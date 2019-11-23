Drive Chart
ODU
MTSU

No Text

O’Hara sparks Middle Tennessee past Old Dominion 38-17

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) Asher O’Hara tossed two first-quarter touchdown passes to Jimmy Marshall and Kylan Stribling returned an interception 38 yards for a score as Middle Tennessee rolled to a 38-17 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday night.

O’Hara hit Marshall for a pair of 19-yard TDs, sandwiching them around a 14-yard scoring run by Old Dominion’s Robert Washington, to put the Blue Raiders (4-7, 3-4 Conference USA) up 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Middle Tennessee backup QB Chase Cunningham connected with Jarrin Pierce for a 57-yard scoring strike and a 21-7 Blue Raiders’ lead early in the second quarter. After a Nick Rice 27-yard field goal pulled the Monarchs (1-10, 0-7) within 21-10, Terelle West scored on a 6-yard run with 69 seconds left to give Middle Tennessee a 28-10 halftime lead.

Stribling’s pick-6 stretched the Blue Raiders’ advantage to 35-10 at the 9:53 mark of the third quarter.

Wolff added a 63-yard scoring strike to Aaron Moore in the third quarter and Crews Holt kicked a 46-yard field goal in the final period to wrap up the scoring for Old Dominion.

O’Hara completed 18 of 25 passes for 185 yards and added 78 yards on 14 carries.

Wolff finished 39-of-65 passing for 321 yards with an interception. Moore, a freshman, hauled in a career-high 14 passes for 194 yards.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 98-N.Rice kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to MTS 40 for 15 yards (1-L.Boykin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 40
(14:41 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 89-Y.Ali.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 40
(14:36 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to MTS 45 for 5 yards (4-C.Brewton).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - MTSU 45
(14:03 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to ODU 50 for 5 yards (54-J.Meiser34-L.Garner).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 50
(13:45 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 1-T.West. 1-T.West to ODU 46 for 4 yards (34-L.Garner).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 46
(13:10 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 44-C.Mobley. 44-C.Mobley to ODU 37 for 9 yards (23-G.Hall).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 37
(12:47 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce to ODU 32 for 5 yards.
+13 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 32
(12:20 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to ODU 19 for 13 yards (4-C.Brewton92-T.Bibby).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 19
(11:42 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 89-Y.Ali.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 19
(11:38 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:32 - 1st) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.

ODU Monarchs
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:32 - 1st) 18-C.Holt kicks 58 yards from MTS 35 out of bounds at the ODU 7.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 35
(11:32 - 1st) 24-R.Washington to ODU 40 for 5 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 40
(10:55 - 1st) 12-L.Davis to ODU 46 for 6 yards (17-K.Stribling). Penalty on ODU 88-N.Fitzgerald Illegal crackback block by offense 15 yards enforced at ODU 46.
No Gain
2 & 14 - ODU 31
(10:27 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Fitzgerald.
+4 YD
3 & 14 - ODU 31
(10:21 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff complete to 19-C.Hendrick. 19-C.Hendrick to ODU 35 for 4 yards (33-D.Patterson).
Punt
4 & 10 - ODU 35
(9:40 - 1st) 96-B.Cate punts 41 yards from ODU 35 to MTS 24 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Downs (4 plays, -11 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 24
(9:33 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 25 for 1 yard (54-J.Meiser).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 25
(9:09 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 26 for 1 yard (54-J.Meiser).
No Gain
3 & 8 - MTSU 26
(8:33 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.
-13 YD
4 & 8 - MTSU 26
(8:27 - 1st) to MTS 13 for -13 yards (36-I.Spencer).

ODU Monarchs
- TD (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 13
(8:21 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff complete to 84-D.Anthony. 84-D.Anthony to MTS 7 for 6 yards (7-J.Moffatt). Penalty on ODU 16-A.Moore Holding 10 yards enforced at MTS 8.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - ODU 18
(8:00 - 1st) 12-L.Davis to MTS 14 for 4 yards (3-G.Grate).
No Gain
2 & 11 - ODU 14
(7:19 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
+14 YD
3 & 11 - ODU 14
(7:12 - 1st) 24-R.Washington runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:05 - 1st) 98-N.Rice extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:05 - 1st) 98-N.Rice kicks 40 yards from ODU 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(7:05 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 31 for 6 yards (5-W.Brocchini).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 31
(6:40 - 1st) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 34 for 3 yards (92-T.Bibby).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - MTSU 34
(6:10 - 1st) 1-T.West to MTS 41 for 7 yards (5-W.Brocchini).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 41
(5:50 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 41-J.Turner.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 41
(5:42 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to ODU 49 for 10 yards (4-C.Brewton).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 49
(5:20 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Upton. Penalty on ODU 1-L.Boykin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ODU 49. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 34
(5:14 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 87-M.Tinsley. 87-M.Tinsley to ODU 21 for 13 yards (6-K.White).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 21
(4:54 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to ODU 19 for 2 yards (24-J.Headen).
+19 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 19
(4:20 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:11 - 1st) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.

