|
|
|UTEP
|NMEXST
Huntley’s 3 TDs helps carry New Mexico St. past UTEP 44-35
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) Jason Huntley had 191 yards rushing on 14 carries with three touchdowns and New Mexico State beat UTEP 44-35 on Saturday.
The Aggies (2-9) led 14-13 at halftime and 21-16 after three quarters to set up the fourth-quarter shootout.
Kai Locksley threw a 23-yard TD pass to Jacob Cowing, and the failed two-point conversion made it 22-21 in UTEP's favor. New Mexico seized control with a pair of touchdowns sandwiching a field goal and led 37-22.
Locksley threw for 358 yards and two scores to go along with 103 yards rushing on 18 carries and a touchdown. Justin Garrett caught four passes for 101 yards and a touchdown for UTEP.
UTEP had an advantage in many statistical categories except the outcome. The Miners (1-10) had more first downs (27-17), total yards (557-441) and time of possession (37:14-22:46).
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on NMS Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at NMS 25.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 13(15:00 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to NMS 13 for no gain (6-D.Parsee13-J.Rogers).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 13(14:02 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 18 for 5 yards (29-D.Lowe).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - NMEXST 18(13:33 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to NMS 28 for 10 yards (26-J.Forester).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 28(13:27 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Nicholson.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 28(12:54 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 30 for 2 yards (2-M.Lewis9-J.VanHook).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - NMEXST 30(12:14 - 1st) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 36 for 6 yards (2-M.Lewis97-J.Ortega).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - NMEXST 36(12:07 - 1st) 16-P.Theisler punts 39 yards from NMS 36 Downed at the TEP 25.
UTEP
Miners
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(11:25 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 28 for 3 yards (21-R.McGraw44-M.Young).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 28(10:43 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 28 for no gain (41-B.Davis51-R.Lopez).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UTEP 28(10:39 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UTEP 28(10:39 - 1st) 46-M.Crawford punts 48 yards from TEP 28 Downed at the NMS 24.
NMEXST
Aggies
- TD (4 plays, 76 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 24(10:26 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to NMS 35 for 11 yards (26-J.Forester12-A.Hynson).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 35(9:53 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to TEP 49 for 16 yards (22-J.Caldwell).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 49(9:28 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 6-A.Bodison. 6-A.Bodison to TEP 39 for 10 yards (2-M.Lewis12-A.Hynson).
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39(9:10 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:00 - 1st) 18-D.Brown extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (12 plays, 38 yards, 5:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:00 - 1st) 18-D.Brown kicks 65 yards from NMS 35. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 8 for 8 yards (4-R.Downs). Penalty on TEP 20-R.Walters Illegal block in the back 4 yards enforced at TEP 8.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 4(8:54 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 1 for -3 yards (22-S.Lomax99-M.Vigne).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - UTEP 1(8:19 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to TEP 10 for 9 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTEP 10(7:35 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 9-A.Busey. 9-A.Busey to TEP 17 for 7 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 17(7:06 - 1st) Team penalty on TEP Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at TEP 17. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - UTEP 12(6:45 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 7-K.Johnson. 7-K.Johnson to TEP 16 for 4 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - UTEP 16(6:00 - 1st) 21-J.Fields to TEP 27 for 11 yards (11-C.Cook).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 27(5:18 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fields.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 27(5:15 - 1st) Penalty on TEP 84-J.Trussell False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 27. No Play.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 15 - UTEP 22(5:15 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to TEP 42 for 20 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 42(4:33 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley sacked at TEP 39 for -3 yards (7-J.Fergurson44-M.Young).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - UTEP 39(4:25 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 42 for 3 yards (41-B.Davis44-M.Young).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 42(3:41 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Busey.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UTEP 42(3:35 - 1st) 46-M.Crawford punts 35 yards from TEP 42. 2-O.Clark to NMS 25 for 2 yards (44-G.Flynn).
