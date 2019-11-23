|
Howell, North Carolina roll past Mercer 56-7 in home finale
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Sam Howell and North Carolina didn’t have to battle to a frantic, drama-filled finish this time.
No, the Tar Heels took care of Saturday’s game by halftime in a performance that their Hall of Fame coach called “exactly what we needed.”
Howell threw for three first-half scores to set a single-season record for the most TD throws by a true freshman in Bowl Subdivision history as UNC beat Mercer 56-7 in its home finale.
Howell completed 10 of 13 passes for 152 yards and scores of 66, 4 and 33 yards in a dominating opening half for the Tar Heels (5-6), who led 42-0 by halftime.
“The afternoon and night was exactly what we needed,” UNC coach Mack Brown said. “We dominated the game. Our guys were ready to play. They took the game over early. The game was over at halftime, so we got to play basically everybody who was eligible on our team, which helps morale. And we didn’t get anybody hurt. So it was the perfect night for us.”
Howell now has 32 TD throws on the year to surpass Trevor Lawrence’s 30 for eventual national champion Clemson last year as the most by a true freshman in FBS history, according to Sportradar.
Howell’s TD total also broke the program’s single-season record for any player (30) set by eventual No. 2 overall NFL draft pick Mitch Trubisky in 2016. He didn’t play after halftime.
The Tar Heels had seen nine of their first 10 games decided by seven or fewer points, each coming down to the final 80 seconds of regulation or overtime. This time, they scored touchdowns on their first six drives, showing no trouble handling an overmatched Championship Subdivision opponent nor the cold and steady rain much of the way.
“We’ve been in so many close games this year with teams that we’re better than,” Howell said. “We’ve honestly played down to some teams’ levels this year and we just need to play to our level every single week.”
Tyray Devezin ran for 53 yards for the Bears (4-8), allowing him to crack the 1,000-yard mark for the season. But Mercer had 225 total yards and barely avoided matching its most lopsided loss since relaunching the football program in 2013 after a 72-year hiatus in their final game of the season.
“At the end of the day, we didn’t get the result that we wanted tonight or this season,” Mercer coach Bobby Lamb said. “But as I told the team, it’s about relationships you build. It’s about gaining that personal degree. ... We’ve got a great bunch of kids. They fought their tails off.”
THE TAKEAWAY
Mercer: Things started badly and quickly got worse for the Bears, who lost a fumble on the game’s first offensive snap to set up a quick UNC touchdown in a fast-developing rout. There was even a damper on the positive news of Devezin hitting 1,000 yards when his milestone-securing 3-yard run that ended with him on the ground in pain with an apparent left-ankle injury to end his day in the third quarter with the Bears trailing 56-0.
UNC: The Tar Heels had to win their final two games for bowl eligibility. They’re halfway there.
“We were looking at this as a playoff game,” left tackle Charlie Heck said.
EXTRA POINTS
The Tar Heels have matched their win total of the previous two seasons combined. ... UNC said receiver Dazz Newsome was suspended for this one after oversleeping for a practice this week. Brown said he could return next week. ... UNC’s Michael Carter ran for 159 yards and three scores, including a 60-yarder on the first offensive snap after halftime. ... Mercer avoided the shutout on Harrison Frost’s 2-yard scoring pass to Kareem Rogers with 3:38 left after nearly matching a 56-0 loss at Alabama in 2017 as the program’s worst since its relaunch. ... The Bears had 89 first-half yards.
UP NEXT
Mercer: The Bears open next season at Vanderbilt on Sept. 5.
UNC: The Tar Heels finish the regular season at rival North Carolina State next Saturday.
MERCER
Bears
- Fumble (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35. 13-D.Durden to MER 20 for 20 yards (25-T.Shaw).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 20(14:56 - 1st) 1-K.Riley complete to 13-D.Durden. 13-D.Durden to MER 22 FUMBLES (13-D.Chapman). 21-C.Surratt to MER 19 for no gain.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 19(14:45 - 1st) 8-M.Carter pushed ob at MER 11 for 8 yards (7-E.Jackson12-H.Poole).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNC 11(14:26 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to MER 8 for 3 yards (9-S.Otiwu96-D.Guillen).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 8 - UNC 8(14:05 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to MER 11 for -3 yards (23-W.Coneway96-D.Guillen).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - UNC 11(13:35 - 1st) 24-A.Williams runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:30 - 1st) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
MERCER
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:30 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to MER End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 25(13:30 - 1st) 34-T.Devezin to MER 28 for 3 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MERCER 28(13:01 - 1st) 1-K.Riley incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Cannon.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - MERCER 28(12:56 - 1st) 34-T.Devezin to MER 32 for 4 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MERCER 32(12:12 - 1st) 97-G.Goupil punts 40 yards from MER 32 Downed at the NC 28. Penalty on MER 13-D.Durden Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at NC 28.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (2 plays, 57 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 43(12:03 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to MER 45 for 12 yards (12-H.Poole).
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 45(11:53 - 1st) 8-M.Carter runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:39 - 1st) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
MERCER
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:39 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 62 yards from NC 35. 83-B.Mays to MER 7 for 4 yards (8-K.Jackson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 7(11:33 - 1st) 34-T.Devezin to MER 10 for 3 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MERCER 10(11:02 - 1st) 34-T.Devezin to MER 15 for 5 yards (12-T.Fox3-D.Ross).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MERCER 15(10:29 - 1st) 34-T.Devezin to MER 16 for 1 yard (29-S.Duck).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - MERCER 16(9:48 - 1st) 97-G.Goupil punts 34 yards from MER 16 to NC 50 fair catch by 4-R.Groves. Penalty on NC 14-E.Simmons Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at MER 16. No Play.
MERCER
Bears
- Interception (15 plays, -8 yards, 6:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 21(9:39 - 1st) 34-T.Devezin to MER 30 for 9 yards (1-M.Dorn13-D.Chapman).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - MERCER 30(9:04 - 1st) 34-T.Devezin to MER 33 for 3 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 33(8:35 - 1st) 1-K.Riley complete to 80-T.Cannon. 80-T.Cannon runs ob at MER 39 for 6 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MERCER 39(8:02 - 1st) 1-K.Riley complete to 16-Y.McKee. 16-Y.McKee to MER 44 for 5 yards (13-D.Chapman44-J.Gemmel).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 44(7:29 - 1st) 1-K.Riley complete to 16-Y.McKee. 16-Y.McKee to MER 45 for 1 yard (4-T.Morrison).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - MERCER 45(6:48 - 1st) 34-T.Devezin to MER 48 for 3 yards (29-S.Duck51-R.Vohasek).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - MERCER 48(6:07 - 1st) 1-K.Riley complete to 16-Y.McKee. 16-Y.McKee pushed ob at NC 43 for 9 yards (13-D.Chapman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 43(5:45 - 1st) 1-K.Riley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Durden.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MERCER 43(5:39 - 1st) 34-T.Devezin to NC 43 for no gain (21-C.Surratt).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - MERCER 43(4:55 - 1st) 1-K.Riley complete to 16-Y.McKee. 16-Y.McKee to NC 29 for 14 yards (3-D.Ross).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 29(4:30 - 1st) 1-K.Riley complete to 13-D.Durden. 13-D.Durden to NC 27 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - MERCER 27(3:49 - 1st) Penalty on MER 70-B.Forrestal False start 5 yards enforced at NC 27. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - MERCER 32(3:39 - 1st) 34-T.Devezin to NC 29 for 3 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MERCER 29(2:56 - 1st) 1-K.Riley incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Cannon.
|
Int
|
4 & 10 - MERCER 29(2:51 - 1st) 18-H.Frost incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-S.Duck at NC 13. 29-S.Duck runs ob at NC 13 for no gain.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (4 plays, 87 yards, 6:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 13(8:48 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 18 for 5 yards (95-B.King).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 18(2:40 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NC 23 for 5 yards (12-H.Poole).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 23(2:21 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 34 for 11 yards (31-L.Ward).
|
+66 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 34(1:59 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:59 - 1st) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
MERCER
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:49 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to MER End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 25(1:46 - 1st) 34-T.Devezin to MER 29 for 4 yards (44-J.Gemmel1-M.Dorn).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MERCER 29(1:23 - 1st) 34-T.Devezin to MER 29 for no gain (51-R.Vohasek).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MERCER 29(0:43 - 1st) 34-T.Devezin to MER 29 for no gain (55-J.Strowbridge).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MERCER 29(15:00 - 2nd) 97-G.Goupil punts 35 yards from MER 29 Downed at the NC 36.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (7 plays, 64 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 36(14:48 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell pushed ob at MER 47 for 17 yards (26-M.Campbell).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 47(14:19 - 2nd) 24-A.Williams to MER 42 for 5 yards (31-L.Ward).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 42(13:54 - 2nd) 24-A.Williams to MER 32 for 10 yards (45-A.Pettit).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 32(13:42 - 2nd) 24-A.Williams to MER 6 for 26 yards (31-L.Ward48-S.Zubairu).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - UNC 6(13:00 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to MER 4 for 2 yards (9-S.Otiwu31-L.Ward).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UNC 4(12:31 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to MER 4 for no gain (96-D.Guillen58-D.Kithcart).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - UNC 4(11:52 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 80-J.Bargas. 80-J.Bargas runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:46 - 2nd) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
MERCER
Bears
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:46 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 64 yards from NC 35. 13-D.Durden to MER 26 for 25 yards (25-T.Shaw27-G.Biggers).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 26(11:39 - 2nd) 1-K.Riley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Durden.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MERCER 26(11:35 - 2nd) 1-K.Riley complete to 16-Y.McKee. 16-Y.McKee pushed ob at MER 33 for 7 yards (29-S.Duck).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MERCER 33(11:05 - 2nd) 1-K.Riley complete to 16-Y.McKee. 16-Y.McKee to MER 35 for 2 yards (15-D.Hollins).
|
-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - MERCER 35(10:20 - 2nd) 34-T.Devezin to MER 33 for -2 yards (92-A.Crawford21-C.Surratt).
MERCER
Bears
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:09 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 60 yards from NC 35. 13-D.Durden to MER 22 for 17 yards (34-B.Brooks24-E.Asante).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 22(10:04 - 2nd) 1-K.Riley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Durden.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MERCER 22(10:00 - 2nd) 1-K.Riley complete to 16-Y.McKee. 16-Y.McKee to MER 23 for 1 yard (3-D.Ross).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MERCER 23(9:18 - 2nd) 1-K.Riley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 10-G.Ross at MER 27. 10-G.Ross to MER 27 for no gain. Penalty on NC 10-G.Ross Holding 10 yards enforced at MER 23. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 33(8:54 - 2nd) 1-K.Riley complete to 13-D.Durden. 13-D.Durden to MER 31 for -2 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - MERCER 31(8:14 - 2nd) 34-T.Devezin to MER 34 for 3 yards (52-J.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MERCER 34(7:31 - 2nd) 1-K.Riley incomplete. Intended for 16-Y.McKee.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MERCER 34(7:26 - 2nd) 97-G.Goupil punts 45 yards from MER 34 to the NC 21 downed by 3-L.Wise.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (10 plays, 79 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 21(7:15 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 25 for 4 yards (9-S.Otiwu).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNC 25(6:50 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 4-R.Groves. 4-R.Groves to NC 33 for 8 yards (7-E.Jackson).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 33(6:28 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 4-R.Groves. 4-R.Groves to NC 44 for 11 yards (50-L.Craighead).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 44(6:05 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 4-R.Groves. 4-R.Groves to NC 49 for 5 yards (7-E.Jackson).
|
+31 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 49(5:40 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to MER 20 for 31 yards (7-E.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 20(5:12 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 20(5:07 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to MER 15 for 5 yards (31-L.Ward).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNC 15(4:42 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to MER 11 for 4 yards (95-B.King7-E.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - UNC 11(4:02 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to MER 9 for 2 yards (23-W.Coneway).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - UNC 9(3:29 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:22 - 2nd) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
MERCER
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:22 - 2nd) 90-M.Rubino kicks 65 yards from NC 35. 13-D.Durden to MER 20 for 20 yards. Penalty on NC 25-T.Shaw Offside 5 yards enforced at MER 20.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 25(3:18 - 2nd) 34-T.Devezin to MER 28 for 3 yards (42-T.Hopper24-E.Asante).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MERCER 28(2:40 - 2nd) 1-K.Riley incomplete. Intended for 34-T.Devezin.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MERCER 28(2:35 - 2nd) 1-K.Riley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Durden.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MERCER 28(2:30 - 2nd) 97-G.Goupil punts 48 yards from MER 28 to NC 24 fair catch by 4-R.Groves.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (5 plays, -2 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 24(2:22 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to NC 35 for 11 yards (9-S.Otiwu).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(1:58 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 24-A.Williams. 24-A.Williams to NC 32 for -3 yards (7-E.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - UNC 32(1:33 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Groves.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 13 - UNC 32(1:29 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 4-R.Groves. 4-R.Groves runs 68 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NC 68-B.Anderson Holding 10 yards enforced at NC 32. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 23 - UNC 22(1:18 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|
Punt
|
4 & 23 - UNC 22(1:10 - 2nd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 45 yards from NC 22 to MER 33 fair catch by 80-T.Cannon.
MERCER
Bears
- Halftime (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 33(1:03 - 2nd) 1-K.Riley incomplete. Intended for 16-Y.McKee.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MERCER 33(0:59 - 2nd) 1-K.Riley complete to 16-Y.McKee. 16-Y.McKee to MER 32 for -1 yard (3-D.Ross).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - MERCER 32(0:18 - 2nd) 34-T.Devezin to MER 37 for 5 yards (90-X.Gill).
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (1 plays, 60 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 93-D.Folser kicks 49 yards from MER 35. 24-A.Williams to NC 40 for 24 yards (30-J.Pierce).
|
+60 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 40(14:50 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:41 - 3rd) 90-M.Rubino extra point is good.
MERCER
Bears
- Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:41 - 3rd) 90-M.Rubino kicks 62 yards from NC 35. 13-D.Durden to MER 24 for 21 yards (8-K.Jackson).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 24(14:36 - 3rd) 1-K.Riley complete to 88-C.Ellington. 88-C.Ellington to MER 35 for 11 yards (24-E.Asante).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 35(14:02 - 3rd) 34-T.Devezin to MER 38 for 3 yards (24-E.Asante8-K.Jackson).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MERCER 38(13:31 - 3rd) 1-K.Riley complete to 88-C.Ellington. 88-C.Ellington to MER 35 for -3 yards (3-D.Ross8-K.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MERCER 35(12:48 - 3rd) 1-K.Riley incomplete. Intended for 16-Y.McKee.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MERCER 35(12:43 - 3rd) 97-G.Goupil punts 35 yards from MER 35 to NC 30 fair catch by 4-R.Groves.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 30(12:37 - 3rd) 24-A.Williams to NC 35 for 5 yards (9-S.Otiwu).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UNC 35(12:10 - 3rd) 13-V.Amendola incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Green.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNC 35(11:59 - 3rd) 24-A.Williams pushed ob at NC 37 for 2 yards (23-W.Coneway57-J.Raines).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - UNC 37(11:18 - 3rd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 38 yards from NC 37 to MER 25 fair catch by 80-T.Cannon.
MERCER
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 25(11:11 - 3rd) 1-K.Riley sacked at MER 18 for -7 yards (51-R.Vohasek).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - MERCER 18(10:33 - 3rd) 34-T.Devezin to MER 18 for no gain (29-S.Duck14-J.Lawler).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - MERCER 18(9:57 - 3rd) 1-K.Riley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Durden.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - MERCER 18(9:52 - 3rd) 97-G.Goupil punts 38 yards from MER 18 to NC 44 fair catch by 4-R.Groves.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 44(9:44 - 3rd) 24-A.Williams to NC 46 for 2 yards (9-S.Otiwu41-Z.Hopkins).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNC 46(9:11 - 3rd) 24-A.Williams to MER 49 for 5 yards (30-J.Pierce).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNC 49(8:35 - 3rd) 24-A.Williams to MER 50 for -1 yard (30-J.Pierce).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - UNC 50(7:50 - 3rd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 39 yards from MER 50. 80-T.Cannon to MER 23 for 12 yards (80-J.Bargas).
