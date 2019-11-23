Drive Chart
MICHST
RUT

No Text

Michigan State keeps postseason hopes alive, beats Rutgers

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Cody White had career-highs with 11 receptions and three touchdowns and Michigan State kept its postseason bowl hopes alive by snapping a five-game losing streak with a 27-0 win over Rutgers on Saturday.

White, who entered with two touchdown catches this season, caught scoring passes of 21, 16 and 7 yards from Brian Lewerke as the Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) sent the Scarlet Knights (2-9, 0-8) to their 20th straight conference loss.

Lewerke was 21 of 30 for 239 yards, Elijah Collins rushed for 109 yards and Matt Coghlin hit field goals of 46 and 36 yards as Michigan State posted its first shutout since beating Rutgers 49-0 in 2016.

Rutgers thought it had scored midway through the fourth quarter on a 44-yard field goal by Justin Davidovicz. But a holding penalty took the points off the board and forced a punt.

Michigan State can qualify for its 12th bowl game in coach Mark Dantonio's 13 seasons with a win at home over Maryland next weekend.

White has been a pain for Rutgers. He scored the game-winning touchdown on an end around late in the fourth quarter in a 14-10 win last season. The junior's 11 catches tied for the eighth most in a single game for the Spartans and his 136 yards receiving was a season high for him.

Michigan State outgained Rutgers 395-140 in total yards and held the Scarlet Knights without a first down in the first half in taking a 17-0 lead. Rutgers finished with seven first downs.

Lewerke and White were the show on offense in the opening half, combining nine times for 117 yards, including touchdown passes of 21 yards in the first quarter and 16 with 32 seconds left in the half.

The margin could have been a lot worse. The Spartans were stopped on fourth and 1 inside the Rutgers 33 twice and Coghlin hit the left goalpost on a 33-yard field goal attempt after safety Xavier Henderson returned an interception to the Rutgers 15.

Rutgers longest play in the half was a 7-yard yard pass to Aaron Young. The Scarlet Knights got their initial first down on a 13-yard run by quarterback Johnny Langan on the second play of the second half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan State: The Spartan kept their postseason hopes alive.

Rutgers: This was their last real chance to win a game. No chance in Happy Valley next week.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Host Maryland on Saturday.

Rutgers: Finish season at No. 8 Penn State.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

MICHST Spartans
- Downs (9 plays, 49 yards, 4:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 30 yards from RUT 35 out of bounds at the MSU 35.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 35
(15:00 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MSU 49 for 14 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 49
(14:30 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 50 for 1 yard (96-W.Previlon97-M.Tverdov).
+14 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 50
(13:55 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to RUT 36 for 14 yards (12-C.Izien).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 36
(13:20 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to RUT 34 for 2 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams3-O.Fatukasi).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 34
(12:45 - 1st) 8-J.Nailor to RUT 25 for 9 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25
(12:15 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to RUT 18 for 7 yards (12-C.Izien3-O.Fatukasi).
No Gain
2 & 3 - MICHST 18
(11:40 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to RUT 18 for no gain (3-O.Fatukasi).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - MICHST 18
(10:58 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke to RUT 16 for 2 yards (12-C.Izien3-O.Fatukasi).
No Gain
4 & 1 - MICHST 16
(10:35 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to RUT 16 for no gain (3-O.Fatukasi).

RUT Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 16
(10:30 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 19 for 3 yards (99-R.Williams).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 19
(9:53 - 1st) 17-J.Langan complete to 6-M.Jabbie. 6-M.Jabbie to RUT 23 for 4 yards (6-D.Dowell).
No Gain
3 & 3 - RUT 23
(9:20 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 23 for no gain (45-N.Harvey).
Punt
4 & 3 - RUT 23
(8:45 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 41 yards from RUT 23 to MSU 36 fair catch by 16-B.Sowards.

MICHST Spartans
- TD (7 plays, 64 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 36
(8:38 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MSU 44 for 8 yards (4-T.Barrow).
+19 YD
2 & 2 - MICHST 44
(8:03 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to RUT 37 for 19 yards (21-T.Avery).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 37
(7:34 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to RUT 33 for 4 yards (50-J.Turner).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - MICHST 33
(7:00 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to RUT 25 for 8 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25
(6:25 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to RUT 20 for 5 yards (6-R.Battle50-J.Turner).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 20
(5:50 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke to RUT 21 for -1 yard (96-W.Previlon).
+21 YD
3 & 6 - MICHST 21
(5:08 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:03 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.

