No. 20 Boise State runs over Utah State for 56-21 win

  • Nov 24, 2019

LOGAN, Utah (AP) George Holani ran for a career-high 178 yards and two touchdowns, powering No. 20 Boise State to a 56-21 victory over Utah State on Saturday night.

Jaylon Henderson threw for 187 yards and three scores in his second start as Boise State (10-1, 7-0 Mountain West) clinched a share of the Mountain Division title and a berth in the Mountain West Conference championship game for the third straight season.

Jordan Love threw for 229 yards and a touchdown to lead the Aggies (6-5, 5-2), who lost to the Broncos for a fourth consecutive season.

Holani averaged 11.1 yards per carry to pace a Boise State rushing attack that churned out a season-best 297 yards on the ground. The Broncos averaged 6.5 per carry.

Holani burned Utah State for big gains starting in the first quarter. The freshman opened each of Boise State's first three drives with a run exceeding 10 yards. Holani's first carry turned into a 35-yard gain. He also scored on a 5-yard Statue of Liberty play on his final attempt of the quarter.

It added up to 115 yards on eight carries for Holani in the first quarter alone. That set the tone for a game filled with big plays by the Broncos.

Boise State needed only four plays to score on its opening drive. John Hightower shedded tacklers on a 30-yard catch-and-run to put the Broncos ahead 7-0. Utah State evened the score on a 7-yard catch by Caleb Repp.

Then the dam burst, and Boise State consumed the Aggies on both sides of the ball.

Jalen Walker returned an interception 15 yards with 5:14 left in the first quarter to put the Broncos ahead for good. Holani followed with his Statue of Liberty touchdown late in the period - which he set up with a 36-yard run a play earlier.

Boise State kept it rolling into the second quarter. Holani and Robert Mahone each scored on a 1-yard run and Khalil Shakir hauled in a 14-yard pass from Henderson with 19 seconds left in the half to make it 42-7.

Avery Williams added an exclamation point by returning a punt 74 yards early in the third quarter to extend Boise State's lead to 49-7.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Boise State could climb a spot or two in both the AP and CFP rankings after an emphatic road victory.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boise State: It doesn't seem to matter who the Broncos plug in at quarterback because their offense keeps running over opponents at full steam. Boise State averaged 7.5 yards per play in the first half and rolled up 383 total yards by halftime.

Utah State: An inability to stop Boise State's ground game doomed the Aggies to their most lopsided loss since the 2017 season opener at Wisconsin. Utah State also struggled to answer on offense, punting six times and turning the ball over once through the first three quarters while the Broncos ran off 49 straight points.

UP NEXT

Boise State closes the regular season at Colorado State next Saturday.

Utah State finishes the regular season at New Mexico on Saturday.

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

BOISE Broncos
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(15:00 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to UTS 40 for 35 yards (10-T.Galeai3-T.Lefeged).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(14:21 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to UTS 42 for -2 yards (91-D.Anderson38-E.Munoz).
+12 YD
2 & 12 - BOISE 42
(13:25 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to UTS 30 for 12 yards.
+30 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 30
(13:20 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:21 - 1st) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:21 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 21 for 21 yards (33-J.Skinner13-M.Evans).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 21
(13:15 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 21
(13:10 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to UTS 26 for 5 yards (98-S.Lui10-K.Nawahine).
No Gain
3 & 5 - UTAHST 26
(12:56 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
Punt
4 & 5 - UTAHST 26
(12:25 - 1st) 98-C.Bartolic punts 42 yards from UTS 26 Downed at the BOISE 32.

BOISE Broncos
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 32
(12:15 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 44 for 12 yards (10-T.Galeai38-E.Munoz).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 44
(12:03 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 1-O.Evans.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 44
(11:46 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson to BOISE 49 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 5 - BOISE 49
(10:51 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
Punt
4 & 5 - BOISE 49
(10:45 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez punts 37 yards from BOISE 49 to UTS 14 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.

UTAHST Aggies
- TD (12 plays, 86 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 14
(10:38 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 14
(10:34 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 20 for 6 yards (99-C.Weaver).
+11 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 20
(10:16 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to UTS 31 for 11 yards (25-B.Wickersham).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 31
(10:04 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to UTS 32 for 1 yard (55-D.Moa).
No Gain
2 & 9 - UTAHST 32
(9:49 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
+25 YD
3 & 9 - UTAHST 32
(9:43 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to BOISE 43 for 25 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
Sack
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43
(9:25 - 1st) 10-J.Love sacked at UTS 49 for -8 yards (99-C.Weaver).
+47 YD
2 & 18 - UTAHST 49
(8:43 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to BOISE 4 for 47 yards (33-J.Skinner).
+2 YD
1 & 4 - UTAHST 4
(8:22 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 2 for 2 yards (8-M.Reed90-S.Igiehon).
No Gain
2 & 2 - UTAHST 2
(7:42 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
Penalty
3 & 2 - UTAHST 2
(7:38 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UTS 80-S.Mariner Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BOISE 2. No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 7 - UTAHST 7
(7:34 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:28 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos
- Punt (7 plays, 35 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:28 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(7:28 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 39 for 14 yards (4-S.Bond).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 39
(6:59 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 43 for 4 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer91-D.Anderson).
No Gain
2 & 6 - BOISE 43
(6:21 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
+17 YD
3 & 6 - BOISE 43
(6:16 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 7-A.Butler. 7-A.Butler to UTS 40 for 17 yards (21-A.Grayson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(5:48 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 40
(5:40 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BOISE 40
(5:34 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
Punt
4 & 10 - BOISE 40
(5:28 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez punts 27 yards from UTS 40 to UTS 13 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.

UTAHST Aggies
- Interception (1 plays, 85 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - UTAHST 13
(5:20 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-J.Walker at UTS 15. 15-J.Walker runs 15 yards for a touchdown.

BOISE Broncos
- TD (5 plays, 61 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:14 - 1st) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
Kickoff
(5:14 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(5:14 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to UTS 30 for 5 yards. Penalty on UTS 72-A.Edwards Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 25. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - BOISE 15
(5:02 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
+13 YD
2 & 20 - BOISE 15
(4:56 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to UTS 28 for 13 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
Sack
3 & 7 - BOISE 28
(4:29 - 1st) 10-J.Love sacked at UTS 26 for -2 yards (93-C.Hatada).
Punt
4 & 9 - BOISE 26
(3:55 - 1st) 98-C.Bartolic punts 35 yards from UTS 26 out of bounds at the BOISE 39.

UTAHST Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39
(3:48 - 1st) 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 50 for 11 yards (7-D.Williams).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 50
(3:07 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to UTS 46 for 4 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer3-T.Lefeged).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 46
(2:40 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to UTS 41 for 5 yards (96-C.Unga10-T.Galeai).
+36 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 41
(2:03 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to UTS 5 for 36 yards (4-S.Bond).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - UTAHST 5
(1:28 - 1st) 24-G.Holani runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:20 - 1st) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos
- TD (7 plays, 51 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:20 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 63 yards from BOISE 35. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 24 for 22 yards (48-B.DeRose).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 24
(1:14 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to UTS 25 for 1 yard (48-B.DeRose).
No Gain
2 & 9 - BOISE 25
(0:49 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - BOISE 25
(0:43 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp to UTS 29 for 4 yards (32-J.Happle).
Punt
4 & 5 - BOISE 29
(0:01 - 1st) 98-C.Bartolic punts 22 yards from UTS 29 out of bounds at the BOISE 49.

UTAHST Aggies
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 49
(15:00 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to UTS 34 for 17 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 34
(14:33 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to UTS 30 for 4 yards (93-J.Wildman10-T.Galeai).
No Gain
2 & 6 - UTAHST 30
(13:56 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
+10 YD
3 & 6 - UTAHST 30
(13:50 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson to UTS 20 for 10 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20
(13:30 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 4 for 16 yards (42-N.Heninger).
+3 YD
1 & 4 - UTAHST 4
(13:06 - 2nd) 76-E.Cleveland to UTS 1 for 3 yards (51-J.Te'i).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - UTAHST 1
(12:42 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:50 - 2nd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos
- TD (11 plays, 84 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:50 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(11:50 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp to UTS 39 for 14 yards (48-B.DeRose).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 39
(11:37 - 2nd) Penalty on UTS 75-T.Shaw False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 39. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 15 - BOISE 34
(11:20 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 33 for -1 yard (32-J.Happle).
+2 YD
2 & 16 - BOISE 33
(11:06 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 20-J.Warren. 20-J.Warren to UTS 35 for 2 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
No Gain
3 & 14 - BOISE 35
(10:28 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
Punt
4 & 14 - BOISE 35
(10:22 - 2nd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 39 yards from UTS 35 out of bounds at the BOISE 26. Team penalty on BOISE Holding 10 yards enforced at BOISE 26.

UTAHST Aggies
- Downs (7 plays, 50 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 16
(10:17 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 20 for 4 yards (93-J.Wildman96-C.Unga).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 20
(9:40 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 33 for 13 yards (6-C.Haney33-K.Meitzenheimer).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33
(8:56 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to UTS 46 for 21 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46
(8:45 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 44 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - UTAHST 44
(8:26 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
+13 YD
3 & 8 - UTAHST 44
(8:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to UTS 31 for 13 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 31
(8:00 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 25 for 6 yards.
+23 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 25
(7:26 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson to UTS 2 for 23 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - UTAHST 2
(6:36 - 2nd) 34-R.Mahone runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
+1 YD
1 & 2 - UTAHST 2
(6:28 - 2nd) 34-R.Mahone to UTS 1 for 1 yard.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - UTAHST 1
(6:15 - 2nd) 34-R.Mahone runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:11 - 2nd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 4:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:11 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(6:09 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to UTS 24 for -1 yard (25-B.Wickersham).
+37 YD
2 & 11 - BOISE 24
(5:48 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to BOISE 39 for 37 yards (26-A.Williams).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 39
(5:35 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to BOISE 25 for 14 yards (25-B.Wickersham32-J.Happle).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(5:22 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to BOISE 18 for 7 yards (90-S.Igiehon10-K.Nawahine).
-7 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 18
(5:13 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to BOISE 25 for -7 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
No Gain
3 & 10 - BOISE 25
(4:32 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
No Gain
4 & 10 - BOISE 25
(4:26 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Wright.

UTAHST Aggies
- Halftime (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(4:21 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson sacked at BOISE 13 for -12 yards. Team penalty on BOISE Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at BOISE 13. (96-C.Unga).
No Gain
2 & 22 - UTAHST 13
(4:12 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
+15 YD
3 & 22 - UTAHST 13
(4:09 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 7-A.Butler. 7-A.Butler to BOISE 28 for 15 yards (7-D.Williams). Team penalty on UTS Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BOISE 28.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43
(3:17 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to BOISE 44 for 1 yard (92-H.Motu'apuaka94-C.Andersen).
No Gain
2 & 9 - UTAHST 44
(2:49 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
+10 YD
3 & 9 - UTAHST 44
(2:46 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 34-R.Mahone. 34-R.Mahone to UTS 46 for 10 yards (6-C.Haney).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46
(2:15 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Bates.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 46
(2:06 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson to UTS 47 for -1 yard (91-D.Anderson).
+12 YD
3 & 11 - UTAHST 47
(1:22 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 35 for 12 yards (7-D.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35
(1:14 - 2nd) 6-C.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 24-G.Holani.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 35
(1:08 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson to UTS 18 for 17 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 18
(0:53 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to UTS 14 for 4 yards (93-J.Wildman).
No Gain
2 & 6 - UTAHST 14
(0:35 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to UTS 14 for no gain (92-H.Motu'apuaka3-T.Lefeged).
+14 YD
3 & 6 - UTAHST 14
(0:25 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:19 - 2nd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies
- TD (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:19 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 39 yards from BOISE 35 to UTS 26 fair catch by.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 26
(0:17 - 2nd) Team penalty on UTS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UTS 26. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - UTAHST 21
(0:17 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
+10 YD
2 & 15 - UTAHST 21
(0:13 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 31 for 10 yards (38-D.Washington).

UTAHST Aggies
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Love to UTS 29 for 4 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 29
(14:40 - 3rd) 10-J.Love to UTS 32 for 3 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
+15 YD
3 & 3 - UTAHST 32
(14:15 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 47 for 15 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 47
(14:01 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 48 for 1 yard (32-J.Happle10-K.Nawahine).
No Gain
2 & 9 - UTAHST 48
(13:35 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
Sack
3 & 9 - UTAHST 48
(13:25 - 3rd) 10-J.Love sacked at UTS 38 for -10 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
Punt
4 & 19 - UTAHST 38
(12:51 - 3rd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 36 yards from UTS 38. 26-A.Williams runs 74 yards for a touchdown.

UTAHST Aggies
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:28 - 3rd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
Kickoff
(12:28 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(12:28 - 3rd) Penalty on UTS 87-C.Repp False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 25. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 15 - UTAHST 20
(12:28 - 3rd) 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 30 for 10 yards (93-C.Hatada).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 30
(12:15 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 37 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37
(12:00 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 38 for 1 yard (90-S.Igiehon).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 38
(11:24 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 42 for 4 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
No Gain
3 & 5 - UTAHST 42
(11:02 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Warren.
Punt
4 & 5 - UTAHST 42
(10:57 - 3rd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 41 yards from UTS 42 to BOISE 17 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.

BOISE Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 17
(10:49 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to BOISE 22 for 5 yards (38-E.Munoz).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 22
(10:08 - 3rd) 7-A.Butler to BOISE 26 for 4 yards (4-S.Bond3-T.Lefeged).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - BOISE 26
(9:44 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson to BOISE 29 for 3 yards (96-C.Unga91-D.Anderson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 29
(9:14 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to BOISE 35 for 6 yards (97-J.Pitcher33-K.Meitzenheimer).
+16 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 35
(8:31 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to UTS 49 for 16 yards (4-S.Bond).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 49
(8:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 49
(7:54 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to UTS 36 for 13 yards (4-S.Bond).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 36
(7:22 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 33 for 3 yards (96-C.Unga).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 33
(6:40 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 19 for 14 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer38-E.Munoz).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 19
(6:02 - 3rd) 7-A.Butler to UTS 15 for 4 yards (51-J.Te'i).
No Gain
2 & 6 - BOISE 15
(5:25 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 15 for no gain (38-E.Munoz).
+15 YD
3 & 6 - BOISE 15
(4:40 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:32 - 3rd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies
- Interception (11 plays, -18 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:32 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(4:32 - 3rd) Team penalty on BOISE Offside 5 yards enforced at UTS 25. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 5 - UTAHST 30
(4:32 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 31 for 1 yard (38-D.Washington).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 31
(4:03 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to UTS 38 for 7 yards (22-T.LeBeauf).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38
(3:40 - 3rd) 10-J.Love to UTS 41 for 3 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 41
(3:30 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to BOISE 48 for 11 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48
(3:05 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to BOISE 41 for 7 yards (48-B.DeRose).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 41
(2:38 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to BOISE 37 for 4 yards (14-K.Buffalo).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37
(2:25 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to BOISE 31 for 6 yards (48-B.DeRose5-E.Tyler).
-2 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 31
(1:56 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to BOISE 33 for -2 yards (8-M.Reed).
+14 YD
3 & 6 - UTAHST 33
(1:31 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp to BOISE 19 for 14 yards (8-M.Reed).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 19
(1:06 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 19
(1:03 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp to BOISE 11 for 8 yards (3-B.Hawkins5-E.Tyler).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 11
(0:42 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to BOISE 6 for 5 yards (38-D.Washington).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - UTAHST 6
(0:32 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:26 - 3rd) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos
- Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 4:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:26 - 3rd) 62-D.Eberle kicks 39 yards from UTS 35 to BOISE 26 fair catch by.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 26
(0:26 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 28 for 2 yards (96-C.Unga93-J.Wildman).
-14 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 28
(15:00 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 14 for -14 yards (96-C.Unga10-T.Galeai).
+9 YD
3 & 22 - BOISE 14
(14:14 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 23 for 9 yards (2-T.Adams).
Punt
4 & 13 - BOISE 23
(13:35 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez punts 49 yards from BOISE 23 to UTS 28 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.

UTAHST Aggies
- TD (13 plays, 84 yards, 4:58 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 28
(13:27 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to UTS 33 for 5 yards (33-J.Skinner).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 33
(13:15 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi to UTS 37 for 4 yards (52-D.Schramm).
+13 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 37
(12:45 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to UTS 50 for 13 yards (14-K.Buffalo22-T.LeBeauf).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 50
(12:28 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 17-T.Compton. 17-T.Compton to BOISE 39 for 11 yards (5-E.Tyler).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39
(12:09 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 37 for 2 yards (62-S.Matlock38-D.Washington).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UTAHST 37
(11:45 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Warren.
+17 YD
3 & 8 - UTAHST 37
(11:40 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 19-S.Carter. 19-S.Carter to BOISE 20 for 17 yards (22-T.LeBeauf).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20
(11:19 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Compton.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAHST 20
(11:11 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Compton.
Penalty
3 & 10 - UTAHST 20
(11:06 - 4th) Team penalty on UTS False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 20. No Play.
Int
3 & 15 - UTAHST 25
(11:06 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-E.Tyler at BOISE 6. 5-E.Tyler to BOISE 10 for 4 yards.

BOISE Broncos

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 10
(10:58 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 13 for 3 yards (94-C.Andersen92-H.Motu'apuaka).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 13
(10:15 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 16 for 3 yards (5-C.Gilliam).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - BOISE 16
(9:28 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 21 for 5 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer93-J.Wildman).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 21
(9:12 - 4th) Penalty on UTS 96-C.Unga Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BOISE 21. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 36
(8:58 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 40 for 4 yards (94-C.Andersen3-T.Lefeged).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 40
(8:15 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 41 for 1 yard (38-E.Munoz93-J.Wildman).
+3 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 41
(7:32 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 44 for 3 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
Punt
4 & 2 - BOISE 44
(6:50 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez punts 40 yards from BOISE 44 Downed at the UTS 16.

UTAHST Aggies

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 16
(6:38 - 4th) 34-R.Burt to UTS 22 for 6 yards (5-E.Tyler).
Sack
2 & 4 - UTAHST 22
(6:26 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi sacked at UTS 19 for -3 yards (38-D.Washington).
+10 YD
3 & 7 - UTAHST 19
(5:35 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 83-D.Wright. 83-D.Wright to UTS 29 for 10 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29
(5:15 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi to UTS 33 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 33
(4:45 - 4th) 34-R.Burt to UTS 34 for 1 yard (33-J.Skinner3-B.Hawkins).
+28 YD
3 & 5 - UTAHST 34
(4:18 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 83-D.Wright. 83-D.Wright to BOISE 38 for 28 yards (33-J.Skinner).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38
(3:50 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi to BOISE 20 for 18 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20
(3:28 - 4th) 34-R.Burt to BOISE 18 for 2 yards (14-K.Buffalo).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 18
(2:59 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 34-R.Burt. 34-R.Burt to BOISE 14 for 4 yards (52-D.Schramm26-A.Williams).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 14
(2:30 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 83-D.Wright. 83-D.Wright to BOISE 6 for 8 yards (5-E.Tyler).
+4 YD
1 & 6 - UTAHST 6
(2:12 - 4th) 34-R.Burt to BOISE 2 for 4 yards (52-D.Schramm38-D.Washington).
No Gain
2 & 2 - UTAHST 2
(1:51 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Carter.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 2
(1:47 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:40 - 4th) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:40 - 4th) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(1:40 - 4th) 37-D.Smith to BOISE 31 for 6 yards (18-C.Lampkin).
-2 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 31
(0:54 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson kneels at BOISE 29 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
3 & 6 - UTAHST 29
(0:30 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson kneels at BOISE 27 for -2 yards.
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:40
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
56
21
Touchdown 1:47
3-H.Colombi runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
84
yds
04:58
pos
56
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:26
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
56
14
Touchdown 0:32
1-G.Bright runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
70
yds
04:06
pos
56
13
Point After TD 4:32
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
56
7
Touchdown 4:40
9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
83
yds
06:17
pos
55
7
Point After TD 12:28
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
7
Touchdown 12:51
98-C.Bartolic punts 36 yards from UTS 38. 26-A.Williams runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
13
yds
02:09
pos
48
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:19
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
7
Touchdown 0:25
9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
60
yds
04:02
pos
41
7
Point After TD 6:11
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
7
Touchdown 6:15
34-R.Mahone runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
84
yds
04:06
pos
34
7
Point After TD 11:50
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 12:42
24-G.Holani runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
51
yds
03:10
pos
27
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:20
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 1:28
24-G.Holani runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
61
yds
02:28
pos
20
7
Point After TD 5:14
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 5:20
10-J.Love incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-J.Walker at UTS 15. 15-J.Walker runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
7
Point After TD 7:28
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:34
10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
91
yds
03:10
pos
7
6
Point After TD 13:21
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:40
9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:39
pos
6
0
1st Downs 27 20
Rushing 15 6
Passing 10 14
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 11-16 12-20
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 472 405
Total Plays 75 81
Avg Gain 6.3 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 297 121
Rush Attempts 46 34
Avg Rush Yards 6.5 3.6
Net Yards Passing 175 284
Comp. - Att. 16-29 27-47
Yards Per Pass 6.0 6.0
Penalties - Yards 3-15 8-65
Touchdowns 8 3
Rushing TDs 3 2
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 2 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 4-38.3 6-35.8
Return Yards 93 43
Punts - Returns 1-74 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-43
Int. - Returns 2-19 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
20 Boise State 9-1 212114056
Utah State 6-4 707721
Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium Logan, Utah
 175 PASS YDS 284
297 RUSH YDS 121
472 TOTAL YDS 405
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 187 3 0 148.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 187 3 0 148.6
J. Henderson 16/28 187 3 0
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 40 1 0 322.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 40 1 0 322.0
H. Bachmeier 3/3 40 1 0
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 178 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 178 2
G. Holani 16 178 2 36
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 48 0
A. Van Buren 14 48 0 16
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 45 0
J. Henderson 7 45 0 23
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
K. Shakir 1 11 0 11
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
A. Butler 2 8 0 4
D. Smith 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Smith 1 6 0 6
E. Cleveland 76 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
E. Cleveland 1 3 0 3
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 1
R. Mahone 2 2 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 56 1
J. Hightower 3 56 1 30
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 36 1
C. Thomas 5 36 1 15
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
A. Butler 2 32 0 17
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 1
K. Shakir 2 27 1 14
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
G. Holani 1 13 0 13
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
A. Van Buren 1 12 0 12
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
R. Mahone 1 10 0 10
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Bates 1 1 0 1
O. Evans 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
