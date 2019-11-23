Drive Chart
Evans, Johnson lead UL Monroe to 45-42 win over Chanticleers

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

MONROE, La. (AP) Caleb Evans threw for two touchdowns and Josh Johnson ran for two more as Louisiana Monroe rallied to get past Coastal Carolina 45-42 on Saturday night.

Louisiana Monroe (5-6, 4-3 Sun Belt) took a 21-14 lead into the break and was ahead 31-28 going into the final quarter. The Chanticleers took their first lead since early in the first stanza when Fred Payton hit Reese White on a 41-yard scoring strike to go ahead 35-31 with 12:17 remaining in the game.

Both teams added another score with Coastal Carolina ahead 42-38 before Evans hit Zach Jackson in stride for a 34-yard touchdown for the final score with 6:47 left.

Evans threw for 346 yards on 19-of-33 passing. Markis McCray hauled in three of those for 114 yards with one going for 98 yards and a score to set a school record for the longest pass play.

Evans has totaled over 9,000 yards passing and 11,000 total yards in his career.

Johnson rushed for 129 yards on 19 carries.

CJ Marable led Coastal Carolina (4-7, 1-6), rushing for 172 yards and two TDs. Payton threw for 158 yards and three scores.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 23 for -2 yards (7-C.Sisco).
+15 YD
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 23
(14:33 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 38 for 15 yards (7-C.Sisco15-A.Hawley).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38
(14:02 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 41 for 3 yards (4-R.Harding7-C.Sisco).
Penalty
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 41
(13:23 - 1st) Penalty on ULM 48-L.Shaw Offside 5 yards enforced at CC 41. No Play.
+51 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 46
(13:09 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 8-L.Collins. 8-L.Collins to ULM 3 for 51 yards (21-C.Straughter).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - CSTCAR 3
(12:36 - 1st) 1-C.Marable runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:32 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.

LAMON Warhawks
- TD (5 plays, 67 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:32 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 61 yards from CC 35. 12-M.McCray to ULM 33 for 29 yards (21-E.Stiemke).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 33
(12:25 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh runs ob at CC 48 for 19 yards.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 48
(12:08 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to CC 30 for 18 yards (26-B.Matts23-D.Bush).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 30
(11:46 - 1st) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 30
(11:40 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to CC 12 for 18 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 12
(11:17 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:11 - 1st) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (8 plays, 34 yards, 4:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:11 - 1st) 31-J.Meeks kicks 62 yards from ULM 35. 19-K.Tyler to CC 17 for 14 yards (39-B.Bell42-H.Smith).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 17
(11:08 - 1st) Penalty on ULM 36-D.Claiborne Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CC 17.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 32
(11:08 - 1st) 28-J.Hairston to CC 39 for 7 yards (1-T.Glass7-C.Sisco).
+14 YD
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 39
(11:08 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to ULM 47 for 14 yards (7-C.Sisco21-C.Straughter).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 47
(10:38 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to ULM 42 for 5 yards (1-T.Glass).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 42
(10:00 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to ULM 40 for 2 yards (7-C.Sisco).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 40
(9:30 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to ULM 35 for 5 yards (5-K.Starks).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35
(9:00 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to ULM 36 for -1 yard (1-T.Glass).
+1 YD
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 36
(8:25 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to ULM 35 for 1 yard (32-C.Day7-C.Sisco).
+1 YD
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 35
(7:45 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to ULM 34 for 1 yard (7-C.Sisco).
Punt
4 & 9 - CSTCAR 34
(6:15 - 1st) 37-M.Prosser punts 32 yards from ULM 34 Downed at the ULM 2.

LAMON Warhawks
- TD (1 plays, 98 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
+98 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 2
(6:07 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray runs 98 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:55 - 1st) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:55 - 1st) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(5:55 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to CC 32 for 7 yards (29-L.Latin).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 32
(5:15 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 36 for 4 yards (8-K.Reynaud23-N.Ingram).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36
(4:45 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 8-L.Collins. 8-L.Collins to CC 45 for 9 yards (21-C.Straughter).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 45
(4:00 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 50 for 5 yards (34-J.Veasley).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 50
(3:28 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to ULM 38 for 12 yards (29-L.Latin).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38
(3:15 - 1st) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at ULM 34 for 4 yards (5-K.Starks).
+17 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 34
(2:21 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 23-R.White. 23-R.White pushed ob at ULM 17 for 17 yards (4-R.Harding).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 17
(1:46 - 1st) 23-R.White to ULM 16 for 1 yard (5-K.Starks).
+16 YD
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 16
(1:04 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:57 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.