MERCER
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 23(7:38 - 3rd) 34-T.Devezin to MER 26 for 3 yards (90-X.Gill24-E.Asante).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - MERCER 26(7:26 - 3rd) 1-K.Riley sacked at MER 17 for -9 yards (6-J.Terry).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - MERCER 17(6:38 - 3rd) 1-K.Riley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Durden.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - MERCER 17(6:30 - 3rd) 97-G.Goupil punts 49 yards from MER 17 to the NC 34 downed by 15-R.Lake.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (7 plays, 66 yards, 4:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 34(6:18 - 3rd) 23-J.Henderson to NC 37 for 3 yards (58-D.Kithcart).
|
+35 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 37(5:49 - 3rd) 23-J.Henderson to MER 28 for 35 yards (7-E.Jackson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 28(5:05 - 3rd) 23-J.Henderson to MER 27 for 1 yard (45-A.Pettit58-D.Kithcart).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNC 27(4:25 - 3rd) 23-J.Henderson to MER 25 for 2 yards (30-J.Pierce23-W.Coneway).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - UNC 25(3:43 - 3rd) 13-V.Amendola complete to 88-K.Morales. 88-K.Morales to MER 16 for 9 yards (30-J.Pierce).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 16(3:10 - 3rd) 34-B.Brooks to MER 12 for 4 yards (45-A.Pettit23-W.Coneway).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNC 12(2:21 - 3rd) 34-B.Brooks runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:16 - 3rd) 90-M.Rubino extra point is good.
MERCER
Bears
- Punt (9 plays, 19 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:16 - 3rd) 90-M.Rubino kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to MER End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 25(2:16 - 3rd) 21-K.Rogers to MER 27 for 2 yards (51-R.Vohasek24-E.Asante).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - MERCER 27(1:41 - 3rd) 21-K.Rogers to MER 32 for 5 yards (14-J.Lawler27-G.Biggers).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - MERCER 32(1:00 - 3rd) 1-K.Riley complete to 13-D.Durden. 13-D.Durden to MER 39 for 7 yards (24-E.Asante).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 39(0:31 - 3rd) 21-K.Rogers to MER 40 for 1 yard (27-G.Biggers).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - MERCER 40(15:00 - 4th) 1-K.Riley complete to 13-D.Durden. 13-D.Durden to NC 48 for 12 yards (16-D.Ford).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 48(14:20 - 4th) 13-D.Durden incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Cannon.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MERCER 48(14:12 - 4th) 21-K.Rogers to NC 46 for 2 yards (8-K.Jackson42-T.Hopper).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - MERCER 46(13:40 - 4th) 1-K.Riley to NC 44 for 2 yards (56-T.Fox).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - MERCER 44(12:41 - 4th) Penalty on MER 73-J.Thomas False start 5 yards enforced at NC 44. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 11 - MERCER 49(12:41 - 4th) Team penalty on MER Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NC 49. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - MERCER 46(12:41 - 4th) 97-G.Goupil punts 25 yards from MER 46 out of bounds at the NC 29.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (8 plays, 32 yards, 4:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 29(12:34 - 4th) 23-J.Henderson to NC 35 for 6 yards (94-X.Perkins).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 35(11:55 - 4th) 23-J.Henderson to MER 44 for 21 yards (29-K.Bohler).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 44(11:08 - 4th) 23-J.Henderson to MER 35 for 9 yards (45-A.Pettit).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - UNC 35(10:22 - 4th) 23-J.Henderson to MER 30 for 5 yards (95-B.King).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 30(9:39 - 4th) 23-J.Henderson to MER 25 for 5 yards (3-L.Wise9-S.Otiwu).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UNC 25(8:59 - 4th) 23-J.Henderson to MER 25 for no gain (31-L.Ward57-J.Raines).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNC 25(8:14 - 4th) 23-J.Henderson to MER 24 for 1 yard (23-W.Coneway43-D.Bullard).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - UNC 24(8:10 - 4th) Penalty on NC 88-K.Morales Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MER 24. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - UNC 39(7:41 - 4th) 91-B.Kiernan punts 29 yards from MER 39 to MER 10 fair catch by 80-T.Cannon.
MERCER
Bears
- TD (10 plays, 90 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 10(7:34 - 4th) 18-H.Frost to MER 10 FUMBLES. recovers at the MER 10. to MER 7 for -3 yards (25-T.Shaw).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 13 - MERCER 7(7:20 - 4th) 18-H.Frost complete to 13-D.Durden. 13-D.Durden to MER 30 for 23 yards (20-O.Egbuna).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 30(6:55 - 4th) 28-B.Marshall to MER 28 for -2 yards (51-R.Vohasek).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - MERCER 28(6:20 - 4th) 18-H.Frost to MER 28 FUMBLES. 28-B.Marshall recovers at the MER 28. 28-B.Marshall to MER 27 for -1 yard (98-K.Hester).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 13 - MERCER 27(5:36 - 4th) 18-H.Frost complete to 16-Y.McKee. 16-Y.McKee to NC 47 for 26 yards (39-G.Eklund).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 47(5:03 - 4th) 18-H.Frost complete to 13-D.Durden. 13-D.Durden runs ob at NC 19 for 28 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 19(4:36 - 4th) 28-B.Marshall to NC 12 for 7 yards (16-D.Ford).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - MERCER 12(4:15 - 4th) 28-B.Marshall to NC 4 for 8 yards (27-G.Biggers8-K.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - MERCER 4(4:00 - 4th) 28-B.Marshall to NC 2 for 2 yards (90-X.Gill).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MERCER 2(3:49 - 4th) 18-H.Frost complete to 21-K.Rogers. 21-K.Rogers runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:49 - 4th) 92-C.Dowden extra point is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:49 - 4th) 93-D.Folser kicks 49 yards from MER 35. 19-A.Chestnut to NC 24 for 8 yards (7-E.Jackson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNC 24(3:33 - 4th) Team penalty on NC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NC 24. No Play.
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 15 - UNC 19(3:19 - 4th) 34-B.Brooks to NC 16 FUMBLES (40-K.Standley). 34-B.Brooks to NC 13 for no gain.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 21 - UNC 13(2:55 - 4th) 23-J.Henderson to NC 19 for 6 yards (9-S.Otiwu).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 15 - UNC 19(2:14 - 4th) 23-J.Henderson to NC 23 for 4 yards (9-S.Otiwu58-D.Kithcart).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - UNC 23(1:29 - 4th) 91-B.Kiernan punts 49 yards from NC 23. 80-T.Cannon to MER 25 for -3 yards.
MERCER
Bears
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 25(1:20 - 4th) 21-K.Rogers to MER 29 for 4 yards (56-T.Fox24-E.Asante).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MERCER 29(0:52 - 4th) 18-H.Frost incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Ellison.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - MERCER 29(0:48 - 4th) 18-H.Frost complete to 19-S.Peterson. 19-S.Peterson to MER 42 for 13 yards (20-O.Egbuna).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MERCER 42(0:41 - 4th) 21-K.Rogers to MER 42 for no gain (90-X.Gill).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|21
|Rushing
|2
|13
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|2-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|209
|537
|Total Plays
|71
|56
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|9.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|64
|376
|Rush Attempts
|35
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|9.2
|Net Yards Passing
|145
|161
|Comp. - Att.
|21-36
|11-15
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|10.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|1
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-39.5
|5-40.0
|Return Yards
|116
|32
|Punts - Returns
|2-9
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-107
|2-32
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|145
|PASS YDS
|161
|
|
|64
|RUSH YDS
|376
|
|
|209
|TOTAL YDS
|537
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Frost 18 QB
|H. Frost
|5/7
|92
|1
|1
|
K. Riley 1 QB
|K. Riley
|16/28
|69
|0
|0
|
D. Durden 13 WR
|D. Durden
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Devezin 34 RB
|T. Devezin
|20
|53
|0
|9
|
K. Rogers 21 RB
|K. Rogers
|6
|14
|0
|5
|
B. Marshall 28 RB
|B. Marshall
|5
|14
|0
|8
|
M. Fleming 5 DB
|M. Fleming
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
K. Riley 1 QB
|K. Riley
|3
|-14
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Durden 13 WR
|D. Durden
|7
|69
|0
|28
|
Y. McKee 16 WR
|Y. McKee
|9
|63
|0
|26
|
S. Peterson 19 WR
|S. Peterson
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Ellington 88 TE
|C. Ellington
|2
|8
|0
|11
|
T. Cannon 80 WR
|T. Cannon
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Rogers 21 RB
|K. Rogers
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
C. Westfall 89 TE
|C. Westfall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Devezin 34 RB
|T. Devezin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Ellison 84 WR
|D. Ellison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Otiwu 9 LB
|S. Otiwu
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jackson 7 DB
|E. Jackson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ward 31 DB
|L. Ward
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pettit 45 LB
|A. Pettit
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierce 30 DB
|J. Pierce
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Coneway 23 LB
|W. Coneway
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. King 95 DL
|B. King
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Poole 12 DB
|H. Poole
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Standley 40 LB
|K. Standley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kithcart 58 DL
|D. Kithcart
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bohler 29 DB
|K. Bohler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Craighead 50 LB
|L. Craighead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Guillen 96 DL
|D. Guillen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Perkins 94 DL
|X. Perkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Raines 57 DL
|J. Raines
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wise 3 DB
|L. Wise
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Campbell 26 DB
|M. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hopkins 41 LB
|Z. Hopkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Zubairu 48 DL
|S. Zubairu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bullard 43 LB
|D. Bullard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dowden 92 K
|C. Dowden
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Goupil 97 K
|G. Goupil
|8
|39.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cannon 80 WR
|T. Cannon
|2
|4.5
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|10/13
|152
|3
|0
|
V. Amendola 13 QB
|V. Amendola
|1/2
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|9
|159
|3
|60
|
J. Henderson 23 RB
|J. Henderson
|13
|98
|0
|35
|
A. Williams 24 RB
|A. Williams
|9
|65
|1
|26
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|6
|27
|0
|11
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
B. Brooks 34 RB
|B. Brooks
|3
|10
|1
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Brown 2 WR
|D. Brown
|3
|83
|1
|66
|
E. Simmons 14 WR
|E. Simmons
|1
|33
|1
|33
|
R. Groves 4 WR
|R. Groves
|3
|24
|0
|11
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Bargas 80 TE
|J. Bargas
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
S. Duck 29 DB
|S. Duck
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Corrales 15 WR
|B. Corrales
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Williams 24 RB
|A. Williams
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Surratt 21 LB
|C. Surratt
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Gill 90 DL
|X. Gill
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Duck 29 DB
|S. Duck
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Ross 3 LB
|D. Ross
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vohasek 51 DL
|R. Vohasek
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Asante 24 LB
|E. Asante
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 13 DB
|D. Chapman
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ford 16 DB
|D. Ford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dorn 1 DB
|M. Dorn
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gemmel 44 LB
|J. Gemmel
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Egbuna 20 DB
|O. Egbuna
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
To. Fox 56 DL
|To. Fox
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 42 LB
|T. Hopper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shaw 25 DB
|T. Shaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lawler 14 LB
|J. Lawler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morrison 4 DB
|T. Morrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 8 LB
|K. Jackson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollins 15 DB
|D. Hollins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
To. Fox 12 LB
|To. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Eklund 39 DB
|G. Eklund
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strowbridge 55 DL
|J. Strowbridge
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 52 DL
|J. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester Jr. 98 DL
|K. Hester Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crawford 92 DL
|A. Crawford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Terry 6 DB
|J. Terry
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Rubino 90 K
|M. Rubino
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|
N. Ruggles 97 K
|N. Ruggles
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|5
|40.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 24 RB
|A. Williams
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
A. Chestnut 19 WR
|A. Chestnut
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
