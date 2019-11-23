Drive Chart
MINN
NWEST

No Text

Morgan’s 4 TD passes lead No. 11 Gophers past Wildcats 38-22

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Tanner Morgan led No. 11 Minnesota to scores on its first three possessions and finished with four touchdown passes, and the Gophers bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 38-22 win over Northwestern on Saturday.

The Gophers (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten, No. 10 CFP), who lost at Iowa last week, strengthened their grip on first place in the West Division and clinched their sixth season with 10 or more wins.

Morgan, the Big Ten's leading passer, came out firing following a week in the concussion protocol after absorbing back-to-back sacks by the Hawkeyes. The redshirt sophomore, listed as questionable until Saturday morning, has thrown 26 touchdowns this season to set a school record.

Morgan threw three TD passes to Rashod Bateman and one to Tyler Johnson against Northwestern (2-9, 0-8).

Morgan zipped a 19-yard TD pass to Bateman in the corner of the end zone to end a 10-play, 56-yard drive on Minnesota's first possession.

After Shannon Brooks ran in from 9 yards, Morgan hit Bateman for a 10-yard TD and 21-0 lead. Bateman's other TD catch was a 7-yarder in the third quarter.

With quarterback Aidan Smith sidelined (hand), Northwestern turned to Hunter Johnson, who hadn't started since the season opener. Andrew Marty entered early in the second quarter after Johnson went 0 for 2 and was sacked three times.

Marty threw a TD pass to Jace James and ran for two scores.

Joe Gaziano sacked Morgan for a safety early in the second quarter to get Northwestern on the board. Gaziano added another sack to give him 29 for his career, a school record.

TAKEAWAY

Minnesota: Morgan seems primed to lead Minnesota into the postseason. His third touchdown pass in the game eclipsed Adam Weber's season mark of 24 set in 2007. The Gophers have their first 10-plus win season since 2003. Minnesota's previous four seasons with 10 wins or more were in 1900, 1903, 1904 and 1905. This is Minnesota's first 10-win year in regular-season play since 1905.

Northwestern: Since the Big Ten started playing a championship game in 2011, no team until 2019 Northwestern finished last in its division after playing in the title game the previous year. The Wildcats are in danger of going winless in conference play for the first time since the 1998 team went 0-8 in Gary Barnett's final season.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Hosts Wisconsin to end the regular season.

Northwestern: Visits Illinois.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

NWEST Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 15-H.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 25
(14:54 - 1st) 29-E.Hull to NW 29 for 4 yards (46-W.DeLattiboudere).
Sack
3 & 6 - NWEST 29
(14:22 - 1st) 15-H.Johnson sacked at NW 21 for -8 yards (21-K.Martin).
Punt
4 & 14 - NWEST 21
(13:50 - 1st) 34-A.David punts 35 yards from NW 21. 82-D.Douglas to MIN 44 for no gain (1-J.Bergin).

MINN Golden Gophers
- TD (11 plays, 56 yards, 5:36 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 44
(13:40 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to NW 42 for 14 yards (7-T.Whillock).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 42
(13:15 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to NW 41 for 1 yard (95-A.Miller).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 41
(12:38 - 1st) 1-R.Smith pushed ob at NW 33 for 8 yards (28-C.Bergin).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 33
(12:04 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to NW 30 for 3 yards (7-T.Whillock).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 30
(11:28 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to NW 30 for no gain (54-C.Rowley28-C.Bergin).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 30
(10:46 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to NW 18 for 12 yards (7-T.Whillock).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 18
(10:09 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan to NW 20 for -2 yards (97-J.Gaziano).
+14 YD
2 & 12 - MINN 20
(9:48 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to NW 6 for 14 yards (3-T.Williams).
-3 YD
1 & 6 - MINN 6
(9:17 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to NW 9 for -3 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
Penalty
2 & 9 - MINN 9
(8:34 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to NW 1 for 8 yards (13-J.Pace). Penalty on MIN 78-D.Faalele Holding 10 yards enforced at NW 9. No Play.
+19 YD
2 & 19 - MINN 19
(8:10 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:04 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.

NWEST Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:04 - 1st) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 60 yards from MIN 35. 19-R.Lees to NW 25 for 20 yards (14-B.Oliver).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25
(7:59 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 30 for 5 yards (21-K.Martin52-J.Teague).
Sack
2 & 5 - NWEST 30
(7:32 - 1st) 15-H.Johnson sacked at NW 21 for -9 yards (90-S.Renner).
No Gain
3 & 14 - NWEST 21
(7:03 - 1st) 15-H.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 36-J.Brown.
Punt
4 & 14 - NWEST 21
(6:58 - 1st) 34-A.David punts 24 yards from NW 21 to NW 45 fair catch by 82-D.Douglas.

MINN Golden Gophers
- TD (5 plays, 45 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 45
(6:50 - 1st) 1-R.Smith pushed ob at NW 32 for 13 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 32
(6:22 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to NW 20 for 12 yards (7-T.Whillock).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 20
(5:49 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 20
(5:45 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to NW 9 for 11 yards (7-T.Whillock).
+9 YD
1 & 9 - MINN 9
(5:10 - 1st) 4-S.Brooks runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:04 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.

NWEST Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:04 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz kicks 59 yards from MIN 35. 4-B.Holman to NW 24 for 18 yards (27-T.Nubin).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 24
(4:59 - 1st) 29-E.Hull to NW 28 for 4 yards (16-C.Durr55-M.Sori-Marin).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 28
(4:34 - 1st) 29-E.Hull to NW 32 for 4 yards (16-C.Durr).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 32
(3:57 - 1st) 29-E.Hull to NW 36 for 4 yards (11-A.Winfield).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 36
(3:31 - 1st) 29-E.Hull to NW 36 for no gain (11-A.Winfield).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 36
(2:58 - 1st) 29-E.Hull to NW 40 for 4 yards (90-S.Renner52-J.Teague).
-3 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 40
(2:24 - 1st) 15-H.Johnson to NW 37 for -3 yards (45-C.Coughlin).
Punt
4 & 9 - NWEST 37
(1:53 - 1st) 34-A.David punts 36 yards from NW 37 to MIN 27 fair catch by 82-D.Douglas.

MINN Golden Gophers
- TD (9 plays, 73 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 27
(1:46 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to MIN 34 for 7 yards (42-P.Fisher).
+22 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 34
(1:06 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to NW 44 for 22 yards (13-J.Pace).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 44
(0:33 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to NW 40 for 4 yards (28-C.Bergin97-J.Gaziano).
No Gain
2 & 6 - MINN 40
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to NW 40 for no gain (13-J.Pace).
+26 YD
3 & 6 - MINN 40
(14:22 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson runs ob at NW 14 for 26 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 14
(13:49 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to NW 8 for 6 yards (18-C.Ruiz51-B.Gallagher).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - MINN 8
(13:09 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to NW 5 for 3 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
Penalty
3 & 1 - MINN 5
(12:27 - 2nd) Penalty on MIN 51-C.Dunlap False start 5 yards enforced at NW 5. No Play.
+10 YD
3 & 6 - MINN 10
(12:11 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:03 - 2nd) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.

NWEST Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:03 - 2nd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 55 yards from MIN 35 out of bounds at the NW 10.
Sack
1 & 10 - NWEST 35
(12:03 - 2nd) 15-H.Johnson sacked at NW 25 for -10 yards FUMBLES (11-A.Winfield). 15-H.Johnson to NW 15 for no gain.
+1 YD
2 & 30 - NWEST 15
(11:09 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 16 for 1 yard (19-K.Schad).
+11 YD
3 & 29 - NWEST 16
(10:31 - 2nd) 36-J.Brown to NW 27 for 11 yards (34-B.Mafe).
Punt
4 & 18 - NWEST 27
(9:54 - 2nd) 34-A.David punts 67 yards from NW 27 to the MIN 6 downed by 11-A.Hampton.

