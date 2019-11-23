|
|
|CSTCAR
|LAMON
Evans, Johnson lead UL Monroe to 45-42 win over Chanticleers
MONROE, La. (AP) Caleb Evans threw for two touchdowns and Josh Johnson ran for two more as Louisiana Monroe rallied to get past Coastal Carolina 45-42 on Saturday night.
Louisiana Monroe (5-6, 4-3 Sun Belt) took a 21-14 lead into the break and was ahead 31-28 going into the final quarter. The Chanticleers took their first lead since early in the first stanza when Fred Payton hit Reese White on a 41-yard scoring strike to go ahead 35-31 with 12:17 remaining in the game.
Both teams added another score with Coastal Carolina ahead 42-38 before Evans hit Zach Jackson in stride for a 34-yard touchdown for the final score with 6:47 left.
Evans threw for 346 yards on 19-of-33 passing. Markis McCray hauled in three of those for 114 yards with one going for 98 yards and a score to set a school record for the longest pass play.
Evans has totaled over 9,000 yards passing and 11,000 total yards in his career.
Johnson rushed for 129 yards on 19 carries.
CJ Marable led Coastal Carolina (4-7, 1-6), rushing for 172 yards and two TDs. Payton threw for 158 yards and three scores.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 23 for -2 yards (7-C.Sisco).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 23(14:33 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 38 for 15 yards (7-C.Sisco15-A.Hawley).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(14:02 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 41 for 3 yards (4-R.Harding7-C.Sisco).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 41(13:23 - 1st) Penalty on ULM 48-L.Shaw Offside 5 yards enforced at CC 41. No Play.
|
+51 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 46(13:09 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 8-L.Collins. 8-L.Collins to ULM 3 for 51 yards (21-C.Straughter).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - CSTCAR 3(12:36 - 1st) 1-C.Marable runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:32 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (5 plays, 67 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:32 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 61 yards from CC 35. 12-M.McCray to ULM 33 for 29 yards (21-E.Stiemke).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 33(12:25 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh runs ob at CC 48 for 19 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 48(12:08 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to CC 30 for 18 yards (26-B.Matts23-D.Bush).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 30(11:46 - 1st) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 30(11:40 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to CC 12 for 18 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 12(11:17 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:11 - 1st) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (8 plays, 34 yards, 4:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:11 - 1st) 31-J.Meeks kicks 62 yards from ULM 35. 19-K.Tyler to CC 17 for 14 yards (39-B.Bell42-H.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 17(11:08 - 1st) Penalty on ULM 36-D.Claiborne Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CC 17.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 32(11:08 - 1st) 28-J.Hairston to CC 39 for 7 yards (1-T.Glass7-C.Sisco).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 39(11:08 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to ULM 47 for 14 yards (7-C.Sisco21-C.Straughter).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 47(10:38 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to ULM 42 for 5 yards (1-T.Glass).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 42(10:00 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to ULM 40 for 2 yards (7-C.Sisco).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 40(9:30 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to ULM 35 for 5 yards (5-K.Starks).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(9:00 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to ULM 36 for -1 yard (1-T.Glass).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 36(8:25 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to ULM 35 for 1 yard (32-C.Day7-C.Sisco).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(7:45 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to ULM 34 for 1 yard (7-C.Sisco).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - CSTCAR 34(6:15 - 1st) 37-M.Prosser punts 32 yards from ULM 34 Downed at the ULM 2.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:55 - 1st) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(5:55 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to CC 32 for 7 yards (29-L.Latin).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 32(5:15 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 36 for 4 yards (8-K.Reynaud23-N.Ingram).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(4:45 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 8-L.Collins. 8-L.Collins to CC 45 for 9 yards (21-C.Straughter).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 45(4:00 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 50 for 5 yards (34-J.Veasley).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 50(3:28 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to ULM 38 for 12 yards (29-L.Latin).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(3:15 - 1st) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at ULM 34 for 4 yards (5-K.Starks).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 34(2:21 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 23-R.White. 23-R.White pushed ob at ULM 17 for 17 yards (4-R.Harding).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 17(1:46 - 1st) 23-R.White to ULM 16 for 1 yard (5-K.Starks).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 16(1:04 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:57 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:57 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 60 yards from CC 35. 12-M.McCray to ULM 24 for 19 yards (21-E.Stiemke13-D.Fountain).