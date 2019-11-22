|
|
|NCST
|GATECH
Georgia Tech stops NC State’s late comeback for 28-26 win
ATLANTA (AP) Only five days after being removed from Georgia Tech’s low point of the season, James Graham showed his dual-threat potential as the new leader of a revamped offense.
Graham threw three touchdown passes, including two to Ahmarean Brown, and Georgia Tech stopped a potential tying 2-point play with about five minutes remaining to beat North Carolina State 28-26 on Thursday night.
Graham also ran for 129 yards with a touchdown as Georgia Tech (3-8, 2-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a three-game losing streak that included a 45-0 loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Graham, who was pulled from the lopsided loss to the Hokies, wasn’t leaving the win over the Wolfpack.
“Especially after last week he had something to prove,” said wide receiver Malachi Carter, who had two catches for 74 yards. “He just went out there and did his thing.”
N.C. State (4-7, 1-6) suffered its fifth straight loss.
Graham helped the Yellow Jackets gain 395 yards - a dramatic improvement from their 134 yards in the loss to Virginia Tech.
Even so, Georgia Tech had to withstand N.C. State’s comeback after leading 21-3 at halftime and 28-13 to start the fourth quarter.
The Wolfpack rallied on Devin Leary’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Cary Angeline and Ricky Person’s 1-yard scoring run.
“I thought the guys played their butts off in the second half,” said N.C. State coach Dave Doeren. “We just did too many things in the first half that made it difficult to win.”
Person’s run, with 5:17 remaining, cut the Yellow Jackets’ lead to two points.
N.C. State’s 2-point try failed. Leary rolled to his right before stopping to throw to tight end Cary Angeline on the left side of the field. But Leary had no time to set his feet because of the pressure from Christian Campbell and the pass fell incomplete.
“He was running away from me,” Campbell said of Leary. “He had no idea I was behind him, so as soon as he turned to square up I was in his face.”
On the game’s first play, Graham threw a 54-yard pass to Carter. Two plays later, Graham found Brown in the right side of the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown pass.
Graham’s 13-yard scoring pass to former starting quarterback Tobias Oliver gave the Yellow Jackets a 14-0 lead - their first two-touchdown advantage of the season.
THE TAKEAWAY
N.C. State: The Wolfpack gained 457 yards in a strong offensive performance, including 230 on the ground. Zonovan Knight ran for 100 yards and Jordan Houston added 89. Still, it wasn’t enough to end the losing streak as the defense gave up 266 yards rushing.
Georgia Tech: Graham lost two fumbles but posted big production with 112 yards rushing and 129 yards passing. Jordan Mason ran for 141 yards and couldn’t be stopped as the Yellow Jackets held the ball for the final 5 minutes.
GOOD COMPANY
Brown’s two touchdowns on his only two catches gave him seven for the season to match Georgia Tech’s freshman record set by Calvin Johnson in 2004.
FINALLY, FORCED TURNOVERS
N.C. State entered the game ranked last among 130 FBS teams with five forced turnovers, including none in ACC games. The Wolfpack ended the ACC drought with two takeaways.
The drought ended when Justice Dingle sacked Graham, forcing a fumble recovered by Ja'Quon Griffin at the N.C. State 15 late in the first quarter. Graham’s second lost fumble early in the fourth quarter was recovered by Larrell Murchison. That set up Leary’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Angeline, trimming Georgia Tech’s lead to 28-20.
UP NEXT
N.C. State will try to stretch its three-game winning streak against state rival North Carolina on Nov. 30.
