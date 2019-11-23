Drive Chart
Huntley’s 3 TDs helps carry New Mexico St. past UTEP 44-35

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) Jason Huntley had 191 yards rushing on 14 carries with three touchdowns and New Mexico State beat UTEP 44-35 on Saturday.

The Aggies (2-9) led 14-13 at halftime and 21-16 after three quarters to set up the fourth-quarter shootout.

Kai Locksley threw a 23-yard TD pass to Jacob Cowing, and the failed two-point conversion made it 22-21 in UTEP's favor. New Mexico seized control with a pair of touchdowns sandwiching a field goal and led 37-22.

Locksley threw for 358 yards and two scores to go along with 103 yards rushing on 18 carries and a touchdown. Justin Garrett caught four passes for 101 yards and a touchdown for UTEP.

UTEP had an advantage in many statistical categories except the outcome. The Miners (1-10) had more first downs (27-17), total yards (557-441) and time of possession (37:14-22:46).

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

NMEXST Aggies
- Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on NMS Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at NMS 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 13
(15:00 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to NMS 13 for no gain (6-D.Parsee13-J.Rogers).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 13
(14:02 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 18 for 5 yards (29-D.Lowe).
+10 YD
3 & 5 - NMEXST 18
(13:33 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to NMS 28 for 10 yards (26-J.Forester).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 28
(13:27 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Nicholson.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 28
(12:54 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 30 for 2 yards (2-M.Lewis9-J.VanHook).
+6 YD
3 & 8 - NMEXST 30
(12:14 - 1st) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 36 for 6 yards (2-M.Lewis97-J.Ortega).
Punt
4 & 2 - NMEXST 36
(12:07 - 1st) 16-P.Theisler punts 39 yards from NMS 36 Downed at the TEP 25.

UTEP Miners

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(11:25 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 28 for 3 yards (21-R.McGraw44-M.Young).
No Gain
2 & 7 - UTEP 28
(10:43 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 28 for no gain (41-B.Davis51-R.Lopez).
No Gain
3 & 7 - UTEP 28
(10:39 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 7 - UTEP 28
(10:39 - 1st) 46-M.Crawford punts 48 yards from TEP 28 Downed at the NMS 24.

NMEXST Aggies
- TD (4 plays, 76 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 24
(10:26 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to NMS 35 for 11 yards (26-J.Forester12-A.Hynson).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 35
(9:53 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to TEP 49 for 16 yards (22-J.Caldwell).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 49
(9:28 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 6-A.Bodison. 6-A.Bodison to TEP 39 for 10 yards (2-M.Lewis12-A.Hynson).
+39 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39
(9:10 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:00 - 1st) 18-D.Brown extra point is good.

UTEP Miners
- Punt (12 plays, 38 yards, 5:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:00 - 1st) 18-D.Brown kicks 65 yards from NMS 35. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 8 for 8 yards (4-R.Downs). Penalty on TEP 20-R.Walters Illegal block in the back 4 yards enforced at TEP 8.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 4
(8:54 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 1 for -3 yards (22-S.Lomax99-M.Vigne).
+9 YD
2 & 13 - UTEP 1
(8:19 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to TEP 10 for 9 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - UTEP 10
(7:35 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 9-A.Busey. 9-A.Busey to TEP 17 for 7 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 17
(7:06 - 1st) Team penalty on TEP Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at TEP 17. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - UTEP 12
(6:45 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 7-K.Johnson. 7-K.Johnson to TEP 16 for 4 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 11 - UTEP 16
(6:00 - 1st) 21-J.Fields to TEP 27 for 11 yards (11-C.Cook).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 27
(5:18 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fields.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UTEP 27
(5:15 - 1st) Penalty on TEP 84-J.Trussell False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 27. No Play.
+20 YD
2 & 15 - UTEP 22
(5:15 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to TEP 42 for 20 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - UTEP 42
(4:33 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley sacked at TEP 39 for -3 yards (7-J.Fergurson44-M.Young).
+3 YD
2 & 13 - UTEP 39
(4:25 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 42 for 3 yards (41-B.Davis44-M.Young).
No Gain
3 & 10 - UTEP 42
(3:41 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Busey.
Punt
4 & 10 - UTEP 42
(3:35 - 1st) 46-M.Crawford punts 35 yards from TEP 42. 2-O.Clark to NMS 25 for 2 yards (44-G.Flynn).

NMEXST Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(3:26 - 1st) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 26 for 1 yard (9-J.VanHook).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEXST 26
(3:00 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Wyatt.
+2 YD
3 & 9 - NMEXST 26
(2:50 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 28 for 2 yards (26-J.Forester7-K.Griffin).
Punt
4 & 7 - NMEXST 28
(2:11 - 1st) 16-P.Theisler punts 43 yards from NMS 28 Downed at the TEP 29.

UTEP Miners
- TD (7 plays, 71 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 29
(1:57 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 35 for 6 yards (44-M.Young7-J.Fergurson).
+28 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 35
(1:18 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley to NMS 37 for 28 yards (11-C.Cook29-J.Phipps).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 37
(0:40 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to NMS 29 for 8 yards (41-B.Davis44-M.Young).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - UTEP 29
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to NMS 22 for 7 yards (11-C.Cook).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 22
(14:15 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to NMS 13 for 9 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - UTEP 13
(13:25 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to NMS 11 for 2 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 11
(12:42 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:36 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.

NMEXST Aggies
- Missed FG (5 plays, 57 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:36 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 62 yards from TEP 35. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 29 for 26 yards (12-A.Hynson44-G.Flynn).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 29
(12:28 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 29 for no gain (7-K.Griffin97-J.Ortega).
+57 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 29
(11:57 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley pushed ob at TEP 14 for 57 yards (2-M.Lewis).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 14
(11:20 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to TEP 13 for 1 yard (12-A.Hynson26-J.Forester).
Sack
2 & 9 - NMEXST 13
(10:52 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins sacked at TEP 18 for -5 yards (97-J.Ortega).
+4 YD
3 & 14 - NMEXST 18
(10:16 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to TEP 14 for 4 yards.
No Good
4 & 10 - NMEXST 14
(9:40 - 2nd) 18-D.Brown 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.

UTEP Miners
- FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 4:55 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 20
(9:35 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 24 for 4 yards (44-M.Young).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 24
(8:56 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 34 for 10 yards (11-C.Cook).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 34
(8:17 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 84-J.Trussell. 84-J.Trussell to NMS 47 for 19 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 47
(7:32 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to NMS 33 for 14 yards (29-J.Phipps).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 33
(7:03 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to NMS 29 for 4 yards (51-R.Lopez41-B.Davis).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 29
(6:25 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to NMS 22 for 7 yards (21-R.McGraw).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 22
(5:55 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to NMS 20 for 2 yards (23-R.Hodge47-J.Graves).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UTEP 20
(5:09 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
+5 YD
3 & 8 - UTEP 20
(5:04 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to NMS 15 for 5 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - UTEP 15
(4:40 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

NMEXST Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:36 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 54 yards from TEP 35. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 22 for 11 yards (44-G.Flynn).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 22
(4:30 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEXST 22
(4:24 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Clark.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NMEXST 22
(4:18 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Bodison.
Punt
4 & 10 - NMEXST 22
(4:14 - 2nd) 16-P.Theisler punts 39 yards from NMS 22. 17-J.Garrett pushed ob at TEP 39 for no gain (29-J.Phipps).

UTEP Miners
- FG (6 plays, 43 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
+35 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 39
(4:00 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to NMS 26 for 35 yards (11-C.Cook22-S.Lomax).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 26
(3:19 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields pushed ob at NMS 7 for 19 yards (11-C.Cook).
+1 YD
1 & 7 - UTEP 7
(2:39 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to NMS 6 for 1 yard (10-C.Wilcots41-B.Davis).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 6
(1:52 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to NMS 3 for 3 yards (41-B.Davis21-R.McGraw).
No Gain
3 & 3 - UTEP 3
(1:37 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Busey.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - UTEP 3
(1:34 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 35
(1:29 - 2nd) Penalty on TEP 15-T.Tialavea Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TEP 35. No Play.

NMEXST Aggies
- TD (3 plays, 63 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:29 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 62 yards from TEP 20. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 37 for 19 yards (1-J.Smith).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 37
(1:24 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to NMS 47 for 10 yards (2-M.Lewis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 47
(1:10 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Nicholson.
+53 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 47
(1:04 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:55 - 2nd) 18-D.Brown extra point is good.

UTEP Miners
- Halftime (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:55 - 2nd) 18-D.Brown kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(0:55 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 25 for no gain (7-J.Fergurson).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 25
(0:46 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 32 for 7 yards (7-J.Fergurson21-R.McGraw).

UTEP Miners
- Missed FG (6 plays, 46 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 18-D.Brown kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 47 for 22 yards (21-R.McGraw).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 47
(14:43 - 3rd) Penalty on TEP 76-D.Lee False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 47. No Play.
+23 YD
1 & 15 - UTEP 42
(14:17 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 84-J.Trussell. 84-J.Trussell to NMS 35 for 23 yards (29-J.Phipps).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 35
(13:41 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to NMS 35 for no gain (44-M.Young10-C.Wilcots).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 35
(12:56 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to NMS 32 for 3 yards (10-C.Wilcots7-J.Fergurson).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - UTEP 32
(12:13 - 3rd) 24-R.Flores to NMS 29 for 3 yards (44-M.Young29-J.Phipps).
No Good
4 & 4 - UTEP 29
(11:43 - 3rd) 40-G.Baechle 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.

NMEXST Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 29
(11:44 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to NMS 29 for no gain (9-J.VanHook).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 29
(11:17 - 3rd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 33 for 4 yards (12-A.Hynson).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - NMEXST 33
(10:47 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 37 for 4 yards (59-D.Simpson22-J.Caldwell).
Punt
4 & 2 - NMEXST 37
(10:05 - 3rd) 16-P.Theisler punts 51 yards from NMS 37. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 29 for 17 yards (32-J.Price).

UTEP Miners
- FG (10 plays, 46 yards, 5:46 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 29
(9:53 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 35 for 6 yards (23-R.Hodge99-M.Vigne).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 35
(9:09 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf runs ob at TEP 36 for 1 yard.
+9 YD
3 & 3 - UTEP 36
(8:33 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to TEP 45 for 9 yards (23-R.Hodge).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 45
(8:21 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 45
(8:14 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 7-K.Johnson. 7-K.Johnson to NMS 48 for 7 yards (23-R.Hodge15-R.Sanders).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - UTEP 48
(7:34 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to NMS 45 for 3 yards (41-B.Davis).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 45
(6:58 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to NMS 34 for 11 yards (29-J.Phipps).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 34
(6:24 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to NMS 30 for 4 yards (99-M.Vigne11-C.Cook).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 30
(5:38 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 7-K.Johnson. 7-K.Johnson to NMS 25 for 5 yards (29-J.Phipps).
No Gain
3 & 1 - UTEP 25
(4:57 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to NMS 25 for no gain (41-B.Davis44-M.Young).
Field Goal
4 & 1 - UTEP 25
(4:07 - 3rd) 40-G.Baechle 42 yards Field Goal is Good.

NMEXST Aggies
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:01 - 3rd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(4:01 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to NMS 40 for 15 yards (9-J.VanHook2-M.Lewis).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 40
(3:47 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 45 for 5 yards. Team penalty on TEP Facemasking 15 yards enforced at NMS 45.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 40
(3:37 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 40
(3:29 - 3rd) 25-C.Gibson to TEP 38 for 2 yards (7-K.Griffin).
+33 YD
3 & 8 - NMEXST 38
(2:56 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 16-J.Wyatt. 16-J.Wyatt to TEP 5 for 33 yards (12-A.Hynson).
-2 YD
1 & 5 - NMEXST 5
(2:37 - 3rd) 1-J.Huntley to TEP 7 for -2 yards (2-M.Lewis).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - NMEXST 7
(2:07 - 3rd) 1-J.Huntley runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:00 - 3rd) 18-D.Brown extra point is good.

UTEP Miners
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:00 - 3rd) 18-D.Brown kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(2:00 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to NMS 48 for 27 yards (29-J.Phipps).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48
(1:23 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to NMS 30 for 18 yards (19-A.Perkins17-J.Simmons).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 30
(1:05 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 30
(1:01 - 3rd) 21-J.Fields to NMS 28 for 2 yards (7-J.Fergurson15-J.Hodge).
+5 YD
3 & 8 - UTEP 28
(0:20 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley scrambles pushed ob at NMS 23 for 5 yards (88-X.Yarberough).
+23 YD
4 & 3 - UTEP 23
(15:00 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(14:55 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.

NMEXST Aggies
- TD (9 plays, 69 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:55 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle kicks 59 yards from TEP 35. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 31 for 25 yards (20-R.Walters).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 31
(14:49 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 31
(14:44 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 29 for -2 yards (97-J.Ortega).
+32 YD
3 & 12 - NMEXST 29
(14:13 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 12-C.Mills. 12-C.Mills to TEP 39 for 32 yards (2-M.Lewis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39
(13:48 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 25-C.Gibson.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 39
(13:42 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins scrambles to TEP 34 for 5 yards (47-S.Forester).
No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEXST 34
(13:00 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.
+14 YD
4 & 5 - NMEXST 34
(12:55 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to TEP 20 for 14 yards (33-N.Logoleo).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 20
(12:35 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 6-A.Bodison. 6-A.Bodison to TEP 7 for 13 yards (2-M.Lewis).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - NMEXST 7
(12:03 - 4th) 13-T.Nicholson complete to 14-J.Adkins. 14-J.Adkins runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(11:57 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.

UTEP Miners
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:57 - 4th) 18-D.Brown kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(11:57 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTEP 25
(11:51 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 25 for no gain (10-C.Wilcots17-J.Simmons).
No Gain
3 & 10 - UTEP 25
(11:04 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
Punt
4 & 10 - UTEP 25
(10:59 - 4th) 46-M.Crawford punts 55 yards from TEP 25 Downed at the NMS 20.

NMEXST Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 20
(10:46 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 22 for 2 yards (9-J.VanHook99-C.Richardson).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NMEXST 22
(10:21 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Nicholson.
No Gain
3 & 8 - NMEXST 22
(10:16 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Clark.
Punt
4 & 8 - NMEXST 22
(10:11 - 4th) 16-P.Theisler punts 55 yards from NMS 22. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 24 for 1 yard (23-R.Hodge17-J.Simmons).

UTEP Miners
- Interception (1 plays, 26 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - UTEP 24
(10:00 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-R.Hodge at TEP 42. 23-R.Hodge to TEP 50 for -8 yards.

NMEXST Aggies
- FG (7 plays, 15 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 50
(9:53 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley pushed ob at TEP 45 for 5 yards (13-J.Rogers).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 45
(9:24 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to TEP 41 for 4 yards (2-M.Lewis).
No Gain
3 & 1 - NMEXST 41
(9:03 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to TEP 41 for no gain (22-J.Caldwell).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - NMEXST 41
(8:28 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins to TEP 39 for 2 yards (23-P.Amaewhule6-D.Parsee).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39
(7:56 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Mills.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 39
(7:50 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins scrambles runs ob at TEP 34 for 5 yards.
-1 YD
3 & 5 - NMEXST 34
(7:17 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 14-J.Adkins. 14-J.Adkins to TEP 35 for -1 yard (26-J.Forester).
Field Goal
4 & 6 - NMEXST 35
(6:26 - 4th) 18-D.Brown 53 yards Field Goal is Good.

UTEP Miners
- TD (2 plays, 73 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:20 - 4th) 18-D.Brown kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(6:20 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 25 for no gain (44-M.Young7-J.Fergurson).
Sack
2 & 10 - UTEP 25
(5:41 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley sacked at TEP 19 for -6 yards FUMBLES (88-X.Yarberough). 44-M.Young runs 19 yards for a touchdown.

UTEP Miners

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:30 - 4th) 18-D.Brown extra point is good.

NMEXST Aggies
- TD (4 plays, 65 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:30 - 4th) 18-D.Brown kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(5:30 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(5:23 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
+40 YD
3 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(5:18 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley scrambles to NMS 35 for 40 yards (29-J.Phipps).
+34 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 35
(5:05 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to NMS 1 for 34 yards (41-B.Davis).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - NMEXST 1
(4:30 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:27 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.

UTEP Miners

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:27 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle kicks 51 yards from TEP 35. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 35 for 21 yards (44-G.Flynn17-J.Garrett).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 35
(4:20 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 39 for 4 yards (2-M.Lewis11-D.Chukwukelu).
No Gain
2 & 6 - UTEP 39
(3:33 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 39 for no gain (47-S.Forester99-C.Richardson).
+8 YD
3 & 6 - UTEP 39
(3:25 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to NMS 47 for 8 yards (12-A.Hynson).
+53 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 47
(2:50 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:39 - 4th) 18-D.Brown extra point is good.

NMEXST Aggies

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:39 - 4th) 18-D.Brown kicks 61 yards from NMS 35. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 26 for 22 yards (25-L.Lavea).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 26
(2:34 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 26
(2:27 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 9-A.Busey. 9-A.Busey to TEP 31 for 5 yards (41-B.Davis).
+13 YD
3 & 5 - NMEXST 31
(2:20 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 9-A.Busey. 9-A.Busey to TEP 44 for 13 yards (29-J.Phipps).
Sack
1 & 10 - NMEXST 44
(2:06 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley sacked at TEP 33 for -11 yards (99-M.Vigne).
+18 YD
2 & 21 - NMEXST 33
(1:37 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 7-K.Johnson. 7-K.Johnson to NMS 49 for 18 yards (22-S.Lomax).
+19 YD
3 & 3 - NMEXST 49
(1:15 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to NMS 30 for 19 yards (19-A.Perkins).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 30
(1:05 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to NMS 12 for 18 yards (29-J.Phipps).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 12
(0:42 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn.
Sack
2 & 10 - NMEXST 12
(0:37 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley sacked at NMS 20 for -8 yards (51-R.Lopez).
Penalty
3 & 18 - NMEXST 20
(0:10 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf. Team penalty on NMS Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at NMS 20. No Play.
+10 YD
4 & 3 - NMEXST 23
(0:00 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to J.Garrett. J.Garrett runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 0:00
1-K.Locksley complete to J.Garrett. J.Garrett runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
35
44
Point After TD 2:39
18-D.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
44
Touchdown 2:50
25-C.Gibson runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:48
pos
29
43
Point After TD 4:27
40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
37
Touchdown 4:30
1-K.Locksley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:03
pos
28
37
Point After TD 5:30
18-D.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
22
37
Touchdown 5:41
1-K.Locksley sacked at TEP 19 for -6 yards FUMBLES (88-X.Yarberough). 44-M.Young runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
73
yds
00:39
pos
22
36
Field Goal 6:26
18-D.Brown 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
15
yds
03:27
pos
22
30
Missed Two Point Conversion 11:57
14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.
plays
yds
pos
22
27
Touchdown 12:03
13-T.Nicholson complete to 14-J.Adkins. 14-J.Adkins runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
69
yds
02:58
pos
22
27
Missed Two Point Conversion 14:55
1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
plays
yds
pos
22
21
Touchdown 15:00
1-K.Locksley complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
01:40
pos
22
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:00
18-D.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
21
Touchdown 2:07
1-J.Huntley runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
60
yds
02:01
pos
16
20
Field Goal 4:07
40-G.Baechle 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
46
yds
05:46
pos
16
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:55
18-D.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
14
Touchdown 1:04
1-J.Huntley runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
63
yds
00:34
pos
13
13
Field Goal 1:34
40-G.Baechle 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
58
yds
02:31
pos
13
7
Field Goal 4:40
40-G.Baechle 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
65
yds
04:55
pos
10
7
Point After TD 12:36
40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 12:42
19-T.Hughes runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
71
yds
01:17
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:00
18-D.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:10
1-J.Huntley runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
76
yds
01:26
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 17
Rushing 11 6
Passing 15 10
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 6-14 4-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 535 436
Total Plays 78 56
Avg Gain 6.9 7.8
Net Yards Rushing 199 259
Rush Attempts 40 25
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 10.4
Net Yards Passing 336 177
Comp. - Att. 24-38 19-31
Yards Per Pass 8.8 5.7
Penalties - Yards 5-45 3-39
Touchdowns 4 6
Rushing TDs 2 4
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-46.0 5-45.4
Return Yards 48 2
Punts - Returns 3-18 1-2
Kickoffs - Returns 2-30 5-8
Int. - Returns 0-0 1--8
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UTEP 1-10 01331935
New Mexico St. 2-9 7772344
Aggie Memorial Stadium Las Cruces, New Mexico
 336 PASS YDS 177
199 RUSH YDS 259
535 TOTAL YDS 436
UTEP
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Locksley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 358 2 1 154.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 358 2 1 154.4
K. Locksley 24/38 358 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Locksley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 103 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 103 1
K. Locksley 18 103 1 40
T. Hughes 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 60 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 60 1
T. Hughes 17 60 1 11
J. Fields 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 33 0
J. Fields 4 33 0 19
R. Flores 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Flores 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Garrett 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 101 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 101 1
J. Garrett 4 101 1 35
J. Cowing 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 69 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 69 1
J. Cowing 4 69 1 27
T. Wolf 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 50 0
T. Wolf 5 50 0 20
J. Trussell 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
J. Trussell 2 42 0 23
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
W. Dawn Jr. 3 42 0 19
K. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
K. Johnson 4 34 0 18
A. Busey 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
A. Busey 2 20 0 13
J. Fields 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Fields 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Lewis 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
M. Lewis 10-1 0.0 0
J. VanHook 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. VanHook 4-1 0.0 0
J. Forester 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Forester 4-1 0.0 0
A. Hynson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
A. Hynson 4-2 0.0 0
J. Caldwell 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Caldwell 2-1 0.0 0
K. Griffin 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Griffin 2-1 0.0 0
J. Ortega 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
J. Ortega 2-2 1.0 0
S. Forester 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Forester 2-0 0.0 0
D. Parsee 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Parsee 1-1 0.0 0
J. Rogers 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Rogers 1-1 0.0 0
D. Simpson 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Simpson 1-0 0.0 0
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Amaewhule 1-0 0.0 0
N. Logoleo 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Logoleo 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lowe 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Lowe 1-0 0.0 0
C. Richardson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Richardson 0-2 0.0 0
D. Chukwukelu 11 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Chukwukelu 0-1 0.0 0
M. Lujan 69 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Lujan 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Baechle 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/4 2/2
G. Baechle 3/4 42 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Crawford 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 46.0 0
M. Crawford 3 46.0 0 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
W. Dawn Jr. 1 22.0 22 0
D. Lowe 29 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
D. Lowe 1 8.0 8 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Garrett 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 6.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 6.0 17 0
J. Garrett 3 6.0 17 0
New Mexico St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Adkins 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 175 0 0 109.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 175 0 0 109.0
J. Adkins 18/30 175 0 0
T. Nicholson 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 1 0 488.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 1 0 488.8
T. Nicholson 1/1 7 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Huntley 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 191 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 191 3
J. Huntley 14 191 3 57
C. Gibson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 61 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 61 1
C. Gibson 7 61 1 53
J. Adkins 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
J. Adkins 4 7 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Clark 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 72 0
O. Clark 9 72 0 15
J. Wyatt 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 0
J. Wyatt 1 33 0 33
C. Mills 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 0
C. Mills 1 32 0 32
A. Bodison 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
A. Bodison 2 23 0 13
J. Huntley 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
J. Huntley 2 9 0 5
T. Nicholson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
T. Nicholson 2 7 0 5
J. Adkins 14 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 1
J. Adkins 2 6 1 7
C. Gibson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Gibson 0 0 0 0
R. Downs III 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Downs III 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Davis 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
B. Davis 8-2 0.0 0
J. Phipps 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
J. Phipps 8-2 0.0 0
J. Fergurson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
J. Fergurson 8-3 0.0 0
C. Cook 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Cook 6-1 0.0 0
M. Young 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
M. Young 5-5 0.0 0
R. Hodge Jr. 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
R. Hodge Jr. 4-0 0.0 1
C. Wilcots II 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Wilcots II 3-1 0.0 0
R. McGraw II 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. McGraw II 3-2 0.0 0
A. Perkins 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Perkins 2-0 0.0 0
S. Lomax 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Lomax 2-1 0.0 0
X. Yarberough 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
X. Yarberough 2-0 1.0 0
R. Lopez 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
R. Lopez 2-1 1.0 0
M. Vigne 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
M. Vigne 2-2 1.0 0
J. Graves III 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Graves III 0-1 0.0 0
R. Sanders II 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Sanders II 0-1 0.0 0
J. Simmons Jr. 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Simmons Jr. 0-2 0.0 0
J. Hodge 15 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hodge 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Brown 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/2 5/5
D. Brown 1/2 53 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Theisler 16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.4 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 45.4 0
P. Theisler 5 45.4 0 55
A. Perkins 19 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
A. Perkins 1 39.0 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Nicholson 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 1.6 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 1.6 26 0
T. Nicholson 5 1.6 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Clark 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
O. Clark 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:25 UTEP 25 0:46 3 3
9:00 UTEP 4 5:25 12 38 Punt
1:57 UTEP 29 1:17 7 71 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:35 UTEP 20 4:55 9 65 FG
4:00 UTEP 39 2:31 6 43 FG
0:55 UTEP 25 0:09 2 7 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTEP 25 3:17 6 46 FG Miss
9:53 UTEP 29 5:46 10 46 FG
2:00 UTEP 25 1:40 6 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:57 UTEP 25 0:58 3 0 Punt
10:00 UTEP 24 0:00 1 26 INT
6:20 UTEP 25 0:39 2 73 TD
5:30 UTEP 25 1:03 5 75 TD
2:39 UTEP 26 2:29 10 64
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEXST 13 2:53 6 23 Punt
10:26 NMEXST 24 1:26 4 76 TD
3:26 NMEXST 25 1:15 3 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 NMEXST 29 2:56 5 57 FG Miss
4:36 NMEXST 22 0:22 3 0 Punt
1:29 NMEXST 37 0:34 3 63 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:44 NMEXST 29 1:39 3 8 Punt
4:01 NMEXST 25 2:01 7 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 NMEXST 31 2:58 9 69 TD
10:46 NMEXST 20 0:35 3 2 Punt
9:53 UTEP 50 3:27 7 15 FG
4:27 NMEXST 35 1:48 4 65 TD
