W. Kentucky beats Southern Miss 28-10
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Ty Storey threw two touchdown passes, Jacquez Sloan ran for a score and Western Kentucky cashed in on turnovers to beat Southern Mississippi 28-10 on Saturday.
DeAngelo Malone recovered a fourth-quarter fumble and ran five yards for the Hilltoppers' final TD after Jeremy Darvin's strip-sack of Jack Abraham.
Sloan capped the opening drive with a 21-yard TD run and Western Kentucky (7-4, 5-2 Conference USA) led 21-7 at halftime after Storey threw a 64-yard TD pass to Jahcour Pearson and a 21-yarder to Quin Jerringham.
Pearson's TD was set up by Trae Meadows' recovery of Quez Watkins' fumble, forced by Dionte Ruffin.
Storey was 20 of 30 for 225 yards passing for the Hilltoppers.
Abraham was 16 of 31 for 223 yards for the Golden Eagles (7-4, 5-2) with a 60-yard first-quarter TD pass to Tim Jones.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 5:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-A.Stein kicks 63 yards from USM 35. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 25 for 23 yards (21-J.Prince).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(14:53 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 31 for 6 yards (19-K.Hemby7-T.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 31(14:21 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 35 for 4 yards (1-R.Mitchell).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 35(13:48 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 44 for 9 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - WKY 44(13:31 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 47 for 3 yards (99-J.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 47(13:02 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 47(12:56 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to USM 41 for 12 yards (1-R.Mitchell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 41(12:16 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 41(12:09 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to USM 37 for 4 yards (7-T.Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - WKY 37(11:54 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson pushed ob at USM 31 for 6 yards (12-D.Thomas).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 31(11:29 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to USM 30 for 1 yard (41-R.Boothe).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - WKY 30(10:49 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to USM 22 for 8 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WKY 22(10:10 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to USM 22 for no gain (37-D.Thomas41-R.Boothe).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - WKY 22(9:35 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to USM 21 for 1 yard (41-R.Boothe49-E.Kitchen).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 21(9:11 - 1st) 2-J.Sloan runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:03 - 1st) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:03 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(9:03 - 1st) 18-D.Harris pushed ob at USM 30 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 30(8:43 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to USM 32 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - USM 32(8:16 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - USM 32(8:09 - 1st) 93-Z.Everett punts 52 yards from USM 32 to the WKY 16 downed by 9-M.Shorts.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Downs (8 plays, 67 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 16(7:56 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 22 for 6 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 22(7:22 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 25 for 3 yards (24-D.Kennedy7-T.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 25(6:36 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to WKY 28 for 3 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|
+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 28(6:07 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to USM 25 for 47 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(5:39 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to USM 20 for 5 yards (47-T.Whittington).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WKY 20(5:09 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WKY 20(5:04 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 5 - WKY 20(4:58 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty to USM 17 for 3 yards (47-T.Whittington7-T.Williams).
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (2 plays, 83 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USM 17(4:49 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones. Penalty on WKY 15-T.Darden Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USM 17. No Play.
