W. Kentucky beats Southern Miss 28-10

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Ty Storey threw two touchdown passes, Jacquez Sloan ran for a score and Western Kentucky cashed in on turnovers to beat Southern Mississippi 28-10 on Saturday.

DeAngelo Malone recovered a fourth-quarter fumble and ran five yards for the Hilltoppers' final TD after Jeremy Darvin's strip-sack of Jack Abraham.

Sloan capped the opening drive with a 21-yard TD run and Western Kentucky (7-4, 5-2 Conference USA) led 21-7 at halftime after Storey threw a 64-yard TD pass to Jahcour Pearson and a 21-yarder to Quin Jerringham.

Pearson's TD was set up by Trae Meadows' recovery of Quez Watkins' fumble, forced by Dionte Ruffin.

Storey was 20 of 30 for 225 yards passing for the Hilltoppers.

Abraham was 16 of 31 for 223 yards for the Golden Eagles (7-4, 5-2) with a 60-yard first-quarter TD pass to Tim Jones.

WKY Hilltoppers
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 5:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 98-A.Stein kicks 63 yards from USM 35. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 25 for 23 yards (21-J.Prince).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(14:53 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 31 for 6 yards (19-K.Hemby7-T.Williams).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 31
(14:21 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 35 for 4 yards (1-R.Mitchell).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 35
(13:48 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 44 for 9 yards (19-K.Hemby).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 44
(13:31 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 47 for 3 yards (99-J.Turner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 47
(13:02 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 47
(12:56 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to USM 41 for 12 yards (1-R.Mitchell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 41
(12:16 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 41
(12:09 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to USM 37 for 4 yards (7-T.Williams).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - WKY 37
(11:54 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson pushed ob at USM 31 for 6 yards (12-D.Thomas).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 31
(11:29 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to USM 30 for 1 yard (41-R.Boothe).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 30
(10:49 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to USM 22 for 8 yards (19-K.Hemby).
No Gain
3 & 1 - WKY 22
(10:10 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to USM 22 for no gain (37-D.Thomas41-R.Boothe).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - WKY 22
(9:35 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to USM 21 for 1 yard (41-R.Boothe49-E.Kitchen).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 21
(9:11 - 1st) 2-J.Sloan runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:03 - 1st) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.

USM Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:03 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(9:03 - 1st) 18-D.Harris pushed ob at USM 30 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - USM 30
(8:43 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to USM 32 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 3 - USM 32
(8:16 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
Punt
4 & 3 - USM 32
(8:09 - 1st) 93-Z.Everett punts 52 yards from USM 32 to the WKY 16 downed by 9-M.Shorts.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Downs (8 plays, 67 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 16
(7:56 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 22 for 6 yards (9-M.Shorts).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 22
(7:22 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 25 for 3 yards (24-D.Kennedy7-T.Williams).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 25
(6:36 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to WKY 28 for 3 yards (9-M.Shorts).
+47 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 28
(6:07 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to USM 25 for 47 yards (19-K.Hemby).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(5:39 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to USM 20 for 5 yards (47-T.Whittington).
No Gain
2 & 5 - WKY 20
(5:09 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
No Gain
3 & 5 - WKY 20
(5:04 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
+3 YD
4 & 5 - WKY 20
(4:58 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty to USM 17 for 3 yards (47-T.Whittington7-T.Williams).

USM Golden Eagles
- TD (2 plays, 83 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 17
(4:49 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones. Penalty on WKY 15-T.Darden Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USM 17. No Play.
+68 YD
1 & 10 - USM 32
(4:42 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:31 - 1st) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:31 - 1st) 98-A.Stein kicks 61 yards from USM 35. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 21 for 17 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 21
(4:25 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 20 for -1 yard (32-H.Maples).
No Gain
2 & 11 - WKY 20
(3:46 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 14-G.LaFrance.
No Gain
3 & 11 - WKY 20
(3:38 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete.
Punt
4 & 11 - WKY 20
(3:32 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 55 yards from WKY 20 to the USM 25 downed by 30-C.Davis.

