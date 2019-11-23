|
|
|BALLST
|KENTST
Crum leads Kent State to 41-38 win over Ball State
KENT, Ohio (AP) Dustin Crum passed for 369 yards and ran for another 101, Matthew Trickett kicked a 22-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining and Kent State defeated Ball State 41-38 on Saturday.
After Ball State's Caleb Huntley scored on a 42-yard run to tie the game at 38 with 4:14 remaining, the Golden Flashes (5-6, 4-3 Mid-American) drove 67 yards in 11 plays to set up Trickett, last season's All-MAC placekicker.
Crum was 18-of-26 passing with three touchdowns to Isaiah McKoy (6 receptions, 159 yards) and Crum added another touchdown on the ground. Mike Carrigan had eight catches for 178 yards, including a 64-yard non-scoring play.
Ball State's MAC-leading rushing game piled up 330 yards and four touchdowns with Huntley gaining 192 yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns. Walter Fletcher added 90 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Drew Plitt had the other rushing touchdown. Plitt passed for 208 yards and one touchdown for the Cardinals (4-7, 3-4).
The teams combined for 1,173 yards of offense.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett kicks 35 yards from KNT 35 to BALL 30 fair catch by 27-J.Daw.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 30(15:00 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 31 for 1 yard (8-E.Hines).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 31(14:32 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 34 for 3 yards (4-C.Phillips28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BALLST 34(13:58 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BALLST 34(13:53 - 1st) 38-N.Snyder punts 47 yards from BALL 34 out of bounds at the KNT 19.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (8 plays, 38 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 19(13:44 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to KNT 31 for 12 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 31(13:32 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 45 for 14 yards (17-N.Jones9-C.Albright).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 45(13:19 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to BALL 46 for 9 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - KENTST 46(12:58 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to BALL 40 for 6 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(12:45 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to BALL 38 for 2 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 38(12:09 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Price.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - KENTST 38(12:03 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Price.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 8 - KENTST 38(11:57 - 1st) Penalty on KNT 3-K.Price False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 38. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - KENTST 43(11:57 - 1st) 96-D.Adams punts 41 yards from BALL 43 Downed at the BALL 2.
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (11 plays, 98 yards, 4:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 2(11:28 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 11 for 9 yards (36-J.Salaam).
|
+54 YD
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 11(11:02 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 35 for 54 yards (36-J.Salaam).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(10:38 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to KNT 30 for 5 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 30(10:11 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A. Davis.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 30(10:03 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to KNT 26 for 4 yards (7-J.Parker).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - BALLST 26(9:30 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt to KNT 24 for 2 yards (92-T.Majette).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 24(9:06 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to KNT 16 for 8 yards (7-J.Parker28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - BALLST 16(8:36 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to KNT 12 for 4 yards (7-J.Parker).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 12(8:13 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to KNT 1 for 11 yards (8-E.Hines).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - BALLST 1(8:00 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt to KNT 1 for no gain (92-T.Majette).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 1(7:26 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:23 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:23 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 59 yards from BALL 35. 7-J.Parker to KNT 23 for 17 yards (24-W.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 23(7:18 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to KNT 27 for 4 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 27(6:52 - 1st) Penalty on KNT 54-N.Warnock False start 5 yards enforced at KNT 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - KENTST 22(6:49 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - KENTST 22(6:44 - 1st) 14-D.Crum to KNT 30 for 8 yards (17-N.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - KENTST 30(6:17 - 1st) 96-D.Adams punts 45 yards from KNT 30 to BALL 25 fair catch by 86-R.Miller.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Punt (6 plays, 4 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(6:09 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 32 for 7 yards (4-C.Phillips36-J.Salaam).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BALLST 32(5:44 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 34 for 2 yards (34-K.Gamble).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 34(5:24 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 37 for 3 yards (34-K.Gamble28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(5:00 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 34 for -3 yards (92-T.Majette).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - BALLST 34(4:29 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 42 for 8 yards (36-J.Salaam).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 42(3:58 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 29 for -13 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - BALLST 29(3:19 - 1st) 38-N.Snyder punts 49 yards from BALL 29. 12-R.James to KNT 22 for no gain (22-M.Hurt).
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (3 plays, 78 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 22(3:10 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to KNT 33 for 11 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 33(2:58 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 49 for 16 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|
+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 49(2:43 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:36 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:36 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett kicks 61 yards from KNT 35. 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 21 for 17 yards (4-C.Phillips18-X.Williams).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 21(2:30 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 20 for -1 yard (1-N.Faulkner53-A.Hoag).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - BALLST 20(1:57 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to BALL 31 for 11 yards (21-M.Miller).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(1:33 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 34 FUMBLES (28-M.Lawrence-Burke). 2-C.Huntley to BALL 34 for no gain.
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 34(1:00 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to KNT 27 for 39 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 27(0:45 - 1st) Penalty on KNT 98-D.Hill Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at KNT 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 13(0:39 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 13(0:35 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to KNT 9 for 4 yards (36-J.Salaam).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - BALLST 9(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on BALL 71-Z.Ricketts False start 5 yards enforced at KNT 9. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BALLST 14(15:00 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 85-Y.Tyler.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - BALLST 14(14:56 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Downs (8 plays, 35 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:51 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 56 yards from BALL 35. 3-K.Price to KNT 27 for 18 yards (8-C.Rudy). Team penalty on KNT Holding 10 yards enforced at KNT 27.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 17(14:45 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Orr.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 17(14:38 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 18 for 1 yard (17-N.Jones).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - KENTST 18(14:20 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to KNT 29 for 11 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 29(14:06 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon to KNT 44 for 15 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 44(13:51 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to BALL 48 for 8 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 2 - KENTST 48(13:38 - 2nd) 10-A.Dixon to KNT 48 for -4 yards (23-B.Anderson44-B.Burns).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - KENTST 48(12:59 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to BALL 47 for 5 yards (44-B.Burns27-J.Daw).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - KENTST 47(12:38 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to BALL 48 for -1 yard (27-J.Daw).
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (7 plays, 52 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 48(12:33 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 46 for -2 yards (92-T.Majette).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - BALLST 46(12:06 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to KNT 48 for 6 yards. Penalty on KNT 4-C.Phillips Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KNT 48.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 33(11:48 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher to KNT 23 for 10 yards (6-M.Bahr20-M.Nunez).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 23(11:16 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 14 for 9 yards (36-J.Salaam28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 14(10:46 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 14 for no gain (34-K.Gamble).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 14(10:11 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 6 for 8 yards (5-K.Sherald).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - BALLST 6(9:45 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:38 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:38 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 53 yards from BALL 35. 3-K.Price to KNT 25 for 13 yards (44-B.Burns).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(9:32 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 30 for 5 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 30(9:07 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 31 for 1 yard (2-J.White).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - KENTST 31(8:34 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum to KNT 41 for 10 yards (5-B.Cosby16-H.Littles).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 41(8:19 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum to BALL 49 for 10 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 49(8:03 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum to BALL 21 for 28 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 21(7:39 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:34 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Downs (8 plays, 52 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:34 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 48 yards from KNT 35. 27-J.Daw to BALL 39 for 22 yards (27-I.Vance).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(7:29 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to BALL 48 for 9 yards (20-M.Nunez).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 48(7:03 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 45 for 7 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(6:40 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 45(6:32 - 2nd) 4-M.Dunner to KNT 18 for 27 yards (36-J.Salaam). Penalty on KNT 44-M.Harmon Offside declined.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 18(6:18 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 14 for 4 yards (92-T.Majette).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 14(5:45 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 10 for 4 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BALLST 10(5:06 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 9 for 1 yard (34-K.Gamble).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BALLST 9(4:29 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 9 for no gain (97-Z.West).
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (7 plays, 91 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 9(4:25 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum scrambles to KNT 12 for 3 yards (42-C.Crumb).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - KENTST 12(4:08 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 19 for 7 yards (23-B.Anderson2-J.White).
|
+64 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 19(3:55 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to BALL 17 for 64 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 17(3:44 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to BALL 15 for 2 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 15(3:09 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to BALL 10 for 5 yards (42-C.Crumb1-R.Wilborn). Penalty on BALL 42-C.Crumb Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at BALL 10.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - KENTST 5(2:53 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to BALL 2 for 3 yards (35-J.Jennette).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - KENTST 2(2:15 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:11 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:11 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(2:11 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 40 for 15 yards (5-K.Sherald).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(1:56 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 42 for 2 yards (97-Z.West).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 42(1:30 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to KNT 42 for 16 yards (36-J.Salaam).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 42(1:07 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 85-Y.Tyler. Penalty on KNT 8-E.Hines Pass interference 9 yards enforced at KNT 42. No Play.
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 33(1:03 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:53 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:53 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 51 yards from BALL 35. 3-K.Price to KNT 26 for 12 yards (44-B.Burns27-J.Daw).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 26(0:46 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 26(0:40 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Price.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - KENTST 26(0:36 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 24 for -2 yards (27-J.Daw).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - KENTST 24(0:28 - 2nd) 96-D.Adams punts 76 yards from KNT 24 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- FG (8 plays, 72 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 58 yards from BALL 35. 3-K.Price to KNT 23 for 16 yards (8-C.Rudy).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 23(14:54 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 23 for no gain (6-J.Thomas).
|
+47 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 23(14:34 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to BALL 30 for 47 yards (17-N.Jones).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(14:20 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to BALL 22 for 8 yards (17-N.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - KENTST 22(14:00 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum to BALL 19 for 3 yards (35-J.Jennette1-R.Wilborn).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 19(13:50 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to BALL 5 for 14 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 5 - KENTST 5(13:30 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum to BALL 7 for -2 yards (13-J.Williams).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - KENTST 7(13:08 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to BALL 9 for -2 yards (9-C.Albright6-J.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - KENTST 9(12:31 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to BALL 5 for 4 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - KENTST 5(11:53 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:48 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 36 yards from KNT 35. 27-J.Daw to BALL 36 for 7 yards (6-M.Bahr).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 36(11:43 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 88-N.Givan. 88-N.Givan to BALL 45 for 9 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 45(11:13 - 3rd) Penalty on BALL 62-C.Blackwell False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 45. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 40(11:08 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 45 for 5 yards (34-K.Gamble6-M.Bahr).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 45(10:35 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - BALLST 45(10:31 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder punts 39 yards from BALL 45 to KNT 16 fair catch by 12-R.James.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (9 plays, 84 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 16(10:24 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Price.
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 16(10:17 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to BALL 50 for 34 yards (17-N.Jones).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 50(9:58 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to BALL 38 for 12 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(9:43 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to BALL 41 for -3 yards (13-J.Williams2-J.White).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - KENTST 41(9:03 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 13-K.Orr. 13-K.Orr to BALL 36 for 5 yards (44-B.Burns).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - KENTST 36(8:38 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum to BALL 27 for 9 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 27(8:20 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to BALL 15 for 12 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 15(8:08 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to BALL 2 for 13 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - KENTST 2(7:31 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:27 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:27 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 36 yards from KNT 35. 27-J.Daw to KNT 50 for 21 yards (95-M.Trickett).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 50(7:19 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A. Davis.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 50(7:13 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to KNT 46 for 4 yards (55-S.Diaby).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - BALLST 46(6:39 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt to KNT 45 for 1 yard (8-E.Hines97-Z.West).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - BALLST 45(5:56 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder punts 45 yards from KNT 45 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (6 plays, 38 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(5:46 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to KNT 21 for 1 yard (23-B.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - KENTST 21(5:18 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 21 for no gain (92-K.Kendrick9-C.Albright).
|
+37 YD
|
3 & 9 - KENTST 21(4:54 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum to BALL 42 for 37 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(4:35 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to BALL 40 for 2 yards (13-J.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 40(4:02 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to BALL 39 for 1 yard (67-J.Ramsey).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - KENTST 39(3:26 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum sacked at BALL 42 for -3 yards (9-C.Albright).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - KENTST 42(2:41 - 3rd) 96-D.Adams punts 39 yards from BALL 42 Downed at the BALL 3.
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (20 plays, 97 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 3(2:28 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 7 for 4 yards (53-A.Hoag).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 7(2:03 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 7 for no gain (6-M.Bahr34-K.Gamble).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - BALLST 7(1:22 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to BALL 17 for 10 yards (34-K.Gamble).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 17(1:01 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 20 for 3 yards (5-K.Sherald).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 20(0:24 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 23 for 3 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - BALLST 23(15:00 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 28 for 5 yards (6-M.Bahr).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 28(14:39 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 39 for 11 yards (5-K.Sherald).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(14:17 - 4th) 11-J.Hall to BALL 47 for 8 yards (6-M.Bahr).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - BALLST 47(13:58 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 50 for 3 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 50(13:38 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to KNT 45 for 5 yards (7-J.Parker).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 45(13:05 - 4th) 11-J.Hall to KNT 37 for 8 yards (7-J.Parker5-K.Sherald).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(12:42 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to KNT 29 for 8 yards (36-J.Salaam).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - BALLST 29(12:08 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 24 for 5 yards (92-T.Majette).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 24(11:41 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 22 for 2 yards (19-A.Musolino34-K.Gamble).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 22(11:08 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 11 for 11 yards (8-E.Hines6-M.Bahr).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 11(10:50 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to KNT 11 for no gain (1-N.Faulkner98-D.Hill).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 11(10:08 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to KNT 7 for 4 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke41-J.Price).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - BALLST 7(9:52 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to KNT 1 for 6 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke8-E.Hines).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - BALLST 1(9:28 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 1 for no gain (6-M.Bahr92-T.Majette).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 1(8:59 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:55 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (4 plays, 50 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:55 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 56 yards from BALL 35. 7-J.Parker to BALL 50 for 41 yards (44-B.Burns).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 50(8:44 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 18-X.Williams.
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 50(8:39 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to BALL 24 for 26 yards (5-B.Cosby1-R.Wilborn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 24(8:24 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to BALL 24 for no gain (6-J.Thomas).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 24(8:02 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:55 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:55 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 30 yards from KNT 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 35 for no gain (95-M.Trickett).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(7:46 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 40 for 5 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 40(7:15 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 44 for 4 yards (8-E.Hines).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 44(6:49 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 44 for no gain (53-A.Hoag).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - BALLST 44(6:09 - 4th) 4-M.Dunner to BALL 49 for 5 yards (7-J.Parker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 49(5:48 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 85-Y.Tyler.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 49(5:43 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to KNT 44 for 7 yards (1-N.Faulkner34-K.Gamble).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BALLST 44(5:04 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to KNT 42 for 2 yards (34-K.Gamble1-N.Faulkner).
|
+42 YD
|
4 & 1 - BALLST 42(4:24 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:14 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- FG (11 plays, 67 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:14 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 54 yards from BALL 35. 7-J.Parker to KNT 28 for 17 yards (84-T.Hohlt).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 28(4:08 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 33 for 5 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 33(3:48 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to KNT 33 for no gain (6-J.Thomas).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - KENTST 33(3:02 - 4th) Penalty on KNT 54-N.Warnock False start 5 yards enforced at KNT 33. No Play.
|
+37 YD
|
3 & 10 - KENTST 28(2:58 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to BALL 35 for 37 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(2:48 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to BALL 31 for 4 yards (2-J.White).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 31(2:29 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to BALL 29 for 2 yards (44-B.Burns2-J.White).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - KENTST 29(1:58 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to BALL 21 for 8 yards (17-N.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 21(1:50 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to BALL 18 for 3 yards (5-B.Cosby2-J.White). Penalty on BALL 42-C.Crumb Holding 9 yards enforced at BALL 18.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - KENTST 9(1:20 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to BALL 7 for 2 yards (2-J.White23-B.Anderson).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - KENTST 7(1:15 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to BALL 9 for -2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - KENTST 9(1:10 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to BALL 5 for 4 yards (35-J.Jennette).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - KENTST 5(0:23 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett 22 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on BALL Offside declined.
BALLST
Cardinals
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:19 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 34 yards from KNT 35. 8-C.Rudy to BALL 33 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 33(0:18 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A. Davis. Team penalty on BALL Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at BALL 33. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 15 - BALLST 28(0:12 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 43 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 43(0:06 - 4th) incomplete.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 43(0:06 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to. to KNT 37 for 20 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|29
|Rushing
|16
|13
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|522
|631
|Total Plays
|84
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|8.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|330
|266
|Rush Attempts
|59
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|5.5
|Net Yards Passing
|192
|365
|Comp. - Att.
|16-25
|18-26
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|14.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-29
|7-69
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.0
|4-51.5
|Return Yards
|99
|134
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-99
|7-134
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|192
|PASS YDS
|365
|
|
|330
|RUSH YDS
|266
|
|
|522
|TOTAL YDS
|631
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|16/24
|208
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Huntley 2 RB
|C. Huntley
|30
|192
|2
|54
|
W. Fletcher 20 RB
|W. Fletcher
|16
|90
|1
|15
|
M. Dunner 4 WR
|M. Dunner
|2
|32
|0
|27
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|3
|20
|0
|8
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|8
|-4
|1
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Fletcher 20 RB
|W. Fletcher
|4
|74
|1
|33
|
Y. Tyler 85 WR
|Y. Tyler
|4
|61
|0
|39
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|3
|33
|0
|16
|
C. Caldwell 37 LB
|C. Caldwell
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
A. Davis 1 WR
|A. Davis
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
R. Miller 86 WR
|R. Miller
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
N. Givan 88 TE
|N. Givan
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Cosby 5 S
|B. Cosby
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Uzodinma II 25 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 17 CB
|N. Jones
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Thomas 6 LB
|Ja. Thomas
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson II 23 S
|B. Anderson II
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jennette III 35 DE
|J. Jennette III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 2 LB
|J. White
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Burns 44 LB
|B. Burns
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Crumb 42 DT
|C. Crumb
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Albright 9 LB
|C. Albright
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Daw 27 LB
|J. Daw
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Wilborn 1 S
|R. Wilborn
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kendrick 92 DT
|K. Kendrick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 67 DL
|J. Ramsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Littles 16 WR
|H. Littles
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Rimmler 97 K
|R. Rimmler
|1/1
|31
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Snyder 38 P
|N. Snyder
|4
|45.0
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Daw 27 LB
|J. Daw
|3
|16.7
|22
|0
|
M. Dunner 4 WR
|M. Dunner
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|
C. Rudy 8 FB
|C. Rudy
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
W. Fletcher 20 RB
|W. Fletcher
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Crum 14 QB
|D. Crum
|18/26
|369
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Crum 14 QB
|D. Crum
|15
|101
|1
|37
|
W. Matthews 2 RB
|W. Matthews
|14
|85
|0
|34
|
X. Williams 18 RB
|X. Williams
|18
|84
|1
|14
|
A. Dixon 10 WR
|A. Dixon
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carrigan 11 WR
|M. Carrigan
|8
|178
|0
|64
|
I. McKoy 23 WR
|I. McKoy
|6
|159
|3
|51
|
A. Dixon 10 WR
|A. Dixon
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Price 3 WR
|K. Price
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
K. Orr 13 TE
|K. Orr
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
X. Williams 18 RB
|X. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Lawrence-Burke 28 LB
|M. Lawrence-Burke
|9-4
|1.0
|0
|
J. Salaam 36 CB
|J. Salaam
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gamble 34 LB
|K. Gamble
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Majette 92 DL
|T. Majette
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Faulkner 1 LB
|N. Faulkner
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parker 7 CB
|J. Parker
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bahr 6 LB
|M. Bahr
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hines 8 S
|E. Hines
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sherald Jr. 15 CB
|K. Sherald Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips 4 LB
|C. Phillips
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hoag 53 DE
|A. Hoag
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. West 97 DE
|Z. West
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Diaby 55 DL
|S. Diaby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 21 CB
|M. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nunez 20 DB
|M. Nunez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Musolino 19 LB
|A. Musolino
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Price 41 DL
|J. Price
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 98 NT
|D. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|2/2
|22
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Adams 96 P
|D. Adams
|4
|51.5
|2
|76
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 12 WR
|R. James
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
