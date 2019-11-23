Drive Chart
PSU
OHIOST

No Text

No. 2 Ohio State tested but tops No. 9 Penn State 28-17

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) J.K. Dobbins rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns and No. 2 Ohio State locked up the Big Ten East title Saturday, surviving its first real test of the season with a 28-17 victory over No. 9 Penn State.

The Buckeyes held on after Penn State (9-2, 7-2 Big Ten) took advantage of two second-half turnovers to climb back into the game in the third quarter after going down 21-0. This was a far different scenario for Ohio State, which blew out its first 10 opponents.

The Buckeyes (10-0, 8-0 Big Ten) were clinging to a 21-17 lead early in the fourth quarter when Justin Fields threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave to create some breathing room.

The Ohio State defense, with Chase Young back from a two-game suspension, then shut down two late Penn State drives on fourth down. The last drive included back-to-back sacks of backup quarterback Will Levis by Young and linebacker Baron Browning.

Fields fumbled away the ball twice, once as he was crossing the goal line for an apparent touchdown. But he got critical yards on the ground, rushing for 68 yards on 21 carries and threw beautiful second half touchdown passes to K.J. Hill and Olave.

Dobbins was responsible for both first-half touchdowns, a 4-yard plunge in the first quarter and a 2-yard plunge on fourth-and-goal with 2 minutes left in the half. He finished the first half with 89 rushing yards.

With three sacks, Young now has 16.5 for the season.

THE TAKEAWAY

Penn State: Backup quarterback Levis provided a spark when he entered for the injured Sean Clifford, running for a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter to pull his team within a touchdown. Statistically, the Nittany Lions were beaten soundly but managed to hang around until late. Journey Brown ran the ball 11 time for 64 yards.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes outgained the Nittany Lions 417-227 but were stricken by uncharacteristic turnovers.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Buckeyes should stay put. Nittany Lions could drop but not much after playing Ohio State tough.

UP NEXT

Penn State: Hosts Rutgers next Saturday in season finale.

Ohio State: Winds up the regular season next Saturday with rivalry game against No. 12 Michigan.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

PSU Nittany Lions
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 51 yards from OSU 35. 1-K.Hamler pushed ob at PSU 40 for 26 yards (95-B.Haubeil).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 40
(14:56 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 42 for 2 yards (32-T.Borland).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 42
(14:23 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 49 for 7 yards (20-P.Werner).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - PSU 49
(13:43 - 1st) 4-J.Brown to OSU 48 for 3 yards (47-J.Hilliard32-T.Borland).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 48
(13:19 - 1st) 4-J.Brown to OSU 47 for 1 yard (9-J.Cornell).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 47
(12:50 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford pushed ob at OSU 42 for 5 yards (32-T.Borland).
No Gain
3 & 4 - PSU 42
(12:25 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
Punt
4 & 4 - PSU 42
(12:19 - 1st) 93-B.Gillikin punts 33 yards from OSU 42 to OSU 9 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.

OHIOST Buckeyes
- TD (13 plays, 91 yards, 5:04 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 9
(12:12 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins pushed ob at OSU 31 for 22 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31
(12:00 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 35 for 4 yards (17-G.Taylor36-J.Johnson).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 35
(11:30 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 36 for 1 yard (99-Y.Gross-Matos).
+14 YD
3 & 5 - OHIOST 36
(10:51 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 50 for 14 yards (17-G.Taylor).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 50
(10:27 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Olave.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 50
(10:19 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 48 for -2 yards (99-Y.Gross-Matos36-J.Johnson).
+17 YD
3 & 12 - OHIOST 48
(9:38 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles runs ob at PSU 35 for 17 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35
(9:21 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 33 for 2 yards (17-G.Taylor).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 33
(8:57 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 25 for 8 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields6-C.Brown).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25
(8:39 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to PSU 22 for 3 yards (11-M.Parsons).
+15 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 22
(8:04 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 7 for 15 yards (17-G.Taylor).
+3 YD
1 & 7 - OHIOST 7
(7:50 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 4 for 3 yards (97-P.Mustipher).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 4
(7:13 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:08 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.

