Defense shines, No. 4 Georgia prevails 19-13 vs Texas A&M

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) No. 4 Georgia is still on course to make a run at the College Football Playoff.

No thanks to the offense.

The No. 4 Bulldogs managed only one touchdown Saturday, but Rodrigo Blankenship booted four field goals and the defense stymied 24th-ranked Texas A&M for a lackluster 19-13 victory.

Georgia (10-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 4 CFP) wrapped up the league schedule with its fifth straight victory, but it was a struggle all the way.

On a wet day between the hedges, the Bulldogs managed only 260 total yards and didn't really seal the victory until D'Andre Swift broke off an 11-yard run on third-and-1 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining.

''No bones about it, we've got to improve,'' coach Kirby Smart said. ''There were things tonight that we missed that were there. That's the frustrating part.''

While the Bulldogs struggled offensively, the defense turned in another dominating performance until the closing minutes, when fatigue set in and the unit had to get by without top cornerback Eric Stokes, who left with an undisclosed injury.

His backup, freshman Tyrique Stevenson, knocked away a pass that forced the Aggies to punt with 4:21 remaining.

They never got it back.

''Those guys are relentless,'' said Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, who had another tough game. ''I'm really thankful they're on our team.''

Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) was held to just minus-1 yards rushing and 274 yards overall, one week after piling up 319 yards on the ground in a rout of South Carolina.

In his final game at Sanford Stadium, Blankenship connected on field goals of 41, 49, 37 and 31 yards to become Georgia's career scoring leader with 418 points. He passed Marshall Morgan (407), Billy Bennett (409) and previous leader Blair Walsh (412).

''The history of great kickers that Georgia's had,'' said Blankenship, who gained notoriety for his thick goggles but will be remembered for his uncanny accuracy. ''Just to be among the ranks of those guys is really an honor.''

Blankenship's performance was especially impressive in the sloppy conditions. His 49-yarder came when the rain was at its heaviest.

''It was straight down the middle,'' teammate Richard LeCounte marveled. ''That's special.''

Athens was hit by storms before the game, and another line rolled through in the second quarter, keeping famed mascot Uga X confined to his doghouse.

Then, suddenly, the showers cleared.

So did the cloud over the Georgia offense.

Just after sun broke through the clouds, bathing the towering north stands in light, freshman George Pickens slipped free down the right sideline and hauled in a 16-yard pass from Fromm, pushing the Bulldogs to a 13-3 lead at halftime.

It would be Georgia's only trip to the end zone.

The Bulldogs kept settling for field goals, and Texas A&M finally produced its lone TD of the game. Going 75 yards in 10 plays, the Aggies scored on Kellen Mond's 19-yard touchdown pass to Jhamon Ausbon with 11:16 remaining.

They got no closer.

''I think we showed a lot of guts,'' coach Jimbo Fisher said. ''Unfortunately, there are no moral victories. We're not here for moral victories. We played a great football team very well, but we've got to find that last 2 inches at the top of the mountain.''

FROMM VS SWIFT

Georgia's offensive frustration was epitomized when Fromm failed to audible out of a blitz in the closing minutes and Swift was thrown for a 2-yard loss.

The cameras caught Swift yelling at his quarterback, though everyone shrugged off the incident after the game.

''That's just two competitors who want to compete,'' Fromm said. Added Swift: ''We're always cool. That's football. Nothing is ever going to come between us.''

What someone asked Smart about the dust-up between two of his biggest stars, the coach said, ''It wasn't a dust-up. That's love. That's passion. It was a situation where we were milking the clock, and A&M disguised a blitz and Jake didn't get out of it.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M: The Aggies had another chance to prove they can compete with the nation's top teams. Again, they came up short. All four of their losses have been to teams that were ranked in the Top 10 at the time of the game.

Georgia: It's difficult to envision the Bulldogs reaching the four-team playoff with the way their offense is playing. Fromm's struggles are especially concerning. The junior quarterback was 11 of 23 for 163 yards, the third straight game he has failed to complete even 50 percent of his passes. But Swift had some very impressive runs, finishing with 103 yards on 19 carries. Overall, however, the Bulldogs were held to a season-low 97 yards rushing.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: Completes its season-ending gauntlet by traveling to Baton Rouge to take on No. 1 LSU - the fifth Top 10 opponent the Aggies have faced this season.

Georgia: Makes the short trip to Atlanta for its ''Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate'' rivalry game against Georgia Tech (3-8) to end the regular season. The Bulldogs will be heavily favored to beat the Yellow Jackets for the third year in a row and 16th time in their last 19 meetings.

---

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

UGA Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
-7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25
(15:00 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to UGA 18 for -7 yards (19-A.Hines).
+7 YD
2 & 17 - UGA 18
(14:25 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 89-C.Woerner. 89-C.Woerner to UGA 25 for 7 yards (19-A.Hines29-D.Renfro).
No Gain
3 & 10 - UGA 25
(13:46 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
Punt
4 & 10 - UGA 25
(13:40 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 54 yards from UGA 25. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 15 for -6 yards (27-E.Stokes87-T.Simmons).

TXAM Aggies
- Punt (4 plays, -9 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 15
(13:26 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 12 for -3 yards (32-M.Rice).
Penalty
2 & 13 - TXAM 12
(12:53 - 1st) Penalty on TXAM 54-C.Green False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 12. No Play.
-2 YD
2 & 18 - TXAM 7
(12:39 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 5 for -2 yards (52-T.Clark23-M.Webb).
+1 YD
3 & 20 - TXAM 5
(11:54 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 6 for 1 yard (95-D.Wyatt).
Punt
4 & 19 - TXAM 6
(11:19 - 1st) 34-B.Mann punts 59 yards from TXAM 6. 8-D.Blaylock pushed ob at TXAM 47 for 18 yards (33-A.Hansford).

UGA Bulldogs
- FG (5 plays, 23 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 47
(11:06 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to TXAM 42 for 5 yards (1-B.Johnson).
+14 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 42
(10:21 - 1st) 7-D.Swift pushed ob at TXAM 28 for 14 yards (26-D.Richardson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 28
(9:48 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to TXAM 26 for 2 yards (52-J.Madubuike26-D.Richardson).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - UGA 26
(9:11 - 1st) 35-B.Herrien to TXAM 24 for 2 yards (10-M.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 6 - UGA 24
(8:31 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 35-B.Herrien.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - UGA 24
(8:26 - 1st) 98-R.Blankenship 41 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXAM Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:22 - 1st) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 25
(8:22 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 25
(8:17 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 25 for no gain (94-M.Barnett15-T.Marshall).
No Gain
3 & 10 - TXAM 25
(7:30 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 25 for no gain (11-J.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 10 - TXAM 25
(6:54 - 1st) 34-B.Mann punts 27 yards from TXAM 25 out of bounds at the UGA 48.

UGA Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -17 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 48
(6:47 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 48
(6:40 - 1st) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 46 for -2 yards (92-J.Peevy).
-15 YD
3 & 12 - UGA 46
(6:04 - 1st) to UGA 31 FUMBLES. 11-J.Fromm to UGA 31 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 27 - UGA 31
(5:25 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 52 yards from UGA 31 to TXAM 17 fair catch by 1-Q.Davis.

TXAM Aggies
- Punt (4 plays, 28 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
+23 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 17
(5:17 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to TXAM 40 for 23 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 40
(4:35 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 45 for 5 yards (20-J.Reed).
No Gain
2 & 5 - TXAM 45
(3:51 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 45 for no gain (44-T.Walker).
No Gain
3 & 5 - TXAM 45
(3:05 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
Punt
4 & 5 - TXAM 45
(2:59 - 1st) 34-B.Mann punts 54 yards from TXAM 45 Downed at the UGA 1.

UGA Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 1
(2:43 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 1
(2:37 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to UGA 6 for 5 yards (52-J.Madubuike).
No Gain
3 & 5 - UGA 6
(2:04 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
Punt
4 & 5 - UGA 6
(2:00 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 49 yards from UGA 6. 1-Q.Davis to UGA 35 for 20 yards (24-P.Hudson).

TXAM Aggies
- FG (7 plays, 15 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 35
(1:46 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to UGA 30 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 30
(1:04 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to UGA 28 for 2 yards (3-T.Campbell).
+8 YD
3 & 3 - TXAM 28
(0:17 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 43-C.Baldree. 43-C.Baldree to UGA 20 for 8 yards (32-M.Rice).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 20
(15:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 20
(14:55 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to UGA 15 for 5 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
Penalty
3 & 5 - TXAM 15
(14:04 - 2nd) Penalty on TXAM 11-K.Mond Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UGA 15. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 10 - TXAM 20
(13:39 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - TXAM 20
(13:34 - 2nd) 47-S.Small 37 yards Field Goal is Good.

UGA Bulldogs
- FG (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:29 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann kicks 60 yards from TXAM 35. 35-B.Herrien to UGA 46 for 41 yards (34-B.Mann).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 46
(13:23 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to TXAM 38 for 16 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 38
(12:59 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to TXAM 34 for 4 yards (8-D.Leal).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 34
(12:24 - 2nd) 35-B.Herrien to TXAM 32 for 2 yards (19-A.Hines).
No Gain
3 & 4 - UGA 32
(11:48 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - UGA 32
(11:41 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship 49 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXAM Aggies
- Punt (4 plays, -8 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:36 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 25
(11:36 - 2nd) Penalty on TXAM 11-K.Mond Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TXAM 25. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - TXAM 20
(11:36 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 22 for 2 yards (14-D.Daniel).
Sack
2 & 13 - TXAM 22
(10:58 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 17 for -5 yards (99-J.Davis).
No Gain
3 & 18 - TXAM 17
(10:11 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 17 for no gain (11-J.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 18 - TXAM 17
(9:38 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann punts 48 yards from TXAM 17 to UGA 35 fair catch by 8-D.Blaylock.

UGA Bulldogs
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 35
(9:30 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 35 for no gain (8-D.Leal9-L.O'Neal).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 35
(8:53 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 36 for 1 yard (9-L.O'Neal).
+27 YD
3 & 9 - UGA 36
(8:32 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 87-T.Simmons. 87-T.Simmons to TXAM 37 for 27 yards.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 37
(8:08 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to TXAM 15 for 22 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 15
(7:37 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm to TXAM 16 for -1 yard (19-A.Hines).
No Gain
2 & 11 - UGA 16
(6:56 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Wolf.
+16 YD
3 & 11 - UGA 16
(6:49 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:44 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.

TXAM Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:44 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 25
(6:44 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 25 for no gain (95-D.Wyatt).
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 25
(6:04 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 25 for no gain (1-D.Wilson).
No Gain
3 & 10 - TXAM 25
(5:16 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
Punt
4 & 10 - TXAM 25
(5:10 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann punts 37 yards from TXAM 25 to UGA 38 fair catch by 8-D.Blaylock.

UGA Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
+23 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 38
(5:03 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to TXAM 39 for 23 yards (92-J.Peevy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 39
(4:26 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 39
(4:19 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to TXAM 36 for 3 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
No Gain
3 & 7 - UGA 36
(3:36 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Blaylock.
Punt
4 & 7 - UGA 36
(3:31 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 27 yards from TXAM 36 Downed at the TXAM 9.

TXAM Aggies
- Punt (9 plays, 17 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 9
(3:19 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to TXAM 18 for 9 yards (32-M.Rice).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - TXAM 18
(2:44 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 20 for 2 yards (13-A.Ojulari10-M.Herring).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 20
(2:10 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to TXAM 25 for 5 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 25
(1:34 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to TXAM 31 for 6 yards (23-M.Webb).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 31
(1:14 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to UGA 45 for 24 yards (20-J.Reed).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 45
(0:50 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 28-I.Spiller.
Penalty
2 & 10 - TXAM 45
(0:44 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers. Penalty on TXAM 13-K.Rogers Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UGA 45. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 25 - TXAM 40
(0:38 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon.
-14 YD
3 & 25 - TXAM 40
(0:32 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 26 FUMBLES. 11-K.Mond to TXAM 26 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 39 - TXAM 26
(0:25 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann punts 40 yards from TXAM 26 Downed at the UGA 34.

UGA Bulldogs
- Halftime (2 plays, 9 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 34
(0:14 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 39 for 5 yards (8-D.Leal).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 39
(0:09 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 43 for 4 yards (32-A.White).

TXAM Aggies
- Fumble (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35. 5-J.Preston to TXAM 14 for 14 yards (15-T.Marshall).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 14
(14:55 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond scrambles to TXAM 21 for 7 yards (30-T.Crowder).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - TXAM 21
(14:18 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 23 for 2 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
Penalty
3 & 1 - TXAM 23
(13:31 - 3rd) Penalty on TXAM 85-J.Wydermyer False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 23. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - TXAM 18
(13:08 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 23 FUMBLES (2-R.LeCounte). 2-R.LeCounte to TXAM 21 for no gain.

UGA Bulldogs
- FG (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 21
(12:55 - 3rd) 10-K.Jackson to TXAM 20 for 1 yard (9-L.O'Neal).
No Gain
2 & 9 - UGA 20
(12:16 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
No Gain
3 & 9 - UGA 20
(12:09 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson. Penalty on UGA 55-T.Hill Holding declined.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - UGA 20
(12:03 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship 37 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXAM Aggies
- Downs (7 plays, 33 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:59 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 24 yards from UGA 35. 22-C.Chattman to TXAM 41 for no gain.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 41
(11:58 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to TXAM 45 for 4 yards (3-T.Campbell).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - TXAM 45
(11:16 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 13-K.Rogers. 13-K.Rogers to UGA 45 for 10 yards (30-T.Crowder).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 45
(10:35 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 46-R.Renick. 46-R.Renick to UGA 35 for 10 yards (14-D.Daniel).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 35
(10:09 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 35
(9:45 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond scrambles to UGA 26 for 9 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
No Gain
3 & 1 - TXAM 26
(9:18 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to UGA 26 for no gain (32-M.Rice94-M.Barnett).
No Gain
4 & 1 - TXAM 26
(8:25 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to UGA 26 for no gain (99-J.Davis).

UGA Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 26
(8:20 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 28 for 2 yards (5-B.Brown).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - UGA 28
(7:45 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 27 for -1 yard (5-B.Brown).
Sack
3 & 9 - UGA 27
(7:00 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm sacked at UGA 16 for -11 yards (52-J.Madubuike26-D.Richardson).
Punt
4 & 20 - UGA 16
(6:23 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda punts 40 yards from UGA 16 out of bounds at the TXAM 44.

TXAM Aggies
- FG (8 plays, 39 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 44
(6:14 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 44
(6:08 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to UGA 47 for 9 yards (32-M.Rice30-T.Crowder).
+20 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 47
(5:22 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to UGA 27 for 20 yards (30-T.Crowder).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 27
(4:43 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer. Penalty on UGA 84-W.Grant Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UGA 27. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 12
(4:36 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 12
(4:32 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
Penalty
3 & 10 - TXAM 12
(4:26 - 3rd) Penalty on TXAM 55-K.Green False start 5 yards enforced at UGA 12. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 15 - TXAM 17
(4:26 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
Field Goal
4 & 15 - TXAM 17
(4:19 - 3rd) 47-S.Small 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

UGA Bulldogs
- FG (7 plays, 61 yards, 3:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:14 - 3rd) 47-S.Small kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
+41 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25
(4:14 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to TXAM 34 for 41 yards (26-D.Richardson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 34
(3:58 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift to TXAM 27 for 7 yards (92-J.Peevy).
+10 YD
2 & 3 - UGA 27
(3:13 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to TXAM 17 for 10 yards (26-D.Richardson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UGA 17
(2:35 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift to TXAM 17 for no gain (10-M.Jones). Penalty on UGA 1-G.Pickens Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TXAM 17. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 25 - UGA 32
(2:10 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 7-D.Swift. 7-D.Swift to TXAM 33 for -1 yard (1-B.Johnson).
+6 YD
2 & 26 - UGA 33
(1:27 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to TXAM 27 for 6 yards (21-C.Oliver).
+13 YD
3 & 20 - UGA 27
(0:24 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to TXAM 14 for 13 yards (19-A.Hines28-T.Fuller).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - UGA 14
(15:00 - 4th) 98-R.Blankenship 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXAM Aggies
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:56 - 4th) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 25
(14:56 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 28-I.Spiller.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 25
(14:47 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 28-I.Spiller.
+13 YD
3 & 10 - TXAM 25
(14:40 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 38 for 13 yards (23-M.Webb20-J.Reed).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 38
(14:02 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 38
(13:57 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 28-I.Spiller.
Penalty
3 & 10 - TXAM 38
(13:48 - 4th) Penalty on TXAM 65-D.Moore False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 38. No Play.
+21 YD
3 & 15 - TXAM 33
(13:48 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to UGA 46 for 21 yards (46-J.Wilson).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 46
(13:17 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 13-K.Rogers. 13-K.Rogers to UGA 31 for 15 yards (3-T.Campbell2-R.LeCounte).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 31
(12:40 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to UGA 23 for 8 yards (1-D.Wilson).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - TXAM 23
(12:00 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to UGA 19 for 4 yards (46-J.Wilson).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 19
(11:26 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:16 - 4th) 47-S.Small extra point is good.

UGA Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:16 - 4th) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25
(11:16 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 7-D.Swift. 7-D.Swift to UGA 32 for 7 yards (26-D.Richardson).
No Gain
2 & 3 - UGA 32
(10:40 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to UGA 32 for no gain (5-B.Brown8-D.Leal).
+20 YD
3 & 3 - UGA 32
(10:05 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 7-D.Swift. 7-D.Swift to TXAM 48 for 20 yards (21-C.Oliver).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 48
(9:31 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 35-B.Herrien.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UGA 48
(9:25 - 4th) 35-B.Herrien to TXAM 48 for no gain (1-B.Johnson).
Sack
3 & 10 - UGA 48
(8:42 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm sacked at UGA 44 for -8 yards (33-A.Hansford).
Punt
4 & 18 - UGA 44
(8:06 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda punts 46 yards from UGA 44 to TXAM 10 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.

TXAM Aggies
- Punt (6 plays, 47 yards, 3:24 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 10
(7:59 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to TXAM 15 for 5 yards (3-T.Campbell).
+23 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 15
(7:17 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 13-K.Rogers. 13-K.Rogers to TXAM 38 for 23 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 38
(6:44 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to UGA 42 for 20 yards (14-D.Daniel).
Sack
1 & 10 - TXAM 42
(6:11 - 4th) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 48 for -10 yards (52-T.Clark).
+9 YD
2 & 20 - TXAM 48
(5:27 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to UGA 43 for 9 yards (3-T.Campbell).
No Gain
3 & 11 - TXAM 43
(4:40 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
Punt
4 & 11 - TXAM 43
(4:35 - 4th) 34-B.Mann punts 33 yards from UGA 43 out of bounds at the UGA 10.

UGA Bulldogs

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 10
(4:26 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 7-D.Swift. 7-D.Swift pushed ob at UGA 13 for 3 yards (19-A.Hines).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 13
(3:57 - 4th) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 19 for 6 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 19
(3:29 - 4th) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 21 for 2 yards (19-A.Hines21-C.Oliver).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 21
(2:45 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to UGA 19 for -2 yards (8-D.Leal).
+11 YD
2 & 12 - UGA 19
(2:43 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 8-D.Blaylock. 8-D.Blaylock to UGA 30 for 11 yards (26-D.Richardson).
+11 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 30
(2:35 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to UGA 41 for 11 yards (29-D.Renfro).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 41
(1:54 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to TXAM 50 for 9 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 50
(1:40 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to TXAM 47 for 3 yards (91-M.Clemons26-D.Richardson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 47
(1:02 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm kneels at TXAM 48 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - UGA 48
(0:29 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm kneels at TXAM 49 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:16
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
19
Touchdown 11:26
11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
03:40
pos
12
19
Field Goal 15:00
98-R.Blankenship 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
76
yds
03:50
pos
6
19
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:19
47-S.Small 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
29
yds
01:55
pos
6
16
Field Goal 12:03
98-R.Blankenship 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
1
yds
00:52
pos
3
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:44
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
13
Touchdown 6:49
11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:46
pos
3
12
Field Goal 11:41
98-R.Blankenship 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
22
yds
01:48
pos
3
6
Field Goal 13:34
47-S.Small 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
20
yds
01:29
pos
3
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:26
98-R.Blankenship 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
23
yds
02:40
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 12
Rushing 1 6
Passing 14 6
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 4-15 5-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 258 242
Total Plays 62 59
Avg Gain 4.2 4.1
Net Yards Rushing -1 97
Rush Attempts 20 36
Avg Rush Yards -0.1 2.7
Net Yards Passing 259 145
Comp. - Att. 25-42 11-23
Yards Per Pass 6.2 6.3
Penalties - Yards 7-45 2-30
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 7-42.6 6-44.7
Return Yards 28 59
Punts - Returns 2-14 1-18
Kickoffs - Returns 1-14 1-41
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Texas A&M 7-4 033713
4 Georgia 10-1 3103319
Sanford Stadium Athens, Georgia
 259 PASS YDS 145
-1 RUSH YDS 97
258 TOTAL YDS 242
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 275 1 0 122.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 275 1 0 122.4
K. Mond 25/42 275 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 7 0
I. Spiller 11 7 0 5
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -8 0
K. Mond 9 -8 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 96 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 96 1
J. Ausbon 9 96 1 23
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 64 0
Q. Davis 5 64 0 24
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 48 0
K. Rogers 3 48 0 23
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
J. Wydermyer 4 40 0 20
R. Renick 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
R. Renick 1 10 0 10
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
I. Spiller 2 9 0 9
C. Baldree 43 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Baldree 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Hines III 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
A. Hines III 7-0 0.0 0
D. Richardson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.5
D. Richardson 5-3 0.5 0
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
L. O'Neal Jr. 5-1 0.0 0
D. Leal 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Leal 4-1 0.0 0
Bu. Johnson 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Bu. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
B. Brown III 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Brown III 3-0 0.0 0
J. Peevy 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Peevy 3-0 0.0 0
J. Madubuike 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
J. Madubuike 2-1 0.5 0
C. Oliver 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Oliver 2-1 0.0 0
M. Jones 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
M. Clemons 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Clemons 1-0 0.0 0
D. Renfro 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Renfro 1-1 0.0 0
A. White Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. White Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hansford 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Hansford 1-0 1.0 0
T. Fuller 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Fuller 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
S. Small 2/2 37 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 42.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 42.6 2
B. Mann 7 42.6 2 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Chattman 22 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. Chattman 1 0.0 0 0
J. Preston 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
J. Preston 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
Q. Davis 1 20.0 20 0
A. Smith 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -6.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -6.0 0 0
A. Smith 1 -6.0 0 0
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.8% 163 1 0 121.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.8% 163 1 0 121.7
J. Fromm 11/23 163 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 103 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 103 0
D. Swift 19 103 0 23
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 30 0
B. Herrien 10 30 0 13
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Jackson 1 1 0 1
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -20 0
J. Fromm 3 -20 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Pickens 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 57 1
G. Pickens 2 57 1 41
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
D. Swift 4 29 0 20
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 0
T. Simmons 1 27 0 27
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
K. Jackson 1 22 0 22
D. Blaylock 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Blaylock 1 11 0 11
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Robertson 1 10 0 10
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Woerner 1 7 0 7
E. Wolf 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Wolf 0 0 0 0
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Herrien 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. LeCounte 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
R. LeCounte 6-1 0.0 0
T. Campbell 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Campbell 5-0 0.0 0
M. Rice 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Rice 5-0 0.0 0
T. Crowder 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Crowder 3-1 0.0 0
D. Daniel 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Daniel 3-0 0.0 0
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Reed 2-1 0.0 0
T. Clark 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Clark 2-0 1.0 0
M. Webb 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Webb 2-1 0.0 0
D. Wyatt 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Wyatt 2-0 0.0 0
D. Wilson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Wilson 2-0 0.0 0
A. Ojulari 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Ojulari 2-0 0.0 0
J. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Davis 2-0 1.0 0
Je. Johnson 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Je. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Wilson 46 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Wilson 2-0 0.0 0
M. Barnett 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Barnett 1-1 0.0 0
T. Walker 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Walker 1-0 0.0 0
M. Herring 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Herring 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/4 1/1
R. Blankenship 4/4 49 1/1 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Camarda 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.7 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 44.7 3
J. Camarda 6 44.7 3 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 41.0 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 41.0 41 0
B. Herrien 1 41.0 41 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Blaylock 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
D. Blaylock 1 18.0 18 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 TXAM 15 2:07 4 -9 Punt
8:22 TXAM 25 1:28 3 0 Punt
5:17 TXAM 17 2:18 4 28 Punt
1:46 UGA 35 1:29 7 15 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:36 TXAM 25 1:58 4 -8 Punt
6:44 TXAM 25 1:34 3 0 Punt
3:19 TXAM 9 2:54 9 17 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXAM 14 1:52 4 7 Fumble
11:59 TXAM 41 3:34 7 33 Downs
6:14 TXAM 44 1:55 8 39 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 TXAM 25 3:40 11 75 TD
7:59 TXAM 10 3:24 6 47 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UGA 25 1:20 3 0 Punt
11:06 TXAM 47 2:40 5 23 FG
6:47 UGA 48 1:22 3 -17 Punt
2:43 UGA 1 0:43 3 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 UGA 46 1:48 4 22 FG
9:30 UGA 35 2:46 7 65 TD
5:03 UGA 38 1:32 4 26 Punt
0:14 UGA 34 0:05 2 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 TXAM 21 0:52 3 1 FG
8:20 UGA 26 1:57 3 -10 Punt
4:14 UGA 25 3:50 7 61 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:16 UGA 25 3:10 6 19 Punt
4:26 UGA 10 3:57 10 41