ODU Monarchs
- Punt (14 plays, 24 yards, 4:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:11 - 1st) 18-C.Holt kicks 37 yards from MTS 35. 82-A.White to ODU 32 for 4 yards (21-J.McDonald).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 32
(4:05 - 1st) 12-L.Davis to ODU 32 for no gain (17-K.Stribling).
Penalty
2 & 10 - ODU 32
(3:26 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff complete to 88-N.Fitzgerald. 88-N.Fitzgerald to ODU 39 for 7 yards (6-K.Brooks). Penalty on MTS 49-J.Starling Offside 5 yards enforced at ODU 32. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 37
(3:00 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff complete to 88-N.Fitzgerald. 88-N.Fitzgerald to ODU 41 for 4 yards (32-C.Melton).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - ODU 41
(2:17 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff complete to 89-M.Joyner. 89-M.Joyner to ODU 44 for 3 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 44
(2:17 - 1st) Penalty on ODU 89-M.Joyner Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ODU 44. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 29
(1:39 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 29
(1:39 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to ODU 35 for 6 yards.
Penalty
3 & 4 - ODU 35
(1:02 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Fitzgerald. Penalty on MTS 15-R.Fuller Pass interference 4 yards enforced at ODU 35. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 39
(0:56 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff complete to 3-C.Cunningham. 3-C.Cunningham to ODU 37 for -2 yards (17-K.Stribling).
+6 YD
2 & 12 - ODU 37
(0:10 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff complete to 89-M.Joyner. 89-M.Joyner to ODU 43 for 6 yards (17-K.Stribling).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - ODU 43
(15:00 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 88-N.Fitzgerald. 88-N.Fitzgerald to ODU 48 for 5 yards (32-C.Melton20-D.Thomas).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - ODU 48
(14:17 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 3-C.Cunningham. 3-C.Cunningham to MTS 48 for 4 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 48
(13:46 - 2nd) 24-R.Washington to MTS 44 for 4 yards (6-K.Brooks17-K.Stribling).
-3 YD
2 & 6 - ODU 44
(13:05 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 24-R.Washington. 24-R.Washington to MTS 47 for -3 yards (20-D.Thomas).
+3 YD
3 & 9 - ODU 47
(12:23 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 19-C.Hendrick. 19-C.Hendrick to MTS 44 for 3 yards (49-J.Starling).
Punt
4 & 6 - ODU 44
(11:43 - 2nd) 96-B.Cate punts 27 yards from MTS 44 to MTS 17 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- TD (4 plays, 83 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 17
(11:36 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 20 for 3 yards (23-G.Hall).
+20 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 20
(11:07 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 40 for 20 yards (5-W.Brocchini).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 40
(10:32 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 43 for 3 yards (24-J.Headen).
+57 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 43
(9:49 - 2nd) 16-C.Cunningham complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:39 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.