LAMON Warhawks
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:57 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 60 yards from CC 35. 12-M.McCray to ULM 24 for 19 yards (21-E.Stiemke13-D.Fountain).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 24
(0:52 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson pushed ob at ULM 25 for 1 yard (13-C.Kryst).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - LAMON 25
(0:30 - 1st) 12-M.McCray to ULM 33 for 8 yards (23-D.Bush26-B.Matts).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - LAMON 33
(15:00 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans runs ob at ULM 41 for 8 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - LAMON 41
(14:42 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans sacked at ULM 29 for -12 yards FUMBLES (9-T.Jackson). 77-T.Ellison to ULM 15 for no gain.
+11 YD
2 & 36 - LAMON 15
(13:52 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to ULM 26 for 11 yards (4-C.Evans13-C.Kryst).
+11 YD
3 & 25 - LAMON 26
(13:15 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to ULM 37 for 11 yards (25-L.Paul23-D.Bush).
Punt
4 & 14 - LAMON 37
(12:40 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter punts 39 yards from ULM 37 to CC 24 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24
(12:31 - 2nd) 28-J.Hairston to CC 24 for no gain (7-C.Sisco16-I.White).
No Gain
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 24
(11:57 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Tyler.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 24
(11:51 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 31 for 7 yards (10-T.Webster).
Punt
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 31
(11:04 - 2nd) 37-M.Prosser punts 43 yards from CC 31. 14-P.Carter to ULM 26 for no gain (31-B.Pinson).

LAMON Warhawks
- TD (6 plays, 74 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 26
(10:55 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 30 for 4 yards (41-M.Olufemi).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 30
(10:30 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson pushed ob at ULM 37 for 7 yards (13-C.Kryst25-L.Paul).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 37
(10:09 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 40 for 3 yards (25-L.Paul).
+20 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 40
(9:40 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson pushed ob at CC 40 for 20 yards (26-B.Matts).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 40
(9:20 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 10-J.Bloomfield. 10-J.Bloomfield to CC 10 for 30 yards (11-K.Burton).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 10
(9:00 - 2nd) 33-A.Vaughn runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:52 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Interception (11 plays, 3 yards, 6:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:52 - 2nd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(8:24 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 35 for 10 yards (7-C.Sisco1-T.Glass).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35
(7:38 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 40 for 5 yards (32-C.Day7-C.Sisco).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 40
(7:08 - 2nd) 23-R.White to CC 45 for 5 yards (7-C.Sisco32-C.Day).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45
(6:23 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to ULM 49 for 6 yards (7-C.Sisco).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 49
(5:37 - 2nd) 23-R.White to ULM 48 for 1 yard (58-D.Louis).
+9 YD
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 48
(5:37 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable runs ob at ULM 39 for 9 yards. Penalty on CC 4-I.Likely Holding 10 yards enforced at ULM 39.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 49
(5:08 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to ULM 47 for 2 yards (7-C.Sisco).
+3 YD
4 & 2 - CSTCAR 47
(4:23 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to ULM 44 for 3 yards (7-C.Sisco).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44
(3:46 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to ULM 44 for no gain (7-C.Sisco). Penalty on ULM 5-K.Starks Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ULM 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29
(3:08 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Tyler.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 29
(3:00 - 2nd) 28-J.Hairston to ULM 28 for 1 yard (7-C.Sisco).
Int
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 28
(2:15 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Collins INTERCEPTED by 7-C.Sisco at ULM 27. 7-C.Sisco to ULM 27 for no gain (4-I.Likely).

LAMON Warhawks
- Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 27
(2:08 - 2nd) 12-M.McCray to ULM 30 for 3 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
No Gain
2 & 7 - LAMON 30
(1:50 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
+21 YD
3 & 7 - LAMON 30
(1:46 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans scrambles to CC 49 for 21 yards (8-D.Kelly).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 49
(1:30 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 12-M.McCray.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 49
(1:22 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Carter.
No Gain
3 & 10 - LAMON 49
(1:17 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Jackson.
Punt
4 & 10 - LAMON 49
(1:08 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter punts 34 yards from CC 49 to CC 15 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Halftime (4 plays, 5 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 15
(1:00 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 20 for 5 yards (10-T.Webster).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 20
(0:40 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 3-T.Holmes. 3-T.Holmes to CC 23 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 23
(0:15 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 24 for 1 yard (7-C.Sisco5-K.Starks).
Penalty
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 24
(0:07 - 2nd) Penalty on CC 28-J.Hairston False start 4 yards enforced at CC 24. No Play.
Punt
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 20
(0:07 - 2nd) 37-M.Prosser punts 59 yards from CC 20 Downed at the ULM 21.

LAMON Warhawks
- FG (12 plays, 26 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 54 yards from CC 35. 12-M.McCray to ULM 22 for 11 yards (5-S.Watkins).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 22
(14:53 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 36 for 14 yards (11-K.Burton23-D.Bush).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 36
(14:35 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Bloomfield.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 36
(14:29 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 35 for -1 yard (25-L.Paul34-T.Gallagher).
+19 YD
3 & 11 - LAMON 35
(13:58 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to CC 46 for 19 yards (34-T.Gallagher26-B.Matts).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 46
(13:36 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson pushed ob at CC 34 for 12 yards (26-B.Matts4-C.Evans).
Int
1 & 10 - LAMON 34
(13:12 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-C.Kryst at CC 34. 13-C.Kryst to CC 34 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 34
(13:12 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 34
(13:06 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to CC 25 for 9 yards (12-R.Lee26-B.Matts).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - LAMON 25
(12:40 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to CC 24 for 1 yard (25-L.Paul).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 24
(12:11 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 24
(12:05 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to CC 20 for 4 yards (52-C.Brewer).
No Gain
3 & 6 - LAMON 20
(11:27 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 12-M.McCray.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - LAMON 20
(11:23 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter 38 yards Field Goal is Good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:19 - 3rd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(11:19 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable pushed ob at CC 31 for 6 yards (1-T.Glass).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 31
(10:52 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 34 for 3 yards (4-R.Harding58-D.Louis).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 34
(10:21 - 3rd) 28-J.Hairston to CC 37 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37
(9:54 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 39 for 2 yards (9-S.Miller).
No Gain
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 39
(9:17 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
Penalty
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 39
(9:15 - 3rd) Penalty on ULM 5-K.Starks Offside 5 yards enforced at CC 39. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 44
(9:15 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton to CC 44 for no gain (5-K.Starks4-R.Harding).
+4 YD
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 44
(9:00 - 3rd) 52-C.Brewer to CC 48 for 4 yards (24-K.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48
(8:21 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Denmark.
+23 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 48
(8:15 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to ULM 29 for 23 yards (6-K.Swinney).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29
(7:41 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:35 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.

LAMON Warhawks
- TD (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:35 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 44 yards from CC 35 out of bounds at the ULM 21.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 35
(7:35 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 33 for -2 yards (13-C.Kryst).
No Gain
2 & 12 - LAMON 33
(7:05 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Johnson.
Penalty
3 & 12 - LAMON 33
(7:00 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans scrambles to ULM 47 for 14 yards. Penalty on ULM 64-E.Thomas Holding 10 yards enforced at ULM 33. No Play.
+11 YD
3 & 22 - LAMON 23
(6:33 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to ULM 34 for 11 yards (11-K.Burton).
Punt
4 & 11 - LAMON 34
(5:55 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter punts 38 yards from ULM 34. 19-K.Tyler runs 72 yards for a touchdown.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:55 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
Kickoff
(5:38 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 60 yards from CC 35. 12-M.McCray to ULM 33 for 28 yards (19-W.Stewart).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33
(5:33 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 42 for 9 yards (9-T.Jackson).
+9 YD
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 42
(5:09 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans runs ob at CC 49 for 9 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49
(4:44 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh pushed ob at CC 43 for 6 yards (13-C.Kryst).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 43
(4:18 - 3rd) 33-A.Vaughn to CC 44 for -1 yard (6-S.Johnson9-T.Jackson).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 44
(3:39 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to CC 39 for 5 yards (11-K.Burton).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39
(3:03 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to CC 36 for 3 yards (52-C.Brewer23-D.Bush).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 36
(2:28 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to CC 32 for 4 yards (34-T.Gallagher9-T.Jackson).
+32 YD
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 32
(1:59 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:52 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.

LAMON Warhawks
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 4:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:52 - 3rd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(1:52 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton to CC 31 for 6 yards (16-I.White).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - LAMON 31
(1:20 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 35 for 4 yards (6-K.Swinney16-I.White).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 35
(0:43 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Collins.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 35
(0:34 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 44 for 9 yards (6-K.Swinney7-C.Sisco).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - LAMON 44
(15:00 - 4th) 23-R.White to CC 48 for 4 yards (16-I.White48-L.Shaw).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 48
(14:27 - 4th) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Collins.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 48
(14:20 - 4th) 9-F.Payton to ULM 49 for 3 yards (34-J.Veasley5-K.Starks).
+12 YD
3 & 7 - LAMON 49
(13:37 - 4th) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at ULM 37 for 12 yards (10-T.Webster).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 37
(13:09 - 4th) 9-F.Payton to ULM 41 FUMBLES (58-D.Louis). 1-C.Marable to ULM 41 for no gain.
+41 YD
2 & 14 - LAMON 41
(13:27 - 4th) 9-F.Payton complete to 23-R.White. 23-R.White runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:17 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- TD (2 plays, 90 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:17 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(12:17 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to ULM 29 for 4 yards (13-C.Kryst). Penalty on CC 4-C.Evans Holding 10 yards enforced at ULM 25. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35
(12:08 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 41 for 6 yards (52-C.Brewer).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 41
(11:40 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 46 for 5 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46
(11:15 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 46
(11:05 - 4th) 33-A.Vaughn to ULM 50 for 4 yards (6-S.Johnson).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 50
(10:17 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to CC 43 for 7 yards (12-R.Lee).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43
(9:46 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 43
(9:41 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 33-A.Vaughn. 33-A.Vaughn runs ob at CC 39 for 4 yards.
+12 YD
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 39
(9:04 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to CC 27 for 12 yards (13-C.Kryst).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 27
(8:55 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson pushed ob at CC 26 for 1 yard (25-L.Paul13-C.Kryst).
No Gain
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 26
(8:21 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
+14 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 26
(8:15 - 4th) 6-C.Evans to CC 12 for 14 yards (34-T.Gallagher25-L.Paul).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 12
(8:02 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:44 - 4th) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.

LAMON Warhawks
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:44 - 4th) 31-J.Meeks kicks 40 yards from ULM 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 23-R.White.
+75 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(7:44 - 4th) 1-C.Marable runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:44 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMON 35
(7:44 - 4th) Penalty on ULM 58-D.Louis Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CC 35. No Play.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:30 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 25 yards from CC 50 to ULM 25 fair catch by 88-T.Lamm.
+30 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(7:30 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to CC 45 for 30 yards (13-C.Kryst11-K.Burton).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45
(7:13 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to CC 34 for 11 yards (13-C.Kryst8-D.Kelly).
+34 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 34
(6:58 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:47 - 4th) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.

LAMON Warhawks
- Interception (5 plays, -3 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:47 - 4th) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(6:47 - 4th) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 28-J.Hairston.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 25
(6:43 - 4th) 28-J.Hairston to CC 31 for 6 yards (44-T.Shelby9-S.Miller).
Sack
3 & 4 - LAMON 31
(6:02 - 4th) 9-F.Payton sacked at CC 24 for -7 yards (5-K.Starks44-T.Shelby).
Punt
4 & 11 - LAMON 24
(5:21 - 4th) 37-M.Prosser punts 49 yards from CC 24 to ULM 27 fair catch by 14-P.Carter.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Fumble (4 plays, -9 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 27
(5:13 - 4th) 6-C.Evans to ULM 34 for 7 yards (11-K.Burton).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 34
(4:27 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 38 for 4 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38
(3:45 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 43 for 5 yards (26-B.Matts).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 43
(3:39 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 45 for 2 yards (40-M.Makins34-T.Gallagher).
Int
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 45
(3:33 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson INTERCEPTED by 13-C.Kryst at CC 24. 13-C.Kryst to CC 24 for no gain (7-Z.Jackson).

LAMON Warhawks
- End of Game (4 plays, -10 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - LAMON 24
(3:26 - 4th) 9-F.Payton sacked at CC 21 for -3 yards (48-L.Shaw5-K.Starks).
Penalty
2 & 13 - LAMON 21
(3:14 - 4th) Penalty on CC 75-E.Howard False start 5 yards enforced at CC 21. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 18 - LAMON 16
(2:50 - 4th) 9-F.Payton runs ob at CC 21 for 5 yards.
-6 YD
3 & 13 - LAMON 21
(2:17 - 4th) 9-F.Payton to CC 15 FUMBLES. 16-I.White to CC 15 for no gain.

LAMON Warhawks

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 15
(2:11 - 4th) kneels at CC 16 for -1 yard.
-2 YD
2 & 11 - LAMON 16
(1:29 - 4th) kneels at CC 18 for -2 yards.
Penalty
3 & 12 - LAMON 17
(0:46 - 4th) 6-C.Evans kneels at CC 18 for -1 yard. Team penalty on ULM False start 5 yards enforced at CC 18. No Play.
-2 YD
3 & 18 - LAMON 23
(0:40 - 4th) kneels at CC 25 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:47
37-J.Porter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
45
Touchdown 6:58
6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
00:43
pos
42
44
Point After TD 7:30
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
38
Touchdown 7:44
1-C.Marable runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
41
38
Point After TD 7:30
37-J.Porter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
38
Touchdown 7:50
8-J.Johnson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
65
yds
04:33
pos
35
37
Point After TD 12:17
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
31
Touchdown 12:27
9-F.Payton complete to 23-R.White. 23-R.White runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
01:18
pos
34
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:52
37-J.Porter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
31
Touchdown 1:59
6-C.Evans runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
67
yds
03:46
pos
28
30
Point After TD 5:38
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
24
Touchdown 5:55
37-J.Porter punts 38 yards from ULM 34. 19-K.Tyler runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
9
yds
01:40
pos
27
24
Point After TD 7:35
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 7:41
9-F.Payton complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
70
yds
03:44
pos
20
24
Field Goal 11:23
37-J.Porter 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
26
yds
03:37
pos
14
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:52
37-J.Porter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 9:00
33-A.Vaughn runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
74
yds
02:03
pos
14
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:57
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 1:04
9-F.Payton complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
04:58
pos
13
14
Point After TD 5:55
37-J.Porter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 6:07
6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray runs 98 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
98
yds
00:12
pos
7
13
Point After TD 11:11
37-J.Porter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 11:17
8-J.Johnson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
67
yds
01:21
pos
7
6
Point After TD 12:32
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:36
1-C.Marable runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
02:28
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 27
Rushing 14 13
Passing 7 13
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 4-12 9-15
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 448 537
Total Plays 67 69
Avg Gain 6.7 7.8
Net Yards Rushing 230 217
Rush Attempts 45 36
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 6.0
Net Yards Passing 218 320
Comp. - Att. 14-22 19-33
Yards Per Pass 9.9 9.7
Penalties - Yards 4-29 7-70
Touchdowns 6 6
Rushing TDs 2 4
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 4-45.8 3-37.0
Return Yards 86 87
Punts - Returns 1-72 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-14 4-87
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Chanticleers 4-7 140141442
Warhawks 5-6 147101445
JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium Monroe, Louisiana
 218 PASS YDS 320
230 RUSH YDS 217
448 TOTAL YDS 537
Chanticleers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Payton 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 158 3 0 207.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 158 3 0 207.3
F. Payton 10/16 158 3 0
B. Carpenter 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 64 0 1 122.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 64 0 1 122.9
B. Carpenter 4/6 64 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Marable 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 172 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 172 2
C. Marable 18 172 2 75
B. Carpenter 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 32 0
B. Carpenter 9 32 0 10
J. Hairston 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
J. Hairston 5 17 0 7
R. White 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
R. White 4 11 0 5
C. Brewer 52 DT
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Brewer 1 4 0 4
F. Payton 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -6 0
F. Payton 8 -6 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Collins Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 60 0
L. Collins Jr. 2 60 0 51
R. White 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 58 1
R. White 2 58 1 41
K. Tyler 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 1
K. Tyler 3 35 1 29
C. Marable 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
C. Marable 4 27 0 14
I. Likely 4 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
I. Likely 1 23 0 23
J. Heiligh 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 1
J. Heiligh 1 16 1 16
T. Holmes 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Holmes 1 3 0 3
S. Denmark 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Denmark 0 0 0 0
J. Hairston 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Hairston 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Kryst 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
C. Kryst 8-1 0.0 1
L. Paul 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
L. Paul 6-1 0.0 0
T. Gallagher 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
T. Gallagher 6-2 0.0 0
K. Burton 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Burton 5-1 0.0 0
B. Matts 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
B. Matts 4-3 0.0 0
C. Brewer 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Brewer 3-0 0.0 0
R. Lee 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Lee 2-0 0.0 0
T. Jackson 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
T. Jackson 2-2 1.0 0
S. Johnson 6 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
Ci. Evans 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ci. Evans 2-0 0.0 0
D. Bush 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
D. Bush 1-4 0.0 0
M. Olufemi 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Olufemi 1-0 0.0 0
M. Makins 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Makins 1-0 0.0 0
D. Kelly 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Kelly 1-1 0.0 0
Ch. Evans 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ch. Evans 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Biscardi 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/6
M. Biscardi 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Prosser 37 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 45.8 1
M. Prosser 4 45.8 1 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Tyler 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
K. Tyler 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Tyler 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 72.0 72 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 72.0 72 1
K. Tyler 1 72.0 72 1
Warhawks
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Evans 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 346 2 1 159.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 346 2 1 159.6
C. Evans 19/33 346 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 129 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 129 2
Jo. Johnson 19 129 2 20
C. Evans 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 69 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 69 1
C. Evans 9 69 1 32
A. Vaughn 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 1
A. Vaughn 3 13 1 10
M. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
M. McCray 2 11 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 114 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 114 1
M. McCray 3 114 1 98
Z. Jackson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 72 1
Z. Jackson 4 72 1 34
J. Pederson 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 60 0
J. Pederson 3 60 0 30
J. Hodoh 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 0
J. Hodoh 4 47 0 19
J. Bloomfield 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
J. Bloomfield 1 30 0 30
P. Carter Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
P. Carter Jr. 2 18 0 11
A. Vaughn 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Vaughn 1 4 0 4
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
Jo. Johnson 1 1 0 1
M. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Jackson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Sisco Jr. 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
14-5 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-5 1 0.0
C. Sisco Jr. 14-5 0.0 1
K. Starks 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 1.0
K. Starks 4-4 1.0 0
T. Glass 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Glass 4-1 0.0 0
R. Harding 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Harding 3-1 0.0 0
T. Webster 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Webster 3-0 0.0 0
K. Swinney 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Swinney 3-0 0.0 0
I. White Jr. 16 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
I. White Jr. 2-2 0.0 0
L. Latin 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Latin 2-0 0.0 0
J. Veasley 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Veasley 2-0 0.0 0
C. Day 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Day 2-1 0.0 0
D. Louis Jr. 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Louis Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
C. Straughter 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Straughter 2-1 0.0 0
K. Reynaud 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Reynaud 1-0 0.0 0
T. Shelby 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
T. Shelby 1-1 0.5 0
S. Miller 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Miller 1-1 0.0 0
K. Johnson 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
L. Shaw 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
L. Shaw 0-2 0.5 0
N. Ingram 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Ingram 0-1 0.0 0
A. Hawley 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Hawley 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Porter 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
J. Porter 1/1 37 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Porter 37 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 37.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 37.0 1
J. Porter 3 37.0 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 21.8 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 21.8 29 0
M. McCray 4 21.8 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Carter Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
P. Carter Jr. 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CSTCAR 25 2:28 6 75 TD
11:11 CSTCAR 32 4:56 8 34 Punt
5:55 CSTCAR 25 4:58 9 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:31 CSTCAR 24 1:27 3 7 Punt
8:52 CSTCAR 25 6:37 11 3 INT
1:00 CSTCAR 15 0:53 4 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:19 CSTCAR 25 3:44 11 75 TD
1:52 CSTCAR 25 1:18 10 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:44 CSTCAR 25 0:00 2 90 TD
6:47 CSTCAR 25 1:26 3 -1 Punt
3:26 CSTCAR 24 1:09 4 -9 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 LAMON 33 1:21 5 67 TD
6:07 LAMON 2 0:12 1 98 TD
0:57 LAMON 24 0:27 6 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:55 LAMON 26 2:03 6 74 TD
2:08 LAMON 27 1:00 6 24 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAMON 22 3:37 12 26 FG
7:35 LAMON 35 1:40 4 -1 TD
5:38 LAMON 33 3:46 8 67 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 LAMON 25 4:33 13 75 TD
7:30 LAMON 25 0:43 3 75 TD
5:13 LAMON 27 1:40 5 -3 INT
2:11 CSTCAR 15 1:31 4 -10 Game
