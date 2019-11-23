|
|
|MINN
|NWEST
Morgan’s 4 TD passes lead No. 11 Gophers past Wildcats 38-22
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Tanner Morgan led No. 11 Minnesota to scores on its first three possessions and finished with four touchdown passes, and the Gophers bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 38-22 win over Northwestern on Saturday.
The Gophers (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten, No. 10 CFP), who lost at Iowa last week, strengthened their grip on first place in the West Division and clinched their sixth season with 10 or more wins.
Morgan, the Big Ten's leading passer, came out firing following a week in the concussion protocol after absorbing back-to-back sacks by the Hawkeyes. The redshirt sophomore, listed as questionable until Saturday morning, has thrown 26 touchdowns this season to set a school record.
Morgan threw three TD passes to Rashod Bateman and one to Tyler Johnson against Northwestern (2-9, 0-8).
Morgan zipped a 19-yard TD pass to Bateman in the corner of the end zone to end a 10-play, 56-yard drive on Minnesota's first possession.
After Shannon Brooks ran in from 9 yards, Morgan hit Bateman for a 10-yard TD and 21-0 lead. Bateman's other TD catch was a 7-yarder in the third quarter.
With quarterback Aidan Smith sidelined (hand), Northwestern turned to Hunter Johnson, who hadn't started since the season opener. Andrew Marty entered early in the second quarter after Johnson went 0 for 2 and was sacked three times.
Marty threw a TD pass to Jace James and ran for two scores.
Joe Gaziano sacked Morgan for a safety early in the second quarter to get Northwestern on the board. Gaziano added another sack to give him 29 for his career, a school record.
TAKEAWAY
Minnesota: Morgan seems primed to lead Minnesota into the postseason. His third touchdown pass in the game eclipsed Adam Weber's season mark of 24 set in 2007. The Gophers have their first 10-plus win season since 2003. Minnesota's previous four seasons with 10 wins or more were in 1900, 1903, 1904 and 1905. This is Minnesota's first 10-win year in regular-season play since 1905.
Northwestern: Since the Big Ten started playing a championship game in 2011, no team until 2019 Northwestern finished last in its division after playing in the title game the previous year. The Wildcats are in danger of going winless in conference play for the first time since the 1998 team went 0-8 in Gary Barnett's final season.
UP NEXT
Minnesota: Hosts Wisconsin to end the regular season.
Northwestern: Visits Illinois.
---
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-H.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(14:54 - 1st) 29-E.Hull to NW 29 for 4 yards (46-W.DeLattiboudere).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 29(14:22 - 1st) 15-H.Johnson sacked at NW 21 for -8 yards (21-K.Martin).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - NWEST 21(13:50 - 1st) 34-A.David punts 35 yards from NW 21. 82-D.Douglas to MIN 44 for no gain (1-J.Bergin).
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (11 plays, 56 yards, 5:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 44(13:40 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to NW 42 for 14 yards (7-T.Whillock).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 42(13:15 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to NW 41 for 1 yard (95-A.Miller).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - MINN 41(12:38 - 1st) 1-R.Smith pushed ob at NW 33 for 8 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MINN 33(12:04 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to NW 30 for 3 yards (7-T.Whillock).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 30(11:28 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to NW 30 for no gain (54-C.Rowley28-C.Bergin).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 30(10:46 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to NW 18 for 12 yards (7-T.Whillock).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 18(10:09 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan to NW 20 for -2 yards (97-J.Gaziano).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 12 - MINN 20(9:48 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to NW 6 for 14 yards (3-T.Williams).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 6 - MINN 6(9:17 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to NW 9 for -3 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - MINN 9(8:34 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to NW 1 for 8 yards (13-J.Pace). Penalty on MIN 78-D.Faalele Holding 10 yards enforced at NW 9. No Play.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 19 - MINN 19(8:10 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:04 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:04 - 1st) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 60 yards from MIN 35. 19-R.Lees to NW 25 for 20 yards (14-B.Oliver).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(7:59 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 30 for 5 yards (21-K.Martin52-J.Teague).