ODU Monarchs
- FG (7 plays, 55 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:39 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt kicks 51 yards from MTS 35 out of bounds at the ODU 14.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 35
(9:39 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to MTS 39 for 26 yards (17-K.Stribling).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 39
(9:17 - 2nd) 12-L.Davis to MTS 35 for 4 yards (94-T.Render).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - ODU 35
(8:48 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 89-M.Joyner. 89-M.Joyner to MTS 26 for 9 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 26
(8:41 - 2nd) Penalty on MTS 94-T.Render Roughing the passer 13 yards enforced at MTS 26. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 13
(8:22 - 2nd) 24-R.Washington to MTS 10 for 3 yards (17-K.Stribling).
No Gain
2 & 7 - ODU 10
(7:38 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Fitzgerald.
No Gain
3 & 7 - ODU 10
(7:33 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Fitzgerald.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - ODU 10
(7:29 - 2nd) 98-N.Rice 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Downs (6 plays, 32 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:23 - 2nd) 98-N.Rice kicks 62 yards from ODU 35 out of bounds at the MTS 3.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 35
(7:23 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 39 for 4 yards (11-R.Scott).
+19 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 39
(6:55 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to ODU 42 for 19 yards (1-L.Boykin).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 42
(6:35 - 2nd) 21-J.McDonald to ODU 43 for -1 yard (34-L.Garner).
+8 YD
2 & 11 - MTSU 43
(5:58 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to ODU 35 for 8 yards (34-L.Garner).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - MTSU 35
(5:17 - 2nd) 44-C.Mobley to ODU 33 for 2 yards (3-J.Young).
No Gain
4 & 1 - MTSU 33
(4:38 - 2nd) 44-C.Mobley to ODU 33 for no gain (3-J.Young).

ODU Monarchs
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 33
(4:31 - 2nd) Penalty on ODU 6-K.White Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at ODU 33. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 19
(4:31 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Cunningham.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 19
(4:26 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to ODU 27 for 8 yards (3-G.Grate).
-1 YD
3 & 2 - ODU 27
(4:01 - 2nd) 12-L.Davis to ODU 26 for -1 yard (93-M.Manciel).
Punt
4 & 3 - ODU 26
(3:24 - 2nd) 96-B.Cate punts 39 yards from ODU 26 to MTS 35 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 35
(3:17 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 35
(3:12 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 33 for -2 yards (57-M.Taiwo).
+18 YD
3 & 12 - MTSU 33
(2:31 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to ODU 49 for 18 yards (23-G.Hall).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 49
(2:15 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to ODU 45 for 4 yards (42-D.Wilder).
Penalty
2 & 6 - MTSU 45
(1:50 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall. Penalty on ODU 24-J.Headen Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ODU 45. No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 30
(1:42 - 2nd) 11-B.Anderson to ODU 12 for 18 yards (5-W.Brocchini).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 12
(1:28 - 2nd) 1-T.West to ODU 6 for 6 yards (42-D.Wilder).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 6
(1:15 - 2nd) 1-T.West runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:09 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 35
(1:09 - 2nd) Penalty on ODU 57-M.Taiwo Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MTS 35. No Play.

ODU Monarchs
- Halftime (8 plays, 45 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:09 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt kicks 50 yards from MTS 50 to ODU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(1:09 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 25
(1:03 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
+13 YD
3 & 10 - ODU 25
(0:58 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to ODU 38 for 13 yards (3-G.Grate).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 38
(0:53 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 38
(0:49 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 88-N.Fitzgerald. 88-N.Fitzgerald to ODU 38 for no gain (32-C.Melton).
+4 YD
3 & 10 - ODU 38
(0:42 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to ODU 42 for 4 yards (15-R.Fuller).
+11 YD
4 & 6 - ODU 42
(0:10 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 28-B.Watson. 28-B.Watson to MTS 47 for 11 yards (90-R.Poydras).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 47
(0:03 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 89-M.Joyner. 89-M.Joyner to MTS 30 for 17 yards (33-D.Patterson).

ODU Monarchs
- Downs (8 plays, 22 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt kicks 34 yards from MTS 35 to ODU 31 fair catch by 82-A.White.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 31
(15:00 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Harvey.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 31
(14:56 - 3rd) 28-B.Watson to ODU 37 for 6 yards (33-D.Patterson17-K.Stribling).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - ODU 37
(14:26 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 89-M.Joyner. 89-M.Joyner to ODU 45 for 8 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 45
(14:06 - 3rd) 28-B.Watson to MTS 47 for 8 yards (32-C.Melton).
-1 YD
2 & 2 - ODU 47
(13:51 - 3rd) 28-B.Watson to MTS 48 for -1 yard (94-T.Render20-D.Thomas).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - ODU 48
(13:21 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 89-M.Joyner. 89-M.Joyner to MTS 42 FUMBLES (7-J.Moffatt). 16-A.Moore to MTS 47 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 3 - ODU 48
(13:21 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Joyner.
No Gain
4 & 3 - ODU 48
(12:47 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Missed FG (7 plays, 16 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 48
(12:41 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 47 for -1 yard (34-L.Garner).
Penalty
2 & 11 - MTSU 47
(12:11 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce. Penalty on ODU 1-L.Boykin Holding 11 yards enforced at MTS 47. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 42
(12:05 - 3rd) 1-T.West to ODU 27 for 15 yards (24-J.Headen).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 27
(11:52 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to ODU 24 for 3 yards (1-L.Boykin). Penalty on MTS 66-W.Gilchrist Chop block 15 yards enforced at ODU 27. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 25 - MTSU 42
(11:35 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to ODU 42 for no gain (54-J.Meiser).
+6 YD
2 & 25 - MTSU 42
(11:02 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce to ODU 36 for 6 yards (23-G.Hall).
No Gain
3 & 19 - MTSU 36
(10:18 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 1-T.West.

