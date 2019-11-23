|
|
|LATECH
|UAB
UAB beat La Tech 20-14 for 18th straight home victory
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Dylan Hopkins passed for 185 yards and rushed for 35, the UAB defense forced a late four-and-out and the Blazers beat Louisiana Tech 20-14 on Saturday for their 18th straight win at home.
UAB (8-3, 5-2 Conference USA) helped its chances at returning to the conference championship game by topping front-runner La. Tech (8-3, 5-2). The Blazers also got help from Western Kentucky, who beat Southern Mississippi (7-4, 5-2).
UAB has won every home game the past three seasons, the fourth-longest active streak.
Louisiana Tech forced a punt and took over at its 16 with 2:28 left and one timeout. On first down, Israel Tucker dropped a long pass down the middle with lots of space around him that might have gone the distance. And on fourth down, A.J. Brooks batted down a pass to the outside.
Aaron Allen was 16-of-34 passing with two touchdowns for La. Tech.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
UAB
Blazers
- FG (9 plays, 47 yards, 4:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 9-B.Hale kicks 61 yards from LT 35. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 35 for 31 yards (36-K.Morrison).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(14:53 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to UAB 37 for 2 yards (1-L.Sneed). Penalty on LT 2-C.Taylor Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UAB 37.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 48(14:31 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to LT 45 for 3 yards (85-W.Baker).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 45(14:00 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to LT 38 for 7 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 38(13:33 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 30-J.Brown. 30-J.Brown to LT 33 for 5 yards (4-D.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UAB 33(12:54 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - UAB 33(12:49 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to LT 25 for 8 yards (21-A.Robertson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(12:15 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to LT 20 for 5 yards (4-D.Lewis35-C.Scott).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UAB 20(11:41 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to LT 21 for -1 yard (4-D.Lewis).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - UAB 21(11:04 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to LT 18 for 3 yards (5-M.Sam).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - UAB 18(10:26 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (9 plays, 35 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:21 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(10:21 - 1st) 3-A.Allen sacked at LT 23 for -2 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - LATECH 23(9:43 - 1st) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley. Penalty on UAB 18-T.Marshall Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LT 23. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 38(9:36 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 40 for 2 yards (22-J.Smith).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 40(9:06 - 1st) 3-A.Allen to LT 45 for 5 yards (18-T.Marshall).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 45(8:30 - 1st) 3-A.Allen complete to 81-C.Powell. 81-C.Powell to LT 50 for 5 yards (21-W.Dawkins).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 50(8:00 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 48 for -2 yards (6-K.Moll). Penalty on UAB 22-J.Smith Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at LT 48.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 37(7:30 - 1st) 19-S.Harris to UAB 35 for 2 yards (17-W.Boler).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 35(6:57 - 1st) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - LATECH 35(6:52 - 1st) 3-A.Allen sacked at UAB 40 for -5 yards FUMBLES (47-A.Wright). 51-A.Lewis to UAB 40 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - LATECH 40(6:03 - 1st) 98-J.Barnes punts 26 yards from UAB 40 to the UAB 14 downed by 25-B.Williamson.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 14(5:53 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 13 for -1 yard (90-C.Wallace).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UAB 13(5:20 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - UAB 13(5:11 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 23 for 10 yards (30-A.Roberson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UAB 23(4:34 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 29 yards from UAB 23 out of bounds at the LT 48.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 48(4:27 - 1st) 41-B.Holly to UAB 45 for 7 yards (21-W.Dawkins).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - LATECH 45(3:50 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to UAB 48 for -3 yards (1-G.Marino).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - LATECH 48(3:04 - 1st) 3-A.Allen complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to UAB 46 for 2 yards (17-W.Boler).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - LATECH 46(2:31 - 1st) 98-J.Barnes punts 33 yards from UAB 46 to the UAB 13 downed by 2-C.Taylor.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 13(2:18 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 15 for 2 yards (48-A.Zayed).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UAB 15(1:33 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 18 for 3 yards (48-A.Zayed).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - UAB 18(1:00 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to UAB 22 for 4 yards (30-A.Roberson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UAB 22(0:12 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 40 yards from UAB 22 to LT 38 fair catch by 19-S.Harris.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (11 plays, 21 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 38(0:06 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to LT 45 for 7 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LATECH 45(15:00 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 47 for 2 yards (52-F.Mofor).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 47(14:31 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 49 for 2 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 49(14:07 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 49(14:00 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to UAB 33 for 18 yards (4-S.Thomas).