Valladay runs for 154 yards, Wyoming beats Colorado State
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Xazavian Valladay ran 27 times for 154 yards to help Wyoming beat Colorado State 17-7 on Friday night.
Cooper Rothe's 48-yard field goal capped a drive that took nearly six minutes and made it a two-possession lead for the Cowboys (7-4, 4-3) with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter. Two plays later, Wyoming's Logan Wilson intercepted Patrick O'Brien's pass and the Cowboys ran out the clock with a pair of first downs.
Tyler Vander Waal opened the scoring for Wyoming with a 1-yard sneak on a third-and-goal.
The Rams (4-7, 3-4) immediately answered with a 13-play, 75-yard drive capped by O'Brien's 4-yard TD pass to Warren Jackson.
Vander Waal was injured after a low tackle and left the game in the third quarter but returned in the fourth.
Jackson caught six passes for 95 yards and a touchdown for the Rams.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe kicks 58 yards from WYO 35. 14-A.Hawkins to CSU 17 FUMBLES (19-A.Eberhardt). 30-J.Grauberger to CSU 17 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 17(14:55 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 18 for 1 yard (3-A.Halliburton53-J.Hall).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 18(14:14 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 20 for 2 yards (9-T.Hall).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - COLOST 20(13:33 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to CSU 37 for 17 yards (46-C.Maluia).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 37(13:03 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 44 for 7 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLOST 44(12:29 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 41 for -3 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - COLOST 41(11:45 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - COLOST 41(11:40 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 49 yards from CSU 41. 25-A.Conway to WYO 7 for -3 yards (7-J.Hicks43-T.Golden).
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (7 plays, 26 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 7(11:28 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to WYO 21 for 14 yards (37-L.Stewart26-M.Cameron).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 21(11:02 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 26 for 5 yards (94-D.Phillips).
|
Sack
|
2 & 5 - WYO 26(10:23 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal sacked at WYO 22 for -4 yards (33-M.Jones).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - WYO 22(9:34 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 25-A.Conway. 25-A.Conway to WYO 32 for 10 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 32(9:01 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 33 for 1 yard (5-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WYO 33(8:20 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Ismail.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WYO 33(8:16 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - WYO 33(8:08 - 1st) 41-R.Galovich punts 42 yards from WYO 33 to CSU 25 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (9 plays, 28 yards, 5:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(8:02 - 1st) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 31 for 6 yards (30-L.Wilson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - COLOST 31(7:21 - 1st) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 34 for 3 yards (30-L.Wilson8-R.Weber).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLOST 34(6:37 - 1st) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 37 for 3 yards (53-J.Hall86-J.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 37(6:04 - 1st) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 39 for 2 yards (86-J.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - COLOST 39(5:21 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - COLOST 39(5:18 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to WYO 44 for 17 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 44(4:40 - 1st) 27-J.Thomas to WYO 41 for 3 yards (30-L.Wilson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLOST 41(3:56 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 37 for 4 yards (30-L.Wilson48-C.Muma).
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - COLOST 37(3:14 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at WYO 47 for -10 yards (53-J.Hall86-J.Jackson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - COLOST 47(2:31 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 40 yards from WYO 47 out of bounds at the WYO 7.
WYO
Cowboys
- TD (13 plays, 103 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 7(2:22 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 9 for 2 yards (33-M.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WYO 9(1:43 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 11 for 2 yards (12-C.Carter33-M.Jones).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - WYO 11(0:59 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 25-A.Conway. 25-A.Conway to WYO 18 for 7 yards (15-B.Crossley).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 18(0:21 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to WYO 31 for 13 yards (34-C.Hicks). Team penalty on CSU Holding declined.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 31(0:04 - 1st) Penalty on WYO 17-R.Ismail Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WYO 31. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 16(0:04 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 34 for 18 yards (24-T.Folsom).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 34(15:00 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to WYO 39 for 5 yards (99-D.Dickens).
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 5 - WYO 39(14:23 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 32 for 29 yards (26-M.Cameron).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 32(13:51 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to CSU 28 for 4 yards. Penalty on CSU 94-D.Phillips Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at CSU 28.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 14(13:28 - 2nd) Penalty on CSU 1-J.Bates Personal Foul 7 yards enforced at CSU 14. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - WYO 7(13:28 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 2 for 5 yards (56-R.Roberts8-Q.Brinnon).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - WYO 2(12:37 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 1 for 1 yard (7-J.Hicks8-Q.Brinnon).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WYO 1(11:57 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 2(11:52 - 2nd) Penalty on WYO 40-C.Rothe False start 5 yards enforced at CSU 2. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(11:52 - 2nd) 40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
COLOST
Rams
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 7:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:52 - 2nd) 40-C.Rothe kicks 40 yards from WYO 35 to CSU 25 fair catch by 14-A.Hawkins.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(11:52 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 41 for 16 yards (3-A.Halliburton8-R.Weber).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 41(11:22 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 42 for 1 yard (86-J.Jackson).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 42(10:35 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride pushed ob at WYO 40 for 18 yards (9-T.Hall).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 40(10:11 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien to WYO 36 for 4 yards (53-J.Hall3-A.Halliburton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - COLOST 36(9:28 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to WYO 36 for no gain (20-A.Hearn).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - COLOST 36(8:55 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to WYO 19 for 17 yards (3-A.Halliburton9-T.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 19(8:23 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas to WYO 19 for no gain (51-S.Byrd).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 19(7:43 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to WYO 1 for 18 yards (9-T.Hall3-A.Halliburton).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - COLOST 1(7:11 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas to WYO 2 for -1 yard (53-J.Hall94-C.Godbout). Penalty on CSU 9-W.Jackson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WYO 2.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 17 - COLOST 17(6:51 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to WYO 7 for 10 yards (30-L.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - COLOST 7(6:05 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien to WYO 7 for no gain (46-C.Maluia). Team penalty on WYO Unsportsmanlike conduct 4 yards enforced at WYO 7.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 3 - COLOST 3(5:35 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas to WYO 4 for -1 yard (94-C.Godbout).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - COLOST 4(4:55 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:52 - 2nd) 83-B.Davis extra point is good.
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (9 plays, 36 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:52 - 2nd) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(4:52 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 23 for -2 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - WYO 23(4:13 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 33-J.Harshman. 33-J.Harshman to WYO 31 for 8 yards (24-T.Folsom).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - WYO 31(3:34 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to WYO 35 for 4 yards (37-L.Stewart).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 35(3:08 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 47 for 12 yards (24-T.Folsom37-L.Stewart).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 47(2:45 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams scrambles to CSU 48 for 5 yards (8-Q.Brinnon).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WYO 48(2:06 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 43 for 5 yards (24-T.Folsom).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 43(1:36 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 39 for 4 yards (98-E.Hubbard).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WYO 39(1:25 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Harshman.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WYO 39(1:21 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - WYO 39(1:16 - 2nd) 41-R.Galovich punts 36 yards from CSU 39 Downed at the CSU 3.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 3(1:08 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 4 for 1 yard (30-L.Wilson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 4(0:27 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 6 for 2 yards (51-S.Byrd).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - COLOST 6(0:24 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 9 for 3 yards (97-M.Mora88-G.Crall).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - COLOST 9(0:18 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 51 yards from CSU 9. 25-A.Conway to WYO 47 for 7 yards (14-A.Hawkins).
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(15:00 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 25 for no gain (42-M.Kamara5-D.Jackson).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - WYO 25(14:21 - 3rd) 18-T.Vander Waal sacked at WYO 23 for -2 yards (33-M.Jones).
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - WYO 23(13:36 - 3rd) 18-T.Vander Waal sacked at WYO 22 for -1 yard. Penalty on WYO 78-A.Velazquez Holding declined. (33-M.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - WYO 22(13:13 - 3rd) 41-R.Galovich punts 43 yards from WYO 22 to CSU 35 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.
COLOST
Rams
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 35(13:05 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 32-M.McElroy.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 35(12:59 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien pushed ob at CSU 44 for 9 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - COLOST 44(12:33 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien to CSU 44 for no gain (30-L.Wilson3-A.Halliburton).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - COLOST 44(11:50 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien to CSU 44 for no gain (3-A.Halliburton5-E.Gandy).
WYO
Cowboys
- TD (10 plays, 44 yards, 5:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 44(11:45 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 41 for 3 yards (99-D.Dickens5-D.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 41(11:07 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 39 for 2 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - WYO 39(10:27 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams pushed ob at CSU 33 for 6 yards (24-T.Folsom).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - WYO 33(9:55 - 3rd) 18-T.Vander Waal sacked at CSU 41 for -8 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 18 - WYO 41(9:07 - 3rd) 24-B.Brenton to CSU 33 for 8 yards (94-D.Phillips). Penalty on CSU 94-D.Phillips Facemasking 15 yards enforced at CSU 33.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 18(8:38 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 16 for 2 yards (33-M.Jones).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - WYO 16(8:06 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 4 for 12 yards (37-L.Stewart).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 4 - WYO 4(7:26 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 4 for no gain (42-M.Kamara99-D.Dickens).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WYO 4(6:47 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams to CSU 1 for 3 yards (5-D.Jackson7-J.Hicks).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WYO 1(6:07 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:04 - 3rd) 40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:04 - 3rd) 40-C.Rothe kicks 65 yards from WYO 35. 14-A.Hawkins to CSU 23 for 23 yards (34-C.Hicks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 23(5:57 - 3rd) 28-C.Hunter to CSU 23 for no gain (88-G.Crall94-C.Godbout).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 23(5:22 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to CSU 41 for 18 yards (3-A.Halliburton46-C.Maluia).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 41(5:12 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 4-N.Craig-Myers. 4-N.Craig-Myers to CSU 48 for 7 yards (20-A.Hearn).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLOST 48(4:27 - 3rd) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 50 for 2 yards (51-S.Byrd88-G.Crall).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLOST 50(3:49 - 3rd) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 48 for -2 yards (94-C.Godbout88-G.Crall).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - COLOST 48(3:04 - 3rd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 52 yards from CSU 48 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 20(2:53 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 22 for 2 yards (33-M.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WYO 22(2:21 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams to WYO 22 for no gain (99-D.Dickens).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - WYO 22(2:05 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to WYO 32 for 10 yards (15-B.Crossley).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - WYO 22(2:05 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to WYO 29 for 7 yards (15-B.Crossley).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - WYO 29(1:48 - 3rd) 41-R.Galovich punts 46 yards from WYO 29 to CSU 25 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.
COLOST
Rams
- Missed FG (12 plays, 44 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(1:41 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 25(1:37 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to CSU 40 for 15 yards (9-T.Hall).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 40(1:06 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien pushed ob at CSU 44 for 4 yards (30-L.Wilson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - COLOST 44(0:46 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to WYO 17 for 39 yards (20-A.Hearn). Penalty on CSU 64-S.Brooks Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at CSU 44. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - COLOST 39(0:14 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 48 for 9 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - COLOST 48(15:00 - 4th) 27-J.Thomas to WYO 50 for 2 yards (46-C.Maluia).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 50(14:23 - 4th) 28-C.Hunter to WYO 49 for 1 yard (94-C.Godbout18-K.Blakenbaker).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 49(13:45 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - COLOST 49(13:40 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright. Team penalty on WYO Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 49. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 39(13:33 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 31 for 8 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - COLOST 31(12:57 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - COLOST 31(12:51 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
No Good
|
4 & 2 - COLOST 31(12:47 - 4th) 83-B.Davis 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 32(12:42 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 35 for 3 yards (94-D.Phillips).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 35(12:05 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to WYO 33 for -2 yards (33-M.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WYO 33(11:20 - 4th) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Ismail.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - WYO 33(11:15 - 4th) 41-R.Galovich punts 44 yards from WYO 33 to CSU 23 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.
COLOST
Rams
- Downs (7 plays, 37 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 23(11:09 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 23(11:03 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 4-N.Craig-Myers. 4-N.Craig-Myers to CSU 35 for 12 yards (20-A.Hearn).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 35(10:47 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to WYO 44 for 21 yards (3-A.Halliburton8-R.Weber).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 44(10:09 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien pushed ob at WYO 40 for 4 yards (86-J.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - COLOST 40(9:33 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - COLOST 40(9:28 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 6 - COLOST 40(9:24 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
WYO
Cowboys
- FG (11 plays, 28 yards, 5:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 41(9:17 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 44 for 3 yards (94-D.Phillips42-M.Kamara).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 44(8:36 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 50 for 6 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WYO 50(7:52 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to CSU 48 for 2 yards (98-E.Hubbard99-D.Dickens).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 48(7:21 - 4th) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 48(7:15 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to CSU 45 for 3 yards (24-T.Folsom).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - WYO 45(6:32 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 25-A.Conway. 25-A.Conway to CSU 27 for 18 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 27(6:25 - 4th) Penalty on WYO 33-D.Schroeder Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CSU 27. No Play.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 42(6:20 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay pushed ob at CSU 20 for 22 yards (37-L.Stewart).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 20(5:47 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 23 for -3 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - WYO 23(5:06 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to CSU 21 for 2 yards (99-D.Dickens).
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - WYO 21(4:25 - 4th) 18-T.Vander Waal sacked at CSU 31 for -10 yards (98-E.Hubbard).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 21 - WYO 31(3:38 - 4th) 40-C.Rothe 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
COLOST
Rams
- Interception (2 plays, 19 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:33 - 4th) 40-C.Rothe kicks 40 yards from WYO 35 to CSU 25 fair catch by 23-B.Fulton.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(3:33 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 36 for 11 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(3:16 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 30-L.Wilson at WYO 44. 30-L.Wilson to WYO 44 for no gain.
WYO
Cowboys
- End of Game (8 plays, 45 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 44(3:10 - 4th) 18-T.Vander Waal to WYO 46 for 2 yards (33-M.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - WYO 46(3:06 - 4th) 25-A.Conway to CSU 49 for 5 yards (37-L.Stewart).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - WYO 49(3:00 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 36 for 13 yards (15-B.Crossley).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 36(2:20 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 31 for 5 yards (42-M.Kamara).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - WYO 31(1:40 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 29 for 2 yards (98-E.Hubbard12-C.Carter).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - WYO 29(1:35 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to CSU 28 for 1 yard (98-E.Hubbard5-D.Jackson).
|
+19 YD
|
4 & 2 - WYO 28(0:51 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to CSU 9 for 19 yards (26-M.Cameron).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 9 - WYO 9(0:16 - 4th) kneels at CSU 11 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|19
|Rushing
|2
|10
|Passing
|11
|6
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|9-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|260
|248
|Total Plays
|59
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|48
|192
|Rush Attempts
|30
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|212
|56
|Comp. - Att.
|17-29
|8-15
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-56
|5-49
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-48.0
|5-42.2
|Return Yards
|33
|4
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-33
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|212
|PASS YDS
|56
|
|
|48
|RUSH YDS
|192
|
|
|260
|TOTAL YDS
|248
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. O'Brien 12 QB
|P. O'Brien
|17/29
|217
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|14
|23
|0
|6
|
M. McElroy 32 RB
|M. McElroy
|6
|13
|0
|8
|
P. O'Brien 12 QB
|P. O'Brien
|8
|11
|0
|9
|
C. Hunter 28 RB
|C. Hunter
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Jackson 9 WR
|W. Jackson
|6
|95
|1
|21
|
Tr. McBride 85 TE
|Tr. McBride
|6
|78
|0
|18
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|3
|25
|0
|15
|
N. Craig-Myers 4 WR
|N. Craig-Myers
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
M. McElroy 32 RB
|M. McElroy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Jones 33 DE
|M. Jones
|8-1
|3.0
|0
|
T. Folsom 24 LB
|T. Folsom
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stewart 37 S
|L. Stewart
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 7 S
|J. Hicks
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Hubbard 98 DL
|E. Hubbard
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Phillips 94 DL
|D. Phillips
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dickens 99 DE
|D. Dickens
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kamara 42 LB
|M. Kamara
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Crossley 18 CB
|B. Crossley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cameron 26 CB
|M. Cameron
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Roberts 56 DE
|R. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Brinnon 8 S
|Q. Brinnon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carter 12 LB
|C. Carter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Davis 83 K
|B. Davis
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 41 P
|R. Stonehouse
|4
|48.0
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hawkins 14 CB
|A. Hawkins
|2
|16.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Vander Waal 18 QB
|T. Vander Waal
|6/13
|56
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|2/2
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|27
|154
|0
|29
|
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|13
|49
|1
|19
|
B. Brenton 24 RB
|B. Brenton
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Conway 25 WR
|A. Conway
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Vander Waal 18 QB
|T. Vander Waal
|7
|-22
|1
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Conway 25 WR
|A. Conway
|3
|35
|0
|18
|
R. Ismail Jr. 17 WR
|R. Ismail Jr.
|3
|24
|0
|13
|
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
|A. Eberhardt
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Harshman 33 TE
|J. Harshman
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Crow 8 WR
|D. Crow
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Welch 81 TE
|T. Welch
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Halliburton 3 S
|A. Halliburton
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wilson 30 LB
|L. Wilson
|8-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Hall 9 CB
|T. Hall
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hall 53 DE
|J. Hall
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Maluia 46 LB
|C. Maluia
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Blankenbaker 18 LB
|K. Blankenbaker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 20 CB
|A. Hearn
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Byrd 51 DE
|S. Byrd
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 86 NT
|J. Jackson
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Godbout 94 DT
|C. Godbout
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Crall 88 DE
|G. Crall
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mora 97 DT
|M. Mora
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Weber 8 S
|R. Weber
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gandy 5 S
|E. Gandy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Muma 48 LB
|C. Muma
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rothe 40 K
|C. Rothe
|1/1
|48
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Galovich 41 K
|R. Galovich
|5
|42.2
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Conway 25 WR
|A. Conway
|2
|2.0
|7
|0
