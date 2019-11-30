Drive Chart
CCTST
ALBANY

No Text

Freshman throws 6 TD passes in Albany’s 42-14 playoff win

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Jeff Undercuffler threw a school-record six touchdown passes and Albany rolled over Central Connecticut State 42-14 on Saturday for the first FCS playoff victory in program history.

Albany (9-4), second in the Colonial Athletic Association, lost to Stony Brook in 2011 in its previous FCS playoff appearance. The Great Danes play at No. 5 seed Montana State next Saturday.

Undercuffler, a redshirt freshman, finished 19 of 30 for 304 yards. The school season-season passing touchdown leader with 39 bettered the five TDs thrown by Dan Di Lessa against CCSU in 2011. Jerah Reeves caught six passes for 134 yards and a score and Juwan Green seven for 105 yards and two TDs.

With the game tied at 7, Undercuffler threw four scoring passes in the third quarter for a 35-7 lead, including 40 yards to Green and 22 to Reeves.

The Blue Devils (11-2), champions of the Northeast Conference, had an eight-game win streak snapped.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

CCTST Blue Devils
- Missed FG (15 plays, 73 yards, 8:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 19-D.Burns kicks 60 yards from ALB 35. 10-D.Lawson to CCSU 38 for 33 yards (15-D. Burton). Penalty on CCSU 35-A.Wynn Holding 14 yards enforced at CCSU 38.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 24
(15:00 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester complete to 14-T.Zidor. 14-T.Zidor to CCSU 45 for 21 yards (44-D. Damico).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 45
(14:25 - 1st) 31-E.Walker to ALB 50 for 5 yards (23-J.Wynn).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - CCTST 50
(13:45 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester complete to 82-K.Petteway. 82-K.Petteway to ALB 43 for 7 yards (7-J.Williams).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 43
(13:15 - 1st) 2-T.James to ALB 40 for 3 yards (2-T.Carswell12-E.Mencer).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - CCTST 40
(12:45 - 1st) 31-E.Walker to ALB 37 for 3 yards (7-J.Williams).
+1 YD
3 & 4 - CCTST 37
(12:00 - 1st) 5-D.Exilhomme to ALB 36 for 1 yard (44-D. Damico92-M.Walker).
+9 YD
4 & 3 - CCTST 36
(11:30 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester runs ob at ALB 27 for 9 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 27
(11:00 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester to ALB 22 for 5 yards (44-D. Damico).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - CCTST 22
(10:30 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester complete to 82-K.Petteway. 82-K.Petteway to ALB 17 FUMBLES (44-D. Damico). 82-K.Petteway to ALB 18 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 1 - CCTST 18
(9:32 - 1st) 2-T.James to ALB 18 for no gain (23-J.Wynn94-N.Griffin).
+10 YD
4 & 1 - CCTST 18
(8:45 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester to ALB 8 for 10 yards (31-I. Watson12-E.Mencer).
Penalty
1 & 8 - CCTST 8
(8:08 - 1st) 2-T.James runs 8 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on CCSU 79-D.Etienne Holding 10 yards enforced at ALB 8. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 18 - CCTST 18
(8:00 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester complete to 5-D.Exilhomme. 5-D.Exilhomme to ALB 16 for 2 yards (45-L.Metheny).
+2 YD
2 & 16 - CCTST 16
(7:15 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester scrambles to ALB 14 for 2 yards (7-J.Williams).
+11 YD
3 & 14 - CCTST 14
(6:40 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester complete to 82-K.Petteway. 82-K.Petteway to ALB 3 for 11 yards (44-D. Damico7-J.Williams).
No Good
4 & 3 - CCTST 3
(6:08 - 1st) 38-J.Zoppi 20 yards Field Goal is No Good.

ALBANY Great Danes
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ALBANY 20
(6:03 - 1st) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 27 for 7 yards (7-A.Rosa23-J.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 3 - ALBANY 27
(5:30 - 1st) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Green.
No Gain
3 & 3 - ALBANY 27
(5:23 - 1st) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Green.
Punt
4 & 3 - ALBANY 27
(5:16 - 1st) 28-J.Mitchell punts 41 yards from ALB 27 Downed at the CCSU 32.

