Cunningham’s 6 TDs lead Louisville past Syracuse 56-34
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Micale Cunningham passed for a career-best five of six touchdowns accounted for, including a 14-yarder with 1:24 remaining to seal Louisville’s 56-34 victory over Syracuse on Saturday.
Cunningham passed for three TDs and rushed for a 20-yard score in the first half alone on a cold, misty afternoon. The sophomore added a 28-yard scoring pass early in the third, one of several the Cardinals needed during a wild second half in which the schools alternated touchdowns three times.
The sophomore’s final TD pass might have been his most critical for Louisville (7-4, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) as Syracuse tried to rally. The Orange turned it over twice on downs deep in Louisville territory, with the last ending on three consecutive penalties and a failed a fourth-down pass at the 3.
Javian Hawkins’ 47-yard run set up Cunningham’s 14-yard TD pass to Tutu Atwell as the bowl-bound Cardinals capped conference play with another victory in their turnaround season. They also ended the postseason prospects for Syracuse (4-7, 1-6) a season after the Orange won 10 games including a bowl.
“We were able to get that ball back and then the offense, we take off five, almost six minutes and score a touchdown,” Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield said. “That’s how you win ball games, and it was a great team effort.”
Cunningham completed 11 of 20 passes for 238 yards and rushed eight times for 60. Hawkins established a school rushing record for a freshman by totaling 233 yards on 23 carries.
Atwell added 152 yards receiving to break 1,000 as well, highlighted by a 90-yard TD in the second quarter.
Moe Neal rushed for 163 yards and a TD while Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito passed for 153 and two scores before leaving in the fourth.
There was a scary moment early in the third quarter as Syracuse kicker Sterling Hofrichter was injured after being accidentally kicked in the head by a teammate on a punt return. The senior was able to get up and walked off the field to cheers.
THE TAKEAWAY
Syracuse: A week after a 46-point road rout of Duke, the Orange played catch-up all day to the Cardinals. They made it interesting in the fourth but couldn’t convert fourth-down chances deep in Louisville’s end.
“Those guys are like cheetahs,” coach Dino Babers said of Louisville. “You can pull them down with one hand, and you’re sure you could. But if you don’t get that one hand on them, then they take off.”
Louisville: The Cardinals outgained Syracuse 608-510 and came up huge on third down, converting 8 of 11 chances. Cunningham’s arm and feet were key, though he had plenty of help from Hawkins and Atwell.
UP NEXT
Syracuse hosts Wake Forest on Saturday.
Louisville visits archrival Kentucky on Saturday in a clash for the Governor���s Cup.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (11 plays, -3 yards, 4:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 10-S.Hofricther kicks 61 yards from SYR 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 23 for 19 yards (29-O.Zaccardo).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 23(14:54 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to LOU 30 for 7 yards (12-A.Armstrong).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - LVILLE 30(14:22 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 40 for 10 yards (3-C.Fredrick).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(13:53 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 42 for 2 yards (46-L.Williams).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 42(13:20 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell to SYR 49 for 9 yards (9-E.Foster).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(12:50 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to SYR 41 for 8 yards (94-A.Robinson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - LVILLE 41(12:18 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to SYR 40 for 1 yard (12-A.Armstrong94-A.Robinson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 40(11:43 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to SYR 37 for 3 yards (94-A.Robinson).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37(11:27 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell to SYR 10 for 27 yards (7-A.Cisco).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 10(10:52 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to SYR 10 FUMBLES (85-J.Black). 85-J.Black to SYR 10 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 10(10:43 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to SYR 7 for 3 yards (46-L.Williams12-A.Armstrong).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 7(10:33 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:29 - 1st) 37-R.Chalifoux extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- FG (7 plays, 37 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:29 - 1st) 32-J.Turner kicks 65 yards from LOU 35. 25-J.Jordan to SYR 48 for 48 yards (12-M.Character).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(10:20 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 87-L.Benson. 87-L.Benson to LOU 41 for 11 yards (3-R.Yeast12-M.Character).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 41(9:54 - 1st) 21-M.Neal to LOU 29 for 12 yards (30-K.Pass).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 29(9:35 - 1st) 21-M.Neal to LOU 20 for 9 yards (12-M.Character).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - CUSE 20(9:18 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson pushed ob at LOU 13 for 7 yards (2-C.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 13(9:00 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 13(8:56 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 87-L.Benson.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 13(8:52 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 21-M.Neal. 21-M.Neal to LOU 15 for -2 yards (10-R.Burns).