Drive Chart
BALLST
KENTST

No Text

Crum leads Kent State to 41-38 win over Ball State

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

KENT, Ohio (AP) Dustin Crum passed for 369 yards and ran for another 101, Matthew Trickett kicked a 22-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining and Kent State defeated Ball State 41-38 on Saturday.

After Ball State's Caleb Huntley scored on a 42-yard run to tie the game at 38 with 4:14 remaining, the Golden Flashes (5-6, 4-3 Mid-American) drove 67 yards in 11 plays to set up Trickett, last season's All-MAC placekicker.

Crum was 18-of-26 passing with three touchdowns to Isaiah McKoy (6 receptions, 159 yards) and Crum added another touchdown on the ground. Mike Carrigan had eight catches for 178 yards, including a 64-yard non-scoring play.

Ball State's MAC-leading rushing game piled up 330 yards and four touchdowns with Huntley gaining 192 yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns. Walter Fletcher added 90 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Drew Plitt had the other rushing touchdown. Plitt passed for 208 yards and one touchdown for the Cardinals (4-7, 3-4).

The teams combined for 1,173 yards of offense.

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett kicks 35 yards from KNT 35 to BALL 30 fair catch by 27-J.Daw.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 30
(15:00 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 31 for 1 yard (8-E.Hines).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 31
(14:32 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 34 for 3 yards (4-C.Phillips28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
No Gain
3 & 6 - BALLST 34
(13:58 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
Punt
4 & 6 - BALLST 34
(13:53 - 1st) 38-N.Snyder punts 47 yards from BALL 34 out of bounds at the KNT 19.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Punt (8 plays, 38 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 19
(13:44 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to KNT 31 for 12 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 31
(13:32 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 45 for 14 yards (17-N.Jones9-C.Albright).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 45
(13:19 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to BALL 46 for 9 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - KENTST 46
(12:58 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to BALL 40 for 6 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 40
(12:45 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to BALL 38 for 2 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
No Gain
2 & 8 - KENTST 38
(12:09 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Price.
No Gain
3 & 8 - KENTST 38
(12:03 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Price.
Penalty
4 & 8 - KENTST 38
(11:57 - 1st) Penalty on KNT 3-K.Price False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 38. No Play.
Punt
4 & 13 - KENTST 43
(11:57 - 1st) 96-D.Adams punts 41 yards from BALL 43 Downed at the BALL 2.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (11 plays, 98 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 2
(11:28 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 11 for 9 yards (36-J.Salaam).
+54 YD
2 & 1 - BALLST 11
(11:02 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 35 for 54 yards (36-J.Salaam).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(10:38 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to KNT 30 for 5 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
No Gain
2 & 5 - BALLST 30
(10:11 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A. Davis.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 30
(10:03 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to KNT 26 for 4 yards (7-J.Parker).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - BALLST 26
(9:30 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt to KNT 24 for 2 yards (92-T.Majette).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 24
(9:06 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to KNT 16 for 8 yards (7-J.Parker28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 16
(8:36 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to KNT 12 for 4 yards (7-J.Parker).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 12
(8:13 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to KNT 1 for 11 yards (8-E.Hines).
No Gain
1 & 1 - BALLST 1
(8:00 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt to KNT 1 for no gain (92-T.Majette).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - BALLST 1
(7:26 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:23 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:23 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 59 yards from BALL 35. 7-J.Parker to KNT 23 for 17 yards (24-W.Jones).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 23
(7:18 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to KNT 27 for 4 yards (5-B.Cosby).
Penalty
2 & 6 - KENTST 27
(6:52 - 1st) Penalty on KNT 54-N.Warnock False start 5 yards enforced at KNT 27. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 11 - KENTST 22
(6:49 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
+8 YD
3 & 11 - KENTST 22
(6:44 - 1st) 14-D.Crum to KNT 30 for 8 yards (17-N.Jones).
Punt
4 & 3 - KENTST 30
(6:17 - 1st) 96-D.Adams punts 45 yards from KNT 30 to BALL 25 fair catch by 86-R.Miller.

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (6 plays, 4 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(6:09 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 32 for 7 yards (4-C.Phillips36-J.Salaam).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 32
(5:44 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 34 for 2 yards (34-K.Gamble).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 34
(5:24 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 37 for 3 yards (34-K.Gamble28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
Sack
1 & 10 - BALLST 37
(5:00 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 34 for -3 yards (92-T.Majette).
+8 YD
2 & 13 - BALLST 34
(4:29 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 42 for 8 yards (36-J.Salaam).
Sack
3 & 5 - BALLST 42
(3:58 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 29 for -13 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
Punt
4 & 18 - BALLST 29
(3:19 - 1st) 38-N.Snyder punts 49 yards from BALL 29. 12-R.James to KNT 22 for no gain (22-M.Hurt).

