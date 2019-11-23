Drive Chart
Valladay runs for 154 yards, Wyoming beats Colorado State

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Xazavian Valladay ran 27 times for 154 yards to help Wyoming beat Colorado State 17-7 on Friday night.

Cooper Rothe's 48-yard field goal capped a drive that took nearly six minutes and made it a two-possession lead for the Cowboys (7-4, 4-3) with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter. Two plays later, Wyoming's Logan Wilson intercepted Patrick O'Brien's pass and the Cowboys ran out the clock with a pair of first downs.

Tyler Vander Waal opened the scoring for Wyoming with a 1-yard sneak on a third-and-goal.

The Rams (4-7, 3-4) immediately answered with a 13-play, 75-yard drive capped by O'Brien's 4-yard TD pass to Warren Jackson.

Vander Waal was injured after a low tackle and left the game in the third quarter but returned in the fourth.

Jackson caught six passes for 95 yards and a touchdown for the Rams.

COLOST Rams
- Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe kicks 58 yards from WYO 35. 14-A.Hawkins to CSU 17 FUMBLES (19-A.Eberhardt). 30-J.Grauberger to CSU 17 for no gain.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 17
(14:55 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 18 for 1 yard (3-A.Halliburton53-J.Hall).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 18
(14:14 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 20 for 2 yards (9-T.Hall).
+17 YD
3 & 7 - COLOST 20
(13:33 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to CSU 37 for 17 yards (46-C.Maluia).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 37
(13:03 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 44 for 7 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
-3 YD
2 & 3 - COLOST 44
(12:29 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 41 for -3 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
No Gain
3 & 6 - COLOST 41
(11:45 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
Punt
4 & 6 - COLOST 41
(11:40 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 49 yards from CSU 41. 25-A.Conway to WYO 7 for -3 yards (7-J.Hicks43-T.Golden).

WYO Cowboys
- Punt (7 plays, 26 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 7
(11:28 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to WYO 21 for 14 yards (37-L.Stewart26-M.Cameron).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 21
(11:02 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 26 for 5 yards (94-D.Phillips).
Sack
2 & 5 - WYO 26
(10:23 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal sacked at WYO 22 for -4 yards (33-M.Jones).
+10 YD
3 & 9 - WYO 22
(9:34 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 25-A.Conway. 25-A.Conway to WYO 32 for 10 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 32
(9:01 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 33 for 1 yard (5-D.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - WYO 33
(8:20 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Ismail.
No Gain
3 & 9 - WYO 33
(8:16 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete.
Punt
4 & 9 - WYO 33
(8:08 - 1st) 41-R.Galovich punts 42 yards from WYO 33 to CSU 25 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.

COLOST Rams
- Punt (9 plays, 28 yards, 5:31 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(8:02 - 1st) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 31 for 6 yards (30-L.Wilson).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - COLOST 31
(7:21 - 1st) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 34 for 3 yards (30-L.Wilson8-R.Weber).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - COLOST 34
(6:37 - 1st) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 37 for 3 yards (53-J.Hall86-J.Jackson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 37
(6:04 - 1st) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 39 for 2 yards (86-J.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 8 - COLOST 39
(5:21 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
+17 YD
3 & 8 - COLOST 39
(5:18 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to WYO 44 for 17 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 44
(4:40 - 1st) 27-J.Thomas to WYO 41 for 3 yards (30-L.Wilson).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 41
(3:56 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 37 for 4 yards (30-L.Wilson48-C.Muma).
Sack
3 & 3 - COLOST 37
(3:14 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at WYO 47 for -10 yards (53-J.Hall86-J.Jackson).
Punt
4 & 13 - COLOST 47
(2:31 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 40 yards from WYO 47 out of bounds at the WYO 7.

WYO Cowboys
- TD (13 plays, 103 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 7
(2:22 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 9 for 2 yards (33-M.Jones).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 9
(1:43 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 11 for 2 yards (12-C.Carter33-M.Jones).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - WYO 11
(0:59 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 25-A.Conway. 25-A.Conway to WYO 18 for 7 yards (15-B.Crossley).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 18
(0:21 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to WYO 31 for 13 yards (34-C.Hicks). Team penalty on CSU Holding declined.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 31
(0:04 - 1st) Penalty on WYO 17-R.Ismail Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WYO 31. No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 16
(0:04 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 34 for 18 yards (24-T.Folsom).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 34
(15:00 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to WYO 39 for 5 yards (99-D.Dickens).
+29 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 39
(14:23 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 32 for 29 yards (26-M.Cameron).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 32
(13:51 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to CSU 28 for 4 yards. Penalty on CSU 94-D.Phillips Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at CSU 28.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 14
(13:28 - 2nd) Penalty on CSU 1-J.Bates Personal Foul 7 yards enforced at CSU 14. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 7 - WYO 7
(13:28 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 2 for 5 yards (56-R.Roberts8-Q.Brinnon).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - WYO 2
(12:37 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 1 for 1 yard (7-J.Hicks8-Q.Brinnon).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - WYO 1
(11:57 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 2
(11:52 - 2nd) Penalty on WYO 40-C.Rothe False start 5 yards enforced at CSU 2. No Play.
PAT Good
(11:52 - 2nd) 40-C.Rothe extra point is good.

COLOST Rams
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 7:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:52 - 2nd) 40-C.Rothe kicks 40 yards from WYO 35 to CSU 25 fair catch by 14-A.Hawkins.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(11:52 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 41 for 16 yards (3-A.Halliburton8-R.Weber).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 41
(11:22 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 42 for 1 yard (86-J.Jackson).
+18 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 42
(10:35 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride pushed ob at WYO 40 for 18 yards (9-T.Hall).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 40
(10:11 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien to WYO 36 for 4 yards (53-J.Hall3-A.Halliburton).
No Gain
2 & 6 - COLOST 36
(9:28 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to WYO 36 for no gain (20-A.Hearn).
+17 YD
3 & 6 - COLOST 36
(8:55 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to WYO 19 for 17 yards (3-A.Halliburton9-T.Hall).
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 19
(8:23 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas to WYO 19 for no gain (51-S.Byrd).
+18 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 19
(7:43 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to WYO 1 for 18 yards (9-T.Hall3-A.Halliburton).
-1 YD
1 & 1 - COLOST 1
(7:11 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas to WYO 2 for -1 yard (53-J.Hall94-C.Godbout). Penalty on CSU 9-W.Jackson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WYO 2.
+10 YD
1 & 17 - COLOST 17
(6:51 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to WYO 7 for 10 yards (30-L.Wilson).
No Gain
2 & 7 - COLOST 7
(6:05 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien to WYO 7 for no gain (46-C.Maluia). Team penalty on WYO Unsportsmanlike conduct 4 yards enforced at WYO 7.
-1 YD
1 & 3 - COLOST 3
(5:35 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas to WYO 4 for -1 yard (94-C.Godbout).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - COLOST 4
(4:55 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:52 - 2nd) 83-B.Davis extra point is good.

WYO Cowboys
- Punt (9 plays, 36 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:52 - 2nd) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(4:52 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 23 for -2 yards (5-D.Jackson).
+8 YD
2 & 12 - WYO 23
(4:13 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 33-J.Harshman. 33-J.Harshman to WYO 31 for 8 yards (24-T.Folsom).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - WYO 31
(3:34 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to WYO 35 for 4 yards (37-L.Stewart).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 35
(3:08 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 47 for 12 yards (24-T.Folsom37-L.Stewart).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 47
(2:45 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams scrambles to CSU 48 for 5 yards (8-Q.Brinnon).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 48
(2:06 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 43 for 5 yards (24-T.Folsom).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 43
(1:36 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 39 for 4 yards (98-E.Hubbard).
No Gain
2 & 6 - WYO 39
(1:25 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Harshman.
No Gain
3 & 6 - WYO 39
(1:21 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.
Punt
4 & 6 - WYO 39
(1:16 - 2nd) 41-R.Galovich punts 36 yards from CSU 39 Downed at the CSU 3.

COLOST Rams
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 3
(1:08 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 4 for 1 yard (30-L.Wilson).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 4
(0:27 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 6 for 2 yards (51-S.Byrd).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - COLOST 6
(0:24 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 9 for 3 yards (97-M.Mora88-G.Crall).
Punt
4 & 4 - COLOST 9
(0:18 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 51 yards from CSU 9. 25-A.Conway to WYO 47 for 7 yards (14-A.Hawkins).

WYO Cowboys
- Halftime (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 47
(0:07 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Eberhardt.

WYO Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 25 for no gain (42-M.Kamara5-D.Jackson).
Sack
2 & 10 - WYO 25
(14:21 - 3rd) 18-T.Vander Waal sacked at WYO 23 for -2 yards (33-M.Jones).
Sack
3 & 12 - WYO 23
(13:36 - 3rd) 18-T.Vander Waal sacked at WYO 22 for -1 yard. Penalty on WYO 78-A.Velazquez Holding declined. (33-M.Jones).
Punt
4 & 13 - WYO 22
(13:13 - 3rd) 41-R.Galovich punts 43 yards from WYO 22 to CSU 35 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.

COLOST Rams
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 35
(13:05 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 32-M.McElroy.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 35
(12:59 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien pushed ob at CSU 44 for 9 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker).
No Gain
3 & 1 - COLOST 44
(12:33 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien to CSU 44 for no gain (30-L.Wilson3-A.Halliburton).
No Gain
4 & 1 - COLOST 44
(11:50 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien to CSU 44 for no gain (3-A.Halliburton5-E.Gandy).

WYO Cowboys
- TD (10 plays, 44 yards, 5:41 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 44
(11:45 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 41 for 3 yards (99-D.Dickens5-D.Jackson).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 41
(11:07 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 39 for 2 yards (7-J.Hicks).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - WYO 39
(10:27 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams pushed ob at CSU 33 for 6 yards (24-T.Folsom).
Sack
1 & 10 - WYO 33
(9:55 - 3rd) 18-T.Vander Waal sacked at CSU 41 for -8 yards (7-J.Hicks).
+8 YD
2 & 18 - WYO 41
(9:07 - 3rd) 24-B.Brenton to CSU 33 for 8 yards (94-D.Phillips). Penalty on CSU 94-D.Phillips Facemasking 15 yards enforced at CSU 33.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 18
(8:38 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 16 for 2 yards (33-M.Jones).
+12 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 16
(8:06 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 4 for 12 yards (37-L.Stewart).
No Gain
1 & 4 - WYO 4
(7:26 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 4 for no gain (42-M.Kamara99-D.Dickens).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - WYO 4
(6:47 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams to CSU 1 for 3 yards (5-D.Jackson7-J.Hicks).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - WYO 1
(6:07 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:04 - 3rd) 40-C.Rothe extra point is good.

COLOST Rams
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:04 - 3rd) 40-C.Rothe kicks 65 yards from WYO 35. 14-A.Hawkins to CSU 23 for 23 yards (34-C.Hicks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 23
(5:57 - 3rd) 28-C.Hunter to CSU 23 for no gain (88-G.Crall94-C.Godbout).
+18 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 23
(5:22 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to CSU 41 for 18 yards (3-A.Halliburton46-C.Maluia).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 41
(5:12 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 4-N.Craig-Myers. 4-N.Craig-Myers to CSU 48 for 7 yards (20-A.Hearn).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - COLOST 48
(4:27 - 3rd) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 50 for 2 yards (51-S.Byrd88-G.Crall).
-2 YD
3 & 1 - COLOST 50
(3:49 - 3rd) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 48 for -2 yards (94-C.Godbout88-G.Crall).
Punt
4 & 3 - COLOST 48
(3:04 - 3rd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 52 yards from CSU 48 to WYO End Zone. touchback.

WYO Cowboys
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 20
(2:53 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 22 for 2 yards (33-M.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 8 - WYO 22
(2:21 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams to WYO 22 for no gain (99-D.Dickens).
+10 YD
3 & 8 - WYO 22
(2:05 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to WYO 32 for 10 yards (15-B.Crossley).
+7 YD
3 & 8 - WYO 22
(2:05 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to WYO 29 for 7 yards (15-B.Crossley).
Punt
4 & 1 - WYO 29
(1:48 - 3rd) 41-R.Galovich punts 46 yards from WYO 29 to CSU 25 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.

COLOST Rams
- Missed FG (12 plays, 44 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(1:41 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 25
(1:37 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to CSU 40 for 15 yards (9-T.Hall).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 40
(1:06 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien pushed ob at CSU 44 for 4 yards (30-L.Wilson).
Penalty
2 & 6 - COLOST 44
(0:46 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to WYO 17 for 39 yards (20-A.Hearn). Penalty on CSU 64-S.Brooks Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at CSU 44. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 11 - COLOST 39
(0:14 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 48 for 9 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - COLOST 48
(15:00 - 4th) 27-J.Thomas to WYO 50 for 2 yards (46-C.Maluia).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 50
(14:23 - 4th) 28-C.Hunter to WYO 49 for 1 yard (94-C.Godbout18-K.Blakenbaker).
No Gain
2 & 9 - COLOST 49
(13:45 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
Penalty
3 & 9 - COLOST 49
(13:40 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright. Team penalty on WYO Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 49. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 39
(13:33 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 31 for 8 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
No Gain
2 & 2 - COLOST 31
(12:57 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
No Gain
3 & 2 - COLOST 31
(12:51 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
No Good
4 & 2 - COLOST 31
(12:47 - 4th) 83-B.Davis 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.

WYO Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 32
(12:42 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 35 for 3 yards (94-D.Phillips).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 35
(12:05 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to WYO 33 for -2 yards (33-M.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 9 - WYO 33
(11:20 - 4th) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Ismail.
Punt
4 & 9 - WYO 33
(11:15 - 4th) 41-R.Galovich punts 44 yards from WYO 33 to CSU 23 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.

COLOST Rams
- Downs (7 plays, 37 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 23
(11:09 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 23
(11:03 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 4-N.Craig-Myers. 4-N.Craig-Myers to CSU 35 for 12 yards (20-A.Hearn).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 35
(10:47 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to WYO 44 for 21 yards (3-A.Halliburton8-R.Weber).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 44
(10:09 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien pushed ob at WYO 40 for 4 yards (86-J.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 6 - COLOST 40
(9:33 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
No Gain
3 & 6 - COLOST 40
(9:28 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
No Gain
4 & 6 - COLOST 40
(9:24 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.

WYO Cowboys
- FG (11 plays, 28 yards, 5:39 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 41
(9:17 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 44 for 3 yards (94-D.Phillips42-M.Kamara).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 44
(8:36 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 50 for 6 yards (7-J.Hicks).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - WYO 50
(7:52 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to CSU 48 for 2 yards (98-E.Hubbard99-D.Dickens).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 48
(7:21 - 4th) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 48
(7:15 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to CSU 45 for 3 yards (24-T.Folsom).
+18 YD
3 & 7 - WYO 45
(6:32 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 25-A.Conway. 25-A.Conway to CSU 27 for 18 yards (7-J.Hicks).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 27
(6:25 - 4th) Penalty on WYO 33-D.Schroeder Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CSU 27. No Play.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 42
(6:20 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay pushed ob at CSU 20 for 22 yards (37-L.Stewart).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 20
(5:47 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 23 for -3 yards (5-D.Jackson).
+2 YD
2 & 13 - WYO 23
(5:06 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to CSU 21 for 2 yards (99-D.Dickens).
Sack
3 & 11 - WYO 21
(4:25 - 4th) 18-T.Vander Waal sacked at CSU 31 for -10 yards (98-E.Hubbard).
Field Goal
4 & 21 - WYO 31
(3:38 - 4th) 40-C.Rothe 48 yards Field Goal is Good.

COLOST Rams
- Interception (2 plays, 19 yards, 0:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:33 - 4th) 40-C.Rothe kicks 40 yards from WYO 35 to CSU 25 fair catch by 23-B.Fulton.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(3:33 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 36 for 11 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
Int
1 & 10 - COLOST 36
(3:16 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 30-L.Wilson at WYO 44. 30-L.Wilson to WYO 44 for no gain.

WYO Cowboys
- End of Game (8 plays, 45 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 44
(3:10 - 4th) 18-T.Vander Waal to WYO 46 for 2 yards (33-M.Jones).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 46
(3:06 - 4th) 25-A.Conway to CSU 49 for 5 yards (37-L.Stewart).
+13 YD
3 & 3 - WYO 49
(3:00 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 36 for 13 yards (15-B.Crossley).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 36
(2:20 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 31 for 5 yards (42-M.Kamara).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 31
(1:40 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 29 for 2 yards (98-E.Hubbard12-C.Carter).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - WYO 29
(1:35 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to CSU 28 for 1 yard (98-E.Hubbard5-D.Jackson).
+19 YD
4 & 2 - WYO 28
(0:51 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to CSU 9 for 19 yards (26-M.Cameron).
-2 YD
1 & 9 - WYO 9
(0:16 - 4th) kneels at CSU 11 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:38
40-C.Rothe 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
43
yds
05:39
pos
7
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:04
40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 6:07
15-L.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
29
yds
05:41
pos
7
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:52
83-B.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:55
12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
86
yds
07:00
pos
6
7
Point After TD 11:52
40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:57
18-T.Vander Waal runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
87
yds
02:18
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 19
Rushing 2 10
Passing 11 6
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 5-12 9-16
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 260 248
Total Plays 59 65
Avg Gain 4.4 3.8
Net Yards Rushing 48 192
Rush Attempts 30 50
Avg Rush Yards 1.6 3.8
Net Yards Passing 212 56
Comp. - Att. 17-29 8-15
Yards Per Pass 7.3 3.7
Penalties - Yards 5-56 5-49
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-48.0 5-42.2
Return Yards 33 4
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-4
Kickoffs - Returns 2-33 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Colorado State 4-7 07007
Wyoming 7-4 077317
Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium Laramie, Wyoming
 212 PASS YDS 56
48 RUSH YDS 192
260 TOTAL YDS 248
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. O'Brien 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 217 1 1 126.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 217 1 1 126.0
P. O'Brien 17/29 217 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Thomas 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 23 0
J. Thomas 14 23 0 6
M. McElroy 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 13 0
M. McElroy 6 13 0 8
P. O'Brien 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 11 0
P. O'Brien 8 11 0 9
C. Hunter 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
C. Hunter 2 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
W. Jackson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 95 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 95 1
W. Jackson 6 95 1 21
Tr. McBride 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 78 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 78 0
Tr. McBride 6 78 0 18
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
D. Wright 3 25 0 15
N. Craig-Myers 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
N. Craig-Myers 2 19 0 12
M. McElroy 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. McElroy 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Jones 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 3.0
M. Jones 8-1 3.0 0
T. Folsom 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Folsom 6-0 0.0 0
L. Stewart 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
L. Stewart 5-1 0.0 0
J. Hicks 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
J. Hicks 5-1 1.0 0
E. Hubbard 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
E. Hubbard 5-0 1.0 0
D. Phillips 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Phillips 4-0 0.0 0
D. Dickens 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Dickens 4-2 0.0 0
D. Jackson 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
D. Jackson 4-3 0.0 0
M. Kamara 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Kamara 3-1 0.0 0
B. Crossley 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Crossley 3-0 0.0 0
M. Cameron 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Cameron 2-1 0.0 0
R. Roberts 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Roberts 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Brinnon 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
Q. Brinnon 1-2 0.0 0
C. Carter 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Carter 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Davis 83 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
B. Davis 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Stonehouse 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 48.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 48.0 2
R. Stonehouse 4 48.0 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Hawkins 14 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 23 0
A. Hawkins 2 16.5 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Wyoming
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Vander Waal 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 56 0 0 82.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 56 0 0 82.3
T. Vander Waal 6/13 56 0 0
L. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 205.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 205.0
L. Williams 2/2 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Valladay 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 154 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 154 0
X. Valladay 27 154 0 29
L. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 49 1
L. Williams 13 49 1 19
B. Brenton 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
B. Brenton 1 8 0 8
A. Conway 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Conway 1 5 0 5
T. Vander Waal 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -22 1
T. Vander Waal 7 -22 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Conway 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
A. Conway 3 35 0 18
R. Ismail Jr. 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
R. Ismail Jr. 3 24 0 13
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
A. Eberhardt 1 14 0 14
J. Harshman 33 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Harshman 1 8 0 8
D. Crow 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Crow 0 0 0 0
T. Welch 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Welch 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Halliburton 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
A. Halliburton 10-3 0.0 0
L. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
L. Wilson 8-0 0.0 1
T. Hall 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Hall 4-1 0.0 0
J. Hall 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
J. Hall 3-2 0.5 0
C. Maluia 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Maluia 3-1 0.0 0
K. Blankenbaker 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Blankenbaker 3-1 0.0 0
A. Hearn 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Hearn 3-0 0.0 0
S. Byrd 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Byrd 3-0 0.0 0
J. Jackson 86 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
J. Jackson 3-2 0.5 0
C. Godbout 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Godbout 3-2 0.0 0
G. Crall 88 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
G. Crall 1-3 0.0 0
M. Mora 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Mora 1-0 0.0 0
R. Weber 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
R. Weber 0-3 0.0 0
E. Gandy 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Gandy 0-1 0.0 0
C. Muma 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Muma 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Rothe 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
C. Rothe 1/1 48 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Galovich 41 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 42.2 1
R. Galovich 5 42.2 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Conway 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 7 0
A. Conway 2 2.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLOST 17 3:20 6 24 Punt
8:02 COLOST 25 5:31 9 28 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:52 COLOST 25 7:00 13 75 TD
1:08 COLOST 3 0:50 3 6 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 COLOST 35 1:15 4 9 Downs
6:04 COLOST 23 3:00 5 25 Punt
1:41 COLOST 25 1:27 12 44 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:09 COLOST 23 1:45 7 37 Downs
3:33 COLOST 25 0:17 2 19 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:28 WYO 7 3:20 7 26 Punt
2:22 WYO 7 2:18 13 103 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:52 WYO 25 3:36 9 36 Punt
0:07 WYO 47 0:00 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WYO 25 1:47 3 -3 Punt
11:45 COLOST 44 5:41 10 44 TD
2:53 WYO 20 1:05 4 19 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:42 WYO 32 1:27 3 1 Punt
9:17 WYO 41 5:39 11 28 FG
3:10 WYO 44 2:54 8 45 Game
NCAA FB Scores