USM Golden Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(3:18 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to USM 29 for 4 yards (34-J.Jones). Penalty on WKY 90-J.George Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at USM 29.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 44
(2:50 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to USM 45 for 1 yard (15-T.Darden).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - USM 45
(2:29 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to USM 48 for 3 yards (53-J.Darvin).
Sack
3 & 6 - USM 48
(1:53 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 40 for -8 yards (34-J.Jones36-K.Bailey).
Punt
4 & 14 - USM 40
(1:14 - 1st) 93-Z.Everett punts 53 yards from USM 40 to the WKY 7 downed by 61-T.Harvey.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 7
(1:00 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 9 for 2 yards (6-S.Latham32-H.Maples).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 9
(0:23 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to WKY 18 for 9 yards (9-M.Shorts).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 18
(15:00 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 18
(14:52 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 18 for no gain (37-D.Thomas).
No Gain
3 & 10 - WKY 18
(14:09 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Jernighan.
Punt
4 & 10 - WKY 18
(14:03 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 45 yards from WKY 18 to USM 37 fair catch by 16-Q.Watkins.

USM Golden Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 37
(13:57 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 48-R.Ladner.
Penalty
2 & 10 - USM 37
(13:51 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 46 for 9 yards (36-K.Bailey). Penalty on USM 68-B.Foxworth Holding 10 yards enforced at USM 37. Team penalty on USM Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
+1 YD
2 & 20 - USM 27
(13:30 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris to USM 28 for 1 yard (10-D.Malone15-T.Darden).
+2 YD
3 & 19 - USM 28
(12:55 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 30 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey).
Punt
4 & 17 - USM 30
(12:23 - 2nd) 93-Z.Everett punts 34 yards from USM 30 to WKY 36 fair catch by 24-R.Cray.

WKY Hilltoppers
- TD (1 plays, 64 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
+64 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36
(12:17 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:07 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.

USM Golden Eagles
- Fumble (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:07 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - USM 25
(12:07 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 15 for -10 yards (10-D.Malone).
+10 YD
2 & 20 - USM 15
(11:35 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to USM 25 for 10 yards (30-C.Davis).
No Gain
3 & 10 - USM 25
(11:02 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 13-N.McLaurin.
Punt
4 & 10 - USM 25
(10:57 - 2nd) 93-Z.Everett punts 31 yards from USM 25. 22-C.Myers to WKY 44 FUMBLES. 37-D.Thomas to WKY 44 for no gain.

USM Golden Eagles
- Fumble (9 plays, 58 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 44
(10:33 - 2nd) 12-S.Anderson to WKY 43 for 1 yard (36-K.Bailey).
Penalty
2 & 9 - USM 43
(10:08 - 2nd) Team penalty on USM Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at WKY 43. No Play.
+14 YD
2 & 14 - USM 48
(9:55 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 13-N.McLaurin. 13-N.McLaurin to WKY 34 for 14 yards (30-C.Davis).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 34
(9:19 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to WKY 23 for 11 yards (2-D.Key).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 23
(9:00 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to WKY 18 for 5 yards (31-A.Kincade36-K.Bailey).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - USM 18
(8:21 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to WKY 15 for 3 yards (2-D.Key36-K.Bailey).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - USM 15
(8:00 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 13-N.McLaurin. 13-N.McLaurin to WKY 11 for 4 yards (7-T.Meadows).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 11
(7:37 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham to WKY 15 for -4 yards (10-D.Malone90-J.George).
+14 YD
2 & 14 - USM 15
(7:06 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to WKY 1 FUMBLES (26-D.Ruffin). 7-T.Meadows to WKY 47 for 46 yards. Penalty on USM 68-B.Foxworth Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WKY 47.

WKY Hilltoppers
- TD (4 plays, 38 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38
(6:47 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to USM 36 for 2 yards (6-S.Latham).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 36
(6:07 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson pushed ob at USM 29 for 7 yards (7-T.Williams).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 29
(5:34 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to USM 21 for 8 yards (19-K.Hemby). Team penalty on USM Offside declined.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 21
(5:10 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:02 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.

USM Golden Eagles
- Missed FG (10 plays, 61 yards, 4:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:02 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 12 for 12 yards (12-A.Brathwaite).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - USM 12
(4:55 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to USM 29 for 17 yards (2-D.Key).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 29
(4:26 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to USM 30 for 1 yard (24-R.Cray2-D.Key).
No Gain
2 & 9 - USM 30
(3:48 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete.
+12 YD
3 & 9 - USM 30
(3:45 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 42 for 12 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - USM 42
(3:13 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to WKY 48 for 10 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - USM 48
(2:38 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to WKY 39 for 9 yards (36-K.Bailey).
+10 YD
2 & 1 - USM 39
(2:00 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to WKY 29 for 10 yards (31-A.Kincade2-D.Key).
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 29
(1:26 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - USM 29
(1:19 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to WKY 27 for 2 yards (9-M.Staples10-D.Malone).
No Gain
3 & 8 - USM 27
(0:55 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
No Good
4 & 8 - USM 27
(0:51 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Halftime (4 plays, 21 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 27
(0:45 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 28 for 1 yard (7-T.Williams).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 28
(0:18 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson pushed ob at WKY 38 for 10 yards (19-K.Hemby).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 38
(0:11 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Jernighan.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 38
(0:06 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 48 for 10 yards (6-S.Latham).

USM Golden Eagles
- Interception (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 13 for 13 yards (12-A.Brathwaite).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 13
(14:53 - 3rd) 18-D.Harris to USM 16 for 3 yards (31-A.Kincade).
Penalty
2 & 7 - USM 16
(14:13 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Team penalty on WKY Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at USM 16. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 31
(14:06 - 3rd) 18-D.Harris to USM 33 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey53-J.Darvin).
Int
2 & 8 - USM 33
(13:34 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 13-N.McLaurin INTERCEPTED by 31-A.Kincade at WKY 38. 31-A.Kincade runs ob at WKY 38 for no gain.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38
(13:26 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 44 for 6 yards (7-T.Williams17-D.Landry).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 44
(12:53 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 43 for -1 yard (12-D.Thomas).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - WKY 43
(12:17 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to USM 50 for 7 yards (19-K.Hemby).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 50
(11:44 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to USM 48 for 2 yards (55-D.Smith).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 48
(11:09 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to USM 50 for -2 yards (55-D.Smith32-H.Maples).
+2 YD
3 & 10 - WKY 50
(10:28 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey pushed ob at USM 48 for 2 yards (32-H.Maples).
Punt
4 & 8 - WKY 48
(10:16 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 37 yards from USM 48 out of bounds at the USM 11.

USM Golden Eagles
- Downs (9 plays, 22 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 11
(10:07 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 14 for 3 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - USM 14
(9:25 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 17 for 3 yards (30-C.Davis).
+10 YD
3 & 4 - USM 17
(8:46 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham scrambles to USM 27 for 10 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 27
(8:05 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
+20 YD
2 & 10 - USM 27
(7:57 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 82-T.Terry. 82-T.Terry to USM 47 for 20 yards (2-D.Key12-A.Brathwaite).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 47
(7:29 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 48 for 1 yard (90-J.George).
No Gain
2 & 9 - USM 48
(6:57 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
No Gain
3 & 9 - USM 48
(6:52 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
+2 YD
4 & 9 - USM 48
(6:47 - 3rd) 93-Z.Everett complete to 1-R.Mitchell. 1-R.Mitchell to USM 50 for 2 yards (12-A.Brathwaite).

WKY Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 50
(6:40 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 4-T.Storey. 4-T.Storey pushed ob at USM 44 for 6 yards (6-S.Latham).
No Gain
2 & 4 - WKY 44
(6:10 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to USM 44 for no gain (19-K.Hemby6-S.Latham).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 44
(5:27 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to USM 42 for 2 yards (6-S.Latham).
Punt
4 & 2 - WKY 42
(4:31 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 33 yards from USM 42 to USM 9 fair catch by 7-T.Williams.

USM Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 9
(4:24 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Harris.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - USM 9
(4:17 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins pushed ob at USM 18 for 9 yards (10-D.Malone).
-2 YD
3 & 1 - USM 18
(3:45 - 3rd) 5-T.Jones to USM 16 for -2 yards (36-K.Bailey).
Punt
4 & 3 - USM 16
(3:04 - 3rd) 93-Z.Everett punts 45 yards from USM 16 to WKY 39 fair catch by 24-R.Cray.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 39
(2:56 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 43 for 4 yards (32-H.Maples).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 43
(2:14 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 48 for 5 yards (24-D.Kennedy).
No Gain
3 & 1 - WKY 48
(1:29 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 48 for no gain (6-S.Latham19-K.Hemby).
Punt
4 & 1 - WKY 48
(0:56 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 37 yards from WKY 48 out of bounds at the USM 15.

