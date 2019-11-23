|
|
|CAL
|STNFRD
Garbers' late touchdown lifts Cal past Stanford 24-20
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) It took nearly a decade, a heads-up play by oft-injured California quarterback Chase Garbers and one final stand by the Golden Bears defense to make it happen.
The Axe is headed back to Berkeley.
Garbers scored on a 16-yard scramble with 1:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, lifting California to a 24-20 win over Stanford in the 122nd annual Big Game on Saturday.
''We finally got it back,'' Garbers said of The Axe, which has been in Stanford's possession since 2009.
Garbers, who was knocked out of last week's loss to USC, passed for 285 yards and a touchdown and ran for 72 yards on 13 carries. His final run came after he overthrew Nikko Remigio in the end zone and helped the Golden Bears (6-5, 3-5 Pac-12) end a nine-game losing streak to their San Francisco bay rivals.
''I was just excited I had a rushing touchdown'' Garbers said.
Garbers wasn't even cleared to play against Stanford until late Thursday evening. He had suffered an upper body injury a week earlier against USC and was held out of all contact drills in the days leading up to the Big Game.
''Gutsy, tough,'' Bears coach Justin Wilcox said of his quarterback. ''To make the throws that he made on the last drive and then the scramble for the touchdown, those are huge plays. I think people are going to be talking about that drive for a while.''
California fans stormed the field after the game, forming a blue-and-yellow sea on the floor of Stanford Stadium.
More importantly for Wilcox's team, California became bowl eligible heading into the season finale against UCLA next week.
''To be able to get a win, get the axe back and what that means to the players and our institution, it's a big deal,'' Wilcox said. ''To get bowl eligible and have a chance to win a bowl game, it's huge for our program. To get the both at the same day is special.''
The Bears forced two turnovers and stopped Cardinal running back Cameron Scarlett on a 4th-and-1 play to seal the win. The play was reviewed and upheld.
''To lose the axe after nine years is a tough pill to swallow,'' Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson said. ''This next week will be all about our character.''
Davis Mills completed 26 of 35 passes for 283 yards and one touchdown for Stanford. Mills was intercepted twice.
The loss essentially ends any hope Stanford has of making it to the postseason. The Cardinal have been to a bowl game each of the last 10 seasons.
''This was Chase Garber's game,'' Cardinal coach David Shaw said. ''We couldn't stop him. Athletic quarterbacks have been difficult for us all year. He makes a difference with his legs.''
Stanford took a 20-17 lead on Ryan Sanborn's 44-yard field goal with 2:23 left in the fourth quarter. Sanborn earlier made a career-best 48-yarder.
When California huddled for the final drive, Remigio delivered an impassioned plea to his teammates.
''Let's go make history,'' he said.
Garbers had an up-and-down afternoon against a Stanford defense that was credited with three official sacks but danced away from the pressure to keep plays alive.
Remigio repeatedly came up big for the Bears and finished with nine catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.
Scarlett scored a touchdown for Stanford despite his feet never landing in the end zone. Scarlett dove over the goal line from a yard out and landed in the arms of several of his teammates who carried him while celebrating the score.
Cal's Greg Thomas kicked a career-long 49-yard field but had a 38-yarder blocked just before halftime.
THE TAKEAWAY
California: The Bears looked like they were headed for another disappointing loss before Garbers bailed them out. It was a big lift for both Cal and Garbers, who has been in and out of the lineup because of various injuries. They did it despite an uneven day by their normally stout defense.
Stanford: The Cardinal defense played pretty well until the final drive but ultimately it was the offense's failure to get into the end zone and having to settle for a field goal that decided things.
REMIGIO'S BIG DAY: Remigio had never caught more than five passes in a game before scorching Stanford's defense all afternoon. Afterward, an emotional Remigio celebrated on the field with his family. ''I was sitting there crying like a baby,'' Remigio said. ''I just wanted to find my brothers and my parents. It was an indescribable experience. I'll never forget it.''
UP NEXT
California: Plays at UCLA on Nov. 30. The Bears have allowed the Bruins to score 30 or more points in six of the last eight games between the two.
Stanford: Hosts No. 15 Notre Dame on Nov. 30. The Cardinal have won three of the last four games between the two teams, although the Irish picked up a 38-17 victory last year.
--
More AP college football:�https://apnews.com/Collegefootball�and�https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|15
|Rushing
|10
|3
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|409
|335
|Total Plays
|67
|59
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|139
|61
|Rush Attempts
|37
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|270
|274
|Comp. - Att.
|20-30
|26-35
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-51
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-35.2
|3-32.3
|Return Yards
|56
|54
|Punts - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-41
|2-54
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|270
|PASS YDS
|274
|
|
|139
|RUSH YDS
|61
|
|
|409
|TOTAL YDS
|335
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|20/30
|285
|1
|0
|
D. Modster 6 QB
|D. Modster
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|13
|72
|1
|19
|
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
|C. Brown Jr.
|18
|55
|1
|14
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Collins 26 RB
|D. Collins
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|9
|157
|1
|40
|
T. Clark 80 WR
|T. Clark
|3
|46
|0
|37
|
J. Duncan 2 WR
|J. Duncan
|2
|29
|0
|15
|
G. Reinwald 84 TE
|G. Reinwald
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
|C. Brown Jr.
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
M. Polk 17 WR
|M. Polk
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
J. Tonges 85 TE
|J. Tonges
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Bynum 24 CB
|C. Bynum
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Weaver 89 LB
|E. Weaver
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Deng 8 LB
|K. Deng
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
|Ja. Hawkins
|4-0
|1.0
|1
|
Z. Johnson 44 DE
|Z. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks 3 CB
|E. Hicks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 19 LB
|C. Goode
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 90 DL
|B. Johnson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bequette 93 NT
|L. Bequette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hawk Schrider 98 LB
|B. Hawk Schrider
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Paul 96 LB
|T. Paul
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Beck 22 CB
|T. Beck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Anusiem 7 CB
|C. Anusiem
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Turner III 5 S
|T. Turner III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Thomas 39 K
|G. Thomas
|1/2
|49
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Collins 26 RB
|D. Collins
|2
|18.0
|21
|0
|
G. Reinwald 84 TE
|G. Reinwald
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|15.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|26/35
|283
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|12
|31
|1
|6
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|6
|23
|0
|8
|
O. St. Brown 9 WR
|O. St. Brown
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|5
|3
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|6
|63
|0
|21
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
|C. Parkinson
|4
|60
|0
|19
|
S. Fehoko 13 WR
|S. Fehoko
|3
|55
|0
|43
|
D. Stewart 8 WR
|D. Stewart
|1
|40
|1
|40
|
O. St. Brown 9 WR
|O. St. Brown
|5
|34
|0
|14
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|3
|16
|0
|11
|
J. Symonds 24 FB
|J. Symonds
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Peat 32 RB
|N. Peat
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Harrington 80 TE
|S. Harrington
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Archer 87 TE
|B. Archer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Pryts 25 LB
|A. Pryts
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Swann 51 DE
|J. Swann
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 2 LB
|C. Robinson
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Head 18 S
|S. Head
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parson 4 S
|J. Parson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Booker 34 DE
|T. Booker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 57 DT
|M. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 90 LB
|G. Reid
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGill 32 S
|J. McGill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Eboh 22 CB
|O. Eboh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Toohill 52 LB
|C. Toohill
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Peat 32 RB
|N. Peat
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schaffer 91 DE
|T. Schaffer
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|2/2
|48
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|3
|32.3
|2
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|
N. Peat 32 RB
|N. Peat
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
