|
|
|DUKE
|WAKE
Sciba sets kicking record, helps Wake Forest beat Duke 39-27
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Sophomore kicker Nick Sciba connected on four field goals while setting an NCAA record, and Wake Forest held off Duke for a 39-27 victory on Saturday night.
The Demon Deacons (8-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) withstood Duke's Damond Philyaw-Johnson's two kickoff returns for touchdowns.
Philyaw-Johnson's 98-yard kickoff return gave the Blue Devils (4-7, 2-5) a 27-26 lead with 9:34 remaining. But Kenneth Walker III scored on a 14-yard run about a minute later to put Wake Forest ahead for good. Philyaw-Johnson had a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter.
The Demon Deacons put the game away on Cade Carney's 18-yard TD run with 3:27 left.
Sciba kicked field goals of 38, 34, 44 and 25 yards to give him 32 consecutive made field goals, surpassing the record of 30 set by Chuck Nelson of Washington in the 1981-82 seasons. Sciba's 44-yarder, his longest of the season, set the record and extended Wake Forest's lead to 23-13 late in the third quarter.
''It's great for him (Sciba),'' Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. ''You keep going to the well and he keeps getting it done.''
Jamie Newman completed 14 of 25 passes for 284 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Hinton. Newman also rushed 29 times for a career-high 144 yards that included a 42-yard scoring run. Walker added 113 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Duke's Quentin Harris completed 14 of 23 passes for 163 yards, including a 23-yard TD pass to Noah Gray.
The Blue Devils managed only one first down until picking up two in the final minute of the first half while running out the clock. Philyaw-Johnson responded to Sciba's first field goal by racing through a seam near the right sideline for his first career TD.
''There's always something positive you can take away from a game,'' Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. ''Those returns were no accident. Damond is fast, and he's fearless.''
The Demon Deacons, who led 13-10 at halftime, extended the lead to 20-10 thanks to Newman's 62-yard pass to Hinton on the opening series of the second half.
AJ Reed kicked field goals of 30 and 43 yards for the Blue Devils.
Wake Forest amassed 610 yards total offense while holding Duke to 290 yards. Yet, the Deacons trailed with less than nine minutes to play.
''Obviously, our kickoff coverage is atrocious,'' said Clawson, who ordered a short kickoff away from Philyaw-Johnson after Wake's final TD. ''If we could just cover kicks, it wouldn't have been a close game.''
TAKEAWAY
Duke: The Blue Devils entered the game averaging only 11 points during their four-game losing streak, scored more than 17 points for the first time since a 41-23 victory over Georgia Tech on Oct. 12. Though held to only one first down in the first 29 minutes, the Devils' offense showed some life in the second half with 10 first downs and a 65-yard TD drive to open the fourth quarter.
Wake Forest: The Deacons' offense struggled at the start on a rainy night but picked up the pace when the rain slowed in the second quarter. With a victory against last-place Syracuse on Saturday, the Deacons would tie Louisville for second place in the ACC's Atlantic Division. Their kicking teams have some work to do, though. In addition to Philyaw-Johnson's TDs, the Deacons gave up a 21-yard punt return that set up Duke's first-half field goal.
UP NEXT
Duke: Plays host on Saturday in its regular-season finale to Miami, which lost to Florida International.