MINN Golden Gophers
- Safety (1 plays, 14 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - MINN 6
(9:41 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN End Zone for -6 yards. Penalty on MIN 2-T.Morgan Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at MIN End Zone. to MIN End Zone for no gain safety (97-J.Gaziano).

NWEST Wildcats
- TD (14 plays, 69 yards, 6:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:32 - 2nd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 59 yards from MIN 20. 19-R.Lees pushed ob at NW 41 for 20 yards (14-B.Oliver). Penalty on NW 40-P.McIntyre Holding 10 yards enforced at NW 41.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 31
(9:28 - 2nd) 29-E.Hull to NW 35 for 4 yards (45-C.Coughlin).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 35
(9:01 - 2nd) 29-E.Hull to NW 39 for 4 yards (21-K.Martin).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 39
(8:29 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty to NW 42 for 3 yards (41-T.Barber21-K.Martin).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 42
(8:00 - 2nd) 29-E.Hull to NW 46 for 4 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 46
(7:28 - 2nd) 29-E.Hull to MIN 47 for 7 yards (21-K.Martin).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 47
(7:11 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to MIN 45 for 2 yards (6-C.Williamson).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 45
(6:40 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty to MIN 47 for -2 yards (90-S.Renner).
+11 YD
3 & 10 - NWEST 47
(6:00 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty complete to 14-M.Washington. 14-M.Washington to MIN 36 for 11 yards (11-A.Winfield).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 36
(5:45 - 2nd) 36-J.Brown to MIN 23 for 13 yards (11-A.Winfield23-J.Howden).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 23
(5:21 - 2nd) 36-J.Brown to MIN 21 for 2 yards (41-T.Barber46-W.DeLattiboudere).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 21
(4:43 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty to MIN 10 for 11 yards (12-T.Devers).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 10
(4:21 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty to MIN 10 for no gain (45-C.Coughlin41-T.Barber).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 10
(3:41 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty to MIN 9 for 1 yard (52-J.Teague).
+9 YD
3 & 9 - NWEST 9
(2:57 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty complete to 5-J.James. 5-J.James runs 9 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MIN 25-B.St-Juste Holding declined.
PAT Good
(2:52 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.

MINN Golden Gophers
- Punt (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:52 - 2nd) 15-T.Finison kicks 61 yards from NW 35. 3-C.Wiley to MIN 24 for 20 yards (1-J.Bergin).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 24
(2:46 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MIN 44 for 20 yards (13-J.Pace).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 44
(2:25 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith pushed ob at MIN 48 for 4 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
No Gain
2 & 6 - MINN 48
(1:54 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Douglas.
Sack
3 & 6 - MINN 48
(1:50 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 46 for -2 yards (95-A.Miller97-J.Gaziano).
Punt
4 & 8 - MINN 46
(1:45 - 2nd) 47-J.Herbers punts 42 yards from MIN 46 to NW 12 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.

NWEST Wildcats
- Fumble (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 12
(1:37 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 14 for 2 yards (52-J.Teague45-C.Coughlin).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 14
(1:18 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty scrambles to NW 19 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - NWEST 19
(0:52 - 2nd) 36-J.Brown to NW 21 for 2 yards (9-E.Otomewo).
Punt
4 & 1 - NWEST 21
(0:48 - 2nd) 34-A.David punts 35 yards from NW 21. 82-D.Douglas to MIN 46 FUMBLES. 82-D.Douglas recovers at the MIN 46. 82-D.Douglas to MIN 46 for no gain.

MINN Golden Gophers
- Interception (1 plays, -6 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - MINN 46
(0:39 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman INTERCEPTED by 51-B.Gallagher at NW 40. 51-B.Gallagher to NW 40 for no gain.

