|
|
|SALA
|GAST
Ellington leads Georgia State past South Alabama 28-15
ATLANTA (AP) Dan Ellington threw two touchdown passes and Tra Barnett ran for 128 yards and a score as Georgia State cruised to a 28-15 victory over South Alabama on Saturday.
Diego Guajardo's 34-yard field goal was the only score in the first quarter as South Alabama took a 3-0 lead.
The Panthers (7-4, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference) took the lead for good in the second quarter on Destin Coates' 6-yard TD run and Ellington's 5-yard TD toss to Devin Gentry.
Barnett's 2-yard TD run was the only score in the third quarter and stretched Georgia State's lead to 21-3.
Ellington's 4-yard scoring toss to Roger Carter pushed the Panthers' lead to 28-3 just 7 seconds into the final period.
Desmond Trotter had two fourth-quarter TD passes for the Jaguars (1-10, 0-7) - a 20-yarder to Jalen Wayne and a 52-yarder to Jalen Tolbert.
Ellington finished 21-of-28 passing for 208 yards with one interception for Georgia State. Carter finished with seven catches for 87 yards.
Trotter completed 12 of 25 passes for 218 yards with a pick.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 21 for -4 yards (13-D.Daniels).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 14 - GAST 21(14:34 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 22 for 1 yard (13-D.Daniels).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - GAST 22(14:02 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - GAST 22(13:57 - 1st) 93-B.Wright punts 24 yards from GST 22 out of bounds at the GST 46.
SALA
Jaguars
- FG (7 plays, 29 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 46(13:50 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to GST 39 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - SALA 39(13:40 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to GST 38 for 1 yard (55-T.Thomas).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - SALA 38(13:20 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to GST 30 for 8 yards (35-H.McCray).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 30(13:52 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter to GST 20 for 10 yards (27-T.Dixon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(11:52 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to GST 20 for no gain (37-V.Heyward).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 20(11:29 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to GST 22 for -2 yards (52-D.Wilson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - SALA 22(10:40 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to GST 17 for 5 yards (9-C.Stone).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - SALA 17(10:02 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:57 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(9:57 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 25 for no gain (74-S.Brown).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 25(9:30 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 29 for 4 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAST 29(9:00 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 39 for 10 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 39(8:40 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 38 for -1 yard (99-J.Whatley).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 11 - GAST 38(8:20 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 35 for -3 yards (98-R.McWilliams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - GAST 35(7:55 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - GAST 35(7:45 - 1st) 93-B.Wright punts 59 yards from GST 35 Downed at the SAB 6.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (9 plays, 31 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 6(7:35 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to SAB 9 for 3 yards (20-Q.White).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 9(7:05 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to SAB 12 for 3 yards (7-J.Strachan).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - SALA 12(6:45 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 16 for 4 yards (32-Z.Dixon).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 16(6:15 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to SAB 18 for 2 yards (32-Z.Dixon).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 18(5:45 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 20 for 2 yards (6-J.Ifedi).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - SALA 20(5:20 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum to SAB 32 for 12 yards (29-C.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 32(4:55 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 36 for 4 yards (27-J.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 36(4:25 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 37 for 1 yard (6-J.Ifedi).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SALA 37(3:45 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - SALA 37(3:25 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 45 yards from SAB 37 Downed at the GST 18.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (13 plays, 82 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 18(2:50 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 21 for 3 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 21(2:15 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 80-M.Marshall. 80-M.Marshall to GST 33 for 12 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 33(1:45 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 36 for 3 yards (4-R.Cole).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 36(1:20 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to GST 42 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 42(1:00 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 44 for 2 yards (14-R.Yancey).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 44(0:45 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 43 for -1 yard (4-R.Cole).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - GAST 43(0:20 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to SAB 47 for 10 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 47(0:10 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to SAB 45 for 2 yards (99-J.Whatley).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 45(15:00 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to SAB 41 for 4 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 41(14:35 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to SAB 27 for 14 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 27(14:05 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to SAB 25 for 2 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 25(13:40 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to SAB 6 for 19 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - GAST 6(13:20 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:14 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Downs (5 plays, -5 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(13:14 - 2nd) Penalty on GST 17-D.Coates Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GST 35. No Play.
