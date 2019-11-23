Drive Chart
TEXAS
BAYLOR

No Text

No. 13 Baylor in Big 12 title game with 24-10 win over Texas

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

WACO, Texas (AP) Charlie Brewer and No. 13 Baylor are going to the Big 12 championship game only two years after an 11-loss season. The Bears didn’t miss a second chance to clinch at home.

Brewer accounted for 296 yards and two touchdowns before missing most of the fourth quarter and the Bears won 24-10 in their home finale over Texas on Saturday, a week a loss there to Oklahoma ended their bid for an undefeated season.

“Seeing that picture on the scoreboard saying championship bound, you can’t explain that feeling,” said junior defensive end James Lynch, who also set Baylor’s career sacks record.

The sixth 10-win season for the Bears (10-1, 7-1 Big 12, No. 14 CFP) is their fifth since 2011. This one comes just two years after the school’s only 11-loss season in coach Matt Rhule’s debut when he took over in the aftermath of a sprawling sexual assault scandal that led to two-time Big 12 champion coach Art Briles getting fired 3 1/2 years ago.

“Obviously, very proud of our team today, very proud of our players,” Rhule said. “Play a Texas team that two years ago we couldn’t do very much against and to beat them, and it wasn't always pretty. That’s what made it fun, though. It was just a grind-it, tough, hard-nosed win.”

Texas (6-5, 4-4) lost for the third time in four games, ending its long-shot bid to get back to the Big 12 title game for the second year in a row.

Brewer, the junior quarterback from Austin whose dad and grandfather played for Texas, completed 16 of 25 passes for 221 yards with a touchdown, and ran 18 times for 75 yards and another score. But he left the game for good with 11 1/2 minutes remaining after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit when being tackled at the end of a 5-yard run.

While Rhule said there was “not much of a feel for where he’s at,” the coach noted that there was no reason for Brewer to return to the game and that he was in the locker room celebrating with the team.

On his 1-run touchdown run in the third quarter, Brewer hopped onto the back of offensive lineman Khalil Keith when crossing the goal line. Brewer later threw a 12-yard TD pass to Denzel Mims to make it 21-3.

Mims had seven catches for 125 yards, all when Brewer was still in the game.

Baylor beat the Longhorns for the first time in its campus stadium on the banks of the Brazos River. The Bears had last beaten Texas at home on bitterly cold December night in 2013, in the last game played at Floyd Casey Stadium after 64 seasons, to clinch their first Big 12 title.

John Lovett’s 28-yard TD run on the first play of the second quarter put Baylor ahead to stay. Lovett made a nice cut behind right tackle Blake Bedier, who knocked two defenders to the ground in a move that blocked several others out of the play, and then Lovett bulled over another defender to get into the end zone.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas: A year after capping a 10-win season with a Sugar Bowl victory, the Longhorns have already lost five games for the eighth time in 10 years - they hadn’t lost more than three games in any of the 10 seasons before that. Texas had scored at least 21 points in 28 consecutive games since late in the 2017 season. The Longhorns called a timeout with 5 seconds left and Daniel Young scored on a 4-yard run on the next play, or they would have been held without a touchdown for the first time since 2016.

“Hats off to Baylor, it was a pretty stellar defensive performance,” Texas coach Tom Herman said. “We knew how fast and physical that defense was going into the game. Obviously, we didn’t respond on that side of the football.”

Baylor: A nice bounce-back for the Bears, a week after a 34-31 home loss to four-time defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma, which trailed by 25 points before the biggest comeback in school history. Baylor overcame a fumble on the second play of this game at the end of a 44-yard pass play.

UP NEXT

Texas finishes the regular season at home Friday morning against Texas Tech, then waits to see where it will play in a bowl game.

Baylor plays its regular-season finale at Kansas, a week before the Big 12 title game Dec. 7 in Arlington, Texas.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

BAYLOR Bears
- Fumble (2 plays, 57 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25
(15:00 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 36 for 11 yards (31-D.Overshown7-C.Sterns).
+46 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36
(14:42 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 14-C.Platt. 14-C.Platt to TEX 18 FUMBLES (5-D.Jamison). 15-C.Brown to TEX 18 for no gain.

TEXAS Longhorns
- Punt (12 plays, 38 yards, 4:45 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 18
(14:31 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 21 for 3 yards (13-R.Texada).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 21
(14:10 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 22 for 1 yard (8-H.Black38-J.Williams).
Penalty
3 & 6 - TEXAS 22
(13:30 - 1st) Penalty on BAY 11-J.Houston Offside 5 yards enforced at TEX 22. No Play.
+8 YD
3 & 1 - TEXAS 27
(13:30 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 35 for 8 yards (26-T.Bernard).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35
(13:00 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 35 for no gain (99-B.Roy9-J.Lockhart).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 35
(12:22 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TEX 45 for 10 yards (1-G.Arnold).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45
(11:53 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 85-M.Epps. 85-M.Epps to BAY 48 for 7 yards (1-G.Arnold).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - TEXAS 48
(11:23 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to BAY 44 for 4 yards (26-T.Bernard).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44
(10:50 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 85-M.Epps.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TEXAS 44
(10:39 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - TEXAS 44
(10:36 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to BAY 39 for 5 yards (26-T.Bernard99-B.Roy).
Penalty
4 & 5 - TEXAS 39
(9:46 - 1st) Team penalty on TEX Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BAY 39. No Play.
Punt
4 & 10 - TEXAS 44
(9:46 - 1st) 45-C.Naggar punts 33 yards from BAY 44 to BAY 11 fair catch by 1-G.Arnold.

BAYLOR Bears
- Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 3:54 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 11
(9:24 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to BAY 22 for 11 yards (7-C.Sterns3-J.Green).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 22
(8:55 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer scrambles to BAY 24 for 2 yards (46-J.Ossai).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 24
(8:26 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 16-J.Atkinson. 16-J.Atkinson to BAY 30 for 6 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 30
(7:50 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer to BAY 34 for 4 yards (46-J.Ossai).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 34
(7:26 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 32 for -2 yards (31-D.Overshown).
+3 YD
2 & 12 - BAYLOR 32
(6:50 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 6-J.Hasty. 6-J.Hasty to BAY 35 for 3 yards (7-C.Sterns).
+7 YD
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 35
(6:10 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 14-C.Platt. 14-C.Platt to BAY 42 for 7 yards (40-A.Adeoye).
Punt
4 & 2 - BAYLOR 42
(5:30 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 52 yards from BAY 42 Downed at the TEX 6.

TEXAS Longhorns
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 6
(5:19 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 10 for 4 yards (3-C.Miller). Penalty on BAY 98-C.Ogbonnaya Offside 5 yards enforced at TEX 6. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 5 - TEXAS 11
(5:00 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 26 for 15 yards (8-H.Black).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 26
(4:18 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Duvernay.
-5 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 26
(4:13 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TEX 21 for -5 yards (13-R.Texada).
+10 YD
3 & 15 - TEXAS 21
(3:31 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TEX 31 for 10 yards (3-C.Miller).
Punt
4 & 5 - TEXAS 31
(2:53 - 1st) 45-C.Naggar punts 19 yards from TEX 31 to the TEX 50 downed by 15-C.Brown.

BAYLOR Bears
- TD (7 plays, 50 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50
(2:42 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 25-T.Ebner.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 50
(2:38 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer scrambles to TEX 41 for 9 yards (46-J.Ossai).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 41
(2:15 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer to TEX 40 for 1 yard.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40
(1:30 - 1st) 25-T.Ebner to TEX 34 for 6 yards (15-C.Brown40-A.Adeoye).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 34
(0:53 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer to TEX 31 for 3 yards (32-M.Roach).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 31
(0:13 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer to TEX 28 for 3 yards (46-J.Ossai).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 28
(15:00 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:51 - 2nd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.

