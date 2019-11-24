|
Tennessee clinches bowl berth, beats Missouri 24-20
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Jarrett Guarantano threw for 415 yards and two touchdown passes to lead Tennessee to a 24-20 victory over Missouri on Saturday night.
Tennessee (6-5, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) has won four straight games and is bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. Missouri (5-6, 2-5) has lost its last five.
After coming off the bench the previous six games, Guarantano started the game and completed 23 of 40 passes.
''When you play against these guys, the different looks they give you, you're going to have to check at the line of scrimmage, and he absolutely gives us the best chance to do that,'' Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said. ''And, hey, we've got confidence in him. He's got everything you need to be a good quarterback, and tonight was far and away his best game.''
Josh Palmer had six receptions for 124 yards. Jauan Jennings added five catches for 115 yards and a touchdown, and Martez Callaway had six catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.
When Tucker McCann made a 30-yard field goal to cap Missouri's first drive, it was the first time the Tigers have led in a game since an Oct. 12 victory over Mississippi. Kelly Bryant completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Badie in the second quarter for the Tigers' first TD in 32 drives.
Bryant finished 16-of-28 passing for 166 yards.
''They battled, they competed, they fought and we came up short,'' Missouri coach Barry Odom said. ''And I hate it that it resulted in a loss.''
Tennessee took a 14-10 lead late in the second quarter on a drive in which it made four third-down conversions and was capped by Guarantano's 16-yard touchdown pass to Jennings, who broke three tackles to get into the end zone.
The Volunteers took over on their own 24 with 38 seconds left in the half, and Guarantano moved them crisply down the field to set up Brent Cimaglia's 27-yard field goal as time expired to give Tennessee a 17-10 halftime lead.
Missouri tied the game in the third quarter on a trick play. Bryant threw a backward pass to Micah Wilson, who found a wide-open Badie in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown. Wilson began his career as a quarterback before switching to wide receiver after last season.
Tennessee reclaimed the lead for good at 24-17 after Callaway grabbed a 17-yard touchdown pass from Guarantano despite being interfered with on the play.
The Volunteers converted 9 of 15 third downs and outgained the Tigers 526-280.
BIG PICTURE
Tennessee: After starting the season with home losses to Georgia State and BYU, the Volunteers clinched bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016. Tennessee's only losses since those two early defeats came against current Top 10 teams Florida, Georgia and Alabama.
Missouri: The Tigers were 5-1 and ranked 22nd entering their Oct. 19 game at Vanderbilt. A loss to the Commodores began a slide that has led to questions about coach Barry Odom's job security. Odom is 24-25 in four seasons at his alma mater. He has a chance to even his record and secure bowl eligibility against struggling Arkansas.
WAITING FOR FINAL DECISION
Missouri was hit in January with an NCAA postseason ban for academic violations committed before Odom took over as coach, but the school is appealing the ban and the NCAA has yet to rule on the appeal.
HE SAID IT
''I'm excited for our players, especially our seniors. When we came in after the Florida game, we're sitting 1-4, and we said, `We're going to make a bowl. How are we going to do it?' Pruitt said. ''We had one of those meetings. And those guys backed up what they said they were going to do.''
UP NEXT
Tennessee: The Volunteers return home for their regular-season finale Saturday against Vanderbilt.
Missouri: The Tigers finish the regular season against Arkansas on Friday in Little Rock, Arkansas.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer. Penalty on MIZ 21-C.Holmes Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEN 25. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 40(14:55 - 1st) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 41 for 1 yard (93-T.Williams).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TENN 41(14:19 - 1st) 15-J.Jennings to TEN 40 for -1 yard (58-D.Nicholson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TENN 40(13:39 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Callaway.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TENN 40(13:31 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks punts 45 yards from TEN 40. 17-R.Floyd to MIZ 31 for 16 yards (18-N.Warrior).