ODU Monarchs
- Interception (1 plays, 62 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
4 & 19 - MTSU 36
(10:14 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt 53 yards Field Goal is No Good. 23-G.Hall to ODU 17 for 17 yards (49-J.Starling). Penalty on MTS 49-J.Starling Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ODU 17.
Int
1 & 10 - ODU 36
(10:04 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-K.Stribling at ODU 38. 17-K.Stribling runs 38 yards for a touchdown.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:53 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.
Kickoff
(9:53 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt kicks 60 yards from MTS 35. 28-B.Watson to ODU 32 for 27 yards (26-W.Parks).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 32
(9:46 - 3rd) 24-R.Washington to ODU 37 for 5 yards (49-J.Starling20-D.Thomas).
+63 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 37
(9:08 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:59 - 3rd) 98-N.Rice extra point is good.

ODU Monarchs
- Missed FG (18 plays, 60 yards, 7:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:59 - 3rd) 98-N.Rice kicks 55 yards from ODU 35. 8-T.Lee to MTS 18 for 8 yards (86-D.Savedge). Team penalty on ODU Offside 5 yards enforced at ODU 35. No Play.
Kickoff
(8:53 - 3rd) 98-N.Rice kicks 52 yards from ODU 30. 11-B.Anderson to MTS 28 for 10 yards (99-J.Valle).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 28
(8:49 - 3rd) 1-T.West to MTS 28 for no gain (23-G.Hall).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 28
(8:26 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to MTS 31 for 3 yards (34-L.Garner).
No Gain
3 & 7 - ODU 31
(7:58 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 89-Y.Ali.
Punt
4 & 7 - ODU 31
(7:52 - 3rd) 90-M.Stephenson punts 43 yards from MTS 31. 10-D.Brown to ODU 25 for -1 yard (13-T.Johnson45-J.Sewell).

MTSU Blue Raiders
- FG (6 plays, 51 yards, 3:14 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(7:42 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to ODU 36 for 11 yards (6-K.Brooks).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 36
(7:08 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to ODU 40 for 4 yards (17-K.Stribling).
No Gain
2 & 6 - MTSU 40
(6:32 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - MTSU 40
(6:25 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 88-N.Fitzgerald. 88-N.Fitzgerald to ODU 45 for 5 yards (3-G.Grate).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - MTSU 45
(5:37 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 89-M.Joyner. 89-M.Joyner to ODU 46 for 1 yard (7-J.Moffatt).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 46
(5:20 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Joyner.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 46
(5:14 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 28-B.Watson. 28-B.Watson to MTS 44 for 10 yards (17-K.Stribling).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 44
(4:30 - 3rd) 24-R.Washington to MTS 39 for 5 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
No Gain
2 & 5 - MTSU 39
(3:58 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - MTSU 39
(3:49 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to MTS 33 for 6 yards (3-G.Grate).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 33
(3:15 - 3rd) 24-R.Washington to MTS 29 for 4 yards (3-G.Grate).
Penalty
2 & 6 - MTSU 29
(2:43 - 3rd) Team penalty on MTS 12 players 5 yards enforced at MTS 29. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 1 - MTSU 24
(2:22 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
+6 YD
3 & 1 - MTSU 24
(2:18 - 3rd) 24-R.Washington to MTS 18 for 6 yards (2-C.Stamps).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 18
(1:42 - 3rd) 28-B.Watson to MTS 9 for 9 yards (17-K.Stribling). Team penalty on ODU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MTS 18. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - MTSU 23
(1:18 - 3rd) 44-M.Geiger to MTS 18 for 5 yards (43-B.Shepherd).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 18
(0:34 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 44-M.Geiger.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 18
(0:30 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 86-D.Savedge. 86-D.Savedge to MTS 15 for 3 yards (6-K.Brooks).
No Good
4 & 7 - MTSU 15
(15:00 - 4th) 98-N.Rice 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.

