100-yard kickoff return sparks K-State past Texas Tech 30-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Joshua Youngblood’s longest run on Saturday night was the longest possible, 100 yards. Skylar Thompson’s was 17. Both runs played huge roles in Kansas State’s win over Texas Tech.
Youngblood raced from end zone to end zone for a kickoff-return touchdown and Thompson ran for a key first down in the closing minutes as the Wildcats held off the Red Raiders 30-27.
Thompson passed for 246 yards and two touchdowns. Blake Lynch kicked two 32-yard field goals and a 43-yarder for Kansas State (7-4, 4-4 Big 12), which snapped a two-game losing streak.
Youngblood fielded the kickoff one yard deep in the end zone midway through the third quarter, ran up the right side and covered the final 40 yards running just inches inside the right sideline, eluding multiple defenders.
“I really didn’t have to do too much,” Youngblood said. “It was there; all the blocks were there.”
“The kickoff return, the touch, may have been the difference in the ballgame,” first-year Texas Tech coach Matt Wells said.
Kansas State was protecting a 3-point lead with three minutes to play when Thompson dropped back on third-and-11 at K-State’s 24-yard line, and took a quarterback draw for 17 yards toward midfield with Tech double teaming the Wildcats’ top receiver, Dalton Schoen. Kansas State converted one more first down to clinch the win.
“Skylar did a great job of letting it clear and then making a guy miss,” first-year Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said.
“I was like, this is going to be either really good or really bad because they’re blitzing everybody,” Thompson said.
Thompson’s touchdown passes were 14 yards to Phillip Brooks in the third quarter and 48 yards to Chabastin Taylor midway in the fourth quarter.
SaRodorick Thompson had a 5-yard touchdown run and Jett Duffey passed for 334 yards and two touchdowns for Texas Tech (4-7, 2-6) which fell short of bowl eligibility.
“This loss solidifying the fact that we can’t make a bowl game is really heart breaking, really devastating,” Texas Tech’s Adrian Frye said.
Duffey’s touchdown passes were 21 yards to Erik Ezukanma and 58 yards to R.J. Turner. Trey Wolff kicked field goals of 44 and 27 yards for the Red Raiders.
Youngblood, a freshman who went into play leading the conference averaging 29.5 yards per kickoff return, had a 98-yarder for a touchdown against Texas on Nov. 9. Kansas State has returned three kickoffs for touchdowns this season.
Kansas State went into play with a perfectly balanced offense (192.5 yards passing, 191.1 yards rushing) and won with passing yardage that nearly doubled its running (246-126).
FAKE PUNTS BY LAND AND AIR
Texas Tech faked two punts, converting one for a first down, with neither resulting in points.
Trailing by three late in the first half, the Red Raiders had fourth- and-4 at their 46. The ball was snapped to redshirt freshman lineman Jaylon Hutchings, who was tackled a yard short. Kansas State turned that into a 45-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the half, but Lynch’s kick went right.
With Kansas State leading 30-20 midway through the fourth quarter, Tech faced fourth-and-6 at its 42. Punter Austin McNamara passed to a wide-open Ezukanma for 34 yards to Kansas State’s 10. But on the next play, Duffey was intercepted in the end zone by Denzel Goolsby.
NOTES
Klieman tied the school record for wins by a first-year coach. ... Lynch’s miss was his first since the season opener against Nicholls and snapped a streak of 15. ... The paid attendance of 50,117 in the home finale was Tech’s lowest this season. ... The final attendance average of 53,418 is the Red Raiders’ lowest since 2009. .... The Red Raiders lost four games by three points or fewer for the first time since 1985, when they lost four by two points or fewer.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas State: The Wildcats rebounded nicely following last week’s home loss against West Virginia after which some players said they took the Mountaineers lightly. After finishing tied for eighth place in the Big 12 in Bill Snyder��s final season, they can finish tied for third.
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders aren’t going to a bowl for the second straight season. That hasn’t happened since the 1990-92 seasons in the Southwest Conference under Spike Dykes.
UP NEXT
Kansas State: Will host Iowa State next Saturday.
Texas Tech: Will finish its season Friday at Texas, where it has won on its last two trips.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 4-N.McLellan kicks 64 yards from KST 35. 25-D.Taylor to TT 25 for 24 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(14:54 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to TT 30 for 5 yards. Penalty on TT 78-T.Steele Holding 10 yards enforced at TT 25. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXTECH 15(14:31 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey scrambles to TT 31 for 16 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 31(14:10 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to TT 31 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TXTECH 31(13:39 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Mannix.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - TXTECH 31(13:34 - 1st) 31-A.McNamara punts 49 yards from TT 31 to KST 20 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(13:26 - 1st) 6-J.Brown to KST 16 for -4 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 14 - KSTATE 16(12:51 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 29-J.Dineen. 29-J.Dineen pushed ob at KST 26 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - KSTATE 26(12:08 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Youngblood.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - KSTATE 26(12:00 - 1st) 21-D.Anctil punts 59 yards from KST 26. 42-C.Nwabuko to TT 11 for -4 yards.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 11(11:51 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to TT 16 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 16(11:35 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey scrambles runs ob at TT 18 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 18(11:16 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 28-S.Thompson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - TXTECH 18(11:12 - 1st) 31-A.McNamara punts 45 yards from TT 18 to KST 37 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(11:04 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 37(10:56 - 1st) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 40 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KSTATE 40(10:15 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - KSTATE 40(10:11 - 1st) 21-D.Anctil punts 41 yards from KST 40 to TT 19 fair catch by 3-D.Coleman.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Fumble (7 plays, 14 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 19(10:04 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 28-S.Thompson.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 19(9:59 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 13-M.Mannix. 13-M.Mannix to TT 38 for 19 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(9:42 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey to TT 44 for 6 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 44(9:10 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TT 49 for 5 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 49(8:39 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey scrambles to KST 37 for 14 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(7:55 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to KST 39 for -2 yards.
|
Int
|
2 & 12 - TXTECH 39(7:20 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-D.Patton at KST 27. 5-D.Patton to KST 33 FUMBLES (9-T. Vasher). 20-D.Goolsby to KST 33 for no gain.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- FG (11 plays, 52 yards, 5:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 33(7:00 - 1st) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 39 for 6 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 39(6:37 - 1st) 4-M.Knowles to KST 47 for 8 yards.
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47(6:03 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 21-W.Gill. 21-W.Gill to TT 27 for 26 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27(5:39 - 1st) 6-J.Brown to TT 22 for 5 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 22(5:04 - 1st) 6-J.Brown to TT 23 for -1 yard.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - KSTATE 23(4:22 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen to TT 10 for 13 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 10(3:39 - 1st) Penalty on KST 74-S.Frantz False start 5 yards enforced at TT 10. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - KSTATE 15(3:16 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson scrambles pushed ob at TT 11 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - KSTATE 11(2:34 - 1st) Penalty on KST 72-E.Curl False start 5 yards enforced at TT 11. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 16 - KSTATE 16(2:12 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson to TT 15 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - KSTATE 15(1:28 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Schoen.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - KSTATE 15(1:23 - 1st) 10-B.Lynch 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (8 plays, 23 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:19 - 1st) 4-N.McLellan kicks 56 yards from KST 35 out of bounds at the TT 9.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(1:19 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 35(1:14 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TT 44 for 9 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 44(0:53 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to TT 46 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(0:40 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to TT 48 for 2 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 48(0:08 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to KST 43 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 43(15:00 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 9-T. Vasher.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 43(14:55 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to KST 42 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TXTECH 42(14:22 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 9-T. Vasher.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TXTECH 42(14:19 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 40 yards from KST 42 to the KST 2 downed by 7-A.Frye.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 2(14:10 - 2nd) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 2 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 2(13:29 - 2nd) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 4 for 2 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - KSTATE 4(12:44 - 2nd) 23-J.Youngblood to KST 10 for 6 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - KSTATE 10(12:06 - 2nd) 21-D.Anctil punts 57 yards from KST 10 Downed at the TT 33. Penalty on TT 25-D.Taylor Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at TT 33.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- FG (8 plays, 51 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 23(11:50 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 26 for 3 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 26(11:30 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TT 39 for 13 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39(11:22 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 43 for 4 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 43(10:41 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to KST 49 for 8 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 49(10:25 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to KST 27 for 22 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(10:06 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Ezukanma.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 27(10:01 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 13-M.Mannix. 13-M.Mannix to KST 23 for 4 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXTECH 23(9:22 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to KST 26 for -3 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - TXTECH 26(8:45 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- FG (7 plays, 61 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:40 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(8:40 - 2nd) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 26 for 1 yard.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 26(8:08 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen to KST 40 for 14 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(7:34 - 2nd) 6-J.Brown to KST 43 for 3 yards.
|
+44 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 43(6:51 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 21-W.Gill. 21-W.Gill to TT 13 for 44 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 13(6:10 - 2nd) 6-J.Brown to TT 11 for 2 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 11(5:32 - 2nd) 6-J.Brown to TT 14 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - KSTATE 14(4:47 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - KSTATE 14(4:37 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Downs (9 plays, 31 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:33 - 2nd) 4-N.McLellan kicks 60 yards from KST 35. 25-D.Taylor to TT 18 for 13 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 18(4:26 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 23 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 23(4:10 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 28 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 28(3:42 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 30 for 2 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 30(3:22 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TT 40 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(2:42 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 13-M.Mannix. 13-M.Mannix 28-S.Thompson to TT 40 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 40(2:26 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey scrambles to TT 45 for 5 yards. Penalty on TT 78-T.Steele Holding 10 yards enforced at TT 40. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 20 - TXTECH 30(2:10 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 35 for 5 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 15 - TXTECH 35(1:36 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey scrambles to TT 46 for 11 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 4 - TXTECH 46(0:54 - 2nd) 95-J.Hutchings to TT 49 for 3 yards.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Halftime (7 plays, 22 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49(0:46 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 49(0:36 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson scrambles runs ob at TT 43 for 6 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - KSTATE 43(0:29 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks to TT 37 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(0:22 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 21-W.Gill.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 37(0:16 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor to TT 24 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 24(0:07 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 24(0:07 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson to TT 27 for -3 yards.
|
No Good
|
3 & 13 - KSTATE 27(0:03 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 6-J.Brown to KST 27 for 2 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 27(14:31 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 87-N.Lenners. 87-N.Lenners to KST 38 for 11 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(13:55 - 3rd) Penalty on KST 62-T.Mitchell False start 5 yards enforced at KST 38. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - KSTATE 33(13:40 - 3rd) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 34 for 1 yard.
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 14 - KSTATE 34(13:01 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 6-J.Brown. 6-J.Brown to TT 45 for 21 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45(12:26 - 3rd) 6-J.Brown to TT 41 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 41(11:49 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Schoen. Penalty on TT 3-D.Coleman Holding 10 yards enforced at TT 41. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 31(11:43 - 3rd) 4-M.Knowles to TT 18 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 18(11:08 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 21-W.Gill.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 18(11:03 - 3rd) 6-J.Brown to TT 14 for 4 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - KSTATE 14(10:27 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:20 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:20 - 3rd) 4-N.McLellan kicks 62 yards from KST 35. 25-D.Taylor to TT 25 for 22 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(10:12 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TT 43 for 18 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 43(9:58 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 28-S.Thompson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 43(9:54 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Mannix.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXTECH 43(9:48 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 11-D.Thompson. 11-D.Thompson to KST 38 for 19 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(9:17 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to KST 29 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 29(8:50 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Turner.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 29(8:43 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to KST 27 for 2 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(8:31 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to KST 18 for 9 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 18(8:10 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey scrambles to KST 15 for 3 yards. Penalty on KST 21-D.Patterson Holding 8 yards enforced at KST 15.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 7 - TXTECH 7(8:05 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Penalty on KST 51-R.Walker Offside 4 yards enforced at KST 7. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 3 - TXTECH 3(7:50 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to KST 5 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 5(7:30 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Ezukanma.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 5(7:11 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:06 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (1 plays, -15 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:06 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35. 23-J.Youngblood runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:52 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(6:52 - 3rd) Penalty on KST 23-J.Youngblood Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at KST 35. No Play.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (6 plays, 49 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:52 - 3rd) 4-N.McLellan kicks 70 yards from KST 20. 82-K.Carter to KST 49 for 41 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 49(6:45 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to KST 40 for 9 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 40(6:39 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to KST 30 for 10 yards. Penalty on TT 84-E.Ezukanma Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at KST 30.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 40(6:50 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to KST 39 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39(6:00 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Mannix.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 39(5:56 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz to KST 21 for 18 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 21(5:43 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:31 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- FG (10 plays, 50 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:31 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(5:31 - 3rd) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 26 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 26(4:59 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Schoen.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - KSTATE 26(4:49 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 12-L.Weber. Penalty on TT 4-D.Smith Pass interference 12 yards enforced at KST 26. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(4:44 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor. Penalty on TT 24-A.Beck Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KST 38. No Play.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47(4:37 - 3rd) 4-M.Knowles to TT 24 for 23 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 24(4:20 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Brown.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 24(4:16 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 87-N.Lenners. 87-N.Lenners to TT 14 for 10 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 14(3:42 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson to TT 15 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - KSTATE 15(3:07 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Gammon.
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - KSTATE 15(2:59 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson sacked at TT 25 for -10 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 21 - KSTATE 25(2:22 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- FG (10 plays, 66 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:17 - 3rd) 4-N.McLellan kicks 63 yards from KST 35. 25-D.Taylor to TT 25 for 23 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(2:11 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Thompson.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(2:05 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 26 for 1 yard.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXTECH 26(1:33 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey scrambles to TT 45 for 19 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(1:09 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 11-D.Thompson. 11-D.Thompson to KST 33 for 22 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(0:53 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to KST 24 for 9 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 24(0:34 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to KST 19 for 5 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 19(0:11 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to KST 9 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - TXTECH 9(15:00 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Ezukanma.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 9(14:52 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TXTECH 9(14:45 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - TXTECH 9(14:39 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:35 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff kicks 64 yards from TT 35. 88-P.Brooks to KST 27 for 26 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27(14:29 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 6-J.Brown. 6-J.Brown to KST 30 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 30(13:49 - 4th) 6-J.Brown to KST 42 for 12 yards. Penalty on KST 76-J.Rivas Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 30. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - KSTATE 20(13:22 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Brown.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 17 - KSTATE 20(13:16 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor to KST 33 for 13 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - KSTATE 33(12:42 - 4th) 21-D.Anctil punts 50 yards from KST 33. 42-C.Nwabuko to TT 23 for 6 yards.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (6 plays, 31 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 23(12:31 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz to TT 30 for 7 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXTECH 30(12:11 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to TT 44 for 14 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(11:55 - 4th) 28-S.Thompson to KST 43 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 43(11:31 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Ezukanma.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 43(11:23 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 11-D.Thompson. 11-D.Thompson to KST 39 for 4 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - TXTECH 39(10:43 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey sacked at KST 46 for -7 yards (56-W.Hubert).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - TXTECH 46(9:58 - 4th) 31-A.McNamara punts 31 yards from KST 46 to KST 15 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (3 plays, 85 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 15(9:50 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor. Penalty on TT 8-Z.McPhearson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KST 15. No Play.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 30(9:41 - 4th) 34-J.Gilbert to TT 48 for 22 yards.
|
+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 48(9:03 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:54 - 4th) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Interception (6 plays, -3 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:54 - 4th) 4-N.McLellan kicks 65 yards from KST 35. 89-C.Leggett to TT 23 for 23 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 23(8:48 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TT 38 for 15 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(8:16 - 4th) 28-S.Thompson to TT 42 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 42(7:42 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 9-T. Vasher.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TXTECH 42(7:35 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter.
|
+34 YD
|
4 & 6 - TXTECH 42(7:30 - 4th) 31-A.McNamara complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to KST 24 for 34 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24(6:57 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Ezukanma INTERCEPTED by 20-D.Goolsby at KST End Zone. 20-D.Goolsby touchback.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Interception (3 plays, 20 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(6:53 - 4th) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 23 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 23(6:11 - 4th) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 26 for 3 yards.
|
Int
|
3 & 4 - KSTATE 26(5:26 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-A.Frye at TT 40. 7-A.Frye to TT 40 for no gain.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(5:20 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey sacked at TT 33 for -7 yards (56-W.Hubert).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 17 - TXTECH 33(4:54 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to TT 32 for -1 yard.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 18 - TXTECH 32(4:25 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 13-M.Mannix. 13-M.Mannix to TT 42 for 10 yards.
|
+58 YD
|
4 & 8 - TXTECH 42(4:07 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:58 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(3:58 - 4th) Penalty on KST 2-L.Robinson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TT 35. No Play.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- End of Game (9 plays, 20 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:58 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff kicks 50 yards from TT 50 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(3:58 - 4th) 23-J.Youngblood to KST 21 for -4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - KSTATE 21(3:15 - 4th) 23-J.Youngblood to KST 24 for 3 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 11 - KSTATE 24(2:32 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson scrambles to KST 41 for 17 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41(2:20 - 4th) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 42 for 1 yard.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 42(2:15 - 4th) 34-J.Gilbert to TT 40 for 18 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(1:55 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson kneels at TT 42 for -2 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 12 - KSTATE 42(1:21 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson kneels at TT 46 for -4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 16 - KSTATE 46(0:35 - 4th) Team penalty on KST Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TT 46. No Play.
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 21 - KSTATE 49(0:35 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson kneels at KST 45 for -4 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|27
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|11
|16
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|362
|498
|Total Plays
|65
|81
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|126
|144
|Rush Attempts
|37
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|236
|354
|Comp. - Att.
|14-28
|29-50
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|9-72
|8-92
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-51.8
|4-41.3
|Return Yards
|132
|148
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-126
|6-146
|Int. - Returns
|2-6
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|236
|PASS YDS
|354
|
|
|126
|RUSH YDS
|144
|
|
|362
|TOTAL YDS
|498
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|14/28
|246
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gilbert 34 RB
|J. Gilbert
|12
|61
|0
|22
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|3
|44
|0
|23
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|7
|14
|0
|17
|
J. Brown 6 RB
|J. Brown
|9
|12
|0
|5
|
J. Youngblood 23 WR
|J. Youngblood
|3
|5
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Taylor 13 WR
|C. Taylor
|3
|74
|1
|48
|
W. Gill 21 WR
|W. Gill
|2
|70
|0
|44
|
D. Schoen 83 WR
|D. Schoen
|2
|27
|0
|14
|
J. Brown 6 RB
|J. Brown
|2
|24
|0
|21
|
N. Lenners 87 TE
|N. Lenners
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|2
|20
|1
|14
|
J. Dineen 29 FB
|J. Dineen
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Gammon 89 TE
|B. Gammon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Youngblood 23 WR
|J. Youngblood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Hubert 56 DE
|W. Hubert
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Goolsby 20 DB
|D. Goolsby
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Patton 5 LB
|D. Patton
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Lynch 10 K
|B. Lynch
|3/4
|43
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Anctil 21 P
|D. Anctil
|4
|51.8
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|
J. Youngblood 23 WR
|J. Youngblood
|1
|100.0
|100
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Duffey 7 QB
|J. Duffey
|28/49
|334
|2
|2
|
A. McNamara 31 K
|A. McNamara
|1/1
|34
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thompson 28 RB
|S. Thompson
|21
|84
|1
|13
|
J. Duffey 7 QB
|J. Duffey
|9
|57
|0
|19
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Turner 2 WR
|R. Turner
|7
|141
|1
|58
|
E. Ezukanma 84 WR
|E. Ezukanma
|3
|69
|1
|34
|
D. Thompson 11 TE
|D. Thompson
|3
|45
|0
|22
|
M. Mannix 13 WR
|M. Mannix
|4
|33
|0
|19
|
S. Thompson 28 RB
|S. Thompson
|7
|28
|0
|10
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|3
|27
|0
|9
|
T. Koontz 15 TE
|T. Koontz
|2
|25
|0
|18
|
T. Vasher 9 WR
|T. Vasher
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Jeffers 6 LB
|R. Jeffers
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Frye 7 DB
|A. Frye
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|2/2
|44
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 K
|A. McNamara
|4
|41.3
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Taylor 25 DB
|D. Taylor
|4
|20.5
|24
|0
|
C. Leggett 89 WR
|C. Leggett
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|1
|41.0
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Nwabuko III 42 RB
|C. Nwabuko III
|2
|1.0
|6
|0
