Gordon leads Washington State over Oregon State 54-53
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Anthony Gordon led Washington State on a 10-play, 58-yard touchdown drive with 1:10 left in the fourth quarter to give the Cougars a 54-53 victory over Oregon State Saturday night.
The win makes Washington State (6-5, 3-5 Pac-12) bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive year.
Gordon went 50 of 70 for 606 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has 45 touchdown passes on the season, breaking Jake Browning and Jared Goff's Pac-12 single season passing touchdown record.
Renard Bell had 108 receiving yards and two touchdowns and Dezmon Patmon added 75 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars. Max Borghi rushed for 44 yards and two touchdowns.
Jake Luton was 22 for 40 for 408 yards passing, five touchdowns and one interception for Oregon State (5-6, 4-4).
Jermar Jefferson rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns. He had two receiving touchdowns as well. Champ Flemmings had 110 yards receiving and a touchdown.
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington State: The Cougars victory over Oregon State makes them bowl eligible for a fifth consecutive season.
Oregon State: The Beavers remain one victory away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2013. They will have to beat in-state rival No. 6 Oregon in Eugene.
UP NEXT
Washington State: The Cougars travel to Seattle to play Washington in the Apple Cup next Friday.
Oregon State: The Beavers travel to Eugene to play No. 6 Oregon in the Civil War next Saturday.
WASHST
Cougars
- Interception (9 plays, -24 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Choukair kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(15:00 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to WST 43 for 18 yards (2-S.Wilson24-D.Morris).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(14:27 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon sacked at WST 32 for -11 yards (90-I.Hodgins).
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 21 - WASHST 32(13:47 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to ORS 43 for 25 yards (21-N.Wright).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(13:10 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to ORS 38 for 5 yards (2-S.Wilson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASHST 38(12:35 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to ORS 34 for 4 yards (23-I.Dunn36-O.Speights).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASHST 34(11:58 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to ORS 32 for 2 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 32(11:30 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 32(11:25 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston. Penalty on ORS 23-I.Dunn Pass interference 13 yards enforced at ORS 32. No Play.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 19(11:20 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston INTERCEPTED by 6-J.McCartan at ORS 1. 6-J.McCartan to ORS 1 for no gain.
OREGST
Beavers
- TD (5 plays, 99 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 1(11:13 - 1st) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 6 for 5 yards (13-J.Woods).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 6(10:42 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 13 for 7 yards (4-M.Strong).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 13(10:06 - 1st) 21-A.Pierce pushed ob at ORS 46 for 33 yards (26-B.Beekman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 46(9:32 - 1st) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
|
+54 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 46(9:25 - 1st) 22-J.Jefferson runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:16 - 1st) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
WASHST
Cougars
- Fumble (4 plays, 28 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:16 - 1st) 46-J.Choukair kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(9:16 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon to WST 25 FUMBLES. 18-A.Gordon to WST 25 for no gain.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 25(8:43 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon to WST 41 for 16 yards (34-A.Roberts24-D.Morris).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 41(8:11 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 16-D.McIntosh. 16-D.McIntosh to WST 45 for 4 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 45(7:34 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to ORS 47 FUMBLES (42-D.Taumoleau). 92-I.Garcia to ORS 47 for no gain.
OREGST
Beavers
- Downs (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(7:24 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to WST 45 for 8 yards (25-S.Thomas35-A.Marsh).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREGST 45(6:54 - 1st) 21-A.Pierce to WST 41 for 4 yards (26-B.Beekman).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(6:26 - 1st) 22-J.Jefferson to WST 37 for 4 yards (92-W.Rodgers).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREGST 37(5:54 - 1st) 22-J.Jefferson to WST 38 for -1 yard (13-J.Woods).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OREGST 38(5:19 - 1st) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Taylor.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 7 - OREGST 38(5:14 - 1st) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (8 plays, 62 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 38(5:08 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 38(4:57 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Martin.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASHST 38(4:51 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to ORS 48 for 14 yards (24-D.Morris).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(4:22 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to ORS 42 for 6 yards (42-D.Taumoleau).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASHST 42(3:51 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi runs ob at ORS 36 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(3:12 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Martin.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 36(3:03 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin to ORS 12 for 24 yards (2-S.Wilson).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 12(2:24 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:17 - 1st) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
OREGST
Beavers
- Interception (3 plays, 29 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:17 - 1st) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(2:17 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins pushed ob at ORS 35 for 10 yards (4-M.Strong).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(1:52 - 1st) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 36 for 1 yard (44-T.Brock).
|
Int
|
2 & 9 - OREGST 36(1:16 - 1st) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Togiai INTERCEPTED by 26-B.Beekman at ORS 46. 26-B.Beekman to ORS 46 for no gain (81-N.Togiai).