ODU Monarchs
- Downs (8 plays, 55 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 20
(14:54 - 4th) 1-T.West to MTS 20 for no gain (34-L.Garner).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 20
(14:20 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 32 for 12 yards (24-J.Headen).
+33 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 32
(13:44 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-I.Upton. 9-I.Upton to ODU 35 for 33 yards (22-K.Ford-Dement).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 35
(13:27 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to ODU 32 for 3 yards (3-J.Young).
No Gain
2 & 7 - ODU 32
(13:15 - 4th) 1-T.West to ODU 32 for no gain (42-D.Wilder).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - ODU 32
(12:25 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce to ODU 29 for 3 yards (24-J.Headen).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - ODU 29
(11:40 - 4th) 18-C.Holt 46 yards Field Goal is Good.

MTSU Blue Raiders

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:33 - 4th) 18-C.Holt kicks 34 yards from MTS 35 to ODU 31 fair catch by 82-A.White.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 31
(11:33 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to ODU 38 for 7 yards (3-G.Grate).
+17 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 38
(11:05 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to MTS 45 for 17 yards (20-D.Thomas).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 45
(10:40 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff complete to 10-D.Brown. 10-D.Brown to MTS 34 for 11 yards (6-K.Brooks7-J.Moffatt).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 34
(10:17 - 4th) 28-B.Watson to MTS 14 for 20 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 14
(9:54 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Fitzgerald.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 14
(9:50 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Joyner.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MTSU 14
(9:45 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Fitzgerald.
No Gain
4 & 10 - MTSU 14
(9:40 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Joyner.

ODU Monarchs
- Downs (11 plays, 53 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 14
(9:35 - 4th) 44-C.Mobley to MTS 19 for 5 yards (1-L.Boykin).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 19
(9:00 - 4th) 44-C.Mobley to MTS 23 for 4 yards (3-J.Young).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - ODU 23
(8:22 - 4th) 44-C.Mobley to MTS 31 for 8 yards (1-L.Boykin).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 31
(7:43 - 4th) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 34 for 3 yards (3-J.Young).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - ODU 34
(7:01 - 4th) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 33 for -1 yard (57-M.Taiwo).
+2 YD
3 & 8 - ODU 33
(6:12 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to MTS 35 for 2 yards (3-J.Young).
Punt
4 & 6 - ODU 35
(5:52 - 4th) 90-M.Stephenson punts 31 yards from MTS 35 to ODU 34 fair catch by 10-D.Brown.

ODU Monarchs

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 34
(5:44 - 4th) 28-B.Watson to ODU 39 for 5 yards (20-D.Thomas).
+14 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 39
(5:18 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to MTS 47 for 14 yards (33-D.Patterson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 47
(4:57 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff complete to 10-D.Brown. 10-D.Brown to MTS 46 for 1 yard (29-M.LaFrance).
Penalty
2 & 9 - ODU 46
(4:17 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Fitzgerald. Penalty on MTS 2-C.Stamps Pass interference 12 yards enforced at MTS 46. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 34
(4:13 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff complete to 88-N.Fitzgerald. 88-N.Fitzgerald to MTS 33 for 1 yard (33-D.Patterson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - ODU 33
(3:47 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Joyner.
+13 YD
3 & 9 - ODU 33
(3:41 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff complete to 86-D.Savedge. 86-D.Savedge to MTS 20 for 13 yards (33-D.Patterson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 20
(3:23 - 4th) 28-B.Watson to MTS 18 for 2 yards (10-J.Campbell).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ODU 18
(2:51 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Williams.
-2 YD
3 & 8 - ODU 18
(2:46 - 4th) 24-R.Washington to MTS 20 for -2 yards (10-J.Campbell).
+7 YD
4 & 10 - ODU 20
(2:10 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to MTS 13 for 7 yards (2-C.Stamps).

