UAB beat La Tech 20-14 for 18th straight home victory

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Dylan Hopkins passed for 185 yards and rushed for 35, the UAB defense forced a late four-and-out and the Blazers beat Louisiana Tech 20-14 on Saturday for their 18th straight win at home.

UAB (8-3, 5-2 Conference USA) helped its chances at returning to the conference championship game by topping front-runner La. Tech (8-3, 5-2). The Blazers also got help from Western Kentucky, who beat Southern Mississippi (7-4, 5-2).

UAB has won every home game the past three seasons, the fourth-longest active streak.

Louisiana Tech forced a punt and took over at its 16 with 2:28 left and one timeout. On first down, Israel Tucker dropped a long pass down the middle with lots of space around him that might have gone the distance. And on fourth down, A.J. Brooks batted down a pass to the outside.

Aaron Allen was 16-of-34 passing with two touchdowns for La. Tech.

UAB Blazers
- FG (9 plays, 47 yards, 4:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 9-B.Hale kicks 61 yards from LT 35. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 35 for 31 yards (36-K.Morrison).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 35
(14:53 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to UAB 37 for 2 yards (1-L.Sneed). Penalty on LT 2-C.Taylor Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UAB 37.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 48
(14:31 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to LT 45 for 3 yards (85-W.Baker).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 45
(14:00 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to LT 38 for 7 yards (46-E.Barnett).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 38
(13:33 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 30-J.Brown. 30-J.Brown to LT 33 for 5 yards (4-D.Lewis).
No Gain
2 & 5 - UAB 33
(12:54 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
+8 YD
3 & 5 - UAB 33
(12:49 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to LT 25 for 8 yards (21-A.Robertson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(12:15 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to LT 20 for 5 yards (4-D.Lewis35-C.Scott).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - UAB 20
(11:41 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to LT 21 for -1 yard (4-D.Lewis).
+3 YD
3 & 6 - UAB 21
(11:04 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to LT 18 for 3 yards (5-M.Sam).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - UAB 18
(10:26 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel 36 yards Field Goal is Good.

LATECH Bulldogs
- Punt (9 plays, 35 yards, 4:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:21 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(10:21 - 1st) 3-A.Allen sacked at LT 23 for -2 yards (6-K.Moll).
Penalty
2 & 12 - LATECH 23
(9:43 - 1st) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley. Penalty on UAB 18-T.Marshall Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LT 23. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 38
(9:36 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 40 for 2 yards (22-J.Smith).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 40
(9:06 - 1st) 3-A.Allen to LT 45 for 5 yards (18-T.Marshall).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - LATECH 45
(8:30 - 1st) 3-A.Allen complete to 81-C.Powell. 81-C.Powell to LT 50 for 5 yards (21-W.Dawkins).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 50
(8:00 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 48 for -2 yards (6-K.Moll). Penalty on UAB 22-J.Smith Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at LT 48.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 37
(7:30 - 1st) 19-S.Harris to UAB 35 for 2 yards (17-W.Boler).
No Gain
2 & 8 - LATECH 35
(6:57 - 1st) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley.
Sack
3 & 8 - LATECH 35
(6:52 - 1st) 3-A.Allen sacked at UAB 40 for -5 yards FUMBLES (47-A.Wright). 51-A.Lewis to UAB 40 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 13 - LATECH 40
(6:03 - 1st) 98-J.Barnes punts 26 yards from UAB 40 to the UAB 14 downed by 25-B.Williamson.

UAB Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 14
(5:53 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 13 for -1 yard (90-C.Wallace).
No Gain
2 & 11 - UAB 13
(5:20 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete.
+10 YD
3 & 11 - UAB 13
(5:11 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 23 for 10 yards (30-A.Roberson).
Punt
4 & 1 - UAB 23
(4:34 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 29 yards from UAB 23 out of bounds at the LT 48.

LATECH Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 48
(4:27 - 1st) 41-B.Holly to UAB 45 for 7 yards (21-W.Dawkins).
-3 YD
2 & 3 - LATECH 45
(3:50 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to UAB 48 for -3 yards (1-G.Marino).
+2 YD
3 & 6 - LATECH 48
(3:04 - 1st) 3-A.Allen complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to UAB 46 for 2 yards (17-W.Boler).
Punt
4 & 4 - LATECH 46
(2:31 - 1st) 98-J.Barnes punts 33 yards from UAB 46 to the UAB 13 downed by 2-C.Taylor.

UAB Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 13
(2:18 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 15 for 2 yards (48-A.Zayed).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 15
(1:33 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 18 for 3 yards (48-A.Zayed).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - UAB 18
(1:00 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to UAB 22 for 4 yards (30-A.Roberson).
Punt
4 & 1 - UAB 22
(0:12 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 40 yards from UAB 22 to LT 38 fair catch by 19-S.Harris.

LATECH Bulldogs
- Punt (11 plays, 21 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 38
(0:06 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to LT 45 for 7 yards (50-N.Wilder).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - LATECH 45
(15:00 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 47 for 2 yards (52-F.Mofor).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - LATECH 47
(14:31 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 49 for 2 yards (6-K.Moll).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 49
(14:07 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 49
(14:00 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to UAB 33 for 18 yards (4-S.Thomas).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 33
(13:28 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to UAB 2 for 31 yards (21-W.Dawkins). Penalty on LT 73-W.Allen Holding 10 yards enforced at UAB 33. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 20 - LATECH 43
(13:03 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to UAB 41 for 2 yards (4-S.Thomas50-N.Wilder).
No Gain
2 & 18 - LATECH 41
(12:29 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert.
Penalty
3 & 18 - LATECH 41
(12:22 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 1-G.Marino Offside 5 yards enforced at UAB 41. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 13 - LATECH 36
(12:22 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Powell.
Penalty
4 & 13 - LATECH 36
(12:18 - 2nd) Team penalty on LT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UAB 36. No Play.
Punt
4 & 18 - LATECH 41
(12:18 - 2nd) 29-B.Farlow punts 36 yards from UAB 41 to the UAB 5 downed by 17-B.Calhoun.

UAB Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 5
(12:06 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 8 for 3 yards (4-D.Lewis).
-5 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 8
(11:30 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 3 for -5 yards (1-L.Sneed97-M.Williams).
+11 YD
3 & 12 - UAB 3
(10:50 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 14 for 11 yards (21-A.Robertson).
Punt
4 & 1 - UAB 14
(10:10 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 39 yards from UAB 14. 19-S.Harris to LT 47 for no gain (39-J.Fuqua).

LATECH Bulldogs
- TD (3 plays, 53 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 47
(10:01 - 2nd) 19-S.Harris to UAB 46 for 7 yards (21-W.Dawkins).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - LATECH 46
(9:39 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to UAB 42 for 4 yards (47-A.Wright).
+42 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 42
(9:24 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:15 - 2nd) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.

UAB Blazers
- Downs (6 plays, 62 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:15 - 2nd) 9-B.Hale kicks 63 yards from LT 35. 1-J.Haden to UAB 24 for 22 yards (4-D.Lewis).
+45 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 24
(9:09 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to LT 31 for 45 yards (5-M.Sam).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 31
(8:40 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to LT 19 for 12 yards (10-J.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 19
(8:13 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to LT 19 for no gain (2-C.Taylor).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 19
(7:40 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to LT 14 for 5 yards (1-L.Sneed).
No Gain
3 & 5 - UAB 14
(7:02 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Brown.
No Gain
4 & 5 - UAB 14
(6:58 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman.

LATECH Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 14
(6:50 - 2nd) 41-B.Holly to LT 16 for 2 yards (1-G.Marino).
Penalty
2 & 8 - LATECH 16
(6:26 - 2nd) Penalty on LT 65-K.Russey False start 5 yards enforced at LT 16. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 13 - LATECH 11
(6:22 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 13 for 2 yards (90-T.Fair).
+5 YD
3 & 11 - LATECH 13
(5:47 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to LT 18 for 5 yards (17-W.Boler).
Punt
4 & 6 - LATECH 18
(4:50 - 2nd) 29-B.Farlow punts 39 yards from LT 18 to UAB 43 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.

