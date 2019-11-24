Drive Chart
MIAMI
FIU

No Text

A crosstown rivalry stunner: FIU defeats Miami, 30-24

  • AP
  • Nov 24, 2019

MIAMI (AP) The last time Miami played at the Orange Bowl was a disaster.

The Hurricanes' return to the site might have been even worse.

Miami didn't just lose a football game on Saturday night - it lost to crosstown rival FIU, a relatively fledgling program that has been completely overshadowed by the Hurricanes since its inception two decades ago and barely registers a blip of notice.

That is, until now.

James Morgan threw a pair of touchdown passes, and FIU - a team mostly composed of Florida kids, many of whom grew up wanting to play for the Hurricanes - pulled off easily the most significant win in its program's history by stunning Miami 30-24 at Marlins Park, a stadium built on the soil where the five-time national champions were once the most unbeatable force in college football.

''That used to be our dream school,'' said FIU kicker Jose Borregales, who connected on three field goals - two of them from 50 yards or more. ''Everybody knew Miami. Beating them today, it's like, yeah, we're here.''

The Panthers were 20-point underdogs, were 0-3 all-time against Miami and hadn't even led the Hurricanes in any of those previous meetings.

But just like Miami's last game on those grounds, a 48-0 defeat to Virginia in 2007 in the team's Orange Bowl finale, this one will be remembered as an inexcusably bad night for the Hurricanes. Quarterback Jarren Williams was intercepted three times, running back Deejay Dallas departed early in the second half with what appeared to be a grotesque elbow injury, and the Hurricanes - who once won 58 consecutive games at the site - never led.

''Utter disappointment,'' Miami coach Manny Diaz said.

Miami was down 23-3 early in the fourth quarter, then got within 23-17 with 3:10 left on a 35-yard pass from Williams to Mark Pope. But FIU's Anthony Jones - who ran for a game-high 112 yards - sealed the win with a 37-yard touchdown run with 2:17 remaining.

Williams connected with Dee Wiggins for a 3-yard scoring pass with 31 seconds left. But FIU recovered the ensuing onside kick, ran out the clock and began celebrating.

''We've got to do a lot better job getting our guys prepared for this kind of game,'' Diaz said.

Shemar Thornton and Tony Gaiter IV caught touchdown passes for the Panthers (6-5), who are bowl eligible with the win. The Panthers started 1-3, got blown out in two of their three most recent games - by 33 points to Middle Tennessee State and by 30 to Florida Atlantic - and yet pulled this off.

''We did everything we can, when everybody says you can't,'' FIU coach Butch Davis said. ''To be (three)-touchdown underdogs ... if you believe that you can, then you can.''

Cam'ron Harris rushed for 83 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown for Miami (6-5), which came into the weekend with hopes of possibly getting into the Orange Bowl. Those chances are doomed now.

The Panthers were brash - 14 penalties for 144 yards - and not intimidated. They also weren't afraid to manipulate the rules a bit, with no fewer than five instances of players going down with what appeared to be injuries that just happened to come at times where slowing down Miami would be advantageous. The first two of those came in the second quarter with Miami going for it on fourth downs, and the Hurricanes came up empty on both including a fourth-and-goal from the 1.

Davis insisted the injuries were no ploy. This was not in doubt: Miami simply couldn't stop hurting itself at big times, and paid the price. And criticism from the Hurricanes' fan base has already started.

''The noise is deserved,'' Diaz said. ''We need to get this fixed.''

BIG PICTURE

Miami: Bye weeks were not kind to the Hurricanes this season. Miami fell to 0-3 out of bye weeks, after losses to North Carolina, Virginia Tech and now FIU. The Hurricanes were outscored 48-3 in the first quarters of those three games.

FIU: Borregales is the older brother of Miami commitment Andres Borregales - another kicker with big-time power. The FIU kicker was not recruited by the Hurricanes.

EARLY TROUBLE

This was the 10th time in the last six seasons that Miami trailed by double digits after the first quarter. The Hurricanes are 0-10 in those games. The last time they erased such a deficit after one quarter was in 2013, when they were down 17-7 to Georgia Tech after 15 minutes before prevailing.

MORGAN EFFECTIVE

Morgan didn't have big numbers - 13 for 27, 125 yards - yet managed the game perfectly. ''This entire year, I feel like we've believed in ourselves,'' Morgan said. ''Tonight, it finally came to fruition.''