MTSU Blue Raiders

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 13
(2:04 - 4th) 19-R.Johnson to MTS 12 for -1 yard (34-L.Garner5-W.Brocchini).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - MTSU 12
(1:19 - 4th) 19-R.Johnson to MTS 16 for 4 yards (5-W.Brocchini34-L.Garner).
+4 YD
3 & 7 - MTSU 16
(1:07 - 4th) 44-C.Mobley to MTS 20 for 4 yards (13-T.Dickerson).
Punt
4 & 3 - MTSU 20
(1:00 - 4th) 90-M.Stephenson punts 44 yards from MTS 20 to ODU 36 fair catch by 10-D.Brown.

MTSU Blue Raiders

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 36
(0:54 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to ODU 44 for 8 yards (2-C.Stamps).
No Gain
2 & 2 - MTSU 44
(0:27 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Brown.
No Gain
3 & 2 - MTSU 44
(0:23 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
+5 YD
4 & 2 - MTSU 44
(0:18 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff complete to 10-D.Brown. 10-D.Brown to ODU 49 for 5 yards (30-M.Myers-Glover).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 49
(0:07 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff spikes the ball at ODU 49 for no gain.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 49
(0:03 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff complete to 36-I.Spencer. 36-I.Spencer to MTS 48 for 3 yards (33-D.Patterson).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 11:40
18-C.Holt 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
51
yds
03:14
pos
17
38
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:59
98-N.Rice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
35
Touchdown 9:08
11-H.Wolff complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
68
yds
00:54
pos
16
35
Point After TD 9:53
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
35
Touchdown 10:04
11-H.Wolff incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-K.Stribling at ODU 38. 17-K.Stribling runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:09
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 1:15
1-T.West runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
50
yds
02:08
pos
10
27
Field Goal 7:29
98-N.Rice 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
42
yds
02:10
pos
10
21
Point After TD 9:39
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 9:49
16-C.Cunningham complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
83
yds
01:57
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:11
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 4:20
10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
60
yds
02:54
pos
7
13
Point After TD 7:05
98-N.Rice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:12
24-R.Washington runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
24
yds
01:16
pos
6
7
Point After TD 11:32
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:38
10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
03:28
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 22
Rushing 3 9
Passing 17 10
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 7-19 4-11
4th Down Conv 4-7 0-2
Total Net Yards 423 391
Total Plays 87 62
Avg Gain 4.9 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 102 147
Rush Attempts 21 35
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 4.2
Net Yards Passing 321 244
Comp. - Att. 39-66 20-27
Yards Per Pass 4.9 9.0
Penalties - Yards 10-120 7-69
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-35.7 3-39.3
Return Yards 30 48
Punts - Returns 1--1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-31 1-10
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-38
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Old Dominion 1-10 737017
Middle Tenn. 4-7 14147338
Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium Murfreesboro, Tennessee
 321 PASS YDS 244
102 RUSH YDS 147
423 TOTAL YDS 391
Old Dominion
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Wolff 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 321 1 1 103.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 321 1 1 103.5
H. Wolff 39/65 321 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Washington 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 44 1
R. Washington 9 44 1 14
B. Watson 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 40 0
B. Watson 6 40 0 20
L. Davis 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
L. Davis 5 13 0 6
M. Geiger 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Geiger 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Moore 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
14 194 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 194 1
A. Moore 14 194 1 63
M. Joyner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 44 0
M. Joyner 6 44 0 17
B. Watson 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
B. Watson 2 21 0 11
D. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
D. Brown 3 17 0 11
D. Savedge 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Savedge 2 16 0 13
N. Fitzgerald 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 15 0
N. Fitzgerald 5 15 0 5
C. Hendrick Jr. 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
C. Hendrick Jr. 2 7 0 4
D. Anthony Jr. 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Anthony Jr. 1 5 0 5
I. Spencer 36 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
I. Spencer 1 3 0 3
C. Cunningham 3 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
C. Cunningham 2 2 0 4
M. Geiger 44 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Geiger 0 0 0 0
J. Harvey 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Harvey 0 0 0 0
S. Williams 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Williams 0 0 0 0
R. Washington 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
R. Washington 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Garner 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
L. Garner 7-2 0.0 0
J. Young 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Young 6-0 0.0 0
J. Headen 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Headen 5-0 0.0 0
W. Brocchini 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
W. Brocchini 5-1 0.0 0
G. Hall 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
G. Hall 5-0 0.0 0
L. Boykin 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Boykin 4-0 0.0 0
J. Meiser 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Meiser 4-0 0.0 0
D. Wilder 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Wilder 3-0 0.0 0
C. Brewton 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Brewton 3-0 0.0 0
M. Taiwo 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Taiwo 2-0 0.0 0
I. Spencer 36 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Spencer 1-0 0.0 0
K. White 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. White 1-0 0.0 0
T. Dickerson 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Dickerson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Ford-Dement 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Ford-Dement 1-0 0.0 0
R. Scott 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bibby 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Bibby 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Rice 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/2
N. Rice 1/2 27 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cate 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 35.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 35.7 1
B. Cate 3 35.7 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Watson 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
B. Watson 1 27.0 27 0
A. White 82 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
A. White 1 4.0 4 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
D. Brown 1 -1.0 0 0
Middle Tenn.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 185 2 0 160.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 185 2 0 160.6
A. O'Hara 18/25 185 2 0
C. Cunningham 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 59 1 0 512.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 59 1 0 512.8
C. Cunningham 2/2 59 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 78 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 78 0
A. O'Hara 14 78 0 20
T. West 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 34 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 34 1
T. West 7 34 1 15
C. Mobley 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
C. Mobley 6 23 0 8
B. Anderson 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
B. Anderson 1 18 0 18
J. McDonald 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
J. McDonald 4 4 0 3
T. Ross 19 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
T. Ross 2 3 0 0
K. Ulbrich 48 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -13 0
K. Ulbrich 1 -13 0 -13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Pierce 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 71 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 71 1
J. Pierce 4 71 1 57
J. Marshall 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 69 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 69 2
J. Marshall 5 69 2 19
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 39 0
T. Lee 5 39 0 15
I. Upton 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 0
I. Upton 1 33 0 33
M. Tinsley 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
M. Tinsley 1 13 0 13
C. Mobley 44 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Mobley 1 9 0 9
Y. Ali 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
Y. Ali 2 6 0 3
T. West 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
T. West 1 4 0 4
J. Turner 41 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Turner 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Moffatt 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
J. Moffatt 9-1 0.0 0
K. Stribling 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
K. Stribling 8-2 0.0 1
D. Patterson 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
D. Patterson 7-0 0.0 0
G. Grate Jr 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
G. Grate Jr 7-0 0.0 0
K. Brooks 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Brooks 4-0 0.0 0
C. Melton 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Melton 4-0 0.0 0
C. Stamps 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Stamps 3-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
D. Thomas 3-3 0.0 0
T. Render 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Render 2-0 0.0 0
J. Starling 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Starling 2-0 0.0 0
J. Campbell 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Campbell 2-0 0.0 0
R. Fuller 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Fuller 1-0 0.0 0
M. Manciel 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Manciel 1-0 0.0 0
M. Myers-Glover 30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Myers-Glover 1-0 0.0 0
R. Poydras 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Poydras 1-0 0.0 0
B. Shepherd 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Shepherd 1-0 0.0 0
M. LaFrance 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. LaFrance 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Holt 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/2 5/5
C. Holt 1/2 46 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Stephenson 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 39.3 0
M. Stephenson 3 39.3 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Anderson 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
B. Anderson 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:32 ODU 35 1:52 4 0 Punt
8:21 MTSU 13 1:16 4 14 TD
4:11 ODU 32 4:01 14 24 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:39 ODU 35 2:10 7 55 FG
4:31 ODU 33 1:07 4 -7 Punt
1:09 ODU 25 1:06 8 45 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ODU 31 2:13 8 22 Downs
10:04 ODU 36 0:00 1 62 INT
9:53 ODU 32 0:54 2 68 TD
7:42 ODU 25 7:12 18 60 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:33 ODU 31 1:53 8 55 Downs
5:44 ODU 34 3:34 11 53 Downs
0:54 ODU 36 0:51 6 16
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MTSU 25 3:28 10 75 TD
9:33 MTSU 24 1:06 4 -11 Downs
7:05 MTSU 25 2:54 9 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:36 MTSU 17 1:57 4 83 TD
7:23 MTSU 35 2:45 6 32 Downs
3:17 MTSU 35 2:08 9 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 MTSU 48 2:27 7 16 FG Miss
8:59 MTSU 28 1:07 3 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 MTSU 20 3:14 6 51 FG
9:35 MTSU 14 3:23 6 21
2:04 MTSU 13 1:04 3 7 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View