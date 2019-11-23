Drive Chart
Ellington leads Georgia State past South Alabama 28-15

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) Dan Ellington threw two touchdown passes and Tra Barnett ran for 128 yards and a score as Georgia State cruised to a 28-15 victory over South Alabama on Saturday.

Diego Guajardo's 34-yard field goal was the only score in the first quarter as South Alabama took a 3-0 lead.

The Panthers (7-4, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference) took the lead for good in the second quarter on Destin Coates' 6-yard TD run and Ellington's 5-yard TD toss to Devin Gentry.

Barnett's 2-yard TD run was the only score in the third quarter and stretched Georgia State's lead to 21-3.

Ellington's 4-yard scoring toss to Roger Carter pushed the Panthers' lead to 28-3 just 7 seconds into the final period.

Desmond Trotter had two fourth-quarter TD passes for the Jaguars (1-10, 0-7) - a 20-yarder to Jalen Wayne and a 52-yarder to Jalen Tolbert.

Ellington finished 21-of-28 passing for 208 yards with one interception for Georgia State. Carter finished with seven catches for 87 yards.

Trotter completed 12 of 25 passes for 218 yards with a pick.

GAST Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 21 for -4 yards (13-D.Daniels).
+1 YD
2 & 14 - GAST 21
(14:34 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 22 for 1 yard (13-D.Daniels).
No Gain
3 & 13 - GAST 22
(14:02 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
Punt
4 & 13 - GAST 22
(13:57 - 1st) 93-B.Wright punts 24 yards from GST 22 out of bounds at the GST 46.

SALA Jaguars
- FG (7 plays, 29 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 46
(13:50 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to GST 39 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - SALA 39
(13:40 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to GST 38 for 1 yard (55-T.Thomas).
+8 YD
3 & 2 - SALA 38
(13:20 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to GST 30 for 8 yards (35-H.McCray).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 30
(13:52 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter to GST 20 for 10 yards (27-T.Dixon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 20
(11:52 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to GST 20 for no gain (37-V.Heyward).
-2 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 20
(11:29 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to GST 22 for -2 yards (52-D.Wilson).
+5 YD
3 & 12 - SALA 22
(10:40 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to GST 17 for 5 yards (9-C.Stone).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - SALA 17
(10:02 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

GAST Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:57 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(9:57 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 25 for no gain (74-S.Brown).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25
(9:30 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 29 for 4 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
+10 YD
3 & 6 - GAST 29
(9:00 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 39 for 10 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 39
(8:40 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 38 for -1 yard (99-J.Whatley).
-3 YD
2 & 11 - GAST 38
(8:20 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 35 for -3 yards (98-R.McWilliams).
No Gain
3 & 14 - GAST 35
(7:55 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
Punt
4 & 14 - GAST 35
(7:45 - 1st) 93-B.Wright punts 59 yards from GST 35 Downed at the SAB 6.

SALA Jaguars
- Punt (9 plays, 31 yards, 4:10 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 6
(7:35 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to SAB 9 for 3 yards (20-Q.White).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 9
(7:05 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to SAB 12 for 3 yards (7-J.Strachan).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 12
(6:45 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 16 for 4 yards (32-Z.Dixon).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 16
(6:15 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to SAB 18 for 2 yards (32-Z.Dixon).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 18
(5:45 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 20 for 2 yards (6-J.Ifedi).
+12 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 20
(5:20 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum to SAB 32 for 12 yards (29-C.Williams).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 32
(4:55 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 36 for 4 yards (27-J.Jones).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 36
(4:25 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 37 for 1 yard (6-J.Ifedi).
No Gain
3 & 5 - SALA 37
(3:45 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter incomplete.
Punt
4 & 5 - SALA 37
(3:25 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 45 yards from SAB 37 Downed at the GST 18.

