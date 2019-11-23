|
Evans scores 3 TDs, No. 23 App State tops Texas State 35-13
BOONE, N.C. (AP) Darrynton Evans ran for 154 yards and three second-half touchdowns and No. 23 Appalachian State avoided another home upset with a big second half to beat Texas State 35-13 on a rain-soaked Saturday.
Zac Thomas threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns to help the Mountaineers (10-1, 6-1 Sun Belt) improve to 30-6 at home since becoming an FBS team in 2014.
Texas State entered the game as a 30 1/2-point underdog, but trailed only 14-13 midway through the third quarter, and most fans at Kidd Brewer Stadium were probably thinking about Georgia Southern's 24-21 upset over then-20th-ranked Appalachian State three weeks ago on this same field.
But linebacker Noel Cook turned the momentum when he intercepted a tipped pass in Texas State territory, setting up a 13-yard TD run around right end by Evans. Evans would add touchdown runs of 10 and 13 yards to give 14 TDs on the season to put the game away.
Tyler Vitt threw for 154 yards and a touchdown for Texas State (3-8, 2-5).
Thomas got the Mountaineers going early, connecting on a 45-yard TD strike down the middle to wide receiver Corey Sutton, who got a step on three defenders and stretched out to make an over-the-shoulder catch in the end zone. But Sutton, the team's leader in yards receiving and TDs receiving, left the game with a knee injury after fumbling in the second quarter and it seemed to take the Mountaineers a while to adjust.
POLL IMPLICATIONS: A close win over Texas State isn't exactly going to impress the voters, but the Mountaineers still could potentially move up in the polls. Appalachian State was previously ranked No. 20 this season, its highest ranking ever.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas State: This was a solid showing for the Bobcats for the first 2 1/2 quarters, particularly on defense against a Mountaineers team that came in ranked 21st in the country in scoring offense. But a penalty for illegal hands to the face nullified a third down stop, giving Appalachian State new life on offense.
Appalachian State: The injury to Sutton could be problematic moving forward for the Mountaineers. Sutton was on the sideline in crutches after the game. The Mountaineers will have to rely more on Western Michigan graduate transfer Keishawn Watson, who had a 19-yard touchdown reception, his first with the school.
UP NEXT
Texas State: Wraps up the season next Saturday at Coastal Carolina.
Appalachian State: Can wrap up Sun Belt Eastern Division championship with a win at Troy on Friday night.
---
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (10 plays, 27 yards, 4:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(15:00 - 1st) 23-R.Brown to TXST 26 for 1 yard (45-T.Cobb).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 26(14:37 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 37 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 37(14:10 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 23-R.Brown.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 37(14:05 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 42 for 5 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither3-S.Jolly).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 42(13:24 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to APP 49 FUMBLES (7-J.Thomas). 59-J.Fehr to APP 43 for no gain.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 42(13:14 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to APP 47 for 11 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47(13:01 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to APP 44 for 3 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 44(12:33 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt sacked at TXST 44 for -12 yards (48-D.Taylor).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 19 - TXSTSM 44(11:40 - 1st) Team penalty on TXST False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 44. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 24 - TXSTSM 39(11:22 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt scrambles to APP 49 for 12 yards (95-G.Blackstock).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - TXSTSM 49(10:43 - 1st) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 36 yards from APP 49 out of bounds at the APP 13.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (8 plays, 87 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 13(10:34 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 16 for 3 yards (30-N.Daniels).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 16(10:06 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 21 for 5 yards (24-J.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - APLST 21(9:33 - 1st) Penalty on APP 51-B.Hunter False start 5 yards enforced at APP 21. No Play.
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 7 - APLST 16(9:18 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams pushed ob at APP 44 for 28 yards (6-A.Taylor30-N.Daniels).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 44(8:45 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 49 for 5 yards (95-N.Ezidore88-C.Patton).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 49(8:21 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to TXST 49 for 2 yards (9-B.London30-N.Daniels).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - APLST 49(7:42 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas to TXST 45 for 4 yards.
