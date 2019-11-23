|
|
|UCLA
|USC
Slovis throws for record 515 yards, USC holds off UCLA 52-35
LOS ANGELES (AP) Freshman Kedon Slovis passed for a school-record 515 yards and threw four touchdown passes in Southern California’s 52-35 victory over UCLA on Saturday in the 89th edition of their crosstown showdown.
Michael Pittman Jr. caught two touchdown passes and Vavae Malepeai rushed for two scores as the Trojans (8-4, 7-2 Pac-12) wrapped up their regular season with their 16th win in the last 21 meetings with UCLA.
Drake London and Tyler Vaughns also caught TD passes, and a school-record four Trojans receivers topped 100 yards receiving while USC survived a tumultuous second half at the Coliseum and eliminated the rival Bruins (4-7, 4-4) from bowl contention.
Slovis carried the Trojans to the Victory Bell with another landmark performance in his impressive debut season. He surpassed Matt Barkley’s single-game USC records against UCLA and against any opponent in the fourth quarter while the Trojans racked up 643 yards of offense, and he also surpassed the school record for yards passing in a freshman season.
A year after UCLA’s Joshua Kelley broke the crosstown showdown’s rushing yardage record, Slovis broke its passing record while leading USC to its 10th win in UCLA’s last 11 visits to the Coliseum. Slovis also had his third consecutive 400-yard passing game - another first in USC’s lengthy history.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 367 yards with TD throws to Demetric Felton, Devin Asiasi and Chase Cota for the Bruins, who will finish with four consecutive losing records for the first time since 1921-24, shortly after the school was established in 1919. Asiasi finished with a career-high 141 yards receiving.
After UCLA’s Chip Kelly won his first game in the rivalry last year, USC beat the Bruins for the fourth time in five years under embattled head coach Clay Helton. After starting 3-3 this year, USC finished the regular season with five wins in six games and likely earned a trip to the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on New Year’s Eve.
Fan calls for Helton’s ouster have remained strong this year, but new university president Carol Folt and athletic director Mike Bohn haven’t announced a plan. A decision is expected, but not guaranteed, before USC begins its bowl preparations.
With both teams wearing their home jerseys in accordance with rivalry tradition, USC scored 28 consecutive points after falling behind 10-7 early. Pittman caught two short TD passes to cap long drives, and London caught a 32-yard TD pass before Malepeai’s second TD run midway through the third quarter for a 38-14 lead.
But the Bruins hung around, with Asiasi running for a 53-yard TD catch and Cota catching another less than five minutes later.
Slovis hit Vaughns with a 49-yard TD pass on the opening snap of the fourth quarter. Kelley’s 1-yard TD run then capped another drive by the Bruins, but Stephen Carr rushed for a TD for USC with 8:39 to play during a drive in which Slovis blew past Barkley’s USC-record 493 yards passing against Arizona in 2012.
THE TAKEAWAY
UCLA: The Bruins will miss out on a bowl game in three of four years for the first time since 1989-92, and Kelly’s rebuilding project still has little traction after two years, even after a strong second half by the offense in this rivalry. UCLA has given up 101 points in its last two games, guaranteeing another long winter without a bowl in Westwood. Next season looms large for Kelly and his credibility as a coach.
USC: Helton’s future will dominate discussion until it is resolved, but his Trojans showed impressive resilience after a brutal first half of the schedule. Going 8-4 would be enough to keep most jobs, but USC’s weak recruiting traction and widespread fan dissatisfaction won’t be resolved by this victory.
UP NEXT
UCLA: Host California on Saturday, Nov. 30.
USC: Regular season over. Most likely headed to the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 31.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
UCLA
Bruins
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 64 yards from USC 35. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 17 for 16 yards (27-Q.Jountti34-E.Winston).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 17(14:54 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 26 for 9 yards (8-C.Steele).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 26(14:43 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UCLA 28 for 2 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 28(14:15 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Erwin.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 28(14:12 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 37 for 9 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UCLA 37(13:42 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 37 for no gain (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UCLA 37(13:02 - 1st) 89-W.Lees punts 58 yards from UCLA 37. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 10 for 5 yards (28-K.Churchwell ). Penalty on USC 25-B.Allen Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at UCLA 37. No Play.
UCLA
Bruins
- TD (4 plays, 58 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 42(12:52 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to USC 47 for 11 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 47(12:21 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to USC 9 for 38 yards (8-C.Steele15-T.Hufanga).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - UCLA 9(11:48 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to USC 9 for no gain (15-T.Hufanga).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCLA 9(11:16 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:08 - 1st) 17-J.Molson extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:08 - 1st) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(11:08 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 25(11:04 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 37 for 12 yards (1-D.Holmes).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - USC 37(10:46 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 32 for -5 yards (14-K.Barnes).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - USC 32(10:16 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 41 for 9 yards (2-J.Woods26-L.Toailoa).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - USC 41(9:42 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - USC 41(9:38 - 1st) 24-B.Griffiths punts 39 yards from USC 41 to UCLA 20 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
UCLA
Bruins
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(9:31 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 21 for 1 yard (10-J.Houston).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCLA 21(9:03 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 28 for 7 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UCLA 28(8:38 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - UCLA 28(8:35 - 1st) 89-W.Lees punts 40 yards from UCLA 28 Downed at the USC 32.
USC
Trojans
- FG (5 plays, 55 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 32(8:22 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to UCLA 44 for 24 yards (24-J.Shaw).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 44(8:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to UCLA 22 for 22 yards (3-R.Williams4-S.Blaylock).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 22(7:31 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Carr.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 22(7:25 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to UCLA 13 for 9 yards (14-K.Barnes4-S.Blaylock).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - USC 13(7:05 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to UCLA 13 for no gain (14-K.Barnes).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - USC 13(6:18 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
UCLA
Bruins
- Fumble (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:13 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 10-D.Felton.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(6:13 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 27 for 2 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao26-K.Mauga).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCLA 27(5:44 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 24 for -3 yards. Penalty on UCLA 70-A.Anderson Holding declined.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - UCLA 24(5:22 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 29 for 5 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - UCLA 29(4:43 - 1st) 89-W.Lees punts 35 yards from UCLA 29. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 33 for -3 yards. 30-J.Den Bleyker recovers at the USC 33. 30-J.Den Bleyker to USC 33 for no gain. Penalty on USC 14-J.Williams Illegal use of hands declined.
UCLA
Bruins
- Interception (3 plays, -50 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 33(4:30 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles pushed ob at USC 30 for 3 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 30(4:00 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to USC 27 for 3 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
Int
|
3 & 4 - UCLA 27(3:28 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-I.Taylor-Stuart at USC 17. 6-I.Taylor-Stuart to USC 17 for no gain (2-K.Philips).
USC
Trojans
- TD (5 plays, 83 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 17(3:22 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 37 for 20 yards (28-K.Churchwell ).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 37(2:56 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 44 for 7 yards (52-L.Toailoa14-K.Barnes).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - USC 44(2:27 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 47 for 9 yards (1-D.Holmes11-K.Lucier-South).
