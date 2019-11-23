Drive Chart
Rice holds off North Texas 20-14

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) Charlie Booker and Aston Walter had touchdown runs in the first half and Rice held off North Texas for a 20-14 victory on Saturday.

The Owls (2-9, 2-5 Conference USA) led 20-0 at halftime.

North Texas (4-7, 3-4) capped the scoring on Tre Siggers' 1-yard touchdown run with 7:32 to play. Larry Nixon III forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Evan Johnson recovered the ball at the Rice 23. But the Mean Green couldn't capitalize on the turnover when Mason Fine threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-12 at the Owls 15.

Walter bulled into the end zone from the 1, Booker scored on an 8-yard run, and Chris Barnes kicked two field goals for Rice. Booker finished with 78 yards rushing on 22 carries.

Fine was 17 of 32 for 163 yards passing and had a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Mean Green.

NTEXAS Mean Green
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 65 yards from RICE 35. 13-D.Torrey to NTX 20 for 20 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 20
(14:54 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 24 for 4 yards (25-C.Thornton).
No Gain
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 24
(14:35 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 24 for no gain (17-T.Chamberlain).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 24
(14:00 - 1st) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
Punt
4 & 6 - NTEXAS 24
(13:55 - 1st) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 42 yards from NTX 24 out of bounds at the RICE 34.

RICE Owls
- FG (7 plays, 36 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 34
(13:42 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner pushed ob at RICE 47 for 13 yards (9-N.Harvey).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 47
(13:12 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 47
(13:06 - 1st) 13-Z.Knipe to NTX 46 for 7 yards (10-M.Sanders).
+13 YD
3 & 3 - RICE 46
(12:23 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to NTX 33 for 13 yards (31-J.Gibbs).
Sack
1 & 10 - RICE 33
(11:49 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart sacked at NTX 40 for -7 yards. Penalty on RICE 14-T.Stewart Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at NTX 40. (48-J.King).
+6 YD
2 & 17 - RICE 40
(11:40 - 1st) 1-A.Walter to NTX 34 for 6 yards (31-J.Gibbs5-T.Davis).
+4 YD
3 & 11 - RICE 34
(11:02 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart scrambles to NTX 30 for 4 yards (2-L.Hamilton).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - RICE 30
(10:22 - 1st) 86-C.Barnes 48 yards Field Goal is Good.

NTEXAS Mean Green
- Interception (1 plays, 36 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:16 - 1st) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
Int
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25
(10:16 - 1st) 6-M.Fine incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-T.Chamberlain at NTX 39. 17-T.Chamberlain to NTX 39 for no gain.

RICE Owls
- TD (6 plays, 39 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 39
(10:09 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 39
(10:01 - 1st) 23-C.Booker to NTX 33 for 6 yards (31-J.Gibbs).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - RICE 33
(9:20 - 1st) 23-C.Booker to NTX 30 for 3 yards (2-L.Hamilton).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - RICE 30
(8:37 - 1st) 23-C.Booker to NTX 28 for 2 yards (23-K.Davis).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 28
(8:00 - 1st) 1-A.Walter complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to NTX 1 for 27 yards (4-K.Muhammad). Penalty on NTX 4-K.Muhammad Pass interference declined.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - RICE 1
(7:32 - 1st) 1-A.Walter runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:25 - 1st) 86-C.Barnes extra point is good.

NTEXAS Mean Green
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:25 - 1st) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 64 yards from RICE 35. 13-D.Torrey to NTX 26 for 25 yards (7-J.Myers).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26
(7:18 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 13-D.Torrey. 13-D.Torrey to NTX 25 for -1 yard (3-N.Smith1-A.Montero).
-1 YD
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 25
(6:45 - 1st) 13-D.Torrey to NTX 24 for -1 yard (92-E.Garcia).
+8 YD
3 & 12 - NTEXAS 24
(6:14 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 21-N.Smith. 21-N.Smith to NTX 32 for 8 yards (55-B.Alldredge10-K.Orji).
Punt
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 32
(5:34 - 1st) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 34 yards from NTX 32 to RICE 34 fair catch by 10-A.Trammell.

RICE Owls
- Fumble (4 plays, 15 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 34
(5:25 - 1st) 23-C.Booker to RICE 36 for 2 yards (91-D.LeBlanc).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 36
(4:47 - 1st) 10-A.Trammell to RICE 47 for 11 yards (4-K.Muhammad23-K.Davis).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 47
(4:06 - 1st) 23-C.Booker to RICE 49 for 2 yards (2-L.Hamilton5-T.Davis).
No Gain
2 & 8 - RICE 49
(3:21 - 1st) 23-C.Booker to RICE 49 FUMBLES (31-J.Gibbs). 23-K.Davis to RICE 49 for no gain.

NTEXAS Mean Green
- Fumble (1 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49
(3:13 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to RICE 42 FUMBLES (3-N.Smith). 10-K.Orji to RICE 42 for no gain.

RICE Owls
- TD (7 plays, 58 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 42
(3:03 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to RICE 47 for 5 yards (5-T.Davis).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 47
(2:29 - 1st) 23-C.Booker to RICE 49 for 2 yards (97-D.Novil).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - RICE 49
(1:47 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 88-A.Pitre. 88-A.Pitre to NTX 44 for 7 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 44
(1:13 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 13-Z.Knipe.
+24 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 44
(1:05 - 1st) 23-C.Booker pushed ob at NTX 20 for 24 yards (10-M.Sanders).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 20
(0:27 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell pushed ob at NTX 8 for 12 yards (10-M.Sanders).
+8 YD
1 & 8 - RICE 8
(15:00 - 2nd) 23-C.Booker runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(15:00 - 2nd) 86-C.Barnes extra point is good.

NTEXAS Mean Green
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:53 - 2nd) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 50 yards from RICE 35. 7-E.Johnson pushed ob at NTX 35 for 20 yards. Penalty on NTX 84-D.Simpson Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at NTX 35.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25
(14:43 - 2nd) 13-D.Torrey to NTX 26 for 1 yard (91-I.Enechukwu).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 26
(14:19 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Shorter.
Sack
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 26
(14:13 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine sacked at NTX 15 for -11 yards (91-I.Enechukwu).
Punt
4 & 20 - NTEXAS 15
(13:36 - 2nd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 50 yards from NTX 15. 10-A.Trammell pushed ob at NTX 46 for 19 yards (22-K.Crosby).

RICE Owls
- FG (9 plays, 43 yards, 5:14 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 46
(13:24 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to NTX 36 for 10 yards (11-C.Johnson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 36
(12:49 - 2nd) 23-C.Booker to NTX 34 for 2 yards (2-L.Hamilton).
+15 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 34
(12:08 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to NTX 19 for 15 yards (31-J.Gibbs).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 19
(11:34 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart to NTX 18 for 1 yard (5-T.Davis).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - RICE 18
(10:56 - 2nd) 23-C.Booker to NTX 10 for 8 yards (9-N.Harvey4-K.Muhammad).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 10
(10:17 - 2nd) 23-C.Booker to NTX 9 for 1 yard (2-L.Hamilton).
+4 YD
1 & 9 - RICE 9
(9:45 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to NTX 5 for 4 yards (4-K.Muhammad).
No Gain
2 & 5 - RICE 5
(9:00 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Pitre.
+2 YD
3 & 5 - RICE 5
(8:53 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart scrambles to NTX 3 for 2 yards (32-J.Ozougwu).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - RICE 3
(8:10 - 2nd) 86-C.Barnes 21 yards Field Goal is Good.

