SDGST
HAWAII

No Text

Hawaii beats San Diego State 14-11, wins West Division

  • Nov 24, 2019

HONOLULU (AP) Jason-Matthew Sharsh caught 10 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown on Saturday night, and Hawaii held off San Diego State 14-11 in a battle for the Mountain West Conference West Division title.

The Rainbow Warriors (8-4, 5-3) tied the Aztecs (8-3, 5-3) in the standings after the final conference game for both teams. With the head-to-head tiebreaker, Hawaii earned a spot in the Mountain West championship game and will face No. 20 Boise State on Dec. 7.

Cole McDonald's 5-yard TD pass to Sharsh opened the scoring in the first quarter, and Fred Holly III's 11-yard TD run made it 14-3 in the third.

Ryan Agnew scored on a 5-yard keeper and ran in the two-point conversion to cut the Aztecs' deficit to 14-11 with 12:58 left in the game.

San Diego State drove 50 yards to the Hawaii 31 to set up Matt Araiza with a 48-yard attempt with 8 seconds left. Araiza missed, and Hawaii ran out the clock for the win.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 12:58
9-R.Agnew to HAW End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
11
14
Touchdown 13:11
9-R.Agnew runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
68
yds
04:41
pos
9
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:15
17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 5:42
21-F.Holly runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
86
yds
07:12
pos
3
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:23
2-M.Araiza 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
46
yds
01:06
pos
3
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:43
17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 3:58
13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
92
yds
08:30
pos
0
6
1st Downs 21 24
Rushing 10 13
Passing 10 10
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 6-14 9-14
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 318 334
Total Plays 66 66
Avg Gain 4.8 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 89 132
Rush Attempts 26 31
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 4.3
Net Yards Passing 229 202
Comp. - Att. 25-40 22-35
Yards Per Pass 5.7 5.8
Penalties - Yards 5-45 6-47
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-41.6 4-40.8
Return Yards 0 6
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-6
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
San Diego State 8-3 030811
Hawaii 8-4 707014