PSU Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:08 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 13 for 13 yards (12-S.Banks).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 13
(7:04 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 17 for 4 yards (39-M.Harrison32-T.Borland).
-4 YD
2 & 6 - PSU 17
(6:37 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 13 for -4 yards (2-C.Young).
Sack
3 & 10 - PSU 13
(5:57 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 5 for -8 yards (2-C.Young5-B.Browning).
Punt
4 & 18 - PSU 5
(5:18 - 1st) 93-B.Gillikin punts 40 yards from PSU 5 out of bounds at the PSU 45.

OHIOST Buckeyes
- Fumble (9 plays, 48 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45
(5:12 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 46 for -1 yard (13-E.Brooks99-Y.Gross-Matos).
+13 YD
2 & 11 - OHIOST 46
(4:34 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-A.Mack. 11-A.Mack to PSU 33 for 13 yards (13-E.Brooks6-C.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33
(4:03 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 33 for no gain (97-P.Mustipher18-S.Toney).
+16 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 33
(3:22 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to PSU 17 for 16 yards (7-J.Brisker6-C.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17
(3:11 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Mack.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 17
(3:07 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to PSU 7 for 10 yards (38-L.Wade).
+2 YD
1 & 7 - OHIOST 7
(2:47 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 5 for 2 yards (54-R.Windsor18-S.Toney).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - OHIOST 5
(2:24 - 1st) 1-J.Fields runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - OHIOST 5
(2:15 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to PSU End Zone FUMBLES (38-L.Wade). Downed at the PSU End Zone 6-C.Brown touchback.

PSU Nittany Lions
- Punt (10 plays, 44 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 20
(2:15 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 20
(2:11 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 27 for 7 yards (20-P.Werner).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - PSU 27
(1:43 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 32 for 5 yards (20-P.Werner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 32
(0:13 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 32
(1:21 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 41 for 9 yards (24-S.Wade).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - PSU 41
(0:50 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 43 for 2 yards (5-B.Browning33-Z.Harrison).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 43
(0:22 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 6-J.Shorter. 6-J.Shorter to OSU 39 for 18 yards (1-J.Okudah).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 39
(15:00 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 39
(14:54 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to OSU 36 for 3 yards (33-Z.Harrison72-T.Togiai).
No Gain
3 & 7 - PSU 36
(14:11 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
Punt
4 & 7 - PSU 36
(14:07 - 2nd) 93-B.Gillikin punts 26 yards from OSU 36 to OSU 10 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.

OHIOST Buckeyes
- Punt (12 plays, 49 yards, 4:49 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 10
(14:01 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 15 for 5 yards (28-J.Oweh).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - OHIOST 15
(13:38 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 21 for 6 yards (55-A.Shelton17-G.Taylor).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 21
(13:15 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to OSU 28 for 7 yards (29-J.Reid).
+10 YD
2 & 3 - OHIOST 28
(12:39 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor to OSU 38 for 10 yards (29-J.Reid).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38
(12:29 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 41 for 3 yards (28-J.Oweh).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 41
(11:51 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to OSU 46 for 5 yards (29-J.Reid).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - OHIOST 46
(11:27 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 48 for 2 yards (99-Y.Gross-Matos).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48
(11:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to PSU 36 for 16 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36
(10:53 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Victor.
Penalty
2 & 10 - OHIOST 36
(10:49 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 27 for 9 yards (7-J.Brisker). Penalty on OSU 75-T.Munford Holding 10 yards enforced at PSU 36. No Play.
Sack
2 & 20 - OHIOST 46
(10:23 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 48 for -6 yards (99-Y.Gross-Matos).
+11 YD
3 & 26 - OHIOST 48
(9:48 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-J.Dobbins. 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 41 for 11 yards (38-L.Wade).
Punt
4 & 15 - OHIOST 41
(9:12 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 41 yards from PSU 41 to PSU End Zone. touchback.