KENTST Golden Flashes
- TD (3 plays, 78 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 22
(3:10 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to KNT 33 for 11 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 33
(2:58 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 49 for 16 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+51 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 49
(2:43 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:36 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:36 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett kicks 61 yards from KNT 35. 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 21 for 17 yards (4-C.Phillips18-X.Williams).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 21
(2:30 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 20 for -1 yard (1-N.Faulkner53-A.Hoag).
+11 YD
2 & 11 - BALLST 20
(1:57 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to BALL 31 for 11 yards (21-M.Miller).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 31
(1:33 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 34 FUMBLES (28-M.Lawrence-Burke). 2-C.Huntley to BALL 34 for no gain.
+39 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 34
(1:00 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to KNT 27 for 39 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 27
(0:45 - 1st) Penalty on KNT 98-D.Hill Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at KNT 27. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 13
(0:39 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 13
(0:35 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to KNT 9 for 4 yards (36-J.Salaam).
Penalty
3 & 6 - BALLST 9
(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on BALL 71-Z.Ricketts False start 5 yards enforced at KNT 9. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 11 - BALLST 14
(15:00 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 85-Y.Tyler.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - BALLST 14
(14:56 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Downs (8 plays, 35 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:51 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 56 yards from BALL 35. 3-K.Price to KNT 27 for 18 yards (8-C.Rudy). Team penalty on KNT Holding 10 yards enforced at KNT 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 17
(14:45 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Orr.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 17
(14:38 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 18 for 1 yard (17-N.Jones).
+11 YD
3 & 9 - KENTST 18
(14:20 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to KNT 29 for 11 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 29
(14:06 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon to KNT 44 for 15 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 44
(13:51 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to BALL 48 for 8 yards (5-B.Cosby).
-4 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 48
(13:38 - 2nd) 10-A.Dixon to KNT 48 for -4 yards (23-B.Anderson44-B.Burns).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - KENTST 48
(12:59 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to BALL 47 for 5 yards (44-B.Burns27-J.Daw).
-1 YD
4 & 1 - KENTST 47
(12:38 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to BALL 48 for -1 yard (27-J.Daw).

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (7 plays, 52 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 48
(12:33 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 46 for -2 yards (92-T.Majette).
+6 YD
2 & 12 - BALLST 46
(12:06 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to KNT 48 for 6 yards. Penalty on KNT 4-C.Phillips Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KNT 48.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 33
(11:48 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher to KNT 23 for 10 yards (6-M.Bahr20-M.Nunez).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 23
(11:16 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 14 for 9 yards (36-J.Salaam28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
No Gain
2 & 1 - BALLST 14
(10:46 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 14 for no gain (34-K.Gamble).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 14
(10:11 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 6 for 8 yards (5-K.Sherald).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - BALLST 6
(9:45 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:38 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:38 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 53 yards from BALL 35. 3-K.Price to KNT 25 for 13 yards (44-B.Burns).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25
(9:32 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 30 for 5 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 30
(9:07 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 31 for 1 yard (2-J.White).
+10 YD
3 & 4 - KENTST 31
(8:34 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum to KNT 41 for 10 yards (5-B.Cosby16-H.Littles).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 41
(8:19 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum to BALL 49 for 10 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 49
(8:03 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum to BALL 21 for 28 yards.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 21
(7:39 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:34 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- Downs (8 plays, 52 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:34 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 48 yards from KNT 35. 27-J.Daw to BALL 39 for 22 yards (27-I.Vance).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39
(7:29 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to BALL 48 for 9 yards (20-M.Nunez).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - BALLST 48
(7:03 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 45 for 7 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 45
(6:40 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
+27 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 45
(6:32 - 2nd) 4-M.Dunner to KNT 18 for 27 yards (36-J.Salaam). Penalty on KNT 44-M.Harmon Offside declined.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 18
(6:18 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 14 for 4 yards (92-T.Majette).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 14
(5:45 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 10 for 4 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 10
(5:06 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 9 for 1 yard (34-K.Gamble).
No Gain
4 & 1 - BALLST 9
(4:29 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 9 for no gain (97-Z.West).

KENTST Golden Flashes
- TD (7 plays, 91 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 9
(4:25 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum scrambles to KNT 12 for 3 yards (42-C.Crumb).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 12
(4:08 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 19 for 7 yards (23-B.Anderson2-J.White).
+64 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 19
(3:55 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to BALL 17 for 64 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 17
(3:44 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to BALL 15 for 2 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 15
(3:09 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to BALL 10 for 5 yards (42-C.Crumb1-R.Wilborn). Penalty on BALL 42-C.Crumb Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at BALL 10.
+3 YD
1 & 5 - KENTST 5
(2:53 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to BALL 2 for 3 yards (35-J.Jennette).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 2
(2:15 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:11 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:11 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(2:11 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 40 for 15 yards (5-K.Sherald).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 40
(1:56 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 42 for 2 yards (97-Z.West).
+16 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 42
(1:30 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to KNT 42 for 16 yards (36-J.Salaam).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 42
(1:07 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 85-Y.Tyler. Penalty on KNT 8-E.Hines Pass interference 9 yards enforced at KNT 42. No Play.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 33
(1:03 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:53 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:53 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 51 yards from BALL 35. 3-K.Price to KNT 26 for 12 yards (44-B.Burns27-J.Daw).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 26
(0:46 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 26
(0:40 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Price.
Sack
3 & 10 - KENTST 26
(0:36 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 24 for -2 yards (27-J.Daw).
Punt
4 & 12 - KENTST 24
(0:28 - 2nd) 96-D.Adams punts 76 yards from KNT 24 to BALL End Zone. touchback.

BALLST Cardinals
- Halftime (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(0:18 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 25 for 5 yards (6-M.Bahr).

KENTST Golden Flashes
- FG (8 plays, 72 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 58 yards from BALL 35. 3-K.Price to KNT 23 for 16 yards (8-C.Rudy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 23
(14:54 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 23 for no gain (6-J.Thomas).
+47 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 23
(14:34 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to BALL 30 for 47 yards (17-N.Jones).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 30
(14:20 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to BALL 22 for 8 yards (17-N.Jones).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 22
(14:00 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum to BALL 19 for 3 yards (35-J.Jennette1-R.Wilborn).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 19
(13:50 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to BALL 5 for 14 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
-2 YD
1 & 5 - KENTST 5
(13:30 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum to BALL 7 for -2 yards (13-J.Williams).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 7
(13:08 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to BALL 9 for -2 yards (9-C.Albright6-J.Thomas).
+4 YD
3 & 9 - KENTST 9
(12:31 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to BALL 5 for 4 yards (5-B.Cosby).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - KENTST 5
(11:53 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:48 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 36 yards from KNT 35. 27-J.Daw to BALL 36 for 7 yards (6-M.Bahr).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 36
(11:43 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 88-N.Givan. 88-N.Givan to BALL 45 for 9 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
Penalty
2 & 1 - BALLST 45
(11:13 - 3rd) Penalty on BALL 62-C.Blackwell False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 45. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 40
(11:08 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 45 for 5 yards (34-K.Gamble6-M.Bahr).
No Gain
3 & 1 - BALLST 45
(10:35 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
Punt
4 & 1 - BALLST 45
(10:31 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder punts 39 yards from BALL 45 to KNT 16 fair catch by 12-R.James.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- TD (9 plays, 84 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 16
(10:24 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Price.
+34 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 16
(10:17 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to BALL 50 for 34 yards (17-N.Jones).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 50
(9:58 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to BALL 38 for 12 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38
(9:43 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to BALL 41 for -3 yards (13-J.Williams2-J.White).
+5 YD
2 & 13 - KENTST 41
(9:03 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 13-K.Orr. 13-K.Orr to BALL 36 for 5 yards (44-B.Burns).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - KENTST 36
(8:38 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum to BALL 27 for 9 yards (23-B.Anderson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 27
(8:20 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to BALL 15 for 12 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 15
(8:08 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to BALL 2 for 13 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - KENTST 2
(7:31 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:27 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:27 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 36 yards from KNT 35. 27-J.Daw to KNT 50 for 21 yards (95-M.Trickett).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 50
(7:19 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A. Davis.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 50
(7:13 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to KNT 46 for 4 yards (55-S.Diaby).
+1 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 46
(6:39 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt to KNT 45 for 1 yard (8-E.Hines97-Z.West).
Punt
4 & 5 - BALLST 45
(5:56 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder punts 45 yards from KNT 45 to KNT End Zone. touchback.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Punt (6 plays, 38 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 20
(5:46 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to KNT 21 for 1 yard (23-B.Anderson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - KENTST 21
(5:18 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 21 for no gain (92-K.Kendrick9-C.Albright).
+37 YD
3 & 9 - KENTST 21
(4:54 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum to BALL 42 for 37 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 42
(4:35 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to BALL 40 for 2 yards (13-J.Williams).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 40
(4:02 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to BALL 39 for 1 yard (67-J.Ramsey).
Sack
3 & 7 - KENTST 39
(3:26 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum sacked at BALL 42 for -3 yards (9-C.Albright).
Punt
4 & 10 - KENTST 42
(2:41 - 3rd) 96-D.Adams punts 39 yards from BALL 42 Downed at the BALL 3.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (20 plays, 97 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 3
(2:28 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 7 for 4 yards (53-A.Hoag).
No Gain
2 & 6 - BALLST 7
(2:03 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 7 for no gain (6-M.Bahr34-K.Gamble).
+10 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 7
(1:22 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to BALL 17 for 10 yards (34-K.Gamble).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 17
(1:01 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 20 for 3 yards (5-K.Sherald).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 20
(0:24 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 23 for 3 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - BALLST 23
(15:00 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 28 for 5 yards (6-M.Bahr).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 28
(14:39 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 39 for 11 yards (5-K.Sherald).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39
(14:17 - 4th) 11-J.Hall to BALL 47 for 8 yards (6-M.Bahr).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 47
(13:58 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 50 for 3 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 50
(13:38 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to KNT 45 for 5 yards (7-J.Parker).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 45
(13:05 - 4th) 11-J.Hall to KNT 37 for 8 yards (7-J.Parker5-K.Sherald).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 37
(12:42 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to KNT 29 for 8 yards (36-J.Salaam).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 29
(12:08 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 24 for 5 yards (92-T.Majette).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 24
(11:41 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 22 for 2 yards (19-A.Musolino34-K.Gamble).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 22
(11:08 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 11 for 11 yards (8-E.Hines6-M.Bahr).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 11
(10:50 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to KNT 11 for no gain (1-N.Faulkner98-D.Hill).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 11
(10:08 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to KNT 7 for 4 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke41-J.Price).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 7
(9:52 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to KNT 1 for 6 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke8-E.Hines).
No Gain
1 & 1 - BALLST 1
(9:28 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 1 for no gain (6-M.Bahr92-T.Majette).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - BALLST 1
(8:59 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:55 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- TD (4 plays, 50 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:55 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 56 yards from BALL 35. 7-J.Parker to BALL 50 for 41 yards (44-B.Burns).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 50
(8:44 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 18-X.Williams.
+26 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 50
(8:39 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to BALL 24 for 26 yards (5-B.Cosby1-R.Wilborn).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 24
(8:24 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to BALL 24 for no gain (6-J.Thomas).
+24 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 24
(8:02 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:55 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 3:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:55 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 30 yards from KNT 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 35 for no gain (95-M.Trickett).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(7:46 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 40 for 5 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 40
(7:15 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 44 for 4 yards (8-E.Hines).
No Gain
3 & 1 - BALLST 44
(6:49 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 44 for no gain (53-A.Hoag).
+5 YD
4 & 1 - BALLST 44
(6:09 - 4th) 4-M.Dunner to BALL 49 for 5 yards (7-J.Parker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 49
(5:48 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 85-Y.Tyler.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 49
(5:43 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 44 for 7 yards (1-N.Faulkner34-K.Gamble).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 44
(5:04 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to KNT 42 for 2 yards (34-K.Gamble1-N.Faulkner).
+42 YD
4 & 1 - BALLST 42
(4:24 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:14 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- FG (11 plays, 67 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:14 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 54 yards from BALL 35. 7-J.Parker to KNT 28 for 17 yards (84-T.Hohlt).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 28
(4:08 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 33 for 5 yards (6-J.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 5 - KENTST 33
(3:48 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to KNT 33 for no gain (6-J.Thomas).
Penalty
3 & 5 - KENTST 33
(3:02 - 4th) Penalty on KNT 54-N.Warnock False start 5 yards enforced at KNT 33. No Play.
+37 YD
3 & 10 - KENTST 28
(2:58 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to BALL 35 for 37 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 35
(2:48 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to BALL 31 for 4 yards (2-J.White).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 31
(2:29 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to BALL 29 for 2 yards (44-B.Burns2-J.White).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - KENTST 29
(1:58 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to BALL 21 for 8 yards (17-N.Jones).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 21
(1:50 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to BALL 18 for 3 yards (5-B.Cosby2-J.White). Penalty on BALL 42-C.Crumb Holding 9 yards enforced at BALL 18.
+2 YD
1 & 9 - KENTST 9
(1:20 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to BALL 7 for 2 yards (2-J.White23-B.Anderson).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 7
(1:15 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to BALL 9 for -2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+4 YD
3 & 9 - KENTST 9
(1:10 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to BALL 5 for 4 yards (35-J.Jennette).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - KENTST 5
(0:23 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett 22 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on BALL Offside declined.

BALLST Cardinals

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:19 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 34 yards from KNT 35. 8-C.Rudy to BALL 33 for 2 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 33
(0:18 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A. Davis. Team penalty on BALL Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at BALL 33. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 15 - BALLST 28
(0:12 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 43 for 15 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 43
(0:06 - 4th) incomplete.
+20 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 43
(0:06 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to. to KNT 37 for 20 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:23
95-M.Trickett 22 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on BALL Offside declined.
11
plays
63
yds
03:51
pos
38
41
Point After TD 4:14
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
38
Touchdown 4:24
2-C.Huntley runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
03:41
pos
37
38
Point After TD 7:55
95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
38
Touchdown 8:02
14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
50
yds
01:00
pos
31
37
Point After TD 8:55
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
31
Touchdown 8:59
9-D.Plitt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
20
plays
97
yds
02:04
pos
30
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:27
95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
31
Touchdown 7:31
14-D.Crum runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
84
yds
02:57
pos
24
30
Field Goal 11:53
95-M.Trickett 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
72
yds
03:07
pos
24
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:53
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
21
Touchdown 1:03
9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
66
yds
01:18
pos
23
21
Point After TD 2:11
95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 2:15
18-X.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
86
yds
02:14
pos
17
20
Point After TD 7:34
95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 7:39
14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:04
pos
17
13
Point After TD 9:38
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 9:45
20-W.Fletcher runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
37
yds
02:55
pos
16
7
Field Goal 14:56
97-R.Rimmler 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
56
yds
02:01
pos
10
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:36
95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 2:43
14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
78
yds
00:34
pos
7
6
Point After TD 7:23
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:26
2-C.Huntley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
98
yds
04:05
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 29
Rushing 16 13
Passing 9 14
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 5-14 6-13
4th Down Conv 3-4 0-1
Total Net Yards 522 631
Total Plays 84 74
Avg Gain 6.2 8.5
Net Yards Rushing 330 266
Rush Attempts 59 48
Avg Rush Yards 5.6 5.5
Net Yards Passing 192 365
Comp. - Att. 16-25 18-26
Yards Per Pass 7.7 14.0
Penalties - Yards 5-29 7-69
Touchdowns 5 5
Rushing TDs 4 2
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-45.0 4-51.5
Return Yards 99 134
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 6-99 7-134
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ball State 4-7 71701438
Kent State 5-6 714101041
Dix Stadium Kent, Ohio
 192 PASS YDS 365
330 RUSH YDS 266
522 TOTAL YDS 631
Ball State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 208 1 0 153.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 208 1 0 153.2
D. Plitt 16/24 208 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Huntley 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
30 192 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 192 2
C. Huntley 30 192 2 54
W. Fletcher 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 90 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 90 1
W. Fletcher 16 90 1 15
M. Dunner 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 32 0
M. Dunner 2 32 0 27
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
J. Hall 3 20 0 8
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -4 1
D. Plitt 8 -4 1 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
W. Fletcher 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 74 1
W. Fletcher 4 74 1 33
Y. Tyler 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 61 0
Y. Tyler 4 61 0 39
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
J. Hall 3 33 0 16
C. Caldwell 37 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
C. Caldwell 1 20 0 20
A. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
A. Davis 2 19 0 10
R. Miller 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
R. Miller 2 12 0 8
N. Givan 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
N. Givan 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Cosby 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
B. Cosby 12-0 0.0 0
A. Uzodinma II 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
A. Uzodinma II 9-0 0.0 0
N. Jones 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
N. Jones 7-0 0.0 0
Ja. Thomas 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
Ja. Thomas 5-1 0.0 0
B. Anderson II 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Anderson II 4-1 0.0 0
J. Jennette III 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Jennette III 3-0 0.0 0
J. White 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
J. White 3-4 0.0 0
B. Burns 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Burns 3-1 0.0 0
C. Crumb 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Crumb 2-0 0.0 0
C. Albright 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
C. Albright 2-2 1.0 0
J. Daw 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Daw 2-1 1.0 0
R. Wilborn 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
R. Wilborn 2-3 0.0 0
K. Kendrick 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Kendrick 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ramsey 67 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ramsey 1-0 0.0 0
H. Littles 16 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Littles 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Rimmler 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
R. Rimmler 1/1 31 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Snyder 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 45.0 2
N. Snyder 4 45.0 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Daw 27 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.7 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 16.7 22 0
J. Daw 3 16.7 22 0
M. Dunner 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
M. Dunner 1 30.0 30 0
C. Rudy 8 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
C. Rudy 1 2.0 2 0
W. Fletcher 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
W. Fletcher 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Kent State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Crum 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 369 3 0 226.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 369 3 0 226.5
D. Crum 18/26 369 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Crum 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 101 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 101 1
D. Crum 15 101 1 37
W. Matthews 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 85 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 85 0
W. Matthews 14 85 0 34
X. Williams 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 84 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 84 1
X. Williams 18 84 1 14
A. Dixon 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
A. Dixon 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Carrigan 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 178 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 178 0
M. Carrigan 8 178 0 64
I. McKoy 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 159 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 159 3
I. McKoy 6 159 3 51
A. Dixon 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
A. Dixon 1 15 0 15
K. Price 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
K. Price 2 12 0 11
K. Orr 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Orr 1 5 0 5
X. Williams 18 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
X. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Lawrence-Burke 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 1.0
M. Lawrence-Burke 9-4 1.0 0
J. Salaam 36 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
J. Salaam 8-1 0.0 0
K. Gamble 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
K. Gamble 7-3 0.0 0
T. Majette 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
T. Majette 6-1 1.0 0
N. Faulkner 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
N. Faulkner 6-1 0.0 0
J. Parker 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Parker 6-0 0.0 0
M. Bahr 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
M. Bahr 6-2 0.0 0
E. Hines 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
E. Hines 5-1 0.0 0
K. Sherald Jr. 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Sherald Jr. 4-1 0.0 0
C. Phillips 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Phillips 2-0 0.0 0
A. Hoag 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Hoag 2-1 0.0 0
Z. West 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Z. West 2-1 0.0 0
S. Diaby 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Diaby 1-0 0.0 0
M. Miller 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
M. Nunez 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Nunez 1-1 0.0 0
A. Musolino 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Musolino 1-0 0.0 0
J. Price 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Price 0-1 0.0 0
D. Hill 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Hill 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Trickett 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
M. Trickett 2/2 22 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Adams 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 51.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 51.5 2
D. Adams 4 51.5 2 76
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Price 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 14.8 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 14.8 18 0
K. Price 4 14.8 18 0
J. Parker 7 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 25.0 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 25.0 41 0
J. Parker 3 25.0 41 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. James 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
R. James 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BALLST 30 1:07 3 4 Punt
11:28 BALLST 2 4:05 11 98 TD
6:09 BALLST 25 2:50 6 4 Punt
2:36 BALLST 21 2:01 9 65 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:33 BALLST 48 2:55 7 52 TD
7:34 BALLST 39 3:05 8 52 Downs
2:11 BALLST 25 1:18 5 75 TD
0:18 BALLST 20 0:00 1 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:48 BALLST 36 1:17 4 9 Punt
7:27 KENTST 50 1:31 3 5 Punt
2:28 BALLST 3 2:04 20 97 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:55 BALLST 35 3:41 8 65 TD
0:19 BALLST 33 0:13 4 30
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 KENTST 19 1:47 8 38 Punt
7:23 KENTST 23 1:06 4 7 Punt
3:10 KENTST 22 0:34 3 78 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 KENTST 17 2:13 8 35 Downs
9:38 KENTST 25 2:04 6 75 TD
4:25 KENTST 9 2:14 7 91 TD
0:53 KENTST 26 0:25 3 -2 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KENTST 23 3:07 8 72 FG
10:24 KENTST 16 2:57 9 84 TD
5:46 KENTST 20 3:05 6 38 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:55 BALLST 50 1:00 4 50 TD
4:14 KENTST 28 3:51 11 67 FG
