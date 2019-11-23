|
|
BYU buries UMass 56-24 under 628 yards of offense
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Zach Wilson threw for 293 yards and four touchdowns, Jackson McChesney ran for 228 yards and two scores and BYU amassed 628 yards of offense in beating UMass 56-24 on Saturday.
BYU (7-4) led 49-0 of at halftime after gaining 440 total yards, the fourth most in any half in program history. McChesney's 228 rushing yards are the most by a BYU freshman and the sixth most in school history.
McChesney (15 carries) ran for two TDs and had a 62-yard romp in the third quarter, the Cougars' longest run of the year. Lopini Katoa and Aleva Hifo also ran for scores.
Wilson was 17 of 20, with TD passes to Tyler Allgeier, Katoa, Guner Romney and Talon Shumway, who had four catches for 92 yards. Tight end Matt Bushman had two catches for 36 yards, including the 112th catch of his career.
JJ Nwigwe's interception of a Randall West pass set up Wilson's 18-yard TD toss to Romney for a 42-0 lead. Dayan Ghanwoloku recovered his seventh career fumble, setting up Allgeier's 3-yard TD run.
West was 15-of-21 passing for 131 yards for UMass (1-11), with TD passes to Zak Simon and Josiah Johnson. Bilal Ally, 127 yards on 26 carries, scored on a 46-yard run and Cooper Garcia kicked a 29-yard field goal.
- Fumble (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos kicks 62 yards from UMASS 35. 84-T.Ika to BYU 26 for 23 yards (31-L.Darby).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 26(14:55 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 26(14:48 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo pushed ob at BYU 32 for 6 yards (29-M.Mangram).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - BYU 32(14:18 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at BYU 25 for -7 yards (26-X.Steele).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - BYU 25(13:44 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 48 yards from BYU 25. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 27 FUMBLES. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 38 for no gain.
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 38(13:31 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 40 for 2 yards (52-T.Pili).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MA 40(13:08 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 22-B.Ally. 22-B.Ally to UMASS 41 for 1 yard (95-K.Tonga34-K.Fonua).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - MA 41(12:34 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 85-K.Horn. 85-K.Horn pushed ob at UMASS 45 for 4 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MA 45(12:03 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 42 yards from UMASS 45 to the BYU 13 downed by 90-E.Deckers.
- TD (6 plays, 87 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 13(11:51 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 15 for 2 yards (17-C.Ogbonna).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 15(11:24 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 29 for 14 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 29(10:55 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to BYU 34 for 5 yards (2-J.Miller).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 34(10:20 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 41 for 7 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(9:46 - 1st) 84-T.Ika to BYU 43 for 2 yards (26-X.Steele).
|
+57 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 43(9:13 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:01 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
- Punt (8 plays, 22 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:01 - 1st) 20-S.Southam kicks 56 yards from BYU 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 24 for 15 yards (31-M.Tooley46-D.Jensen).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 24(8:55 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 11-Z.Simon.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MA 24(8:49 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 27 for 3 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - MA 27(8:17 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 36 for 9 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 36(8:01 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 22-B.Ally. 22-B.Ally pushed ob at UMASS 44 for 8 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - MA 44(7:37 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to BYU 49 for 7 yards (31-M.Tooley38-J.Kaufusi).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 49(7:22 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to BYU 49 for no gain (95-K.Tonga).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MA 49(6:48 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 46 for -5 yards (95-K.Tonga).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - MA 46(6:16 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 46 for no gain (1-T.Warner41-K.Pili).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - MA 46(5:43 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 42 yards from UMASS 46 to the BYU 12 downed by 90-E.Deckers.
- TD (13 plays, 88 yards, 5:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 12(5:29 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 17 for 5 yards (29-M.Mangram).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 17(4:59 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 35 for 18 yards (9-I.Rodgers).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 35(4:27 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson to BYU 39 for 4 yards (9-I.Rodgers).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 39(3:53 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 46 for 7 yards (2-J.Miller).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 46(3:23 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney pushed ob at UMASS 46 for 8 yards (26-X.Steele).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 46(2:46 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to UMASS 44 for 2 yards (2-J.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 44(2:14 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 44(2:08 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to UMASS 42 for 2 yards (29-M.Mangram).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - BYU 42(1:30 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway runs ob at UMASS 32 for 10 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 32(0:59 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to UMASS 12 for 20 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 12(0:28 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to UMASS 4 for 8 yards (2-J.Miller32-T.LeBeau).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 4(15:00 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to UMASS 3 for 1 yard (56-C.Mathurin55-W.Frederic).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BYU 3(14:19 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:15 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:15 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 61 yards from BYU 35. 9-I.Rodgers runs 96 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UMASS 33-M.Ruane Holding 10 yards enforced at UMASS 23.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 13(14:01 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 9 for -4 yards (32-S.Willis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - MA 9(13:40 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 14 for 5 yards (3-C.Ah You).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - MA 14(13:18 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 23-C.Roberson. 23-C.Roberson pushed ob at UMASS 13 for -1 yard (53-I.Kaufusi).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MA 13(12:46 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 35 yards from UMASS 13 to the UMASS 48 downed by 23-M.Nesmith.
- TD (2 plays, 63 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 48(12:36 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:27 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 35(12:27 - 2nd) Penalty on UMASS 12-J.Wallace Facemasking 15 yards enforced at BYU 35. No Play.
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:27 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 50 yards from BYU 50 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 25(12:27 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MA 25(12:18 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon pushed ob at UMASS 28 for 3 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MA 28(11:49 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Ally.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MA 28(11:45 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 30 yards from UMASS 28 to BYU 42 fair catch by 15-A.Hifo.
- TD (6 plays, 58 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(11:38 - 2nd) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 46 for 4 yards (29-M.Mangram55-W.Frederic).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 46(11:04 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to UMASS 38 for 16 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 38(10:30 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 38(10:24 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to UMASS 33 for 5 yards (29-M.Mangram).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 33(9:51 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier runs ob at UMASS 14 for 19 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 14(9:18 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:08 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:08 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 65 yards from BYU 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 12 for 12 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 12(9:04 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 10 for -2 yards (3-C.Ah You).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - MA 10(8:31 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 14 for 4 yards (99-Z.Dawe53-I.Kaufusi).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MA 14(8:07 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MA 14(8:01 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 45 yards from UMASS 14 to BYU 41 fair catch by 15-A.Hifo.
- TD (2 plays, 59 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(7:53 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to UMASS 44 for 15 yards (32-T.LeBeau15-J.Adams).
|
+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 44(7:20 - 2nd) 27-J.McChesney runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:10 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
- Interception (3 plays, 53 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:10 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 60 yards from BYU 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 25 for 20 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 25(7:01 - 2nd) 13-R.West complete to 23-C.Roberson. 23-C.Roberson pushed ob at UMASS 27 for 2 yards (41-K.Pili).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MA 27(6:39 - 2nd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
|
Int
|
3 & 8 - MA 27(6:34 - 2nd) 13-R.West incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 88-J.Nwigwe at UMASS 23. 88-J.Nwigwe to UMASS 22 for 1 yard (50-M.Yerardi).
- TD (2 plays, 22 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 22(6:26 - 2nd) 27-J.McChesney to UMASS 18 for 4 yards (20-C.Cherrelus).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 18(5:48 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:43 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
- Punt (4 plays, -15 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:43 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 59 yards from BYU 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 24 for 18 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 24(5:34 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 22 for -2 yards (27-B.Tanner34-K.Fonua).
|
-14 YD
|
2 & 12 - MA 22(4:59 - 2nd) 13-R.West complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 18 FUMBLES (5-D.Ghanwoloku). 11-Z.Simon to UMASS 8 for no gain.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 26 - MA 8(4:19 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 19 for 11 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 15 - MA 19(4:19 - 2nd) Penalty on UMASS 6-S.Palmer Unsportsmanlike conduct 10 yards enforced at UMASS 19. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 25 - MA 9(3:59 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 50 yards from UMASS 9 out of bounds at the BYU 41.
