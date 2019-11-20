|
|
|TOLEDO
|BUFF
Patterson scores 5 times, Buffalo tops Toledo 49-30
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Jare Patterson ran for a career-high 192 yards and four touchdowns and Buffalo’s defense won the day as the Bulls became bowl eligible with a 49-30 win over Toledo on Wednesday night.
The two teams came in at the top of Mid-American Conference in rushing, led by the Rockets’ 245.7 yards with Buffalo at 226.5.
With Kevin Marks contributing 118 yards and a touchdown, the Bulls ran up 331 of their 503 yards on the ground. Buffalo’s run defense, seventh in the country at 88.4 yards, limited Toledo to 154.
Marks got the Bulls (6-5, 4-3) on the board by capping an 80-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. Two snaps later Matt Otwinowski intercepted an Eli Peters pass and on the next play Kyle Vantrease and Patterson combined on a 24-yard pass play for a touchdown.
Toledo (6-5, 3-4 MAC) tied the game but Patterson’s first two rushing touchdowns helped Buffalo take a 28-17 lead at the half.
After a field goal for the Rockets early in the third quarter, Patterson capped two long drives and Vantrease another with short touchdown runs. Patterson, who never ran for more than two touchdowns in a game before, moved into fifth on the school rushing list.
Buffalo is bowl eligible for the third-straight season and fifth time in school history.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky kicks 60 yards from TOL 35. 23-R.Cook to BUF 26 for 21 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(14:53 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 30 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 30(14:21 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 31 for 1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 31(13:37 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 26-J.Patterson. 26-J.Patterson to BUF 34 for 3 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - BUFF 34(12:53 - 1st) 14-J.Baltar punts 33 yards from BUF 34 Downed at the TOL 33.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33(12:43 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 36 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 36(12:16 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 42 for 6 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 42(11:45 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 46 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(11:07 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Phillips.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(11:03 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 21-S.Seymour. 21-S.Seymour to BUF 48 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 48(10:24 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 21-S.Seymour.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - TOLEDO 48(10:22 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky punts 44 yards from BUF 48 Downed at the BUF 4.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 4(10:13 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 5 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 5(9:35 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BUFF 5(9:30 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 89-Z.Lefebvre.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - BUFF 5(9:24 - 1st) 14-J.Baltar punts 22 yards from BUF 5 out of bounds at the BUF 27.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Missed FG (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(9:17 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(9:13 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to BUF 27 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(8:34 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to BUF 20 for 7 yards.
|
No Good
|
4 & 3 - TOLEDO 20(7:54 - 1st) 29-E.Davis 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (10 plays, 80 yards, 4:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(7:50 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson pushed ob at TOL 36 for 44 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(7:14 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Marks.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 36(7:09 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease to TOL 37 for -1 yard.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - BUFF 37(6:26 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to TOL 31 for 6 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
4 & 5 - BUFF 31(5:41 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to TOL 19 for 12 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 19(5:29 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to TOL 16 for 3 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 16(4:52 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to TOL 6 for 10 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - BUFF 6(4:39 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to TOL 3 for 3 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUFF 3(4:21 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to TOL 4 for -1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - BUFF 4(3:42 - 1st) 5-K.Marks runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:38 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Interception (2 plays, 68 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:38 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 64 yards from BUF 35. 5-R.Jones to TOL 16 for 15 yards. Penalty on TOL 43-E.Davis Illegal block in the back 8 yards enforced at TOL 16.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 8(3:31 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 10 for 2 yards.
|
Int
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 10(3:07 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Rosi INTERCEPTED by 42-M.Otwinowski at TOL 26. 42-M.Otwinowski to TOL 24 for 2 yards.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- TD (6 plays, 45 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:51 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 64 yards from BUF 35. 5-R.Jones to BUF 45 for 54 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(2:43 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell pushed ob at BUF 37 for 8 yards.
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 37(2:10 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to BUF 9 for 28 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 9 - TOLEDO 9(1:56 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to BUF 3 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 3(1:16 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to BUF 1 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 1(0:37 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Gilliam.
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 1(0:32 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:29 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky extra point is good.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:29 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(0:29 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson pushed ob at BUF 29 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 29(15:00 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 33 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 33(14:24 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 23-R.Cook. 23-R.Cook to BUF 33 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - BUFF 33(13:40 - 2nd) 14-J.Baltar punts 26 yards from BUF 33 out of bounds at the TOL 41.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- TD (3 plays, 59 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(13:32 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to BUF 7 for 52 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 7 - TOLEDO 7(13:12 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. Penalty on BUF 12-D.Russell Pass interference 5 yards enforced at BUF 7. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TOLEDO 2(13:09 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:05 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky extra point is good.
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:05 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(13:05 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 28 for 3 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 28(12:32 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks pushed ob at BUF 48 for 20 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 48(12:08 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 5-K.Marks. 5-K.Marks to TOL 47 for 5 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 47(11:50 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to TOL 38 for 9 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 38(11:26 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to TOL 35 for 3 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 35(10:47 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 16 for 19 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 16(10:31 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn runs ob at TOL 3 for 13 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - BUFF 3(10:19 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 1 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BUFF 1(10:02 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 1 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 1(9:29 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:25 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- FG (10 plays, 54 yards, 4:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:25 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 64 yards from BUF 35. 5-R.Jones to TOL 42 for 41 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42(9:17 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 44 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 44(8:44 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Phillips.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 44(8:40 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis runs ob at BUF 41 for 15 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(8:20 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to BUF 37 for 4 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 37(8:01 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to BUF 31 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(7:26 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to BUF 28 for 3 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 28(6:48 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters scrambles to BUF 9 for 19 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - TOLEDO 9(6:15 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to BUF 9 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 9(5:31 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips to BUF 4 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 4(4:48 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TOLEDO 4(4:44 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:39 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(4:39 - 2nd) 23-R.Cook to BUF 49 for 24 yards.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(4:02 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to TOL 26 for 25 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(3:28 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 23 for 3 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 23(2:49 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson pushed ob at TOL 8 for 15 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - BUFF 8(2:09 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 5 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 5(1:26 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 1 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 1(0:43 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:40 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Halftime (6 plays, 75 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:40 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 44 yards from BUF 35. 31-D.Bolden to TOL 36 for 15 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36(0:35 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 41 for 5 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 41(0:27 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips runs ob at BUF 47 for 12 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47(0:21 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis pushed ob at BUF 33 for 14 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33(0:14 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters sacked at BUF 41 for -8 yards FUMBLES (52-L.Mack). 68-M.Berg to BUF 42 for no gain.
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 19 - TOLEDO 42(0:07 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to BUF 20 for 22 yards. Penalty on BUF 92-R.McGee Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at BUF 20.
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 19 - TOLEDO 42(0:07 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to BUF 21 for 21 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 21(0:01 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- FG (7 plays, 52 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 55 yards from BUF 35. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 24 for 14 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 24(14:55 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 29 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 29(14:16 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 33 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 33(13:44 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 37 for 4 yards.
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(13:07 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to BUF 27 for 36 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(12:45 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to BUF 24 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 24(12:10 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 24(12:03 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TOLEDO 24(11:59 - 3rd) 17-T.Clucky 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 5:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:54 - 3rd) 17-T.Clucky kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(11:54 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 32 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BUFF 32(11:18 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUFF 32(11:12 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 36 for 4 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(10:57 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 26-J.Patterson. 26-J.Patterson to BUF 44 for 8 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 44(10:36 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 48 for 4 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 48(9:56 - 3rd) 23-R.Cook to BUF 46 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BUFF 46(9:13 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 26-J.Patterson.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 12 - BUFF 46(9:09 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to TOL 41 for 13 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(8:57 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 38 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 38(8:18 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 89-Z.Lefebvre.
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 7 - BUFF 38(8:13 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to TOL 10 for 28 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 10(7:57 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 1 for 9 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BUFF 1(7:19 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 2 for -1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 2(6:41 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:37 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Downs (10 plays, 56 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:37 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 56 yards from BUF 35. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 32 for 23 yards. Team penalty on BUF Offside 5 yards enforced at TOL 32.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(6:37 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. Penalty on BUF 3-A.Washington Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TOL 37. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(6:10 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to BUF 36 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36(5:45 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 36(5:10 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to BUF 19 for 17 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19(4:45 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to BUF 13 for 6 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 13(4:15 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to BUF 6 for 7 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 6 - TOLEDO 6(3:55 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to BUF 7 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 7(3:50 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 7(3:36 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Rosi.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 7 - TOLEDO 7(3:31 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Koback.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 7(3:26 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 9 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 9(2:47 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 10 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BUFF 10(2:17 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - BUFF 10(2:14 - 3rd) 14-J.Baltar punts 43 yards from BUF 10 out of bounds at the TOL 47.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47(2:07 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 49 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 49(1:26 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 49 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 49(0:45 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley sacked at TOL 39 for -10 yards (93-C.Onwuka).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - TOLEDO 39(0:09 - 3rd) 17-T.Clucky punts 37 yards from TOL 39. 23-R.Cook to BUF 28 for 4 yards. Team penalty on BUF Offside declined.
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (8 plays, 72 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 28(0:01 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 30 for 2 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 30(15:00 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson pushed ob at BUF 40 for 10 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 40(14:28 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn runs ob at TOL 47 for 13 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 47(13:52 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 43 for 4 yards.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 43(13:09 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to TOL 20 for 23 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(12:35 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 6 for 14 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 6 - BUFF 6(11:57 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 7 for -1 yard.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 7(11:16 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:10 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Downs (8 plays, 85 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:10 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 40 yards from BUF 35. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 44 for 19 yards.
|
+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44(11:05 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to BUF 5 for 51 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44(11:05 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|
+31 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 44(10:58 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to BUF 25 for 31 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(10:39 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Phillips.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(10:35 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to BUF 25 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(9:52 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley sacked at BUF 27 for -2 yards (49-T.Riggins).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 12 - TOLEDO 27(9:16 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell. Penalty on BUF 52-L.Mack Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 7 - TOLEDO 22(9:08 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Turner. Team penalty on TOL Holding declined.
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (11 plays, 78 yards, 5:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 22(9:02 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 23 for 1 yard.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 23(8:18 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 41 for 18 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(7:35 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 46 for 5 yards.
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 46(6:53 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to TOL 20 for 34 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(6:09 - 4th) Penalty on BUF 59-J.Fuzak False start 5 yards enforced at TOL 20. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 15 - BUFF 25(5:49 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 27 for -2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - BUFF 27(5:02 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 20 for 7 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - BUFF 20(4:17 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 9 for 11 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - BUFF 9(3:35 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 8 for 1 yard.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 8(3:22 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 1 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 1(3:10 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:06 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- TD (10 plays, 64 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:06 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 49 yards from BUF 35. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 36 for 20 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36(3:00 - 4th) 5-R.Jones to TOL 38 for 2 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 38(2:34 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley sacked at TOL 36 for -2 yards (52-L.Mack).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 36(2:02 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 9-T.Ferrell. 9-T.Ferrell to BUF 47 for 17 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47(1:41 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 5-R.Jones. 5-R.Jones to BUF 34 for 13 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34(1:25 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 5-R.Jones. 5-R.Jones to BUF 27 for 7 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 27(1:06 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to BUF 22 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 22(0:55 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 22(0:49 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 22(0:43 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley scrambles to BUF 5 for 17 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - TOLEDO 5(0:23 - 4th) 5-R.Jones runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:18 - 4th) 17-T.Clucky extra point is good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|22
|Rushing
|8
|13
|Passing
|11
|9
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|379
|503
|Total Plays
|69
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|154
|331
|Rush Attempts
|35
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|225
|172
|Comp. - Att.
|16-34
|13-20
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-8
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|3
|6
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.5
|4-31.0
|Return Yards
|217
|27
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|8-201
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|1-16
|1-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|225
|PASS YDS
|172
|
|
|154
|RUSH YDS
|331
|
|
|379
|TOTAL YDS
|503
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Peters 12 QB
|E. Peters
|10/17
|163
|0
|1
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|6/17
|85
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|17
|99
|1
|36
|
S. Seymour 21 RB
|S. Seymour
|10
|35
|1
|6
|
E. Peters 12 QB
|E. Peters
|2
|10
|0
|19
|
R. Jones 5 RB
|R. Jones
|2
|7
|1
|5
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|4
|3
|0
|17
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
|D. McKinley-Lewis
|4
|88
|0
|31
|
B. Mitchell 80 WR
|B. Mitchell
|2
|60
|0
|52
|
D. Rosi 89 TE
|D. Rosi
|2
|26
|0
|21
|
R. Jones 5 RB
|R. Jones
|2
|20
|0
|13
|
D. Phillips 10 WR
|D. Phillips
|3
|19
|0
|12
|
T. Ferrell 9 WR
|T. Ferrell
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
S. Seymour 21 RB
|S. Seymour
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Turner 81 TE
|J. Turner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Gilliam 14 TE
|R. Gilliam
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|3/3
|41
|3/3
|12
|
Ev. Davis 29 K
|Ev. Davis
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|2
|40.5
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Phillips 10 WR
|D. Phillips
|4
|19.0
|23
|0
|
R. Jones 5 RB
|R. Jones
|3
|36.7
|54
|0
|
D. Bolden 31 LB
|D. Bolden
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|13/20
|172
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
|Ja. Patterson
|32
|192
|4
|44
|
K. Marks 5 RB
|K. Marks
|16
|118
|1
|34
|
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|2
|22
|0
|24
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Nunn 1 WR
|A. Nunn
|5
|89
|0
|28
|
D. Lee 3 WR
|D. Lee
|3
|47
|0
|25
|
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
|Ja. Patterson
|3
|35
|1
|24
|
K. Marks 5 RB
|K. Marks
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
|Z. Lefebvre
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Mack 52 DE
|L. Mack
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Riggins 49 DE
|T. Riggins
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Onwuka 93 DT
|C. Onwuka
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Otwinowski 42 LB
|M. Otwinowski
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Baltar 14 K
|J. Baltar
|4
|31.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
