|
|
|TEXAS
|BAYLOR
No. 13 Baylor in Big 12 title game with 24-10 win over Texas
WACO, Texas (AP) Charlie Brewer and No. 13 Baylor are going to the Big 12 championship game only two years after an 11-loss season. The Bears didn’t miss a second chance to clinch at home.
Brewer accounted for 296 yards and two touchdowns before missing most of the fourth quarter and the Bears won 24-10 in their home finale over Texas on Saturday, a week a loss there to Oklahoma ended their bid for an undefeated season.
“Seeing that picture on the scoreboard saying championship bound, you can’t explain that feeling,” said junior defensive end James Lynch, who also set Baylor’s career sacks record.
The sixth 10-win season for the Bears (10-1, 7-1 Big 12, No. 14 CFP) is their fifth since 2011. This one comes just two years after the school’s only 11-loss season in coach Matt Rhule’s debut when he took over in the aftermath of a sprawling sexual assault scandal that led to two-time Big 12 champion coach Art Briles getting fired 3 1/2 years ago.
“Obviously, very proud of our team today, very proud of our players,” Rhule said. “Play a Texas team that two years ago we couldn’t do very much against and to beat them, and it wasn't always pretty. That’s what made it fun, though. It was just a grind-it, tough, hard-nosed win.”
Texas (6-5, 4-4) lost for the third time in four games, ending its long-shot bid to get back to the Big 12 title game for the second year in a row.
Brewer, the junior quarterback from Austin whose dad and grandfather played for Texas, completed 16 of 25 passes for 221 yards with a touchdown, and ran 18 times for 75 yards and another score. But he left the game for good with 11 1/2 minutes remaining after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit when being tackled at the end of a 5-yard run.
While Rhule said there was “not much of a feel for where he’s at,” the coach noted that there was no reason for Brewer to return to the game and that he was in the locker room celebrating with the team.
On his 1-run touchdown run in the third quarter, Brewer hopped onto the back of offensive lineman Khalil Keith when crossing the goal line. Brewer later threw a 12-yard TD pass to Denzel Mims to make it 21-3.
Mims had seven catches for 125 yards, all when Brewer was still in the game.
Baylor beat the Longhorns for the first time in its campus stadium on the banks of the Brazos River. The Bears had last beaten Texas at home on bitterly cold December night in 2013, in the last game played at Floyd Casey Stadium after 64 seasons, to clinch their first Big 12 title.
John Lovett’s 28-yard TD run on the first play of the second quarter put Baylor ahead to stay. Lovett made a nice cut behind right tackle Blake Bedier, who knocked two defenders to the ground in a move that blocked several others out of the play, and then Lovett bulled over another defender to get into the end zone.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas: A year after capping a 10-win season with a Sugar Bowl victory, the Longhorns have already lost five games for the eighth time in 10 years - they hadn’t lost more than three games in any of the 10 seasons before that. Texas had scored at least 21 points in 28 consecutive games since late in the 2017 season. The Longhorns called a timeout with 5 seconds left and Daniel Young scored on a 4-yard run on the next play, or they would have been held without a touchdown for the first time since 2016.
“Hats off to Baylor, it was a pretty stellar defensive performance,” Texas coach Tom Herman said. “We knew how fast and physical that defense was going into the game. Obviously, we didn’t respond on that side of the football.”
Baylor: A nice bounce-back for the Bears, a week after a 34-31 home loss to four-time defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma, which trailed by 25 points before the biggest comeback in school history. Baylor overcame a fumble on the second play of this game at the end of a 44-yard pass play.
UP NEXT
Texas finishes the regular season at home Friday morning against Texas Tech, then waits to see where it will play in a bowl game.
Baylor plays its regular-season finale at Kansas, a week before the Big 12 title game Dec. 7 in Arlington, Texas.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Fumble (2 plays, 57 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 36 for 11 yards (31-D.Overshown7-C.Sterns).
|
+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(14:42 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 14-C.Platt. 14-C.Platt to TEX 18 FUMBLES (5-D.Jamison). 15-C.Brown to TEX 18 for no gain.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (12 plays, 38 yards, 4:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 18(14:31 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 21 for 3 yards (13-R.Texada).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 21(14:10 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 22 for 1 yard (8-H.Black38-J.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 22(13:30 - 1st) Penalty on BAY 11-J.Houston Offside 5 yards enforced at TEX 22. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 27(13:30 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 35 for 8 yards (26-T.Bernard).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(13:00 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 35 for no gain (99-B.Roy9-J.Lockhart).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 35(12:22 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TEX 45 for 10 yards (1-G.Arnold).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(11:53 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 85-M.Epps. 85-M.Epps to BAY 48 for 7 yards (1-G.Arnold).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEXAS 48(11:23 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to BAY 44 for 4 yards (26-T.Bernard).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(10:50 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 85-M.Epps.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 44(10:39 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 44(10:36 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to BAY 39 for 5 yards (26-T.Bernard99-B.Roy).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - TEXAS 39(9:46 - 1st) Team penalty on TEX Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BAY 39. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TEXAS 44(9:46 - 1st) 45-C.Naggar punts 33 yards from BAY 44 to BAY 11 fair catch by 1-G.Arnold.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 3:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 11(9:24 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to BAY 22 for 11 yards (7-C.Sterns3-J.Green).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 22(8:55 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer scrambles to BAY 24 for 2 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 24(8:26 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 16-J.Atkinson. 16-J.Atkinson to BAY 30 for 6 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 30(7:50 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer to BAY 34 for 4 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 34(7:26 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 32 for -2 yards (31-D.Overshown).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - BAYLOR 32(6:50 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 6-J.Hasty. 6-J.Hasty to BAY 35 for 3 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 35(6:10 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 14-C.Platt. 14-C.Platt to BAY 42 for 7 yards (40-A.Adeoye).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - BAYLOR 42(5:30 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 52 yards from BAY 42 Downed at the TEX 6.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 6(5:19 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 10 for 4 yards (3-C.Miller). Penalty on BAY 98-C.Ogbonnaya Offside 5 yards enforced at TEX 6. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 5 - TEXAS 11(5:00 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 26 for 15 yards (8-H.Black).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 26(4:18 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Duvernay.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 26(4:13 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TEX 21 for -5 yards (13-R.Texada).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 15 - TEXAS 21(3:31 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TEX 31 for 10 yards (3-C.Miller).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TEXAS 31(2:53 - 1st) 45-C.Naggar punts 19 yards from TEX 31 to the TEX 50 downed by 15-C.Brown.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (7 plays, 50 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(2:42 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 25-T.Ebner.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(2:38 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer scrambles to TEX 41 for 9 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 41(2:15 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer to TEX 40 for 1 yard.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(1:30 - 1st) 25-T.Ebner to TEX 34 for 6 yards (15-C.Brown40-A.Adeoye).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 34(0:53 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer to TEX 31 for 3 yards (32-M.Roach).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 31(0:13 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer to TEX 28 for 3 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 28(15:00 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:51 - 2nd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:51 - 2nd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(14:51 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 26 for 1 yard (46-R.Matiscik).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TEXAS 26(14:14 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 26 for no gain (13-R.Texada).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 9 - TEXAS 26(13:28 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TEX 42 for 16 yards (1-G.Arnold).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(13:00 - 2nd) Penalty on TEX 52-S.Cosmi False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 42. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - TEXAS 37(12:44 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 45 for 8 yards (2-B.Lynch).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 45(12:13 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 45 for no gain (38-J.Williams).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 45(11:28 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 43 for -2 yards (9-J.Lockhart38-J.Williams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TEXAS 43(10:50 - 2nd) 45-C.Naggar punts 43 yards from TEX 43 to BAY 14 fair catch by 1-G.Arnold.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(10:36 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 15 for 1 yard (32-M.Roach).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 15(10:12 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 15(10:05 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Hasty.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - BAYLOR 15(9:57 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 43 yards from BAY 15 to TEX 42 fair catch by 19-B.Jones.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(9:49 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 42(9:41 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 46 for 4 yards (3-C.Miller).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 46(9:00 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 45 for -1 yard (46-R.Matiscik).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - TEXAS 45(8:25 - 2nd) 45-C.Naggar punts 34 yards from TEX 45 to the BAY 21 downed by 23-J.McCulloch.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 21(8:13 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Hasty.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 21(8:08 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 13-R.Sneed. 13-R.Sneed to BAY 32 for 11 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(7:43 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 14-C.Platt. 14-C.Platt to BAY 38 for 6 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 38(7:21 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 13-R.Sneed. 13-R.Sneed to BAY 48 for 10 yards (15-C.Brown19-B.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(7:05 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 14-C.Platt. 14-C.Platt to TEX 38 for 14 yards (40-A.Adeoye). Penalty on BAY 13-R.Sneed Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 48. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - BAYLOR 38(6:47 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 6-J.Hasty. 6-J.Hasty to BAY 42 for 4 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
Sack
|
2 & 16 - BAYLOR 42(6:00 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 35 for -7 yards (40-A.Adeoye).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 23 - BAYLOR 35(5:13 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer scrambles to BAY 48 for 13 yards (31-D.Overshown).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(4:35 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 48 yards from BAY 48 to the TEX 4 downed by 84-M.Jones.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (6 plays, 30 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 4(4:20 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 85-M.Epps. 85-M.Epps to TEX 19 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 19(3:48 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 19 for no gain (2-B.Lynch).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 19(3:05 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 32 for 13 yards (1-G.Arnold).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(2:47 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 36 for 4 yards (38-J.Williams12-K.Barnes).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 36(2:08 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 28 for -8 yards (26-T.Bernard).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - TEXAS 28(1:25 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 34 for 6 yards (8-H.Black).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TEXAS 34(1:16 - 2nd) 45-C.Naggar punts 40 yards from TEX 34 to BAY 26 fair catch by 1-G.Arnold.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (5 plays, 27 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(1:10 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer to BAY 38 for 12 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(0:52 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to TEX 47 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 47(0:44 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 47(0:38 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Hasty.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 47(0:33 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 47(0:28 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 45 yards from TEX 47 to the TEX 2 downed by 22-J.Woods.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 40 for 15 yards (38-J.Williams).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40(14:30 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 35 for -5 yards (93-J.Lynch).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - TEXAS 35(13:50 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 40 for 5 yards (38-J.Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 40(13:06 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to TEX 46 for 6 yards (38-J.Williams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - TEXAS 46(12:22 - 3rd) 45-C.Naggar punts 41 yards from TEX 46 to the BAY 13 downed by 19-B.Jones.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (11 plays, 87 yards, 4:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 13(12:09 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 17 for 4 yards (31-D.Overshown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 17(11:40 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 17(11:31 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to BAY 37 for 20 yards (5-D.Jamison15-C.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(11:03 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 36 for -1 yard. Penalty on TEX 49-T.Graham Facemasking 15 yards enforced at BAY 37. No Play. (49-T.Graham).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(10:36 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer scrambles to TEX 46 for 2 yards.
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 46(9:55 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to TEX 20 FUMBLES (31-D.Overshown). out of bounds at the TEX 20.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 20(9:23 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer to TEX 8 for 12 yards (15-C.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 8 - BAYLOR 8(9:01 - 3rd) Penalty on TEX 49-T.Graham Offside 4 yards enforced at TEX 8. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - BAYLOR 4(8:41 - 3rd) 21-J.Fleeks to TEX 1 for 3 yards (3-J.Green19-B.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 1(8:23 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer to TEX 1 for no gain (98-M.Ojomo).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 1(7:39 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:36 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Downs (5 plays, 36 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:36 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(7:36 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to BAY 46 for 29 yards (22-J.Woods).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46(7:00 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to BAY 43 for 3 yards (2-B.Lynch).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 43(6:30 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to BAY 39 for 4 yards (38-J.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TEXAS 39(5:50 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - TEXAS 39(5:45 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (10 plays, 60 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(5:39 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 40 for no gain (15-C.Brown).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(5:05 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer to TEX 49 for 11 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(4:33 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to TEX 48 for 1 yard (32-M.Roach).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 48(3:55 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 7-J.Lovett. 7-J.Lovett to TEX 45 for 3 yards (15-C.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 45(3:33 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer to TEX 44 for 1 yard (40-A.Adeoye).
|
+16 YD
|
4 & 5 - BAYLOR 44(2:55 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to TEX 28 for 16 yards (3-J.Green). Penalty on TEX 49-T.Graham Offside declined.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 28(2:22 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer to TEX 27 for 1 yard (46-J.Ossai).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 27(1:37 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 27(1:31 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Atkinson. Penalty on TEX 3-J.Green Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEX 27. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(1:26 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:20 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Interception (7 plays, 10 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:20 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(1:20 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 30 for 5 yards (98-C.Ogbonnaya26-T.Bernard).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 30(0:57 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 40 for 10 yards (3-C.Miller8-H.Black).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40(0:45 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 45 for 5 yards (8-H.Black).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 45(0:08 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 85-M.Epps.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 45(0:01 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to BAY 49 for 6 yards (11-J.Houston).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(15:00 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Johnson.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 49(14:55 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-G.Arnold at BAY 9. 1-G.Arnold to BAY 35 for 26 yards (2-R.Johnson).
BAYLOR
Bears
- FG (8 plays, 59 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(14:40 - 4th) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 44 for 9 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 44(14:10 - 4th) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 46 for 2 yards (46-J.Ossai49-T.Graham).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(13:28 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Thornton. Penalty on TEX 5-D.Jamison Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAY 46. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(13:22 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer to TEX 38 for 1 yard (7-C.Sterns).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 38(12:42 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to TEX 12 for 26 yards (7-C.Sterns3-J.Green).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(12:21 - 4th) 7-J.Lovett to TEX 11 for 1 yard (42-M.Bimage).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 11(11:55 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer scrambles to TEX 6 for 5 yards (23-J.McCulloch49-T.Graham).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 6(11:06 - 4th) 11-G.Bohanon incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - BAYLOR 6(11:02 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (10 plays, 13 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:57 - 4th) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(10:57 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 30 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 30(10:32 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 32 for 2 yards (1-G.Arnold).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEXAS 32(10:00 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 38 for 6 yards (26-T.Bernard2-B.Lynch).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 38(9:40 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to TEX 44 for 6 yards (26-T.Bernard).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 44(9:00 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 85-M.Epps. 85-M.Epps to BAY 38 for 18 yards (22-J.Woods).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 38(8:43 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to BAY 32 for 6 yards (26-T.Bernard).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 32(8:17 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - TEXAS 32(8:13 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 85-M.Epps. 85-M.Epps to BAY 33 for -1 yard. Penalty on TEX 56-Z.Shackelford Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAY 32. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 19 - TEXAS 47(8:05 - 4th) Penalty on TEX 73-P.Braun Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BAY 47. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 34 - TEXAS 38(7:48 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 32-D.Young.
|
Punt
|
4 & 34 - TEXAS 38(7:42 - 4th) 45-C.Naggar punts 51 yards from TEX 38 to the BAY 11 downed by 19-B.Jones.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 11(7:33 - 4th) Penalty on BAY 52-S.Tecklenburg False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 11. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAYLOR 6(7:33 - 4th) 11-G.Bohanon to BAY 10 for 4 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 10(6:52 - 4th) 11-G.Bohanon to BAY 11 for 1 yard (46-J.Ossai).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 11(6:03 - 4th) 11-G.Bohanon complete to 14-C.Platt. 14-C.Platt to BAY 18 for 7 yards. Penalty on BAY 81-T.Thornton Illegal block in the back declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 18(5:43 - 4th) 43-I.Power punts 40 yards from BAY 18 to TEX 42 fair catch by 19-B.Jones.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Downs (9 plays, 28 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(5:37 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 16-J.Smith. 16-J.Smith to TEX 48 for 6 yards (12-K.Barnes).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 48(5:11 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles runs ob at BAY 47 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47(4:35 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Johnson.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 47(4:32 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 83-A.Woodard. 83-A.Woodard to BAY 33 for 14 yards (12-K.Barnes).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(4:11 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 16-J.Smith. 16-J.Smith to BAY 23 for 10 yards (13-R.Texada).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 23(3:52 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Woodard.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 23(3:49 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at BAY 30 for -7 yards (93-J.Lynch).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - TEXAS 30(3:36 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Washington.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 17 - TEXAS 30(3:31 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Downs (6 plays, 24 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(3:22 - 4th) Penalty on TEX 68-D.Kerstetter Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BAY 31. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(3:22 - 4th) 11-G.Bohanon pushed ob at TEX 50 for 4 yards. Penalty on BAY 6-J.Hasty Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 50.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 16 - BAYLOR 40(3:00 - 4th) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 43 for 3 yards (11-C.Adimora).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - BAYLOR 43(2:15 - 4th) 11-G.Bohanon to BAY 47 for 4 yards (36-J.Jones).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 47(1:30 - 4th) 11-G.Bohanon to TEX 45 for 8 yards (50-B.Vaughns).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 45(0:47 - 4th) 11-G.Bohanon to TEX 45 for no gain (50-B.Vaughns40-A.Adeoye).
