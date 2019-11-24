Drive Chart
Jayden Daniels, Arizona State upset No. 6 Oregon 31-28

  • AP
  • Nov 24, 2019

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Freshman Jayden Daniels completed 22 of 32 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns and Arizona State intercepted two of Justin Herbert’s passes in the fourth quarter, helping the Sun Devils upset No. 6 Oregon 31-28 on Saturday night.

Arizona State (6-5, 3-5 Pac-12) ended Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes and its nine-game winning streak. The Sun Devils snapped a four-game losing streak with their first victory over a top-five team since Oct. 14, 2017, against then No. 5 Washington.

Oregon (9-2, 7-1) has clinched the Pac-12 North title and a place in the conference championship game.

"A tough night, a physical battle," Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said. "They made a lot of big plays, we came back and started rolling a little bit there the latter half of the football game. But certainly too late to get going."

The Sun Devils held on after Oregon scored three touchdowns in a 6:38 span in the wild fourth quarter.

The Ducks, down 24-7 with 8:42 to play, scored twice on three-play drives. It took them 59 seconds to make it 24-14 on Cyrus Habibi-Likio’s touchdown run, then 43 seconds to get Herbert’s scoring pass to Johnny Johnson III.

Then, with Arizona State facing third-and-16, Daniels hit Brandon Aiyuk in stride for an 81-yard touchdown strike with 3:54 to play.

Herbert and Johnson connected again for a touchdown with 2:04 left, but Arizona State was able to run out the clock.

Daniels found holes in the secondary all night, hitting Frank Darby for touchdown passes of 57 and 26 yards. Daniels had eight completions of 17 yards or more as Arizona State scored 21 straight points after trailing 7-0 in the first quarter.

Daniels completed his first 12 passes of the game.

Aiyuk had seven catches for 161 yards, Darby finished with four catches for 125 yards and running back Eno Benjamin had 168 total yards. Christian Zendejas made three short field goals, including a 22-yard kick for a 17-point lead.

"I came out here with a chip on my shoulder and I know they all did, too," Darby said.

Herbert was 20 of 36 for 304 yards. C.J. Verdell rushed for 99 yards on 18 carries and Johnson had 10 catches for 207 yards.

Arizona State got the game’s only two takeaways, the first an interception by Jack Jones on the first play of the fourth quarter. Four plays later, Daniels hit Darby in the back of the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown pass, then found Benjamin for the 2-point conversion and a 21-7 lead.

After throwing just one interception in the first eight games of the season, Herbert, once considered a Heisman Trophy contender, has four in his last three games.

"I made a bad decision and the defense made a play," Herbert said. "We didn't play like we could."

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon: The Ducks will certainly fall in the College Football Playoff standings next week, and Herbert was inconsistent until the final minutes, when Oregon made a valiant comeback but couldn't complete it. And a defense that had been one of the Pac-12's best this season was torched for 535 total yards.

Arizona State: The students rushed the field to celebrate the Sun Devils' signature win of the season, and it made them bowl eligible with their sixth win. They made enough defensive stops through three quarters to take a big lead and keep it, and ripped a secondary that came in with 17 interceptions on the season.

UP NEXT

Oregon hosts Oregon State in the Civil War rivalry game Saturday.

Arizona State hosts Arizona in the Duel in the Desert game Saturday night.

OREG Ducks
- Punt (4 plays, 29 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 44-K.Macias kicks 65 yards from ASU 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 17 for 17 yards (5-K.Williams).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 17
(14:55 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to ORE 42 for 25 yards (4-E.Fields15-C.Phillips).
Sack
1 & 10 - OREG 42
(14:35 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert sacked at ORE 41 for -1 yard (90-J.Lole95-R.Wilkins).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - OREG 41
(14:03 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 80-B.Addison. 80-B.Addison to ORE 46 for 5 yards (8-M.Robertson90-J.Lole).
No Gain
3 & 6 - OREG 46
(13:25 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 6 - OREG 46
(13:20 - 1st) 42-B.Maimone punts 54 yards from ORE 46 to ASU End Zone. touchback.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Punt (5 plays, 7 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20
(13:11 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 25 for 5 yards (25-B.Breeze).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZST 25
(12:38 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 28 for 3 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux56-B.Young).
Penalty
3 & 2 - ARIZST 28
(11:56 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby to ORE 49 for 23 yards (4-T.Graham). Team penalty on ASU Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at ASU 28. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 7 - ARIZST 23
(11:27 - 1st) Penalty on ASU 56-A.Losoya False start 5 yards enforced at ASU 23. No Play.
+9 YD
3 & 12 - ARIZST 18
(11:08 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby to ASU 27 for 9 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
Punt
4 & 3 - ARIZST 27
(10:29 - 1st) 35-M.Turk punts 53 yards from ASU 27 to ORE 20 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.

OREG Ducks
- TD (12 plays, 80 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 20
(10:20 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 24 for 4 yards (90-J.Lole).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - OREG 24
(9:48 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORE 33 for 9 yards (30-E.Juarez4-E.Fields).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 33
(9:28 - 1st) Team penalty on ASU 12 players 5 yards enforced at ORE 33. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - OREG 38
(9:04 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 38
(8:59 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 42 for 4 yards (37-D.Butler).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - OREG 42
(8:17 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 50 for 8 yards (15-C.Phillips).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 50
(7:51 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ASU 38 for 12 yards (15-C.Phillips).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 38
(7:37 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ASU 33 for 5 yards (15-C.Phillips20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 5 - OREG 33
(7:03 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Webb.
+28 YD
3 & 5 - OREG 33
(6:56 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ASU 5 for 28 yards (24-C.Lucas).
No Gain
1 & 5 - OREG 5
(6:39 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Addison.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 5
(6:36 - 1st) 33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:32 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:32 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25
(6:32 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 34 for 9 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZST 34
(6:14 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 44 for 10 yards (56-B.Young).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44
(5:45 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels to ASU 43 for -1 yard (35-T.Dye).
+57 YD
2 & 11 - ARIZST 43
(5:05 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:55 - 1st) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.

OREG Ducks
- Downs (11 plays, 99 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:55 - 1st) 44-K.Macias kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 25
(4:55 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 10-J.Herbert Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ORE 25. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 15 - OREG 20
(4:55 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ORE 36 for 16 yards (15-C.Phillips).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 36
(4:24 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 18-S.Webb. 18-S.Webb to ASU 34 for 30 yards (41-T.Johnson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 36
(4:24 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 18-S.Webb. 18-S.Webb to ORE 47 for 11 yards (15-C.Phillips).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 47
(4:09 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ASU 45 for 8 yards (95-R.Wilkins4-E.Fields).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - OREG 45
(3:40 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ASU 39 for 6 yards (4-E.Fields).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 39
(3:15 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ASU 15 for 24 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 15
(2:46 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ASU 14 for 1 yard (37-D.Butler).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - OREG 14
(2:08 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ASU 9 for 5 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 9
(1:37 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 83-J.Delgado. 83-J.Delgado to ASU 6 for 3 yards (4-E.Fields).
No Gain
4 & 1 - OREG 6
(1:04 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ASU 6 for no gain (5-K.Williams90-J.Lole).

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Punt (8 plays, 38 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 6
(0:59 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 7 for 1 yard (99-A.Faoliu).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZST 7
(0:19 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 9 for 2 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux90-D.Carlberg).
+34 YD
3 & 7 - ARIZST 9
(15:00 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 43 for 34 yards (4-T.Graham).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43
(14:30 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 44 for 1 yard (35-T.Dye).
Penalty
2 & 9 - ARIZST 44
(13:51 - 2nd) Penalty on ASU 77-L.Henderson False start 5 yards enforced at ASU 44. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 14 - ARIZST 39
(13:29 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 46 for 7 yards (16-N.Pickett).
Penalty
3 & 7 - ARIZST 46
(13:21 - 2nd) Penalty on ASU 21-J.Jones Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ASU 46. No Play.
+13 YD
3 & 22 - ARIZST 31
(13:03 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 44 for 13 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
Punt
4 & 9 - ARIZST 44
(12:27 - 2nd) 35-M.Turk punts 36 yards from ASU 44 to ORE 20 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.

OREG Ducks
- Punt (4 plays, 10 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 20
(12:19 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 33 for 13 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
-9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 33
(11:57 - 2nd) 17-D.Davis to ORE 24 for -9 yards (34-K.Soelle).
No Gain
2 & 19 - OREG 24
(11:25 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
+6 YD
3 & 19 - OREG 24
(11:19 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye pushed ob at ORE 30 for 6 yards (5-K.Williams).
Punt
4 & 13 - OREG 30
(10:47 - 2nd) 42-B.Maimone punts 57 yards from ORE 30. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 24 for 11 yards (63-K.Battles).

ARIZST Sun Devils
- FG (12 plays, 69 yards, 6:49 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 24
(10:34 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 36 for 12 yards (6-D.Lenoir47-M.Funa).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36
(10:06 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels to ASU 42 for 6 yards (8-J.Holland).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZST 42
(9:25 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 45 for 3 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux34-J.Scott).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZST 45
(8:48 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 48 for 3 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
-6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 48
(8:13 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 42 for -6 yards (47-M.Funa).
+17 YD
2 & 16 - ARIZST 42
(7:56 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ORE 41 for 17 yards (8-J.Holland).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 41
(7:17 - 2nd) Penalty on ASU 56-A.Losoya False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 41. No Play.
+33 YD
1 & 15 - ARIZST 46
(6:53 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby to ORE 13 for 33 yards (35-T.Dye).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 13
(6:13 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 12 for 1 yard (56-B.Young).
Penalty
2 & 9 - ARIZST 12
(5:30 - 2nd) Penalty on ASU 63-R.Hemsley False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 12. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 14 - ARIZST 17
(5:06 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 12 for 5 yards (2-M.Wright8-J.Holland).
+5 YD
3 & 9 - ARIZST 12
(4:27 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 87-T.Hudson. 87-T.Hudson to ORE 7 for 5 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - ARIZST 7
(3:45 - 2nd) 45-C.Zendejas 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

OREG Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:40 - 2nd) 44-K.Macias kicks 64 yards from ASU 35. 26-T.Dye to ORE 20 for 19 yards (22-D.Cornay).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 20
(3:34 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 25 for 5 yards (98-D.Davidson).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 25
(3:07 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 27 for 2 yards (90-J.Lole95-R.Wilkins).
No Gain
3 & 3 - OREG 27
(2:37 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 3 - OREG 27
(2:34 - 2nd) 42-B.Maimone punts 50 yards from ORE 27. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 35 for 12 yards (90-D.Carlberg).

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Halftime (11 plays, 27 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35
(2:22 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk pushed ob at ASU 46 for 11 yards (4-T.Graham).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 46
(2:00 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 48 for 6 yards (23-V.McKinley).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZST 48
(1:27 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to ORE 43 for 5 yards (25-B.Breeze).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43
(1:23 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 88-N.Matthews. 88-N.Matthews to ORE 41 for 2 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZST 41
(0:57 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to ORE 36 for 5 yards (35-T.Dye99-A.Faoliu).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - ARIZST 36
(0:34 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 8-J.Kerley. 8-J.Kerley to ORE 34 for 2 yards (4-T.Graham).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - ARIZST 34
(0:23 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 30 for 4 yards (51-G.Baker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 30
(0:18 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels spikes the ball at ORE 30 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZST 30
(0:16 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
Sack
3 & 10 - ARIZST 30
(0:11 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels sacked at ORE 38 for -8 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
No Gain
4 & 18 - ARIZST 38
(0:04 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Williams.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- FG (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Williams.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25
(14:54 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 36 for 11 yards (25-B.Breeze).
+46 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36
(14:22 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to ORE 18 for 46 yards (35-T.Dye).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 18
(14:00 - 3rd) Penalty on ORE 35-T.Dye Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 9 yards enforced at ORE 18. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 9 - ARIZST 9
(13:40 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 8 for 1 yard (34-J.Scott).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ARIZST 8
(13:06 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete.
-2 YD
3 & 8 - ARIZST 8
(13:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ORE 10 for -2 yards (34-J.Scott5-K.Thibodeaux).
Field Goal
4 & 10 - ARIZST 10
(12:18 - 3rd) 45-C.Zendejas 28 yards Field Goal is Good.

OREG Ducks
- Punt (8 plays, 40 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:13 - 3rd) 44-K.Macias kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25
(12:13 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 32 for 7 yards (5-K.Williams).
+9 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 32
(11:47 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 41 for 9 yards (5-K.Williams).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 41
(11:17 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 48 for 7 yards (15-C.Phillips4-E.Fields).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 48
(10:50 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ASU 49 for 3 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 49
(10:23 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to ASU 35 for 14 yards (15-C.Phillips20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 35
(10:05 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - OREG 35
(10:02 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - OREG 35
(9:55 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Delgado.
Punt
4 & 10 - OREG 35
(9:55 - 3rd) 42-B.Maimone punts 32 yards from ASU 35 to the ASU 3 downed by 17-D.Davis.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Punt (9 plays, 55 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 3
(9:46 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 6 for 3 yards (23-V.McKinley34-J.Scott).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZST 6
(9:05 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 14 for 8 yards (35-T.Dye).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 14
(8:37 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 39 for 25 yards (25-B.Breeze).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 39
(7:58 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 39
(7:54 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 8-J.Kerley. 8-J.Kerley to ASU 47 for 8 yards.
+11 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZST 47
(7:20 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ORE 42 for 11 yards (23-V.McKinley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42
(6:51 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Pearsall.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZST 42
(6:48 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 42 for no gain (35-T.Dye90-D.Carlberg).
No Gain
3 & 10 - ARIZST 42
(6:08 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
Punt
4 & 10 - ARIZST 42
(6:03 - 3rd) 35-M.Turk punts 37 yards from ORE 42 to the ORE 5 downed by 22-D.Cornay.

OREG Ducks
- Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 5
(5:55 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 10 for 5 yards (8-M.Robertson).
+23 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 10
(5:27 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 33 for 23 yards (21-J.Jones).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 33
(4:58 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to ORE 35 for 2 yards (24-C.Lucas).
No Gain
2 & 8 - OREG 35
(4:17 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
Sack
3 & 8 - OREG 35
(4:12 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert sacked at ORE 27 for -8 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
Punt
4 & 16 - OREG 27
(3:29 - 3rd) 42-B.Maimone punts 48 yards from ORE 27. 2-B.Aiyuk to ORE 45 for 30 yards (10-S.Stephens).

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45
(3:16 - 3rd) Penalty on ASU 88-N.Matthews False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 45. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 15 - ARIZST 50
(3:16 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 36 for 14 yards (8-J.Holland4-T.Graham).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZST 36
(2:36 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 35 for 1 yard (35-T.Dye56-B.Young).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35
(2:01 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZST 35
(1:55 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Benjamin.
+2 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZST 35
(1:50 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 33 for 2 yards (56-B.Young99-A.Faoliu).
Punt
4 & 8 - ARIZST 33
(0:01 - 3rd) 35-M.Turk punts 33 yards from ORE 33 to ORE End Zone. touchback.

OREG Ducks
- Interception (3 plays, 48 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 20
(1:02 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 23 for 3 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 23
(0:33 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 31 for 8 yards (37-D.Butler).
Int
1 & 10 - OREG 31
(15:00 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-J.Jones at ORE 39. 21-J.Jones to ORE 32 for 7 yards (23-J.Vecchi).

ARIZST Sun Devils
- TD (5 plays, 32 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 32
(14:53 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels to ORE 27 for 5 yards (47-M.Funa).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZST 27
(14:21 - 4th) 10-K.Williams to ORE 23 for 4 yards (35-T.Dye).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZST 23
(13:47 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 21 for 2 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia23-V.McKinley).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 21
(13:10 - 4th) Penalty on ASU 73-C.Cabral False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 21. No Play.
+26 YD
1 & 15 - ARIZST 26
(12:51 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby runs 26 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ORE 6-D.Lenoir Pass interference declined.
+2 YD
(12:43 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ORE End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

OREG Ducks
- Interception (2 plays, 55 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:43 - 4th) 44-K.Macias kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25
(12:43 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 28 for 3 yards (37-D.Butler).
Int
2 & 7 - OREG 28
(12:07 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 20-K.Kearse-Thomas at ORE 32. 20-K.Kearse-Thomas to ORE 20 for 12 yards (3-J.Johnson).

ARIZST Sun Devils
- FG (5 plays, 16 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20
(11:59 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels to ORE 15 for 5 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZST 15
(11:26 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 9 for 6 yards (35-T.Dye).
No Gain
1 & 9 - ARIZST 9
(10:49 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 9 for no gain (99-A.Faoliu51-G.Baker).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZST 9
(10:04 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 7 for 2 yards (35-T.Dye).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - ARIZST 7
(9:20 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 4 for 3 yards (4-T.Graham).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - ARIZST 4
(8:46 - 4th) 45-C.Zendejas 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

OREG Ducks
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:42 - 4th) 44-K.Macias kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25
(8:42 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORE 36 for 11 yards (24-C.Lucas).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 36
(8:25 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson. Penalty on ASU 95-R.Wilkins Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ORE 36. No Play.
+39 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 49
(8:21 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ASU 10 for 39 yards (15-C.Phillips).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 10
(7:48 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:43 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:43 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25
(7:43 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels to ASU 30 for 5 yards (23-V.McKinley).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZST 30
(7:00 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 32 for 2 yards (35-T.Dye).
No Gain
3 & 3 - ARIZST 32
(6:24 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Benjamin.
Punt
4 & 3 - ARIZST 32
(6:19 - 4th) 35-M.Turk punts 41 yards from ASU 32. 8-J.Holland to ORE 34 for 7 yards (25-A.Carter).

OREG Ducks
- TD (3 plays, 66 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 34
(6:07 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ASU 47 for 19 yards (24-C.Lucas20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 47
(5:49 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ASU 24 for 23 yards.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 24
(5:29 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:24 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- TD (5 plays, 60 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:24 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 40 yards from ORE 35 to ASU 25 fair catch by 2-B.Aiyuk.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25
(5:24 - 4th) Penalty on ASU 5-J.Daniels Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ASU 25. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 15 - ARIZST 20
(5:24 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 26 for 6 yards (34-J.Scott).
Sack
2 & 9 - ARIZST 26
(4:46 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels sacked at ASU 19 for -7 yards (56-B.Young99-A.Faoliu).
+81 YD
3 & 16 - ARIZST 19
(4:05 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:54 - 4th) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35
(3:54 - 4th) Penalty on ASU 2-B.Aiyuk Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ASU 35. No Play.

OREG Ducks
- TD (9 plays, 61 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:54 - 4th) 44-K.Macias kicks 62 yards from ASU 20. 17-D.Davis to ORE 39 for 21 yards (25-A.Carter53-F.Niclasse).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 39
(3:46 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 18-S.Webb. 18-S.Webb to ASU 44 for 17 yards (8-M.Robertson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 44
(3:29 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 44
(3:23 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ASU 31 for 13 yards (21-J.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 31
(3:07 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 33-C.Habibi-Likio. 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ASU 31 for no gain (5-K.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 10 - OREG 31
(2:45 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Webb.
+14 YD
3 & 10 - OREG 31
(2:39 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye to ASU 17 for 14 yards (4-E.Fields).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 17
(2:21 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 48-H.Kampmoyer.
No Gain
2 & 10 - OREG 17
(2:18 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
+17 YD
3 & 10 - OREG 17
(2:11 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:04 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- End of Game (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:04 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 14 yards from ORE 35. 19-R.Pearsall to ORE 49 for no gain. Penalty on ORE 16-N.Pickett Offside 5 yards enforced at ORE 49.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44
(2:03 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 36 for 8 yards (23-V.McKinley8-J.Holland).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 36
(1:57 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 33 for 3 yards (34-J.Scott).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 33
(1:28 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 31 for 2 yards (35-T.Dye).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZST 31
(1:23 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ORE 32 for -1 yard (5-K.Thibodeaux).
-1 YD
3 & 9 - ARIZST 32
(0:28 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels kneels at ORE 33 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:04
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
31
Touchdown 2:11
10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
61
yds
01:50
pos
27
31
Point After TD 3:54
45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
31
Touchdown 4:05
5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
01:30
pos
21
30
Point After TD 5:24
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 5:29
10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
66
yds
00:43
pos
20
24
Point After TD 7:43
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 7:48
33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
60
yds
00:59
pos
13
24
Field Goal 8:46
45-C.Zendejas 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
16
yds
03:13
pos
7
24
Two Point Conversion 12:43
5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ORE End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 12:51
5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby runs 26 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ORE 6-D.Lenoir Pass interference declined.
5
plays
37
yds
02:10
pos
7
19
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 12:18
45-C.Zendejas 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
56
yds
02:42
pos
7
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:45
45-C.Zendejas 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
79
yds
06:49
pos
7
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:55
45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:05
5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:37
pos
7
6
Point After TD 6:32
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:36
33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
03:48
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 22
Rushing 9 8
Passing 15 13
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 4-10 5-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 450 524
Total Plays 64 74
Avg Gain 7.0 7.1
Net Yards Rushing 154 127
Rush Attempts 28 41
Avg Rush Yards 5.5 3.1
Net Yards Passing 296 397
Comp. - Att. 20-36 22-33
Yards Per Pass 8.2 12.0
Penalties - Yards 3-21 12-90
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-48.2 5-40.0
Return Yards 64 72
Punts - Returns 1-7 3-53
Kickoffs - Returns 3-57 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-19
Safeties 0 0
1234T
6 Oregon 9-2 7002128
Arizona State 6-5 7331831
Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field Tempe, Arizona
 296 PASS YDS 397
154 RUSH YDS 127
450 TOTAL YDS 524
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 304 2 2 133.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 304 2 2 133.7
J. Herbert 20/36 304 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 99 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 99 0
C. Verdell 18 99 0 13
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 58 0
Tr. Dye 5 58 0 23
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 2
C. Habibi-Likio 2 15 2 10
D. Davis 17 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
D. Davis 1 -9 0 -9
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -9 0
J. Herbert 2 -9 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 207 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 207 2
J. Johnson III 10 207 2 39
Ju. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
Ju. Johnson 3 41 0 25
S. Webb 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
S. Webb 2 28 0 17
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
Tr. Dye 2 20 0 14
B. Addison 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Addison 1 5 0 5
J. Delgado 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Delgado 1 3 0 3
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Kampmoyer 0 0 0 0
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Habibi-Likio 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Tr. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-0 0 0.0
Tr. Dye 13-0 0.0 0
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Thibodeaux 5-1 0.0 0
V. McKinley III 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
V. McKinley III 5-1 0.0 0
B. Breeze 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Breeze 4-0 0.0 0
J. Scott 34 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Scott 4-2 0.0 0
D. Lenoir 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Lenoir 4-0 0.0 0
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Graham Jr. 4-1 0.0 0
B. Young 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.5
B. Young 3-3 0.5 0
Au. Faoliu 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.5
Au. Faoliu 3-3 1.5 0
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
I. Slade-Matautia 3-0 0.0 0
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Holland 3-2 0.0 0
M. Funa 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Funa 2-1 0.0 0
G. Baker 51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Baker 1-1 0.0 0
M. Wright 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
N. Pickett 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Pickett 1-0 0.0 0
D. Carlberg 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Carlberg 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lewis 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
C. Lewis 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Maimone 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 48.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 48.2 1
B. Maimone 5 48.2 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Davis 17 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
D. Davis 1 21.0 21 0
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
Tr. Dye 1 19.0 19 0
M. Wright 2 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
M. Wright 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
J. Holland 1 7.0 7 0
Arizona State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Daniels 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 408 3 0 206.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 408 3 0 206.8
J. Daniels 22/32 408 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
31 114 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 114 0
E. Benjamin 31 114 0 14
J. Daniels 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 10 0
J. Daniels 8 10 0 6
Ky. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
Ky. Williams 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 161 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 161 1
B. Aiyuk 7 161 1 81
F. Darby 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 125 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 125 2
F. Darby 4 125 2 57
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 54 0
E. Benjamin 5 54 0 25
Ky. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 51 0
Ky. Williams 2 51 0 46
J. Kerley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
J. Kerley 2 10 0 8
T. Hudson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Hudson 1 5 0 5
N. Matthews 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Matthews 1 2 0 2
R. Pearsall 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Pearsall 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Phillips 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
C. Phillips 8-1 0.0 0
Ko. Williams 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Ko. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
C. Lucas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Lucas 4-0 0.0 0
E. Fields 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
E. Fields 4-3 0.0 0
D. Butler 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Butler 4-0 0.0 0
M. Robertson 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Robertson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Jones 2-0 0.0 1
J. Lole 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
J. Lole 2-3 0.5 0
A. Crosswell 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Crosswell 2-0 0.0 0
R. Wilkins 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
R. Wilkins 1-2 0.5 0
D. Davidson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Davidson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Johnson 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Soelle 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Soelle 1-0 0.0 0
E. Juarez 30 FB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Juarez 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Zendejas 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/3 2/2
C. Zendejas 3/3 28 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Turk 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 40.0 1
M. Turk 5 40.0 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Pearsall 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
R. Pearsall 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 17.7 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 17.7 30 0
B. Aiyuk 3 17.7 30 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREG 17 1:40 4 29 Punt
10:20 OREG 20 3:48 12 80 TD
4:55 OREG 25 3:51 11 99 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 OREG 20 1:32 4 10 Punt
3:40 OREG 20 1:06 3 7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 OREG 25 2:18 8 40 Punt
5:55 OREG 5 2:26 5 22 Punt
1:02 OREG 20 0:29 3 48 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:43 OREG 25 0:36 2 55 INT
8:42 OREG 25 0:59 4 75 TD
6:07 OREG 34 0:43 3 66 TD
3:54 OREG 39 1:50 9 61 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 ARIZST 20 2:42 5 7 Punt
6:32 ARIZST 25 1:37 4 75 TD
0:59 ARIZST 6 0:40 8 38 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:34 ARIZST 24 6:49 12 69 FG
2:22 ARIZST 35 2:18 11 27 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARIZST 25 2:42 7 65 FG
9:46 ARIZST 3 3:43 9 55 Punt
3:16 OREG 45 3:15 6 12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 OREG 32 2:10 5 32 TD
11:59 OREG 20 3:13 5 16 FG
7:43 ARIZST 25 1:24 3 7 Punt
5:24 ARIZST 25 1:30 5 60 TD
2:04 OREG 44 1:36 5 11 Game
