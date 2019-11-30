|
|
|CCTST
|ALBANY
Freshman throws 6 TD passes in Albany’s 42-14 playoff win
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Jeff Undercuffler threw a school-record six touchdown passes and Albany rolled over Central Connecticut State 42-14 on Saturday for the first FCS playoff victory in program history.
Albany (9-4), second in the Colonial Athletic Association, lost to Stony Brook in 2011 in its previous FCS playoff appearance. The Great Danes play at No. 5 seed Montana State next Saturday.
Undercuffler, a redshirt freshman, finished 19 of 30 for 304 yards. The school season-season passing touchdown leader with 39 bettered the five TDs thrown by Dan Di Lessa against CCSU in 2011. Jerah Reeves caught six passes for 134 yards and a score and Juwan Green seven for 105 yards and two TDs.
With the game tied at 7, Undercuffler threw four scoring passes in the third quarter for a 35-7 lead, including 40 yards to Green and 22 to Reeves.
The Blue Devils (11-2), champions of the Northeast Conference, had an eight-game win streak snapped.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
CCTST
Blue Devils
- Missed FG (15 plays, 73 yards, 8:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-D.Burns kicks 60 yards from ALB 35. 10-D.Lawson to CCSU 38 for 33 yards (15-D. Burton). Penalty on CCSU 35-A.Wynn Holding 14 yards enforced at CCSU 38.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 24(15:00 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester complete to 14-T.Zidor. 14-T.Zidor to CCSU 45 for 21 yards (44-D. Damico).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 45(14:25 - 1st) 31-E.Walker to ALB 50 for 5 yards (23-J.Wynn).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CCTST 50(13:45 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester complete to 82-K.Petteway. 82-K.Petteway to ALB 43 for 7 yards (7-J.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 43(13:15 - 1st) 2-T.James to ALB 40 for 3 yards (2-T.Carswell12-E.Mencer).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CCTST 40(12:45 - 1st) 31-E.Walker to ALB 37 for 3 yards (7-J.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - CCTST 37(12:00 - 1st) 5-D.Exilhomme to ALB 36 for 1 yard (44-D. Damico92-M.Walker).
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 3 - CCTST 36(11:30 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester runs ob at ALB 27 for 9 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 27(11:00 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester to ALB 22 for 5 yards (44-D. Damico).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CCTST 22(10:30 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester complete to 82-K.Petteway. 82-K.Petteway to ALB 17 FUMBLES (44-D. Damico). 82-K.Petteway to ALB 18 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CCTST 18(9:32 - 1st) 2-T.James to ALB 18 for no gain (23-J.Wynn94-N.Griffin).
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 1 - CCTST 18(8:45 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester to ALB 8 for 10 yards (31-I. Watson12-E.Mencer).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 8 - CCTST 8(8:08 - 1st) 2-T.James runs 8 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on CCSU 79-D.Etienne Holding 10 yards enforced at ALB 8. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 18 - CCTST 18(8:00 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester complete to 5-D.Exilhomme. 5-D.Exilhomme to ALB 16 for 2 yards (45-L.Metheny).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 16 - CCTST 16(7:15 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester scrambles to ALB 14 for 2 yards (7-J.Williams).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 14 - CCTST 14(6:40 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester complete to 82-K.Petteway. 82-K.Petteway to ALB 3 for 11 yards (44-D. Damico7-J.Williams).
|
No Good
|
4 & 3 - CCTST 3(6:08 - 1st) 38-J.Zoppi 20 yards Field Goal is No Good.
ALBANY
Great Danes
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 20(6:03 - 1st) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 27 for 7 yards (7-A.Rosa23-J.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ALBANY 27(5:30 - 1st) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Green.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ALBANY 27(5:23 - 1st) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Green.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - ALBANY 27(5:16 - 1st) 28-J.Mitchell punts 41 yards from ALB 27 Downed at the CCSU 32.
CCTST
Blue Devils
- TD (4 plays, 68 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 32(5:05 - 1st) 5-D.Exilhomme to ALB 46 for 22 yards (2-T.Carswell41-A. Mistler).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 46(4:40 - 1st) 5-D.Exilhomme to ALB 35 for 11 yards (23-J.Wynn41-A. Mistler).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 35(4:24 - 1st) 5-D.Exilhomme to ALB 31 for 4 yards (54-N.Dillon).
|
+31 YD
|
2 & 6 - CCTST 31(3:55 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester complete to 14-T.Zidor. 14-T.Zidor runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:49 - 1st) 38-J.Zoppi extra point is good.
ALBANY
Great Danes
- Interception (3 plays, 31 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:49 - 1st) 38-J.Zoppi kicks 44 yards from CCSU 35. 86-L.Wesneski to ALB 37 for 16 yards (32-M.Hunt).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 37(3:42 - 1st) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 35 for -2 yards (32-M.Hunt).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - ALBANY 35(3:08 - 1st) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 37 for 2 yards (52-B.Puritt90-B.Dickens).
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - ALBANY 37(2:10 - 1st) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-T.Jones at ALB 32. 5-T.Jones to ALB 32 for no gain (21-K. Mofor).
CCTST
Blue Devils
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 32(2:06 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester incomplete. Intended for 2-T.James.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CCTST 32(1:58 - 1st) 31-E.Walker to ALB 24 for 8 yards (44-D. Damico).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CCTST 24(1:18 - 1st) 31-E.Walker to ALB 25 for -1 yard (45-L.Metheny).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - CCTST 25(0:40 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester to ALB 25 for no gain (94-N.Griffin).
ALBANY
Great Danes
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 25(0:37 - 1st) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 30 for 5 yards (90-B.Dickens).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ALBANY 30(0:10 - 1st) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 31 for 1 yard (5-T.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ALBANY 31(15:00 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Oedekoven.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - ALBANY 31(14:57 - 2nd) 28-J.Mitchell punts 49 yards from ALB 31 Downed at the CCSU 20.
CCTST
Blue Devils
- Punt (7 plays, 15 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 20(14:45 - 2nd) 1-A.Winchester complete to 2-T.James. 2-T.James to CCSU 33 for 13 yards (7-J.Williams).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 33(14:07 - 2nd) 5-D.Exilhomme to CCSU 43 for 10 yards (2-T.Carswell23-J.Wynn).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 43(13:35 - 2nd) 5-D.Exilhomme to CCSU 47 for 4 yards (97-I.Foster).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - CCTST 47(13:35 - 2nd) Penalty on CCSU 5-D.Exilhomme Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CCSU 47. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 21 - CCTST 32(13:07 - 2nd) 31-E.Walker to CCSU 32 for no gain (12-E.Mencer).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 21 - CCTST 32(12:24 - 2nd) Penalty on CCSU 72-J.Colimon False start 5 yards enforced at CCSU 32. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 26 - CCTST 27(12:04 - 2nd) 31-E.Walker to CCSU 35 for 8 yards (41-A. Mistler92-M.Walker).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - CCTST 35(11:20 - 2nd) 13-F.Cole punts 51 yards from CCSU 35 out of bounds at the ALB 14.
ALBANY
Great Danes
- Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 14(11:11 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 4-J.Green. 4-J.Green runs ob at ALB 14 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ALBANY 14(10:40 - 2nd) 22-A.James to ALB 18 for 4 yards (6-F.Jalloh1-D.Exilhomme).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - ALBANY 18(9:50 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 11-J.Reeves. 11-J.Reeves to ALB 35 for 17 yards (23-J.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 35(9:38 - 2nd) 22-A.James to ALB 35 for no gain (36-F.Allen).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ALBANY 35(9:05 - 2nd) 22-A.James to ALB 32 for -3 yards (5-T.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - ALBANY 32(8:18 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler scrambles to ALB 36 for 4 yards (5-T.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - ALBANY 36(7:40 - 2nd) 28-J.Mitchell punts 35 yards from ALB 36 Downed at the CCSU 29.