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 45(7:18 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:09 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:09 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35. 13-T.Graham to TXST 33 for 33 yards (91-C.Staton10-T.Frizzell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(7:02 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(6:58 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 10-M.Hays. 10-M.Hays to TXST 39 for 6 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 39(6:24 - 1st) Penalty on TXST 72-J.Rowland False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 39. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TXSTSM 34(6:05 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 23-R.Brown.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TXSTSM 34(6:00 - 1st) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 38 yards from TXST 34 to APP 28 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 28(5:53 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 24 for -4 yards (11-I.Davis).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - APLST 24(5:23 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 32 for 8 yards (2-A.Pacheco).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - APLST 32(4:42 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - APLST 32(4:34 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 44 yards from APP 32. 80-H.White to TXST 32 for 8 yards (34-J.Heilig40-L.Doublin).
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Downs (9 plays, 35 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32(4:24 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 10-M.Hays. 10-M.Hays to TXST 47 for 15 yards (6-D.Franklin).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47(4:05 - 1st) 23-R.Brown to TXST 48 for 1 yard (59-J.Fehr).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 48(3:32 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to APP 46 for 6 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 46(2:53 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to APP 40 for 6 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(2:26 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to APP 33 for 7 yards (59-J.Fehr3-S.Jolly).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 33(1:55 - 1st) Penalty on TXST 55-A.Brewer False start 5 yards enforced at APP 33. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 38(1:43 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt to APP 33 for 5 yards (59-J.Fehr).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 33(1:04 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 33(0:57 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Hays.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Fumble (4 plays, -3 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 33(0:53 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to APP 35 for 2 yards (9-B.London30-N.Daniels).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 35(0:21 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to APP 38 for 3 yards (2-A.Pacheco). Penalty on APP 51-B.Hunter Holding 10 yards enforced at APP 38.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - APLST 28(15:00 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 30 for 2 yards (91-J.Revels).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - APLST 30(14:30 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to APP 31 FUMBLES (18-F.Griffin). 9-B.London to APP 30 for no gain.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- FG (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(14:18 - 2nd) to APP 42 for -12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 22 - TXSTSM 42(13:38 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 22 - TXSTSM 42(13:34 - 2nd) 23-R.Brown to APP 31 for 11 yards (91-T.Dawkins).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - TXSTSM 31(12:49 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Downs (8 plays, 46 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:43 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 64 yards from TXST 35. 3-D.Evans to APP 24 for 23 yards (15-J.Morris28-L.Warren).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 24(12:36 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans runs ob at APP 36 for 12 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 36(12:11 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil pushed ob at APP 50 for 14 yards (24-J.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 50(11:38 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to TXST 47 for 3 yards (9-B.London15-J.Morris).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 47(11:02 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan pushed ob at TXST 37 for 10 yards (2-A.Pacheco).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 37(10:35 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 37(10:27 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles runs ob at TXST 31 for 6 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - APLST 31(9:49 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas to TXST 30 for 1 yard (24-J.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - APLST 30(9:04 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (7 plays, 5 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(9:01 - 2nd) 80-H.White to TXST 24 for -6 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 16 - TXSTSM 24(8:17 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to TXST 31 for 7 yards (2-W.Edwards).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXSTSM 31(7:38 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White pushed ob at TXST 45 for 14 yards (26-N.Ross).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(7:17 - 2nd) 23-R.Brown to TXST 45 for no gain (98-E.Scott). Penalty on TXST 79-J.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 45. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - TXSTSM 35(7:00 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Hopkins.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - TXSTSM 35(6:57 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 20 - TXSTSM 35(6:49 - 2nd) 23-R.Brown to TXST 35 for no gain (91-T.Dawkins).
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - TXSTSM 35(6:11 - 2nd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 46 yards from TXST 35. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 25 for 6 yards (18-F.Griffin).
APLST
Mountaineers
- Missed FG (5 plays, 68 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(6:00 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|
+60 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 25(5:54 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TXST 15 for 60 yards (2-A.Pacheco).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 15(5:20 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to TXST 9 for 6 yards (2-A.Pacheco).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - APLST 9(5:09 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to TXST 7 for 2 yards (30-N.Daniels11-I.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - APLST 7(4:40 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 88-H.Pearson.
|
No Good
|
4 & 2 - APLST 7(4:34 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton 24 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(4:30 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Hilts.
|
-7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(4:25 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 24-C.Twyford. 24-C.Twyford to TXST 13 for -7 yards (20-N.Cook).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - TXSTSM 13(3:38 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - TXSTSM 13(3:32 - 2nd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 46 yards from TXST 13 to APP 41 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (5 plays, 59 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 41(3:25 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to TXST 35 for 24 yards (30-N.Daniels2-A.Pacheco). Penalty on APP 18-M.Evans Holding 10 yards enforced at APP 41. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - APLST 31(2:58 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 32 for 1 yard (9-B.London).
|
+47 YD
|
2 & 19 - APLST 32(2:22 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans runs ob at TXST 21 for 47 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 21(1:45 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to TXST 19 for 2 yards (88-C.Patton95-N.Ezidore).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 19(1:07 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 13-K.Watson. 13-K.Watson runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:00 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (3 plays, 65 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:00 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 31 yards from APP 35. 8-J.Hopkins to TXST 35 for 1 yard (51-T.Bird).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(0:57 - 2nd) 23-R.Brown to TXST 37 for 2 yards (45-T.Cobb).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 37(0:28 - 2nd) 23-R.Brown to TXST 47 for 10 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither6-D.Franklin).
|
+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47(0:11 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:03 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- FG (9 plays, 26 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 62 yards from TXST 35. 3-D.Evans runs ob at APP 15 for 12 yards.
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 24 for -1 yard (18-F.Griffin9-B.London).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 24(14:28 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 30 for 6 yards (2-A.Pacheco9-B.London).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 30(13:53 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Evans.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 30(13:47 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 42 yards from APP 30. 80-H.White pushed ob at TXST 43 for 15 yards (34-J.Heilig).
APLST
Mountaineers
- Fumble (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 43(13:35 - 3rd) 23-R.Brown to TXST 48 for 5 yards (59-J.Fehr).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 48(13:12 - 3rd) 23-R.Brown to APP 47 for 5 yards (52-D.Jackson7-J.Thomas).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 47(12:40 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt to APP 45 for 2 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 45(12:07 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel pushed ob at APP 43 for 2 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - APLST 43(11:36 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to APP 38 for 5 yards (7-J.Thomas3-S.Jolly).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - APLST 38(10:58 - 3rd) 24-C.Twyford to APP 37 for 1 yard (59-J.Fehr52-D.Jackson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 37(10:38 - 3rd) 24-C.Twyford to APP 36 for 1 yard (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - APLST 36(10:02 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - APLST 36(9:54 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt to APP 31 for 5 yards (95-G.Blackstock).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - APLST 31(9:12 - 3rd) 14-J.Rowland 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Interception (1 plays, 44 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:05 - 3rd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 62 yards from TXST 35. 3-D.Evans to APP 31 for 28 yards (9-B.London14-J.Rowland).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 31(8:58 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams to APP 32 for 1 yard (15-J.Morris88-C.Patton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 32(8:28 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TXSTSM 32(8:20 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TXSTSM 32(8:15 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 45 yards from APP 32. 80-H.White to TXST 23 FUMBLES. 5-K.Anderson to TXST 27 for no gain.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (6 plays, 29 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - APLST 27(7:59 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-N.Cook at TXST 39. 20-N.Cook to TXST 29 for 10 yards (80-H.White).
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 29(7:52 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to TXST 17 for 12 yards (30-N.Daniels).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 17(7:34 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to TXST 20 for -3 yards (91-J.Revels30-N.Daniels).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 13 - TXSTSM 20(7:00 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas runs ob at TXST 14 for 6 yards. Penalty on APP 5-T.Hennigan Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 20. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 23 - TXSTSM 30(6:32 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to TXST 25 for 5 yards (9-B.London88-C.Patton).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 18 - TXSTSM 25(5:50 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil. Penalty on TXST 18-F.Griffin Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at TXST 25. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 13(5:41 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:32 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (7 plays, 67 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:32 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35. 13-D.Mask to TXST 19 for 19 yards (31-N.Hampton34-J.Heilig).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 19(5:26 - 3rd) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 23 for 4 yards (95-G.Blackstock20-N.Cook).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 23(4:58 - 3rd) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 37 for 14 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 37(4:35 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 24-C.Twyford. 24-C.Twyford to TXST 34 for -3 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
Sack
|
2 & 13 - APLST 34(4:02 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt sacked at TXST 32 for -2 yards (98-E.Scott).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 15 - APLST 32(3:21 - 3rd) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 31 for -1 yard (52-D.Jackson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - APLST 31(2:41 - 3rd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 36 yards from TXST 31 to APP 33 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(2:33 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams to APP 41 for 8 yards (95-N.Ezidore18-F.Griffin). Penalty on TXST 18-F.Griffin Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at APP 41.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(2:10 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams to TXST 39 for 5 yards (9-B.London).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 39(1:39 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams to TXST 35 for 4 yards (2-A.Pacheco).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 35(1:01 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams to TXST 31 for 4 yards (18-F.Griffin30-N.Daniels).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 31(0:31 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans pushed ob at TXST 19 for 12 yards (24-J.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 19(0:09 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan. Penalty on TXST 15-J.Morris Holding 9 yards enforced at TXST 19. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 10(0:03 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:00 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (12 plays, 86 yards, 6:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35. 13-D.Mask to TXST 25 for 25 yards (51-T.Bird40-L.Doublin).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(14:52 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt sacked at TXST 19 for -6 yards. Penalty on TXST 11-T.Vitt Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at TXST 19. (98-E.Scott).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 16 - APLST 19(14:30 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 28 for 9 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - APLST 28(14:15 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 10-M.Hays. 10-M.Hays to TXST 38 for 10 yards (26-N.Ross).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 38(13:46 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Hays.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 38(13:39 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - APLST 38(13:34 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Hays.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - APLST 38(13:31 - 4th) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 48 yards from TXST 38 Downed at the APP 14.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 14(13:18 - 4th) 26-M.Williams to APP 16 for 2 yards (91-J.Revels97-E.Galvan-Vazquez).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 16(12:39 - 4th) 26-M.Williams to APP 22 for 6 yards (8-H.Vinson).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 22(12:10 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 33 for 11 yards (8-H.Vinson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(11:33 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to APP 34 for 1 yard (11-I.Davis88-C.Patton).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 34(10:58 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to APP 38 for 4 yards (9-B.London12-C.Lewis).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 38(10:15 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to APP 44 for 6 yards (88-C.Patton30-N.Daniels).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(9:39 - 4th) 26-M.Williams to APP 40 for -4 yards (18-F.Griffin).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - TXSTSM 40(8:53 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to APP 44 for 4 yards.
|
+32 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(8:06 - 4th) 26-M.Williams pushed ob at TXST 24 for 32 yards (15-J.Morris).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(7:45 - 4th) 26-M.Williams pushed ob at TXST 16 for 8 yards (2-A.Pacheco).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 16(7:13 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to TXST 13 for 3 yards (30-N.Daniels88-C.Patton).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 13(6:34 - 4th) 3-D.Evans runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:26 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:26 - 4th) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35. 13-D.Mask to TXST 25 for 25 yards (10-T.Frizzell).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(6:20 - 4th) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 26 for 1 yard (24-A.Davis-Gaither98-E.Scott).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 26(5:38 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 83-M.Hilts. 83-M.Hilts to TXST 31 for 5 yards (59-J.Fehr).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - APLST 31(5:04 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - APLST 31(4:59 - 4th) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 41 yards from TXST 31. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 27 for -1 yard (13-D.Mask).
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 27(4:51 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to APP 30 for 3 yards (12-C.Lewis11-I.Davis).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 30(4:05 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson runs ob at APP 27 for -3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - APLST 27(3:28 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to APP 30 for 3 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - APLST 30(2:39 - 4th) 39-X.Subotsch punts 49 yards from APP 30 to TXST 21 fair catch by 80-H.White. Penalty on TXST 81-C.Speights Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at APP 30. No Play.
APLST
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 45(2:39 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to TXST 38 for 17 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 38(1:59 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to TXST 39 for -1 yard (6-A.Taylor).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - APLST 39(1:20 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to TXST 40 for -1 yard (5-K.Anderson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 12 - APLST 40(1:10 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to TXST 38 for 2 yards (30-N.Daniels22-M.Coleman).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 10 - APLST 38(0:18 - 4th) Team penalty on APP Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TXST 38. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - APLST 43(0:18 - 4th) 39-X.Subotsch punts 33 yards from TXST 43 to TXST 10 fair catch by 80-H.White.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|23
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|6
|6
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|194
|468
|Total Plays
|59
|66
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|280
|Rush Attempts
|25
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|5.7
|Net Yards Passing
|140
|188
|Comp. - Att.
|18-34
|9-17
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|11.1
|Penalties - Yards
|9-76
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.6
|4-41.0
|Return Yards
|130
|78
|Punts - Returns
|3-27
|2-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-103
|3-63
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|140
|PASS YDS
|188
|
|
|54
|RUSH YDS
|280
|
|
|194
|TOTAL YDS
|468
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Vitt 11 QB
|T. Vitt
|18/34
|154
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Brown Jr. 20 RB
|R. Brown Jr.
|8
|35
|0
|11
|
C. Twyford 24 WR
|C. Twyford
|6
|20
|0
|14
|
T. Vitt 11 QB
|T. Vitt
|8
|15
|0
|12
|
An. Taylor 25 RB
|An. Taylor
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
H. White 80 WR
|H. White
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Banks 12 WR
|J. Banks
|5
|82
|1
|53
|
M. Hays 10 WR
|M. Hays
|3
|31
|0
|15
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|5
|25
|0
|9
|
H. White 80 WR
|H. White
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
M. Hilts 83 WR
|M. Hilts
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Brown Jr. 20 RB
|R. Brown Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Graham Jr. 13 WR
|T. Graham Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hopkins 8 WR
|J. Hopkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Twyford 24 WR
|C. Twyford
|2
|-10
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Pacheco 2 DB
|A. Pacheco
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. London II 9 LB
|B. London II
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Daniels 30 LB
|N. Daniels
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
F. Griffin 18 LB
|F. Griffin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Smith 24 S
|Ja. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Anderson 5 DB
|K. Anderson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Revels 91 DL
|J. Revels
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Vinson 8 LB
|H. Vinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
An. Taylor 25 RB
|An. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Davis 11 DE
|I. Davis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 15 DB
|J. Morris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Patton 88 DT
|C. Patton
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis Jr. 12 LB
|C. Lewis Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jensen 2 QB
|G. Jensen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Galvan-Vazquez 97 DE
|E. Galvan-Vazquez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Coleman 22 LB
|M. Coleman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Jo. Rowland 14 K
|Jo. Rowland
|2/2
|48
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 38 P
|S. O'Kelly
|7
|41.6
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Mask 13 DB
|D. Mask
|4
|25.5
|33
|0
|
T. Graham Jr. 13 WR
|T. Graham Jr.
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|
J. Hopkins 8 WR
|J. Hopkins
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|21
|154
|3
|47
|
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
|M. Williams Jr.
|15
|78
|0
|32
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|6
|28
|0
|11
|
R. Anderson 22 WR
|R. Anderson
|7
|20
|0
|17
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|2
|70
|0
|60
|
C. Sutton 2 WR
|C. Sutton
|2
|45
|1
|45
|
Ma. Williams 14 WR
|Ma. Williams
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|3
|26
|0
|14
|
K. Watson 13 WR
|K. Watson
|1
|19
|1
|19
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Fehr 59 LB
|J. Fehr
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 7 DB
|J. Thomas
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 24 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 52 LB
|D. Jackson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Blackstock 95 DL
|G. Blackstock
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dawkins 91 DL
|T. Dawkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cobb 45 LB
|T. Cobb
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Scott 98 DL
|E. Scott
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
N. Ross 26 DB
|N. Ross
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Edwards 2 DB
|W. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
|S. Jean-Charles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cook 20 LB
|N. Cook
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Jolly 3 DB
|S. Jolly
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Franklin 6 DB
|D. Franklin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 48 DL
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
X. Subotsch 39 P
|X. Subotsch
|4
|41.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|3
|21.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|2
|2.5
|6
|0