CCTST Blue Devils
- TD (4 plays, 68 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 32
(5:05 - 1st) 5-D.Exilhomme to ALB 46 for 22 yards (2-T.Carswell41-A. Mistler).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 46
(4:40 - 1st) 5-D.Exilhomme to ALB 35 for 11 yards (23-J.Wynn41-A. Mistler).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 35
(4:24 - 1st) 5-D.Exilhomme to ALB 31 for 4 yards (54-N.Dillon).
+31 YD
2 & 6 - CCTST 31
(3:55 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester complete to 14-T.Zidor. 14-T.Zidor runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:49 - 1st) 38-J.Zoppi extra point is good.

ALBANY Great Danes
- Interception (3 plays, 31 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:49 - 1st) 38-J.Zoppi kicks 44 yards from CCSU 35. 86-L.Wesneski to ALB 37 for 16 yards (32-M.Hunt).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ALBANY 37
(3:42 - 1st) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 35 for -2 yards (32-M.Hunt).
+2 YD
2 & 12 - ALBANY 35
(3:08 - 1st) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 37 for 2 yards (52-B.Puritt90-B.Dickens).
Int
3 & 10 - ALBANY 37
(2:10 - 1st) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-T.Jones at ALB 32. 5-T.Jones to ALB 32 for no gain (21-K. Mofor).

CCTST Blue Devils
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CCTST 32
(2:06 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester incomplete. Intended for 2-T.James.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - CCTST 32
(1:58 - 1st) 31-E.Walker to ALB 24 for 8 yards (44-D. Damico).
-1 YD
3 & 2 - CCTST 24
(1:18 - 1st) 31-E.Walker to ALB 25 for -1 yard (45-L.Metheny).
No Gain
4 & 3 - CCTST 25
(0:40 - 1st) 1-A.Winchester to ALB 25 for no gain (94-N.Griffin).

ALBANY Great Danes
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ALBANY 25
(0:37 - 1st) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 30 for 5 yards (90-B.Dickens).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - ALBANY 30
(0:10 - 1st) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 31 for 1 yard (5-T.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 4 - ALBANY 31
(15:00 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Oedekoven.
Punt
4 & 4 - ALBANY 31
(14:57 - 2nd) 28-J.Mitchell punts 49 yards from ALB 31 Downed at the CCSU 20.

CCTST Blue Devils
- Punt (7 plays, 15 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 20
(14:45 - 2nd) 1-A.Winchester complete to 2-T.James. 2-T.James to CCSU 33 for 13 yards (7-J.Williams).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 33
(14:07 - 2nd) 5-D.Exilhomme to CCSU 43 for 10 yards (2-T.Carswell23-J.Wynn).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 43
(13:35 - 2nd) 5-D.Exilhomme to CCSU 47 for 4 yards (97-I.Foster).
Penalty
2 & 6 - CCTST 47
(13:35 - 2nd) Penalty on CCSU 5-D.Exilhomme Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CCSU 47. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 21 - CCTST 32
(13:07 - 2nd) 31-E.Walker to CCSU 32 for no gain (12-E.Mencer).
Penalty
3 & 21 - CCTST 32
(12:24 - 2nd) Penalty on CCSU 72-J.Colimon False start 5 yards enforced at CCSU 32. No Play.
+8 YD
3 & 26 - CCTST 27
(12:04 - 2nd) 31-E.Walker to CCSU 35 for 8 yards (41-A. Mistler92-M.Walker).
Punt
4 & 18 - CCTST 35
(11:20 - 2nd) 13-F.Cole punts 51 yards from CCSU 35 out of bounds at the ALB 14.

ALBANY Great Danes
- Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 3:31 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ALBANY 14
(11:11 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 4-J.Green. 4-J.Green runs ob at ALB 14 for no gain.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ALBANY 14
(10:40 - 2nd) 22-A.James to ALB 18 for 4 yards (6-F.Jalloh1-D.Exilhomme).
+17 YD
3 & 6 - ALBANY 18
(9:50 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 11-J.Reeves. 11-J.Reeves to ALB 35 for 17 yards (23-J.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ALBANY 35
(9:38 - 2nd) 22-A.James to ALB 35 for no gain (36-F.Allen).
-3 YD
2 & 10 - ALBANY 35
(9:05 - 2nd) 22-A.James to ALB 32 for -3 yards (5-T.Jones).
+4 YD
3 & 13 - ALBANY 32
(8:18 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler scrambles to ALB 36 for 4 yards (5-T.Jones).
Punt
4 & 9 - ALBANY 36
(7:40 - 2nd) 28-J.Mitchell punts 35 yards from ALB 36 Downed at the CCSU 29.

CCTST Blue Devils
- Punt (7 plays, 10 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 29
(7:31 - 2nd) 5-D.Exilhomme to CCSU 31 for 2 yards (97-I.Foster45-L.Metheny).
Penalty
2 & 8 - CCTST 31
(6:50 - 2nd) 5-D.Exilhomme to CCSU 31 for no gain (2-T.Carswell). Penalty on ALB 12-E.Mencer Offside 5 yards enforced at CCSU 31. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - CCTST 36
(6:30 - 2nd) 1-A.Winchester complete to 2-T.James. 2-T.James to CCSU 41 for 5 yards (16-D.Mount).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CCTST 41
(5:59 - 2nd) Penalty on ALB 12-E.Mencer Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CCSU 41. No Play.
Sack
1 & 10 - CCTST 44
(5:59 - 2nd) 1-A.Winchester sacked at ALB 49 for -5 yards (12-E.Mencer).
No Gain
2 & 15 - CCTST 49
(5:59 - 2nd) 1-A.Winchester incomplete. Intended for 31-E.Walker.
Penalty
3 & 15 - CCTST 49
(5:13 - 2nd) Penalty on CCSU 2-T.James Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ALB 49. No Play.
+8 YD
3 & 20 - CCTST 46
(5:05 - 2nd) 1-A.Winchester scrambles to ALB 46 for 8 yards (41-A. Mistler).
Punt
4 & 12 - CCTST 46
(4:20 - 2nd) 13-F.Cole punts 27 yards from ALB 46 to ALB 19 fair catch by 20-T.Oedekoven.

ALBANY Great Danes
- Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ALBANY 19
(4:15 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 21-K. Mofor.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ALBANY 19
(4:08 - 2nd) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 23 for 4 yards (23-J.Brown7-A.Rosa).
+17 YD
3 & 6 - ALBANY 23
(3:30 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 4-J.Green. 4-J.Green to ALB 40 for 17 yards (6-F.Jalloh).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ALBANY 40
(3:10 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Green.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - ALBANY 40
(3:09 - 2nd) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 46 for 6 yards (43-N.Washington23-J.Brown).
No Gain
3 & 4 - ALBANY 46
(2:35 - 2nd) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 46 for no gain (15-M.Mushaw).
Punt
4 & 4 - ALBANY 46
(1:59 - 2nd) 28-J.Mitchell punts 42 yards from ALB 46 Downed at the CCSU 12.

CCTST Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 12
(1:46 - 2nd) 31-E.Walker to CCSU 13 for 1 yard (44-D. Damico41-A. Mistler).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - CCTST 13
(1:39 - 2nd) 1-A.Winchester to CCSU 14 for 1 yard (44-D. Damico).
+4 YD
3 & 8 - CCTST 14
(1:32 - 2nd) 1-A.Winchester complete to 31-E.Walker. 31-E.Walker to CCSU 18 for 4 yards (91-A.Lang45-L.Metheny).
Punt
4 & 4 - CCTST 18
(1:24 - 2nd) 13-F.Cole punts 39 yards from CCSU 18. 20-T.Oedekoven to CCSU 40 for 17 yards (7-A.Rosa).

ALBANY Great Danes
- TD (8 plays, 40 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ALBANY 40
(1:13 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Green.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ALBANY 40
(1:07 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 21-K. Mofor. 21-K. Mofor runs ob at CCSU 36 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 6 - ALBANY 36
(0:59 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 11-J.Reeves. 11-J.Reeves to CCSU 35 for 1 yard (17-K.Coles).
+11 YD
4 & 5 - ALBANY 35
(0:54 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 11-J.Reeves. 11-J.Reeves to CCSU 24 for 11 yards (32-M.Hunt).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ALBANY 24
(0:43 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Reeves.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - ALBANY 24
(0:35 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 21-K. Mofor. 21-K. Mofor to CCSU 12 for 12 yards (5-T.Jones23-J.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ALBANY 12
(0:23 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 21-K. Mofor.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - ALBANY 12
(0:22 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 4-J.Green. 4-J.Green runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:17 - 2nd) 19-D.Burns extra point is good.

CCTST Blue Devils
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:17 - 2nd) 19-D.Burns kicks 40 yards from ALB 35. 4-T.Bagley to CCSU 31 for 6 yards (15-D. Burton).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 31
(0:11 - 2nd) kneels at CCSU 29 for -2 yards.

ALBANY Great Danes
- TD (2 plays, 66 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 38-J.Zoppi kicks 31 yards from CCSU 35. 48-T. Davis to ALB 34 for no gain.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - ALBANY 34
(14:58 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 11-J.Reeves. 11-J.Reeves to CCSU 40 for 26 yards.
+40 YD
1 & 10 - ALBANY 40
(14:42 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 4-J.Green. 4-J.Green runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:36 - 3rd) 19-D.Burns extra point is good.

CCTST Blue Devils
- Missed FG (7 plays, 33 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:36 - 3rd) 19-D.Burns kicks 56 yards from ALB 35. 4-T.Bagley to CCSU 47 for 38 yards (19-D.Burns).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 47
(14:29 - 3rd) 5-D.Exilhomme to CCSU 48 for 1 yard (92-M.Walker).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - CCTST 48
(13:52 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester runs ob at ALB 42 for 10 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 42
(13:23 - 3rd) 5-D.Exilhomme to ALB 38 for 4 yards (94-N.Griffin41-A. Mistler).
+17 YD
2 & 6 - CCTST 38
(12:44 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester complete to 82-K.Petteway. 82-K.Petteway to ALB 21 for 17 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 21
(12:26 - 3rd) 5-D.Exilhomme to ALB 20 for 1 yard (41-A. Mistler92-M.Walker).
No Gain
2 & 9 - CCTST 20
(11:40 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester incomplete. Intended for 2-T.James.
No Gain
3 & 9 - CCTST 20
(11:36 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Petteway.

ALBANY Great Danes
- TD (2 plays, 35 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
4 & 9 - ALBANY 20
(11:25 - 3rd) 38-J.Zoppi 37 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 44-D. Damico. 44-D. Damico to CCSU 45 for 17 yards (38-J.Zoppi).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ALBANY 45
(11:10 - 3rd) 21-K. Mofor to CCSU 35 for 10 yards (6-F.Jalloh23-J.Brown).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ALBANY 35
(11:10 - 3rd) 21-K. Mofor to CCSU 33 for 2 yards (32-M.Hunt23-J.Brown).
+33 YD
2 & 8 - ALBANY 33
(10:35 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 11-J.Reeves. 11-J.Reeves runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:24 - 3rd) 19-D.Burns extra point is good.

CCTST Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:24 - 3rd) 19-D.Burns kicks 62 yards from ALB 35. 4-T.Bagley to CCSU 29 for 26 yards (15-D. Burton).
Sack
1 & 10 - CCTST 29
(10:24 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester sacked at CCSU 26 for -3 yards (44-D. Damico).
No Gain
2 & 13 - CCTST 26
(10:18 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester incomplete. Intended for 2-T.James.
+9 YD
3 & 13 - CCTST 26
(9:40 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester complete to 31-E.Walker. 31-E.Walker to CCSU 35 for 9 yards (27-H.Specht).
Punt
4 & 4 - CCTST 35
(8:58 - 3rd) 13-F.Cole punts 36 yards from CCSU 35 to ALB 29 fair catch by 20-T.Oedekoven.

ALBANY Great Danes
- TD (5 plays, 71 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ALBANY 29
(8:52 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 4-J.Green. 4-J.Green to ALB 44 for 15 yards (7-A.Rosa23-J.Brown).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ALBANY 44
(8:37 - 3rd) Penalty on ALB 72-G.Clancy False start 5 yards enforced at ALB 44. No Play.
+46 YD
1 & 15 - ALBANY 39
(8:14 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 11-J.Reeves. 11-J.Reeves to CCSU 15 for 46 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ALBANY 15
(8:00 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 4-J.Green. 4-J.Green to CCSU 11 for 4 yards (6-F.Jalloh).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - ALBANY 11
(7:17 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 86-L.Wesneski. 86-L.Wesneski runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:13 - 3rd) 19-D.Burns extra point is good.

CCTST Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:13 - 3rd) 19-D.Burns kicks 48 yards from ALB 35. 4-T.Bagley to CCSU 23 for 6 yards (15-D. Burton).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 23
(7:08 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester complete to 14-T.Zidor. 14-T.Zidor to CCSU 31 for 8 yards (45-L.Metheny).
No Gain
2 & 2 - CCTST 31
(6:50 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Zidor.
No Gain
3 & 2 - CCTST 31
(6:42 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Scott.
Punt
4 & 2 - CCTST 31
(6:35 - 3rd) 13-F.Cole punts 37 yards from CCSU 31 to the ALB 32 downed by 11-J.Pierre.

ALBANY Great Danes
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ALBANY 32
(6:24 - 3rd) 22-A.James to ALB 34 for 2 yards (1-D.Exilhomme6-F.Jalloh).
Sack
2 & 8 - ALBANY 34
(5:35 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler sacked at ALB 25 for -9 yards (96-P.Boyd).
+12 YD
3 & 17 - ALBANY 25
(4:52 - 3rd) 22-A.James to ALB 37 for 12 yards (5-T.Jones).
Punt
4 & 5 - ALBANY 37
(4:20 - 3rd) 28-J.Mitchell punts 52 yards from ALB 37 to the CCSU 11 downed by 3-K.Gibson.

CCTST Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CCTST 11
(4:06 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Zidor.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CCTST 11
(4:00 - 3rd) 6-E.Scott to CCSU 11 for no gain (23-J.Wynn2-T.Carswell).
+4 YD
3 & 10 - CCTST 11
(3:15 - 3rd) 1-A.Winchester complete to 2-T.James. 2-T.James to CCSU 15 for 4 yards (12-E.Mencer).
Punt
4 & 6 - CCTST 15
(2:37 - 3rd) 13-F.Cole punts 30 yards from CCSU 15 to CCSU 45 fair catch by 20-T.Oedekoven.

ALBANY Great Danes
- TD (4 plays, 45 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - ALBANY 45
(2:31 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 20-T.Oedekoven. 20-T.Oedekoven to CCSU 26 for 19 yards (4-T.Bagley).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - ALBANY 26
(2:05 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 4-J.Green. 4-J.Green runs ob at CCSU 9 for 17 yards.
No Gain
1 & 9 - ALBANY 9
(1:27 - 3rd) 21-K. Mofor to CCSU 9 for no gain (36-F.Allen).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - ALBANY 9
(0:43 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 20-T.Oedekoven. 20-T.Oedekoven runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:38 - 3rd) 19-D.Burns extra point is good.

CCTST Blue Devils
- Interception (3 plays, 70 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:38 - 3rd) 19-D.Burns kicks 60 yards from ALB 35. 4-T.Bagley to CCSU 20 for 15 yards (50-E.Haynes).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 20
(0:31 - 3rd) 5-D.Exilhomme to CCSU 26 for 6 yards (7-J.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 4 - CCTST 26
(15:00 - 4th) 1-A.Winchester incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Zidor.
Int
3 & 4 - CCTST 26
(14:55 - 4th) 1-A.Winchester incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-E.Mencer at CCSU 34. 12-E.Mencer to CCSU 10 for 24 yards (5-D.Exilhomme).