UP NEXT

Miami: Closes the regular season next Saturday at Duke.

FIU: Closes the regular season next Saturday at Marshall.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

FIU Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 29 for 4 yards (15-G.Rousseau55-S.Quarterman).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 29
(14:31 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 24-D.Price. 24-D.Price to FIU 30 for 1 yard (55-S.Quarterman93-P.Bethel).
No Gain
3 & 5 - FIU 30
(13:49 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 14-D.Scott. 14-D.Scott to FIU 30 for no gain (8-D.Ivey).
Punt
4 & 5 - FIU 30
(13:10 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 41 yards from FIU 30 to MFL 29 fair catch by 2-K.Osborn.

MIAMI Hurricanes
- Interception (2 plays, 53 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 29
(13:02 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 34 for 5 yards (38-R.Dames4-I.Brown).
Int
2 & 5 - MIAMI 34
(12:25 - 1st) 15-J.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-S.Thomas-Oliver at MFL 41. 21-S.Thomas-Oliver to MFL 18 for 23 yards (15-J.Williams).

FIU Panthers
- FG (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 18
(12:14 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to MFL 11 for 7 yards (5-A.Carter).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - FIU 11
(11:45 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 23-N.Maxwell. 23-N.Maxwell to MFL 9 for 2 yards (30-R.Finley).
-3 YD
3 & 1 - FIU 9
(10:54 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to MFL 12 for -3 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - FIU 12
(10:12 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

MIAMI Hurricanes
- Punt (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:08 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(10:08 - 1st) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 39 for 14 yards (4-I.Brown3-S.Lewis).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39
(9:44 - 1st) 15-J.Williams to MFL 43 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - MIAMI 43
(9:04 - 1st) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
+4 YD
3 & 6 - MIAMI 43
(9:00 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 47 for 4 yards (3-S.Lewis).
Punt
4 & 2 - MIAMI 47
(8:18 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 53 yards from MFL 47 to FIU End Zone. touchback.

FIU Panthers
- TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 4:11 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 20
(8:10 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to FIU 23 for 3 yards (30-R.Finley).
No Gain
2 & 7 - FIU 23
(7:28 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Jones.
+19 YD
3 & 7 - FIU 23
(7:23 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 42 for 19 yards (2-T.Bandy).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 42
(6:49 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to FIU 48 for 6 yards (94-T.Hill55-S.Quarterman).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 48
(6:19 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to MFL 46 for 6 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 46
(5:40 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 46
(5:35 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to MFL 44 for 2 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
+15 YD
3 & 8 - FIU 44
(4:52 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to MFL 29 for 15 yards (15-G.Rousseau).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 29
(4:19 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Scott.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 29
(4:13 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
+29 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 29
(4:07 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:59 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.

MIAMI Hurricanes
- Downs (12 plays, 76 yards, 3:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:59 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 23 for 23 yards (51-D.Prophete38-R.Dames).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23
(3:53 - 1st) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 32 for 9 yards (3-S.Lewis4-I.Brown). Team penalty on MFL Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at MFL 23. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 15 - MIAMI 18
(3:25 - 1st) 15-J.Williams sacked at MFL 8 for -10 yards. Penalty on FIU 97-D.Moore Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at MFL 18. No Play. (97-D.Moore).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33
(3:05 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to MFL 48 for 15 yards (40-D.Jackson97-D.Moore).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48
(2:16 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to FIU 44 for 8 yards (1-M.Alexander).
+14 YD
2 & 2 - MIAMI 44
(1:39 - 1st) 13-D.Dallas to FIU 30 for 14 yards (4-I.Brown).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30
(1:39 - 1st) Team penalty on FIU Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FIU 30. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 15
(1:18 - 1st) 13-D.Dallas to FIU 5 for 10 yards (3-S.Lewis).
+3 YD
1 & 5 - MIAMI 5
(0:33 - 1st) 13-D.Dallas to FIU 2 for 3 yards (38-R.Dames47-C.Whittaker).
No Gain
2 & 2 - MIAMI 2
(15:00 - 2nd) 13-D.Dallas to FIU 2 for no gain (3-S.Lewis93-T.Tart).
No Gain
3 & 2 - MIAMI 2
(14:26 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Dallas.
Penalty
4 & 2 - MIAMI 2
(14:21 - 2nd) Team penalty on FIU Illegal substitution 1 yards enforced at FIU 2. No Play.
No Gain
4 & 1 - MIAMI 1
(14:21 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams to FIU 1 for no gain (3-S.Lewis).

FIU Panthers
- Punt (10 plays, 29 yards, 5:14 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 2
(14:16 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to FIU 17 for 15 yards (2-T.Bandy).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 17
(13:43 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 18 for 1 yard (55-S.Quarterman).
Penalty
2 & 9 - FIU 18
(13:06 - 2nd) Penalty on FIU 19-S.Thornton False start 5 yards enforced at FIU 18. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 14 - FIU 13
(12:38 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 13 for no gain (56-M.Pinckney55-S.Quarterman).
Penalty
3 & 14 - FIU 13
(11:50 - 2nd) Team penalty on FIU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FIU 13. No Play.
+24 YD
3 & 19 - FIU 8
(11:27 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 32 for 24 yards (26-G.Hall).
Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 32
(10:46 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 45 for 13 yards (7-A.Blades5-A.Carter). Penalty on FIU 55-S.McGough Holding 10 yards enforced at FIU 32. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 20 - FIU 22
(10:28 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 24 for 2 yards (71-S.Patchan96-J.Ford).
No Gain
2 & 18 - FIU 24
(9:49 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 23-N.Maxwell.
+7 YD
3 & 18 - FIU 24
(9:42 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 31 for 7 yards (20-R.Knowles).
Punt
4 & 11 - FIU 31
(9:02 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 42 yards from FIU 31 to MFL 27 fair catch by 2-K.Osborn. Penalty on MFL 1-N.Silvera Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 27.

MIAMI Hurricanes
- Downs (10 plays, 65 yards, 5:37 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 17
(8:53 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Harris.
+29 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 17
(8:49 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 46 for 29 yards (4-I.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46
(8:15 - 2nd) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 46 for no gain (4-I.Brown93-T.Tart).
+25 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 46
(7:35 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 87-M.Irvin. 87-M.Irvin to FIU 29 for 25 yards (40-D.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 29
(6:53 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams sacked at FIU 36 for -7 yards FUMBLES. to FIU 37 for -1 yard.
Penalty
2 & 18 - MIAMI 37
(6:00 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 36-D.Hall at FIU 5. 36-D.Hall to FIU 45 for 40 yards (85-W.Mallory). Team penalty on FIU Holding 10 yards enforced at FIU 37. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 27
(5:15 - 2nd) 13-D.Dallas to FIU 18 for 9 yards (59-J.Gates1-M.Alexander).
No Gain
2 & 1 - MIAMI 18
(4:36 - 2nd) 13-D.Dallas to FIU 18 for no gain (40-D.Jackson).
No Gain
3 & 1 - MIAMI 18
(4:12 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to FIU 18 for no gain (3-S.Lewis93-T.Tart).
No Gain
4 & 1 - MIAMI 18
(3:16 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Irvin.

FIU Panthers
- FG (9 plays, 49 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 18
(3:09 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 25 for 7 yards (56-M.Pinckney).
No Gain
2 & 3 - FIU 25
(2:37 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - FIU 25
(2:34 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 30 for 5 yards (20-R.Knowles97-J.Garvin).
-6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 30
(2:00 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan to FIU 18 FUMBLES. 2-A.Jones to FIU 24 for 6 yards.
+16 YD
2 & 16 - FIU 24
(1:35 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 40 for 16 yards (26-G.Hall).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40
(0:49 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to FIU 41 for 1 yard (30-R.Finley).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 41
(0:30 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to MFL 48 for 11 yards (30-R.Finley).
Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 48
(0:30 - 2nd) Penalty on MFL 94-T.Hill Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MFL 48. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 33
(0:10 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Scott.
Field Goal
2 & 10 - FIU 33
(0:07 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 50 yards Field Goal is Good.

FIU Panthers
- Punt (5 plays, -17 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:02 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 49 yards from FIU 35. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 16 for no gain (22-M.Dillard).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
Int
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-S.Lewis at MFL 38. 3-S.Lewis to MFL 26 for 12 yards.

