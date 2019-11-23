|
|
|HOU
|TULSA
Houston’s 2 TD returns power 24-14 win over Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Damarion Williams gave Houston the lead for good with an interception return for a touchdown and the Cougars held off Tulsa 24-14 on Saturday night.
Williams intercepted Zach Smith's pass and returned it 25 yards to make it 14-7 with 1:34 left in the second quarter. Dalton Witherspoon`s 23-yard field goal made it 17-7 in the third quarter, and Marquez Stevenson returned a kickoff 94 yards to cap the scoring with 13:45 left in the game.
The Cougars (4-7, 2-5 American) were outgained 380-231, but Tulsa (3-8, 1-6) committed four turnovers compared to Houston's one.
Smith's 14-yard TD pass to Sam Crawford Jr. gave Tulsa a 7-0 lead in the middle of the first quarter. Clayton Tune`s 15-yard TD run for Houston evened the score early in the second.
Smith passed for 381 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Keylon Stokes caught nine passes for 144 yards, and Crawford caught 10 passes for 102 yards and a TD.
---
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 4:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 57 yards from TSA 35. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 26 for 18 yards (27-D.Jackson21-B.Powers).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 26(14:54 - 1st) 3-C.Tune to HOU 29 for 3 yards (6-D.Cannon).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 29(14:19 - 1st) 3-C.Tune to HOU 26 for -3 yards (15-T.Gipson).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - HOU 26(13:38 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 43 for 17 yards (27-D.Jackson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 43(12:58 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 46 for 3 yards (42-C.Edmiston90-J.Player).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - HOU 46(12:12 - 1st) 3-C.Tune sacked at HOU 40 for -6 yards (15-T.Gipson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 13 - HOU 40(11:30 - 1st) 21-P.Carr to HOU 42 for 2 yards (3-C.Williams90-J.Player).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - HOU 42(10:47 - 1st) 38-D.Roy punts 23 yards from HOU 42 out of bounds at the TSA 35.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(10:40 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 36 for 1 yard (95-J.Neal98-P.Turner).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 36(10:09 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 42 for 6 yards (39-S.Lewis32-G.Owens).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 42(9:44 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 32-J.Palmer.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - TULSA 42(9:41 - 1st) 33-T.Bennett punts 43 yards from TSA 42 to HOU 15 fair catch by 6-D.Williams.
HOU
Cougars
- Fumble (4 plays, 98 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 15(9:33 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 14 for -1 yard (42-C.Edmiston).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - HOU 14(8:57 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 16 for 2 yards (97-T.Stevenson).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - HOU 16(8:14 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 31 FUMBLES (3-C.Williams). 12-A.Green to HOU 2 for 29 yards (3-C.Tune).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - HOU 16(8:14 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 31 FUMBLES (3-C.Williams). 12-A.Green to HOU 31 for no gain.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (5 plays, 31 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 31(8:07 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to HOU 26 for 5 yards (6-D.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 26(7:42 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to HOU 24 for 2 yards (32-G.Owens).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 24(7:04 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to HOU 14 for 10 yards (32-G.Owens24-D.Mutin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 14(6:39 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to HOU 14 for no gain (12-D.Anenih5-A.Fleming).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 14(6:06 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:02 - 1st) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:02 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 40 yards from TSA 35 to HOU 25 fair catch by 5-M.Stevenson.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(6:02 - 1st) 21-P.Carr to HOU 24 for -1 yard (42-C.Edmiston).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - HOU 24(5:28 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - HOU 24(5:22 - 1st) 3-C.Tune to HOU 31 for 7 yards (42-C.Edmiston).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - HOU 31(4:40 - 1st) 38-D.Roy punts 56 yards from HOU 31. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 16 for 3 yards (81-T.Bradley).
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 16(4:30 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 20 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 20(4:06 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 25 for 5 yards (25-D.Small).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 25(3:45 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 27 for 2 yards (3-G.Stuard95-J.Neal).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 27(3:13 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith to TSA 28 for 1 yard (20-J.Moore12-D.Anenih).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 28(2:56 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 30 for 2 yards (90-O.Charles-Pierre32-G.Owens).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TULSA 30(2:13 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - TULSA 30(2:09 - 1st) 33-T.Bennett punts 44 yards from TSA 30 to HOU 26 fair catch by 6-D.Williams.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 26(2:02 - 1st) 21-P.Carr to HOU 33 for 7 yards (23-Z.Collins6-C.Lovick).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 33(1:16 - 1st) 21-P.Carr to HOU 35 for 2 yards (42-C.Edmiston6-D.Cannon).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 35(0:34 - 1st) 21-P.Carr to HOU 33 for -2 yards (20-K.Ray).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - HOU 33(15:00 - 2nd) 38-D.Roy punts 57 yards from HOU 33 Downed at the TSA 10.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 10(14:51 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 15 for 5 yards (32-G.Owens).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 15(14:30 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 15 for no gain (24-D.Mutin98-P.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TULSA 15(13:57 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TULSA 15(13:53 - 2nd) 33-T.Bennett punts 20 yards from TSA 15 out of bounds at the TSA 35.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (4 plays, 35 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(13:46 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to TSA 26 for 9 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - HOU 26(13:20 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to TSA 15 for 11 yards (3-S.Brooks42-C.Edmiston).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 15(12:37 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 15(12:30 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:23 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:23 - 2nd) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 64 yards from HOU 35. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 20 for 19 yards (31-D.Parish96-N.Caeser).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(12:18 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 19 for -1 yard (24-D.Mutin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TULSA 19(11:59 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - TULSA 19(11:55 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 22 for 3 yards (2-D.Anderson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TULSA 22(11:17 - 2nd) 33-T.Bennett punts 46 yards from TSA 22. 6-D.Williams to HOU 32 for no gain. Team penalty on HOU Running into kicker declined.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 32(11:09 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune to HOU 32 for no gain (42-C.Edmiston).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - HOU 32(10:27 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 36 for 4 yards. Penalty on TSA 12-A.Green Offside 5 yards enforced at HOU 32. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 37(10:07 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune to HOU 34 for -3 yards (12-A.Green42-C.Edmiston).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - HOU 34(9:25 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 36 for 2 yards (23-Z.Collins). Penalty on HOU 76-P.Paul Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - HOU 36(9:14 - 2nd) 38-D.Roy punts 49 yards from HOU 36. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 14 for -1 yard (33-G.Vaughn81-T.Bradley).
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Interception (6 plays, 9 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 14(8:58 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 15 for 1 yard (24-D.Mutin12-D.Anenih).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 15(8:28 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to TSA 33 for 18 yards (24-D.Mutin).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 33(8:03 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 46 for 13 yards (32-G.Owens).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(7:47 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to HOU 49 for 5 yards (31-D.Parish92-L.Hall).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 49(7:19 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes pushed ob at HOU 42 for 7 yards (32-G.Owens).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 42(7:05 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes INTERCEPTED by 32-G.Owens at HOU 23. 32-G.Owens to HOU 23 for no gain.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (10 plays, 25 yards, 5:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 23(6:58 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 21-P.Carr. 21-P.Carr to HOU 27 for 4 yards. Penalty on HOU 77-K.Murphy Facemasking 11 yards enforced at HOU 23. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 21 - HOU 12(6:33 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 20 for 8 yards (35-Y.Burnett42-C.Edmiston).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 13 - HOU 20(5:52 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton. Penalty on TSA 9-R.Robinson Pass interference 14 yards enforced at HOU 20. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 34(5:45 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 35 for 1 yard (97-T.Stevenson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - HOU 35(5:00 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 35 for no gain (91-C.Wick15-T.Gipson).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - HOU 35(4:17 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune to HOU 44 for 9 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 44(3:50 - 2nd) 8-C.Smith to HOU 42 for -2 yards (15-T.Gipson).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - HOU 42(3:09 - 2nd) 6-L.Holgorsen complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to TSA 47 for 11 yards (12-A.Green).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - HOU 47(2:40 - 2nd) 21-P.Carr to TSA 47 for no gain (20-K.Ray42-C.Edmiston).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - HOU 47(1:54 - 2nd) Team penalty on HOU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TSA 47. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - HOU 48(1:54 - 2nd) 38-D.Roy punts 52 yards from HOU 48 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Interception (2 plays, 78 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(1:46 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson pushed ob at TSA 29 for 9 yards (2-D.Anderson).