O. Evans 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Skinner 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Skinner 4-0 0.0 0
B. DeRose 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. DeRose 4-0 0.0 0
R. Whimpey 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
R. Whimpey 4-0 1.0 0
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Kaniho 4-0 0.0 0
D. Washington 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
D. Washington 4-2 1.0 0
E. Tyler 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
E. Tyler 3-2 0.0 1
K. Buffalo 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Buffalo 3-0 0.0 0
J. Happle 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Happle 3-1 0.0 0
B. Wickersham 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Wickersham 3-0 0.0 0
M. Reed 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Reed 3-0 0.0 0
D. Schramm 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Schramm 3-0 0.0 0
C. Hatada 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Hatada 2-0 1.0 0
C. Weaver 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Weaver 2-0 1.0 0
T. LeBeauf 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. LeBeauf 2-1 0.0 0
S. Igiehon 90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Igiehon 2-1 0.0 0
S. Matlock 62 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Matlock 1-0 0.0 0
B. Hawkins 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Hawkins 1-1 0.0 0
D. Moa 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Moa 1-0 0.0 0
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
S. Lui 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Lui 1-0 0.0 0
K. Nawahine 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
K. Nawahine 1-3 0.0 0
J. Walker 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Walker 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Sachse 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 8/8
SEASON FG XP
0/0 8/8
E. Sachse 0/0 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 38.3 3
J. Velazquez 4 38.3 3 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 74.0 74 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 74.0 74 1
A. Williams 1 74.0 74 1
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 229 1 1 115.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 229 1 1 115.4
J. Love 21/36 229 1 1
H. Colombi 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 78 0 1 95.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 78 0 1 95.9
H. Colombi 6/11 78 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Bright 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 44 1
G. Bright 10 44 1 14
J. Warren 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 39 0
J. Warren 8 39 0 13
H. Colombi 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 25 1
H. Colombi 5 25 1 18
R. Burt 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
R. Burt 4 13 0 6
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Thompkins 1 10 0 10
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -10 0
J. Love 6 -10 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Mariner 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 66 0
S. Mariner 4 66 0 37
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 62 0
D. Thompkins 2 62 0 47
C. Repp 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 1
C. Repp 5 47 1 14
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 46 0
J. Nathan 7 46 0 25
D. Wright 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 46 0
D. Wright 3 46 0 28
S. Carter 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
S. Carter 1 17 0 17
T. Compton 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Compton 1 11 0 11
G. Bright 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
G. Bright 2 6 0 7
R. Burt 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
R. Burt 1 4 0 4
J. Warren 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Warren 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
K. Meitzenheimer 6-2 0.0 0
S. Bond 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Bond 5-0 0.0 0
J. Wildman 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
J. Wildman 3-3 0.0 0
D. Williams 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
E. Munoz 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
E. Munoz 3-3 0.0 0
C. Andersen 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Andersen 2-1 0.0 0
T. Galeai 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
T. Galeai 2-3 0.0 0
C. Haney 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Haney 2-0 0.0 0
J. Te'i 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Te'i 2-0 0.0 0
D. Anderson 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Anderson 2-2 0.0 0
H. Motu'apuaka 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
H. Motu'apuaka 2-1 0.0 0
A. Grayson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Grayson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Adams 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Adams 1-0 0.0 0
J. Pitcher 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pitcher 1-0 0.0 0
C. Gilliam 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Gilliam 1-0 0.0 0
T. Lefeged Jr. 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
T. Lefeged Jr. 1-5 0.0 0
N. Heninger 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Heninger 1-0 0.0 0
C. Lampkin 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Lampkin 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Eberle 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
D. Eberle 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bartolic 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 35.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 35.8 1
C. Bartolic 6 35.8 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Scarver 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
S. Scarver 1 21.0 21 0
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
D. Thompkins 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 25 1:39 4 75 TD
12:15 BOISE 32 1:30 4 17 Punt
7:28 BOISE 25 2:00 7 35 Punt
3:48 BOISE 39 2:28 5 61 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 49 3:10 7 51 TD
10:17 BOISE 16 4:06 11 84 TD
4:21 BOISE 25 4:02 14 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:49 BOISE 17 6:17 12 83 TD
0:26 BOISE 26 0:00 3 -3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:58 BOISE 10 4:08 7 34 Punt
1:40 BOISE 25 1:10 3 2
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 UTAHST 21 0:56 3 5 Punt
10:38 UTAHST 14 3:10 12 86 TD
5:20 UTAHST 13 0:00 1 85 INT
5:14 UTAHST 25 1:19 4 1 Punt
1:20 UTAHST 24 1:19 3 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:50 UTAHST 25 1:28 5 10 Punt
6:11 UTAHST 25 1:45 7 50 Downs
0:19 UTAHST 26 0:06 3 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAHST 25 2:09 6 13 TD
12:28 UTAHST 25 1:31 6 17 Punt
4:32 UTAHST 25 4:06 14 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 UTAHST 28 2:21 11 -18 INT
6:38 UTAHST 16 4:58 13 84 TD