PSU Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 20
(9:06 - 2nd) 21-N.Cain to PSU 21 for 1 yard (5-B.Browning).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 21
(8:25 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 6-J.Shorter. 6-J.Shorter to PSU 26 for 5 yards (39-M.Harrison).
No Gain
3 & 4 - PSU 26
(7:42 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 21-N.Cain.
Punt
4 & 4 - PSU 26
(7:38 - 2nd) 93-B.Gillikin punts 29 yards from PSU 26. 5-G.Wilson to PSU 48 for 7 yards (36-J.Johnson40-J.Luketa).

OHIOST Buckeyes
- TD (12 plays, 48 yards, 5:29 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48
(7:29 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to PSU 49 for -1 yard (12-B.Smith).
Penalty
2 & 11 - OHIOST 49
(7:00 - 2nd) Penalty on OSU 33-M.Teague False start 5 yards enforced at PSU 49. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 16 - OHIOST 46
(6:44 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles pushed ob at PSU 45 for 9 yards (54-R.Windsor).
+14 YD
3 & 7 - OHIOST 45
(6:13 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-A.Mack. 11-A.Mack to PSU 31 for 14 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31
(5:47 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 30 for 1 yard (13-E.Brooks).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - OHIOST 30
(5:24 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert to PSU 24 for 6 yards (13-E.Brooks38-L.Wade).
-2 YD
3 & 3 - OHIOST 24
(4:45 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 26 for -2 yards (99-Y.Gross-Matos55-A.Shelton).
+22 YD
4 & 5 - OHIOST 26
(4:01 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to PSU 4 for 22 yards (17-G.Taylor).
No Gain
1 & 4 - OHIOST 4
(3:50 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 4 for no gain (17-G.Taylor11-M.Parsons).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 4
(3:15 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to PSU 3 for 1 yard (17-G.Taylor6-C.Brown).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - OHIOST 3
(2:39 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 1 for 2 yards (6-C.Brown).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - OHIOST 1
(2:03 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:00 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.

PSU Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:00 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to PSU 25 fair catch by 1-K.Hamler.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25
(2:00 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 4-J.Brown. 4-J.Brown to PSU 23 for -2 yards (39-M.Harrison).
No Gain
2 & 12 - PSU 23
(1:28 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
+6 YD
3 & 12 - PSU 23
(1:24 - 2nd) 4-J.Brown to PSU 29 for 6 yards (9-J.Cornell24-S.Wade).
Punt
4 & 6 - PSU 29
(1:16 - 2nd) 93-B.Gillikin punts 36 yards from PSU 29 to OSU 35 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.

OHIOST Buckeyes
- Halftime (5 plays, 17 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35
(1:12 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 49 for 16 yards (38-L.Wade).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49
(1:12 - 2nd) Penalty on PSU 38-L.Wade Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at PSU 49. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34
(1:01 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Olave.
Penalty
2 & 10 - OHIOST 34
(0:52 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hill. Penalty on OSU 76-B.Bowen Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at PSU 34. No Play.
Sack
2 & 15 - OHIOST 39
(0:47 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields sacked at PSU 48 for -9 yards (99-Y.Gross-Matos).

OHIOST Buckeyes
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor to OSU 36 for 11 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36
(14:46 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 41 for 5 yards (17-G.Taylor).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - OHIOST 41
(14:02 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 44 for 3 yards (36-J.Johnson).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - OHIOST 44
(13:25 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 47 for 3 yards (99-Y.Gross-Matos).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47
(13:08 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 47 for no gain (18-S.Toney6-C.Brown).
+16 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 47
(12:48 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 37 for 16 yards (7-J.Brisker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37
(12:37 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Mack.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 37
(12:34 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 27 for 10 yards (38-L.Wade).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 27
(12:11 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 24 for 3 yards (53-F.Hansard11-M.Parsons).
+24 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 24
(11:37 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:31 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.

