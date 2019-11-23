|
|
|NTEXAS
|RICE
Rice holds off North Texas 20-14
HOUSTON (AP) Charlie Booker and Aston Walter had touchdown runs in the first half and Rice held off North Texas for a 20-14 victory on Saturday.
The Owls (2-9, 2-5 Conference USA) led 20-0 at halftime.
North Texas (4-7, 3-4) capped the scoring on Tre Siggers' 1-yard touchdown run with 7:32 to play. Larry Nixon III forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Evan Johnson recovered the ball at the Rice 23. But the Mean Green couldn't capitalize on the turnover when Mason Fine threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-12 at the Owls 15.
Walter bulled into the end zone from the 1, Booker scored on an 8-yard run, and Chris Barnes kicked two field goals for Rice. Booker finished with 78 yards rushing on 22 carries.
Fine was 17 of 32 for 163 yards passing and had a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Mean Green.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 65 yards from RICE 35. 13-D.Torrey to NTX 20 for 20 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 20(14:54 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 24 for 4 yards (25-C.Thornton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 24(14:35 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 24 for no gain (17-T.Chamberlain).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 24(14:00 - 1st) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NTEXAS 24(13:55 - 1st) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 42 yards from NTX 24 out of bounds at the RICE 34.
RICE
Owls
- FG (7 plays, 36 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 34(13:42 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner pushed ob at RICE 47 for 13 yards (9-N.Harvey).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 47(13:12 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 47(13:06 - 1st) 13-Z.Knipe to NTX 46 for 7 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - RICE 46(12:23 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to NTX 33 for 13 yards (31-J.Gibbs).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - RICE 33(11:49 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart sacked at NTX 40 for -7 yards. Penalty on RICE 14-T.Stewart Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at NTX 40. (48-J.King).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 17 - RICE 40(11:40 - 1st) 1-A.Walter to NTX 34 for 6 yards (31-J.Gibbs5-T.Davis).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - RICE 34(11:02 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart scrambles to NTX 30 for 4 yards (2-L.Hamilton).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - RICE 30(10:22 - 1st) 86-C.Barnes 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Interception (1 plays, 36 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:16 - 1st) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(10:16 - 1st) 6-M.Fine incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-T.Chamberlain at NTX 39. 17-T.Chamberlain to NTX 39 for no gain.
RICE
Owls
- TD (6 plays, 39 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 39(10:09 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 39(10:01 - 1st) 23-C.Booker to NTX 33 for 6 yards (31-J.Gibbs).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - RICE 33(9:20 - 1st) 23-C.Booker to NTX 30 for 3 yards (2-L.Hamilton).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - RICE 30(8:37 - 1st) 23-C.Booker to NTX 28 for 2 yards (23-K.Davis).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 28(8:00 - 1st) 1-A.Walter complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to NTX 1 for 27 yards (4-K.Muhammad). Penalty on NTX 4-K.Muhammad Pass interference declined.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - RICE 1(7:32 - 1st) 1-A.Walter runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:25 - 1st) 86-C.Barnes extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:25 - 1st) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 64 yards from RICE 35. 13-D.Torrey to NTX 26 for 25 yards (7-J.Myers).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(7:18 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 13-D.Torrey. 13-D.Torrey to NTX 25 for -1 yard (3-N.Smith1-A.Montero).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 25(6:45 - 1st) 13-D.Torrey to NTX 24 for -1 yard (92-E.Garcia).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - NTEXAS 24(6:14 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 21-N.Smith. 21-N.Smith to NTX 32 for 8 yards (55-B.Alldredge10-K.Orji).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 32(5:34 - 1st) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 34 yards from NTX 32 to RICE 34 fair catch by 10-A.Trammell.
RICE
Owls
- Fumble (4 plays, 15 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 34(5:25 - 1st) 23-C.Booker to RICE 36 for 2 yards (91-D.LeBlanc).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - RICE 36(4:47 - 1st) 10-A.Trammell to RICE 47 for 11 yards (4-K.Muhammad23-K.Davis).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 47(4:06 - 1st) 23-C.Booker to RICE 49 for 2 yards (2-L.Hamilton5-T.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - RICE 49(3:21 - 1st) 23-C.Booker to RICE 49 FUMBLES (31-J.Gibbs). 23-K.Davis to RICE 49 for no gain.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Fumble (1 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(3:13 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to RICE 42 FUMBLES (3-N.Smith). 10-K.Orji to RICE 42 for no gain.
RICE
Owls
- TD (7 plays, 58 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 42(3:03 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to RICE 47 for 5 yards (5-T.Davis).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - RICE 47(2:29 - 1st) 23-C.Booker to RICE 49 for 2 yards (97-D.Novil).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - RICE 49(1:47 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 88-A.Pitre. 88-A.Pitre to NTX 44 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 44(1:13 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 13-Z.Knipe.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 44(1:05 - 1st) 23-C.Booker pushed ob at NTX 20 for 24 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 20(0:27 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell pushed ob at NTX 8 for 12 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - RICE 8(15:00 - 2nd) 23-C.Booker runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 2nd) 86-C.Barnes extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 50 yards from RICE 35. 7-E.Johnson pushed ob at NTX 35 for 20 yards. Penalty on NTX 84-D.Simpson Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at NTX 35.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(14:43 - 2nd) 13-D.Torrey to NTX 26 for 1 yard (91-I.Enechukwu).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 26(14:19 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Shorter.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 26(14:13 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine sacked at NTX 15 for -11 yards (91-I.Enechukwu).
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - NTEXAS 15(13:36 - 2nd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 50 yards from NTX 15. 10-A.Trammell pushed ob at NTX 46 for 19 yards (22-K.Crosby).
RICE
Owls
- FG (9 plays, 43 yards, 5:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 46(13:24 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to NTX 36 for 10 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 36(12:49 - 2nd) 23-C.Booker to NTX 34 for 2 yards (2-L.Hamilton).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - RICE 34(12:08 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to NTX 19 for 15 yards (31-J.Gibbs).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 19(11:34 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart to NTX 18 for 1 yard (5-T.Davis).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - RICE 18(10:56 - 2nd) 23-C.Booker to NTX 10 for 8 yards (9-N.Harvey4-K.Muhammad).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - RICE 10(10:17 - 2nd) 23-C.Booker to NTX 9 for 1 yard (2-L.Hamilton).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - RICE 9(9:45 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to NTX 5 for 4 yards (4-K.Muhammad).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - RICE 5(9:00 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Pitre.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - RICE 5(8:53 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart scrambles to NTX 3 for 2 yards (32-J.Ozougwu).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - RICE 3(8:10 - 2nd) 86-C.Barnes 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:03 - 2nd) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 63 yards from RICE 35. 13-D.Torrey to NTX 27 for 25 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 27(7:55 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 84-D.Simpson. 84-D.Simpson runs ob at NTX 33 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 33(7:39 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Simpson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 33(7:32 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 32-M.Lawrence.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 33(7:25 - 2nd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 44 yards from NTX 33 to RICE 23 fair catch by 10-A.Trammell.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (8 plays, 14 yards, 4:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 23(7:16 - 2nd) 23-C.Booker to RICE 24 for 1 yard (5-T.Davis97-D.Novil).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - RICE 24(6:32 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell pushed ob at RICE 35 for 11 yards (9-N.Harvey).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 35(6:00 - 2nd) 23-C.Booker to RICE 40 for 5 yards (23-K.Davis).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - RICE 40(5:17 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 46 for 6 yards (39-J.Moore).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 46(4:42 - 2nd) 23-C.Booker to RICE 42 for -4 yards (5-T.Davis97-D.Novil).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 14 - RICE 42(3:51 - 2nd) Penalty on RICE 76-J.Gooseberry False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 42. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 19 - RICE 37(3:29 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 9-N.Ellerbe. 9-N.Ellerbe to RICE 34 for -3 yards (97-D.Novil).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 22 - RICE 34(3:20 - 2nd) 9-N.Ellerbe to RICE 37 for 3 yards (5-T.Davis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - RICE 37(3:14 - 2nd) 86-C.Barnes punts 49 yards from RICE 37. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at NTX 24 for 10 yards (23-I.Richardson).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (9 plays, 27 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 24(3:03 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at NTX 24 for no gain (10-K.Orji89-A.Alberding).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 24(2:36 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine sacked at NTX 16 for -8 yards (1-A.Montero).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 18 - NTEXAS 16(2:28 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence to NTX 36 for 20 yards (55-B.Alldredge).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(2:17 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 32-M.Lawrence.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(2:11 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine scrambles runs ob at NTX 50 for 14 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 50(1:56 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 13-D.Torrey. 13-D.Torrey to RICE 48 for 2 yards (18-T.Thornton). Penalty on NTX 72-M.Mose Chop block 15 yards enforced at RICE 50. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 25 - NTEXAS 35(1:40 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 16-J.Shorter. 16-J.Shorter runs ob at NTX 49 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 49(1:35 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Simpson.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 11 - NTEXAS 49(1:30 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine scrambles to RICE 49 for 2 yards (10-K.Orji).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - NTEXAS 49(1:21 - 2nd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 49 yards from RICE 49 to RICE End Zone. touchback.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 20(1:12 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RICE 20(1:04 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - RICE 20(0:58 - 2nd) 9-N.Ellerbe to RICE 30 for 10 yards (4-K.Muhammad).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 30(0:39 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 33 for 3 yards (23-L.Easly).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - RICE 33(0:27 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey runs ob at RICE 38 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - RICE 38(0:20 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - RICE 38(0:14 - 2nd) 86-C.Barnes punts 40 yards from RICE 38 to the NTX 22 downed by 23-I.Richardson.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Halftime (1 plays, -4 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22(0:03 - 2nd) kneels at NTX 18 for -4 yards.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-E.Mooney kicks 62 yards from NTX 35. 9-N.Ellerbe to RICE 27 for 24 yards (22-K.Crosby).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 27(14:53 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner pushed ob at RICE 33 for 6 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - RICE 33(14:14 - 3rd) 23-C.Booker to RICE 35 for 2 yards (5-T.Davis10-M.Sanders).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - RICE 35(13:36 - 3rd) 23-C.Booker to RICE 36 for 1 yard (32-J.Ozougwu).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - RICE 36(12:56 - 3rd) 86-C.Barnes punts 39 yards from RICE 36. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at NTX 35 for 10 yards (46-G.Grammer).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(12:47 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 40 for 5 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 40(12:20 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 88-J.Pirtle. 88-J.Pirtle to NTX 45 for 5 yards (18-T.Thornton).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(12:01 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 46 for 1 yard (92-E.Garcia).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 46(11:33 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 46(11:25 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - NTEXAS 46(11:20 - 3rd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 54 yards from NTX 46 to RICE End Zone. touchback.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 20(11:12 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to RICE 26 for 6 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - RICE 26(10:30 - 3rd) 23-C.Booker to RICE 31 for 5 yards (5-T.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 31(9:53 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart scrambles pushed ob at RICE 31 for no gain (5-T.Davis).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 31(9:23 - 3rd) 23-C.Booker to RICE 38 for 7 yards (97-D.Novil10-M.Sanders).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - RICE 38(8:38 - 3rd) Penalty on RICE 65-B.Chaffin False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - RICE 33(8:14 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - RICE 33(8:10 - 3rd) 86-C.Barnes punts 37 yards from RICE 33. 1-J.Darden to NTX 31 for 1 yard (7-J.Myers).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (4 plays, 69 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 31(8:00 - 3rd) 13-D.Torrey pushed ob at RICE 32 for 37 yards (19-T.Devones).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(7:31 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 9-K.Smith. 9-K.Smith to RICE 27 for 5 yards (55-B.Alldredge).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 27(7:00 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to RICE 10 for 17 yards (18-T.Thornton).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 10(6:41 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:32 - 3rd) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 4:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:32 - 3rd) 47-E.Mooney kicks 57 yards from NTX 35. 9-N.Ellerbe to RICE 30 for 22 yards (22-K.Crosby25-C.Thornton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 30(6:25 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RICE 30(6:16 - 3rd) 23-C.Booker to RICE 30 for no gain (32-J.Ozougwu).
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 10 - RICE 30(5:35 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to NTX 39 for 31 yards (31-J.Gibbs).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 39(4:59 - 3rd) 23-C.Booker to NTX 39 for no gain (2-L.Hamilton48-J.King).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RICE 39(4:14 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - RICE 39(4:09 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart sacked at NTX 42 for -3 yards (23-K.Davis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - RICE 42(2:24 - 3rd) 29-A.Nunez punts 24 yards from NTX 42 out of bounds at the NTX 18.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(3:17 - 3rd) 13-D.Torrey to NTX 21 for 3 yards (20-G.Nyakwol).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 21(2:47 - 3rd) 13-D.Torrey to NTX 22 for 1 yard (99-M.Adams92-E.Garcia).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 22(2:13 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 16-J.Shorter. 16-J.Shorter to NTX 33 for 11 yards (15-A.Bird).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(1:48 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine sacked at NTX 28 for -5 yards (55-B.Alldredge).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - NTEXAS 28(1:15 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 21-N.Smith. 21-N.Smith to NTX 38 for 10 yards (10-K.Orji).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 38(0:42 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 9-K.Smith.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - NTEXAS 38(0:35 - 3rd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 43 yards from NTX 38 to RICE 19 fair catch by 10-A.Trammell.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 19(0:26 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart scrambles to RICE 22 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - RICE 22(15:00 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner. Penalty on NTX 9-N.Harvey Pass interference 15 yards enforced at RICE 22. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 37(14:52 - 4th) 9-N.Ellerbe to RICE 40 for 3 yards (39-J.Moore10-M.Sanders).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - RICE 40(14:08 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart scrambles to RICE 41 for 1 yard (23-K.Davis).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - RICE 41(13:20 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart sacked at RICE 36 for -5 yards (32-J.Ozougwu).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - RICE 36(12:45 - 4th) 86-C.Barnes punts 39 yards from RICE 36. 1-J.Darden to NTX 40 for 15 yards (48-J.Doddridge46-G.Grammer).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (12 plays, 60 yards, 4:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(12:30 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to RICE 49 for 11 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(12:04 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 50 for -1 yard (1-A.Montero).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 50(11:34 - 4th) 6-M.Fine to NTX 48 for -2 yards (52-J.Hubbard96-D.Carroll).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 13 - NTEXAS 48(10:55 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to RICE 38 for 14 yards (15-A.Bird).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(10:18 - 4th) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 32-M.Lawrence.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(10:13 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 9-K.Smith. 9-K.Smith to RICE 34 for 4 yards (55-B.Alldredge).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 34(9:43 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence to RICE 30 for 4 yards (3-N.Smith).
|
+21 YD
|
4 & 2 - NTEXAS 30(9:06 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 84-D.Simpson. 84-D.Simpson to RICE 9 for 21 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - NTEXAS 9(8:42 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to RICE 9 for no gain (99-M.Adams).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 9(8:07 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to RICE 1 for 8 yards (20-G.Nyakwol).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 1(7:42 - 4th) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 1(7:37 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:32 - 4th) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
RICE
Owls
- End of Game (7 plays, 43 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:32 - 4th) 47-E.Mooney kicks 57 yards from NTX 35. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 23 FUMBLES (43-L.Nixon). 7-E.Johnson to RICE 23 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 23(7:23 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to RICE 21 for 2 yards (99-M.Adams).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - RICE 21(6:50 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to RICE 18 for 3 yards (55-B.Alldredge1-A.Montero).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - RICE 18(6:11 - 4th) 6-M.Fine scrambles to RICE 18 for no gain (99-M.Adams). Penalty on NTX 70-T.Preston Holding 9 yards enforced at RICE 18. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 14 - RICE 27(6:01 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence pushed ob at RICE 13 for 14 yards (15-A.Bird).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RICE 13(5:30 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to RICE 11 for 2 yards (17-T.Chamberlain). Penalty on NTX 70-T.Preston Holding 10 yards enforced at RICE 13. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - RICE 23(5:10 - 4th) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 9-K.Smith.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 20 - RICE 23(5:06 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to RICE 15 for 8 yards (92-E.Garcia).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - RICE 15(4:29 - 4th) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 32-M.Lawrence.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 12 - RICE 15(4:21 - 4th) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 32-M.Lawrence.
RICE
Owls
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 15(4:15 - 4th) 23-C.Booker to RICE 16 for 1 yard (5-T.Davis).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - RICE 16(4:15 - 4th) 9-N.Ellerbe to RICE 14 for -2 yards (5-T.Davis91-D.LeBlanc).
|
+35 YD
|
3 & 11 - RICE 14(3:17 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to RICE 49 for 35 yards (9-N.Harvey).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 49(2:41 - 4th) 9-N.Ellerbe to NTX 48 for 3 yards (91-D.LeBlanc).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - RICE 48(2:34 - 4th) 9-N.Ellerbe to NTX 47 for 1 yard (10-M.Sanders32-J.Ozougwu).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - RICE 47(1:47 - 4th) 9-N.Ellerbe to NTX 40 for 7 yards (4-K.Muhammad).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 40(0:50 - 4th) kneels at NTX 42 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|19
|Rushing
|2
|7
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|214
|320
|Total Plays
|57
|71
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|75
|122
|Rush Attempts
|25
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|139
|198
|Comp. - Att.
|17-32
|18-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-59
|3-10
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-45.1
|6-38.0
|Return Yards
|126
|80
|Punts - Returns
|4-36
|1-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-90
|3-61
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|139
|PASS YDS
|198
|
|
|75
|RUSH YDS
|122
|
|
|214
|TOTAL YDS
|320
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Fine 6 QB
|M. Fine
|17/32
|163
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Torrey 13 RB
|D. Torrey
|5
|41
|0
|37
|
T. Siggers 15 RB
|T. Siggers
|12
|38
|1
|8
|
M. Fine 6 QB
|M. Fine
|7
|0
|1
|14
|
J. Darden 1 WR
|J. Darden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. White 14 WR
|G. White
|3
|42
|0
|17
|
M. Lawrence 32 WR
|M. Lawrence
|3
|38
|0
|20
|
D. Simpson 84 WR
|D. Simpson
|2
|27
|0
|21
|
J. Shorter 16 WR
|J. Shorter
|2
|25
|0
|14
|
N. Smith 21 RB
|N. Smith
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
D. Smith 30 WR
|D. Smith
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Pirtle 88 TE
|J. Pirtle
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Smith 9 TE
|K. Smith
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Harvey 9 DB
|N. Harvey
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Darden 1 WR
|J. Darden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Torrey 13 RB
|D. Torrey
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Davis 5 LB
|T. Davis
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hamilton 2 DE
|L. Hamilton
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gibbs 31 S
|J. Gibbs
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Muhammad 4 S
|K. Muhammad
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Harvey 9 DB
|N. Harvey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ozougwu 32 LB
|J. Ozougwu
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Davis 23 LB
|K. Davis
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 10 S
|M. Sanders
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
Ca. Johnson 11 DB
|Ca. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Novil 97 DL
|D. Novil
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. LeBlanc 91 DL
|D. LeBlanc
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 39 DB
|J. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 48 LB
|J. King
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Easly 23 RB
|L. Easly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Mooney 47 K
|E. Mooney
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Kenworthy 36 P
|A. Kenworthy
|7
|45.1
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Torrey 13 RB
|D. Torrey
|3
|23.3
|25
|0
|
E. Johnson 7 RB
|E. Johnson
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Darden 1 WR
|J. Darden
|4
|9.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Stewart 14 QB
|T. Stewart
|17/27
|179
|0
|0
|
A. Walter 1 RB
|A. Walter
|1/1
|27
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Booker 23 RB
|C. Booker
|22
|78
|1
|24
|
N. Ellerbe 9 RB
|N. Ellerbe
|7
|25
|0
|10
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
Z. Knipe 13 WR
|Z. Knipe
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Walter 1 RB
|A. Walter
|2
|7
|1
|6
|
T. Stewart 14 QB
|T. Stewart
|9
|-4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|7
|91
|0
|31
|
B. Rozner 2 WR
|B. Rozner
|5
|70
|0
|35
|
J. Myers 7 TE
|J. Myers
|2
|32
|0
|27
|
J. Bailey 11 WR
|J. Bailey
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
A. Pitre III 88 WR
|A. Pitre III
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
Z. Knipe 13 WR
|Z. Knipe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Ellerbe 9 RB
|N. Ellerbe
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Alldredge 55 LB
|B. Alldredge
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Chamberlain 17 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Orji 10 DE
|K. Orji
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garcia 92 DL
|E. Garcia
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bird 15 CB
|A. Bird
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
My. Adams 99 DL
|My. Adams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 3 S
|N. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thornton 18 DB
|T. Thornton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Enechukwu 91 LB
|I. Enechukwu
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Nyakwol 20 DB
|G. Nyakwol
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montero 1 LB
|A. Montero
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hubbard 52 DE
|J. Hubbard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Devones 19 CB
|T. Devones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carroll 96 DT
|D. Carroll
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Ellerbe 9 RB
|N. Ellerbe
|2
|23.0
|24
|0
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