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(13:28 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to UAB 2 for 31 yards (21-W.Dawkins). Penalty on LT 73-W.Allen Holding 10 yards enforced at UAB 33. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - LATECH 43(13:03 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to UAB 41 for 2 yards (4-S.Thomas50-N.Wilder).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - LATECH 41(12:29 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 18 - LATECH 41(12:22 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 1-G.Marino Offside 5 yards enforced at UAB 41. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - LATECH 36(12:22 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Powell.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 13 - LATECH 36(12:18 - 2nd) Team penalty on LT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UAB 36. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - LATECH 41(12:18 - 2nd) 29-B.Farlow punts 36 yards from UAB 41 to the UAB 5 downed by 17-B.Calhoun.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 5(12:06 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 8 for 3 yards (4-D.Lewis).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 8(11:30 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 3 for -5 yards (1-L.Sneed97-M.Williams).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - UAB 3(10:50 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 14 for 11 yards (21-A.Robertson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UAB 14(10:10 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 39 yards from UAB 14. 19-S.Harris to LT 47 for no gain (39-J.Fuqua).
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (3 plays, 53 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 47(10:01 - 2nd) 19-S.Harris to UAB 46 for 7 yards (21-W.Dawkins).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LATECH 46(9:39 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to UAB 42 for 4 yards (47-A.Wright).
|
+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 42(9:24 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:15 - 2nd) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- Downs (6 plays, 62 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:15 - 2nd) 9-B.Hale kicks 63 yards from LT 35. 1-J.Haden to UAB 24 for 22 yards (4-D.Lewis).
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 24(9:09 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to LT 31 for 45 yards (5-M.Sam).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 31(8:40 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to LT 19 for 12 yards (10-J.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 19(8:13 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to LT 19 for no gain (2-C.Taylor).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 19(7:40 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to LT 14 for 5 yards (1-L.Sneed).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UAB 14(7:02 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Brown.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - UAB 14(6:58 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 14(6:50 - 2nd) 41-B.Holly to LT 16 for 2 yards (1-G.Marino).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 16(6:26 - 2nd) Penalty on LT 65-K.Russey False start 5 yards enforced at LT 16. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - LATECH 11(6:22 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 13 for 2 yards (90-T.Fair).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - LATECH 13(5:47 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to LT 18 for 5 yards (17-W.Boler).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - LATECH 18(4:50 - 2nd) 29-B.Farlow punts 39 yards from LT 18 to UAB 43 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (8 plays, 57 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 43(3:56 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 43(3:50 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to LT 42 for 15 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 42(3:22 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UAB 42(3:14 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 8-K.Parham False start 5 yards enforced at LT 42. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - UAB 47(3:14 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins to LT 37 for 10 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - UAB 37(2:30 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to LT 39 for -2 yards (21-A.Robertson).
|
+25 YD
|
4 & 7 - UAB 39(2:15 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to LT 14 for 25 yards (4-D.Lewis).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 14(1:43 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 20-G.Prince. 20-G.Prince runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:35 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:35 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(1:35 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Harris.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(1:28 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Harris.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 25(1:24 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen to LT 28 for 3 yards (47-A.Wright).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - LATECH 28(1:18 - 2nd) 29-B.Farlow punts 34 yards from LT 28 to UAB 38 fair catch by 4-S.Thomas.
UAB
Blazers
- FG (5 plays, 49 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 38(1:11 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 72-L.Dufour False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 38. No Play.
|
+48 YD
|
1 & 15 - UAB 33(1:11 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to LT 19 for 48 yards (5-M.Sam).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 19(0:48 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins to LT 13 for 6 yards (2-C.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UAB 13(0:40 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UAB 13(0:34 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 20-G.Prince.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - UAB 13(0:28 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Halftime (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:23 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 35 for 35 yards (1-J.Haden).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 35(0:16 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 35(0:12 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 42 for 7 yards (6-K.Moll).