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (5 plays, 55 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(0:43 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to BAY 43 for 12 yards (2-B.Lynch).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(0:35 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to BAY 32 for 11 yards (3-C.Miller).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(0:22 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles runs ob at BAY 21 for 11 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21(0:15 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to BAY 4 for 17 yards (1-G.Arnold).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - TEXAS 4(0:05 - 4th) 32-D.Young runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:01 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|22
|Rushing
|11
|9
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|369
|384
|Total Plays
|68
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|191
|163
|Rush Attempts
|31
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|178
|221
|Comp. - Att.
|22-37
|17-27
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|9-104
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-37.3
|5-45.6
|Return Yards
|0
|26
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-26
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|178
|PASS YDS
|221
|
|
|191
|RUSH YDS
|163
|
|
|369
|TOTAL YDS
|384
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|22/37
|200
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|7
|86
|0
|68
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|19
|79
|0
|17
|
R. Johnson 2 QB
|R. Johnson
|4
|22
|0
|10
|
D. Young 32 RB
|D. Young
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|10
|78
|0
|29
|
M. Epps 85 WR
|M. Epps
|3
|40
|0
|18
|
B. Eagles 13 WR
|B. Eagles
|2
|26
|0
|16
|
Ja. Smith 16 WR
|Ja. Smith
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
R. Johnson 2 QB
|R. Johnson
|3
|16
|0
|6
|
A. Woodard 83 WR
|A. Woodard
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Washington 15 WR
|M. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Young 32 RB
|D. Young
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ossai 46 LB
|J. Ossai
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sterns 7 DB
|C. Sterns
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 15 DB
|C. Brown
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 31 DB
|D. Overshown
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Roach 32 DL
|M. Roach
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adeoye 40 LB
|A. Adeoye
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Jones 19 DB
|B. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 3 DB
|J. Green
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Vaughns 50 LB
|B. Vaughns
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Adimora 11 DB
|C. Adimora
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bimage 42 DL
|M. Bimage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCulloch 23 LB
|J. McCulloch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 36 DL
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham 49 DL
|T. Graham
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|1/1
|48
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Naggar 45 K
|C. Naggar
|7
|37.3
|4
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brewer 12 QB
|C. Brewer
|16/25
|221
|1
|0
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|1/2
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brewer 12 QB
|C. Brewer
|18
|75
|1
|13
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|9
|51
|1
|28
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|6
|21
|0
|8
|
J. Hasty 6 RB
|J. Hasty
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
|T. Ebner
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mims 5 WR
|D. Mims
|7
|125
|1
|26
|
C. Platt 14 WR
|C. Platt
|4
|66
|0
|44
|
R. Sneed 13 WR
|R. Sneed
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
J. Hasty 6 RB
|J. Hasty
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Atkinson 16 WR
|J. Atkinson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
|T. Ebner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Bernard 26 LB
|T. Bernard
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Williams 38 LB
|J. Williams
|6-2
|0.5
|0
|
G. Arnold 1 CB
|G. Arnold
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Miller 3 S
|C. Miller
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Texada 13 CB
|R. Texada
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lynch 2 LB
|B. Lynch
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Black 8 S
|H. Black
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Matiscik 46 LS
|R. Matiscik
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Lynch 93 DT
|J. Lynch
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Woods 22 S
|J. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barnes 12 CB
|K. Barnes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston 11 CB
|J. Houston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ogbonnaya 98 DT
|C. Ogbonnaya
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Roy 99 DT
|B. Roy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lockhart 9 DE
|J. Lockhart
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|1/1
|24
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 43 P
|I. Power
|5
|45.6
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FAU
TXSA
40
18
4th 4:31 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
19CINCY
0
13
3rd 7:07 ESP2
-
KSTATE
TXTECH
13
10
3rd 7:06 FS1
-
MIAMI
FIU
0
13
3rd 13:07 CBSS
-
ARK
1LSU
6
28
3rd 11:31 ESPN
-
TENN
MIZZOU
14
10
2nd 0:25 SECN
-
ABIL
MISSST
7
21
2nd 1:10 SECN
-
TCU
9OKLA
0
21
2nd 10:05 FOX
-
6OREG
ARIZST
7
10
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
HOU
TULSA
14
7
2nd 0:00 ESPU
-
DUKE
WAKE
10
13
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
OHIO
BGREEN
66
24
Final ESPNU
-
EMICH
NILL
45
17
Final ESPN2
-
AKRON
MIAOH
17
20
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
30
49
Final ESPN2
-
NCST
GATECH
26
28
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
WYO
7
17
Final ESPN2
-
10MINN
NWEST
38
22
Final ABC
-
KANSAS
22IOWAST
31
41
Final FSN
-
UCF
TULANE
34
31
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
17IOWA
10
19
Final BTN
-
8PSU
2OHIOST
17
28
Final FOX
-
BYU
MA
56
24
Final FloSports
-
BALLST
KENTST
38
41
Final ESPN+
-
LIB
UVA
27
55
Final FSN
-
MICHST
RUT
27
0
Final FS1
-
SAMF
15AUBURN
0
52
Final SECN
-
ECU
UCONN
31
24
Final ESP3
-
WCAR
5BAMA
3
66
Final ESPN
-
21OKLAST
WVU
20
13
Final ESPN2
-
AF
NMEX
44
22
Final ESP3
-
SALA
GAST
15
28
Final ESPN+
-
BC
16ND
7
40
Final NBC
-
TXSTSM
24APLST
13
35
Final ESPN+
-
GAS
ARKST
33
38
Final ESPN+
-
ETNST
VANDY
0
38
Final SECN+
-
UCLA
23USC
35
52
Final ABC
-
LATECH
UAB
14
20
Final ESPN+
-
MERCER
UNC
7
56
Final FSN
-
TXAM
4UGA
13
19
Final CBS
-
13MICH
IND
39
14
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
CHARLO
13
24
Final
-
WKY
USM
28
10
Final ESPN+
-
TNMART
UK
7
50
Final SECN
-
TEXAS
14BAYLOR
10
24
Final FS1
-
NTEXAS
RICE
14
20
Final NFLN
-
PITT
VATECH
0
28
Final ESPN2
-
25SMU
NAVY
28
35
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
MD
54
7
Final BTN
-
PURDUE
12WISC
24
45
Final FOX
-
CAL
STNFRD
24
20
Final PACN
-
UTEP
NMEXST
35
44
Final FloSports
-
18MEMP
SFLA
49
10
Final ESPNU
-
CUSE
LVILLE
34
56
Final ACCN
-
SJST
UNLV
35
38
Final ATSN
-
ODU
MTSU
17
38
Final ESP3
-
TROY
LALAF
3
53
Final ESPN+
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
42
45
Final ESP3
-
OREGST
WASHST
0
077.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
WASH
COLO
0
053 O/U
+14
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
7UTAH
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
+23.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
FRESNO
0
051.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
20BOISE
UTAHST
0
052.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSS
-
SDGST
HAWAII
0
047 O/U
-1.5
Sat 11:00pm FCBK