Hammond’s career day lifts Air Force past New Mexico 44-22

  • Nov 23, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) D.J. Hammond III threw for career highs with 327 yards and four touchdowns as Air Force took to the skies more than normal Saturday to beat New Mexico 44-22.

The Falcons (9-2, 6-1 in Mountain West) have their best record since 1998.

Hammond, who completed nine of 10 passes, is the first Falcons quarterback to exceed 300 yards since 1989 and it was the most yards since 1976, while his four touchdowns were the most since 2006. He also added a rushing score.

Two receivers made all of Air Force's receptions with Benjamin Waters catching four for 171 yards and two touchdowns and Geraud Sanders catching five for 156 yards and two scores. For good measure, Taven Birdow rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown for Air Force.

Before being hurt in the third quarter, Tevaka Tuioti rushed for 79 yards, and his replacement Trae Hall, threw for two touchdowns for the Lobos (2-9, 0-6).

With a field goal shortly before half, New Mexico trailed just 14-10.

Hall, who entered the game midway through third quarter Tuioti injured his leg, completed his first collegiate pass for a 13-yard touchdown to Jordan Kress, the Lobos trailed 21-16.

The extra point attempt, however, caromed off a New Mexico player and Milto Bugg III returned it for a Falcons' two-point play, marking the first time the Lobos have surrendered such a special teams score.

Air Force then poured it on, scoring three straight touchdowns through the air.

The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 9, but New Mexico defensive end Nahje Flowers' death Nov. 5 led conference officials to reschedule the game to a date that both schools had open.

BIG PICTURE

Air Force: The win over New Mexico won't exactly boost the Falcons' RPI, and likely won't nudge them up beyond their unofficial ranking of 30th, but it is a sixth consecutive win and keeps Air Force's hopes of a earning a three-way tie with Boise State and Utah State in the conference's Mountain Division as the latter two met late Saturday. All three close the regular season with members of the bottom half of the division and all will be favored to win.

New Mexico: The Lobos are playing out the string with an eight-game losing streak. During that stretch, New Mexico has lost by less than double digits just once: the first game of the streak, a 17-10 loss to Liberty.

UP NEXT

Air Force finishes the regular season Saturday at home against Wyoming.

The Lobos finishes the regular season Saturday at Utah State.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

NMEX Lobos
- TD (13 plays, 65 yards, 6:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 30 yards from AF 35 out of bounds at the NM 35.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 35
(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on NM 64-K.Stepley False start 5 yards enforced at NM 35. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 15 - NMEX 30
(15:00 - 1st) 24-K.Moran to NM 36 for 6 yards (38-D.Meeks).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEX 36
(14:29 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete.
+14 YD
3 & 9 - NMEX 36
(14:24 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles runs ob at NM 50 for 14 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 50
(13:49 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to AF 44 for 6 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 44
(13:22 - 1st) 17-E.Logan-Green to AF 38 for 6 yards (94-J.Jackson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 38
(12:44 - 1st) 24-K.Moran to AF 29 for 9 yards (38-D.Meeks2-J.Fejedelem).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - NMEX 29
(12:01 - 1st) 24-K.Moran to AF 25 for 4 yards (2-J.Fejedelem).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(11:27 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles runs ob at AF 19 for 6 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 19
(10:51 - 1st) 24-K.Moran to AF 10 for 9 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 10
(10:20 - 1st) 24-K.Moran to AF 7 for 3 yards (6-Z.Lewis40-K.Johnson).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 7
(9:30 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti to AF 3 for 4 yards (2-J.Fejedelem49-C.Herrera).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - NMEX 3
(8:48 - 1st) 34-B.Cole runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:42 - 1st) 94-A.Shelley extra point is good.

AF Falcons
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:42 - 1st) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(8:42 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to AF 29 for 4 yards (32-M.Gray).
+25 YD
2 & 6 - AF 29
(8:14 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond complete to 7-G.Sanders. 7-G.Sanders to NM 46 for 25 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 46
(7:45 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to NM 43 for 3 yards (20-J.Hearn32-J.Hernandez).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - AF 43
(7:15 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to NM 32 for 11 yards (20-J.Hearn).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - AF 32
(6:30 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to NM 21 for 11 yards (32-J.Hernandez).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 21
(6:13 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to NM 18 for 3 yards (98-J.Noble).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - AF 18
(5:33 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to NM 10 for 8 yards (21-B.Burton).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 10
(5:04 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to NM 6 for 4 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - AF 6
(4:30 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to NM 1 for 5 yards (11-K.Miller).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - AF 1
(3:49 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:43 - 1st) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.

NMEX Lobos
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:43 - 1st) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 64 yards from AF 35. 14-M.LoVett to NM 30 for 29 yards (21-E.Ward).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 30
(3:37 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti to NM 27 FUMBLES. 8-T.Tuioti to NM 29 for no gain.
+3 YD
2 & 11 - NMEX 29
(2:55 - 1st) 24-K.Moran to NM 32 for 3 yards (38-D.Meeks40-K.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 8 - NMEX 32
(2:12 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.
Punt
4 & 8 - NMEX 32
(2:12 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 40 yards from NM 32 to AF 28 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.

AF Falcons
- TD (7 plays, 72 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
+31 YD
1 & 10 - AF 28
(2:04 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to NM 41 for 31 yards (20-J.Hearn).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 41
(1:35 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to NM 38 for 3 yards (20-J.Hearn32-J.Hernandez).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - AF 38
(0:54 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to NM 36 for 2 yards (54-L.Murray).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - AF 36
(0:07 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to NM 32 for 4 yards (8-D.Martin).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - AF 32
(15:00 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to NM 30 for 2 yards (32-J.Hernandez).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - AF 30
(14:26 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters to NM 4 for 26 yards (32-J.Hernandez).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - AF 4
(13:59 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:53 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.

NMEX Lobos
- Punt (8 plays, 25 yards, 3:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:53 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 62 yards from AF 35. 14-M.LoVett to NM 18 for 15 yards (47-N.King). Penalty on NM 14-M.LoVett Personal Foul 9 yards enforced at NM 18.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 9
(13:42 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to NM 14 for 5 yards (38-D.Meeks).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 14
(13:02 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to NM 21 for 7 yards (40-K.Johnson38-D.Meeks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 21
(12:20 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Vieira.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 21
(12:14 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 11-C.Patterson. 11-C.Patterson to NM 36 for 15 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 36
(11:35 - 2nd) Penalty on NM 66-J.Jankoviak False start 5 yards enforced at NM 36. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - NMEX 31
(11:18 - 2nd) 24-K.Moran to NM 34 for 3 yards (22-G.Kauppila94-J.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 12 - NMEX 34
(10:38 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Molina.
No Gain
3 & 12 - NMEX 34
(10:31 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Molina.
Punt
4 & 12 - NMEX 34
(10:20 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 54 yards from NM 34 to AF 12 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.

AF Falcons
- Fumble (11 plays, 83 yards, 5:22 poss)

Result Play
+41 YD
1 & 10 - AF 12
(10:18 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond complete to 7-G.Sanders. 7-G.Sanders to NM 47 for 41 yards (6-D.Rogers).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 47
(9:50 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond to NM 41 for 6 yards (8-D.Martin).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - AF 41
(9:12 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond to NM 36 for 5 yards (46-B.Shook30-A.Vainikolo).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 36
(8:35 - 2nd) 25-C.Mallard to NM 30 for 6 yards (13-N.Bolden).
No Gain
2 & 4 - AF 30
(8:00 - 2nd) 25-C.Mallard to NM 30 for no gain (33-A.Hart).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - AF 30
(7:19 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond to NM 24 for 6 yards (21-B.Burton).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 24
(6:50 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond to NM 27 for -3 yards (98-J.Noble).
+9 YD
2 & 13 - AF 27
(6:12 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to NM 18 for 9 yards (13-N.Bolden).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - AF 18
(5:30 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to NM 14 for 4 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - AF 14
(5:04 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters to NM 4 for 10 yards. Penalty on AF 7-G.Sanders Holding 10 yards enforced at NM 4.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AF 14
(4:56 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to NM 4 FUMBLES (33-A.Hart). 98-J.Noble to NM 5 for no gain.

NMEX Lobos
- FG (9 plays, 72 yards, 4:19 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 5
(4:48 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to NM 13 for 8 yards (30-G.Donaldson).
No Gain
2 & 2 - NMEX 13
(4:19 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.
+14 YD
3 & 2 - NMEX 13
(4:15 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 11-C.Patterson. 11-C.Patterson to NM 27 for 14 yards (3-M.Bugg).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 27
(3:41 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Patterson.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 27
(3:37 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to NM 33 for 6 yards (30-G.Donaldson).
+48 YD
3 & 4 - NMEX 33
(2:50 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles to AF 19 for 48 yards (2-J.Fejedelem).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 19
(2:08 - 2nd) 21-C.Alexander to AF 15 for 4 yards (49-C.Herrera2-J.Fejedelem).
No Gain
2 & 6 - NMEX 15
(1:24 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
Sack
3 & 6 - NMEX 15
(1:19 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti sacked at AF 23 for -8 yards (30-G.Donaldson).
Field Goal
4 & 14 - NMEX 23
(0:29 - 2nd) 94-A.Shelley 40 yards Field Goal is Good.

AF Falcons
- Halftime (1 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:24 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(0:24 - 2nd) 25-C.Mallard to AF 31 for 6 yards (33-A.Hart30-A.Vainikolo).

AF Falcons
- TD (9 plays, 99 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 34 for 9 yards (21-B.Burton).
+8 YD
2 & 1 - AF 34
(14:29 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond scrambles to AF 34 FUMBLES (33-A.Hart). to AF 42 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 1 - AF 34
(14:29 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - AF 34
(14:24 - 3rd) 25-C.Mallard to AF 38 for 4 yards (11-K.Miller).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - AF 38
(13:53 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to AF 46 for 8 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - AF 46
(13:12 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to NM 48 for 6 yards (21-B.Burton).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 48
(12:41 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to NM 45 for 3 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - AF 45
(11:58 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to NM 46 FUMBLES (98-J.Noble). 72-C.Vikupitz to NM 46 for no gain.
+46 YD
3 & 8 - AF 46
(11:11 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond complete to 7-G.Sanders. 7-G.Sanders runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:05 - 3rd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.

NMEX Lobos
- TD (11 plays, 89 yards, 5:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:05 - 3rd) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 65 yards from AF 35. 14-M.LoVett to NM 26 for 26 yards (16-C.Taylor).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 26
(10:59 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to NM 29 for 3 yards (38-D.Meeks).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 29
(10:19 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to NM 37 for 8 yards (38-D.Meeks).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 37
(9:44 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles to NM 45 for 8 yards (38-D.Meeks22-G.Kauppila).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - NMEX 45
(8:56 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to NM 50 for 5 yards (40-K.Johnson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 50
(8:20 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles to AF 42 for 8 yards (2-J.Fejedelem).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - NMEX 42
(8:05 - 3rd) 32-M.Gray to AF 38 for 4 yards (22-G.Kauppila14-G.Theil).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 38
(7:24 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall runs ob at AF 22 for 16 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 22
(6:54 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall to AF 16 for 6 yards (2-J.Fejedelem).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 16
(6:13 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to AF 13 for 3 yards (38-D.Meeks14-G.Theil).
+13 YD
3 & 1 - NMEX 13
(5:31 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(5:24 - 3rd) 94-A.Shelley extra point is no good. blocked by. 3-M.Bugg to NM End Zone for 93 yards. Conversion is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 35
(5:24 - 3rd) Team penalty on AF Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NM 35. No Play.

AF Falcons
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:24 - 3rd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 50 yards from NM 50 to AF End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(5:24 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to AF 27 for 2 yards (20-J.Hearn54-L.Murray).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - AF 27
(4:40 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to AF 34 for 7 yards (20-J.Hearn32-J.Hernandez).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - AF 34
(4:10 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to AF 42 for 8 yards (11-K.Miller).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 42
(3:35 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to AF 46 for 4 yards (99-B.Gansallo).
Penalty
2 & 6 - AF 46
(2:49 - 3rd) Team penalty on AF Delay of game 5 yards enforced at AF 46. No Play.
+59 YD
2 & 11 - AF 41
(2:49 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:26 - 3rd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.

NMEX Lobos

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:26 - 3rd) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 60 yards from AF 35. 14-M.LoVett to NM 32 for 27 yards (16-C.Taylor35-C.Musselman).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 32
(2:20 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall to NM 39 for 7 yards (2-J.Fejedelem).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 39
(1:40 - 3rd) 11-C.Patterson to NM 44 for 5 yards (22-G.Kauppila).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 44
(1:09 - 3rd) 11-C.Patterson to NM 40 for -4 yards (94-J.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 14 - NMEX 40
(0:24 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Molina.
+5 YD
3 & 14 - NMEX 40
(0:19 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 48 FUMBLES (49-C.Herrera). to NM 45 for no gain.

AF Falcons
- TD (5 plays, 45 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 45
(0:12 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to NM 42 for 3 yards (90-E.Austin98-J.Noble).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - AF 42
(15:00 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to NM 41 for 1 yard (54-L.Murray30-A.Vainikolo).
+17 YD
3 & 6 - AF 41
(14:13 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond complete to 7-G.Sanders. 7-G.Sanders pushed ob at NM 24 for 17 yards (6-D.Rogers).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 24
(13:56 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to NM 27 for -3 yards (13-N.Bolden).
+27 YD
2 & 13 - AF 27
(13:08 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond complete to 7-G.Sanders. 7-G.Sanders runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:08 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.

NMEX Lobos
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:08 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 65 yards from AF 35. 14-M.LoVett to NM 22 for 22 yards (16-C.Taylor).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 22
(13:03 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to NM 31 for 9 yards (2-J.Fejedelem6-Z.Lewis).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - NMEX 31
(12:27 - 4th) 10-T.Hall complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh to NM 36 for 5 yards (22-G.Kauppila).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 36
(11:55 - 4th) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Umeh.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 36
(11:48 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to NM 37 for 1 yard (38-D.Meeks).
+5 YD
3 & 9 - NMEX 37
(11:07 - 4th) 10-T.Hall complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NM 42 for 5 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
Punt
4 & 4 - NMEX 42
(10:40 - 4th) 96-T.Dyer punts 50 yards from NM 42 to the AF 8 downed by 34-J.EnRico.

AF Falcons

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 8
(10:27 - 4th) 27-B.Peterson to AF 11 for 3 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - AF 11
(10:27 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to AF 14 for 3 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
+11 YD
3 & 4 - AF 14
(9:11 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 25 for 11 yards (11-K.Miller21-B.Burton).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(8:01 - 4th) 25-C.Mallard to AF 24 for -1 yard (84-T.Sellers).
+76 YD
2 & 11 - AF 24
(8:01 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:50 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.

NMEX Lobos

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:43 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 65 yards from AF 35. 14-M.LoVett to NM 23 for 23 yards (54-G.Young).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 23
(7:05 - 4th) 21-C.Alexander to NM 29 for 6 yards (38-D.Meeks30-G.Donaldson).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 29
(6:35 - 4th) 21-C.Alexander to NM 35 for 6 yards (96-J.Woodring40-K.Johnson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 29
(6:35 - 4th) 21-C.Alexander to NM 46 for 11 yards (6-Z.Lewis30-G.Donaldson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 35
(5:44 - 4th) 21-C.Alexander to NM 37 for 2 yards (38-D.Meeks).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 37
(5:04 - 4th) 10-T.Hall to NM 41 for 4 yards (14-G.Theil).
+13 YD
3 & 4 - NMEX 41
(4:29 - 4th) 32-M.Gray to AF 46 for 13 yards (22-G.Kauppila).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 46
(3:48 - 4th) 32-M.Gray to AF 40 for 6 yards (38-D.Meeks).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 40
(3:04 - 4th) 32-M.Gray to AF 37 for 3 yards (91-J.Bair48-J.Ksiazek).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - NMEX 37
(2:38 - 4th) 32-M.Gray to AF 34 for 3 yards (38-D.Meeks).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 34
(2:38 - 4th) 21-C.Alexander to AF 27 for 7 yards (97-K.Nunez).
+27 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 27
(2:04 - 4th) 10-T.Hall complete to 13-A.Molina. 13-A.Molina runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(1:57 - 4th) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams.

AF Falcons
- End of Game (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:57 - 4th) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(1:57 - 4th) 16-M.Schmidt to AF 31 for 6 yards (33-A.Hart).
-2 YD
2 & 4 - AF 31
(1:14 - 4th) 16-M.Schmidt kneels at AF 29 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
3 & 6 - AF 29
(0:35 - 4th) 16-M.Schmidt kneels at AF 27 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:57
10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams.
plays
yds
pos
44
22
Touchdown 2:04
10-T.Hall complete to 13-A.Molina. 13-A.Molina runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
43
yds
05:46
pos
44
22
Point After TD 7:50
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
44
16
Touchdown 8:01
5-D.Hammond complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
13
yds
02:37
pos
43
16
Point After TD 13:08
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
16
Touchdown 13:15
5-D.Hammond complete to 7-G.Sanders. 7-G.Sanders runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
45
yds
00:00
pos
36
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:26
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
16
Touchdown 2:49
5-D.Hammond complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
02:58
pos
29
16
Defensive Conversion 5:24
94-A.Shelley extra point is no good. blocked by. 3-M.Bugg to NM End Zone for 93 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
16
Touchdown 5:31
10-T.Hall complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
74
yds
05:41
pos
21
16
Point After TD 11:05
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
Touchdown 11:11
5-D.Hammond complete to 7-G.Sanders. 7-G.Sanders runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
99
yds
03:55
pos
20
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:29
94-A.Shelley 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
72
yds
04:19
pos
14
10
Point After TD 13:53
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 13:59
33-T.Birdow runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
72
yds
01:57
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:43
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 3:49
5-D.Hammond runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
04:59
pos
6
7
Point After TD 8:42
94-A.Shelley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:48
34-B.Cole runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
70
yds
06:18
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 20
Rushing 12 14
Passing 8 5
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 8-10 7-12
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 540 350
Total Plays -1 61
Avg Gain 0.0 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 213 268
Rush Attempts 45 43
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 6.2
Net Yards Passing 327 82
Comp. - Att. 9-10 8-18
Yards Per Pass 32.7 4.6
Penalties - Yards 3-30 3-19
Touchdowns 6 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 4 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-0.0 3-48.0
Return Yards 0 142
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 6-142
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Air Force 9-2 77161444
New Mexico 2-9 736622
Dreamstyle Stadium Albuquerque, New Mexico
 327 PASS YDS 82
213 RUSH YDS 268
540 TOTAL YDS 350
Air Force
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90% 327 4 0 496.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90% 327 4 0 496.7
D. Hammond III 9/10 327 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Birdow 33 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 110 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 110 1
T. Birdow 17 110 1 31
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 41 1
D. Hammond III 11 41 1 8
K. Remsberg 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 31 0
K. Remsberg 7 31 0 11
C. Mallard 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
C. Mallard 5 15 0 6
T. Jackson 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Jackson 1 11 0 11
M. Schmidt 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
M. Schmidt 1 6 0 6
B. Peterson 27 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Peterson 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Waters 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 171 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 171 2
B. Waters 4 171 2 76
G. Sanders 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 156 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 156 2
G. Sanders 5 156 2 46
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Meeks 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-1 0 0.0
D. Meeks 13-1 0.0 0
J. Fejedelem 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
J. Fejedelem 7-2 0.0 0
Z. Lewis 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
Z. Lewis 5-1 0.0 0
G. Kauppila 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
G. Kauppila 5-1 0.0 0
G. Donaldson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
G. Donaldson 3-1 1.0 0
J. Jackson 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Jackson 2-1 0.0 0
C. Herrera 49 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Herrera 2-1 0.0 0
K. Johnson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
K. Johnson 2-3 0.0 0
K. Nunez 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Nunez 1-0 0.0 0
M. Bugg III 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Bugg III 1-0 0.0 0
G. Theil 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
G. Theil 1-2 0.0 0
J. Bair 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bair 1-0 0.0 0
J. Woodring 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Woodring 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ksiazek 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Ksiazek 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Koehnke 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/6
J. Koehnke 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
New Mexico
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Hall 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 55 2 0 231.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 55 2 0 231.7
T. Hall 5/7 55 2 0
T. Salanoa-Tuioti 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
27.3% 35 0 0 54.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
27.3% 35 0 0 54.0
T. Salanoa-Tuioti 3/11 35 0 0
S. Jones 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
S. Jones 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Salanoa-Tuioti 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 79 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 79 0
T. Salanoa-Tuioti 8 79 0 48
B. Cole 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 58 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 58 1
B. Cole 11 58 1 9
K. Moran 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
K. Moran 7 37 0 9
T. Hall 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 33 0
T. Hall 4 33 0 16
M. Gray 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
M. Gray 5 29 0 13
C. Alexander 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
C. Alexander 5 25 0 7
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
E. Logan-Greene 1 6 0 6
C. Patterson III 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
C. Patterson III 2 1 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Patterson III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
C. Patterson III 2 29 0 15
A. Molina 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 1
A. Molina 1 27 1 27
J. Kress 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 1
J. Kress 3 24 1 13
A. Umeh 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Umeh 1 5 0 5
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
E. Logan-Greene 1 5 0 5
T. Vieira 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Vieira 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hearn 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Hearn 6-0 0.0 0
A. Vainikolo 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
A. Vainikolo 6-3 0.0 0
B. Burton 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Burton 4-1 0.0 0
A. Hart 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Hart 4-0 0.0 0
K. Miller 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Miller 4-0 0.0 0
J. Noble 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Noble 3-1 0.0 0
J. Hernandez 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
J. Hernandez 3-3 0.0 0
N. Bolden 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Bolden 3-0 0.0 0
L. Murray 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Murray 2-1 0.0 0
D. Martin 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Martin 2-0 0.0 0
D. Rogers 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Rogers 2-0 0.0 0
M. Gray 32 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Gray 1-0 0.0 0
T. Sellers 84 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Sellers 1-0 0.0 0
E. Austin 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Austin 1-0 0.0 0
B. Shook 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Shook 1-0 0.0 0
B. Gansallo 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Gansallo 1-0 0.0 0
E. Beilman 84 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Beilman 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Shelley 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/2
A. Shelley 1/1 40 1/2 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Dyer 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 48.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 48.0 2
T. Dyer 3 48.0 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. LoVett III 14 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 23.7 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 23.7 29 0
M. LoVett III 6 23.7 29 0
T. Moore 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
T. Moore 1 29.0 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:42 AF 25 4:59 10 75 TD
2:04 AF 28 1:57 7 72 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:18 AF 12 5:22 11 83 Fumble
0:24 AF 25 0:00 1 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AF 25 3:55 9 99 TD
5:24 AF 25 2:58 6 75 TD
0:12 NMEX 45 0:00 5 45 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:27 AF 8 2:37 3 13
1:57 AF 25 1:22 3 2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEX 35 6:18 13 65 TD
3:43 NMEX 30 1:31 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:53 NMEX 9 3:33 8 25 Punt
4:48 NMEX 5 4:19 9 72 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:05 NMEX 26 5:41 11 89 TD
2:26 NMEX 32 2:07 5 13
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 NMEX 22 2:28 5 20 Punt
7:43 NMEX 23 5:46 8 43