TEXAS Longhorns
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 4:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:51 - 2nd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25
(14:51 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 26 for 1 yard (46-R.Matiscik).
No Gain
2 & 9 - TEXAS 26
(14:14 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 26 for no gain (13-R.Texada).
+16 YD
3 & 9 - TEXAS 26
(13:28 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TEX 42 for 16 yards (1-G.Arnold).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42
(13:00 - 2nd) Penalty on TEX 52-S.Cosmi False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 42. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 15 - TEXAS 37
(12:44 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 45 for 8 yards (2-B.Lynch).
No Gain
2 & 7 - TEXAS 45
(12:13 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 45 for no gain (38-J.Williams).
Sack
3 & 7 - TEXAS 45
(11:28 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 43 for -2 yards (9-J.Lockhart38-J.Williams).
Punt
4 & 9 - TEXAS 43
(10:50 - 2nd) 45-C.Naggar punts 43 yards from TEX 43 to BAY 14 fair catch by 1-G.Arnold.

BAYLOR Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14
(10:36 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 15 for 1 yard (32-M.Roach).
No Gain
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 15
(10:12 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
No Gain
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 15
(10:05 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Hasty.
Punt
4 & 9 - BAYLOR 15
(9:57 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 43 yards from BAY 15 to TEX 42 fair catch by 19-B.Jones.

TEXAS Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42
(9:49 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 42
(9:41 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 46 for 4 yards (3-C.Miller).
Sack
3 & 6 - TEXAS 46
(9:00 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 45 for -1 yard (46-R.Matiscik).
Punt
4 & 7 - TEXAS 45
(8:25 - 2nd) 45-C.Naggar punts 34 yards from TEX 45 to the BAY 21 downed by 23-J.McCulloch.

BAYLOR Bears
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 21
(8:13 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Hasty.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 21
(8:08 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 13-R.Sneed. 13-R.Sneed to BAY 32 for 11 yards (7-C.Sterns).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32
(7:43 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 14-C.Platt. 14-C.Platt to BAY 38 for 6 yards (5-D.Jamison).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 38
(7:21 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 13-R.Sneed. 13-R.Sneed to BAY 48 for 10 yards (15-C.Brown19-B.Jones).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48
(7:05 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 14-C.Platt. 14-C.Platt to TEX 38 for 14 yards (40-A.Adeoye). Penalty on BAY 13-R.Sneed Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 48. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 20 - BAYLOR 38
(6:47 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 6-J.Hasty. 6-J.Hasty to BAY 42 for 4 yards (19-B.Jones).
Sack
2 & 16 - BAYLOR 42
(6:00 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 35 for -7 yards (40-A.Adeoye).
+13 YD
3 & 23 - BAYLOR 35
(5:13 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer scrambles to BAY 48 for 13 yards (31-D.Overshown).
Punt
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 48
(4:35 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 48 yards from BAY 48 to the TEX 4 downed by 84-M.Jones.

TEXAS Longhorns
- Punt (6 plays, 30 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 4
(4:20 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 85-M.Epps. 85-M.Epps to TEX 19 for 15 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 19
(3:48 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 19 for no gain (2-B.Lynch).
+13 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 19
(3:05 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 32 for 13 yards (1-G.Arnold).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32
(2:47 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 36 for 4 yards (38-J.Williams12-K.Barnes).
Sack
2 & 6 - TEXAS 36
(2:08 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 28 for -8 yards (26-T.Bernard).
+6 YD
3 & 14 - TEXAS 28
(1:25 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 34 for 6 yards (8-H.Black).
Punt
4 & 8 - TEXAS 34
(1:16 - 2nd) 45-C.Naggar punts 40 yards from TEX 34 to BAY 26 fair catch by 1-G.Arnold.

BAYLOR Bears
- Punt (5 plays, 27 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26
(1:10 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer to BAY 38 for 12 yards (19-B.Jones).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38
(0:52 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to TEX 47 for 15 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 47
(0:44 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 47
(0:38 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Hasty.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 47
(0:33 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete.
Punt
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 47
(0:28 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 45 yards from TEX 47 to the TEX 2 downed by 22-J.Woods.

TEXAS Longhorns
- Halftime (1 plays, 68 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
+68 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 2
(0:18 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to BAY 30 for 68 yards (3-C.Miller).
Field Goal
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30
(0:05 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker 48 yards Field Goal is Good.

TEXAS Longhorns
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 40 for 15 yards (38-J.Williams).
Sack
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40
(14:30 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 35 for -5 yards (93-J.Lynch).
+5 YD
2 & 15 - TEXAS 35
(13:50 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 40 for 5 yards (38-J.Williams).
+6 YD
3 & 10 - TEXAS 40
(13:06 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to TEX 46 for 6 yards (38-J.Williams).
Punt
4 & 4 - TEXAS 46
(12:22 - 3rd) 45-C.Naggar punts 41 yards from TEX 46 to the BAY 13 downed by 19-B.Jones.

BAYLOR Bears
- TD (11 plays, 87 yards, 4:33 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 13
(12:09 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 17 for 4 yards (31-D.Overshown).
No Gain
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 17
(11:40 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete.
+20 YD
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 17
(11:31 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to BAY 37 for 20 yards (5-D.Jamison15-C.Brown).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37
(11:03 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 36 for -1 yard. Penalty on TEX 49-T.Graham Facemasking 15 yards enforced at BAY 37. No Play. (49-T.Graham).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48
(10:36 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer scrambles to TEX 46 for 2 yards.
+26 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 46
(9:55 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to TEX 20 FUMBLES (31-D.Overshown). out of bounds at the TEX 20.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 20
(9:23 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer to TEX 8 for 12 yards (15-C.Brown).
Penalty
1 & 8 - BAYLOR 8
(9:01 - 3rd) Penalty on TEX 49-T.Graham Offside 4 yards enforced at TEX 8. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 4 - BAYLOR 4
(8:41 - 3rd) 21-J.Fleeks to TEX 1 for 3 yards (3-J.Green19-B.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 1
(8:23 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer to TEX 1 for no gain (98-M.Ojomo).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 1
(7:39 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:36 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.

TEXAS Longhorns
- Downs (5 plays, 36 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:36 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25
(7:36 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to BAY 46 for 29 yards (22-J.Woods).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46
(7:00 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to BAY 43 for 3 yards (2-B.Lynch).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 43
(6:30 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to BAY 39 for 4 yards (38-J.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 3 - TEXAS 39
(5:50 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
No Gain
4 & 3 - TEXAS 39
(5:45 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.

BAYLOR Bears
- TD (10 plays, 60 yards, 4:19 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40
(5:39 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 40 for no gain (15-C.Brown).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 40
(5:05 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer to TEX 49 for 11 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 49
(4:33 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to TEX 48 for 1 yard (32-M.Roach).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 48
(3:55 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 7-J.Lovett. 7-J.Lovett to TEX 45 for 3 yards (15-C.Brown).
+1 YD
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 45
(3:33 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer to TEX 44 for 1 yard (40-A.Adeoye).
+16 YD
4 & 5 - BAYLOR 44
(2:55 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to TEX 28 for 16 yards (3-J.Green). Penalty on TEX 49-T.Graham Offside declined.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 28
(2:22 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer to TEX 27 for 1 yard (46-J.Ossai).
No Gain
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 27
(1:37 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
Penalty
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 27
(1:31 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Atkinson. Penalty on TEX 3-J.Green Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEX 27. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 12
(1:26 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:20 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.

TEXAS Longhorns
- Interception (7 plays, 10 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:20 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25
(1:20 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 30 for 5 yards (98-C.Ogbonnaya26-T.Bernard).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 30
(0:57 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 40 for 10 yards (3-C.Miller8-H.Black).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40
(0:45 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 45 for 5 yards (8-H.Black).
No Gain
2 & 5 - TEXAS 45
(0:08 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 85-M.Epps.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - TEXAS 45
(0:01 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to BAY 49 for 6 yards (11-J.Houston).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49
(15:00 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Johnson.
Int
2 & 10 - TEXAS 49
(14:55 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-G.Arnold at BAY 9. 1-G.Arnold to BAY 35 for 26 yards (2-R.Johnson).

BAYLOR Bears
- FG (8 plays, 59 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35
(14:40 - 4th) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 44 for 9 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 44
(14:10 - 4th) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 46 for 2 yards (46-J.Ossai49-T.Graham).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46
(13:28 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Thornton. Penalty on TEX 5-D.Jamison Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAY 46. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39
(13:22 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer to TEX 38 for 1 yard (7-C.Sterns).
+26 YD
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 38
(12:42 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to TEX 12 for 26 yards (7-C.Sterns3-J.Green).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 12
(12:21 - 4th) 7-J.Lovett to TEX 11 for 1 yard (42-M.Bimage).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 11
(11:55 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer scrambles to TEX 6 for 5 yards (23-J.McCulloch49-T.Graham).
No Gain
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 6
(11:06 - 4th) 11-G.Bohanon incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - BAYLOR 6
(11:02 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers 24 yards Field Goal is Good.

TEXAS Longhorns
- Punt (10 plays, 13 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:57 - 4th) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25
(10:57 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 30 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 30
(10:32 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 32 for 2 yards (1-G.Arnold).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - TEXAS 32
(10:00 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 38 for 6 yards (26-T.Bernard2-B.Lynch).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 38
(9:40 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to TEX 44 for 6 yards (26-T.Bernard).
+18 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 44
(9:00 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 85-M.Epps. 85-M.Epps to BAY 38 for 18 yards (22-J.Woods).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 38
(8:43 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to BAY 32 for 6 yards (26-T.Bernard).
No Gain
2 & 4 - TEXAS 32
(8:17 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
Penalty
3 & 4 - TEXAS 32
(8:13 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 85-M.Epps. 85-M.Epps to BAY 33 for -1 yard. Penalty on TEX 56-Z.Shackelford Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAY 32. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 19 - TEXAS 47
(8:05 - 4th) Penalty on TEX 73-P.Braun Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BAY 47. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 34 - TEXAS 38
(7:48 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 32-D.Young.
Punt
4 & 34 - TEXAS 38
(7:42 - 4th) 45-C.Naggar punts 51 yards from TEX 38 to the BAY 11 downed by 19-B.Jones.

BAYLOR Bears
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 11
(7:33 - 4th) Penalty on BAY 52-S.Tecklenburg False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 11. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - BAYLOR 6
(7:33 - 4th) 11-G.Bohanon to BAY 10 for 4 yards (46-J.Ossai).
+1 YD
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 10
(6:52 - 4th) 11-G.Bohanon to BAY 11 for 1 yard (46-J.Ossai).
+7 YD
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 11
(6:03 - 4th) 11-G.Bohanon complete to 14-C.Platt. 14-C.Platt to BAY 18 for 7 yards. Penalty on BAY 81-T.Thornton Illegal block in the back declined.
Punt
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 18
(5:43 - 4th) 43-I.Power punts 40 yards from BAY 18 to TEX 42 fair catch by 19-B.Jones.

TEXAS Longhorns
- Downs (9 plays, 28 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42
(5:37 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 16-J.Smith. 16-J.Smith to TEX 48 for 6 yards (12-K.Barnes).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 48
(5:11 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles runs ob at BAY 47 for 5 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47
(4:35 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Johnson.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 47
(4:32 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 83-A.Woodard. 83-A.Woodard to BAY 33 for 14 yards (12-K.Barnes).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33
(4:11 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 16-J.Smith. 16-J.Smith to BAY 23 for 10 yards (13-R.Texada).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 23
(3:52 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Woodard.
Sack
2 & 10 - TEXAS 23
(3:49 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at BAY 30 for -7 yards (93-J.Lynch).
No Gain
3 & 17 - TEXAS 30
(3:36 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Washington.
No Gain
4 & 17 - TEXAS 30
(3:31 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.

BAYLOR Bears
- Downs (6 plays, 24 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31
(3:22 - 4th) Penalty on TEX 68-D.Kerstetter Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BAY 31. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46
(3:22 - 4th) 11-G.Bohanon pushed ob at TEX 50 for 4 yards. Penalty on BAY 6-J.Hasty Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 50.
+3 YD
1 & 16 - BAYLOR 40
(3:00 - 4th) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 43 for 3 yards (11-C.Adimora).
+4 YD
2 & 13 - BAYLOR 43
(2:15 - 4th) 11-G.Bohanon to BAY 47 for 4 yards (36-J.Jones).
+8 YD
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 47
(1:30 - 4th) 11-G.Bohanon to TEX 45 for 8 yards (50-B.Vaughns).
No Gain
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 45
(0:47 - 4th) 11-G.Bohanon to TEX 45 for no gain (50-B.Vaughns40-A.Adeoye).

TEXAS Longhorns
- TD (5 plays, 55 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45
(0:43 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to BAY 43 for 12 yards (2-B.Lynch).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43
(0:35 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to BAY 32 for 11 yards (3-C.Miller).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32
(0:22 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles runs ob at BAY 21 for 11 yards.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21
(0:15 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to BAY 4 for 17 yards (1-G.Arnold).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - TEXAS 4
(0:05 - 4th) 32-D.Young runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:01 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.

BAYLOR Bears

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:01 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker kicks 39 yards from TEX 35. 13-R.Sneed to BAY 26 for no gain.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:01
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 0:05
32-D.Young runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
55
yds
00:42
pos
9
24
Field Goal 11:02
95-J.Mayers 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
44
yds
03:38
pos
3
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:20
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 1:26
12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
45
yds
04:19
pos
3
20
Point After TD 7:36
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 7:39
12-C.Brewer runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
68
yds
04:33
pos
3
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:05
17-C.Dicker 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
1
plays
68
yds
00:13
pos
3
7
Point After TD 14:51
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 15:00
7-J.Lovett runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
50
yds
02:29
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 22
Rushing 11 9
Passing 10 9
Penalty 0 4
3rd Down Conv 4-13 5-13
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 369 384
Total Plays 68 64
Avg Gain 5.4 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 191 163
Rush Attempts 31 37
Avg Rush Yards 6.2 4.4
Net Yards Passing 178 221
Comp. - Att. 22-37 17-27
Yards Per Pass 4.8 8.2
Penalties - Yards 9-104 5-35
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 7-37.3 5-45.6
Return Yards 0 26
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-26
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Texas 6-5 030710
14 Baylor 10-1 0714324
McLane Stadium Waco, Texas
 178 PASS YDS 221
191 RUSH YDS 163
369 TOTAL YDS 384
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 200 0 1 99.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 200 0 1 99.5
S. Ehlinger 22/37 200 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 86 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 86 0
K. Ingram 7 86 0 68
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 79 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 79 0
S. Ehlinger 19 79 0 17
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
R. Johnson 4 22 0 10
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
D. Young 1 4 1 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 78 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 78 0
De. Duvernay 10 78 0 29
M. Epps 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
M. Epps 3 40 0 18
B. Eagles 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
B. Eagles 2 26 0 16
Ja. Smith 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
Ja. Smith 2 16 0 10
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
R. Johnson 3 16 0 6
A. Woodard 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
A. Woodard 1 14 0 14
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
K. Ingram 1 10 0 10
M. Washington 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Washington 0 0 0 0
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Young 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Ossai 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
J. Ossai 8-0 0.0 0
C. Sterns 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Sterns 5-1 0.0 0
C. Brown 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Brown 5-1 0.0 0
D. Overshown 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Overshown 5-0 0.0 0
M. Roach 32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Roach 3-0 0.0 0
D. Jamison 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Jamison 3-0 0.0 0
A. Adeoye 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
A. Adeoye 3-2 1.0 0
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Jones 2-2 0.0 0
J. Green 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Green 2-2 0.0 0
B. Vaughns 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Vaughns 2-0 0.0 0
C. Adimora 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Adimora 1-0 0.0 0
M. Ojomo 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Ojomo 1-0 0.0 0
M. Bimage 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Bimage 1-0 0.0 0
J. McCulloch 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McCulloch 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
T. Graham 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Graham 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
C. Dicker 1/1 48 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Naggar 45 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 37.3 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 37.3 4
C. Naggar 7 37.3 4 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 221 1 0 151.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 221 1 0 151.5
C. Brewer 16/25 221 1 0
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 7 0 0 79.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 7 0 0 79.4
G. Bohanon 1/2 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 75 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 75 1
C. Brewer 18 75 1 13
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 51 1
J. Lovett 9 51 1 28
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
G. Bohanon 6 21 0 8
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
J. Hasty 2 7 0 4
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Ebner 1 6 0 6
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Fleeks 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mims 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 125 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 125 1
D. Mims 7 125 1 26
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 66 0
C. Platt 4 66 0 44
R. Sneed 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
R. Sneed 2 21 0 11
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
J. Hasty 2 7 0 4
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Atkinson 1 6 0 6
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Lovett 1 3 0 3
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Ebner 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Bernard 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
T. Bernard 7-1 1.0 0
J. Williams 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.5
J. Williams 6-2 0.5 0
G. Arnold 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
G. Arnold 6-0 0.0 1
C. Miller 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Miller 5-0 0.0 0
R. Texada 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Texada 4-0 0.0 0
B. Lynch 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Lynch 4-1 0.0 0
H. Black 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
H. Black 4-1 0.0 0
R. Matiscik 46 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
R. Matiscik 2-0 1.0 0
J. Lynch 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
J. Lynch 2-0 2.0 0
J. Woods 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Woods 2-0 0.0 0
K. Barnes 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Barnes 2-1 0.0 0
J. Houston 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Houston 1-0 0.0 0
C. Ogbonnaya 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Ogbonnaya 1-0 0.0 0
B. Roy 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Roy 1-1 0.0 0
J. Lockhart 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
J. Lockhart 0-2 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Mayers 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
J. Mayers 1/1 24 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Power 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 45.6 3
I. Power 5 45.6 3 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Sneed 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
R. Sneed 1 0.0 0 0
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Fleeks 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:31 TEXAS 18 4:45 12 38 Punt
5:19 TEXAS 6 2:26 5 25 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 TEXAS 25 4:01 7 18 Punt
9:49 TEXAS 42 1:24 3 3 Punt
4:20 TEXAS 4 3:04 6 30 Punt
0:18 TEXAS 2 0:13 1 68 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEXAS 25 2:38 4 21 Punt
7:36 TEXAS 25 1:51 5 36 Downs
1:20 TEXAS 25 1:19 7 10 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:57 TEXAS 25 3:15 10 13 Punt
5:37 TEXAS 42 2:06 9 28 Downs
0:43 TEXAS 45 0:42 5 55 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAYLOR 25 0:18 2 57 Fumble
9:24 BAYLOR 11 3:54 7 31 Punt
2:42 TEXAS 50 2:29 7 50 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:36 BAYLOR 14 0:39 3 1 Punt
8:13 BAYLOR 21 3:38 8 27 Punt
1:10 BAYLOR 26 0:42 5 27 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:09 BAYLOR 13 4:33 11 87 TD
5:39 BAYLOR 40 4:19 10 60 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:40 BAYLOR 35 3:38 8 59 FG
7:33 BAYLOR 11 1:50 4 7 Punt
3:22 BAYLOR 31 2:35 6 24 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores