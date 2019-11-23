|
|
|MICHST
|RUT
Michigan State keeps postseason hopes alive, beats Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Cody White had career-highs with 11 receptions and three touchdowns and Michigan State kept its postseason bowl hopes alive by snapping a five-game losing streak with a 27-0 win over Rutgers on Saturday.
White, who entered with two touchdown catches this season, caught scoring passes of 21, 16 and 7 yards from Brian Lewerke as the Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) sent the Scarlet Knights (2-9, 0-8) to their 20th straight conference loss.
Lewerke was 21 of 30 for 239 yards, Elijah Collins rushed for 109 yards and Matt Coghlin hit field goals of 46 and 36 yards as Michigan State posted its first shutout since beating Rutgers 49-0 in 2016.
Rutgers thought it had scored midway through the fourth quarter on a 44-yard field goal by Justin Davidovicz. But a holding penalty took the points off the board and forced a punt.
Michigan State can qualify for its 12th bowl game in coach Mark Dantonio's 13 seasons with a win at home over Maryland next weekend.
White has been a pain for Rutgers. He scored the game-winning touchdown on an end around late in the fourth quarter in a 14-10 win last season. The junior's 11 catches tied for the eighth most in a single game for the Spartans and his 136 yards receiving was a season high for him.
Michigan State outgained Rutgers 395-140 in total yards and held the Scarlet Knights without a first down in the first half in taking a 17-0 lead. Rutgers finished with seven first downs.
Lewerke and White were the show on offense in the opening half, combining nine times for 117 yards, including touchdown passes of 21 yards in the first quarter and 16 with 32 seconds left in the half.
The margin could have been a lot worse. The Spartans were stopped on fourth and 1 inside the Rutgers 33 twice and Coghlin hit the left goalpost on a 33-yard field goal attempt after safety Xavier Henderson returned an interception to the Rutgers 15.
Rutgers longest play in the half was a 7-yard yard pass to Aaron Young. The Scarlet Knights got their initial first down on a 13-yard run by quarterback Johnny Langan on the second play of the second half.
THE TAKEAWAY
Michigan State: The Spartan kept their postseason hopes alive.
Rutgers: This was their last real chance to win a game. No chance in Happy Valley next week.
UP NEXT
Michigan State: Host Maryland on Saturday.
Rutgers: Finish season at No. 8 Penn State.
---
MICHST
Spartans
- Downs (9 plays, 49 yards, 4:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 30 yards from RUT 35 out of bounds at the MSU 35.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(15:00 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MSU 49 for 14 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(14:30 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 50 for 1 yard (96-W.Previlon97-M.Tverdov).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 50(13:55 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to RUT 36 for 14 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(13:20 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to RUT 34 for 2 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams3-O.Fatukasi).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 34(12:45 - 1st) 8-J.Nailor to RUT 25 for 9 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(12:15 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to RUT 18 for 7 yards (12-C.Izien3-O.Fatukasi).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MICHST 18(11:40 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to RUT 18 for no gain (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICHST 18(10:58 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke to RUT 16 for 2 yards (12-C.Izien3-O.Fatukasi).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MICHST 16(10:35 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to RUT 16 for no gain (3-O.Fatukasi).
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 16(10:30 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 19 for 3 yards (99-R.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - RUT 19(9:53 - 1st) 17-J.Langan complete to 6-M.Jabbie. 6-M.Jabbie to RUT 23 for 4 yards (6-D.Dowell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - RUT 23(9:20 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 23 for no gain (45-N.Harvey).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - RUT 23(8:45 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 41 yards from RUT 23 to MSU 36 fair catch by 16-B.Sowards.
MICHST
Spartans
- TD (7 plays, 64 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(8:38 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MSU 44 for 8 yards (4-T.Barrow).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 2 - MICHST 44(8:03 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to RUT 37 for 19 yards (21-T.Avery).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(7:34 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to RUT 33 for 4 yards (50-J.Turner).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICHST 33(7:00 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to RUT 25 for 8 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(6:25 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to RUT 20 for 5 yards (6-R.Battle50-J.Turner).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 20(5:50 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke to RUT 21 for -1 yard (96-W.Previlon).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 6 - MICHST 21(5:08 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:03 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:03 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 61 yards from MSU 35. 2-A.Young to RUT 30 for 26 yards (43-J.Mandryk98-C.Hahn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 30(4:56 - 1st) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Young.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RUT 30(4:53 - 1st) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - RUT 30(4:46 - 1st) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Washington.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - RUT 30(4:42 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 31 yards from RUT 30 Downed at the MSU 39.