|
Sack
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 30(7:32 - 1st) 15-H.Johnson sacked at NW 21 for -9 yards (90-S.Renner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - NWEST 21(7:03 - 1st) 15-H.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 36-J.Brown.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - NWEST 21(6:58 - 1st) 34-A.David punts 24 yards from NW 21 to NW 45 fair catch by 82-D.Douglas.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (5 plays, 45 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 45(6:50 - 1st) 1-R.Smith pushed ob at NW 32 for 13 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 32(6:22 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to NW 20 for 12 yards (7-T.Whillock).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 20(5:49 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 20(5:45 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to NW 9 for 11 yards (7-T.Whillock).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - MINN 9(5:10 - 1st) 4-S.Brooks runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:04 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:04 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz kicks 59 yards from MIN 35. 4-B.Holman to NW 24 for 18 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 24(4:59 - 1st) 29-E.Hull to NW 28 for 4 yards (16-C.Durr55-M.Sori-Marin).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 28(4:34 - 1st) 29-E.Hull to NW 32 for 4 yards (16-C.Durr).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 32(3:57 - 1st) 29-E.Hull to NW 36 for 4 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 36(3:31 - 1st) 29-E.Hull to NW 36 for no gain (11-A.Winfield).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 36(2:58 - 1st) 29-E.Hull to NW 40 for 4 yards (90-S.Renner52-J.Teague).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 40(2:24 - 1st) 15-H.Johnson to NW 37 for -3 yards (45-C.Coughlin).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - NWEST 37(1:53 - 1st) 34-A.David punts 36 yards from NW 37 to MIN 27 fair catch by 82-D.Douglas.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (9 plays, 73 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 27(1:46 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to MIN 34 for 7 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 3 - MINN 34(1:06 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to NW 44 for 22 yards (13-J.Pace).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 44(0:33 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to NW 40 for 4 yards (28-C.Bergin97-J.Gaziano).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MINN 40(15:00 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to NW 40 for no gain (13-J.Pace).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 6 - MINN 40(14:22 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson runs ob at NW 14 for 26 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 14(13:49 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to NW 8 for 6 yards (18-C.Ruiz51-B.Gallagher).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 8(13:09 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to NW 5 for 3 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - MINN 5(12:27 - 2nd) Penalty on MIN 51-C.Dunlap False start 5 yards enforced at NW 5. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - MINN 10(12:11 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:03 - 2nd) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:03 - 2nd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 55 yards from MIN 35 out of bounds at the NW 10.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(12:03 - 2nd) 15-H.Johnson sacked at NW 25 for -10 yards FUMBLES (11-A.Winfield). 15-H.Johnson to NW 15 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 30 - NWEST 15(11:09 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 16 for 1 yard (19-K.Schad).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 29 - NWEST 16(10:31 - 2nd) 36-J.Brown to NW 27 for 11 yards (34-B.Mafe).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - NWEST 27(9:54 - 2nd) 34-A.David punts 67 yards from NW 27 to the MIN 6 downed by 11-A.Hampton.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Safety (1 plays, 14 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MINN 6(9:41 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN End Zone for -6 yards. Penalty on MIN 2-T.Morgan Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at MIN End Zone. to MIN End Zone for no gain safety (97-J.Gaziano).
NWEST
Wildcats
- TD (14 plays, 69 yards, 6:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:32 - 2nd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 59 yards from MIN 20. 19-R.Lees pushed ob at NW 41 for 20 yards (14-B.Oliver). Penalty on NW 40-P.McIntyre Holding 10 yards enforced at NW 41.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 31(9:28 - 2nd) 29-E.Hull to NW 35 for 4 yards (45-C.Coughlin).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 35(9:01 - 2nd) 29-E.Hull to NW 39 for 4 yards (21-K.Martin).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 39(8:29 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty to NW 42 for 3 yards (41-T.Barber21-K.Martin).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 42(8:00 - 2nd) 29-E.Hull to NW 46 for 4 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 46(7:28 - 2nd) 29-E.Hull to MIN 47 for 7 yards (21-K.Martin).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 47(7:11 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to MIN 45 for 2 yards (6-C.Williamson).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 45(6:40 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty to MIN 47 for -2 yards (90-S.Renner).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 47(6:00 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty complete to 14-M.Washington. 14-M.Washington to MIN 36 for 11 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 36(5:45 - 2nd) 36-J.Brown to MIN 23 for 13 yards (11-A.Winfield23-J.Howden).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 23(5:21 - 2nd) 36-J.Brown to MIN 21 for 2 yards (41-T.Barber46-W.DeLattiboudere).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 21(4:43 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty to MIN 10 for 11 yards (12-T.Devers).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 10(4:21 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty to MIN 10 for no gain (45-C.Coughlin41-T.Barber).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 10(3:41 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty to MIN 9 for 1 yard (52-J.Teague).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - NWEST 9(2:57 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty complete to 5-J.James. 5-J.James runs 9 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MIN 25-B.St-Juste Holding declined.
|
PAT Good
|(2:52 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:52 - 2nd) 15-T.Finison kicks 61 yards from NW 35. 3-C.Wiley to MIN 24 for 20 yards (1-J.Bergin).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 24(2:46 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MIN 44 for 20 yards (13-J.Pace).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 44(2:25 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith pushed ob at MIN 48 for 4 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MINN 48(1:54 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Douglas.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - MINN 48(1:50 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 46 for -2 yards (95-A.Miller97-J.Gaziano).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MINN 46(1:45 - 2nd) 47-J.Herbers punts 42 yards from MIN 46 to NW 12 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Fumble (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 12(1:37 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 14 for 2 yards (52-J.Teague45-C.Coughlin).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 14(1:18 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty scrambles to NW 19 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 19(0:52 - 2nd) 36-J.Brown to NW 21 for 2 yards (9-E.Otomewo).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - NWEST 21(0:48 - 2nd) 34-A.David punts 35 yards from NW 21. 82-D.Douglas to MIN 46 FUMBLES. 82-D.Douglas recovers at the MIN 46. 82-D.Douglas to MIN 46 for no gain.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Interception (1 plays, -6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - MINN 46(0:39 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman INTERCEPTED by 51-B.Gallagher at NW 40. 51-B.Gallagher to NW 40 for no gain.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Halftime (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(0:34 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 41 for 1 yard (21-K.Martin).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 41(0:27 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty scrambles runs ob at NW 44 for 3 yards. Penalty on NW 65-J.Thomas Holding 10 yards enforced at NW 41. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 19 - NWEST 31(0:17 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty pushed ob at NW 37 for 6 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 13 - NWEST 37(0:10 - 2nd) 29-E.Hull to NW 43 for 6 yards (21-K.Martin).
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (11 plays, 73 yards, 4:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 15-T.Finison kicks 38 yards from NW 35 to MIN 27 fair catch by.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 27(14:59 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 27(14:55 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 38 for 11 yards (83-T.Goens).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 38(14:23 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to NW 49 for 13 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 49(13:53 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to NW 44 for 5 yards (95-A.Miller42-P.Fisher).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - MINN 44(13:14 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks pushed ob at NW 33 for 11 yards (3-T.Williams).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 33(12:38 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to NW 19 for 14 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 19(12:06 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MINN 19(12:02 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to NW 19 for no gain (97-J.Gaziano).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - MINN 19(11:20 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs ob at NW 9 for 10 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - MINN 9(10:43 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to NW 7 for 2 yards (83-T.Goens).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 7(10:08 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:03 - 3rd) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- TD (16 plays, 64 yards, 6:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:03 - 3rd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 55 yards from MIN 35. 19-R.Lees to NW 36 for 26 yards (43-B.Schoenfelder).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 36(9:53 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Anderson.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 36(9:46 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty to NW 39 for 3 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 39(9:07 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees runs ob at MIN 49 for 12 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 49(8:44 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty complete to 80-T.Pugh. 80-T.Pugh pushed ob at MIN 41 for 8 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - NWEST 41(8:22 - 3rd) 29-E.Hull to MIN 38 for 3 yards (9-E.Otomewo41-T.Barber).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(7:56 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees. Penalty on NW 52-S.Gerak Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MIN 38. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - NWEST 43(7:52 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty to MIN 34 for 9 yards (41-T.Barber).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 34(7:31 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to MIN 34 for no gain (45-C.Coughlin).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 34(6:52 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to MIN 25 for 9 yards (23-J.Howden).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(6:32 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson to MIN 17 for 8 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NWEST 17(6:08 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty to MIN 17 for no gain (90-S.Renner).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 17(5:28 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to MIN 16 for 1 yard (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - NWEST 16(4:50 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty to MIN 13 for 3 yards (11-A.Winfield41-T.Barber).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 13(4:21 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty scrambles pushed ob at MIN 11 for 2 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin). Penalty on MIN 55-M.Sori-Marin Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at MIN 11.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - NWEST 5(4:01 - 3rd) 29-E.Hull to MIN 2 for 3 yards (45-C.Coughlin).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NWEST 2(3:30 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:27 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (13 plays, 66 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:27 - 3rd) 15-T.Finison kicks 55 yards from NW 35. 82-D.Douglas to MIN 38 FUMBLES (27-C.Azema). 1-C.Swenson to MIN 38 for no gain.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 38(3:14 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 46 for 8 yards (3-T.Williams).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 2 - MINN 46(2:36 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to NW 34 for 20 yards (22-B.Jackson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 34(2:00 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to NW 28 for 6 yards (90-J.Saunders).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 28(1:22 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to NW 24 for 4 yards (95-A.Miller).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 28(1:22 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to NW 25 for 3 yards (95-A.Miller).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MINN 25(0:56 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to NW 23 for 2 yards (42-P.Fisher28-C.Bergin).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MINN 23(0:21 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith pushed ob at NW 23 for no gain (3-T.Williams). Penalty on MIN 78-D.Faalele Holding declined. Penalty on MIN 7-C.Autman-Bell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NW 23. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 25 - MINN 38(15:00 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to NW 30 for 8 yards (3-T.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - MINN 30(14:24 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 17 - MINN 30(14:21 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Douglas. Penalty on NW 42-P.Fisher Pass interference 6 yards enforced at NW 30. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 24(14:15 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 24(14:10 - 4th) 1-R.Smith to NW 17 for 7 yards (22-B.Jackson).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 3 - MINN 17(13:25 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:20 - 4th) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:20 - 4th) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 51 yards from MIN 35. 19-R.Lees to NW 38 for 24 yards (43-B.Schoenfelder).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(13:12 - 4th) 29-E.Hull to NW 38 for no gain (41-T.Barber).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 38(12:41 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to NW 42 for 4 yards (19-K.Schad).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 42(12:09 - 4th) 7-A.Marty incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NWEST 42(12:02 - 4th) 17-D.Kubiuk punts 58 yards from NW 42 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- FG (9 plays, 60 yards, 5:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 20(11:53 - 4th) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 22 for 2 yards (97-J.Gaziano).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 22(11:18 - 4th) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 26 for 4 yards (42-P.Fisher28-C.Bergin).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - MINN 26(10:37 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MIN 40 for 14 yards (13-J.Pace).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 40(9:57 - 4th) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 44 for 4 yards (53-E.Leota).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MINN 44(9:13 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 49 for 5 yards (94-J.Gold).
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 1 - MINN 49(8:34 - 4th) 17-S.Green to NW 26 for 25 yards (13-J.Pace).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 26(7:53 - 4th) 1-R.Smith to NW 25 for 1 yard (7-T.Whillock).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MINN 25(7:11 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - MINN 25(7:05 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to NW 20 for 5 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MINN 20(6:19 - 4th) 38-M.Lantz 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- TD (10 plays, 77 yards, 4:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:14 - 4th) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 58 yards from MIN 35. 19-R.Lees to NW 23 for 16 yards (27-T.Nubin43-B.Schoenfelder).
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 23(6:09 - 4th) 7-A.Marty complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees pushed ob at MIN 37 for 40 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(5:42 - 4th) 7-A.Marty complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to MIN 31 for 6 yards (41-T.Barber).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 31(5:04 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to MIN 28 for 3 yards (6-C.Williamson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 28(4:40 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to MIN 27 for 1 yard (41-T.Barber). Penalty on MIN 9-E.Otomewo Offside 5 yards enforced at MIN 28. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 23(4:16 - 4th) Penalty on MIN 18-M.Dew-Treadway Offside 5 yards enforced at MIN 23. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - NWEST 18(4:07 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to MIN 14 for 4 yards (6-C.Williamson46-W.DeLattiboudere).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 14(3:43 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to MIN 7 for 7 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - NWEST 7(3:21 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to MIN 3 for 4 yards (90-S.Renner).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NWEST 3(2:43 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to MIN 1 for 2 yards (21-K.Martin).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 1(2:05 - 4th) 7-A.Marty runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(2:01 - 4th) 7-A.Marty incomplete. Intended for 5-J.James. Penalty on NW 5-J.James Pass touched or caught by ineligible receiver declined.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- End of Game (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:01 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 13 yards from NW 35 out of bounds at the NW 48.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MINN 48(2:01 - 4th) Team penalty on NW First onside kickoff out of bounds 5 yards enforced at NW 48. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - MINN 43(2:01 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to NW 42 for 1 yard.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 42(1:16 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to NW 35 for 7 yards (1-J.Bergin).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 35(0:42 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to NW 29 for 6 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|14
|Rushing
|11
|9
|Passing
|11
|3
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-11
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|415
|185
|Total Plays
|62
|61
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|212
|127
|Rush Attempts
|39
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|2.6
|Net Yards Passing
|203
|58
|Comp. - Att.
|15-23
|8-12
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-46
|5-36
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-42.0
|6-42.5
|Return Yards
|50
|124
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-48
|6-124
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|203
|PASS YDS
|58
|
|
|212
|RUSH YDS
|127
|
|
|415
|TOTAL YDS
|185
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|15/23
|211
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Smith 1 RB
|R. Smith
|15
|77
|0
|13
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|13
|76
|0
|20
|
S. Brooks 4 RB
|S. Brooks
|7
|44
|1
|14
|
S. Green 17 WR
|S. Green
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|3
|-10
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Johnson 6 WR
|T. Johnson
|7
|125
|1
|26
|
R. Bateman 13 WR
|R. Bateman
|7
|78
|3
|19
|
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
|C. Autman-Bell
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Douglas 82 WR
|D. Douglas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Winfield Jr. 11 DB
|A. Winfield Jr.
|11-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Martin 21 LB
|K. Martin
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Renner 90 DL
|S. Renner
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Barber 41 LB
|T. Barber
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coughlin 45 LB
|C. Coughlin
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williamson 6 DB
|C. Williamson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durr 16 DB
|C. Durr
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 DB
|B. St-Juste
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Schad 19 DL
|K. Schad
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Otomewo 9 DL
|E. Otomewo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Devers 12 DL
|T. Devers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mafe 34 DL
|B. Mafe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. DeLattiboudere 46 DL
|W. DeLattiboudere
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 99 DL
|D. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Guthrie 5 LB
|T. Guthrie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lantz 38 K
|M. Lantz
|1/1
|37
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Herbers 47 P
|J. Herbers
|1
|42.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 82 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|
C. Wiley 3 RB
|C. Wiley
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 82 WR
|D. Douglas
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Marty 7 QB
|A. Marty
|8/10
|95
|1
|0
|
H. Johnson 15 QB
|H. Johnson
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Marty 7 QB
|A. Marty
|16
|52
|2
|11
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|14
|51
|0
|7
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|11
|36
|0
|9
|
J. Brown 36 RB
|J. Brown
|4
|28
|0
|13
|
H. Johnson 15 QB
|H. Johnson
|4
|-40
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|3
|53
|0
|40
|
M. Washington 14 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. James 5 WR
|J. James
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
T. Pugh 80 WR
|T. Pugh
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Brown 36 RB
|J. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Whillock 7 DB
|T. Whillock
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 13 DB
|J. Pace
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bergin 28 LB
|C. Bergin
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gaziano 97 DL
|J. Gaziano
|4-2
|1.5
|0
|
T. Williams 3 DB
|T. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Miller 95 DL
|A. Miller
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Ruiz 18 DB
|C. Ruiz
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Goens 83 WR
|T. Goens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 22 DB
|B. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Bl. Gallagher 51 LB
|Bl. Gallagher
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Gold Jr. 94 DE
|J. Gold Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saunders 90 DT
|J. Saunders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bergin 1 DB
|J. Bergin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rowley 54 OL
|C. Rowley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Haskins 29 CB
|T. Haskins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