|
+68 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 32(4:42 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:31 - 1st) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:31 - 1st) 98-A.Stein kicks 61 yards from USM 35. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 21 for 17 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 21(4:25 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 20 for -1 yard (32-H.Maples).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WKY 20(3:46 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 14-G.LaFrance.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - WKY 20(3:38 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - WKY 20(3:32 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 55 yards from WKY 20 to the USM 25 downed by 30-C.Davis.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(3:18 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to USM 29 for 4 yards (34-J.Jones). Penalty on WKY 90-J.George Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at USM 29.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 44(2:50 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to USM 45 for 1 yard (15-T.Darden).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 45(2:29 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to USM 48 for 3 yards (53-J.Darvin).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - USM 48(1:53 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 40 for -8 yards (34-J.Jones36-K.Bailey).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - USM 40(1:14 - 1st) 93-Z.Everett punts 53 yards from USM 40 to the WKY 7 downed by 61-T.Harvey.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 7(1:00 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 9 for 2 yards (6-S.Latham32-H.Maples).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 9(0:23 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to WKY 18 for 9 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 18(15:00 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WKY 18(14:52 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 18 for no gain (37-D.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WKY 18(14:09 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Jernighan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WKY 18(14:03 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 45 yards from WKY 18 to USM 37 fair catch by 16-Q.Watkins.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 37(13:57 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 48-R.Ladner.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - USM 37(13:51 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 46 for 9 yards (36-K.Bailey). Penalty on USM 68-B.Foxworth Holding 10 yards enforced at USM 37. Team penalty on USM Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 20 - USM 27(13:30 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris to USM 28 for 1 yard (10-D.Malone15-T.Darden).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 19 - USM 28(12:55 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 30 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - USM 30(12:23 - 2nd) 93-Z.Everett punts 34 yards from USM 30 to WKY 36 fair catch by 24-R.Cray.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (1 plays, 64 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+64 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 36(12:17 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:07 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Fumble (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:07 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(12:07 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 15 for -10 yards (10-D.Malone).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 20 - USM 15(11:35 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to USM 25 for 10 yards (30-C.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - USM 25(11:02 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 13-N.McLaurin.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - USM 25(10:57 - 2nd) 93-Z.Everett punts 31 yards from USM 25. 22-C.Myers to WKY 44 FUMBLES. 37-D.Thomas to WKY 44 for no gain.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Fumble (9 plays, 58 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 44(10:33 - 2nd) 12-S.Anderson to WKY 43 for 1 yard (36-K.Bailey).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - USM 43(10:08 - 2nd) Team penalty on USM Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at WKY 43. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 14 - USM 48(9:55 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 13-N.McLaurin. 13-N.McLaurin to WKY 34 for 14 yards (30-C.Davis).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 34(9:19 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to WKY 23 for 11 yards (2-D.Key).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 23(9:00 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to WKY 18 for 5 yards (31-A.Kincade36-K.Bailey).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 18(8:21 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to WKY 15 for 3 yards (2-D.Key36-K.Bailey).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - USM 15(8:00 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 13-N.McLaurin. 13-N.McLaurin to WKY 11 for 4 yards (7-T.Meadows).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 11(7:37 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham to WKY 15 for -4 yards (10-D.Malone90-J.George).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 14 - USM 15(7:06 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to WKY 1 FUMBLES (26-D.Ruffin). 7-T.Meadows to WKY 47 for 46 yards. Penalty on USM 68-B.Foxworth Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WKY 47.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (4 plays, 38 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 38(6:47 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to USM 36 for 2 yards (6-S.Latham).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 36(6:07 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson pushed ob at USM 29 for 7 yards (7-T.Williams).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 29(5:34 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to USM 21 for 8 yards (19-K.Hemby). Team penalty on USM Offside declined.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 21(5:10 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:02 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Missed FG (10 plays, 61 yards, 4:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:02 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 12 for 12 yards (12-A.Brathwaite).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 12(4:55 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to USM 29 for 17 yards (2-D.Key).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 29(4:26 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to USM 30 for 1 yard (24-R.Cray2-D.Key).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - USM 30(3:48 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - USM 30(3:45 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 42 for 12 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 42(3:13 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to WKY 48 for 10 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 48(2:38 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to WKY 39 for 9 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - USM 39(2:00 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to WKY 29 for 10 yards (31-A.Kincade2-D.Key).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 29(1:26 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 29(1:19 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to WKY 27 for 2 yards (9-M.Staples10-D.Malone).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - USM 27(0:55 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
|
No Good
|
4 & 8 - USM 27(0:51 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Halftime (4 plays, 21 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 27(0:45 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 28 for 1 yard (7-T.Williams).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - WKY 28(0:18 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson pushed ob at WKY 38 for 10 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 38(0:11 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Jernighan.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 38(0:06 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 48 for 10 yards (6-S.Latham).
USM
Golden Eagles
- Interception (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 13 for 13 yards (12-A.Brathwaite).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 13(14:53 - 3rd) 18-D.Harris to USM 16 for 3 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - USM 16(14:13 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Team penalty on WKY Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at USM 16. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 31(14:06 - 3rd) 18-D.Harris to USM 33 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey53-J.Darvin).
|
Int
|
2 & 8 - USM 33(13:34 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 13-N.McLaurin INTERCEPTED by 31-A.Kincade at WKY 38. 31-A.Kincade runs ob at WKY 38 for no gain.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 38(13:26 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 44 for 6 yards (7-T.Williams17-D.Landry).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 44(12:53 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 43 for -1 yard (12-D.Thomas).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - WKY 43(12:17 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to USM 50 for 7 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 50(11:44 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to USM 48 for 2 yards (55-D.Smith).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 48(11:09 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to USM 50 for -2 yards (55-D.Smith32-H.Maples).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - WKY 50(10:28 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey pushed ob at USM 48 for 2 yards (32-H.Maples).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - WKY 48(10:16 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 37 yards from USM 48 out of bounds at the USM 11.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Downs (9 plays, 22 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 11(10:07 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 14 for 3 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 14(9:25 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 17 for 3 yards (30-C.Davis).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - USM 17(8:46 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham scrambles to USM 27 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 27(8:05 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 27(7:57 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 82-T.Terry. 82-T.Terry to USM 47 for 20 yards (2-D.Key12-A.Brathwaite).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 47(7:29 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 48 for 1 yard (90-J.George).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - USM 48(6:57 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - USM 48(6:52 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 9 - USM 48(6:47 - 3rd) 93-Z.Everett complete to 1-R.Mitchell. 1-R.Mitchell to USM 50 for 2 yards (12-A.Brathwaite).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 50(6:40 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 4-T.Storey. 4-T.Storey pushed ob at USM 44 for 6 yards (6-S.Latham).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WKY 44(6:10 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to USM 44 for no gain (19-K.Hemby6-S.Latham).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - WKY 44(5:27 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to USM 42 for 2 yards (6-S.Latham).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - WKY 42(4:31 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 33 yards from USM 42 to USM 9 fair catch by 7-T.Williams.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 9(4:24 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Harris.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 9(4:17 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins pushed ob at USM 18 for 9 yards (10-D.Malone).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - USM 18(3:45 - 3rd) 5-T.Jones to USM 16 for -2 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - USM 16(3:04 - 3rd) 93-Z.Everett punts 45 yards from USM 16 to WKY 39 fair catch by 24-R.Cray.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 39(2:56 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 43 for 4 yards (32-H.Maples).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 43(2:14 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 48 for 5 yards (24-D.Kennedy).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WKY 48(1:29 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 48 for no gain (6-S.Latham19-K.Hemby).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - WKY 48(0:56 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 37 yards from WKY 48 out of bounds at the USM 15.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Downs (13 plays, 149 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 15(0:48 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 15 for no gain (36-K.Bailey58-D.Quincy).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 15(0:14 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins pushed ob at USM 27 for 12 yards (24-R.Cray).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 27(15:00 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 87-M.Mccoy. 87-M.Mccoy to USM 29 FUMBLES (30-C.Davis). 26-D.Ruffin runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 27(14:48 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mccoy.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 27(14:55 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham to USM 37 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 37(14:27 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 37(14:22 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins pushed ob at WKY 35 for 28 yards (7-T.Meadows). Penalty on WKY 7-T.Meadows Pass interference declined.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 35(14:01 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to WKY 34 for 1 yard (30-C.Davis).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 34(13:27 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to WKY 16 for 18 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 16(12:42 - 4th) 18-D.Harris to WKY 10 for 6 yards (10-D.Malone).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - USM 10(11:57 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to WKY 7 for 3 yards (2-D.Key).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - USM 7(11:31 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 13-N.McLaurin.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - USM 7(11:25 - 4th) 18-D.Harris to WKY 7 for no gain (34-J.Jones99-J.Madden).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 7(11:20 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 7 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 7(10:46 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson runs ob at WKY 14 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WKY 14(10:08 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - WKY 14(10:01 - 4th) 47-J.Haggerty punts 64 yards from WKY 14 to the USM 22 downed by 27-O.Alexander. Penalty on USM 25-T.Barnes Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at USM 22.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (1 plays, 87 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - USM 11(9:46 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 5 for -6 yards FUMBLES (53-J.Darvin). 10-D.Malone runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Missed FG (5 plays, 34 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(9:34 - 4th) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(9:34 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 64 yards from WKY 35. 18-D.Harris to USM 23 for 22 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WKY 23(9:26 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones. Penalty on WKY 15-T.Darden Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USM 23. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 38(9:19 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 38(9:15 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham to USM 43 for 5 yards (10-D.Malone).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - WKY 43(8:50 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley to USM 45 for 2 yards (34-J.Jones36-K.Bailey).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - WKY 45(8:15 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
USM
Golden Eagles
- FG (9 plays, 71 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 45(8:08 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to USM 42 for 3 yards (99-J.Turner).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 42(7:28 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to USM 12 for 30 yards (6-S.Latham47-T.Whittington).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 12(6:53 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to USM 16 for -4 yards (12-D.Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - USM 16(6:11 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to USM 13 for 3 yards (32-H.Maples).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 11 - USM 13(5:28 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to USM 11 for 2 yards (24-D.Kennedy).
|
No Good
|
4 & 9 - USM 11(4:42 - 4th) 46-C.Munson 29 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- End of Game (6 plays, 20 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 20(4:36 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 34 for 14 yards (15-T.Darden36-K.Bailey).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 34(4:10 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 34(4:03 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley pushed ob at USM 40 for 6 yards (2-D.Key).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WKY 40(3:39 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to USM 40 for no gain (90-J.George43-C.Jordan).
|
+35 YD
|
4 & 4 - WKY 40(3:10 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones pushed ob at WKY 25 for 35 yards (15-T.Darden).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(2:46 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to WKY 9 for 16 yards (15-T.Darden).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 9 - WKY 9(2:16 - 4th) Penalty on WKY 53-J.Darvin Roughing the passer 4 yards enforced at WKY 9.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - WKY 5(2:16 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley to WKY 5 for no gain (30-C.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WKY 5(2:16 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WKY 5(2:05 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - WKY 5(1:56 - 4th) 98-A.Stein 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:52 - 4th) 98-A.Stein kicks 11 yards from USM 35. 11-L.Jackson to USM 46 for no gain.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 46(1:52 - 4th) 28-G.Appleberry to USM 40 for 6 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - USM 40(1:43 - 4th) 28-G.Appleberry to USM 39 for 1 yard (24-D.Kennedy84-E.Edmondson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - USM 39(1:38 - 4th) 14-G.LaFrance to USM 36 for 3 yards (84-E.Edmondson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - USM 39(1:32 - 4th) 14-G.LaFrance to USM 37 for 2 yards (84-E.Edmondson).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - USM 37(1:32 - 4th) 28-G.Appleberry to USM 35 for 2 yards (32-H.Maples).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 35(1:03 - 4th) 28-G.Appleberry to USM 32 for 3 yards (51-V.Freeman90-J.Carswell).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 32(0:24 - 4th) 28-G.Appleberry to USM 28 for 4 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|22
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|10
|12
|Penalty
|0
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|365
|378
|Total Plays
|65
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|134
|98
|Rush Attempts
|34
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|231
|280
|Comp. - Att.
|21-31
|20-39
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-64
|4-41
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.2
|5-43.0
|Return Yards
|40
|47
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-40
|3-47
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|231
|PASS YDS
|280
|
|
|134
|RUSH YDS
|98
|
|
|365
|TOTAL YDS
|378
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|20
|84
|0
|30
|
J. Sloan 2 WR
|J. Sloan
|1
|21
|1
|21
|
G. Appleberry Jr. 28 RB
|G. Appleberry Jr.
|5
|16
|0
|6
|
T. Storey 4 QB
|T. Storey
|6
|8
|0
|3
|
J. Haggerty 47 K
|J. Haggerty
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. LaFrance 14 WR
|G. LaFrance
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Pearson 7 WR
|J. Pearson
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Pearson 7 WR
|J. Pearson
|7
|88
|1
|64
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|2
|51
|0
|47
|
Q. Jernighan 16 WR
|Q. Jernighan
|4
|50
|1
|21
|
L. Jackson 11 WR
|L. Jackson
|7
|36
|0
|10
|
T. Storey 4 QB
|T. Storey
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
G. LaFrance 14 WR
|G. LaFrance
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Fourtenbary 42 TE
|K. Fourtenbary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Malone 10 DL
|D. Malone
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Kincade 31 DB
|A. Kincade
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Key 2 DB
|D. Key
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bailey 36 LB
|K. Bailey
|6-5
|0.5
|0
|
C. Davis 30 LB
|C. Davis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Darden 15 DB
|T. Darden
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DL
|J. Jones
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Meadows 7 DB
|T. Meadows
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Darvin 53 DL
|J. Darvin
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. George 90 DL
|J. George
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cray 24 DB
|R. Cray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brathwaite Jr. 12 DB
|A. Brathwaite Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ruffin 26 DB
|D. Ruffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Staples 9 LB
|M. Staples
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Quincy 58 DL
|D. Quincy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jordan 43 DL
|C. Jordan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madden 99 DL
|J. Madden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Munson 46 K
|C. Munson
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Haggerty 47 K
|J. Haggerty
|6
|45.2
|3
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sloan 2 WR
|J. Sloan
|2
|20.0
|23
|0
|
L. Jackson 11 WR
|L. Jackson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Myers 22 DB
|C. Myers
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|16/31
|223
|1
|1
|
T. Whatley 6 QB
|T. Whatley
|3/7
|65
|0
|0
|
Z. Everett 93 P
|Z. Everett
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|11
|34
|0
|10
|
T. Whatley 6 QB
|T. Whatley
|3
|8
|0
|6
|
S. Anderson 12 RB
|S. Anderson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
Ti. Jones 5 WR
|Ti. Jones
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|7
|-3
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ti. Jones 5 WR
|Ti. Jones
|7
|159
|1
|68
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
|Q. Watkins
|8
|90
|0
|28
|
T. Terry 82 WR
|T. Terry
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
N. McLaurin 13 WR
|N. McLaurin
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
R. Mitchell 1 DB
|R. Mitchell
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Ladner 48 TE
|R. Ladner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. McCoy 87 WR
|M. McCoy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hemby 19 DB
|K. Hemby
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Maples 32 LB
|H. Maples
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kennedy 24 LB
|D. Kennedy
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 7 DB
|T. Williams
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 99 DL
|J. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 55 DL
|D. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Whittington 47 LB
|T. Whittington
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
De. Thomas 37 LB
|De. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mitchell 1 DB
|R. Mitchell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Boothe 41 LB
|R. Boothe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 80 WR
|J. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Edmondson 84 DL
|E. Edmondson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Freeman 51 DL
|V. Freeman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carswell 90 DL
|J. Carswell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Landry 17 DL
|D. Landry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kitchen 49 DL
|E. Kitchen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Stein 98 K
|A. Stein
|1/2
|22
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Everett 93 P
|Z. Everett
|5
|43.0
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
|Q. Watkins
|2
|12.5
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
