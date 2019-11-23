|
Defense shines, No. 4 Georgia prevails 19-13 vs Texas A&M
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) No. 4 Georgia is still on course to make a run at the College Football Playoff.
No thanks to the offense.
The No. 4 Bulldogs managed only one touchdown Saturday, but Rodrigo Blankenship booted four field goals and the defense stymied 24th-ranked Texas A&M for a lackluster 19-13 victory.
Georgia (10-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 4 CFP) wrapped up the league schedule with its fifth straight victory, but it was a struggle all the way.
On a wet day between the hedges, the Bulldogs managed only 260 total yards and didn't really seal the victory until D'Andre Swift broke off an 11-yard run on third-and-1 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining.
''No bones about it, we've got to improve,'' coach Kirby Smart said. ''There were things tonight that we missed that were there. That's the frustrating part.''
While the Bulldogs struggled offensively, the defense turned in another dominating performance until the closing minutes, when fatigue set in and the unit had to get by without top cornerback Eric Stokes, who left with an undisclosed injury.
His backup, freshman Tyrique Stevenson, knocked away a pass that forced the Aggies to punt with 4:21 remaining.
They never got it back.
''Those guys are relentless,'' said Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, who had another tough game. ''I'm really thankful they're on our team.''
Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) was held to just minus-1 yards rushing and 274 yards overall, one week after piling up 319 yards on the ground in a rout of South Carolina.
In his final game at Sanford Stadium, Blankenship connected on field goals of 41, 49, 37 and 31 yards to become Georgia's career scoring leader with 418 points. He passed Marshall Morgan (407), Billy Bennett (409) and previous leader Blair Walsh (412).
''The history of great kickers that Georgia's had,'' said Blankenship, who gained notoriety for his thick goggles but will be remembered for his uncanny accuracy. ''Just to be among the ranks of those guys is really an honor.''
Blankenship's performance was especially impressive in the sloppy conditions. His 49-yarder came when the rain was at its heaviest.
''It was straight down the middle,'' teammate Richard LeCounte marveled. ''That's special.''
Athens was hit by storms before the game, and another line rolled through in the second quarter, keeping famed mascot Uga X confined to his doghouse.
Then, suddenly, the showers cleared.
So did the cloud over the Georgia offense.
Just after sun broke through the clouds, bathing the towering north stands in light, freshman George Pickens slipped free down the right sideline and hauled in a 16-yard pass from Fromm, pushing the Bulldogs to a 13-3 lead at halftime.
It would be Georgia's only trip to the end zone.
The Bulldogs kept settling for field goals, and Texas A&M finally produced its lone TD of the game. Going 75 yards in 10 plays, the Aggies scored on Kellen Mond's 19-yard touchdown pass to Jhamon Ausbon with 11:16 remaining.
They got no closer.
''I think we showed a lot of guts,'' coach Jimbo Fisher said. ''Unfortunately, there are no moral victories. We're not here for moral victories. We played a great football team very well, but we've got to find that last 2 inches at the top of the mountain.''
FROMM VS SWIFT
Georgia's offensive frustration was epitomized when Fromm failed to audible out of a blitz in the closing minutes and Swift was thrown for a 2-yard loss.
The cameras caught Swift yelling at his quarterback, though everyone shrugged off the incident after the game.
''That's just two competitors who want to compete,'' Fromm said. Added Swift: ''We're always cool. That's football. Nothing is ever going to come between us.''
What someone asked Smart about the dust-up between two of his biggest stars, the coach said, ''It wasn't a dust-up. That's love. That's passion. It was a situation where we were milking the clock, and A&M disguised a blitz and Jake didn't get out of it.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas A&M: The Aggies had another chance to prove they can compete with the nation's top teams. Again, they came up short. All four of their losses have been to teams that were ranked in the Top 10 at the time of the game.
Georgia: It's difficult to envision the Bulldogs reaching the four-team playoff with the way their offense is playing. Fromm's struggles are especially concerning. The junior quarterback was 11 of 23 for 163 yards, the third straight game he has failed to complete even 50 percent of his passes. But Swift had some very impressive runs, finishing with 103 yards on 19 carries. Overall, however, the Bulldogs were held to a season-low 97 yards rushing.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M: Completes its season-ending gauntlet by traveling to Baton Rouge to take on No. 1 LSU - the fifth Top 10 opponent the Aggies have faced this season.
Georgia: Makes the short trip to Atlanta for its ''Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate'' rivalry game against Georgia Tech (3-8) to end the regular season. The Bulldogs will be heavily favored to beat the Yellow Jackets for the third year in a row and 16th time in their last 19 meetings.
---
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to UGA 18 for -7 yards (19-A.Hines).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - UGA 18(14:25 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 89-C.Woerner. 89-C.Woerner to UGA 25 for 7 yards (19-A.Hines29-D.Renfro).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UGA 25(13:46 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UGA 25(13:40 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 54 yards from UGA 25. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 15 for -6 yards (27-E.Stokes87-T.Simmons).
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (4 plays, -9 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 15(13:26 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 12 for -3 yards (32-M.Rice).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 13 - TXAM 12(12:53 - 1st) Penalty on TXAM 54-C.Green False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 12. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 18 - TXAM 7(12:39 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 5 for -2 yards (52-T.Clark23-M.Webb).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 20 - TXAM 5(11:54 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 6 for 1 yard (95-D.Wyatt).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - TXAM 6(11:19 - 1st) 34-B.Mann punts 59 yards from TXAM 6. 8-D.Blaylock pushed ob at TXAM 47 for 18 yards (33-A.Hansford).
UGA
Bulldogs
- FG (5 plays, 23 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 47(11:06 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to TXAM 42 for 5 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 42(10:21 - 1st) 7-D.Swift pushed ob at TXAM 28 for 14 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 28(9:48 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to TXAM 26 for 2 yards (52-J.Madubuike26-D.Richardson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 26(9:11 - 1st) 35-B.Herrien to TXAM 24 for 2 yards (10-M.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UGA 24(8:31 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 35-B.Herrien.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - UGA 24(8:26 - 1st) 98-R.Blankenship 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:22 - 1st) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(8:22 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(8:17 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 25 for no gain (94-M.Barnett15-T.Marshall).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXAM 25(7:30 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 25 for no gain (11-J.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXAM 25(6:54 - 1st) 34-B.Mann punts 27 yards from TXAM 25 out of bounds at the UGA 48.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -17 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 48(6:47 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 48(6:40 - 1st) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 46 for -2 yards (92-J.Peevy).
|
-15 YD
|
3 & 12 - UGA 46(6:04 - 1st) to UGA 31 FUMBLES. 11-J.Fromm to UGA 31 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 27 - UGA 31(5:25 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 52 yards from UGA 31 to TXAM 17 fair catch by 1-Q.Davis.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (4 plays, 28 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 17(5:17 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to TXAM 40 for 23 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 40(4:35 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 45 for 5 yards (20-J.Reed).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 45(3:51 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 45 for no gain (44-T.Walker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 45(3:05 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TXAM 45(2:59 - 1st) 34-B.Mann punts 54 yards from TXAM 45 Downed at the UGA 1.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 1(2:43 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 1(2:37 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to UGA 6 for 5 yards (52-J.Madubuike).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UGA 6(2:04 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UGA 6(2:00 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 49 yards from UGA 6. 1-Q.Davis to UGA 35 for 20 yards (24-P.Hudson).
TXAM
Aggies
- FG (7 plays, 15 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(1:46 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to UGA 30 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 30(1:04 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to UGA 28 for 2 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXAM 28(0:17 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 43-C.Baldree. 43-C.Baldree to UGA 20 for 8 yards (32-M.Rice).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(15:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 20(14:55 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to UGA 15 for 5 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 15(14:04 - 2nd) Penalty on TXAM 11-K.Mond Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UGA 15. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXAM 20(13:39 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - TXAM 20(13:34 - 2nd) 47-S.Small 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- FG (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:29 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann kicks 60 yards from TXAM 35. 35-B.Herrien to UGA 46 for 41 yards (34-B.Mann).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 46(13:23 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to TXAM 38 for 16 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 38(12:59 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to TXAM 34 for 4 yards (8-D.Leal).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 34(12:24 - 2nd) 35-B.Herrien to TXAM 32 for 2 yards (19-A.Hines).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UGA 32(11:48 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - UGA 32(11:41 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (4 plays, -8 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:36 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(11:36 - 2nd) Penalty on TXAM 11-K.Mond Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TXAM 25. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - TXAM 20(11:36 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 22 for 2 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|
Sack
|
2 & 13 - TXAM 22(10:58 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 17 for -5 yards (99-J.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - TXAM 17(10:11 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 17 for no gain (11-J.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - TXAM 17(9:38 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann punts 48 yards from TXAM 17 to UGA 35 fair catch by 8-D.Blaylock.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(9:30 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 35 for no gain (8-D.Leal9-L.O'Neal).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 35(8:53 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 36 for 1 yard (9-L.O'Neal).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 9 - UGA 36(8:32 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 87-T.Simmons. 87-T.Simmons to TXAM 37 for 27 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 37(8:08 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to TXAM 15 for 22 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 15(7:37 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm to TXAM 16 for -1 yard (19-A.Hines).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UGA 16(6:56 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Wolf.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - UGA 16(6:49 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:44 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:44 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(6:44 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 25 for no gain (95-D.Wyatt).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(6:04 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 25 for no gain (1-D.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXAM 25(5:16 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXAM 25(5:10 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann punts 37 yards from TXAM 25 to UGA 38 fair catch by 8-D.Blaylock.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 38(5:03 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to TXAM 39 for 23 yards (92-J.Peevy).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 39(4:26 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 39(4:19 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to TXAM 36 for 3 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UGA 36(3:36 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Blaylock.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UGA 36(3:31 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 27 yards from TXAM 36 Downed at the TXAM 9.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (9 plays, 17 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 9(3:19 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to TXAM 18 for 9 yards (32-M.Rice).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXAM 18(2:44 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 20 for 2 yards (13-A.Ojulari10-M.Herring).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(2:10 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to TXAM 25 for 5 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 25(1:34 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to TXAM 31 for 6 yards (23-M.Webb).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 31(1:14 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to UGA 45 for 24 yards (20-J.Reed).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(0:50 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 28-I.Spiller.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 45(0:44 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers. Penalty on TXAM 13-K.Rogers Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UGA 45. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 25 - TXAM 40(0:38 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon.
|
-14 YD
|
3 & 25 - TXAM 40(0:32 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 26 FUMBLES. 11-K.Mond to TXAM 26 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 39 - TXAM 26(0:25 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann punts 40 yards from TXAM 26 Downed at the UGA 34.
TXAM
Aggies
- Fumble (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35. 5-J.Preston to TXAM 14 for 14 yards (15-T.Marshall).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 14(14:55 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond scrambles to TXAM 21 for 7 yards (30-T.Crowder).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXAM 21(14:18 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 23 for 2 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 23(13:31 - 3rd) Penalty on TXAM 85-J.Wydermyer False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 23. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXAM 18(13:08 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 23 FUMBLES (2-R.LeCounte). 2-R.LeCounte to TXAM 21 for no gain.
UGA
Bulldogs
- FG (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 21(12:55 - 3rd) 10-K.Jackson to TXAM 20 for 1 yard (9-L.O'Neal).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UGA 20(12:16 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UGA 20(12:09 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson. Penalty on UGA 55-T.Hill Holding declined.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - UGA 20(12:03 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Downs (7 plays, 33 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:59 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 24 yards from UGA 35. 22-C.Chattman to TXAM 41 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 41(11:58 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to TXAM 45 for 4 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 45(11:16 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 13-K.Rogers. 13-K.Rogers to UGA 45 for 10 yards (30-T.Crowder).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(10:35 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 46-R.Renick. 46-R.Renick to UGA 35 for 10 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(10:09 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 35(9:45 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond scrambles to UGA 26 for 9 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 26(9:18 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to UGA 26 for no gain (32-M.Rice94-M.Barnett).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TXAM 26(8:25 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to UGA 26 for no gain (99-J.Davis).
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 26(8:20 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 28 for 2 yards (5-B.Brown).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 28(7:45 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 27 for -1 yard (5-B.Brown).
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - UGA 27(7:00 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm sacked at UGA 16 for -11 yards (52-J.Madubuike26-D.Richardson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - UGA 16(6:23 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda punts 40 yards from UGA 16 out of bounds at the TXAM 44.
TXAM
Aggies
- FG (8 plays, 39 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 44(6:14 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 44(6:08 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to UGA 47 for 9 yards (32-M.Rice30-T.Crowder).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 47(5:22 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to UGA 27 for 20 yards (30-T.Crowder).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(4:43 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer. Penalty on UGA 84-W.Grant Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UGA 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 12(4:36 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 12(4:32 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - TXAM 12(4:26 - 3rd) Penalty on TXAM 55-K.Green False start 5 yards enforced at UGA 12. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - TXAM 17(4:26 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - TXAM 17(4:19 - 3rd) 47-S.Small 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- FG (7 plays, 61 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:14 - 3rd) 47-S.Small kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(4:14 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to TXAM 34 for 41 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 34(3:58 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift to TXAM 27 for 7 yards (92-J.Peevy).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - UGA 27(3:13 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to TXAM 17 for 10 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 17(2:35 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift to TXAM 17 for no gain (10-M.Jones). Penalty on UGA 1-G.Pickens Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TXAM 17. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 25 - UGA 32(2:10 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 7-D.Swift. 7-D.Swift to TXAM 33 for -1 yard (1-B.Johnson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 26 - UGA 33(1:27 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to TXAM 27 for 6 yards (21-C.Oliver).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 20 - UGA 27(0:24 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to TXAM 14 for 13 yards (19-A.Hines28-T.Fuller).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - UGA 14(15:00 - 4th) 98-R.Blankenship 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(14:56 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 28-I.Spiller.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(14:47 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 28-I.Spiller.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXAM 25(14:40 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 38 for 13 yards (23-M.Webb20-J.Reed).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(14:02 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 38(13:57 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 28-I.Spiller.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - TXAM 38(13:48 - 4th) Penalty on TXAM 65-D.Moore False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 38. No Play.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 15 - TXAM 33(13:48 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to UGA 46 for 21 yards (46-J.Wilson).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 46(13:17 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 13-K.Rogers. 13-K.Rogers to UGA 31 for 15 yards (3-T.Campbell2-R.LeCounte).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 31(12:40 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to UGA 23 for 8 yards (1-D.Wilson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXAM 23(12:00 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to UGA 19 for 4 yards (46-J.Wilson).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 19(11:26 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:16 - 4th) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:16 - 4th) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(11:16 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 7-D.Swift. 7-D.Swift to UGA 32 for 7 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UGA 32(10:40 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to UGA 32 for no gain (5-B.Brown8-D.Leal).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 3 - UGA 32(10:05 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 7-D.Swift. 7-D.Swift to TXAM 48 for 20 yards (21-C.Oliver).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 48(9:31 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 35-B.Herrien.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 48(9:25 - 4th) 35-B.Herrien to TXAM 48 for no gain (1-B.Johnson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - UGA 48(8:42 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm sacked at UGA 44 for -8 yards (33-A.Hansford).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - UGA 44(8:06 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda punts 46 yards from UGA 44 to TXAM 10 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (6 plays, 47 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 10(7:59 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to TXAM 15 for 5 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 15(7:17 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 13-K.Rogers. 13-K.Rogers to TXAM 38 for 23 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(6:44 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to UGA 42 for 20 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 42(6:11 - 4th) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 48 for -10 yards (52-T.Clark).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 20 - TXAM 48(5:27 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to UGA 43 for 9 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TXAM 43(4:40 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - TXAM 43(4:35 - 4th) 34-B.Mann punts 33 yards from UGA 43 out of bounds at the UGA 10.
UGA
Bulldogs
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 10(4:26 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 7-D.Swift. 7-D.Swift pushed ob at UGA 13 for 3 yards (19-A.Hines).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 13(3:57 - 4th) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 19 for 6 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 19(3:29 - 4th) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 21 for 2 yards (19-A.Hines21-C.Oliver).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 21(2:45 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to UGA 19 for -2 yards (8-D.Leal).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - UGA 19(2:43 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 8-D.Blaylock. 8-D.Blaylock to UGA 30 for 11 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 30(2:35 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to UGA 41 for 11 yards (29-D.Renfro).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 41(1:54 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to TXAM 50 for 9 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - UGA 50(1:40 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to TXAM 47 for 3 yards (91-M.Clemons26-D.Richardson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 47(1:02 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm kneels at TXAM 48 for -1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - UGA 48(0:29 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm kneels at TXAM 49 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|12
|Rushing
|1
|6
|Passing
|14
|6
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|258
|242
|Total Plays
|62
|59
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|-1
|97
|Rush Attempts
|20
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|-0.1
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|259
|145
|Comp. - Att.
|25-42
|11-23
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|7-45
|2-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-42.6
|6-44.7
|Return Yards
|28
|59
|Punts - Returns
|2-14
|1-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-14
|1-41
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|259
|PASS YDS
|145
|
|
|-1
|RUSH YDS
|97
|
|
|258
|TOTAL YDS
|242
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|25/42
|275
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|11
|7
|0
|5
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|9
|-8
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ausbon 2 WR
|J. Ausbon
|9
|96
|1
|23
|
Q. Davis 1 WR
|Q. Davis
|5
|64
|0
|24
|
K. Rogers 13 WR
|K. Rogers
|3
|48
|0
|23
|
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
|J. Wydermyer
|4
|40
|0
|20
|
R. Renick 46 TE
|R. Renick
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Baldree 43 FB
|C. Baldree
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Hines III 19 LB
|A. Hines III
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|5-3
|0.5
|0
|
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
|L. O'Neal Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leal 8 DL
|D. Leal
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Bu. Johnson 1 LB
|Bu. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown III 5 DL
|B. Brown III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peevy 92 DL
|J. Peevy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 52 DL
|J. Madubuike
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Oliver 21 DB
|C. Oliver
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 10 DB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clemons 91 DL
|M. Clemons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Renfro 29 DB
|D. Renfro
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. White Jr. 32 LB
|A. White Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hansford 33 LB
|A. Hansford
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Fuller 28 DB
|T. Fuller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Small 47 K
|S. Small
|2/2
|37
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 34 P
|B. Mann
|7
|42.6
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Chattman 22 DB
|C. Chattman
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Preston 5 WR
|J. Preston
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|11/23
|163
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|19
|103
|0
|23
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|10
|30
|0
|13
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|3
|-20
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|2
|57
|1
|41
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|4
|29
|0
|20
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Woerner 89 TE
|C. Woerner
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Wolf 17 TE
|E. Wolf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. LeCounte 2 DB
|R. LeCounte
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Campbell 3 DB
|T. Campbell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Crowder 30 LB
|T. Crowder
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel 14 DB
|D. Daniel
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 20 DB
|J. Reed
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 52 DL
|T. Clark
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Webb 23 DB
|M. Webb
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DL
|D. Wyatt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 1 DB
|D. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 99 DL
|J. Davis
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Je. Johnson 11 LB
|Je. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 46 DB
|J. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barnett 94 DT
|M. Barnett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 DL
|T. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 98 K
|R. Blankenship
|4/4
|49
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 P
|J. Camarda
|6
|44.7
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|1
|41.0
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
