Hooker's 2 TD passes lead No. 25 Virginia Tech over Pitt
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) There was little for Virginia Tech fans to be disappointed about on Saturday, but coach Justin Fuente put a damper on a festive day when he reaffirmed that Bud Foster planned to retire at season’s end.
“I think his mind is pretty made up,” Fuente said, smiling.
Such news was disappointing because the Hokies’ defensive coordinator continues to prove his chops. Virginia Tech’s defense put together a vintage performance Saturday, and Hendon Hooker threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 25 Virginia Tech to a 28-0 victory over Pittsburgh in a steady downpour.
Hooker threw touchdown passes to Tré Turner and Damon Hazelton, and Virginia Tech held Pittsburgh to under 200 yards and scored on a fumble return, as the Hokies (8-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) notched their sixth win in their past seven games.
“I can’t say enough good things about our guys,” Fuente said. “I felt that way about them early in the year, too, though. I really did. I’m enjoying every moment with them. I think they’re a special group of young men. They’ve been through special circumstances and stuck together.”
The win sets up a showdown next weekend with rival Virginia, with the victor claiming the ACC’s Coastal Division and an ACC championship game berth on Dec. 7.
Pittsburgh (7-4, 4-3 ACC) finished with a season-low 177 yards. Kenny Pickett completed 10 of 26 for 103 yards to lead the Panthers.
“Disappointing performance, obviously, today,” Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi said. “A lot of things I saw - too many penalties, 0 for 3 on fourth downs … We don’t make any plays. Just a disappointing performance.
“I give Virginia Tech a lot of props for what they did out there today. Bud Foster’s defense came to play, I can guarantee you that … It’s hard to win when you can���t get in the end zone. We had some field position at times, but just didn’t do anything with it.”
Hooker’s 71-yard pass to Tayvion Robinson led to James Mitchell’s 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, giving the Hokies a 7-0 lead. Moments after that score, Norell Pollard returned a Pickett fumble 7 yards for a touchdown that pushed the lead to 14.
Virginia Tech basically put the game away with Hooker’s 3-yard touchdown to Turner with 45 seconds left in the first half. Hooker completed 10 of 13 passes in moving to 6-0 as the starting quarterback.
“Everyone’s just coming together as a family and just showing love and support,” Hooker said. “At the same, everyone’s expecting you to do your job.”
TAKEAWAYS
Pittsburgh: Poor execution and especially penalties hurt Pittsburgh’s offense, as the Panthers were flagged for two false starts and two illegal formations, and a third-quarter holding penalty negated a first-and-goal at the Virginia Tech 8 – a drive that ended with a punt. Pittsburgh got into Tech territory just three times on 13 possessions.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies, who looked dead after a 0-2 start to ACC play, have played much better defense of late - a big part of their resurgence. Virginia Tech hasn’t allowed more than 301 total yards or more than 63 yards rushing in each of its past three games, and its back-to-back shutouts are the unit’s first since 2005.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
A 28-point victory over a team in the mix for the ACC’s Coastal Division crown – a team that had won six of its past seven – and losses by Texas A&M and SMU should propel the Hokies up a few spots in the next poll.
FOSTER FAREWELL
Foster is retiring after 33 years as an assistant coach at Virginia Tech, including the past 23 as the Hokies’ defensive coordinator. Saturday’s game marked his final appearance as a coach at Lane Stadium, and the Hokies fittingly sent him out with a shutout – his 31st as the coordinator.
“You couldn’t have scripted it any better, I don’t think, when it’s all said and done,” Foster said. “As far as down the stretch, the Wake game (a 36-17 win), and then to go to Georgia Tech and play the way we did (a 45-0 victory) … and then it was a playoff game today, basically. To play the way we did, we didn’t play tight, we played with confidence, we executed, we made plays, and to see that from a coaching perspective is very gratifying.”
UP NEXT
Pittsburgh: Hosts Boston College on Saturday.
Virginia Tech: At Virginia on Friday.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 34 for 9 yards (11-D.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - VATECH 34(14:25 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to VT 36 for 2 yards (91-P.Jones97-J.Twyman).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(13:50 - 1st) 11-T.Turner pushed ob at VT 37 for 1 yard (24-P.Campbell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 37(13:03 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to VT 40 for 3 yards (5-D.Alexandre3-D.Hamlin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - VATECH 40(12:29 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 40 for no gain (38-C.Bright24-P.Campbell).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - VATECH 40(12:03 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 36 yards from VT 40 to PIT 24 fair catch by 83-J.Vardzel.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 24(11:58 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 24(11:53 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Wayne.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PITT 24(11:48 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - PITT 24(11:43 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman punts 43 yards from PIT 24. 83-T.Robinson to VT 35 for 2 yards (47-K.Nunn). Team penalty on PIT Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at VT 35.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(11:32 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 40(11:27 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 43 for 3 yards (92-T.Bentley28-K.Johnson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 43(10:48 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 38 for -5 yards (97-J.Twyman28-K.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - VATECH 38(10:19 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 43 yards from VT 38. 83-J.Vardzel to PIT 19 for no gain.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 20(10:12 - 1st) 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 20 for no gain (1-R.Floyd).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 20(9:48 - 1st) 19-V.Carter to PIT 24 for 4 yards (1-R.Floyd23-R.Ashby).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PITT 24(9:23 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - PITT 24(9:18 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman punts 43 yards from PIT 24. 83-T.Robinson to PIT 47 for 20 yards (86-N.Griffin-Stewart94-C.Adomitis).
VATECH
Hokies
- Fumble (4 plays, -3 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(9:06 - 1st) 35-K.King to PIT 48 for -1 yard (12-P.Ford).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - VATECH 48(8:25 - 1st) 35-K.King to PIT 48 for no gain (34-A.Watts).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 48(7:44 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to PIT 38 for 10 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|
-12 YD
|
4 & 1 - VATECH 38(7:02 - 1st) to PIT 50 FUMBLES. 28-K.Johnson to PIT 50 for no gain.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 50(6:56 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 50 for no gain (45-T.Garbutt17-D.Deablo).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 50(6:20 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to VT 47 for 3 yards (4-D.Hollifield23-R.Ashby).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - PITT 47(5:38 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 70-N.Ulizio False start 5 yards enforced at VT 47. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - PITT 48(5:18 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - PITT 48(5:14 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman punts 46 yards from PIT 48. 83-T.Robinson pushed ob at VT 10 for 4 yards (6-A.Mathews).
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (4 plays, 90 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 10(5:04 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to VT 21 for 11 yards (12-P.Ford).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 21(4:34 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 33-D.McClease. 33-D.McClease to VT 28 for 7 yards (91-P.Jones12-P.Ford).
|
+71 YD
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 28(3:53 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to PIT 1 for 71 yards (38-C.Bright).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - VATECH 1(3:18 - 1st) 82-J.Mitchell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:16 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (10 plays, 14 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(3:07 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(3:07 - 1st) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(3:07 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 30 for 5 yards (45-T.Garbutt).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 30(2:41 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 34 for 4 yards (45-T.Garbutt4-D.Hollifield).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 34(2:16 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett runs ob at PIT 42 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(1:46 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 42(1:42 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to PIT 40 for -2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - VATECH 40(0:58 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to PIT 47 for 7 yards (17-D.Deablo28-J.Waller).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - VATECH 47(0:17 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman punts 34 yards from PIT 47 out of bounds at the VT 19.
PITT
Panthers
- Downs (6 plays, 58 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 19(0:10 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to VT 22 for 3 yards (12-P.Ford91-P.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - PITT 22(15:00 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 25 for 3 yards (28-K.Johnson12-P.Ford).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 4 - PITT 25(14:18 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to VT 42 for 17 yards (3-D.Hamlin12-P.Ford).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 42(13:35 - 2nd) 33-D.McClease to VT 44 for 2 yards (91-P.Jones).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - PITT 44(12:55 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 43 for -1 yard (9-S.Brightwell).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - PITT 43(12:15 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 29-D.Keene. Penalty on PIT 3-D.Hamlin Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 43. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - PITT 47(12:08 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 45 for -8 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 18 - PITT 45(11:27 - 2nd) 35-K.King to VT 42 for -3 yards (15-J.Pinnock). Penalty on VT 52-A.Cannon Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 45. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 28 - PITT 35(10:55 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 35 for no gain (12-P.Ford).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 28 - PITT 35(10:16 - 2nd) 33-D.McClease to VT 33 for -2 yards (12-P.Ford38-C.Bright).
|
Punt
|
4 & 30 - PITT 33(9:47 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 35 yards from VT 33 to the PIT 32 downed by 7-D.Hunter.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (14 plays, 90 yards, 5:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 32(9:37 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne to VT 37 for 31 yards (1-R.Floyd).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(9:15 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to VT 18 for 19 yards (28-J.Waller).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 18(8:49 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett runs ob at VT 18 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 18(8:11 - 2nd) 18-S.Jacques-Louis to VT 14 for 4 yards (17-D.Deablo28-J.Waller).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - VATECH 14(7:35 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett to VT 10 for 4 yards (23-R.Ashby8-E.Belmar).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - VATECH 10(6:48 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 19-V.Carter.
PITT
Panthers
- Halftime (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 10(6:44 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 15 for 5 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - PITT 15(6:13 - 2nd) 11-T.Turner to VT 20 for 5 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 20(5:34 - 2nd) Penalty on VT 11-T.Turner False start 5 yards enforced at VT 20. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - PITT 15(5:13 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 23 for 8 yards (12-P.Ford).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - PITT 23(4:38 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 33 for 10 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 33(4:12 - 2nd) 35-K.King to VT 34 FUMBLES. 35-K.King to VT 34 for no gain.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - PITT 34(3:35 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 29-D.Keene. 29-D.Keene to PIT 48 for 18 yards (11-D.Jackson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 48(2:55 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to PIT 45 for 3 yards (21-D.Mathis31-E.Hallett).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - PITT 45(2:29 - 2nd) 33-D.McClease to PIT 43 for 2 yards (97-J.Twyman24-P.Campbell).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - PITT 43(1:51 - 2nd) 33-D.McClease to PIT 40 for 3 yards (91-P.Jones3-D.Hamlin).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - PITT 40(1:16 - 2nd) Penalty on PIT 92-T.Bentley Offside 5 yards enforced at PIT 40. No Play.
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 35(0:59 - 2nd) 83-T.Robinson to PIT 3 for 32 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 3 - PITT 3(0:51 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to PIT 3 for no gain (36-C.Pine).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - PITT 3(0:50 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:45 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (8 plays, 36 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:45 - 2nd) 96-P.Romo kicks 40 yards from VT 35 to PIT 25 fair catch by 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(0:45 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to PIT 26 for 1 yard (96-N.Pollard).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PITT 26(0:21 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Vardzel.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - PITT 26(0:17 - 2nd) 19-V.Carter to PIT 33 for 7 yards (17-D.Deablo22-C.Conner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - PITT 33(0:09 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman punts 54 yards from PIT 33 to the VT 13 downed by 25-A.Woods.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, -14 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 96-P.Romo kicks 40 yards from VT 35 to PIT 25 fair catch by 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne to PIT 45 for 20 yards (22-C.Conner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(14:16 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett to PIT 45 for no gain (45-T.Garbutt3-C.Farley).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 45(13:48 - 3rd) Penalty on PIT 57-G.Houy False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 45. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - VATECH 40(13:25 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 47 for 7 yards (22-C.Conner). Penalty on VT 22-C.Conner Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PIT 48.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(13:03 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne to VT 29 for 8 yards (22-C.Conner23-R.Ashby).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 29(12:37 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 19-V.Carter. 19-V.Carter to VT 8 for 21 yards. Penalty on PIT 67-J.Morrissey Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 29. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - VATECH 39(12:23 - 3rd) 21-A.Davis to VT 38 for 1 yard (96-N.Pollard).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 38(11:55 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - VATECH 38(11:47 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 38 yards from VT 38 to VT End Zone. touchback.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, -13 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 20(11:40 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to VT 18 for -2 yards (24-P.Campbell34-A.Watts).
|
Sack
|
2 & 12 - PITT 18(11:12 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 5 for -13 yards (91-P.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 25 - PITT 5(10:28 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 6 for 1 yard (5-D.Alexandre).
|
Punt
|
4 & 24 - PITT 6(9:55 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 39 yards from VT 6 to VT 45 fair catch by 83-J.Vardzel. Team penalty on VT Illegal formation 6 yards enforced at VT 45.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 39(9:47 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 39(9:41 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 39(9:37 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 48 for -13 yards (23-R.Ashby22-C.Conner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 23 - VATECH 48(9:01 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman punts 44 yards from PIT 48. 83-T.Robinson to VT 16 for 8 yards (24-P.Campbell86-N.Griffin-Stewart). Penalty on VT 7-D.Hunter Illegal block in the back 8 yards enforced at VT 16.
PITT
Panthers
- Fumble (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 8(8:35 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to VT 6 for -2 yards (38-C.Bright).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - PITT 6(8:13 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - PITT 6(8:07 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 14 for 8 yards (38-C.Bright28-K.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - PITT 14(7:35 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 40 yards from VT 14 to PIT 46 fair catch by 83-J.Vardzel.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (9 plays, 46 yards, 4:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(7:28 - 3rd) 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 39 for -7 yards (22-C.Conner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - VATECH 39(6:51 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 17 - VATECH 39(6:46 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to VT 39 for 22 yards (3-C.Farley). Team penalty on PIT Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at PIT 39. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 22 - VATECH 34(6:16 - 3rd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 41 for 7 yards (41-J.Griffin34-A.Tisdale).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - VATECH 41(5:43 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman punts 41 yards from PIT 41. 6-H.Grimsley to VT 18 FUMBLES. 27-A.Chatman to VT 17 for no gain.
PITT
Panthers
- Downs (7 plays, 20 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 17(5:31 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 22 for 5 yards (5-D.Alexandre).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - PITT 22(4:57 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 24 for 2 yards (34-A.Watts24-P.Campbell).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - PITT 24(4:28 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to VT 29 for 5 yards (11-D.Jackson34-A.Watts).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 29(3:48 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 29-D.Keene. 29-D.Keene to PIT 44 for 27 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 44(3:22 - 3rd) 11-T.Turner to PIT 36 for 8 yards (11-D.Jackson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - PITT 36(2:49 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to PIT 30 for 6 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 30(2:19 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to PIT 32 for -2 yards (38-C.Bright92-T.Bentley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - PITT 32(1:26 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 29-D.Keene.
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 12 - PITT 32(1:19 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 33-D.McClease. 33-D.McClease to PIT 37 for -5 yards (38-C.Bright).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - PITT 37(0:45 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 34 yards from PIT 37 to the PIT 3 downed by 27-A.Chatman. Team penalty on VT Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at PIT 37. No Play.
PITT
Panthers
- Downs (5 plays, 33 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 22 - VATECH 42(0:45 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 37 yards from PIT 42 to the PIT 5 downed by 97-O.Shadley.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 5(0:28 - 3rd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 9 for 4 yards (22-C.Conner).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 9(15:00 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett to PIT 14 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 14(14:18 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett to PIT 16 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 16(13:54 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 16(13:49 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne to PIT 25 for 9 yards (1-R.Floyd).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PITT 25(13:17 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to PIT 25 for no gain (23-R.Ashby).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - PITT 25(12:33 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Mathews.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(12:29 - 4th) 33-D.McClease to PIT 27 for -2 yards (6-J.Morgan). Penalty on PIT 95-D.Danielson Facemasking 13 yards enforced at PIT 25. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 12(12:00 - 4th) 11-T.Turner to PIT 8 FUMBLES (12-P.Ford). out of bounds at the PIT 8. Penalty on PIT 12-P.Ford Personal Foul 4 yards enforced at PIT 8.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - VATECH 4(11:45 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to PIT 3 for 1 yard (95-D.Danielson9-S.Brightwell).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 3(11:05 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to PIT 2 for 1 yard (95-D.Danielson24-P.Campbell).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 2(10:16 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:12 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:12 - 4th) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(10:12 - 4th) 19-V.Carter to VT 49 for 26 yards (90-J.Becton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 49(9:33 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 49(9:27 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to VT 44 for 5 yards (1-R.Floyd).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - PITT 44(8:58 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to VT 42 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - PITT 42(8:10 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
VATECH
Hokies
- End of Game (4 plays, 3 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(8:04 - 4th) 30-C.Steward to VT 47 for 5 yards (7-J.Stocker9-S.Brightwell).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 47(7:29 - 4th) Penalty on VT 80-K.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at VT 47. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 42(7:07 - 4th) 30-C.Steward to VT 44 for 2 yards (9-S.Brightwell3-D.Hamlin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - VATECH 44(6:25 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-P.Patterson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - VATECH 44(6:19 - 4th) 91-O.Bradburn punts 40 yards from VT 44 to PIT 16 fair catch by 83-J.Vardzel.
VATECH
Hokies
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 16(6:13 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to PIT 22 for 6 yards (34-A.Tisdale44-D.Rivers).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 4 - VATECH 22(5:34 - 4th) 19-V.Carter to PIT 18 for -4 yards (41-J.Griffin18-T.Rodgers).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - VATECH 18(4:51 - 4th) 12-N.Patti complete to 6-A.Mathews. 6-A.Mathews to PIT 32 for 14 yards (37-B.Murray41-J.Griffin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 32(4:20 - 4th) 12-N.Patti incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Wayne.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 32(4:16 - 4th) Team penalty on PIT Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at PIT 32. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - VATECH 27(4:16 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to PIT 31 for 4 yards (7-D.Hunter93-M.Kendricks).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 31(3:41 - 4th) 12-N.Patti scrambles to PIT 34 for 3 yards (44-D.Rivers).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - VATECH 34(3:06 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman punts 42 yards from PIT 34. 6-H.Grimsley to VT 30 for 6 yards (94-C.Adomitis24-P.Campbell).
VATECH
Hokies
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 30(2:56 - 4th) 30-C.Steward to VT 33 for 3 yards (14-M.Williams).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 33(2:12 - 4th) 30-C.Steward to VT 40 for 7 yards (31-E.Hallett).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(1:26 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson kneels at VT 37 for -3 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 13 - VATECH 37(0:38 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson kneels at VT 33 for -4 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|16
|Rushing
|3
|8
|Passing
|4
|4
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|160
|250
|Total Plays
|55
|62
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|60
|110
|Rush Attempts
|27
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|2.3
|Net Yards Passing
|100
|140
|Comp. - Att.
|11-28
|10-14
|Yards Per Pass
|3.6
|10.0
|Penalties - Yards
|10-67
|7-54
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|4-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-42.8
|7-38.6
|Return Yards
|0
|39
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|6-39
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|100
|PASS YDS
|140
|
|
|60
|RUSH YDS
|110
|
|
|160
|TOTAL YDS
|250
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|10/26
|103
|0
|0
|
N. Patti 12 QB
|N. Patti
|1/2
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Carter 19 RB
|V. Carter
|4
|33
|0
|26
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|8
|24
|0
|7
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|3
|15
|0
|6
|
N. Patti 12 QB
|N. Patti
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|3
|-3
|0
|4
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|8
|-12
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne 82 WR
|J. Wayne
|4
|68
|0
|31
|
T. Mack 11 WR
|T. Mack
|3
|18
|0
|19
|
A. Mathews 6 WR
|A. Mathews
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Mathis 21 DB
|D. Mathis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Carter 19 RB
|V. Carter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Vardzel 83 WR
|J. Vardzel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Ford 12 DB
|P. Ford
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brightwell 9 LB
|S. Brightwell
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hamlin 3 DB
|D. Hamlin
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 11 DB
|D. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Campbell III 24 LB
|P. Campbell III
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 34 DL
|A. Watts
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mathis 21 DB
|D. Mathis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stocker 7 DB
|J. Stocker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 28 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
C. Pine 36 LB
|C. Pine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Twyman 97 DL
|J. Twyman
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
E. Hallett 31 DB
|E. Hallett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ford 56 OL
|B. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|8
|43.4
|5
|54
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|1
|38.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Vardzel 83 WR
|J. Vardzel
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|10/13
|153
|2
|0
|
Q. Patterson II 4 QB
|Q. Patterson II
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|12
|31
|0
|11
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|20
|27
|0
|10
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|4
|18
|0
|8
|
C. Steward 30 RB
|C. Steward
|4
|17
|0
|7
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
K. King 35 RB
|K. King
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|2
|74
|0
|71
|
D. Keene 29 TE
|D. Keene
|2
|45
|0
|27
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|3
|30
|1
|17
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|2
|2
|0
|7
|
D. Hazelton 14 WR
|D. Hazelton
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
K. King 35 RB
|K. King
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Patterson 8 WR
|P. Patterson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Floyd 1 DB
|R. Floyd
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conner 22 DB
|C. Conner
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Garbutt 45 DL
|T. Garbutt
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|3-4
|1.5
|0
|
J. Griffin 41 DL
|J. Griffin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pollard 96 DL
|N. Pollard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hunter 7 DB
|D. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rivers 44 LB
|D. Rivers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tisdale 34 LB
|A. Tisdale
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waller 28 DB
|J. Waller
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Becton 90 DL
|J. Becton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murray 37 DB
|B. Murray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kendricks 93 DL
|M. Kendricks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Farley 3 DB
|C. Farley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Belmar 8 DL
|E. Belmar
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rodgers 18 DB
|T. Rodgers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|7
|38.6
|3
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|4
|8.5
|20
|0
|
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|2
|2.5
|6
|0