CCTST
Blue Devils
- Punt (7 plays, 10 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 29(7:31 - 2nd) 5-D.Exilhomme to CCSU 31 for 2 yards (97-I.Foster45-L.Metheny).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - CCTST 31(6:50 - 2nd) 5-D.Exilhomme to CCSU 31 for no gain (2-T.Carswell). Penalty on ALB 12-E.Mencer Offside 5 yards enforced at CCSU 31. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - CCTST 36(6:30 - 2nd) 1-A.Winchester complete to 2-T.James. 2-T.James to CCSU 41 for 5 yards (16-D.Mount).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 41(5:59 - 2nd) Penalty on ALB 12-E.Mencer Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CCSU 41. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 44(5:59 - 2nd) 1-A.Winchester sacked at ALB 49 for -5 yards (12-E.Mencer).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - CCTST 49(5:59 - 2nd) 1-A.Winchester incomplete. Intended for 31-E.Walker.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 15 - CCTST 49(5:13 - 2nd) Penalty on CCSU 2-T.James Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ALB 49. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 20 - CCTST 46(5:05 - 2nd) 1-A.Winchester scrambles to ALB 46 for 8 yards (41-A. Mistler).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - CCTST 46(4:20 - 2nd) 13-F.Cole punts 27 yards from ALB 46 to ALB 19 fair catch by 20-T.Oedekoven.
ALBANY
Great Danes
- Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 19(4:15 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 21-K. Mofor.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ALBANY 19(4:08 - 2nd) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 23 for 4 yards (23-J.Brown7-A.Rosa).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - ALBANY 23(3:30 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 4-J.Green. 4-J.Green to ALB 40 for 17 yards (6-F.Jalloh).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 40(3:10 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Green.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ALBANY 40(3:09 - 2nd) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 46 for 6 yards (43-N.Washington23-J.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ALBANY 46(2:35 - 2nd) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 46 for no gain (15-M.Mushaw).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - ALBANY 46(1:59 - 2nd) 28-J.Mitchell punts 42 yards from ALB 46 Downed at the CCSU 12.
CCTST
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 12(1:46 - 2nd) 31-E.Walker to CCSU 13 for 1 yard (44-D. Damico41-A. Mistler).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - CCTST 13(1:39 - 2nd) 1-A.Winchester to CCSU 14 for 1 yard (44-D. Damico).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - CCTST 14(1:32 - 2nd) 1-A.Winchester complete to 31-E.Walker. 31-E.Walker to CCSU 18 for 4 yards (91-A.Lang45-L.Metheny).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - CCTST 18(1:24 - 2nd) 13-F.Cole punts 39 yards from CCSU 18. 20-T.Oedekoven to CCSU 40 for 17 yards (7-A.Rosa).
ALBANY
Great Danes
- TD (8 plays, 40 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 40(1:13 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Green.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ALBANY 40(1:07 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 21-K. Mofor. 21-K. Mofor runs ob at CCSU 36 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - ALBANY 36(0:59 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 11-J.Reeves. 11-J.Reeves to CCSU 35 for 1 yard (17-K.Coles).
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 5 - ALBANY 35(0:54 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 11-J.Reeves. 11-J.Reeves to CCSU 24 for 11 yards (32-M.Hunt).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 24(0:43 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Reeves.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - ALBANY 24(0:35 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 21-K. Mofor. 21-K. Mofor to CCSU 12 for 12 yards (5-T.Jones23-J.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 12(0:23 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 21-K. Mofor.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - ALBANY 12(0:22 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 4-J.Green. 4-J.Green runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:17 - 2nd) 19-D.Burns extra point is good.
CCTST
Blue Devils
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:17 - 2nd) 19-D.Burns kicks 40 yards from ALB 35. 4-T.Bagley to CCSU 31 for 6 yards (15-D. Burton).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 31(0:11 - 2nd) kneels at CCSU 29 for -2 yards.
ALBANY
Great Danes
- TD (2 plays, 66 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 38-J.Zoppi kicks 31 yards from CCSU 35. 48-T. Davis to ALB 34 for no gain.
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 34(14:58 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 11-J.Reeves. 11-J.Reeves to CCSU 40 for 26 yards.
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 40(14:42 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 4-J.Green. 4-J.Green runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:36 - 3rd) 19-D.Burns extra point is good.
CCTST
Blue Devils
- Missed FG (7 plays, 33 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:36 - 3rd) 19-D.Burns kicks 56 yards from ALB 35. 4-T.Bagley to CCSU 47 for 38 yards (19-D.Burns).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 47(14:29 - 3rd) 5-D.Exilhomme to CCSU 48 for 1 yard (92-M.Walker).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - CCTST 48(13:52 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester runs ob at ALB 42 for 10 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 42(13:23 - 3rd) 5-D.Exilhomme to ALB 38 for 4 yards (94-N.Griffin41-A. Mistler).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - CCTST 38(12:44 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester complete to 82-K.Petteway. 82-K.Petteway to ALB 21 for 17 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 21(12:26 - 3rd) 5-D.Exilhomme to ALB 20 for 1 yard (41-A. Mistler92-M.Walker).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CCTST 20(11:40 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester incomplete. Intended for 2-T.James.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CCTST 20(11:36 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Petteway.
ALBANY
Great Danes
- TD (2 plays, 35 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
4 & 9 - ALBANY 20(11:25 - 3rd) 38-J.Zoppi 37 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 44-D. Damico. 44-D. Damico to CCSU 45 for 17 yards (38-J.Zoppi).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 45(11:10 - 3rd) 21-K. Mofor to CCSU 35 for 10 yards (6-F.Jalloh23-J.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 35(11:10 - 3rd) 21-K. Mofor to CCSU 33 for 2 yards (32-M.Hunt23-J.Brown).
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 8 - ALBANY 33(10:35 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 11-J.Reeves. 11-J.Reeves runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:24 - 3rd) 19-D.Burns extra point is good.
CCTST
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:24 - 3rd) 19-D.Burns kicks 62 yards from ALB 35. 4-T.Bagley to CCSU 29 for 26 yards (15-D. Burton).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 29(10:24 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester sacked at CCSU 26 for -3 yards (44-D. Damico).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - CCTST 26(10:18 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester incomplete. Intended for 2-T.James.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 13 - CCTST 26(9:40 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester complete to 31-E.Walker. 31-E.Walker to CCSU 35 for 9 yards (27-H.Specht).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - CCTST 35(8:58 - 3rd) 13-F.Cole punts 36 yards from CCSU 35 to ALB 29 fair catch by 20-T.Oedekoven.
ALBANY
Great Danes
- TD (5 plays, 71 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 29(8:52 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 4-J.Green. 4-J.Green to ALB 44 for 15 yards (7-A.Rosa23-J.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 44(8:37 - 3rd) Penalty on ALB 72-G.Clancy False start 5 yards enforced at ALB 44. No Play.
|
+46 YD
|
1 & 15 - ALBANY 39(8:14 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 11-J.Reeves. 11-J.Reeves to CCSU 15 for 46 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 15(8:00 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 4-J.Green. 4-J.Green to CCSU 11 for 4 yards (6-F.Jalloh).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - ALBANY 11(7:17 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 86-L.Wesneski. 86-L.Wesneski runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:13 - 3rd) 19-D.Burns extra point is good.
CCTST
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:13 - 3rd) 19-D.Burns kicks 48 yards from ALB 35. 4-T.Bagley to CCSU 23 for 6 yards (15-D. Burton).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 23(7:08 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester complete to 14-T.Zidor. 14-T.Zidor to CCSU 31 for 8 yards (45-L.Metheny).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CCTST 31(6:50 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Zidor.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CCTST 31(6:42 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Scott.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - CCTST 31(6:35 - 3rd) 13-F.Cole punts 37 yards from CCSU 31 to the ALB 32 downed by 11-J.Pierre.
ALBANY
Great Danes
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 32(6:24 - 3rd) 22-A.James to ALB 34 for 2 yards (1-D.Exilhomme6-F.Jalloh).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - ALBANY 34(5:35 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler sacked at ALB 25 for -9 yards (96-P.Boyd).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 17 - ALBANY 25(4:52 - 3rd) 22-A.James to ALB 37 for 12 yards (5-T.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - ALBANY 37(4:20 - 3rd) 28-J.Mitchell punts 52 yards from ALB 37 to the CCSU 11 downed by 3-K.Gibson.
CCTST
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 11(4:06 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Zidor.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CCTST 11(4:00 - 3rd) 6-E.Scott to CCSU 11 for no gain (23-J.Wynn2-T.Carswell).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - CCTST 11(3:15 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester complete to 2-T.James. 2-T.James to CCSU 15 for 4 yards (12-E.Mencer).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - CCTST 15(2:37 - 3rd) 13-F.Cole punts 30 yards from CCSU 15 to CCSU 45 fair catch by 20-T.Oedekoven.
ALBANY
Great Danes
- TD (4 plays, 45 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 45(2:31 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 20-T.Oedekoven. 20-T.Oedekoven to CCSU 26 for 19 yards (4-T.Bagley).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 26(2:05 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 4-J.Green. 4-J.Green runs ob at CCSU 9 for 17 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - ALBANY 9(1:27 - 3rd) 21-K. Mofor to CCSU 9 for no gain (36-F.Allen).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - ALBANY 9(0:43 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 20-T.Oedekoven. 20-T.Oedekoven runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:38 - 3rd) 19-D.Burns extra point is good.
CCTST
Blue Devils
- Interception (3 plays, 70 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:38 - 3rd) 19-D.Burns kicks 60 yards from ALB 35. 4-T.Bagley to CCSU 20 for 15 yards (50-E.Haynes).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 20(0:31 - 3rd) 5-D.Exilhomme to CCSU 26 for 6 yards (7-J.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CCTST 26(15:00 - 4th) 1-A.Winchester incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Zidor.
|
Int
|
3 & 4 - CCTST 26(14:55 - 4th) 1-A.Winchester incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-E.Mencer at CCSU 34. 12-E.Mencer to CCSU 10 for 24 yards (5-D.Exilhomme).
ALBANY
Great Danes
- TD (2 plays, 10 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 10(14:44 - 4th) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Green.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - ALBANY 10(14:40 - 4th) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 21-K. Mofor. 21-K. Mofor runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:32 - 4th) 19-D.Burns extra point is good.
CCTST
Blue Devils
- TD (7 plays, 67 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:32 - 4th) 19-D.Burns kicks 50 yards from ALB 35. 4-T.Bagley to CCSU 33 for 18 yards (36-T.Winston).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 33(14:26 - 4th) 31-E.Walker to CCSU 45 for 12 yards (2-T.Carswell23-J.Wynn).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 45(13:57 - 4th) 31-E.Walker to ALB 48 for 7 yards (44-D. Damico).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - CCTST 48(13:16 - 4th) 2-T.James to ALB 41 for 7 yards (23-J.Wynn).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 41(12:50 - 4th) 1-A.Winchester complete to 82-K.Petteway. 82-K.Petteway to ALB 30 for 11 yards (91-A.Lang7-J.Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 30(12:18 - 4th) 31-E.Walker to ALB 24 for 6 yards (45-L.Metheny).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - CCTST 24(11:42 - 4th) 1-A.Winchester to ALB 4 for 20 yards (2-T.Carswell).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - CCTST 4(11:05 - 4th) 1-A.Winchester runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:00 - 4th) 38-J.Zoppi extra point is good.
ALBANY
Great Danes
- Downs (7 plays, 51 yards, 4:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:00 - 4th) 38-J.Zoppi kicks 46 yards from CCSU 35. 30-J.Garvin to ALB 34 for 15 yards (25-K.Taylor).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 34(10:54 - 4th) 22-A.James runs ob at CCSU 40 for 26 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 40(10:11 - 4th) 22-A.James to CCSU 38 for 2 yards (1-D.Exilhomme).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - ALBANY 38(9:20 - 4th) 22-A.James to CCSU 23 for 15 yards (52-B.Puritt).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 23(8:33 - 4th) 22-A.James to CCSU 17 for 6 yards (17-K.Coles1-D.Exilhomme).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - ALBANY 17(7:42 - 4th) 22-A.James to CCSU 16 for 1 yard (96-P.Boyd).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - ALBANY 16(6:53 - 4th) 22-A.James to CCSU 15 for 1 yard (52-B.Puritt).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - ALBANY 15(6:04 - 4th) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Green.
CCTST
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 15(6:00 - 4th) 1-A.Winchester complete to 2-T.James. 2-T.James to CCSU 16 for 1 yard (3-K.Gibson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - CCTST 16(5:24 - 4th) 31-E.Walker to CCSU 19 for 3 yards (44-D. Damico41-A. Mistler).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CCTST 19(4:42 - 4th) 1-A.Winchester incomplete. Intended for 2-T.James.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - CCTST 19(4:37 - 4th) 13-F.Cole punts 36 yards from CCSU 19 to the ALB 45 downed by 48-K.Enrique.
ALBANY
Great Danes
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 45(4:23 - 4th) 22-A.James to ALB 47 for 2 yards (32-M.Hunt96-P.Boyd).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ALBANY 47(3:34 - 4th) 22-A.James to ALB 49 for 2 yards (36-F.Allen).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ALBANY 49(2:48 - 4th) 17-B.Zenelovic to ALB 49 for no gain (5-T.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - ALBANY 49(2:13 - 4th) 28-J.Mitchell punts 44 yards from ALB 49 Downed at the CCSU 7.
CCTST
Blue Devils
- End of Game (3 plays, 12 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CCTST 7(1:59 - 4th) 31-E.Walker to CCSU 11 for 4 yards (6-J.Casale27-H.Specht).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - CCTST 11(1:20 - 4th) 31-E.Walker to CCSU 16 for 5 yards (50-E.Haynes).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CCTST 16(0:37 - 4th) 5-D.Exilhomme to CCSU 19 for 3 yards (6-J.Casale).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|16
|Rushing
|10
|3
|Passing
|7
|13
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-14
|2-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|339
|389
|Total Plays
|68
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|199
|100
|Rush Attempts
|42
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|140
|289
|Comp. - Att.
|15-26
|19-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|9.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-49
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|6
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-36.6
|6-43.8
|Return Yards
|141
|72
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|7-141
|3-31
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-24
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|140
|PASS YDS
|289
|
|
|199
|RUSH YDS
|100
|
|
|339
|TOTAL YDS
|389
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Winchester 1 QB
|A. Winchester
|15/26
|148
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Da. Exilhomme 5 RB
|Da. Exilhomme
|12
|69
|0
|22
|
A. Winchester 1 QB
|A. Winchester
|12
|61
|1
|20
|
E. Walker 31 RB
|E. Walker
|13
|61
|0
|12
|
Ty. James 2 WR
|Ty. James
|3
|10
|0
|7
|
E. Scott 6 WR
|E. Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Zidor 14 TE
|T. Zidor
|3
|60
|1
|31
|
K. Petteway 82 WR
|K. Petteway
|5
|50
|0
|17
|
Ty. James 2 WR
|Ty. James
|4
|23
|0
|13
|
E. Walker 31 RB
|E. Walker
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
Da. Exilhomme 5 RB
|Da. Exilhomme
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Anderson 3 WR
|A. Anderson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
E. Scott 6 WR
|E. Scott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Jones 5 LB
|T. Jones
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Hunt 32 LB
|M. Hunt
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Jalloh 6 LB
|F. Jalloh
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Allen III 36 TE
|F. Allen III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Puritt 52 DL
|B. Puritt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Boyd 96 DL
|P. Boyd
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coles 17 DB
|K. Coles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
DJ. Exilhomme 1 DB
|DJ. Exilhomme
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Rosa 7 LB
|A. Rosa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Brown 23 CB
|Ja. Brown
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dickens 90 DL
|B. Dickens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Washington 43 LB
|N. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bagley 4 DB
|T. Bagley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mushaw 15 LB
|M. Mushaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Zoppi 38 K
|J. Zoppi
|0/2
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
F. Cole 13 K
|F. Cole
|7
|36.6
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Bagley 4 DB
|T. Bagley
|6
|18.0
|38
|0
|
D. Lawson Jr. 10 CB
|D. Lawson Jr.
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Undercuffler 18 QB
|J. Undercuffler
|19/30
|304
|6
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. James 22 RB
|A. James
|13
|70
|0
|26
|
K. Mofor 21 RB
|K. Mofor
|11
|35
|0
|10
|
B. Zenelovic 17 QB
|B. Zenelovic
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Undercuffler 18 QB
|J. Undercuffler
|2
|-5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Reeves 11 WR
|J. Reeves
|6
|134
|1
|46
|
J. Green 4 WR
|J. Green
|7
|105
|2
|40
|
T. Oedekoven 20 WR
|T. Oedekoven
|2
|28
|1
|19
|
K. Mofor 21 RB
|K. Mofor
|3
|26
|1
|12
|
L. Wesneski 86 TE
|L. Wesneski
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
J. Undercuffler 18 QB
|J. Undercuffler
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Damico 44 LB
|D. Damico
|11-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Carswell 2 S
|T. Carswell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 7 CB
|J. Williams
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wynn 23 S
|J. Wynn
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Metheny 45 LB
|L. Metheny
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mencer 12 LB
|E. Mencer
|3-2
|1.0
|1
|
A. Mistler 41 S
|A. Mistler
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
N. Griffin 94 DL
|N. Griffin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Casale 6 LB
|J. Casale
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Foster 97 DL
|I. Foster
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lang 91 DL
|A. Lang
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Dillon 54 DL
|N. Dillon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Walker 92 DL
|M. Walker
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mount 16 CB
|D. Mount
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Watson 31 LB
|I. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gibson 3 CB
|K. Gibson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 48 RB
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Haynes 50 LB
|E. Haynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Specht 27 S
|H. Specht
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Burns 19 K
|D. Burns
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Mitchell 37 K
|J. Mitchell
|6
|43.8
|3
|52
|
J. Cuomo 61 P
|J. Cuomo
|1
|49.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wesneski 86 TE
|L. Wesneski
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
T. Davis 48 RB
|T. Davis
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Garvin 30 RB
|J. Garvin
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Oedekoven 20 WR
|T. Oedekoven
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
-
UNLV
NEVADA
27
20
4th 5:28 ATSN
-
RICE
UTEP
24
16
4th 5:21 ESP3
-
UCONN
TEMPLE
17
42
3rd 2:39 CBSSN
-
BC
PITT
23
16
3rd 0:57 ACCN
-
5BAMA
15AUBURN
31
30
3rd 11:49 CBS
-
9BAYLOR
KANSAS
41
0
3rd 8:30 ESPN
-
USM
FAU
10
24
3rd 1:51 NFLN
-
12WISC
8MINN
24
10
3rd 3:38 ABC
-
RUT
10PSU
6
13
4th 14:49 BTN
-
MIAMI
DUKE
14
13
3rd 8:21 ESPN2
-
MD
MICHST
16
13
3rd 3:18 FS1
-
UAB
NTEXAS
17
14
3rd 13:22
-
VANDY
TENN
3
21
2nd 0:52 SECN
-
OREGST
14OREG
3
17
3rd 12:31 PACN
-
TULANE
SMU
10
21
3rd 12:00 ESPNU
-
16ND
STNFRD
21
17
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
UTAHST
NMEX
31
6
2nd 0:00
-
TXSA
LATECH
0
0
Delay ESPN+
-
OHIO
AKRON
52
3
Final ESPN+
-
WMICH
NILL
14
17
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
MISSST
20
21
Final ESPN
-
KENTST
EMICH
34
26
Final ESPN+
-
BGREEN
BUFF
7
49
Final ESPN+
-
MIAOH
BALLST
27
41
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
CMICH
7
49
Final ESPNU
-
TXTECH
TEXAS
24
49
Final FOX
-
24VATECH
UVA
30
39
Final ABC
-
MIZZOU
ARK
24
14
Final CBS
-
17IOWA
NEB
27
24
Final BTN
-
20BOISE
COLOST
31
24
Final CBSSN
-
19CINCY
18MEMP
24
34
Final ABC
-
WASHST
WASH
13
31
Final FOX
-
WVU
TCU
20
17
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
SALA
30
34
Final ESPN+
-
25APLST
TROY
48
13
Final ESPN+
-
SFLA
UCF
7
34
Final ESPN
-
3CLEM
SC
38
3
Final ESPN
-
LVILLE
UK
13
45
Final SECN
-
4UGA
GATECH
52
7
Final ABC
-
TULSA
ECU
49
24
Final ESPNU
-
TXSTSM
CSTCAR
21
24
Final ESPN+
-
FIU
MRSHL
27
30
Final/OT CBSSN
-
1OHIOST
13MICH
56
27
Final FOX
-
NWEST
ILL
29
10
Final FS1
-
IND
PURDUE
44
41
Final/2OT ESPN2
-
WAKE
CUSE
30
39
Final/OT FSN
-
NMEXST
LIB
28
49
Final ESPN+
-
CHARLO
ODU
38
22
Final ESPN+
-
WYO
AF
6
20
Final
-
MTSU
WKY
26
31
Final ESPN+
-
GAST
GAS
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 6:00pm ESPN+
-
23IOWAST
KSTATE
0
045 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
TXAM
2LSU
0
063.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
NAVY
HOU
0
056.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
UNC
NCST
0
057.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
6UTAH
0
049.5 O/U
-28
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
FSU
11FLA
0
055.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
LAMON
LALAF
0
070.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
7OKLA
21OKLAST
0
068.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
BYU
SDGST
0
039 O/U
+6
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
ARIZST
0
059.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
CAL
UCLA
0
050.5 O/U
+1
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
SJST
0
060 O/U
+1
Sat 10:30pm ESPN2
-
ARMY
HAWAII
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Sun 12:30am CBSS