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 24(0:52 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson pushed ob at ULM 25 for 1 yard (13-C.Kryst).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAMON 25(0:30 - 1st) 12-M.McCray to ULM 33 for 8 yards (23-D.Bush26-B.Matts).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 33(15:00 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans runs ob at ULM 41 for 8 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 41(14:42 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans sacked at ULM 29 for -12 yards FUMBLES (9-T.Jackson). 77-T.Ellison to ULM 15 for no gain.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 36 - LAMON 15(13:52 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to ULM 26 for 11 yards (4-C.Evans13-C.Kryst).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 25 - LAMON 26(13:15 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to ULM 37 for 11 yards (25-L.Paul23-D.Bush).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - LAMON 37(12:40 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter punts 39 yards from ULM 37 to CC 24 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(12:31 - 2nd) 28-J.Hairston to CC 24 for no gain (7-C.Sisco16-I.White).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(11:57 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Tyler.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(11:51 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 31 for 7 yards (10-T.Webster).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 31(11:04 - 2nd) 37-M.Prosser punts 43 yards from CC 31. 14-P.Carter to ULM 26 for no gain (31-B.Pinson).
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (6 plays, 74 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 26(10:55 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 30 for 4 yards (41-M.Olufemi).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 30(10:30 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson pushed ob at ULM 37 for 7 yards (13-C.Kryst25-L.Paul).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 37(10:09 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 40 for 3 yards (25-L.Paul).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 40(9:40 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson pushed ob at CC 40 for 20 yards (26-B.Matts).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 40(9:20 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 10-J.Bloomfield. 10-J.Bloomfield to CC 10 for 30 yards (11-K.Burton).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 10(9:00 - 2nd) 33-A.Vaughn runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:52 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Interception (11 plays, 3 yards, 6:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:52 - 2nd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(8:24 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 35 for 10 yards (7-C.Sisco1-T.Glass).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(7:38 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 40 for 5 yards (32-C.Day7-C.Sisco).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 40(7:08 - 2nd) 23-R.White to CC 45 for 5 yards (7-C.Sisco32-C.Day).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(6:23 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to ULM 49 for 6 yards (7-C.Sisco).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 49(5:37 - 2nd) 23-R.White to ULM 48 for 1 yard (58-D.Louis).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 48(5:37 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable runs ob at ULM 39 for 9 yards. Penalty on CC 4-I.Likely Holding 10 yards enforced at ULM 39.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 49(5:08 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to ULM 47 for 2 yards (7-C.Sisco).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - CSTCAR 47(4:23 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to ULM 44 for 3 yards (7-C.Sisco).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(3:46 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to ULM 44 for no gain (7-C.Sisco). Penalty on ULM 5-K.Starks Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ULM 44.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(3:08 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Tyler.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(3:00 - 2nd) 28-J.Hairston to ULM 28 for 1 yard (7-C.Sisco).
|
Int
|
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 28(2:15 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Collins INTERCEPTED by 7-C.Sisco at ULM 27. 7-C.Sisco to ULM 27 for no gain (4-I.Likely).
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 27(2:08 - 2nd) 12-M.McCray to ULM 30 for 3 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 30(1:50 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 7 - LAMON 30(1:46 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans scrambles to CC 49 for 21 yards (8-D.Kelly).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 49(1:30 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 12-M.McCray.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 49(1:22 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Carter.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAMON 49(1:17 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Jackson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - LAMON 49(1:08 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter punts 34 yards from CC 49 to CC 15 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Halftime (4 plays, 5 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 15(1:00 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 20 for 5 yards (10-T.Webster).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 20(0:40 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 3-T.Holmes. 3-T.Holmes to CC 23 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 23(0:15 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 24 for 1 yard (7-C.Sisco5-K.Starks).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 24(0:07 - 2nd) Penalty on CC 28-J.Hairston False start 4 yards enforced at CC 24. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 20(0:07 - 2nd) 37-M.Prosser punts 59 yards from CC 20 Downed at the ULM 21.
LAMON
Warhawks
- FG (12 plays, 26 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 54 yards from CC 35. 12-M.McCray to ULM 22 for 11 yards (5-S.Watkins).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 22(14:53 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 36 for 14 yards (11-K.Burton23-D.Bush).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(14:35 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Bloomfield.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 36(14:29 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 35 for -1 yard (25-L.Paul34-T.Gallagher).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 11 - LAMON 35(13:58 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to CC 46 for 19 yards (34-T.Gallagher26-B.Matts).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 46(13:36 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson pushed ob at CC 34 for 12 yards (26-B.Matts4-C.Evans).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 34(13:12 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-C.Kryst at CC 34. 13-C.Kryst to CC 34 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 34(13:12 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 34(13:06 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to CC 25 for 9 yards (12-R.Lee26-B.Matts).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 25(12:40 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to CC 24 for 1 yard (25-L.Paul).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 24(12:11 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 24(12:05 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to CC 20 for 4 yards (52-C.Brewer).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LAMON 20(11:27 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 12-M.McCray.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - LAMON 20(11:23 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:19 - 3rd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(11:19 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable pushed ob at CC 31 for 6 yards (1-T.Glass).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 31(10:52 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 34 for 3 yards (4-R.Harding58-D.Louis).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 34(10:21 - 3rd) 28-J.Hairston to CC 37 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(9:54 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 39 for 2 yards (9-S.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 39(9:17 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 39(9:15 - 3rd) Penalty on ULM 5-K.Starks Offside 5 yards enforced at CC 39. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 44(9:15 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton to CC 44 for no gain (5-K.Starks4-R.Harding).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 44(9:00 - 3rd) 52-C.Brewer to CC 48 for 4 yards (24-K.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(8:21 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Denmark.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(8:15 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to ULM 29 for 23 yards (6-K.Swinney).
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(7:41 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:35 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:35 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 44 yards from CC 35 out of bounds at the ULM 21.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(7:35 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 33 for -2 yards (13-C.Kryst).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - LAMON 33(7:05 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Johnson.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - LAMON 33(7:00 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans scrambles to ULM 47 for 14 yards. Penalty on ULM 64-E.Thomas Holding 10 yards enforced at ULM 33. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 22 - LAMON 23(6:33 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to ULM 34 for 11 yards (11-K.Burton).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - LAMON 34(5:55 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter punts 38 yards from ULM 34. 19-K.Tyler runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(5:55 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(5:38 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 60 yards from CC 35. 12-M.McCray to ULM 33 for 28 yards (19-W.Stewart).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(5:33 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 42 for 9 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 42(5:09 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans runs ob at CC 49 for 9 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(4:44 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh pushed ob at CC 43 for 6 yards (13-C.Kryst).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 43(4:18 - 3rd) 33-A.Vaughn to CC 44 for -1 yard (6-S.Johnson9-T.Jackson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 44(3:39 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to CC 39 for 5 yards (11-K.Burton).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(3:03 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to CC 36 for 3 yards (52-C.Brewer23-D.Bush).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 36(2:28 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to CC 32 for 4 yards (34-T.Gallagher9-T.Jackson).
|
+32 YD
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 32(1:59 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:52 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 4:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:52 - 3rd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(1:52 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton to CC 31 for 6 yards (16-I.White).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAMON 31(1:20 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 35 for 4 yards (6-K.Swinney16-I.White).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(0:43 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Collins.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 35(0:34 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 44 for 9 yards (6-K.Swinney7-C.Sisco).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 44(15:00 - 4th) 23-R.White to CC 48 for 4 yards (16-I.White48-L.Shaw).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 48(14:27 - 4th) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Collins.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 48(14:20 - 4th) 9-F.Payton to ULM 49 for 3 yards (34-J.Veasley5-K.Starks).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - LAMON 49(13:37 - 4th) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at ULM 37 for 12 yards (10-T.Webster).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 37(13:09 - 4th) 9-F.Payton to ULM 41 FUMBLES (58-D.Louis). 1-C.Marable to ULM 41 for no gain.
|
+41 YD
|
2 & 14 - LAMON 41(13:27 - 4th) 9-F.Payton complete to 23-R.White. 23-R.White runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:17 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (2 plays, 90 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:17 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(12:17 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to ULM 29 for 4 yards (13-C.Kryst). Penalty on CC 4-C.Evans Holding 10 yards enforced at ULM 25. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(12:08 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 41 for 6 yards (52-C.Brewer).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 41(11:40 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 46 for 5 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(11:15 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(11:05 - 4th) 33-A.Vaughn to ULM 50 for 4 yards (6-S.Johnson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 50(10:17 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to CC 43 for 7 yards (12-R.Lee).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(9:46 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(9:41 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 33-A.Vaughn. 33-A.Vaughn runs ob at CC 39 for 4 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 39(9:04 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to CC 27 for 12 yards (13-C.Kryst).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(8:55 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson pushed ob at CC 26 for 1 yard (25-L.Paul13-C.Kryst).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 26(8:21 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 26(8:15 - 4th) 6-C.Evans to CC 12 for 14 yards (34-T.Gallagher25-L.Paul).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 12(8:02 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:44 - 4th) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:44 - 4th) 31-J.Meeks kicks 40 yards from ULM 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 23-R.White.
|
+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(7:44 - 4th) 1-C.Marable runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:44 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(7:44 - 4th) Penalty on ULM 58-D.Louis Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CC 35. No Play.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:30 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 25 yards from CC 50 to ULM 25 fair catch by 88-T.Lamm.
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(7:30 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to CC 45 for 30 yards (13-C.Kryst11-K.Burton).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(7:13 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to CC 34 for 11 yards (13-C.Kryst8-D.Kelly).
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 34(6:58 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:47 - 4th) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Interception (5 plays, -3 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:47 - 4th) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(6:47 - 4th) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 28-J.Hairston.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 25(6:43 - 4th) 28-J.Hairston to CC 31 for 6 yards (44-T.Shelby9-S.Miller).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - LAMON 31(6:02 - 4th) 9-F.Payton sacked at CC 24 for -7 yards (5-K.Starks44-T.Shelby).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - LAMON 24(5:21 - 4th) 37-M.Prosser punts 49 yards from CC 24 to ULM 27 fair catch by 14-P.Carter.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Fumble (4 plays, -9 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(5:13 - 4th) 6-C.Evans to ULM 34 for 7 yards (11-K.Burton).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 34(4:27 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 38 for 4 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(3:45 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 43 for 5 yards (26-B.Matts).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 43(3:39 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 45 for 2 yards (40-M.Makins34-T.Gallagher).
|
Int
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 45(3:33 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson INTERCEPTED by 13-C.Kryst at CC 24. 13-C.Kryst to CC 24 for no gain (7-Z.Jackson).
LAMON
Warhawks
- End of Game (4 plays, -10 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 24(3:26 - 4th) 9-F.Payton sacked at CC 21 for -3 yards (48-L.Shaw5-K.Starks).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 13 - LAMON 21(3:14 - 4th) Penalty on CC 75-E.Howard False start 5 yards enforced at CC 21. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 18 - LAMON 16(2:50 - 4th) 9-F.Payton runs ob at CC 21 for 5 yards.
|
-6 YD
|
3 & 13 - LAMON 21(2:17 - 4th) 9-F.Payton to CC 15 FUMBLES. 16-I.White to CC 15 for no gain.
LAMON
Warhawks
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 15(2:11 - 4th) kneels at CC 16 for -1 yard.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - LAMON 16(1:29 - 4th) kneels at CC 18 for -2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - LAMON 17(0:46 - 4th) 6-C.Evans kneels at CC 18 for -1 yard. Team penalty on ULM False start 5 yards enforced at CC 18. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 18 - LAMON 23(0:40 - 4th) kneels at CC 25 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|27
|Rushing
|14
|13
|Passing
|7
|13
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|448
|537
|Total Plays
|67
|69
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|230
|217
|Rush Attempts
|45
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|218
|320
|Comp. - Att.
|14-22
|19-33
|Yards Per Pass
|9.9
|9.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-29
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.8
|3-37.0
|Return Yards
|86
|87
|Punts - Returns
|1-72
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-14
|4-87
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|218
|PASS YDS
|320
|
|
|230
|RUSH YDS
|217
|
|
|448
|TOTAL YDS
|537
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Payton 9 QB
|F. Payton
|10/16
|158
|3
|0
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|4/6
|64
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|18
|172
|2
|75
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|9
|32
|0
|10
|
J. Hairston 28 RB
|J. Hairston
|5
|17
|0
|7
|
R. White 23 RB
|R. White
|4
|11
|0
|5
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
F. Payton 9 QB
|F. Payton
|8
|-6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Collins Jr. 8 WR
|L. Collins Jr.
|2
|60
|0
|51
|
R. White 23 RB
|R. White
|2
|58
|1
|41
|
K. Tyler 19 WR
|K. Tyler
|3
|35
|1
|29
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|4
|27
|0
|14
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
T. Holmes 3 WR
|T. Holmes
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Denmark 17 WR
|S. Denmark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hairston 28 RB
|J. Hairston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Kryst 13 CB
|C. Kryst
|8-1
|0.0
|1
|
L. Paul 25 LB
|L. Paul
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gallagher 34 LB
|T. Gallagher
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Burton 11 S
|K. Burton
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matts 26 S
|B. Matts
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lee 12 LB
|R. Lee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 9 DE
|T. Jackson
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Johnson 6 NT
|S. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ci. Evans 4 LB
|Ci. Evans
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 23 CB
|D. Bush
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Olufemi 41 LB
|M. Olufemi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Makins 40 LB
|M. Makins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kelly 8 CB
|D. Kelly
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ch. Evans 45 LB
|Ch. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Prosser 37 K
|M. Prosser
|4
|45.8
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Tyler 19 WR
|K. Tyler
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Tyler 19 WR
|K. Tyler
|1
|72.0
|72
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Evans 6 QB
|C. Evans
|19/33
|346
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
|Jo. Johnson
|19
|129
|2
|20
|
C. Evans 6 QB
|C. Evans
|9
|69
|1
|32
|
A. Vaughn 33 RB
|A. Vaughn
|3
|13
|1
|10
|
M. McCray 12 WR
|M. McCray
|2
|11
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. McCray 12 WR
|M. McCray
|3
|114
|1
|98
|
Z. Jackson 7 WR
|Z. Jackson
|4
|72
|1
|34
|
J. Pederson 86 TE
|J. Pederson
|3
|60
|0
|30
|
J. Hodoh 18 WR
|J. Hodoh
|4
|47
|0
|19
|
J. Bloomfield 84 WR
|J. Bloomfield
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
P. Carter Jr. 14 WR
|P. Carter Jr.
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
A. Vaughn 33 RB
|A. Vaughn
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
|Jo. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Jackson 2 WR
|M. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Sisco Jr. 7 LB
|C. Sisco Jr.
|14-5
|0.0
|1
|
K. Starks 5 DE
|K. Starks
|4-4
|1.0
|0
|
T. Glass 1 S
|T. Glass
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harding 4 LB
|R. Harding
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Webster 10 LB
|T. Webster
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swinney 6 S
|K. Swinney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. White Jr. 16 DE
|I. White Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Latin 29 S
|L. Latin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veasley 34 DL
|J. Veasley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Day 32 LB
|C. Day
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Louis Jr. 58 DE
|D. Louis Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Straughter 21 CB
|C. Straughter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reynaud 8 S
|K. Reynaud
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shelby 44 DE
|T. Shelby
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Miller 9 DE
|S. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 24 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Shaw 48 DL
|L. Shaw
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
N. Ingram 23 S
|N. Ingram
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawley 15 S
|A. Hawley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Porter 37 K
|J. Porter
|1/1
|37
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Porter 37 K
|J. Porter
|3
|37.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. McCray 12 WR
|M. McCray
|4
|21.8
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Carter Jr. 14 WR
|P. Carter Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