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - CUSE 15(8:10 - 1st) 91-A.Szmyt 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Fumble (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:06 - 1st) 10-S.Hofricther kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(8:06 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 26 for 1 yard (98-M.Williams).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 26(7:29 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 25 for -1 yard (55-K.Coleman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LVILLE 25(6:40 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - LVILLE 25(6:35 - 1st) 28-M.King punts 46 yards from LOU 25. 1-S.Riley to SYR 29 FUMBLES. 22-Y.Abdullah to SYR 29 for no gain.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:19 - 1st) 32-J.Turner kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(6:19 - 1st) 21-M.Neal to SYR 31 for 6 yards (10-R.Burns49-B.Whitlow).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CUSE 31(5:53 - 1st) 21-M.Neal to SYR 31 for no gain (17-D.Etheridge).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 31(5:14 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 21-M.Neal. 21-M.Neal to SYR 33 for 2 yards (30-K.Pass).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - CUSE 33(4:39 - 1st) 10-S.Hofricther punts 27 yards from SYR 33 out of bounds at the LOU 40.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (7 plays, 60 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(4:31 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell pushed ob at SYR 48 for 12 yards (9-E.Foster).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(4:03 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to SYR 40 for 8 yards (12-A.Armstrong).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LVILLE 40(3:30 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Ford.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - LVILLE 40(3:23 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to SYR 29 for 11 yards (7-A.Cisco).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(2:40 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to SYR 20 for 9 yards (7-A.Cisco46-L.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 20(2:05 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to SYR 20 for no gain (98-M.Williams9-E.Foster).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 20(1:24 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:15 - 1st) 37-R.Chalifoux extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:15 - 1st) 32-J.Turner kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(1:15 - 1st) 23-A.Adams to SYR 30 for 5 yards (53-A.Caban).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - CUSE 30(0:49 - 1st) 23-A.Adams to SYR 36 for 6 yards (17-D.Etheridge2-C.Jones).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(0:37 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 80-T.Harris. 80-T.Harris pushed ob at SYR 45 for 9 yards (12-M.Character).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CUSE 45(0:22 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito to SYR 44 for -1 yard.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - CUSE 44(15:00 - 2nd) 25-J.Jordan to LOU 49 for 7 yards (12-M.Character).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(14:37 - 2nd) 23-A.Adams to LOU 48 for 1 yard (17-D.Etheridge).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - CUSE 48(14:13 - 2nd) 23-A.Adams to LOU 45 for 3 yards (3-R.Yeast9-C.Avery).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - CUSE 45(13:33 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito to LOU 33 for 12 yards (9-C.Avery).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(13:08 - 2nd) 23-A.Adams to LOU 26 for 7 yards (53-A.Caban22-Y.Abdullah).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CUSE 26(12:46 - 2nd) 23-A.Adams to LOU 25 for 1 yard (17-D.Etheridge).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CUSE 25(12:06 - 2nd) 23-A.Adams to LOU 24 for 1 yard (2-C.Jones9-C.Avery).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CUSE 24(11:33 - 2nd) 5-C.Elmore to LOU 23 for 1 yard (22-Y.Abdullah).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 23(11:28 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito to LOU 21 for 2 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 21(10:52 - 2nd) 21-M.Neal to LOU 20 for 1 yard (17-D.Etheridge).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CUSE 20(10:13 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Mital. Penalty on LOU 7-M.Montgomery Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at LOU 20.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 10(9:48 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Mital. Penalty on SYR 60-M.Bergeron Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 10. No Play.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 20 - CUSE 20(9:42 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:36 - 2nd) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:36 - 2nd) 10-S.Hofricther kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(9:02 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 46 for 21 yards (46-L.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46(8:33 - 2nd) 1-C.Atwell to LOU 48 for 2 yards (9-E.Foster).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 48(7:46 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to SYR 49 for 3 yards (85-J.Black9-E.Foster).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - LVILLE 49(7:35 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham pushed ob at SYR 40 for 9 yards (94-A.Robinson). Penalty on LOU 7-D.Fitzpatrick Illegal motion 4 yards enforced at SYR 49. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LVILLE 47(7:30 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - LVILLE 47(7:30 - 2nd) 28-M.King punts 52 yards from LOU 47 out of bounds at the SYR 1.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (7 plays, 52 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 1(7:03 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 80-T.Harris. 80-T.Harris to SYR 7 for 6 yards (9-C.Avery).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CUSE 7(6:28 - 2nd) 21-M.Neal to SYR 10 for 3 yards (3-R.Yeast17-D.Etheridge).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CUSE 10(5:53 - 2nd) 28-J.Howard to SYR 11 for 1 yard (11-N.Okeke90-J.Goldwire).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 11(5:20 - 2nd) 28-J.Howard to SYR 15 for 4 yards (9-C.Avery).