UAB Blazers
- TD (8 plays, 57 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 43
(3:56 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 43
(3:50 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to LT 42 for 15 yards (46-E.Barnett).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 42
(3:22 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UAB 42
(3:14 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 8-K.Parham False start 5 yards enforced at LT 42. No Play.
+10 YD
2 & 15 - UAB 47
(3:14 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins to LT 37 for 10 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
-2 YD
3 & 5 - UAB 37
(2:30 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to LT 39 for -2 yards (21-A.Robertson).
+25 YD
4 & 7 - UAB 39
(2:15 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to LT 14 for 25 yards (4-D.Lewis).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 14
(1:43 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 20-G.Prince. 20-G.Prince runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:35 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.

LATECH Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:35 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(1:35 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Harris.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 25
(1:28 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Harris.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 25
(1:24 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen to LT 28 for 3 yards (47-A.Wright).
Punt
4 & 7 - LATECH 28
(1:18 - 2nd) 29-B.Farlow punts 34 yards from LT 28 to UAB 38 fair catch by 4-S.Thomas.

UAB Blazers
- FG (5 plays, 49 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 38
(1:11 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 72-L.Dufour False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 38. No Play.
+48 YD
1 & 15 - UAB 33
(1:11 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to LT 19 for 48 yards (5-M.Sam).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 19
(0:48 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins to LT 13 for 6 yards (2-C.Taylor).
No Gain
2 & 4 - UAB 13
(0:40 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
No Gain
3 & 4 - UAB 13
(0:34 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 20-G.Prince.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - UAB 13
(0:28 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

LATECH Bulldogs
- Halftime (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:23 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 35 for 35 yards (1-J.Haden).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 35
(0:16 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 35
(0:12 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 42 for 7 yards (6-K.Moll).

LATECH Bulldogs
- Downs (9 plays, 51 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen complete to 41-B.Holly. 41-B.Holly to LT 28 for 3 yards (6-K.Moll).
+23 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 28
(14:35 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to UAB 49 for 23 yards (18-T.Marshall).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 49
(13:57 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 49
(13:48 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to UAB 32 for 17 yards (21-W.Dawkins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 32
(13:18 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to UAB 32 for no gain (6-K.Moll).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 32
(12:40 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to UAB 31 for 1 yard (50-N.Wilder).
+2 YD
3 & 9 - LATECH 31
(12:01 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to UAB 29 for 2 yards (14-D.Turner).
Penalty
4 & 7 - LATECH 29
(11:15 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Powell. Penalty on UAB 52-F.Mofor Offside 5 yards enforced at UAB 29. No Play.
No Gain
4 & 2 - LATECH 24
(11:09 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to UAB 24 for no gain (21-W.Dawkins).

UAB Blazers
- TD (12 plays, 76 yards, 6:45 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 24
(11:05 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 28 for 4 yards (35-C.Scott). Penalty on LT 35-C.Scott Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UAB 28.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 43
(10:45 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to LT 48 for 9 yards (10-J.Jackson).
+13 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 48
(10:07 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to LT 35 for 13 yards (4-D.Lewis).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 35
(9:30 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to LT 33 for 2 yards (46-E.Barnett).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UAB 33
(8:46 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to LT 33 for no gain (46-E.Barnett).
+6 YD
3 & 8 - UAB 33
(8:14 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 13-M.Grossman. 13-M.Grossman to LT 27 for 6 yards.
+2 YD
4 & 2 - UAB 27
(7:34 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to LT 25 for 2 yards (97-M.Williams).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(6:57 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to LT 24 for 1 yard (97-M.Williams10-J.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - UAB 24
(6:19 - 3rd) 2-L.Stanley to LT 24 for no gain (2-C.Taylor).
+10 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 24
(5:35 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to LT 14 for 10 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 14
(5:02 - 3rd) 2-L.Stanley to LT 2 for 12 yards (4-D.Lewis10-J.Jackson).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - UAB 2
(4:26 - 3rd) 2-L.Stanley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:20 - 3rd) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.

LATECH Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:20 - 3rd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(4:20 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 31 for 6 yards (5-T.Johnston).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - LATECH 31
(3:44 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 30 for -1 yard (51-A.Talan).
No Gain
3 & 5 - LATECH 30
(3:25 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Harris.
Penalty
4 & 5 - LATECH 30
(3:20 - 3rd) Penalty on LT 17-B.Calhoun False start 5 yards enforced at LT 30. No Play.
Punt
4 & 10 - LATECH 25
(3:20 - 3rd) 29-B.Farlow punts 42 yards from LT 25 to UAB 33 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.

UAB Blazers
- Interception (9 plays, -13 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 33
(3:14 - 3rd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 41 for 8 yards (4-D.Lewis).
+11 YD
2 & 2 - UAB 41
(2:37 - 3rd) 2-L.Stanley to LT 48 for 11 yards (10-J.Jackson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 48
(2:02 - 3rd) 2-L.Stanley to LT 44 for 4 yards (4-D.Lewis).
No Gain
2 & 6 - UAB 44
(1:15 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
Penalty
3 & 6 - UAB 44
(1:06 - 3rd) Team penalty on LT 12 players 5 yards enforced at LT 44. No Play.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UAB 39
(1:06 - 3rd) 2-L.Stanley to LT 37 for 2 yards (46-E.Barnett).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 37
(0:31 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins to LT 34 for 3 yards (4-D.Lewis).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 34
(15:00 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to LT 35 for -1 yard (90-C.Wallace).
Int
3 & 8 - UAB 35
(14:18 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-L.Sneed at LT End Zone. 1-L.Sneed touchback.

LATECH Bulldogs
- TD (14 plays, 80 yards, 6:04 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 20
(14:11 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 22 for 2 yards (17-W.Boler). Penalty on UAB 6-K.Moll Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LT 22.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 37
(13:50 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 37
(13:29 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 41-B.Holly. 41-B.Holly to LT 46 for 9 yards (18-T.Marshall).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - LATECH 46
(12:48 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 48 for 2 yards (50-N.Wilder).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 48
(12:14 - 4th) 22-I.Tucker to LT 48 for no gain (90-T.Fair).
+13 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 48
(11:47 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to UAB 39 for 13 yards (4-S.Thomas).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 39
(11:10 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 39
(11:03 - 4th) 22-I.Tucker to UAB 37 for 2 yards (6-K.Moll).
+12 YD
3 & 8 - LATECH 37
(10:28 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to UAB 25 for 12 yards (6-K.Moll).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(10:00 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 25
(9:52 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 41-B.Holly. 41-B.Holly to UAB 8 for 17 yards (6-K.Moll).
+3 YD
1 & 8 - LATECH 8
(9:32 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to UAB 5 for 3 yards (17-W.Boler1-G.Marino).
No Gain
2 & 5 - LATECH 5
(8:52 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to UAB 5 for no gain (1-G.Marino90-T.Fair).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - LATECH 5
(8:17 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:07 - 4th) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.

UAB Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:07 - 4th) 9-B.Hale kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(8:07 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 27 for 2 yards (97-M.Williams).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 27
(7:45 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 31 for 4 yards (10-J.Jackson).
No Gain
3 & 4 - UAB 31
(7:08 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Parham.
Punt
4 & 4 - UAB 31
(6:57 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 50 yards from UAB 31 out of bounds at the LT 19. Penalty on UAB 42-T.McDonald Holding 10 yards enforced at LT 19.

LATECH Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 33 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 9
(6:48 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to LT 9 for no gain (52-F.Mofor).
+15 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 9
(6:13 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to LT 24 for 15 yards (50-N.Wilder18-T.Marshall).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 24
(5:46 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to LT 42 for 18 yards (17-W.Boler).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 42
(5:10 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 42
(5:05 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley.
No Gain
3 & 10 - LATECH 42
(5:02 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley.
Punt
4 & 10 - LATECH 42
(4:58 - 4th) 98-J.Barnes punts 42 yards from LT 42 to UAB 16 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.

UAB Blazers
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 16
(4:50 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 23 for 7 yards (46-E.Barnett1-L.Sneed).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - UAB 23
(40:02 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 27 for 4 yards (4-D.Lewis).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 27
(3:21 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 31 for 4 yards (4-D.Lewis21-A.Robertson).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - UAB 31
(3:15 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 36 for 5 yards (1-L.Sneed43-T.Allen).
No Gain
3 & 1 - UAB 36
(2:33 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 36 for no gain (96-K.Mason).
Punt
4 & 1 - UAB 36
(2:28 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 48 yards from UAB 36 to LT 16 fair catch by 19-S.Harris.

LATECH Bulldogs
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 16
(2:20 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 22-I.Tucker.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 16
(2:15 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to LT 23 for 7 yards (14-D.Turner).
No Gain
3 & 3 - LATECH 23
(1:50 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Harris.
No Gain
4 & 3 - LATECH 23
(1:45 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Harris.

UAB Blazers
- Downs (5 plays, -3 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 23
(1:43 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to LT 22 for 1 yard (43-T.Allen).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 22
(0:57 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to LT 19 for 3 yards (43-T.Allen).
-2 YD
3 & 6 - UAB 19
(0:50 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to LT 21 for -2 yards (2-C.Taylor).
Penalty
4 & 8 - UAB 21
(0:01 - 4th) Team penalty on UAB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LT 21. No Play.
No Gain
4 & 13 - UAB 26
(0:01 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins kneels at LT 26 for no gain.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:07
9-B.Hale extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
Touchdown 8:17
3-A.Allen complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
65
yds
06:04
pos
13
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:20
19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
20
Touchdown 4:26
2-L.Stanley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
61
yds
06:45
pos
7
19
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:28
19-N.Vogel 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
54
yds
00:43
pos
7
13
Point After TD 1:35
19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 1:43
9-D.Hopkins complete to 20-G.Prince. 20-G.Prince runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
62
yds
02:21
pos
7
9
Point After TD 9:15
9-B.Hale extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 9:24
3-A.Allen complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
53
yds
00:46
pos
6
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 10:26
19-N.Vogel 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
32
yds
04:34
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 17
Rushing 5 7
Passing 8 8
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 5-14 3-15
4th Down Conv 0-2 2-4
Total Net Yards 263 353
Total Plays 65 67
Avg Gain 4.0 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 97 166
Rush Attempts 31 44
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 3.8
Net Yards Passing 166 187
Comp. - Att. 16-34 12-23
Yards Per Pass 4.9 8.1
Penalties - Yards 8-70 8-70
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 7-36.0 5-41.2
Return Yards 35 53
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-35 2-53
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisiana Tech 8-3 070714
UAB 8-3 3107020
Legion Field Birmingham, Alabama
 166 PASS YDS 187
97 RUSH YDS 166
263 TOTAL YDS 353
Louisiana Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Allen 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 173 2 0 109.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 173 2 0 109.2
A. Allen 16/34 173 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Henderson 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 63 0
J. Henderson 16 63 0 23
I. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 15 0
I. Tucker 7 15 0 7
B. Holly 41 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
B. Holly 2 9 0 7
S. Harris 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
S. Harris 2 9 0 7
A. Allen 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
A. Allen 4 1 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Graham 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 42 1
I. Graham 1 42 1 42
G. Hebert 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
G. Hebert 2 33 0 18
I. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
I. Tucker 3 31 0 18
B. Holly 41 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
B. Holly 3 29 0 17
S. Harris 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 1
S. Harris 4 29 1 12
C. Powell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Powell 1 5 0 5
J. Henderson 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Henderson 1 2 0 2
M. Stanley 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Stanley 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Lewis 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
D. Lewis 12-0 0.0 0
E. Barnett 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
E. Barnett 6-0 0.0 0
J. Jackson 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Jackson 4-2 0.0 0
L. Sneed 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
L. Sneed 4-1 0.0 1
C. Taylor 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Taylor 4-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Williams 3-1 0.0 0
A. Robertson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Robertson 3-1 0.0 0
M. Sam 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Sam 3-0 0.0 0
C. Wallace 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Wallace 2-0 0.0 0
T. Allen 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Allen 2-1 0.0 0
A. Roberson 30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Roberson 2-0 0.0 0
A. Zayed 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Zayed 2-0 0.0 0
C. Scott 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Scott 1-1 0.0 0
T. Baldwin 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Baldwin 1-0 0.0 0
W. Baker 85 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Baker 1-0 0.0 0
K. Mason 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Mason 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Hale 9 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
B. Hale 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Farlow 29 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 38.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 38.6 2
B. Farlow 5 38.6 2 42
J. Barnes 98 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 29.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 29.5 2
J. Barnes 2 29.5 2 33
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Toussant 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 35.0 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 35.0 35 0
W. Toussant 1 35.0 35 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Harris 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
S. Harris 1 0.0 0 0
UAB
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Hopkins 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 185 1 1 132.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 185 1 1 132.6
D. Hopkins 11/21 185 1 1
K. Greenwell 98 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 2 0 0 58.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 2 0 0 58.4
K. Greenwell 1/2 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Stanley 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 61 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 61 1
L. Stanley 13 61 1 12
J. Brown Jr. 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 49 0
J. Brown Jr. 8 49 0 13
D. Hopkins 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 35 0
D. Hopkins 12 35 0 10
S. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 21 0
S. Brown 10 21 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 81 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 81 0
M. Mitchell 4 81 0 48
A. Watkins 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 75 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 75 0
A. Watkins 3 75 0 45
G. Prince 20 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
G. Prince 1 14 1 14
M. Grossman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
M. Grossman 1 6 0 6
J. Brown Jr. 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Brown Jr. 1 5 0 5
K. Parham 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Parham 1 4 0 4
H. Pittman 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
H. Pittman 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Moll 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
K. Moll 9-0 1.0 0
W. Boler 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
W. Boler 6-0 0.0 0
W. Dawkins 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
W. Dawkins 5-0 0.0 0
N. Wilder 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Wilder 4-1 0.0 0
A. Wright 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Wright 3-0 1.0 0
G. Marino 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
G. Marino 3-1 0.0 0
S. Thomas V 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Thomas V 3-0 0.0 0
T. Marshall 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Marshall 3-1 0.0 0
T. Fair 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Fair 2-1 0.0 0
F. Mofor 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
F. Mofor 2-0 0.0 0
D. Turner 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Turner 2-0 0.0 0
J. Smith 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
T. Johnston 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Johnston 1-0 0.0 0
A. Talan 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Talan 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Vogel 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
N. Vogel 2/2 36 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Greenwell 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 41.2 2
K. Greenwell 5 41.2 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Haden 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
J. Haden 1 22.0 22 0
M. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
M. Mitchell 1 31.0 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:21 LATECH 25 4:18 9 35 Punt
4:27 LATECH 48 1:56 3 6 Punt
0:06 LATECH 38 0:00 11 21 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:01 LATECH 47 0:46 3 53 TD
6:50 LATECH 14 2:00 4 4 Punt
1:35 LATECH 25 0:17 3 3 Punt
0:23 LATECH 35 0:11 2 7 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LATECH 25 3:51 9 51 Downs
4:20 LATECH 25 1:00 4 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 LATECH 20 6:04 14 80 TD
6:48 LATECH 9 1:50 6 33 Punt
2:20 LATECH 16 0:35 4 7 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UAB 35 4:34 9 47 FG
5:53 UAB 14 1:19 3 9 Punt
2:18 UAB 13 2:06 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 UAB 5 1:56 3 9 Punt
9:15 UAB 24 2:17 6 62 Downs
3:56 UAB 43 2:21 8 57 TD
1:11 UAB 38 0:43 5 49 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:05 UAB 24 6:45 12 76 TD
3:14 UAB 33 2:43 9 -13 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:07 UAB 25 1:10 3 6 Punt
4:50 UAB 16 2:22 5 20 Punt
1:43 LATECH 23 1:42 5 -3 Downs
