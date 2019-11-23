|
Jones, No. 5 Alabama rout Western Carolina, 66-3
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Mac Jones passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns in little more than a half and No. 5 Alabama began life without Tua Tagovailoa with a 66-3 romp Saturday over FCS Western Carolina.
With Tagovailoa watching much of the game from a cart behind the bench, the Crimson Tide (10-1) treated its injured quarterback to a one-sided show against the Catamounts (3-9). Alabama is ranked fifth in the College Football Playoff rankings and hoping to somehow make the field despite failing to win the SEC West.
This one was about taking care of business five days after Tagovailoa underwent surgery on his right hip. It wasn't the type of game for impressing the selection committee.
Alabama forced five turnovers, including Xavier McKinney's 81-yard interception return for a touchdown, and got big plays from Jones and wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.
Jones completed 10 of 12 passes with only one attempt after halftime in his second career start. Smith had four catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns, including a 57-yarder when he juked a defender before sprinting to the end zone. Waddle produced 101 yards and took a screen 54 yards for a touchdown, then returned a punt 49 yards to near the goal line on his next touch.
Tagovailoa's absence gave his younger brother, Taulia, a chance for his most extended action. The freshman came into the game with 12:12 left in the third quarter and threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Smith on his first attempt.
Alabama scrapped plans to redshirt the four-star recruit, who already had played in four games.
THE TAKEAWAY
Western Carolina fell to 0-57 against FBS teams. The Catamounts came up empty after making it into Tide territory on each of their first four drives, including three turnovers.
Alabama did what it was supposed to and showed no signs of an emotional hangover after Tua Tagovailoa's injury. The defense had some shaky moments but was missing several players nursing injuries, including Raekwon Davis.
PICKS IN PAIRS
McKinney ended Western Carolina's first two drives with interceptions, including the pick six, after coming in with just one. Jared Mayden got his third and fourth interceptions.
UP NEXT
Western Carolina finished its regular season and must replace senior quarterback Adams.
Alabama ends the regular season at No. 16 Auburn in its final chance to make a statement for the playoffs.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- FG (8 plays, 46 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Pletz kicks 42 yards from WC 35. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 43 for 20 yards (22-J.White).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(14:52 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to WC 49 for 8 yards (17-R.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 49(14:28 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to WC 46 for 3 yards (7-C.Gadie).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(14:03 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to WC 40 for 6 yards (17-R.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 40(13:34 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith. Penalty on WC 22-J.White Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WC 40. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(13:28 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to WC 14 for 11 yards (7-C.Gadie29-J.Pauling).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 14(12:59 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to WC 14 for no gain (68-T.Stevenson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 14(12:28 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to WC 11 for 3 yards (37-T.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BAMA 11(11:53 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Tennison.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - BAMA 11(11:47 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
WCAR
Catamounts
- Interception (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:44 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to WC 25 fair catch by 45-C.Ferguson.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(11:44 - 1st) 20-D.Spencer to WC 26 for 1 yard (58-C.Barmore35-S.Lee).
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 9 - WCAR 26(11:05 - 1st) 12-T.Adams complete to 86-C.Bardall. 86-C.Bardall to BAMA 46 for 28 yards (21-J.Mayden).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 46(10:30 - 1st) 20-D.Spencer to BAMA 44 for 2 yards (91-T.Musika).
|
Int
|
2 & 8 - WCAR 44(9:47 - 1st) 12-T.Adams incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Spencer INTERCEPTED by 15-X.McKinney at BAMA 24. 15-X.McKinney to BAMA 21 for -3 yards.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (3 plays, 79 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 21(9:40 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy.
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 21(9:33 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 43 for 22 yards (30-M.Murphy37-T.Harris).
|
+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(9:13 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:00 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
WCAR
Catamounts
- Interception (6 plays, 73 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:00 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to WC 25 fair catch by 45-C.Ferguson.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(9:00 - 1st) 12-T.Adams to WC 33 for 8 yards (35-S.Lee).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - WCAR 33(8:20 - 1st) 12-T.Adams to WC 31 for -2 yards (92-J.Eboigbe). Penalty on BAMA 92-J.Eboigbe Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at WC 31.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 46(7:59 - 1st) 12-T.Adams to BAMA 43 for 11 yards (8-C.Harris).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 43(7:16 - 1st) 12-T.Adams complete to 5-C.Young. 5-C.Young to BAMA 33 for 10 yards (15-X.McKinney).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 33(6:32 - 1st) 12-T.Adams to BAMA 32 for 1 yard (58-C.Barmore).
|
Int
|
2 & 9 - WCAR 32(5:50 - 1st) 12-T.Adams incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Young INTERCEPTED by 15-X.McKinney at BAMA 19. 15-X.McKinney runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(5:33 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(5:33 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to WC 25 fair catch by 45-C.Ferguson.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(5:33 - 1st) 12-T.Adams complete to 84-O.Cosenke. 84-O.Cosenke to WC 34 for 9 yards (35-S.Lee).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 34(4:53 - 1st) 20-D.Spencer to WC 34 for no gain (52-B.Ingraham8-C.Harris).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 34(4:11 - 1st) 12-T.Adams complete to 84-O.Cosenke. 84-O.Cosenke to BAMA 49 for 17 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(3:30 - 1st) 20-D.Spencer to BAMA 43 for 6 yards (35-S.Lee).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 43(2:47 - 1st) 20-D.Spencer to BAMA 42 for 1 yard (21-J.Mayden91-T.Musika).
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 42(2:04 - 1st) 12-T.Adams sacked at BAMA 50 for -8 yards (33-A.Jennings).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - BAMA 50(1:24 - 1st) 83-B.Dickerson punts 48 yards from BAMA 50 Downed at the BAMA 2.
WCAR
Catamounts
- Fumble (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 2(1:11 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 3 for 1 yard (27-T.Childers).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - WCAR 3(0:45 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 10 for 7 yards (22-J.White).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WCAR 10(15:00 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 10 for no gain (27-T.Childers37-T.Harris).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - WCAR 10(14:20 - 2nd) Penalty on BAMA 28-J.Jobe False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 10. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - WCAR 5(14:20 - 2nd) 99-T.Perine punts 33 yards from BAMA 5 Downed at the BAMA 38.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (6 plays, 63 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(14:11 - 2nd) 12-T.Adams incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Bardall.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 38(14:05 - 2nd) 5-C.Young to BAMA 37 for 1 yard (90-S.Wynn).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BAMA 37(13:22 - 2nd) 12-T.Adams complete to 12-T.Adams. 12-T.Adams to BAMA 37 FUMBLES (15-X.McKinney). 2-P.Surtain to BAMA 37 for no gain.
WCAR
Catamounts
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 37(13:13 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to WC 19 for 44 yards (7-C.Gadie).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 19(12:51 - 2nd) 24-B.Robinson to WC 17 for 2 yards (69-L.Dickerson). Penalty on BAMA 69-L.Dickerson Holding 10 yards enforced at WC 17.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 18 - WCAR 27(12:30 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to WC 10 for 17 yards (30-M.Murphy17-R.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - WCAR 10(12:20 - 2nd) 24-B.Robinson to WC 9 for 1 yard (27-T.Childers).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - WCAR 9(12:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones to WC 5 for 4 yards (37-T.Harris).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WCAR 5(11:34 - 2nd) 24-B.Robinson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:29 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (4 plays, 65 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:29 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to WC 25 fair catch by 2-N.Mullen.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(11:29 - 2nd) 20-D.Spencer to WC 27 for 2 yards (8-C.Harris).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 27(10:48 - 2nd) 20-D.Spencer to WC 28 for 1 yard (35-S.Lee21-J.Mayden).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAMA 28(10:03 - 2nd) 20-D.Spencer to WC 33 for 5 yards (47-B.Young).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - BAMA 33(9:21 - 2nd) 83-B.Dickerson punts 32 yards from WC 33 out of bounds at the BAMA 35.
WCAR
Catamounts
- Punt (5 plays, 0 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 35(9:16 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 37 for 2 yards (27-T.Childers37-T.Harris).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - WCAR 37(8:40 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to WC 49 for 14 yards (30-M.Murphy).
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 49(8:09 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to WC 12 for 37 yards (7-C.Gadie).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 12(7:46 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:36 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (1 plays, 54 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:36 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to WC 25 fair catch by 45-C.Ferguson.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(7:36 - 2nd) 12-T.Adams complete to 84-O.Cosenke. 84-O.Cosenke to WC 40 for 15 yards (92-J.Eboigbe).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(7:01 - 2nd) 20-D.Spencer to WC 42 for 2 yards (15-X.McKinney).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 42(6:16 - 2nd) 5-C.Young to WC 39 for -3 yards (58-C.Barmore91-T.Musika).
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - BAMA 39(5:26 - 2nd) 12-T.Adams sacked at WC 30 for -9 yards (33-A.Jennings58-C.Barmore).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 20 - BAMA 30(4:45 - 2nd) Penalty on WC 44-C.McDonough Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at WC 30. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 25 - BAMA 25(4:25 - 2nd) 83-B.Dickerson punts 30 yards from WC 25 out of bounds at the BAMA 45.
WCAR
Catamounts
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 46(4:18 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:08 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Fumble (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:08 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to WC 25 fair catch by 2-N.Mullen.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(4:08 - 2nd) 20-D.Spencer to WC 26 for 1 yard (8-C.Harris35-S.Lee).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 26(3:29 - 2nd) 15-W.Jones sacked at WC 19 for -7 yards (47-B.Young).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 16 - BAMA 19(2:40 - 2nd) 20-D.Spencer to WC 21 for 2 yards (58-C.Barmore33-A.Jennings).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - BAMA 21(2:02 - 2nd) 83-B.Dickerson punts 31 yards from WC 21. 17-J.Waddle to WC 3 for 49 yards (55-K.Thompson).
WCAR
Catamounts
- Halftime (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - WCAR 3(1:43 - 2nd) 24-B.Robinson to WC End Zone FUMBLES (68-T.Stevenson). Downed at the WC End Zone 37-T.Harris touchback.
WCAR
Catamounts
- Interception (1 plays, 48 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 20(1:35 - 2nd) 12-T.Adams complete to 84-O.Cosenke. 84-O.Cosenke to WC 25 for 5 yards (8-C.Harris).
|
Sack
|
2 & 5 - WCAR 25(0:51 - 2nd) 12-T.Adams sacked at WC 24 for -1 yard (92-J.Eboigbe).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WCAR 24(0:07 - 2nd) 12-T.Adams incomplete.
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 6 - WCAR 24(0:01 - 2nd) 12-T.Adams kneels at WC 23 for -1 yard.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (3 plays, 27 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to WC End Zone. touchback.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-T.Adams incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Stribling INTERCEPTED by 21-J.Mayden at WC 36. 21-J.Mayden to WC 27 for 9 yards (14-M.Stribling).
WCAR
Catamounts
- Interception (3 plays, 43 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 27(14:52 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to WC 5 for 22 yards (8-D.Olawumi).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - WCAR 5(14:26 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to WC 3 for 2 yards (22-J.White96-K.Milner).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - WCAR 3(13:47 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:41 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (5 plays, 47 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:41 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to WC 25 fair catch by 45-C.Ferguson.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(13:41 - 3rd) 5-C.Young to WC 28 for 3 yards (35-S.Lee47-B.Young).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 28(13:07 - 3rd) 12-T.Adams to WC 33 for 5 yards (47-B.Young).
|
Int
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 33(12:23 - 3rd) 12-T.Adams incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Bardall INTERCEPTED by 21-J.Mayden at WC 37. 21-J.Mayden to WC 32 for 5 yards (51-M.Bair).
WCAR
Catamounts
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 32(12:12 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to WC 22 for 10 yards (8-D.Olawumi).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 22(11:40 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to WC 18 for 4 yards (37-T.Harris22-J.White).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - WCAR 18(11:15 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to WC 15 for 3 yards (22-J.White48-C.Geffrard).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - WCAR 15(10:40 - 3rd) 5-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:32 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 35(10:32 - 3rd) Penalty on WC 8-D.Olawumi Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BAMA 35. No Play.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (5 plays, 73 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:32 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 50 yards from BAMA 50 to WC End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(10:32 - 3rd) 12-T.Adams complete to 11-J.Young. 11-J.Young to WC 36 for 11 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(10:04 - 3rd) 5-C.Young to WC 36 for no gain (52-B.Ingraham3-D.Wright).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 36(9:20 - 3rd) 12-T.Adams to WC 38 for 2 yards (90-S.Wynn36-M.Benton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 38(8:35 - 3rd) 12-T.Adams incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Young.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - BAMA 38(8:27 - 3rd) 83-B.Dickerson punts 38 yards from WC 38. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 42 for 18 yards (6-D.Patten). Penalty on BAMA 10-A.Kaho Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at BAMA 42.
WCAR
Catamounts
- FG (9 plays, 54 yards, 5:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 27(8:12 - 3rd) 2-K.Robinson to BAMA 28 for 1 yard (38-J.Wortham68-T.Stevenson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WCAR 28(7:37 - 3rd) 5-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Bolden.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 9 - WCAR 28(7:32 - 3rd) 5-T.Tagovailoa complete to 14-T.Shavers. 14-T.Shavers to BAMA 48 for 20 yards (17-R.Jones).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 48(6:52 - 3rd) 2-K.Robinson to WC 46 for 6 yards (37-T.Harris30-M.Murphy).
|
+46 YD
|
2 & 4 - WCAR 46(6:13 - 3rd) 2-K.Robinson runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:13 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (10 plays, 63 yards, 6:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:02 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to WC 25 fair catch by 2-N.Mullen.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(6:02 - 3rd) 12-T.Adams to WC 45 for 20 yards (21-J.Mayden).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(5:15 - 3rd) 20-D.Spencer to WC 47 for 2 yards (58-C.Barmore).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 47(4:31 - 3rd) 12-T.Adams complete to 5-C.Young. 5-C.Young to BAMA 43 for 10 yards (3-D.Wright10-A.Kaho).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(3:47 - 3rd) 20-D.Spencer to BAMA 41 for 2 yards (47-B.Young).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 41(3:07 - 3rd) 12-T.Adams complete to 6-D.Patten. 6-D.Patten to BAMA 34 for 7 yards (3-D.Wright).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 34(2:26 - 3rd) 20-D.Spencer to BAMA 24 for 10 yards (3-D.Wright10-A.Kaho).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(1:42 - 3rd) 12-T.Adams to BAMA 23 for 1 yard (36-M.Benton92-J.Eboigbe).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 23(0:55 - 3rd) 12-T.Adams incomplete. Intended for 46-A.Phillips.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAMA 23(0:50 - 3rd) 20-D.Spencer to BAMA 21 for 2 yards (1-B.Davis).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - BAMA 21(15:00 - 4th) 39-J.Pletz 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
WCAR
Catamounts
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) 39-J.Pletz kicks 50 yards from WC 35. 2-K.Robinson to BAMA 37 for 22 yards (48-C.Geffrard6-D.Patten).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 37(14:48 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to WC 43 for 20 yards (30-M.Murphy).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 43(14:10 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to WC 43 for no gain (99-R.Palao).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WCAR 43(13:22 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to WC 38 for 5 yards (33-C.Roach).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - WCAR 38(12:50 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to WC 29 for 9 yards (58-D.Smith).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 29(12:10 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to WC 24 for 5 yards (34-E.Jennette).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - WCAR 24(11:16 - 4th) 27-J.Ford to WC 20 for 4 yards (22-J.White).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - WCAR 20(10:41 - 4th) 27-J.Ford to WC 12 for 8 yards (48-C.Geffrard).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 12(9:53 - 4th) 27-J.Ford to WC 8 for 4 yards (37-T.Harris17-R.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - WCAR 8(9:06 - 4th) 27-J.Ford to WC 6 for 2 yards (99-R.Palao).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - WCAR 6(8:21 - 4th) 27-J.Ford runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:13 - 4th) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- End of Game (10 plays, 34 yards, 6:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:13 - 4th) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to WC 25 fair catch by 45-C.Ferguson.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(8:13 - 4th) 5-C.Young to WC 32 for 7 yards (10-A.Kaho).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 32(7:27 - 4th) 5-C.Young to WC 32 for no gain (52-B.Ingraham).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 32(6:41 - 4th) 12-T.Adams incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Jones.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - BAMA 32(6:35 - 4th) 83-B.Dickerson punts 35 yards from WC 32 out of bounds at the BAMA 33.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(6:29 - 4th) 35-D.Lockridge to BAMA 41 for 8 yards (41-C.Allison).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 41(5:49 - 4th) 35-D.Lockridge to BAMA 45 for 4 yards (33-C.Roach67-J.Dandy).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(5:09 - 4th) 12-C.Townsend to WC 46 for 9 yards (19-D.Cortner).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 46(4:23 - 4th) 12-C.Townsend to WC 41 for 5 yards (28-J.Mullen).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(3:40 - 4th) 12-C.Townsend to WC 35 for 6 yards (25-D.DeCruz42-J.Shotwell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 35(3:00 - 4th) 12-C.Townsend to WC 32 for 3 yards (41-C.Allison).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 32(2:17 - 4th) 12-C.Townsend to WC 34 for -2 yards (38-J.Wortham).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - BAMA 34(1:29 - 4th) 12-C.Townsend to WC 31 for 3 yards (28-J.Mullen).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(0:53 - 4th) 5-T.Tagovailoa kneels at WC 32 for -1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAMA 32(0:21 - 4th) 5-T.Tagovailoa kneels at WC 33 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|23
|Rushing
|3
|12
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|5-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|159
|541
|Total Plays
|53
|57
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|9.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|67
|231
|Rush Attempts
|34
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|5.5
|Net Yards Passing
|92
|310
|Comp. - Att.
|10-19
|12-15
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|20.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-36
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|9
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|4
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-35.7
|1-33.0
|Return Yards
|0
|201
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-67
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-42
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|4-92
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|92
|PASS YDS
|310
|
|
|67
|RUSH YDS
|231
|
|
|159
|TOTAL YDS
|541
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Spencer 20 RB
|D. Spencer
|15
|39
|0
|10
|
T. Adams 12 QB
|T. Adams
|11
|28
|0
|20
|
C. Young 5 RB
|C. Young
|6
|8
|0
|7
|
W. Jones 15 QB
|W. Jones
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Cosenke 84 TE
|O. Cosenke
|4
|46
|0
|17
|
C. Bardall 86 TE
|C. Bardall
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
C. Young 5 RB
|C. Young
|2
|20
|0
|10
|
J. Young 11 WR
|J. Young
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Patten 6 WR
|D. Patten
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Spencer 20 RB
|D. Spencer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Jones 17 DB
|R. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Adams 12 QB
|T. Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Stribling 14 WR
|M. Stribling
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 46 TE
|A. Phillips
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Harris 37 LB
|T. Harris
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 30 DB
|M. Murphy
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Childers 27 LB
|T. Childers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gadie 7 DB
|C. Gadie
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 22 DB
|J. White
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jones 17 DB
|R. Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Roach 33 LB
|C. Roach
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Palao 99 DL
|R. Palao
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Olawumi Jr. 8 LB
|D. Olawumi Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 68 DL
|T. Stevenson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mullen 28 WR
|J. Mullen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wortham 38 LB
|J. Wortham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allison 41 DB
|C. Allison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jennette 34 DL
|E. Jennette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cortner 19 DB
|D. Cortner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 58 LB
|D. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Geffrard 48 LB
|C. Geffrard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. DeCruz 25 LB
|D. DeCruz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dandy 67 DL
|J. Dandy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shotwell 42 DB
|J. Shotwell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pauling 29 LB
|J. Pauling
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Milner 96 DL
|K. Milner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pletz 39 K
|J. Pletz
|1/1
|38
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Dickerson 83 K
|B. Dickerson
|6
|35.7
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|10/12
|275
|3
|0
|
Ta. Tagovailoa 5 QB
|Ta. Tagovailoa
|2/3
|35
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robinson 2 RB
|K. Robinson
|8
|92
|1
|46
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|14
|66
|1
|22
|
C. Townsend 12 RB
|C. Townsend
|6
|24
|0
|9
|
J. Ford 27 RB
|J. Ford
|5
|24
|1
|8
|
D. Lockridge 35 RB
|D. Lockridge
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|4
|11
|1
|5
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|3
|101
|1
|54
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|4
|94
|2
|57
|
J. Jeudy 4 WR
|J. Jeudy
|2
|66
|0
|44
|
T. Shavers 14 WR
|T. Shavers
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Metchie 8 WR
|J. Metchie
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|1
|12
|1
|12
|
M. Tennison 88 TE
|M. Tennison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Bolden 18 WR
|S. Bolden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Barmore 58 DL
|C. Barmore
|5-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Lee 35 LB
|S. Lee
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ingraham 52 DL
|B. Ingraham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 3 DB
|D. Wright
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mayden 21 DB
|J. Mayden
|3-1
|0.0
|2
|
X. McKinney 15 DB
|X. McKinney
|3-0
|0.0
|2
|
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
|J. Eboigbe
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Wynn Jr. 90 DL
|S. Wynn Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Benton 36 LB
|M. Benton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kaho 10 LB
|A. Kaho
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Davis 1 LB
|B. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Musika 91 DL
|T. Musika
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jennings 33 LB
|A. Jennings
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|
J. Jobe 28 DB
|J. Jobe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 97 K
|J. Bulovas
|1/1
|29
|9/9
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
K. Robinson 2 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|2
|33.5
|49
|0