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(3:26 - 1st) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 26 for 1 yard (9-J.VanHook).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NMEXST 26(3:00 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Wyatt.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - NMEXST 26(2:50 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 28 for 2 yards (26-J.Forester7-K.Griffin).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - NMEXST 28(2:11 - 1st) 16-P.Theisler punts 43 yards from NMS 28 Downed at the TEP 29.
UTEP
Miners
- TD (7 plays, 71 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 29(1:57 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 35 for 6 yards (44-M.Young7-J.Fergurson).
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTEP 35(1:18 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley to NMS 37 for 28 yards (11-C.Cook29-J.Phipps).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 37(0:40 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to NMS 29 for 8 yards (41-B.Davis44-M.Young).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTEP 29(15:00 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to NMS 22 for 7 yards (11-C.Cook).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 22(14:15 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to NMS 13 for 9 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTEP 13(13:25 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to NMS 11 for 2 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 11(12:42 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:36 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Missed FG (5 plays, 57 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:36 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 62 yards from TEP 35. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 29 for 26 yards (12-A.Hynson44-G.Flynn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 29(12:28 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 29 for no gain (7-K.Griffin97-J.Ortega).
|
+57 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 29(11:57 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley pushed ob at TEP 14 for 57 yards (2-M.Lewis).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 14(11:20 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to TEP 13 for 1 yard (12-A.Hynson26-J.Forester).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - NMEXST 13(10:52 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins sacked at TEP 18 for -5 yards (97-J.Ortega).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 14 - NMEXST 18(10:16 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to TEP 14 for 4 yards.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - NMEXST 14(9:40 - 2nd) 18-D.Brown 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UTEP
Miners
- FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 4:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 20(9:35 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 24 for 4 yards (44-M.Young).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 24(8:56 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 34 for 10 yards (11-C.Cook).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 34(8:17 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 84-J.Trussell. 84-J.Trussell to NMS 47 for 19 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 47(7:32 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to NMS 33 for 14 yards (29-J.Phipps).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 33(7:03 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to NMS 29 for 4 yards (51-R.Lopez41-B.Davis).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 29(6:25 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to NMS 22 for 7 yards (21-R.McGraw).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 22(5:55 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to NMS 20 for 2 yards (23-R.Hodge47-J.Graves).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 20(5:09 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTEP 20(5:04 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to NMS 15 for 5 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - UTEP 15(4:40 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:36 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 54 yards from TEP 35. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 22 for 11 yards (44-G.Flynn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 22(4:30 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 22(4:24 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Clark.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NMEXST 22(4:18 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Bodison.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - NMEXST 22(4:14 - 2nd) 16-P.Theisler punts 39 yards from NMS 22. 17-J.Garrett pushed ob at TEP 39 for no gain (29-J.Phipps).
UTEP
Miners
- FG (6 plays, 43 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 39(4:00 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to NMS 26 for 35 yards (11-C.Cook22-S.Lomax).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 26(3:19 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields pushed ob at NMS 7 for 19 yards (11-C.Cook).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - UTEP 7(2:39 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to NMS 6 for 1 yard (10-C.Wilcots41-B.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 6(1:52 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to NMS 3 for 3 yards (41-B.Davis21-R.McGraw).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UTEP 3(1:37 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Busey.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - UTEP 3(1:34 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 35(1:29 - 2nd) Penalty on TEP 15-T.Tialavea Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TEP 35. No Play.
NMEXST
Aggies
- TD (3 plays, 63 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:29 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 62 yards from TEP 20. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 37 for 19 yards (1-J.Smith).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 37(1:24 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to NMS 47 for 10 yards (2-M.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 47(1:10 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Nicholson.
|
+53 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 47(1:04 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:55 - 2nd) 18-D.Brown extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- Halftime (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:55 - 2nd) 18-D.Brown kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(0:55 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 25 for no gain (7-J.Fergurson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(0:46 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 32 for 7 yards (7-J.Fergurson21-R.McGraw).
UTEP
Miners
- Missed FG (6 plays, 46 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 18-D.Brown kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 47 for 22 yards (21-R.McGraw).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 47(14:43 - 3rd) Penalty on TEP 76-D.Lee False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 47. No Play.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 15 - UTEP 42(14:17 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 84-J.Trussell. 84-J.Trussell to NMS 35 for 23 yards (29-J.Phipps).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 35(13:41 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to NMS 35 for no gain (44-M.Young10-C.Wilcots).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 35(12:56 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to NMS 32 for 3 yards (10-C.Wilcots7-J.Fergurson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTEP 32(12:13 - 3rd) 24-R.Flores to NMS 29 for 3 yards (44-M.Young29-J.Phipps).
|
No Good
|
4 & 4 - UTEP 29(11:43 - 3rd) 40-G.Baechle 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 29(11:44 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to NMS 29 for no gain (9-J.VanHook).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 29(11:17 - 3rd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 33 for 4 yards (12-A.Hynson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - NMEXST 33(10:47 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 37 for 4 yards (59-D.Simpson22-J.Caldwell).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - NMEXST 37(10:05 - 3rd) 16-P.Theisler punts 51 yards from NMS 37. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 29 for 17 yards (32-J.Price).
UTEP
Miners
- FG (10 plays, 46 yards, 5:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 29(9:53 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 35 for 6 yards (23-R.Hodge99-M.Vigne).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTEP 35(9:09 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf runs ob at TEP 36 for 1 yard.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTEP 36(8:33 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to TEP 45 for 9 yards (23-R.Hodge).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 45(8:21 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 45(8:14 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 7-K.Johnson. 7-K.Johnson to NMS 48 for 7 yards (23-R.Hodge15-R.Sanders).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTEP 48(7:34 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to NMS 45 for 3 yards (41-B.Davis).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 45(6:58 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to NMS 34 for 11 yards (29-J.Phipps).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 34(6:24 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to NMS 30 for 4 yards (99-M.Vigne11-C.Cook).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 30(5:38 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 7-K.Johnson. 7-K.Johnson to NMS 25 for 5 yards (29-J.Phipps).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UTEP 25(4:57 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to NMS 25 for no gain (41-B.Davis44-M.Young).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - UTEP 25(4:07 - 3rd) 40-G.Baechle 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:01 - 3rd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(4:01 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to NMS 40 for 15 yards (9-J.VanHook2-M.Lewis).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 40(3:47 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 45 for 5 yards. Team penalty on TEP Facemasking 15 yards enforced at NMS 45.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 40(3:37 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 40(3:29 - 3rd) 25-C.Gibson to TEP 38 for 2 yards (7-K.Griffin).
|
+33 YD
|
3 & 8 - NMEXST 38(2:56 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 16-J.Wyatt. 16-J.Wyatt to TEP 5 for 33 yards (12-A.Hynson).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 5 - NMEXST 5(2:37 - 3rd) 1-J.Huntley to TEP 7 for -2 yards (2-M.Lewis).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEXST 7(2:07 - 3rd) 1-J.Huntley runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:00 - 3rd) 18-D.Brown extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:00 - 3rd) 18-D.Brown kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(2:00 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to NMS 48 for 27 yards (29-J.Phipps).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(1:23 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to NMS 30 for 18 yards (19-A.Perkins17-J.Simmons).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(1:05 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 30(1:01 - 3rd) 21-J.Fields to NMS 28 for 2 yards (7-J.Fergurson15-J.Hodge).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTEP 28(0:20 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley scrambles pushed ob at NMS 23 for 5 yards (88-X.Yarberough).
|
+23 YD
|
4 & 3 - UTEP 23(15:00 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(14:55 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
NMEXST
Aggies
- TD (9 plays, 69 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle kicks 59 yards from TEP 35. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 31 for 25 yards (20-R.Walters).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 31(14:49 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 31(14:44 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 29 for -2 yards (97-J.Ortega).
|
+32 YD
|
3 & 12 - NMEXST 29(14:13 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 12-C.Mills. 12-C.Mills to TEP 39 for 32 yards (2-M.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39(13:48 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 25-C.Gibson.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 39(13:42 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins scrambles to TEP 34 for 5 yards (47-S.Forester).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NMEXST 34(13:00 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.
|
+14 YD
|
4 & 5 - NMEXST 34(12:55 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to TEP 20 for 14 yards (33-N.Logoleo).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 20(12:35 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 6-A.Bodison. 6-A.Bodison to TEP 7 for 13 yards (2-M.Lewis).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - NMEXST 7(12:03 - 4th) 13-T.Nicholson complete to 14-J.Adkins. 14-J.Adkins runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(11:57 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:57 - 4th) 18-D.Brown kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(11:57 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(11:51 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 25 for no gain (10-C.Wilcots17-J.Simmons).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 25(11:04 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UTEP 25(10:59 - 4th) 46-M.Crawford punts 55 yards from TEP 25 Downed at the NMS 20.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 20(10:46 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 22 for 2 yards (9-J.VanHook99-C.Richardson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NMEXST 22(10:21 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Nicholson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NMEXST 22(10:16 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Clark.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - NMEXST 22(10:11 - 4th) 16-P.Theisler punts 55 yards from NMS 22. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 24 for 1 yard (23-R.Hodge17-J.Simmons).
NMEXST
Aggies
- FG (7 plays, 15 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 50(9:53 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley pushed ob at TEP 45 for 5 yards (13-J.Rogers).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEXST 45(9:24 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to TEP 41 for 4 yards (2-M.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NMEXST 41(9:03 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to TEP 41 for no gain (22-J.Caldwell).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NMEXST 41(8:28 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins to TEP 39 for 2 yards (23-P.Amaewhule6-D.Parsee).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39(7:56 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Mills.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 39(7:50 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins scrambles runs ob at TEP 34 for 5 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - NMEXST 34(7:17 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 14-J.Adkins. 14-J.Adkins to TEP 35 for -1 yard (26-J.Forester).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NMEXST 35(6:26 - 4th) 18-D.Brown 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTEP
Miners
- TD (2 plays, 73 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:20 - 4th) 18-D.Brown kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(6:20 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 25 for no gain (44-M.Young7-J.Fergurson).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(5:41 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley sacked at TEP 19 for -6 yards FUMBLES (88-X.Yarberough). 44-M.Young runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
NMEXST
Aggies
- TD (4 plays, 65 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:30 - 4th) 18-D.Brown kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(5:30 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 25(5:23 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
|
+40 YD
|
3 & 10 - NMEXST 25(5:18 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley scrambles to NMS 35 for 40 yards (29-J.Phipps).
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 35(5:05 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to NMS 1 for 34 yards (41-B.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NMEXST 1(4:30 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:27 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:27 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle kicks 51 yards from TEP 35. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 35 for 21 yards (44-G.Flynn17-J.Garrett).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 35(4:20 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 39 for 4 yards (2-M.Lewis11-D.Chukwukelu).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 39(3:33 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 39 for no gain (47-S.Forester99-C.Richardson).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTEP 39(3:25 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to NMS 47 for 8 yards (12-A.Hynson).
|
+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 47(2:50 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:39 - 4th) 18-D.Brown extra point is good.
NMEXST
Aggies
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:39 - 4th) 18-D.Brown kicks 61 yards from NMS 35. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 26 for 22 yards (25-L.Lavea).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 26(2:34 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 26(2:27 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 9-A.Busey. 9-A.Busey to TEP 31 for 5 yards (41-B.Davis).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - NMEXST 31(2:20 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 9-A.Busey. 9-A.Busey to TEP 44 for 13 yards (29-J.Phipps).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 44(2:06 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley sacked at TEP 33 for -11 yards (99-M.Vigne).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 21 - NMEXST 33(1:37 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 7-K.Johnson. 7-K.Johnson to NMS 49 for 18 yards (22-S.Lomax).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 3 - NMEXST 49(1:15 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to NMS 30 for 19 yards (19-A.Perkins).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 30(1:05 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to NMS 12 for 18 yards (29-J.Phipps).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 12(0:42 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 12(0:37 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley sacked at NMS 20 for -8 yards (51-R.Lopez).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 18 - NMEXST 20(0:10 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf. Team penalty on NMS Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at NMS 20. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 3 - NMEXST 23(0:00 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to J.Garrett. J.Garrett runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|17
|Rushing
|11
|6
|Passing
|15
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|535
|436
|Total Plays
|78
|56
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|199
|259
|Rush Attempts
|40
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|10.4
|Net Yards Passing
|336
|177
|Comp. - Att.
|24-38
|19-31
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|3-39
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.0
|5-45.4
|Return Yards
|48
|2
|Punts - Returns
|3-18
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-30
|5-8
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1--8
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|336
|PASS YDS
|177
|
|
|199
|RUSH YDS
|259
|
|
|535
|TOTAL YDS
|436
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Locksley 1 QB
|K. Locksley
|24/38
|358
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Locksley 1 QB
|K. Locksley
|18
|103
|1
|40
|
T. Hughes 19 RB
|T. Hughes
|17
|60
|1
|11
|
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|4
|33
|0
|19
|
R. Flores 24 RB
|R. Flores
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Garrett 17 WR
|J. Garrett
|4
|101
|1
|35
|
J. Cowing 6 WR
|J. Cowing
|4
|69
|1
|27
|
T. Wolf 11 WR
|T. Wolf
|5
|50
|0
|20
|
J. Trussell 84 TE
|J. Trussell
|2
|42
|0
|23
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|3
|42
|0
|19
|
K. Johnson 7 WR
|K. Johnson
|4
|34
|0
|18
|
A. Busey 9 WR
|A. Busey
|2
|20
|0
|13
|
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Lewis 2 DB
|M. Lewis
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. VanHook 9 LB
|J. VanHook
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Forester 26 DB
|J. Forester
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hynson 12 DB
|A. Hynson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Caldwell 22 DB
|J. Caldwell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Griffin 7 LB
|K. Griffin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ortega 97 DT
|J. Ortega
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Forester 47 LB
|S. Forester
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Parsee 6 LB
|D. Parsee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 13 DB
|J. Rogers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Simpson 59 DT
|D. Simpson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
|P. Amaewhule
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Logoleo 33 DL
|N. Logoleo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowe 29 DB
|D. Lowe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Richardson 99 DL
|C. Richardson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chukwukelu 11 DT
|D. Chukwukelu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lujan 69 OL
|M. Lujan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|3/4
|42
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 46 P
|M. Crawford
|3
|46.0
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
D. Lowe 29 DB
|D. Lowe
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Garrett 17 WR
|J. Garrett
|3
|6.0
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Adkins 14 QB
|J. Adkins
|18/30
|175
|0
|0
|
T. Nicholson 13 WR
|T. Nicholson
|1/1
|7
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Huntley 1 RB
|J. Huntley
|14
|191
|3
|57
|
C. Gibson 25 RB
|C. Gibson
|7
|61
|1
|53
|
J. Adkins 14 QB
|J. Adkins
|4
|7
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Clark 2 WR
|O. Clark
|9
|72
|0
|15
|
J. Wyatt 16 WR
|J. Wyatt
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
C. Mills 12 WR
|C. Mills
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
A. Bodison 6 WR
|A. Bodison
|2
|23
|0
|13
|
J. Huntley 1 RB
|J. Huntley
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
T. Nicholson 13 WR
|T. Nicholson
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
J. Adkins 14 QB
|J. Adkins
|2
|6
|1
|7
|
C. Gibson 25 RB
|C. Gibson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Downs III 4 WR
|R. Downs III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Davis 41 LB
|B. Davis
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phipps 29 DB
|J. Phipps
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fergurson 7 LB
|J. Fergurson
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cook 11 DB
|C. Cook
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Young 44 LB
|M. Young
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hodge Jr. 23 LB
|R. Hodge Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Wilcots II 10 DL
|C. Wilcots II
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. McGraw II 21 DB
|R. McGraw II
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Perkins 19 DB
|A. Perkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lomax 22 DB
|S. Lomax
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Yarberough 88 DL
|X. Yarberough
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Lopez 51 DL
|R. Lopez
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Vigne 99 DL
|M. Vigne
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Graves III 47 DL
|J. Graves III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sanders II 15 DB
|R. Sanders II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simmons Jr. 17 DB
|J. Simmons Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodge 15 QB
|J. Hodge
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Brown 18 K
|D. Brown
|1/2
|53
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Theisler 16 P
|P. Theisler
|5
|45.4
|0
|55
|
A. Perkins 19 DB
|A. Perkins
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Nicholson 13 WR
|T. Nicholson
|5
|1.6
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Clark 2 WR
|O. Clark
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
-
FAU
TXSA
33
18
4th 8:42 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
19CINCY
0
13
3rd 10:47 ESP2
-
KSTATE
TXTECH
13
3
3rd 8:50 FS1
-
MIAMI
FIU
0
13
3rd 15:00 CBSS
-
ARK
1LSU
6
28
3rd 14:09 ESPN
-
TENN
MIZZOU
14
10
2nd 1:32 SECN
-
HOU
TULSA
14
7
2nd 1:09 ESPU
-
6OREG
ARIZST
7
10
2nd 1:27 ABC
-
ABIL
MISSST
0
21
2nd 2:24 SECN
-
DUKE
WAKE
10
13
2nd 0:39 ACCN
-
TCU
9OKLA
0
21
2nd 11:03 FOX
-
OHIO
BGREEN
66
24
Final ESPNU
-
EMICH
NILL
45
17
Final ESPN2
-
AKRON
MIAOH
17
20
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
30
49
Final ESPN2
-
NCST
GATECH
26
28
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
WYO
7
17
Final ESPN2
-
10MINN
NWEST
38
22
Final ABC
-
KANSAS
22IOWAST
31
41
Final FSN
-
UCF
TULANE
34
31
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
17IOWA
10
19
Final BTN
-
8PSU
2OHIOST
17
28
Final FOX
-
BYU
MA
56
24
Final FloSports
-
BALLST
KENTST
38
41
Final ESPN+
-
LIB
UVA
27
55
Final FSN
-
MICHST
RUT
27
0
Final FS1
-
SAMF
15AUBURN
0
52
Final SECN
-
ECU
UCONN
31
24
Final ESP3
-
WCAR
5BAMA
3
66
Final ESPN
-
21OKLAST
WVU
20
13
Final ESPN2
-
AF
NMEX
44
22
Final ESP3
-
SALA
GAST
15
28
Final ESPN+
-
BC
16ND
7
40
Final NBC
-
TXSTSM
24APLST
13
35
Final ESPN+
-
GAS
ARKST
33
38
Final ESPN+
-
ETNST
VANDY
0
38
Final SECN+
-
UCLA
23USC
35
52
Final ABC
-
LATECH
UAB
14
20
Final ESPN+
-
MERCER
UNC
7
56
Final FSN
-
TXAM
4UGA
13
19
Final CBS
-
13MICH
IND
39
14
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
CHARLO
13
24
Final
-
WKY
USM
28
10
Final ESPN+
-
TNMART
UK
7
50
Final SECN
-
TEXAS
14BAYLOR
10
24
Final FS1
-
NTEXAS
RICE
14
20
Final NFLN
-
PITT
VATECH
0
28
Final ESPN2
-
25SMU
NAVY
28
35
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
MD
54
7
Final BTN
-
PURDUE
12WISC
24
45
Final FOX
-
CAL
STNFRD
24
20
Final PACN
-
UTEP
NMEXST
35
44
Final FloSports
-
18MEMP
SFLA
49
10
Final ESPNU
-
CUSE
LVILLE
34
56
Final ACCN
-
SJST
UNLV
35
38
Final ATSN
-
ODU
MTSU
17
38
Final ESP3
-
TROY
LALAF
3
53
Final ESPN+
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
42
45
Final ESP3
-
OREGST
WASHST
0
077.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
WASH
COLO
0
053 O/U
+14
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
7UTAH
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
+23.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
FRESNO
0
051.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
20BOISE
UTAHST
0
052.5 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSS
-
SDGST
HAWAII
0
047 O/U
-1.5
Sat 11:00pm FCBK