|
Int
|
2 & 1 - TULSA 29(1:39 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-D.Williams at TSA 25. 6-D.Williams runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
HOU
Cougars
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(1:34 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(1:34 - 2nd) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(1:34 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 35 for 10 yards (3-G.Stuard).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(1:15 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson pushed ob at TSA 50 for 15 yards (2-D.Anderson).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 50(1:09 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 44 for -6 yards (94-I.Chambers).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 16 - HOU 44(1:02 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson runs ob at HOU 49 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - HOU 49(0:59 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - HOU 49(0:49 - 2nd) 33-T.Bennett punts 42 yards from HOU 49 Downed at the HOU 7.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 7(0:40 - 2nd) kneels at HOU 6 for -1 yard.
HOU
Cougars
- FG (5 plays, 37 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 31 for 6 yards (6-D.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - HOU 31(14:38 - 3rd) 2-K.Stokes to TSA 31 for no gain (3-G.Stuard20-J.Moore). Team penalty on TSA Chop block 15 yards enforced at TSA 31. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 19 - HOU 16(14:26 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 24 for 8 yards (6-D.Williams95-J.Neal).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - HOU 24(13:40 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 31 for 7 yards (3-G.Stuard).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - HOU 31(12:58 - 3rd) 33-T.Bennett punts 51 yards from TSA 31. 6-D.Williams runs ob at TSA 42 for 40 yards.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 42(12:36 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to TSA 39 for 3 yards (23-Z.Collins15-T.Gipson).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 39(11:51 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton pushed ob at TSA 9 for 30 yards (8-B.Johnson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - TULSA 9(11:08 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to TSA 5 for 4 yards (24-T.Reeves).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 5(10:32 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to TSA 5 for no gain (15-T.Gipson42-C.Edmiston).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TULSA 5(9:48 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TULSA 5(9:42 - 3rd) 47-D.Witherspoon 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (8 plays, 37 yards, 5:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:39 - 3rd) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(9:39 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 40 for 15 yards (2-D.Anderson).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 40(9:19 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 33 for -7 yards (20-J.Moore32-G.Owens).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - HOU 33(8:43 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 17 - HOU 33(8:38 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford pushed ob at TSA 41 for 8 yards (6-D.Williams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - HOU 41(8:09 - 3rd) 33-T.Bennett punts 38 yards from TSA 41 to HOU 21 fair catch by 6-D.Williams.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (10 plays, 98 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 21(8:01 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 31 for 10 yards (35-Y.Burnett).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 31(7:33 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to HOU 37 for 6 yards (9-R.Robinson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 37(6:48 - 3rd) 8-C.Smith to HOU 41 for 4 yards (97-T.Stevenson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 41(6:15 - 3rd) 8-C.Smith to HOU 44 for 3 yards (35-Y.Burnett).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 44(5:33 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune to TSA 41 for 15 yards (12-A.Green).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 41(5:00 - 3rd) 8-C.Smith to TSA 41 for no gain (35-Y.Burnett).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 41(4:17 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune to TSA 38 for 3 yards (35-Y.Burnett).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 7 - TULSA 38(3:32 - 3rd) 8-C.Smith to TSA 42 for -4 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - TULSA 42(2:49 - 3rd) 38-D.Roy punts 40 yards from TSA 42 Downed at the TSA 2.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Fumble (4 plays, 32 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+62 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 2(2:40 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to HOU 36 for 62 yards (32-G.Owens).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 36(2:10 - 3rd) Team penalty on TSA False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 36. No Play.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 15 - TULSA 41(1:56 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to HOU 24 for 17 yards (25-D.Small).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 24(1:39 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to HOU 24 for no gain (95-J.Neal12-D.Anenih).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 24(1:13 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 10 - TULSA 24(1:08 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to HOU 1 for 23 yards (25-D.Small).