NTEXAS Mean Green
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:03 - 2nd) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 63 yards from RICE 35. 13-D.Torrey to NTX 27 for 25 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 27
(7:55 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 84-D.Simpson. 84-D.Simpson runs ob at NTX 33 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 33
(7:39 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Simpson.
No Gain
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 33
(7:32 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 32-M.Lawrence.
Punt
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 33
(7:25 - 2nd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 44 yards from NTX 33 to RICE 23 fair catch by 10-A.Trammell.

RICE Owls
- Punt (8 plays, 14 yards, 4:02 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 23
(7:16 - 2nd) 23-C.Booker to RICE 24 for 1 yard (5-T.Davis97-D.Novil).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - RICE 24
(6:32 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell pushed ob at RICE 35 for 11 yards (9-N.Harvey).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 35
(6:00 - 2nd) 23-C.Booker to RICE 40 for 5 yards (23-K.Davis).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 40
(5:17 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 46 for 6 yards (39-J.Moore).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 46
(4:42 - 2nd) 23-C.Booker to RICE 42 for -4 yards (5-T.Davis97-D.Novil).
Penalty
2 & 14 - RICE 42
(3:51 - 2nd) Penalty on RICE 76-J.Gooseberry False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 42. No Play.
-3 YD
2 & 19 - RICE 37
(3:29 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 9-N.Ellerbe. 9-N.Ellerbe to RICE 34 for -3 yards (97-D.Novil).
+3 YD
3 & 22 - RICE 34
(3:20 - 2nd) 9-N.Ellerbe to RICE 37 for 3 yards (5-T.Davis).
Punt
4 & 19 - RICE 37
(3:14 - 2nd) 86-C.Barnes punts 49 yards from RICE 37. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at NTX 24 for 10 yards (23-I.Richardson).

NTEXAS Mean Green
- Punt (9 plays, 27 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 24
(3:03 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at NTX 24 for no gain (10-K.Orji89-A.Alberding).
Sack
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 24
(2:36 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine sacked at NTX 16 for -8 yards (1-A.Montero).
+20 YD
3 & 18 - NTEXAS 16
(2:28 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence to NTX 36 for 20 yards (55-B.Alldredge).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36
(2:17 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 32-M.Lawrence.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 36
(2:11 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine scrambles runs ob at NTX 50 for 14 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 50
(1:56 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 13-D.Torrey. 13-D.Torrey to RICE 48 for 2 yards (18-T.Thornton). Penalty on NTX 72-M.Mose Chop block 15 yards enforced at RICE 50. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 25 - NTEXAS 35
(1:40 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 16-J.Shorter. 16-J.Shorter runs ob at NTX 49 for 14 yards.
No Gain
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 49
(1:35 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Simpson.
+2 YD
3 & 11 - NTEXAS 49
(1:30 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine scrambles to RICE 49 for 2 yards (10-K.Orji).
Punt
4 & 9 - NTEXAS 49
(1:21 - 2nd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 49 yards from RICE 49 to RICE End Zone. touchback.

RICE Owls
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 20
(1:12 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 20
(1:04 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
+10 YD
3 & 10 - RICE 20
(0:58 - 2nd) 9-N.Ellerbe to RICE 30 for 10 yards (4-K.Muhammad).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 30
(0:39 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 33 for 3 yards (23-L.Easly).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 33
(0:27 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey runs ob at RICE 38 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 2 - RICE 38
(0:20 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
Punt
4 & 2 - RICE 38
(0:14 - 2nd) 86-C.Barnes punts 40 yards from RICE 38 to the NTX 22 downed by 23-I.Richardson.

NTEXAS Mean Green
- Halftime (1 plays, -4 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22
(0:03 - 2nd) kneels at NTX 18 for -4 yards.

RICE Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 47-E.Mooney kicks 62 yards from NTX 35. 9-N.Ellerbe to RICE 27 for 24 yards (22-K.Crosby).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 27
(14:53 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner pushed ob at RICE 33 for 6 yards (11-C.Johnson).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - RICE 33
(14:14 - 3rd) 23-C.Booker to RICE 35 for 2 yards (5-T.Davis10-M.Sanders).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - RICE 35
(13:36 - 3rd) 23-C.Booker to RICE 36 for 1 yard (32-J.Ozougwu).
Punt
4 & 1 - RICE 36
(12:56 - 3rd) 86-C.Barnes punts 39 yards from RICE 36. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at NTX 35 for 10 yards (46-G.Grammer).

NTEXAS Mean Green
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35
(12:47 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 40 for 5 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 40
(12:20 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 88-J.Pirtle. 88-J.Pirtle to NTX 45 for 5 yards (18-T.Thornton).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 45
(12:01 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 46 for 1 yard (92-E.Garcia).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 46
(11:33 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
No Gain
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 46
(11:25 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
Punt
4 & 9 - NTEXAS 46
(11:20 - 3rd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 54 yards from NTX 46 to RICE End Zone. touchback.

RICE Owls
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 20
(11:12 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to RICE 26 for 6 yards (11-C.Johnson).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - RICE 26
(10:30 - 3rd) 23-C.Booker to RICE 31 for 5 yards (5-T.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 31
(9:53 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart scrambles pushed ob at RICE 31 for no gain (5-T.Davis).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 31
(9:23 - 3rd) 23-C.Booker to RICE 38 for 7 yards (97-D.Novil10-M.Sanders).
Penalty
3 & 3 - RICE 38
(8:38 - 3rd) Penalty on RICE 65-B.Chaffin False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 38. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 8 - RICE 33
(8:14 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
Punt
4 & 8 - RICE 33
(8:10 - 3rd) 86-C.Barnes punts 37 yards from RICE 33. 1-J.Darden to NTX 31 for 1 yard (7-J.Myers).

NTEXAS Mean Green
- TD (4 plays, 69 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+37 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 31
(8:00 - 3rd) 13-D.Torrey pushed ob at RICE 32 for 37 yards (19-T.Devones).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32
(7:31 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 9-K.Smith. 9-K.Smith to RICE 27 for 5 yards (55-B.Alldredge).
+17 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 27
(7:00 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to RICE 10 for 17 yards (18-T.Thornton).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 10
(6:41 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:32 - 3rd) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.

RICE Owls
- Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 4:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:32 - 3rd) 47-E.Mooney kicks 57 yards from NTX 35. 9-N.Ellerbe to RICE 30 for 22 yards (22-K.Crosby25-C.Thornton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 30
(6:25 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 30
(6:16 - 3rd) 23-C.Booker to RICE 30 for no gain (32-J.Ozougwu).
+31 YD
3 & 10 - RICE 30
(5:35 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to NTX 39 for 31 yards (31-J.Gibbs).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 39
(4:59 - 3rd) 23-C.Booker to NTX 39 for no gain (2-L.Hamilton48-J.King).
No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 39
(4:14 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
Sack
3 & 10 - RICE 39
(4:09 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart sacked at NTX 42 for -3 yards (23-K.Davis).
Punt
4 & 13 - RICE 42
(2:24 - 3rd) 29-A.Nunez punts 24 yards from NTX 42 out of bounds at the NTX 18.

NTEXAS Mean Green
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18
(3:17 - 3rd) 13-D.Torrey to NTX 21 for 3 yards (20-G.Nyakwol).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 21
(2:47 - 3rd) 13-D.Torrey to NTX 22 for 1 yard (99-M.Adams92-E.Garcia).
+11 YD
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 22
(2:13 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 16-J.Shorter. 16-J.Shorter to NTX 33 for 11 yards (15-A.Bird).
Sack
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 33
(1:48 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine sacked at NTX 28 for -5 yards (55-B.Alldredge).
+10 YD
2 & 15 - NTEXAS 28
(1:15 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 21-N.Smith. 21-N.Smith to NTX 38 for 10 yards (10-K.Orji).
No Gain
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 38
(0:42 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 9-K.Smith.
Punt
4 & 5 - NTEXAS 38
(0:35 - 3rd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 43 yards from NTX 38 to RICE 19 fair catch by 10-A.Trammell.

RICE Owls
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 19
(0:26 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart scrambles to RICE 22 for 3 yards.
Penalty
2 & 7 - RICE 22
(15:00 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner. Penalty on NTX 9-N.Harvey Pass interference 15 yards enforced at RICE 22. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 37
(14:52 - 4th) 9-N.Ellerbe to RICE 40 for 3 yards (39-J.Moore10-M.Sanders).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 40
(14:08 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart scrambles to RICE 41 for 1 yard (23-K.Davis).
Sack
3 & 6 - RICE 41
(13:20 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart sacked at RICE 36 for -5 yards (32-J.Ozougwu).
Punt
4 & 11 - RICE 36
(12:45 - 4th) 86-C.Barnes punts 39 yards from RICE 36. 1-J.Darden to NTX 40 for 15 yards (48-J.Doddridge46-G.Grammer).

NTEXAS Mean Green
- TD (12 plays, 60 yards, 4:58 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40
(12:30 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to RICE 49 for 11 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49
(12:04 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 50 for -1 yard (1-A.Montero).
-2 YD
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 50
(11:34 - 4th) 6-M.Fine to NTX 48 for -2 yards (52-J.Hubbard96-D.Carroll).
+14 YD
3 & 13 - NTEXAS 48
(10:55 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to RICE 38 for 14 yards (15-A.Bird).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38
(10:18 - 4th) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 32-M.Lawrence.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 38
(10:13 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 9-K.Smith. 9-K.Smith to RICE 34 for 4 yards (55-B.Alldredge).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 34
(9:43 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence to RICE 30 for 4 yards (3-N.Smith).
+21 YD
4 & 2 - NTEXAS 30
(9:06 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 84-D.Simpson. 84-D.Simpson to RICE 9 for 21 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
No Gain
1 & 9 - NTEXAS 9
(8:42 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to RICE 9 for no gain (99-M.Adams).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 9
(8:07 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to RICE 1 for 8 yards (20-G.Nyakwol).
No Gain
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 1
(7:42 - 4th) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 1
(7:37 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:32 - 4th) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.

RICE Owls
- End of Game (7 plays, 43 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:32 - 4th) 47-E.Mooney kicks 57 yards from NTX 35. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 23 FUMBLES (43-L.Nixon). 7-E.Johnson to RICE 23 for no gain.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 23
(7:23 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to RICE 21 for 2 yards (99-M.Adams).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 21
(6:50 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to RICE 18 for 3 yards (55-B.Alldredge1-A.Montero).
Penalty
3 & 5 - RICE 18
(6:11 - 4th) 6-M.Fine scrambles to RICE 18 for no gain (99-M.Adams). Penalty on NTX 70-T.Preston Holding 9 yards enforced at RICE 18. No Play.
+14 YD
3 & 14 - RICE 27
(6:01 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence pushed ob at RICE 13 for 14 yards (15-A.Bird).
Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 13
(5:30 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to RICE 11 for 2 yards (17-T.Chamberlain). Penalty on NTX 70-T.Preston Holding 10 yards enforced at RICE 13. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - RICE 23
(5:10 - 4th) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 9-K.Smith.
+8 YD
2 & 20 - RICE 23
(5:06 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to RICE 15 for 8 yards (92-E.Garcia).
No Gain
3 & 12 - RICE 15
(4:29 - 4th) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 32-M.Lawrence.
No Gain
4 & 12 - RICE 15
(4:21 - 4th) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 32-M.Lawrence.

RICE Owls

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 15
(4:15 - 4th) 23-C.Booker to RICE 16 for 1 yard (5-T.Davis).
-2 YD
2 & 9 - RICE 16
(4:15 - 4th) 9-N.Ellerbe to RICE 14 for -2 yards (5-T.Davis91-D.LeBlanc).
+35 YD
3 & 11 - RICE 14
(3:17 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to RICE 49 for 35 yards (9-N.Harvey).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 49
(2:41 - 4th) 9-N.Ellerbe to NTX 48 for 3 yards (91-D.LeBlanc).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 48
(2:34 - 4th) 9-N.Ellerbe to NTX 47 for 1 yard (10-M.Sanders32-J.Ozougwu).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - RICE 47
(1:47 - 4th) 9-N.Ellerbe to NTX 40 for 7 yards (4-K.Muhammad).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 40
(0:50 - 4th) kneels at NTX 42 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:32
47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
Touchdown 7:37
15-T.Siggers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
60
yds
04:58
pos
13
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:32
47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
20
Touchdown 6:41
6-M.Fine runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
69
yds
01:28
pos
6
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:10
86-C.Barnes 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
43
yds
05:14
pos
0
20
Point After TD 14:53
86-C.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 15:00
23-C.Booker runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
58
yds
02:36
pos
0
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:25
86-C.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 7:32
1-A.Walter runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
39
yds
02:44
pos
0
9
Field Goal 10:22
86-C.Barnes 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
36
yds
03:20
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 19
Rushing 2 7
Passing 8 11
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 4-14 7-16
4th Down Conv 2-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 214 320
Total Plays 57 71
Avg Gain 3.8 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 75 122
Rush Attempts 25 43
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 2.8
Net Yards Passing 139 198
Comp. - Att. 17-32 18-28
Yards Per Pass 4.3 7.1
Penalties - Yards 5-59 3-10
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 7-45.1 6-38.0
Return Yards 126 80
Punts - Returns 4-36 1-19
Kickoffs - Returns 4-90 3-61
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
North Texas 4-7 007714
Rice 2-9 10100020
Rice Stadium Houston, Texas
 139 PASS YDS 198
75 RUSH YDS 122
214 TOTAL YDS 320
North Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Fine 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.1% 163 0 1 89.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.1% 163 0 1 89.7
M. Fine 17/32 163 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Torrey 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 41 0
D. Torrey 5 41 0 37
T. Siggers 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 38 1
T. Siggers 12 38 1 8
M. Fine 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 0 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 0 1
M. Fine 7 0 1 14
J. Darden 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Darden 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. White 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
G. White 3 42 0 17
M. Lawrence 32 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
M. Lawrence 3 38 0 20
D. Simpson 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
D. Simpson 2 27 0 21
J. Shorter 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
J. Shorter 2 25 0 14
N. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
N. Smith 2 18 0 10
D. Smith 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Smith 1 10 0 10
J. Pirtle 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Pirtle 1 5 0 5
K. Smith 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Smith 1 5 0 5
N. Harvey 9 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
N. Harvey 1 4 0 4
J. Darden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Darden 1 0 0 0
D. Torrey 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Torrey 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Davis 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
T. Davis 10-2 0.0 0
L. Hamilton 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
L. Hamilton 6-0 0.0 0
J. Gibbs 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Gibbs 6-0 0.0 0
K. Muhammad 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Muhammad 5-1 0.0 0
N. Harvey 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Harvey 4-0 0.0 0
J. Ozougwu 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
J. Ozougwu 4-1 1.0 0
K. Davis 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
K. Davis 4-1 1.0 0
M. Sanders 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
M. Sanders 4-3 0.0 0
Ca. Johnson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Ca. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
D. Novil 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Novil 3-2 0.0 0
D. LeBlanc 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. LeBlanc 2-1 0.0 0
J. Moore 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Moore 2-0 0.0 0
J. King 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. King 1-1 1.0 0
L. Easly 23 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Easly 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Mooney 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
E. Mooney 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Kenworthy 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 45.1 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 45.1 1
A. Kenworthy 7 45.1 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Torrey 13 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.3 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 23.3 25 0
D. Torrey 3 23.3 25 0
E. Johnson 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
E. Johnson 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Darden 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 9.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 9.0 15 0
J. Darden 4 9.0 15 0
Rice
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Stewart 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63% 179 0 0 118.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63% 179 0 0 118.7
T. Stewart 17/27 179 0 0
A. Walter 1 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 27 0 0 326.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 27 0 0 326.8
A. Walter 1/1 27 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Booker 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 78 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 78 1
C. Booker 22 78 1 24
N. Ellerbe 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
N. Ellerbe 7 25 0 10
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
A. Trammell 1 11 0 11
Z. Knipe 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
Z. Knipe 1 7 0 7
A. Walter 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 1
A. Walter 2 7 1 6
T. Stewart 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -4 0
T. Stewart 9 -4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 91 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 91 0
A. Trammell 7 91 0 31
B. Rozner 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 70 0
B. Rozner 5 70 0 35
J. Myers 7 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
J. Myers 2 32 0 27
J. Bailey 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
J. Bailey 2 9 0 5
A. Pitre III 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
A. Pitre III 1 7 0 7
Z. Knipe 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Z. Knipe 0 0 0 0
N. Ellerbe 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
N. Ellerbe 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Alldredge 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
B. Alldredge 6-0 1.0 0
T. Chamberlain 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
T. Chamberlain 4-0 0.0 1
K. Orji 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Orji 3-1 0.0 0
E. Garcia 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Garcia 3-1 0.0 0
A. Bird 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Bird 3-0 0.0 0
My. Adams 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
My. Adams 3-0 0.0 0
N. Smith 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
T. Thornton 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Thornton 2-0 0.0 0
I. Enechukwu 91 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
I. Enechukwu 2-0 1.0 0
G. Nyakwol 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Nyakwol 2-0 0.0 0
A. Montero 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
A. Montero 2-2 1.0 0
J. Hubbard 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hubbard 1-0 0.0 0
T. Devones 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Devones 1-0 0.0 0
D. Carroll 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Carroll 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Barnes 86 P
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
C. Barnes 2/2 48 2/2 8
Z. Hoban 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
Z. Hoban 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Barnes 86 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 41.3 0
C. Barnes 4 41.3 0 49
A. Nunez 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 31.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 31.5 1
A. Nunez 2 31.5 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Ellerbe 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 23.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 23.0 24 0
N. Ellerbe 2 23.0 24 0
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
A. Trammell 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
A. Trammell 1 19.0 19 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NTEXAS 20 1:05 3 4 Punt
10:16 NTEXAS 25 0:00 1 36 INT
7:25 NTEXAS 26 1:51 3 6 Punt
3:13 RICE 49 0:00 1 7 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 NTEXAS 25 1:17 3 -10 Punt
8:03 NTEXAS 27 0:38 3 6 Punt
3:03 NTEXAS 24 1:42 9 27 Punt
0:03 NTEXAS 22 0:00 1 -4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:47 NTEXAS 35 1:27 5 11 Punt
8:00 NTEXAS 31 1:28 4 69 TD
3:17 NTEXAS 18 2:42 6 20 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 NTEXAS 40 4:58 12 60 TD
7:23 RICE 23 3:02 9 8 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:42 RICE 34 3:20 7 36 FG
10:09 NTEXAS 39 2:44 6 39 TD
5:25 RICE 34 2:04 4 15 Fumble
3:03 RICE 42 2:36 7 58 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:24 NTEXAS 46 5:14 9 43 FG
7:16 RICE 23 4:02 8 14 Punt
1:12 RICE 20 0:58 6 18 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RICE 27 2:04 3 9 Punt
11:12 RICE 20 3:02 6 13 Punt
6:32 RICE 30 4:08 6 28 Punt
0:26 RICE 19 0:00 5 17 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:15 RICE 15 3:25 7 43 Game
NCAA FB Scores