MIZZOU
Tigers
- FG (10 plays, 57 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(13:18 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at MIZ 40 for 9 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 40(12:51 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 40(12:45 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 43 for 3 yards (97-D.Middleton).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 43(12:23 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 44 for 1 yard (2-A.Taylor).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 44(12:00 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister runs ob at TEN 33 for 23 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 33(11:29 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to TEN 27 for 6 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 27(11:02 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 82-D.Parker. 82-D.Parker to TEN 20 for 7 yards (20-B.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(10:46 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to TEN 20 for no gain (11-H.To'o To'o35-D.Bituli).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(10:14 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to TEN 17 for 3 yards (11-H.To'o To'o35-D.Bituli).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 17(9:34 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 82-D.Parker. 82-D.Parker to TEN 12 for 5 yards (18-N.Warrior).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 12(8:55 - 1st) 19-T.McCann 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Missed FG (6 plays, 58 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:50 - 1st) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(8:50 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 9-T.Jordan. 9-T.Jordan to TEN 47 for 22 yards (20-K.Oliver).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 47(8:15 - 1st) 9-T.Jordan to MIZ 47 for 6 yards (20-K.Oliver).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 4 - TENN 47(7:38 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to MIZ 20 for 27 yards (8-J.Ware).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 20(7:04 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Callaway.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TENN 20(7:00 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - TENN 20(6:55 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles to MIZ 17 for 3 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
No Good
|
4 & 7 - TENN 17(6:18 - 1st) 42-B.Cimaglia 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (8 plays, 25 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(6:13 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to MIZ 36 for 16 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(5:49 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 40 for 4 yards (97-D.Middleton).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 40(5:20 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 41 for 1 yard (19-D.Taylor).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 41(4:36 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at MIZ 45 for 4 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 45(4:00 - 1st) 25-J.Brooks to MIZ 47 for 2 yards (17-T.Fields).
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(3:35 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 41 for -6 yards (18-N.Warrior).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - MIZZOU 41(3:05 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Gicinto.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 16 - MIZZOU 41(3:01 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 45 for 4 yards (20-B.Thompson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - MIZZOU 45(2:30 - 1st) 19-T.McCann punts 41 yards from MIZ 45 to TEN 14 fair catch by 1-M.Callaway.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (9 plays, 86 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 14(2:23 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 4-D.Wood-Anderson. 4-D.Wood-Anderson to TEN 14 for no gain (21-C.Holmes).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 14(1:43 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to TEN 25 for 11 yards (14-A.Sparks).
|
+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(1:05 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to MIZ 24 for 51 yards (14-A.Sparks21-C.Holmes).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 24(0:30 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to MIZ 22 for 2 yards (78-K.Whiteside58-D.Nicholson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TENN 22(15:00 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Gray.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - TENN 22(14:56 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-M.Callaway. 1-M.Callaway to MIZ 6 for 16 yards (21-C.Holmes).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - TENN 6(14:24 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles to MIZ 2 for 4 yards (9-T.Gillespie32-N.Bolton).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TENN 2(13:35 - 2nd) 15-J.Jennings to MIZ 1 for 1 yard (32-N.Bolton).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TENN 1(12:52 - 2nd) 27-Q.Crouch runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:49 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:49 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(12:49 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 31 for 6 yards (18-N.Warrior).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 31(12:23 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Nance.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 31(12:18 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 45 for 14 yards (18-N.Warrior).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(12:03 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox pushed ob at TEN 22 for 33 yards (20-B.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 22(11:29 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to TEN 22 for no gain (11-H.To'o To'o).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 22(10:50 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to TEN 15 for 7 yards (95-K.Bennett).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 15(10:15 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant to TEN 7 for 8 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 7 - MIZZOU 7(9:43 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Nance.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 7(9:39 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:31 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:31 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(9:31 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Wood-Anderson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TENN 25(9:26 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TENN 25(9:21 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TENN 25(9:13 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 36 yards from TEN 25 to the MIZ 39 downed by 8-T.Chandler.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(9:03 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 40 for 1 yard (94-M.Butler).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 40(8:32 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 42 for 2 yards (18-N.Warrior).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 42(7:51 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Nance.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MIZZOU 42(7:46 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann punts 33 yards from MIZ 42 out of bounds at the TEN 25.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (16 plays, 75 yards, 6:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(7:38 - 2nd) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 31 for 6 yards (78-K.Whiteside).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - TENN 31(7:04 - 2nd) Penalty on TEN 56-R.Locklear False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 31. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - TENN 26(6:49 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-M.Callaway. 1-M.Callaway to TEN 32 for 6 yards (3-R.Perkins).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - TENN 32(6:09 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray pushed ob at TEN 40 for 8 yards (14-A.Sparks).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 40(5:31 - 2nd) Penalty on TEN 74-K.Calbert False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 40. No Play.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 15 - TENN 35(5:14 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-M.Callaway. 1-M.Callaway pushed ob at MIZ 43 for 22 yards (21-C.Holmes).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 43(4:37 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Jordan.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 43(4:31 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to MIZ 41 for 2 yards (32-N.Bolton). Penalty on TEN 74-K.Calbert Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZ 41.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - TENN 49(4:05 - 2nd) 18-B.Maurer incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Callaway.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 18 - TENN 49(4:01 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to MIZ 31 for 20 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 31(3:41 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to MIZ 30 for 1 yard (1-J.Elliott).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TENN 30(3:08 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - TENN 30(3:02 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings. Penalty on MIZ 21-C.Holmes Pass interference 9 yards enforced at MIZ 30. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 21(2:57 - 2nd) 9-T.Jordan to MIZ 16 for 5 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TENN 16(2:19 - 2nd) 9-T.Jordan to MIZ 16 for no gain (40-C.Wilkins).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 5 - TENN 16(1:41 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:32 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 4 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:32 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(1:32 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(1:28 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister pushed ob at MIZ 33 for 8 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 33(1:23 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 37 for 4 yards (94-M.Butler).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(1:12 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant scrambles runs ob at MIZ 39 for 2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 39(1:03 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister runs ob at MIZ 43 for 4 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 43(0:58 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant sacked at MIZ 29 for -14 yards. Penalty on MIZ 7-K.Bryant Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at MIZ 29. (11-H.To'o To'o2-A.Taylor).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - MIZZOU 29(0:51 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann punts 47 yards from MIZ 29 Downed at the TEN 24.
TENN
Volunteers
- Halftime (4 plays, 66 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 24(0:38 - 2nd) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 34 for 10 yards (78-K.Whiteside3-R.Perkins).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 34(0:30 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to MIZ 42 for 24 yards (14-A.Sparks).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 42(0:25 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to MIZ 22 for 20 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 22(0:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles to MIZ 10 for 12 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - TENN 10(0:03 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 22 for -3 yards (79-K.Garland).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 13 - MIZZOU 22(14:23 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance to MIZ 32 for 10 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 32(13:47 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIZZOU 32(13:43 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann punts 46 yards from MIZ 32. 1-M.Callaway to TEN 36 for 14 yards (32-N.Bolton17-R.Floyd).
TENN
Volunteers
- Missed FG (5 plays, 33 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 36(13:31 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to MIZ 48 for 16 yards (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 48(12:59 - 3rd) 9-T.Jordan to MIZ 31 for 17 yards (58-D.Nicholson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 31(12:24 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Callaway.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 31(12:18 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TENN 31(12:18 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TENN 31(12:18 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- TD (8 plays, 41 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
4 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(12:15 - 3rd) 42-B.Cimaglia 48 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 1-J.Elliott. 58-D.Nicholson to TEN 41 for 14 yards (4-W.Burrell).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(12:10 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 82-D.Parker. 82-D.Parker to TEN 34 for 7 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 34(11:59 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant scrambles to TEN 27 for 7 yards (94-M.Butler).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(11:30 - 3rd) 28-D.Downing to TEN 26 for 1 yard (35-D.Bituli).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 26(10:24 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 26(10:16 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to TEN 18 for 8 yards (20-B.Thompson).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 18(9:35 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to TEN 16 for 2 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16(9:08 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to TEN 15 for 1 yard (35-D.Bituli).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 15(8:46 - 3rd) 2-M.Wilson complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:40 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (7 plays, 52 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:40 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(8:40 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 32 for 7 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - TENN 32(8:03 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Callaway. Penalty on MIZ 21-C.Holmes Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEN 32. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 47(7:55 - 3rd) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 48 for 1 yard (58-D.Nicholson78-K.Whiteside).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - TENN 48(7:19 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles to MIZ 49 for 3 yards (58-D.Nicholson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TENN 49(6:32 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to MIZ 41 for 8 yards (18-J.Bledsoe). Penalty on TEN 1-M.Callaway Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIZ 49. No Play.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 21 - TENN 36(6:20 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 4-D.Wood-Anderson. 4-D.Wood-Anderson to MIZ 43 for 21 yards (20-K.Oliver).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 21 - TENN 36(6:20 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 4-D.Wood-Anderson. 4-D.Wood-Anderson to MIZ 44 for 20 yards (20-K.Oliver).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - TENN 44(6:05 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks punts 44 yards from MIZ 44 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (7 plays, 13 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(5:47 - 3rd) Team penalty on TEN 12 players 5 yards enforced at MIZ 20. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIZZOU 25(5:47 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 26 for 1 yard (94-M.Butler).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 26(5:19 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 37 for 11 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(5:05 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Nance. Penalty on MIZ 4-J.Nance Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at MIZ 37. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 25 - MIZZOU 22(4:59 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 25 - MIZZOU 22(4:54 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 28 for 6 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 19 - MIZZOU 28(4:15 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant scrambles to MIZ 33 for 5 yards (20-B.Thompson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - MIZZOU 33(3:33 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann punts 44 yards from MIZ 33 to TEN 23 fair catch by 1-M.Callaway.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (9 plays, 77 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 23(3:25 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 34 for 11 yards (14-A.Sparks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 34(2:52 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TENN 34(2:45 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer. Penalty on MIZ 14-A.Sparks Pass interference 11 yards enforced at TEN 34. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 45(2:40 - 3rd) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 47 for 2 yards (20-K.Oliver1-J.Elliott).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TENN 47(2:00 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings.
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 8 - TENN 47(1:53 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-M.Callaway. 1-M.Callaway to MIZ 22 for 31 yards (21-C.Holmes).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 22(1:17 - 3rd) 9-T.Jordan to MIZ 17 for 5 yards (32-N.Bolton39-C.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TENN 17(0:33 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - TENN 17(0:28 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-M.Callaway. 1-M.Callaway runs 17 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MIZ 93-P.Willis Offside declined. Penalty on MIZ 21-C.Holmes Pass interference declined.
|
PAT Good
|(0:28 - 3rd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:22 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 40 yards from TEN 35 to MIZ 25 fair catch by 1-T.Badie.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(0:22 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 30 for 5 yards (12-S.Shamburger).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 30(15:00 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 32 for 2 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 32(14:27 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant sacked at MIZ 23 for -9 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - MIZZOU 23(13:51 - 4th) 19-T.McCann punts 49 yards from MIZ 23. 1-M.Callaway runs ob at TEN 28 for no gain.
TENN
Volunteers
- Fumble (4 plays, 44 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 28(12:41 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Callaway.
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 28(13:35 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to MIZ 39 for 33 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 39(13:27 - 4th) 9-T.Jordan to MIZ 32 for 7 yards (93-T.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - TENN 32(12:37 - 4th) 9-T.Jordan to MIZ 28 FUMBLES (58-D.Nicholson). 78-K.Whiteside to MIZ 28 for no gain.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- FG (9 plays, 57 yards, 3:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(12:29 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Parker.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(12:23 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant scrambles to MIZ 34 for 6 yards (12-S.Shamburger). Penalty on TEN 12-S.Shamburger Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIZ 34.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 49(12:00 - 4th) Penalty on MIZ 82-D.Parker False start 5 yards enforced at MIZ 49. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 44(11:36 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant complete to 82-D.Parker. 82-D.Parker pushed ob at MIZ 50 for 6 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 50(11:07 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant complete to 13-K.Scott. 13-K.Scott to TEN 29 for 21 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(10:45 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant scrambles runs ob at TEN 18 for 11 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 18(10:07 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to TEN 19 for -1 yard (88-L.Bumphus).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 19(9:22 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Parker.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIZZOU 19(9:17 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant scrambles to TEN 15 for 4 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MIZZOU 15(8:32 - 4th) 19-T.McCann 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (5 plays, 26 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:27 - 4th) 19-T.McCann kicks 57 yards from MIZ 35. 8-T.Chandler to TEN 8 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 8(8:24 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 11 for 3 yards (39-C.Turner).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 11(7:45 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-M.Callaway. 1-M.Callaway pushed ob at TEN 29 for 18 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 29(7:08 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 4-D.Wood-Anderson. 4-D.Wood-Anderson pushed ob at TEN 33 for 4 yards (20-K.Oliver).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - TENN 33(6:36 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at TEN 22 for -11 yards (78-K.Whiteside1-J.Elliott).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 17 - TENN 22(5:52 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler to TEN 34 for 12 yards (20-K.Oliver32-N.Bolton).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TENN 34(5:16 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks punts 33 yards from TEN 34 out of bounds at the MIZ 33.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 33(5:06 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 35 for 2 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 35(4:26 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Parker.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 35(4:20 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant sacked at MIZ 30 for -5 yards. Penalty on TEN 35-D.Bituli Offside 5 yards enforced at MIZ 35. No Play. (19-D.Taylor).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 40(4:15 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant to MIZ 38 for -2 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 38(3:39 - 4th) 19-T.McCann punts 49 yards from MIZ 38 to TEN 13 fair catch by 1-M.Callaway.
TENN
Volunteers
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 13(3:33 - 4th) 15-J.Jennings to TEN 14 for 1 yard (9-T.Gillespie).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TENN 14(3:26 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Wood-Anderson.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - TENN 14(3:21 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to TEN 23 for 9 yards (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 23(2:41 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to TEN 26 for 3 yards (93-T.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 26(2:36 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to TEN 28 for 2 yards (58-D.Nicholson).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - TENN 28(2:32 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to TEN 40 for 12 yards (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 40(1:50 - 4th) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 47 for 7 yards (58-D.Nicholson).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TENN 47(0:58 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano kneels at TEN 45 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|16
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|18
|6
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-16
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|521
|272
|Total Plays
|73
|66
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|99
|Rush Attempts
|32
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|410
|173
|Comp. - Att.
|23-41
|17-29
|Yards Per Pass
|10.0
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.5
|7-44.1
|Return Yards
|14
|16
|Punts - Returns
|2-14
|1-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|410
|PASS YDS
|173
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|99
|
|
|521
|TOTAL YDS
|272
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|23/40
|415
|2
|0
|
B. Maurer 18 QB
|B. Maurer
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|14
|74
|0
|17
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|5
|23
|0
|11
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|5
|11
|0
|12
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
C. Fils-Aime 27 RB
|C. Fils-Aime
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
Q. Crouch 27 LB
|Q. Crouch
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|6
|124
|0
|33
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|5
|115
|1
|51
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|6
|110
|1
|31
|
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
|D. Wood-Anderson
|3
|24
|0
|20
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Bituli 35 LB
|D. Bituli
|10-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 20 DB
|B. Thompson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Warrior 18 DB
|N. Warrior
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 22 DB
|J. McCollough
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DL
|M. Butler
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
|H. To'o To'o
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Taylor 2 DB
|A. Taylor
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Jackson 26 DB
|T. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Middleton 97 DL
|D. Middleton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Shamburger 12 DB
|S. Shamburger
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 19 LB
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bumphus 88 DL
|L. Bumphus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fields 17 DB
|T. Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 95 LB
|K. Bennett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ku. Garland 79 DL
|Ku. Garland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|1/3
|27
|3/3
|6
|
C. Omer 42 RB
|C. Omer
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|4
|39.5
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|2
|7.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|16
|43
|0
|11
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|9
|35
|0
|14
|
K. Bryant 7 QB
|K. Bryant
|10
|18
|0
|11
|
J. Brooks 25 LB
|J. Brooks
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Downing 28 RB
|D. Downing
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|5
|46
|0
|23
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|2
|33
|0
|33
|
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
|D. Parker Jr.
|4
|25
|0
|7
|
N. Hea 48 TE
|N. Hea
|2
|24
|0
|16
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|2
|22
|2
|15
|
K. Scott 13 WR
|K. Scott
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Nance 4 WR
|J. Nance
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Gicinto 14 WR
|D. Gicinto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nicholson 58 LB
|D. Nicholson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 20 DB
|K. Oliver
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sparks 14 DB
|A. Sparks
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 21 DB
|C. Holmes
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 93 DL
|T. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Whiteside 78 DL
|K. Whiteside
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 18 S
|J. Bledsoe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 40 LB
|C. Wilkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Turner 39 DL
|C. Turner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 8 DB
|J. Ware
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 1 DL
|J. Elliott
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
R. Perkins 3 S
|R. Perkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|2/2
|33
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|7
|44.1
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Floyd 17 DB
|R. Floyd
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