Georgia Tech will close its season against No. 4 Georgia on Nov. 30. It will be the Yellow Jackets’ third straight home game. Georgia has won two straight, eight of the last 10 and 15 of the last 18 in the series.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (3 plays, 70 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-C.Dunn kicks 65 yards from NCST 35. 1-J.Thomas to GT 30 for 30 yards.
|
+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 30(14:51 - 1st) 4-J.Graham complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter to NCST 16 for 54 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 16(14:18 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to NCST 17 for -1 yard.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 11 - GATECH 17(13:50 - 1st) 4-J.Graham complete to 10-A.Brown. 10-A.Brown runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:44 - 1st) 37-B.King extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Downs (11 plays, 64 yards, 5:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:44 - 1st) 37-B.King kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(13:44 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 36 for 11 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 36(13:14 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to GT 48 for 16 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 48(12:49 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to GT 42 for 6 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NCST 42(12:23 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to GT 43 for -1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - NCST 43(11:42 - 1st) 13-D.Leary scrambles to GT 39 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - NCST 39(10:54 - 1st) 13-D.Leary to GT 36 for 3 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 36(10:23 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to GT 18 for 18 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 18(10:03 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to GT 13 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NCST 13(9:29 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - NCST 13(9:22 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to GT 10 for 3 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - NCST 10(8:39 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to GT 11 for -1 yard.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 11(8:34 - 1st) 4-J.Graham to GT 17 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 17(8:13 - 1st) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 17(8:08 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 19 for 2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - GATECH 19(7:37 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 48 yards from GT 19 to NCST 33 fair catch by 87-T.Thomas.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 33(7:30 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 33(7:24 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 87-T.Thomas. 87-T.Thomas to NCST 39 for 6 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - NCST 39(6:50 - 1st) 13-D.Leary scrambles to NCST 43 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 43(6:27 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 43(6:19 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to NCST 50 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NCST 50(5:45 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - NCST 50(5:39 - 1st) 99-T.Gill punts 40 yards from NCST 50 to GT 10 fair catch by 10-A.Brown.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Fumble (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 10(5:31 - 1st) 4-J.Graham scrambles to GT 15 for 5 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 15(5:02 - 1st) Penalty on GT 79-W.Lay False start 5 yards enforced at GT 15. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 10(4:42 - 1st) 4-J.Graham scrambles to GT 12 for 2 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - GATECH 12(3:57 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 22 for 10 yards.
|
+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 22(3:25 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to NCST 30 for 48 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 30(2:52 - 1st) 4-J.Graham complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter to NCST 10 for 20 yards.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 10(2:29 - 1st) 4-J.Graham to NCST 15 FUMBLES (52-I.Kante). 92-L.Murchison to NCST 15 for no gain.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 15(2:24 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 15 for no gain.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 15(1:53 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 10 for -5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 15 - NCST 10(1:06 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to NCST 11 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - NCST 11(0:24 - 1st) 99-T.Gill punts 39 yards from NCST 11 to GT 50 fair catch by 10-A.Brown.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (6 plays, 50 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 50(0:18 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to NCST 25 for 25 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(0:01 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to NCST 23 for 2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 23(15:00 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to NCST 19 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 19(14:42 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to NCST 16 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - GATECH 16(14:24 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham to NCST 13 for 3 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 13(13:55 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham complete to 8-T.Oliver. 8-T.Oliver runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:48 - 2nd) 37-B.King extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:48 - 2nd) 37-B.King kicks 65 yards from GT 35. 10-T.Ingle to NCST 25 for 25 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(13:40 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 25(13:33 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to NCST 31 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NCST 31(13:00 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - NCST 31(12:55 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill punts 41 yards from NCST 31 to GT 28 fair catch by 10-A.Brown.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 29(12:48 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 29(12:42 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 31 for 2 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - GATECH 31(12:00 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham scrambles to GT 40 for 9 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(11:33 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 42 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 42(11:13 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 42 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - GATECH 42(10:44 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - GATECH 42(10:37 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 54 yards from GT 42 to the NCST 4 downed by 4-J.Graham.