PSU Nittany Lions
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:31 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to PSU 25 fair catch by 1-K.Hamler.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25
(11:31 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth pushed ob at PSU 31 for 6 yards (20-P.Werner).
+13 YD
2 & 4 - PSU 31
(11:22 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to PSU 44 for 13 yards (4-J.Fuller).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 44
(11:08 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to PSU 45 for 1 yard (20-P.Werner).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 45
(10:35 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 83-N.Bowers. 83-N.Bowers to OSU 43 for 12 yards (1-J.Okudah).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 43
(10:15 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to OSU 43 for no gain (2-C.Young).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 43
(9:31 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to OSU 37 for 6 yards.
+10 YD
3 & 4 - PSU 37
(8:54 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to OSU 27 for 10 yards (5-B.Browning24-S.Wade).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 27
(8:38 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to OSU 18 for 9 yards (32-T.Borland24-S.Wade).
+18 YD
2 & 1 - PSU 18
(8:26 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:19 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.

OHIOST Buckeyes
- Fumble (1 plays, -13 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:19 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
-13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25
(8:19 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 12 FUMBLES (11-M.Parsons). 38-L.Wade to OSU 12 for no gain.

PSU Nittany Lions
- TD (2 plays, 12 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 12
(8:10 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to OSU 1 for 11 yards (20-P.Werner4-J.Fuller).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - PSU 1
(7:58 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:54 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.

OHIOST Buckeyes
- Fumble (3 plays, 10 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:54 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25
(7:54 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 25
(7:48 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 37 for 12 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37
(7:15 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 35 FUMBLES (38-L.Wade). 11-M.Parsons to OSU 35 for no gain.

PSU Nittany Lions
- FG (8 plays, 11 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 35
(7:04 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to OSU 27 for 8 yards (2-C.Young).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - PSU 27
(6:42 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to OSU 23 for 4 yards (2-C.Young).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 23
(6:21 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to OSU 19 for 4 yards (39-M.Harrison).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - PSU 19
(5:57 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to OSU 11 for 8 yards (20-P.Werner).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 11
(5:41 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to OSU 12 for -1 yard (5-B.Browning).
No Gain
2 & 11 - PSU 12
(5:09 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Brown.
Penalty
3 & 11 - PSU 12
(5:06 - 3rd) Penalty on PSU 71-W.Fries False start 5 yards enforced at OSU 12. No Play.
Sack
3 & 16 - PSU 17
(5:06 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis sacked at OSU 24 for -7 yards (9-J.Cornell2-C.Young).
Field Goal
4 & 23 - PSU 24
(4:28 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar 42 yards Field Goal is Good.

OHIOST Buckeyes
- Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:22 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25
(4:22 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 30 for 5 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
+11 YD
2 & 5 - OHIOST 30
(4:04 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 41 for 11 yards (38-L.Wade).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41
(3:50 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 45 for 4 yards (36-J.Johnson).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 45
(3:27 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 47 for 2 yards (97-P.Mustipher28-J.Oweh).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - OHIOST 47
(2:51 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 49 for 2 yards (54-R.Windsor99-Y.Gross-Matos).
Punt
4 & 2 - OHIOST 49
(2:15 - 3rd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 40 yards from OSU 49 to PSU 11 fair catch by 1-K.Hamler.

PSU Nittany Lions
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
-10 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 11
(2:10 - 3rd) to PSU 1 FUMBLES. 7-W.Levis to PSU 1 for no gain (2-C.Young).
+4 YD
2 & 20 - PSU 1
(1:32 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 5 for 4 yards (32-T.Borland39-M.Harrison).
Penalty
3 & 16 - PSU 5
(0:54 - 3rd) Penalty on PSU 74-S.Gonzalez False start 2 yards enforced at PSU 5. No Play.
+1 YD
3 & 18 - PSU 3
(0:42 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 4 for 1 yard (33-Z.Harrison).
Punt
4 & 17 - PSU 4
(15:00 - 4th) 93-B.Gillikin punts 40 yards from PSU 4. 5-G.Wilson to PSU 44 for no gain.

OHIOST Buckeyes
- TD (6 plays, 44 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44
(14:53 - 4th) 1-J.Fields to PSU 43 for 1 yard (97-P.Mustipher11-M.Parsons).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - OHIOST 43
(14:32 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 33-M.Teague. 33-M.Teague to PSU 38 for 5 yards (8-M.Wilson).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - OHIOST 38
(14:20 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to PSU 30 for 8 yards (17-G.Taylor).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30
(14:01 - 4th) Penalty on OSU 11-A.Mack False start 5 yards enforced at PSU 30. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 15 - OHIOST 35
(13:44 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 28 for 7 yards (29-J.Reid).
+28 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 28
(13:24 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:18 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.

PSU Nittany Lions
- Interception (7 plays, -5 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:18 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25
(13:18 - 4th) 7-W.Levis complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 47 for 22 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 47
(12:59 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to OSU 45 for 8 yards (33-Z.Harrison).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - PSU 45
(12:29 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to OSU 39 for 6 yards (33-Z.Harrison).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 39
(11:55 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to OSU 35 for 4 yards (39-M.Harrison).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - PSU 35
(11:24 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to OSU 31 for 4 yards (32-T.Borland).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - PSU 31
(10:45 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to OSU 27 for 4 yards (20-P.Werner47-J.Hilliard).
Int
1 & 10 - PSU 27
(10:21 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 47-J.Hilliard at OSU 20. 47-J.Hilliard to OSU 20 for no gain (87-P.Freiermuth).

OHIOST Buckeyes
- Punt (7 plays, 28 yards, 4:23 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20
(10:16 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 19 for -1 yard.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - OHIOST 19
(9:35 - 4th) 1-J.Fields to OSU 23 for 4 yards (36-J.Johnson).
+7 YD
3 & 7 - OHIOST 23
(8:54 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert pushed ob at OSU 30 for 7 yards (7-J.Brisker).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30
(8:20 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 42 for 12 yards (17-G.Taylor38-L.Wade).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42
(7:37 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 45 for 3 yards (36-J.Johnson).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 45
(7:19 - 4th) 1-J.Fields to OSU 48 for 3 yards (11-M.Parsons).
No Gain
3 & 4 - OHIOST 48
(6:37 - 4th) 1-J.Fields to OSU 48 for no gain (11-M.Parsons).
Punt
4 & 4 - OHIOST 48
(5:53 - 4th) 91-D.Chrisman punts 43 yards from OSU 48. 1-K.Hamler pushed ob at PSU 16 for 7 yards (26-C.Brown).

PSU Nittany Lions
- Downs (9 plays, 16 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 16
(5:44 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Shorter.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 16
(5:40 - 4th) 7-W.Levis scrambles to PSU 20 for 4 yards (5-B.Browning).
+14 YD
3 & 6 - PSU 20
(4:56 - 4th) 7-W.Levis complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler pushed ob at PSU 34 for 14 yards (4-J.Fuller).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 34
(4:39 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to PSU 38 for 4 yards (20-P.Werner).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - PSU 38
(4:13 - 4th) 7-W.Levis complete to 4-J.Brown. 4-J.Brown to PSU 37 for -1 yard (39-M.Harrison2-C.Young).
+5 YD
3 & 7 - PSU 37
(3:41 - 4th) 7-W.Levis complete to 6-J.Shorter. 6-J.Shorter to PSU 42 for 5 yards (26-C.Brown).
Penalty
4 & 2 - PSU 42
(3:14 - 4th) Penalty on PSU 73-M.Miranda False start 5 yards enforced at PSU 42. No Play.
Penalty
4 & 7 - PSU 37
(3:14 - 4th) Penalty on PSU 7-W.Levis False start 5 yards enforced at PSU 37. No Play.
No Gain
4 & 12 - PSU 32
(3:14 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.

OHIOST Buckeyes
- Downs (4 plays, -28 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
-5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32
(3:08 - 4th) 1-J.Fields pushed ob at PSU 37 for -5 yards (11-M.Parsons).
+7 YD
2 & 15 - OHIOST 37
(2:33 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 30 for 7 yards (11-M.Parsons18-S.Toney).
+3 YD
3 & 8 - OHIOST 30
(2:27 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to PSU 27 for 3 yards (97-P.Mustipher17-G.Taylor).
Sack
4 & 5 - OHIOST 27
(2:23 - 4th) 1-J.Fields sacked at PSU 40 for -13 yards FUMBLES (38-L.Wade). 1-J.Fields to PSU 40 for no gain (38-L.Wade).

PSU Nittany Lions
- Downs (4 plays, -9 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - PSU 40
(2:17 - 4th) 7-W.Levis sacked at PSU 32 for -8 yards FUMBLES (2-C.Young). 4-J.Brown to PSU 32 for no gain.
Sack
2 & 18 - PSU 32
(1:47 - 4th) 7-W.Levis sacked at PSU 30 for -2 yards (5-B.Browning).
+1 YD
3 & 20 - PSU 30
(1:36 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to PSU 31 for 1 yard (20-P.Werner).
No Gain
4 & 19 - PSU 31
(1:24 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson. Team penalty on PSU Holding declined.

OHIOST Buckeyes
- End of Game (2 plays, -3 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31
(1:00 - 4th) 1-J.Fields kneels at PSU 32 for -1 yard.
-2 YD
2 & 11 - OHIOST 32
(0:30 - 4th) 1-J.Fields kneels at PSU 34 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:18
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
28
Touchdown 13:24
1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
49
yds
01:35
pos
17
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:28
92-J.Pinegar 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
16
yds
02:36
pos
17
21
Point After TD 7:54
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 7:58
7-W.Levis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
2
plays
12
yds
00:16
pos
13
21
Point After TD 8:19
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 8:26
4-J.Brown runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:12
pos
6
21
Point After TD 11:31
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 11:37
1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
03:29
pos
0
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:00
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 2:03
2-J.Dobbins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
53
yds
05:29
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:08
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:13
2-J.Dobbins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
91
yds
05:04
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 27
Rushing 9 16
Passing 6 10
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 6-15 7-13
4th Down Conv 0-2 2-3
Total Net Yards 210 402
Total Plays 65 83
Avg Gain 3.2 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 99 229
Rush Attempts 37 61
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 3.8
Net Yards Passing 111 173
Comp. - Att. 16-28 16-22
Yards Per Pass 4.0 7.9
Penalties - Yards 5-32 4-25
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 4-3
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-34.0 3-41.3
Return Yards 46 7
Punts - Returns 1-7 2-7
Kickoffs - Returns 2-39 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
8 Penn State 9-2 0017017
2 Ohio State 11-0 777728
Ohio Stadium Columbus, Ohio
 111 PASS YDS 173
99 RUSH YDS 229
210 TOTAL YDS 402
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 71 0 0 93.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 71 0 0 93.9
S. Clifford 10/17 71 0 0
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 57 0 1 79.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 57 0 1 79.9
W. Levis 6/11 57 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 64 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 64 1
J. Brown 11 64 1 18
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 34 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 34 1
W. Levis 19 34 1 10
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
N. Cain 1 1 0 1
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 0 0
S. Clifford 6 0 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 0
K. Hamler 3 45 0 22
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 40 0
P. Freiermuth 6 40 0 11
J. Shorter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
J. Shorter 3 28 0 18
N. Bowers 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
N. Bowers 1 12 0 12
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Dotson 1 6 0 6
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Cain 0 0 0 0
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -3 0
J. Brown 2 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
G. Taylor 10-2 0.0 0
L. Wade 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
L. Wade 8-2 1.0 0
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 2.0
Y. Gross-Matos 7-2 2.0 0
M. Parsons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
M. Parsons 6-3 0.0 0
P. Mustipher 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
P. Mustipher 5-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Johnson 4-2 0.0 0
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Brooks 4-0 0.0 0
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Reid 4-0 0.0 0
R. Windsor 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Windsor 3-0 0.0 0
J. Brisker 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Brisker 3-0 0.0 0
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Castro-Fields 2-0 0.0 0
J. Oweh 28 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Oweh 2-1 0.0 0
C. Brown 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
C. Brown 1-5 0.0 0
S. Toney 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
S. Toney 1-3 0.0 0
A. Shelton 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Shelton 1-1 0.0 0
M. Wilson 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
F. Hansard 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Hansard 1-0 0.0 0
B. Smith 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
J. Pinegar 1/1 42 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 34.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 34.0 2
B. Gillikin 6 34.0 2 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 26 0
K. Hamler 2 19.5 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
K. Hamler 1 7.0 7 0
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 188 2 0 174.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 188 2 0 174.5
J. Fields 16/22 188 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
36 157 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 157 2
J. Dobbins 36 157 2 22
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 68 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 68 0
J. Fields 21 68 0 22
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
M. Teague III 2 7 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 1
K. Hill 4 46 1 24
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 1
C. Olave 2 44 1 28
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
A. Mack 2 27 0 14
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
B. Victor 2 21 0 11
G. Wilson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
G. Wilson 2 21 0 16
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Ruckert 2 13 0 7
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Dobbins 1 11 0 11
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Teague III 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Werner 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
P. Werner 10-0 0.0 0
Ch. Young 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 3.0
Ch. Young 6-3 3.0 0
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
M. Harrison 6-1 0.0 0
B. Browning 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.5
B. Browning 6-1 1.5 0
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
T. Borland 5-2 0.0 0
Z. Harrison 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Z. Harrison 4-1 0.0 0
J. Cornell 9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
J. Cornell 2-1 0.5 0
J. Fuller 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Fuller 2-1 0.0 0
J. Okudah 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Okudah 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hilliard 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
J. Hilliard 1-1 0.0 1
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
S. Wade 1-3 0.0 0
C. Brown 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
T. Togiai 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Togiai 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
B. Haubeil 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 41.3 2
D. Chrisman 3 41.3 2 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Wilson 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 7 0
G. Wilson 2 3.5 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PSU 40 2:41 6 18 Punt
7:08 PSU 13 1:50 3 -8 Punt
2:15 PSU 20 1:53 10 44 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:06 PSU 20 1:28 3 6 Punt
2:00 PSU 25 0:44 3 4 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 PSU 25 3:12 9 75 TD
8:10 OHIOST 12 0:16 2 12 TD
7:04 OHIOST 35 2:36 8 11 FG
2:10 PSU 11 1:28 4 -7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:18 PSU 25 2:57 7 -5 INT
5:44 PSU 16 2:30 9 16 Downs
2:17 PSU 40 0:53 4 -9 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:12 OHIOST 9 5:04 13 91 TD
5:12 PSU 45 2:57 9 48 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:01 OHIOST 10 4:49 12 49 Punt
7:29 PSU 48 5:29 12 48 TD
1:12 OHIOST 35 0:25 5 17 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIOST 25 3:29 10 75 TD
8:19 OHIOST 25 0:00 1 -13 Fumble
7:54 OHIOST 25 0:39 3 10 Fumble
4:22 OHIOST 25 2:07 5 24 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 PSU 44 1:35 6 44 TD
10:16 OHIOST 20 4:23 7 28 Punt
3:08 PSU 32 0:45 4 -28 Downs
1:00 PSU 31 0:30 2 -3 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores