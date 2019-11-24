|
|
|OREG
|ARIZST
Jayden Daniels, Arizona State upset No. 6 Oregon 31-28
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Freshman Jayden Daniels completed 22 of 32 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns and Arizona State intercepted two of Justin Herbert’s passes in the fourth quarter, helping the Sun Devils upset No. 6 Oregon 31-28 on Saturday night.
Arizona State (6-5, 3-5 Pac-12) ended Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes and its nine-game winning streak. The Sun Devils snapped a four-game losing streak with their first victory over a top-five team since Oct. 14, 2017, against then No. 5 Washington.
Oregon (9-2, 7-1) has clinched the Pac-12 North title and a place in the conference championship game.
"A tough night, a physical battle," Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said. "They made a lot of big plays, we came back and started rolling a little bit there the latter half of the football game. But certainly too late to get going."
The Sun Devils held on after Oregon scored three touchdowns in a 6:38 span in the wild fourth quarter.
The Ducks, down 24-7 with 8:42 to play, scored twice on three-play drives. It took them 59 seconds to make it 24-14 on Cyrus Habibi-Likio’s touchdown run, then 43 seconds to get Herbert’s scoring pass to Johnny Johnson III.
Then, with Arizona State facing third-and-16, Daniels hit Brandon Aiyuk in stride for an 81-yard touchdown strike with 3:54 to play.
Herbert and Johnson connected again for a touchdown with 2:04 left, but Arizona State was able to run out the clock.
Daniels found holes in the secondary all night, hitting Frank Darby for touchdown passes of 57 and 26 yards. Daniels had eight completions of 17 yards or more as Arizona State scored 21 straight points after trailing 7-0 in the first quarter.
Daniels completed his first 12 passes of the game.
Aiyuk had seven catches for 161 yards, Darby finished with four catches for 125 yards and running back Eno Benjamin had 168 total yards. Christian Zendejas made three short field goals, including a 22-yard kick for a 17-point lead.
"I came out here with a chip on my shoulder and I know they all did, too," Darby said.
Herbert was 20 of 36 for 304 yards. C.J. Verdell rushed for 99 yards on 18 carries and Johnson had 10 catches for 207 yards.
Arizona State got the game’s only two takeaways, the first an interception by Jack Jones on the first play of the fourth quarter. Four plays later, Daniels hit Darby in the back of the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown pass, then found Benjamin for the 2-point conversion and a 21-7 lead.
After throwing just one interception in the first eight games of the season, Herbert, once considered a Heisman Trophy contender, has four in his last three games.
"I made a bad decision and the defense made a play," Herbert said. "We didn't play like we could."
THE TAKEAWAY
Oregon: The Ducks will certainly fall in the College Football Playoff standings next week, and Herbert was inconsistent until the final minutes, when Oregon made a valiant comeback but couldn't complete it. And a defense that had been one of the Pac-12's best this season was torched for 535 total yards.
Arizona State: The students rushed the field to celebrate the Sun Devils' signature win of the season, and it made them bowl eligible with their sixth win. They made enough defensive stops through three quarters to take a big lead and keep it, and ripped a secondary that came in with 17 interceptions on the season.
UP NEXT
Oregon hosts Oregon State in the Civil War rivalry game Saturday.
Arizona State hosts Arizona in the Duel in the Desert game Saturday night.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (4 plays, 29 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 44-K.Macias kicks 65 yards from ASU 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 17 for 17 yards (5-K.Williams).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 17(14:55 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to ORE 42 for 25 yards (4-E.Fields15-C.Phillips).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OREG 42(14:35 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert sacked at ORE 41 for -1 yard (90-J.Lole95-R.Wilkins).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREG 41(14:03 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 80-B.Addison. 80-B.Addison to ORE 46 for 5 yards (8-M.Robertson90-J.Lole).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OREG 46(13:25 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - OREG 46(13:20 - 1st) 42-B.Maimone punts 54 yards from ORE 46 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (5 plays, 7 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(13:11 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 25 for 5 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZST 25(12:38 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 28 for 3 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux56-B.Young).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - ARIZST 28(11:56 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby to ORE 49 for 23 yards (4-T.Graham). Team penalty on ASU Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at ASU 28. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - ARIZST 23(11:27 - 1st) Penalty on ASU 56-A.Losoya False start 5 yards enforced at ASU 23. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 12 - ARIZST 18(11:08 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby to ASU 27 for 9 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARIZST 27(10:29 - 1st) 35-M.Turk punts 53 yards from ASU 27 to ORE 20 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.
OREG
Ducks
- TD (12 plays, 80 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 20(10:20 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 24 for 4 yards (90-J.Lole).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 24(9:48 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORE 33 for 9 yards (30-E.Juarez4-E.Fields).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 33(9:28 - 1st) Team penalty on ASU 12 players 5 yards enforced at ORE 33. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - OREG 38(9:04 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 38(8:59 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 42 for 4 yards (37-D.Butler).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREG 42(8:17 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 50 for 8 yards (15-C.Phillips).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 50(7:51 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ASU 38 for 12 yards (15-C.Phillips).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 38(7:37 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ASU 33 for 5 yards (15-C.Phillips20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - OREG 33(7:03 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Webb.
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 5 - OREG 33(6:56 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ASU 5 for 28 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - OREG 5(6:39 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Addison.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 5(6:36 - 1st) 33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:32 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:32 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(6:32 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 34 for 9 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 34(6:14 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 44 for 10 yards (56-B.Young).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44(5:45 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels to ASU 43 for -1 yard (35-T.Dye).
|
+57 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARIZST 43(5:05 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:55 - 1st) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
OREG
Ducks
- Downs (11 plays, 99 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:55 - 1st) 44-K.Macias kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(4:55 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 10-J.Herbert Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ORE 25. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - OREG 20(4:55 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ORE 36 for 16 yards (15-C.Phillips).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 36(4:24 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 18-S.Webb. 18-S.Webb to ASU 34 for 30 yards (41-T.Johnson).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 36(4:24 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 18-S.Webb. 18-S.Webb to ORE 47 for 11 yards (15-C.Phillips).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 47(4:09 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ASU 45 for 8 yards (95-R.Wilkins4-E.Fields).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREG 45(3:40 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ASU 39 for 6 yards (4-E.Fields).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 39(3:15 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ASU 15 for 24 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 15(2:46 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ASU 14 for 1 yard (37-D.Butler).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - OREG 14(2:08 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ASU 9 for 5 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREG 9(1:37 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 83-J.Delgado. 83-J.Delgado to ASU 6 for 3 yards (4-E.Fields).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - OREG 6(1:04 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ASU 6 for no gain (5-K.Williams90-J.Lole).
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (8 plays, 38 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 6(0:59 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 7 for 1 yard (99-A.Faoliu).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZST 7(0:19 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 9 for 2 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux90-D.Carlberg).
|
+34 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARIZST 9(15:00 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 43 for 34 yards (4-T.Graham).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43(14:30 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 44 for 1 yard (35-T.Dye).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - ARIZST 44(13:51 - 2nd) Penalty on ASU 77-L.Henderson False start 5 yards enforced at ASU 44. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - ARIZST 39(13:29 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 46 for 7 yards (16-N.Pickett).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - ARIZST 46(13:21 - 2nd) Penalty on ASU 21-J.Jones Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ASU 46. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 22 - ARIZST 31(13:03 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 44 for 13 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - ARIZST 44(12:27 - 2nd) 35-M.Turk punts 36 yards from ASU 44 to ORE 20 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (4 plays, 10 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 20(12:19 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 33 for 13 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
|
-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 33(11:57 - 2nd) 17-D.Davis to ORE 24 for -9 yards (34-K.Soelle).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 19 - OREG 24(11:25 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 19 - OREG 24(11:19 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye pushed ob at ORE 30 for 6 yards (5-K.Williams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - OREG 30(10:47 - 2nd) 42-B.Maimone punts 57 yards from ORE 30. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 24 for 11 yards (63-K.Battles).
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- FG (12 plays, 69 yards, 6:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 24(10:34 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 36 for 12 yards (6-D.Lenoir47-M.Funa).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(10:06 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels to ASU 42 for 6 yards (8-J.Holland).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZST 42(9:25 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 45 for 3 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux34-J.Scott).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 45(8:48 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 48 for 3 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 48(8:13 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 42 for -6 yards (47-M.Funa).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 16 - ARIZST 42(7:56 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ORE 41 for 17 yards (8-J.Holland).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 41(7:17 - 2nd) Penalty on ASU 56-A.Losoya False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 41. No Play.
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARIZST 46(6:53 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby to ORE 13 for 33 yards (35-T.Dye).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 13(6:13 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 12 for 1 yard (56-B.Young).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - ARIZST 12(5:30 - 2nd) Penalty on ASU 63-R.Hemsley False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 12. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - ARIZST 17(5:06 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 12 for 5 yards (2-M.Wright8-J.Holland).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARIZST 12(4:27 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 87-T.Hudson. 87-T.Hudson to ORE 7 for 5 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - ARIZST 7(3:45 - 2nd) 45-C.Zendejas 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:40 - 2nd) 44-K.Macias kicks 64 yards from ASU 35. 26-T.Dye to ORE 20 for 19 yards (22-D.Cornay).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 20(3:34 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 25 for 5 yards (98-D.Davidson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 25(3:07 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 27 for 2 yards (90-J.Lole95-R.Wilkins).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - OREG 27(2:37 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - OREG 27(2:34 - 2nd) 42-B.Maimone punts 50 yards from ORE 27. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 35 for 12 yards (90-D.Carlberg).
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Halftime (11 plays, 27 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(2:22 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk pushed ob at ASU 46 for 11 yards (4-T.Graham).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 46(2:00 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 48 for 6 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZST 48(1:27 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to ORE 43 for 5 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43(1:23 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 88-N.Matthews. 88-N.Matthews to ORE 41 for 2 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZST 41(0:57 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to ORE 36 for 5 yards (35-T.Dye99-A.Faoliu).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARIZST 36(0:34 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 8-J.Kerley. 8-J.Kerley to ORE 34 for 2 yards (4-T.Graham).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARIZST 34(0:23 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 30 for 4 yards (51-G.Baker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 30(0:18 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels spikes the ball at ORE 30 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 30(0:16 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - ARIZST 30(0:11 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels sacked at ORE 38 for -8 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 18 - ARIZST 38(0:04 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Williams.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- FG (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Williams.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(14:54 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 36 for 11 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|
+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(14:22 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to ORE 18 for 46 yards (35-T.Dye).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 18(14:00 - 3rd) Penalty on ORE 35-T.Dye Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 9 yards enforced at ORE 18. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - ARIZST 9(13:40 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 8 for 1 yard (34-J.Scott).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARIZST 8(13:06 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARIZST 8(13:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ORE 10 for -2 yards (34-J.Scott5-K.Thibodeaux).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - ARIZST 10(12:18 - 3rd) 45-C.Zendejas 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (8 plays, 40 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:13 - 3rd) 44-K.Macias kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(12:13 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 32 for 7 yards (5-K.Williams).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREG 32(11:47 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 41 for 9 yards (5-K.Williams).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 41(11:17 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 48 for 7 yards (15-C.Phillips4-E.Fields).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREG 48(10:50 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ASU 49 for 3 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 49(10:23 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to ASU 35 for 14 yards (15-C.Phillips20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 35(10:05 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREG 35(10:02 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OREG 35(9:55 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Delgado.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - OREG 35(9:55 - 3rd) 42-B.Maimone punts 32 yards from ASU 35 to the ASU 3 downed by 17-D.Davis.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (9 plays, 55 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 3(9:46 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 6 for 3 yards (23-V.McKinley34-J.Scott).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZST 6(9:05 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 14 for 8 yards (35-T.Dye).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 14(8:37 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 39 for 25 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 39(7:58 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 39(7:54 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 8-J.Kerley. 8-J.Kerley to ASU 47 for 8 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARIZST 47(7:20 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ORE 42 for 11 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42(6:51 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Pearsall.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 42(6:48 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 42 for no gain (35-T.Dye90-D.Carlberg).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARIZST 42(6:08 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARIZST 42(6:03 - 3rd) 35-M.Turk punts 37 yards from ORE 42 to the ORE 5 downed by 22-D.Cornay.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 5(5:55 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 10 for 5 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 10(5:27 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 33 for 23 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 33(4:58 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to ORE 35 for 2 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OREG 35(4:17 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - OREG 35(4:12 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert sacked at ORE 27 for -8 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - OREG 27(3:29 - 3rd) 42-B.Maimone punts 48 yards from ORE 27. 2-B.Aiyuk to ORE 45 for 30 yards (10-S.Stephens).
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(3:16 - 3rd) Penalty on ASU 88-N.Matthews False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 45. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARIZST 50(3:16 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 36 for 14 yards (8-J.Holland4-T.Graham).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 36(2:36 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 35 for 1 yard (35-T.Dye56-B.Young).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(2:01 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 35(1:55 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Benjamin.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARIZST 35(1:50 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 33 for 2 yards (56-B.Young99-A.Faoliu).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARIZST 33(0:01 - 3rd) 35-M.Turk punts 33 yards from ORE 33 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
OREG
Ducks
- Interception (3 plays, 48 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 20(1:02 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 23 for 3 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 23(0:33 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 31 for 8 yards (37-D.Butler).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - OREG 31(15:00 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-J.Jones at ORE 39. 21-J.Jones to ORE 32 for 7 yards (23-J.Vecchi).
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- TD (5 plays, 32 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 32(14:53 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels to ORE 27 for 5 yards (47-M.Funa).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZST 27(14:21 - 4th) 10-K.Williams to ORE 23 for 4 yards (35-T.Dye).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 23(13:47 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 21 for 2 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia23-V.McKinley).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 21(13:10 - 4th) Penalty on ASU 73-C.Cabral False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 21. No Play.
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARIZST 26(12:51 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby runs 26 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ORE 6-D.Lenoir Pass interference declined.
|
+2 YD
|(12:43 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ORE End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
OREG
Ducks
- Interception (2 plays, 55 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:43 - 4th) 44-K.Macias kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(12:43 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 28 for 3 yards (37-D.Butler).
|
Int
|
2 & 7 - OREG 28(12:07 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 20-K.Kearse-Thomas at ORE 32. 20-K.Kearse-Thomas to ORE 20 for 12 yards (3-J.Johnson).
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- FG (5 plays, 16 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(11:59 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels to ORE 15 for 5 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZST 15(11:26 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 9 for 6 yards (35-T.Dye).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - ARIZST 9(10:49 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 9 for no gain (99-A.Faoliu51-G.Baker).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZST 9(10:04 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 7 for 2 yards (35-T.Dye).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARIZST 7(9:20 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 4 for 3 yards (4-T.Graham).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - ARIZST 4(8:46 - 4th) 45-C.Zendejas 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
OREG
Ducks
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:42 - 4th) 44-K.Macias kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(8:42 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORE 36 for 11 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 36(8:25 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson. Penalty on ASU 95-R.Wilkins Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ORE 36. No Play.
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 49(8:21 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ASU 10 for 39 yards (15-C.Phillips).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 10(7:48 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:43 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:43 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(7:43 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels to ASU 30 for 5 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZST 30(7:00 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 32 for 2 yards (35-T.Dye).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ARIZST 32(6:24 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Benjamin.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARIZST 32(6:19 - 4th) 35-M.Turk punts 41 yards from ASU 32. 8-J.Holland to ORE 34 for 7 yards (25-A.Carter).
OREG
Ducks
- TD (3 plays, 66 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 34(6:07 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ASU 47 for 19 yards (24-C.Lucas20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 47(5:49 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ASU 24 for 23 yards.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 24(5:29 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:24 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- TD (5 plays, 60 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:24 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 40 yards from ORE 35 to ASU 25 fair catch by 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(5:24 - 4th) Penalty on ASU 5-J.Daniels Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ASU 25. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARIZST 20(5:24 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 26 for 6 yards (34-J.Scott).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - ARIZST 26(4:46 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels sacked at ASU 19 for -7 yards (56-B.Young99-A.Faoliu).
|
+81 YD
|
3 & 16 - ARIZST 19(4:05 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:54 - 4th) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(3:54 - 4th) Penalty on ASU 2-B.Aiyuk Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ASU 35. No Play.
OREG
Ducks
- TD (9 plays, 61 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:54 - 4th) 44-K.Macias kicks 62 yards from ASU 20. 17-D.Davis to ORE 39 for 21 yards (25-A.Carter53-F.Niclasse).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 39(3:46 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 18-S.Webb. 18-S.Webb to ASU 44 for 17 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 44(3:29 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 44(3:23 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ASU 31 for 13 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 31(3:07 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 33-C.Habibi-Likio. 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ASU 31 for no gain (5-K.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREG 31(2:45 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Webb.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - OREG 31(2:39 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye to ASU 17 for 14 yards (4-E.Fields).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 17(2:21 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 48-H.Kampmoyer.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREG 17(2:18 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - OREG 17(2:11 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:04 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- End of Game (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:04 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 14 yards from ORE 35. 19-R.Pearsall to ORE 49 for no gain. Penalty on ORE 16-N.Pickett Offside 5 yards enforced at ORE 49.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44(2:03 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 36 for 8 yards (23-V.McKinley8-J.Holland).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARIZST 36(1:57 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 33 for 3 yards (34-J.Scott).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 33(1:28 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 31 for 2 yards (35-T.Dye).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZST 31(1:23 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 32 for -1 yard (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARIZST 32(0:28 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels kneels at ORE 33 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|22
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|15
|13
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|450
|524
|Total Plays
|64
|74
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|154
|127
|Rush Attempts
|28
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|296
|397
|Comp. - Att.
|20-36
|22-33
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|12.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-21
|12-90
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-48.2
|5-40.0
|Return Yards
|64
|72
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|3-53
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-57
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-19
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|296
|PASS YDS
|397
|
|
|154
|RUSH YDS
|127
|
|
|450
|TOTAL YDS
|524
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|20/36
|304
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|18
|99
|0
|13
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|5
|58
|0
|23
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|2
|15
|2
|10
|
D. Davis 17 CB
|D. Davis
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|2
|-9
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson III 3 WR
|J. Johnson III
|10
|207
|2
|39
|
Ju. Johnson 6 WR
|Ju. Johnson
|3
|41
|0
|25
|
S. Webb 18 TE
|S. Webb
|2
|28
|0
|17
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|2
|20
|0
|14
|
B. Addison 80 WR
|B. Addison
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Delgado 83 WR
|J. Delgado
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
|H. Kampmoyer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Tr. Dye 35 LB
|Tr. Dye
|13-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
|K. Thibodeaux
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 23 CB
|V. McKinley III
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Breeze 25 S
|B. Breeze
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 34 DT
|J. Scott
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 6 CB
|D. Lenoir
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
|T. Graham Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 56 LB
|B. Young
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
Au. Faoliu 99 DT
|Au. Faoliu
|3-3
|1.5
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Holland 8 S
|J. Holland
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Funa 47 LB
|M. Funa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Baker 51 DT
|G. Baker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickett 16 S
|N. Pickett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carlberg 90 DT
|D. Carlberg
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Maimone 42 P
|B. Maimone
|5
|48.2
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 17 CB
|D. Davis
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holland 8 S
|J. Holland
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|22/32
|408
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Benjamin 3 RB
|E. Benjamin
|31
|114
|0
|14
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|8
|10
|0
|6
|
Ky. Williams 10 WR
|Ky. Williams
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
|B. Aiyuk
|7
|161
|1
|81
|
F. Darby 84 WR
|F. Darby
|4
|125
|2
|57
|
E. Benjamin 3 RB
|E. Benjamin
|5
|54
|0
|25
|
Ky. Williams 10 WR
|Ky. Williams
|2
|51
|0
|46
|
J. Kerley 8 WR
|J. Kerley
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
T. Hudson 87 TE
|T. Hudson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Matthews 88 TE
|N. Matthews
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Pearsall 19 WR
|R. Pearsall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Phillips 15 S
|C. Phillips
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ko. Williams 5 DB
|Ko. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lucas 24 DB
|C. Lucas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fields 4 DB
|E. Fields
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 37 LB
|D. Butler
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 21 DB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Lole 90 DL
|J. Lole
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
A. Crosswell 16 S
|A. Crosswell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilkins 95 DL
|R. Wilkins
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Davidson 98 DL
|D. Davidson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 41 DL
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Juarez 30 FB
|E. Juarez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Zendejas 45 K
|C. Zendejas
|3/3
|28
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 35 P
|M. Turk
|5
|40.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Pearsall 19 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
|B. Aiyuk
|3
|17.7
|30
|0