- TD (7 plays, 59 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(3:45 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 44 for 3 yards (29-M.Mangram55-W.Frederic).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - BYU 44(3:10 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman pushed ob at UMASS 40 for 16 yards (29-M.Mangram).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 40(2:40 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to UMASS 40 for no gain (73-C.Ditommaso).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 40(2:09 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to UMASS 34 for 6 yards (26-X.Steele).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 4 - BYU 34(1:30 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa pushed ob at UMASS 16 for 18 yards (14-T.Jones).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 16(1:24 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 84-T.Ika. 84-T.Ika to UMASS 5 for 11 yards (46-C.McCubrey2-J.Miller).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - BYU 5(0:52 - 2nd) 15-A.Hifo runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:47 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
- Fumble (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:47 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 48 yards from BYU 35. 85-K.Horn to UMASS 31 FUMBLES (80-K.Harris). 5-D.Ghanwoloku to UMASS 31 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 31(0:41 - 2nd) 27-J.McChesney to UMASS 27 for 4 yards (2-J.Miller).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - MA 27(0:17 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to UMASS 11 for 16 yards (31-L.Darby).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 11(0:04 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson spikes the ball at UMASS 11 for no gain.
|
No Good
|
2 & 10 - MA 11(0:03 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd 28 yards Field Goal is No Good.
- TD (1 plays, 12 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 50 yards from BYU 35. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 43 for 28 yards (39-J.Oldroyd).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 43(14:54 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 44 for 1 yard (88-J.Nwigwe).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MA 44(14:33 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 46 for 2 yards (62-A.Mahe).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - MA 46(14:09 - 3rd) 13-R.West scrambles to UMASS 49 for 3 yards (47-B.Bywater62-A.Mahe).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MA 49(13:32 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 37 yards from UMASS 49. 18-G.Romney to BYU 14 FUMBLES. 23-C.Roberson to BYU 12 for no gain.
- FG (10 plays, 41 yards, 4:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:16 - 3rd) 37-C.Garcia kicks 58 yards from UMASS 35. 84-T.Ika to BYU 27 for 20 yards (31-L.Darby38-T.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 27(13:11 - 3rd) 10-J.Critchlow incomplete. Intended for 27-J.McChesney.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MA 27(13:06 - 3rd) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 30 for 3 yards (2-J.Miller).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 7 - MA 30(12:30 - 3rd) 10-J.Critchlow complete to 27-J.McChesney. 27-J.McChesney to BYU 26 for -4 yards (17-C.Ogbonna).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MA 26(11:55 - 3rd) 19-D.Jones punts 27 yards from BYU 26 out of bounds at the UMASS 47.
- Punt (9 plays, 40 yards, 4:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 47(11:45 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 23-C.Roberson. 23-C.Roberson pushed ob at UMASS 46 for -1 yard (57-A.Tofa).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - BYU 46(11:16 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 50 for 4 yards (17-M.Criddle).
|
+32 YD
|
3 & 7 - BYU 50(10:57 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 85-K.Horn. 85-K.Horn pushed ob at BYU 18 for 32 yards (28-S.Powell).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 18(10:34 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to BYU 13 for 5 yards (11-I.Herron).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 13(10:03 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to BYU 10 for 3 yards (58-U.Leiataua38-J.Kaufusi).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BYU 10(9:45 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to BYU 9 for 1 yard (62-A.Mahe47-B.Bywater).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - BYU 9(9:06 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to BYU 7 for 2 yards (28-S.Powell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 7 - BYU 7(8:37 - 3rd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|
-7 YD
|
2 & 7 - BYU 7(8:32 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to BYU 14 for -7 yards (11-I.Herron).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 14 - BYU 14(7:56 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 16-J.Johnson. 16-J.Johnson to BYU 12 for 2 yards (47-B.Bywater).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - BYU 12(7:17 - 3rd) 37-C.Garcia 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:13 - 3rd) 37-C.Garcia kicks 57 yards from UMASS 35. 84-T.Ika to BYU 22 for 14 yards (82-M.Hill20-C.Cherrelus). Penalty on BYU 26-M.Price Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 22.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 12(7:08 - 3rd) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 21 for 9 yards (31-L.Darby).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - MA 21(6:26 - 3rd) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 30 for 9 yards (29-M.Mangram55-W.Frederic).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 30(5:55 - 3rd) 10-J.Critchlow incomplete.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MA 30(5:55 - 3rd) 10-J.Critchlow sacked at BYU 25 for -5 yards (17-C.Ogbonna).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 15 - MA 25(5:26 - 3rd) 10-J.Critchlow incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney. Penalty on UMASS 56-C.Mathurin Offside 5 yards enforced at BYU 25. No Play.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - MA 30(5:18 - 3rd) 10-J.Critchlow complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to UMASS 47 for 23 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 47(4:36 - 3rd) 30-A.Wyble-Meza to UMASS 45 for 2 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MA 45(3:53 - 3rd) 10-J.Critchlow incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 8 - MA 45(3:45 - 3rd) 10-J.Critchlow complete to 27-J.McChesney. 27-J.McChesney to UMASS 48 for -3 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MA 48(3:05 - 3rd) 19-D.Jones punts 31 yards from UMASS 48 out of bounds at the UMASS 17.
- TD (2 plays, 74 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 17(2:55 - 3rd) 13-R.West complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson pushed ob at UMASS 22 for 5 yards (99-Z.Dawe).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 22(2:31 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 26 for 4 yards (99-Z.Dawe90-D.Kaufusi).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - BYU 26(2:08 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 32 for 6 yards (57-A.Tofa38-J.Kaufusi).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 32(1:37 - 3rd) 13-R.West incomplete.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 32(1:29 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 38 for 6 yards (58-U.Leiataua38-J.Kaufusi).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BYU 38(1:09 - 3rd) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Ally.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - BYU 38(1:03 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 36 yards from UMASS 38 to BYU 26 fair catch by 15-A.Hifo.
- Downs (11 plays, 73 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+62 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 26(0:55 - 3rd) 27-J.McChesney pushed ob at UMASS 12 for 62 yards (29-M.Mangram).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 12(0:17 - 3rd) 27-J.McChesney runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:11 - 3rd) 20-S.Southam extra point is good.
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:11 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 60 yards from BYU 35. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 26 for 21 yards (27-B.Tanner31-M.Tooley).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 26(0:06 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 27 for 1 yard (94-G.Summers).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 27(15:00 - 4th) 13-R.West complete to 16-J.Johnson. 16-J.Johnson to BYU 49 for 24 yards (47-B.Bywater).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 49(14:40 - 4th) 13-R.West complete to 4-B.Dingle. 4-B.Dingle pushed ob at BYU 44 for 5 yards (7-G.Udo).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BYU 44(14:23 - 4th) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Johnson.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 44(14:17 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to BYU 38 for 6 yards (41-K.Pili31-M.Tooley).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 38(13:59 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to BYU 36 for 2 yards (41-K.Pili).
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 36(13:28 - 4th) 13-R.West complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer pushed ob at BYU 4 for 32 yards (29-H.Livingston).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 4 - BYU 4(13:09 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to BYU 4 for no gain (88-J.Nwigwe62-A.Mahe).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 4(12:48 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to BYU 3 for 1 yard (57-A.Tofa38-J.Kaufusi).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BYU 3(12:08 - 4th) 13-R.West complete to 23-C.Roberson. 23-C.Roberson pushed ob at BYU 1 for 2 yards (29-H.Livingston).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BYU 1(11:49 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson to BYU 1 for no gain (88-J.Nwigwe).
- TD (7 plays, 50 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 1(11:44 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow to BYU 3 for 2 yards (33-M.Ruane73-C.Ditommaso).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - MA 3(11:09 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 9 for 6 yards (31-L.Darby33-M.Ruane).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MA 9(10:33 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - MA 9(10:28 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 41 yards from BYU 9 out of bounds at the BYU 50.
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 50(10:19 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to BYU 38 for 12 yards (22-A.Hannemann).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 38(10:01 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to BYU 32 for 6 yards (47-B.Bywater).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - BYU 32(9:39 - 4th) Penalty on UMASS 59-L.Coleman False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 32. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 37(9:25 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to BYU 38 for -1 yard (94-G.Summers58-U.Leiataua).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - BYU 38(9:03 - 4th) 13-R.West incomplete. Intended for 6-S.Palmer. Penalty on BYU 7-G.Udo Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BYU 38. No Play.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 23(8:57 - 4th) 13-R.West complete to 16-J.Johnson. 16-J.Johnson pushed ob at BYU 3 for 20 yards (34-T.Gagnier).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - BYU 3(8:34 - 4th) 13-R.West complete to 16-J.Johnson. 16-J.Johnson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:27 - 4th) 37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
- TD (5 plays, 68 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:27 - 4th) 88-G.Georgopoulos kicks 62 yards from UMASS 35. 84-T.Ika to BYU 21 for 18 yards (20-C.Cherrelus82-M.Hill).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 21(8:19 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 30 for 9 yards (55-W.Frederic29-M.Mangram).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - MA 30(8:19 - 4th) Penalty on BYU 66-J.Empey Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BYU 30. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 16 - MA 15(7:56 - 4th) 30-A.Wyble-Meza to BYU 18 for 3 yards (46-C.McCubrey73-C.Ditommaso).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 13 - MA 18(7:15 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow complete to 84-T.Ika. 84-T.Ika to BYU 17 for -1 yard (17-C.Ogbonna).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - MA 17(6:35 - 4th) 19-D.Jones punts 41 yards from BYU 17 to the UMASS 42 downed by 98-M.Harris. Penalty on UMASS 82-M.Hill Holding 10 yards enforced at UMASS 42.
- End of Game (7 plays, 61 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 32(6:23 - 4th) 13-R.West scrambles runs ob at UMASS 43 for 11 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 43(6:04 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 49 for 6 yards (17-M.Criddle).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 49(5:48 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to BYU 48 for 3 yards (41-K.Pili).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BYU 48(5:27 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to BYU 46 for 2 yards (94-G.Summers).
|
+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 46(5:04 - 4th) 22-B.Ally runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:56 - 4th) 37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:56 - 4th) 88-G.Georgopoulos kicks 61 yards from UMASS 35. 84-T.Ika to BYU 21 for 17 yards (20-C.Cherrelus82-M.Hill).
|
+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 21(4:48 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to UMASS 28 for 51 yards (31-L.Darby).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 28(3:59 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to UMASS 26 for 2 yards (33-M.Ruane73-C.Ditommaso).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - MA 26(3:13 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to UMASS 21 for 5 yards (20-C.Cherrelus33-M.Ruane).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - MA 21(2:28 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to UMASS 17 for 4 yards (20-C.Cherrelus2-J.Miller).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 17(1:46 - 4th) 30-A.Wyble-Meza to UMASS 16 for 1 yard (31-L.Darby).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MA 16(1:00 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow kneels at UMASS 17 for -1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 10 - MA 17(0:37 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow kneels at UMASS 18 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|16
|Rushing
|12
|8
|Passing
|14
|6
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|5-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|616
|292
|Total Plays
|68
|67
|Avg Gain
|9.1
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|320
|146
|Rush Attempts
|40
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.0
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|296
|146
|Comp. - Att.
|21-28
|20-30
|Yards Per Pass
|10.6
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-40
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|8
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-37.6
|8-39.6
|Return Yards
|91
|158
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-92
|8-147
|Int. - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|296
|PASS YDS
|146
|
|
|320
|RUSH YDS
|146
|
|
|616
|TOTAL YDS
|292
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|17/20
|293
|4
|0
|
J. Critchlow 10 QB
|J. Critchlow
|4/7
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McChensey 27 RB
|J. McChensey
|15
|228
|2
|62
|
T. Allgeier 25 LB
|T. Allgeier
|6
|37
|0
|19
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|7
|34
|1
|14
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|3
|13
|0
|16
|
A. Wyble-Meza 30 RB
|A. Wyble-Meza
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
T. Ika 84 WR
|T. Ika
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Critchlow 10 QB
|J. Critchlow
|2
|-3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Shumway 21 WR
|T. Shumway
|4
|92
|1
|48
|
T. Allgeier 25 LB
|T. Allgeier
|1
|57
|1
|57
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|3
|38
|1
|18
|
M. Bushman 89 TE
|M. Bushman
|2
|36
|0
|20
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|2
|26
|1
|18
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
M. Simon 13 WR
|M. Simon
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
T. Ika 84 WR
|T. Ika
|2
|10
|0
|11
|
D. Milne 82 WR
|D. Milne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. McChensey 27 RB
|J. McChensey
|2
|-7
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
|D. Ghanwoloku
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bywater 47 LB
|B. Bywater
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nwigwe 88 DL
|J. Nwigwe
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Tofa 57 DL
|A. Tofa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Summers 94 DL
|G. Summers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Dawe 99 DL
|Z. Dawe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DL
|K. Tonga
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Livingston 29 DB
|H. Livingston
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Leiataua 58 DL
|U. Leiataua
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
|I. Kaufusi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Powell 28 DB
|S. Powell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Criddle 17 LB
|M. Criddle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Herron 11 DB
|I. Herron
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ah You 3 LB
|C. Ah You
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mahe 62 DL
|A. Mahe
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Tanner 27 DB
|B. Tanner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pili 52 DL
|T. Pili
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gagnier 34 DB
|T. Gagnier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Warner 1 DB
|T. Warner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gallow 22 DB
|D. Gallow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fonua 34 LB
|K. Fonua
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Udo 7 DB
|G. Udo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hannemann 22 DB
|A. Hannemann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shumway 21 WR
|T. Shumway
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kaufusi 90 DL
|D. Kaufusi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaufusi 38 LB
|J. Kaufusi
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|0/1
|0
|7/7
|7
|
S. Southam 20 K
|S. Southam
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Jones 19 P
|D. Jones
|3
|33.0
|1
|41
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|2
|44.5
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ika 84 WR
|T. Ika
|5
|18.4
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Brito 12 QB
|A. Brito
|5/9
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Ally 22 RB
|B. Ally
|26
|127
|1
|46
|
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|9
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson 16 TE
|J. Johnson
|4
|49
|1
|24
|
K. Horn 85 TE
|K. Horn
|2
|36
|0
|32
|
S. Palmer 6 WR
|S. Palmer
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
Z. Simon 11 WR
|Z. Simon
|2
|15
|1
|12
|
B. Ally 22 RB
|B. Ally
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
S. Emilus 19 WR
|S. Emilus
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
B. Dingle 4 WR
|B. Dingle
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|4
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|2
|-9
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Mangram 29 S
|M. Mangram
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 2 LB
|J. Miller
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lebeau 32 LB
|T. Lebeau
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Darby 31 S
|L. Darby
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Steele 26 LB
|X. Steele
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Ogbonna 17 LB
|C. Ogbonna
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. McCubrey 46 LB
|C. McCubrey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cherrelus 20 LB
|C. Cherrelus
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ruane 33 LB
|M. Ruane
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 9 CB
|I. Rodgers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. DiTommaso 73 DL
|C. DiTommaso
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Frederic 55 DL
|W. Frederic
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mathurin 56 DL
|C. Mathurin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 14 DE
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Adams 15 CB
|J. Adams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Garcia 37 K
|C. Garcia
|1/1
|29
|2/2
|5
|
M. Caggiano 30 K
|M. Caggiano
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|8
|39.6
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 9 CB
|I. Rodgers
|5
|16.8
|20
|0
|
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|2
|24.5
|28
|0
|
K. Horn 85 TE
|K. Horn
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 9 CB
|I. Rodgers
|1
|11.0
|11
|0