MIAMI Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26
(14:50 - 3rd) Team penalty on FIU Personal Foul 16 yards enforced at MFL 26. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42
(14:50 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 42
(14:43 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to MFL 38 for 4 yards.
No Gain
3 & 6 - MIAMI 38
(14:21 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to MFL 38 for no gain.
Penalty
4 & 6 - MIAMI 38
(13:35 - 3rd) Team penalty on FIU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MFL 38. No Play.
Punt
4 & 6 - MIAMI 38
(13:28 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 29 yards from MFL 38 to MFL 9 fair catch by 2-K.Osborn.

FIU Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 9
(13:19 - 3rd) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 9 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 9
(12:52 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
No Gain
3 & 10 - FIU 9
(12:47 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Thomas.
Punt
4 & 10 - FIU 9
(12:40 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 61 yards from MFL 9. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 49 for 19 yards (15-G.Rousseau). Team penalty on FIU Holding 28 yards enforced at FIU 49.

MIAMI Hurricanes
- Interception (1 plays, 35 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21
(12:27 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 22 for 1 yard (15-G.Rousseau55-S.Quarterman).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MIAMI 22
(11:53 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney.
No Gain
3 & 9 - MIAMI 22
(11:48 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Scott.
Punt
4 & 9 - MIAMI 22
(11:39 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 43 yards from FIU 22. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 37 for 2 yards (40-D.Jackson38-R.Dames).

FIU Panthers
- FG (4 plays, -8 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - FIU 37
(11:29 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 59-J.Gates at MFL 44. 59-J.Gates to MFL 28 for 16 yards (65-C.Gaynor).

MIAMI Hurricanes
- FG (12 plays, 70 yards, 7:05 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 28
(11:17 - 3rd) 7-K.Wiggins to MFL 29 for -1 yard (30-R.Finley).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - MIAMI 29
(10:26 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to MFL 26 for 3 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
Penalty
3 & 8 - MIAMI 26
(9:47 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 62-M.Miller. 62-M.Miller to MFL 24 for 2 yards. Penalty on FIU 60-D.Connell Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 26. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 18 - MIAMI 36
(9:15 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
Field Goal
4 & 18 - MIAMI 36
(9:07 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales 53 yards Field Goal is Good.

FIU Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:02 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(9:02 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 34 for 9 yards (38-R.Dames3-S.Lewis).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - FIU 34
(8:25 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 36 for 2 yards (3-S.Lewis).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 36
(7:51 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to FIU 45 for 19 yards (36-D.Hall).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 45
(7:11 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams scrambles to FIU 44 for 1 yard (1-M.Alexander97-D.Moore).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 44
(6:22 - 3rd) 22-R.Burns to FIU 37 for 7 yards (59-J.Gates).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - FIU 37
(5:41 - 3rd) 22-R.Burns to FIU 34 for 3 yards (59-J.Gates).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 34
(5:11 - 3rd) 22-R.Burns pushed ob at FIU 13 for 21 yards (36-D.Hall).
Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 13
(4:35 - 3rd) Penalty on MFL 51-D.Scaife False start 5 yards enforced at FIU 13. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 15 - FIU 18
(4:08 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to FIU 16 for 2 yards. Penalty on FIU 94-K.Oliver Offside 5 yards enforced at FIU 18. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 13
(3:40 - 3rd) 22-R.Burns to FIU 13 for no gain (94-K.Oliver98-J.Woods).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 13
(2:54 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams scrambles to FIU 5 for 8 yards (59-J.Gates94-K.Oliver).
No Gain
3 & 2 - FIU 5
(2:01 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - FIU 5
(1:57 - 3rd) 45-C.Price 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

MIAMI Hurricanes
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:52 - 3rd) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(1:52 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(1:48 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 23-N.Maxwell.
Penalty
3 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(1:43 - 3rd) Penalty on FIU 60-D.Connell False start 5 yards enforced at FIU 25. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 15 - MIAMI 20
(1:43 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney. Penalty on FIU 16-T.Gaiter Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
Punt
4 & 15 - MIAMI 20
(1:14 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 42 yards from FIU 20 to MFL 38 fair catch by 2-K.Osborn.

FIU Panthers
- TD (7 plays, 89 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 38
(1:06 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to FIU 45 for 17 yards (38-R.Dames).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 45
(0:27 - 3rd) to FIU 47 FUMBLES. 15-J.Williams to FIU 47 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 12 - FIU 47
(15:00 - 4th) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
Sack
3 & 12 - FIU 47
(14:54 - 4th) 15-J.Williams sacked at MFL 47 for -6 yards (59-J.Gates70-J.Jean).
Punt
4 & 18 - FIU 47
(14:16 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 42 yards from MFL 47 to FIU 11 fair catch by 16-T.Gaiter.

MIAMI Hurricanes
- TD (9 plays, 69 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 11
(14:10 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to FIU 12 for 1 yard (56-M.Pinckney15-G.Rousseau).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 12
(13:28 - 4th) 8-L.Joseph to FIU 18 for 6 yards (1-L.Lingard). Penalty on MFL 30-R.Finley Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FIU 18.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33
(13:20 - 4th) Team penalty on MFL Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FIU 33. No Play.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48
(12:50 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to MFL 35 for 17 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35
(12:22 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to MFL 22 for 13 yards (93-P.Bethel).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22
(11:55 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to MFL 13 for 9 yards (30-R.Finley).
+13 YD
2 & 1 - MIAMI 13
(11:10 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:04 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.

FIU Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:04 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 31 for 31 yards.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 31
(10:58 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 48 for 17 yards (3-S.Lewis). Penalty on FIU 94-K.Oliver Offside declined.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 48
(10:35 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to FIU 48 for 4 yards (95-A.Tarver).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 48
(10:03 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to FIU 40 for 8 yards (38-R.Dames).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40
(9:32 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to FIU 30 for 10 yards (3-S.Lewis38-R.Dames).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 30
(8:55 - 4th) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 30
(8:50 - 4th) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Irvin.
No Gain
3 & 10 - FIU 30
(8:42 - 4th) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn. Penalty on MFL 60-Z.Nelson Holding declined.
+16 YD
4 & 10 - FIU 30
(8:36 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to FIU 14 for 16 yards. Penalty on FIU 47-C.Whittaker Offside declined.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 14
(8:14 - 4th) 23-C.Harris runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:07 - 4th) 45-C.Price extra point is good.

MIAMI Hurricanes
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:07 - 4th) 21-B.Baxa kicks 61 yards from MFL 35. 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 28 for 24 yards. Team penalty on FIU Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at FIU 28.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 14
(8:01 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to FIU 20 for 6 yards (2-T.Bandy).
No Gain
2 & 4 - MIAMI 20
(7:20 - 4th) 8-L.Joseph to FIU 20 for no gain (93-P.Bethel55-S.Quarterman).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - MIAMI 20
(6:33 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 2-A.Jones. 2-A.Jones to FIU 25 for 5 yards (2-T.Bandy26-G.Hall).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(5:47 - 4th) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 27 for 2 yards (55-S.Quarterman3-G.Frierson).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 27
(5:41 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to FIU 32 for 5 yards (56-M.Pinckney).
-1 YD
3 & 3 - MIAMI 32
(4:55 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan to FIU 31 for -1 yard (97-J.Garvin).
Punt
4 & 4 - MIAMI 31
(4:51 - 4th) 39-T.Heatherly punts 44 yards from FIU 31 to the MFL 25 downed by 23-N.Maxwell.

FIU Panthers
- TD (2 plays, 42 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(4:39 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 34 for 9 yards (4-I.Brown59-J.Gates).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - FIU 34
(4:25 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to MFL 37 for 3 yards (93-T.Tart).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 37
(4:09 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 43 for 6 yards (35-R.Dames).
No Gain
2 & 4 - FIU 43
(3:57 - 4th) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - FIU 43
(3:51 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 4-J.Thomas. 4-J.Thomas to MFL 46 for 3 yards (35-R.Dames59-J.Gates).
+19 YD
4 & 1 - FIU 46
(3:26 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 4-J.Thomas. 4-J.Thomas to FIU 35 for 19 yards (1-M.Alexander).
+35 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 35
(3:17 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:10 - 4th) 45-C.Price extra point is good.

MIAMI Hurricanes
- TD (10 plays, 63 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:10 - 4th) 21-B.Baxa kicks 7 yards from MFL 35. 38-R.Dames to MFL 42 for no gain.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42
(3:10 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to MFL 37 for 5 yards (20-R.Knowles55-S.Quarterman).
+37 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 37
(2:23 - 4th) 2-A.Jones runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:17 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.

FIU Panthers
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:17 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 50 yards from FIU 35. 4-J.Thomas to MFL 37 for 22 yards (51-D.Prophete).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 37
(2:09 - 4th) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Harris.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 37
(2:04 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to FIU 49 for 14 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 49
(1:47 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs ob at FIU 43 for 6 yards. Penalty on FIU 97-D.Moore Offside 5 yards enforced at FIU 49. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 5 - FIU 44
(1:42 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to FIU 30 for 14 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 30
(1:34 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to FIU 15 for 15 yards (38-R.Dames).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 15
(1:23 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to FIU 1 for 14 yards.
No Gain
1 & 1 - FIU 1
(1:15 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to FIU 1 for no gain (35-R.Dames).
No Gain
2 & 1 - FIU 1
(0:58 - 4th) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
-2 YD
3 & 1 - FIU 1
(0:53 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to FIU 3 for -2 yards (4-I.Brown38-R.Dames).
+3 YD
4 & 3 - FIU 3
(0:35 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:35 - 4th) 45-C.Price extra point is good.

FIU Panthers

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:31 - 4th) kicks 8 yards from MFL 35. 38-R.Dames to MFL 43 for no gain.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 43
(0:31 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan kneels at MFL 44 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:31
45-C.Price extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
30
Touchdown 0:35
15-J.Williams complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
58
yds
01:42
pos
23
30
Point After TD 2:17
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
30
Touchdown 2:23
2-A.Jones runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
42
yds
00:53
pos
17
29
Point After TD 3:10
45-C.Price extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
23
Touchdown 3:17
15-J.Williams complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
01:29
pos
16
23
Point After TD 8:07
45-C.Price extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
23
Touchdown 8:14
23-C.Harris runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
69
yds
02:57
pos
9
23
Point After TD 11:04
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
23
Touchdown 11:10
12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
59
yds
03:06
pos
3
22
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:57
45-C.Price 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
70
yds
07:05
pos
3
16
Field Goal 9:07
30-J.Borregales 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
2
yds
02:10
pos
0
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:07
30-J.Borregales 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
34
yds
03:02
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:59
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 4:07
12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
04:11
pos
0
9
Field Goal 10:12
30-J.Borregales 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
6
yds
02:02
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 17
Rushing 11 4
Passing 12 10
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 1-10 6-14
4th Down Conv 3-5 0-0
Total Net Yards 410 297
Total Plays 67 59
Avg Gain 6.1 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 164 137
Rush Attempts 31 29
Avg Rush Yards 5.3 4.7
Net Yards Passing 246 160
Comp. - Att. 19-36 16-30
Yards Per Pass 6.8 5.3
Penalties - Yards 6-65 14-144
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 3-52.0 6-40.2
Return Yards 78 94
Punts - Returns 1-2 1-19
Kickoffs - Returns 4-76 1-24
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-51
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Miami (FL) 6-5 0032124
FIU 6-5 10331430
Marlins Park Miami, Florida
 246 PASS YDS 160
164 RUSH YDS 137
410 TOTAL YDS 297
Miami (FL)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.8% 249 2 3 112.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.8% 249 2 3 112.5
J. Williams 19/36 249 2 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Harris 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 86 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 86 1
C. Harris 11 86 1 19
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 50 0
D. Dallas 9 50 0 14
R. Burns 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 31 0
R. Burns 4 31 0 21
J. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 0 0
J. Williams 6 0 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
W. Mallory 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 71 0
W. Mallory 4 71 0 29
M. Pope 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 49 1
M. Pope 2 49 1 35
C. Harris 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
C. Harris 2 29 0 15
M. Irvin II 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
M. Irvin II 1 25 0 25
K. Osborn 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
K. Osborn 3 25 0 14
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
J. Thomas 2 22 0 19
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
M. Harley 2 19 0 15
D. Wiggins 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 9 1
D. Wiggins 3 9 1 8
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Dallas 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Finley 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
R. Finley 6-0 0.0 0
S. Quarterman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
S. Quarterman 5-6 0.0 0
T. Bandy 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Bandy 4-0 0.0 0
M. Pinckney 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Pinckney 4-0 0.0 0
R. Knowles 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Knowles 3-0 0.0 0
G. Rousseau 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
G. Rousseau 3-1 0.0 0
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Hall Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
P. Bethel 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
P. Bethel 2-1 0.0 0
A. Carter 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
S. Patchan 71 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Patchan 1-0 0.0 0
J. Garvin 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Garvin 1-1 0.0 0
D. Ivey 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ivey 1-0 0.0 0
L. Lingard 1 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Lingard 1-0 0.0 0
G. Frierson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Frierson 0-1 0.0 0
J. Ford 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Ford 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Price 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
C. Price 1/1 22 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Hedley 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 52.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 52.0 1
L. Hedley 3 52.0 1 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Osborn 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 31 0
K. Osborn 3 18.0 31 0
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
J. Thomas 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Osborn 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
K. Osborn 1 2.0 2 0
FIU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Morgan 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 160 2 0 120.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 160 2 0 120.1
J. Morgan 16/30 160 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Jones 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 112 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 112 1
A. Jones 16 112 1 37
N. Maxwell 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 35 0
N. Maxwell 7 35 0 24
L. Joseph 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
L. Joseph 2 6 0 6
K. Wiggins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
K. Wiggins 1 -1 0 -1
J. Morgan 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -13 0
J. Morgan 2 -13 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Gaiter IV 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 82 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 82 1
T. Gaiter IV 6 82 1 19
S. Thornton 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 70 1
S. Thornton 6 70 1 29
A. Jones 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Jones 1 5 0 5
N. Maxwell 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Maxwell 1 2 0 2
D. Price 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Price 1 1 0 1
D. Scott 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Scott 1 0 0 0
A. Maloney 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Maloney 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Lewis 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
S. Lewis 8-2 0.0 1
Ri. Dames 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
Ri. Dames 6-2 0.0 0
I. Brown 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
I. Brown 6-1 0.0 0
J. Gates 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.5
J. Gates 4-3 0.5 1
M. Alexander 1 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Alexander 3-1 0.0 0
Ri. Dames 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Ri. Dames 3-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 3-0 0.0 0
D. Hall 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hall 2-0 0.0 0
A. Tarver 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Tarver 1-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Oliver 1-1 0.0 0
T. Tart 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
T. Tart 1-3 0.0 0
D. Townsend 5 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Townsend 1-0 0.0 0
S. Thomas-Oliver III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Thomas-Oliver III 0-0 0.0 1
D. Moore 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Moore 0-2 0.0 0
C. Whittaker 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Whittaker 0-1 0.0 0
J. Woods 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Woods 0-1 0.0 0
J. Jean 70 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Jean 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Borregales 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/3 3/3
J. Borregales 3/3 53 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Heatherly 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 40.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 40.2 1
T. Heatherly 6 40.2 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Maxwell 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
N. Maxwell 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Gaiter IV 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
T. Gaiter IV 1 19.0 19 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 MIAMI 29 0:37 2 53 INT
10:08 MIAMI 25 1:50 4 22 Punt
3:59 MIAMI 23 3:26 12 76 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:53 MIAMI 17 5:37 10 65 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIAMI 25 0:00 1 49 INT
13:19 MIAMI 9 0:39 3 0 Punt
11:29 MIAMI 37 0:00 1 35 INT
9:02 MIAMI 25 7:05 12 70 FG
1:06 MIAMI 38 0:39 4 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:04 MIAMI 31 2:57 9 69 TD
4:39 MIAMI 25 1:29 7 75 TD
2:17 MIAMI 37 1:42 10 63 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FIU 25 1:50 3 5 Punt
12:14 MIAMI 18 2:02 3 6 FG
8:10 FIU 20 4:11 11 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 FIU 2 5:14 10 29 Punt
3:09 FIU 18 3:02 9 49 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 MIAMI 26 1:22 5 -17 Punt
12:27 FIU 21 0:48 3 1 Punt
11:17 MIAMI 28 2:10 4 -8 FG
1:52 FIU 25 0:38 4 -5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 FIU 11 3:06 7 89 TD
8:07 FIU 14 3:16 6 17 Punt
3:10 MIAMI 42 0:53 2 42 TD
0:31 MIAMI 43 0:00 1 -1 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores