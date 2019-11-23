Drive Chart
BYU buries UMass 56-24 under 628 yards of offense

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Zach Wilson threw for 293 yards and four touchdowns, Jackson McChesney ran for 228 yards and two scores and BYU amassed 628 yards of offense in beating UMass 56-24 on Saturday.

BYU (7-4) led 49-0 of at halftime after gaining 440 total yards, the fourth most in any half in program history. McChesney's 228 rushing yards are the most by a BYU freshman and the sixth most in school history.

McChesney (15 carries) ran for two TDs and had a 62-yard romp in the third quarter, the Cougars' longest run of the year. Lopini Katoa and Aleva Hifo also ran for scores.

Wilson was 17 of 20, with TD passes to Tyler Allgeier, Katoa, Guner Romney and Talon Shumway, who had four catches for 92 yards. Tight end Matt Bushman had two catches for 36 yards, including the 112th catch of his career.

JJ Nwigwe's interception of a Randall West pass set up Wilson's 18-yard TD toss to Romney for a 42-0 lead. Dayan Ghanwoloku recovered his seventh career fumble, setting up Allgeier's 3-yard TD run.

West was 15-of-21 passing for 131 yards for UMass (1-11), with TD passes to Zak Simon and Josiah Johnson. Bilal Ally, 127 yards on 26 carries, scored on a 46-yard run and Cooper Garcia kicked a 29-yard field goal.

BYU Cougars
- Fumble (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos kicks 62 yards from UMASS 35. 84-T.Ika to BYU 26 for 23 yards (31-L.Darby).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 26
(14:55 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 26
(14:48 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo pushed ob at BYU 32 for 6 yards (29-M.Mangram).
Sack
3 & 4 - BYU 32
(14:18 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at BYU 25 for -7 yards (26-X.Steele).
Punt
4 & 11 - BYU 25
(13:44 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 48 yards from BYU 25. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 27 FUMBLES. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 38 for no gain.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MA 38
(13:31 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 40 for 2 yards (52-T.Pili).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - MA 40
(13:08 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 22-B.Ally. 22-B.Ally to UMASS 41 for 1 yard (95-K.Tonga34-K.Fonua).
+4 YD
3 & 7 - MA 41
(12:34 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 85-K.Horn. 85-K.Horn pushed ob at UMASS 45 for 4 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
Punt
4 & 3 - MA 45
(12:03 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 42 yards from UMASS 45 to the BYU 13 downed by 90-E.Deckers.

BYU Cougars
- TD (6 plays, 87 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 13
(11:51 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 15 for 2 yards (17-C.Ogbonna).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 15
(11:24 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 29 for 14 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 29
(10:55 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to BYU 34 for 5 yards (2-J.Miller).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 34
(10:20 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 41 for 7 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 41
(9:46 - 1st) 84-T.Ika to BYU 43 for 2 yards (26-X.Steele).
+57 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 43
(9:13 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:01 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (8 plays, 22 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:01 - 1st) 20-S.Southam kicks 56 yards from BYU 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 24 for 15 yards (31-M.Tooley46-D.Jensen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 24
(8:55 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 11-Z.Simon.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MA 24
(8:49 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 27 for 3 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - MA 27
(8:17 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 36 for 9 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MA 36
(8:01 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 22-B.Ally. 22-B.Ally pushed ob at UMASS 44 for 8 yards (34-K.Fonua).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - MA 44
(7:37 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to BYU 49 for 7 yards (31-M.Tooley38-J.Kaufusi).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 49
(7:22 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to BYU 49 for no gain (95-K.Tonga).
-5 YD
2 & 10 - MA 49
(6:48 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 46 for -5 yards (95-K.Tonga).
No Gain
3 & 15 - MA 46
(6:16 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 46 for no gain (1-T.Warner41-K.Pili).
Punt
4 & 15 - MA 46
(5:43 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 42 yards from UMASS 46 to the BYU 12 downed by 90-E.Deckers.

