-D.Ferguson).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 7
(2:05 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to KAN 5 for 2 yards (19-G.Potter7-D.Ferguson).
+1 YD
3 & 5 - IOWAST 5
(2:00 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy to KAN 4 for 1 yard (43-J.Dineen).
+4 YD
4 & 4 - IOWAST 4
(1:16 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:09 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.

KANSAS Jayhawks
- End of Game (6 plays, 38 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:09 - 4th) 38-P.Paddock kicks 43 yards from ISU 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 32 for 10 yards (40-J.Gescheidler).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 32
(1:02 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 40 for 8 yards (42-M.Spears).
Penalty
2 & 2 - KANSAS 40
(0:55 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot. Penalty on KAN 78-H.Adeniji Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 40. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 12 - KANSAS 30
(0:51 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
Sack
3 & 12 - KANSAS 30
(0:44 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley sacked at KAN 20 for -10 yards (9-W.McDonald).
+25 YD
4 & 22 - KANSAS 20
(0:09 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 45 for 25 yards (10-T.Kyle).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45
(0:01 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 1-P.Williams. 1-P.Williams to ISU 30 for 25 yards (11-L.White).