RUT Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:03 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 61 yards from MSU 35. 2-A.Young to RUT 30 for 26 yards (43-J.Mandryk98-C.Hahn).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 30
(4:56 - 1st) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Young.
No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 30
(4:53 - 1st) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
No Gain
3 & 10 - RUT 30
(4:46 - 1st) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Washington.
Punt
4 & 10 - RUT 30
(4:42 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 31 yards from RUT 30 Downed at the MSU 39.

MICHST Spartans
- FG (6 plays, 33 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 39
(4:33 - 1st) 34-A.Williams to MSU 40 for 1 yard (4-T.Barrow8-T.Fogg).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 40
(4:00 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to RUT 48 for 12 yards (21-T.Avery).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 48
(3:30 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor. Penalty on RUT 4-T.Barrow Pass interference 15 yards enforced at RUT 48. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 33
(3:23 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to RUT 32 for 1 yard (98-R.Jutwreten88-B.Bordner).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 32
(2:45 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to RUT 31 for 1 yard (8-T.Fogg7-E.Lumor).
+3 YD
3 & 8 - MICHST 31
(2:03 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to RUT 28 for 3 yards (12-C.Izien).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - MICHST 28
(1:15 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin 46 yards Field Goal is Good.

RUT Scarlet Knights
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:11 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 64 yards from MSU 35. 2-A.Young to RUT 25 for 24 yards (21-C.Chambers).
Penalty
1 & 10 - RUT 25
(1:05 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 31 for 6 yards (48-K.Willekes). Penalty on RUT 55-M.Maietti Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 25. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 20 - RUT 15
(0:59 - 1st) 17-J.Langan to RUT 20 for 5 yards (93-N.Jones).
+7 YD
2 & 15 - RUT 20
(0:10 - 1st) 17-J.Langan complete to 2-A.Young. 2-A.Young to RUT 27 for 7 yards (3-X.Henderson).
+5 YD
3 & 8 - RUT 27
(15:00 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan scrambles to RUT 32 for 5 yards (33-J.Boateng).
Punt
4 & 3 - RUT 32
(14:20 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 45 yards from RUT 32 to MSU 23 fair catch by 16-B.Sowards.

MICHST Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 23
(14:17 - 2nd) 26-B.Wright to MSU 26 for 3 yards (26-C.Onyechi50-J.Turner).
Sack
2 & 7 - MICHST 26
(13:38 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke sacked at MSU 15 for -11 yards (50-J.Turner).
No Gain
3 & 18 - MICHST 15
(13:00 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 24-E.Collins.
Punt
4 & 18 - MICHST 15
(12:55 - 2nd) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 43 yards from MSU 15. 19-C.Silva to RUT 42 for no gain (9-D.Long).

RUT Scarlet Knights
- Interception (3 plays, 43 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 42
(12:46 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 40 for -2 yards (96-J.Panasiuk).
+2 YD
2 & 12 - RUT 40
(12:04 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 42 for 2 yards (72-M.Panasiuk48-K.Willekes).
Int
3 & 10 - RUT 42
(11:30 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-X.Henderson at RUT 47. 3-X.Henderson to RUT 15 for 32 yards.

MICHST Spartans
- Missed FG (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 15
(11:23 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 15
(11:18 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 13 for 2 yards (4-T.Barrow50-J.Turner).
Sack
3 & 8 - MICHST 13
(10:40 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke sacked at RUT 15 for -2 yards (7-E.Lumor).
No Good
4 & 10 - MICHST 15
(10:00 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.

RUT Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 20
(9:56 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 24 for 4 yards (34-A.Simmons).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - RUT 24
(9:20 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 23 for -1 yard (48-K.Willekes).
No Gain
3 & 7 - RUT 23
(8:45 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Jabbie.
Punt
4 & 7 - RUT 23
(8:38 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 50 yards from RUT 23. 16-B.Sowards to MSU 30 for 3 yards (47-B.Taylor29-L.Stevens).