NWEST Wildcats
- Halftime (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 40
(0:34 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 41 for 1 yard (21-K.Martin).
Penalty
2 & 9 - NWEST 41
(0:27 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty scrambles runs ob at NW 44 for 3 yards. Penalty on NW 65-J.Thomas Holding 10 yards enforced at NW 41. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 19 - NWEST 31
(0:17 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty pushed ob at NW 37 for 6 yards (11-A.Winfield).
+6 YD
3 & 13 - NWEST 37
(0:10 - 2nd) 29-E.Hull to NW 43 for 6 yards (21-K.Martin).

MINN Golden Gophers
- TD (11 plays, 73 yards, 4:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 15-T.Finison kicks 38 yards from NW 35 to MIN 27 fair catch by.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 27
(14:59 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 27
(14:55 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 38 for 11 yards (83-T.Goens).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 38
(14:23 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to NW 49 for 13 yards (28-C.Bergin).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 49
(13:53 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to NW 44 for 5 yards (95-A.Miller42-P.Fisher).
+11 YD
2 & 5 - MINN 44
(13:14 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks pushed ob at NW 33 for 11 yards (3-T.Williams).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 33
(12:38 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to NW 19 for 14 yards (42-P.Fisher).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 19
(12:06 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MINN 19
(12:02 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to NW 19 for no gain (97-J.Gaziano).
+10 YD
3 & 10 - MINN 19
(11:20 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs ob at NW 9 for 10 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 9 - MINN 9
(10:43 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to NW 7 for 2 yards (83-T.Goens).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 7
(10:08 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:03 - 3rd) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.

NWEST Wildcats
- TD (16 plays, 64 yards, 6:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:03 - 3rd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 55 yards from MIN 35. 19-R.Lees to NW 36 for 26 yards (43-B.Schoenfelder).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 36
(9:53 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Anderson.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 36
(9:46 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty to NW 39 for 3 yards (11-A.Winfield).
+12 YD
3 & 7 - NWEST 39
(9:07 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees runs ob at MIN 49 for 12 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 49
(8:44 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty complete to 80-T.Pugh. 80-T.Pugh pushed ob at MIN 41 for 8 yards (11-A.Winfield).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - NWEST 41
(8:22 - 3rd) 29-E.Hull to MIN 38 for 3 yards (9-E.Otomewo41-T.Barber).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NWEST 38
(7:56 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees. Penalty on NW 52-S.Gerak Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MIN 38. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 15 - NWEST 43
(7:52 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty to MIN 34 for 9 yards (41-T.Barber).
No Gain
2 & 6 - NWEST 34
(7:31 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to MIN 34 for no gain (45-C.Coughlin).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 34
(6:52 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to MIN 25 for 9 yards (23-J.Howden).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25
(6:32 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson to MIN 17 for 8 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
No Gain
2 & 2 - NWEST 17
(6:08 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty to MIN 17 for no gain (90-S.Renner).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 17
(5:28 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to MIN 16 for 1 yard (55-M.Sori-Marin).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - NWEST 16
(4:50 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty to MIN 13 for 3 yards (11-A.Winfield41-T.Barber).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 13
(4:21 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty scrambles pushed ob at MIN 11 for 2 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin). Penalty on MIN 55-M.Sori-Marin Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at MIN 11.
+3 YD
1 & 5 - NWEST 5
(4:01 - 3rd) 29-E.Hull to MIN 2 for 3 yards (45-C.Coughlin).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - NWEST 2
(3:30 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:27 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.

MINN Golden Gophers
- TD (13 plays, 66 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:27 - 3rd) 15-T.Finison kicks 55 yards from NW 35. 82-D.Douglas to MIN 38 FUMBLES (27-C.Azema). 1-C.Swenson to MIN 38 for no gain.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 38
(3:14 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 46 for 8 yards (3-T.Williams).
+20 YD
2 & 2 - MINN 46
(2:36 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to NW 34 for 20 yards (22-B.Jackson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 34
(2:00 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to NW 28 for 6 yards (90-J.Saunders).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - MINN 28
(1:22 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to NW 24 for 4 yards (95-A.Miller).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - MINN 28
(1:22 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to NW 25 for 3 yards (95-A.Miller).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 25
(0:56 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to NW 23 for 2 yards (42-P.Fisher28-C.Bergin).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MINN 23
(0:21 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith pushed ob at NW 23 for no gain (3-T.Williams). Penalty on MIN 78-D.Faalele Holding declined. Penalty on MIN 7-C.Autman-Bell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NW 23. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 25 - MINN 38
(15:00 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to NW 30 for 8 yards (3-T.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 17 - MINN 30
(14:24 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
Penalty
3 & 17 - MINN 30
(14:21 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Douglas. Penalty on NW 42-P.Fisher Pass interference 6 yards enforced at NW 30. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 24
(14:15 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 24
(14:10 - 4th) 1-R.Smith to NW 17 for 7 yards (22-B.Jackson).
+17 YD
3 & 3 - MINN 17
(13:25 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:20 - 4th) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.

NWEST Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:20 - 4th) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 51 yards from MIN 35. 19-R.Lees to NW 38 for 24 yards (43-B.Schoenfelder).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 38
(13:12 - 4th) 29-E.Hull to NW 38 for no gain (41-T.Barber).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 38
(12:41 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to NW 42 for 4 yards (19-K.Schad).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NWEST 42
(12:09 - 4th) 7-A.Marty incomplete.
Punt
4 & 6 - NWEST 42
(12:02 - 4th) 17-D.Kubiuk punts 58 yards from NW 42 to MIN End Zone. touchback.

MINN Golden Gophers
- FG (9 plays, 60 yards, 5:34 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 20
(11:53 - 4th) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 22 for 2 yards (97-J.Gaziano).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 22
(11:18 - 4th) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 26 for 4 yards (42-P.Fisher28-C.Bergin).
+14 YD
3 & 4 - MINN 26
(10:37 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MIN 40 for 14 yards (13-J.Pace).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 40
(9:57 - 4th) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 44 for 4 yards (53-E.Leota).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 44
(9:13 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 49 for 5 yards (94-J.Gold).
+25 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 49
(8:34 - 4th) 17-S.Green to NW 26 for 25 yards (13-J.Pace).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 26
(7:53 - 4th) 1-R.Smith to NW 25 for 1 yard (7-T.Whillock).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MINN 25
(7:11 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
+5 YD
3 & 9 - MINN 25
(7:05 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to NW 20 for 5 yards (42-P.Fisher).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - MINN 20
(6:19 - 4th) 38-M.Lantz 37 yards Field Goal is Good.

NWEST Wildcats
- TD (10 plays, 77 yards, 4:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:14 - 4th) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 58 yards from MIN 35. 19-R.Lees to NW 23 for 16 yards (27-T.Nubin43-B.Schoenfelder).
+40 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 23
(6:09 - 4th) 7-A.Marty complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees pushed ob at MIN 37 for 40 yards (11-A.Winfield).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 37
(5:42 - 4th) 7-A.Marty complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to MIN 31 for 6 yards (41-T.Barber).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 31
(5:04 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to MIN 28 for 3 yards (6-C.Williamson).
Penalty
3 & 1 - NWEST 28
(4:40 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to MIN 27 for 1 yard (41-T.Barber). Penalty on MIN 9-E.Otomewo Offside 5 yards enforced at MIN 28. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NWEST 23
(4:16 - 4th) Penalty on MIN 18-M.Dew-Treadway Offside 5 yards enforced at MIN 23. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 5 - NWEST 18
(4:07 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to MIN 14 for 4 yards (6-C.Williamson46-W.DeLattiboudere).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - NWEST 14
(3:43 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to MIN 7 for 7 yards (11-A.Winfield).
+4 YD
1 & 7 - NWEST 7
(3:21 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to MIN 3 for 4 yards (90-S.Renner).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - NWEST 3
(2:43 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to MIN 1 for 2 yards (21-K.Martin).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - NWEST 1
(2:05 - 4th) 7-A.Marty runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(2:01 - 4th) 7-A.Marty incomplete. Intended for 5-J.James. Penalty on NW 5-J.James Pass touched or caught by ineligible receiver declined.

MINN Golden Gophers
- End of Game (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:01 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 13 yards from NW 35 out of bounds at the NW 48.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MINN 48
(2:01 - 4th) Team penalty on NW First onside kickoff out of bounds 5 yards enforced at NW 48. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 5 - MINN 43
(2:01 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to NW 42 for 1 yard.
+7 YD
2 & 4 - MINN 42
(1:16 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to NW 35 for 7 yards (1-J.Bergin).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 35
(0:42 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to NW 29 for 6 yards (28-C.Bergin).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 2:01
7-A.Marty incomplete. Intended for 5-J.James. Penalty on NW 5-J.James Pass touched or caught by ineligible receiver declined.
plays
yds
pos
38
22
Touchdown 2:05
7-A.Marty runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
67
yds
04:13
pos
38
22
Field Goal 6:19
38-M.Lantz 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
60
yds
05:34
pos
38
16
Point After TD 13:20
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
16
Touchdown 13:25
2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
03:06
pos
34
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:27
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
16
Touchdown 3:30
7-A.Marty runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
63
yds
06:36
pos
28
15
Point After TD 10:03
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
9
Touchdown 10:08
2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
73
yds
04:57
pos
27
9
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:52
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
9
Touchdown 2:57
7-A.Marty complete to 5-J.James. 5-J.James runs 9 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MIN 25-B.St-Juste Holding declined.
14
plays
69
yds
06:40
pos
21
8
Safety 9:41
2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN End Zone for -6 yards. Penalty on MIN 2-T.Morgan Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at MIN End Zone. to MIN End Zone for no gain safety (97-J.Gaziano).
plays
yds
pos
21
2
Point After TD 12:03
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 12:11
2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
78
yds
01:13
pos
20
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:04
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 5:10
4-S.Brooks runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
45
yds
01:46
pos
13
0
Point After TD 8:04
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:10
2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
66
yds
05:36
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 14
Rushing 11 9
Passing 11 3
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 9-11 7-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 415 185
Total Plays 62 61
Avg Gain 6.7 3.0
Net Yards Rushing 212 127
Rush Attempts 39 49
Avg Rush Yards 5.4 2.6
Net Yards Passing 203 58
Comp. - Att. 15-23 8-12
Yards Per Pass 8.8 4.8
Penalties - Yards 7-46 5-36
Touchdowns 5 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 4 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 1-42.0 6-42.5
Return Yards 50 124
Punts - Returns 2-2 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-48 6-124
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 1
1234T
10 Minnesota 10-1 14771038
Northwestern 2-9 097622
Ryan Field Evanston, Illinois
 203 PASS YDS 58
212 RUSH YDS 127
415 TOTAL YDS 185
Minnesota
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 211 4 1 191.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 211 4 1 191.0
T. Morgan 15/23 211 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 77 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 77 0
R. Smith 15 77 0 13
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 76 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 76 0
M. Ibrahim 13 76 0 20
S. Brooks 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 44 1
S. Brooks 7 44 1 14
S. Green 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 25 0
S. Green 1 25 0 25
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -10 0
T. Morgan 3 -10 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 125 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 125 1
T. Johnson 7 125 1 26
R. Bateman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 78 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 78 3
R. Bateman 7 78 3 19
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Autman-Bell 1 8 0 8
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Douglas 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Winfield Jr. 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 1.0
A. Winfield Jr. 11-0 1.0 0
K. Martin 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
K. Martin 7-1 1.0 0
S. Renner 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
S. Renner 5-0 1.0 0
T. Barber 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
T. Barber 5-3 0.0 0
C. Coughlin 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Coughlin 5-1 0.0 0
C. Williamson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Williamson 3-0 0.0 0
C. Durr 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Durr 2-0 0.0 0
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Sori-Marin 2-1 0.0 0
B. St-Juste 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. St-Juste 2-0 0.0 0
K. Schad 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Schad 2-0 0.0 0
E. Otomewo 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Otomewo 2-0 0.0 0
T. Devers 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Devers 1-0 0.0 0
B. Mafe 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Mafe 1-0 0.0 0
J. Howden 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Howden 1-1 0.0 0
W. DeLattiboudere 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
W. DeLattiboudere 1-2 0.0 0
D. Carter 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
T. Guthrie 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Guthrie 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Lantz 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
M. Lantz 1/1 37 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Herbers 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 1
J. Herbers 1 42.0 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
D. Douglas 1 28.0 28 0
C. Wiley 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
C. Wiley 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 2 0
D. Douglas 2 1.0 2 0
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Marty 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 95 1 0 192.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 95 1 0 192.8
A. Marty 8/10 95 1 0
H. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
H. Johnson 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Marty 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 52 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 52 2
A. Marty 16 52 2 11
E. Hull 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 51 0
E. Hull 14 51 0 7
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 36 0
D. Anderson 11 36 0 9
J. Brown 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
J. Brown 4 28 0 13
H. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -40 0
H. Johnson 4 -40 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 53 0
R. Lees 3 53 0 40
M. Washington 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
M. Washington 1 11 0 11
J. James 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 1
J. James 1 9 1 9
T. Pugh 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Pugh 1 8 0 8
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Anderson 1 8 0 8
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 1 6 0 6
J. Brown 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Brown 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Whillock 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Whillock 6-0 0.0 0
P. Fisher 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
P. Fisher 5-1 0.0 0
J. Pace 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Pace 5-0 0.0 0
C. Bergin 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
C. Bergin 4-3 0.0 0
J. Gaziano 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.5
J. Gaziano 4-2 1.5 0
T. Williams 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
A. Miller 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
A. Miller 3-1 0.5 0
C. Ruiz 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Ruiz 3-0 0.0 0
T. Goens 83 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Goens 2-0 0.0 0
B. Jackson 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
Bl. Gallagher 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
Bl. Gallagher 2-1 0.0 1
J. Gold Jr. 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Gold Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Saunders 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Saunders 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bergin 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bergin 1-0 0.0 0
C. Rowley 54 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Rowley 1-0 0.0 0
T. Haskins 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Haskins 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
C. Kuhbander 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. David 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 39.4 1
A. David 5 39.4 1 67
D. Kubiuk 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 58.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 58.0 0
D. Kubiuk 1 58.0 0 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 21.2 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 21.2 26 0
R. Lees 5 21.2 26 0
B. Holman 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
B. Holman 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 MINN 44 5:36 11 56 TD
6:50 NWEST 45 1:46 5 45 TD
1:46 MINN 27 1:13 9 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:41 MINN 6 0:00 1 14 Safety
2:52 MINN 24 1:07 4 22 Punt
0:39 MINN 46 0:00 1 -6 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MINN 27 4:57 11 73 TD
3:27 MINN 38 3:06 13 66 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:53 MINN 20 5:34 9 60 FG
2:01 NWEST 48 1:19 4 19 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NWEST 25 1:10 3 -4 Punt
8:04 NWEST 25 1:06 3 -4 Punt
5:04 NWEST 24 3:11 6 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:03 NWEST 35 2:09 3 -8 Punt
9:32 NWEST 31 6:40 14 69 TD
1:37 NWEST 12 0:49 3 9 Fumble
0:34 NWEST 40 0:24 4 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:03 NWEST 36 6:36 16 64 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 NWEST 38 1:18 3 4 Punt
6:14 NWEST 23 4:13 10 77 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores