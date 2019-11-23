|
|
|PSU
|OHIOST
No. 2 Ohio State tested but tops No. 9 Penn State 28-17
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) J.K. Dobbins rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns and No. 2 Ohio State locked up the Big Ten East title Saturday, surviving its first real test of the season with a 28-17 victory over No. 9 Penn State.
The Buckeyes held on after Penn State (9-2, 7-2 Big Ten) took advantage of two second-half turnovers to climb back into the game in the third quarter after going down 21-0. This was a far different scenario for Ohio State, which blew out its first 10 opponents.
The Buckeyes (10-0, 8-0 Big Ten) were clinging to a 21-17 lead early in the fourth quarter when Justin Fields threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave to create some breathing room.
The Ohio State defense, with Chase Young back from a two-game suspension, then shut down two late Penn State drives on fourth down. The last drive included back-to-back sacks of backup quarterback Will Levis by Young and linebacker Baron Browning.
Fields fumbled away the ball twice, once as he was crossing the goal line for an apparent touchdown. But he got critical yards on the ground, rushing for 68 yards on 21 carries and threw beautiful second half touchdown passes to K.J. Hill and Olave.
Dobbins was responsible for both first-half touchdowns, a 4-yard plunge in the first quarter and a 2-yard plunge on fourth-and-goal with 2 minutes left in the half. He finished the first half with 89 rushing yards.
With three sacks, Young now has 16.5 for the season.
THE TAKEAWAY
Penn State: Backup quarterback Levis provided a spark when he entered for the injured Sean Clifford, running for a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter to pull his team within a touchdown. Statistically, the Nittany Lions were beaten soundly but managed to hang around until late. Journey Brown ran the ball 11 time for 64 yards.
Ohio State: The Buckeyes outgained the Nittany Lions 417-227 but were stricken by uncharacteristic turnovers.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Buckeyes should stay put. Nittany Lions could drop but not much after playing Ohio State tough.
UP NEXT
Penn State: Hosts Rutgers next Saturday in season finale.
Ohio State: Winds up the regular season next Saturday with rivalry game against No. 12 Michigan.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 51 yards from OSU 35. 1-K.Hamler pushed ob at PSU 40 for 26 yards (95-B.Haubeil).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 40(14:56 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 42 for 2 yards (32-T.Borland).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 42(14:23 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 49 for 7 yards (20-P.Werner).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - PSU 49(13:43 - 1st) 4-J.Brown to OSU 48 for 3 yards (47-J.Hilliard32-T.Borland).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 48(13:19 - 1st) 4-J.Brown to OSU 47 for 1 yard (9-J.Cornell).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 47(12:50 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford pushed ob at OSU 42 for 5 yards (32-T.Borland).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PSU 42(12:25 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - PSU 42(12:19 - 1st) 93-B.Gillikin punts 33 yards from OSU 42 to OSU 9 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (13 plays, 91 yards, 5:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 9(12:12 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins pushed ob at OSU 31 for 22 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(12:00 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 35 for 4 yards (17-G.Taylor36-J.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 35(11:30 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 36 for 1 yard (99-Y.Gross-Matos).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - OHIOST 36(10:51 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 50 for 14 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 50(10:27 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Olave.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 50(10:19 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 48 for -2 yards (99-Y.Gross-Matos36-J.Johnson).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 12 - OHIOST 48(9:38 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles runs ob at PSU 35 for 17 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35(9:21 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 33 for 2 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 33(8:57 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 25 for 8 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields6-C.Brown).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(8:39 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to PSU 22 for 3 yards (11-M.Parsons).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 22(8:04 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 7 for 15 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - OHIOST 7(7:50 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 4 for 3 yards (97-P.Mustipher).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 4(7:13 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:08 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:08 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 13 for 13 yards (12-S.Banks).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 13(7:04 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 17 for 4 yards (39-M.Harrison32-T.Borland).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 17(6:37 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 13 for -4 yards (2-C.Young).
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - PSU 13(5:57 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 5 for -8 yards (2-C.Young5-B.Browning).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - PSU 5(5:18 - 1st) 93-B.Gillikin punts 40 yards from PSU 5 out of bounds at the PSU 45.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Fumble (9 plays, 48 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(5:12 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 46 for -1 yard (13-E.Brooks99-Y.Gross-Matos).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - OHIOST 46(4:34 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-A.Mack. 11-A.Mack to PSU 33 for 13 yards (13-E.Brooks6-C.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(4:03 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 33 for no gain (97-P.Mustipher18-S.Toney).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 33(3:22 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to PSU 17 for 16 yards (7-J.Brisker6-C.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17(3:11 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Mack.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 17(3:07 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to PSU 7 for 10 yards (38-L.Wade).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - OHIOST 7(2:47 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 5 for 2 yards (54-R.Windsor18-S.Toney).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 5(2:24 - 1st) 1-J.Fields runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 5(2:15 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to PSU End Zone FUMBLES (38-L.Wade). Downed at the PSU End Zone 6-C.Brown touchback.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (10 plays, 44 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 20(2:15 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 20(2:11 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 27 for 7 yards (20-P.Werner).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - PSU 27(1:43 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 32 for 5 yards (20-P.Werner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 32(0:13 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 32(1:21 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 41 for 9 yards (24-S.Wade).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PSU 41(0:50 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 43 for 2 yards (5-B.Browning33-Z.Harrison).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 43(0:22 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 6-J.Shorter. 6-J.Shorter to OSU 39 for 18 yards (1-J.Okudah).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 39(15:00 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 39(14:54 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to OSU 36 for 3 yards (33-Z.Harrison72-T.Togiai).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PSU 36(14:11 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - PSU 36(14:07 - 2nd) 93-B.Gillikin punts 26 yards from OSU 36 to OSU 10 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (12 plays, 49 yards, 4:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 10(14:01 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 15 for 5 yards (28-J.Oweh).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 15(13:38 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 21 for 6 yards (55-A.Shelton17-G.Taylor).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 21(13:15 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to OSU 28 for 7 yards (29-J.Reid).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 28(12:39 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor to OSU 38 for 10 yards (29-J.Reid).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(12:29 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 41 for 3 yards (28-J.Oweh).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 41(11:51 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to OSU 46 for 5 yards (29-J.Reid).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 46(11:27 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 48 for 2 yards (99-Y.Gross-Matos).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(11:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to PSU 36 for 16 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(10:53 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Victor.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 36(10:49 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 27 for 9 yards (7-J.Brisker). Penalty on OSU 75-T.Munford Holding 10 yards enforced at PSU 36. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 20 - OHIOST 46(10:23 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 48 for -6 yards (99-Y.Gross-Matos).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 26 - OHIOST 48(9:48 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-J.Dobbins. 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 41 for 11 yards (38-L.Wade).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - OHIOST 41(9:12 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 41 yards from PSU 41 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 20(9:06 - 2nd) 21-N.Cain to PSU 21 for 1 yard (5-B.Browning).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 21(8:25 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 6-J.Shorter. 6-J.Shorter to PSU 26 for 5 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PSU 26(7:42 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 21-N.Cain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - PSU 26(7:38 - 2nd) 93-B.Gillikin punts 29 yards from PSU 26. 5-G.Wilson to PSU 48 for 7 yards (36-J.Johnson40-J.Luketa).
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (12 plays, 48 yards, 5:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(7:29 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to PSU 49 for -1 yard (12-B.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - OHIOST 49(7:00 - 2nd) Penalty on OSU 33-M.Teague False start 5 yards enforced at PSU 49. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 16 - OHIOST 46(6:44 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles pushed ob at PSU 45 for 9 yards (54-R.Windsor).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 45(6:13 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-A.Mack. 11-A.Mack to PSU 31 for 14 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(5:47 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 30 for 1 yard (13-E.Brooks).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 30(5:24 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert to PSU 24 for 6 yards (13-E.Brooks38-L.Wade).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIOST 24(4:45 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 26 for -2 yards (99-Y.Gross-Matos55-A.Shelton).
|
+22 YD
|
4 & 5 - OHIOST 26(4:01 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to PSU 4 for 22 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 4 - OHIOST 4(3:50 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 4 for no gain (17-G.Taylor11-M.Parsons).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 4(3:15 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to PSU 3 for 1 yard (17-G.Taylor6-C.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIOST 3(2:39 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 1 for 2 yards (6-C.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - OHIOST 1(2:03 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:00 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:00 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to PSU 25 fair catch by 1-K.Hamler.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(2:00 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 4-J.Brown. 4-J.Brown to PSU 23 for -2 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - PSU 23(1:28 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - PSU 23(1:24 - 2nd) 4-J.Brown to PSU 29 for 6 yards (9-J.Cornell24-S.Wade).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - PSU 29(1:16 - 2nd) 93-B.Gillikin punts 36 yards from PSU 29 to OSU 35 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Halftime (5 plays, 17 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35(1:12 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 49 for 16 yards (38-L.Wade).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(1:12 - 2nd) Penalty on PSU 38-L.Wade Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at PSU 49. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(1:01 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Olave.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 34(0:52 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hill. Penalty on OSU 76-B.Bowen Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at PSU 34. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 15 - OHIOST 39(0:47 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields sacked at PSU 48 for -9 yards (99-Y.Gross-Matos).
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor to OSU 36 for 11 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(14:46 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 41 for 5 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 41(14:02 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 44 for 3 yards (36-J.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 44(13:25 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 47 for 3 yards (99-Y.Gross-Matos).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(13:08 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 47 for no gain (18-S.Toney6-C.Brown).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 47(12:48 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 37 for 16 yards (7-J.Brisker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(12:37 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Mack.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 37(12:34 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 27 for 10 yards (38-L.Wade).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 27(12:11 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 24 for 3 yards (53-F.Hansard11-M.Parsons).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 24(11:37 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:31 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:31 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to PSU 25 fair catch by 1-K.Hamler.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(11:31 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth pushed ob at PSU 31 for 6 yards (20-P.Werner).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - PSU 31(11:22 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to PSU 44 for 13 yards (4-J.Fuller).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 44(11:08 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to PSU 45 for 1 yard (20-P.Werner).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 45(10:35 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 83-N.Bowers. 83-N.Bowers to OSU 43 for 12 yards (1-J.Okudah).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 43(10:15 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to OSU 43 for no gain (2-C.Young).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 43(9:31 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to OSU 37 for 6 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - PSU 37(8:54 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to OSU 27 for 10 yards (5-B.Browning24-S.Wade).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 27(8:38 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to OSU 18 for 9 yards (32-T.Borland24-S.Wade).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 1 - PSU 18(8:26 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:19 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (2 plays, 12 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 12(8:10 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to OSU 1 for 11 yards (20-P.Werner4-J.Fuller).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - PSU 1(7:58 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:54 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Fumble (3 plays, 10 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:54 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(7:54 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 25(7:48 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 37 for 12 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(7:15 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 35 FUMBLES (38-L.Wade). 11-M.Parsons to OSU 35 for no gain.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- FG (8 plays, 11 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 35(7:04 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to OSU 27 for 8 yards (2-C.Young).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - PSU 27(6:42 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to OSU 23 for 4 yards (2-C.Young).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 23(6:21 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to OSU 19 for 4 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 19(5:57 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to OSU 11 for 8 yards (20-P.Werner).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 11(5:41 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to OSU 12 for -1 yard (5-B.Browning).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - PSU 12(5:09 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Brown.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - PSU 12(5:06 - 3rd) Penalty on PSU 71-W.Fries False start 5 yards enforced at OSU 12. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 16 - PSU 17(5:06 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis sacked at OSU 24 for -7 yards (9-J.Cornell2-C.Young).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 23 - PSU 24(4:28 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:22 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(4:22 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 30 for 5 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 30(4:04 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 41 for 11 yards (38-L.Wade).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(3:50 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 45 for 4 yards (36-J.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 45(3:27 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 47 for 2 yards (97-P.Mustipher28-J.Oweh).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 47(2:51 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 49 for 2 yards (54-R.Windsor99-Y.Gross-Matos).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - OHIOST 49(2:15 - 3rd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 40 yards from OSU 49 to PSU 11 fair catch by 1-K.Hamler.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 11(2:10 - 3rd) to PSU 1 FUMBLES. 7-W.Levis to PSU 1 for no gain (2-C.Young).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 20 - PSU 1(1:32 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 5 for 4 yards (32-T.Borland39-M.Harrison).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 16 - PSU 5(0:54 - 3rd) Penalty on PSU 74-S.Gonzalez False start 2 yards enforced at PSU 5. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 18 - PSU 3(0:42 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 4 for 1 yard (33-Z.Harrison).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - PSU 4(15:00 - 4th) 93-B.Gillikin punts 40 yards from PSU 4. 5-G.Wilson to PSU 44 for no gain.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (6 plays, 44 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(14:53 - 4th) 1-J.Fields to PSU 43 for 1 yard (97-P.Mustipher11-M.Parsons).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 43(14:32 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 33-M.Teague. 33-M.Teague to PSU 38 for 5 yards (8-M.Wilson).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 38(14:20 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to PSU 30 for 8 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(14:01 - 4th) Penalty on OSU 11-A.Mack False start 5 yards enforced at PSU 30. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - OHIOST 35(13:44 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 28 for 7 yards (29-J.Reid).
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 28(13:24 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:18 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Interception (7 plays, -5 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:18 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(13:18 - 4th) 7-W.Levis complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 47 for 22 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 47(12:59 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to OSU 45 for 8 yards (33-Z.Harrison).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - PSU 45(12:29 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to OSU 39 for 6 yards (33-Z.Harrison).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 39(11:55 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to OSU 35 for 4 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 35(11:24 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to OSU 31 for 4 yards (32-T.Borland).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - PSU 31(10:45 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to OSU 27 for 4 yards (20-P.Werner47-J.Hilliard).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - PSU 27(10:21 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 47-J.Hilliard at OSU 20. 47-J.Hilliard to OSU 20 for no gain (87-P.Freiermuth).
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (7 plays, 28 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(10:16 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 19 for -1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - OHIOST 19(9:35 - 4th) 1-J.Fields to OSU 23 for 4 yards (36-J.Johnson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 23(8:54 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert pushed ob at OSU 30 for 7 yards (7-J.Brisker).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(8:20 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 42 for 12 yards (17-G.Taylor38-L.Wade).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42(7:37 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 45 for 3 yards (36-J.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 45(7:19 - 4th) 1-J.Fields to OSU 48 for 3 yards (11-M.Parsons).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 48(6:37 - 4th) 1-J.Fields to OSU 48 for no gain (11-M.Parsons).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - OHIOST 48(5:53 - 4th) 91-D.Chrisman punts 43 yards from OSU 48. 1-K.Hamler pushed ob at PSU 16 for 7 yards (26-C.Brown).
