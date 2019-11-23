Drive Chart
Garbers' late touchdown lifts Cal past Stanford 24-20

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) It took nearly a decade, a heads-up play by oft-injured California quarterback Chase Garbers and one final stand by the Golden Bears defense to make it happen.

The Axe is headed back to Berkeley.

Garbers scored on a 16-yard scramble with 1:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, lifting California to a 24-20 win over Stanford in the 122nd annual Big Game on Saturday.

''We finally got it back,'' Garbers said of The Axe, which has been in Stanford's possession since 2009.

Garbers, who was knocked out of last week's loss to USC, passed for 285 yards and a touchdown and ran for 72 yards on 13 carries. His final run came after he overthrew Nikko Remigio in the end zone and helped the Golden Bears (6-5, 3-5 Pac-12) end a nine-game losing streak to their San Francisco bay rivals.

''I was just excited I had a rushing touchdown'' Garbers said.

Garbers wasn't even cleared to play against Stanford until late Thursday evening. He had suffered an upper body injury a week earlier against USC and was held out of all contact drills in the days leading up to the Big Game.

''Gutsy, tough,'' Bears coach Justin Wilcox said of his quarterback. ''To make the throws that he made on the last drive and then the scramble for the touchdown, those are huge plays. I think people are going to be talking about that drive for a while.''

California fans stormed the field after the game, forming a blue-and-yellow sea on the floor of Stanford Stadium.

More importantly for Wilcox's team, California became bowl eligible heading into the season finale against UCLA next week.

''To be able to get a win, get the axe back and what that means to the players and our institution, it's a big deal,'' Wilcox said. ''To get bowl eligible and have a chance to win a bowl game, it's huge for our program. To get the both at the same day is special.''

The Bears forced two turnovers and stopped Cardinal running back Cameron Scarlett on a 4th-and-1 play to seal the win. The play was reviewed and upheld.

''To lose the axe after nine years is a tough pill to swallow,'' Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson said. ''This next week will be all about our character.''

Davis Mills completed 26 of 35 passes for 283 yards and one touchdown for Stanford. Mills was intercepted twice.

The loss essentially ends any hope Stanford has of making it to the postseason. The Cardinal have been to a bowl game each of the last 10 seasons.

''This was Chase Garber's game,'' Cardinal coach David Shaw said. ''We couldn't stop him. Athletic quarterbacks have been difficult for us all year. He makes a difference with his legs.''

Stanford took a 20-17 lead on Ryan Sanborn's 44-yard field goal with 2:23 left in the fourth quarter. Sanborn earlier made a career-best 48-yarder.

When California huddled for the final drive, Remigio delivered an impassioned plea to his teammates.

''Let's go make history,'' he said.

Garbers had an up-and-down afternoon against a Stanford defense that was credited with three official sacks but danced away from the pressure to keep plays alive.

Remigio repeatedly came up big for the Bears and finished with nine catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.

Scarlett scored a touchdown for Stanford despite his feet never landing in the end zone. Scarlett dove over the goal line from a yard out and landed in the arms of several of his teammates who carried him while celebrating the score.

Cal's Greg Thomas kicked a career-long 49-yard field but had a 38-yarder blocked just before halftime.

THE TAKEAWAY

California: The Bears looked like they were headed for another disappointing loss before Garbers bailed them out. It was a big lift for both Cal and Garbers, who has been in and out of the lineup because of various injuries. They did it despite an uneven day by their normally stout defense.

Stanford: The Cardinal defense played pretty well until the final drive but ultimately it was the offense's failure to get into the end zone and having to settle for a field goal that decided things.

REMIGIO'S BIG DAY: Remigio had never caught more than five passes in a game before scorching Stanford's defense all afternoon. Afterward, an emotional Remigio celebrated on the field with his family. ''I was sitting there crying like a baby,'' Remigio said. ''I just wanted to find my brothers and my parents. It was an indescribable experience. I'll never forget it.''

UP NEXT

California: Plays at UCLA on Nov. 30. The Bears have allowed the Bruins to score 30 or more points in six of the last eight games between the two.

Stanford: Hosts No. 15 Notre Dame on Nov. 30. The Cardinal have won three of the last four games between the two teams, although the Irish picked up a 38-17 victory last year.

More AP college football:�https://apnews.com/Collegefootball�and�https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

STNFRD Cardinal
- TD (4 plays, 60 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 62 yards from CAL 35. 5-C.Wedington to STA 40 for 37 yards (59-R.Puskas9-A.Netherda).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40
(14:54 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to STA 49 for 9 yards (89-E.Weaver).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - STNFRD 49
(14:15 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to CAL 44 for 7 yards (24-C.Bynum).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 44
(13:43 - 1st) 9-O.St.Brown pushed ob at CAL 40 for 4 yards (3-E.Hicks).
+40 YD
2 & 6 - STNFRD 40
(13:08 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 8-D.Stewart. 8-D.Stewart runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:00 - 1st) 27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.

CAL Golden Bears
- Punt (5 plays, 8 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:00 - 1st) 33-A.Gracey kicks 49 yards from STA 35. 84-G.Reinwald to CAL 21 for 5 yards (81-B.Tremayne).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 21
(12:56 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to CAL 28 for 7 yards (22-O.Eboh).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - CAL 28
(12:29 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 31 for 3 yards (32-J.McGill).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 31
(11:54 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Tonges.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 31
(11:50 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 34 for 3 yards (51-J.Swann).
Sack
3 & 7 - CAL 34
(11:11 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers sacked at CAL 29 for -5 yards (52-C.Toohill).
Punt
4 & 12 - CAL 29
(10:38 - 1st) 37-S.Coutts punts 46 yards from CAL 29 to STA 25 fair catch by 4-M.Wilson.

STNFRD Cardinal
- Punt (7 plays, 35 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25
(10:31 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to STA 39 for 14 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 39
(9:57 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 80-S.Harrington. 80-S.Harrington to STA 40 for 1 yard (44-Z.Johnson).
+14 YD
2 & 9 - STNFRD 40
(9:20 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 9-O.St.Brown. 9-O.St.Brown to CAL 46 for 14 yards (24-C.Bynum).
Penalty
1 & 10 - STNFRD 46
(8:35 - 1st) Team penalty on STA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CAL 46. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 15 - STNFRD 49
(8:13 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to CAL 45 for 6 yards (44-Z.Johnson98-B.Schrider).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - STNFRD 45
(7:37 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 9-O.St.Brown. 9-O.St.Brown to CAL 40 for 5 yards (22-T.Beck89-E.Weaver).
No Gain
3 & 4 - STNFRD 40
(7:01 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
Punt
4 & 4 - STNFRD 40
(6:56 - 1st) 27-R.Sanborn punts 30 yards from CAL 40 to the CAL 10 downed by 9-O.St.Brown.

CAL Golden Bears
- TD (13 plays, 90 yards, 6:02 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 10
(6:47 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 11 for 1 yard (25-A.Pryts).
+19 YD
2 & 9 - CAL 11
(6:07 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers scrambles to CAL 30 for 19 yards (18-S.Head).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 30
(5:41 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 39 for 9 yards (32-J.McGill).
+14 YD
2 & 1 - CAL 39
(5:14 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to STA 47 for 14 yards (18-S.Head17-K.Kelly).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 47
(4:55 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to STA 44 for 3 yards (18-S.Head25-A.Pryts).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - CAL 44
(4:22 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to STA 41 for 3 yards (2-C.Robinson).
+13 YD
3 & 4 - CAL 41
(3:40 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 84-G.Reinwald. 84-G.Reinwald to STA 28 for 13 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 28
(3:17 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Duncan.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 28
(3:13 - 1st) 4-N.Remigio pushed ob at STA 20 for 8 yards (21-K.Williamson).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - CAL 20
(2:36 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to STA 18 for 2 yards (57-M.Williams).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 18
(2:11 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 85-J.Tonges. 85-J.Tonges to STA 13 for 5 yards (21-K.Williamson).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - CAL 13
(1:30 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to STA 7 for 6 yards (17-K.Kelly).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - CAL 7
(0:49 - 1st) 34-C.Brown runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:45 - 1st) 39-G.Thomas extra point is good.

STNFRD Cardinal
- FG (9 plays, 45 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:45 - 1st) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 40 yards from CAL 35 to STA 25 fair catch by 20-A.Jones.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25
(0:44 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 9-O.St.Brown. 9-O.St.Brown to STA 30 for 5 yards (24-C.Bynum).
No Gain
2 & 5 - STNFRD 30
(0:24 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
-1 YD
3 & 5 - STNFRD 30
(0:15 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 22-C.Scarlett. 22-C.Scarlett to STA 29 for -1 yard (89-E.Weaver).
+43 YD
4 & 6 - STNFRD 29
(15:00 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to CAL 28 for 43 yards (3-E.Hicks).
Penalty
1 & 10 - STNFRD 28
(14:15 - 2nd) Team penalty on STA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CAL 28. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - STNFRD 33
(13:56 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to CAL 32 for 1 yard (89-E.Weaver).
Penalty
2 & 14 - STNFRD 32
(13:22 - 2nd) Penalty on STA 75-W.Rouse False start 5 yards enforced at CAL 32. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 19 - STNFRD 37
(13:06 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 87-B.Archer. 87-B.Archer to CAL 37 for no gain (89-E.Weaver90-B.Johnson).
+7 YD
3 & 19 - STNFRD 37
(12:26 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 9-O.St.Brown. 9-O.St.Brown pushed ob at CAL 30 for 7 yards (24-C.Bynum).
Field Goal
4 & 12 - STNFRD 30
(11:51 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn 48 yards Field Goal is Good.

CAL Golden Bears
- FG (8 plays, 43 yards, 4:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:45 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25
(11:45 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 28 for 3 yards (91-T.Schaffer25-A.Pryts).
+15 YD
2 & 7 - CAL 28
(11:09 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 43 for 15 yards (4-J.Parson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 43
(10:46 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 45 for 2 yards (57-M.Williams91-T.Schaffer).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 45
(10:13 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 84-G.Reinwald. 84-G.Reinwald to STA 49 for 6 yards (25-A.Pryts).
+15 YD
3 & 2 - CAL 49
(9:32 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 2-J.Duncan. 2-J.Duncan runs ob at STA 34 for 15 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 34
(9:02 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to STA 35 for -1 yard (51-J.Swann).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - CAL 35
(8:27 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to STA 32 for 3 yards (4-J.Parson25-A.Pryts).
No Gain
3 & 8 - CAL 32
(7:48 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - CAL 32
(7:43 - 2nd) 39-G.Thomas 49 yards Field Goal is Good.

STNFRD Cardinal
- Punt (5 plays, 30 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:37 - 2nd) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 38 yards from CAL 35 to STA 27 fair catch by 24-J.Symonds.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 27
(7:37 - 2nd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 31 for 4 yards (24-C.Bynum89-E.Weaver).
+21 YD
2 & 6 - STNFRD 31
(7:00 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to CAL 48 for 21 yards (24-C.Bynum5-T.Turner).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48
(6:24 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills scrambles to CAL 47 for 1 yard (24-C.Bynum).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - STNFRD 47
(5:42 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to CAL 43 for 4 yards (98-B.Schrider).
No Gain
3 & 5 - STNFRD 43
(5:06 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
Punt
4 & 5 - STNFRD 43
(5:01 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn punts 29 yards from CAL 43 to CAL 14 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio.

CAL Golden Bears
- Missed FG (14 plays, 65 yards, 4:38 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 14
(4:57 - 2nd) 26-D.Collins to CAL 17 for 3 yards (34-T.Booker).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - CAL 17
(4:23 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers scrambles to CAL 27 for 10 yards.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 27
(3:49 - 2nd) 26-D.Collins to CAL 24 for -3 yards (90-G.Reid).
No Gain
2 & 13 - CAL 24
(3:10 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio.
+39 YD
3 & 13 - CAL 24
(3:10 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio pushed ob at STA 37 for 39 yards (4-J.Parson).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 37
(2:30 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers to STA 40 for -3 yards (51-J.Swann).
+3 YD
2 & 13 - CAL 40
(1:48 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to STA 37 for 3 yards (90-G.Reid).
+14 YD
3 & 10 - CAL 37
(1:40 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 2-J.Duncan. 2-J.Duncan to STA 23 for 14 yards (22-O.Eboh).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 23
(1:08 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to STA 16 for 7 yards (52-C.Toohill).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - CAL 16
(0:59 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers scrambles to STA 13 for 3 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 13
(0:44 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark.
Penalty
2 & 10 - CAL 13
(0:41 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 2-J.Duncan. 2-J.Duncan runs ob at STA 2 for 11 yards. Penalty on CAL 68-E.Nisich Holding 10 yards enforced at STA 13. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 20 - CAL 23
(0:32 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to STA 21 for 2 yards (25-A.Pryts).
No Gain
3 & 18 - CAL 21
(0:20 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark.
No Good
4 & 18 - CAL 21
(0:19 - 2nd) 39-G.Thomas 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.

STNFRD Cardinal
- Halftime (2 plays, 17 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 21
(0:11 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 22-C.Scarlett. 22-C.Scarlett to STA 32 for 11 yards (89-E.Weaver).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 32
(0:03 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 32-N.Peat. 32-N.Peat to STA 38 for 6 yards (96-T.Paul).

CAL Golden Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 63 yards from STA 35. 26-D.Collins to CAL 23 for 21 yards (20-A.Jones26-B.Jones).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 23
(14:55 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 21 for -2 yards (57-M.Williams).
+9 YD
2 & 12 - CAL 21
(14:22 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 30 for 9 yards (25-A.Pryts).
-2 YD
3 & 3 - CAL 30
(13:40 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers to CAL 28 for -2 yards (34-T.Booker).
Punt
4 & 5 - CAL 28
(13:05 - 3rd) 37-S.Coutts punts 37 yards from CAL 28 out of bounds at the STA 35.

STNFRD Cardinal
- Interception (5 plays, -4 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35
(12:58 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills sacked at STA 30 for -5 yards (19-C.Goode).
+5 YD
2 & 15 - STNFRD 30
(12:25 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to STA 35 for 5 yards (89-E.Weaver).
+11 YD
3 & 10 - STNFRD 35
(11:46 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills scrambles runs ob at STA 46 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 46
(11:13 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 32-N.Peat.
Int
2 & 10 - STNFRD 46
(11:09 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 32-D.Scott at CAL 31. 32-D.Scott to CAL 31 for no gain.

CAL Golden Bears
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 31
(11:03 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 38 for 7 yards. Penalty on CAL 72-M.Mettauer Holding 10 yards enforced at CAL 31. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 20 - CAL 21
(10:38 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers to CAL 33 for 12 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - CAL 33
(10:01 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio.
No Gain
3 & 8 - CAL 33
(9:55 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete.
Punt
4 & 8 - CAL 33
(9:48 - 3rd) 37-S.Coutts punts 39 yards from CAL 33 to STA 28 fair catch by 4-M.Wilson.

STNFRD Cardinal
- Interception (5 plays, -27 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 28
(9:43 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 24-J.Symonds. 24-J.Symonds to STA 36 for 8 yards (7-C.Anusiem).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - STNFRD 36
(9:03 - 3rd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 37 for 1 yard (90-B.Johnson98-B.Schrider).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 37
(8:22 - 3rd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 41 for 4 yards (8-K.Deng24-C.Bynum).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41
(7:51 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to CAL 40 for 19 yards (89-E.Weaver).
Int
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40
(7:18 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Hawkins at CAL 1. 6-J.Hawkins to CAL 1 for no gain.

CAL Golden Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 1
(7:10 - 3rd) 26-D.Collins to CAL 3 for 2 yards (90-G.Reid91-T.Schaffer).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 3
(6:32 - 3rd) 26-D.Collins to CAL 5 for 2 yards (51-J.Swann25-A.Pryts).
+3 YD
3 & 6 - CAL 5
(5:51 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 80-T.Clark. 80-T.Clark to CAL 8 for 3 yards (25-A.Pryts).
Punt
4 & 3 - CAL 8
(5:15 - 3rd) 37-S.Coutts punts 22 yards from CAL 8 out of bounds at the CAL 30.