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Downs (9 plays, 51 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen complete to 41-B.Holly. 41-B.Holly to LT 28 for 3 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 28(14:35 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to UAB 49 for 23 yards (18-T.Marshall).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 49(13:57 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 49(13:48 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to UAB 32 for 17 yards (21-W.Dawkins).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 32(13:18 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to UAB 32 for no gain (6-K.Moll).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 32(12:40 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to UAB 31 for 1 yard (50-N.Wilder).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - LATECH 31(12:01 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to UAB 29 for 2 yards (14-D.Turner).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 7 - LATECH 29(11:15 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Powell. Penalty on UAB 52-F.Mofor Offside 5 yards enforced at UAB 29. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - LATECH 24(11:09 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to UAB 24 for no gain (21-W.Dawkins).
UAB
Blazers
- TD (12 plays, 76 yards, 6:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 24(11:05 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 28 for 4 yards (35-C.Scott). Penalty on LT 35-C.Scott Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UAB 28.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 43(10:45 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to LT 48 for 9 yards (10-J.Jackson).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - UAB 48(10:07 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to LT 35 for 13 yards (4-D.Lewis).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(9:30 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to LT 33 for 2 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UAB 33(8:46 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to LT 33 for no gain (46-E.Barnett).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - UAB 33(8:14 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 13-M.Grossman. 13-M.Grossman to LT 27 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - UAB 27(7:34 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to LT 25 for 2 yards (97-M.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(6:57 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to LT 24 for 1 yard (97-M.Williams10-J.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UAB 24(6:19 - 3rd) 2-L.Stanley to LT 24 for no gain (2-C.Taylor).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - UAB 24(5:35 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to LT 14 for 10 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 14(5:02 - 3rd) 2-L.Stanley to LT 2 for 12 yards (4-D.Lewis10-J.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - UAB 2(4:26 - 3rd) 2-L.Stanley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:20 - 3rd) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:20 - 3rd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(4:20 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 31 for 6 yards (5-T.Johnston).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - LATECH 31(3:44 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 30 for -1 yard (51-A.Talan).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 30(3:25 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Harris.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - LATECH 30(3:20 - 3rd) Penalty on LT 17-B.Calhoun False start 5 yards enforced at LT 30. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - LATECH 25(3:20 - 3rd) 29-B.Farlow punts 42 yards from LT 25 to UAB 33 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
UAB
Blazers
- Interception (9 plays, -13 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 33(3:14 - 3rd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 41 for 8 yards (4-D.Lewis).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - UAB 41(2:37 - 3rd) 2-L.Stanley to LT 48 for 11 yards (10-J.Jackson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 48(2:02 - 3rd) 2-L.Stanley to LT 44 for 4 yards (4-D.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UAB 44(1:15 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - UAB 44(1:06 - 3rd) Team penalty on LT 12 players 5 yards enforced at LT 44. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UAB 39(1:06 - 3rd) 2-L.Stanley to LT 37 for 2 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 37(0:31 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins to LT 34 for 3 yards (4-D.Lewis).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 34(15:00 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to LT 35 for -1 yard (90-C.Wallace).
|
Int
|
3 & 8 - UAB 35(14:18 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-L.Sneed at LT End Zone. 1-L.Sneed touchback.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (14 plays, 80 yards, 6:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(14:11 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 22 for 2 yards (17-W.Boler). Penalty on UAB 6-K.Moll Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LT 22.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 37(13:50 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 37(13:29 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 41-B.Holly. 41-B.Holly to LT 46 for 9 yards (18-T.Marshall).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 46(12:48 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 48 for 2 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 48(12:14 - 4th) 22-I.Tucker to LT 48 for no gain (90-T.Fair).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 48(11:47 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to UAB 39 for 13 yards (4-S.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 39(11:10 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 39(11:03 - 4th) 22-I.Tucker to UAB 37 for 2 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - LATECH 37(10:28 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to UAB 25 for 12 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(10:00 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(9:52 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 41-B.Holly. 41-B.Holly to UAB 8 for 17 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - LATECH 8(9:32 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to UAB 5 for 3 yards (17-W.Boler1-G.Marino).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LATECH 5(8:52 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to UAB 5 for no gain (1-G.Marino90-T.Fair).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 5(8:17 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:07 - 4th) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:07 - 4th) 9-B.Hale kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(8:07 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 27 for 2 yards (97-M.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UAB 27(7:45 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 31 for 4 yards (10-J.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UAB 31(7:08 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Parham.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - UAB 31(6:57 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 50 yards from UAB 31 out of bounds at the LT 19. Penalty on UAB 42-T.McDonald Holding 10 yards enforced at LT 19.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 33 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 9(6:48 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to LT 9 for no gain (52-F.Mofor).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 9(6:13 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to LT 24 for 15 yards (50-N.Wilder18-T.Marshall).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 24(5:46 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to LT 42 for 18 yards (17-W.Boler).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 42(5:10 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 42(5:05 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 42(5:02 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - LATECH 42(4:58 - 4th) 98-J.Barnes punts 42 yards from LT 42 to UAB 16 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 16(4:50 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 23 for 7 yards (46-E.Barnett1-L.Sneed).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UAB 23(40:02 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 27 for 4 yards (4-D.Lewis).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 27(3:21 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 31 for 4 yards (4-D.Lewis21-A.Robertson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 31(3:15 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 36 for 5 yards (1-L.Sneed43-T.Allen).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UAB 36(2:33 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 36 for no gain (96-K.Mason).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UAB 36(2:28 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 48 yards from UAB 36 to LT 16 fair catch by 19-S.Harris.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 16(2:20 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 22-I.Tucker.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 16(2:15 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to LT 23 for 7 yards (14-D.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 23(1:50 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Harris.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - LATECH 23(1:45 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Harris.
UAB
Blazers
- Downs (5 plays, -3 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 23(1:43 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to LT 22 for 1 yard (43-T.Allen).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - UAB 22(0:57 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to LT 19 for 3 yards (43-T.Allen).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 6 - UAB 19(0:50 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to LT 21 for -2 yards (2-C.Taylor).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 8 - UAB 21(0:01 - 4th) Team penalty on UAB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LT 21. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 13 - UAB 26(0:01 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins kneels at LT 26 for no gain.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|17
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|8
|8
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|3-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|263
|353
|Total Plays
|65
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|97
|166
|Rush Attempts
|31
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|166
|187
|Comp. - Att.
|16-34
|12-23
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-70
|8-70
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-36.0
|5-41.2
|Return Yards
|35
|53
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-35
|2-53
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|166
|PASS YDS
|187
|
|
|97
|RUSH YDS
|166
|
|
|263
|TOTAL YDS
|353
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Allen 3 QB
|A. Allen
|16/34
|173
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Henderson 33 RB
|J. Henderson
|16
|63
|0
|23
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|7
|15
|0
|7
|
B. Holly 41 FB
|B. Holly
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
S. Harris 19 WR
|S. Harris
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
A. Allen 3 QB
|A. Allen
|4
|1
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Graham 13 WR
|I. Graham
|1
|42
|1
|42
|
G. Hebert 80 WR
|G. Hebert
|2
|33
|0
|18
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|3
|31
|0
|18
|
B. Holly 41 FB
|B. Holly
|3
|29
|0
|17
|
S. Harris 19 WR
|S. Harris
|4
|29
|1
|12
|
C. Powell 81 WR
|C. Powell
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Henderson 33 RB
|J. Henderson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Stanley 15 WR
|M. Stanley
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Lewis 4 S
|D. Lewis
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barnett 46 LB
|E. Barnett
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 10 S
|J. Jackson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Sneed 1 S
|L. Sneed
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Taylor 2 LB
|C. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 97 DE
|M. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sam 5 CB
|M. Sam
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wallace 90 DT
|C. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 43 DE
|T. Allen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Roberson 30 CB
|A. Roberson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Zayed 48 LB
|A. Zayed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Scott 35 LB
|C. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baldwin 3 LB
|T. Baldwin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Baker 85 LB
|W. Baker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mason 96 DT
|K. Mason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Hale 9 K
|B. Hale
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Toussant 86 WR
|W. Toussant
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Harris 19 WR
|S. Harris
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|11/21
|185
|1
|1
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|1/2
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|13
|61
|1
|12
|
J. Brown Jr. 30 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|8
|49
|0
|13
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|12
|35
|0
|10
|
S. Brown 4 RB
|S. Brown
|10
|21
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|4
|81
|0
|48
|
A. Watkins 6 WR
|A. Watkins
|3
|75
|0
|45
|
G. Prince 20 TE
|G. Prince
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
M. Grossman 13 WR
|M. Grossman
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Brown Jr. 30 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Parham 8 WR
|K. Parham
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
H. Pittman 10 TE
|H. Pittman
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Moll 6 LB
|K. Moll
|9-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Boler 17 S
|W. Boler
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Dawkins 21 S
|W. Dawkins
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wright 47 LB
|A. Wright
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Marino 1 DL
|G. Marino
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 18 CB
|T. Marshall
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fair 90 DL
|T. Fair
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Mofor 52 LB
|F. Mofor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 14 S
|D. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 LB
|J. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnston 5 LB
|T. Johnston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Talan 51 LB
|A. Talan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Vogel 19 K
|N. Vogel
|2/2
|36
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|5
|41.2
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Haden 1 RB
|J. Haden
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FAU
TXSA
40
18
4th 4:31 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
19CINCY
0
13
3rd 7:11 ESP2
-
KSTATE
TXTECH
13
10
3rd 7:06 FS1
-
MIAMI
FIU
0
13
3rd 13:07 CBSS
-
ARK
1LSU
6
28
3rd 11:31 ESPN
-
TENN
MIZZOU
14
10
2nd 0:25 SECN
-
ABIL
MISSST
7
21
2nd 1:10 SECN
-
TCU
9OKLA
0
21
2nd 10:05 FOX
-
6OREG
ARIZST
7
10
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
HOU
TULSA
14
7
2nd 0:00 ESPU
-
DUKE
WAKE
10
13
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
OHIO
BGREEN
66
24
Final ESPNU
-
EMICH
NILL
45
17
Final ESPN2
-
AKRON
MIAOH
17
20
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
30
49
Final ESPN2
-
NCST
GATECH
26
28
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
WYO
7
17
Final ESPN2
-
10MINN
NWEST
38
22
Final ABC
-
KANSAS
22IOWAST
31
41
Final FSN
-
UCF
TULANE
34
31
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
17IOWA
10
19
Final BTN
-
8PSU
2OHIOST
17
28
Final FOX
-
BYU
MA
56
24
Final FloSports
-
BALLST
KENTST
38
41
Final ESPN+
-
LIB
UVA
27
55
Final FSN
-
MICHST
RUT
27
0
Final FS1
-
SAMF
15AUBURN
0
52
Final SECN
-
ECU
UCONN
31
24
Final ESP3
-
WCAR
5BAMA
3
66
Final ESPN
-
21OKLAST
WVU
20
13
Final ESPN2
-
AF
NMEX
44
22
Final ESP3
-
SALA
GAST
15
28
Final ESPN+
-
BC
16ND
7
40
Final NBC
-
TXSTSM
24APLST
13
35
Final ESPN+
-
GAS
ARKST
33
38
Final ESPN+
-
ETNST
VANDY
0
38
Final SECN+
-
UCLA
23USC
35
52
Final ABC
-
LATECH
UAB
14
20
Final ESPN+
-
MERCER
UNC
7
56
Final FSN
-
TXAM
4UGA
13
19
Final CBS
-
13MICH
IND
39
14
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
CHARLO
13
24
Final
-
WKY
USM
28
10
Final ESPN+
-
TNMART
UK
7
50
Final SECN
-
TEXAS
14BAYLOR
10
24
Final FS1
-
NTEXAS
RICE
14
20
Final NFLN
-
PITT
VATECH
0
28
Final ESPN2
-
25SMU
NAVY
28
35
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
MD
54
7
Final BTN
-
PURDUE
12WISC
24
45
Final FOX
-
CAL
STNFRD
24
20
Final PACN
-
UTEP
NMEXST
35
44
Final FloSports
-
18MEMP
SFLA
49
10
Final ESPNU
-
CUSE
LVILLE
34
56
Final ACCN
-
SJST
UNLV
35
38
Final ATSN
-
ODU
MTSU
17
38
Final ESP3
-
TROY
LALAF
3
53
Final ESPN+
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
42
45
Final ESP3
-
OREGST
WASHST
0
077.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
WASH
COLO
0
053 O/U
+14
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
7UTAH
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
+23.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
FRESNO
0
051.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
20BOISE
UTAHST
0
052.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSS
-
SDGST
HAWAII
0
047 O/U
-1.5
Sat 11:00pm FCBK