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - TULSA 1(0:46 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to HOU 1 for no gain (20-J.Moore).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TULSA 1(0:13 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to HOU 1 for no gain (24-D.Mutin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 1(15:00 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to HOU 1 for no gain (95-J.Neal5-A.Fleming).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULSA 1(14:03 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:58 - 4th) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Downs (8 plays, 46 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:58 - 4th) 90-Z.Long kicks 59 yards from TSA 35. 5-M.Stevenson runs 94 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:45 - 4th) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(13:45 - 4th) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 60 yards from HOU 35. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 21 for 16 yards (96-N.Caeser).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 21(13:40 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith to TSA 21 for no gain (3-G.Stuard).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 21(13:15 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - TULSA 21(13:10 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 34 for 13 yards (6-D.Williams).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 34(12:50 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to HOU 47 FUMBLES (20-J.Moore). 20-J.Moore to HOU 47 for no gain.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 47(12:40 - 4th) 37-T.Brown to HOU 46 for -1 yard (90-J.Player).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - HOU 46(11:59 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 37-T.Brown.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - HOU 46(11:53 - 4th) 3-C.Tune to TSA 47 for 7 yards (90-J.Player8-B.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - HOU 47(11:09 - 4th) 38-D.Roy punts 37 yards from TSA 47 out of bounds at the TSA 10.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Fumble (8 plays, 39 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 10(11:00 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 23 for 13 yards (32-G.Owens).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 23(10:35 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 22 for -1 yard (3-G.Stuard).
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - TULSA 22(10:23 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 16 for -6 yards (94-I.Chambers).
|
+40 YD
|
3 & 17 - TULSA 16(9:36 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to HOU 44 for 40 yards (15-Z.Kirven).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 44(9:05 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 44(8:57 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TULSA 44(8:54 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 10 - TULSA 44(8:50 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
HOU
Cougars
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 44(8:44 - 4th) 3-C.Tune to HOU 49 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 49(8:00 - 4th) 3-C.Tune to HOU 50 for 1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOU 50(7:17 - 4th) 3-C.Tune to HOU 49 for -1 yard (10-M.Bunch3-C.Williams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - HOU 49(6:31 - 4th) 38-D.Roy punts 41 yards from HOU 49 Downed at the TSA 10.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 10(6:19 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Johnson.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 10(6:15 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 23 for 13 yards (6-D.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 23(5:59 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford. Penalty on HOU 90-O.Charles-Pierre Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TSA 23. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(5:54 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 30 for -8 yards FUMBLES (96-N.Caeser). 11-Z.Smith to TSA 30 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - TULSA 30(5:23 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 18 - TULSA 30(5:18 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to TSA 45 for 15 yards (20-J.Moore24-D.Mutin).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - TULSA 45(4:46 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 49 for 4 yards (3-G.Stuard2-D.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(4:24 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith to TSA 49 FUMBLES (94-I.Chambers). 90-O.Charles-Pierre to TSA 49 for no gain.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(4:15 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to TSA 42 for 7 yards (23-Z.Collins42-C.Edmiston).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULSA 42(3:05 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to TSA 38 for 4 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(2:49 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to TSA 26 for 12 yards (42-C.Edmiston).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 26(2:14 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to TSA 25 for 1 yard (23-Z.Collins21-B.Powers).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 25(1:26 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to TSA 23 for 2 yards (90-J.Player54-S.Robinson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - TULSA 23(1:16 - 4th) 21-P.Carr to TSA 20 for 3 yards (3-C.Williams91-C.Wick).
|
+12 YD
|
4 & 4 - TULSA 20(0:30 - 4th) 21-P.Carr to TSA 8 for 12 yards (9-R.Robinson20-K.Ray).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|18
|Rushing
|8
|2
|Passing
|3
|15
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|225
|357
|Total Plays
|56
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|131
|-1
|Rush Attempts
|43
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|-0.0
|Net Yards Passing
|94
|358
|Comp. - Att.
|9-13
|29-45
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-31
|4-39
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|8-44.4
|7-40.6
|Return Yards
|177
|37
|Punts - Returns
|2-40
|2-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-112
|2-35
|Int. - Returns
|2-25
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|94
|PASS YDS
|358
|
|
|131
|RUSH YDS
|-1
|
|
|225
|TOTAL YDS
|357
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|8/12
|89
|0
|0
|
L. Holgorsen 6 QB
|L. Holgorsen
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|14
|57
|0
|12
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|14
|52
|1
|15
|
P. Carr 21 RB
|P. Carr
|8
|23
|0
|12
|
C. Smith 8 RB
|C. Smith
|5
|1
|0
|4
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
T. Brown 37 RB
|T. Brown
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|3
|34
|0
|17
|
J. Singleton 13 WR
|J. Singleton
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|3
|19
|0
|11
|
T. Bradley 81 WR
|T. Bradley
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
T. Brown 37 RB
|T. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Owens 32 S
|G. Owens
|7-3
|0.5
|1
|
G. Stuard 3 S
|G. Stuard
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 6 CB
|D. Williams
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Mutin 24 LB
|D. Mutin
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 20 S
|J. Moore
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Anderson 2 S
|D. Anderson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Small 25 CB
|D. Small
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Chambers 94 DL
|I. Chambers
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Neal 95 DL
|J. Neal
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lewis 39 CB
|S. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Kirven 15 LB
|Z. Kirven
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Caeser 96 DL
|N. Caeser
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Parish 31 DL
|D. Parish
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anenih 12 DL
|D. Anenih
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Charles-Pierre 90 DL
|O. Charles-Pierre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Turner 98 DL
|P. Turner
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lark 9 WR
|C. Lark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hall 92 DL
|L. Hall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fleming 5 DL
|A. Fleming
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Witherspoon 47 K
|D. Witherspoon
|1/1
|23
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Roy 38 P
|D. Roy
|8
|44.4
|6
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|2
|56.0
|94
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Williams 6 CB
|D. Williams
|2
|20.0
|40
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brooks 3 RB
|S. Brooks
|9
|22
|0
|13
|
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
|T. Wilkerson
|6
|3
|1
|2
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|7
|-26
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|9
|144
|0
|62
|
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
|S. Crawford Jr.
|10
|102
|1
|23
|
K. Johnson 8 WR
|K. Johnson
|4
|83
|0
|40
|
J. Johnson 13 WR
|J. Johnson
|6
|52
|0
|15
|
J. Palmer 32 TE
|J. Palmer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Collins 23 LB
|Z. Collins
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Edmiston 42 LB
|C. Edmiston
|7-6
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Burnett 35 LB
|Y. Burnett
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gipson 15 DE
|T. Gipson
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Williams 3 S
|C. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green IV 12 CB
|A. Green IV
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 97 NT
|T. Stevenson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Player 90 NT
|J. Player
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ray 20 S
|K. Ray
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Robinson II 9 CB
|R. Robinson II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bunch 10 S
|M. Bunch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Reeves 24 LB
|T. Reeves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cannon 6 LB
|D. Cannon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brooks 3 RB
|S. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 27 S
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wick 91 DE
|C. Wick
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 8 S
|B. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Robinson 54 DT
|S. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Powers 21 S
|B. Powers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lovick 6 RB
|C. Lovick
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Rainey 95 K
|J. Rainey
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Bennett 33 P
|T. Bennett
|7
|40.6
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|2
|17.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|2
|1.0
|3
|0
