A crosstown rivalry stunner: FIU defeats Miami, 30-24
MIAMI (AP) The last time Miami played at the Orange Bowl was a disaster.
The Hurricanes' return to the site might have been even worse.
Miami didn't just lose a football game on Saturday night - it lost to crosstown rival FIU, a relatively fledgling program that has been completely overshadowed by the Hurricanes since its inception two decades ago and barely registers a blip of notice.
That is, until now.
James Morgan threw a pair of touchdown passes, and FIU - a team mostly composed of Florida kids, many of whom grew up wanting to play for the Hurricanes - pulled off easily the most significant win in its program's history by stunning Miami 30-24 at Marlins Park, a stadium built on the soil where the five-time national champions were once the most unbeatable force in college football.
''That used to be our dream school,'' said FIU kicker Jose Borregales, who connected on three field goals - two of them from 50 yards or more. ''Everybody knew Miami. Beating them today, it's like, yeah, we're here.''
The Panthers were 20-point underdogs, were 0-3 all-time against Miami and hadn't even led the Hurricanes in any of those previous meetings.
But just like Miami's last game on those grounds, a 48-0 defeat to Virginia in 2007 in the team's Orange Bowl finale, this one will be remembered as an inexcusably bad night for the Hurricanes. Quarterback Jarren Williams was intercepted three times, running back Deejay Dallas departed early in the second half with what appeared to be a grotesque elbow injury, and the Hurricanes - who once won 58 consecutive games at the site - never led.
''Utter disappointment,'' Miami coach Manny Diaz said.
Miami was down 23-3 early in the fourth quarter, then got within 23-17 with 3:10 left on a 35-yard pass from Williams to Mark Pope. But FIU's Anthony Jones - who ran for a game-high 112 yards - sealed the win with a 37-yard touchdown run with 2:17 remaining.
Williams connected with Dee Wiggins for a 3-yard scoring pass with 31 seconds left. But FIU recovered the ensuing onside kick, ran out the clock and began celebrating.
''We've got to do a lot better job getting our guys prepared for this kind of game,'' Diaz said.
Shemar Thornton and Tony Gaiter IV caught touchdown passes for the Panthers (6-5), who are bowl eligible with the win. The Panthers started 1-3, got blown out in two of their three most recent games - by 33 points to Middle Tennessee State and by 30 to Florida Atlantic - and yet pulled this off.
''We did everything we can, when everybody says you can't,'' FIU coach Butch Davis said. ''To be (three)-touchdown underdogs ... if you believe that you can, then you can.''
Cam'ron Harris rushed for 83 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown for Miami (6-5), which came into the weekend with hopes of possibly getting into the Orange Bowl. Those chances are doomed now.
The Panthers were brash - 14 penalties for 144 yards - and not intimidated. They also weren't afraid to manipulate the rules a bit, with no fewer than five instances of players going down with what appeared to be injuries that just happened to come at times where slowing down Miami would be advantageous. The first two of those came in the second quarter with Miami going for it on fourth downs, and the Hurricanes came up empty on both including a fourth-and-goal from the 1.
Davis insisted the injuries were no ploy. This was not in doubt: Miami simply couldn't stop hurting itself at big times, and paid the price. And criticism from the Hurricanes' fan base has already started.
''The noise is deserved,'' Diaz said. ''We need to get this fixed.''
BIG PICTURE
Miami: Bye weeks were not kind to the Hurricanes this season. Miami fell to 0-3 out of bye weeks, after losses to North Carolina, Virginia Tech and now FIU. The Hurricanes were outscored 48-3 in the first quarters of those three games.
FIU: Borregales is the older brother of Miami commitment Andres Borregales - another kicker with big-time power. The FIU kicker was not recruited by the Hurricanes.
EARLY TROUBLE
This was the 10th time in the last six seasons that Miami trailed by double digits after the first quarter. The Hurricanes are 0-10 in those games. The last time they erased such a deficit after one quarter was in 2013, when they were down 17-7 to Georgia Tech after 15 minutes before prevailing.
MORGAN EFFECTIVE
Morgan didn't have big numbers - 13 for 27, 125 yards - yet managed the game perfectly. ''This entire year, I feel like we've believed in ourselves,'' Morgan said. ''Tonight, it finally came to fruition.''
UP NEXT
Miami: Closes the regular season next Saturday at Duke.
FIU: Closes the regular season next Saturday at Marshall.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(15:00 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 29 for 4 yards (15-G.Rousseau55-S.Quarterman).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - FIU 29(14:31 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 24-D.Price. 24-D.Price to FIU 30 for 1 yard (55-S.Quarterman93-P.Bethel).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FIU 30(13:49 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 14-D.Scott. 14-D.Scott to FIU 30 for no gain (8-D.Ivey).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - FIU 30(13:10 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 41 yards from FIU 30 to MFL 29 fair catch by 2-K.Osborn.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Interception (2 plays, 53 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 29(13:02 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 34 for 5 yards (38-R.Dames4-I.Brown).
|
Int
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 34(12:25 - 1st) 15-J.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-S.Thomas-Oliver at MFL 41. 21-S.Thomas-Oliver to MFL 18 for 23 yards (15-J.Williams).
FIU
Panthers
- FG (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 18(12:14 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to MFL 11 for 7 yards (5-A.Carter).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - FIU 11(11:45 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 23-N.Maxwell. 23-N.Maxwell to MFL 9 for 2 yards (30-R.Finley).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - FIU 9(10:54 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to MFL 12 for -3 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - FIU 12(10:12 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:08 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(10:08 - 1st) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 39 for 14 yards (4-I.Brown3-S.Lewis).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(9:44 - 1st) 15-J.Williams to MFL 43 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 43(9:04 - 1st) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIAMI 43(9:00 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 47 for 4 yards (3-S.Lewis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - MIAMI 47(8:18 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 53 yards from MFL 47 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
FIU
Panthers
- TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 4:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 20(8:10 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to FIU 23 for 3 yards (30-R.Finley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FIU 23(7:28 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Jones.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - FIU 23(7:23 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 42 for 19 yards (2-T.Bandy).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 42(6:49 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to FIU 48 for 6 yards (94-T.Hill55-S.Quarterman).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - FIU 48(6:19 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to MFL 46 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 46(5:40 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 46(5:35 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to MFL 44 for 2 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - FIU 44(4:52 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to MFL 29 for 15 yards (15-G.Rousseau).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 29(4:19 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Scott.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FIU 29(4:13 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 10 - FIU 29(4:07 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:59 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Downs (12 plays, 76 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:59 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 23 for 23 yards (51-D.Prophete38-R.Dames).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23(3:53 - 1st) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 32 for 9 yards (3-S.Lewis4-I.Brown). Team penalty on MFL Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at MFL 23. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - MIAMI 18(3:25 - 1st) 15-J.Williams sacked at MFL 8 for -10 yards. Penalty on FIU 97-D.Moore Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at MFL 18. No Play. (97-D.Moore).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(3:05 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to MFL 48 for 15 yards (40-D.Jackson97-D.Moore).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(2:16 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to FIU 44 for 8 yards (1-M.Alexander).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIAMI 44(1:39 - 1st) 13-D.Dallas to FIU 30 for 14 yards (4-I.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(1:39 - 1st) Team penalty on FIU Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FIU 30. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 15(1:18 - 1st) 13-D.Dallas to FIU 5 for 10 yards (3-S.Lewis).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIAMI 5(0:33 - 1st) 13-D.Dallas to FIU 2 for 3 yards (38-R.Dames47-C.Whittaker).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MIAMI 2(15:00 - 2nd) 13-D.Dallas to FIU 2 for no gain (3-S.Lewis93-T.Tart).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MIAMI 2(14:26 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Dallas.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - MIAMI 2(14:21 - 2nd) Team penalty on FIU Illegal substitution 1 yards enforced at FIU 2. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 1(14:21 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams to FIU 1 for no gain (3-S.Lewis).
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (10 plays, 29 yards, 5:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 2(14:16 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to FIU 17 for 15 yards (2-T.Bandy).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 17(13:43 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 18 for 1 yard (55-S.Quarterman).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - FIU 18(13:06 - 2nd) Penalty on FIU 19-S.Thornton False start 5 yards enforced at FIU 18. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - FIU 13(12:38 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 13 for no gain (56-M.Pinckney55-S.Quarterman).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 14 - FIU 13(11:50 - 2nd) Team penalty on FIU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FIU 13. No Play.
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 19 - FIU 8(11:27 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 32 for 24 yards (26-G.Hall).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FIU 32(10:46 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 45 for 13 yards (7-A.Blades5-A.Carter). Penalty on FIU 55-S.McGough Holding 10 yards enforced at FIU 32. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - FIU 22(10:28 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 24 for 2 yards (71-S.Patchan96-J.Ford).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - FIU 24(9:49 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 23-N.Maxwell.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 18 - FIU 24(9:42 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 31 for 7 yards (20-R.Knowles).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - FIU 31(9:02 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 42 yards from FIU 31 to MFL 27 fair catch by 2-K.Osborn. Penalty on MFL 1-N.Silvera Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 27.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Downs (10 plays, 65 yards, 5:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 17(8:53 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Harris.
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 17(8:49 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 46 for 29 yards (4-I.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(8:15 - 2nd) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 46 for no gain (4-I.Brown93-T.Tart).
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 46(7:35 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 87-M.Irvin. 87-M.Irvin to FIU 29 for 25 yards (40-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 29(6:53 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams sacked at FIU 36 for -7 yards FUMBLES. to FIU 37 for -1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 18 - MIAMI 37(6:00 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 36-D.Hall at FIU 5. 36-D.Hall to FIU 45 for 40 yards (85-W.Mallory). Team penalty on FIU Holding 10 yards enforced at FIU 37. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 27(5:15 - 2nd) 13-D.Dallas to FIU 18 for 9 yards (59-J.Gates1-M.Alexander).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 18(4:36 - 2nd) 13-D.Dallas to FIU 18 for no gain (40-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 18(4:12 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to FIU 18 for no gain (3-S.Lewis93-T.Tart).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 18(3:16 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Irvin.
FIU
Panthers
- FG (9 plays, 49 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 18(3:09 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 25 for 7 yards (56-M.Pinckney).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - FIU 25(2:37 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - FIU 25(2:34 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 30 for 5 yards (20-R.Knowles97-J.Garvin).
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 30(2:00 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan to FIU 18 FUMBLES. 2-A.Jones to FIU 24 for 6 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 16 - FIU 24(1:35 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 40 for 16 yards (26-G.Hall).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 40(0:49 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to FIU 41 for 1 yard (30-R.Finley).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - FIU 41(0:30 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to MFL 48 for 11 yards (30-R.Finley).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FIU 48(0:30 - 2nd) Penalty on MFL 94-T.Hill Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MFL 48. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 33(0:10 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Scott.
|
Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - FIU 33(0:07 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (5 plays, -17 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 49 yards from FIU 35. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 16 for no gain (22-M.Dillard).
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-S.Lewis at MFL 38. 3-S.Lewis to MFL 26 for 12 yards.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(14:50 - 3rd) Team penalty on FIU Personal Foul 16 yards enforced at MFL 26. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(14:50 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 42(14:43 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to MFL 38 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIAMI 38(14:21 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to MFL 38 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - MIAMI 38(13:35 - 3rd) Team penalty on FIU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MFL 38. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MIAMI 38(13:28 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 29 yards from MFL 38 to MFL 9 fair catch by 2-K.Osborn.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 9(13:19 - 3rd) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 9 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FIU 9(12:52 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FIU 9(12:47 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Thomas.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - FIU 9(12:40 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 61 yards from MFL 9. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 49 for 19 yards (15-G.Rousseau). Team penalty on FIU Holding 28 yards enforced at FIU 49.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Interception (1 plays, 35 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21(12:27 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 22 for 1 yard (15-G.Rousseau55-S.Quarterman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 22(11:53 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 22(11:48 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Scott.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIAMI 22(11:39 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 43 yards from FIU 22. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 37 for 2 yards (40-D.Jackson38-R.Dames).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- FG (12 plays, 70 yards, 7:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 28(11:17 - 3rd) 7-K.Wiggins to MFL 29 for -1 yard (30-R.Finley).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 29(10:26 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to MFL 26 for 3 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 26(9:47 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 62-M.Miller. 62-M.Miller to MFL 24 for 2 yards. Penalty on FIU 60-D.Connell Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 26. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - MIAMI 36(9:15 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - MIAMI 36(9:07 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:02 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(9:02 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 34 for 9 yards (38-R.Dames3-S.Lewis).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - FIU 34(8:25 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 36 for 2 yards (3-S.Lewis).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 36(7:51 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to FIU 45 for 19 yards (36-D.Hall).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 45(7:11 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams scrambles to FIU 44 for 1 yard (1-M.Alexander97-D.Moore).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - FIU 44(6:22 - 3rd) 22-R.Burns to FIU 37 for 7 yards (59-J.Gates).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - FIU 37(5:41 - 3rd) 22-R.Burns to FIU 34 for 3 yards (59-J.Gates).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 34(5:11 - 3rd) 22-R.Burns pushed ob at FIU 13 for 21 yards (36-D.Hall).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FIU 13(4:35 - 3rd) Penalty on MFL 51-D.Scaife False start 5 yards enforced at FIU 13. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - FIU 18(4:08 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to FIU 16 for 2 yards. Penalty on FIU 94-K.Oliver Offside 5 yards enforced at FIU 18. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 13(3:40 - 3rd) 22-R.Burns to FIU 13 for no gain (94-K.Oliver98-J.Woods).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 13(2:54 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams scrambles to FIU 5 for 8 yards (59-J.Gates94-K.Oliver).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - FIU 5(2:01 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - FIU 5(1:57 - 3rd) 45-C.Price 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:52 - 3rd) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(1:52 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(1:48 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 23-N.Maxwell.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 25(1:43 - 3rd) Penalty on FIU 60-D.Connell False start 5 yards enforced at FIU 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - MIAMI 20(1:43 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney. Penalty on FIU 16-T.Gaiter Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - MIAMI 20(1:14 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 42 yards from FIU 20 to MFL 38 fair catch by 2-K.Osborn.
FIU
Panthers
- TD (7 plays, 89 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 38(1:06 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to FIU 45 for 17 yards (38-R.Dames).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 45(0:27 - 3rd) to FIU 47 FUMBLES. 15-J.Williams to FIU 47 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - FIU 47(15:00 - 4th) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - FIU 47(14:54 - 4th) 15-J.Williams sacked at MFL 47 for -6 yards (59-J.Gates70-J.Jean).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - FIU 47(14:16 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 42 yards from MFL 47 to FIU 11 fair catch by 16-T.Gaiter.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (9 plays, 69 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 11(14:10 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to FIU 12 for 1 yard (56-M.Pinckney15-G.Rousseau).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 12(13:28 - 4th) 8-L.Joseph to FIU 18 for 6 yards (1-L.Lingard). Penalty on MFL 30-R.Finley Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FIU 18.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(13:20 - 4th) Team penalty on MFL Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FIU 33. No Play.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(12:50 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to MFL 35 for 17 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(12:22 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to MFL 22 for 13 yards (93-P.Bethel).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(11:55 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to MFL 13 for 9 yards (30-R.Finley).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 13(11:10 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:04 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:04 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 31 for 31 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 31(10:58 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 48 for 17 yards (3-S.Lewis). Penalty on FIU 94-K.Oliver Offside declined.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 48(10:35 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to FIU 48 for 4 yards (95-A.Tarver).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - FIU 48(10:03 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to FIU 40 for 8 yards (38-R.Dames).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 40(9:32 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to FIU 30 for 10 yards (3-S.Lewis38-R.Dames).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 30(8:55 - 4th) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FIU 30(8:50 - 4th) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Irvin.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FIU 30(8:42 - 4th) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn. Penalty on MFL 60-Z.Nelson Holding declined.
|
+16 YD
|
4 & 10 - FIU 30(8:36 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to FIU 14 for 16 yards. Penalty on FIU 47-C.Whittaker Offside declined.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 14(8:14 - 4th) 23-C.Harris runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:07 - 4th) 45-C.Price extra point is good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:07 - 4th) 21-B.Baxa kicks 61 yards from MFL 35. 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 28 for 24 yards. Team penalty on FIU Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at FIU 28.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 14(8:01 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to FIU 20 for 6 yards (2-T.Bandy).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 20(7:20 - 4th) 8-L.Joseph to FIU 20 for no gain (93-P.Bethel55-S.Quarterman).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 20(6:33 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 2-A.Jones. 2-A.Jones to FIU 25 for 5 yards (2-T.Bandy26-G.Hall).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(5:47 - 4th) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 27 for 2 yards (55-S.Quarterman3-G.Frierson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 27(5:41 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to FIU 32 for 5 yards (56-M.Pinckney).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIAMI 32(4:55 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan to FIU 31 for -1 yard (97-J.Garvin).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIAMI 31(4:51 - 4th) 39-T.Heatherly punts 44 yards from FIU 31 to the MFL 25 downed by 23-N.Maxwell.
FIU
Panthers
- TD (2 plays, 42 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(4:39 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 34 for 9 yards (4-I.Brown59-J.Gates).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - FIU 34(4:25 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to MFL 37 for 3 yards (93-T.Tart).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 37(4:09 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 43 for 6 yards (35-R.Dames).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - FIU 43(3:57 - 4th) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - FIU 43(3:51 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 4-J.Thomas. 4-J.Thomas to MFL 46 for 3 yards (35-R.Dames59-J.Gates).
|
+19 YD
|
4 & 1 - FIU 46(3:26 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 4-J.Thomas. 4-J.Thomas to FIU 35 for 19 yards (1-M.Alexander).
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 35(3:17 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:10 - 4th) 45-C.Price extra point is good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (10 plays, 63 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:10 - 4th) 21-B.Baxa kicks 7 yards from MFL 35. 38-R.Dames to MFL 42 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(3:10 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to MFL 37 for 5 yards (20-R.Knowles55-S.Quarterman).
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 37(2:23 - 4th) 2-A.Jones runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:17 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
FIU
Panthers
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:17 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 50 yards from FIU 35. 4-J.Thomas to MFL 37 for 22 yards (51-D.Prophete).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 37(2:09 - 4th) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Harris.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 37(2:04 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to FIU 49 for 14 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FIU 49(1:47 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs ob at FIU 43 for 6 yards. Penalty on FIU 97-D.Moore Offside 5 yards enforced at FIU 49. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 5 - FIU 44(1:42 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to FIU 30 for 14 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 30(1:34 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to FIU 15 for 15 yards (38-R.Dames).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 15(1:23 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to FIU 1 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - FIU 1(1:15 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to FIU 1 for no gain (35-R.Dames).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - FIU 1(0:58 - 4th) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FIU 1(0:53 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to FIU 3 for -2 yards (4-I.Brown38-R.Dames).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - FIU 3(0:35 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:35 - 4th) 45-C.Price extra point is good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|17
|Rushing
|11
|4
|Passing
|12
|10
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|1-10
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|3-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|410
|297
|Total Plays
|67
|59
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|164
|137
|Rush Attempts
|31
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|246
|160
|Comp. - Att.
|19-36
|16-30
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-65
|14-144
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-52.0
|6-40.2
|Return Yards
|78
|94
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-76
|1-24
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-51
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|246
|PASS YDS
|160
|
|
|164
|RUSH YDS
|137
|
|
|410
|TOTAL YDS
|297
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Williams 15 QB
|J. Williams
|19/36
|249
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|11
|86
|1
|19
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|9
|50
|0
|14
|
R. Burns 22 RB
|R. Burns
|4
|31
|0
|21
|
J. Williams 15 QB
|J. Williams
|6
|0
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|4
|71
|0
|29
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|2
|49
|1
|35
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|2
|29
|0
|15
|
M. Irvin II 87 TE
|M. Irvin II
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
K. Osborn 2 WR
|K. Osborn
|3
|25
|0
|14
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|2
|22
|0
|19
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|3
|9
|1
|8
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Finley 30 DB
|R. Finley
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Quarterman 55 LB
|S. Quarterman
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bandy 2 CB
|T. Bandy
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pinckney 56 LB
|M. Pinckney
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Knowles 20 S
|R. Knowles
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rousseau 15 DL
|G. Rousseau
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Bethel 93 DL
|P. Bethel
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 S
|A. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Patchan 71 DL
|S. Patchan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Garvin 97 DL
|J. Garvin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lingard 1 RB
|L. Lingard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Frierson 3 DB
|G. Frierson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 96 DL
|J. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Price 45 K
|C. Price
|1/1
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|3
|52.0
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Osborn 2 WR
|K. Osborn
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Morgan 12 QB
|J. Morgan
|16/30
|160
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jones 2 RB
|A. Jones
|16
|112
|1
|37
|
N. Maxwell 23 RB
|N. Maxwell
|7
|35
|0
|24
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Wiggins 7 QB
|K. Wiggins
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
J. Morgan 12 QB
|J. Morgan
|2
|-13
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Gaiter IV 16 WR
|T. Gaiter IV
|6
|82
|1
|19
|
S. Thornton 19 WR
|S. Thornton
|6
|70
|1
|29
|
A. Jones 2 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Maxwell 23 RB
|N. Maxwell
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Price 24 RB
|D. Price
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Scott 14 WR
|D. Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Maloney 15 WR
|A. Maloney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Lewis 3 LB
|S. Lewis
|8-2
|0.0
|1
|
Ri. Dames 38 DB
|Ri. Dames
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Brown 4 DB
|I. Brown
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gates 59 LB
|J. Gates
|4-3
|0.5
|1
|
M. Alexander 1 WR
|M. Alexander
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ri. Dames 35 DB
|Ri. Dames
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 40 LB
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 36 DB
|D. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tarver 95 DL
|A. Tarver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 94 DL
|K. Oliver
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DL
|T. Tart
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Townsend 5 RB
|D. Townsend
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas-Oliver III 21 DB
|S. Thomas-Oliver III
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Moore 97 DL
|D. Moore
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Whittaker 47 LB
|C. Whittaker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 98 DL
|J. Woods
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean 70 OL
|J. Jean
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|3/3
|53
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Heatherly 39 P
|T. Heatherly
|6
|40.2
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Maxwell 23 RB
|N. Maxwell
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Gaiter IV 16 WR
|T. Gaiter IV
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
