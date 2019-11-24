|
|
|BOISE
|UTAHST
No. 20 Boise State runs over Utah State for 56-21 win
LOGAN, Utah (AP) George Holani ran for a career-high 178 yards and two touchdowns, powering No. 20 Boise State to a 56-21 victory over Utah State on Saturday night.
Jaylon Henderson threw for 187 yards and three scores in his second start as Boise State (10-1, 7-0 Mountain West) clinched a share of the Mountain Division title and a berth in the Mountain West Conference championship game for the third straight season.
Jordan Love threw for 229 yards and a touchdown to lead the Aggies (6-5, 5-2), who lost to the Broncos for a fourth consecutive season.
Holani averaged 11.1 yards per carry to pace a Boise State rushing attack that churned out a season-best 297 yards on the ground. The Broncos averaged 6.5 per carry.
Holani burned Utah State for big gains starting in the first quarter. The freshman opened each of Boise State's first three drives with a run exceeding 10 yards. Holani's first carry turned into a 35-yard gain. He also scored on a 5-yard Statue of Liberty play on his final attempt of the quarter.
It added up to 115 yards on eight carries for Holani in the first quarter alone. That set the tone for a game filled with big plays by the Broncos.
Boise State needed only four plays to score on its opening drive. John Hightower shedded tacklers on a 30-yard catch-and-run to put the Broncos ahead 7-0. Utah State evened the score on a 7-yard catch by Caleb Repp.
Then the dam burst, and Boise State consumed the Aggies on both sides of the ball.
Jalen Walker returned an interception 15 yards with 5:14 left in the first quarter to put the Broncos ahead for good. Holani followed with his Statue of Liberty touchdown late in the period - which he set up with a 36-yard run a play earlier.
Boise State kept it rolling into the second quarter. Holani and Robert Mahone each scored on a 1-yard run and Khalil Shakir hauled in a 14-yard pass from Henderson with 19 seconds left in the half to make it 42-7.
Avery Williams added an exclamation point by returning a punt 74 yards early in the third quarter to extend Boise State's lead to 49-7.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Boise State could climb a spot or two in both the AP and CFP rankings after an emphatic road victory.
THE TAKEAWAY
Boise State: It doesn't seem to matter who the Broncos plug in at quarterback because their offense keeps running over opponents at full steam. Boise State averaged 7.5 yards per play in the first half and rolled up 383 total yards by halftime.
Utah State: An inability to stop Boise State's ground game doomed the Aggies to their most lopsided loss since the 2017 season opener at Wisconsin. Utah State also struggled to answer on offense, punting six times and turning the ball over once through the first three quarters while the Broncos ran off 49 straight points.
UP NEXT
Boise State closes the regular season at Colorado State next Saturday.
Utah State finishes the regular season at New Mexico on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(15:00 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to UTS 40 for 35 yards (10-T.Galeai3-T.Lefeged).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(14:21 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to UTS 42 for -2 yards (91-D.Anderson38-E.Munoz).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - BOISE 42(13:25 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to UTS 30 for 12 yards.
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 30(13:20 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:21 - 1st) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:21 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 21 for 21 yards (33-J.Skinner13-M.Evans).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 21(13:15 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 21(13:10 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to UTS 26 for 5 yards (98-S.Lui10-K.Nawahine).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UTAHST 26(12:56 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UTAHST 26(12:25 - 1st) 98-C.Bartolic punts 42 yards from UTS 26 Downed at the BOISE 32.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 32(12:15 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 44 for 12 yards (10-T.Galeai38-E.Munoz).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 44(12:03 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 1-O.Evans.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 44(11:46 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson to BOISE 49 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 49(10:51 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - BOISE 49(10:45 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez punts 37 yards from BOISE 49 to UTS 14 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (12 plays, 86 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 14(10:38 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 14(10:34 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 20 for 6 yards (99-C.Weaver).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAHST 20(10:16 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to UTS 31 for 11 yards (25-B.Wickersham).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 31(10:04 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to UTS 32 for 1 yard (55-D.Moa).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UTAHST 32(9:49 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 9 - UTAHST 32(9:43 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to BOISE 43 for 25 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43(9:25 - 1st) 10-J.Love sacked at UTS 49 for -8 yards (99-C.Weaver).
|
+47 YD
|
2 & 18 - UTAHST 49(8:43 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to BOISE 4 for 47 yards (33-J.Skinner).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - UTAHST 4(8:22 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 2 for 2 yards (8-M.Reed90-S.Igiehon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UTAHST 2(7:42 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - UTAHST 2(7:38 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UTS 80-S.Mariner Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BOISE 2. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTAHST 7(7:34 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:28 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (7 plays, 35 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:28 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(7:28 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 39 for 14 yards (4-S.Bond).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(6:59 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 43 for 4 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer91-D.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 43(6:21 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - BOISE 43(6:16 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 7-A.Butler. 7-A.Butler to UTS 40 for 17 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(5:48 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 40(5:40 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BOISE 40(5:34 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - BOISE 40(5:28 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez punts 27 yards from UTS 40 to UTS 13 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (5 plays, 61 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(5:14 - 1st) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(5:14 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(5:14 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to UTS 30 for 5 yards. Penalty on UTS 72-A.Edwards Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - BOISE 15(5:02 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 20 - BOISE 15(4:56 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to UTS 28 for 13 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - BOISE 28(4:29 - 1st) 10-J.Love sacked at UTS 26 for -2 yards (93-C.Hatada).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - BOISE 26(3:55 - 1st) 98-C.Bartolic punts 35 yards from UTS 26 out of bounds at the BOISE 39.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39(3:48 - 1st) 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 50 for 11 yards (7-D.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 50(3:07 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to UTS 46 for 4 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer3-T.Lefeged).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 46(2:40 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to UTS 41 for 5 yards (96-C.Unga10-T.Galeai).
|
+36 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 41(2:03 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to UTS 5 for 36 yards (4-S.Bond).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - UTAHST 5(1:28 - 1st) 24-G.Holani runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:20 - 1st) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (7 plays, 51 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:20 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 63 yards from BOISE 35. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 24 for 22 yards (48-B.DeRose).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 24(1:14 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to UTS 25 for 1 yard (48-B.DeRose).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BOISE 25(0:49 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - BOISE 25(0:43 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp to UTS 29 for 4 yards (32-J.Happle).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - BOISE 29(0:01 - 1st) 98-C.Bartolic punts 22 yards from UTS 29 out of bounds at the BOISE 49.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 49(15:00 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to UTS 34 for 17 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 34(14:33 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to UTS 30 for 4 yards (93-J.Wildman10-T.Galeai).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 30(13:56 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAHST 30(13:50 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson to UTS 20 for 10 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20(13:30 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 4 for 16 yards (42-N.Heninger).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - UTAHST 4(13:06 - 2nd) 76-E.Cleveland to UTS 1 for 3 yards (51-J.Te'i).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAHST 1(12:42 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:50 - 2nd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (11 plays, 84 yards, 4:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:50 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(11:50 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp to UTS 39 for 14 yards (48-B.DeRose).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(11:37 - 2nd) Penalty on UTS 75-T.Shaw False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 39. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - BOISE 34(11:20 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 33 for -1 yard (32-J.Happle).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 16 - BOISE 33(11:06 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 20-J.Warren. 20-J.Warren to UTS 35 for 2 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - BOISE 35(10:28 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - BOISE 35(10:22 - 2nd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 39 yards from UTS 35 out of bounds at the BOISE 26. Team penalty on BOISE Holding 10 yards enforced at BOISE 26.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Downs (7 plays, 50 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 16(10:17 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 20 for 4 yards (93-J.Wildman96-C.Unga).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 20(9:40 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 33 for 13 yards (6-C.Haney33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33(8:56 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to UTS 46 for 21 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46(8:45 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 44 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 44(8:26 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTAHST 44(8:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to UTS 31 for 13 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 31(8:00 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 25 for 6 yards.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAHST 25(7:26 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson to UTS 2 for 23 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - UTAHST 2(6:36 - 2nd) 34-R.Mahone runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - UTAHST 2(6:28 - 2nd) 34-R.Mahone to UTS 1 for 1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAHST 1(6:15 - 2nd) 34-R.Mahone runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:11 - 2nd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 4:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:11 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(6:09 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to UTS 24 for -1 yard (25-B.Wickersham).
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 11 - BOISE 24(5:48 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to BOISE 39 for 37 yards (26-A.Williams).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(5:35 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to BOISE 25 for 14 yards (25-B.Wickersham32-J.Happle).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(5:22 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to BOISE 18 for 7 yards (90-S.Igiehon10-K.Nawahine).
|
-7 YD
|
2 & 3 - BOISE 18(5:13 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to BOISE 25 for -7 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BOISE 25(4:32 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 10 - BOISE 25(4:26 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Wright.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Halftime (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(4:21 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson sacked at BOISE 13 for -12 yards. Team penalty on BOISE Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at BOISE 13. (96-C.Unga).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 22 - UTAHST 13(4:12 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 22 - UTAHST 13(4:09 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 7-A.Butler. 7-A.Butler to BOISE 28 for 15 yards (7-D.Williams). Team penalty on UTS Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BOISE 28.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43(3:17 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to BOISE 44 for 1 yard (92-H.Motu'apuaka94-C.Andersen).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UTAHST 44(2:49 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - UTAHST 44(2:46 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 34-R.Mahone. 34-R.Mahone to UTS 46 for 10 yards (6-C.Haney).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46(2:15 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Bates.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 46(2:06 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson to UTS 47 for -1 yard (91-D.Anderson).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - UTAHST 47(1:22 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 35 for 12 yards (7-D.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(1:14 - 2nd) 6-C.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 24-G.Holani.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 35(1:08 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson to UTS 18 for 17 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 18(0:53 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to UTS 14 for 4 yards (93-J.Wildman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 14(0:35 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to UTS 14 for no gain (92-H.Motu'apuaka3-T.Lefeged).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAHST 14(0:25 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:19 - 2nd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:19 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 39 yards from BOISE 35 to UTS 26 fair catch by.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 26(0:17 - 2nd) Team penalty on UTS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UTS 26. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - UTAHST 21(0:17 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - UTAHST 21(0:13 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 31 for 10 yards (38-D.Washington).
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Love to UTS 29 for 4 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 29(14:40 - 3rd) 10-J.Love to UTS 32 for 3 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTAHST 32(14:15 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 47 for 15 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 47(14:01 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 48 for 1 yard (32-J.Happle10-K.Nawahine).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UTAHST 48(13:35 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - UTAHST 48(13:25 - 3rd) 10-J.Love sacked at UTS 38 for -10 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - UTAHST 38(12:51 - 3rd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 36 yards from UTS 38. 26-A.Williams runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 4:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(12:28 - 3rd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(12:28 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(12:28 - 3rd) Penalty on UTS 87-C.Repp False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 25. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - UTAHST 20(12:28 - 3rd) 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 30 for 10 yards (93-C.Hatada).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 30(12:15 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 37 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37(12:00 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 38 for 1 yard (90-S.Igiehon).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAHST 38(11:24 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 42 for 4 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UTAHST 42(11:02 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Warren.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UTAHST 42(10:57 - 3rd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 41 yards from UTS 42 to BOISE 17 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 17(10:49 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to BOISE 22 for 5 yards (38-E.Munoz).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 22(10:08 - 3rd) 7-A.Butler to BOISE 26 for 4 yards (4-S.Bond3-T.Lefeged).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BOISE 26(9:44 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson to BOISE 29 for 3 yards (96-C.Unga91-D.Anderson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 29(9:14 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to BOISE 35 for 6 yards (97-J.Pitcher33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 35(8:31 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to UTS 49 for 16 yards (4-S.Bond).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(8:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 49(7:54 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to UTS 36 for 13 yards (4-S.Bond).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(7:22 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 33 for 3 yards (96-C.Unga).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 33(6:40 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 19 for 14 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer38-E.Munoz).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 19(6:02 - 3rd) 7-A.Butler to UTS 15 for 4 yards (51-J.Te'i).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 15(5:25 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 15 for no gain (38-E.Munoz).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - BOISE 15(4:40 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:32 - 3rd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Interception (11 plays, -18 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:32 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(4:32 - 3rd) Team penalty on BOISE Offside 5 yards enforced at UTS 25. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - UTAHST 30(4:32 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 31 for 1 yard (38-D.Washington).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAHST 31(4:03 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to UTS 38 for 7 yards (22-T.LeBeauf).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(3:40 - 3rd) 10-J.Love to UTS 41 for 3 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 41(3:30 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to BOISE 48 for 11 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48(3:05 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to BOISE 41 for 7 yards (48-B.DeRose).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAHST 41(2:38 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to BOISE 37 for 4 yards (14-K.Buffalo).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37(2:25 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to BOISE 31 for 6 yards (48-B.DeRose5-E.Tyler).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAHST 31(1:56 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to BOISE 33 for -2 yards (8-M.Reed).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAHST 33(1:31 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp to BOISE 19 for 14 yards (8-M.Reed).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 19(1:06 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 19(1:03 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp to BOISE 11 for 8 yards (3-B.Hawkins5-E.Tyler).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAHST 11(0:42 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to BOISE 6 for 5 yards (38-D.Washington).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - UTAHST 6(0:32 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:26 - 3rd) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 4:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:26 - 3rd) 62-D.Eberle kicks 39 yards from UTS 35 to BOISE 26 fair catch by.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 26(0:26 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 28 for 2 yards (96-C.Unga93-J.Wildman).
|
-14 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 28(15:00 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 14 for -14 yards (96-C.Unga10-T.Galeai).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 22 - BOISE 14(14:14 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 23 for 9 yards (2-T.Adams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - BOISE 23(13:35 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez punts 49 yards from BOISE 23 to UTS 28 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (13 plays, 84 yards, 4:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 28(13:27 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to UTS 33 for 5 yards (33-J.Skinner).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 33(13:15 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi to UTS 37 for 4 yards (52-D.Schramm).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 37(12:45 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to UTS 50 for 13 yards (14-K.Buffalo22-T.LeBeauf).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 50(12:28 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 17-T.Compton. 17-T.Compton to BOISE 39 for 11 yards (5-E.Tyler).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39(12:09 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 37 for 2 yards (62-S.Matlock38-D.Washington).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 37(11:45 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Warren.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTAHST 37(11:40 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 19-S.Carter. 19-S.Carter to BOISE 20 for 17 yards (22-T.LeBeauf).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20(11:19 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Compton.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 20(11:11 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Compton.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UTAHST 20(11:06 - 4th) Team penalty on UTS False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 20. No Play.
|
Int
|
3 & 15 - UTAHST 25(11:06 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-E.Tyler at BOISE 6. 5-E.Tyler to BOISE 10 for 4 yards.
BOISE
Broncos
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 10(10:58 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 13 for 3 yards (94-C.Andersen92-H.Motu'apuaka).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 13(10:15 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 16 for 3 yards (5-C.Gilliam).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - BOISE 16(9:28 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 21 for 5 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer93-J.Wildman).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(9:12 - 4th) Penalty on UTS 96-C.Unga Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BOISE 21. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(8:58 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 40 for 4 yards (94-C.Andersen3-T.Lefeged).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 40(8:15 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 41 for 1 yard (38-E.Munoz93-J.Wildman).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 41(7:32 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 44 for 3 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - BOISE 44(6:50 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez punts 40 yards from BOISE 44 Downed at the UTS 16.
UTAHST
Aggies
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 16(6:38 - 4th) 34-R.Burt to UTS 22 for 6 yards (5-E.Tyler).
|
Sack
|
2 & 4 - UTAHST 22(6:26 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi sacked at UTS 19 for -3 yards (38-D.Washington).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTAHST 19(5:35 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 83-D.Wright. 83-D.Wright to UTS 29 for 10 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29(5:15 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi to UTS 33 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 33(4:45 - 4th) 34-R.Burt to UTS 34 for 1 yard (33-J.Skinner3-B.Hawkins).
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTAHST 34(4:18 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 83-D.Wright. 83-D.Wright to BOISE 38 for 28 yards (33-J.Skinner).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(3:50 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi to BOISE 20 for 18 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20(3:28 - 4th) 34-R.Burt to BOISE 18 for 2 yards (14-K.Buffalo).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 18(2:59 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 34-R.Burt. 34-R.Burt to BOISE 14 for 4 yards (52-D.Schramm26-A.Williams).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAHST 14(2:30 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 83-D.Wright. 83-D.Wright to BOISE 6 for 8 yards (5-E.Tyler).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - UTAHST 6(2:12 - 4th) 34-R.Burt to BOISE 2 for 4 yards (52-D.Schramm38-D.Washington).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UTAHST 2(1:51 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Carter.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAHST 2(1:47 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:40 - 4th) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:40 - 4th) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(1:40 - 4th) 37-D.Smith to BOISE 31 for 6 yards (18-C.Lampkin).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAHST 31(0:54 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson kneels at BOISE 29 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAHST 29(0:30 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson kneels at BOISE 27 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|20
|Rushing
|15
|6
|Passing
|10
|14
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|11-16
|12-20
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|472
|405
|Total Plays
|75
|81
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|297
|121
|Rush Attempts
|46
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|175
|284
|Comp. - Att.