|
Kickoff
|(13:14 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 20. 5-T.Minter to GST 30 for 55 yards (11-C.Thompson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 30(13:14 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter to GST 26 for 4 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 26(12:40 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to GST 27 for -1 yard (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - SALA 27(12:15 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter to GST 20 for 7 yards (32-Z.Dixon). Penalty on SAB 20-T.Bickham Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at GST 20.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - SALA 35(12:00 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Crum.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 15 - SALA 35(11:20 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Sutherland.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 4:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(10:56 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 39 for 4 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 39(10:20 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 49 for 10 yards (7-C.Henderson).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 49(9:50 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to SAB 33 for 18 yards (7-C.Henderson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 33(9:20 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to SAB 30 for 3 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 30(8:55 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to SAB 32 for -2 yards (99-J.Whatley).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - GAST 32(8:32 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to SAB 30 for 2 yards (18-T.Morton).
|
+23 YD
|
4 & 7 - GAST 30(7:44 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to SAB 7 for 23 yards (17-R.Melton).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - GAST 7(7:20 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to SAB 5 for 2 yards (48-G.Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 5(6:50 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:39 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Fumble (7 plays, 30 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:39 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(6:39 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 26 for 1 yard (47-J.Taylor).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 26(6:15 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 30 for 4 yards (90-H.Willis).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - SALA 30(5:40 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum to SAB 42 for 12 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 42(5:15 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 47 for 5 yards (52-D.Wilson37-V.Heyward).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 47(4:40 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 48 for 1 yard (47-J.Taylor).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - SALA 48(4:20 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 50 for 2 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - SALA 50(3:11 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to GST 45 FUMBLES. 37-V.Heyward to GST 45 for no gain (20-B.Crum).
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 45(3:00 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 46 for 1 yard (3-A.DeShazor).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAST 46(2:35 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 5-T.Barnett. 5-T.Barnett to SAB 44 for 10 yards (14-R.Yancey).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 44(2:10 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to SAB 41 for 3 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GAST 41(1:50 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Marshall.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAST 41(1:45 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to SAB 38 for 3 yards (98-R.McWilliams).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - GAST 38(1:15 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to SAB End Zone for 38 yards. Team penalty on GST Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at SAB 38. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - GAST 43(1:15 - 2nd) 48-O.Holdenson punts 41 yards from SAB 43 Downed at the SAB 2.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (4 plays, 31 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 2(1:07 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 24 for 22 yards (29-C.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 24(0:55 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 24(0:50 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 5-T.Minter. 5-T.Minter to SAB 30 for 6 yards (9-C.Stone).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - SALA 30(0:28 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 33 for 3 yards (47-J.Taylor).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - SALA 33(0:11 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 60 yards from SAB 33 Downed at the GST 7.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 30 for 5 yards (29-C.Williams47-J.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SALA 30(14:35 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SALA 30(14:30 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Minter.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - SALA 30(14:25 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 51 yards from SAB 30 Downed at the GST 19.
GAST
Panthers
- Interception (8 plays, 2 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 19(14:09 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 26 for 7 yards (4-R.Cole).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAST 26(13:40 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 30 for 4 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 30(13:15 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 32 for 2 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 32(12:50 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to GST 42 for 10 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 42(12:20 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to SAB 42 for 16 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 42(11:55 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to SAB 40 for 2 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 40(11:30 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to SAB 41 for -1 yard (28-T.Reed).
|
Int
|
3 & 9 - GAST 41(11:15 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-D.Rockette at SAB 21. 6-D.Rockette to SAB 21 for no gain.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 21(11:04 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 43-N.Thompson. 43-N.Thompson to SAB 36 for 15 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 36(10:40 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 40 for 4 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
-10 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 40(10:20 - 3rd) to SAB 30 FUMBLES. 11-D.Trotter to SAB 30 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 16 - SALA 30(10:00 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 35 for 5 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 11 - SALA 35(9:30 - 3rd) Penalty on SAB 8-J.Tolbert False start 5 yards enforced at SAB 35. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - SALA 30(9:10 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 45 yards from SAB 30 to GST 25 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(8:44 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 31 for 6 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - GAST 31(8:15 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to GST 29 for -2 yards. Penalty on GST 64-P.Bartlett Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 31. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - GAST 21(8:00 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 26 for 5 yards (55-M.Strong46-N.Mobley).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - GAST 26(7:25 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to GST 39 for 13 yards (9-S.Fisher18-K.Johnson).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 39(6:55 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to SAB 43 for 18 yards (5-T.Young).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 43(6:35 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete.
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 43(6:30 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to SAB 11 for 32 yards (5-T.Young).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 11(6:05 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy. Penalty on SAB 6-D.Rockette Pass interference 9 yards enforced at SAB 11. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - GAST 2(6:00 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:52 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:52 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright kicks 64 yards from GST 35 out of bounds at the SAB 1.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(5:52 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - SALA 35(5:52 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 27 for -8 yards (90-H.Willis).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 18 - SALA 27(5:20 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 39 for 12 yards (47-J.Taylor).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - SALA 39(4:35 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 47 yards from SAB 39. 20-Q.White to GST 24 for 10 yards (12-C.Sutherland).
GAST
Panthers
- TD (11 plays, 76 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 24(4:21 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 24(4:15 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 31 for 7 yards (14-R.Yancey).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAST 31(3:50 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to SAB 47 for 22 yards (5-T.Young).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 47(3:25 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to SAB 45 for 2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 45(3:00 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to SAB 38 for 7 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 38(2:35 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to SAB 36 for 2 yards (99-J.Whatley).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 36(2:10 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 28-S.Paige. Penalty on SAB 28-T.Reed Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SAB 36. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 21(2:05 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to SAB 14 for 7 yards (42-J.Littles).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAST 14(1:40 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to SAB 11 for 3 yards (33-K.Gallmon46-N.Mobley).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 11(1:25 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to SAB 4 for 7 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAST 4(15:00 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:53 - 4th) 94-B.Brown extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Downs (13 plays, 69 yards, 4:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:53 - 4th) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(14:53 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 5-T.Minter. 5-T.Minter to SAB 21 for -4 yards (27-J.Jones).
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 14 - SALA 21(14:25 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to GST 40 for 39 yards (29-C.Williams).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 40(13:55 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter to GST 42 for -2 yards (6-J.Ifedi47-J.Taylor).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - SALA 42(13:25 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to GST 39 for 3 yards (47-J.Taylor52-D.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SALA 39(12:55 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 9 - SALA 39(12:50 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter to GST 30 for 9 yards (37-V.Heyward). Team penalty on GST Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 30(12:25 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to GST 25 for 5 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SALA 25(11:55 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Hamilton.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - SALA 25(11:50 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to GST 15 for 10 yards (27-J.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 15(11:30 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 15(11:25 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter to GST 7 for 8 yards (90-H.Willis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SALA 7(10:55 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to GST 7 for no gain (37-V.Heyward).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - SALA 7(10:25 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to GST 6 for 1 yard (55-T.Thomas).
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 6(10:01 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 23 for 17 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 23(9:45 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to GST 21 for -2 yards (28-T.Reed).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - GAST 21(9:10 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to GST 21 for no gain (98-R.McWilliams).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 12 - GAST 21(8:30 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GST 22 for 1 yard (46-N.Mobley).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - GAST 22(7:55 - 4th) 93-B.Wright punts 39 yards from GST 22 out of bounds at the SAB 39.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (5 plays, 61 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 39(7:32 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 39(7:25 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum to GST 34 for 27 yards (29-C.Williams).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 34(6:55 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to GST 26 for 8 yards (20-Q.White).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - SALA 26(6:25 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to GST 20 for 6 yards (42-B.Carroll3-C.Bacon).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(6:05 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(5:56 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is no good.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:56 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(5:56 - 4th) 23-D.Stubbs to GST 25 for no gain (46-N.Mobley).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 25(5:20 - 4th) 23-D.Stubbs to GST 24 for -1 yard (14-R.Yancey).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - GAST 24(4:55 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GST 28 for 4 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - GAST 28(4:05 - 4th) 48-O.Holdenson punts 40 yards from GST 28 Downed at the SAB 32.
SALA
Jaguars
- Interception (3 plays, 17 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - SALA 32(3:48 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 22 for -10 yards (32-Z.Dixon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - SALA 22(3:10 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|
Int
|
3 & 20 - SALA 22(3:07 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-T.Gore at GST 49. 12-T.Gore to GST 49 for no gain. Team penalty on GST Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
GAST
Panthers
- Downs (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 49(3:05 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GST 49 for no gain (55-M.Strong).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 49(2:30 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 46 for 5 yards (42-J.Littles4-R.Cole).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAST 46(2:00 - 4th) 23-D.Stubbs to SAB 45 for 1 yard (18-K.Johnson).
|
-3 YD
|
4 & 4 - GAST 45(1:20 - 4th) 23-D.Stubbs to SAB 48 for -3 yards (24-S.Jennings).
GAST
Panthers
- End of Game (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:49 - 4th) 97-F.Onate kicks 26 yards from SAB 35. 11-C.Thompson to GST 39 for no gain.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 39(0:49 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington kneels at GST 37 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - GAST 37(0:10 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington kneels at GST 35 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|24
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|308
|384
|Total Plays
|64
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|108
|176
|Rush Attempts
|39
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|200
|208
|Comp. - Att.
|12-25
|21-27
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-44
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-49.6
|5-40.6
|Return Yards
|55
|10
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-55
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|200
|PASS YDS
|208
|
|
|108
|RUSH YDS
|176
|
|
|308
|TOTAL YDS
|384
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Trotter 11 QB
|D. Trotter
|12/25
|218
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Minter 5 RB
|T. Minter
|18
|70
|0
|12
|
D. Trotter 11 QB
|D. Trotter
|14
|37
|0
|10
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|5
|10
|0
|5
|
J. Wilson 21 RB
|J. Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Voisin 2 S
|J. Voisin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Tolbert 8 WR
|J. Tolbert
|2
|74
|1
|52
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|3
|56
|0
|39
|
B. Crum 20 TE
|B. Crum
|3
|51
|0
|27
|
J. Wayne 4 WR
|J. Wayne
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
N. Thompson 43 TE
|N. Thompson
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Minter 5 RB
|T. Minter
|2
|2
|0
|6
|
T. Bickham 20 S
|T. Bickham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutherland 12 WR
|C. Sutherland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Hamilton 7 WR
|T. Hamilton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Mobley 46 LB
|N. Mobley
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gallmon 33 S
|K. Gallmon
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. DeShazor 3 LB
|A. DeShazor
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whatley 99 DL
|J. Whatley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 5 S
|T. Young
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yancey 14 LB
|R. Yancey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cole 4 LB
|R. Cole
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. McWilliams 98 DL
|R. McWilliams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Henderson 7 LB
|C. Henderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Littles 42 DL
|J. Littles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniels 13 S
|D. Daniels
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Strong Jr. 55 DL
|M. Strong Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Reed 28 CB
|T. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morton 18 QB
|T. Morton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fisher 9 S
|S. Fisher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 18 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 48 DL
|G. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rockette 6 CB
|D. Rockette
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Jennings 24 LB
|S. Jennings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 74 DL
|S. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Melton 17 CB
|R. Melton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|1/1
|34
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|5
|49.6
|3
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Minter 5 RB
|T. Minter
|1
|55.0
|55
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ellington 13 QB
|D. Ellington
|21/27
|208