MICHST Spartans
- Downs (10 plays, 37 yards, 4:34 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 30
(8:27 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 37 for 7 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - MICHST 37
(7:53 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MSU 38 for 1 yard (12-C.Izien).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - MICHST 38
(7:15 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 45 for 7 yards (12-C.Izien).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 45
(6:33 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 49 for 4 yards (96-W.Previlon6-R.Battle).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - MICHST 49
(5:55 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 2-J.Barnett. 2-J.Barnett to RUT 42 for 9 yards (2-A.Young).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 42
(5:24 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 42
(5:21 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 37 for 5 yards (4-T.Barrow50-J.Turner).
Penalty
3 & 5 - MICHST 37
(4:49 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 13-L.Nelson. 13-L.Nelson to RUT 35 for 2 yards (21-T.Avery). Penalty on MSU 79-M.Khaleefah Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at RUT 37. No Play.
+19 YD
3 & 20 - MICHST 48
(4:34 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 2-J.Barnett. 2-J.Barnett to RUT 33 for 19 yards (12-C.Izien).
No Gain
4 & 1 - MICHST 33
(3:53 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 33 for no gain (21-T.Avery).

RUT Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 33
(3:46 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 35 for 2 yards (3-X.Henderson).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 35
(3:14 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 38 for 3 yards (99-R.Williams3-X.Henderson).
No Gain
3 & 5 - RUT 38
(2:35 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 82-C.Dremel.
Punt
4 & 5 - RUT 38
(2:29 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 39 yards from RUT 38 Downed at the MSU 23.

MICHST Spartans
- TD (9 plays, 77 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 23
(2:13 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MSU 32 for 9 yards. Penalty on MSU 74-D.Dobbs Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 23. No Play.
+23 YD
1 & 20 - MICHST 13
(2:07 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 36 for 23 yards (12-C.Izien).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 36
(1:34 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 41 for 5 yards (27-K.Marfo).
Penalty
2 & 5 - MICHST 41
(1:08 - 2nd) Penalty on MSU 7-C.White False start 5 yards enforced at MSU 41. No Play.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 36
(1:08 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 44 for 8 yards (27-K.Marfo).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - MICHST 44
(1:02 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to RUT 49 for 7 yards (27-K.Marfo).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 49
(0:57 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to RUT 33 for 16 yards.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 33
(0:40 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to RUT 16 for 17 yards (21-T.Avery).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 16
(0:36 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:32 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.

RUT Scarlet Knights
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:32 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 55 yards from MSU 35. 2-A.Young to RUT 30 for 20 yards (43-J.Mandryk).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 30
(0:26 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan kneels at RUT 28 for -2 yards.

RUT Scarlet Knights
- Downs (8 plays, 19 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 98-C.Hahn kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 27 for 2 yards (99-R.Williams17-T.Thompson).
+13 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 27
(14:30 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 40 for 13 yards (3-X.Henderson17-T.Thompson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 40
(14:05 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 42 for 2 yards (17-T.Thompson99-R.Williams).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 42
(13:35 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 49 for 9 yards (6-D.Dowell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 49
(13:08 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 49
(13:02 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to MSU 43 for 6 yards (92-E.Morris).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - RUT 43
(12:28 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan to MSU 41 for 2 yards (45-N.Harvey).
Sack
4 & 2 - RUT 41
(11:50 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan sacked at MSU 44 for -3 yards (17-T.Thompson34-A.Simmons).

MICHST Spartans
- Interception (12 plays, -1 yards, 4:23 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 44
(11:44 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 48 for 8 yards (17-D.Jennings6-R.Battle).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - MICHST 48
(11:12 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 44 for 4 yards (97-M.Tverdov6-R.Battle).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 44
(10:45 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 41 for 3 yards (12-C.Izien).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 41
(10:10 - 3rd) 8-J.Nailor to RUT 39 for 2 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
+12 YD
3 & 5 - MICHST 39
(9:28 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to RUT 27 for 12 yards (22-D.Hayes).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 27
(8:53 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 26 for 1 yard (4-T.Barrow3-O.Fatukasi).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MICHST 26
(8:18 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Seybert.
+23 YD
3 & 9 - MICHST 26
(8:10 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to RUT 3 for 23 yards (4-T.Barrow). Penalty on RUT 4-T.Barrow Pass interference declined.
Penalty
3 & 9 - MICHST 26
(8:10 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White. Penalty on RUT 4-T.Barrow Pass interference 15 yards enforced at RUT 26. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 11
(8:05 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 10 for 1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MICHST 10
(7:28 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Barnett.
Int
3 & 9 - MICHST 10
(7:21 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-D.Jennings at RUT End Zone. 17-D.Jennings touchback.

RUT Scarlet Knights
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 20
(7:16 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 30 for 10 yards (3-X.Henderson99-R.Williams).
Penalty
1 & 10 - RUT 30
(6:45 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 35 for 5 yards (96-J.Panasiuk). Penalty on RUT 71-R.O'Neal Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 30. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 20 - RUT 20
(6:40 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 23 for 3 yards (45-N.Harvey3-X.Henderson).
+5 YD
2 & 17 - RUT 23
(5:55 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan complete to 6-M.Jabbie. 6-M.Jabbie to RUT 28 for 5 yards (34-A.Simmons).
+6 YD
3 & 12 - RUT 28
(5:11 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan scrambles to RUT 34 for 6 yards (3-X.Henderson45-N.Harvey).
Punt
4 & 6 - RUT 34
(4:35 - 3rd) 94-A.Korsak punts 44 yards from RUT 34. 16-B.Sowards to MSU 28 for 6 yards (29-L.Stevens32-R.Abdulaziz).

MICHST Spartans
- FG (9 plays, 53 yards, 4:15 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 28
(4:25 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 37 for 9 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - MICHST 37
(3:45 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 40 for 3 yards (26-C.Onyechi).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 40
(3:15 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 4-C.Hayes. 4-C.Hayes to RUT 36 for 24 yards (22-D.Hayes).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 36
(2:45 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 40 for -4 yards (97-M.Tverdov9-T.Maddox-Williams).
No Gain
2 & 14 - MICHST 40
(2:05 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Gillison.
+16 YD
3 & 14 - MICHST 40
(2:01 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke scrambles to RUT 24 for 16 yards (12-C.Izien).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 24
(1:30 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 26 for -2 yards (98-R.Jutwreten).
No Gain
2 & 12 - MICHST 26
(0:50 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
+7 YD
3 & 12 - MICHST 26
(0:45 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke scrambles to RUT 19 for 7 yards (50-J.Turner21-T.Avery).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - MICHST 19
(0:10 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin 36 yards Field Goal is Good.

RUT Scarlet Knights
- Fumble (2 plays, 15 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:05 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 64 yards from MSU 35. 2-A.Young to RUT 19 for 18 yards (33-J.Boateng).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 19
(15:00 - 4th) 17-J.Langan complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 28 for 9 yards (17-T.Thompson).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - RUT 28
(14:28 - 4th) 17-J.Langan complete to 83-I.Washington. 83-I.Washington to RUT 36 FUMBLES (22-J.Scott). 22-J.Scott to RUT 29 for 5 yards.

MICHST Spartans
- TD (4 plays, 29 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 29
(14:21 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to RUT 28 for 1 yard. Penalty on RUT 4-T.Barrow Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at RUT 28.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 14
(14:00 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to RUT 13 for 1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 13
(13:20 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to RUT 7 for 6 yards (4-T.Barrow).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - MICHST 7
(12:45 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:39 - 4th) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.

RUT Scarlet Knights
- Punt (13 plays, 45 yards, 5:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:39 - 4th) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 56 yards from MSU 35. 2-A.Young to RUT 29 for 20 yards (31-E.Warinner).
Sack
1 & 10 - RUT 29
(12:32 - 4th) 17-J.Langan sacked at RUT 25 for -4 yards (45-N.Harvey48-K.Willekes).
+16 YD
2 & 14 - RUT 25
(11:53 - 4th) 17-J.Langan complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 41 for 16 yards (3-X.Henderson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 41
(11:20 - 4th) 17-J.Langan scrambles to MSU 48 for 11 yards (6-D.Dowell).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 48
(10:55 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 44 for 4 yards (64-J.Slade).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - RUT 44
(10:25 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 40 for 4 yards (45-N.Harvey).
No Gain
3 & 2 - RUT 40
(10:00 - 4th) 17-J.Langan to MSU 40 for no gain (3-X.Henderson96-J.Panasiuk).
+10 YD
4 & 2 - RUT 40
(9:25 - 4th) 17-J.Langan scrambles to MSU 30 for 10 yards (17-T.Thompson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 30
(8:50 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Jabbie.
Penalty
2 & 10 - RUT 30
(8:45 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Washington. Penalty on MSU 29-S.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 30. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 20
(8:39 - 4th) 17-J.Langan complete to 5-P.Woods. 5-P.Woods to MSU 16 for 4 yards (29-S.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 6 - RUT 16
(8:00 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Washington.
Penalty
3 & 6 - RUT 16
(7:55 - 4th) 17-J.Langan scrambles to MSU 13 for 3 yards (3-X.Henderson). Penalty on RUT 54-K.Seymour Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 16. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 16 - RUT 26
(7:35 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 5-P.Woods.
Field Goal
4 & 16 - RUT 26
(7:30 - 4th) 95-J.Davidovicz 44 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on RUT 54-K.Seymour Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 26. No Play.
Punt
4 & 26 - RUT 36
(7:23 - 4th) 94-A.Korsak punts 35 yards from MSU 36 Downed at the MSU 1.

MICHST Spartans
- Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 1
(7:17 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 4 for 3 yards (6-R.Battle).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 4
(6:35 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 7 for 3 yards (98-R.Jutwreten2-A.Young).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - MICHST 7
(5:58 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to MSU 15 for 8 yards (22-D.Hayes6-R.Battle).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 15
(5:20 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 13 for -2 yards (11-D.Singleton).
-1 YD
2 & 12 - MICHST 13
(4:37 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 12 for -1 yard (88-B.Bordner98-R.Jutwreten).
No Gain
3 & 13 - MICHST 12
(3:53 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete.
Punt
4 & 13 - MICHST 12
(3:47 - 4th) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 36 yards from MSU 12 to MSU 48 fair catch by 4-A.Young.

RUT Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - RUT 48
(3:40 - 4th) 17-J.Langan sacked at RUT 47 for -5 yards (96-W.Previlon).
No Gain
2 & 15 - RUT 47
(3:20 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 5-P.Woods.
No Gain
3 & 15 - RUT 47
(3:16 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 5-P.Woods.
Punt
4 & 15 - RUT 47
(3:09 - 4th) 94-A.Korsak punts 48 yards from RUT 47 Downed at the MSU 5.

MICHST Spartans

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 5
(2:57 - 4th) 26-B.Wright to MSU 9 for 4 yards (4-T.Barrow90-F.Recio).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - MICHST 9
(2:15 - 4th) 26-B.Wright to MSU 19 for 10 yards (58-M.Toure28-A.Pugh).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 19
(1:35 - 4th) 26-B.Wright to MSU 23 for 4 yards (4-T.Barrow58-M.Toure).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - MICHST 23
(0:50 - 4th) 26-B.Wright to MSU 27 for 4 yards (28-A.Pugh55-A.Rosa).
-1 YD
3 & 2 - MICHST 27
(0:08 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi kneels at MSU 26 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:39
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
0
Touchdown 12:45
14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
15
yds
01:42
pos
26
0
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:10
4-M.Coghlin 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
53
yds
04:15
pos
20
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:32
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
0
Touchdown 0:36
14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
92
yds
01:41
pos
16
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:15
4-M.Coghlin 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
18
yds
03:18
pos
10
0
Point After TD 5:03
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 5:08
14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
64
yds
03:35
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 7
Rushing 9 5
Passing 13 1
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 7-16 0-11
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 382 132
Total Plays 77 47
Avg Gain 5.0 2.8
Net Yards Rushing 156 83
Rush Attempts 47 27
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 3.1
Net Yards Passing 226 49
Comp. - Att. 21-30 8-20
Yards Per Pass 7.5 2.5
Penalties - Yards 4-40 7-84
Touchdowns 3 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 2-39.5 8-41.6
Return Yards 41 108
Punts - Returns 2-9 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 5-108
Int. - Returns 1-32 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Michigan State 5-6 1073727
Rutgers 2-9 00000
SHI Stadium Piscataway, New Jersey
 226 PASS YDS 49
156 RUSH YDS 83
382 TOTAL YDS 132
Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 239 3 1 163.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 239 3 1 163.3
B. Lewerke 21/30 239 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Collins 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
31 109 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 109 0
E. Collins 31 109 0 23
B. Wright 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
B. Wright 5 25 0 10
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 14 0
B. Lewerke 7 14 0 16
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
J. Nailor 2 11 0 9
A. Williams Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
A. Williams Jr. 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 136 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 136 3
C. White 11 136 3 21
J. Barnett 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
J. Barnett 2 28 0 19
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 27 0
J. Nailor 5 27 0 8
T. Mosley 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
T. Mosley 2 24 0 16
C. Hayes 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
C. Hayes 1 24 0 24
T. Gillison 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Gillison 0 0 0 0
M. Seybert 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Seybert 0 0 0 0
E. Collins 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Collins 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
X. Henderson 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
X. Henderson 7-2 0.0 1
N. Harvey 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
N. Harvey 4-2 0.5 0
D. Dowell 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Dowell 3-0 0.0 0
R. Williams 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Williams 3-2 0.0 0
T. Thompson 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.5
T. Thompson 3-3 0.5 0
K. Willekes 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
K. Willekes 2-1 1.0 0
A. Simmons 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Simmons 2-0 0.0 0
J. Scott 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Scott 2-0 0.0 0
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Panasiuk 2-1 0.0 0