BYU Cougars
- TD (13 plays, 88 yards, 5:01 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 12
(5:29 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 17 for 5 yards (29-M.Mangram).
+18 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 17
(4:59 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 35 for 18 yards (9-I.Rodgers).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 35
(4:27 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson to BYU 39 for 4 yards (9-I.Rodgers).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 39
(3:53 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 46 for 7 yards (2-J.Miller).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 46
(3:23 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney pushed ob at UMASS 46 for 8 yards (26-X.Steele).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 46
(2:46 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to UMASS 44 for 2 yards (2-J.Miller).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 44
(2:14 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 44
(2:08 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to UMASS 42 for 2 yards (29-M.Mangram).
+10 YD
3 & 8 - BYU 42
(1:30 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway runs ob at UMASS 32 for 10 yards.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 32
(0:59 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to UMASS 12 for 20 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 12
(0:28 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to UMASS 4 for 8 yards (2-J.Miller32-T.LeBeau).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 4
(15:00 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to UMASS 3 for 1 yard (56-C.Mathurin55-W.Frederic).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 3
(14:19 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:15 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:15 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 61 yards from BYU 35. 9-I.Rodgers runs 96 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UMASS 33-M.Ruane Holding 10 yards enforced at UMASS 23.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - MA 13
(14:01 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 9 for -4 yards (32-S.Willis).
+5 YD
2 & 14 - MA 9
(13:40 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 14 for 5 yards (3-C.Ah You).
-1 YD
3 & 9 - MA 14
(13:18 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 23-C.Roberson. 23-C.Roberson pushed ob at UMASS 13 for -1 yard (53-I.Kaufusi).
Punt
4 & 10 - MA 13
(12:46 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 35 yards from UMASS 13 to the UMASS 48 downed by 23-M.Nesmith.

BYU Cougars
- TD (2 plays, 63 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
+48 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 48
(12:36 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:27 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 35
(12:27 - 2nd) Penalty on UMASS 12-J.Wallace Facemasking 15 yards enforced at BYU 35. No Play.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:27 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 50 yards from BYU 50 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 25
(12:27 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MA 25
(12:18 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon pushed ob at UMASS 28 for 3 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
No Gain
3 & 7 - MA 28
(11:49 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Ally.
Punt
4 & 7 - MA 28
(11:45 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 30 yards from UMASS 28 to BYU 42 fair catch by 15-A.Hifo.

BYU Cougars
- TD (6 plays, 58 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 42
(11:38 - 2nd) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 46 for 4 yards (29-M.Mangram55-W.Frederic).
+16 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 46
(11:04 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to UMASS 38 for 16 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 38
(10:30 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 38
(10:24 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to UMASS 33 for 5 yards (29-M.Mangram).
+19 YD
3 & 5 - BYU 33
(9:51 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier runs ob at UMASS 14 for 19 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 14
(9:18 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:08 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:08 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 65 yards from BYU 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 12 for 12 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MA 12
(9:04 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 10 for -2 yards (3-C.Ah You).
+4 YD
2 & 12 - MA 10
(8:31 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 14 for 4 yards (99-Z.Dawe53-I.Kaufusi).
No Gain
3 & 8 - MA 14
(8:07 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 8 - MA 14
(8:01 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 45 yards from UMASS 14 to BYU 41 fair catch by 15-A.Hifo.

BYU Cougars
- TD (2 plays, 59 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 41
(7:53 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to UMASS 44 for 15 yards (32-T.LeBeau15-J.Adams).
+44 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44
(7:20 - 2nd) 27-J.McChesney runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:10 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Interception (3 plays, 53 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:10 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 60 yards from BYU 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 25 for 20 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MA 25
(7:01 - 2nd) 13-R.West complete to 23-C.Roberson. 23-C.Roberson pushed ob at UMASS 27 for 2 yards (41-K.Pili).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MA 27
(6:39 - 2nd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
Int
3 & 8 - MA 27
(6:34 - 2nd) 13-R.West incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 88-J.Nwigwe at UMASS 23. 88-J.Nwigwe to UMASS 22 for 1 yard (50-M.Yerardi).

BYU Cougars
- TD (2 plays, 22 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 22
(6:26 - 2nd) 27-J.McChesney to UMASS 18 for 4 yards (20-C.Cherrelus).
+18 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 18
(5:48 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:43 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (4 plays, -15 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:43 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 59 yards from BYU 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 24 for 18 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MA 24
(5:34 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 22 for -2 yards (27-B.Tanner34-K.Fonua).
-14 YD
2 & 12 - MA 22
(4:59 - 2nd) 13-R.West complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 18 FUMBLES (5-D.Ghanwoloku). 11-Z.Simon to UMASS 8 for no gain.
+11 YD
3 & 26 - MA 8
(4:19 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 19 for 11 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
Penalty
4 & 15 - MA 19
(4:19 - 2nd) Penalty on UMASS 6-S.Palmer Unsportsmanlike conduct 10 yards enforced at UMASS 19. No Play.
Punt
4 & 25 - MA 9
(3:59 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 50 yards from UMASS 9 out of bounds at the BYU 41.

BYU Cougars
- TD (7 plays, 59 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 41
(3:45 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 44 for 3 yards (29-M.Mangram55-W.Frederic).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 44
(3:10 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman pushed ob at UMASS 40 for 16 yards (29-M.Mangram).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 40
(2:40 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to UMASS 40 for no gain (73-C.Ditommaso).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 40
(2:09 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to UMASS 34 for 6 yards (26-X.Steele).
+18 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 34
(1:30 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa pushed ob at UMASS 16 for 18 yards (14-T.Jones).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 16
(1:24 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 84-T.Ika. 84-T.Ika to UMASS 5 for 11 yards (46-C.McCubrey2-J.Miller).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - BYU 5
(0:52 - 2nd) 15-A.Hifo runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:47 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Fumble (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:47 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 48 yards from BYU 35. 85-K.Horn to UMASS 31 FUMBLES (80-K.Harris). 5-D.Ghanwoloku to UMASS 31 for no gain.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MA 31
(0:41 - 2nd) 27-J.McChesney to UMASS 27 for 4 yards (2-J.Miller).
+16 YD
2 & 6 - MA 27
(0:17 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to UMASS 11 for 16 yards (31-L.Darby).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 11
(0:04 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson spikes the ball at UMASS 11 for no gain.
No Good
2 & 10 - MA 11
(0:03 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd 28 yards Field Goal is No Good.

MA Minutemen
- TD (1 plays, 12 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 50 yards from BYU 35. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 43 for 28 yards (39-J.Oldroyd).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MA 43
(14:54 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 44 for 1 yard (88-J.Nwigwe).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - MA 44
(14:33 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 46 for 2 yards (62-A.Mahe).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - MA 46
(14:09 - 3rd) 13-R.West scrambles to UMASS 49 for 3 yards (47-B.Bywater62-A.Mahe).
Punt
4 & 4 - MA 49
(13:32 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 37 yards from UMASS 49. 18-G.Romney to BYU 14 FUMBLES. 23-C.Roberson to BYU 12 for no gain.

BYU Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 12
(13:22 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:16 - 3rd) 30-M.Caggiano extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- FG (10 plays, 41 yards, 4:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:16 - 3rd) 37-C.Garcia kicks 58 yards from UMASS 35. 84-T.Ika to BYU 27 for 20 yards (31-L.Darby38-T.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 27
(13:11 - 3rd) 10-J.Critchlow incomplete. Intended for 27-J.McChesney.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MA 27
(13:06 - 3rd) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 30 for 3 yards (2-J.Miller).
-4 YD
3 & 7 - MA 30
(12:30 - 3rd) 10-J.Critchlow complete to 27-J.McChesney. 27-J.McChesney to BYU 26 for -4 yards (17-C.Ogbonna).
Punt
4 & 11 - MA 26
(11:55 - 3rd) 19-D.Jones punts 27 yards from BYU 26 out of bounds at the UMASS 47.

BYU Cougars
- Punt (9 plays, 40 yards, 4:08 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 47
(11:45 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 23-C.Roberson. 23-C.Roberson pushed ob at UMASS 46 for -1 yard (57-A.Tofa).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - BYU 46
(11:16 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 50 for 4 yards (17-M.Criddle).
+32 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 50
(10:57 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 85-K.Horn. 85-K.Horn pushed ob at BYU 18 for 32 yards (28-S.Powell).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 18
(10:34 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to BYU 13 for 5 yards (11-I.Herron).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 13
(10:03 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to BYU 10 for 3 yards (58-U.Leiataua38-J.Kaufusi).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - BYU 10
(9:45 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to BYU 9 for 1 yard (62-A.Mahe47-B.Bywater).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - BYU 9
(9:06 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to BYU 7 for 2 yards (28-S.Powell).
No Gain
1 & 7 - BYU 7
(8:37 - 3rd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
-7 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 7
(8:32 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to BYU 14 for -7 yards (11-I.Herron).
+2 YD
3 & 14 - BYU 14
(7:56 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 16-J.Johnson. 16-J.Johnson to BYU 12 for 2 yards (47-B.Bywater).
Field Goal
4 & 12 - BYU 12
(7:17 - 3rd) 37-C.Garcia 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:13 - 3rd) 37-C.Garcia kicks 57 yards from UMASS 35. 84-T.Ika to BYU 22 for 14 yards (82-M.Hill20-C.Cherrelus). Penalty on BYU 26-M.Price Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 22.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MA 12
(7:08 - 3rd) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 21 for 9 yards (31-L.Darby).
+9 YD
2 & 1 - MA 21
(6:26 - 3rd) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 30 for 9 yards (29-M.Mangram55-W.Frederic).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 30
(5:55 - 3rd) 10-J.Critchlow incomplete.
Sack
1 & 10 - MA 30
(5:55 - 3rd) 10-J.Critchlow sacked at BYU 25 for -5 yards (17-C.Ogbonna).
Penalty
2 & 15 - MA 25
(5:26 - 3rd) 10-J.Critchlow incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney. Penalty on UMASS 56-C.Mathurin Offside 5 yards enforced at BYU 25. No Play.
+23 YD
2 & 10 - MA 30
(5:18 - 3rd) 10-J.Critchlow complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to UMASS 47 for 23 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MA 47
(4:36 - 3rd) 30-A.Wyble-Meza to UMASS 45 for 2 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MA 45
(3:53 - 3rd) 10-J.Critchlow incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
-3 YD
3 & 8 - MA 45
(3:45 - 3rd) 10-J.Critchlow complete to 27-J.McChesney. 27-J.McChesney to UMASS 48 for -3 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
Punt
4 & 11 - MA 48
(3:05 - 3rd) 19-D.Jones punts 31 yards from UMASS 48 out of bounds at the UMASS 17.

BYU Cougars
- TD (2 plays, 74 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 17
(2:55 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson pushed ob at UMASS 22 for 5 yards (99-Z.Dawe).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 22
(2:31 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 26 for 4 yards (99-Z.Dawe90-D.Kaufusi).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 26
(2:08 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 32 for 6 yards (57-A.Tofa38-J.Kaufusi).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 32
(1:37 - 3rd) 13-R.West incomplete.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 32
(1:29 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 38 for 6 yards (58-U.Leiataua38-J.Kaufusi).
No Gain
3 & 4 - BYU 38
(1:09 - 3rd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Ally.
Punt
4 & 4 - BYU 38
(1:03 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 36 yards from UMASS 38 to BYU 26 fair catch by 15-A.Hifo.

MA Minutemen
- Downs (11 plays, 73 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
+62 YD
1 & 10 - MA 26
(0:55 - 3rd) 27-J.McChesney pushed ob at UMASS 12 for 62 yards (29-M.Mangram).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MA 12
(0:17 - 3rd) 27-J.McChesney runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:11 - 3rd) 20-S.Southam extra point is good.

BYU Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:11 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 60 yards from BYU 35. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 26 for 21 yards (27-B.Tanner31-M.Tooley).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 26
(0:06 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 27 for 1 yard (94-G.Summers).
+24 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 27
(15:00 - 4th) 13-R.West complete to 16-J.Johnson. 16-J.Johnson to BYU 49 for 24 yards (47-B.Bywater).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 49
(14:40 - 4th) 13-R.West complete to 4-B.Dingle. 4-B.Dingle pushed ob at BYU 44 for 5 yards (7-G.Udo).
No Gain
2 & 5 - BYU 44
(14:23 - 4th) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Johnson.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - BYU 44
(14:17 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to BYU 38 for 6 yards (41-K.Pili31-M.Tooley).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 38
(13:59 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to BYU 36 for 2 yards (41-K.Pili).
+32 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 36
(13:28 - 4th) 13-R.West complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer pushed ob at BYU 4 for 32 yards (29-H.Livingston).
No Gain
1 & 4 - BYU 4
(13:09 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to BYU 4 for no gain (88-J.Nwigwe62-A.Mahe).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 4
(12:48 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to BYU 3 for 1 yard (57-A.Tofa38-J.Kaufusi).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - BYU 3
(12:08 - 4th) 13-R.West complete to 23-C.Roberson. 23-C.Roberson pushed ob at BYU 1 for 2 yards (29-H.Livingston).
No Gain
4 & 1 - BYU 1
(11:49 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson to BYU 1 for no gain (88-J.Nwigwe).

MA Minutemen
- TD (7 plays, 50 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MA 1
(11:44 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow to BYU 3 for 2 yards (33-M.Ruane73-C.Ditommaso).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - MA 3
(11:09 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 9 for 6 yards (31-L.Darby33-M.Ruane).
No Gain
3 & 2 - MA 9
(10:33 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
Punt
4 & 2 - MA 9
(10:28 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 41 yards from BYU 9 out of bounds at the BYU 50.

BYU Cougars
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 50
(10:19 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to BYU 38 for 12 yards (22-A.Hannemann).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 38
(10:01 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to BYU 32 for 6 yards (47-B.Bywater).
Penalty
2 & 4 - BYU 32
(9:39 - 4th) Penalty on UMASS 59-L.Coleman False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 32. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 37
(9:25 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to BYU 38 for -1 yard (94-G.Summers58-U.Leiataua).
Penalty
3 & 10 - BYU 38
(9:03 - 4th) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 6-S.Palmer. Penalty on BYU 7-G.Udo Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BYU 38. No Play.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 23
(8:57 - 4th) 13-R.West complete to 16-J.Johnson. 16-J.Johnson pushed ob at BYU 3 for 20 yards (34-T.Gagnier).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - BYU 3
(8:34 - 4th) 13-R.West complete to 16-J.Johnson. 16-J.Johnson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:27 - 4th) 37-C.Garcia extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- TD (5 plays, 68 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:27 - 4th) 88-G.Georgopoulos kicks 62 yards from UMASS 35. 84-T.Ika to BYU 21 for 18 yards (20-C.Cherrelus82-M.Hill).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MA 21
(8:19 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 30 for 9 yards (55-W.Frederic29-M.Mangram).
Penalty
2 & 1 - MA 30
(8:19 - 4th) Penalty on BYU 66-J.Empey Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BYU 30. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 16 - MA 15
(7:56 - 4th) 30-A.Wyble-Meza to BYU 18 for 3 yards (46-C.McCubrey73-C.Ditommaso).
-1 YD
3 & 13 - MA 18
(7:15 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow complete to 84-T.Ika. 84-T.Ika to BYU 17 for -1 yard (17-C.Ogbonna).
Punt
4 & 14 - MA 17
(6:35 - 4th) 19-D.Jones punts 41 yards from BYU 17 to the UMASS 42 downed by 98-M.Harris. Penalty on UMASS 82-M.Hill Holding 10 yards enforced at UMASS 42.

BYU Cougars
- End of Game (7 plays, 61 yards, 4:19 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 32
(6:23 - 4th) 13-R.West scrambles runs ob at UMASS 43 for 11 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 43
(6:04 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 49 for 6 yards (17-M.Criddle).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 49
(5:48 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to BYU 48 for 3 yards (41-K.Pili).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 48
(5:27 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to BYU 46 for 2 yards (94-G.Summers).
+46 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 46
(5:04 - 4th) 22-B.Ally runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:56 - 4th) 37-C.Garcia extra point is good.

MA Minutemen

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:56 - 4th) 88-G.Georgopoulos kicks 61 yards from UMASS 35. 84-T.Ika to BYU 21 for 17 yards (20-C.Cherrelus82-M.Hill).
+51 YD
1 & 10 - MA 21
(4:48 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to UMASS 28 for 51 yards (31-L.Darby).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MA 28
(3:59 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to UMASS 26 for 2 yards (33-M.Ruane73-C.Ditommaso).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - MA 26
(3:13 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to UMASS 21 for 5 yards (20-C.Cherrelus33-M.Ruane).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - MA 21
(2:28 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to UMASS 17 for 4 yards (20-C.Cherrelus2-J.Miller).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MA 17
(1:46 - 4th) 30-A.Wyble-Meza to UMASS 16 for 1 yard (31-L.Darby).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - MA 16
(1:00 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow kneels at UMASS 17 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
3 & 10 - MA 17
(0:37 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow kneels at UMASS 18 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:56
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
56
24
Touchdown 5:04
22-B.Ally runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
68
yds
01:27
pos
56
23
Point After TD 8:27
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
56
17
Touchdown 8:34
13-R.West complete to 16-J.Johnson. 16-J.Johnson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
40
yds
01:52
pos
56
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:11
20-S.Southam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
56
10
Touchdown 0:17
27-J.McChesney runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
74
yds
00:44
pos
55
10
Field Goal 7:17
37-C.Garcia 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
41
yds
04:28
pos
49
10
Point After TD 13:16
30-M.Caggiano extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
7
Touchdown 13:22
13-R.West complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
12
yds
00:06
pos
49
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:47
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
0
Touchdown 0:52
15-A.Hifo runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
59
yds
02:58
pos
48
0
Point After TD 5:43
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
0
Touchdown 5:48
1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
22
yds
00:43
pos
41
0
Point After TD 7:10
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
0
Touchdown 7:20
27-J.McChesney runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
59
yds
00:43
pos
34
0
Point After TD 9:08
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
0
Touchdown 9:18
1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
58
yds
02:30
pos
27
0
Point After TD 12:27
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 12:36
1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
48
yds
00:09
pos
20
0
Point After TD 14:15
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 14:19
4-L.Katoa runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
88
yds
05:01
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:01
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:13
1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
87
yds
02:50
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 16
Rushing 12 8
Passing 14 6
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 5-11 5-17
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 616 292
Total Plays 68 67
Avg Gain 9.1 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 320 146
Rush Attempts 40 37
Avg Rush Yards 8.0 3.9
Net Yards Passing 296 146
Comp. - Att. 21-28 20-30
Yards Per Pass 10.6 4.9
Penalties - Yards 3-40 6-55
Touchdowns 8 3
Rushing TDs 4 1
Passing TDs 4 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 3-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-37.6 8-39.6
Return Yards 91 158
Punts - Returns 1--2 1-11
Kickoffs - Returns 5-92 8-147
Int. - Returns 1-1 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
BYU 7-4 7427056
Massachusetts 1-11 00101424
Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium Amherst, Massachusetts
 296 PASS YDS 146
320 RUSH YDS 146
616 TOTAL YDS 292
BYU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85% 293 4 0 274.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85% 293 4 0 274.1
Z. Wilson 17/20 293 4 0
J. Critchlow 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 15 0 0 75.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 15 0 0 75.1
J. Critchlow 4/7 15 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. McChensey 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 228 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 228 2
J. McChensey 15 228 2 62
T. Allgeier 25 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 37 0
T. Allgeier 6 37 0 19
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 34 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 34 1
L. Katoa 7 34 1 14
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
Z. Wilson 3 13 0 16
A. Wyble-Meza 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
A. Wyble-Meza 3 6 0 3
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 1
A. Hifo 1 5 1 5
T. Ika 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Ika 1 2 0 2
J. Critchlow 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
J. Critchlow 2 -3 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Shumway 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 92 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 92 1
T. Shumway 4 92 1 48
T. Allgeier 25 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 57 1
T. Allgeier 1 57 1 57
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 1
L. Katoa 3 38 1 18
M. Bushman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
M. Bushman 2 36 0 20
G. Romney 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 1
G. Romney 2 26 1 18
I. Rex 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
I. Rex 1 23 0 23
M. Simon 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
M. Simon 2 20 0 15
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
A. Hifo 2 13 0 7
T. Ika 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
T. Ika 2 10 0 11
D. Milne 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Milne 0 0 0 0
J. McChensey 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -7 0
J. McChensey 2 -7 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Ghanwoloku 5-0 0.0 0
B. Bywater 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Bywater 4-1 0.0 0
K. Pili 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Pili 4-1 0.0 0
J. Nwigwe 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Nwigwe 3-0 0.0 1
A. Tofa 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Tofa 3-0 0.0 0
G. Summers 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Summers 3-0 0.0 0
Z. Dawe 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Z. Dawe 3-0 0.0 0
K. Tonga 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Tonga 3-0 0.0 0
H. Livingston 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Livingston 2-0 0.0 0
U. Leiataua 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
U. Leiataua 2-1 0.0 0
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
I. Kaufusi 2-1 0.0 0
S. Powell 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Powell 2-0 0.0 0
M. Criddle 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Criddle 2-0 0.0 0
I. Herron 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Herron 2-0 0.0 0
C. Ah You 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Ah You 2-0 0.0 0
A. Mahe 62 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Mahe 2-2 0.0 0
B. Tanner 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Tanner 1-0 0.0 0
M. Tooley 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Tooley 1-1 0.0 0
T. Pili 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Pili 1-0 0.0 0
T. Gagnier 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Gagnier 1-0 0.0 0
T. Warner 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Warner 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gallow 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Gallow 1-0 0.0 0
K. Fonua 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Fonua 1-2 0.0 0
G. Udo 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Udo 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hannemann 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Hannemann 1-0 0.0 0
T. Shumway 21 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Shumway 0-1 0.0 0
D. Kaufusi 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Kaufusi 0-1 0.0 0
J. Kaufusi 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-5 0 0.0
J. Kaufusi 0-5 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Oldroyd 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/1 7/7
J. Oldroyd 0/1 0 7/7 7
S. Southam 20 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
S. Southam 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Jones 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 33.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 33.0 1
D. Jones 3 33.0 1 41
J. Oldroyd 39 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 44.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 44.5 0
J. Oldroyd 2 44.5 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Ika 84 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 18.4 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 18.4 23 0
T. Ika 5 18.4 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Romney 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
G. Romney 1 -2.0 -2 0
Massachusetts
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brito 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 15 0 0 69.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 15 0 0 69.6
A. Brito 5/9 15 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Ally 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 127 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 127 1
B. Ally 26 127 1 46
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 5 0
C. Roberson 9 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Johnson 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 1
J. Johnson 4 49 1 24
K. Horn 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
K. Horn 2 36 0 32
S. Palmer 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 0
S. Palmer 1 32 0 32
Z. Simon 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 1
Z. Simon 2 15 1 12
B. Ally 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
B. Ally 2 9 0 8
S. Emilus 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
S. Emilus 2 7 0 5
B. Dingle 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Dingle 1 5 0 5
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 2 0
C. Roberson 4 2 0 2
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -9 0
J. Johnson Jr. 2 -9 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Mangram 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
M. Mangram 9-1 0.0 0
J. Miller 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Miller 6-2 0.0 0
T. Lebeau 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Lebeau 5-1 0.0 0
L. Darby 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
L. Darby 5-0 0.0 0
X. Steele 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
X. Steele 4-0 1.0 0
C. Ogbonna 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
C. Ogbonna 4-0 1.0 0
C. McCubrey 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. McCubrey 4-0 0.0 0
C. Cherrelus 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Cherrelus 3-0 0.0 0
M. Ruane 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Ruane 2-2 0.0 0
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Rodgers 2-0 0.0 0
C. DiTommaso 73 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
C. DiTommaso 1-3 0.0 0
W. Frederic 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
W. Frederic 1-4 0.0 0
C. Mathurin 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Mathurin 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jones 14 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
J. Adams 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Adams 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Garcia 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
C. Garcia 1/1 29 2/2 5
M. Caggiano 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
M. Caggiano 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 39.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 39.6 3
G. Georgopoulos 8 39.6 3 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 16.8 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 16.8 20 0
I. Rodgers 5 16.8 20 0
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 24.5 28 0
J. Johnson Jr. 2 24.5 28 0
K. Horn 85 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
K. Horn 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
I. Rodgers 1 11.0 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BYU 26 1:16 3 -1 Fumble
11:51 BYU 13 2:50 6 87 TD
5:29 BYU 12 5:01 13 88 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 MA 48 0:09 2 63 TD
11:38 BYU 42 2:30 6 58 TD
7:53 BYU 41 0:43 2 59 TD
6:26 MA 22 0:43 2 22 TD
3:45 BYU 41 2:58 7 59 TD
0:41 MA 31 0:38 3 20 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 BYU 27 1:21 3 -1 Punt
7:13 BYU 12 4:08 9 40 Punt
0:55 BYU 26 0:44 2 74 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:44 BYU 1 1:16 3 8 Punt
8:27 BYU 21 1:52 4 -4 Punt
4:56 BYU 21 4:19 7 61 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 MA 38 1:28 3 7 Punt
9:01 MA 24 3:18 8 22 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 MA 13 1:29 3 0 Punt
12:27 MA 25 0:42 3 3 Punt
9:08 MA 12 1:07 3 2 Punt
7:10 MA 25 0:36 3 53 INT
5:43 MA 24 1:44 4 -15 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MA 43 1:28 3 6 Fumble
13:22 BYU 12 0:06 1 12 TD
11:45 MA 47 4:28 10 41 FG
2:55 MA 17 1:52 6 21 Punt
0:11 MA 26 0:05 11 73 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:19 BYU 50 1:52 7 50 TD
6:23 MA 32 1:27 5 68 TD
