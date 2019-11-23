Drive Chart
MRSHL
CHARLO

No Text

Charlotte bowl eligible for first time, beats Marshall 24-13

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Victor Tucker scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, and Charlotte is bowl eligible for the first time with its 24-13 victory over Marshall on Saturday.

The 49ers (6-5, 4-3 Conference USA) have won four straight conference games for their program-best sixth win.

Tucker ran into the end zone from the 5 on a jet sweep to give Charlotte a 17-13 lead with 10:47 to play. Charlotte's Nafees Lyon intercepted an Isaiah Green pass with about seven minutes left. Chris Reynolds then led the 49ers on an 11-play, 62-yard drive capped by his 25-yard TD pass to Tucker with 48 seconds remaining.

Tucker had five catches for 121 yards. Reynolds threw for 166 yards and two interceptions and added 145 yards on the ground, including a 15-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Benny LeMay added 100 yards rushing to surpass 3,000 in his career at Charlotte.

Brenden Knox had 92 yards rushing for Marshall (7-4, 5-2). Joseph Early scored on a 16-yard punt return and Justin Rohrwasser made two field goals.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- Interception (2 plays, 32 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 64 yards from CHA 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 32 for 31 yards (24-S.Rogers).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32
(14:52 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 35 for 3 yards (1-J.Fugate).
Int
2 & 7 - MRSHL 35
(14:19 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-M.Osborne at MSH 46. 6-M.Osborne to MSH 36 for 10 yards (50-W.Ulmer).

CHARLO 49ers
- Interception (2 plays, -8 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36
(14:08 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to MSH 35 for 1 yard (4-T.Beckett).
Int
2 & 9 - CHARLO 35
(13:30 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-C.Jackson at MSH 21. 3-C.Jackson pushed ob at CHA 44 for 35 yards (53-J.Allen).

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44
(13:16 - 1st) Penalty on MSH 50-W.Ulmer False start 5 yards enforced at CHA 44. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 15 - MRSHL 49
(13:16 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 49 for -2 yards (98-T.Horne).
+5 YD
2 & 17 - MRSHL 49
(12:42 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to CHA 46 for 5 yards (22-H.Segura).
+8 YD
3 & 12 - MRSHL 46
(12:05 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to CHA 38 for 8 yards (34-J.Gemmell4-L.McMillan).
Punt
4 & 4 - MRSHL 38
(11:17 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 38 yards from CHA 38 to CHA End Zone. touchback.

CHARLO 49ers
- Fumble (5 plays, 47 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20
(11:07 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Roberson.
+29 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 20
(11:02 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 80-C.Roberson. 80-C.Roberson pushed ob at CHA 49 for 29 yards (31-O.Cobb).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49
(10:40 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to MSH 41 for 10 yards (21-M.Abraham).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41
(10:31 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to MSH 40 for 1 yard (4-T.Beckett).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 40
(9:49 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to MSH 33 FUMBLES (4-T.Beckett). 4-T.Beckett to MSH 33 for no gain.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 4:00 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33
(9:37 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 40 for 7 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 40
(9:05 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 42 for 2 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 42
(8:26 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 45 for 3 yards (34-J.Gemmell1-J.Fugate).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45
(7:47 - 1st) 17-I.Green scrambles to CHA 49 for 6 yards (98-T.Horne).
No Gain
2 & 4 - MRSHL 49
(7:04 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to CHA 49 for no gain (34-J.Gemmell92-D.Stewart).
No Gain
3 & 4 - MRSHL 49
(6:20 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to CHA 49 for no gain (2-B.Faison-Walden15-M.Gibbs).
Punt
4 & 4 - MRSHL 49
(5:37 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 44 yards from CHA 49 to CHA 5 fair catch by 8-N.Lyon.

CHARLO 49ers
- TD (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 5
(5:28 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 6 for 1 yard (33-S.Burton13-N.Johnson).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 6
(4:51 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 15 for 9 yards (4-T.Beckett).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 15
(4:06 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 16 for 1 yard (92-R.Croom).
No Gain
2 & 9 - CHARLO 16
(3:22 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hunt.
No Gain
3 & 9 - CHARLO 16
(3:16 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Roberson.
Punt
4 & 9 - CHARLO 16
(3:08 - 1st) punts 0 yards from CHA 16 blocked by 44-D.Hodge. 26-J.Early runs 16 yards for a touchdown.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- FG (9 plays, 86 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:02 - 1st) 16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
Kickoff
(3:02 - 1st) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 40 yards from MSH 35 to CHA 25 fair catch by 5-A.McAllister.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(3:02 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 25 for no gain (6-M.Couch56-K.Cumberlander).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(2:22 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
+19 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(2:14 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker pushed ob at CHA 44 for 19 yards (3-C.Jackson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44
(1:41 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 46 for 2 yards (31-O.Cobb85-M.Lanier).
Penalty
2 & 8 - MRSHL 46
(0:57 - 1st) Penalty on CHA 68-J.Fisher False start 5 yards enforced at CHA 46. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 13 - MRSHL 41
(0:45 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete.
+4 YD
3 & 13 - MRSHL 41
(0:37 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles pushed ob at CHA 45 for 4 yards (4-T.Beckett).
Punt
4 & 9 - MRSHL 45
(0:12 - 1st) 19-C.Bowler punts 55 yards from CHA 45 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
Punt
4 & 9 - MRSHL 45
(0:12 - 1st) 19-C.Bowler punts 54 yards from CHA 45 to the MSH 1 downed by 59-B.Turner.

CHARLO 49ers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 1
(0:01 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 8 for 7 yards (98-T.Horne22-H.Segura).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - CHARLO 8
(15:00 - 2nd) 17-I.Green to MSH 14 for 6 yards (1-J.Fugate15-M.Gibbs).
+40 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 14
(14:41 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox runs ob at CHA 46 for 40 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46
(14:12 - 2nd) 17-I.Green to CHA 40 for 6 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 40
(13:33 - 2nd) 84-J.Fields to CHA 31 for 9 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31
(12:56 - 2nd) 11-X.Gaines to CHA 17 for 14 yards (97-D.Weldon).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 17
(12:23 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to CHA 16 for 1 yard (34-J.Gemmell92-D.Stewart). Team penalty on MSH Illegal shift declined.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 16
(12:05 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to CHA 13 for 3 yards (40-M.Watts).
No Gain
3 & 6 - CHARLO 13
(11:22 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Miller.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - CHARLO 13
(11:15 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:11 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(11:11 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 24 for -1 yard (99-J.Edwards).
+6 YD
2 & 11 - MRSHL 24
(10:28 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 30 for 6 yards (4-T.Beckett).
+1 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 30
(9:39 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 31 for 1 yard (4-T.Beckett9-F.Silva).
Punt
4 & 4 - MRSHL 31
(9:00 - 2nd) 19-C.Bowler punts 32 yards from CHA 31 Downed at the MSH 37.

CHARLO 49ers
- TD (9 plays, 86 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(8:53 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 41 for 4 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 41
(8:24 - 2nd) 17-I.Green to MSH 43 for 2 yards (17-L.Martin).
No Gain
3 & 4 - CHARLO 43
(7:43 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Evans.
Punt
4 & 4 - CHARLO 43
(7:33 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 43 yards from MSH 43 out of bounds at the CHA 14.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
+40 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 14
(7:23 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker pushed ob at MSH 46 for 40 yards (3-C.Jackson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46
(6:58 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to MSH 41 for 5 yards (94-C.Hames).
No Gain
2 & 5 - MRSHL 41
(6:15 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hunt.
Penalty
3 & 5 - MRSHL 41
(6:07 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker. Penalty on MSH 3-C.Jackson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSH 41. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26
(6:01 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to MSH 25 for 1 yard (13-N.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MRSHL 25
(5:21 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
+8 YD
3 & 9 - MRSHL 25
(5:14 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to MSH 17 for 8 yards.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - MRSHL 17
(4:58 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to MSH 15 for 2 yards (31-O.Cobb94-C.Hames).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 15
(4:33 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:25 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers
- Halftime (7 plays, 58 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:25 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 39 yards from CHA 35 to MSH 26 fair catch by 33-S.Burton.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 26
(4:25 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo. Penalty on CHA 6-M.Osborne Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 26. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41
(4:20 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to CHA 49 for 10 yards (15-M.Gibbs1-J.Fugate).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49
(4:03 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to CHA 48 for 1 yard (2-B.Faison-Walden).
Sack
2 & 9 - CHARLO 48
(3:25 - 2nd) 17-I.Green sacked at MSH 46 for -6 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
+3 YD
3 & 15 - CHARLO 46
(2:33 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 49 for 3 yards (90-T.Doctor).
Punt
4 & 12 - CHARLO 49
(1:55 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 51 yards from MSH 49 to CHA End Zone. touchback.

CHARLO 49ers
- FG (11 plays, 69 yards, 5:09 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20
(1:45 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to CHA 32 for 12 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 32
(1:33 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 33 for 1 yard (4-T.Beckett).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 33
(1:11 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 37 for 4 yards (6-M.Couch).
+16 YD
3 & 5 - CHARLO 37
(0:24 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to MSH 47 for 16 yards (13-N.Johnson). Penalty on MSH 5-K.Merrell Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Penalty on MSH 9-T.Keaton Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47
(0:17 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 47
(0:12 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to MSH 22 for 25 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 22
(0:03 - 2nd) incomplete.
No Good
2 & 10 - CHARLO 22
(0:03 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz 39 yards Field Goal is No Good.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- FG (12 plays, 60 yards, 5:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 30 for 5 yards (85-M.Lanier31-O.Cobb).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 30
(14:22 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 37 for 7 yards (4-T.Beckett13-N.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37
(13:54 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
+30 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 37
(13:46 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay pushed ob at MSH 33 for 30 yards (44-D.Hodge).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33
(13:24 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to MSH 33 for no gain.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 33
(12:54 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to MSH 30 for 3 yards (33-S.Burton94-C.Hames).
Penalty
3 & 7 - MRSHL 30
(12:15 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker. Penalty on MSH 34-S.Gilmore Holding 10 yards enforced at MSH 30. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20
(12:09 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to MSH 8 for 12 yards (21-M.Abraham).
-1 YD
1 & 8 - MRSHL 8
(11:47 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar runs ob at MSH 9 for -1 yard.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 9
(11:13 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 88-J.Hunt. 88-J.Hunt to MSH 4 for 5 yards (4-T.Beckett).
-2 YD
3 & 4 - MRSHL 4
(10:31 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to MSH 6 for -2 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - MRSHL 6
(9:51 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

CHARLO 49ers
- Interception (6 plays, -6 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:46 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 39 yards from CHA 35 to MSH 26 fair catch by 46-O.Porter.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 26
(9:46 - 3rd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 26
(9:41 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias pushed ob at MSH 38 for 12 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38
(9:28 - 3rd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines. Penalty on CHA 40-M.Watts Offside 5 yards enforced at MSH 38. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - CHARLO 43
(9:21 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 45 for 2 yards (92-D.Stewart).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - CHARLO 45
(8:46 - 3rd) 11-X.Gaines pushed ob at CHA 49 for 6 yards (98-T.Horne).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49
(8:09 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to CHA 31 for 18 yards (15-M.Gibbs40-M.Watts).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31
(7:31 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to CHA 25 for 6 yards (40-M.Watts34-J.Gemmell).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 25
(6:44 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to CHA 24 for 1 yard (34-J.Gemmell90-T.Doctor).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - CHARLO 24
(5:57 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to CHA 21 for 3 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 21
(5:36 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 12-G.Morrell. 12-G.Morrell to CHA 18 for 3 yards (22-H.Segura).
No Gain
2 & 7 - CHARLO 18
(4:53 - 3rd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Miller.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - CHARLO 18
(4:45 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 5-S.Evans. 5-S.Evans to CHA 14 for 4 yards (34-J.Gemmell1-J.Fugate).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - CHARLO 14
(4:07 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:02 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 40 yards from MSH 35 to CHA 25 fair catch by 5-A.McAllister.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(4:02 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 36 for 11 yards (21-M.Abraham56-K.Cumberlander).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 36
(3:27 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 38 for 2 yards (32-T.Brown4-T.Beckett).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MRSHL 38
(2:45 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hunt.
Penalty
3 & 8 - MRSHL 38
(2:39 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker. Penalty on MSH 3-C.Jackson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CHA 38. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47
(2:34 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to MSH 44 for 3 yards (31-O.Cobb4-T.Beckett).
Int
2 & 7 - MRSHL 44
(1:55 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 32-B.LeMay INTERCEPTED by 13-N.Johnson at MSH 18. 13-N.Johnson runs ob at MSH 19 for 1 yard.

CHARLO 49ers
- TD (8 plays, 77 yards, 4:00 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 19
(1:45 - 3rd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo. Penalty on CHA 6-M.Osborne Holding 6 yards enforced at MSH 19. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(1:41 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 28 for 3 yards (90-T.Doctor98-T.Horne).
Sack
2 & 7 - CHARLO 28
(1:03 - 3rd) 17-I.Green sacked at MSH 23 for -5 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
+9 YD
3 & 12 - CHARLO 23
(0:20 - 3rd) 17-I.Green to MSH 32 for 9 yards (15-M.Gibbs6-M.Osborne).
Punt
4 & 3 - CHARLO 32
(15:00 - 4th) 43-R.LeFevre punts 45 yards from MSH 32 to the CHA 23 downed by 34-S.Gilmore.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23
(14:47 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 35 for 12 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35
(14:17 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 35 for no gain (9-T.Keaton32-T.Brown).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 35
(13:41 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 45 for 10 yards (32-T.Brown).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45
(13:04 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay to MSH 48 for 7 yards (4-T.Beckett).
+17 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 48
(12:26 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds runs ob at MSH 31 for 17 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31
(11:39 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds runs ob at MSH 20 for 11 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20
(10:57 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker. Penalty on MSH 34-S.Gilmore Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 20. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - MRSHL 5
(10:51 - 4th) 9-V.Tucker runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:47 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:47 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 39 yards from CHA 35 to MSH 26 fair catch by 46-O.Porter.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 26
(10:47 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Levias.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 26
(10:44 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 34 for 8 yards (5-A.Highsmith33-J.Sharpe).
No Gain
3 & 2 - CHARLO 34
(10:06 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 34 for no gain (33-J.Sharpe34-J.Gemmell).
Punt
4 & 2 - CHARLO 34
(9:20 - 4th) 43-R.LeFevre punts 30 yards from MSH 34. 8-N.Lyon to CHA 39 for 3 yards (4-T.Beckett).

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- Interception (2 plays, 25 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39
(9:07 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 43 for 4 yards (21-M.Abraham44-D.Hodge).
-2 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 43
(8:30 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 41 for -2 yards (94-C.Hames).
+4 YD
3 & 8 - MRSHL 41
(7:41 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to CHA 45 for 4 yards (31-O.Cobb). Penalty on CHA 32-B.LeMay Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 4 - MRSHL 45
(7:18 - 4th) 19-C.Bowler punts 43 yards from CHA 45. 1-W.Johnson to MSH 13 for 1 yard (59-B.Turner).

CHARLO 49ers
- TD (11 plays, 62 yards, 5:36 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 13
(7:07 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 19 for 6 yards (33-J.Sharpe40-M.Watts).
Int
2 & 4 - CHARLO 19
(6:33 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines INTERCEPTED by 8-N.Lyon at CHA 43. 8-N.Lyon to CHA 38 for -5 yards (11-X.Gaines).

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- Downs (6 plays, 22 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38
(6:24 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 45 for 7 yards (56-K.Cumberlander).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 45
(5:35 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay to MSH 48 for 7 yards (33-S.Burton32-T.Brown).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48
(4:53 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to MSH 41 for 7 yards (21-M.Abraham).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 41
(4:06 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to MSH 37 for 4 yards (21-M.Abraham).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37
(3:23 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay to MSH 35 for 2 yards (31-O.Cobb4-T.Beckett).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MRSHL 35
(3:17 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay to MSH 35 for no gain (44-D.Hodge).
+10 YD
3 & 8 - MRSHL 35
(3:12 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to MSH 25 for 10 yards (31-O.Cobb).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(2:32 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to MSH 25 for no gain (13-N.Johnson).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(2:27 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to MSH 24 for 1 yard (94-C.Hames).
-1 YD
3 & 9 - MRSHL 24
(1:40 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to MSH 25 for -1 yard (31-O.Cobb).
+25 YD
4 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(0:54 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:48 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:48 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 41 yards from CHA 35. 46-O.Porter to MSH 25 for 1 yard (33-J.Sharpe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(0:43 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo.
+22 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(0:34 - 4th) 17-I.Green complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo to MSH 47 for 22 yards (8-N.Lyon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47
(0:26 - 4th) incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 47
(0:25 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo.
No Gain
3 & 10 - CHARLO 47
(0:22 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo.
No Gain
4 & 10 - CHARLO 47
(0:15 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Miller.

CHARLO 49ers

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47
(0:02 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to MSH 49 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:48
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
24
Touchdown 0:54
3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
62
yds
05:36
pos
13
23
Point After TD 10:47
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
17
Touchdown 10:51
9-V.Tucker runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
62
yds
04:00
pos
13
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:07
16-J.Rohrwasser 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
55
yds
05:39
pos
13
10
Field Goal 9:51
11-J.Cruz 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
59
yds
05:09
pos
10
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:25
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 4:33
3-C.Reynolds runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
71
yds
02:58
pos
10
6
Field Goal 11:15
16-J.Rohrwasser 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
86
yds
00:00
pos
10
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:02
16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 3:08
punts 0 yards from CHA 16 blocked by 44-D.Hodge. 26-J.Early runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 26
Rushing 8 15
Passing 3 7
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 2-11 3-10
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 227 422
Total Plays 52 73
Avg Gain 4.4 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 144 256
Rush Attempts 34 51
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 5.0
Net Yards Passing 83 166
Comp. - Att. 6-18 9-22
Yards Per Pass 4.6 7.5
Penalties - Yards 5-60 4-31
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 2
Punts - Avg 6-41.8 3-43.0
Return Yards 85 8
Punts - Returns 2-17 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 2-32 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-36 2-5
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Marshall 7-4 733013
Charlotte 6-5 0731424
Jerry Richardson Stadium Charlotte, North Carolina
 83 PASS YDS 166
144 RUSH YDS 256
227 TOTAL YDS 422
Marshall
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Green 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.3% 86 0 2 54.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.3% 86 0 2 54.3
I. Green 6/17 86 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Knox 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 92 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 92 0
B. Knox 22 92 0 18
X. Gaines 11 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
X. Gaines 2 20 0 14
I. Green 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
I. Green 7 18 0 9
J. Fields 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Fields 1 9 0 9
S. Evans 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
S. Evans 2 5 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Knox 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 40 0
B. Knox 1 40 0 40
O. Obialo 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
O. Obialo 1 22 0 22
A. Levias 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
A. Levias 2 17 0 12
S. Evans 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
S. Evans 1 4 0 4
G. Morrell 12 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
G. Morrell 1 3 0 3
D. Miller 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Miller 0 0 0 0
X. Gaines 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
X. Gaines 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Beckett 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
T. Beckett 11-3 0.0 0
O. Cobb 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
O. Cobb 8-1 0.0 0
M. Abraham 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
M. Abraham 6-0 0.0 0
N. Johnson 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
N. Johnson 3-2 0.0 1
C. Hames 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Hames 3-2 0.0 0
S. Burton 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Burton 3-0 0.0 0
T. Brown 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Brown 2-2 0.0 0
C. Jackson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Jackson 2-0 0.0 1
D. Hodge 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Hodge 2-1 0.0 0
M. Couch 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Couch 2-0 0.0 0
M. Lanier 85 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Lanier 1-1 0.0 0
K. Cumberlander 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Cumberlander 1-2 0.0 0
T. Keaton 9 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Keaton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Edwards 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Edwards 1-0 0.0 0
R. Croom 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Croom 1-0 0.0 0
F. Silva 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
F. Silva 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Rohrwasser 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
J. Rohrwasser 2/2 31 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. LeFevre 43 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 41.8 2
R. LeFevre 6 41.8 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Porter 43 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
O. Porter 1 1.0 1 0
S. Evans 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
S. Evans 1 31.0 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Early 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 1
J. Early 1 16.0 16 1
W. Johnson 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
W. Johnson 1 1.0 1 0
Charlotte
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 166 1 2 105.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 166 1 2 105.9
C. Reynolds 9/21 166 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 145 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 145 1
C. Reynolds 25 145 1 17
B. LeMay 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 100 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 100 0
B. LeMay 21 100 0 30
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
A. McAllister 3 8 0 3
V. Tucker 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 1
V. Tucker 1 5 1 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
V. Tucker 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 121 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 121 1
V. Tucker 5 121 1 40
C. Roberson 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 0
C. Roberson 1 29 0 29
T. Ringwood 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Ringwood 1 12 0 12
J. Hunt 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Hunt 1 5 0 5
B. LeMay 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. LeMay 0 0 0 0
C. Dollar 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
C. Dollar 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Gemmell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
J. Gemmell 8-2 1.0 0
A. Highsmith 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
A. Highsmith 5-0 1.0 0
M. Gibbs 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Gibbs 4-2 0.0 0
T. Horne 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Horne 4-1 0.0 0
B. Faison-Walden 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Faison-Walden 4-0 0.0 0
J. Fugate 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Fugate 2-3 0.0 0
T. Doctor 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Doctor 2-1 0.0 0
H. Segura 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
H. Segura 2-1 0.0 0
J. Sharpe 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Sharpe 2-1 0.0 0
M. Watts 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Watts 2-2 0.0 0
D. Stewart 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Stewart 1-2 0.0 0
D. Weldon 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Weldon 1-0 0.0 0
L. Martin 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
N. Lyon 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
N. Lyon 1-0 0.0 1
M. Osborne 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
M. Osborne 0-1 0.0 1
L. McMillan 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. McMillan 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Cruz 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 3/3
J. Cruz 1/2 23 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bowler 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 43.0 2
C. Bowler 3 43.0 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Lyon 8 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
N. Lyon 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MRSHL 32 0:41 2 32 INT
13:16 CHARLO 44 1:59 4 6 Punt
9:37 MRSHL 33 4:00 6 18 Punt
0:01 MRSHL 1 0:00 9 86 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:53 MRSHL 37 1:20 3 6 Punt
4:25 MRSHL 26 2:30 5 23 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:46 MRSHL 26 5:39 12 60 FG
1:45 MRSHL 19 1:25 4 13 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:47 MRSHL 26 1:27 3 8 Punt
7:07 MRSHL 13 0:34 2 25 INT
0:48 MRSHL 25 0:33 6 22 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 MRSHL 36 0:38 2 -8 INT
11:07 CHARLO 20 1:18 5 47 Fumble
5:28 CHARLO 5 2:20 5 11 TD
3:02 CHARLO 25 2:50 7 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:11 CHARLO 25 2:11 3 6 Punt
7:23 CHARLO 14 2:58 9 86 TD
1:45 CHARLO 20 1:42 7 58 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CHARLO 25 5:09 11 69 FG
4:02 CHARLO 25 2:07 6 -6 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:47 CHARLO 23 4:00 8 77 TD
9:07 CHARLO 39 1:49 3 6 Punt
6:24 CHARLO 38 5:36 11 62 TD
0:02 MRSHL 47 0:00 1 -2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores