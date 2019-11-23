Drive Chart
UCLA
USC

No Text

Slovis throws for record 515 yards, USC holds off UCLA 52-35

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Freshman Kedon Slovis passed for a school-record 515 yards and threw four touchdown passes in Southern California’s 52-35 victory over UCLA on Saturday in the 89th edition of their crosstown showdown.

Michael Pittman Jr. caught two touchdown passes and Vavae Malepeai rushed for two scores as the Trojans (8-4, 7-2 Pac-12) wrapped up their regular season with their 16th win in the last 21 meetings with UCLA.

Drake London and Tyler Vaughns also caught TD passes, and a school-record four Trojans receivers topped 100 yards receiving while USC survived a tumultuous second half at the Coliseum and eliminated the rival Bruins (4-7, 4-4) from bowl contention.

Slovis carried the Trojans to the Victory Bell with another landmark performance in his impressive debut season. He surpassed Matt Barkley’s single-game USC records against UCLA and against any opponent in the fourth quarter while the Trojans racked up 643 yards of offense, and he also surpassed the school record for yards passing in a freshman season.

A year after UCLA’s Joshua Kelley broke the crosstown showdown’s rushing yardage record, Slovis broke its passing record while leading USC to its 10th win in UCLA’s last 11 visits to the Coliseum. Slovis also had his third consecutive 400-yard passing game - another first in USC’s lengthy history.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 367 yards with TD throws to Demetric Felton, Devin Asiasi and Chase Cota for the Bruins, who will finish with four consecutive losing records for the first time since 1921-24, shortly after the school was established in 1919. Asiasi finished with a career-high 141 yards receiving.

After UCLA’s Chip Kelly won his first game in the rivalry last year, USC beat the Bruins for the fourth time in five years under embattled head coach Clay Helton. After starting 3-3 this year, USC finished the regular season with five wins in six games and likely earned a trip to the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on New Year’s Eve.

Fan calls for Helton’s ouster have remained strong this year, but new university president Carol Folt and athletic director Mike Bohn haven’t announced a plan. A decision is expected, but not guaranteed, before USC begins its bowl preparations.

With both teams wearing their home jerseys in accordance with rivalry tradition, USC scored 28 consecutive points after falling behind 10-7 early. Pittman caught two short TD passes to cap long drives, and London caught a 32-yard TD pass before Malepeai’s second TD run midway through the third quarter for a 38-14 lead.

But the Bruins hung around, with Asiasi running for a 53-yard TD catch and Cota catching another less than five minutes later.

Slovis hit Vaughns with a 49-yard TD pass on the opening snap of the fourth quarter. Kelley’s 1-yard TD run then capped another drive by the Bruins, but Stephen Carr rushed for a TD for USC with 8:39 to play during a drive in which Slovis blew past Barkley’s USC-record 493 yards passing against Arizona in 2012.

THE TAKEAWAY

UCLA: The Bruins will miss out on a bowl game in three of four years for the first time since 1989-92, and Kelly’s rebuilding project still has little traction after two years, even after a strong second half by the offense in this rivalry. UCLA has given up 101 points in its last two games, guaranteeing another long winter without a bowl in Westwood. Next season looms large for Kelly and his credibility as a coach.

USC: Helton’s future will dominate discussion until it is resolved, but his Trojans showed impressive resilience after a brutal first half of the schedule. Going 8-4 would be enough to keep most jobs, but USC’s weak recruiting traction and widespread fan dissatisfaction won’t be resolved by this victory.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Host California on Saturday, Nov. 30.

USC: Regular season over. Most likely headed to the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 31.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

UCLA Bruins
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 64 yards from USC 35. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 17 for 16 yards (27-Q.Jountti34-E.Winston).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 17
(14:54 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 26 for 9 yards (8-C.Steele).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - UCLA 26
(14:43 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UCLA 28 for 2 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 28
(14:15 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Erwin.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 28
(14:12 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 37 for 9 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
No Gain
3 & 1 - UCLA 37
(13:42 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 37 for no gain (21-I.Pola-Mao).
Punt
4 & 1 - UCLA 37
(13:02 - 1st) 89-W.Lees punts 58 yards from UCLA 37. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 10 for 5 yards (28-K.Churchwell ). Penalty on USC 25-B.Allen Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at UCLA 37. No Play.

UCLA Bruins
- TD (4 plays, 58 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 42
(12:52 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to USC 47 for 11 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
+38 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 47
(12:21 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to USC 9 for 38 yards (8-C.Steele15-T.Hufanga).
No Gain
1 & 9 - UCLA 9
(11:48 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to USC 9 for no gain (15-T.Hufanga).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 9
(11:16 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:08 - 1st) 17-J.Molson extra point is good.

USC Trojans
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:08 - 1st) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 25
(11:08 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - USC 25
(11:04 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 37 for 12 yards (1-D.Holmes).
Sack
1 & 10 - USC 37
(10:46 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 32 for -5 yards (14-K.Barnes).
+9 YD
2 & 15 - USC 32
(10:16 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 41 for 9 yards (2-J.Woods26-L.Toailoa).
No Gain
3 & 6 - USC 41
(9:42 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
Punt
4 & 6 - USC 41
(9:38 - 1st) 24-B.Griffiths punts 39 yards from USC 41 to UCLA 20 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.

UCLA Bruins
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 20
(9:31 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 21 for 1 yard (10-J.Houston).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 21
(9:03 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 28 for 7 yards (9-G.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 2 - UCLA 28
(8:38 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
Punt
4 & 2 - UCLA 28
(8:35 - 1st) 89-W.Lees punts 40 yards from UCLA 28 Downed at the USC 32.

USC Trojans
- FG (5 plays, 55 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
+24 YD
1 & 10 - USC 32
(8:22 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to UCLA 44 for 24 yards (24-J.Shaw).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - USC 44
(8:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to UCLA 22 for 22 yards (3-R.Williams4-S.Blaylock).
No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 22
(7:31 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Carr.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - USC 22
(7:25 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to UCLA 13 for 9 yards (14-K.Barnes4-S.Blaylock).
No Gain
3 & 1 - USC 13
(7:05 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to UCLA 13 for no gain (14-K.Barnes).
Field Goal
4 & 1 - USC 13
(6:18 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

UCLA Bruins
- Fumble (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:13 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 10-D.Felton.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25
(6:13 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 27 for 2 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao26-K.Mauga).
-3 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 27
(5:44 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 24 for -3 yards. Penalty on UCLA 70-A.Anderson Holding declined.
+5 YD
3 & 11 - UCLA 24
(5:22 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 29 for 5 yards (9-G.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 6 - UCLA 29
(4:43 - 1st) 89-W.Lees punts 35 yards from UCLA 29. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 33 for -3 yards. 30-J.Den Bleyker recovers at the USC 33. 30-J.Den Bleyker to USC 33 for no gain. Penalty on USC 14-J.Williams Illegal use of hands declined.

UCLA Bruins
- Interception (3 plays, -50 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 33
(4:30 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles pushed ob at USC 30 for 3 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 30
(4:00 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to USC 27 for 3 yards (10-J.Houston).
Int
3 & 4 - UCLA 27
(3:28 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-I.Taylor-Stuart at USC 17. 6-I.Taylor-Stuart to USC 17 for no gain (2-K.Philips).

USC Trojans
- TD (5 plays, 83 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - USC 17
(3:22 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 37 for 20 yards (28-K.Churchwell ).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 37
(2:56 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 44 for 7 yards (52-L.Toailoa14-K.Barnes).
+9 YD
2 & 3 - USC 44
(2:27 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 47 for 9 yards (1-D.Holmes11-K.Lucier-South).
+46 YD
1 & 10 - USC 47
(2:04 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to UCLA 1 for 46 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - USC 1
(1:46 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:40 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.

UCLA Bruins
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:40 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 10-D.Felton.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25
(1:40 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 33 for 8 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao15-T.Hufanga).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 33
(1:22 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 36 for 3 yards (91-B.Pili34-E.Winston).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 36
(1:15 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 40 for 4 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao). Penalty on UCLA 88-M.Martinez Holding 10 yards enforced at UCLA 36. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 20 - UCLA 26
(0:59 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 31 for 5 yards (91-B.Pili).
+10 YD
2 & 15 - UCLA 31
(0:31 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to UCLA 41 for 10 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
+23 YD
3 & 5 - UCLA 41
(0:06 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to USC 36 for 23 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 36
(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on USC 77-J.Rodriguez Offside 5 yards enforced at USC 36. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 5 - UCLA 31
(15:00 - 2nd) 19-K.Allen to USC 28 for 3 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 28
(14:20 - 2nd) 19-K.Allen to USC 26 for 2 yards (26-K.Mauga).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 26
(14:04 - 2nd) 19-K.Allen pushed ob at USC 3 for 23 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - UCLA 3
(13:24 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:16 - 2nd) 17-J.Molson extra point is good.

USC Trojans
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:16 - 2nd) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25
(13:16 - 2nd) 23-K.Christon to USC 31 for 6 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 4 - USC 31
(12:51 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis scrambles to USC 38 for 7 yards (4-S.Blaylock26-L.Toailoa).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - USC 38
(12:25 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to UCLA 41 for 21 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 41
(12:05 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - USC 41
(11:55 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to UCLA 28 for 13 yards (1-D.Holmes).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 28
(11:34 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to UCLA 22 for 6 yards (3-R.Williams).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - USC 22
(11:05 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to UCLA 15 for 7 yards (14-K.Barnes).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 15
(10:39 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to UCLA 9 for 6 yards (20-E.Guidry92-O.Odighizuwa).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - USC 9
(10:09 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to UCLA 1 for 8 yards (1-D.Holmes).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - USC 1
(9:43 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:39 - 2nd) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.

UCLA Bruins
- Missed FG (8 plays, 39 yards, 3:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:39 - 2nd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 10-D.Felton.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 25
(9:39 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Allen.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 25
(9:35 - 2nd) 19-K.Allen to UCLA 36 for 11 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 36
(9:00 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 48 for 12 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart51-M.Tuipulotu).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 48
(8:24 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 48 for no gain (26-K.Mauga).
+16 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 48
(7:45 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to USC 36 for 16 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - UCLA 36
(7:13 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at USC 46 for -10 yards (26-K.Mauga).
No Gain
2 & 20 - UCLA 46
(6:26 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
+10 YD
3 & 20 - UCLA 46
(6:19 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 15-J.Erwin. 15-J.Erwin to USC 36 for 10 yards.
No Good
4 & 10 - UCLA 36
(5:49 - 2nd) 17-J.Molson 54 yards Field Goal is No Good.

USC Trojans
- TD (11 plays, 64 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 36
(5:43 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 47 for 11 yards (11-K.Lucier-South14-K.Barnes).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 47
(5:28 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 46 for 7 yards (1-D.Holmes4-S.Blaylock).
+13 YD
2 & 3 - USC 46
(5:06 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to UCLA 33 for 13 yards (58-D.Jackson).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - USC 33
(4:43 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to UCLA 14 for 19 yards (24-J.Shaw).
Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 14
(4:22 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to UCLA 9 for 5 yards (1-D.Holmes14-K.Barnes). Penalty on USC 57-J.Dedich Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at UCLA 14. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 25 - USC 29
(4:02 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to UCLA 20 for 9 yards (1-D.Holmes20-E.Guidry).
Penalty
2 & 16 - USC 20
(3:35 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns. Penalty on UCLA 12-E.Gates Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UCLA 20. No Play.
Sack
1 & 5 - USC 5
(3:23 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at UCLA 13 for -8 yards (52-L.Toailoa).
+5 YD
2 & 13 - USC 13
(2:54 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to UCLA 8 for 5 yards (52-L.Toailoa).
Penalty
3 & 8 - USC 8
(2:22 - 2nd) Penalty on UCLA 11-K.Lucier-South Offside 4 yards enforced at UCLA 8. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - USC 4
(2:12 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:06 - 2nd) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.

UCLA Bruins
- Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:06 - 2nd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25
(2:06 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to UCLA 40 for 15 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao15-T.Hufanga).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 40
(1:54 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 40
(1:49 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 39 for -1 yard (26-K.Mauga).
No Gain
3 & 11 - UCLA 39
(1:45 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Asiasi.
Punt
4 & 11 - UCLA 39
(1:40 - 2nd) 89-W.Lees punts 43 yards from UCLA 39 to USC 18 fair catch by 8-A.St.Brown.

USC Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 18
(1:34 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - USC 18
(1:30 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 23 for 5 yards (1-D.Holmes4-S.Blaylock).
Sack
3 & 5 - USC 23
(1:05 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 15 for -8 yards (2-J.Woods).
Punt
4 & 13 - USC 15
(0:58 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 42 yards from USC 15 to UCLA 43 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.

UCLA Bruins
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 43
(0:52 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 43
(0:48 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles pushed ob at UCLA 46 for 3 yards (2-O.Griffin).
Sack
3 & 7 - UCLA 46
(0:41 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 38 for -8 yards (99-D.Jackson).
Punt
4 & 15 - UCLA 38
(0:36 - 2nd) 89-W.Lees punts 47 yards from UCLA 38. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 15 for no gain. Team penalty on USC Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at USC 15.

USC Trojans
- Halftime (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 8
(0:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to USC 8 for no gain (14-K.Barnes).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - USC 8
(0:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to USC 13 for 5 yards (47-S.Pitts14-K.Barnes).
-2 YD
3 & 5 - USC 13
(0:10 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis kneels at USC 11 for -2 yards.

USC Trojans
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 23-K.Christon. 23-K.Christon to USC 39 for 14 yards (20-E.Guidry).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - USC 39
(14:43 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 48 for 9 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - USC 48
(14:24 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to UCLA 49 for 3 yards (14-K.Barnes52-L.Toailoa).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - USC 49
(14:04 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to UCLA 32 for 17 yards (20-E.Guidry).
+32 YD
1 & 10 - USC 32
(13:36 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:26 - 3rd) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.

UCLA Bruins
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:26 - 3rd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 10-D.Felton.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25
(13:26 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 29 for 4 yards (10-J.Houston). Penalty on USC 99-D.Jackson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCLA 29.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 44
(13:08 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 49 for 5 yards (10-J.Houston). Penalty on UCLA 73-J.Burton Holding 10 yards enforced at UCLA 44. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 20 - UCLA 34
(12:40 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 37 for 3 yards (78-J.Tufele).
No Gain
2 & 17 - UCLA 37
(12:05 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 36-E. Fernea.
No Gain
3 & 17 - UCLA 37
(11:59 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Felton.
Punt
4 & 17 - UCLA 37
(11:53 - 3rd) 89-W.Lees punts 51 yards from UCLA 37 to USC 12 fair catch by 8-A.St.Brown.

USC Trojans
- TD (13 plays, 88 yards, 3:26 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 12
(11:46 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - USC 12
(11:42 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 26 for 14 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - USC 26
(11:24 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to USC 40 for 14 yards (3-R.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 40
(11:00 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - USC 40
(10:52 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to UCLA 47 for 13 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 47
(10:36 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to UCLA 44 for 3 yards (3-R.Williams).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - USC 44
(10:12 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to UCLA 39 for 5 yards (1-D.Holmes).
+18 YD
3 & 2 - USC 39
(9:36 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to UCLA 21 for 18 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 21
(9:13 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis to UCLA 19 FUMBLES. 7-S.Carr to UCLA 19 for no gain (55-S.Mason).
Penalty
2 & 8 - USC 19
(8:57 - 3rd) Penalty on UCLA 52-L.Toailoa Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at UCLA 19. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 8 - USC 19
(8:57 - 3rd) Penalty on UCLA 52-L.Toailoa Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at UCLA 19. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 9 - USC 9
(8:57 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 8 for 1 yard (92-O.Odighizuwa).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - USC 8
(8:25 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:20 - 3rd) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.

UCLA Bruins
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:20 - 3rd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 10-D.Felton.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25
(8:20 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 27-J.Kelley. 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 34 for 9 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
+11 YD
2 & 1 - UCLA 34
(8:04 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 45 for 11 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 45
(7:41 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 48 for 3 yards (78-J.Tufele91-B.Pili).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 48
(7:09 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 47 for -1 yard (78-J.Tufele91-B.Pili).
+53 YD
3 & 8 - UCLA 47
(6:29 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:20 - 3rd) 17-J.Molson extra point is good.

USC Trojans
- Missed FG (5 plays, 48 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:20 - 3rd) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
+46 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25
(6:20 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to UCLA 29 for 46 yards (35-C.Jones).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 29
(5:46 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to UCLA 32 for -3 yards (35-C.Jones58-D.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 13 - USC 32
(5:11 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
Penalty
3 & 13 - USC 32
(5:06 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns. Penalty on UCLA 11-K.Lucier-South Offside 5 yards enforced at UCLA 32. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 8 - USC 27
(4:59 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
No Good
4 & 8 - USC 27
(4:53 - 3rd) 40-C.McGrath 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.

UCLA Bruins
- TD (8 plays, 73 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 27
(4:48 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 29 for 2 yards (91-B.Pili99-D.Jackson).
+19 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 29
(4:14 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 48 for 19 yards (26-K.Mauga21-I.Pola-Mao).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 48
(3:47 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 87-J.Wilson. 87-J.Wilson to USC 38 for 14 yards (9-G.Johnson15-T.Hufanga).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 38
(3:27 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to USC 27 for 11 yards (26-K.Mauga).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 27
(3:05 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to USC 9 for 18 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
No Gain
1 & 9 - UCLA 9
(2:30 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 9
(2:24 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to USC 7 for 2 yards (10-J.Houston).
+7 YD
3 & 7 - UCLA 7
(2:01 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:54 - 3rd) 17-J.Molson extra point is good.

USC Trojans
- TD (5 plays, 76 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:54 - 3rd) 17-J.Molson kicks 61 yards from UCLA 35. 23-K.Christon to USC 24 for 20 yards (28-K.Churchwell ).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 24
(1:49 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 35 for 11 yards (2-J.Woods).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 35
(1:32 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis to USC 34 for -1 yard (26-L.Toailoa).
+9 YD
2 & 11 - USC 34
(1:03 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 43 for 9 yards (20-E.Guidry).
+8 YD
3 & 2 - USC 43
(0:26 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to UCLA 49 for 8 yards (4-S.Blaylock11-K.Lucier-South).
+49 YD
1 & 10 - USC 49
(15:00 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:52 - 4th) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.

UCLA Bruins
- TD (10 plays, 74 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:52 - 4th) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 26 for 26 yards (14-J.Williams25-B.Allen).
+36 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 26
(14:45 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to USC 38 for 36 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 38
(14:25 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Asiasi.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 38
(14:20 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 87-J.Wilson. 87-J.Wilson to USC 26 for 12 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 26
(13:56 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Wilson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UCLA 26
(13:53 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - UCLA 26
(13:44 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to USC 23 for 3 yards (15-T.Hufanga11-C.Griffin). Penalty on UCLA 86-D.Asiasi Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 23.
No Gain
3 & 17 - UCLA 33
(13:25 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Asiasi.
+21 YD
4 & 17 - UCLA 33
(13:19 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to USC 12 for 21 yards (8-C.Steele21-I.Pola-Mao).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 12
(12:47 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to USC 1 for 11 yards (8-C.Steele78-J.Tufele).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - UCLA 1
(12:20 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:16 - 4th) 17-J.Molson extra point is good.

USC Trojans
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:16 - 4th) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25
(12:16 - 4th) 7-S.Carr to USC 26 for 1 yard (1-D.Holmes35-C.Jones).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - USC 26
(11:42 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 38 for 12 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - USC 38
(11:21 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to UCLA 49 for 13 yards (35-C.Jones).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 49
(10:57 - 4th) 7-S.Carr to UCLA 43 for 6 yards (97-O.Isibor35-C.Jones).
+16 YD
2 & 4 - USC 43
(10:23 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to UCLA 27 for 16 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 27
(10:08 - 4th) Penalty on USC 57-J.Dedich False start 5 yards enforced at UCLA 27. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - USC 32
(9:58 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
+5 YD
2 & 15 - USC 32
(9:54 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to UCLA 27 for 5 yards (24-J.Shaw).
+21 YD
3 & 10 - USC 27
(9:16 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr to UCLA 6 for 21 yards (3-R.Williams).
Penalty
1 & 6 - USC 6
(8:48 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman. Penalty on UCLA 91-O.Ogbonnia Offside declined. Penalty on UCLA 1-D.Holmes Pass interference 4 yards enforced at UCLA 6. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - USC 2
(8:43 - 4th) 7-S.Carr runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:39 - 4th) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.

UCLA Bruins
- Downs (12 plays, -2 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:39 - 4th) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 10-D.Felton.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25
(8:39 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 45 for 20 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 45
(8:26 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 48 for 3 yards (41-J.Falaniko).
No Gain
2 & 7 - UCLA 48
(8:02 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Felton.
+26 YD
3 & 7 - UCLA 48
(7:58 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to USC 26 for 26 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 26
(7:35 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to USC 19 for 7 yards (10-J.Houston15-T.Hufanga).
-3 YD
2 & 3 - UCLA 19
(7:08 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to USC 22 for -3 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - UCLA 22
(6:34 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to USC 15 for 7 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 15
(6:01 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Wilson.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UCLA 15
(5:56 - 4th) Penalty on UCLA 73-J.Burton False start 5 yards enforced at USC 15. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 15 - UCLA 20
(5:56 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
+8 YD
3 & 15 - UCLA 20
(5:51 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to USC 12 for 8 yards (10-J.Houston).
Sack
4 & 7 - UCLA 12
(5:21 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at USC 23 for -11 yards. Penalty on UCLA 1-D.Thompson-Robinson Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at USC 23. (15-T.Hufanga).

USC Trojans
- Punt (6 plays, 4 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 23
(5:09 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 30 for 7 yards (1-D.Holmes).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - USC 30
(4:16 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 35 for 5 yards (2-J.Woods52-L.Toailoa).
Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 35
(3:56 - 4th) Penalty on USC 21-T.Vaughns False start 5 yards enforced at USC 35. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - USC 30
(3:34 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 34 for 4 yards (47-S.Pitts).
-10 YD
2 & 11 - USC 34
(3:29 - 4th) to USC 24 for -10 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 21 - USC 24
(3:22 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 27 for 3 yards (91-O.Ogbonnia26-L.Toailoa).
Punt
4 & 18 - USC 27
(3:19 - 4th) 24-B.Griffiths punts 41 yards from USC 27 to UCLA 32 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.

UCLA Bruins
- Downs (8 plays, 20 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 32
(3:12 - 4th) 12-A.Burton to UCLA 32 for no gain (91-B.Pili).
No Gain
2 & 10 - UCLA 32
(2:51 - 4th) 12-A.Burton complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 32 for no gain (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
+6 YD
3 & 10 - UCLA 32
(2:23 - 4th) 12-A.Burton complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 38 for 6 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
+7 YD
4 & 4 - UCLA 38
(1:54 - 4th) 12-A.Burton complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to UCLA 45 for 7 yards (8-C.Steele9-G.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 45
(1:28 - 4th) 12-A.Burton incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 45
(1:23 - 4th) 12-A.Burton to USC 49 for 6 yards (10-J.Houston).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - UCLA 49
(1:05 - 4th) 12-A.Burton complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to USC 46 for 3 yards (8-C.Steele).
-2 YD
4 & 1 - UCLA 46
(0:42 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to USC 48 for -2 yards (41-J.Falaniko).

USC Trojans
- End of Game (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 48
(0:38 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis kneels at USC 45 for -3 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:39
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
52
Touchdown 8:43
7-S.Carr runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
76
yds
03:37
pos
35
51
Point After TD 12:16
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
45
Touchdown 12:20
27-J.Kelley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
84
yds
02:36
pos
34
45
Point After TD 14:52
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
45
Touchdown 15:00
9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
76
yds
01:28
pos
28
44
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:54
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
38
Touchdown 2:01
1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
73
yds
02:54
pos
27
38
Point After TD 6:20
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
38
Touchdown 6:29
1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
02:00
pos
20
38
Point After TD 8:20
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
38
Touchdown 8:25
29-V.Malepeai runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
78
yds
03:26
pos
14
37
Point After TD 13:26
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 13:36
9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:34
pos
14
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:06
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 2:12
9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
60
yds
03:37
pos
14
23
Point After TD 9:39
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 9:43
9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
03:37
pos
14
16
Point After TD 13:16
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 13:24
1-D.Thompson-Robinson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
01:34
pos
13
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:40
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 1:46
29-V.Malepeai runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
83
yds
01:42
pos
7
9
Field Goal 6:18
40-C.McGrath 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
55
yds
02:04
pos
7
3
Point After TD 11:08
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:16
1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
58
yds
01:44
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 34
Rushing 10 9
Passing 15 22
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 5-17 4-10
4th Down Conv 2-4 0-0
Total Net Yards 511 622
Total Plays 88 79
Avg Gain 5.8 7.9
Net Yards Rushing 157 128
Rush Attempts 39 32
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 4.0
Net Yards Passing 354 494
Comp. - Att. 30-49 37-47
Yards Per Pass 7.2 10.5
Penalties - Yards 10-73 7-57
Touchdowns 5 7
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 3 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-43.2 3-40.7
Return Yards 42 17
Punts - Returns 0-0 2--3
Kickoffs - Returns 2-42 1-20
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UCLA 4-7 7714735
23 USC 8-4 1014141452
United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles, California
 354 PASS YDS 494
157 RUSH YDS 128
511 TOTAL YDS 622
UCLA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 367 3 1 147.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 367 3 1 147.1
D. Thompson-Robinson 26/44 367 3 1
A. Burton 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 16 0 0 106.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 16 0 0 106.9
A. Burton 4/5 16 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 64 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 64 1
D. Thompson-Robinson 16 64 1 26
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 45 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 45 1
J. Kelley 15 45 1 11
K. Allen 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 39 0
K. Allen 4 39 0 23
A. Burton 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
A. Burton 2 6 0 6
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
D. Felton 2 3 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Asiasi 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 141 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 141 1
D. Asiasi 5 141 1 53
K. Philips 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
12 123 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 123 0
K. Philips 12 123 0 38
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 1
D. Felton 6 50 1 19
J. Wilson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
J. Wilson 2 26 0 14
C. Cota 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 1
C. Cota 3 24 1 10
J. Erwin 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Erwin 1 10 0 10
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Kelley 1 9 0 9
K. Allen 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Allen 0 0 0 0
E. Fernea 36 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Fernea 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Holmes 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
D. Holmes 10-0 0.0 0
S. Blaylock 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
S. Blaylock 6-4 0.0 0
K. Barnes 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
K. Barnes 6-3 1.0 0
R. Williams 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
E. Guidry 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
E. Guidry 4-1 0.0 0
J. Woods 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
J. Woods 4-0 1.0 0
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
Lo. Toailoa 3-2 1.0 0
S. Pitts 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Pitts 3-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Jones 3-2 0.0 0
J. Shaw 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Shaw 3-0 0.0 0
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
O. Odighizuwa 2-1 0.0 0
K. Lucier-South 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Lucier-South 1-2 0.0 0
O. Isibor 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Isibor 1-0 0.0 0
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Ogbonnia 1-0 0.0 0
K. Churchwell III 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Churchwell III 1-0 0.0 0
Le. Toailoa 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
Le. Toailoa 1-3 0.0 0
D. Jackson 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0
S. Mason 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Mason 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Molson 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/1 5/5
J. Molson 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 26 0
D. Felton 2 21.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
USC
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Slovis 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.7% 515 4 0 198.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.7% 515 4 0 198.9
K. Slovis 37/47 515 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 87 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 87 1
S. Carr 11 87 1 46
V. Malepeai 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 60 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 60 2
V. Malepeai 10 60 2 11
K. Christon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
K. Christon 2 9 0 6
K. Slovis 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -13 0
K. Slovis 6 -13 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. London 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 142 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 142 1
D. London 8 142 1 46
A. St. Brown 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 128 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 128 0
A. St. Brown 8 128 0 24
T. Vaughns 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 106 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 106 1
T. Vaughns 6 106 1 49
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
13 104 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 104 2
M. Pittman Jr. 13 104 2 13
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
S. Carr 1 21 0 21
K. Christon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
K. Christon 1 14 0 14
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Hufanga 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-5 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-5 0 1.0
T. Hufanga 13-5 1.0 0
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
I. Pola-Mao 10-2 0.0 0
J. Houston Jr. 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Houston Jr. 7-0 0.0 0
C. Steele 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Steele 6-0 0.0 0
K. Mauga 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
K. Mauga 6-1 1.0 0
I. Taylor-Stuart 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
I. Taylor-Stuart 4-0 0.0 1
B. Pili 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
B. Pili 4-2 0.0 0
G. Johnson 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
G. Johnson 3-1 0.0 0
J. Tufele 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Tufele 3-1 0.0 0
J. Falaniko 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Falaniko 2-0 0.0 0
O. Griffin 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Griffin 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
D. Jackson 1-1 1.0 0
E. Winston 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Winston 0-1 0.0 0
M. Tuipulotu 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Tuipulotu 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. McGrath 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/2 7/7
C. McGrath 1/2 31 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Griffiths 24 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 40.7 0
B. Griffiths 3 40.7 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Christon 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
K. Christon 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. St. Brown 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -1.5 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -1.5 0 0
A. St. Brown 2 -1.5 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCLA 17 1:58 5 20 Punt
12:52 UCLA 42 1:44 4 58 TD
9:31 UCLA 20 0:56 3 8 Punt
6:13 UCLA 25 1:30 3 4 Fumble
4:30 USC 33 1:02 3 -50 INT
1:40 UCLA 25 1:34 11 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:39 UCLA 25 3:50 8 39 FG Miss
2:06 UCLA 25 0:26 4 14 Punt
0:52 UCLA 43 0:16 3 -5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 UCLA 25 1:33 5 12 Punt
8:20 UCLA 25 2:00 5 75 TD
4:48 UCLA 27 2:54 8 73 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 UCLA 26 2:36 10 74 TD
8:39 UCLA 25 3:18 12 -2 Downs
3:12 UCLA 32 2:30 8 20 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:08 USC 25 1:30 5 16 Punt
8:22 USC 32 2:04 5 55 FG
3:22 USC 17 1:42 5 83 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 USC 25 3:37 10 75 TD
5:43 USC 36 3:37 11 64 TD
1:34 USC 18 0:36 3 -3 Punt
0:26 USC 8 0:16 3 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USC 25 1:34 5 75 TD
11:46 USC 12 3:26 13 88 TD
6:20 USC 25 1:27 5 48 FG Miss
1:54 USC 24 1:28 5 76 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:16 USC 25 3:37 11 75 TD
5:09 USC 23 1:50 6 4 Punt
0:38 USC 48 0:00 1 -3 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View