ALBANY Great Danes
- TD (2 plays, 10 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ALBANY 10
(14:44 - 4th) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Green.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - ALBANY 10
(14:40 - 4th) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 21-K. Mofor. 21-K. Mofor runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:32 - 4th) 19-D.Burns extra point is good.

CCTST Blue Devils
- TD (7 plays, 67 yards, 3:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:32 - 4th) 19-D.Burns kicks 50 yards from ALB 35. 4-T.Bagley to CCSU 33 for 18 yards (36-T.Winston).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 33
(14:26 - 4th) 31-E.Walker to CCSU 45 for 12 yards (2-T.Carswell23-J.Wynn).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 45
(13:57 - 4th) 31-E.Walker to ALB 48 for 7 yards (44-D. Damico).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - CCTST 48
(13:16 - 4th) 2-T.James to ALB 41 for 7 yards (23-J.Wynn).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 41
(12:50 - 4th) 1-A.Winchester complete to 82-K.Petteway. 82-K.Petteway to ALB 30 for 11 yards (91-A.Lang7-J.Williams).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 30
(12:18 - 4th) 31-E.Walker to ALB 24 for 6 yards (45-L.Metheny).
+20 YD
2 & 4 - CCTST 24
(11:42 - 4th) 1-A.Winchester to ALB 4 for 20 yards (2-T.Carswell).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - CCTST 4
(11:05 - 4th) 1-A.Winchester runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:00 - 4th) 38-J.Zoppi extra point is good.

ALBANY Great Danes
- Downs (7 plays, 51 yards, 4:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:00 - 4th) 38-J.Zoppi kicks 46 yards from CCSU 35. 30-J.Garvin to ALB 34 for 15 yards (25-K.Taylor).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - ALBANY 34
(10:54 - 4th) 22-A.James runs ob at CCSU 40 for 26 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ALBANY 40
(10:11 - 4th) 22-A.James to CCSU 38 for 2 yards (1-D.Exilhomme).
+15 YD
2 & 8 - ALBANY 38
(9:20 - 4th) 22-A.James to CCSU 23 for 15 yards (52-B.Puritt).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ALBANY 23
(8:33 - 4th) 22-A.James to CCSU 17 for 6 yards (17-K.Coles1-D.Exilhomme).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - ALBANY 17
(7:42 - 4th) 22-A.James to CCSU 16 for 1 yard (96-P.Boyd).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - ALBANY 16
(6:53 - 4th) 22-A.James to CCSU 15 for 1 yard (52-B.Puritt).
No Gain
4 & 2 - ALBANY 15
(6:04 - 4th) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Green.

CCTST Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 15
(6:00 - 4th) 1-A.Winchester complete to 2-T.James. 2-T.James to CCSU 16 for 1 yard (3-K.Gibson).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - CCTST 16
(5:24 - 4th) 31-E.Walker to CCSU 19 for 3 yards (44-D. Damico41-A. Mistler).
No Gain
3 & 6 - CCTST 19
(4:42 - 4th) 1-A.Winchester incomplete. Intended for 2-T.James.
Punt
4 & 6 - CCTST 19
(4:37 - 4th) 13-F.Cole punts 36 yards from CCSU 19 to the ALB 45 downed by 48-K.Enrique.

ALBANY Great Danes
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ALBANY 45
(4:23 - 4th) 22-A.James to ALB 47 for 2 yards (32-M.Hunt96-P.Boyd).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - ALBANY 47
(3:34 - 4th) 22-A.James to ALB 49 for 2 yards (36-F.Allen).
No Gain
3 & 6 - ALBANY 49
(2:48 - 4th) 17-B.Zenelovic to ALB 49 for no gain (5-T.Jones).
Punt
4 & 6 - ALBANY 49
(2:13 - 4th) 28-J.Mitchell punts 44 yards from ALB 49 Downed at the CCSU 7.