NCST
Wolfpack
- FG (17 plays, 93 yards, 8:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 4(10:27 - 2nd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 15 for 11 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 15(9:58 - 2nd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 20 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NCST 20(9:26 - 2nd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 24 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NCST 24(8:49 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary to NCST 27 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 27(8:20 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to NCST 31 for 4 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - NCST 31(7:55 - 2nd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 50 for 19 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 50(7:40 - 2nd) 24-Z.Knight to GT 43 for 7 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - NCST 43(7:12 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to GT 37 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 37(6:52 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary to GT 34 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 34(6:30 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to GT 31 for 3 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - NCST 31(6:02 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to GT 16 for 15 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 16(5:44 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to GT 11 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NCST 11(5:13 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to GT 8 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NCST 8(4:39 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to GT 5 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - NCST 5(4:09 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to GT 5 for no gain.
|
-12 YD
|
2 & 5 - NCST 5(3:36 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to GT 17 for -12 yards. Team penalty on NCST Chop block declined.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 17 - NCST 17(3:10 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to GT 3 for 14 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - NCST 3(2:07 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Fumble (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:04 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 64 yards from NCST 35. 1-J.Thomas to GT 20 for 19 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(1:58 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 26 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 26(1:29 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 26(1:24 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 25 for -1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - GATECH 25(1:13 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 46 yards from GT 25. 87-T.Thomas to NCST 31 FUMBLES. 33-J.Askew to NCST 31 for no gain.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (4 plays, 31 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 31(1:03 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to NCST 27 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 27(0:52 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham complete to 31-N.Cottrell. 31-N.Cottrell to NCST 22 for 5 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - GATECH 22(0:44 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Davis. Team penalty on NCST Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at NCST 22. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 11(0:38 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham complete to 10-A.Brown. 10-A.Brown runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:32 - 2nd) 37-B.King extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (13 plays, 71 yards, 4:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-B.King kicks 65 yards from GT 35. 10-T.Ingle to NCST 29 for 29 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 29(14:51 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines to NCST 35 for 6 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - NCST 35(14:32 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 40 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 40(14:15 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 44 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NCST 44(13:48 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NCST 44(13:42 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - NCST 44(13:42 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to NCST 44 FUMBLES (24-K.Johnson). 88-D.Carter to GT 45 for no gain.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 45(13:32 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 24-Z.Knight. 24-Z.Knight to GT 34 for 11 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 34(13:07 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to GT 19 for 15 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 19(12:34 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to GT 15 for 4 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NCST 15(12:05 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to GT 16 for -1 yard.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - NCST 16(11:25 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines to GT 9 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - NCST 9(11:05 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to GT 7 for 2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 7(10:21 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:15 - 3rd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (11 plays, 67 yards, 5:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:15 - 3rd) 32-C.Dunn kicks 65 yards from NCST 35. 10-A.Brown to GT 33 for 33 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 33(10:06 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 33(9:59 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 38 for 5 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - GATECH 38(9:23 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham complete to 9-T.Davis. 9-T.Davis to GT 47 for 9 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 47(8:58 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham to NCST 39 for 14 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(8:27 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin to NCST 34 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 34(7:46 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham to NCST 30 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - GATECH 30(7:02 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to NCST 30 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - GATECH 30(6:20 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to NCST 27 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(5:46 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin to NCST 26 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 26(5:19 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 26(5:14 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:08 - 3rd) 37-B.King extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- FG (11 plays, 63 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:08 - 3rd) 37-B.King kicks 40 yards from GT 35 to NCST 25 fair catch by 35-J.Scott.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(5:08 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines to NCST 46 for 21 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 46(4:50 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie. Penalty on GT 14-J.King Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 46. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 44(4:44 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Houston.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 44(4:39 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 84-J.Provillon. 84-J.Provillon to GT 24 for 20 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 24(4:21 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to GT 25 for -1 yard.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - NCST 25(3:46 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to GT 18 for 7 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NCST 18(3:15 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to GT 15 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NCST 15(2:38 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary to GT 14 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 14(2:12 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hines.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 14(2:06 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to GT 12 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NCST 12(1:24 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hines.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - NCST 12(1:19 - 3rd) 32-C.Dunn 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Fumble (6 plays, 39 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:15 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(1:15 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 28 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 28(0:36 - 3rd) Penalty on GT 73-Z.Quinney False start 5 yards enforced at GT 28. No Play.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 12 - GATECH 23(0:22 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham to GT 42 for 19 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 42(15:00 - 4th) 4-J.Graham to GT 46 for 4 yards.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 46(14:17 - 4th) 4-J.Graham to NCST 31 for 23 yards.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 31(13:30 - 4th) 4-J.Graham to NCST 36 FUMBLES. 92-L.Murchison to NCST 36 for no gain.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (5 plays, 64 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 36(13:24 - 4th) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 36 for no gain.
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 36(12:54 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines to GT 35 for 29 yards.
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(12:39 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines to GT 4 for 31 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 4 - NCST 4(12:23 - 4th) 24-Z.Knight to GT 4 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - NCST 4(11:57 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:53 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:53 - 4th) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(11:53 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(11:46 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to GT 26 for 1 yard.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 26(10:58 - 4th) 4-J.Graham complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to GT 39 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 26(10:58 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - GATECH 26(10:50 - 4th) 27-P.Harvin punts 54 yards from GT 26 Downed at the NCST 20.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (13 plays, 80 yards, 5:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 20(10:39 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to NCST 28 for 8 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 2 - NCST 28(10:08 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to NCST 46 for 18 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 46(9:32 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to NCST 49 for 3 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 49(8:58 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to GT 43 for 8 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 43(8:25 - 4th) 8-R.Person to GT 40 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NCST 40(7:56 - 4th) 8-R.Person to GT 33 for 7 yards. Penalty on NCST 71-J.Sculthorpe Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 40. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - NCST 50(7:32 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Houston.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 17 - NCST 50(7:27 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to GT 28 for 22 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 28(7:05 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 28(6:59 - 4th) 8-R.Person to GT 12 for 16 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 12(6:29 - 4th) 8-R.Person to GT 1 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - NCST 1(6:09 - 4th) 13-D.Leary to GT 1 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NCST 1(5:21 - 4th) 8-R.Person runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(5:17 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- End of Game (9 plays, 37 yards, 4:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:17 - 4th) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(5:17 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to GT 28 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 28(4:30 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to GT 33 for 5 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - GATECH 33(3:43 - 4th) 4-J.Graham to GT 40 for 7 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(3:04 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to GT 48 for 8 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - GATECH 48(2:16 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to GT 49 for 1 yard.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - GATECH 49(2:09 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to NCST 46 for 5 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 46(1:29 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to NCST 38 for 8 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - GATECH 38(1:21 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to NCST 37 for 1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - GATECH 37(0:33 - 4th) 4-J.Graham kneels at NCST 38 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|19
|Rushing
|17
|12
|Passing
|9
|6
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|457
|395
|Total Plays
|80
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|230
|266
|Rush Attempts
|49
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|227
|129
|Comp. - Att.
|19-31
|7-15
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-21
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.0
|4-50.5
|Return Yards
|56
|82
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-54
|3-82
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|227
|PASS YDS
|129
|
|
|230
|RUSH YDS
|266
|
|
|457
|TOTAL YDS
|395
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|19/31
|227
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Knight 24 RB
|Z. Knight
|18
|100
|1
|19
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|16
|89
|0
|18
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|7
|18
|0
|4
|
R. Person 8 RB
|R. Person
|7
|17
|1
|16
|
T. Hines 5 WR
|T. Hines
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hines 5 WR
|T. Hines
|4
|88
|0
|31
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|4
|46
|0
|22
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|3
|39
|0
|18
|
J. Provillon 84 WR
|J. Provillon
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
Z. Knight 24 RB
|Z. Knight
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|2
|10
|1
|6
|
E. Emezie 3 WR
|E. Emezie
|3
|7
|0
|4
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Kante 52 DE
|I. Kante
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|2/2
|29
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 99 P
|T. Gill
|3
|40.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|2
|27.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Graham 4 QB
|J. Graham
|7/15
|129
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|22
|141
|0
|48
|
J. Graham 4 QB
|J. Graham
|14
|112
|1
|26
|
Ja. Griffin 22 RB
|Ja. Griffin
|6
|14
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|2
|74
|0
|54
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|28
|2
|17
|
T. Oliver 8 QB
|T. Oliver
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
T. Davis 9 TE
|T. Davis
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Cottrell 31 RB
|N. Cottrell
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Sanders 12 WR
|A. Sanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Johnson 24 DB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. King 37 K
|B. King
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|4
|50.5
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