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Panasiuk 1-0 0.0 0
Sh. Brown 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Sh. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
N. Jones 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
J. Slade 64 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Slade 1-0 0.0 0
M. Allen 64 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Allen 1-0 0.0 0
J. Boateng 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Boateng 1-0 0.0 0
E. Morris 92 P
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Morris 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hahn 98 K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
C. Hahn 0-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/3 3/3
M. Coghlin 2/3 46 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Hartbarger 5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 39.5 0
J. Hartbarger 2 39.5 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sowards 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 6 0
B. Sowards 2 4.5 6 0
Rutgers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Langan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 57 0 1 53.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 57 0 1 53.9
J. Langan 8/20 57 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Langan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 49 0
J. Langan 14 49 0 13
I. Pacheco 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 36 0
I. Pacheco 12 36 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Pacheco 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
I. Pacheco 2 25 0 16
M. Jabbie 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
M. Jabbie 2 9 0 5
Av. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
Av. Young 1 7 0 7
I. Washington 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
I. Washington 1 6 0 8
B. Melton 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Melton 1 6 0 6
P. Woods 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
P. Woods 1 4 0 4
Aa. Young 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Aa. Young 0 0 0 0
C. Dremel 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Dremel 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Izien 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
C. Izien 10-0 0.0 0
T. Barrow 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
T. Barrow 8-0 0.0 0
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
O. Fatukasi 6-4 0.0 0
M. Tverdov 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. Tverdov 5-1 0.0 0
T. Avery 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Avery 4-1 0.0 0
R. Jutwreten 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Jutwreten 3-1 0.0 0
K. Marfo 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Marfo 3-0 0.0 0
W. Previlon 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. Previlon 3-0 0.0 0
J. Turner 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 1.0
J. Turner 3-4 1.0 0
D. Hayes 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Hayes 3-0 0.0 0
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Maddox-Williams 2-1 0.0 0
C. Onyechi 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Onyechi 2-0 0.0 0
R. Battle 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
R. Battle 2-4 0.0 0
D. Singleton 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Singleton 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jennings 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Jennings 1-0 0.0 1
A. Pugh 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Pugh 1-1 0.0 0
E. Lumor 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
E. Lumor 1-1 1.0 0
T. Fogg 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Fogg 1-1 0.0 0
Av. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Av. Young 1-1 0.0 0
B. Bordner 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Bordner 1-1 0.0 0
M. Toure 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Toure 1-1 0.0 0
A. Rosa 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Rosa 0-1 0.0 0
F. Recio 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
F. Recio 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Davidovicz 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
J. Davidovicz 1/1 44 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Korsak 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 41.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 41.6 2
A. Korsak 8 41.6 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Av. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 21.6 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 21.6 26 0
Av. Young 5 21.6 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Aa. Young 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
Aa. Young 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICHST 35 4:25 9 49 Downs
8:38 MICHST 36 3:35 7 64 TD
4:33 MICHST 39 3:18 6 33 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:17 MICHST 23 1:22 3 -8 Punt
11:23 RUT 15 1:23 3 0 FG Miss
8:27 MICHST 30 4:34 10 37 Downs
2:13 MICHST 23 1:41 9 77 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:44 MICHST 44 4:23 12 -1 INT
4:25 MICHST 28 4:15 9 53 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:21 RUT 29 1:42 4 29 TD
7:17 MICHST 1 3:30 6 11 Punt
2:57 MICHST 5 2:49 5 21
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:30 RUT 16 1:45 3 7 Punt
5:03 RUT 30 0:21 3 0 Punt
1:11 RUT 25 1:01 4 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:46 RUT 42 1:16 3 43 INT
9:56 RUT 20 1:18 3 3 Punt
3:46 RUT 33 1:17 3 5 Punt
0:32 RUT 30 0:06 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RUT 25 3:10 8 19 Downs
7:16 RUT 20 2:41 5 14 Punt
0:05 RUT 19 0:00 2 15 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:39 RUT 29 5:16 13 45 Punt
3:40 MICHST 48 0:31 3 -5 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores