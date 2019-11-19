Drive Chart
EMICH
NILL

No Text

Eastern Michigan beats NIU 45-17 to gain bowl eligibility

  • AP
  • Nov 19, 2019

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) Mike Glass threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Eastern Michigan rolled past Northern Illinois 45-17 on Tuesday night.

The Eagles (6-5, 3-4) snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Huskies (4-7, 3-4) dating to 2007 and ended NIU's title hopes in the Mid-American Conference West Division with one league game remaining. Eastern Michigan also became bowl-eligible for the second straight season, a program first.

Shaq Vann rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries for Eastern Michigan and Arthur Jackson caught two TD passes. Glass was 20-of-24 passing for 235 yards.

The Eagles led 14-7 at halftime before scoring 24 points in the third quarter for a 38-10 bulge.

Huskies quarterback Marcus Childers was intercepted three times and lost a fumble. Tre Harbison rushed for 112 yards on 30 carries for NIU.

The three previous games between these programs went to overtime.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (8 plays, 4 yards, 3:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 40 yards from EMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(15:00 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 30 for 5 yards (77-T.Eddington1-J.Phelps).
+12 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 30
(14:27 - 1st) 15-M.Childers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman pushed ob at NIL 42 for 12 yards (15-J.Vines).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 42
(13:56 - 1st) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 42
(13:51 - 1st) 15-M.Childers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 43 for 1 yard (15-J.Vines).
Int
3 & 9 - NILL 43
(13:13 - 1st) 15-M.Childers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-B.Hoying at EMC 40. 24-B.Hoying to NIL 20 FUMBLES. 15-M.Childers to NIL 21 for no gain.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 21
(13:00 - 1st) 15-M.Childers to NIL 19 for -2 yards (32-T.Myrick).
+6 YD
2 & 12 - NILL 19
(12:23 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 25 for 6 yards (32-T.Myrick).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - NILL 25
(11:45 - 1st) 15-M.Childers scrambles to NIL 29 for 4 yards (10-K.Beltram).
Punt
4 & 2 - NILL 29
(11:21 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 33 yards from NIL 29 out of bounds at the EMC 38.

EMICH Eagles
- TD (9 plays, 62 yards, 4:16 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 38
(11:12 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to EMC 44 for 6 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 44
(10:42 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 2-M.Sexton. 2-M.Sexton pushed ob at NIL 49 for 7 yards (7-M.Terry).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 49
(10:10 - 1st) 9-M.Glass to NIL 46 for 3 yards (10-Q.Wynne).
Penalty
2 & 7 - EMICH 46
(9:31 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu. Penalty on NIL 8-M.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at NIL 46. No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 36
(9:25 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to NIL 18 for 18 yards (8-M.Williams).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 18
(8:58 - 1st) 6-J.Grissom to NIL 8 for 10 yards (8-M.Williams).
+5 YD
1 & 8 - EMICH 8
(8:24 - 1st) 8-L.Latu to NIL 3 for 5 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - EMICH 3
(7:39 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to NIL 1 for 2 yards (45-J.Cole).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 1
(7:01 - 1st) 9-M.Glass runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:56 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (8 plays, 8 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:56 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(6:56 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 26 for 1 yard (10-K.Beltram24-B.Hoying).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 26
(6:18 - 1st) 15-M.Childers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to NIL 30 for 4 yards (3-V.Calhoun15-J.Vines).
+12 YD
3 & 5 - NILL 30
(5:45 - 1st) 15-M.Childers runs ob at NIL 42 for 12 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 42
(5:14 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 44 for 2 yards (10-K.Beltram32-T.Myrick).
Penalty
2 & 8 - NILL 44
(4:38 - 1st) Penalty on NIL 58-B.Patton False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 44. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 13 - NILL 39
(4:26 - 1st) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
Penalty
3 & 13 - NILL 39
(4:18 - 1st) 21-M.Jones to EMC 44 for 17 yards (24-B.Hoying15-J.Vines). Penalty on NIL 72-J.Steckler Holding 10 yards enforced at NIL 39. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 23 - NILL 29
(3:56 - 1st) 15-M.Childers to NIL 33 for 4 yards (95-S.Simeon3-V.Calhoun).
Punt
4 & 19 - NILL 33
(3:29 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 40 yards from NIL 33. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 44 for 17 yards.

EMICH Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 44
(3:18 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 44
(3:12 - 1st) 5-S.Vann pushed ob at EMC 45 for 1 yard (7-M.Terry).
+4 YD
3 & 9 - EMICH 45
(2:39 - 1st) 9-M.Glass scrambles to EMC 49 for 4 yards (9-M.Lorbeck).
Punt
4 & 5 - EMICH 49
(1:57 - 1st) 31-J.Julien punts 51 yards from EMC 49 to NIL End Zone. touchback.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20
(1:48 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 23 for 3 yards (94-H.Andrews57-M.Smith).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 23
(1:14 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 29 for 6 yards (32-T.Myrick).
-2 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 29
(0:39 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 27 for -2 yards (32-T.Myrick).
Punt
4 & 3 - NILL 27
(15:00 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 50 yards from NIL 27. 80-D.Drummond pushed ob at EMC 24 for 1 yard. Team penalty on EMC Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at EMC 24.

EMICH Eagles
- TD (8 plays, 86 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 14
(14:50 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 22 for 8 yards (15-D.Thomas).
-3 YD
2 & 2 - EMICH 22
(14:28 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 19 for -3 yards (94-J.Ester).
+10 YD
3 & 5 - EMICH 19
(13:58 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 29 for 10 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 29
(13:27 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass to EMC 37 for 8 yards (15-D.Thomas).
Penalty
2 & 2 - EMICH 37
(12:50 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 82-G.Oakes. Penalty on NIL 15-D.Thomas Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 37. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 47
(12:43 - 2nd) 6-J.Grissom to NIL 48 for 5 yards (8-M.Williams).
+12 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 48
(11:58 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to NIL 36 for 12 yards (23-J.McKie).
+36 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 36
(11:48 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:41 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- TD (10 plays, 65 yards, 5:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:41 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 63 yards from EMC 35 out of bounds at the NIL 2.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35
(11:41 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 40 for 5 yards (99-T.Rush).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 40
(11:07 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 45 for 5 yards (3-V.Calhoun10-K.Beltram).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 45
(10:35 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 50 for 5 yards (32-T.Myrick).
+11 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 50
(10:00 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to EMC 39 for 11 yards (15-J.Vines).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 39
(9:23 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears to EMC 35 for 4 yards (1-J.Phelps).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 35
(8:52 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to EMC 24 for 11 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 24
(8:18 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to EMC 21 for 3 yards (32-T.Myrick).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 21
(7:41 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie pushed ob at EMC 14 for 7 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 14
(7:13 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to EMC 8 for 6 yards (24-B.Hoying).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 8
(6:38 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:33 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.

EMICH Eagles
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:33 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(6:33 - 2nd) 33-B.Turner to EMC 34 for 9 yards (7-M.Terry).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 34
(5:56 - 2nd) 33-B.Turner to EMC 39 for 5 yards (38-N.Rattin).
Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 39
(5:40 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to NIL 46 for 15 yards (8-M.Williams). Penalty on EMC 16-H.Beydoun Illegal crackback block by offense 15 yards enforced at EMC 39. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 25 - EMICH 24
(5:13 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu pushed ob at EMC 33 for 9 yards (15-D.Thomas7-M.Terry).
+15 YD
2 & 16 - EMICH 33
(4:44 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann pushed ob at EMC 48 for 15 yards (10-Q.Wynne).
-3 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 48
(3:57 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 45 for -3 yards (11-T.Foster).
Punt
4 & 4 - EMICH 45
(3:10 - 2nd) 31-J.Julien punts 55 yards from EMC 45 to NIL End Zone. touchback.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20
(3:02 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 27 for 7 yards (24-B.Hoying).
+15 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 27
(2:31 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers pushed ob at NIL 42 for 15 yards (1-J.Phelps).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 42
(2:08 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 42 for no gain (98-M.Scott).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 42
(1:40 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 41 for -1 yard.
+4 YD
3 & 11 - NILL 41
(1:07 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers to NIL 45 for 4 yards (24-B.Hoying).
Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 45
(1:00 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 41 yards from NIL 45 to EMC 14 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.

EMICH Eagles
- Halftime (6 plays, 43 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 14
(0:53 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson pushed ob at EMC 19 for 5 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 19
(0:48 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 26 for 7 yards (91-J.Griffin).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 26
(0:38 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to EMC 31 for 5 yards (45-J.Cole).
+14 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 31
(0:17 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 45 for 14 yards (23-J.McKie).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 45
(0:09 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 45
(0:03 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to NIL 43 for 12 yards (9-M.Lorbeck).

EMICH Eagles
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 40 yards from NIL 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 25
(14:55 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 29 for 4 yards (11-T.Foster).
Penalty
3 & 6 - EMICH 29
(14:09 - 3rd) Penalty on EMC 86-B.Cannon False start 5 yards enforced at EMC 29. No Play.
+15 YD
3 & 11 - EMICH 24
(13:53 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond runs ob at EMC 39 for 15 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 39
(13:36 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to EMC 48 for 9 yards (10-Q.Wynne).
+8 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 48
(13:13 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass to NIL 44 for 8 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 44
(12:46 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to NIL 41 for 3 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+30 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 41
(12:09 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams pushed ob at NIL 11 for 30 yards (23-J.McKie).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 11
(11:51 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams pushed ob at NIL 8 for 3 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 8
(11:43 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:37 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- FG (8 plays, 49 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:37 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 48 yards from EMC 35 out of bounds at the NIL 17.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35
(11:37 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 37 for 2 yards (10-K.Beltram77-T.Eddington).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 37
(11:10 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 43 for 6 yards (99-T.Rush).
Penalty
3 & 2 - NILL 43
(10:32 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to EMC 35 for 22 yards (24-B.Hoying15-J.Vines). Penalty on NIL 70-M.Cox Holding 10 yards enforced at NIL 43. No Play.
+13 YD
3 & 12 - NILL 33
(10:09 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford pushed ob at NIL 46 for 13 yards (32-T.Myrick).
+38 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46
(9:41 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers runs ob at EMC 16 for 38 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 16
(9:02 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 16
(8:52 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NILL 16
(8:47 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - NILL 16
(8:43 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

EMICH Eagles
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:39 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(8:39 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 49 for 24 yards (8-M.Williams).
Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 49
(8:39 - 3rd) Penalty on NIL 8-M.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at EMC 49. No Play.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 36
(8:26 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:17 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- Fumble (8 plays, 37 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:17 - 3rd) 35-C.Richwine kicks 40 yards from EMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(8:17 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 28 for 3 yards (97-C.Hunt).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 28
(7:40 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 35 for 7 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35
(7:08 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers scrambles to NIL 38 for 3 yards (19-N.LaFleur).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 38
(6:27 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 44 for 6 yards (15-J.Vines).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 44
(5:49 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers to NIL 48 for 4 yards (99-T.Rush).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 48
(5:15 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 48 for no gain (93-M.Haney).
No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 48
(4:39 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
Sack
3 & 10 - NILL 48
(4:34 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers sacked at NIL 40 for -8 yards FUMBLES (10-K.Beltram). 10-K.Beltram to NIL 38 for no gain.

EMICH Eagles
- FG (4 plays, 29 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
+26 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 38
(4:21 - 3rd) 6-J.Grissom to NIL 12 for 26 yards (50-V.Labus9-M.Lorbeck).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 12
(3:37 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to NIL 9 for 3 yards (55-W.Kramer).
No Gain
2 & 7 - EMICH 9
(3:00 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 16-H.Beydoun.
No Gain
3 & 7 - EMICH 9
(2:57 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to NIL 9 for no gain (45-J.Cole50-V.Labus).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - EMICH 9
(2:14 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

NILL Huskies
- Interception (6 plays, 53 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:05 - 3rd) 35-C.Richwine kicks 40 yards from EMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(2:05 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers scrambles pushed ob at NIL 36 for 11 yards (10-K.Beltram).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 36
(1:35 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 36
(1:29 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 47 for 11 yards (24-B.Hoying10-K.Beltram).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 47
(1:07 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears pushed ob at EMC 33 for 20 yards (1-J.Phelps).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 33
(0:32 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
Int
2 & 10 - NILL 33
(0:26 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-B.Hoying at EMC 30. 24-B.Hoying to NIL 22 for 48 yards (65-N.Veloz).

EMICH Eagles
- TD (1 plays, 22 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 22
(0:16 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:11 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- Interception (6 plays, 42 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:11 - 3rd) 35-C.Richwine kicks 40 yards from EMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(0:11 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 25
(0:06 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
+19 YD
3 & 10 - NILL 25
(15:00 - 4th) 21-M.Jones to NIL 44 for 19 yards (95-S.Simeon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 44
(14:30 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 44
(14:23 - 4th) 21-M.Jones to NIL 42 for -2 yards (10-K.Beltram).
Int
3 & 12 - NILL 42
(13:43 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-V.Calhoun at EMC 42. 3-V.Calhoun to NIL 33 for 25 yards (58-B.Patton).

EMICH Eagles
- TD (8 plays, 33 yards, 4:00 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 33
(13:33 - 4th) 9-M.Glass to NIL 26 for 7 yards (50-V.Labus).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - EMICH 26
(12:52 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to NIL 19 for 7 yards (55-W.Kramer).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 19
(12:11 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to NIL 22 for -3 yards (23-J.McKie).
+6 YD
2 & 13 - EMICH 22
(11:27 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to NIL 16 for 6 yards (33-J.Earl).
+8 YD
3 & 7 - EMICH 16
(10:42 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to NIL 8 for 8 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 8 - EMICH 8
(10:00 - 4th) 8-L.Latu pushed ob at NIL 6 for 2 yards (8-M.Williams).
Penalty
2 & 6 - EMICH 6
(10:00 - 4th) Penalty on NIL 38-N.Rattin Personal Foul 3 yards enforced at NIL 6. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - EMICH 3
(9:37 - 4th) 6-J.Grissom runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:33 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- TD (16 plays, 75 yards, 8:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:33 - 4th) 35-C.Richwine kicks 40 yards from EMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(9:33 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 31 for 6 yards (32-T.Myrick).
No Gain
2 & 4 - NILL 31
(9:03 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie pushed ob at NIL 31 for no gain (13-R.Vaden).
No Gain
3 & 4 - NILL 31
(8:30 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 31 for no gain (19-N.LaFleur95-S.Simeon).
Penalty
4 & 4 - NILL 31
(7:44 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford. Penalty on EMC 4-K.McGill Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at NIL 31. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46
(7:38 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to EMC 46 for 8 yards (95-S.Simeon97-C.Hunt).
-1 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 46
(7:04 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to EMC 47 for -1 yard (13-R.Vaden).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 47
(6:21 - 4th) 21-M.Jones to EMC 42 for 5 yards (95-S.Simeon97-C.Hunt).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 42
(5:46 - 4th) 21-M.Jones to EMC 36 for 6 yards (10-K.Beltram).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 36
(5:06 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to EMC 34 for 2 yards (94-H.Andrews58-C.Stagner).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 34
(4:24 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to EMC 32 for 2 yards (78-A.Ransey42-B.Burks).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32
(3:48 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to EMC 25 for 7 yards (19-N.LaFleur).
+9 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 25
(3:11 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to EMC 16 for 9 yards (1-J.Phelps41-T.Speights).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 16
(2:39 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to EMC 11 for 5 yards (42-B.Burks).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 11
(2:03 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to EMC 10 for 1 yard (59-T.Abram).
+1 YD
3 & 4 - NILL 10
(1:38 - 4th) 15-M.Childers to EMC 9 for 1 yard (19-N.LaFleur).
+9 YD
4 & 3 - NILL 9
(0:56 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:52 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.

EMICH Eagles
- End of Game (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:52 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 11 yards from NIL 35. 24-B.Hoying to NIL 46 for no gain.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 46
(0:51 - 4th) kneels at NIL 48 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - EMICH 48
(0:24 - 4th) kneels at NIL 50 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:52
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
17
Touchdown 0:56
15-M.Childers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
60
yds
08:41
pos
45
16
Point After TD 9:33
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
10
Touchdown 9:37
6-J.Grissom runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
30
yds
04:00
pos
44
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:11
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
10
Touchdown 0:16
9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
22
yds
00:05
pos
37
10
Field Goal 2:14
38-C.Ryland 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
29
yds
02:07
pos
31
10
Point After TD 8:17
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
10
Touchdown 8:26
9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
60
yds
00:22
pos
27
10
Field Goal 8:43
39-J.Richardson 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
59
yds
02:54
pos
21
10
Point After TD 11:37
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 11:43
5-S.Vann runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
03:23
pos
20
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:33
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 6:38
15-M.Childers runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
05:08
pos
14
6
Point After TD 11:41
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 11:48
9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
76
yds
03:09
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:56
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:01
9-M.Glass runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
52
yds
04:16
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 21
Rushing 10 13
Passing 10 7
Penalty 4 1
3rd Down Conv 4-7 7-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 428 327
Total Plays 54 74
Avg Gain 7.9 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 193 238
Rush Attempts 30 48
Avg Rush Yards 6.4 5.0
Net Yards Passing 235 89
Comp. - Att. 20-24 12-26
Yards Per Pass 9.8 3.4
Penalties - Yards 4-45 7-63
Touchdowns 6 2
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 4
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 3
Punts - Avg 2-53.0 4-41.0
Return Yards 130 0
Punts - Returns 2-18 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 3-112 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
E. Michigan 6-5 7724745
N. Illinois 4-7 073717
Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium DeKalb, Illinois
 235 PASS YDS 89
193 RUSH YDS 238
428 TOTAL YDS 327
E. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Glass III 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 235 3 0 206.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 235 3 0 206.8
M. Glass III 20/24 235 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Vann 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 101 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 101 1
S. Vann 14 101 1 24
J. Grissom 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 44 1
J. Grissom 4 44 1 26
M. Glass III 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 31 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 31 1
M. Glass III 6 31 1 8
B. Turner 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
B. Turner 2 14 0 9
L. Latu 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
L. Latu 2 7 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Jackson III 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 78 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 2
A. Jackson III 5 78 2 36
Q. Williams 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 54 0
Q. Williams 5 54 0 30
L. Latu 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 50 1
L. Latu 3 50 1 36
D. Drummond 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
D. Drummond 3 41 0 15
M. Sexton 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Sexton 1 7 0 7
H. Beydoun 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 5 0
H. Beydoun 3 5 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Beltram 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
K. Beltram 8-2 1.0 0
T. Myrick 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
T. Myrick 8-1 0.0 0
V. Calhoun 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
V. Calhoun 5-1 0.0 1
S. Simeon 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Simeon 4-1 0.0 0
J. Phelps 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Phelps 4-1 0.0 0
J. Vines 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Vines 4-1 0.0 0
N. LaFleur 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. LaFleur 4-0 0.0 0
B. Hoying 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
B. Hoying 4-1 0.0 2
T. Rush 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Rush 3-0 0.0 0
R. Vaden IV 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Vaden IV 2-0 0.0 0
H. Andrews 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Andrews 2-0 0.0 0
T. Abram 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Abram 1-0 0.0 0
M. Haney 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Haney 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hunt 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Hunt 1-2 0.0 0
T. Eddington 77 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Eddington 1-1 0.0 0
A. Ransey Jr. 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Ransey Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
W. Scott 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
B. Burks 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Burks 1-1 0.0 0
C. Stagner 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Stagner 0-1 0.0 0
M. Smith Jr. 57 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Smith Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
T. Speights 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Speights 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Ryland 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
C. Ryland 1/1 27 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Julien 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 53.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 53.0 0
J. Julien 2 53.0 0 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Hoying 24 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
B. Hoying 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Drummond 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 17 0
D. Drummond 2 9.0 17 0
N. Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Childers 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 99 1 3 67.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 99 1 3 67.8
M. Childers 12/26 99 1 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Harbison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
30 112 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 112 0
T. Harbison 30 112 0 11
M. Childers 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 92 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 92 1
M. Childers 13 92 1 38
M. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
M. Jones 4 28 0 19
T. Richie 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Richie 1 7 0 7
J. Nettles 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Nettles 1 6 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Brinkman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
M. Brinkman 4 34 0 12
S. Tears 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
S. Tears 2 24 0 20
D. Crawford 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 1
D. Crawford 2 22 1 13
C. Tucker 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Tucker 1 11 0 11
T. Richie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 8 0
T. Richie 3 8 0 7
D. Robinson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Robinson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Thomas 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
D. Thomas 10-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
M. Terry 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Terry 4-0 0.0 0
J. McKie 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. McKie 4-0 0.0 0
J. Cole 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Cole 3-0 0.0 0
Q. Wynne 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Q. Wynne 3-0 0.0 0
T. Foster 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Foster 2-0 0.0 0
W. Kramer 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Kramer 2-0 0.0 0
V. Labus 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
V. Labus 2-1 0.0 0
M. Lorbeck 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Lorbeck 2-1 0.0 0
N. Rattin 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Rattin 1-0 0.0 0
J. Griffin Jr. 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Griffin Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Earl 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Earl 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ester 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ester 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Richardson 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
J. Richardson 1/1 34 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Ference 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 41.0 1
M. Ference 4 41.0 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:12 EMICH 38 4:16 9 62 TD
3:18 EMICH 44 1:21 3 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 EMICH 14 3:09 8 86 TD
6:33 EMICH 25 3:23 6 20 Punt
0:53 EMICH 14 0:50 6 43 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 EMICH 25 3:23 10 75 TD
8:39 EMICH 25 0:22 3 75 TD
4:21 NILL 38 2:07 4 29 FG
0:16 NILL 22 0:05 1 22 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 NILL 33 4:00 8 33 TD
0:52 NILL 46 0:28 2 -4 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NILL 25 3:39 8 4 Punt
6:56 NILL 25 3:27 8 8 Punt
1:48 NILL 20 1:09 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:41 NILL 35 5:08 10 65 TD
3:02 NILL 20 2:02 5 25 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:37 NILL 35 2:54 8 49 FG
8:17 NILL 25 3:43 8 37 Fumble
2:05 NILL 25 1:39 6 53 INT
0:11 NILL 25 0:05 6 42 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:33 NILL 25 8:41 16 75 TD
NCAA FB Scores