|16-29
|27-47
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|8-65
|Touchdowns
|8
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.3
|6-35.8
|Return Yards
|93
|43
|Punts - Returns
|1-74
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-43
|Int. - Returns
|2-19
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|175
|PASS YDS
|284
|
|
|297
|RUSH YDS
|121
|
|
|472
|TOTAL YDS
|405
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Henderson 9 QB
|J. Henderson
|16/28
|187
|3
|0
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|3/3
|40
|1
|0
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|16
|178
|2
|36
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|14
|48
|0
|16
|
J. Henderson 9 QB
|J. Henderson
|7
|45
|0
|23
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Butler 7 WR
|A. Butler
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
D. Smith 37 RB
|D. Smith
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Cleveland 76 OL
|E. Cleveland
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Mahone 34 RB
|R. Mahone
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|3
|56
|1
|30
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|5
|36
|1
|15
|
A. Butler 7 WR
|A. Butler
|2
|32
|0
|17
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|2
|27
|1
|14
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. Mahone 34 RB
|R. Mahone
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Bates 85 TE
|J. Bates
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
O. Evans 1 WR
|O. Evans
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Skinner 33 S
|J. Skinner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. DeRose 48 LB
|B. DeRose
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Whimpey 44 LB
|R. Whimpey
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 28 S
|K. Kaniho
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Washington 38 LB
|D. Washington
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Tyler 5 S
|E. Tyler
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Buffalo 14 S
|K. Buffalo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Happle 32 S
|J. Happle
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wickersham 25 LB
|B. Wickersham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reed 8 CB
|M. Reed
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Schramm 52 LB
|D. Schramm
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hatada 93 DT
|C. Hatada
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Weaver 99 LB
|C. Weaver
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. LeBeauf 22 CB
|T. LeBeauf
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Igiehon 90 NT
|S. Igiehon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 62 DT
|S. Matlock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hawkins 3 LB
|B. Hawkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moa 55 DT
|D. Moa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lui 98 NT
|S. Lui
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nawahine 10 S
|K. Nawahine
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 15 CB
|J. Walker
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sachse 36 K
|E. Sachse
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Velazquez 46 K
|J. Velazquez
|4
|38.3
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|1
|74.0
|74
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Love 10 QB
|J. Love
|21/36
|229
|1
|1
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|6/11
|78
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Bright 1 RB
|G. Bright
|10
|44
|1
|14
|
J. Warren 20 RB
|J. Warren
|8
|39
|0
|13
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|5
|25
|1
|18
|
R. Burt 34 RB
|R. Burt
|4
|13
|0
|6
|
D. Thompkins 13 WR
|D. Thompkins
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Love 10 QB
|J. Love
|6
|-10
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Mariner 80 WR
|S. Mariner
|4
|66
|0
|37
|
D. Thompkins 13 WR
|D. Thompkins
|2
|62
|0
|47
|
C. Repp 87 TE
|C. Repp
|5
|47
|1
|14
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|7
|46
|0
|25
|
D. Wright 83 WR
|D. Wright
|3
|46
|0
|28
|
S. Carter 19 WR
|S. Carter
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Compton 17 WR
|T. Compton
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
G. Bright 1 RB
|G. Bright
|2
|6
|0
|7
|
R. Burt 34 RB
|R. Burt
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Warren 20 RB
|J. Warren
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
|K. Meitzenheimer
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bond 4 S
|S. Bond
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wildman 93 DE
|J. Wildman
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 7 CB
|D. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Munoz 38 LB
|E. Munoz
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Andersen 94 DT
|C. Andersen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Galeai 10 DE
|T. Galeai
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haney 6 CB
|C. Haney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Te'i 51 DE
|J. Te'i
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 91 DT
|D. Anderson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Motu'apuaka 92 DT
|H. Motu'apuaka
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grayson 21 CB
|A. Grayson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Adams 2 CB
|T. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pitcher 97 DE
|J. Pitcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gilliam 5 S
|C. Gilliam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lefeged Jr. 3 S
|T. Lefeged Jr.
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
N. Heninger 42 DE
|N. Heninger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lampkin 18 CB
|C. Lampkin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Eberle 62 K
|D. Eberle
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bartolic 98 P
|C. Bartolic
|6
|35.8
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|
D. Thompkins 13 WR
|D. Thompkins
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
