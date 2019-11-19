|
|
|EMICH
|NILL
Eastern Michigan beats NIU 45-17 to gain bowl eligibility
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) Mike Glass threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Eastern Michigan rolled past Northern Illinois 45-17 on Tuesday night.
The Eagles (6-5, 3-4) snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Huskies (4-7, 3-4) dating to 2007 and ended NIU's title hopes in the Mid-American Conference West Division with one league game remaining. Eastern Michigan also became bowl-eligible for the second straight season, a program first.
Shaq Vann rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries for Eastern Michigan and Arthur Jackson caught two TD passes. Glass was 20-of-24 passing for 235 yards.
The Eagles led 14-7 at halftime before scoring 24 points in the third quarter for a 38-10 bulge.
Huskies quarterback Marcus Childers was intercepted three times and lost a fumble. Tre Harbison rushed for 112 yards on 30 carries for NIU.
The three previous games between these programs went to overtime.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (8 plays, 4 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 40 yards from EMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(15:00 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 30 for 5 yards (77-T.Eddington1-J.Phelps).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - NILL 30(14:27 - 1st) 15-M.Childers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman pushed ob at NIL 42 for 12 yards (15-J.Vines).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 42(13:56 - 1st) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 42(13:51 - 1st) 15-M.Childers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 43 for 1 yard (15-J.Vines).
|
Int
|
3 & 9 - NILL 43(13:13 - 1st) 15-M.Childers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-B.Hoying at EMC 40. 24-B.Hoying to NIL 20 FUMBLES. 15-M.Childers to NIL 21 for no gain.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 21(13:00 - 1st) 15-M.Childers to NIL 19 for -2 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - NILL 19(12:23 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 25 for 6 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - NILL 25(11:45 - 1st) 15-M.Childers scrambles to NIL 29 for 4 yards (10-K.Beltram).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - NILL 29(11:21 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 33 yards from NIL 29 out of bounds at the EMC 38.
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (9 plays, 62 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 38(11:12 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to EMC 44 for 6 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - EMICH 44(10:42 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 2-M.Sexton. 2-M.Sexton pushed ob at NIL 49 for 7 yards (7-M.Terry).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 49(10:10 - 1st) 9-M.Glass to NIL 46 for 3 yards (10-Q.Wynne).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 46(9:31 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu. Penalty on NIL 8-M.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at NIL 46. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(9:25 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to NIL 18 for 18 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 18(8:58 - 1st) 6-J.Grissom to NIL 8 for 10 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - EMICH 8(8:24 - 1st) 8-L.Latu to NIL 3 for 5 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - EMICH 3(7:39 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to NIL 1 for 2 yards (45-J.Cole).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - EMICH 1(7:01 - 1st) 9-M.Glass runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:56 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (8 plays, 8 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:56 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(6:56 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 26 for 1 yard (10-K.Beltram24-B.Hoying).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 26(6:18 - 1st) 15-M.Childers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to NIL 30 for 4 yards (3-V.Calhoun15-J.Vines).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - NILL 30(5:45 - 1st) 15-M.Childers runs ob at NIL 42 for 12 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 42(5:14 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 44 for 2 yards (10-K.Beltram32-T.Myrick).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - NILL 44(4:38 - 1st) Penalty on NIL 58-B.Patton False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 44. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - NILL 39(4:26 - 1st) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 13 - NILL 39(4:18 - 1st) 21-M.Jones to EMC 44 for 17 yards (24-B.Hoying15-J.Vines). Penalty on NIL 72-J.Steckler Holding 10 yards enforced at NIL 39. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 23 - NILL 29(3:56 - 1st) 15-M.Childers to NIL 33 for 4 yards (95-S.Simeon3-V.Calhoun).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - NILL 33(3:29 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 40 yards from NIL 33. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 44 for 17 yards.
EMICH
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 44(3:18 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 44(3:12 - 1st) 5-S.Vann pushed ob at EMC 45 for 1 yard (7-M.Terry).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - EMICH 45(2:39 - 1st) 9-M.Glass scrambles to EMC 49 for 4 yards (9-M.Lorbeck).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - EMICH 49(1:57 - 1st) 31-J.Julien punts 51 yards from EMC 49 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 20(1:48 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 23 for 3 yards (94-H.Andrews57-M.Smith).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NILL 23(1:14 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 29 for 6 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NILL 29(0:39 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 27 for -2 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - NILL 27(15:00 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 50 yards from NIL 27. 80-D.Drummond pushed ob at EMC 24 for 1 yard. Team penalty on EMC Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at EMC 24.
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (8 plays, 86 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 14(14:50 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 22 for 8 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - EMICH 22(14:28 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 19 for -3 yards (94-J.Ester).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - EMICH 19(13:58 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 29 for 10 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 29(13:27 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass to EMC 37 for 8 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - EMICH 37(12:50 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 82-G.Oakes. Penalty on NIL 15-D.Thomas Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 37. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 47(12:43 - 2nd) 6-J.Grissom to NIL 48 for 5 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 48(11:58 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to NIL 36 for 12 yards (23-J.McKie).
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(11:48 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:41 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
NILL
Huskies
- TD (10 plays, 65 yards, 5:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:41 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 63 yards from EMC 35 out of bounds at the NIL 2.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 35(11:41 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 40 for 5 yards (99-T.Rush).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NILL 40(11:07 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 45 for 5 yards (3-V.Calhoun10-K.Beltram).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 45(10:35 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 50 for 5 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - NILL 50(10:00 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to EMC 39 for 11 yards (15-J.Vines).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 39(9:23 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears to EMC 35 for 4 yards (1-J.Phelps).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - NILL 35(8:52 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to EMC 24 for 11 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 24(8:18 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to EMC 21 for 3 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - NILL 21(7:41 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie pushed ob at EMC 14 for 7 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 14(7:13 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to EMC 8 for 6 yards (24-B.Hoying).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - NILL 8(6:38 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:33 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
EMICH
Eagles
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:33 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(6:33 - 2nd) 33-B.Turner to EMC 34 for 9 yards (7-M.Terry).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - EMICH 34(5:56 - 2nd) 33-B.Turner to EMC 39 for 5 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(5:40 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to NIL 46 for 15 yards (8-M.Williams). Penalty on EMC 16-H.Beydoun Illegal crackback block by offense 15 yards enforced at EMC 39. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 25 - EMICH 24(5:13 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu pushed ob at EMC 33 for 9 yards (15-D.Thomas7-M.Terry).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 16 - EMICH 33(4:44 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann pushed ob at EMC 48 for 15 yards (10-Q.Wynne).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - EMICH 48(3:57 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 45 for -3 yards (11-T.Foster).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - EMICH 45(3:10 - 2nd) 31-J.Julien punts 55 yards from EMC 45 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 20(3:02 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 27 for 7 yards (24-B.Hoying).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - NILL 27(2:31 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers pushed ob at NIL 42 for 15 yards (1-J.Phelps).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 42(2:08 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 42 for no gain (98-M.Scott).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 42(1:40 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 41 for -1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - NILL 41(1:07 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers to NIL 45 for 4 yards (24-B.Hoying).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - NILL 45(1:00 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 41 yards from NIL 45 to EMC 14 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
EMICH
Eagles
- Halftime (6 plays, 43 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 14(0:53 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson pushed ob at EMC 19 for 5 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 19(0:48 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 26 for 7 yards (91-J.Griffin).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 26(0:38 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to EMC 31 for 5 yards (45-J.Cole).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 31(0:17 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 45 for 14 yards (23-J.McKie).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(0:09 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 45(0:03 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to NIL 43 for 12 yards (9-M.Lorbeck).
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 40 yards from NIL 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 25(14:55 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 29 for 4 yards (11-T.Foster).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - EMICH 29(14:09 - 3rd) Penalty on EMC 86-B.Cannon False start 5 yards enforced at EMC 29. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 11 - EMICH 24(13:53 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond runs ob at EMC 39 for 15 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(13:36 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to EMC 48 for 9 yards (10-Q.Wynne).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - EMICH 48(13:13 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass to NIL 44 for 8 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 44(12:46 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to NIL 41 for 3 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 41(12:09 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams pushed ob at NIL 11 for 30 yards (23-J.McKie).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 11(11:51 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams pushed ob at NIL 8 for 3 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 8(11:43 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:37 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
NILL
Huskies
- FG (8 plays, 49 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:37 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 48 yards from EMC 35 out of bounds at the NIL 17.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 35(11:37 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 37 for 2 yards (10-K.Beltram77-T.Eddington).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - NILL 37(11:10 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 43 for 6 yards (99-T.Rush).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - NILL 43(10:32 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to EMC 35 for 22 yards (24-B.Hoying15-J.Vines). Penalty on NIL 70-M.Cox Holding 10 yards enforced at NIL 43. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 12 - NILL 33(10:09 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford pushed ob at NIL 46 for 13 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 46(9:41 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers runs ob at EMC 16 for 38 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 16(9:02 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NILL 16(8:52 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NILL 16(8:47 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - NILL 16(8:43 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:39 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(8:39 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 49 for 24 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 49(8:39 - 3rd) Penalty on NIL 8-M.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at EMC 49. No Play.
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(8:26 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:17 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
NILL
Huskies
- Fumble (8 plays, 37 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:17 - 3rd) 35-C.Richwine kicks 40 yards from EMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(8:17 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 28 for 3 yards (97-C.Hunt).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - NILL 28(7:40 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 35 for 7 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 35(7:08 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers scrambles to NIL 38 for 3 yards (19-N.LaFleur).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NILL 38(6:27 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 44 for 6 yards (15-J.Vines).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - NILL 44(5:49 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers to NIL 48 for 4 yards (99-T.Rush).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 48(5:15 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 48 for no gain (93-M.Haney).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NILL 48(4:39 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - NILL 48(4:34 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers sacked at NIL 40 for -8 yards FUMBLES (10-K.Beltram). 10-K.Beltram to NIL 38 for no gain.
EMICH
Eagles
- FG (4 plays, 29 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 38(4:21 - 3rd) 6-J.Grissom to NIL 12 for 26 yards (50-V.Labus9-M.Lorbeck).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 12(3:37 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to NIL 9 for 3 yards (55-W.Kramer).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 9(3:00 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 16-H.Beydoun.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - EMICH 9(2:57 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to NIL 9 for no gain (45-J.Cole50-V.Labus).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - EMICH 9(2:14 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
NILL
Huskies
- Interception (6 plays, 53 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:05 - 3rd) 35-C.Richwine kicks 40 yards from EMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(2:05 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers scrambles pushed ob at NIL 36 for 11 yards (10-K.Beltram).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 36(1:35 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 36(1:29 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 47 for 11 yards (24-B.Hoying10-K.Beltram).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 47(1:07 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears pushed ob at EMC 33 for 20 yards (1-J.Phelps).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 33(0:32 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - NILL 33(0:26 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-B.Hoying at EMC 30. 24-B.Hoying to NIL 22 for 48 yards (65-N.Veloz).
NILL
Huskies
- Interception (6 plays, 42 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:11 - 3rd) 35-C.Richwine kicks 40 yards from EMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(0:11 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NILL 25(0:06 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - NILL 25(15:00 - 4th) 21-M.Jones to NIL 44 for 19 yards (95-S.Simeon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 44(14:30 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 44(14:23 - 4th) 21-M.Jones to NIL 42 for -2 yards (10-K.Beltram).
|
Int
|
3 & 12 - NILL 42(13:43 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-V.Calhoun at EMC 42. 3-V.Calhoun to NIL 33 for 25 yards (58-B.Patton).
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (8 plays, 33 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 33(13:33 - 4th) 9-M.Glass to NIL 26 for 7 yards (50-V.Labus).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - EMICH 26(12:52 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to NIL 19 for 7 yards (55-W.Kramer).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 19(12:11 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to NIL 22 for -3 yards (23-J.McKie).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - EMICH 22(11:27 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to NIL 16 for 6 yards (33-J.Earl).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - EMICH 16(10:42 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to NIL 8 for 8 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - EMICH 8(10:00 - 4th) 8-L.Latu pushed ob at NIL 6 for 2 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 6(10:00 - 4th) Penalty on NIL 38-N.Rattin Personal Foul 3 yards enforced at NIL 6. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - EMICH 3(9:37 - 4th) 6-J.Grissom runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:33 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
NILL
Huskies
- TD (16 plays, 75 yards, 8:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:33 - 4th) 35-C.Richwine kicks 40 yards from EMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(9:33 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 31 for 6 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NILL 31(9:03 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie pushed ob at NIL 31 for no gain (13-R.Vaden).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NILL 31(8:30 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 31 for no gain (19-N.LaFleur95-S.Simeon).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - NILL 31(7:44 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford. Penalty on EMC 4-K.McGill Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at NIL 31. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 46(7:38 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to EMC 46 for 8 yards (95-S.Simeon97-C.Hunt).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NILL 46(7:04 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to EMC 47 for -1 yard (13-R.Vaden).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - NILL 47(6:21 - 4th) 21-M.Jones to EMC 42 for 5 yards (95-S.Simeon97-C.Hunt).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 42(5:46 - 4th) 21-M.Jones to EMC 36 for 6 yards (10-K.Beltram).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NILL 36(5:06 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to EMC 34 for 2 yards (94-H.Andrews58-C.Stagner).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - NILL 34(4:24 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to EMC 32 for 2 yards (78-A.Ransey42-B.Burks).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 32(3:48 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to EMC 25 for 7 yards (19-N.LaFleur).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - NILL 25(3:11 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to EMC 16 for 9 yards (1-J.Phelps41-T.Speights).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 16(2:39 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to EMC 11 for 5 yards (42-B.Burks).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NILL 11(2:03 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to EMC 10 for 1 yard (59-T.Abram).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - NILL 10(1:38 - 4th) 15-M.Childers to EMC 9 for 1 yard (19-N.LaFleur).
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 3 - NILL 9(0:56 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:52 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
EMICH
Eagles
- End of Game (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:52 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 11 yards from NIL 35. 24-B.Hoying to NIL 46 for no gain.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 46(0:51 - 4th) kneels at NIL 48 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - EMICH 48(0:24 - 4th) kneels at NIL 50 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|21
|Rushing
|10
|13
|Passing
|10
|7
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-7
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|428
|327
|Total Plays
|54
|74
|Avg Gain
|7.9
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|193
|238
|Rush Attempts
|30
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.4
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|235
|89
|Comp. - Att.
|20-24
|12-26
|Yards Per Pass
|9.8
|3.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|7-63
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|2-53.0
|4-41.0
|Return Yards
|130
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-18
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-112
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|235
|PASS YDS
|89
|
|
|193
|RUSH YDS
|238
|
|
|428
|TOTAL YDS
|327
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Glass III 9 QB
|M. Glass III
|20/24
|235
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Vann 5 RB
|S. Vann
|14
|101
|1
|24
|
J. Grissom 6 QB
|J. Grissom
|4
|44
|1
|26
|
M. Glass III 9 QB
|M. Glass III
|6
|31
|1
|8
|
B. Turner 33 RB
|B. Turner
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
L. Latu 8 WR
|L. Latu
|2
|7
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jackson III 89 WR
|A. Jackson III
|5
|78
|2
|36
|
Q. Williams 81 WR
|Q. Williams
|5
|54
|0
|30
|
L. Latu 8 WR
|L. Latu
|3
|50
|1
|36
|
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|3
|41
|0
|15
|
M. Sexton 2 WR
|M. Sexton
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
H. Beydoun 16 WR
|H. Beydoun
|3
|5
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Beltram 10 LB
|K. Beltram
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Myrick 32 LB
|T. Myrick
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Calhoun 3 DB
|V. Calhoun
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Simeon 95 DL
|S. Simeon
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phelps 1 DB
|J. Phelps
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vines 15 DB
|J. Vines
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. LaFleur 19 DB
|N. LaFleur
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hoying 24 DB
|B. Hoying
|4-1
|0.0
|2
|
T. Rush 99 DL
|T. Rush
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vaden IV 13 DB
|R. Vaden IV
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Andrews 94 DL
|H. Andrews
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Abram 59 DL
|T. Abram
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haney 93 DL
|M. Haney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hunt 97 DL
|C. Hunt
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Eddington 77 DL
|T. Eddington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ransey Jr. 78 DL
|A. Ransey Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Scott 98 DL
|W. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Burks 42 LB
|B. Burks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stagner 58 DL
|C. Stagner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith Jr. 57 OL
|M. Smith Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Speights 41 LB
|T. Speights
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|1/1
|27
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Julien 31 P
|J. Julien
|2
|53.0
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Hoying 24 DB
|B. Hoying
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|2
|9.0
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Childers 15 QB
|M. Childers
|12/26
|99
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harbison 22 RB
|T. Harbison
|30
|112
|0
|11
|
M. Childers 15 QB
|M. Childers
|13
|92
|1
|38
|
M. Jones 21 RB
|M. Jones
|4
|28
|0
|19
|
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Nettles 28 RB
|J. Nettles
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Brinkman 89 TE
|M. Brinkman
|4
|34
|0
|12
|
S. Tears 14 WR
|S. Tears
|2
|24
|0
|20
|
D. Crawford 88 TE
|D. Crawford
|2
|22
|1
|13
|
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|3
|8
|0
|7
|
D. Robinson 17 WR
|D. Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Thomas 15 S
|D. Thomas
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 8 S
|M. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Terry 7 S
|M. Terry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McKie 23 CB
|J. McKie
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cole 45 LB
|J. Cole
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Wynne 10 DE
|Q. Wynne
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Foster 11 S
|T. Foster
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Kramer 55 DT
|W. Kramer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Labus 50 LB
|V. Labus
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lorbeck 9 DE
|M. Lorbeck
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin Jr. 91 DL
|J. Griffin Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earl 33 S
|J. Earl
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ester 94 DT
|J. Ester
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|1/1
|34
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Ference 36 P
|M. Ference
|4
|41.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