WASHST
Cougars
- Missed FG (5 plays, 15 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 46(1:10 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to ORS 46 for no gain (42-D.Taumoleau3-J.Grant).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 46(0:33 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon to ORS 33 for 13 yards (3-J.Grant).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 33(0:11 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to ORS 31 for 2 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WASHST 31(15:00 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WASHST 31(14:54 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|
No Good
|
4 & 8 - WASHST 31(14:49 - 2nd) 40-B.Mazza 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
OREGST
Beavers
- TD (5 plays, 54 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(14:44 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to ORS 42 for 11 yards (25-S.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 42(14:06 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 46 for 4 yards (50-K.Block).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREGST 46(13:21 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to WST 46 for 8 yards (25-S.Thomas).
|
+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 46(12:47 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:38 - 2nd) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(12:38 - 2nd) Penalty on ORS 16-C.Flemings Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ORS 35. No Play.
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:38 - 2nd) 46-J.Choukair kicks 55 yards from ORS 20 to WST 25 fair catch by 88-R.Fisher.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(12:38 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 29 for 4 yards (2-S.Wilson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 29(12:06 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 35 for 6 yards (24-D.Morris).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(11:43 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to WST 38 for 3 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASHST 38(11:06 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to WST 48 for 10 yards (3-J.Grant).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(10:38 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to ORS 35 for 17 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(10:07 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson pushed ob at ORS 10 for 25 yards (2-S.Wilson).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 10(9:29 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:24 - 2nd) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
OREGST
Beavers
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:24 - 2nd) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(9:24 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 22-J.Jefferson. 22-J.Jefferson pushed ob at ORS 36 for 11 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(8:50 - 2nd) 1-T.Lindsey to ORS 37 for 1 yard (18-G.Hicks).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - OREGST 37(8:11 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 43 for 6 yards (4-M.Strong).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - OREGST 43(7:50 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 42 for -1 yard (90-M.Aiolupotea-Pei13-J.Woods).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - OREGST 42(7:11 - 2nd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 31 yards from ORS 42 out of bounds at the WST 27.
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (4 plays, 73 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(7:03 - 2nd) 21-M.Borghi to WST 29 for 2 yards (36-O.Speights).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASHST 29(6:28 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 16-D.McIntosh. 16-D.McIntosh to WST 26 for -3 yards (8-M.Tago).
|
+41 YD
|
3 & 11 - WASHST 26(5:44 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to ORS 33 for 41 yards (24-D.Morris).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 33(5:01 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 16-D.McIntosh. 16-D.McIntosh runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:51 - 2nd) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
OREGST
Beavers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:51 - 2nd) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|
+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(4:51 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to WST 31 for 44 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(4:30 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson to WST 27 for 4 yards (13-J.Woods).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - OREGST 27(4:10 - 2nd) Penalty on ORS 84-T.Quitoriano False start 5 yards enforced at WST 27. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREGST 32(3:49 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson to WST 35 for -3 yards (92-W.Rodgers).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 14 - OREGST 35(3:14 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 21-A.Pierce. 21-A.Pierce pushed ob at WST 18 for 17 yards (26-B.Beekman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 18(2:37 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Flemings.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 18(2:34 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Musgrave.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 18(2:27 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:20 - 2nd) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good. Penalty on WST 4-M.Strong Offside declined.
WASHST
Cougars
- Interception (4 plays, 28 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:20 - 2nd) 46-J.Choukair kicks 59 yards from ORS 35. 88-R.Fisher to WST 20 for 14 yards (86-A.Bodden).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(2:14 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to WST 26 for 6 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASHST 26(1:43 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin to WST 32 for 6 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 32(1:17 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Harris.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 32(1:14 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Martin INTERCEPTED by 21-N.Wright at ORS 48. 21-N.Wright to ORS 48 for no gain.
OREGST
Beavers
- FG (5 plays, 23 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 48(1:08 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 21-A.Pierce.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 48(1:03 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to WST 29 for 23 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 29(0:51 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Togiai.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 29(0:44 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Togiai.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 29(0:37 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Flemings.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - OREGST 29(0:32 - 2nd) 35-E.Hayes 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
WASHST
Cougars
- Halftime (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:26 - 2nd) 46-J.Choukair kicks 40 yards from ORS 35 to WST 25 fair catch by 88-R.Fisher.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(0:26 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 16-D.McIntosh. 16-D.McIntosh to WST 30 for 5 yards (33-J.Moore34-A.Roberts).
OREGST
Beavers
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson pushed ob at ORS 39 for 14 yards (4-M.Strong).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 39(14:36 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 44 for 5 yards (18-G.Hicks13-J.Woods).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 44(14:09 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton to ORS 44 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OREGST 44(13:36 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Taylor.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - OREGST 44(13:33 - 3rd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 42 yards from ORS 44 to WST 14 fair catch by 5-T.Harris.
WASHST
Cougars
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 14(13:25 - 3rd) Penalty on WST 72-A.Lucas False start 5 yards enforced at WST 14. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - WASHST 9(13:25 - 3rd) 21-M.Borghi to WST 10 for 1 yard (2-S.Wilson23-I.Dunn).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - WASHST 10(12:46 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon pushed ob at WST 12 for 2 yards (45-S.Sandberg).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - WASHST 12(12:08 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Patmon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - WASHST 12(11:58 - 3rd) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 51 yards from WST 12. 5-K.Taylor runs ob at ORS 36 for -1 yard.
OREGST
Beavers
- Downs (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(11:50 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to WST 46 for 18 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 46(11:20 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to WST 40 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREGST 40(11:02 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to WST 38 for 2 yards (37-J.Rogers).
|
Sack
|
3 & 2 - OREGST 38(10:26 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton sacked at WST 42 for -4 yards (50-K.Block).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 6 - OREGST 42(9:40 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Lindsey.
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (4 plays, 58 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(9:35 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to ORS 49 for 9 yards (42-D.Taumoleau).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - WASHST 49(9:06 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 16-D.McIntosh. 16-D.McIntosh to ORS 36 for 13 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(8:19 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston.
|
+36 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 36(8:14 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:06 - 3rd) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
OREGST
Beavers
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:06 - 3rd) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(8:06 - 3rd) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 41 for 16 yards (26-B.Beekman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(7:35 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 41(7:27 - 3rd) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 43 for 2 yards (98-D.Hobbs13-J.Woods).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OREGST 43(6:52 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Togiai.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - OREGST 43(6:47 - 3rd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 39 yards from ORS 43 out of bounds at the WST 18.
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (9 plays, 82 yards, 4:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 18(6:40 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to WST 27 for 9 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - WASHST 27(6:07 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 32 for 5 yards (36-O.Speights).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 32(5:39 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin to WST 38 for 6 yards (33-J.Moore36-O.Speights).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASHST 38(5:08 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to ORS 38 for 24 yards (3-J.Grant).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 38(4:29 - 3rd) 21-M.Borghi to ORS 35 for 3 yards (36-O.Speights).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASHST 35(3:47 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to ORS 26 for 9 yards (56-R.Sharp).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 26(3:11 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon runs ob at ORS 6 for 20 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 6 - WASHST 6(2:34 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to ORS 10 for -4 yards (3-J.Grant).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 10(1:51 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:44 - 3rd) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
OREGST
Beavers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:44 - 3rd) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(1:44 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 26 for 1 yard (90-M.Aiolupotea-Pei).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OREGST 26(1:10 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
|
+34 YD
|
3 & 9 - OREGST 26(1:04 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey to WST 40 for 34 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 40(0:30 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to WST 36 for 4 yards (82-T.Brown).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREGST 36(0:03 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to WST 32 for 4 yards (25-S.Thomas).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - OREGST 32(15:00 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson to WST 31 for 1 yard (13-J.Woods).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - OREGST 31(14:26 - 4th) 6-J.Luton to WST 28 for 3 yards (98-D.Hobbs).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 28(13:52 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 84-T.Quitoriano. 84-T.Quitoriano runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|(13:42 - 4th) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins. Penalty on WST 4-M.Strong Pass interference 2 yards enforced at WST 3. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|(13:42 - 4th) 21-A.Pierce to WST End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:42 - 4th) 46-J.Choukair kicks 65 yards from ORS 35. 21-M.Borghi to WST 25 for 25 yards (42-D.Taumoleau40-K.Fisher).