|
+48 YD
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 15(4:53 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson to LOU 37 for 48 yards (12-M.Character).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(4:53 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Harris.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 37(4:00 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito sacked at LOU 47 for -10 yards (53-A.Caban).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 20 - CUSE 47(3:54 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Hackett.
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - CUSE 47(3:47 - 2nd) 10-S.Hofricther punts 41 yards from LOU 47 to LOU 6 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
LVILLE
Cardinals
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 6(3:16 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 10 for 4 yards (12-A.Armstrong46-L.Williams).
|
+90 YD
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 10(3:16 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell runs 90 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:05 - 2nd) 37-R.Chalifoux extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (7 plays, 14 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:55 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner kicks 55 yards from LOU 35. 22-M.Pierre to SYR 36 for 26 yards (29-T.Peterson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(2:35 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 1-S.Riley. 1-S.Riley to SYR 42 for 6 yards (12-M.Character).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - CUSE 42(2:16 - 2nd) 28-J.Howard to SYR 46 for 4 yards (10-R.Burns).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 46(1:48 - 2nd) 28-J.Howard to SYR 50 for 4 yards (11-N.Okeke).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 50(1:43 - 2nd) 21-M.Neal pushed ob at LOU 42 for 8 yards (2-C.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 42(1:43 - 2nd) 21-M.Neal to LOU 41 for 1 yard (9-C.Avery).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - CUSE 41(1:28 - 2nd) 86-T.Jackson pushed ob at LOU 36 for 5 yards (12-M.Character).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 36(1:28 - 2nd) Penalty on SYR 13-T.DeVito Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LOU 36. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - CUSE 41(0:42 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito sacked at LOU 49 for -8 yards (57-D.Kinnaird92-M.Clark).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - CUSE 49(0:33 - 2nd) 10-S.Hofricther punts 39 yards from LOU 49 out of bounds at the LOU 10.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Halftime (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 10(0:28 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 20 for 10 yards (7-A.Cisco).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(0:22 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 19 for -1 yard (23-I.Melifonwu).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - LVILLE 19(0:22 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 27 for 8 yards (12-A.Armstrong).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 27(0:15 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 46 for 19 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46(0:04 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
CUSE
Orange
- FG (9 plays, 36 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner kicks 64 yards from LOU 35. 25-J.Jordan to SYR 36 for 35 yards (38-J.Fagot).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(14:52 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal to SYR 44 for 8 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - CUSE 44(14:32 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal to LOU 49 for 7 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(14:15 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal to SYR 47 for -4 yards (94-G.Robinson).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 14 - CUSE 47(13:50 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal to LOU 35 for 18 yards (3-R.Yeast9-C.Avery).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(13:22 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 80-T.Harris. 80-T.Harris to LOU 24 for 11 yards (30-K.Pass).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 24(12:50 - 3rd) 28-J.Howard to LOU 24 for no gain (17-D.Etheridge).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 24(12:21 - 3rd) 25-J.Jordan to LOU 23 for 1 yard (49-B.Whitlow10-R.Burns).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CUSE 23(11:41 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Riley.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 9 - CUSE 23(11:34 - 3rd) Team penalty on SYR Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LOU 23. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - CUSE 28(11:34 - 3rd) 91-A.Szmyt 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (1 plays, 28 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:29 - 3rd) 10-S.Hofricther kicks 63 yards from SYR 35. 19-H.Hall to SYR 28 for 70 yards (3-C.Fredrick24-A.Stritzinger).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28(11:18 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 85-J.Davis. 85-J.Davis runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:10 - 3rd) 37-R.Chalifoux extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- TD (2 plays, 58 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:10 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner kicks 54 yards from LOU 35. 22-M.Pierre to SYR 42 for 31 yards (29-T.Peterson).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 42(11:03 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal to LOU 45 for 13 yards (41-R.Puryear30-K.Pass).
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(10:41 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:34 - 3rd) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (11 plays, 65 yards, 4:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:34 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 30 yards from SYR 35 out of bounds at the LOU 35.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(10:34 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 44 for 9 yards (6-T.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 44(10:02 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 44(9:57 - 3rd) 1-C.Atwell to LOU 48 for 4 yards (94-A.Robinson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(9:23 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to SYR 44 for 8 yards (3-C.Fredrick).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LVILLE 44(8:45 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Ford.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - LVILLE 44(8:40 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to SYR 41 for 3 yards (8-A.Cordy).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41(8:05 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to SYR 29 for 12 yards (3-C.Fredrick).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(7:36 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dawkins.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 29(7:30 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to SYR 32 for -3 yards (46-L.Williams).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 13 - LVILLE 32(7:01 - 3rd) 19-H.Hall to SYR 12 for 20 yards (7-A.Cisco).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 12(6:20 - 3rd) 19-H.Hall runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:13 - 3rd) 37-R.Chalifoux extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- TD (3 plays, 63 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:13 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner kicks 37 yards from LOU 35. 89-A.Hackett to SYR 37 for 9 yards (20-T.Troutman).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(6:08 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal to LOU 30 for 33 yards (10-R.Burns).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 30(5:46 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal to LOU 31 for -1 yard (17-D.Etheridge). Penalty on LOU 49-B.Whitlow Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LOU 31.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 16(5:30 - 3rd) 28-J.Howard runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:25 - 3rd) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (5 plays, 45 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:25 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 10 yards from SYR 35. 21-M.Neal to SYR 45 for no gain.
|
Kickoff
|(5:25 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 10 yards from SYR 35. 21-M.Neal to SYR 45 for no gain. Penalty on SYR 34-E.Coley Illegal block in the back 5 yards enforced at SYR 35. No Play.
|
Kickoff
|(5:25 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 59 yards from SYR 30. 19-H.Hall to LOU 40 for 29 yards (28-J.Howard).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(5:15 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 40(5:10 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 47 for 7 yards (7-A.Cisco).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 47(4:34 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to SYR 44 for 9 yards (94-A.Robinson).
|
+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(4:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:49 - 3rd) 37-R.Chalifoux extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(3:49 - 3rd) Penalty on LOU 10-J.Hawkins Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at LOU 35. No Play.
CUSE
Orange
- TD (12 plays, 63 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:49 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner kicks 61 yards from LOU 20. 25-J.Jordan to SYR 37 for 18 yards (30-K.Pass20-T.Troutman).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(3:40 - 3rd) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 43 for 6 yards (92-M.Clark).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - CUSE 43(3:22 - 3rd) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 41 for -2 yards (92-M.Clark10-R.Burns).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - CUSE 41(2:39 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 25-J.Jordan. 25-J.Jordan to SYR 47 for 6 yards (3-R.Yeast7-M.Montgomery).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(2:11 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal to LOU 50 for 3 yards (10-R.Burns).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 50(1:50 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal to SYR 49 for -1 yard (53-A.Caban9-C.Avery).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 49(1:20 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 80-T.Harris. 80-T.Harris runs ob at LOU 43 for 8 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 43(0:58 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 80-T.Harris. 80-T.Harris runs ob at LOU 31 for 12 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 31(0:40 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal to LOU 30 for 1 yard (10-R.Burns).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - CUSE 30(15:00 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito to LOU 25 for 5 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 25(14:32 - 4th) 25-J.Jordan to LOU 12 for 13 yards (12-M.Character).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 12(14:12 - 4th) 25-J.Jordan to LOU 9 for 3 yards (20-T.Troutman).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 9(13:40 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:36 - 4th) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Interception (1 plays, 40 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:36 - 4th) 92-N.Cooney kicks 58 yards from SYR 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 31 for 24 yards (9-E.Foster).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 31(13:30 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-A.Cisco at LOU 29. 7-A.Cisco to LOU 29 for no gain.
CUSE
Orange
- Downs (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 29(13:25 - 4th) 28-J.Howard to LOU 29 for no gain (10-R.Burns).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 29(12:54 - 4th) 28-J.Howard to LOU 28 for 1 yard (10-R.Burns).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CUSE 28(12:16 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Harris.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 9 - CUSE 28(12:10 - 4th) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 82-N.Johnson.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28(12:05 - 4th) 19-H.Hall to LOU 27 for -1 yard (94-A.Robinson).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - LVILLE 27(11:27 - 4th) 19-H.Hall to LOU 35 for 8 yards (7-A.Cisco).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 35(10:49 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to LOU 50 for 15 yards. Penalty on LOU 5-S.Dawkins Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LOU 35. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 18 - LVILLE 20(10:22 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 19-H.Hall. 19-H.Hall to LOU 32 for 12 yards (98-M.Williams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - LVILLE 32(9:38 - 4th) 28-M.King punts 52 yards from LOU 32 to SYR 16 fair catch by 1-S.Riley.
CUSE
Orange
- Downs (8 plays, 78 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+81 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 16(9:29 - 4th) 11-C.Welch complete to 25-J.Jordan. 25-J.Jordan pushed ob at LOU 3 for 81 yards (12-M.Character).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 3 - CUSE 3(9:06 - 4th) 28-J.Howard to LOU 3 for no gain (17-D.Etheridge).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - CUSE 3(8:29 - 4th) 11-C.Welch runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on SYR 86-T.Jackson Holding 9 yards enforced at LOU 3. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - CUSE 12(8:24 - 4th) 21-M.Neal to LOU 11 for 1 yard (9-C.Avery22-Y.Abdullah).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - CUSE 11(7:51 - 4th) Penalty on SYR 68-A.Servais False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 11. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 16 - CUSE 16(7:34 - 4th) 11-C.Welch complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett to LOU 13 for 3 yards (10-R.Burns).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 13 - CUSE 13(6:54 - 4th) Penalty on SYR 80-T.Harris False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 13. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
4 & 18 - CUSE 18(6:41 - 4th) 11-C.Welch complete to 80-T.Harris. 80-T.Harris to LOU 6 for 12 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (8 plays, 94 yards, 5:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 6(6:34 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 9 for 3 yards (85-J.Black).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 9(5:50 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 16 for 7 yards (34-E.Coley46-L.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 16(5:09 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 20 for 4 yards (7-A.Cisco12-A.Armstrong).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 20(4:30 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 27 for 7 yards (34-E.Coley85-J.Black).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 27(3:50 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 35 for 8 yards (46-L.Williams).
|
+47 YD
|
2 & 2 - LVILLE 35(3:04 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins runs ob at SYR 18 for 47 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 18(2:16 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to SYR 14 for 4 yards (8-A.Cordy).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 14(1:33 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:24 - 4th) 37-R.Chalifoux extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- End of Game (2 plays, 10 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:24 - 4th) 32-J.Turner kicks 59 yards from LOU 35. 22-M.Pierre to SYR 18 for 12 yards (38-J.Fagot93-G.McCrae).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 18(1:17 - 4th) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 25 for 7 yards (6-C.Sturghill).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CUSE 25(0:45 - 4th) 28-J.Howard to SYR 28 for 3 yards (10-R.Burns).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|25
|Rushing
|16
|17
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|8-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|475
|608
|Total Plays
|77
|61
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|10.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|261
|370
|Rush Attempts
|52
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|9.0
|Net Yards Passing
|214
|238
|Comp. - Att.
|17-25
|11-20
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|11.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-44
|5-59
|Touchdowns
|4
|8
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-35.7
|3-50.0
|Return Yards
|179
|142
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|7-179
|4-142
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|214
|PASS YDS
|238
|
|
|261
|RUSH YDS
|370
|
|
|475
|TOTAL YDS
|608
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|20
|163
|1
|45
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|7
|35
|0
|13
|
J. Howard 28 RB
|J. Howard
|10
|33
|1
|16
|
A. Adams 23 RB
|A. Adams
|7
|24
|0
|7
|
T. Jackson 86 WR
|T. Jackson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Elmore 5 FB
|C. Elmore
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. DeVito 13 QB
|T. DeVito
|6
|0
|0
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|2
|87
|0
|81
|
T. Jackson 86 WR
|T. Jackson
|3
|64
|1
|48
|
T. Harris 80 WR
|T. Harris
|6
|58
|0
|12
|
A. Hackett 89 TE
|A. Hackett
|2
|23
|1
|20
|
L. Benson 87 TE
|L. Benson
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Riley 1 WR
|S. Riley
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|2
|0
|0
|2
|
N. Johnson 82 WR
|N. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Mital 88 WR
|K. Mital
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Cisco 7 DB
|A. Cisco
|8-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Armstrong 12 LB
|A. Armstrong
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Williams 46 LB
|L. Williams
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DL
|A. Robinson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fredrick 3 DB
|C. Fredrick
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Foster 9 DB
|E. Foster
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 98 DL
|M. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cordy 8 DB
|A. Cordy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Black 85 DL
|J. Black
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Coley 34 DB
|E. Coley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Melifonwu 23 DB
|I. Melifonwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 55 DL
|K. Coleman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|2/2
|46
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 10 P
|S. Hofrichter
|3
|35.7
|2
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pierre 22 RB
|M. Pierre
|3
|23.0
|31
|0
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|3
|33.7
|48
|0
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hackett 89 TE
|A. Hackett
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Riley 1 WR
|S. Riley
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|11/20
|238
|5
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|23
|233
|1
|47
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|8
|71
|1
|20
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|8
|60
|1
|21
|
C. Atwell 1 WR
|C. Atwell
|2
|6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Atwell 1 WR
|C. Atwell
|5
|152
|2
|90
|
S. Dawkins 5 WR
|S. Dawkins
|1
|29
|1
|29
|
J. Davis 85 TE
|J. Davis
|1
|28
|1
|28
|
M. Ford 83 TE
|M. Ford
|3
|17
|1
|7
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Character 12 DB
|M. Character
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeast 3 DB
|R. Yeast
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Caban 53 DL
|A. Caban
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pass 30 DB
|K. Pass
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okeke 11 LB
|N. Okeke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 92 DL
|M. Clark
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Sturghill 6 DB
|C. Sturghill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Robinson 94 DL
|G. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Puryear 41 DL
|R. Puryear
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Martin 41 TE
|I. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Whitlow 49 LB
|B. Whitlow
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Troutman 20 DB
|T. Troutman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kinnaird 57 DL
|D. Kinnaird
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Goldwire 90 DL
|J. Goldwire
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Chalifoux 37 K
|R. Chalifoux
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. King 28 P
|M. King
|3
|50.0
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|4
|35.5
|70
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
