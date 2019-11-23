|
Book throws 3 TD passes, No. 15 Notre Dame beats BC 40-7
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and No. 15 Notre Dame corralled Boston College star running back AJ Dillon in a 39-7 victory Saturday.
The fourth-straight victory by the Fighting Irish (9-2, No. 15 CFP) completed their second straight unbeaten season (7-0) at Notre Dame Stadium, where they have won 18 straight. But for the second straight week, the stadium was not filled after a streak of 273 sellouts since 1973.
The announced crowd of 71,827 was 5,795 short of capacity.
Leading 16-7 at halftime thanks to Jonathan Doerer's field goals of 47, 20 and 45 yards, the Irish scored 17 points in the third quarter to bury the Eagles (5-6).
Book's second touchdown pass, an 11-yarder to Cole Kmet, followed a fumble recovery by linebacker Drew White. On their next possession, wideout Braden Lenzy zipped 61 yards on a jet sweep to put the Irish in command 33-7 heading into the fourth quarter.
Book completed 26 of 40 passes for 239 yards and led the Irish with 66 yards on 12 carries. He connected with Chase Claypool on a 6-yard TD in the second quarter and Chris Finke for a 6-yard score in the final quarter that was set up by freshman safety Kyle Hamilton's team-leading fourth interception.
Boston College's only touchdown came in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by quarterback Dennis Grosel, who managed just 63 yards on 9-of-20 passing and was sacked four times by the Irish, twice by defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji.
THE TAKEAWAY
Boston College: The Eagles were fifth in the nation in rushing at 282.2 yards a game coming in, but were held to 128. AJ Dillon, a 250-pound junior who had 1,451 yards entering the game, was held to 56 yards on 14 carries. The 16-play, 84-yard scoring drive leading to Grosel's TD that took 6:52 off the second-quarter clock and temporarily provided a 7-6 lead was the highlight of a long day.
Notre Dame: The Irish scored on four of five first-half possessions, but four offensive line penalties, including three of false starts, bogged down the drives and forced field goals. Book and the Irish heated up in the second half, finishing with 501 total yards, 252 on the ground and 249 through the air. It was their third game of the season over 500 yards.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Notre Dame: The Irish probably won't make any significant move up from No. 15.
UP NEXT
Boston College: Closes the regular season at ACC rival Pittsburgh in need of a victory to become bowl eligible.
Notre Dame: Finishes the regular season Saturday at Stanford.
ND
Fighting Irish
- FG (9 plays, 50 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 61 yards from BC 35. 13-L.Keys to ND 21 for 17 yards (36-P.Theobald).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 21(14:55 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke pushed ob at ND 42 for 21 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 42(14:26 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 6-T.Jones. 6-T.Jones to ND 48 for 6 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 48(14:01 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool pushed ob at BC 46 for 6 yards (20-E.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 46(13:42 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to BC 43 for 3 yards (55-I.McDuffie2-R.Yeargin).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 43(13:17 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles runs ob at BC 30 for 13 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(12:48 - 1st) Penalty on ND 74-L.Eichenberg False start 5 yards enforced at BC 30. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - ND 35(12:36 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to BC 34 for 1 yard (97-M.Valdez14-M.Richardson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - ND 34(12:06 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Kmet.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 14 - ND 34(12:02 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles pushed ob at BC 29 for 5 yards (20-E.Jones).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - ND 29(11:16 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:11 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(11:11 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to BC 27 for 2 yards (40-D.White).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BC 27(10:48 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Idrizi.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - BC 27(10:44 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel sacked at BC 21 for -6 yards (11-A.Gilman).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - BC 21(10:12 - 1st) 95-G.Carlson punts 37 yards from BC 21. 10-C.Finke to BC 49 for 9 yards (14-M.Richardson).
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (8 plays, 1 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 49(10:00 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles pushed ob at BC 45 for 4 yards (28-J.Lamot).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ND 45(9:38 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - ND 45(9:33 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to BC 38 for 7 yards (7-T.Haynes).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 38(9:12 - 1st) Penalty on ND 75-J.Lugg False start 5 yards enforced at BC 38. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - ND 43(8:59 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles to BC 39 for 4 yards. Penalty on ND 69-A.Banks Holding 10 yards enforced at BC 43. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 25 - ND 47(8:37 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles pushed ob at ND 49 for 2 yards (48-T.Karafa).
|
Sack
|
2 & 23 - ND 49(8:09 - 1st) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 41 for -8 yards (48-T.Karafa).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 31 - ND 41(7:28 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to BC 48 for 11 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - ND 48(6:44 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 40 yards from BC 48 to BC 8 fair catch by 23-T.Levy.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 8(6:38 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to BC 23 for 15 yards (11-A.Gilman).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 23(6:14 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to BC 25 for 2 yards (40-D.White).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 8 - BC 25(5:57 - 1st) 4-Z.Flowers to BC 21 for -4 yards (91-A.Ogundeji).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - BC 21(5:25 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 28 for 7 yards (20-S.Crawford14-K.Hamilton).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - BC 28(4:50 - 1st) 95-G.Carlson punts 44 yards from BC 28 Downed at the ND 28.
ND
Fighting Irish
- FG (11 plays, 61 yards, 4:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 28(4:37 - 1st) 20-C.Flemister to ND 27 for -1 yard.
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 11 - ND 27(4:11 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet runs ob at BC 47 for 26 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 47(3:46 - 1st) 20-C.Flemister to BC 44 for 3 yards (90-B.Morais96-I.Burke).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 44(3:15 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet to BC 36 for 8 yards (28-J.Lamot10-B.Sebastian).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 36(2:49 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to BC 28 for 8 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ND 28(2:20 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to BC 27 for 1 yard (55-I.McDuffie).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 27(1:52 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to BC 26 for 1 yard (28-J.Lamot).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 26(1:36 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles to BC 13 for 13 yards (20-E.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 13(1:03 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to BC 9 for 4 yards (5-N.Borgersen).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 9(0:32 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to BC 11 for -2 yards (44-B.Barlow).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ND 11(15:00 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - ND 11(14:56 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
BC
Eagles
- TD (18 plays, 122 yards, 6:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 52 yards from ND 35. 19-B.Glines to BC 16 for 3 yards (11-A.Gilman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 16(14:48 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 26-D.Bailey.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 16(14:42 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 25 for 9 yards (53-K.Kareem11-A.Gilman).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 25(14:16 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 26 for 1 yard (11-A.Gilman53-K.Kareem).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 26(13:43 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 31 for 5 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah29-O.Oghoufo).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BC 31(13:23 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 34 for 3 yards (40-D.White).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BC 34(12:54 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 37 for 3 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 37(12:31 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 9-K.White. 9-K.White to BC 50 for 13 yards (5-T.Pride). Penalty on BC 72-A.Lindstrom Holding 10 yards enforced at BC 37. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 20 - BC 27(12:21 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 2-A.Dillon. 2-A.Dillon to BC 41 for 14 yards (11-A.Gilman).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BC 41(11:54 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 46 for 5 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah22-A.Bilal).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 46(11:24 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel to BC 47 for 1 yard (28-T.Bracy22-A.Bilal).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 47(11:01 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to ND 48 for 5 yards (28-T.Bracy22-A.Bilal).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BC 48(10:28 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to ND 49 for -1 yard (22-A.Bilal).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - BC 49(9:57 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel to ND 40 for 9 yards (40-D.White).
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 40(9:36 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 9-K.White. 9-K.White runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 40(9:36 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 9-K.White. 9-K.White to ND 1 for 39 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - BC 1(9:19 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to ND 1 for no gain (91-A.Ogundeji13-P.Moala).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BC 1(8:41 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to ND 1 for no gain (40-D.White22-A.Bilal).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 1(8:01 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:56 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (16 plays, 75 yards, 5:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:56 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(7:56 - 2nd) Penalty on ND 74-L.Eichenberg False start 5 yards enforced at ND 25. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 15 - ND 20(7:56 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet to ND 34 for 14 yards (28-J.Lamot).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ND 34(7:18 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Kmet.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 34(7:12 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to ND 44 for 10 yards (5-N.Borgersen).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 44(6:46 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to BC 50 for 6 yards (20-E.Jones).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 50(6:20 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to BC 42 for 8 yards (5-N.Borgersen).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 42(5:58 - 2nd) 20-C.Flemister to BC 39 for 3 yards (99-T.Rayam).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 39(5:30 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to BC 38 for 1 yard (99-T.Rayam).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - ND 38(4:56 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to BC 31 for 7 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 31(4:26 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 31(4:22 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to BC 24 for 7 yards (14-M.Richardson20-E.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ND 24(3:51 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Kmet.
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 3 - ND 24(3:46 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to BC 18 for 6 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 18(3:23 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 18(3:18 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet to BC 6 for 12 yards (5-N.Borgersen).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - ND 6(2:52 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:48 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:48 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(2:48 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 26 for 1 yard (53-K.Kareem44-J.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BC 26(2:30 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 9 - BC 26(2:25 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel scrambles to ND 50 for 24 yards (44-J.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 50(2:10 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 26-D.Bailey. 26-D.Bailey to ND 49 for 1 yard (22-A.Bilal).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - BC 49(1:42 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to ND 48 for 1 yard (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - BC 48(1:36 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel sacked at BC 42 for -10 yards FUMBLES (91-A.Ogundeji). 72-A.Lindstrom to BC 42 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - BC 42(1:27 - 2nd) 95-G.Carlson punts 50 yards from BC 42. 10-C.Finke pushed ob at ND 17 for 9 yards (28-J.Lamot).
ND
Fighting Irish
- FG (7 plays, 56 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 17(1:18 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 13-L.Keys. 13-L.Keys to ND 22 for 5 yards (28-J.Lamot).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ND 22(1:00 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Kmet.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - ND 22(0:55 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to ND 40 for 18 yards (8-J.Muse5-N.Borgersen).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 40(0:42 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 49 for 9 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - ND 49(0:24 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs ob at BC 40 for 11 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 40(0:20 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to BC 42 for -2 yards (2-R.Yeargin).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - ND 42(0:15 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Kmet. Penalty on BC 8-J.Muse Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BC 42. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - ND 27(0:06 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (8 plays, 39 yards, 3:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:01 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 41 yards from ND 35 Downed at the BC 24.
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 27 for 2 yards (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 27(14:40 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel scrambles to BC 32 for 5 yards (53-K.Kareem6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ND 32(14:23 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Burt.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - ND 32(14:16 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 48 yards from BC 32 Downed at the ND 20.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 20(14:04 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to ND 32 for 12 yards (8-J.Muse10-B.Sebastian).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 32(13:45 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to ND 35 for 3 yards (51-H.Davis).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 35(13:15 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to ND 34 for -1 yard (97-M.Valdez).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - BC 34(12:38 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to ND 44 for 10 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 44(12:03 - 3rd) 12-I.Book scrambles runs ob at BC 41 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 41(11:33 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 41(11:29 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to BC 42 for -1 yard (44-B.Barlow48-T.Karafa).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 11 - BC 42(11:55 - 3rd) 12-I.Book scrambles pushed ob at BC 41 for 1 yard (20-E.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - BC 41(10:22 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 26 yards from BC 41 to BC 15 fair catch by 23-T.Levy.
ND
Fighting Irish
- FG (6 plays, 27 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 15(10:17 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 15 for no gain (91-A.Ogundeji).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - ND 15(9:50 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel sacked at BC 13 for -2 yards (91-A.Ogundeji).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ND 13(9:11 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Dillon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - ND 13(9:07 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 33 yards from BC 13 to BC 46 fair catch by 10-C.Finke.
BC
Eagles
- Fumble (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 46(9:01 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 46(8:57 - 3rd) 12-I.Book scrambles runs ob at BC 40 for 6 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - BC 40(8:30 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to BC 26 for 14 yards (28-J.Lamot).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 26(8:05 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet pushed ob at BC 18 for 8 yards (5-N.Borgersen).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - BC 18(7:52 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet to BC 19 for -1 yard (8-J.Muse).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BC 19(7:13 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 25-B.Lenzy.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - BC 19(7:08 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (6 plays, 40 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:03 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 18 for 18 yards (52-B.Bauer).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 18(6:59 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to BC 20 for 2 yards (22-A.Bilal44-J.Jones).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 20(6:32 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 27 for 7 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 27(6:06 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 29 for 2 yards (14-K.Hamilton20-S.Crawford).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 29(5:46 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel to BC 40 FUMBLES (53-K.Kareem). 40-D.White to BC 40 for no gain.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 40(5:40 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to BC 33 for 7 yards (14-M.Richardson10-B.Sebastian).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BC 33(5:21 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Kmet.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - BC 33(5:16 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to BC 27 for 6 yards (5-N.Borgersen8-J.Muse).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 27(4:51 - 3rd) 12-I.Book scrambles to BC 19 for 8 yards (20-E.Jones).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - BC 19(4:14 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to BC 11 for 8 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 11(3:48 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:44 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (1 plays, 61 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:44 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(3:44 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 30 for 5 yards (91-A.Ogundeji).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 30(3:22 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 37 for 7 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 37(3:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 37(2:53 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 9-K.White. 9-K.White to BC 36 for -1 yard (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ND 36(2:15 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 82-E.Williams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ND 36(2:10 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 46 yards from BC 36. 10-C.Finke to ND 39 for 21 yards (80-H.Long).
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:44 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 61 yards from ND 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 24 for 20 yards (13-P.Moala).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 24(1:38 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 24(1:34 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 27 for 3 yards (54-J.Lacey).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - ND 27(0:59 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel scrambles runs ob at BC 35 for 8 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(0:38 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel sacked at BC 32 for -3 yards (53-K.Kareem).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - ND 32(0:07 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel scrambles to BC 35 for 3 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ND 35(15:00 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ND 35(14:56 - 4th) 95-G.Carlson punts 46 yards from BC 35. 10-C.Finke to ND 27 for 8 yards (14-M.Richardson).
BC
Eagles
- Interception (3 plays, 53 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 27(14:44 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to ND 29 for 2 yards (14-M.Richardson48-T.Karafa).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BC 29(14:11 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to ND 32 for 3 yards (90-B.Morais).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BC 32(13:34 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 10-C.Finke.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - BC 32(13:30 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 33 yards from ND 32 to the BC 35 downed by 33-S.Simon.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (3 plays, 12 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(13:20 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to BC 38 for 3 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
-9 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 38(12:54 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 9-K.White. 9-K.White to BC 29 for -9 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|
Int
|
3 & 16 - ND 29(12:30 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long INTERCEPTED by 14-K.Hamilton at BC 39. 14-K.Hamilton to BC 12 for 27 yards (6-D.Grosel).
BC
Eagles
- Downs (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 12(12:09 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 13-L.Keys. 13-L.Keys pushed ob at BC 6 for 6 yards (5-N.Borgersen).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BC 6(11:42 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Keys.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - BC 6(11:39 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:31 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Downs (11 plays, 42 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:31 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 55 yards from ND 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 26 for 16 yards (52-B.Bauer45-J.Jones).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 26(11:26 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to BC 34 for 8 yards (40-D.White).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - ND 34(11:04 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to BC 38 for 4 yards (40-D.White29-O.Oghoufo).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 38(10:43 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to BC 38 for no gain (11-A.Gilman).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 38(10:21 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel scrambles runs ob at BC 42 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - ND 42(9:45 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 44 for 2 yards (21-J.Elliott).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - ND 44(9:03 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 82-E.Williams.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 44(8:57 - 4th) Penalty on ND 62-L.Plantz False start 5 yards enforced at BC 44. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - BC 49(8:57 - 4th) Penalty on ND 76-D.Gibbons False start 5 yards enforced at BC 49. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 20 - BC 46(8:57 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec to BC 40 for 14 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BC 40(8:27 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec to BC 40 for no gain (47-S.Sillah).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - BC 40(8:14 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec complete to 85-G.Takacs. 85-G.Takacs to BC 30 for 10 yards (20-E.Jones51-H.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 30(7:50 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to BC 30 for no gain (42-V.DePalma).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 30(7:06 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec to BC 3 for 27 yards (20-E.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - BC 3(6:40 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to BC 2 for 1 yard (42-V.DePalma).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - BC 2(6:08 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec to BC 3 for -1 yard (5-N.Borgersen).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - BC 3(5:23 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to BC 4 for -1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 4 - BC 4(4:39 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec to BC 2 for 2 yards (99-T.Rayam).
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 3(4:33 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to BC 4 for 1 yard (90-H.Spears).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 4(4:05 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to BC 2 for -2 yards (19-J.Ademilola).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ND 2(3:33 - 4th) 7-M.Valecce incomplete. Intended for 1-E.Robinson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - ND 2(3:27 - 4th) 95-G.Carlson punts 53 yards from BC 2. 13-L.Keys to BC 49 for 6 yards (34-J.Sparacio). Penalty on ND 38-C.Schilling Illegal block in the back 14 yards enforced at BC 49.
BC
Eagles
- End of Game (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 37(3:18 - 4th) Penalty on ND 62-L.Plantz False start 5 yards enforced at ND 37. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - BC 32(3:18 - 4th) 32-M.Assaf pushed ob at ND 44 for 12 yards (47-S.Sillah).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BC 44(2:45 - 4th) 32-M.Assaf to ND 43 for -1 yard (42-V.DePalma).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - BC 43(2:10 - 4th) 17-N.Henry to ND 44 for 1 yard (3-J.Maitre).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - BC 44(1:09 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 36 yards from ND 44 to BC 20 fair catch by 39-A.Strader.
ND
Fighting Irish
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 20(1:01 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to BC 21 for 1 yard (47-K.Wardlow).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 21(0:30 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to BC 24 for 3 yards (12-D.Brown).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|27
|Rushing
|10
|9
|Passing
|1
|17
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-18
|10-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|170
|493
|Total Plays
|64
|85
|Avg Gain
|2.7
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|128
|252
|Rush Attempts
|43
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|5.7
|Net Yards Passing
|42
|241
|Comp. - Att.
|9-21
|27-41
|Yards Per Pass
|2.0
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|8-54
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-44.6
|4-33.8
|Return Yards
|57
|97
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|5-53
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-57
|1-17
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-27
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|42
|PASS YDS
|241
|
|
|128
|RUSH YDS
|252
|
|
|170
|TOTAL YDS
|493
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grosel 6 QB
|D. Grosel
|9/20
|63
|0
|1
|
M. Valecce 7 QB
|M. Valecce
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|14
|56
|0
|15
|
D. Grosel 6 QB
|D. Grosel
|13
|45
|1
|24
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|10
|26
|0
|9
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|5
|5
|0
|3
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. White 9 WR
|K. White
|3
|29
|0
|39
|
H. Long 80 TE
|H. Long
|3
|17
|0
|7
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
E. Robinson 1 WR
|E. Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Idrizi 85 TE
|K. Idrizi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Williams 82 WR
|E. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Burt 84 TE
|J. Burt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Borgersen 5 DB
|N. Borgersen
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 20 DB
|E. Jones
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Richardson 14 LB
|M. Richardson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. McDuffie 55 LB
|I. McDuffie
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lamot 28 LB
|J. Lamot
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muse 8 DB
|J. Muse
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rayam 99 DT
|T. Rayam
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. DePalma 42 LB
|V. DePalma
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barlow 44 DL
|B. Barlow
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Morais 90 DL
|B. Morais
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Karafa 48 DL
|T. Karafa
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sillah 47 DE
|S. Sillah
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Davis 51 LB
|H. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Haynes 7 DB
|T. Haynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Br. Sebastian 10 DB
|Br. Sebastian
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Maitre 3 DB
|J. Maitre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeargin 2 DL
|R. Yeargin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Burke 96 DT
|I. Burke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Boumerhi 41 K
|A. Boumerhi
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|8
|44.6
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|26/40
|239
|3
|0
|
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|1/1
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|12
|66
|0
|15
|
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr
|15
|61
|0
|18
|
B. Lenzy 25 WR
|B. Lenzy
|1
|61
|1
|61
|
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|5
|42
|0
|27
|
M. Assaf 32 RB
|M. Assaf
|2
|11
|0
|12
|
C. Flemister 20 RB
|C. Flemister
|5
|10
|0
|3
|
N. Henry 17 QB
|N. Henry
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Smith 34 RB
|J. Smith
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Kmet 84 TE
|C. Kmet
|7
|78
|1
|26
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|7
|71
|1
|21
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|7
|60
|1
|12
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
G. Takacs 85 TE
|G. Takacs
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Lenzy 25 WR
|B. Lenzy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|6-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kareem 53 DL
|K. Kareem
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Gilman 11 S
|A. Gilman
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Bilal 22 LB
|A. Bilal
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Crawford 20 CB
|S. Crawford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 DB
|K. Hamilton
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Elliott 21 S
|J. Elliott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 12 S
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
|M. Tagovailoa-Amosa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 44 DL
|Ja. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ju. Ademilola 19 DL
|Ju. Ademilola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wardlow 47 DL
|K. Wardlow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lacey 54 DL
|J. Lacey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Spears 90 DL
|H. Spears
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Moala 13 LB
|P. Moala
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oghoufo 29 DL
|O. Oghoufo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|4/4
|47
|4/4
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|4
|33.8
|2
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|4
|11.8
|21
|0
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