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Downs (9 plays, 16 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 16(5:44 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Shorter.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 16(5:40 - 4th) 7-W.Levis scrambles to PSU 20 for 4 yards (5-B.Browning).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - PSU 20(4:56 - 4th) 7-W.Levis complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler pushed ob at PSU 34 for 14 yards (4-J.Fuller).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 34(4:39 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to PSU 38 for 4 yards (20-P.Werner).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 38(4:13 - 4th) 7-W.Levis complete to 4-J.Brown. 4-J.Brown to PSU 37 for -1 yard (39-M.Harrison2-C.Young).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - PSU 37(3:41 - 4th) 7-W.Levis complete to 6-J.Shorter. 6-J.Shorter to PSU 42 for 5 yards (26-C.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - PSU 42(3:14 - 4th) Penalty on PSU 73-M.Miranda False start 5 yards enforced at PSU 42. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 7 - PSU 37(3:14 - 4th) Penalty on PSU 7-W.Levis False start 5 yards enforced at PSU 37. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 12 - PSU 32(3:14 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Downs (4 plays, -28 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(3:08 - 4th) 1-J.Fields pushed ob at PSU 37 for -5 yards (11-M.Parsons).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - OHIOST 37(2:33 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 30 for 7 yards (11-M.Parsons18-S.Toney).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 30(2:27 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 27 for 3 yards (97-P.Mustipher17-G.Taylor).
|
Sack
|
4 & 5 - OHIOST 27(2:23 - 4th) 1-J.Fields sacked at PSU 40 for -13 yards FUMBLES (38-L.Wade). 1-J.Fields to PSU 40 for no gain (38-L.Wade).
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Downs (4 plays, -9 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - PSU 40(2:17 - 4th) 7-W.Levis sacked at PSU 32 for -8 yards FUMBLES (2-C.Young). 4-J.Brown to PSU 32 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
2 & 18 - PSU 32(1:47 - 4th) 7-W.Levis sacked at PSU 30 for -2 yards (5-B.Browning).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 20 - PSU 30(1:36 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to PSU 31 for 1 yard (20-P.Werner).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 19 - PSU 31(1:24 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson. Team penalty on PSU Holding declined.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|27
|Rushing
|9
|16
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|210
|402
|Total Plays
|65
|83
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|99
|229
|Rush Attempts
|37
|61
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|111
|173
|Comp. - Att.
|16-28
|16-22
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-32
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|4-3
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-34.0
|3-41.3
|Return Yards
|46
|7
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-39
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|111
|PASS YDS
|173
|
|
|99
|RUSH YDS
|229
|
|
|210
|TOTAL YDS
|402
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|10/17
|71
|0
|0
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|6/11
|57
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brown 4 RB
|J. Brown
|11
|64
|1
|18
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|19
|34
|1
|10
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|6
|0
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|3
|45
|0
|22
|
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
|P. Freiermuth
|6
|40
|0
|11
|
J. Shorter 6 WR
|J. Shorter
|3
|28
|0
|18
|
N. Bowers 83 TE
|N. Bowers
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Brown 4 RB
|J. Brown
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Taylor 17 S
|G. Taylor
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wade 38 S
|L. Wade
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|7-2
|2.0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 36 LB
|J. Johnson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reid 29 CB
|J. Reid
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Windsor 54 DT
|R. Windsor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brisker 7 S
|J. Brisker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
|T. Castro-Fields
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oweh 28 DE
|J. Oweh
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 LB
|C. Brown
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 8 CB
|M. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hansard 53 DT
|F. Hansard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 12 LB
|B. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|1/1
|42
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 93 P
|B. Gillikin
|6
|34.0
|2
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|2
|19.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|16/22
|188
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|36
|157
|2
|22
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|21
|68
|0
|22
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|2
|7
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hill 14 WR
|K. Hill
|4
|46
|1
|24
|
C. Olave 17 WR
|C. Olave
|2
|44
|1
|28
|
A. Mack 11 WR
|A. Mack
|2
|27
|0
|14
|
B. Victor 9 WR
|B. Victor
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|2
|21
|0
|16
|
J. Ruckert 88 TE
|J. Ruckert
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ch. Young 2 DE
|Ch. Young
|6-3
|3.0
|0
|
M. Harrison 39 LB
|M. Harrison
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|6-1
|1.5
|0
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 33 DE
|Z. Harrison
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cornell 9 DT
|J. Cornell
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Fuller 4 S
|J. Fuller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hilliard 47 LB
|J. Hilliard
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 26 CB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Togiai 72 DT
|T. Togiai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Haubeil 95 K
|B. Haubeil
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|3
|41.3
|2
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|2
|3.5
|7
|0
-
SALA
GAST
3
28
4th 12:55 ESPN+
-
AF
NMEX
30
16
4th 14:13 ESP3
-
TXSTSM
24APLST
13
14
3rd 9:05 ESPN+
-
GAS
ARKST
10
35
2nd 3:34 ESPN+
-
PITT
VATECH
0
14
2nd 12:08 ESPN2
-
MERCER
UNC
0
28
2nd 11:05 FSN
-
TEXAS
14BAYLOR
0
7
2nd 10:12 FS1
-
NTEXAS
RICE
0
17
2nd 13:24 NFLN
-
WKY
USM
7
7
2nd 14:03 ESPN+
-
25SMU
NAVY
7
7
1st 0:00 CBSSN
-
NEB
MD
17
0
2nd 15:00 BTN
-
MRSHL
CHARLO
7
0
2nd 12:56
-
TXAM
4UGA
3
3
2nd 13:29 CBS
-
13MICH
IND
7
14
2nd 12:52 ESPN
-
LATECH
UAB
0
3
2nd 12:18 ESPN+
-
TNMART
UK
0
16
2nd 14:30 SECN
-
ETNST
VANDY
0
14
2nd 6:05 SECN+
-
UCLA
23USC
13
10
2nd 13:24 ABC
-
CAL
STNFRD
0
7
1st 9:20 PACN
-
SJST
UNLV
0
7
1st 10:02 ATSN
-
UTEP
NMEXST
0
7
1st 9:00 FloSports
-
CUSE
LVILLE
3
7
1st 8:06 ACCN
-
18MEMP
SFLA
0
7
1st 9:31 ESPNU
-
PURDUE
12WISC
3
7
1st 5:24 FOX
-
BC
16ND
7
16
2nd 0:00 NBC
-
OHIO
BGREEN
66
24
Final ESPNU
-
EMICH
NILL
45
17
Final ESPN2
-
AKRON
MIAOH
17
20
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
30
49
Final ESPN2
-
NCST
GATECH
26
28
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
WYO
7
17
Final ESPN2
-
MICHST
RUT
27
0
Final FS1
-
21OKLAST
WVU
20
13
Final ESPN2
-
LIB
UVA
27
55
Final FSN
-
10MINN
NWEST
38
22
Final ABC
-
WCAR
5BAMA
3
66
Final ESPN
-
SAMF
15AUBURN
0
52
Final SECN
-
ILL
17IOWA
10
19
Final BTN
-
KANSAS
22IOWAST
31
41
Final FSN
-
8PSU
2OHIOST
17
28
Final FOX
-
UCF
TULANE
34
31
Final CBSSN
-
BALLST
KENTST
38
41
Final ESPN+
-
BYU
MA
56
24
Final FloSports
-
ECU
UCONN
31
24
Final ESP3
-
ODU
MTSU
0
047 O/U
-13.5
Sat 4:30pm ESP3
-
TROY
LALAF
0
074 O/U
-11.5
Sat 5:00pm ESPN+
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
0
063.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
FAU
TXSA
0
057.5 O/U
+21.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN+
-
KSTATE
TXTECH
0
055.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
ARK
1LSU
0
069.5 O/U
-42
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TEMPLE
19CINCY
0
044 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
MIAMI
FIU
0
049.5 O/U
+20.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
HOU
TULSA
0
057.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPNU
-
6OREG
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
ABIL
MISSST
0
057 O/U
-37
Sat 7:30pm SECN+
-
DUKE
WAKE
0
049.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
TENN
MIZZOU
0
046.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TCU
9OKLA
0
065 O/U
-18
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
OREGST
WASHST
0
076.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
WASH
COLO
0
053 O/U
+14
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
7UTAH
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
+23.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
20BOISE
UTAHST
0
052.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
NEVADA
FRESNO
0
051 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN2
-
SDGST
HAWAII
0
047.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 11:00pm