USM Golden Eagles
- Downs (13 plays, 149 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 15
(0:48 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 15 for no gain (36-K.Bailey58-D.Quincy).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - USM 15
(0:14 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins pushed ob at USM 27 for 12 yards (24-R.Cray).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 27
(15:00 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 87-M.Mccoy. 87-M.Mccoy to USM 29 FUMBLES (30-C.Davis). 26-D.Ruffin runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 27
(14:48 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mccoy.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - USM 27
(14:55 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham to USM 37 for 10 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 37
(14:27 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
+28 YD
2 & 10 - USM 37
(14:22 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins pushed ob at WKY 35 for 28 yards (7-T.Meadows). Penalty on WKY 7-T.Meadows Pass interference declined.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35
(14:01 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to WKY 34 for 1 yard (30-C.Davis).
+18 YD
2 & 9 - USM 34
(13:27 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to WKY 16 for 18 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 16
(12:42 - 4th) 18-D.Harris to WKY 10 for 6 yards (10-D.Malone).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - USM 10
(11:57 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to WKY 7 for 3 yards (2-D.Key).
No Gain
3 & 1 - USM 7
(11:31 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 13-N.McLaurin.
No Gain
4 & 1 - USM 7
(11:25 - 4th) 18-D.Harris to WKY 7 for no gain (34-J.Jones99-J.Madden).

WKY Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 7
(11:20 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 7 for no gain.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 7
(10:46 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson runs ob at WKY 14 for 7 yards.
No Gain
3 & 3 - WKY 14
(10:08 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
Punt
4 & 3 - WKY 14
(10:01 - 4th) 47-J.Haggerty punts 64 yards from WKY 14 to the USM 22 downed by 27-O.Alexander. Penalty on USM 25-T.Barnes Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at USM 22.

USM Golden Eagles
- TD (1 plays, 87 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - USM 11
(9:46 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 5 for -6 yards FUMBLES (53-J.Darvin). 10-D.Malone runs 5 yards for a touchdown.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Missed FG (5 plays, 34 yards, 3:26 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:34 - 4th) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
Kickoff
(9:34 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 64 yards from WKY 35. 18-D.Harris to USM 23 for 22 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 23
(9:26 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones. Penalty on WKY 15-T.Darden Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USM 23. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 38
(9:19 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 38
(9:15 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham to USM 43 for 5 yards (10-D.Malone).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - WKY 43
(8:50 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley to USM 45 for 2 yards (34-J.Jones36-K.Bailey).
No Gain
4 & 3 - WKY 45
(8:15 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.

USM Golden Eagles
- FG (9 plays, 71 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 45
(8:08 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to USM 42 for 3 yards (99-J.Turner).
+30 YD
2 & 7 - USM 42
(7:28 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to USM 12 for 30 yards (6-S.Latham47-T.Whittington).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 12
(6:53 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to USM 16 for -4 yards (12-D.Thomas).
+3 YD
2 & 14 - USM 16
(6:11 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to USM 13 for 3 yards (32-H.Maples).
+2 YD
3 & 11 - USM 13
(5:28 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to USM 11 for 2 yards (24-D.Kennedy).
No Good
4 & 9 - USM 11
(4:42 - 4th) 46-C.Munson 29 yards Field Goal is No Good.

WKY Hilltoppers
- End of Game (6 plays, 20 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20
(4:36 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 34 for 14 yards (15-T.Darden36-K.Bailey).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 34
(4:10 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 34
(4:03 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley pushed ob at USM 40 for 6 yards (2-D.Key).
No Gain
3 & 4 - WKY 40
(3:39 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to USM 40 for no gain (90-J.George43-C.Jordan).
+35 YD
4 & 4 - WKY 40
(3:10 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones pushed ob at WKY 25 for 35 yards (15-T.Darden).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(2:46 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to WKY 9 for 16 yards (15-T.Darden).
Penalty
1 & 9 - WKY 9
(2:16 - 4th) Penalty on WKY 53-J.Darvin Roughing the passer 4 yards enforced at WKY 9.
No Gain
1 & 5 - WKY 5
(2:16 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley to WKY 5 for no gain (30-C.Davis).
No Gain
2 & 5 - WKY 5
(2:16 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
No Gain
3 & 5 - WKY 5
(2:05 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - WKY 5
(1:56 - 4th) 98-A.Stein 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

USM Golden Eagles

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:52 - 4th) 98-A.Stein kicks 11 yards from USM 35. 11-L.Jackson to USM 46 for no gain.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 46
(1:52 - 4th) 28-G.Appleberry to USM 40 for 6 yards (19-K.Hemby).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - USM 40
(1:43 - 4th) 28-G.Appleberry to USM 39 for 1 yard (24-D.Kennedy84-E.Edmondson).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - USM 39
(1:38 - 4th) 14-G.LaFrance to USM 36 for 3 yards (84-E.Edmondson).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - USM 39
(1:32 - 4th) 14-G.LaFrance to USM 37 for 2 yards (84-E.Edmondson).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - USM 37
(1:32 - 4th) 28-G.Appleberry to USM 35 for 2 yards (32-H.Maples).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35
(1:03 - 4th) 28-G.Appleberry to USM 32 for 3 yards (51-V.Freeman90-J.Carswell).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - USM 32
(0:24 - 4th) 28-G.Appleberry to USM 28 for 4 yards (19-K.Hemby).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:56
98-A.Stein 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
71
yds
02:40
pos
28
10
Point After TD 9:34
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 9:46
15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 5 for -6 yards FUMBLES (53-J.Darvin). 10-D.Malone runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
87
yds
00:00
pos
27
7
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:02
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 5:10
4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
38
yds
01:45
pos
20
7
Point After TD 12:07
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 12:17
4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
64
yds
00:10
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:31
98-A.Stein extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:42
15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
68
yds
00:18
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:03
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:11
2-J.Sloan runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
75
yds
05:57
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 22
Rushing 7 5
Passing 10 12
Penalty 0 5
3rd Down Conv 4-14 3-14
4th Down Conv 2-3 1-4
Total Net Yards 365 378
Total Plays 65 73
Avg Gain 5.6 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 134 98
Rush Attempts 34 34
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 2.9
Net Yards Passing 231 280
Comp. - Att. 21-31 20-39
Yards Per Pass 7.5 7.2
Penalties - Yards 5-64 4-41
Touchdowns 5 1
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 2 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-45.2 5-43.0
Return Yards 40 47
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-40 3-47
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
W. Kentucky 7-4 7140728
So. Miss 7-4 700310
Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium Hattiesburg, Mississippi
 231 PASS YDS 280
134 RUSH YDS 98
365 TOTAL YDS 378
W. Kentucky
Offense
  Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 225 2 0 151.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 225 2 0 151.7
T. Storey 20/30 225 2 0
S. Duncan 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
S. Duncan 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 84 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 84 0
G. Walker 20 84 0 30
J. Sloan 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 21 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 21 1
J. Sloan 1 21 1 21
G. Appleberry Jr. 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
G. Appleberry Jr. 5 16 0 6
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 8 0
T. Storey 6 8 0 3
J. Haggerty 47 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Haggerty 1 3 0 3
G. LaFrance 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
G. LaFrance 1 2 0 2
J. Pearson 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
J. Pearson 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Pearson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 88 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 88 1
J. Pearson 7 88 1 64
J. Simon 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 51 0
J. Simon 2 51 0 47
Q. Jernighan 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 1
Q. Jernighan 4 50 1 21
L. Jackson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 36 0
L. Jackson 7 36 0 10
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Storey 1 6 0 6
G. LaFrance 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. LaFrance 0 0 0 0
K. Fourtenbary 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Fourtenbary 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Malone 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
D. Malone 6-1 1.0 0
A. Kincade 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
A. Kincade 6-0 0.0 1
D. Key 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
D. Key 6-2 0.0 0
K. Bailey 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.5
K. Bailey 6-5 0.5 0
C. Davis 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Davis 5-0 0.0 0
T. Darden 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Darden 4-1 0.0 0
J. Jones 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
J. Jones 3-1 0.5 0
T. Meadows 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Meadows 2-0 0.0 0
J. Darvin 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Darvin 2-1 1.0 0
J. George 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. George 2-1 0.0 0
R. Cray 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Cray 2-0 0.0 0
A. Brathwaite Jr. 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Brathwaite Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
D. Ruffin 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ruffin 1-0 0.0 0
M. Staples 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Staples 1-0 0.0 0
D. Quincy 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Quincy 0-1 0.0 0
C. Jordan 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Jordan 0-1 0.0 0
J. Madden 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Madden 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Munson 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/4
C. Munson 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Haggerty 47 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 45.2 3
J. Haggerty 6 45.2 3 64
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Sloan 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 23 0
J. Sloan 2 20.0 23 0
L. Jackson 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
L. Jackson 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Myers 22 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. Myers 1 0.0 0 0
So. Miss
Offense
  Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Abraham 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.6% 223 1 1 116.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.6% 223 1 1 116.2
J. Abraham 16/31 223 1 1
T. Whatley 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 65 0 0 120.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 65 0 0 120.9
T. Whatley 3/7 65 0 0
Z. Everett 93 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
Z. Everett 1/1 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Perkins 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 34 0
K. Perkins 11 34 0 10
T. Whatley 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
T. Whatley 3 8 0 6
S. Anderson 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
S. Anderson 1 1 0 1
Ti. Jones 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
Ti. Jones 1 -2 0 -2
J. Abraham 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -3 0
J. Abraham 7 -3 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ti. Jones 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 159 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 159 1
Ti. Jones 7 159 1 68
Q. Watkins 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 90 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 90 0
Q. Watkins 8 90 0 28
T. Terry 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
T. Terry 1 20 0 20
N. McLaurin 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
N. McLaurin 2 18 0 14
R. Mitchell 1 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
R. Mitchell 1 2 0 2
R. Ladner 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Ladner 0 0 0 0
M. McCoy 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. McCoy 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Hemby 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
K. Hemby 10-1 0.0 0
S. Latham 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
S. Latham 7-1 0.0 0
H. Maples 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
H. Maples 5-2 0.0 0
D. Kennedy 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Kennedy 4-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
T. Williams 4-3 0.0 0
M. Shorts 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Shorts 3-0 0.0 0
J. Turner 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Turner 2-0 0.0 0
D. Smith 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
T. Whittington 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Whittington 2-1 0.0 0
De. Thomas 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
De. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
R. Mitchell 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Mitchell 2-0 0.0 0
R. Boothe 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Boothe 2-1 0.0 0
J. Mitchell 80 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mitchell 1-0 0.0 0
E. Edmondson 84 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Edmondson 1-1 0.0 0
V. Freeman 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Freeman 1-0 0.0 0
J. Carswell 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Carswell 0-1 0.0 0
D. Landry 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Landry 0-1 0.0 0
E. Kitchen 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Kitchen 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Stein 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/1
A. Stein 1/2 22 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Everett 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 43.0 2
Z. Everett 5 43.0 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. Watkins 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 13 0
Q. Watkins 2 12.5 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WKY 25 5:57 14 75 TD
7:56 WKY 16 2:58 8 67 Downs
4:31 WKY 21 0:59 3 -1 Punt
1:00 WKY 7 0:37 5 11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 WKY 36 0:10 1 64 TD
6:47 USM 38 1:45 4 38 TD
0:45 WKY 27 0:39 4 21 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 WKY 38 3:10 6 14 Punt
6:40 USM 50 2:09 3 8 Punt
2:56 WKY 39 2:00 3 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:20 WKY 7 1:19 3 7 Punt
8:08 USM 45 3:26 5 34 FG Miss
1:52 USM 46 1:28 6 20 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:03 USM 25 0:54 3 7 Punt
4:49 USM 17 0:18 2 83 TD
3:18 USM 25 2:04 4 15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 USM 37 1:34 4 -7 Punt
12:07 USM 25 1:10 3 0 Fumble
10:33 WKY 44 3:27 9 58 Fumble
5:02 USM 12 4:11 10 61 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USM 13 1:26 4 25 INT
10:07 USM 11 3:20 9 22 Downs
4:24 USM 9 1:20 3 7 Punt
0:48 USM 15 0:34 13 149 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:46 USM 11 0:00 1 87 TD
9:34 USM 23 1:19 5 22 Downs
4:36 USM 20 2:40 9 71 FG
NCAA FB Scores