STNFRD Cardinal
- TD (6 plays, 30 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 30
(5:08 - 3rd) 22-C.Scarlett to CAL 27 for 3 yards (89-E.Weaver90-B.Johnson).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 27
(4:27 - 3rd) 22-C.Scarlett to CAL 25 for 2 yards (44-Z.Johnson98-B.Schrider).
+8 YD
3 & 5 - STNFRD 25
(3:50 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to CAL 17 for 8 yards (24-C.Bynum).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 17
(3:12 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to CAL 15 for 2 yards (89-E.Weaver).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - STNFRD 15
(2:46 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to CAL 1 for 14 yards (8-K.Deng89-E.Weaver).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - STNFRD 1
(2:13 - 3rd) 22-C.Scarlett runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:09 - 3rd) 27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.

CAL Golden Bears
- Punt (8 plays, 35 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:09 - 3rd) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 61 yards from STA 35. 26-D.Collins to CAL 19 for 15 yards (20-A.Jones).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 19
(2:03 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers scrambles runs ob at CAL 32 for 13 yards.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 32
(1:31 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 34-C.Brown. 34-C.Brown to STA 49 for 19 yards (18-S.Head).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 49
(1:05 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to STA 46 for 3 yards (25-A.Pryts).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - CAL 46
(0:33 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers to STA 35 for 11 yards (34-T.Booker).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 35
(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on CAL 73-M.Cindric False start 5 yards enforced at STA 35. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 15 - CAL 40
(15:00 - 4th) 34-C.Brown to STA 41 for -1 yard (2-C.Robinson).
Sack
2 & 16 - CAL 41
(14:22 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers sacked at STA 46 for -5 yards (2-C.Robinson).
No Gain
3 & 21 - CAL 46
(13:35 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio.
Punt
4 & 21 - CAL 46
(13:33 - 4th) 37-S.Coutts punts 32 yards from STA 46 to STA 14 fair catch by 4-M.Wilson.

STNFRD Cardinal
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 14
(13:28 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to STA 16 for 2 yards (90-B.Johnson44-Z.Johnson).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - STNFRD 16
(12:51 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to STA 20 for 4 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
+15 YD
3 & 4 - STNFRD 20
(12:10 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to STA 35 for 15 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35
(11:33 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 37 for 2 yards (3-E.Hicks8-K.Deng).
Sack
2 & 8 - STNFRD 37
(10:51 - 4th) 15-D.Mills sacked at STA 35 for -2 yards (19-C.Goode).
No Gain
3 & 10 - STNFRD 35
(10:13 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 9-O.St.Brown.
Punt
4 & 10 - STNFRD 35
(10:09 - 4th) 27-R.Sanborn punts 38 yards from STA 35. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 42 for 15 yards (52-C.Toohill). Penalty on CAL 7-C.Anusiem Holding 11 yards enforced at CAL 27.

CAL Golden Bears
- TD (6 plays, 84 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 16
(9:58 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 80-T.Clark. 80-T.Clark to CAL 22 for 6 yards.
Penalty
2 & 4 - CAL 22
(9:35 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark. Penalty on STA 17-K.Kelly Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CAL 22. No Play.
+40 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 37
(9:25 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to STA 23 for 40 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 23
(9:00 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers to STA 18 for 5 yards (2-C.Robinson).
No Gain
2 & 5 - CAL 18
(8:25 - 4th) 34-C.Brown to STA 18 for no gain.
+18 YD
3 & 5 - CAL 18
(7:50 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:44 - 4th) 39-G.Thomas extra point is good.

STNFRD Cardinal
- FG (9 plays, 39 yards, 5:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:44 - 4th) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 47 yards from CAL 35. 32-N.Peat to STA 35 for 17 yards (85-J.Tonges).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35
(7:40 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 39 for 4 yards (24-C.Bynum32-D.Scott).
Sack
2 & 6 - STNFRD 39
(7:05 - 4th) 15-D.Mills sacked at STA 37 for -2 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
+18 YD
3 & 8 - STNFRD 37
(6:31 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to CAL 45 for 18 yards (32-D.Scott).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 45
(5:55 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to CAL 37 for 8 yards (8-K.Deng).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - STNFRD 37
(5:17 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to CAL 36 for 1 yard (93-L.Bequette).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 36
(4:33 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to CAL 33 for 3 yards (8-K.Deng).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 33
(3:57 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to CAL 27 for 6 yards (8-K.Deng90-B.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 4 - STNFRD 27
(3:19 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
+1 YD
3 & 4 - STNFRD 27
(3:14 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to CAL 26 for 1 yard (24-C.Bynum).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - STNFRD 26
(2:29 - 4th) 27-R.Sanborn 44 yards Field Goal is Good.

CAL Golden Bears
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:23 - 4th) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 40 yards from STA 35 to CAL 25 fair catch by 26-D.Collins.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25
(2:23 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 39 for 14 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 39
(2:08 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 49 for 10 yards (2-C.Robinson).
Sack
1 & 10 - CAL 49
(1:46 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers sacked at CAL 47 for -2 yards (51-J.Swann).
+37 YD
2 & 12 - CAL 47
(1:38 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 80-T.Clark. 80-T.Clark to STA 16 for 37 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 16
(1:34 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 16
(1:27 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers scrambles runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:19 - 4th) 39-G.Thomas extra point is good.

STNFRD Cardinal
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:19 - 4th) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25
(1:19 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 22-C.Scarlett. 22-C.Scarlett runs ob at STA 31 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - STNFRD 31
(1:13 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 9-O.St.Brown. 9-O.St.Brown to STA 34 for 3 yards (24-C.Bynum).
No Gain
3 & 1 - STNFRD 34
(0:52 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 9-O.St.Brown.
No Gain
4 & 1 - STNFRD 34
(0:47 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 34 for no gain (89-E.Weaver19-C.Goode).

CAL Golden Bears
- End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 34
(0:41 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers kneels at STA 36 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:19
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
20
Touchdown 1:27
7-C.Garbers scrambles runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
01:04
pos
23
20
Field Goal 2:29
27-R.Sanborn 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
39
yds
05:15
pos
17
20
Point After TD 7:44
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
Touchdown 7:50
7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
69
yds
02:14
pos
16
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:09
27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 2:13
22-C.Scarlett runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
30
yds
02:59
pos
10
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:43
39-G.Thomas 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
43
yds
04:02
pos
10
10
Field Goal 11:51
27-R.Sanborn 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
55
yds
00:30
pos
7
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:45
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 0:49
34-C.Brown runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
90
yds
06:02
pos
6
7
Point After TD 13:00
27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:08
15-D.Mills complete to 8-D.Stewart. 8-D.Stewart runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
60
yds
02:00
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 15
Rushing 10 3
Passing 11 12
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 6-13 6-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 409 335
Total Plays 67 59
Avg Gain 6.1 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 139 61
Rush Attempts 37 24
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 2.5
Net Yards Passing 270 274
Comp. - Att. 20-30 26-35
Yards Per Pass 9.0 7.8
Penalties - Yards 4-51 4-30
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 5-35.2 3-32.3
Return Yards 56 54
Punts - Returns 1-15 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-41 2-54
Int. - Returns 2-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
California 6-5 7301424
Stanford 4-7 737320
Stanford Stadium Stanford, California
 270 PASS YDS 274
139 RUSH YDS 61
409 TOTAL YDS 335
California
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 285 1 0 157.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 285 1 0 157.5
C. Garbers 20/30 285 1 0
D. Modster 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 0 0 158.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 0 0 158.8
D. Modster 1/1 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 72 1
C. Garbers 13 72 1 19
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 55 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 55 1
C. Brown Jr. 18 55 1 14
N. Remigio 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
N. Remigio 1 8 0 8
D. Collins 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
D. Collins 4 4 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Remigio 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 157 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 157 1
N. Remigio 9 157 1 40
T. Clark 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 46 0
T. Clark 3 46 0 37
J. Duncan 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
J. Duncan 2 29 0 15
G. Reinwald 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
G. Reinwald 2 19 0 13
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
C. Brown Jr. 1 19 0 19
M. Polk 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
M. Polk 2 10 0 7
J. Tonges 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Tonges 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Bynum 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
C. Bynum 11-1 0.0 0
E. Weaver 89 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
E. Weaver 10-3 0.0 0
K. Deng 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Deng 5-1 0.0 0
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 1.0
Ja. Hawkins 4-0 1.0 1
Z. Johnson 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Z. Johnson 3-1 0.0 0
E. Hicks 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Hicks 3-0 0.0 0
C. Goode 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
C. Goode 2-1 2.0 0
B. Johnson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
B. Johnson 2-3 0.0 0
L. Bequette 93 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Bequette 1-0 0.0 0
B. Hawk Schrider 98 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
B. Hawk Schrider 1-3 0.0 0
T. Paul 96 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Paul 1-0 0.0 0
T. Beck 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Beck 1-0 0.0 0
D. Scott 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
D. Scott 1-1 0.0 1
C. Anusiem 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Anusiem 1-0 0.0 0
T. Turner III 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Turner III 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Thomas 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 3/3
G. Thomas 1/2 49 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Coutts 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 35.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 35.2 1
S. Coutts 5 35.2 1 46
A. Davis 27 S
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 1
A. Davis 1 32.0 1 32
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Collins 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 21 0
D. Collins 2 18.0 21 0
G. Reinwald 84 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
G. Reinwald 1 5.0 5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Remigio 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 0 0
N. Remigio 1 15.0 0 0
Stanford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.3% 283 1 2 140.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.3% 283 1 2 140.2
D. Mills 26/35 283 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 31 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 31 1
C. Scarlett 12 31 1 6
A. Jones 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
A. Jones 6 23 0 8
O. St. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
O. St. Brown 1 4 0 4
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 3 0
D. Mills 5 3 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 63 0
M. Wilson 6 63 0 21
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 0
C. Parkinson 4 60 0 19
S. Fehoko 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 55 0
S. Fehoko 3 55 0 43
D. Stewart 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 40 1
D. Stewart 1 40 1 40
O. St. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 0
O. St. Brown 5 34 0 14
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
C. Scarlett 3 16 0 11
J. Symonds 24 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Symonds 1 8 0 8
N. Peat 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
N. Peat 1 6 0 6
S. Harrington 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
S. Harrington 1 1 0 1
B. Archer 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Archer 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Pryts 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
A. Pryts 6-4 0.0 0
J. Swann 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
J. Swann 5-0 1.0 0
C. Robinson 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
C. Robinson 5-0 1.0 0
S. Head 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Head 4-0 0.0 0
J. Parson 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Parson 3-0 0.0 0
T. Booker 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Booker 3-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 57 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
G. Reid 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Reid 3-0 0.0 0
J. McGill 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. McGill 2-0 0.0 0
O. Eboh 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Eboh 2-0 0.0 0
K. Williamson 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Williamson 2-0 0.0 0
C. Toohill 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Toohill 2-0 1.0 0
N. Peat 32 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Peat 2-0 0.0 0
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Kelly 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Kelly 1-1 0.0 0
T. Schaffer 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Schaffer 1-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Sanborn 27 P
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
R. Sanborn 2/2 48 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Sanborn 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 32.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 32.3 2
R. Sanborn 3 32.3 2 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
C. Wedington 1 37.0 37 0
N. Peat 32 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
N. Peat 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 CAL 21 2:22 5 8 Punt
6:47 CAL 10 6:02 13 90 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:45 CAL 25 4:02 8 43 FG
4:57 CAL 14 4:38 14 65 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CAL 23 1:55 3 5 Punt
11:03 CAL 31 1:15 4 2 Punt
7:10 CAL 1 1:55 3 7 Punt
2:09 CAL 19 1:36 8 35 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:58 CAL 16 2:14 6 84 TD
2:23 CAL 25 1:04 6 75 TD
0:41 STNFRD 34 0:00 1 -2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 STNFRD 40 2:00 4 60 TD
10:31 STNFRD 25 3:35 7 35 Punt
0:45 STNFRD 25 0:30 9 45 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:37 STNFRD 27 2:36 5 30 Punt
0:11 STNFRD 21 0:08 2 17 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 STNFRD 35 1:49 5 -4 INT
9:43 STNFRD 28 2:25 5 -27 INT
5:08 CAL 30 2:59 6 30 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:28 STNFRD 14 3:19 6 21 Punt
7:44 STNFRD 35 5:15 9 39 FG
1:19 STNFRD 25 0:32 4 9 Downs