MICHST
Spartans
- FG (6 plays, 33 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 39(4:33 - 1st) 34-A.Williams to MSU 40 for 1 yard (4-T.Barrow8-T.Fogg).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 40(4:00 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to RUT 48 for 12 yards (21-T.Avery).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 48(3:30 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor. Penalty on RUT 4-T.Barrow Pass interference 15 yards enforced at RUT 48. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 33(3:23 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to RUT 32 for 1 yard (98-R.Jutwreten88-B.Bordner).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 32(2:45 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to RUT 31 for 1 yard (8-T.Fogg7-E.Lumor).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - MICHST 31(2:03 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to RUT 28 for 3 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MICHST 28(1:15 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:11 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 64 yards from MSU 35. 2-A.Young to RUT 25 for 24 yards (21-C.Chambers).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(1:05 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 31 for 6 yards (48-K.Willekes). Penalty on RUT 55-M.Maietti Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 25. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - RUT 15(0:59 - 1st) 17-J.Langan to RUT 20 for 5 yards (93-N.Jones).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - RUT 20(0:10 - 1st) 17-J.Langan complete to 2-A.Young. 2-A.Young to RUT 27 for 7 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - RUT 27(15:00 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan scrambles to RUT 32 for 5 yards (33-J.Boateng).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - RUT 32(14:20 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 45 yards from RUT 32 to MSU 23 fair catch by 16-B.Sowards.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 23(14:17 - 2nd) 26-B.Wright to MSU 26 for 3 yards (26-C.Onyechi50-J.Turner).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 26(13:38 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke sacked at MSU 15 for -11 yards (50-J.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - MICHST 15(13:00 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 24-E.Collins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - MICHST 15(12:55 - 2nd) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 43 yards from MSU 15. 19-C.Silva to RUT 42 for no gain (9-D.Long).
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Interception (3 plays, 43 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 42(12:46 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 40 for -2 yards (96-J.Panasiuk).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - RUT 40(12:04 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 42 for 2 yards (72-M.Panasiuk48-K.Willekes).
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - RUT 42(11:30 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-X.Henderson at RUT 47. 3-X.Henderson to RUT 15 for 32 yards.
MICHST
Spartans
- Missed FG (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 15(11:23 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 15(11:18 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 13 for 2 yards (4-T.Barrow50-J.Turner).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - MICHST 13(10:40 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke sacked at RUT 15 for -2 yards (7-E.Lumor).
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - MICHST 15(10:00 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 20(9:56 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 24 for 4 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 24(9:20 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 23 for -1 yard (48-K.Willekes).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - RUT 23(8:45 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Jabbie.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - RUT 23(8:38 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 50 yards from RUT 23. 16-B.Sowards to MSU 30 for 3 yards (47-B.Taylor29-L.Stevens).
MICHST
Spartans
- Downs (10 plays, 37 yards, 4:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(8:27 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 37 for 7 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICHST 37(7:53 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MSU 38 for 1 yard (12-C.Izien).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - MICHST 38(7:15 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 45 for 7 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 45(6:33 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 49 for 4 yards (96-W.Previlon6-R.Battle).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICHST 49(5:55 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 2-J.Barnett. 2-J.Barnett to RUT 42 for 9 yards (2-A.Young).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(5:24 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 42(5:21 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 37 for 5 yards (4-T.Barrow50-J.Turner).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 37(4:49 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 13-L.Nelson. 13-L.Nelson to RUT 35 for 2 yards (21-T.Avery). Penalty on MSU 79-M.Khaleefah Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at RUT 37. No Play.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 20 - MICHST 48(4:34 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 2-J.Barnett. 2-J.Barnett to RUT 33 for 19 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MICHST 33(3:53 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 33 for no gain (21-T.Avery).
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 33(3:46 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 35 for 2 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 35(3:14 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 38 for 3 yards (99-R.Williams3-X.Henderson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - RUT 38(2:35 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 82-C.Dremel.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - RUT 38(2:29 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 39 yards from RUT 38 Downed at the MSU 23.
MICHST
Spartans
- TD (9 plays, 77 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 23(2:13 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MSU 32 for 9 yards. Penalty on MSU 74-D.Dobbs Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 23. No Play.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 20 - MICHST 13(2:07 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 36 for 23 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(1:34 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 41 for 5 yards (27-K.Marfo).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 41(1:08 - 2nd) Penalty on MSU 7-C.White False start 5 yards enforced at MSU 41. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 36(1:08 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 44 for 8 yards (27-K.Marfo).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - MICHST 44(1:02 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to RUT 49 for 7 yards (27-K.Marfo).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(0:57 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to RUT 33 for 16 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 33(0:40 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to RUT 16 for 17 yards (21-T.Avery).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 16(0:36 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:32 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 55 yards from MSU 35. 2-A.Young to RUT 30 for 20 yards (43-J.Mandryk).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 30(0:26 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan kneels at RUT 28 for -2 yards.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Downs (8 plays, 19 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-C.Hahn kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 27 for 2 yards (99-R.Williams17-T.Thompson).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 27(14:30 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 40 for 13 yards (3-X.Henderson17-T.Thompson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 40(14:05 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 42 for 2 yards (17-T.Thompson99-R.Williams).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 42(13:35 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 49 for 9 yards (6-D.Dowell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 49(13:08 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 49(13:02 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to MSU 43 for 6 yards (92-E.Morris).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - RUT 43(12:28 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan to MSU 41 for 2 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|
Sack
|
4 & 2 - RUT 41(11:50 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan sacked at MSU 44 for -3 yards (17-T.Thompson34-A.Simmons).
MICHST
Spartans
- Interception (12 plays, -1 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 44(11:44 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 48 for 8 yards (17-D.Jennings6-R.Battle).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - MICHST 48(11:12 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 44 for 4 yards (97-M.Tverdov6-R.Battle).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 44(10:45 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 41 for 3 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 41(10:10 - 3rd) 8-J.Nailor to RUT 39 for 2 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 39(9:28 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to RUT 27 for 12 yards (22-D.Hayes).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 27(8:53 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 26 for 1 yard (4-T.Barrow3-O.Fatukasi).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 26(8:18 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Seybert.
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 9 - MICHST 26(8:10 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to RUT 3 for 23 yards (4-T.Barrow). Penalty on RUT 4-T.Barrow Pass interference declined.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MICHST 26(8:10 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White. Penalty on RUT 4-T.Barrow Pass interference 15 yards enforced at RUT 26. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 11(8:05 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 10 for 1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 10(7:28 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Barnett.
|
Int
|
3 & 9 - MICHST 10(7:21 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-D.Jennings at RUT End Zone. 17-D.Jennings touchback.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 20(7:16 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 30 for 10 yards (3-X.Henderson99-R.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 30(6:45 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 35 for 5 yards (96-J.Panasiuk). Penalty on RUT 71-R.O'Neal Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 30. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - RUT 20(6:40 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 23 for 3 yards (45-N.Harvey3-X.Henderson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 17 - RUT 23(5:55 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan complete to 6-M.Jabbie. 6-M.Jabbie to RUT 28 for 5 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - RUT 28(5:11 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan scrambles to RUT 34 for 6 yards (3-X.Henderson45-N.Harvey).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - RUT 34(4:35 - 3rd) 94-A.Korsak punts 44 yards from RUT 34. 16-B.Sowards to MSU 28 for 6 yards (29-L.Stevens32-R.Abdulaziz).