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Barnett 5 RB
|T. Barnett
|23
|128
|1
|32
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|11
|33
|1
|7
|
D. Ellington 13 QB
|D. Ellington
|4
|12
|0
|6
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|4
|10
|0
|5
|
C. McCoy 83 WR
|C. McCoy
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
D. Stubbs 23 RB
|D. Stubbs
|4
|-3
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Carter 45 TE
|R. Carter
|7
|87
|1
|22
|
C. McCoy 83 WR
|C. McCoy
|7
|53
|0
|23
|
D. Gentry 14 WR
|D. Gentry
|4
|27
|1
|13
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
M. Marshall 80 WR
|M. Marshall
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Barnett 5 RB
|T. Barnett
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Taylor 47 LB
|J. Taylor
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 29 S
|C. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Dixon 32 LB
|Z. Dixon
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
V. Heyward 37 LB
|V. Heyward
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 27 CB
|J. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ifedi 6 WR
|J. Ifedi
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
|T. Stephens-McQueen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Willis 90 DE
|H. Willis
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 55 DE
|T. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 52 NT
|D. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stone 9 S
|C. Stone
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carroll 42 LB
|B. Carroll
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dixon 27 WR
|T. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strachan 7 LB
|J. Strachan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. McCray 35 TE
|H. McCray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ty. Gore 12 CB
|Ty. Gore
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Wright 93 P
|B. Wright
|3
|40.7
|1
|59
|
O. Holdenson 48 P
|O. Holdenson
|2
|40.5
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Thompson 11 WR
|C. Thompson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
-
LATECH
UAB
14
20
4th 1:45 ESP+
-
UCLA
23USC
35
45
4th 8:48 ABC
-
NTEXAS
RICE
14
20
4th 3:17 NFLN
-
WKY
USM
28
7
4th 2:46 ESP+
-
MRSHL
CHARLO
13
17
4th 1:40 FCBK
-
TEXAS
14BAYLOR
3
24
4th 3:36 FS1
-
25SMU
NAVY
28
28
4th 7:01 CBSS
-
13MICH
IND
39
14
4th 2:43 ESPN
-
TXAM
4UGA
13
19
4th 2:37 CBS
-
NEB
MD
54
7
4th 3:13 BTN
-
18MEMP
SFLA
42
10
4th 12:37 ESPU
-
PURDUE
12WISC
24
38
4th 14:13 FOX
-
CAL
STNFRD
10
17
4th 9:58 PACN
-
UTEP
NMEXST
22
27
4th 11:57 FLOF
-
CUSE
LVILLE
27
49
3rd 2:11 ACCN
-
SJST
UNLV
21
24
3rd 0:00 ATSN
-
ODU
MTSU
17
35
3rd 8:59 ESP3
-
TROY
LALAF
3
31
2nd 0:24 ESP+
-
FAU
TXSA
10
3
2nd 14:11 ESP+
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
14
21
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
EMICH
NILL
45
17
Final ESPN2
-
OHIO
BGREEN
66
24
Final ESPNU
-
AKRON
MIAOH
17
20
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
30
49
Final ESPN2
-
NCST
GATECH
26
28
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
WYO
7
17
Final ESP2
-
8PSU
2OHIOST
17
28
Final FOX
-
MICHST
RUT
27
0
Final FS1
-
LIB
UVA
27
55
Final FSN
-
BYU
MA
56
24
Final FloSports
-
ECU
UCONN
31
24
Final ESP3
-
BALLST
KENTST
38
41
Final ESP+
-
21OKLAST
WVU
20
13
Final ESP2
-
UCF
TULANE
34
31
Final CBSSN
-
10MINN
NWEST
38
22
Final ABC
-
KANSAS
22IOWAST
31
41
Final FSN
-
ILL
17IOWA
10
19
Final BTN
-
WCAR
5BAMA
3
66
Final ESPN
-
SAMF
15AUBURN
0
52
Final SECN
-
SALA
GAST
15
28
Final ESP+
-
AF
NMEX
44
22
Final ESP3
-
TXSTSM
24APLST
13
35
Final ESP+
-
BC
16ND
7
40
Final NBC
-
GAS
ARKST
33
38
Final ESP+
-
MERCER
UNC
7
56
Final FSN
-
TNMART
UK
7
50
Final SECN
-
PITT
VATECH
0
28
Final ESP2
-
ETNST
VANDY
0
38
Final SECN
-
ARK
1LSU
0
069.5 O/U
-41.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
KSTATE
TXTECH
0
057 O/U
-1
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
MIAMI
FIU
0
050.5 O/U
+20.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSS
-
TEMPLE
19CINCY
0
044 O/U
-9
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
6OREG
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
HOU
TULSA
0
057 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
ABIL
MISSST
0
057 O/U
-37
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
DUKE
WAKE
0
049.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
TENN
MIZZOU
0
047 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TCU
9OKLA
0
065 O/U
-18.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
OREGST
WASHST
0
076.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
WASH
COLO
0
053 O/U
+14
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
7UTAH
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
+24
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
FRESNO
0
051 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
20BOISE
UTAHST
0
052.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSS
-
SDGST
HAWAII
0
047 O/U
-1.5
Sat 11:00pm FCBK