|
+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 47(2:04 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to UCLA 1 for 46 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - USC 1(1:46 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:40 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
UCLA
Bruins
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:40 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 10-D.Felton.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(1:40 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 33 for 8 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao15-T.Hufanga).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 33(1:22 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 36 for 3 yards (91-B.Pili34-E.Winston).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(1:15 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 40 for 4 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao). Penalty on UCLA 88-M.Martinez Holding 10 yards enforced at UCLA 36. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - UCLA 26(0:59 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 31 for 5 yards (91-B.Pili).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - UCLA 31(0:31 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to UCLA 41 for 10 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCLA 41(0:06 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to USC 36 for 23 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on USC 77-J.Rodriguez Offside 5 yards enforced at USC 36. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - UCLA 31(15:00 - 2nd) 19-K.Allen to USC 28 for 3 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 28(14:20 - 2nd) 19-K.Allen to USC 26 for 2 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 26(14:04 - 2nd) 19-K.Allen pushed ob at USC 3 for 23 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - UCLA 3(13:24 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:16 - 2nd) 17-J.Molson extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:16 - 2nd) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(13:16 - 2nd) 23-K.Christon to USC 31 for 6 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - USC 31(12:51 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis scrambles to USC 38 for 7 yards (4-S.Blaylock26-L.Toailoa).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 38(12:25 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to UCLA 41 for 21 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 41(12:05 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 41(11:55 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to UCLA 28 for 13 yards (1-D.Holmes).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 28(11:34 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to UCLA 22 for 6 yards (3-R.Williams).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - USC 22(11:05 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to UCLA 15 for 7 yards (14-K.Barnes).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 15(10:39 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to UCLA 9 for 6 yards (20-E.Guidry92-O.Odighizuwa).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - USC 9(10:09 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to UCLA 1 for 8 yards (1-D.Holmes).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - USC 1(9:43 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:39 - 2nd) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
UCLA
Bruins
- Missed FG (8 plays, 39 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:39 - 2nd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 10-D.Felton.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(9:39 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Allen.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 25(9:35 - 2nd) 19-K.Allen to UCLA 36 for 11 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(9:00 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 48 for 12 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart51-M.Tuipulotu).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 48(8:24 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 48 for no gain (26-K.Mauga).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 48(7:45 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to USC 36 for 16 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(7:13 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at USC 46 for -10 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - UCLA 46(6:26 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 20 - UCLA 46(6:19 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 15-J.Erwin. 15-J.Erwin to USC 36 for 10 yards.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - UCLA 36(5:49 - 2nd) 17-J.Molson 54 yards Field Goal is No Good.
USC
Trojans
- TD (11 plays, 64 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 36(5:43 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 47 for 11 yards (11-K.Lucier-South14-K.Barnes).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 47(5:28 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 46 for 7 yards (1-D.Holmes4-S.Blaylock).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - USC 46(5:06 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to UCLA 33 for 13 yards (58-D.Jackson).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 33(4:43 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to UCLA 14 for 19 yards (24-J.Shaw).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 14(4:22 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to UCLA 9 for 5 yards (1-D.Holmes14-K.Barnes). Penalty on USC 57-J.Dedich Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at UCLA 14. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 25 - USC 29(4:02 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to UCLA 20 for 9 yards (1-D.Holmes20-E.Guidry).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 16 - USC 20(3:35 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns. Penalty on UCLA 12-E.Gates Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UCLA 20. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 5 - USC 5(3:23 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at UCLA 13 for -8 yards (52-L.Toailoa).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - USC 13(2:54 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to UCLA 8 for 5 yards (52-L.Toailoa).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - USC 8(2:22 - 2nd) Penalty on UCLA 11-K.Lucier-South Offside 4 yards enforced at UCLA 8. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - USC 4(2:12 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:06 - 2nd) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
UCLA
Bruins
- Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:06 - 2nd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(2:06 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to UCLA 40 for 15 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao15-T.Hufanga).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(1:54 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 40(1:49 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 39 for -1 yard (26-K.Mauga).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UCLA 39(1:45 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Asiasi.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - UCLA 39(1:40 - 2nd) 89-W.Lees punts 43 yards from UCLA 39 to USC 18 fair catch by 8-A.St.Brown.
USC
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 18(1:34 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 18(1:30 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 23 for 5 yards (1-D.Holmes4-S.Blaylock).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - USC 23(1:05 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 15 for -8 yards (2-J.Woods).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - USC 15(0:58 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 42 yards from USC 15 to UCLA 43 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
UCLA
Bruins
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(0:52 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 43(0:48 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles pushed ob at UCLA 46 for 3 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - UCLA 46(0:41 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 38 for -8 yards (99-D.Jackson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - UCLA 38(0:36 - 2nd) 89-W.Lees punts 47 yards from UCLA 38. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 15 for no gain. Team penalty on USC Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at USC 15.
USC
Trojans
- Halftime (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 8(0:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to USC 8 for no gain (14-K.Barnes).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 8(0:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to USC 13 for 5 yards (47-S.Pitts14-K.Barnes).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - USC 13(0:10 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis kneels at USC 11 for -2 yards.
USC
Trojans
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 23-K.Christon. 23-K.Christon to USC 39 for 14 yards (20-E.Guidry).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 39(14:43 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 48 for 9 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - USC 48(14:24 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to UCLA 49 for 3 yards (14-K.Barnes52-L.Toailoa).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 49(14:04 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to UCLA 32 for 17 yards (20-E.Guidry).
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 32(13:36 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:26 - 3rd) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
UCLA
Bruins
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:26 - 3rd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 10-D.Felton.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(13:26 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 29 for 4 yards (10-J.Houston). Penalty on USC 99-D.Jackson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCLA 29.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 44(13:08 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 49 for 5 yards (10-J.Houston). Penalty on UCLA 73-J.Burton Holding 10 yards enforced at UCLA 44. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - UCLA 34(12:40 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 37 for 3 yards (78-J.Tufele).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - UCLA 37(12:05 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 36-E. Fernea.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - UCLA 37(11:59 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Felton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - UCLA 37(11:53 - 3rd) 89-W.Lees punts 51 yards from UCLA 37 to USC 12 fair catch by 8-A.St.Brown.
USC
Trojans
- TD (13 plays, 88 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 12(11:46 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 12(11:42 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 26 for 14 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 26(11:24 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to USC 40 for 14 yards (3-R.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 40(11:00 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 40(10:52 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to UCLA 47 for 13 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 47(10:36 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to UCLA 44 for 3 yards (3-R.Williams).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - USC 44(10:12 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to UCLA 39 for 5 yards (1-D.Holmes).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 2 - USC 39(9:36 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to UCLA 21 for 18 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 21(9:13 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis to UCLA 19 FUMBLES. 7-S.Carr to UCLA 19 for no gain (55-S.Mason).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - USC 19(8:57 - 3rd) Penalty on UCLA 52-L.Toailoa Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at UCLA 19. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - USC 19(8:57 - 3rd) Penalty on UCLA 52-L.Toailoa Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at UCLA 19. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - USC 9(8:57 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 8 for 1 yard (92-O.Odighizuwa).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - USC 8(8:25 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:20 - 3rd) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
UCLA
Bruins
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:20 - 3rd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 10-D.Felton.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(8:20 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 27-J.Kelley. 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 34 for 9 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 34(8:04 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 45 for 11 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(7:41 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 48 for 3 yards (78-J.Tufele91-B.Pili).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 48(7:09 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 47 for -1 yard (78-J.Tufele91-B.Pili).
|
+53 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCLA 47(6:29 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:20 - 3rd) 17-J.Molson extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- Missed FG (5 plays, 48 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:20 - 3rd) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|
+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(6:20 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to UCLA 29 for 46 yards (35-C.Jones).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 29(5:46 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to UCLA 32 for -3 yards (35-C.Jones58-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - USC 32(5:11 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 13 - USC 32(5:06 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns. Penalty on UCLA 11-K.Lucier-South Offside 5 yards enforced at UCLA 32. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - USC 27(4:59 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|
No Good
|
4 & 8 - USC 27(4:53 - 3rd) 40-C.McGrath 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UCLA
Bruins
- TD (8 plays, 73 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 27(4:48 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 29 for 2 yards (91-B.Pili99-D.Jackson).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCLA 29(4:14 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 48 for 19 yards (26-K.Mauga21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 48(3:47 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 87-J.Wilson. 87-J.Wilson to USC 38 for 14 yards (9-G.Johnson15-T.Hufanga).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 38(3:27 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to USC 27 for 11 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 27(3:05 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to USC 9 for 18 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - UCLA 9(2:30 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCLA 9(2:24 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to USC 7 for 2 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - UCLA 7(2:01 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:54 - 3rd) 17-J.Molson extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- TD (5 plays, 76 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:54 - 3rd) 17-J.Molson kicks 61 yards from UCLA 35. 23-K.Christon to USC 24 for 20 yards (28-K.Churchwell ).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 24(1:49 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 35 for 11 yards (2-J.Woods).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 35(1:32 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis to USC 34 for -1 yard (26-L.Toailoa).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - USC 34(1:03 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 43 for 9 yards (20-E.Guidry).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - USC 43(0:26 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to UCLA 49 for 8 yards (4-S.Blaylock11-K.Lucier-South).
|
+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 49(15:00 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:52 - 4th) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
UCLA
Bruins
- TD (10 plays, 74 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:52 - 4th) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 26 for 26 yards (14-J.Williams25-B.Allen).
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 26(14:45 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to USC 38 for 36 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 38(14:25 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Asiasi.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 38(14:20 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 87-J.Wilson. 87-J.Wilson to USC 26 for 12 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 26(13:56 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Wilson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 26(13:53 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - UCLA 26(13:44 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to USC 23 for 3 yards (15-T.Hufanga11-C.Griffin). Penalty on UCLA 86-D.Asiasi Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 23.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - UCLA 33(13:25 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Asiasi.
|
+21 YD
|
4 & 17 - UCLA 33(13:19 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to USC 12 for 21 yards (8-C.Steele21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 12(12:47 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to USC 1 for 11 yards (8-C.Steele78-J.Tufele).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - UCLA 1(12:20 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:16 - 4th) 17-J.Molson extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:16 - 4th) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(12:16 - 4th) 7-S.Carr to USC 26 for 1 yard (1-D.Holmes35-C.Jones).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - USC 26(11:42 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 38 for 12 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 38(11:21 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to UCLA 49 for 13 yards (35-C.Jones).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 49(10:57 - 4th) 7-S.Carr to UCLA 43 for 6 yards (97-O.Isibor35-C.Jones).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - USC 43(10:23 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to UCLA 27 for 16 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 27(10:08 - 4th) Penalty on USC 57-J.Dedich False start 5 yards enforced at UCLA 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - USC 32(9:58 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - USC 32(9:54 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to UCLA 27 for 5 yards (24-J.Shaw).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 10 - USC 27(9:16 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr to UCLA 6 for 21 yards (3-R.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 6 - USC 6(8:48 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman. Penalty on UCLA 91-O.Ogbonnia Offside declined. Penalty on UCLA 1-D.Holmes Pass interference 4 yards enforced at UCLA 6. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - USC 2(8:43 - 4th) 7-S.Carr runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:39 - 4th) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
UCLA
Bruins
- Downs (12 plays, -2 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:39 - 4th) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 10-D.Felton.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(8:39 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 45 for 20 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(8:26 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 48 for 3 yards (41-J.Falaniko).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 48(8:02 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Felton.
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 7 - UCLA 48(7:58 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to USC 26 for 26 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 26(7:35 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to USC 19 for 7 yards (10-J.Houston15-T.Hufanga).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 19(7:08 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to USC 22 for -3 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCLA 22(6:34 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to USC 15 for 7 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 15(6:01 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Wilson.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 15(5:56 - 4th) Penalty on UCLA 73-J.Burton False start 5 yards enforced at USC 15. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - UCLA 20(5:56 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 15 - UCLA 20(5:51 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to USC 12 for 8 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
Sack
|
4 & 7 - UCLA 12(5:21 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at USC 23 for -11 yards. Penalty on UCLA 1-D.Thompson-Robinson Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at USC 23. (15-T.Hufanga).
USC
Trojans
- Punt (6 plays, 4 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 23(5:09 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 30 for 7 yards (1-D.Holmes).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - USC 30(4:16 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 35 for 5 yards (2-J.Woods52-L.Toailoa).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 35(3:56 - 4th) Penalty on USC 21-T.Vaughns False start 5 yards enforced at USC 35. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - USC 30(3:34 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 34 for 4 yards (47-S.Pitts).
|
-10 YD
|
2 & 11 - USC 34(3:29 - 4th) to USC 24 for -10 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 21 - USC 24(3:22 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 27 for 3 yards (91-O.Ogbonnia26-L.Toailoa).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - USC 27(3:19 - 4th) 24-B.Griffiths punts 41 yards from USC 27 to UCLA 32 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
UCLA
Bruins
- Downs (8 plays, 20 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 32(3:12 - 4th) 12-A.Burton to UCLA 32 for no gain (91-B.Pili).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 32(2:51 - 4th) 12-A.Burton complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 32 for no gain (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - UCLA 32(2:23 - 4th) 12-A.Burton complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 38 for 6 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 4 - UCLA 38(1:54 - 4th) 12-A.Burton complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to UCLA 45 for 7 yards (8-C.Steele9-G.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(1:28 - 4th) 12-A.Burton incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 45(1:23 - 4th) 12-A.Burton to USC 49 for 6 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCLA 49(1:05 - 4th) 12-A.Burton complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to USC 46 for 3 yards (8-C.Steele).
|
-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - UCLA 46(0:42 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to USC 48 for -2 yards (41-J.Falaniko).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|34
|Rushing
|10
|9
|Passing
|15
|22
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|511
|622
|Total Plays
|88
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|157
|128
|Rush Attempts
|39
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|354
|494
|Comp. - Att.
|30-49
|37-47
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|10.5
|Penalties - Yards
|10-73
|7-57
|Touchdowns
|5
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.2
|3-40.7
|Return Yards
|42
|17
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-42
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|354
|PASS YDS
|494
|
|
|157
|RUSH YDS
|128
|
|
|511
|TOTAL YDS
|622
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|26/44
|367
|3
|1
|
A. Burton 12 QB
|A. Burton
|4/5
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|16
|64
|1
|26
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
|J. Kelley
|15
|45
|1
|11
|
K. Allen 19 RB
|K. Allen
|4
|39
|0
|23
|
A. Burton 12 QB
|A. Burton
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|2
|3
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Asiasi 86 TE
|D. Asiasi
|5
|141
|1
|53
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|12
|123
|0
|38
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|6
|50
|1
|19
|
J. Wilson 87 TE
|J. Wilson
|2
|26
|0
|14
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|3
|24
|1
|10
|
J. Erwin 15 WR
|J. Erwin
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
|J. Kelley
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Allen 19 RB
|K. Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Fernea 36 WR
|E. Fernea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Holmes 1 DB
|D. Holmes
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barnes 14 LB
|K. Barnes
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|
R. Williams 3 DB
|R. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Guidry 30 DB
|E. Guidry
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 2 LB
|J. Woods
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
|Lo. Toailoa
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Pitts 47 LB
|S. Pitts
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 35 DB
|C. Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 24 DB
|J. Shaw
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
|O. Odighizuwa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lucier-South 11 LB
|K. Lucier-South
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Isibor 97 DL
|O. Isibor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
|O. Ogbonnia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Churchwell III 23 DB
|K. Churchwell III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Le. Toailoa 26 LB
|Le. Toailoa
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 58 DL
|D. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mason 55 DL
|S. Mason
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Molson 17 K
|J. Molson
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|2
|21.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|37/47
|515
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|11
|87
|1
|46
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|10
|60
|2
|11
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|6
|-13
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. London 15 WR
|D. London
|8
|142
|1
|46
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|8
|128
|0
|24
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|6
|106
|1
|49
|
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
|M. Pittman Jr.
|13
|104
|2
|13
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|14
|0
|14
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Hufanga 15 S
|T. Hufanga
|13-5
|1.0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
|I. Pola-Mao
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston Jr. 10 LB
|J. Houston Jr.
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Steele 8 CB
|C. Steele
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mauga 26 LB
|K. Mauga
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
I. Taylor-Stuart 6 CB
|I. Taylor-Stuart
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 9 CB
|G. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tufele 78 DL
|J. Tufele
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Falaniko 41 LB
|J. Falaniko
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Griffin 2 CB
|O. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 99 DL
|D. Jackson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Winston 34 LB
|E. Winston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 51 DL
|M. Tuipulotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|1/2
|31
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Griffiths 24 P
|B. Griffiths
|3
|40.7
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|2
|-1.5
|0
|0