MICHST
Spartans
- FG (9 plays, 53 yards, 4:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 28(4:25 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 37 for 9 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - MICHST 37(3:45 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 40 for 3 yards (26-C.Onyechi).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 40(3:15 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 4-C.Hayes. 4-C.Hayes to RUT 36 for 24 yards (22-D.Hayes).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(2:45 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 40 for -4 yards (97-M.Tverdov9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - MICHST 40(2:05 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Gillison.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 14 - MICHST 40(2:01 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke scrambles to RUT 24 for 16 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 24(1:30 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 26 for -2 yards (98-R.Jutwreten).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - MICHST 26(0:50 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - MICHST 26(0:45 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke scrambles to RUT 19 for 7 yards (50-J.Turner21-T.Avery).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MICHST 19(0:10 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Fumble (2 plays, 15 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:05 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 64 yards from MSU 35. 2-A.Young to RUT 19 for 18 yards (33-J.Boateng).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 19(15:00 - 4th) 17-J.Langan complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 28 for 9 yards (17-T.Thompson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - RUT 28(14:28 - 4th) 17-J.Langan complete to 83-I.Washington. 83-I.Washington to RUT 36 FUMBLES (22-J.Scott). 22-J.Scott to RUT 29 for 5 yards.
MICHST
Spartans
- TD (4 plays, 29 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 29(14:21 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to RUT 28 for 1 yard. Penalty on RUT 4-T.Barrow Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at RUT 28.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 14(14:00 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to RUT 13 for 1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 13(13:20 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to RUT 7 for 6 yards (4-T.Barrow).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICHST 7(12:45 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:39 - 4th) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (13 plays, 45 yards, 5:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:39 - 4th) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 56 yards from MSU 35. 2-A.Young to RUT 29 for 20 yards (31-E.Warinner).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - RUT 29(12:32 - 4th) 17-J.Langan sacked at RUT 25 for -4 yards (45-N.Harvey48-K.Willekes).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 14 - RUT 25(11:53 - 4th) 17-J.Langan complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 41 for 16 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 41(11:20 - 4th) 17-J.Langan scrambles to MSU 48 for 11 yards (6-D.Dowell).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 48(10:55 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 44 for 4 yards (64-J.Slade).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 44(10:25 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 40 for 4 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - RUT 40(10:00 - 4th) 17-J.Langan to MSU 40 for no gain (3-X.Henderson96-J.Panasiuk).
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 2 - RUT 40(9:25 - 4th) 17-J.Langan scrambles to MSU 30 for 10 yards (17-T.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 30(8:50 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Jabbie.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - RUT 30(8:45 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Washington. Penalty on MSU 29-S.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 30. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 20(8:39 - 4th) 17-J.Langan complete to 5-P.Woods. 5-P.Woods to MSU 16 for 4 yards (29-S.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - RUT 16(8:00 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Washington.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - RUT 16(7:55 - 4th) 17-J.Langan scrambles to MSU 13 for 3 yards (3-X.Henderson). Penalty on RUT 54-K.Seymour Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 16. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - RUT 26(7:35 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 5-P.Woods.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - RUT 26(7:30 - 4th) 95-J.Davidovicz 44 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on RUT 54-K.Seymour Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 26. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 26 - RUT 36(7:23 - 4th) 94-A.Korsak punts 35 yards from MSU 36 Downed at the MSU 1.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 1(7:17 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 4 for 3 yards (6-R.Battle).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 4(6:35 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 7 for 3 yards (98-R.Jutwreten2-A.Young).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 7(5:58 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to MSU 15 for 8 yards (22-D.Hayes6-R.Battle).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 15(5:20 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 13 for -2 yards (11-D.Singleton).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - MICHST 13(4:37 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 12 for -1 yard (88-B.Bordner98-R.Jutwreten).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MICHST 12(3:53 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - MICHST 12(3:47 - 4th) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 36 yards from MSU 12 to MSU 48 fair catch by 4-A.Young.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - RUT 48(3:40 - 4th) 17-J.Langan sacked at RUT 47 for -5 yards (96-W.Previlon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - RUT 47(3:20 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 5-P.Woods.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - RUT 47(3:16 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 5-P.Woods.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - RUT 47(3:09 - 4th) 94-A.Korsak punts 48 yards from RUT 47 Downed at the MSU 5.
MICHST
Spartans
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 5(2:57 - 4th) 26-B.Wright to MSU 9 for 4 yards (4-T.Barrow90-F.Recio).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICHST 9(2:15 - 4th) 26-B.Wright to MSU 19 for 10 yards (58-M.Toure28-A.Pugh).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 19(1:35 - 4th) 26-B.Wright to MSU 23 for 4 yards (4-T.Barrow58-M.Toure).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICHST 23(0:50 - 4th) 26-B.Wright to MSU 27 for 4 yards (28-A.Pugh55-A.Rosa).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MICHST 27(0:08 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi kneels at MSU 26 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|7
|Rushing
|9
|5
|Passing
|13
|1
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|0-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|382
|132
|Total Plays
|77
|47
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|2.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|156
|83
|Rush Attempts
|47
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|226
|49
|Comp. - Att.
|21-30
|8-20
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|2.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|7-84
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-39.5
|8-41.6
|Return Yards
|41
|108
|Punts - Returns
|2-9
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|5-108
|Int. - Returns
|1-32
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|226
|PASS YDS
|49
|
|
|156
|RUSH YDS
|83
|
|
|382
|TOTAL YDS
|132
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|21/30
|239
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|31
|109
|0
|23
|
B. Wright 26 RB
|B. Wright
|5
|25
|0
|10
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|7
|14
|0
|16
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
A. Williams Jr. 34 RB
|A. Williams Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|11
|136
|3
|21
|
J. Barnett 2 WR
|J. Barnett
|2
|28
|0
|19
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|5
|27
|0
|8
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|2
|24
|0
|16
|
C. Hayes 4 WR
|C. Hayes
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
T. Gillison 88 TE
|T. Gillison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Seybert 80 TE
|M. Seybert
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|7-2
|0.0
|1
|
N. Harvey 45 LB
|N. Harvey
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Dowell 6 S
|D. Dowell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 99 DT
|R. Williams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 17 LB
|T. Thompson
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
K. Willekes 48 DE
|K. Willekes
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 22 CB
|J. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
|J. Panasiuk
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
|M. Panasiuk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Sh. Brown 29 CB
|Sh. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 93 DT
|N. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Allen 64 OL
|M. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boateng 33 LB
|J. Boateng
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Morris 92 P
|E. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hahn 98 K
|C. Hahn
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|2/3
|46
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hartbarger 5 P
|J. Hartbarger
|2
|39.5
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sowards 16 WR
|B. Sowards
|2
|4.5
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Langan 17 QB
|J. Langan
|8/20
|57
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Langan 17 QB
|J. Langan
|14
|49
|0
|13
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|12
|36
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|2
|25
|0
|16
|
M. Jabbie 6 WR
|M. Jabbie
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
Av. Young 2 DB
|Av. Young
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
I. Washington 83 WR
|I. Washington
|1
|6
|0
|8
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
P. Woods 5 WR
|P. Woods
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Aa. Young 4 RB
|Aa. Young
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Dremel 82 WR
|C. Dremel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Izien 12 DB
|C. Izien
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barrow 4 DB
|T. Barrow
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
|O. Fatukasi
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tverdov 97 DL
|M. Tverdov
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Avery 21 DB
|T. Avery
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jutwreten 98 DL
|R. Jutwreten
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Marfo 27 DB
|K. Marfo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Previlon 96 DL
|W. Previlon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 50 DL
|J. Turner
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 22 DB
|D. Hayes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 26 LB
|C. Onyechi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Battle 6 LB
|R. Battle
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Singleton 11 LB
|D. Singleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Pugh 28 LB
|A. Pugh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Lumor 7 DL
|E. Lumor
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Fogg 8 LB
|T. Fogg
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Av. Young 2 DB
|Av. Young
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bordner 88 DL
|B. Bordner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Toure 58 LB
|M. Toure
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Rosa 55 LB
|A. Rosa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Recio 90 DL
|F. Recio
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Davidovicz 95 K
|J. Davidovicz
|1/1
|44
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|8
|41.6
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Av. Young 2 DB
|Av. Young
|5
|21.6
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Aa. Young 4 RB
|Aa. Young
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