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(13:35 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 16-D.McIntosh. 16-D.McIntosh to ORS 34 for 41 yards (21-N.Wright).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 34(12:51 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson to ORS 25 for 9 yards (21-N.Wright).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - WASHST 25(12:18 - 4th) 21-M.Borghi to ORS 16 for 9 yards (33-J.Moore).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 16(11:46 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell runs ob at ORS 8 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WASHST 8(11:10 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Jackson.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASHST 8(11:07 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to ORS 7 for 1 yard (34-A.Roberts).
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - WASHST 7(10:25 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson pushed ob at ORS 1 for 6 yards (21-N.Wright).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WASHST 1(9:55 - 4th) 21-M.Borghi runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:52 - 4th) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
OREGST
Beavers
- TD (6 plays, 69 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:52 - 4th) 33-J.Crane kicks 56 yards from WST 35. 31-C.Morton to ORS 31 for 22 yards (42-H.Djibril).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(9:45 - 4th) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 31(9:40 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to WST 35 for 34 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(9:19 - 4th) 21-A.Pierce to WST 32 for 3 yards (44-T.Brock13-J.Woods).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 32(8:48 - 4th) 6-J.Luton to WST 29 for 3 yards (13-J.Woods).
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREGST 29(8:09 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey pushed ob at WST 5 for 24 yards (35-A.Marsh).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - OREGST 5(7:36 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:32 - 4th) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
WASHST
Cougars
- Interception (1 plays, 48 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:32 - 4th) 46-J.Choukair kicks 14 yards from ORS 35. 37-J.Rogers to ORS 49 FUMBLES. 86-A.Bodden to ORS 49 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(7:30 - 4th) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 49(7:24 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai pushed ob at WST 39 for 12 yards (27-W.Taylor).
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 39(6:52 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 22-J.Jefferson. 22-J.Jefferson runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:45 - 4th) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
OREGST
Beavers
- TD (5 plays, 27 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:45 - 4th) 46-J.Choukair kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(6:45 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Patmon INTERCEPTED by 36-O.Speights at WST 30. 36-O.Speights to WST 27 for 3 yards (21-M.Borghi).
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(6:36 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson to WST 16 for 11 yards (4-M.Strong).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 16(6:08 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson pushed ob at WST 5 for 11 yards (10-R.Stone).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - WASHST 5(5:33 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson to WST 3 for 2 yards (90-M.Aiolupotea-Pei).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - WASHST 3(5:00 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson to WST 2 for 1 yard (13-J.Woods37-J.Rogers).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASHST 2(4:19 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 22-J.Jefferson. 22-J.Jefferson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:17 - 4th) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
OREGST
Beavers
- Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:17 - 4th) 46-J.Choukair kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(4:17 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi pushed ob at WST 31 for 6 yards (21-N.Wright).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREGST 31(3:51 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to WST 47 for 16 yards (36-O.Speights23-I.Dunn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(3:31 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Borghi.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 47(3:23 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin to ORS 41 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(3:02 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Borghi.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 41(2:57 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi pushed ob at ORS 29 for 12 yards (33-J.Moore).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 29(2:24 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Patmon. Penalty on ORS 23-I.Dunn Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ORS 29. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 14(2:16 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(2:10 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston.
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (12 plays, 43 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:10 - 4th) 33-J.Crane kicks 14 yards from WST 35 to the WST 49 downed by 5-K.Taylor.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(2:09 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson to WST 44 for 5 yards (30-N.Oguayo25-S.Thomas).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASHST 44(2:04 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson to WST 43 for 1 yard (26-B.Beekman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WASHST 43(2:00 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson to WST 43 for no gain (50-K.Block92-W.Rodgers).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - WASHST 43(1:13 - 4th) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 84-T.Quitoriano.
WASHST
Cougars
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(1:10 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado runs ob at ORS 45 for 13 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 45(0:59 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to ORS 43 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WASHST 43(0:50 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon spikes the ball at ORS 43 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WASHST 43(0:48 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston.
|
+13 YD
|
4 & 8 - WASHST 43(0:43 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin to ORS 30 for 13 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(0:33 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon spikes the ball at ORS 30 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 30(0:31 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Martin.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASHST 30(0:24 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to ORS 10 for 20 yards (33-J.Moore).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 10(0:14 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Martin.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 10(0:08 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado. Penalty on ORS 24-D.Morris Pass interference 8 yards enforced at ORS 10. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - WASHST 2(0:04 - 4th) 21-M.Borghi runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(0:02 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon to ORS 2 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(0:02 - 4th) Penalty on WST 9-R.Bell Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WST 35. No Play.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|35
|Rushing
|8
|3
|Passing
|17
|29
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|597
|630
|Total Plays
|73
|83
|Avg Gain
|8.2
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|193
|35
|Rush Attempts
|33
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|404
|595
|Comp. - Att.
|22-40
|50-70
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-56
|3-22
|Touchdowns
|7
|8
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|5
|6
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|3-37.3
|1-51.0
|Return Yards
|34
|39
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-32
|3-39
|Int. - Returns
|3-3
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|404
|PASS YDS
|595
|
|
|193
|RUSH YDS
|35
|
|
|597
|TOTAL YDS
|630
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Luton 6 QB
|J. Luton
|22/40
|408
|5
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 22 RB
|J. Jefferson
|21
|132
|2
|54
|
A. Pierce 21 RB
|A. Pierce
|7
|58
|0
|33
|
J. Luton 6 QB
|J. Luton
|4
|2
|0
|3
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|4
|110
|1
|46
|
N. Togiai 81 TE
|N. Togiai
|5
|67
|1
|23
|
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
|Is. Hodgins
|5
|65
|0
|34
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|2
|58
|0
|34
|
J. Jefferson 22 RB
|J. Jefferson
|3
|52
|2
|39
|
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
|T. Quitoriano
|1
|28
|1
|28
|
A. Pierce 21 RB
|A. Pierce
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
K. Taylor 5 WR
|K. Taylor
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Musgrave 88 TE
|L. Musgrave
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Roberts 34 LB
|A. Roberts
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wilson 2 DB
|S. Wilson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 33 DB
|J. Moore
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wright 21 DB
|N. Wright
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Dunn 23 DB
|I. Dunn
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Speights 36 LB
|O. Speights
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
|D. Taumoelau
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morris 24 DB
|D. Morris
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Is. Hodgins 90 DL
|Is. Hodgins
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Sharp 56 LB
|R. Sharp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tago 8 LB
|M. Tago
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sandberg 45 DL
|S. Sandberg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCartan 6 LB
|J. McCartan
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|1/1
|47
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Rodriguez 39 P
|D. Rodriguez
|3
|37.3
|2
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|1
|-24.0
|-24
|0
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
A. Bodden 86 WR
|A. Bodden
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Taylor 5 WR
|K. Taylor
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Morton 36 RB
|C. Morton
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Taylor 5 WR
|K. Taylor
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Gordon 18 QB
|A. Gordon
|50/70
|606
|6
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|8
|108
|2
|41
|
D. McIntosh 16 RB
|D. McIntosh
|6
|93
|1
|41
|
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
|E. Winston Jr.
|7
|88
|0
|20
|
C. Jackson Jr. 85 WR
|C. Jackson Jr.
|4
|76
|1
|36
|
D. Patmon 12 WR
|D. Patmon
|5
|75
|2
|20
|
D. Martin 1 WR
|D. Martin
|5
|61
|0
|24
|
M. Borghi 21 RB
|M. Borghi
|9
|40
|0
|12
|
B. Arconado 19 WR
|B. Arconado
|3
|39
|0
|25
|
T. Harris 5 WR
|T. Harris
|3
|26
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Woods 13 LB
|J. Woods
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Beekman 26 S
|B. Beekman
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Strong 4 CB
|M. Strong
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas 25 S
|S. Thomas
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Block 50 DL
|K. Block
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Aiolupotea-Pei 90 DL
|M. Aiolupotea-Pei
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
|W. Rodgers III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brock 44 LB
|T. Brock
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hobbs 98 DL
|D. Hobbs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hicks III 18 CB
|G. Hicks III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Taylor III 27 LB
|W. Taylor III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 37 LB
|J. Rogers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marsh 35 CB
|A. Marsh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Oguayo 30 DL
|N. Oguayo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 82 LB
|T. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
|O. Draguicevich III
|1
|51.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Rogers 37 LB
|J. Rogers
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Fisher 88 WR
|R. Fisher
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
M. Borghi 21 RB
|M. Borghi
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
