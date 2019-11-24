|
Hawaii beats San Diego State 14-11, wins West Division
HONOLULU (AP) Jason-Matthew Sharsh caught 10 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown on Saturday night, and Hawaii held off San Diego State 14-11 in a battle for the Mountain West Conference West Division title.
The Rainbow Warriors (8-4, 5-3) tied the Aztecs (8-3, 5-3) in the standings after the final conference game for both teams. With the head-to-head tiebreaker, Hawaii earned a spot in the Mountain West championship game and will face No. 20 Boise State on Dec. 7.
Cole McDonald's 5-yard TD pass to Sharsh opened the scoring in the first quarter, and Fred Holly III's 11-yard TD run made it 14-3 in the third.
Ryan Agnew scored on a 5-yard keeper and ran in the two-point conversion to cut the Aztecs' deficit to 14-11 with 12:58 left in the game.
San Diego State drove 50 yards to the Hawaii 31 to set up Matt Araiza with a 48-yard attempt with 8 seconds left. Araiza missed, and Hawaii ran out the clock for the win.
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(15:00 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 31 for 6 yards (95-K.Hune).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SDGST 31(14:30 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 34 for 3 yards (27-S.Matautia53-D.Muasau).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 34(14:05 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 35 for 1 yard (95-K.Hune).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(13:45 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 82-P.Houston. 82-P.Houston to SDSU 50 for 15 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 50(13:15 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to HAW 48 for 2 yards (27-S.Matautia).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 48(12:50 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SDGST 48(12:45 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - SDGST 48(12:40 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 40 yards from HAW 48 to HAW 8 fair catch by 6-C.Byrd.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (15 plays, 92 yards, 8:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 8(12:13 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald sacked at HAW 4 for -4 yards (66-J.Tavai).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - HAWAII 4(11:55 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 14 - HAWAII 4(11:45 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 20 for 16 yards (23-D.Hall).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(11:10 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 31 for 11 yards (32-T.Hawkins).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 31(10:45 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to HAW 40 for 9 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - HAWAII 40(10:10 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to HAW 39 for -1 yard (68-M.Cheatum).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 2 - HAWAII 39(9:40 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to SDSU 40 for 21 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40(9:10 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to SDSU 34 for 6 yards (43-S.Lakalaka).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - HAWAII 34(8:42 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to SDSU 22 for 12 yards (43-S.Lakalaka).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 22(8:14 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald to SDSU 14 for 8 yards (42-T.Cassidy54-C.McDonald).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - HAWAII 14(7:44 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to SDSU 13 for 1 yard (36-D.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - HAWAII 13(7:15 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to SDSU 11 for 2 yards (65-C.Thomas).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 11(6:48 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald sacked at SDSU 20 for -9 yards (54-C.McDonald).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 19 - HAWAII 20(6:19 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to SDSU 8 for 12 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - HAWAII 8(5:53 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:43 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (11 plays, 37 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:43 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(3:43 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 26 for 1 yard (2-J.Pritchard66-E.Moananu).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 26(3:00 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 26-K.Williams. 26-K.Williams to SDSU 27 for 1 yard (92-D.Matthews).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - SDGST 27(2:25 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 82-P.Houston. 82-P.Houston to SDSU 35 for 8 yards (5-K.Bethley22-I.Okeke).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(1:53 - 1st) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 36 for 1 yard (53-D.Muasau).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 36(1:21 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 48 for 12 yards (18-C.Davis).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 48(0:45 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to HAW 48 for 4 yards (43-M.Vega).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 48(0:15 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire to HAW 41 for 7 yards (4-R.Farris).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(0:15 - 1st) Penalty on SDSU 56-D.Gudino Holding 10 yards enforced at HAW 41. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - SDGST 49(15:00 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to HAW 43 for 8 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - SDGST 43(14:25 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 22-C.Jasmin. 22-C.Jasmin to HAW 38 for 5 yards (27-S.Matautia).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SDGST 38(13:45 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 82-P.Houston.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - SDGST 38(13:40 - 2nd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 36 yards from HAW 38 Downed at the HAW 2.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (9 plays, 60 yards, 4:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 2(13:31 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAW 16 for 14 yards (23-D.Hall).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 16(12:55 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to HAW 26 for 10 yards (32-T.Hawkins38-A.Aleki).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 26(12:27 - 2nd) Penalty on HAW 3-J.Sharsh False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 26. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 15 - HAWAII 21(12:27 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 35 for 14 yards (32-T.Hawkins).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - HAWAII 35(11:53 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAW 45 for 10 yards (23-D.Hall32-T.Hawkins).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 45(11:29 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to SDSU 41 for 14 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 41(10:54 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to SDSU 38 for 3 yards (44-K.Tezino65-C.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - HAWAII 38(10:28 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - HAWAII 38(10:20 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - HAWAII 38(9:25 - 2nd) 36-B.Scruton punts 38 yards from SDSU 38 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (8 plays, 41 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(9:01 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 13-I.Richardson. 13-I.Richardson to SDSU 33 for 13 yards (8-E.Ford).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 33(8:20 - 2nd) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 34 for 1 yard (2-J.Pritchard53-D.Muasau).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 34(7:45 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to SDSU 39 for 5 yards (18-C.Davis).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - SDGST 39(7:12 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 43 for 4 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 43(6:37 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to HAW 44 for 13 yards (18-C.Davis).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 44(5:58 - 2nd) 22-C.Jasmin to HAW 46 for -2 yards (69-A.Se'ei).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - SDGST 46(5:32 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to HAW 46 for no gain (18-C.Davis).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - SDGST 46(4:56 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 96-E.Kothe. 96-E.Kothe to HAW 39 for 7 yards (8-E.Ford).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - SDGST 39(4:25 - 2nd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 32 yards from HAW 39 out of bounds at the HAW 7.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Interception (7 plays, 42 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 7(4:16 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAW 14 for 7 yards (44-K.Tezino).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - HAWAII 14(3:38 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 21 for 7 yards (42-T.Cassidy23-D.Hall).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 21(3:01 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 28 for 7 yards (23-D.Hall).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - HAWAII 28(2:30 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 36 for 8 yards (32-T.Hawkins).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36(2:08 - 2nd) Penalty on SDSU 68-M.Cheatum Offside 5 yards enforced at HAW 36. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 5 - HAWAII 41(1:57 - 2nd) 21-F.Holly to HAW 47 for 6 yards (68-M.Cheatum).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47(1:45 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-L.Barcoo at SDSU 49. 16-L.Barcoo to SDSU 49 for no gain.
SDGST
Aztecs
- FG (8 plays, 41 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 49(1:29 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 22-C.Jasmin. 22-C.Jasmin to HAW 31 for 20 yards (48-D.Thomas).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(1:15 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to HAW 24 for 7 yards (53-D.Muasau55-B.Ta'ala).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SDGST 24(1:04 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - SDGST 24(1:01 - 2nd) 22-C.Jasmin to HAW 17 for 7 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 17(0:45 - 2nd) Penalty on SDSU 80-T.Sullivan False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 17. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - SDGST 22(0:47 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 15 - SDGST 22(0:42 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 96-E.Kothe. 96-E.Kothe to HAW 10 for 12 yards (2-J.Pritchard24-K.Kaneshiro).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SDGST 10(0:26 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Jasmin.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - SDGST 10(0:23 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:18 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 44 yards from SDSU 35. 85-L.Victor to HAW 27 for 6 yards (55-J.Capra).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 27(0:13 - 2nd) to HAW 25 for -2 yards.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(15:00 - 3rd) Penalty on HAW 76-M.Eletise Holding 10 yards enforced at HAW 25. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - HAWAII 15(14:30 - 3rd) 26-M.Reed to HAW 19 for 4 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - HAWAII 19(13:54 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - HAWAII 19(13:45 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - HAWAII 19(13:41 - 3rd) 36-B.Scruton punts 40 yards from HAW 19 to SDSU 41 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(13:35 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 45 for 4 yards (4-R.Farris).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 45(13:35 - 3rd) Penalty on SDSU 73-W.Dunkle Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at SDSU 45. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 21 - SDGST 30(12:58 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Williams.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 21 - SDGST 30(12:52 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 82-P.Houston. 82-P.Houston to SDSU 39 for 9 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - SDGST 39(12:38 - 3rd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 58 yards from SDSU 39 Downed at the HAW 3.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (14 plays, 86 yards, 7:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 4(12:27 - 3rd) 26-M.Reed to HAW 1 for -3 yards (57-K.Banks).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - HAWAII 1(11:57 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to HAW 10 for 9 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - HAWAII 10(11:32 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAW 20 for 10 yards (23-D.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(10:58 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 20(10:54 - 3rd) 21-F.Holly to HAW 17 for -3 yards (57-K.Banks).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - HAWAII 17(9:34 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 29 for 12 yards.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - HAWAII 29(8:57 - 3rd) Penalty on SDSU 44-K.Tezino Holding 10 yards enforced at HAW 29. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39(8:57 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to HAW 48 for 9 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - HAWAII 48(8:57 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - HAWAII 48(8:31 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to SDSU 38 for 14 yards (68-M.Cheatum).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 38(7:58 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to SDSU 25 for 13 yards (23-D.Hall).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(7:25 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to SDSU 11 for 14 yards (57-K.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 11(6:45 - 3rd) 21-F.Holly to SDSU 11 for no gain (66-J.Tavai).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 11(6:10 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 84-N.Mardner.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 11(5:42 - 3rd) 21-F.Holly runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:15 - 3rd) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
SDGST
Aztecs
- TD (17 plays, 75 yards, 4:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:15 - 3rd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(5:15 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 34 for 9 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - SDGST 34(4:37 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 38 for 4 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 38(4:01 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 47 for 9 yards (27-S.Matautia5-K.Bethley).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - SDGST 47(3:27 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew to SDSU 50 for 3 yards (91-S.Akoteu).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 50(2:56 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to HAW 41 for 9 yards (22-I.Okeke).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 1 - SDGST 41(2:22 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to HAW 46 for -5 yards (48-D.Thomas).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - SDGST 46(1:51 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 82-P.Houston. 82-P.Houston to HAW 36 for 10 yards (27-S.Matautia42-J.Kahahawai-Welch).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(1:34 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 82-P.Houston. 82-P.Houston to HAW 31 for 5 yards (27-S.Matautia).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - SDGST 31(1:01 - 3rd) 22-C.Jasmin to HAW 25 for 6 yards (22-I.Okeke).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(0:34 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire to HAW 21 for 4 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 21(15:00 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - SDGST 21(14:56 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to HAW 15 for 6 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 15(14:56 - 4th) Penalty on HAW 92-D.Matthews Holding 7 yards enforced at HAW 15. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - SDGST 8(14:31 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to HAW 5 for 3 yards (66-E.Moananu).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SDGST 5(13:49 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire to HAW 5 for no gain (5-K.Bethley).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SDGST 5(13:13 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 5 - SDGST 5(13:11 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(12:58 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew to HAW End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (11 plays, 25 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:58 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(12:58 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 25(12:55 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to HAW 35 for 10 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35(12:27 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to HAW 37 for 2 yards (65-C.Thomas).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - HAWAII 37(11:52 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to HAW 44 for 7 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - HAWAII 44(11:24 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 46 for 2 yards (44-K.Tezino).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 46(10:55 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to SDSU 45 for 9 yards (23-D.Hall68-M.Cheatum).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - HAWAII 45(10:30 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - HAWAII 45(10:27 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro to SDSU 43 for 2 yards (57-K.Banks44-K.Tezino).
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 43(9:58 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to SDSU 50 for -7 yards (44-K.Tezino68-M.Cheatum).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - HAWAII 50(9:31 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - HAWAII 50(9:26 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - HAWAII 50(9:23 - 4th) 9-S.Gaudion punts 50 yards from SDSU 50 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(7:55 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 31 for 11 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(7:20 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 34 for 3 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 34(6:43 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 44 for 10 yards (22-I.Okeke).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 44(6:10 - 4th) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 46 for 2 yards (55-B.Ta'ala).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 46(5:40 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 82-P.Houston.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SDGST 46(5:35 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 82-P.Houston.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - SDGST 46(5:30 - 4th) 59-B.Heicklen punts 42 yards from SDSU 46 to HAW 12 fair catch by 6-C.Byrd.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (8 plays, 39 yards, 3:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 12(5:28 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 16 for 4 yards (32-T.Hawkins).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - HAWAII 16(4:52 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 23 for 7 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 23(4:21 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 28 for 5 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - HAWAII 28(3:54 - 4th) 21-F.Holly to HAW 43 for 15 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 43(3:27 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro sacked at HAW 41 for -2 yards (54-C.McDonald).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - HAWAII 41(2:58 - 4th) Penalty on HAW 74-G.Pryor False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 41. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 17 - HAWAII 36(2:54 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to HAW 40 for 4 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 13 - HAWAII 40(2:10 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to SDSU 49 for 11 yards (54-C.McDonald).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - HAWAII 49(1:31 - 4th) 36-B.Scruton punts 35 yards from SDSU 49 to SDSU 14 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews. Penalty on HAW 23-J.Smart Offside 5 yards enforced at SDSU 14.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Missed FG (10 plays, 52 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 19(1:23 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 29 for 10 yards (18-C.Davis).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 29(1:00 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 38 for 9 yards (10-M.Stovall27-S.Matautia).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SDGST 38(0:45 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 96-E.Kothe.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 38(0:42 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 96-E.Kothe.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - SDGST 38(0:40 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 40 for 2 yards (4-R.Farris).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 40(0:30 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Jasmin.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 40(0:27 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to HAW 35 for 25 yards (4-R.Farris).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(0:20 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew complete to 81-E.Dedeaux. 81-E.Dedeaux to HAW 31 for 4 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 31(0:14 - 4th) incomplete.
|
No Good
|
3 & 6 - SDGST 31(0:08 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza 48 yards Field Goal is No Good. Penalty on HAW 2-J.Pritchard Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at HAW 31.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 16(0:02 - 4th) to HAW 14 for 2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|24
|Rushing
|10
|13
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|318
|334
|Total Plays
|66
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|89
|132
|Rush Attempts
|26
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|229
|202
|Comp. - Att.
|25-40
|22-35
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|6-47
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.6
|4-40.8
|Return Yards
|0
|6
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|229
|PASS YDS
|202
|
|
|89
|RUSH YDS
|132
|
|
|318
|TOTAL YDS
|334
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Agnew 9 QB
|R. Agnew
|25/39
|229
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Jasmin 22 RB
|C. Jasmin
|7
|37
|0
|11
|
J. Washington 29 RB
|J. Washington
|9
|24
|0
|6
|
J. Brookshire 4 QB
|J. Brookshire
|3
|11
|0
|7
|
R. Agnew 9 QB
|R. Agnew
|2
|8
|1
|5
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|4
|8
|0
|6
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith 92 WR
|K. Smith
|6
|74
|0
|25
|
P. Houston 82 TE
|P. Houston
|5
|47
|0
|15
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|4
|32
|0
|12
|
C. Jasmin 22 RB
|C. Jasmin
|2
|25
|0
|20
|
E. Kothe 96 WR
|E. Kothe
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
I. Richardson 13 WR
|I. Richardson
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Bellinger 88 TE
|D. Bellinger
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
|E. Dedeaux
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Williams 26 RB
|K. Williams
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hall 23 CB
|D. Hall
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
|D. Johnson Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hawkins 32 S
|T. Hawkins
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tezino 44 LB
|K. Tezino
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 57 DL
|K. Banks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
M. Cheatum 68 DL
|M. Cheatum
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Barcoo 16 CB
|L. Barcoo
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
Ta. Thompson 14 S
|Ta. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
|S. Lakalaka
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 65 DL
|C. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cassidy 42 LB
|T. Cassidy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Aleki 38 LB
|A. Aleki
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Araiza 2 K
|M. Araiza
|1/2
|27
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Heicklen 59 P
|B. Heicklen
|5
|41.6
|5
|58
|
G. Fountain 39 LB
|G. Fountain
|1
|40.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. McDonald 13 QB
|C. McDonald
|13/19
|144
|1
|1
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|9/16
|71
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|8
|59
|0
|14
|
M. Reed 26 RB
|M. Reed
|13
|53
|0
|14
|
F. Holly III 21 RB
|F. Holly III
|5
|29
|1
|15
|
C. McDonald 13 QB
|C. McDonald
|3
|-5
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sharsh 3 WR
|J. Sharsh
|10
|95
|1
|16
|
J. Smart 23 WR
|J. Smart
|7
|82
|0
|21
|
C. Byrd II 6 WR
|C. Byrd II
|4
|29
|0
|9
|
J. Ward 9 WR
|J. Ward
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Matautia 27 LB
|S. Matautia
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bethley 5 DB
|K. Bethley
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pritchard 2 LB
|J. Pritchard
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 18 DB
|C. Davis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Farris II 4 DB
|R. Farris II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Okeke 22 DB
|I. Okeke
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ford 8 DB
|E. Ford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hune 95 DL
|K. Hune
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 48 DL
|D. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Akoteu 91 DL
|S. Akoteu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaneshiro 24 DB
|K. Kaneshiro
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Se'ei 69 DL
|A. Se'ei
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ta'ala 55 DL
|B. Ta'ala
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stovall 10 WR
|M. Stovall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vega 43 DL
|M. Vega
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Moananu 66 DL
|E. Moananu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 92 DL
|D. Matthews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kahahawai-Welch 42 DL
|J. Kahahawai-Welch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Meskell 17 K
|R. Meskell
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Scruton 36 P
|B. Scruton
|3
|37.7
|1
|40
|
S. Gaudion 9 P
|S. Gaudion
|1
|50.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Victor 85 WR
|L. Victor
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