CCTST Blue Devils
- End of Game (3 plays, 12 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CCTST 7
(1:59 - 4th) 31-E.Walker to CCSU 11 for 4 yards (6-J.Casale27-H.Specht).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - CCTST 11
(1:20 - 4th) 31-E.Walker to CCSU 16 for 5 yards (50-E.Haynes).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - CCTST 16
(0:37 - 4th) 5-D.Exilhomme to CCSU 19 for 3 yards (6-J.Casale).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:00
38-J.Zoppi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
42
Touchdown 11:05
1-A.Winchester runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
67
yds
03:32
pos
13
42
Point After TD 14:32
19-D.Burns extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
42
Touchdown 14:40
18-J.Undercuffler complete to 21-K. Mofor. 21-K. Mofor runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
10
yds
00:12
pos
7
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:38
19-D.Burns extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 0:43
18-J.Undercuffler complete to 20-T.Oedekoven. 20-T.Oedekoven runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
45
yds
01:53
pos
7
34
Point After TD 7:13
19-D.Burns extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 7:17
18-J.Undercuffler complete to 86-L.Wesneski. 86-L.Wesneski runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
76
yds
01:39
pos
7
27
Point After TD 10:24
19-D.Burns extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 10:35
18-J.Undercuffler complete to 11-J.Reeves. 11-J.Reeves runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
35
yds
00:46
pos
7
20
Point After TD 14:36
19-D.Burns extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 14:42
18-J.Undercuffler complete to 4-J.Green. 4-J.Green runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
66
yds
00:24
pos
7
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:17
19-D.Burns extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 0:22
18-J.Undercuffler complete to 4-J.Green. 4-J.Green runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
40
yds
00:56
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:49
38-J.Zoppi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 3:55
1-A.Winchester complete to 14-T.Zidor. 14-T.Zidor runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
68
yds
01:16
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 16
Rushing 10 3
Passing 7 13
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 1-14 2-11
4th Down Conv 2-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 339 389
Total Plays 68 57
Avg Gain 5.0 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 199 100
Rush Attempts 42 27
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 3.7
Net Yards Passing 140 289
Comp. - Att. 15-26 19-30
Yards Per Pass 5.4 9.6
Penalties - Yards 5-49 3-25
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 6
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 7-36.6 6-43.8
Return Yards 141 72
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-17
Kickoffs - Returns 7-141 3-31
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-24
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Blue Devils 11-2 700714
Great Danes 9-4 0728742
Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium Albany, New York
 140 PASS YDS 289
199 RUSH YDS 100
339 TOTAL YDS 389
Blue Devils
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Winchester 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 148 1 1 110.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 148 1 1 110.5
A. Winchester 15/26 148 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Da. Exilhomme 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 69 0
Da. Exilhomme 12 69 0 22
A. Winchester 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 61 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 61 1
A. Winchester 12 61 1 20
E. Walker 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 61 0
E. Walker 13 61 0 12
Ty. James 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
Ty. James 3 10 0 7
E. Scott 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
E. Scott 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Zidor 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 60 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 60 1
T. Zidor 3 60 1 31
K. Petteway 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 50 0
K. Petteway 5 50 0 17
Ty. James 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
Ty. James 4 23 0 13
E. Walker 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
E. Walker 2 13 0 9
Da. Exilhomme 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
Da. Exilhomme 1 2 0 2
A. Anderson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
A. Anderson 1 1 0 1
E. Scott 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Scott 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Jones 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
T. Jones 6-0 0.0 1
M. Hunt 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Hunt 4-0 0.0 0
F. Jalloh 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
F. Jalloh 4-1 0.0 0
F. Allen III 36 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
F. Allen III 3-0 0.0 0
B. Puritt 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Puritt 3-0 0.0 0
P. Boyd 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
P. Boyd 2-1 0.0 0
K. Coles 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Coles 2-0 0.0 0
DJ. Exilhomme 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
DJ. Exilhomme 2-2 0.0 0
A. Rosa 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Rosa 2-1 0.0 0
Ja. Brown 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 0.0
Ja. Brown 2-6 0.0 0
B. Dickens 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Dickens 1-1 0.0 0
N. Washington 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bagley 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Bagley 1-0 0.0 0
M. Mushaw 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Mushaw 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Zoppi 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/2 2/2
J. Zoppi 0/2 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
F. Cole 13 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 36.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 36.6 2
F. Cole 7 36.6 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Bagley 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 18.0 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 18.0 38 0
T. Bagley 6 18.0 38 0
D. Lawson Jr. 10 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
D. Lawson Jr. 1 33.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Great Danes
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Undercuffler 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 304 6 1 207.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 304 6 1 207.8
J. Undercuffler 19/30 304 6 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. James 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 70 0
A. James 13 70 0 26
K. Mofor 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 35 0
K. Mofor 11 35 0 10
B. Zenelovic 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Zenelovic 1 0 0 0
J. Undercuffler 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
J. Undercuffler 2 -5 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Reeves 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 134 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 134 1
J. Reeves 6 134 1 46
J. Green 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 105 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 105 2
J. Green 7 105 2 40
T. Oedekoven 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 1
T. Oedekoven 2 28 1 19
K. Mofor 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 1
K. Mofor 3 26 1 12
L. Wesneski 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 1
L. Wesneski 1 11 1 11
J. Undercuffler 18 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Undercuffler 1 10 0 10
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Damico 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 1.0
D. Damico 11-0 1.0 0
T. Carswell 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Carswell 5-1 0.0 0
J. Williams 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Williams 5-2 0.0 0
J. Wynn 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Wynn 5-2 0.0 0
L. Metheny 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
L. Metheny 4-2 0.0 0
E. Mencer 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 1.0
E. Mencer 3-2 1.0 1
A. Mistler 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
A. Mistler 3-5 0.0 0
N. Griffin 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Griffin 2-1 0.0 0
J. Casale 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Casale 2-0 0.0 0
I. Foster 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Foster 2-0 0.0 0
A. Lang 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Lang 2-0 0.0 0
N. Dillon 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Dillon 1-0 0.0 0
M. Walker 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
M. Walker 1-3 0.0 0
D. Mount 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Mount 1-0 0.0 0
I. Watson 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Watson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Gibson 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Gibson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Davis 48 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
E. Haynes 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Haynes 1-0 0.0 0
H. Specht 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
H. Specht 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Burns 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/6
D. Burns 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Mitchell 37 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 43.8 3
J. Mitchell 6 43.8 3 52
J. Cuomo 61 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 49.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 49.0 0
J. Cuomo 1 49.0 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Wesneski 86 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
L. Wesneski 1 16.0 16 0
T. Davis 48 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Davis 1 0.0 0 0
J. Garvin 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
J. Garvin 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Oedekoven 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
T. Oedekoven 1 17.0 17 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CCTST 24 8:52 15 73 FG Miss
5:05 CCTST 32 1:16 4 68 TD
2:06 ALBANY 32 1:26 4 7 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:45 CCTST 20 3:25 7 15 Punt
7:31 CCTST 29 3:11 7 10 Punt
1:46 CCTST 12 0:22 3 6 Punt
0:17 CCTST 31 0:06 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:36 CCTST 47 3:11 7 33 FG Miss
10:24 CCTST 29 1:26 3 6 Punt
7:13 CCTST 23 0:38 3 8 Punt
4:06 CCTST 11 1:29 3 4 Punt
0:38 CCTST 20 0:07 3 70 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:32 CCTST 33 3:32 7 67 TD
6:00 CCTST 15 1:23 3 4 Punt
1:59 CCTST 7 1:22 3 12 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:03 ALBANY 20 0:47 3 7 Punt
3:49 ALBANY 37 1:39 3 31 INT
0:37 ALBANY 25 0:27 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:11 ALBANY 14 3:31 6 22 Punt
4:15 ALBANY 19 2:16 6 27 Punt
1:13 CCTST 40 0:56 8 40 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ALBANY 34 0:24 2 66 TD
11:10 CCTST 35 0:46 2 35 TD
8:52 ALBANY 29 1:39 5 71 TD
6:24 ALBANY 32 2:04 3 5 Punt
2:31 CCTST 45 1:53 4 45 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:44 CCTST 10 0:12 2 10 TD
11:00 ALBANY 34 4:56 7 51 Downs
4:23 ALBANY 45 2:10 3 4 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores