Moss leads No. 7 Utah to 35-7 victory over Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Zack Moss was barreling through the line for big gains nearly every time he touched the ball. Tyler Huntley’s passing was almost flawless. Utah’s defense was dominant, making one of the Pac-12’s top rushing teams look extremely average.
Another weekend, another blowout.
And now, Utah is the last team standing in the Pac-12’s quest for a spot in the College Football Playoff after crushing Arizona 35-7 on Saturday night.
Utes coach Kyle Whittingham undeniably has his team playing at a high level. So at this point, he’s just guarding against complacency.
“Never take winning for granted,” Whittingham said. “Don’t get bored with winning.”
The Utes looked plenty interested on Saturday, bringing their usual brand of physical football. The 5-foot-10, 222-pound Moss ran for a season-high 203 yards and averaged 7.8 per carry.
Utah (10-1, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 7 CFP) has won seven straight games and is the league’s lone playoff hope after No. 6 Oregon lost to Arizona State 31-28 earlier on Saturday.
But players say they aren’t scoreboard watching.
“It’s going to take care of itself,” Utah linebacker Francis Bernard said. “As we continue to do our job, winning games, dominating, our team believes that the committee is going to make the decision and we’ll just leave it at that.
“We can’t do anything but continue to do our thing.”
Utah’s defense held an opponent to seven points or fewer for the fifth time in six games. Arizona managed just 196 total yards and a big chunk of those came in the fourth quarter when mostly backups were playing.
Huntley completed 19 of 23 passes for 211 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Tight end Brant Kuithe ran for two touchdowns on two carries. He had just one carry all season before Saturday.
The Utes dominated the first half, gaining 291 total yards to Arizona’s 56. They scored on Kuithe’s 3-yard touchdown and Huntley’s 3-yard pass to Demari Simpkins to take a 14-0 lead by halftime.
Utah had a great chance to score a third touchdown just before the break but was stopped at the 1-yard line as time expired. The defensive stand gave the Wildcats a little momentum heading into the second half until Moss ran for a 41-yard touchdown on the opening drive to leave little doubt about the outcome.
“We felt like they were hanging around a little too much,” Moss said. “The score was only 14-0, but we were doing a lot of good things on offense. We just wanted to come out and put some points on the board, so that’s what we did.”
Arizona (4-7, 2-6) has lost six straight. J.J. Taylor ran for 33 yards on 10 carries.
“That’s a good football team we played,” coach Kevin Sumlin said. “We couldn’t get anything going offensively.”
TATE’S SENIOR DAY
It was senior day for Arizona players, including quarterback Khalil Tate, who is close to concluding an up-and-down college career.
He was a breakout star in 2017, when as a sophomore he threw for 1,591 yards and 14 touchdowns and also ran for 1,411 yards and 12 touchdowns.
But coach Rich Rodriguez was dismissed following that season and Sumlin could never get the same results out of Tate, who has mostly regressed during his final two seasons. He’s split time with freshman Grant Gunnell this fall.
Neither quarterback had much success against Utah. Tate was 6-of-11 passing for 39 yards and Gunnell was 8-of-16 for 96 yards and had a 7-yard rushing touchdown.
ANOTHER MILESTONE FOR MOSS
Moss reached 1,000 yards rushing for the season in the first quarter. He’s now run for at least 1,000 yards the past three years, including 1,173 as a sophomore and 1,096 as a junior.
THE TAKEAWAY
Utah: The Utes did what they do best, combining a grinding, efficient offense with a shutdown defense. After Penn State and Oregon lost, they should be in better position to potentially grab a CFP spot.
“Don’t care,” Whittingham said. “Doesn’t matter. We have our hands full with Colorado. We’ve got to try to figure out how to make a first down next week. That’s our objective. Whatever else is happening is none of our business.”
Arizona: It was another tough Saturday for the Wildcats, who couldn’t get Taylor going in the run game. Arizona ends its season on the road against rival Arizona State, which is coming off a huge win over No. 6 Oregon.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Utes should at least push past Oregon, which was a spot ahead in the rankings.
UP NEXT
Utah hosts Colorado next Saturday.
Arizona visits Arizona State next Saturday.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(15:00 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 30 for 5 yards (13-F.Bernard).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 30(14:31 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 39 for 9 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 39(14:01 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Taylor.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 39(13:57 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Curry.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARIZ 39(13:54 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Curry.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARIZ 39(13:49 - 1st) 19-K.Ostendorp punts 53 yards from ARI 39. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 25 for 17 yards (27-D.Clark).
UTAH
Utes
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 5:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(13:35 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to ARI 43 for 32 yards (1-T.Fields).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(12:57 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to ARI 36 for 7 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - UTAH 36(12:57 - 1st) Penalty on UTH 55-N.Ford Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARI 36.
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAH 36(12:57 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to ARI 42 for 9 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - UTAH 42(12:57 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley sacked at UTH 49 for -9 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 18 - UTAH 49(11:55 - 1st) Penalty on ARI 1-T.Fields Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTH 49. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(11:41 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to ARI 32 for 4 yards (1-T.Fields).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 32(11:21 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Simpkins. Penalty on UTH 55-N.Ford Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARI 32. No Play.
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 21 - UTAH 47(10:38 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to ARI 18 for 29 yards (8-A.Pandy). Penalty on ARI 60-M.Irving Offside declined.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 18(10:32 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to ARI 14 for 4 yards (1-T.Fields7-C.Schooler).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 14(10:06 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley scrambles runs ob at ARI 8 for 6 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - UTAH 8(9:38 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to ARI 7 for 1 yard (17-J.Whittaker8-A.Pandy).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 7(9:05 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to ARI 3 for 4 yards (1-T.Fields).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTAH 3(7:43 - 1st) 80-B.Kuithe runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:39 - 1st) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:39 - 1st) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(7:39 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 29 for 4 yards (13-F.Bernard).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 29(7:05 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 33 for 4 yards (1-J.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARIZ 33(6:40 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 34 for 1 yard (42-M.Tafua).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - ARIZ 34(5:55 - 1st) 26-M.Aragon punts 38 yards from ARI 34 to UTH 28 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (10 plays, 72 yards, 5:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 28(5:49 - 1st) 25-J.Dixon to UTH 36 for 8 yards (7-C.Schooler17-J.Whittaker).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAH 36(5:12 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 42 for 6 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 42(4:42 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 21-S.Enis.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 42(4:34 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 46 for 4 yards (8-A.Pandy1-T.Fields).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAH 46(3:57 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to ARI 32 for 22 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(3:16 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to ARI 24 for 8 yards (86-J.Belknap1-T.Fields).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAH 24(2:34 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to ARI 19 for 5 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 19(2:01 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua to ARI 8 for 11 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - UTAH 8(1:21 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to ARI 3 for 5 yards (90-T.Mason).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAH 3(0:42 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:37 - 1st) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (9 plays, 30 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:37 - 1st) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 25 for 25 yards (22-V.Davis).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(0:30 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 29 for 4 yards (13-F.Bernard20-D.Lloyd).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 29(0:07 - 1st) Team penalty on UTH Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ARI 29. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZ 34(15:00 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 36 for 2 yards (6-B.Anae).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(14:39 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell scrambles to ARI 39 for 3 yards (98-V.Moala).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARIZ 39(14:09 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Joiner.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARIZ 39(14:04 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 2-B.Curry. 2-B.Curry to UTH 41 for 20 yards (5-T.Lewis).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(13:46 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to UTH 40 for 1 yard (13-F.Bernard).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - ARIZ 40(13:16 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at UTH 45 for -5 yards (6-B.Anae99-L.Fotu).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - ARIZ 45(12:34 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Peterson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - ARIZ 45(12:30 - 2nd) 19-K.Ostendorp punts 33 yards from UTH 45 to UTH 12 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.
UTAH
Utes
- Downs (11 plays, 64 yards, 6:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 12(12:22 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon to UTH 24 for 12 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 24(11:44 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon to UTH 32 for 8 yards (2-L.Burns).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAH 32(11:06 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 37 for 5 yards (92-K.Barrs).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(10:34 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 42 for 5 yards (6-S.Young91-F.Connolly).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 42(9:52 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to UTH 46 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 46(9:06 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 47 for 1 yard (8-A.Pandy).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 47(8:39 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to ARI 32 for 21 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace90-T.Mason).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(7:57 - 2nd) 8-D.Vickers to ARI 24 for 8 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAH 24(7:15 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield to ARI 23 for 1 yard (90-T.Mason).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 23(6:38 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to ARI 23 for no gain (8-A.Pandy).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UTAH 23(5:58 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley to ARI 24 for -1 yard (1-T.Fields).
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 24(5:52 - 2nd) 23-G.Brightwell to ARI 29 for 5 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 29(5:26 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ARI 32 for 3 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ARIZ 32(4:51 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - ARIZ 32(4:45 - 2nd) 26-M.Aragon punts 34 yards from ARI 32 to UTH 34 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.
UTAH
Utes
- Halftime (12 plays, 65 yards, 4:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 34(4:38 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 8-D.Vickers. 8-D.Vickers to UTH 41 for 7 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAH 41(4:04 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 48 for 7 yards (31-T.Cooper).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(3:26 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to ARI 47 for 5 yards (1-T.Fields).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 47(2:42 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to ARI 39 for 8 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(2:13 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to ARI 24 for 15 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 24(1:44 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to ARI 20 for 4 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 20(1:38 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield to ARI 18 for 2 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAH 18(1:01 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss runs ob at ARI 10 for 8 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 10(0:54 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to ARI 7 for 3 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 7(0:11 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTAH 7(0:06 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua to ARI 1 for 6 yards (45-S.Nacua).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - UTAH 1(0:01 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to ARI 1 for no gain (1-T.Fields90-T.Mason).
UTAH
Utes
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 32 for 7 yards. Team penalty on ARI Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTH 32.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 47(14:40 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon to ARI 44 for 9 yards (17-J.Whittaker). Team penalty on UTH Holding 10 yards enforced at ARI 44.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 11 - UTAH 46(14:25 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to ARI 50 for 4 yards (90-T.Mason).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 50(13:42 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to ARI 41 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 41(13:06 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Dixon.
|
+41 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 41(12:59 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:50 - 3rd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Downs (6 plays, 32 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:50 - 3rd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(12:50 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 46 for 21 yards (1-J.Johnson).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 46(12:34 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to UTH 44 for 10 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 44(12:23 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to UTH 43 for 1 yard (13-F.Bernard).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARIZ 43(11:57 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Peterson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ARIZ 43(11:51 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Taylor.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 9 - ARIZ 43(11:47 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate incomplete.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (9 plays, 57 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(11:41 - 3rd) 25-J.Dixon to ARI 45 for 12 yards (25-J.Dixon). Penalty on UTH 45-S.Nacua Holding 10 yards enforced at ARI 45.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 8 - UTAH 45(11:30 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to ARI 46 for 9 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(10:50 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to ARI 32 for 14 yards (2-L.Burns).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(10:50 - 3rd) Penalty on ARI 92-K.Barrs Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARI 32. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 17(10:23 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to ARI 13 for 4 yards (7-C.Schooler4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 13(9:43 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to ARI 7 for 6 yards (8-A.Pandy). Penalty on UTH 69-S.Moala Chop block 15 yards enforced at ARI 13. No Play.
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 21 - UTAH 28(9:14 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to ARI 1 for 27 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 1 - UTAH 1(8:36 - 3rd) Penalty on UTH 89-C.Fortheringham False start 5 yards enforced at ARI 1. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - UTAH 6(8:12 - 3rd) 80-B.Kuithe runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:08 - 3rd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Downs (10 plays, 39 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:08 - 3rd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 23 for 23 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 23(8:02 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate complete to 81-B.Wolma. 81-B.Wolma to ARI 27 for 4 yards (28-J.Guidry).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 27(7:39 - 3rd) 33-N.Tilford to ARI 27 for no gain (6-B.Anae).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 27(7:14 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham pushed ob at ARI 35 for 8 yards (14-J.Nurse).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(6:57 - 3rd) 20-D.Smith to ARI 36 for 1 yard (13-F.Bernard).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZ 36(6:27 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate scrambles to ARI 40 for 4 yards (13-F.Bernard).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - ARIZ 40(6:02 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Joiner. Penalty on UTH 13-F.Bernard Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ARI 40. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(5:53 - 3rd) 33-N.Tilford to UTH 43 for 2 yards (92-M.Tupai).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 43(5:20 - 3rd) 33-N.Tilford to UTH 41 for 2 yards (6-B.Anae).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 41(4:39 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to UTH 39 for 2 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 4 - ARIZ 39(3:58 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to UTH 38 for 1 yard (14-J.Nurse).
UTAH
Utes
- Interception (7 plays, -35 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(3:52 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 44 for 6 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - UTAH 44(3:16 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to ARI 29 for 27 yards (7-C.Schooler). Penalty on UTH 55-N.Ford Holding 10 yards enforced at UTH 44. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - UTAH 34(2:44 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 37 for 3 yards (91-F.Connolly).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - UTAH 37(2:44 - 3rd) Penalty on ARI 5-C.Young Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UTH 37. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(2:14 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to ARI 34 for 14 yards (6-S.Young).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 34(1:34 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to ARI 23 for 11 yards (31-T.Cooper).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 23(0:52 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Simpkins INTERCEPTED by 2-L.Burns at ARI End Zone. 2-L.Burns to ARI 3 for 3 yards (85-H.Thedford).
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 3(0:40 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 5 for 2 yards (6-B.Anae).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 5(0:08 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Casteel.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARIZ 5(0:02 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 4 for -1 yard (95-M.Haynes).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - ARIZ 4(15:00 - 4th) 19-K.Ostendorp punts 53 yards from ARI 4. 3-D.Simpkins to ARI 18 for 39 yards (23-G.Brightwell).
UTAH
Utes
- TD (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 18(14:44 - 4th) 8-D.Vickers to ARI 10 for 8 yards (1-T.Fields).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAH 10(14:07 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to ARI 12 for -2 yards (90-T.Mason).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAH 12(13:26 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 89-C.Fortheringham. 89-C.Fortheringham to ARI 1 for 11 yards (6-S.Young).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - UTAH 1(12:51 - 4th) 4-T.Green runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:47 - 4th) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:47 - 4th) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35. 11-T.Cunningham 21-J.Taylor to ARI 22 for no gain (6-B.Anae).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 22(12:38 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell to ARI 22 for no gain (6-B.Anae).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 22(12:10 - 4th) 33-N.Tilford to ARI 20 for -2 yards (13-F.Bernard).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ARIZ 20(11:34 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - ARIZ 20(11:31 - 4th) 26-M.Aragon punts 45 yards from ARI 20 to UTH 35 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (7 plays, 19 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(11:24 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 42 for 7 yards (31-T.Cooper).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAH 42(10:42 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 44 for 2 yards (51-L.Anderson).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 44(10:00 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to ARI 47 for 9 yards (37-X.Bell).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 47(9:19 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 8-D.Vickers. 8-D.Vickers to ARI 38 for 9 yards (3-J.Wallace).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UTAH 38(8:38 - 4th) 5-J.Wilmore to ARI 38 for no gain (9-D.Coleman).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 38(7:54 - 4th) 5-J.Wilmore to ARI 41 for -3 yards (6-S.Young9-D.Coleman).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - UTAH 41(7:06 - 4th) Team penalty on UTH Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ARI 41. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - UTAH 46(7:06 - 4th) 33-B.Lennon punts 31 yards from ARI 46 to the ARI 15 downed by 5-T.Lewis.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- TD (12 plays, 85 yards, 5:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 15(6:50 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 18-C.Peterson. 18-C.Peterson to ARI 31 for 16 yards (31-J. Broughton).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 31(6:24 - 4th) 6-M.Wiley to ARI 34 for 3 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZ 34(5:55 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 18-C.Peterson. 18-C.Peterson to ARI 46 for 12 yards (10-R.Hubert).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 46(5:33 - 4th) 6-M.Wiley to UTH 50 for 4 yards (55-A.Mata'afa92-M.Tupai).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 50(5:21 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Berryhill.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 50(5:09 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to UTH 46 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARIZ 46(4:27 - 4th) 33-N.Tilford to UTH 41 for 5 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(3:51 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 18-C.Peterson. 18-C.Peterson to UTH 10 for 31 yards (31-J. Broughton).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 10(3:21 - 4th) 33-N.Tilford to UTH 11 for -1 yard (24-S.Lund).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ARIZ 11(2:40 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Berryhill.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - ARIZ 11(2:34 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 18-C.Peterson. 18-C.Peterson to UTH 7 for 4 yards (22-V.Davis).
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 7 - ARIZ 7(1:58 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell scrambles runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:50 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
UTAH
Utes
- End of Game (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:50 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(1:50 - 4th) Penalty on UTH 85-H.Thedford False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - UTAH 20(1:50 - 4th) 4-T.Green to UTH 20 for no gain (51-L.Anderson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - UTAH 20(1:08 - 4th) 4-T.Green to UTH 24 for 4 yards (51-L.Anderson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - UTAH 24(0:23 - 4th) 4-T.Green to UTH 28 for 4 yards (91-F.Connolly9-D.Coleman).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|11
|Rushing
|14
|4
|Passing
|10
|6
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|2-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|508
|191
|Total Plays
|74
|52
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|297
|61
|Rush Attempts
|50
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|2.4
|Net Yards Passing
|211
|130
|Comp. - Att.
|20-24
|14-27
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|11-110
|4-60
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-31.0
|6-42.7
|Return Yards
|56
|73
|Punts - Returns
|2-56
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-70
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|211
|PASS YDS
|130
|
|
|297
|RUSH YDS
|61
|
|
|508
|TOTAL YDS
|191
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Huntley 1 QB
|T. Huntley
|19/23
|211
|1
|1
|
J. Shelley 15 QB
|J. Shelley
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Moss 2 RB
|Z. Moss
|26
|203
|1
|41
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
D. Brumfield 6 RB
|D. Brumfield
|6
|19
|0
|9
|
D. Vickers 8 WR
|D. Vickers
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
J. Wilmore 5 RB
|J. Wilmore
|4
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Green 4 RB
|T. Green
|4
|9
|1
|4
|
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
|Br. Kuithe
|2
|9
|2
|6
|
T. Huntley 1 QB
|T. Huntley
|4
|7
|0
|11
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
|Br. Kuithe
|4
|81
|0
|29
|
D. Simpkins 3 WR
|D. Simpkins
|4
|34
|1
|14
|
Z. Moss 2 RB
|Z. Moss
|4
|32
|0
|15
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|3
|29
|0
|12
|
D. Vickers 8 WR
|D. Vickers
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
|C. Fotheringham
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Nacua 45 WR
|S. Nacua
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
F. Bernard 13 LB
|F. Bernard
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anae 6 DE
|B. Anae
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Burgess 26 DB
|T. Burgess
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 23 DB
|J. Blackmon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broughton 31 DB
|J. Broughton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nurse 14 DB
|J. Nurse
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 1 DB
|J. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Moala 98 DT
|V. Moala
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guidry 28 DB
|J. Guidry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tupai 92 DE
|M. Tupai
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lewis 5 DB
|T. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tafua 42 DE
|M. Tafua
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lund 24 LB
|S. Lund
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haynes 95 DE
|M. Haynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hubert 10 DB
|R. Hubert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mata'afa 55 LB
|A. Mata'afa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Davis 22 DB
|V. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 20 LB
|D. Lloyd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fotu 99 DT
|L. Fotu
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Lennon 33 P
|B. Lennon
|1
|31.0
|1
|31
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Simpkins 3 WR
|D. Simpkins
|2
|28.0
|39
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|8/16
|96
|0
|0
|
K. Tate 14 QB
|K. Tate
|6/11
|39
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|10
|33
|0
|10
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
N. Tilford 33 RB
|N. Tilford
|6
|6
|0
|5
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|4
|5
|1
|7
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
|G. Brightwell
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Tate 14 QB
|K. Tate
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Da. Smith 20 RB
|Da. Smith
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Peterson 18 WR
|C. Peterson
|4
|63
|0
|31
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
B. Curry 2 WR
|B. Curry
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
B. Wolma 81 TE
|B. Wolma
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Casteel 5 WR
|B. Casteel
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Johnson 9 WR
|J. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
|S. Berryhill III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Pandy 8 LB
|A. Pandy
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Schooler 7 LB
|C. Schooler
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Fields II 1 LB
|T. Fields II
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whittaker 17 CB
|J. Whittaker
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mason 90 DL
|T. Mason
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Young Jr. 6 S
|S. Young Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Anderson III 51 LB
|L. Anderson III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 31 S
|T. Cooper
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Burns 2 CB
|L. Burns
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
F. Connolly 91 DT
|F. Connolly
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman 9 LB
|D. Coleman
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Belknap 86 DE
|J. Belknap
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 3 S
|J. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barrs 92 DT
|K. Barrs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Bell 37 S
|X. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Havrisik 43 K
|L. Havrisik
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Aragon 26 P
|M. Aragon
|3
|39.0
|0
|45
|
K. Ostendorp 19 P
|K. Ostendorp
|3
|46.3
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|2
|14.5
|25
|0
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|1
|41.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