GAST Panthers
- TD (13 plays, 82 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 18
(2:50 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 21 for 3 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
+12 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 21
(2:15 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 80-M.Marshall. 80-M.Marshall to GST 33 for 12 yards (6-D.Rockette).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 33
(1:45 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 36 for 3 yards (4-R.Cole).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 36
(1:20 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to GST 42 for 6 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 42
(1:00 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 44 for 2 yards (14-R.Yancey).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 44
(0:45 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 43 for -1 yard (4-R.Cole).
+10 YD
2 & 11 - GAST 43
(0:20 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to SAB 47 for 10 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 47
(0:10 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to SAB 45 for 2 yards (99-J.Whatley).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45
(15:00 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to SAB 41 for 4 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
+14 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 41
(14:35 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to SAB 27 for 14 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 27
(14:05 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to SAB 25 for 2 yards.
+19 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 25
(13:40 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to SAB 6 for 19 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 6 - GAST 6
(13:20 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:14 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.

SALA Jaguars
- Downs (5 plays, -5 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(13:14 - 2nd) Penalty on GST 17-D.Coates Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GST 35. No Play.
Kickoff
(13:14 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 20. 5-T.Minter to GST 30 for 55 yards (11-C.Thompson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 30
(13:14 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter to GST 26 for 4 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 26
(12:40 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to GST 27 for -1 yard (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+7 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 27
(12:15 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter to GST 20 for 7 yards (32-Z.Dixon). Penalty on SAB 20-T.Bickham Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at GST 20.
No Gain
3 & 15 - SALA 35
(12:00 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Crum.
No Gain
4 & 15 - SALA 35
(11:20 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Sutherland.

GAST Panthers
- TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 4:17 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(10:56 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 39 for 4 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 39
(10:20 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 49 for 10 yards (7-C.Henderson).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49
(9:50 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to SAB 33 for 18 yards (7-C.Henderson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 33
(9:20 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to SAB 30 for 3 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 30
(8:55 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to SAB 32 for -2 yards (99-J.Whatley).
+2 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 32
(8:32 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to SAB 30 for 2 yards (18-T.Morton).
+23 YD
4 & 7 - GAST 30
(7:44 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to SAB 7 for 23 yards (17-R.Melton).
+2 YD
1 & 7 - GAST 7
(7:20 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to SAB 5 for 2 yards (48-G.Johnson).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 5
(6:50 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:39 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.

SALA Jaguars
- Fumble (7 plays, 30 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:39 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25
(6:39 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 26 for 1 yard (47-J.Taylor).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 26
(6:15 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 30 for 4 yards (90-H.Willis).
+12 YD
3 & 5 - SALA 30
(5:40 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum to SAB 42 for 12 yards (3-C.Bacon).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 42
(5:15 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 47 for 5 yards (52-D.Wilson37-V.Heyward).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 47
(4:40 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 48 for 1 yard (47-J.Taylor).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 48
(4:20 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 50 for 2 yards (42-B.Carroll).
+5 YD
4 & 2 - SALA 50
(3:11 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to GST 45 FUMBLES. 37-V.Heyward to GST 45 for no gain (20-B.Crum).

GAST Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45
(3:00 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 46 for 1 yard (3-A.DeShazor).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 46
(2:35 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 5-T.Barnett. 5-T.Barnett to SAB 44 for 10 yards (14-R.Yancey).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 44
(2:10 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to SAB 41 for 3 yards (46-N.Mobley).
No Gain
2 & 7 - GAST 41
(1:50 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Marshall.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - GAST 41
(1:45 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to SAB 38 for 3 yards (98-R.McWilliams).
Penalty
4 & 4 - GAST 38
(1:15 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to SAB End Zone for 38 yards. Team penalty on GST Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at SAB 38. No Play.
Punt
4 & 9 - GAST 43
(1:15 - 2nd) 48-O.Holdenson punts 41 yards from SAB 43 Downed at the SAB 2.

SALA Jaguars
- Punt (4 plays, 31 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 2
(1:07 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 24 for 22 yards (29-C.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 24
(0:55 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 24
(0:50 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 5-T.Minter. 5-T.Minter to SAB 30 for 6 yards (9-C.Stone).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 30
(0:28 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 33 for 3 yards (47-J.Taylor).
Punt
4 & 1 - SALA 33
(0:11 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 60 yards from SAB 33 Downed at the GST 7.

GAST Panthers
- Halftime (1 plays, 18 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 7
(0:06 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 25 for 18 yards (5-T.Young).

SALA Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 30 for 5 yards (29-C.Williams47-J.Taylor).
No Gain
2 & 5 - SALA 30
(14:35 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
No Gain
3 & 5 - SALA 30
(14:30 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Minter.
Punt
4 & 5 - SALA 30
(14:25 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 51 yards from SAB 30 Downed at the GST 19.

GAST Panthers
- Interception (8 plays, 2 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 19
(14:09 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 26 for 7 yards (4-R.Cole).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 26
(13:40 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 30 for 4 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 30
(13:15 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 32 for 2 yards (46-N.Mobley).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 32
(12:50 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to GST 42 for 10 yards.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 42
(12:20 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to SAB 42 for 16 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 42
(11:55 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to SAB 40 for 2 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 40
(11:30 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to SAB 41 for -1 yard (28-T.Reed).
Int
3 & 9 - GAST 41
(11:15 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-D.Rockette at SAB 21. 6-D.Rockette to SAB 21 for no gain.

SALA Jaguars
- Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 21
(11:04 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 43-N.Thompson. 43-N.Thompson to SAB 36 for 15 yards (37-V.Heyward).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 36
(10:40 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 40 for 4 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
-10 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 40
(10:20 - 3rd) to SAB 30 FUMBLES. 11-D.Trotter to SAB 30 for no gain.
+5 YD
3 & 16 - SALA 30
(10:00 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 35 for 5 yards (3-C.Bacon).
Penalty
4 & 11 - SALA 35
(9:30 - 3rd) Penalty on SAB 8-J.Tolbert False start 5 yards enforced at SAB 35. No Play.
Punt
4 & 16 - SALA 30
(9:10 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 45 yards from SAB 30 to GST 25 fair catch by 20-Q.White.

GAST Panthers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(8:44 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 31 for 6 yards.
Penalty
2 & 4 - GAST 31
(8:15 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to GST 29 for -2 yards. Penalty on GST 64-P.Bartlett Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 31. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 14 - GAST 21
(8:00 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 26 for 5 yards (55-M.Strong46-N.Mobley).
+13 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 26
(7:25 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to GST 39 for 13 yards (9-S.Fisher18-K.Johnson).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 39
(6:55 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to SAB 43 for 18 yards (5-T.Young).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 43
(6:35 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete.
+32 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 43
(6:30 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to SAB 11 for 32 yards (5-T.Young).
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 11
(6:05 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy. Penalty on SAB 6-D.Rockette Pass interference 9 yards enforced at SAB 11. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - GAST 2
(6:00 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:52 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.

SALA Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:52 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright kicks 64 yards from GST 35 out of bounds at the SAB 1.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 35
(5:52 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete.
Sack
2 & 10 - SALA 35
(5:52 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 27 for -8 yards (90-H.Willis).
+12 YD
3 & 18 - SALA 27
(5:20 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 39 for 12 yards (47-J.Taylor).
Punt
4 & 6 - SALA 39
(4:35 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 47 yards from SAB 39. 20-Q.White to GST 24 for 10 yards (12-C.Sutherland).

GAST Panthers
- TD (11 plays, 76 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 24
(4:21 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 24
(4:15 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 31 for 7 yards (14-R.Yancey).
+22 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 31
(3:50 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to SAB 47 for 22 yards (5-T.Young).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 47
(3:25 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to SAB 45 for 2 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 45
(3:00 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to SAB 38 for 7 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 38
(2:35 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to SAB 36 for 2 yards (99-J.Whatley).
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 36
(2:10 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 28-S.Paige. Penalty on SAB 28-T.Reed Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SAB 36. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 21
(2:05 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to SAB 14 for 7 yards (42-J.Littles).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 14
(1:40 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to SAB 11 for 3 yards (33-K.Gallmon46-N.Mobley).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 11
(1:25 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to SAB 4 for 7 yards (46-N.Mobley).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 4
(15:00 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:53 - 4th) 94-B.Brown extra point is good.

SALA Jaguars
- Downs (13 plays, 69 yards, 4:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:53 - 4th) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25
(14:53 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 5-T.Minter. 5-T.Minter to SAB 21 for -4 yards (27-J.Jones).
+39 YD
2 & 14 - SALA 21
(14:25 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to GST 40 for 39 yards (29-C.Williams).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 40
(13:55 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter to GST 42 for -2 yards (6-J.Ifedi47-J.Taylor).
+3 YD
2 & 12 - SALA 42
(13:25 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to GST 39 for 3 yards (47-J.Taylor52-D.Wilson).
No Gain
3 & 9 - SALA 39
(12:55 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
+9 YD
4 & 9 - SALA 39
(12:50 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter to GST 30 for 9 yards (37-V.Heyward). Team penalty on GST Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 30
(12:25 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to GST 25 for 5 yards (3-C.Bacon).
No Gain
2 & 5 - SALA 25
(11:55 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Hamilton.
+10 YD
3 & 5 - SALA 25
(11:50 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to GST 15 for 10 yards (27-J.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 15
(11:30 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 15
(11:25 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter to GST 7 for 8 yards (90-H.Willis).
No Gain
3 & 2 - SALA 7
(10:55 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to GST 7 for no gain (37-V.Heyward).
+1 YD
4 & 2 - SALA 7
(10:25 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to GST 6 for 1 yard (55-T.Thomas).

GAST Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 6
(10:01 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 23 for 17 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 23
(9:45 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to GST 21 for -2 yards (28-T.Reed).
No Gain
2 & 12 - GAST 21
(9:10 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to GST 21 for no gain (98-R.McWilliams).
+1 YD
3 & 12 - GAST 21
(8:30 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GST 22 for 1 yard (46-N.Mobley).
Punt
4 & 11 - GAST 22
(7:55 - 4th) 93-B.Wright punts 39 yards from GST 22 out of bounds at the SAB 39.

SALA Jaguars
- TD (5 plays, 61 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 39
(7:32 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
+27 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 39
(7:25 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum to GST 34 for 27 yards (29-C.Williams).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 34
(6:55 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to GST 26 for 8 yards (20-Q.White).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - SALA 26
(6:25 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to GST 20 for 6 yards (42-B.Carroll3-C.Bacon).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 20
(6:05 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(5:56 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is no good.

GAST Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:56 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(5:56 - 4th) 23-D.Stubbs to GST 25 for no gain (46-N.Mobley).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25
(5:20 - 4th) 23-D.Stubbs to GST 24 for -1 yard (14-R.Yancey).
+4 YD
3 & 11 - GAST 24
(4:55 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GST 28 for 4 yards (46-N.Mobley).
Punt
4 & 7 - GAST 28
(4:05 - 4th) 48-O.Holdenson punts 40 yards from GST 28 Downed at the SAB 32.

SALA Jaguars
- Interception (3 plays, 17 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - SALA 32
(3:48 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 22 for -10 yards (32-Z.Dixon).
No Gain
2 & 20 - SALA 22
(3:10 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
Int
3 & 20 - SALA 22
(3:07 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-T.Gore at GST 49. 12-T.Gore to GST 49 for no gain. Team penalty on GST Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.

GAST Panthers
- Downs (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 49
(3:05 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GST 49 for no gain (55-M.Strong).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 49
(2:30 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 46 for 5 yards (42-J.Littles4-R.Cole).
+1 YD
3 & 5 - GAST 46
(2:00 - 4th) 23-D.Stubbs to SAB 45 for 1 yard (18-K.Johnson).
-3 YD
4 & 4 - GAST 45
(1:20 - 4th) 23-D.Stubbs to SAB 48 for -3 yards (24-S.Jennings).

SALA Jaguars
- TD (1 plays, 52 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
+52 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48
(0:58 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(0:49 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete.

GAST Panthers
- End of Game (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:49 - 4th) 97-F.Onate kicks 26 yards from SAB 35. 11-C.Thompson to GST 39 for no gain.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 39
(0:49 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington kneels at GST 37 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - GAST 37
(0:10 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington kneels at GST 35 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:49
11-D.Trotter incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
15
28
Touchdown 0:58
11-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
52
yds
00:09
pos
15
28
Missed Point After Touchdown 5:56
36-D.Guajardo extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
9
28
Touchdown 6:05
11-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
61
yds
01:36
pos
9
28
Point After TD 14:53
94-B.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 15:00
13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
61
yds
02:56
pos
3
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:52
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 6:00
5-T.Barnett runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
76
yds
02:52
pos
3
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:39
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 6:50
13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
04:17
pos
3
13
Point After TD 13:14
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 13:20
17-D.Coates runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
82
yds
02:40
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 10:02
36-D.Guajardo 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
29
yds
03:48
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 24
Rushing 5 8
Passing 9 14
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 5-16 6-14
4th Down Conv 1-4 1-2
Total Net Yards 308 384
Total Plays 64 75
Avg Gain 4.8 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 108 176
Rush Attempts 39 48
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 3.7
Net Yards Passing 200 208
Comp. - Att. 12-25 21-27
Yards Per Pass 8.0 7.7
Penalties - Yards 4-44 3-30
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 5-49.6 5-40.6
Return Yards 55 10
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-10
Kickoffs - Returns 1-55 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
South Alabama 1-10 3001215
Georgia State 7-4 0147728
Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium Atlanta, Georgia
 200 PASS YDS 208
108 RUSH YDS 176
308 TOTAL YDS 384
South Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Trotter 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48% 218 2 1 139.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48% 218 2 1 139.6
D. Trotter 12/25 218 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Minter 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 70 0
T. Minter 18 70 0 12
D. Trotter 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 37 0
D. Trotter 14 37 0 10
C. Davis 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 10 0
C. Davis 5 10 0 5
J. Wilson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Wilson 1 1 0 1
J. Voisin 2 S
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Voisin 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Tolbert 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 74 1
J. Tolbert 2 74 1 52
K. Baker 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 56 0
K. Baker 3 56 0 39
B. Crum 20 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 51 0
B. Crum 3 51 0 27
J. Wayne 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 1
J. Wayne 1 20 1 20
N. Thompson 43 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
N. Thompson 1 15 0 15
T. Minter 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
T. Minter 2 2 0 6
T. Bickham 20 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Bickham 0 0 0 0
C. Sutherland 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Sutherland 0 0 0 0
T. Hamilton 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Hamilton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Mobley 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
N. Mobley 6-2 0.0 0
K. Gallmon 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Gallmon 6-0 0.0 0
A. DeShazor 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. DeShazor 6-0 0.0 0
J. Whatley 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Whatley 4-0 0.0 0
T. Young 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Young 4-0 0.0 0
R. Yancey 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Yancey 4-0 0.0 0
R. Cole 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Cole 3-1 0.0 0
R. McWilliams 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. McWilliams 3-0 0.0 0
C. Henderson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Henderson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Littles 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Littles 2-0 0.0 0
D. Daniels 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Daniels 2-0 0.0 0
M. Strong Jr. 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Strong Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
T. Reed 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Reed 2-0 0.0 0
T. Morton 18 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Morton 1-0 0.0 0
S. Fisher 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Fisher 1-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
G. Johnson 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Rockette 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Rockette 1-0 0.0 1
S. Jennings 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Jennings 1-0 0.0 0
S. Brown 74 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
R. Melton 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Melton 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Guajardo 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/1
D. Guajardo 1/1 34 0/1 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Brooks 92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 49.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 49.6 3
J. Brooks 5 49.6 3 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Minter 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 55.0 55 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 55.0 55 0
T. Minter 1 55.0 55 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ellington 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 208 2 1 159.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 208 2 1 159.5
D. Ellington 21/27 208 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Barnett 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 128 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 128 1
T. Barnett 23 128 1 32
D. Coates 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 33 1
D. Coates 11 33 1 7
D. Ellington 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
D. Ellington 4 12 0 6
T. Gregg 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
T. Gregg 4 10 0 5
C. McCoy 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
C. McCoy 1 -2 0 -2
D. Stubbs 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -3 0
D. Stubbs 4 -3 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Carter 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 87 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 87 1
R. Carter 7 87 1 22
C. McCoy 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 53 0
C. McCoy 7 53 0 23
D. Gentry 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 1
D. Gentry 4 27 1 13
D. Coates 17 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
D. Coates 1 19 0 19
M. Marshall 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. Marshall 1 12 0 12
T. Barnett 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
T. Barnett 1 10 0 10
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Taylor 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Taylor 5-2 0.0 0
C. Williams 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
Z. Dixon 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
Z. Dixon 4-0 1.0 0
V. Heyward 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
V. Heyward 4-1 0.0 0
J. Jones 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
J. Ifedi 6 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Ifedi 3-0 0.0 0
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Stephens-McQueen 3-0 0.0 0
C. Bacon 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Bacon 3-1 0.0 0
H. Willis 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
H. Willis 3-0 1.0 0
T. Thomas 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
D. Wilson 52 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Wilson 2-1 0.0 0
C. Stone 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Stone 2-0 0.0 0
B. Carroll 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Carroll 2-0 0.0 0
Q. White 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Q. White 2-0 0.0 0
T. Dixon 27 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Dixon 1-0 0.0 0
J. Strachan 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Strachan 1-0 0.0 0
H. McCray 35 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. McCray 1-0 0.0 0
Ty. Gore 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Ty. Gore 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Wright 93 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
B. Wright 0/0 0 3/3 3
Ba. Brown 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
Ba. Brown 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Wright 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 40.7 1
B. Wright 3 40.7 1 59
O. Holdenson 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 1
O. Holdenson 2 40.5 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. Thompson 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. White 20 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
Q. White 1 10.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:50 GAST 46 3:48 7 29 FG
7:35 SALA 6 4:10 9 31 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 GAST 30 1:54 5 -5 Downs
6:39 SALA 25 3:28 7 30 Fumble
1:07 SALA 2 0:56 4 31 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SALA 25 0:35 3 5 Punt
11:04 SALA 21 1:54 5 9 Punt
5:52 SALA 35 1:17 3 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 SALA 25 4:28 13 69 Downs
7:32 SALA 39 1:36 5 61 TD
3:48 SALA 32 0:41 3 17 INT
0:58 SALA 48 0:09 1 52 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAST 25 1:03 3 -3 Punt
9:57 GAST 25 2:12 6 10 Punt
2:50 GAST 18 2:40 13 82 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:56 GAST 35 4:17 9 65 TD
3:00 GAST 45 1:45 6 12 Punt
0:06 GAST 7 0:00 1 18 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 GAST 19 2:54 8 2 INT
8:44 GAST 25 2:52 9 75 TD
4:21 GAST 24 2:56 11 76 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:01 GAST 6 2:06 4 16 Punt
5:56 GAST 25 1:51 3 3 Punt
3:05 GAST 49 1:45 4 3 Downs
0:49 GAST 39 0:39 2 -4 Game
NCAA FB Scores