Wake Forest: Plays at Syracuse in its regular-season finale on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 88-Z.Murphy kicks 61 yards from WF 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 18 for 14 yards (34-Z.Ranson10-K.Dicks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 18(14:56 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Young.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 18(14:52 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 18 for no gain (41-J.Johns).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 18(14:23 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 25 for 7 yards (30-J.Williams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - DUKE 25(13:43 - 1st) 45-A.Parker punts 37 yards from DUK 25 out of bounds at the WF 38.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Downs (9 plays, 32 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(13:35 - 1st) 12-J.Newman to WF 46 for 8 yards (10-M.Waters).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - WAKE 46(13:13 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to DUK 45 for 9 yards (16-D.Singleton).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 45(12:40 - 1st) 12-J.Newman to DUK 43 for 2 yards (16-D.Singleton33-L.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 43(12:18 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to DUK 42 for 1 yard (51-V.Dimukeje).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 42(11:55 - 1st) 12-J.Newman to DUK 33 for 9 yards (16-D.Singleton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 33(11:30 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to DUK 33 for no gain (10-M.Waters).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 33(11:03 - 1st) 12-J.Newman to DUK 30 for 3 yards (95-T.McSwain).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 30(10:32 - 1st) 12-J.Newman to DUK 30 for no gain (49-K.Quansah).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 7 - WAKE 30(9:52 - 1st) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Fumble (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(9:46 - 1st) 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 33 for 3 yards (20-C.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 33(9:25 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 34 for 1 yard (41-J.Johns45-R.Smenda).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - DUKE 34(9:00 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 39 for 5 yards (48-C.Jones).
|
-13 YD
|
4 & 1 - DUKE 39(8:45 - 1st) to DUK 26 FUMBLES. 48-C.Jones to DUK 26 for no gain.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 26(8:39 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to DUK 23 for 3 yards (53-T.Rice49-K.Quansah).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 23(8:21 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to DUK 24 for -1 yard (54-D.Tangelo).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - WAKE 24(7:52 - 1st) 12-J.Newman sacked at DUK 33 for -9 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - WAKE 33(6:51 - 1st) 8-D.Maggio punts 33 yards from DUK 33 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(6:44 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 22 for 2 yards (30-J.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 22(6:17 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - DUKE 22(6:13 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 28 for 6 yards (9-C.Basham).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - DUKE 28(5:35 - 1st) 45-A.Parker punts 57 yards from DUK 28. 2-K.Hinton to WF 17 for 2 yards (27-D.Neal42-S.Heyward).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (11 plays, 63 yards, 3:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 17(5:23 - 1st) 25-K.Walker to WF 17 for no gain (49-K.Quansah).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 17(5:00 - 1st) 12-J.Newman to WF 20 for 3 yards (49-K.Quansah42-S.Heyward).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 20(4:25 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to WF 33 for 13 yards (31-J.Blackwell).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 33(4:03 - 1st) 25-K.Walker to WF 42 for 9 yards (49-K.Quansah).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 42(3:40 - 1st) 25-K.Walker runs ob at DUK 49 for 9 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(3:15 - 1st) 25-K.Walker to DUK 39 for 10 yards (16-D.Singleton).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(2:50 - 1st) 25-K.Walker to DUK 36 for 3 yards (7-J.Waters).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 36(2:35 - 1st) 25-K.Walker to DUK 28 for 8 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 28(2:18 - 1st) 12-J.Newman to DUK 26 for 2 yards (41-X.Gagnon).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 26(1:52 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to DUK 25 for 1 yard (10-M.Waters).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 25(1:24 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 5-S.Claude. 5-S.Claude to DUK 20 for 5 yards (10-M.Waters).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - WAKE 20(1:24 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Fumble (1 plays, 26 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:35 - 1st) 88-Z.Murphy kicks 62 yards from WF 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson runs 97 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:24 - 1st) 48-A.Reed extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(0:24 - 1st) 48-A.Reed kicks 55 yards from DUK 35. 2-K.Hinton to WF 23 for 13 yards (96-C.Rumph40-J.Morgenstern).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 23(0:20 - 1st) 12-J.Newman to WF 26 for 3 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 26(15:00 - 2nd) 25-K.Walker to WF 26 for no gain (59-T.Hornbuckle16-D.Singleton).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 26(14:21 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman to WF 29 for 3 yards (10-M.Waters92-E.Cerenord).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - DUKE 29(13:40 - 2nd) 8-D.Maggio punts 32 yards from WF 29 Downed at the DUK 39.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(13:29 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to WF 35 FUMBLES (20-C.Davis). 4-A.Henderson to WF 35 for no gain.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- FG (5 plays, 38 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(13:18 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman sacked at WF 31 for -4 yards (95-T.McSwain).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - DUKE 31(12:50 - 2nd) 36-C.Carney to WF 31 for no gain (42-S.Heyward49-K.Quansah).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - DUKE 31(12:26 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 80-W.Jones.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - DUKE 31(12:19 - 2nd) 8-D.Maggio punts 40 yards from WF 31. 4-M.Hudzick to DUK 50 for 21 yards (39-K.Good).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (9 plays, 70 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 50(12:04 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to WF 45 for 5 yards (21-E.Bassey).
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 45(11:42 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to WF 12 for 33 yards (3-N.Greer).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 12(11:20 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to WF 12 for no gain (45-R.Smenda).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 12(10:55 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris to WF 12 for no gain (45-R.Smenda17-T.Redd).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 12(10:23 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - WAKE 12(10:19 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:15 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed kicks 60 yards from DUK 35. 2-K.Hinton to WF 30 for 25 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(10:10 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 30(10:05 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman to WF 42 for 12 yards (26-M.Carter10-M.Waters).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(9:48 - 2nd) 25-K.Walker to WF 46 for 4 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 46(9:30 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman to WF 49 for 3 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - DUKE 49(9:04 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Claude.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - DUKE 49(8:56 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 5-S.Claude. 5-S.Claude to DUK 44 for 7 yards (31-J.Blackwell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 44(8:50 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 25-K.Walker.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 44(8:48 - 2nd) 25-K.Walker to DUK 42 for 2 yards (7-J.Waters).
|
+42 YD
|
3 & 8 - DUKE 42(8:24 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:14 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (10 plays, 63 yards, 3:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:14 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba kicks 48 yards from WF 35. 2-J.Jackson to DUK 17 FUMBLES. 2-J.Jackson to DUK 17 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 17(8:14 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 21 for 4 yards (41-J.Johns).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 21(7:53 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Jackson. Penalty on DUK 71-M.McIntyre Holding 11 yards enforced at DUK 21. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 17 - WAKE 10(7:48 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 15 for 5 yards (58-C.Monroe).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - WAKE 15(6:30 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 26 for 11 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - WAKE 26(6:30 - 2nd) 45-A.Parker punts 54 yards from DUK 26. 2-K.Hinton to WF 21 for 1 yard.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(6:21 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman to WF 23 for 2 yards (10-M.Waters59-T.Hornbuckle).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 23(6:00 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 86-J.Freudenthal. 86-J.Freudenthal to WF 34 for 11 yards (16-D.Singleton).
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 34(5:25 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to DUK 30 for 36 yards (31-J.Blackwell).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(5:05 - 2nd) Penalty on WF 59-L.Ngassam Nya False start 5 yards enforced at DUK 30. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - DUKE 35(4:45 - 2nd) 36-C.Carney to DUK 29 for 6 yards (54-D.Tangelo31-J.Blackwell).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 29(4:21 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman to DUK 25 for 4 yards (54-D.Tangelo).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 25(3:56 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman to DUK 20 for 5 yards (49-K.Quansah).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(3:42 - 2nd) 36-C.Carney to DUK 18 for 2 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 18(3:23 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to DUK 16 for 2 yards (33-L.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - DUKE 16(2:44 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - DUKE 16(2:39 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:35 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(2:35 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris sacked at DUK 24 for -1 yard (9-C.Basham).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - WAKE 24(2:13 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 81-A.Young. 81-A.Young to DUK 27 for 3 yards (21-E.Bassey18-T.Rucker).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - WAKE 27(1:53 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris sacked at DUK 19 for -8 yards FUMBLES (57-J.Taylor). 87-N.Gray to DUK 19 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - WAKE 19(1:45 - 2nd) 45-A.Parker punts 54 yards from DUK 19 Downed at the WF 27.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Halftime (2 plays, 26 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(1:29 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Greene.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 27(1:26 - 2nd) 36-C.Carney to WF 29 for 2 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - DUKE 29(0:46 - 2nd) Penalty on WF 73-J.Benzinger False start 5 yards enforced at WF 29. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 13 - DUKE 24(0:46 - 2nd) 36-C.Carney to WF 33 for 9 yards (28-M.Gilbert).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - DUKE 33(0:39 - 2nd) 8-D.Maggio punts 52 yards from WF 33 to the DUK 15 downed by 39-K.Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 15(0:29 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 30 for 15 yards (17-T.Redd).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(0:12 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 41 for 11 yards (45-R.Smenda).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- FG (11 plays, 45 yards, 4:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-A.Reed kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman to WF 32 for 7 yards (16-D.Singleton).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - DUKE 32(14:38 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman to WF 34 for 2 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - DUKE 34(14:11 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman runs ob at WF 38 for 4 yards.
|
+62 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(13:48 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:39 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (9 plays, 15 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:39 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba kicks 54 yards from WF 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 30 for 19 yards (48-C.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(13:34 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 33 for 3 yards (30-J.Williams).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 33(13:12 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 25-D.Jackson. 25-D.Jackson to DUK 47 for 14 yards (3-N.Greer).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(12:43 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 47(12:35 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 50 for 3 yards (41-J.Johns).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 50(12:01 - 3rd) 25-D.Jackson to WF 40 for 10 yards (45-R.Smenda30-J.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(11:29 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 81-A.Young. 81-A.Young to WF 38 for 2 yards (41-J.Johns).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 38(10:58 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris to WF 29 for 9 yards (45-R.Smenda).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(10:41 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 29(10:35 - 3rd) 25-D.Jackson to WF 28 for 1 yard (30-J.Williams90-S.Kamara).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - WAKE 28(10:05 - 3rd) Penalty on DUK 69-Z.Baker False start 5 yards enforced at WF 28. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 14 - WAKE 33(9:46 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to WF 25 for 8 yards (30-J.Williams).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - WAKE 25(9:08 - 3rd) 48-A.Reed 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Interception (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:02 - 3rd) 48-A.Reed kicks 30 yards from DUK 35 out of bounds at the WF 35.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(9:02 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 35(8:58 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 86-J.Freudenthal. 86-J.Freudenthal to WF 42 for 7 yards (10-M.Waters).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - DUKE 42(8:31 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 86-J.Freudenthal. 86-J.Freudenthal to DUK 49 for 9 yards (16-D.Singleton).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(8:11 - 3rd) 25-K.Walker pushed ob at DUK 41 for 8 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - DUKE 41(7:53 - 3rd) 25-K.Walker to DUK 37 for 4 yards (54-D.Tangelo).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 37(7:32 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Claude.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 37(7:25 - 3rd) 25-K.Walker to DUK 17 for 20 yards (26-M.Carter). Penalty on WF 75-J.Herron Holding 10 yards enforced at DUK 37. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - DUKE 47(6:54 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton.
|
Sack
|
3 & 20 - DUKE 47(6:49 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman sacked at DUK 50 for -3 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|
Punt
|
4 & 23 - DUKE 50(6:07 - 3rd) 8-D.Maggio punts 47 yards from DUK 50 out of bounds at the DUK 3.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (8 plays, 52 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 3(5:58 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 8 for 5 yards (10-K.Dicks95-D.Bergan).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 8(5:35 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 17 for 9 yards (45-R.Smenda).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 17(5:11 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 34 for 17 yards (45-R.Smenda).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 34(4:47 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Taylor at WF 22. 6-J.Taylor to WF 22 for no gain (81-A.Young).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (4 plays, 65 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 22(4:38 - 3rd) 25-K.Walker pushed ob at DUK 44 for 34 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 44(4:12 - 3rd) 25-K.Walker to DUK 42 for 2 yards (10-M.Waters).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 42(3:36 - 3rd) Penalty on WF 59-L.Ngassam Nya False start 5 yards enforced at DUK 42. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - DUKE 47(3:16 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman to DUK 43 for 4 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - DUKE 43(2:49 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 80-W.Jones. 80-W.Jones to DUK 30 for 13 yards (16-D.Singleton26-M.Carter).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(2:22 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman to DUK 31 for -1 yard (96-C.Rumph).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - DUKE 31(1:50 - 3rd) 25-K.Walker to DUK 25 for 6 yards (26-M.Carter51-V.Dimukeje).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 25(1:19 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman incomplete.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - DUKE 25(1:15 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (9 plays, 63 yards, 5:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:10 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba kicks 53 yards from WF 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 35 for 23 yards (30-J.Williams).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(1:06 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to WF 48 for 17 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 48(0:40 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 3-D.Harding. 3-D.Harding to WF 26 for 22 yards (18-T.Rucker30-J.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 26(0:16 - 3rd) 25-D.Jackson to WF 23 for 3 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 23(15:00 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:55 - 4th) 48-A.Reed extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (4 plays, 90 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) 48-A.Reed kicks 49 yards from DUK 35. 2-K.Hinton to WF 30 for 14 yards (34-S.Stevens).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(14:49 - 4th) 12-J.Newman to WF 34 for 4 yards (33-L.Johnson54-D.Tangelo).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 34(14:24 - 4th) 36-C.Carney to WF 34 for no gain (49-K.Quansah).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 34(13:50 - 4th) 12-J.Newman complete to 5-S.Claude. 5-S.Claude to WF 41 for 7 yards (26-M.Carter).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 41(13:24 - 4th) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to DUK 40 for 19 yards (16-D.Singleton).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(13:03 - 4th) 36-C.Carney to DUK 38 for 2 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 38(12:38 - 4th) 12-J.Newman to DUK 13 for 25 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 13(12:04 - 4th) 25-K.Walker to DUK 12 for 1 yard (41-X.Gagnon).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 12(11:22 - 4th) 12-J.Newman to DUK 5 for 7 yards (33-L.Johnson16-D.Singleton).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - WAKE 5(10:38 - 4th) 36-C.Carney to DUK 7 for -2 yards (96-C.Rumph49-K.Quansah).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - WAKE 7(9:51 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (9 plays, 78 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:47 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba kicks 63 yards from WF 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson runs 98 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:34 - 4th) 48-A.Reed extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(9:34 - 4th) 48-A.Reed kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(9:34 - 4th) 12-J.Newman to WF 29 for 4 yards (95-T.McSwain).
|
+57 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 29(9:05 - 4th) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton pushed ob at DUK 14 for 57 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 14(8:32 - 4th) 25-K.Walker runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|(8:24 - 4th) Team penalty on WF Delay of game 5 yards enforced at DUK 3. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|(8:24 - 4th) 12-J.Newman incomplete.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(8:24 - 4th) Penalty on DUK 27-D.Neal Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WF 35. No Play.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Downs (9 plays, 19 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:24 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba kicks 50 yards from WF 50 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(8:24 - 4th) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 30 for 5 yards (30-J.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 30(8:02 - 4th) 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 31 for 1 yard (20-C.Davis45-R.Smenda).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DUKE 31(7:30 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - DUKE 31(7:26 - 4th) 45-A.Parker punts 49 yards from DUK 31. 2-K.Hinton to WF 22 for 2 yards (41-X.Gagnon).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 22(7:14 - 4th) 25-K.Walker to WF 21 for -1 yard (49-K.Quansah).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WAKE 21(6:50 - 4th) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 25-K.Walker.
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 21(6:46 - 4th) 12-J.Newman complete to 24-D.Greene. 24-D.Greene pushed ob at DUK 43 for 36 yards. Team penalty on DUK Offside declined.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 43(6:24 - 4th) 12-J.Newman to DUK 41 for 2 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 41(5:54 - 4th) 12-J.Newman to DUK 40 for 1 yard (49-K.Quansah).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 40(5:38 - 4th) 2-K.Hinton to DUK 34 for 6 yards (26-M.Carter).
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 1 - WAKE 34(5:02 - 4th) 36-C.Carney to DUK 23 for 11 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 23(4:20 - 4th) 36-C.Carney to DUK 18 for 5 yards (95-T.McSwain).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 18(3:35 - 4th) 36-C.Carney runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:27 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:27 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba kicks 36 yards from WF 35 to DUK 29 fair catch by 88-J.Marwede.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(3:27 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 41 for 12 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 41(3:13 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris complete to 21-M.Durant. 21-M.Durant to DUK 42 for 1 yard (17-T.Redd).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 42(2:50 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 47 for 5 yards (45-R.Smenda).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 47(2:30 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 44 for -3 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
4 & 7 - WAKE 44(2:08 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris to WF 41 for 15 yards (45-R.Smenda).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 41(1:48 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris sacked at WF 43 for -2 yards (72-T.Williams9-C.Basham).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - WAKE 43(1:23 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - WAKE 43(1:17 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|
Sack
|
4 & 12 - WAKE 43(1:13 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris sacked at WF 48 for -5 yards (30-J.Williams).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 48(1:08 - 4th) 36-C.Carney to DUK 47 for 5 yards (31-J.Blackwell10-M.Waters).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 47(0:19 - 4th) 36-C.Carney to DUK 47 for no gain (54-D.Tangelo).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|27
|Rushing
|7
|15
|Passing
|6
|11
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-11
|10-21
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|282
|596
|Total Plays
|54
|91
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|127
|334
|Rush Attempts
|31
|66
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|155
|262
|Comp. - Att.
|14-23
|14-25
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|10.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-31
|5-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-50.2
|5-40.8
|Return Yards
|272
|57
|Punts - Returns
|1-21
|3-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-251
|3-52
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|155
|PASS YDS
|262
|
|
|127
|RUSH YDS
|334
|
|
|282
|TOTAL YDS
|596
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Harris 18 QB
|Q. Harris
|14/23
|163
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|7
|71
|0
|26
|
Q. Harris 18 QB
|Q. Harris
|14
|39
|0
|17
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|7
|26
|0
|10
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|7
|76
|1
|23
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Young 81 WR
|A. Young
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Singleton 16 S
|D. Singleton
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 10 S
|M. Waters
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Quansah 49 LB
|K. Quansah
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|7-1
|2.0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McSwain 95 DT
|T. McSwain
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 31 CB
|J. Blackwell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 33 CB
|L. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Gagnon 41 LB
|X. Gagnon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hornbuckle 59 DE
|T. Hornbuckle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gilbert 28 CB
|M. Gilbert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rice 53 DT
|T. Rice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Cerenord 92 DT
|E. Cerenord
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 57 LS
|J. Taylor
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Reed 48 K
|A. Reed
|2/2
|43
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Parker 45 P
|A. Parker
|5
|50.2
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|5
|50.2
|98
|0
|
J. Jackson 2 S
|J. Jackson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hudzick 4 S
|M. Hudzick
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Newman 12 QB
|J. Newman
|14/25
|284
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Newman 12 QB
|J. Newman
|29
|144
|1
|42
|
K. Walker III 25 RB
|K. Walker III
|17
|113
|1
|34
|
C. Carney 36 RB
|C. Carney
|19
|71
|1
|18
|
K. Hinton 2 WR
|K. Hinton
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hinton 2 WR
|K. Hinton
|6
|189
|1
|62
|
D. Greene 24 WR
|D. Greene
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
|J. Freudenthal
|3
|27
|0
|11
|
S. Claude 5 WR
|S. Claude
|3
|19
|0
|7
|
W. Jones 80 WR
|W. Jones
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Walker III 25 RB
|K. Walker III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Smenda Jr. 45 LB
|R. Smenda Jr.
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johns 41 DE
|J. Johns
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rucker 18 DB
|T. Rucker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 20 DB
|C. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
|C. Basham Jr.
|3-1
|2.5
|0
|
T. Redd 17 DB
|T. Redd
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bassey 21 DB
|E. Bassey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Greer 3 DB
|N. Greer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Monroe 58 LB
|C. Monroe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 48 LB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 6 DB
|J. Taylor
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|
K. Dicks III 10 DB
|K. Dicks III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bergan Jr. 95 DL
|D. Bergan Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kamara 90 DL
|S. Kamara
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 72 DL
|T. Williams
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Sciba 4 K
|N. Sciba
|4/4
|44
|3/3
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Maggio 8 P
|D. Maggio
|5
|40.8
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hinton 2 WR
|K. Hinton
|3
|17.3
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hinton 2 WR
|K. Hinton
|3
|1.7
|2
|0
-
NEVADA
FRESNO
28
28
3rd 0:00 ESP2
-
20BOISE
UTAHST
56
7
3rd 2:25 CBSS
-
SDGST
HAWAII
3
14
3rd 0:00 FCBK
-
OHIO
BGREEN
66
24
Final ESPNU
-
EMICH
NILL
45
17
Final ESPN2
-
AKRON
MIAOH
17
20
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
30
49
Final ESPN2
-
NCST
GATECH
26
28
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
WYO
7
17
Final ESPN2
-
KANSAS
22IOWAST
31
41
Final FSN
-
ILL
17IOWA
10
19
Final BTN
-
WCAR
5BAMA
3
66
Final ESPN
-
SAMF
15AUBURN
0
52
Final SECN
-
UCF
TULANE
34
31
Final CBSSN
-
10MINN
NWEST
38
22
Final ABC
-
BYU
MA
56
24
Final FloSports
-
21OKLAST
WVU
20
13
Final ESPN2
-
ECU
UCONN
31
24
Final ESP3
-
BALLST
KENTST
38
41
Final ESPN+
-
8PSU
2OHIOST
17
28
Final FOX
-
LIB
UVA
27
55
Final FSN
-
MICHST
RUT
27
0
Final FS1
-
AF
NMEX
44
22
Final ESP3
-
SALA
GAST
15
28
Final ESPN+
-
TXSTSM
24APLST
13
35
Final ESPN+
-
BC
16ND
7
40
Final NBC
-
GAS
ARKST
33
38
Final ESPN+
-
NTEXAS
RICE
14
20
Final NFLN
-
TEXAS
14BAYLOR
10
24
Final FS1
-
WKY
USM
28
10
Final ESPN+
-
ETNST
VANDY
0
38
Final SECN+
-
PITT
VATECH
0
28
Final ESPN2
-
LATECH
UAB
14
20
Final ESPN+
-
UCLA
23USC
35
52
Final ABC
-
MERCER
UNC
7
56
Final FSN
-
TXAM
4UGA
13
19
Final CBS
-
MRSHL
CHARLO
13
24
Final
-
NEB
MD
54
7
Final BTN
-
25SMU
NAVY
28
35
Final CBSSN
-
13MICH
IND
39
14
Final ESPN
-
TNMART
UK
7
50
Final SECN
-
SJST
UNLV
35
38
Final ATSN
-
CAL
STNFRD
24
20
Final PACN
-
UTEP
NMEXST
35
44
Final FloSports
-
PURDUE
12WISC
24
45
Final FOX
-
CUSE
LVILLE
34
56
Final ACCN
-
18MEMP
SFLA
49
10
Final ESPNU
-
ODU
MTSU
17
38
Final ESP3
-
TROY
LALAF
3
53
Final ESPN+
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
42
45
Final ESP3
-
FAU
TXSA
40
26
Final ESPN+
-
TEMPLE
19CINCY
13
15
Final ESPN2
-
KSTATE
TXTECH
30
27
Final FS1
-
MIAMI
FIU
24
30
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
1LSU
20
56
Final ESPN
-
6OREG
ARIZST
28
31
Final ABC
-
HOU
TULSA
24
14
Final ESPNU
-
TENN
MIZZOU
24
20
Final SECN
-
ABIL
MISSST
7
45
Final SECN+
-
DUKE
WAKE
27
39
Final ACCN
-
TCU
9OKLA
24
28
Final FOX
-
OREGST
WASHST
53
54
Final PACN
-
WASH
COLO
14
20
Final ESPN
-