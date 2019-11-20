Drive Chart
Patterson scores 5 times, Buffalo tops Toledo 49-30

  • AP
  • Nov 20, 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Jare Patterson ran for a career-high 192 yards and four touchdowns and Buffalo’s defense won the day as the Bulls became bowl eligible with a 49-30 win over Toledo on Wednesday night.

The two teams came in at the top of Mid-American Conference in rushing, led by the Rockets’ 245.7 yards with Buffalo at 226.5.

With Kevin Marks contributing 118 yards and a touchdown, the Bulls ran up 331 of their 503 yards on the ground. Buffalo’s run defense, seventh in the country at 88.4 yards, limited Toledo to 154.

Marks got the Bulls (6-5, 4-3) on the board by capping an 80-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. Two snaps later Matt Otwinowski intercepted an Eli Peters pass and on the next play Kyle Vantrease and Patterson combined on a 24-yard pass play for a touchdown.

Toledo (6-5, 3-4 MAC) tied the game but Patterson’s first two rushing touchdowns helped Buffalo take a 28-17 lead at the half.

After a field goal for the Rockets early in the third quarter, Patterson capped two long drives and Vantrease another with short touchdown runs. Patterson, who never ran for more than two touchdowns in a game before, moved into fifth on the school rushing list.

Buffalo is bowl eligible for the third-straight season and fifth time in school history.

BUFF Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky kicks 60 yards from TOL 35. 23-R.Cook to BUF 26 for 21 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 26
(14:53 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 30 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 30
(14:21 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 31 for 1 yard.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - BUFF 31
(13:37 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 26-J.Patterson. 26-J.Patterson to BUF 34 for 3 yards.
Punt
4 & 2 - BUFF 34
(12:53 - 1st) 14-J.Baltar punts 33 yards from BUF 34 Downed at the TOL 33.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33
(12:43 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 36 for 3 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 36
(12:16 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 42 for 6 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 42
(11:45 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 46 for 4 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46
(11:07 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Phillips.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 46
(11:03 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 21-S.Seymour. 21-S.Seymour to BUF 48 for 6 yards.
No Gain
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 48
(10:24 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 21-S.Seymour.
Punt
4 & 4 - TOLEDO 48
(10:22 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky punts 44 yards from BUF 48 Downed at the BUF 4.

BUFF Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 4
(10:13 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 5 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 9 - BUFF 5
(9:35 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
No Gain
3 & 9 - BUFF 5
(9:30 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 89-Z.Lefebvre.
Punt
4 & 9 - BUFF 5
(9:24 - 1st) 14-J.Baltar punts 22 yards from BUF 5 out of bounds at the BUF 27.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Missed FG (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27
(9:17 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 27
(9:13 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to BUF 27 for no gain.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 27
(8:34 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to BUF 20 for 7 yards.
No Good
4 & 3 - TOLEDO 20
(7:54 - 1st) 29-E.Davis 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.

BUFF Bulls
- TD (10 plays, 80 yards, 4:12 poss)

Result Play
+44 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 20
(7:50 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson pushed ob at TOL 36 for 44 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 36
(7:14 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Marks.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 36
(7:09 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease to TOL 37 for -1 yard.
+6 YD
3 & 11 - BUFF 37
(6:26 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to TOL 31 for 6 yards.
+12 YD
4 & 5 - BUFF 31
(5:41 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to TOL 19 for 12 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 19
(5:29 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to TOL 16 for 3 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 16
(4:52 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to TOL 6 for 10 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 6 - BUFF 6
(4:39 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to TOL 3 for 3 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 3 - BUFF 3
(4:21 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to TOL 4 for -1 yard.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - BUFF 4
(3:42 - 1st) 5-K.Marks runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:38 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Interception (2 plays, 68 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:38 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 64 yards from BUF 35. 5-R.Jones to TOL 16 for 15 yards. Penalty on TOL 43-E.Davis Illegal block in the back 8 yards enforced at TOL 16.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 8
(3:31 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 10 for 2 yards.
Int
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 10
(3:07 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Rosi INTERCEPTED by 42-M.Otwinowski at TOL 26. 42-M.Otwinowski to TOL 24 for 2 yards.

BUFF Bulls
- TD (1 plays, 24 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
+24 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 24
(2:59 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 26-J.Patterson. 26-J.Patterson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:51 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- TD (6 plays, 45 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:51 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 64 yards from BUF 35. 5-R.Jones to BUF 45 for 54 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45
(2:43 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell pushed ob at BUF 37 for 8 yards.
+28 YD
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 37
(2:10 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to BUF 9 for 28 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 9 - TOLEDO 9
(1:56 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to BUF 3 for 6 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 3
(1:16 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to BUF 1 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 1
(0:37 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Gilliam.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 1
(0:32 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:29 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky extra point is good.

BUFF Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:29 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(0:29 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson pushed ob at BUF 29 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 29
(15:00 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 33 for 4 yards.
No Gain
3 & 2 - BUFF 33
(14:24 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 23-R.Cook. 23-R.Cook to BUF 33 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 2 - BUFF 33
(13:40 - 2nd) 14-J.Baltar punts 26 yards from BUF 33 out of bounds at the TOL 41.

TOLEDO Rockets
- TD (3 plays, 59 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
+52 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41
(13:32 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to BUF 7 for 52 yards.
Penalty
1 & 7 - TOLEDO 7
(13:12 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. Penalty on BUF 12-D.Russell Pass interference 5 yards enforced at BUF 7. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - TOLEDO 2
(13:09 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:05 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky extra point is good.

BUFF Bulls
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:05 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(13:05 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 28 for 3 yards.
+20 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 28
(12:32 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks pushed ob at BUF 48 for 20 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 48
(12:08 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 5-K.Marks. 5-K.Marks to TOL 47 for 5 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 47
(11:50 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to TOL 38 for 9 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 38
(11:26 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to TOL 35 for 3 yards.
+19 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 35
(10:47 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 16 for 19 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 16
(10:31 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn runs ob at TOL 3 for 13 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 3 - BUFF 3
(10:19 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 1 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 1 - BUFF 1
(10:02 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 1 for no gain.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 1
(9:29 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:25 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- FG (10 plays, 54 yards, 4:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:25 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 64 yards from BUF 35. 5-R.Jones to TOL 42 for 41 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42
(9:17 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 44 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 44
(8:44 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Phillips.
+15 YD
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 44
(8:40 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis runs ob at BUF 41 for 15 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41
(8:20 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to BUF 37 for 4 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 37
(8:01 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to BUF 31 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31
(7:26 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to BUF 28 for 3 yards.
+19 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 28
(6:48 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters scrambles to BUF 9 for 19 yards.
No Gain
1 & 9 - TOLEDO 9
(6:15 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to BUF 9 for no gain.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 9
(5:31 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips to BUF 4 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 4
(4:48 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - TOLEDO 4
(4:44 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky 21 yards Field Goal is Good.

BUFF Bulls
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:39 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(4:39 - 2nd) 23-R.Cook to BUF 49 for 24 yards.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 49
(4:02 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to TOL 26 for 25 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 26
(3:28 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 23 for 3 yards.
+15 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 23
(2:49 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson pushed ob at TOL 8 for 15 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 8 - BUFF 8
(2:09 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 5 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 5
(1:26 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 1 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 1
(0:43 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:40 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Halftime (6 plays, 75 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:40 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 44 yards from BUF 35. 31-D.Bolden to TOL 36 for 15 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36
(0:35 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 41 for 5 yards.
+12 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 41
(0:27 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips runs ob at BUF 47 for 12 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47
(0:21 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis pushed ob at BUF 33 for 14 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33
(0:14 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters sacked at BUF 41 for -8 yards FUMBLES (52-L.Mack). 68-M.Berg to BUF 42 for no gain.
+22 YD
2 & 19 - TOLEDO 42
(0:07 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to BUF 20 for 22 yards. Penalty on BUF 92-R.McGee Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at BUF 20.
+21 YD
2 & 19 - TOLEDO 42
(0:07 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to BUF 21 for 21 yards.
Field Goal
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 21
(0:01 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky 38 yards Field Goal is Good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- FG (7 plays, 52 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 55 yards from BUF 35. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 24 for 14 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 24
(14:55 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 29 for 5 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 29
(14:16 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 33 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 33
(13:44 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 37 for 4 yards.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37
(13:07 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to BUF 27 for 36 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27
(12:45 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to BUF 24 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 24
(12:10 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
No Gain
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 24
(12:03 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - TOLEDO 24
(11:59 - 3rd) 17-T.Clucky 41 yards Field Goal is Good.

BUFF Bulls
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 5:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:54 - 3rd) 17-T.Clucky kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(11:54 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 32 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - BUFF 32
(11:18 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - BUFF 32
(11:12 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 36 for 4 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36
(10:57 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 26-J.Patterson. 26-J.Patterson to BUF 44 for 8 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - BUFF 44
(10:36 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 48 for 4 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 48
(9:56 - 3rd) 23-R.Cook to BUF 46 for -2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 12 - BUFF 46
(9:13 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 26-J.Patterson.
+13 YD
3 & 12 - BUFF 46
(9:09 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to TOL 41 for 13 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 41
(8:57 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 38 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - BUFF 38
(8:18 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 89-Z.Lefebvre.
+28 YD
3 & 7 - BUFF 38
(8:13 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to TOL 10 for 28 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 10
(7:57 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 1 for 9 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 1 - BUFF 1
(7:19 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 2 for -1 yard.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 2
(6:41 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:37 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Downs (10 plays, 56 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:37 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 56 yards from BUF 35. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 32 for 23 yards. Team penalty on BUF Offside 5 yards enforced at TOL 32.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37
(6:37 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. Penalty on BUF 3-A.Washington Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TOL 37. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48
(6:10 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to BUF 36 for 12 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36
(5:45 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 36
(5:10 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to BUF 19 for 17 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19
(4:45 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to BUF 13 for 6 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 13
(4:15 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to BUF 6 for 7 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 6 - TOLEDO 6
(3:55 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to BUF 7 for -1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 7
(3:50 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
No Gain
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 7
(3:36 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Rosi.
No Gain
4 & 7 - TOLEDO 7
(3:31 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Koback.

BUFF Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 7
(3:26 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 9 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 9
(2:47 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 10 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 7 - BUFF 10
(2:17 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
Punt
4 & 7 - BUFF 10
(2:14 - 3rd) 14-J.Baltar punts 43 yards from BUF 10 out of bounds at the TOL 47.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47
(2:07 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 49 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 49
(1:26 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 49 for no gain.
Sack
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 49
(0:45 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley sacked at TOL 39 for -10 yards (93-C.Onwuka).
Punt
4 & 18 - TOLEDO 39
(0:09 - 3rd) 17-T.Clucky punts 37 yards from TOL 39. 23-R.Cook to BUF 28 for 4 yards. Team penalty on BUF Offside declined.

BUFF Bulls
- TD (8 plays, 72 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 28
(0:01 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 30 for 2 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 30
(15:00 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson pushed ob at BUF 40 for 10 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 40
(14:28 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn runs ob at TOL 47 for 13 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 47
(13:52 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 43 for 4 yards.
+23 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 43
(13:09 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to TOL 20 for 23 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 20
(12:35 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 6 for 14 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 6 - BUFF 6
(11:57 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 7 for -1 yard.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 7
(11:16 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:10 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Downs (8 plays, 85 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:10 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 40 yards from BUF 35. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 44 for 19 yards.
+51 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44
(11:05 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to BUF 5 for 51 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44
(11:05 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
+31 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 44
(10:58 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to BUF 25 for 31 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
(10:39 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Phillips.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
(10:35 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to BUF 25 for no gain.
Sack
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
(9:52 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley sacked at BUF 27 for -2 yards (49-T.Riggins).
Penalty
4 & 12 - TOLEDO 27
(9:16 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell. Penalty on BUF 52-L.Mack Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 27. No Play.
No Gain
4 & 7 - TOLEDO 22
(9:08 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Turner. Team penalty on TOL Holding declined.

BUFF Bulls
- TD (11 plays, 78 yards, 5:56 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 22
(9:02 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 23 for 1 yard.
+18 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 23
(8:18 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 41 for 18 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 41
(7:35 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 46 for 5 yards.
+34 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 46
(6:53 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to TOL 20 for 34 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BUFF 20
(6:09 - 4th) Penalty on BUF 59-J.Fuzak False start 5 yards enforced at TOL 20. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 15 - BUFF 25
(5:49 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 27 for -2 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 17 - BUFF 27
(5:02 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 20 for 7 yards.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - BUFF 20
(4:17 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 9 for 11 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 9 - BUFF 9
(3:35 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 8 for 1 yard.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 8
(3:22 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to TOL 1 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 1
(3:10 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:06 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- TD (10 plays, 64 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:06 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 49 yards from BUF 35. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 36 for 20 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36
(3:00 - 4th) 5-R.Jones to TOL 38 for 2 yards.
Sack
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 38
(2:34 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley sacked at TOL 36 for -2 yards (52-L.Mack).
+17 YD
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 36
(2:02 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 9-T.Ferrell. 9-T.Ferrell to BUF 47 for 17 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47
(1:41 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 5-R.Jones. 5-R.Jones to BUF 34 for 13 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34
(1:25 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 5-R.Jones. 5-R.Jones to BUF 27 for 7 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 27
(1:06 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to BUF 22 for 5 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 22
(0:55 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 22
(0:49 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
+17 YD
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 22
(0:43 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley scrambles to BUF 5 for 17 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - TOLEDO 5
(0:23 - 4th) 5-R.Jones runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:18 - 4th) 17-T.Clucky extra point is good.

BUFF Bulls
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:18 - 4th) 17-T.Clucky kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(0:18 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease to BUF 24 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:18
17-T.Clucky extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
49
Touchdown 0:23
5-R.Jones runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
64
yds
02:48
pos
29
49
Point After TD 3:06
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
49
Touchdown 3:10
7-K.Vantrease runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
83
yds
05:56
pos
23
48
Point After TD 11:10
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
42
Touchdown 11:16
26-J.Patterson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
72
yds
00:00
pos
23
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:37
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
35
Touchdown 6:41
26-J.Patterson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
75
yds
05:17
pos
23
34
Field Goal 11:59
17-T.Clucky 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
52
yds
03:01
pos
23
28
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:01
17-T.Clucky 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
75
yds
00:39
pos
20
28
Point After TD 0:40
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
28
Touchdown 0:43
26-J.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
03:59
pos
17
27
Field Goal 4:44
17-T.Clucky 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
54
yds
04:41
pos
17
21
Point After TD 9:25
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 9:29
26-J.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
03:40
pos
14
20
Point After TD 13:05
17-T.Clucky extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 13:09
22-B.Koback runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
54
yds
00:27
pos
13
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:29
17-T.Clucky extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 0:32
21-S.Seymour runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
45
yds
02:22
pos
6
14
Point After TD 2:51
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 2:59
7-K.Vantrease complete to 26-J.Patterson. 26-J.Patterson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
24
yds
00:08
pos
0
13
Point After TD 3:38
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 3:42
5-K.Marks runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
04:12
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 22
Rushing 8 13
Passing 11 9
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 5-13 9-14
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 379 503
Total Plays 69 73
Avg Gain 5.5 6.9
Net Yards Rushing 154 331
Rush Attempts 35 53
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 6.2
Net Yards Passing 225 172
Comp. - Att. 16-34 13-20
Yards Per Pass 6.6 8.6
Penalties - Yards 1-8 5-35
Touchdowns 3 7
Rushing TDs 3 6
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-40.5 4-31.0
Return Yards 217 27
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-4
Kickoffs - Returns 8-201 1-21
Int. - Returns 1-16 1-2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Toledo 6-5 7133730
Buffalo 6-5 141471449
UB Stadium Buffalo, New York
 225 PASS YDS 172
154 RUSH YDS 331
379 TOTAL YDS 503
Toledo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Peters 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 163 0 1 127.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 163 0 1 127.6
E. Peters 10/17 163 0 1
C. Bradley 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.3% 85 0 0 77.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.3% 85 0 0 77.3
C. Bradley 6/17 85 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Koback 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 99 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 99 1
B. Koback 17 99 1 36
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 35 1
S. Seymour 10 35 1 6
E. Peters 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
E. Peters 2 10 0 19
R. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 1
R. Jones 2 7 1 5
C. Bradley 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
C. Bradley 4 3 0 17
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 88 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 88 0
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 88 0 31
B. Mitchell 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 60 0
B. Mitchell 2 60 0 52
D. Rosi 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
D. Rosi 2 26 0 21
R. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
R. Jones 2 20 0 13
D. Phillips 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
D. Phillips 3 19 0 12
T. Ferrell 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
T. Ferrell 1 17 0 17
D. Maddox 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Maddox 1 12 0 12
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
S. Seymour 1 6 0 6
J. Turner 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Turner 0 0 0 0
R. Gilliam 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Gilliam 0 0 0 0
B. Koback 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Koback 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Cluckey 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/3 3/3
T. Cluckey 3/3 41 3/3 12
Ev. Davis 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
Ev. Davis 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Cluckey 17 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 1
T. Cluckey 2 40.5 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Phillips 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 19.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 19.0 23 0
D. Phillips 4 19.0 23 0
R. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 36.7 54 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 36.7 54 0
R. Jones 3 36.7 54 0
D. Bolden 31 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
D. Bolden 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Buffalo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Vantrease 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 172 1 0 153.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 172 1 0 153.7
K. Vantrease 13/20 172 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
32 192 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 192 4
Ja. Patterson 32 192 4 44
K. Marks 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 118 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 118 1
K. Marks 16 118 1 34
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
R. Cook Jr. 2 22 0 24
K. Vantrease 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 1
K. Vantrease 2 0 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Nunn 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 89 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 89 0
A. Nunn 5 89 0 28
D. Lee 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 47 0
D. Lee 3 47 0 25
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 1
Ja. Patterson 3 35 1 24
K. Marks 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Marks 1 1 0 1
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
R. Cook Jr. 1 0 0 0
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Z. Lefebvre 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Mack 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
L. Mack 2-0 2.0 0
T. Riggins 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Riggins 1-0 1.0 0
C. Onwuka 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Onwuka 1-0 1.0 0
M. Otwinowski 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Otwinowski 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. McNulty 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 7/7
A. McNulty 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Baltar 14 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 31.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 31.0 0
J. Baltar 4 31.0 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
R. Cook Jr. 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
R. Cook Jr. 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:43 TOLEDO 33 2:21 6 19 Punt
9:17 BUFF 27 1:23 3 7 FG Miss
3:38 TOLEDO 8 0:31 2 68 INT
2:51 BUFF 45 2:22 6 45 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 TOLEDO 41 0:27 3 59 TD
9:25 TOLEDO 42 4:41 10 54 FG
0:40 TOLEDO 36 0:39 6 75 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TOLEDO 24 3:01 7 52 FG
6:37 TOLEDO 37 3:06 10 56 Downs
2:07 TOLEDO 47 1:58 3 -8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:10 TOLEDO 44 2:02 8 85 Downs
3:06 TOLEDO 36 2:48 10 64 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BUFF 26 2:07 3 8 Punt
10:13 BUFF 4 0:49 3 1 Punt
7:50 BUFF 20 4:12 10 80 TD
2:59 TOLEDO 24 0:08 1 24 TD
0:29 BUFF 25 0:00 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 BUFF 25 3:40 10 75 TD
4:39 BUFF 25 3:59 7 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 BUFF 25 5:17 14 75 TD
3:26 BUFF 7 1:12 3 3 Punt
0:01 BUFF 28 0:00 8 72 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:02 BUFF 22 5:56 11 78 TD
0:18 BUFF 25 0:00 1 -1 Game
